Author
|
Topic
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10241 Posts
|
|
Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 19:42:29
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 37
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Fwd: United Democratic Party
by YAHYAD@aol.com
2) COMMENTARY'S REPLY TO MR. K. TOURAY
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
3) New Member
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
4) Re: Commentary on the Election Results
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
5) New member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
6) S. Leone catches illegal aliens digging diamonds (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
7) FW: FW: Election (fwd)
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
8) FREEDOM!
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
9) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
by mafy <mafy@avana.net>
10) INTRODUCTION
by LAMIN DEMBA <106170.3155@compuserve.com>
11) Re: INTRODUCTION
by ABALM@aol.com
12) RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
13) Re: INTRODUCTION
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
14) New member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
15) RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
16) Re: FREEDOM!
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
17) FW: FW: Election (fwd)
by "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
18) FW: FW: Election (fwd)
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
19) Intro
by CHERNO <C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA>
20) Re: Comments and Request for membership (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
21) cnet clip, Three small states urge U.N. membership for Taiwan
by at137@columbia.edu
22) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
by "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
23) introduction
by fatima phall <fphall1@gl.umbc.edu>
24) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
by Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
25) RE: introduction
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
26) RE: Comments and Request for membership (fwd)
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
27) RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
28) RE: FW: Election (fwd)
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
29) RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
30) RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
31) Elections and after
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
32) Re: New Member
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
33) Re: introduction
by Wildkumba@aol.com
34) FW: response
by "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
35) Re: FW: response
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
36) New Members
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
37) Re: Elections and after
by Emery Dennis <emdennis@ix.netcom.com>
38) welcome nw members
by Alieu Jawara <umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA>
39) Mail Readability
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
40) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
by Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
41) Re: Mail Readability
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
42) Re: response
by "Adama Kah" <Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu>
43) Re: FW: response
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
44) SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN - OCT. 1996 3/3
by ndarboe@olemiss.edu
45) cnet clip, Senghor, poet and ex-leader of Senegal [ 67] Reuter / Jean-Marc C
by at137@columbia.edu
46) Re: FREEDOM!
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
47) FW: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
by "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
48) FW: FW: response
by "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
49) FW: FW: response
by "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
50) FW: FW: Election (fwd)
by "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
51) new member
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
52) Any updated list of the group ??
by Omar Gaye d3a <omar3@afrodite.hibu.no>
53) Re: new members
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
54) TRIVILIAZATION AND NEOCOLONIALISM
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
55) Error Correction
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
56) Ooops again . . .
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
57) UN Secretary-General
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
58) Re: Ooops again . . .
by ABALM@aol.com
59) Re: new member
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
60) Re: UN Secretary-General
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
61) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
62) Re:elections and after
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
63) Membership list
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
64) Re: elections and after
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
65) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
66) Re: elections and after
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
67) Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.
by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)
68) Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.
by mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
69) Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.
by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)
70) Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
71) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
72) Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.
by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)
73) Help info...
by CHERNO <C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA>
74) Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
75) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
76) Re:Various Issues
by BINTA@iuj.ac.jp
Date: Sun, 6 Oct 1996 16:07:52 -0400
From: YAHYAD@aol.com
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: United Democratic Party
Forwarded message:
From: lvanliew@shepherd.wvnet.edu (Laura VanLiew)
To: yahyad@aol.com
Date: 96-10-04 15:34:25 EDT
UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY
16, Buckle Street
Banjul, The Gambia
Tel: (220) 222000
Fax: (220)224601
28th September, 1996
PRESS STATEMENT FROM THE UDP
The Central Committee of the UDP wishes it to be known that:
a) In spite of the hostile electioneering environment and the unlevel nature
of the political field, the Party Leadership wishes to thank all our
supporters and sympathizers for manifesting their support for the party
during the campaign and actual voting processes.
b) The recently announced election results are noted and are being studied
carefully. The results do not appear to reflect the wishes of the majority
of the Gambian electorate. Consequently, the UDP does not accept the
results until all information relating to the condition, conduct and
counting procedures and other matters are collected and analyzed.
c) All supporters and sympathizers of the UDP are advised to stay calm in
their homes in spite of any provocation. In this time of our trial and
tribulation, we must all be guided by our party motto.
JUSTICE PEACE AND PROGRESS
Yours faithfully,
for the United Democratic Party
16, Buckle Street
Banjul, The Gambia�
UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY
16, Buckle Street
Banjul, The Gambia
Tel: (220) 222000
Fax: (220)224601
28th September, 1996
The Chairman
P.I.E.C
KAIRABA AVENUE
Dear Sir,
UDP OFFICIAL REACTION TO THE 1996 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Central Committee of the UDP would like to state categorically and
unequivocally that it denounces the conditions and conduct of the recently
concluded Presidential elections of 26th September, 1996 as a bogus exercise
and an object disgrace to the concept and practice of a FREE AND FAIR
election.
At the outset, the Central Committee would like to draw the attention of the
P.I.E.C. to their own statement issued on the 23rd September 1996 in which
it was stated that the Commission wished to express its displeasure against
the AFPRC government for ignoring the P.I.E.C. Media Rules and from
preventing its (P.I.E.C.) officials from complying with same.
The UDP reiterates that its participation in the Presidential election
(AFPRC Style) was borne out of our supreme commitment to get The Gambia out
of military rule as soon as possible; the numerous difficulties that had
been imposed on The Gambia electorate including the unwarranted ban on
selected political parties and high profile politicians whilst at the same
time allowing unhindered electioneering practices to be performed by the
July 22nd Movement on behalf of the AFPRC. The 2 weeks' time limitation for
campaigning by presidential aspirants, other than the APRC, were tailor made
to ensure their (APRC) certain victory at the polls. Theses and other
numerous systematic abuses of the provisions of the Electoral Code by the
AFPRC forced the Commonwealth Observer Team to declare that the elections
could not be FREE AND FAIR with the result that they cut short their
monitoring assignment of the election process. Prior to this, the staff of
the National Democratic Institute were declared persona non grata by the
AFPRC accusing them of "interference" in The Gambia's internal affairs.
The UDP campaign was a cross between being the most popular political party
in the Country on the hand and on the other by being the party which
suffered the most in terms of government sponsored persecution: the UDP and
other opposing political parties against the APRC were officially denied
media access by the AFPRC government to Radio Gambia, Gambia Television and
to the government controlled Gambia Daily newspaper. Further, the UDP was
denied access to hold a Public Meeting at July 22nd Square and the Banjul
South Square and despite our protestations to the P.I.E.C. no meeting was
ever allowed to take place.
APRC throughout their country wide campaign availed themselves of the use of
Military, Para-Military, Police and Security Service personnel; while other
opposing parties were denied the use of any such services even for crowd and
traffic control.
During our very successful country wide campaign which lasted for 12 days at
least, 10 UDP officials were arrested and are to this time still in custody
without any specific charge(s) being made against them. You will well
remember that at least 2 of our officials surrendered themselves to the
police authorities for questioning at the request of the P.I.E.C. as a way
of defusing a highly agitated situation; these people are amongst the 10
still uncharged and in custody.
It is well worth noting that not one single arrest was made against any
official or supporter of the APRC although in almost every case brought to
the attention of the Police Authorities, the provocation (usually by a
stoning incident) involved or was perpetuated by APRC supporters.
Further, the widespread use by APRC of Chiefs and Divisional Commissioners
to intimidate UDP supporters to switch allegiance to the APRC is common
knowledge and where in some instances, Chiefs refused to cooperate with the
APRC they were dismissed from Office.
Supporters of the UDP have been intimidated and castigated as "unpatriotic",
dismissed from their employment whilst top Civil servants like the Secretary
General and the Secretary of the Cabinet have acted as APRC functionaries in
total contempt of the Provisions of the Civil Service Rules regarding
Political Activities.
The UDP noted with grave concern the polarization of the Security Agents of
the country in active support of the APRC; The Inspector General of the
police, the Director General of the NIA and the Commander of the Gambia
National Army and some Army officers openly displayed APRC political
insignia and attended political rallies in APRC colours and in contempt of
the codes and ethics of neutrality of the security forces on political
campaigns.
The following points are of particular concern to the UDP:
1. Mr Buba Baldeh, a former Minister of Youth and Sports in the PPP
government and officially banned as a legitimate participant in the
Presidential election was supplied with a vehicle and cash by the APRC for
campaigning on their behalf in Basse.
2. That the APRC was openly distributing funds to encourage and/or
influence the electorate to support them.
3. That the leader of the UDP forced to abandon eight official rallies in
the Kombos and KMC areas due to threats of death upon his life and near
family by an agent provocateur of the APRC, namely one Mr. Baba Jobe.
The UDP was alarmed at the level of violent attacks upon its youthful
supporters who crowded into Serrekunda, Talinding and Kanifing to welcome
the UDP leadership after its successful 12 days provincial campaign on
September 22nd. Regular soldiers in full combat gear, attacked UDP
supporters, tearing off their UDP
T-shirts in the streets, hitting and kicking them, but failed to divert
their unwavering support for the UDP. A number of young people were
seriously injured as they attempted to defend themselves against those
brutal attacks totally unprovoked and very obviously premeditated by the
Army. The UDP regards
incidents as these as totally barbaric violations of the basic human right
to express free political opinion based upon informed choice.
The UDP could not have then known that an Army detail was awaiting them at
Denton Bridge that very evening. The Army had sealed off the Bridge,
isolated several of the lead-vehicles of the UDP and forced the unsuspecting
occupants out of the vehicles, subsequently subjecting them to horrific
physical attack with sticks, rifle butts, water hose pipes and other
miscellaneous weapons. These victims were lashed on their bared backs and
buttocks until the skin was torn and awash with blood, and others wee
stamped to the ground under Army issue boots. One man lost his left eye in
this callous and unprovoked attack. They were then forcibly taken to by
trucks to the NIA Headquarters where they were again subjected to the most
vile of human degradations. No fewer than 200 UDP supporters were treated
to this abuse and at least 15 of those detained were women who were not
spared the same treatment as their male counterparts.
There was one unconfirmed female death who it seemed was punched and had her
breasts punctured by bayonets at the hands of the Army. Several supporters
were robbed of their personal belongings such as watches, shirts, shoes,
identity cards which were thrown into a burning fire.
Of more serious concern to the nation as a whole, was that this Army mob was
being directed by the Minister of Local Government, Mr. Yankuba Touray, who
is also the Chairman of the APRC Presidential Campaign. Mr. Touray was
heard to be shouting encouragement to the Army calling out KILL THEM, KILL
THEM. Although this incident was brought to the attention of the P.I.E.C.
on the 25th September, your only comment was to make counter statements of
support for the APRC saying that the police had found stones and machetes in
the abandoned UDP vehicles. It seems obvious to all, except your office,
that these missiles and weapons had to be planted the Army or the Police,
but your office did noting to conduct even the most simple of investigations
to arrive at the truth.
This breach of Public Order at the hands of the Army could so easily have
escalated into a major conflict which could have given reason to cancel the
entire election process.
It is of grave concern that the entire series of premeditated attacks on
unarmed civilians by armed troops of the Army, believed to be State House
Guards, has not been reported in any of the national media: this is a
measure of the extent to which APRC as an agent of the state can perpetuate
terrorism for their narrow political objective.
The UDP calls for an immediate judicial enquiry into the assault incidents
at Talinding, Kanifing and at Denton Bridge to ascertain those people
responsible for the atrocities and to recommend further prosecution of those
responsible.
It is against this hostile climate that the Presidential Election was held
on the 26th September 1996.
According to the preponderance of belief, the UDP is of the opinion that the
election was rigged in a massive way.
Consequently, the UDP Central Committee unequivocally and vehemently REJECTS
the result of the Presidential Election.
The Central Committee of the UDP further RESOLVES TO RECOMMEND to its vast
membership a code of non-violent, non-cooperation with the authorities until
ALL the following DEMANDS are met in FULL:
1. That the government of The Gambia accepts the full responsibility of the
security of the lives and properties of ALL the leadership of all political
parties who contested the election.
2. That the 1996 Presidential Election and its result be declared Null and
Void.
3. That if the APRC wishes to participate as a political party,
then the AFPRC government stands down immediately and hands over to a
caretaker civilian administration. The UDP demands that the NCC be
appointed for this task and that the caretaker government shall have full
executive authority and powers with the specific responsibility of
organizing a new election.
4. That the inherent weaknesses, indecisiveness and lack of impartiality
displayed by the P.I.E.C. has damaged their capability and credibility as
neutral arbitrator in overseeing the election. That the present P.I.E.C. be
dissolved forthwith and a more effective and non-partisan Commission to be
established.
5. That ALL political detainees be released immediately and that they may
be restored their democratic rights.
6. That the provisions of the Electoral Code be enforced to enable each of
the political parties a fair and equitable access to the nation's media.
7. That the Presidential Election be re-run no later than the 16th October,
1996 to be followed by Parliamentary Elections within 60 days.
8. That the GNA with their vested interest in the APRC be subjected to the
same restrictions on political party activities, that is 2 days before the
date of the election. That there should be a ban on ALL troop movements,
military parades or military convoys in the same manner as there are bans on
all political party activity.
The UDP maintains that these demands must be addressed immediately as these
conditions are necessary to ensure peace, stability and harmony in a country
which is slowly by inextricably being drawn into an ethnically divisive
state.
The UDP calls upon ALL governments of friendly countries, especially our
neighbors in the African sub-region to use diplomatic or special offices to
resolve this grave crisis.
Yours faithfully,
for the United Democratic Party,
16 Buckle Street
Banjul
The Gambia
cc:
The British High Commission
The Embassy of the United States of America
The Resident Representative, UNDP
The Delegate, EC Delegation
The Senegalese High Commission
The Commonwealth Secretariat, through the British High Commission
The Federal Democratic Republic of Germany
The French Ambassador to the Gambia, through the Senegalese High Commission
Amnesty International
ECOWAS Secretariat
The Republic of China, Banjul
Date: Sat, 7 Oct 1995 01:12:02 +-300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU'" <GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU>
Subject: COMMENTARY'S REPLY TO MR. K. TOURAY
Message-ID: <01BA9453.7134EBC0@Q-TEL>
HELLO MR.TOURAY!
FIRST OF ALL, THANKS FOR THE SWIFT INTEREST YOU TOOK IN MY =
COMMENTARY; BUT BECAUSE OF MY BUSY WORK SCHEDULE I COULD NOT FIND THE =
TIME TO REPLY TO YOUR RESPONSE.AND ,AS A RESULT, A LOT HAS BEEN SAID =
ALREADY SINCE THEN; AND DR.KAMARA,IN PARTICULAR,HAS SAID MUCH OF WHAT I =
WAS GOING TO WRITE IN THIS ARTICLE ANYWAY.AND HE WROTE HIS ARTICLE WITH =
SUCH CLARITY AND ECONOMY OF WORDS THAT IT WOULD BE FUTILE FOR ME TO =
ATTEMPT TO BETTER IT.IT WAS INDEED REFRESHING TO READ THE PIECES OF BOTH =
THE DOCTOR AND MR.CONNORS.THE FACT THAT BOTH OF THEM ARE =
NON-GAMBIANS,AND , APPARENTLY, NON-PARTISAN, BRINGS INTO THE DEBATE THAT =
ELEMENT OF DISPASSIONATE AND BALANCED APPRAISAL OF THE SITUATION,WHICH =
WAS TERRIBLY LACKING BEFORE.
THE DOCTOR IS SENSIBLY URGING ALL OF US TO ESSENTIALLY GROW UP AND =
BRAVELY PREPARE FOR THE MUCH MORE COMPLICATED TASK AHEAD - THE TASK OF =
BUILDING AND NURTURING AN ERA OF A DEMOCRATIC CIVIL SOCIETY DURING WHICH =
DISCUSSION AND DIALOGUE WOULD BE THE NORM, AS OPPOSED TO FIGHTING AND =
CONFRONTATION ,OR EVEN WORSE, VIOLENCE.
MR.TOURAY, LIKE YOURSELF, I LOVE DEMOCRACY VERY MUCH, AND I AM EQUALLY =
OUTRAGED BY SOME OF THE Fishy THINGS THAT HAVE TAKEN PLACE SINCE THE =
SOLDIERS TOOK POWER IN Banjul TWO YEARS AGO.BUT THE PRICK OF CONSCIENCE =
IS ONE THING, AND REFUSING TO PAY THE EXPENSIVE PRICE NECESSARY FOR A =
SECURE AND DEMOCRATIC FUTURE IS SOMETHING ELSE ALTOGETHER.AND LET NO ONE =
FOOL YOU,NO SOCIETY THAT HAS REFUSED TO PAY THE NECESSARY PRICE HAS EVER =
GOT ANYWHERE NEAR A DEMOCRATIC CIVIL SOCIETY.A QUICK GLANCE AT THE =
HISTORY OF FRANCE, SPAIN AND EVEN THE U.S. WOULD CONFIRM THAT.IT IS A =
SIMPLE LAW OF SOCIAL CHANGE THAT IT BECOMES SOMETIMES NECESSARY IN THE =
HISTORY A PEOPLE TO USE SOME FORCE AND SUSPEND THE CIVIL LAWS AND CIVIL =
LIBERTIES OF SOME CITIZENS TO SECURE A BIGGER AND WIDER INTEREST OF THE =
GENERAL POPULATION AS A WHOLE.THERE WAS NO WAY Jammeh & Co. COULD HAVE =
BUILT HIS SCHOOLS, HOSPITALS, ASPHALTED ROADS , TV. STATIONS, AIRPORTS =
ETC.IF HE LEFT FaFa JAWARA'S CRONIES MOVING FREELY, SPEEKING AND =
ENGAGING IN ALL SORTS OF Satanic Activities JUST TO MAKE SURE THAT THE =
REVOLUTION WOULD FAIL.AS CRUDE AS THIS MAY SEEM, IT IS WHAT IS NECESSARY =
AND IT IS WHAT EVERY CIVILISED SOCIETY DID DURING ITS MESSY TRANSITION =
FROM A FEUDAL TO A MODERN ERA.THIS IS PRECISELY WHY WE MUST EXCERCISE A =
HIGH DEGREE OF MATURITY AND A SOPHISTICATED UNDERSTANDING OF HISTORY BY =
TALKING IN THE FACE THE COMPULSIVE NAYSAYERS AND DETRACTORS AND TELL =
THEM THAT " YES, WE KNOW THAT THIS BABY OF OURS IS NOT AT ALL A PERFECT =
BABY; YES , IT IS VERY FRAGILE; AND YES, ITS VERY DIRTY AND DESEASED =
RIGHT NOW.BUT WE ARE WORKING ON IT, AND WITH A LOT FEEDING,HARD WORK, =
CARE AND NURTURING, IT WILL SOON BECOME ACTIVE, HEALTHY AND =
SELF-CONFIDENT MEMBER OF OUR SOCIETY".
OF COURSE, ITS MUCH EASIER TALKING ABOUT PROTECTING THIS BABY (THE COUP =
AND THE SUBSEQUENT DEMOCRATIC EXPERIMENT AT HOME) THAN ACTUALLY DOING IT =
EFFECTIVELY.AND AS I MENTIONED IN MY LAST ARTICLE, FOR A DEMOCRATIC =
SYSTEM AND CULTURE TO PERMEATE ALL SECTORS OF PUBLIC LIFE, THERE MUST BE =
AN EFFICIENT, INTELLIGENT AND AGRESSIVE OPPOSITION PARTY THAT WILL =
CONTINUALLY BE ON THE LOOK-OUT ON BEHALF OF EVERYONE TO ENSURE THAT THE =
POWER AND AUTHORITY ENTRUSTED UPON THE RULING CLASS IS NOT ABUSED IN ANY =
WAY, AND THAT THE NATIONAL AGENDA WOULD BE EXECUTED BY THE EXECUTIVE =
BRANCH IN THE MANNER AGREED UPON BY THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY.
SO, MR. TOURAY, LET ALL OF US CROSS OUR FINGERS AND PRAY THAT THE =
FORTHCOMING PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS WILL PASS OFF RELATIVELY FAIRLY AND =
PEACEFULLY; AND LET US PRAY FURTHER THAT THE OPPOSITION SECURES SEATS IN =
ALL THE CONSTITUENCIES, SO THAT GOVERNMENT WOULD NOT BE TOO POWERFUL IN =
THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY TO THE POINT THAT IT COULD CONTINUALLY IGNORE THE =
OBJECTIONS OF THE OPPOSITION WHENEVER IT WANTS TO PASS A BILL.AND IF =
THIS COULD HAPPEN, AND IF MR. JAMMEH COULD ALSO BE ABLE TO COMPLETE THE =
IMPRESSIVE INFRASTRUCTURAL REVOLUTION HE BEGAN TWO YEARS AGO, THIS TINY =
PIECE OF LAND CALLED K-A-M-B-I-A WILL SOON BE THE ENVY OF NOT ONLY WEST =
AFRICA, BUT OF Conrad's DARK CONTINENT AS A WHOLE.=20
REGARDS Bassssss!! =20
=20
Date: Mon, 07 Oct 1996 09:00:46 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Lamin Demba added; intro expected.
Amadou
Date: Mon, 7 Oct 1996 15:30:10 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Commentary on the Election Results
Message-ID: <19961007142715.AAA19146@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Below is an answer to some of the questions concerning PDOIS raised
by Dr. Nyang. It is a summary from the 5 sept. -3 October issue of
FOROYAA.
PDOIS had two options during the past elections. It could either form
a coalition with UDP or APRC on the basis of their platforms or
pave a third road. PDOIS saw that the two parties were heading
towards confrontation and were dragging the country on war footing.
PDOIS saw the strategic importance of paving an independent path,
transmit balanced messages to the voters with a view to difusing
tension by underscoring the stratigic objective of the election as a
crisis management mechanism.
PDOIS spared no effort in showing the people what was meant by
painting in a picture the consquences of war and called on them to
support a third force which could bring peace to the country and tame
the nerves of the contending forces.
This message of peace went across. Its significance became
evident when the final stages of the UDP and APRC campaign were
characterized by violence. In the streets, in transports, everywhere
people began to say that this is what PDOIS was saying.
PDOIS message diffused the tension which had built up and made the
vast mejority of Gambians to see no worth in promoting violent
confrontation.
1.
THE REASON FOR PDOIS' LOW VOTE
The reason is simple. The two main platforms led by APRA and the UDP
were of more concern to the people. The UDP coalition wanted the
military to go at all cost. The APRC coalition did not want any
restoration and they were ready to prevent this at all cost. The
supporters of the two parties did everything to convince people that
they were capable of winning if given support; that PDOIS could not
win.
The UDP supporters tried to convince the undecided voterd, who
were opposed to the APRC, that if they voted for PDOIS, PDOIS would
not win and the APRC would stay.
Those who were opposed to any restoration were convinced that if
they voted for PDOIS, it would not win and the agents of the former
government will be restored.
Fatalism was instilled in those who would have otherwise
supported PDOIS. Hence, they gave their support to the UDP and APRC
on the grounds that they could achieve their immediate goals of
removing the military or preventing a restoration of the agents of
the old government. When violence occured in September, 1996, the
members of the two camps became more threatened and each became
decisive in supporting each camp. PDOIS thus became the casualty.
Once the results are analised, one discovers less voters than
nominees in the PDOIS' presidential candidate nomination in certain
constituencies.
ON THE SCORES OF THE LEADER OF THE NRP
The leader of the NRP had a constituency to appeal to from the very
begining. During the campaign many people tried to ridicule him as a
person who is not a serious contender. However, his anti-military and
anti UDP platform helped to give him an appeal on those who were not
committed voters but harboured both anti-military and anti-UDP
sentiments.
Furthermore, the constant remarks by some UDP sectionalists that
"this small Fula wants to disturb people" made many Fula speaking
persons to give him some support.
The 1996 election has been an election battle between UDP and APRC.
They succeded in convincing the electorate to side with their
political platform. Their members tried to cajole PDOIS supporters by
infecting them with fatalism, on the one hand, of the impossibility
of a PDOIS victory, as well as to promise that PDOIS will be
supported in the NAtional Assembly. Finally, the battle became a two
way battle with PDOIS sidelined as peacemaker.
2.
>>If the Panaf News Agency's report on time
alloted to the different candidates is correct, then one wonder why
the PDOIS people accepted 150 hours and failed to protest the denial
of equal time to Candidate Darboe? What is happening to the PDOIS
leadership.<<
>correction: 150 minutes<
Each political party was said to be given thirty minutes radio
broadcast and thirty minutes television broadcast daily.
Interestingly enough, when the PDOIS representatives went to the
television studio the producers were wondering why the other parties
did not make use of their time. Even the APRC did not make use of its
thirty minutes the first broadcast. Only PDOIS appeard the first day,
that is, 9 september, 1996.
On the following day the other parties appeared.
Televisoin broadcast were curtailed after the second broadcast. The
PIEC intervened. In the weekly meetings with the political parties
and the press, the PIEC explained that the State had supressed the
broadcast under the guise that some parties were using the media not
to explain their programmes but to libel the APRC.
The PIEC intervened o many occations. Finally, it was PDOIS
that was given slots in the final days of campign.
PDOIS asked the other parties to engage in a debate to make
use of the slots provided. the UDP leader declined because he said he
was denied access to the radio. The APRC leaders also declined. The
NRP leader was said to be in the provinces. Hence, PDOIS made use of
its slots to clearly explain its programme and called for the people
to win their minds and not allow themselves to be thrown into
conflict with each other.
The APRC, however,, made a comprehensive coverage of its
rallies over the media up to the last days of the elections amidst
lot of protest.
THE LESSONS
Political leadership is the art of providing guidance to the people.
It is, therefore, the duty of political leaders to give guidance. To
misguide is to be guilty of sheer irresponsibility.
The fundermental disease which has infested many people during this
electoral campaign is ethnic sentiments. Prior to the elections, many
people who claimed to be Mandinka speaking used to say that a Jola
speaking person should not rule this country. Now, a number of people
who speak Jola often say when they meet a Mandinka speaking person
"Yahya by force. mandinkas will not rule."
The political leaders of this country need to make
concerted efforts to eradicate these sentiments and ensure that
Gambians start to think as Gambians. Many Mandinka speaking persons
voted for President elect Jammeh and many Jola speaking persons voted
for others who are not jola speaking. Those people who perpetuate
tribal feelings are sowing the seed of national discord and the ultimate
outcome is national distrust, violence, war, national
disintergration and death.
*******************************************************
URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
Date: Mon, 7 Oct 1996 09:36:02 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.95.961007093341.12950D-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu>
Betty Ellerson, a colleague of Dr Nyang at Howard University has been
added to the list. We welcome her and will be looking forward to her
introduction and contributions to Gambia-l.
Thanks
Tony
Date: Mon, 7 Oct 1996 09:56:10 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: S. Leone catches illegal aliens digging diamonds (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.95.961007095602.12950H-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu>
Date: Sat, 5 Oct 1996 9:08:31 PDT
From: Reuters <C-reuters@clari.net>
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.news.crime.misc,
clari.news.crime.general
Subject: S. Leone catches illegal aliens digging diamonds
FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (Reuter) - Police in Sierra Leone
have arrested 67 foreigners in the eastern diamond town of Koidu
on charges of entering the West African country illegally and
digging for diamonds, police sources said Friday.
Those detained included Gambians, Lebanese, Guineans,
Malians, Nigerians, one Russian and one Senegalese, they said,
adding that the crackdown would continue.
An attack on the town last year by rebels who took up arms
in 1991 killed more than 200 people. The sources say that
hundreds of illegal immigrants have since flocked back to the
town, making security a problem there.
Most crossed into Sierra Leone from neighboring Guinea, they
added.
Koidu is a major contributor to the impoverished nation's
foreign exchange earnings. Foreigners in Sierra Leone legally
need special licenses to mine or export diamonds.
Sierra Leoneans from elsewhere in the country need residence
permits to stay and work in Koidu, which is protected by the
private South African security firm, Executive Outcomes. The
firm has fought with the army against the rebels.
Illegal immigrants caught mining illegally risk confiscation
of their assets, heavy fines or jail, and deportation.
A fragile truce holds but peace talks between the civilian
government, which took office in March, and the rebels are
stalled on differences over withdrawal of foreign forces,
including Executive Outcomes.
Date: Mon, 7 Oct 96 12:45:24 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
Mr. Connors:
A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymen
are duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water to
anoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARE
THE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agree
with you of being.
The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should not
impose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in western
democracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have your
problems right now.)
Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problems
we have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemming
from the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselves
with come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill us
eg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .
Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking the
convenient position that westerners should not impose their standards
on Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.
Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable of
being decent as white men.
If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided by
the Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me either.
If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you cry;
it will make me cry too.
While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, you
continue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray enables
YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you
propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.
Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descend
into anarchy.
Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled greed
and contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to add
I forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't much
I can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with this.
Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.
Morro.
(Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had
1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what he
had in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sisters
at Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)
--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------
Fellow list members,
This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps
Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked me
to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made during
the past elections.
----------
From: Kevin Connors
Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM
To: Brian Hubbard
Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)
Brian,
I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness of
the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself the
most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I think
about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...Ross
Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. what
the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high and
mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh being
elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather have
elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal with
here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundreds
of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they have
the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter any
opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for
campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.
Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in the
name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personal
reasons?
I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place where
democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the country
that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the
population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just
mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Dole
eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in the
Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.
It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful
ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are being
violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws that
are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human
rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRA
buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominating
all aspects of our political spectrum?
Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of
us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the
country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries
interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly
elected.
Kevin Connors
The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth
Peace
Date: Mon, 7 Oct 96 12:55:41 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: FREEDOM!
Gambia-l:
If this nauseating whimpering is the extremity of our commitment
to freedom and democracy--Africa's model we used to proudly call
ourselves--then I am ashamed to call myself a Gambian and I
apologize to Africa and the world for our undeservedly arrogant
excesses. Democracy is dead in The Gambia. Your cries are
posthumous. What you suggest is not compromise but surrender.
Well, I won't surrender. I concede nothing.
One has to believe freedom to achieve it, and be willing to die to
keep it. Some of us will pave the way and some of us will walk the
paved way. I can't make you stand with me, but I stand
nonetheless.
If all of you were men of goodwill and wished me the best, and it
were granted, for me to live it for a 1000 years, then indulged me
still and doubled the grant plus all my wishes, for me and all my
progeny, but all this without freedom, I would still reject it for a
moment of true freedom delivered at the pain of death.
Morro.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 07 Oct 1996 22:25:26 -0700
From: mafy <mafy@avana.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
Message-ID: <3259E5C6.2573@avana.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US wrote:
>
> Mr. Connors:
>
> A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymen
> are duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water to
> anoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARE
> THE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agree
> with you of being.
>
> The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should not
> impose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in western
> democracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have your
> problems right now.)
>
> Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problems
> we have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemming
> from the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselves
> with come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill us
> eg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .
>
> Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking the
> convenient position that westerners should not impose their standards
> on Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.
> Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable of
> being decent as white men.
>
> If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided by
> the Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me either.
> If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you cry;
> it will make me cry too.
>
> While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, you
> continue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray enables
> YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you
> propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.
> Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descend
> into anarchy.
>
> Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled greed
> and contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to add
> I forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't much
> I can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with this.
> Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.
>
> Morro.
> (Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had
> 1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what he
> had in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sisters
> at Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)
> --------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------
>
> Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US
> (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CST
> Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)
> id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500
> Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)
> id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996
> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu
> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;
> Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700
> Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;
> Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700
> Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA14208
for <Gambia-L@u.
> Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by upsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for
<Gambia-L@u.washingt
> Message-Id: <UPMAIL01.199610031428170214@msn.com>
> Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UT
> Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
> Precedence: bulk
> From: "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
> X-To: "Gambia-L" <Gambia-L@u.washington.edu>
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>
> Fellow list members,
>
> This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps
> Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked me
> to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made during
> the past elections.
>
> ----------
> From: Kevin Connors
> Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM
> To: Brian Hubbard
> Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)
>
> Brian,
>
> I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness of
> the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself the
> most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I think
> about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...Ross
> Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. what
> the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high and
> mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh being
> elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather have
> elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal with
> here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundreds
> of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they have
> the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter any
> opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for
> campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.
> Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in the
> name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personal
> reasons?
>
> I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place where
> democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the country
> that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the
> population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just
> mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Dole
> eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in the
> Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.
>
> It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful
> ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are being
> violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws that
> are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human
> rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRA
> buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominating
> all aspects of our political spectrum?
>
> Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of
> us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the
> country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries
> interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly
> elected.
>
> Kevin Connors
>
> The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth
> Peace
Mr. Connors:
Your comments about the situation in the Gambia was well
put. I felt compelled to assure you that you struck the nucleus of
political reality. We have a few list members who were hard hit when
Jammeh liberated us. I call it liberation because the majority of
Gambians feel that way, thus the reason he won by a landslide, in what
was the fairest election ever staged in The Gambia.
Some of our list members would never accept the factuality of a
new dawn in Gambian politics because of direct family ties with the
former kleptocracy "Dr. Janneh". To those members!!! Accept the will of
the people or forever remain a devil's advocate. If you are yearning for
a return of the Kleptomaniacs... GOOD LUCK. IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN.
MAFY aka MANLAFY
(DeVry Institute of Technology)
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 7 Oct 1996 18:15:27 -0400
From: LAMIN DEMBA <106170.3155@compuserve.com>
To: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia an" <GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU>
Subject: INTRODUCTION
Message-ID: <199610080042_MC1-A6C-93DF@compuserve.com>
Dear Gambia-L members,
I just learnt this evening that my application for membership has been
accepted and I wish to seize this opportunity to give you a brief
background about myself.
I am a telecoms engineer and was born 36 years ago in Brikama (Western
Division). My early education started at the Brikama Primary School in the
late 60s after which I proceeded to the Gambia High School in 1973. I sat
to the GCE O'Level in 1978 & the A'Level in 1980. Soon after the A'Level
exams, I joined the then Civil Aviation Department (now the Gambia Civil
Aviation Authority, GCAA) as a Telecoms Cadet. Whilst working here, I also
followed a one year part-time course at the Telecoms Training Centre
(Half-Die, Banjul) which led to the award of a City & Guilds Intermediate
Certificate for telecoms technicians. In Sept,1981, I was offered a
Commonweath fellowship which enabled me to study Communications Engineering
at the Plymouth College of Further Education in the United Kingdom. On my
return in 1983, I continued working for the Civil Aviation Dept until 1984
when I resigned to join The Gambia Telecoms Company (GAMTEL) which was
newly established that very year. I have since held several key positions
in Gamtel and I'm presently the manager responsible for switching.
Most of my undergraduate studies were done in Britain where I obtained a
Higher Certificate in Communications Engineering from the Plymouth College
of Further Education, a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) degree in
Telecommunications Systems Management and Design from the Anglia
Polytechnic University and Cable & Wireless College and a British Telecom
Diploma in Telecoms Systems Management Studies from Bailbrook College,
Bath.
I am happily married and have two children.
Best regards
LAMIN DEMBA
Gamtel House
P O Box 387
BANJUL
The Gambia
Tel: (220) 229500 Office
(220) 461461 Home
(220) 996262 Mobile
Fax: (220) 229030
E-Mail: 106170.3155@compuserve.com
Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 01:29:51 -0400
From: ABALM@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: INTRODUCTION
Hi Lamin !
Welcome to Gambia-1, we hope to hear alot from you, especially what is
happening in the Gambia right now. It's been a long time since i've talked to
you on the telephone, but now that you are on the internet we can stay in
contact via e-mail.
It was a suprise and it was nice to see your name on the internet. If you see
anyone from my family, specially my mom, please give them my greetings.
That's all for right now
welcome
Abba Sanneh
Date: Sun, 8 Oct 1995 08:23:25 +-300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
Message-ID: <01BA9558.87CC8C20@qatar.net.qa.qatar.net.qa>
MR.MORRO!!
YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE RACIST INORDER TO EXPRESS YOUR ANGER TO =
MR.CONNORS.AND MORE OVER, NOT ALL OF THE HANDS THAT ACTIVELY =
PARTICIPATED IN COLONIALISM OR IMPERIALISM WERE WHITE, SOME OF THEM WERE =
BLACK.THE NKHATA FREEDOM PARTY'S DUBIOUS ROLE IN THE LIBERATION STRUGGLE =
OF SOUTH AFRICA IS A RECENT CASE IN POINT.
REGARDS Basss!!
----------
From: mafy[SMTP:mafy@avana.net]
Sent: 26/IaCIi CaCeai/1417 08:25 O
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US wrote:
>=20
> Mr. Connors:
>=20
> A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymen
> are duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water to
> anoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARE
> THE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agree
> with you of being.
>=20
> The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should not
> impose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in western
> democracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have your
> problems right now.)
>=20
> Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problems
> we have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemming
> from the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselves
> with come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill =
us
> eg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .
>=20
> Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking the
> convenient position that westerners should not impose their standards
> on Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.
> Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable of
> being decent as white men.
>=20
> If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided =
by
> the Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me =
either.
> If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you =
cry;
> it will make me cry too.
>=20
> While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, =
you
> continue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray =
enables
> YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What =
you
> propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.
> Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descend
> into anarchy.
>=20
> Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled =
greed
> and contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to =
add
> I forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't =
much
> I can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with =
this.
> Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.
>=20
> Morro.
> (Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had
> 1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what he
> had in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sisters
> at Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)
> --------------------------( Forwarded letter follows =
)-----------------------
>=20
> Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US
> (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CST
> Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)
> id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500
> Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by =
gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)
> id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996
> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu
> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;
> Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700
> Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;
> Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700
> Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) by =
mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA14208 =
for <Gambia-L@u.
> Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by =
upsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for=20
<Gambia-L@u.washingt
> Message-Id: <UPMAIL01.199610031428170214@msn.com>
> Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UT
> Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
> Precedence: bulk
> From: "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List =
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
> X-To: "Gambia-L" <Gambia-L@u.washington.edu>
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>=20
> Fellow list members,
>=20
> This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps
> Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He =
asked me
> to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments =
made during
> the past elections.
>=20
> ----------
> From: Kevin Connors
> Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM
> To: Brian Hubbard
> Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)
>=20
> Brian,
>=20
> I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness =
of
> the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give =
himself the
> most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I =
think
> about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the =
US...Ross
> Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. =
what
> the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high =
and
> mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh =
being
> elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much =
rather have
> elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal =
with
> here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their =
hundreds
> of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: =
they have
> the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect =
deter any
> opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for
> campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying =
Mr.
> Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in =
the
> name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any =
personal
> reasons?
>=20
> I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place =
where
> democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the =
country
> that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the
> population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just
> mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and =
Dole
> eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in =
the
> Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.
>=20
> It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful
> ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are =
being
> violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws =
that
> are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human
> rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, =
the NRA
> buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males =
dominating
> all aspects of our political spectrum?
>=20
> Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from =
those of
> us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for =
the
> country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries
> interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so =
fairly
> elected.
>=20
> Kevin Connors
>=20
> The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth
> Peace
Mr. Connors:
Your comments about the situation in the Gambia was well=20
put. I felt compelled to assure you that you struck the nucleus of=20
political reality. We have a few list members who were hard hit when=20
Jammeh liberated us. I call it liberation because the majority of=20
Gambians feel that way, thus the reason he won by a landslide, in what=20
was the fairest election ever staged in The Gambia.
=09
Some of our list members would never accept the factuality of a=20
new dawn in Gambian politics because of direct family ties with the=20
former kleptocracy "Dr. Janneh". To those members!!! Accept the will of=20
the people or forever remain a devil's advocate. If you are yearning for =
a return of the Kleptomaniacs... GOOD LUCK. IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN.
=09
MAFY aka MANLAFY
(DeVry Institute of Technology)
Date: Tue, 08 Oct 1996 10:50:33 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: INTRODUCTION
Lamin Demba:
we are very glad to have you on board. Please help us recruit other members
based in The Gambia to further "spice up" the discussions on the list.
Peace!
Amadou Scattred-Janneh
Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 08:39:24 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Momodou Ceesay of Nottingham, United Kingdom has been added to the list.
We welcome him and will be looking forward to his introduction and
contributions to Gambia-l.
Thanks
Tony
Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:53:43 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
Bass and others:
Some of us are so far muddled in our understanding of Africa, I
neither have the time nor the energy to bring them to speed.
To those who would label me racist . . . That's a new one for me.
But I never suffer from sticker shock.
Morro.
Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 11:40:02 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: FREEDOM!
Message-ID: <199610081608.JAA22367@mx5.u.washington.edu>
Dr. Nyang:
Thank you for the kind words. We struggle or shrivel and die!
Morro.
From:Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang@cldc.howard.edu)
Many thanks for your willingness to state categorically your commitment to
the democratic process. We must not rest until democracy returns to the
Gambia. It is not easy. Much must be done and each and every person in the
Gambia has a stake in the outcome of the contest for freedom.Keep the
faith and know that you are not alone.
Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 16:11:14 UT
From: "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
To: "Gambia-L" <Gambia-L@u.washington.edu>
Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
List members,
I received this letter from JDG.L.Lange.LWC@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US. I respect his
comments and am swayed by his integration of heartfelt emotion and obviously
deep understanding of African issues. I am saddened to see the finger
pointing! I will tell you why. My friend, Mr. Connors, worked incredibly
hard while in The Gambia. He helped to create a Wildlife Park now known as
the Kiang West Park. His diligence and unquenchable desire to help the park
develop did not stop him from making tough decisions. Some of these decisions
rocked the boat and took money away from thieves and placed it back into the
park where it was intended to go. Mr. Connors might not be a saint but his
commitment to building a park so Gambian children and interested persons could
learn about their own environment was heartfelt and strong. He worked on a
modest salary and dedicated two years of his life to doing so. He helped make
the park a more viable tourist stop and he spent a good deal of his extra time
teaching, and developing a small youth center where Dumbutu children could
lift weights and play. When you said, "While we grapple with the problems YOU
have largely created for us, you continue to exploit our continent's
resources. Africa's disarray enables
YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you
propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.", I wondered if
you really know Mr. Connors. I think if you sat around a bowl of benechin and
had conversation you would find yourself wanting to take back several of your
comments. I don't think Mr. Connors is naïve or manipulative. I think Mr.
Connors was a true friend to a large number of the villagers in Dumbutu. If I
am not mistaken Kevin comes from a family that has no involvement with
colonialism. They came to America two generations ago just as many did to
escape persecution in their own country. His interest to travel to The Gambia
was heartfelt and pure. Just like many of my students asked me what America
was like, so too Kevin Connors asked what The Gambia was like. Just as many
Gambians have visited America, so too have many Americans visited The Gambia.
Your identification of Mr. Connors as a naïve, white neocolonialist might fit
the more bitter half of your lamentation of Africa's problems, but when you
come to some sort of Peace you will know that many people do things in the
name of goodwill, globality, and peace. Mr. Connors is not a neocolonialist.
When you give him a chance to discuss the issues with you I am sure you will
be moved to reconsider your judgments.
Mr. Connor's remarks about the political situation in The Gambia were a good
deal more sensitive to issues that all people face. He was pointing out that
even though some-not all-people look up to America for the ability to have
smooth transitions from one administration to another, that there are still
many issues that need to change here. He, like many Americans want more than
two choices for president. In The Gambia there were more choices. In all
honesty his comments were more directed at some of the Americans he knows and
their comments about The Gambia than towards Gambians
In summation, and in all fairness and good nature, please do not jump to
conclusions that don't solve problems but instead stir up animosity. If you
feel so moved to point your finger so unflinchingly then first take the effort
to understand what this man was getting at. You can do this by writing to him
and sharing your feelings, but to subject the group to incendiary comments
that miss their mark in their accusation is inappropriate.
Brian Hubbard
----------
From: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu on behalf of
JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US
Sent: Monday, October 07, 1996 1:45 PM
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
Mr. Connors:
A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymen
are duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water to
anoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARE
THE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agree
with you of being.
The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should not
impose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in western
democracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have your
problems right now.)
Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problems
we have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemming
from the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselves
with come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill us
eg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .
Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking the
convenient position that westerners should not impose their standards
on Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.
Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable of
being decent as white men.
If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided by
the Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me either.
If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you cry;
it will make me cry too.
While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, you
continue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray enables
YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you
propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.
Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descend
into anarchy.
Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled greed
and contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to add
I forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't much
I can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with this.
Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.
Morro.
(Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had
1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what he
had in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sisters
at Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)
Fellow list members,
This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps
Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked me
to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made during
the past elections.
----------
From: Kevin Connors
Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM
To: Brian Hubbard
Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)
Brian,
I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness of
the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself the
most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I think
about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...Ross
Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. what
the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high and
mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh being
elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather have
elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal with
here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundreds
of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they have
the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter any
opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for
campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.
Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in the
name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personal
reasons?
I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place where
democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the country
that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the
population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just
mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Dole
eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in the
Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.
It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful
ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are being
violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws that
are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human
rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRA
buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominating
all aspects of our political spectrum?
Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of
us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the
country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries
interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly
elected.
Kevin Connors
The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth
Peace
Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 13:32:59 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
Mr. Hubbard:
Thank you for your letter. Just as you think I have missed my mark, I
don't believe you are even in the ball park.
First in the piece you referenced, I used "you" synanymously with
the West and the Colonial experience. I don't believe Mr. Connors
trained any soldiers or supplied them with weapons. However, I do
feel that his position vastly aids the Neocolonialist position, and
thus it falls to the rest of us as targets to separate him personally
from his words. I can't do that.
This is why I added that perhaps he does not know what he is talking
about. But he said what he said and I respondly appropriately. My
folks back homes continue to bleed, literally. This is not philosophical.
This is real gore. Thank Mr. Connors for me for the Park, but that is
irrelevant to the fact that if his position according to his piece
prevails, I may just have to turn that Park into a cemetary. I mean
that literally. I do not mean to triviliaze Mr. Connors' achievements,
but he should not trivialize the very real dangers my country faces.
If he can do that we'll get along just fine.
Morro.
(Ps: By the way I have been in America a little while. I too have
volunteered in poor communities and provided many needed services
to those less fortunate. But I will never take that as a license to
rob them the wrong way.)
List members,
I received this letter from JDG.L.Lange.LWC@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US. I respect his
comments and am swayed by his integration of heartfelt emotion and obviously
deep understanding of African issues. I am saddened to see the finger
pointing! I will tell you why. My friend, Mr. Connors, worked incredibly
hard while in The Gambia. He helped to create a Wildlife Park now known as
the Kiang West Park. His diligence and unquenchable desire to help the park
develop did not stop him from making tough decisions. Some of these decisions
rocked the boat and took money away from thieves and placed it back into the
park where it was intended to go. Mr. Connors might not be a saint but his
commitment to building a park so Gambian children and interested persons could
learn about their own environment was heartfelt and strong. He worked on a
modest salary and dedicated two years of his life to doing so. He helped make
the park a more viable tourist stop and he spent a good deal of his extra time
teaching, and developing a small youth center where Dumbutu children could
lift weights and play. When you said, "While we grapple with the problems YOU
have largely created for us, you continue to exploit our continent's
resources. Africa's disarray enables
YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you
propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.", I wondered if
you really know Mr. Connors. I think if you sat around a bowl of benechin and
had conversation you would find yourself wanting to take back several of your
comments. I don't think Mr. Connors is naove or manipulative. I think Mr.
Connors was a true friend to a large number of the villagers in Dumbutu. If I
am not mistaken Kevin comes from a family that has no involvement with
colonialism. They came to America two generations ago just as many did to
escape persecution in their own country. His interest to travel to The Gambia
was heartfelt and pure. Just like many of my students asked me what America
was like, so too Kevin Connors asked what The Gambia was like. Just as many
Gambians have visited America, so too have many Americans visited The Gambia.
Your identification of Mr. Connors as a naove, white neocolonialist might fit
the more bitter half of your lamentation of Africa's problems, but when you
come to some sort of Peace you will know that many people do things in the
name of goodwill, globality, and peace. Mr. Connors is not a neocolonialist.
When you give him a chance to discuss the issues with you I am sure you will
be moved to reconsider your judgments.
Mr. Connor's remarks about the political situation in The Gambia were a good
deal more sensitive to issues that all people face. He was pointing out that
even though some-not all-people look up to America for the ability to have
smooth transitions from one administration to another, that there are still
many issues that need to change here. He, like many Americans want more than
two choices for president. In The Gambia there were more choices. In all
honesty his comments were more directed at some of the Americans he knows and
their comments about The Gambia than towards Gambians
In summation, and in all fairness and good nature, please do not jump to
conclusions that don't solve problems but instead stir up animosity. If you
feel so moved to point your finger so unflinchingly then first take the effort
to understand what this man was getting at. You can do this by writing to him
and sharing your feelings, but to subject the group to incendiary comments
that miss their mark in their accusation is inappropriate.
Brian Hubbard
Fellow list members,
This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps
Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked me
to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made during
the past elections.
----------
From: Kevin Connors
Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM
To: Brian Hubbard
Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)
Brian,
I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness of
the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself the
most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I think
about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...Ross
Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. what
the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high and
mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh being
elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather have
elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal with
here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundreds
of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they have
the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter any
opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for
campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.
Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in the
name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personal
reasons?
I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place where
democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the country
that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the
population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just
mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Dole
eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in the
Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.
It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful
ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are being
violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws that
are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human
rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRA
buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominating
all aspects of our political spectrum?
Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of
us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the
country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries
interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly
elected.
Kevin Connors
The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth
Peace
Date: Tue, 08 Oct 1996 17:08:34 -0400 (AST)
From: CHERNO <C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Intro
Greetings,
Here's my tardy intro, with much apologies. I joined the "Bantaba" last
week but somehow couldn't quite get to introduce myself.
I'm in an undergrad program here at St. Mary's University in Halifax, taking
Math, Computing Science and Engineering. I did high school at Gambia High
(do I miss that!!) and finished upper 6th in '93. On a side note, if you were
in GHS about then ('86 to '93), please holler at me through e-mail--in case
you don't remember my name, I'm the frail, silent kid who never seemed to have
much to say!
I'm not sure if this is what introducing myself is supposed to look like but
I hope you will see a gradually developing profile of myself in the next few
weeks or so. One thing I'd like to say though: I haven't cared much about
cyber-rights and net culture (coding I DO care about!) but if the Gambia list
and other good things like it are the inhabitants of cyberspace, then I'm with
it all the way.
I'll take this opportunity to thank Abdou Touray and the administrators of
this discussion group for getting me subscribed and also for doing a
wonderful job in maintaining the group! I used to dream about something like
this, when all that while, someone had already conjured it up. Well how could
I know? I had to be ASLEEP to be dreaming. Thanks guys for waking me up (and
a host of other people). Keep it up, and soon there will be enough people
awake to make The Gambia the better place that it has every reason to be, and
the World the Planet that would be the envy of all beings alien (yeah, we
to see more UFO's!!!)
Cherno Jagne
c_jagne@husky1.stmarys.ca
c_jagne@sid.net
Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 16:23:07 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Comments and Request for membership (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.961008162127.6133B-100000@ahnnyong.cc.columbia.edu>
/* THE FOLLOWING IS BEING FORWARDED FROM DANA OTT . ALSO, EXPECT AN
INTRO FROM OMAR GAYE WHO IS BACK IN ACTION.*/
Dear Gambia-L Members:
Let me take this opportunity to apologize for not posting more
frequently. I feel, as a non-Gambian, that my knowledge is lacking in
many areas, and I prefer to sit back and learn from these discussions,
which have been most informative. I want to briefly address the ongoing
discussion of Mr. Conner's comments and request that a new member be
added. First, let me say that although I do not agree with his comments,
necessarily, I understand where he is coming from. That the situation in
The Gambia is not easily comparable to that in the United States I agree
is a valid criticism. But we should also remember that these are not
absolutes, with some political systems being "good" and others 'bad' Yet
there is a tendancy, particularly in the development community to hold
the United States up as an example of the best system (with the
implications that it is a model to emulate0. Though the magnitude of the
probelms differ, I would agree with Mr. Connor that the US system suffers
from serious flaws that impact the effectivenes of our democracy. We
have had over two hundred years to work on our system, yet flaws remain
and some get larger. This does not in any way minimize the problems that
face the Gambia. What it implies, I think, is that the US should not
necessarily be an example to follow, though there are several positive
aspects of our system. Each political system is partially a product of
its historical context and solutions must be found with that
understanding. On the other hand, there are certain absolutes that I
feel are necessary in any system for the well being of its people. Human
rights and freedom to change your government peacefully are two of the
more important ones, in my opinion. Beyond this, I believe that most
states must construct their solutions based on their societal needs, for
example many Asian countries sacrifice some personal liberty for the
greater security it provuides, where in the US we value personal liberty
so highly that we are willing to put up with enormous personal
insecurity. All this is by way of saying that we should not dismiss
criticisms of other countries like the US simply becasue, relatively
speaking things are better there. If we neglect to criticize our own
systems, the ultimate result will be deterioration of those same systems.
Just because I am from one country should not limit my ability to
criticize others' so long as others understand my system and how it
influences my thinking.
In other words, I think it is a useful reminder that every political
system is inherently flawed, we are after all flawed beings who created
the. The purpose of a discussion such as this, I think, is not to dismiss
each other's opinions, but to learn from the diversity of opinion and
apply what we have learned to suit our visions of the future.
well I think I have said enough on this topic for now.
Listowners: I'd like to request that you add my friend Edi Jarju, who is
now stationed in Bosnia and has great need for information about The
Gambia. He is also very insightful and could make excellent
contributions. I hope you will add him to the list. His address is
edjarju@usaid.gov
Thanks all,
Dana
Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 16:31:28 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Three small states urge U.N. membership for Taiwan
Message-ID: <199610082031.QAA11982@salaam.cc.columbia.edu>
UNITED NATIONS (Reuter) - Two small Caribbean nations and
one from Africa - the Bahamas, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,
and Gambia - risked China's wrath Monday by championing Taiwan's
bid for U.N. membership in speeches to the General Assembly.
China and its supporters, for the fourth successive year,
blocked an attempt in the Assembly's steering committee last
month by a group of mainly Caribbean, Central American and
African countries to get the issue of U.N. membership for Taiwan
inscribed on the agenda.
China, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province,
maintains that issue was settled once and for all in 1971 when
Taipei, which until then had held China's U.N. seat, was
expelled and replaced by Beijing.
Janet Bostwick, Foreign Minister and Attorney General of the
Bahamas, told the Assembly Monday that her country ``again calls
on the nations of the world...to hear the plea of those 21
million souls on the island of Taiwan, and consider what is
just, what is right for them, as they too seek to avail
themselves of the benefits of membership in the United
Nations.''
The Foreign Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,
Alpian Allen, addressing the same 185-member U.N. body, said the
``Republic of China on Taiwan...finds itself excluded from this
august body for a quarter of a century.''
``How does one reconcile this with the principles of
parallel representation of states and that of universality?'' he
asked.
``It is time for the Republic of China on Taiwan to be
readmitted to this body. In our view, the country not only
possesses the attributes of nationhood, but it is well endowed
to contribute to the development of member state of this body,''
he said, congratulating Taiwan on the recent holding of its
first direct presidential election.
Gambia's Minister of Works, Communications and Information,
Ebrima Ceesay, told the Assembly Taiwan's ``quest for
recognition and re-admission into the United Nations has failed
to have the necessary impact on the attitude and goodwill of the
international community.''
He said the ``Republic of China on Taiwan stands very high
in the international arena in the field of economic growth and
social development'' and was noted ``not only for its economic
achievements but also for its exemplary political reform.''
Beijing considers any move to give Taiwan separate U.N.
membership an encroachment on China's sovereignty and
interference in its internal affairs.
Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 23:00:15 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
Gambia-l,
I thank you all for your contributions. And welcome to the new
members. It was very silent from my end because I was away,
and I have to "catch-up" with the postings to be able to contribute.
I am among the lossers of the election, but looking at it in another
way, the party I sympathised with, contributed so immensely to avert
violence and to wake the Gambian people from the PPP legacy of
personality (not tribal politics that belongs to UDP) politics. The
UDPs tribalistic politics is a disgrace and a set back in Gambian
politics. With my strong anti- PPP, I am willing to give them some
credit for not playing on tribal differences throughout its
existence. We should remember that the PPP was tribalist at its
inception, but Baba Jawara managed to develop it from that stage.
I think my friend friend Morro is not tackling
the outcome of the elections very well. Morro we bought loose the
Presidential elections, but, the parliamentary election are in
December, I think some list members mentioned the importance of
mobilising to elect as strong an opposition as possible to have some
control on Jammeh.
I think Morro was very unfair with Mr. Connors. This gentlemen gave a
very good analysis of the situation. Students of comparitive studies
say that "you have a better understanding of your situation by
comparing it with other situations". I believe Mr. Connors, example
of the US to whom almost the whole world look up to when it comes to
Democracy was very relevant. Morro mentioned that
" denial of participation in a debate is not the same as a dead
brother at Denton Bridge". Did you forget the death of
Dr. Martin Lurther King, Malcolm X, John F. Kennedy. I am
not trying in any way to justify the dead of innocent people, but
what am heading at is that, (unfortunately) dead sometimes take place even in
USA.
Morro is so committed to the restoration of the "Democratic" process.
I do not think the majority of the Gambians missed Jawara's
democracy, where civil servants and politicians were scrambling for
the few millions of Dalasis in The Gambian state coffers.
Ministers were found guilty by the country's courts of activities
incompatible with their office and still get promoted, you do not
find these things in the countries we are looking up to.
Civil servants earning less than 50,000 Dalasis(am a bit generous
here), were building houses costing over 500,000 Dalasis
(without having any additional job). Government Scholarships
were reserved for the children of the elites, so that they can go
abroad, study, and come back to replace their parents,
(the circle continues). People critical to the system
were sacked from their jobs or never promoted to higher office
without explanations. Do you remember how many innocent Gambians
were detained by the "democratic" system you are longing for after the
31st July Coup attempt. The list goes on.
I think it is time to work for a strong opposition to avoid APRC
dominating the parliament as the PPP did during its reign. I think
the dominance at parliament is one of the factors which explains the
PPP's power arrogance.
Now to Dr. Nyang who also seem to be supporting Morro, what do you mean
when you said in your posting of 1 Oct. that "Yahya Jammeh, .... now
celebrating victory, must learn from the lessons of P.S. Njie.
....."Vive Njie, Vive Njie, Jola jel na first". ... I do not know what the
relevance of this reminder is in todays Gambia, and what it meant at
that time. With all respect, I am tempted to say that this was a bit out of context,
enlighten me please.
Finally to Mustafa and Yahya, I will reply to your messages another
day.
Shalom,
Famara.
No hard feelings
> Mr. Hubbard:
>
> Thank you for your letter. Just as you think I have missed my mark, I
> don't believe you are even in the ball park.
>
> First in the piece you referenced, I used "you" synanymously with
> the West and the Colonial experience. I don't believe Mr. Connors
> trained any soldiers or supplied them with weapons. However, I do
> feel that his position vastly aids the Neocolonialist position, and
> thus it falls to the rest of us as targets to separate him personally
> from his words. I can't do that.
>
> This is why I added that perhaps he does not know what he is talking
> about. But he said what he said and I respondly appropriately. My
> folks back homes continue to bleed, literally. This is not philosophical.
> This is real gore. Thank Mr. Connors for me for the Park, but that is
> irrelevant to the fact that if his position according to his piece
> prevails, I may just have to turn that Park into a cemetary. I mean
> that literally. I do not mean to triviliaze Mr. Connors' achievements,
> but he should not trivialize the very real dangers my country faces.
> If he can do that we'll get along just fine.
>
> Morro.
> (Ps: By the way I have been in America a little while. I too have
> volunteered in poor communities and provided many needed services
> to those less fortunate. But I will never take that as a license to
> rob them the wrong way.)
>
>
> List members,
>
> I received this letter from JDG.L.Lange.LWC@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US. I respect his
> comments and am swayed by his integration of heartfelt emotion and obviously
> deep understanding of African issues. I am saddened to see the finger
> pointing! I will tell you why. My friend, Mr. Connors, worked incredibly
> hard while in The Gambia. He helped to create a Wildlife Park now known as
> the Kiang West Park. His diligence and unquenchable desire to help the park
> develop did not stop him from making tough decisions. Some of these decisions
> rocked the boat and took money away from thieves and placed it back into the
> park where it was intended to go. Mr. Connors might not be a saint but his
> commitment to building a park so Gambian children and interested persons could
> learn about their own environment was heartfelt and strong. He worked on a
> modest salary and dedicated two years of his life to doing so. He helped make
> the park a more viable tourist stop and he spent a good deal of his extra time
> teaching, and developing a small youth center where Dumbutu children could
> lift weights and play. When you said, "While we grapple with the problems YOU
> have largely created for us, you continue to exploit our continent's
> resources. Africa's disarray enables
> YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you
> propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.", I wondered if
> you really know Mr. Connors. I think if you sat around a bowl of benechin and
> had conversation you would find yourself wanting to take back several of your
> comments. I don't think Mr. Connors is naove or manipulative. I think Mr.
> Connors was a true friend to a large number of the villagers in Dumbutu. If I
> am not mistaken Kevin comes from a family that has no involvement with
> colonialism. They came to America two generations ago just as many did to
> escape persecution in their own country. His interest to travel to The Gambia
> was heartfelt and pure. Just like many of my students asked me what America
> was like, so too Kevin Connors asked what The Gambia was like. Just as many
> Gambians have visited America, so too have many Americans visited The Gambia.
> Your identification of Mr. Connors as a naove, white neocolonialist might fit
> the more bitter half of your lamentation of Africa's problems, but when you
> come to some sort of Peace you will know that many people do things in the
> name of goodwill, globality, and peace. Mr. Connors is not a neocolonialist.
> When you give him a chance to discuss the issues with you I am sure you will
> be moved to reconsider your judgments.
>
> Mr. Connor's remarks about the political situation in The Gambia were a good
> deal more sensitive to issues that all people face. He was pointing out that
> even though some-not all-people look up to America for the ability to have
> smooth transitions from one administration to another, that there are still
> many issues that need to change here. He, like many Americans want more than
> two choices for president. In The Gambia there were more choices. In all
> honesty his comments were more directed at some of the Americans he knows and
> their comments about The Gambia than towards Gambians
>
> In summation, and in all fairness and good nature, please do not jump to
> conclusions that don't solve problems but instead stir up animosity. If you
> feel so moved to point your finger so unflinchingly then first take the effort
> to understand what this man was getting at. You can do this by writing to him
> and sharing your feelings, but to subject the group to incendiary comments
> that miss their mark in their accusation is inappropriate.
>
> Brian Hubbard
>
>
|
Momodou
Denmark
10241 Posts
|
|
Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 19:48:33
From: fatima phall <fphall1@gl.umbc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: introduction
Hello fellow Gambians,
I would like to apologise for taking so long to introduce
myself. I've been so busy with school, and I hope you understand.
Some of you might already know me from high school. I went
to St. Joseph's Primary School ,and attended Gambia High School after
that. I graduated with the class of '92. Right after my o'levels, I came
over to the U.S. to continue my education.
I attended Montgomery community college first where I got
A.A. degree. I'm currently seeking a bachelor of science degree in
Biology at the University Of Maryland in Baltimore County. I will be going
to medical school after my undergraduate studies. This has always been my
dream ,and when you think about it we do need more doctors in The Gambia.
I'm so glad and proud to part of this network, and look
forward to contributing my ideas in the upcoming issues.
Sincerely,
Fatima Phall.
Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 18:40:30 -0500 (CDT)
From: Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
Fellas,
Welcome to all our new member and thanks to all those helping expanding
the list.
Now to Morro, I wanna say that I read your response to Connors' letter
with great interest and I want to agree with you in principle that the
democratic process in the Gambia is not fully in place yet. But I do not
think that an all-or-nothing approach is the way to look at the situation.
Nation building and political development is an incremental process. The
policy of constructive engagement is the key to fostering democracy in
the Gambia. This is why many on the list have pointed out the need for the
opposition to strengthen itself in the National assembly.
On your notion of , I believe that this is a "Golden
Oldie". Many of the problems we are faced in the Gambia today and for that
matter most African countries are a result of our own making. For a
simple illustration, a Sudanese brother wrote a letter to the BBC
Africa Magazine openly calling for the British to go back and
re-colonize his country, because according to him his own leaders and
people are butchering him and his community. Therefore, Unless we
recognize that we are responsible for some of the tragedies and
failings in our nation, we will not tackle the problems face up.
Date: Mon, 9 Oct 1995 01:14:42 +-300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: introduction
Mime-Version: 1.0
MISS PHALL,
FIRST OF ALL WELCOME FOR THE SECOND TIME AT THE GAMBIA Pinchabi.ITS =
INDEED HEARTENING TO LEARN THAT YOU INTEND TO GO TO MED. SCHOOL. WE NOW =
HAVE QUITE A NUMBER OF HOSPITALS BACK HOME, AND WE INDEED NEED ONE =
THOUSAND BRAVE AND SMART GAMBIAN WOMEN LIKE YOU.SO, KEEP UP THE GOOD =
WORK!!!
REGARDS Bro.Basssss!!!
----------
From: fatima phall[SMTP:fphall1@gl.umbc.edu]
Sent: 26/IaCIi CaCeai/1417 08:43 a
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: introduction
Hello fellow Gambians,
I would like to apologise for taking so long to introduce
myself. I've been so busy with school, and I hope you understand.
Some of you might already know me from high school. I went
to St. Joseph's Primary School ,and attended Gambia High School after
that. I graduated with the class of '92. Right after my o'levels, I came
over to the U.S. to continue my education.
I attended Montgomery community college first where I got
A.A. degree. I'm currently seeking a bachelor of science degree in
Biology at the University Of Maryland in Baltimore County. I will be =
going
to medical school after my undergraduate studies. This has always been =
my
dream ,and when you think about it we do need more doctors in The =
Gambia.
I'm so glad and proud to part of this network, and look
forward to contributing my ideas in the upcoming issues.
Sincerely,
Fatima Phall. =20
=20
DANA,
YOU ARE ABSOLUTELTLY RIGHT. SO WELCOME IN ADVANCE.WE WILL DEFINITELY NEED YOUR SENSE OF BALANCE AROUND HERE!!
REGARDS Bassss!!!
----------
From: ABDOU[SMTP:at137@columbia.edu]
Sent: 26/IaCIi CaCeai/1417 07:23 a
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Re: Comments and Request for membership (fwd)
/* THE FOLLOWING IS BEING FORWARDED FROM DANA OTT . ALSO, EXPECT AN
INTRO FROM OMAR GAYE WHO IS BACK IN ACTION.*/
Dear Gambia-L Members:
Let me take this opportunity to apologize for not posting more
frequently. I feel, as a non-Gambian, that my knowledge is lacking in
many areas, and I prefer to sit back and learn from these discussions,
which have been most informative. I want to briefly address the ongoing
discussion of Mr. Conner's comments and request that a new member be
added. First, let me say that although I do not agree with his comments,
necessarily, I understand where he is coming from. That the situation in
The Gambia is not easily comparable to that in the United States I agree
is a valid criticism. But we should also remember that these are not
absolutes, with some political systems being "good" and others 'bad' Yet
there is a tendancy, particularly in the development community to hold
the United States up as an example of the best system (with the
implications that it is a model to emulate0. Though the magnitude of the
probelms differ, I would agree with Mr. Connor that the US system suffers
from serious flaws that impact the effectivenes of our democracy. We
have had over two hundred years to work on our system, yet flaws remain
and some get larger. This does not in any way minimize the problems that
face the Gambia. What it implies, I think, is that the US should not
necessarily be an example to follow, though there are several positive
aspects of our system. Each political system is partially a product of
its historical context and solutions must be found with that
understanding. On the other hand, there are certain absolutes that I
feel are necessary in any system for the well being of its people. Human
rights and freedom to change your government peacefully are two of the
more important ones, in my opinion. Beyond this, I believe that most
states must construct their solutions based on their societal needs, for
example many Asian countries sacrifice some personal liberty for the
greater security it provuides, where in the US we value personal liberty
so highly that we are willing to put up with enormous personal
insecurity. All this is by way of saying that we should not dismiss
criticisms of other countries like the US simply becasue, relatively
speaking things are better there. If we neglect to criticize our own
systems, the ultimate result will be deterioration of those same systems.
Just because I am from one country should not limit my ability to
criticize others' so long as others understand my system and how it
influences my thinking.
In other words, I think it is a useful reminder that every political
system is inherently flawed, we are after all flawed beings who created
the. The purpose of a discussion such as this, I think, is not to dismiss
each other's opinions, but to learn from the diversity of opinion and
apply what we have learned to suit our visions of the future.
well I think I have said enough on this topic for now.
Listowners: I'd like to request that you add my friend Edi Jarju, who is
now stationed in Bosnia and has great need for information about The
Gambia. He is also very insightful and could make excellent
contributions. I hope you will add him to the list. His address is
edjarju@usaid.gov
Thanks all,
Dana
MORRO,
SO, ARE YOU DENYING THE WELL DOCUMENTED FACT THAT WITHOUT THE TACIT =
COMPLICITY OF SOME OF THE LOCALS OR NATIVES, COLONIALISM IN AFRICA OR =
INDIA OR EVEN SOUTH AFRICA WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN AS EFFECTIVE AND AS LONG =
AS IT DID? OR DO YOU HAVE A SPECIAL MAKE-ME-FEEL-GOOD-ABOUT-MYSELF =
HISTORY BOOK WE "MUDDLED" AFRICANS HAVE NOT BEEN EXPOSED TO?!.
REGARDS Basss!!!=20
----------
From: =
JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US[SMTP:JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN=
..US]
Sent: 26/IaCIi CaCeai/1417 05:53 a
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
Bass and others:
Some of us are so far muddled in our understanding of Africa, I
neither have the time nor the energy to bring them to speed.
To those who would label me racist . . . That's a new one for me.
But I never suffer from sticker shock.
Morro.
MR.HUBBARD!!
PLEASE, KINDLY TELL MR. CONNORS THAT HE MUST NOT ALLOW THAT ATTACK =
BREAK HIS HEART; HE MUST GO AND CONTINUE THE GOOD WORK.MOST GAMBIANS ARE =
FAIR; AND I HAVE NO DOUBT IN MY MIND THAT THE MAJORITY IN Dumbutu WOULD =
ALWAYS REMEMBER AND LOVE HIM FOR WHAT HE HAS DONE FOR THEM.
REGARDS Basssssssss!!!!=20
=09
----------
From: =
JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US[SMTP:JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN=
..US]
Sent: 26/IaCIi CaCeai/1417 09:32 a
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
Mr. Hubbard:
Thank you for your letter. Just as you think I have missed my mark, I
don't believe you are even in the ball park.
First in the piece you referenced, I used "you" synanymously with
the West and the Colonial experience. I don't believe Mr. Connors
trained any soldiers or supplied them with weapons. However, I do
feel that his position vastly aids the Neocolonialist position, and
thus it falls to the rest of us as targets to separate him personally
from his words. I can't do that.
This is why I added that perhaps he does not know what he is talking
about. But he said what he said and I respondly appropriately. My
folks back homes continue to bleed, literally. This is not =
philosophical.
This is real gore. Thank Mr. Connors for me for the Park, but that is
irrelevant to the fact that if his position according to his piece
prevails, I may just have to turn that Park into a cemetary. I mean
that literally. I do not mean to triviliaze Mr. Connors' achievements,
but he should not trivialize the very real dangers my country faces.
If he can do that we'll get along just fine.
Morro.
(Ps: By the way I have been in America a little while. I too have
volunteered in poor communities and provided many needed services
to those less fortunate. But I will never take that as a license to
rob them the wrong way.)
List members,
I received this letter from JDG.L.Lange.LWC@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US. I =
respect his
comments and am swayed by his integration of heartfelt emotion and =
obviously
deep understanding of African issues. I am saddened to see the finger
pointing! I will tell you why. My friend, Mr. Connors, worked =
incredibly
hard while in The Gambia. He helped to create a Wildlife Park now known =
as
the Kiang West Park. His diligence and unquenchable desire to help the =
park
develop did not stop him from making tough decisions. Some of these =
decisions
rocked the boat and took money away from thieves and placed it back into =
the
park where it was intended to go. Mr. Connors might not be a saint but =
his
commitment to building a park so Gambian children and interested persons =
could
learn about their own environment was heartfelt and strong. He worked =
on a
modest salary and dedicated two years of his life to doing so. He =
helped make
the park a more viable tourist stop and he spent a good deal of his =
extra time
teaching, and developing a small youth center where Dumbutu children =
could
lift weights and play. When you said, "While we grapple with the =
problems YOU
have largely created for us, you continue to exploit our continent's
resources. Africa's disarray enables
YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you
propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.", I =
wondered if
you really know Mr. Connors. I think if you sat around a bowl of =
benechin and
had conversation you would find yourself wanting to take back several =
of your
comments. I don't think Mr. Connors is naove or manipulative. I think =
Mr.
Connors was a true friend to a large number of the villagers in Dumbutu. =
If I
am not mistaken Kevin comes from a family that has no involvement with
colonialism. They came to America two generations ago just as many did =
to
escape persecution in their own country. His interest to travel to The =
Gambia
was heartfelt and pure. Just like many of my students asked me what =
America
was like, so too Kevin Connors asked what The Gambia was like. Just as =
many
Gambians have visited America, so too have many Americans visited The =
Gambia.
Your identification of Mr. Connors as a naove, white neocolonialist =
might fit
the more bitter half of your lamentation of Africa's problems, but when =
you
come to some sort of Peace you will know that many people do things in =
the
name of goodwill, globality, and peace. Mr. Connors is not a =
neocolonialist.
When you give him a chance to discuss the issues with you I am sure you =
will
be moved to reconsider your judgments.
Mr. Connor's remarks about the political situation in The Gambia were a =
good
deal more sensitive to issues that all people face. He was pointing out =
that
even though some-not all-people look up to America for the ability to =
have
smooth transitions from one administration to another, that there are =
still
many issues that need to change here. He, like many Americans want more =
than
two choices for president. In The Gambia there were more choices. In =
all
honesty his comments were more directed at some of the Americans he =
knows and
their comments about The Gambia than towards Gambians
In summation, and in all fairness and good nature, please do not jump =
to
conclusions that don't solve problems but instead stir up animosity. If =
you
feel so moved to point your finger so unflinchingly then first take the =
effort
to understand what this man was getting at. You can do this by writing =
to him
and sharing your feelings, but to subject the group to incendiary =
comments
that miss their mark in their accusation is inappropriate.
Brian Hubbard
Mr. Connors:
A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymen
are duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water to
anoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARE
THE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agree
with you of being.
The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should not
impose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in western
democracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have your
problems right now.)
Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problems
we have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemming
from the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselves
with come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill us
eg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .
Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking the
convenient position that westerners should not impose their standards
on Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.
Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable of
being decent as white men.
If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided =
by
the Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me =
either.
If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you =
cry;
it will make me cry too.
While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, you
continue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray enables
YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you
propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.
Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descend
into anarchy.
Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled =
greed
and contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to add
I forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't =
much
I can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with =
this.
Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.
Morro.
(Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had
1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what he
had in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sisters
at Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)
Fellow list members,
This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps
Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He =
asked me
to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made =
during
the past elections.
----------
From: Kevin Connors
Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM
To: Brian Hubbard
Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)
Brian,
I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness =
of
the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself =
the
most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I think
about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the =
US...Ross
Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. =
what
the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high =
and
mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh =
being
elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather =
have
elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal =
with
here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their =
hundreds
of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they =
have
the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter =
any
opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for
campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.
Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in =
the
name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personal
reasons?
I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place =
where
democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the =
country
that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the
population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just
mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Dole
eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in the
Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.
It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful
ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are =
being
violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws =
that
are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human
rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the =
NRA
buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males =
dominating
all aspects of our political spectrum?
Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those =
of
us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the
country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries
interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly
elected.
Kevin Connors
The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth
Peace
FAMARA!
HOW ABOUT "CA C'EST MANIFIQUE!!"
Gambia-l,
I thank you all for your contributions. And welcome to the new=20
members. It was very silent from my end because I was away,=20
and I have to "catch-up" with the postings to be able to contribute.
=20
I am among the lossers of the election, but looking at it in another=20
way, the party I sympathised with, contributed so immensely to avert=20
violence and to wake the Gambian people from the PPP legacy of=20
personality (not tribal politics that belongs to UDP) politics. The=20
UDPs tribalistic politics is a disgrace and a set back in Gambian=20
politics. With my strong anti- PPP, I am willing to give them some=20
credit for not playing on tribal differences throughout its=20
existence. We should remember that the PPP was tribalist at its=20
inception, but Baba Jawara managed to develop it from that stage.
I think my friend friend Morro is not tackling=20
the outcome of the elections very well. Morro we bought loose the=20
Presidential elections, but, the parliamentary election are in=20
December, I think some list members mentioned the importance of=20
mobilising to elect as strong an opposition as possible to have some=20
control on Jammeh.=20
I think Morro was very unfair with Mr. Connors. This gentlemen gave a=20
very good analysis of the situation. Students of comparitive studies=20
say that "you have a better understanding of your situation by=20
comparing it with other situations". I believe Mr. Connors, example=20
of the US to whom almost the whole world look up to when it comes to=20
Democracy was very relevant. Morro mentioned that=20
" denial of participation in a debate is not the same as a dead
brother at Denton Bridge". Did you forget the death of
Dr. Martin Lurther King, Malcolm X, John F. Kennedy. I am=20
not trying in any way to justify the dead of innocent people, but=20
what am heading at is that, (unfortunately) dead sometimes take place =
even in=20
USA. =20
Morro is so committed to the restoration of the "Democratic" process.=20
I do not think the majority of the Gambians missed Jawara's=20
democracy, where civil servants and politicians were scrambling for=20
the few millions of Dalasis in The Gambian state coffers.
Ministers were found guilty by the country's courts of activities
incompatible with their office and still get promoted, you do not
find these things in the countries we are looking up to.
Civil servants earning less than 50,000 Dalasis(am a bit generous=20
here), were building houses costing over 500,000 Dalasis
(without having any additional job). Government Scholarships=20
were reserved for the children of the elites, so that they can go=20
abroad, study, and come back to replace their parents,
(the circle continues). People critical to the system=20
were sacked from their jobs or never promoted to higher office=20
without explanations. Do you remember how many innocent Gambians=20
were detained by the "democratic" system you are longing for after the=20
31st July Coup attempt. The list goes on.
I think it is time to work for a strong opposition to avoid APRC=20
dominating the parliament as the PPP did during its reign. I think=20
the dominance at parliament is one of the factors which explains the=20
PPP's power arrogance.
Now to Dr. Nyang who also seem to be supporting Morro, what do you mean=20
when you said in your posting of 1 Oct. that "Yahya Jammeh, .... now=20
celebrating victory, must learn from the lessons of P.S. Njie.=20
....."Vive Njie, Vive Njie, Jola jel na first". ... I do not know what =
the=20
relevance of this reminder is in todays Gambia, and what it meant at=20
that time. With all respect, I am tempted to say that this was a bit =
out of context,=20
enlighten me please. =20
Finally to Mustafa and Yahya, I will reply to your messages another=20
day.
Shalom,
Famara.
No hard feelings =20
> Mr. Hubbard:
>=20
> Thank you for your letter. Just as you think I have missed my mark, I
> don't believe you are even in the ball park.
>=20
> First in the piece you referenced, I used "you" synanymously with
> the West and the Colonial experience. I don't believe Mr. Connors
> trained any soldiers or supplied them with weapons. However, I do
> feel that his position vastly aids the Neocolonialist position, and
> thus it falls to the rest of us as targets to separate him personally
> from his words. I can't do that.
>=20
> This is why I added that perhaps he does not know what he is talking
> about. But he said what he said and I respondly appropriately. My
> folks back homes continue to bleed, literally. This is not =
philosophical.
> This is real gore. Thank Mr. Connors for me for the Park, but that is
> irrelevant to the fact that if his position according to his piece
> prevails, I may just have to turn that Park into a cemetary. I mean
> that literally. I do not mean to triviliaze Mr. Connors' =
achievements,
> but he should not trivialize the very real dangers my country faces.
> If he can do that we'll get along just fine.
>=20
> Morro.
> (Ps: By the way I have been in America a little while. I too have
> volunteered in poor communities and provided many needed services
> to those less fortunate. But I will never take that as a license to
> rob them the wrong way.)
>=20
> List members,
>=20
> I received this letter from JDG.L.Lange.LWC@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US. I =
respect his
> comments and am swayed by his integration of heartfelt emotion and =
obviously
> deep understanding of African issues. I am saddened to see the finger
> pointing! I will tell you why. My friend, Mr. Connors, worked =
incredibly
> hard while in The Gambia. He helped to create a Wildlife Park now =
known as
> the Kiang West Park. His diligence and unquenchable desire to help =
the park
> develop did not stop him from making tough decisions. Some of these =
decisions
> rocked the boat and took money away from thieves and placed it back =
into the
> park where it was intended to go. Mr. Connors might not be a saint =
but his
> commitment to building a park so Gambian children and interested =
persons could
> learn about their own environment was heartfelt and strong. He worked =
on a
> modest salary and dedicated two years of his life to doing so. He =
helped make
> the park a more viable tourist stop and he spent a good deal of his =
extra time
> teaching, and developing a small youth center where Dumbutu children =
could
> lift weights and play. When you said, "While we grapple with the =
problems YOU
> have largely created for us, you continue to exploit our continent's
> resources. Africa's disarray enables
> YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What =
you
> propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.", I =
wondered if
> you really know Mr. Connors. I think if you sat around a bowl of =
benechin and
> had conversation you would find yourself wanting to take back several =
of your
> comments. I don't think Mr. Connors is naove or manipulative. I =
think Mr.
> Connors was a true friend to a large number of the villagers in =
Dumbutu. If I
> am not mistaken Kevin comes from a family that has no involvement with
> colonialism. They came to America two generations ago just as many =
did to
> escape persecution in their own country. His interest to travel to =
The Gambia
> was heartfelt and pure. Just like many of my students asked me what =
America
> was like, so too Kevin Connors asked what The Gambia was like. Just =
as many
> Gambians have visited America, so too have many Americans visited The =
Gambia.
> Your identification of Mr. Connors as a naove, white neocolonialist =
might fit
> the more bitter half of your lamentation of Africa's problems, but =
when you
> come to some sort of Peace you will know that many people do things in =
the
> name of goodwill, globality, and peace. Mr. Connors is not a =
neocolonialist.
> When you give him a chance to discuss the issues with you I am sure =
you will
> be moved to reconsider your judgments.
>=20
> Mr. Connor's remarks about the political situation in The Gambia were =
a good
> deal more sensitive to issues that all people face. He was pointing =
out that
> even though some-not all-people look up to America for the ability to =
have
> smooth transitions from one administration to another, that there are =
still
> many issues that need to change here. He, like many Americans want =
more than
> two choices for president. In The Gambia there were more choices. In =
all
> honesty his comments were more directed at some of the Americans he =
knows and
> their comments about The Gambia than towards Gambians
> In summation, and in all fairness and good nature, please do not jump =
to
> conclusions that don't solve problems but instead stir up animosity. =
If you
> feel so moved to point your finger so unflinchingly then first take =
the effort
> to understand what this man was getting at. You can do this by =
writing to him
> and sharing your feelings, but to subject the group to incendiary =
comments
> that miss their mark in their accusation is inappropriate.
> Mr. Connors:
>=20
> A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymen
> are duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water to
> anoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARE
> THE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agree
> with you of being.
>=20
> The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should not
> impose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in western
> democracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have your
> problems right now.)
>=20
> Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problems
> we have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemming
> from the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselves
> with come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill =
us
> eg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .
>=20
> Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking the
> convenient position that westerners should not impose their standards
> on Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.
> Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable of
> being decent as white men.
>=20
> If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided =
by
> the Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me =
either.
> If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you =
cry;
> it will make me cry too.
>=20
> While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, =
you
> continue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray =
enables
> YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What =
you
> propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.
> Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descend
> into anarchy.
>=20
> Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled =
greed
> and contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to =
add
> I forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't =
much
> I can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with =
this.
> Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.
>=20
> Morro.
> (Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had
> 1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what he
> had in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sisters
> at Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)
> Fellow list members,
>=20
> This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps
> Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He =
asked me
> to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments =
made during
> the past elections.
> Brian,
>=20
> I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness =
of
> the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give =
himself the
> most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I =
think
> about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the =
US...Ross
> Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. =
what
> the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high =
and
> mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh =
being
> elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much =
rather have
> elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal =
with
> here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their =
hundreds
> of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: =
they have
> the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect =
deter any
> opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for
> campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying =
Mr.
> Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in =
the
> name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any =
personal
> reasons?
> I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place =
where
> democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the =
country
> that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the
> population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just
> mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and =
Dole
> eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in =
the
> Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.
> It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful
> ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are =
being
> violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws =
that
> are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human
> rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, =
the NRA
> buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males =
dominating
> all aspects of our political spectrum?
> Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from =
those of
> us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for =
the
> country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries
> interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so =
fairly
> elected.
>=20
Date: Mon, 9 Oct 1995 04:18:23 +-300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
Message-ID: <01BA95FE.4DDD71E0@qatar.net.qa.qatar.net.qa>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BA95FE.4DF5DBE0"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BA95FE.4DF5DBE0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
MR.JALLOW!!
HOW ABOUT NJAARAAMMA!!!
----------
From: Yaya Jallow[SMTP:yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu]
Sent: 26/IaCIi CaCeai/1417 09:40 a
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
Fellas,
Welcome to all our new member and thanks to all those helping expanding
the list.
Now to Morro, I wanna say that I read your response to Connors' letter
with great interest and I want to agree with you in principle that the
democratic process in the Gambia is not fully in place yet. But I do not
think that an all-or-nothing approach is the way to look at the situation.
Nation building and political development is an incremental process. The
policy of constructive engagement is the key to fostering democracy in
the Gambia. This is why many on the list have pointed out the need for the
opposition to strengthen itself in the National assembly.
On your notion of , I believe that this is a "Golden
Oldie". Many of the problems we are faced in the Gambia today and for that
matter most African countries are a result of our own making. For a
simple illustration, a Sudanese brother wrote a letter to the BBC
Africa Magazine openly calling for the British to go back and
re-colonize his country, because according to him his own leaders and
people are butchering him and his community. Therefore, Unless we
recognize that we are responsible for some of the tragedies and
failings in our nation, we will not tackle the problems face up.
Lots of thoughts and analyses have already been offered on the recently
held elections in The Gambia. I am taking this opportunity to share mine
with you. The elections have been held and the inevitable results are now
known to everyone. Whether we like Jammmeh or not, he is the President
elect and nothing will change that fact. If you can recall before the
elections Malanding ( hope I am stating your position correctly ) and
myself were among the few who supported a boycott of the elections. My
rationale was that elections in Africa including the The Gambia are always
accompanied by fraudulent practices where Incumbents never loose. The only
exceptions to the norm that I can remember were the 1967 Sierra
Leonean elections when Siaka Stevens defeated incumbent prime minister
Albert Margai. Few years ago Chiluba ousted Kaunda in Zambia. I also
remembered Lebua Jonathan, then Prime Minister of Lesotha, lost an
election in the 70's but refused to step down to give up power. I forgot
the outcome of that incident. Finally, the first legitimate elections in
South Africa that brought Mandela and the ANC falls outside the category
of the typical unfair elections taking place in Africa.
We all knew that the opposition candidates had insurmountale
hurdles to overcome
coupled with the abuse of government power and resources to benefit Jammeh
and APRC. This is nothing new in Gambian politics. Jammeh was simply being
a copycat to his deposed predessesor. Remember the Wollof proverb " Ku
boka cha geta ga, nan cha mew ma" , meaning that any member of the herd
will drink
some of the milk. This is the standard practice going on throughout the
continent. Besides, didn't his great mentor Jerry Rawlings pay a state
visit to The Gambia and probably lectured him on tricks of the trade. This
might be a bitter pill to swallow by some of the list members but the
fact of the matter is that Jammeh had wide spread support among the
Gambian electorate. I was not at all suprised by the results in Banjul
particularly in my Banjul South constituency. Most of the people that I
had spoken to supported Jammeh. You have to understand that lots of people
were very alienated and disillusioned by the 32 years of Jawara's rule.
The kleptocracy ( borrowing from Dr Amadou Janneh ) and economic decadence
increased the gap between the few wealthy and the majority of poor
citizens, which was reflective of one of Jimmy Cliff's song entitled "
Suffering in the land" with the famous line " The rich gets richer and the
poor gets poorer, suffering in the land ". Those factors coupled together
with the ostentatious display of illegally acquired wealth from the ruling
elite gave Jammeh more leverage in the eyes of the majority of Gambians
who benefited nothing or had relatives in the positions of power during
Jawara's reign.
Some of the developments undergone by Jammeh during the last two
years, whether they are cosmetic or substantive also appealed to a lot of
The Gambians who felt that within 2 years, the kid had achieved what the
much older politician could not accomplish in more than 30 years.
I know that the majority of the population does not have the
level of education that the average Gambia-l netter enjoys, and thus
reasons and sees things differently that we do.
I like the idea offered by Dr Kamara regarding the strategic
planning for social and economic development ideas to be submitted to the
government in the hopes that they will be implemented. Some of you have
already mentioned about the strong need and representation of the
opposition in parliament. I strongly believe that it is quite vital to
prevent the defacto one party system that we had for so long. We have to
prevent history from repeating itself. A strong opposition consisting of
dynamic, well informed members of parliament unlike the typical MP's that
used to fill up parliament can bring about checks and balances, putting
the ruling party under the microscope and heavy scrutiny. Therefore,
it is imperative that the three unsucessful Presidential candidates
Darboe, Jatta and Bah to
run ( stand ) and gain parliamentary seats in December.
I am also proposing that we follow the Sierra Leonean list model
where opposition leader Dr Karefa Smart is a member of Leonenet and
frequently contributes to the list about his positions and developments in
Sierra Leone. Personally, I would like Darboe, Jatta and Bah to join
Gambia-l and make similar contributions. I am not sure about their
internet accessibility. We can entertain
some reactions and discussions to that my proposal.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
Amadou, Abdou, Tony
I will be glad if we can add Pa Lamin Beyai to the List. Pa was my
colleague at FBC and he is now in the UK doing his MBA.
His e-mail address is: P.L.Beyai@ncl.ac.uk.
Lamin Drammeh.
welcome on board Fatma.
Agi Kumba
From: kconnors@igc.org on behalf of Kevin Connors
Sent: Tuesday, October 08, 1996 12:49 PM
To: Brian Hubbard
Subject: response
Dear Morro,
I appreciate all the comments I received regarding the letter I wrote last
week about elections in The Gambia. Most were well thought out and provoked
me to delve deeper into my thoughts. However, Morro's letter was,
unfortunately, quite far from an intelligent response. I wonder, Morro, did
you really read my letter? I think not. You seemed to have COMPLETELY missed
my point. In your haste to point fingers, in your rush to utilize my letter
as an avenue to express your personal anger, I think you stopped reading far
from the end.
Let me explain a few things: My letter was a negative commentary on the
United States political arena, one intended to inspire ex-Patriates living
in The Gambia to turn the microscope back upon our country and look at the
deep, underlying correlations between what just happened in The Gambia and
what has been happening in the U.S. for years. Lack of time prevented me
from offering suggestions on ways to make our own system more fair and open,
as I believe it is easy to point out the "bads" of any system but much more
productive and beneficial to offer ways to fix the wrongs.
However, let me just clear one thing up: I am proud to have been born in
the United States. I will not burden my heart with guilt for what past and
present leaders of the U.S. and other Western countries have done to Africa.
Albiet some tremendously wrong, unjust actions and policies. Instead, I
chose and still choose to do the kind of stuff I did for two and a half
years as a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia: use the gifts God, my family
and fortunate upbringing have given me to work for economic, social and
environmental change with people who simply don't have the opportunities. To
this day, I consider it the biggest honor of my life to have had the chance
to live in The Gambia; to come to understand your country, laugh and cry
with your brothers and sisters, take part in your religious and cultural
ceremonies. To learn from Gambians. Your comment on whether my initial letter
was born
"out of respect for me or veiled greed and contempt" were felt with the
weight of a bullet....until I realized that your words we born out of anger
towards a system, a policy, an attitude far beyond me. I was just a convenient
target. To then say you forgive me, I ask for what?
Please do not interpret either of my letters as an attempt to be anointed a
"saint", being honest with myself absolves me of the need to seek
gratification in all I do. Before hurling such words as "colonialist" at me,
maybe it would have been better for you to understand me, to question me
prior to leveling insults. Such actions put you on equal footing with
racists, bigots, and anti-immigrant nuts who skim the surface of an issue,
refuse to understand what truly lies at the base of a problem and are quick
to lay blame on others for their own problems. Understand this: I agree with
you that many of the problems Africa faces today are attributable to Western
countries, specifically the United States. However, I have met far too many
inspired, intelligent and caring Gambians and U.S. citizens who are working
to reverse this terrible trend they had nothing to do with.
Your one intelligent, thoughtful comment on the Golden Rule was lost in
hypocrisy: how can you write about the Golden Rule while leveling such
spiteful comments at me?
I am sorry we have misunderstood each other. Natural human instinct led me
to be defensive in this reply yet, I am not angry at you nor will I harbor
resentment. Instead, I hope we have the chance to discuss this issue further
and come to a better understanding of each of our unique points of view.
I sincerely wish the best for The Gambia and pray that our leaders here in
the U.S. wake up to the realization that their policy decisions in the back
rooms of the Capital effect the Gambians who welcomed me as one of their sons.
Kevin Connors
The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth
Peace
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 15:02:33 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: FW: response
Message-ID: <19961009135845.AAA20152@LOCALNAME>
Hi Brian,
Why dont Kevin Connors subscribe to the Gambia-l if he is so
interested in taking part in the issues discussed instead of you being
an intermediary?
> Dear Morro,
>
> I appreciate all the comments I received regarding the letter I wrote last
> week about elections in The Gambia. Most were well thought out and provoked
> me to delve deeper into my thoughts. However, Morro's letter was,
> unfortunately, quite far from an intelligent response. I wonder, Morro, did
> you really read my letter? I think not. You seemed to have COMPLETELY missed
> my point. In your haste to point fingers, in your rush to utilize my letter
> as an avenue to express your personal anger, I think you stopped reading far
> from the end.
> Let me explain a few things: My letter was a negative commentary on the
> United States political arena, one intended to inspire ex-Patriates living
> in The Gambia to turn the microscope back upon our country and look at the
> deep, underlying correlations between what just happened in The Gambia and
> what has been happening in the U.S. for years. Lack of time prevented me
> from offering suggestions on ways to make our own system more fair and open,
> as I believe it is easy to point out the "bads" of any system but much more
> productive and beneficial to offer ways to fix the wrongs.
> However, let me just clear one thing up: I am proud to have been born in
> the United States. I will not burden my heart with guilt for what past and
> present leaders of the U.S. and other Western countries have done to Africa.
> Albiet some tremendously wrong, unjust actions and policies. Instead, I
> chose and still choose to do the kind of stuff I did for two and a half
> years as a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia: use the gifts God, my family
> and fortunate upbringing have given me to work for economic, social and
> environmental change with people who simply don't have the opportunities. To
> this day, I consider it the biggest honor of my life to have had the chance
> to live in The Gambia; to come to understand your country, laugh and cry
> with your brothers and sisters, take part in your religious and cultural
> ceremonies. To learn from Gambians. Your comment on whether my initial letter
> "out of respect for me or veiled greed and contempt" were felt with the
> weight of a bullet....until I realized that your words we born out of anger
> towards a system, a policy, an attitude far beyond me. I was just a convenient
> target. To then say you forgive me, I ask for what?
>
> Please do not interpret either of my letters as an attempt to be anointed a
> "saint", being honest with myself absolves me of the need to seek
> gratification in all I do. Before hurling such words as "colonialist" at me,
> maybe it would have been better for you to understand me, to question me
> prior to leveling insults. Such actions put you on equal footing with
> racists, bigots, and anti-immigrant nuts who skim the surface of an issue,
> refuse to understand what truly lies at the base of a problem and are quick
> to lay blame on others for their own problems. Understand this: I agree with
> you that many of the problems Africa faces today are attributable to Western
> countries, specifically the United States. However, I have met far too many
> inspired, intelligent and caring Gambians and U.S. citizens who are working
> to reverse this terrible trend they had nothing to do with.
>
> Your one intelligent, thoughtful comment on the Golden Rule was lost in
> hypocrisy: how can you write about the Golden Rule while leveling such
> spiteful comments at me?
>
> I am sorry we have misunderstood each other. Natural human instinct led me
> to be defensive in this reply yet, I am not angry at you nor will I harbor
> resentment. Instead, I hope we have the chance to discuss this issue further
> and come to a better understanding of each of our unique points of view.
>
> I sincerely wish the best for The Gambia and pray that our leaders here in
> the U.S. wake up to the realization that their policy decisions in the back
> rooms of the Capital effect the Gambians who welcomed me as one of their sons.
>
> Kevin Connors
>
>
>
>
Date: Wed, 09 Oct 1996 09:58:24 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Members
Message-ID: <01IAFO7GICVC000Q7Q@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Edi Jarju and Pa Lamin Drammeh are now on board. Thanks to Dana and
Lamin Drammeh for their efforts.
Intros. expected from Edi and Pa Lamin.
Amadou Scattred-Janneh
Tony,
This is one of the more astute and responsible pieces that I have read
on this list. By having elections, Jammeh has created the machine by
which he will either be consumed or sustained. In making sure that the
next elections are freer and fairer than the last and by holding Jammeh
accountable for his record, you will accomplish your goal of a better
Gambia. I am interested in how he will balance satisfying the raised
expectations of the masses and those of the military.
Regards,
Emery Dennis.
> Whether we like Jammmeh or not, he is the President
> elect and nothing will change that fact.
> ...This might be a bitter pill to swallow by some of the list members > but the fact of the matter is that Jammeh had wide spread support > among the Gambian electorate....
> ...The Gambians who felt that within 2 years, the kid had achieved > what the much older politician could not accomplish in more than 30 > years.
> I know that the majority of the population does not have the
> level of education that the average Gambia-l netter enjoys, and thus
> reasons and sees things differently that we do.
> I like the idea offered by Dr Kamara regarding the strategic
> planning for social and economic development ideas to be submitted to > the government in the hopes that they will be implemented. Some of you > have already mentioned about the strong need and representation of the
> opposition in parliament.
> ...putting the ruling party under the microscope and heavy scrutiny. > Therefore, it is imperative that the three unsucessful Presidential > candidates Darboe, Jatta and Bah to run ( stand ) and gain > parliamentary seats in December.
> I am also proposing that we follow the Sierra Leonean list > model where opposition leader Dr Karefa Smart is a member of Leonenet > and frequently contributes to the list about his positions and > developments in Sierra Leone. Personally, I would like Darboe, Jatta > and Bah to join Gambia-l and make similar contributions.
I would like to welcome all new members especially Cherno Jagne (Cho),
my old pal. Its so nice that we can keep in touch once again. I hope
school is going great. Please send me a personal e-mail and tell me more
about yourself and forward Langs address to me, k. I would also like to
take this opportunity to welcome Fatima Phaal and its nice to know that
she's going back home after Med school, excellent thinking!
Bye everyone
Alieu Jawara
Hello Abdou and Others!!
Modou Camara has told me that my recent mails appear unreadable to
him, and i was wondering if that is not the case with my other postings
in the List.
please, inform me on the subject. And my very warm regards and best
wishes to you.
Regards Bassssss!!!
This is a brief response to the points raised about the letter forwarded
by Mr. Hubbard.First of all, let me state categorically that I will be the
last man to argue that international friends of the Gambia do not have a
role in the on-going debate about the political future of the country.All
the members of the list who are not Gambians or persons of Gambian descent
certainly have all the right to participate in the discussion. They do
enrich the discussion and they bring to the table a perspective that is
different from those of us who are culturally affected by certain
realities in that part of the world. In other words, we are now living in
a global system that makes it easier for us to communicate with others in
the world who have Gambian experiences and are sympathetic to the people
because of their stay in the country.Now let me go to the next point .
When we talk about democracy in the global system we must
recognise four questions that are critical to the political and economic
wellbeing of modern human beings.The first question is that of food
security;the second is freedom of conscience;the third is the enjoyment of
human rights that are now universally accepted by all international
organisations and peoples.The fourth question is the right to elect one's
leaders periodically without fear.An alien being from a distant galaxy is
likely to be fascinated by the conflicting human definitions and practices
of democracy.What may not puzzle him is the economic and cultural gap
between the peoples of the northern hemisphere and those living in the
South.Democracy in the North is no longer specifically focused on the
politics of the belly.The successful exploitation of the material and
human resources of the U.S. and beyond has enabled those of us in the U.S.
to enjoy a standard of living unavailable to others elsewhere in the
globe.Because of this state of affairs the phenomenon of food deficit and
the lack of daily intake of adequate calories have together made the
politics of the belly paramount.In a society where the individual members
are faced with the urgent task of feeding themselves three times a day,
the politics of the head (concern with the environment and other issues
peculiar to the North) receives lesser attention from the ordinary man and
woman in the developing areas of the world.In the specific case of the
Gambia, those of us who oppose the military and its attempt to civilianise
itself, recognise the realities in Africa today.We oppose not because we
are hell bent on opposing the order of the day, but because we do not want
the deprivation resulting from the politics of the belly to cloud the
politics of the head.It is one thing to be poor, but it is another to be
brutalised and impoverished at the same time.The record of the military in
Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Latin America leave much to be
desired.The call for the opposition to organise itself and contest the
parliamentary elections is commendable.However, it is politically naive to
think that the party that used undemocratic methods and means to outpoll
its rivalries in the presidential elections is suddenly going to chnge
tactics and let the opposition win the parliamentary elections.It is
dangerous and unwise to assume such a possibility.If rigging was used to
get a presidential goose elected, be rest assured that the parliamentary
ganders would also use rigging to follow their leader down the road to
parliamentary victory.I certainly appreciate the words of caution and
optimism given to us by international friend, but in order for the
Gambians to construct a viable and effective democratic society, fear must
be replaced by a sense of trust among the Gambian people.What has happened
over the last two years is the creeping sense of fear.The creation of the
NIA and the killings that took the lives of many Gambians have conspired
to tell the Gambians that a Republic of Fear is beginning to take hold of
their lives and their daily routines.If some of us are vocal at this time,
please note that we feel that not many Gambians spoke out when their
relatives,friends and fellow citizens were looting the treasury.Much of
what I wrote on the politics of the Gambia went unread by the political
class. They were apparently allergic to scholarly discourse.We do not want
to see a repeat performance under the new order.
With respect to my allusion to P.S. Njie, I wish to inform my
questioner (Famara) that the deceased Banjul politician was a minority who
was the first Chief Minister in the country and his political fate was
largely determined by the fact that he was not from a majority ethnic
group and,to some Gambians at the time (1962), he was a Muslim renegade
who embraced Catholicism.People like myself were teenagers then.Later,
during my doctoral research on the history of political parties in the
Gambia,I collected enough evidence to prove that
ethnicity and religion
Hi,
If you are unable to read postings by Bass, send me mail
indicating what platform you compute on and what mail program you use.
Bass, you should also do the same. Regarding your question, I am able to
read all your postings because I have a MIME-enabled program.
Thanks and bye for now,
-Abdou.
On Mon, 9
Oct 1995, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:
> Hello Abdou and Others!!
> Modou Camara has told me that my recent mails appear unreadable to
> him, and i was wondering if that is not the case with my other postings
> in the List.
>
> please, inform me on the subject. And my very warm regards and best
> wishes to you.
>
> Regards Bassssss!!!
>
>
>
Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 13:50:03 +500
From: "Adama Kah" <Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: response
Message-ID: <3C5D4177ED8@vpt.gwu.edu>
From: kconnors@igc.org on behalf of Kevin Connors
Sent: Tuesday, October 08, 1996 12:49 PM
To: Brian Hubbard
Subject: response
Kevin Connors,
Well put. As a member already suggested, all of us will
welcome your contributions as a member.
Adama Kah
Dear Morro,
I appreciate all the comments I received regarding the letter I wrote last
week about elections in The Gambia. Most were well thought out and provoked
me to delve deeper into my thoughts. However, Morro's letter was,
unfortunately, quite far from an intelligent response. I wonder, Morro, did
you really read my letter? I think not. You seemed to have COMPLETELY missed
my point. In your haste to point fingers, in your rush to utilize my letter
as an avenue to express your personal anger, I think you stopped reading far
from the end.
Let me explain a few things: My letter was a negative commentary on the
United States political arena, one intended to inspire ex-Patriates living
in The Gambia to turn the microscope back upon our country and look at the
deep, underlying correlations between what just happened in The Gambia and
what has been happening in the U.S. for years. Lack of time prevented me
from offering suggestions on ways to make our own system more fair and open,
as I believe it is easy to point out the "bads" of any system but much more
productive and beneficial to offer ways to fix the wrongs.
However, let me just clear one thing up: I am proud to have been born in
the United States. I will not burden my heart with guilt for what past and
present leaders of the U.S. and other Western countries have done to Africa.
Albiet some tremendously wrong, unjust actions and policies. Instead, I
chose and still choose to do the kind of stuff I did for two and a half
years as a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia: use the gifts God, my family
and fortunate upbringing have given me to work for economic, social and
environmental change with people who simply don't have the opportunities. To
this day, I consider it the biggest honor of my life to have had the chance
to live in The Gambia; to come to understand your country, laugh and cry
with your brothers and sisters, take part in your religious and cultural
ceremonies. To learn from Gambians. Your comment on whether my initial letter
was born
"out of respect for me or veiled greed and contempt" were felt with the
weight of a bullet....until I realized that your words we born out of anger
towards a system, a policy, an attitude far beyond me. I was just a convenient
target. To then say you forgive me, I ask for what?
Please do not interpret either of my letters as an attempt to be anointed a
"saint", being honest with myself absolves me of the need to seek
gratification in all I do. Before hurling such words as "colonialist" at me,
maybe it would have been better for you to understand me, to question me
prior to leveling insults. Such actions put you on equal footing with
racists, bigots, and anti-immigrant nuts who skim the surface of an issue,
refuse to understand what truly lies at the base of a problem and are quick
to lay blame on others for their own problems. Understand this: I agree with
you that many of the problems Africa faces today are attributable to Western
countries, specifically the United States. However, I have met far too many
inspired, intelligent and caring Gambians and U.S. citizens who are working
to reverse this terrible trend they had nothing to do with.
Your one intelligent, thoughtful comment on the Golden Rule was lost in
hypocrisy: how can you write about the Golden Rule while leveling such
spiteful comments at me?
I am sorry we have misunderstood each other. Natural human instinct led me
to be defensive in this reply yet, I am not angry at you nor will I harbor
resentment. Instead, I hope we have the chance to discuss this issue further
and come to a better understanding of each of our unique points of view.
I sincerely wish the best for The Gambia and pray that our leaders here in
the U.S. wake up to the realization that their policy decisions in the back
rooms of the Capital effect the Gambians who welcomed me as one of their sons.
Kevin Connors
The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth
Peace
Hi Brian/Babanding, that is a great idea raised by Momodou Camara. We will
be glad to subscribe Kevin so that he will receive the postings directly
but that will be subject to his request. Maybe, you can check with him and
to find out if he is interested.
Thanks
Tony
On Wed, 9 Oct 1996, Camara, Momodou wrote:
> Hi Brian,
> Why dont Kevin Connors subscribe to the Gambia-l if he is so
> interested in taking part in the issues discussed instead of you being
> an intermediary?
>
> >
> >
> > ----------
> > From: kconnors@igc.org on behalf of Kevin Connors
> > Sent: Tuesday, October 08, 1996 12:49 PM
> > To: Brian Hubbard
> > Subject: response
> >
> > Dear Morro,
> >
> > I appreciate all the comments I received regarding the letter I wrote last
> > week about elections in The Gambia. Most were well thought out and provoked
> > me to delve deeper into my thoughts. However, Morro's letter was,
> > unfortunately, quite far from an intelligent response. I wonder, Morro, did
> > you really read my letter? I think not. You seemed to have COMPLETELY missed
> > my point. In your haste to point fingers, in your rush to utilize my letter
> > as an avenue to express your personal anger, I think you stopped reading far
> > from the end.
> >
> > Let me explain a few things: My letter was a negative commentary on the
> > United States political arena, one intended to inspire ex-Patriates living
> > in The Gambia to turn the microscope back upon our country and look at the
> > deep, underlying correlations between what just happened in The Gambia and
> > what has been happening in the U.S. for years. Lack of time prevented me
> > from offering suggestions on ways to make our own system more fair and open,
> > as I believe it is easy to point out the "bads" of any system but much more
> > productive and beneficial to offer ways to fix the wrongs.
> >
> > However, let me just clear one thing up: I am proud to have been born in
> > the United States. I will not burden my heart with guilt for what past and
> > present leaders of the U.S. and other Western countries have done to Africa.
> > Albiet some tremendously wrong, unjust actions and policies. Instead, I
> > chose and still choose to do the kind of stuff I did for two and a half
> > years as a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia: use the gifts God, my family
> > and fortunate upbringing have given me to work for economic, social and
> > environmental change with people who simply don't have the opportunities. To
> > this day, I consider it the biggest honor of my life to have had the chance
> > to live in The Gambia; to come to understand your country, laugh and cry
> > with your brothers and sisters, take part in your religious and cultural
> > ceremonies. To learn from Gambians. Your comment on whether my initial letter
> > was born
> > "out of respect for me or veiled greed and contempt" were felt with the
> > weight of a bullet....until I realized that your words we born out of anger
> > towards a system, a policy, an attitude far beyond me. I was just a convenient
> > target. To then say you forgive me, I ask for what?
> >
> > Please do not interpret either of my letters as an attempt to be anointed a
> > "saint", being honest with myself absolves me of the need to seek
> > gratification in all I do. Before hurling such words as "colonialist" at me,
> > maybe it would have been better for you to understand me, to question me
> > prior to leveling insults. Such actions put you on equal footing with
> > racists, bigots, and anti-immigrant nuts who skim the surface of an issue,
> > refuse to understand what truly lies at the base of a problem and are quick
> > to lay blame on others for their own problems. Understand this: I agree with
> > you that many of the problems Africa faces today are attributable to Western
> > countries, specifically the United States. However, I have met far too many
> > inspired, intelligent and caring Gambians and U.S. citizens who are working
> > to reverse this terrible trend they had nothing to do with.
> >
> > Your one intelligent, thoughtful comment on the Golden Rule was lost in
> > hypocrisy: how can you write about the Golden Rule while leveling such
> > spiteful comments at me?
> >
> > I am sorry we have misunderstood each other. Natural human instinct led me
> > to be defensive in this reply yet, I am not angry at you nor will I harbor
> > resentment. Instead, I hope we have the chance to discuss this issue further
> > and come to a better understanding of each of our unique points of view.
> >
> > I sincerely wish the best for The Gambia and pray that our leaders here in
> > the U.S. wake up to the realization that their policy decisions in the back
> > rooms of the Capital effect the Gambians who welcomed me as one of their sons.
> >
> > Kevin Connors
> >
> >
> >
> >
> >
> > >
> >
> >
> > The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth
> > Peace
> >
> >
>
>Many hoped that given the changes in the Welfare system, INS would take a
>more liberal approach with this regulation. The Clinton Administration has
>also hinted that it will consider modifying this regulation to minimize the
>negative effects of the Welfare Bill. =20
>
>
>*USIA PROPOSES RULE AFFECTING HOME RESIDENCY WAIVER APPLICATIONS
>
> The United States Information Agency has issued a proposed
>regulation which
>would amend existing regulations governing the agency's Exchange Visitor
>Waiver Review Board ("EVWRB") and requests for waiver of the two-year
>home-country physical presence requirement applicable in certain J-1 visa=
> cases.
>
> The proposed regulation is intended, according to USIA, to increase
>consistency in the adjudication of waiver request applications, particularly
>those relating to interested government agencies supporting the requests of
>foreign medical graduates. The regulation is also intended to prevent
>foreign medical graduates from pursuing concurrent waiver requests with
>multiple interested government agencies.
>
> To achieve uniformity in interested government agency requests, the new
>regulations require interested government agencies to submit statements
>explaining why the grant of the waiver is in the public interest and the
>detrimental effects that would result if the J-1 visaholder is no longer a
>part of the particular program or activity. The request must be signed by
>the head of an agency or a designated official and include copies of all
>IAP-66 forms issued to the exchange visitor. =20
>
> For foreign medical graduates seeking waivers based on work in a
>Primary
>Medical Care Health Professional Shortage Area ("HPSA") or Medically
>Underserved Area ("MUA"), the waiver application must be accompanied by a
>contract between the doctor and the health care facility which specifies a
>term of employment not less than three years as well as a statement from the
>head of the facility that the facility is located in an area designated as
>an MUA or HPSA. The doctor must also sign a statement indicating that it has
>not submitted a request with another agency for a waiver in addition to the
>one submitting the current application. Finally, the facility needs to
>present evidence that unsuccessful efforts have been made to recruit an
>American physician for the position to be filled by the exchange visitor.
>
>
>
>*UNIVERSITY CORNER: SOVIET SCIENTIST VISA CATEGORY TO EXPIRE THIS MONTH
>
>
> The INS recently issued a memorandum regarding the expiration of
>the Soviet
>Scientist Immigration Act of 1992 ("SSIA") on October 24, 1996. The INS has
>stated that a person may not immigrate under the act unless a petition has
>been approved on or before the expiration date. Applications pending after
>that date will be denied. If the I-140 petition is approved before that
>date, the applicant is still eligible to adjust status to permanent
>residency or process at a consulate even if such applications are submitted
>after October 24, 1996. All INS offices have been directed to approve or
>deny all pending SSIA applications filed prior to the expiration date before
>the expiration actually occurs.
>
>
>*FROM OUR CANADIAN OFFICE: TN PROFESSIONALS AND THE PRESUMPTION OF IMMIGRANT
>INTENT
>
>By Henry J. Chang (hchang@visalaw.com)
>
>Canadians who qualify as professionals under Appendix 1603.D.1 of the North
>American Free Trade Agreement ("NAFTA") often prefer Trade NAFTA ("TN")
>status to the H-1B category because it is easy to use. Applicants may apply
>for TN status at a port of entry rather than waiting for a nonimmigrant
>petition to be approved. In addition, employers of TN aliens are subject to
>fewer obligations. For example, they are not required to pay the prevailing
>wage, to obtain an approved labor condition application or to maintain a
>public file relating to the worker as in the case of an H-1B employer.
>However, use of the TN category may cause complications where an alien in
>such status is also seeking lawful permanent residence in the United States.=
> =20
>
>These complications result from the fact that dual intent is not
>specifically recognized for the TN category. Recognition of "dual intent"
>essentially means that the alien is permitted to simultaneously have a
>present intention to work temporarily in the United States and a future
>intention to become a permanent resident. =20
>
>The concept of dual intent was effectively recognized for Trade Canada
>("TC") workers under the Canada-US Free Trade Agreement ("CFTA"). However,
>the CFTA has been superceded by NAFTA, which takes a more restrictive view
>of immigrant intent. =20
>
>INA 214(e)(2) now provides that the TN category is to be treated as a
>regular admission class under =A7101(a)(15) of the Immigration and=
> Nationality
>Act ("INA"). It is therefore subject to the same restrictions as other
>nonimmigrant categories. Because INA =A7214(b) creates a rebuttable
>presumption of immigrant intent for all nonimmigrants other than those in
>the H-1 or L categories, the concept of dual intent is not recognized for TN
>workers. INA =A7214(b) states in part:
>
>Every alien (other than a nonimmigrant described in subparagraph (H)(i) or
>(L) of Section 101(a)(15)) shall be presumed to be an immigrant until he
>establishes to the satisfaction of ... the immigration officers, at the time
>of application for admission, that he is entitled to a nonimmigrant status
>under section 101(a)(15).
>
>Canadian TN workers must therefore satisfy the immigration officer that they
>have bona fide nonimmigrant intent whenever they seek admission to the
>United States. The fact that a TN worker is the beneficiary of an
>application for labor certification or petition for permanent residence may
>be given considerable weight when assessing immigrant intent. While this
>does not necessarily constitute conclusive proof of immigrant intent,
>overcoming the presumption of immigrant intent will be a very difficult
>task. TN workers who are the beneficiaries of labor certifications or
>petitions for permanent residence may be denied entry where such facts come
>to the attention of the inspecting immigration officer. =20
>
>In practice, the question of immigrant intent does not commonly arise when a
>TN worker applies for admission or readmission to the United States.
>However, the possibility of being denied entry on this basis should not be
>overlooked. =20
>
>In order to minimize the risk, TN workers may wish to limit their trips
>abroad until their immigrant visa processing is completed. If the
>inspecting immigration officer at a port of entry denies admission to a TN
>worker on the basis that he or she has immigrant intent, the TN worker may
>have to remain in Canada until he or she is issued an immigrant visa by a
>U.S. consulate abroad. =20
>
>TN workers who are concerned about immigrant intent problems may wish to at
>least consider changing their status from TN to H-1B (assuming that they are
>also eligible for H-1B) before seeking permanent residence. In many cases,
>this precaution will not be necessary. However, this is one way to
>completely eliminate the potential problem of dual intent. =20
>
>A TN worker can complete his or her immigrant processing either through
>adjustment of status in the United states or at a U.S. Consulate located
>abroad. However, consular processing is probably the safer route. This is
>because TN workers may also encounter immigrant intent problems when seeking
>adjustment of status. =20
>
>Adjustment of status under INA =A7245 is discretionary in nature. Even=
> where
>the alien is statutorily eligible, the Immigration and Naturalization
>Service ("INS") can still deny adjustment of status if negative factors are
>present. Preconceived intent to remain in the United States at the time of
>entry as a nonimmigrant (even though not arising from fraud or willful
>misrepresentation) may provide the necessary negative factor to deny
>adjustment of status. =20
>
>While the INS will not make a finding of preconceived intent where the alien
>originally enters under a category for which dual intent is recognized (H-1
>or L), an alien who originally enters under TN status and then seeks
>permanent residence may be denied adjustment of status on the basis of
>preconceived intent at the time of entry. =20
>
>In order to limit the risk of being denied adjustment of status, the TN
>worker may wish to wait at least 60 days after entering the United States
>before taking any action towards permanent residence. At this point, it
>will be easier to argue that the TN worker did not have immigrant intent at
>the time that he or she initially entered the United States. =20
>
>However, for the above reasons the option of consular processing for a TN
>worker is still preferable. In such cases, the TN worker is in a better
>position to argue bona fide nonimmigrant intent. The argument is that,
>since the TN worker intends to return to Canada to process for permanent
>residence, his or her current admission to the United States is temporary.
>While ports of entry may still refuse admission to a TN worker in such
>cases, a recent letter from Yvonne LaFleur, Chief of the Business and Trade
>Branch at the INS' Benefits Division, suggests that a TN worker can still
>have bone fide nonimmigrant intent in such a situation. =20
>
>
>*UNITED NATIONS HIGH COMMISIONER FOR REFUGEES LAUNCHES WEB SITE
>
> The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has launched a
>World Wide
>Web site focusing on refugees and asylum issues. The address of the site is
>http://www.unhcr.ch.
>
> The site is divided into the following areas -
>
>UNHCR and Refugees - ordinary people who have left their homes to escape
>war, persecution and human rights abuse.=20
> =20
>The World - Map- and text-based access to country-specific
>information about refugees.
> =20
>Images - Photos depicting refugee life. A high-speed network connection is
>recommended.
> =20
>News - Press releases and other timely information about refugee situations
>worldwide.
> =20
>Issues - A topic-specific route to articles about refugee children, the
>environment, women's issues and many other subjects.
> =20
>For Teachers - How to use the information on this site in secondary-school
>and university courses.
> =20
>Publications - Back issues of Refugees magazine and other general-interest
>publications from UNHCR.
> =20
>REFWORLD - Official documents of UNHCR and other U.N. agencies, country and
>legal information, and basic reference materials.
> =20
>You Can Help - How to support the work of UNHCR.
>
> According to UNHCR Commissioner Sadako Ogata, the site "will prove
>to be
>not just a very valuable research tool but also an intriguing new look at
>some old and difficult issues. I think we'll be seeing this site consulted
>by school-children as well as university students and people involved in
>refugee issues."
>
VERSON, France (Reuter) - Leopold Sedar Senghor, African
poet, philosopher and president of Senegal for 20 years until
1980, celebrated his 90th birthday Wednesday at a modest party
given in his honor by his adopted French town.
Senghor, who is so frail these days that he rarely leaves
his home, was honored with readings of some of his poetry and
brief speeches at the Senghor Center in the Normandy town of
Verson in northwestern France where he now lives.
Accompanied by his French-born wife Colette and surrounded
by young children, the man who invented ``Negritude'' as a
defiant intellectual response to colonial oppression, beamed as
town notables and neighbors joined in singing ``Happy
Birthday.''
Appearing in good health despite his 90 years, he strolled
into the center unassisted by his customary walking stick.
He smiled and applauded in appreciation of the 90-minute
celebration but did not speak.
Town merchants decorated their shop windows for the occasion
with flags, photos of the ex-president, posters printed with his
poetry and banners wishing him well.
But the event was extremely low-key in comparison to far
more lively celebrations planned for the day in the Senegalese
fishing village of Joal, where Senghor was born Oct. 9, 1906,
and in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.
An elaborate party is also planned for Oct. 18 at the Paris
headquarters of UNESCO, where current Senegalese President Abdou
Diouf, Malian President Alpha Oumar Konare and French President
Jacques Chirac are to pay tribute to one of Africa's best-known
statesmen.
Senghor will not be there, being too weak to travel the 120
miles.
Elected Senegal's first president in September 1960, Senghor
kept close ties with the former colonial power throughout his
years in office.
He called his school of politics ``African socialism,''
defining a middle path between capitalism and Communism that he
said reflected traditional African ways.
During most of his presidency, Senegalese law allowed just
one political party and one presidential candidate. But in 1978
multiple parties were authorized for the first time.
Senghor stepped down voluntarily Dec. 31, 1980, saying it
was time to hand over to a new generation of leaders.
After leaving power, Senghor, who spent his summers in
France even while Senegal's president, devoted himself almost
exclusively to cultural activities and spent more and more time
in France.
Senghor has devoted much of his life to glorifying black
Africa's culture through books, poetry and scholarly works.
In 1983 he became the first black man to be elected a member
of the Academie Francaise, the group which jealously guards the
purity of the French language and brings together its most
distinguished writers.
Without black Africans, civilization would ``lack the rhythm
section of its orchestra, the bass voice of its choir,'' he
said.
Expressing his philosophy, he once said, ``I wear European
clothing and the Americans dance to jazz which derives from our
African rhythms -- civilization in the 20th century is
universal. No people can get along without others.''
Chosen by missionaries for a Catholic education as a youth
in Senegal, he pursued his studies in France from the age of 19.
He read French at the Sorbonne between the wars, making
friends with French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre, Algerian-born
French author Albert Camus and Caribbean nationalist poet and
writer Aime Cesaire.
Gambia-l,
I have been following the discussion between mainly Morro and Brian's
friend. I do not intend to pour oil on a raging fire, but it is my
opinion that Morro overreacted to the posting. You see, Gambia-l was
founded on the premise of common understanding and mutual discourse
among people who are innately different yet sharing an ideal of
contributing to a unified goal--a better Gambia, and a better world.
In spite of this, we have to understand that the size of our audience
is very limited. The effectiveness of our undertakings is highly
impaired by the fact that those who should really hear us do not. The
common person and the politicians are far removed from us. In essence,
our medium educates mainly ourselves, and to take out our rage on one
another will not solve our problems. May I hasten to add that my
views do not in any way deter us from carrying on with open discourse.
I only intend to caution ourselves against words and phrases that will
not further our cause.
Sine we have allowed the List to be open to all and sundry irrespective
of place of origin, we must be tolerant toward other people's views
which may impact negatively on some of us. I have no grounds to
condemn Morro nor any to commend Brian's friend, but I am gratified
that Brian's friend habours no ill for Morro.
I hope I have not entered some muddy ground from where I cannot
escape unsoiled.
Let us show our `Gambianness'.
Lamin Drammeh(Japan).
PS: Could anyone tell me what is wrong with the other Lamin Drammeh in
Europe? If he is no longer on the List, I will be glad to drop
the `Japan' I always put after my name. Using it does not make me
happier!
Members,
This is the last note I will post for Mr. Connors. I have given him the
address to ask for admission to the group. I believe his knowledge and
offerings will be a wonderful addition to an already diverse and spirited
group.
Morro,
May I kindly inquire as to what in the heck you are talking about in the
letter you wrote to Mr. Hubbard? It seems as though I shouldn't even debate
with you because you are so far from the issue. I am wondering if you are
chuckling as you write your letters and are doing it just to spur
confrontation.
No where in my letter did I "trivialize" the situation in The Gambia. I
must ask you: where were you in 1994 when the coup occurred? Were you in The
Gambia? I imagine you were. Well, so was I. I lived in a village that
predominantly supported Jawarah. I don't agree with Yaya's use of military
force. In fact, I despise of anyone using guns, physical size,etc, to get
someone to accept their terms. I heard plenty of stories about what the
AFPRC was doing to civilians, politicians, etc and even had a run in with
the military boys myself. They treated me quite bad- basically wanting to
flaunt their power and humiliate me. However, Morro, I am wise enough to
realize that individual actions like this don't necessarily make The Gambia
a bad place-- they won't inspire me to say "You see! Look at these army
boys. Oh, the whole country is a mess!"
How does my letter add to the neocolonialist position? Do you really think
before you write such things? And then how can you say you worked in poor
communities in America but this doesn't give you the license to rob them the
wrong way. What in God's name are you talking about? Seriously, I am so
confused by your words. Please! Please re-read my letter. I honestly believe
you didn't catch the true meaning. Morro, I am not condoning using military
force to win an election. I am 100% against this. However, Mr. Yaya Jammeh
has done some tremendous things for the country, like building much needed
secondary schools, clinics and the like. In 1994, I actually was skeptical
of Yaya. Like I said, I don't believe in using guns. However, I have come to
believe he has your countries best interests in mind. I very much
appreciated the one gentleman's reply who said it is important for the
opposition to gain power within your countries Parliment. I agree 100%.
I guess, in the end, I believe it all lies with Gambians. I can add my
input, pray for my people in Dumbuto and all of The Gambia but, the
decisions lay squarely on your shoulders. In saying this, I am not
discounting the historical and current impact the United States has had and
is having on The Gambia. I am an advocate of personal responsibility:
whether it be in my country relating to Americans who pollute our
environment, abondon their children or do drugs; or in The Gambia in this
crucial time in your history. The buck has to stop somewhere. Finger
pointing only goes so far. I agree with you when you say that outsiders have
played a role in the instability of many African nations. However, there are
plenty of organizations who are providing these countries with the
opportunity to mend things. I stress the word opportunity. Opportunity, not
know-how. You have that capability just the same as I do. Good luck.
Kevin Connors
The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth
Peace
On Wed, 9 Oct 1996, Camara, Momodou wrote:
> Hi Brian,
> Why dont Kevin Connors subscribe to the Gambia-l if he is so
> interested in taking part in the issues discussed instead of you being
> an intermediary?
>
> >
> >
> > ----------
> > From: kconnors@igc.org on behalf of Kevin Connors
> > Sent: Tuesday, October 08, 1996 12:49 PM
> > To: Brian Hubbard
> > Subject: response
> >
> > Dear Morro,
> >
> > I appreciate all the comments I received regarding the letter I wrote
last
> > week about elections in The Gambia. Most were well thought out and
provoked
> > me to delve deeper into my thoughts. However, Morro's letter was,
> > unfortunately, quite far from an intelligent response. I wonder, Morro,
did
> > you really read my letter? I think not. You seemed to have COMPLETELY
missed
> > my point. In your haste to point fingers, in your rush to utilize my
letter
> > as an avenue to express your personal anger, I think you stopped reading
far
> > from the end.
> >
> > Let me explain a few things: My letter was a negative commentary on the
> > United States political arena, one intended to inspire ex-Patriates living
> > in The Gambia to turn the microscope back upon our country and look at the
> > deep, underlying correlations between what just happened in The Gambia and
> > what has been happening in the U.S. for years. Lack of time prevented me
> > from offering suggestions on ways to make our own system more fair and
open,
> > as I believe it is easy to point out the "bads" of any system but much
more
> > productive and beneficial to offer ways to fix the wrongs.
> >
> > However, let me just clear one thing up: I am proud to have been born in
> > the United States. I will not burden my heart with guilt for what past and
> > present leaders of the U.S. and other Western countries have done to
Africa.
> > Albiet some tremendously wrong, unjust actions and policies. Instead, I
> > chose and still choose to do the kind of stuff I did for two and a half
> > years as a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia: use the gifts God, my
family
> > and fortunate upbringing have given me to work for economic, social and
> > environmental change with people who simply don't have the opportunities.
To
> > this day, I consider it the biggest honor of my life to have had the
chance
> > to live in The Gambia; to come to understand your country, laugh and cry
> > with your brothers and sisters, take part in your religious and cultural
> > ceremonies. To learn from Gambians. Your comment on whether my initial
letter
> > was born
> > "out of respect for me or veiled greed and contempt" were felt with the
> > weight of a bullet....until I realized that your words we born out of
anger
> > towards a system, a policy, an attitude far beyond me. I was just a
convenient
> > target. To then say you forgive me, I ask for what?
> >
> > Please do not interpret either of my letters as an attempt to be anointed
a
> > "saint", being honest with myself absolves me of the need to seek
> > gratification in all I do. Before hurling such words as "colonialist" at
me,
> > maybe it would have been better for you to understand me, to question me
> > prior to leveling insults. Such actions put you on equal footing with
> > racists, bigots, and anti-immigrant nuts who skim the surface of an issue,
> > refuse to understand what truly lies at the base of a problem and are
quick
> > to lay blame on others for their own problems. Understand this: I agree
with
> > you that many of the problems Africa faces today are attributable to
Western
> > countries, specifically the United States. However, I have met far too
many
> > inspired, intelligent and caring Gambians and U.S. citizens who are
working
> > to reverse this terrible trend they had nothing to do with.
> >
> > Your one intelligent, thoughtful comment on the Golden Rule was lost in
> > hypocrisy: how can you write about the Golden Rule while leveling such
> > spiteful comments at me?
> >
> > I am sorry we have misunderstood each other. Natural human instinct led
me
> > to be defensive in this reply yet, I am not angry at you nor will I harbor
> > resentment. Instead, I hope we have the chance to discuss this issue
further
> > and come to a better understanding of each of our unique points of view.
> >
> > I sincerely wish the best for The Gambia and pray that our leaders here
in
> > the U.S. wake up to the realization that their policy decisions in the
back
> > rooms of the Capital effect the Gambians who welcomed me as one of their
sons.
> >
> > Kevin Connors
> >
> >
> >
> >
> >
> > >
> >
> >
> > The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth
> > Peace
> >
> >
>
Hi Brian,
Why dont Kevin Connors subscribe to the Gambia-l if he is so
interested in taking part in the issues discussed instead of you being
an intermediary?
>
>
> ----------
> From: kconnors@igc.org on behalf of Kevin Connors
> Sent: Tuesday, October 08, 1996 12:49 PM
> To: Brian Hubbard
> Subject: response
>
> Dear Morro,
>
> I appreciate all the comments I received regarding the letter I wrote last
> week about elections in The Gambia. Most were well thought out and provoked
> me to delve deeper into my thoughts. However, Morro's letter was,
> unfortunately, quite far from an intelligent response. I wonder, Morro, did
> you really read my letter? I think not. You seemed to have COMPLETELY missed
> my point. In your haste to point fingers, in your rush to utilize my letter
> as an avenue to express your personal anger, I think you stopped reading far
> from the end.
>
> Let me explain a few things: My letter was a negative commentary on the
> United States political arena, one intended to inspire ex-Patriates living
> in The Gambia to turn the microscope back upon our country and look at the
> deep, underlying correlations between what just happened in The Gambia and
> what has been happening in the U.S. for years. Lack of time prevented me
> from offering suggestions on ways to make our own system more fair and open,
> as I believe it is easy to point out the "bads" of any system but much more
> productive and beneficial to offer ways to fix the wrongs.
>
> However, let me just clear one thing up: I am proud to have been born in
> the United States. I will not burden my heart with guilt for what past and
> present leaders of the U.S. and other Western countries have done to Africa.
> Albiet some tremendously wrong, unjust actions and policies. Instead, I
> chose and still choose to do the kind of stuff I did for two and a half
> years as a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia: use the gifts God, my family
> and fortunate upbringing have given me to work for economic, social and
> environmental change with people who simply don't have the opportunities. To
> this day, I consider it the biggest honor of my life to have had the chance
> to live in The Gambia; to come to understand your country, laugh and cry
> with your brothers and sisters, take part in your religious and cultural
> ceremonies. To learn from Gambians. Your comment on whether my initial
letter
> was born
> "out of respect for me or veiled greed and contempt" were felt with the
> weight of a bullet....until I realized that your words we born out of anger
> towards a system, a policy, an attitude far beyond me. I was just a
convenient
> target. To then say you forgive me, I ask for what?
>
> Please do not interpret either of my letters as an attempt to be anointed a
> "saint", being honest with myself absolves me of the need to seek
> gratification in all I do. Before hurling such words as "colonialist" at me,
> maybe it would have been better for you to understand me, to question me
> prior to leveling insults. Such actions put you on equal footing with
> racists, bigots, and anti-immigrant nuts who skim the surface of an issue,
> refuse to understand what truly lies at the base of a problem and are quick
> to lay blame on others for their own problems. Understand this: I agree with
> you that many of the problems Africa faces today are attributable to Western
> countries, specifically the United States. However, I have met far too many
> inspired, intelligent and caring Gambians and U.S. citizens who are working
> to reverse this terrible trend they had nothing to do with.
>
> Your one intelligent, thoughtful comment on the Golden Rule was lost in
> hypocrisy: how can you write about the Golden Rule while leveling such
> spiteful comments at me?
>
> I am sorry we have misunderstood each other. Natural human instinct led me
> to be defensive in this reply yet, I am not angry at you nor will I harbor
> resentment. Instead, I hope we have the chance to discuss this issue further
> and come to a better understanding of each of our unique points of view.
>
> I sincerely wish the best for The Gambia and pray that our leaders here in
> the U.S. wake up to the realization that their policy decisions in the back
> rooms of the Capital effect the Gambians who welcomed me as one of their
sons.
>
> Kevin Connors
>
>
>
>
>
> >
>
>
> The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth
> Peace
>
>
List members,
I received this letter from JDG.L.Lange.LWC@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US. I respect his
comments and am swayed by his integration of heartfelt emotion and obviously
deep understanding of African issues. I am saddened to see the finger
pointing! I will tell you why. My friend, Mr. Connors, worked incredibly
hard while in The Gambia. He helped to create a Wildlife Park now known as
the Kiang West Park. His diligence and unquenchable desire to help the park
develop did not stop him from making tough decisions. Some of these decisions
rocked the boat and took money away from thieves and placed it back into the
park where it was intended to go. Mr. Connors might not be a saint but his
commitment to building a park so Gambian children and interested persons could
learn about their own environment was heartfelt and strong. He worked on a
modest salary and dedicated two years of his life to doing so. He helped make
the park a more viable tourist stop and he spent a good deal of his extra time
teaching, and developing a small youth center where Dumbutu children could
lift weights and play. When you said, "While we grapple with the problems YOU
have largely created for us, you continue to exploit our continent's
resources. Africa's disarray enables
YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you
propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.", I wondered if
you really know Mr. Connors. I think if you sat around a bowl of benechin and
had conversation you would find yourself wanting to take back several of your
comments. I don't think Mr. Connors is naove or manipulative. I think Mr.
Connors was a true friend to a large number of the villagers in Dumbutu. If I
am not mistaken Kevin comes from a family that has no involvement with
colonialism. They came to America two generations ago just as many did to
escape persecution in their own country. His interest to travel to The Gambia
was heartfelt and pure. Just like many of my students asked me what America
was like, so too Kevin Connors asked what The Gambia was like. Just as many
Gambians have visited America, so too have many Americans visited The Gambia.
Your identification of Mr. Connors as a naove, white neocolonialist might fit
the more bitter half of your lamentation of Africa's problems, but when you
come to some sort of Peace you will know that many people do things in the
name of goodwill, globality, and peace. Mr. Connors is not a neocolonialist.
When you give him a chance to discuss the issues with you I am sure you will
be moved to reconsider your judgments.
Mr. Connor's remarks about the political situation in The Gambia were a good
deal more sensitive to issues that all people face. He was pointing out that
even though some-not all-people look up to America for the ability to have
smooth transitions from one administration to another, that there are still
many issues that need to change here. He, like many Americans want more than
two choices for president. In The Gambia there were more choices. In all
honesty his comments were more directed at some of the Americans he knows and
their comments about The Gambia than towards Gambians
In summation, and in all fairness and good nature, please do not jump to
conclusions that don't solve problems but instead stir up animosity. If you
feel so moved to point your finger so unflinchingly then first take the effort
to understand what this man was getting at. You can do this by writing to him
and sharing your feelings, but to subject the group to incendiary comments
that miss their mark in their accusation is inappropriate.
Brian Hubbard
----------
From: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu on behalf of
JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US
Sent: Monday, October 07, 1996 1:45 PM
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
Mr. Connors:
A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymen
are duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water to
anoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARE
THE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agree
with you of being.
The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should not
impose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in western
democracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have your
problems right now.)
Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problems
we have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemming
from the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselves
with come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill us
eg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .
Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking the
convenient position that westerners should not impose their standards
on Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.
Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable of
being decent as white men.
If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided by
the Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me either.
If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you cry;
it will make me cry too.
While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, you
continue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray enables
YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you
propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.
Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descend
into anarchy.
Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled greed
and contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to add
I forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't much
I can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with this.
Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.
Morro.
(Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had
1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what he
had in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sisters
at Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)
--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------
Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US
(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CST
Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)
id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500
Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by
gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)
id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996
Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;
Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700
Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;
Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700
Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) by
mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA14208 for
<Gambia-L@u.washington.edu>; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 07:27:42 -0700
Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by
upsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for
<Gambia-L@u.washington.edu>; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 06:32:28 -0700
Message-Id: <UPMAIL01.199610031428170214@msn.com>
Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UT
Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Precedence: bulk
From: "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)
X-To: "Gambia-L" <Gambia-L@u.washington.edu>
X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
Fellow list members,
This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps
Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked me
to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made during
the past elections.
----------
From: Kevin Connors
Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM
To: Brian Hubbard
Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)
Brian,
I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness of
the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself the
most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I think
about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...Ross
Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. what
the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high and
mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh being
elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather have
elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal with
here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundreds
of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they have
the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter any
opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for
campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.
Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in the
name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personal
reasons?
I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place where
democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the country
that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the
population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just
mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Dole
eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in the
Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.
It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful
ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are being
violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws that
are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human
rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRA
buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominating
all aspects of our political spectrum?
Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of
us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the
country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries
interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly
elected.
Kevin Connors
The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth
Peace
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
Date: Thu, 10 Oct 1996 19:45:21 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: new members
Message-ID: <19961010184002.AAA5448@LOCALNAME>
Hi gambia-l,
Welcome to all new members who have been added recently we are glad
to have you on board.
By best regards to everyone.
Momodou Camara
Mr. Connors:
Though this is a response to some of the questions you posed,
I hope it is an adequate response to all who have had questions.
1ð HOW DO YOU TRIVIALIZE THE REAL
DANGERS WE FACE
First let me say this. I do not know you; I have never met
you; I couldn't tell you apart from a leaf on a tree. I can't read
your mind; in responding to you, I am confined to what you write.
I have no problem whatsoever that you INTENDED to bite
your fellow Americans. (Well done for that; indeed critical
reflection keeps democracy healthy.) Unfortunately that's not the
only thing you did. You went too far in analogizing to The
Gambia. You were furious and chastised your fellow non-
Gambians for being shocked and dismayed by the conduct of the
elections in The Gambia, in light of what goes on here in the US.
These are your words:
******ŽSURE, JAMMEH UTILIZED HIS MILITARY MIGHT TO GIVE HIMSELF THE
MOST COVERAGE BUT, WHY ARE PEOPLE SO SHOCKED? IN FACT, THE
MORE I THINK ABOUT IT THE MORE I AM FURIOUS. Look at what is happening
in the US...Ross Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and
what the hell is the difference here? C'MON, WHY ARE YOU ALL ACTING SO HIGH
AND MIGHTY AND PROJECTING THIS FEELING OF SORROW FOR THE
GAMBIA AND JAMMEH BEING ELECTED?
I GUARANTEE ELECTION FUNDING AND FINANCING IN THE
GAMBIA IS MUCH MORE FAIR AND OPEN THAN HERE IN THE U.S. OF A.
ŽMorro's question: How? You don't know what you're talking about.ð
Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of
us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the
country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries
interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly
elected.ðŽMorro's Question: Really?ðŽEmphasis addedð*******
Sure the US democracy suffers from faults. I can supply you with
my own personal collection of colorful descriptions. But equating
the quirks in your democracy to the problems we face is like
comparing a broken nail to a bullet in the head.
2ð HOW YOU SUPPORT THE NEOCOLONIALIST
POSITION
The statements above inspire us to accept manifest and devastating
injustice by accepting Jammeh. Jammeh compounds our difficulties
not solve them. Our problems are not limited to the havoc he reeks
and will continue to reek with increasing magnitude, but the fact
that the havoc compounds our disarray as a developing nation and
invites (in my view cements) the control of the West on Africa in
general, and The Gambia in particular.
Africa has suffered 400 years of slave trade (100 million dead or
carried away), and another century or so of colonialism. At the end
of these devastating experiences the perpetrators, primarily the
Western countries, have done very little to address the
consequences of their rape and plunder. (The laceration of the
continent into countries with groups of little or not affinity, and the
consequent ethnic and border conflicts; the corruption of the
colonial successors and the bloodiness and corruption of their
military deposers etc.) Indeed these consequences enable them (the
colonialists) to transform their tactics and continue the exploitation
of the continent. The neocolonialist agenda is to keep Africa just
organized enough to conduct good business (acquisition of
cheap raw materials). The so-called Band-Aid approach.
Increasingly, even this Band-Aid is being offered in ways that
make neocolonialist control even more complete.
Before I get into that let me say that an awful lot of individuals
around the world spend a great deal of time in Africa at incredible
personal expense. Indeed I agree we cannot live without them. It
is the nature of our dependence on them that is so disturbing.
The donors (with their neocolonialist agenda always in mind)
must deliver aid carefully. The instruments of delivery too often
become, wittingly or unwittingly (unwittingly in an awful lot of
casse) the new colonial agents.
The donors choose the projects to fund. The projects are often
managed by donor/lender citizens/NGOs or contractors
The funds, never enough to provide a competitive base ,
recycle right back to where they came from. I hope you're following.
Donors agents have incredible flex in Africa (e.g. IMF, contractors
and NGOs). The fact that they can up and go (and they do) at a
moment's notice, is a debilitating compromise of the effectiveness of
these countries to make decisions in the best interest of their
citizens. (Now particular individuals from donor countries are not
necessarily knowing partners in the neocolonialist agenda, but they
serve the purpose--staff a mechanism which makes it easy for
donors to maximize their leverage with the developing nations with
the threat of fund and STAFF withdrawals.
Analogously, I do not think that every catholic priest who landed
on the shores of Africa between 1400 and 1900 was a knowing
slaver or colonialist agent, but they certainly were the harbingers.)
I will not embarrass myself by attempting to quote the exact figures
but Africa's debt load is of no burden to anyone else but the
Africans. The lenders can wipe their books clean and not even feel
a pinch. On the other hand we stagger under the load and continue
to answer to donor/lenders, and therefore continue to be
neocolonialist subjects.
Now, contrast America's response to Europe after W.W.II
(Marshall Plan) and the Wests response to Africa after 400 years
of slave trade and over a century of colonialism (NGOs, IMF, and
recycled capital). (Still, compare Japan (US) and Hong Kong (UK) with Africa.)
We are trying to catch up with the rest of the world. Africans have
to be smart enough to aspire to the highest standards. We cannot
catch up to nations of space shuttles in used chariots. Jammeh is the
used chariot, a phenomenon that perpetuates the neocolonialist
agenda because he bars us from a speedy progress to freedom and
democracy. Yet you insist he ain't so bad. BY SAYING THAT YOU BOUGHT IN
THE NEOCOLONIALIST AGENDA (Gambians too) Can you see why this is so sheering?
Just the other day I received a call from home. A friend was
reporting the detention of her brother to me. She wanted me to
contact Amnesty International to see if they could do anything. Her
brother was beaten up at Denton Bridge on Sept. 25. Apparently
he suffered at least a broken arm. She feared he was dead. On
September 26, her other brother went to deliver some food and
medicine ,and to inquire about the welfare of the one detained. He
too never returned home. I wonder if any of you can look her in
the eye and tell her Jammeh ain't so bad.
Those people who are eager to overlook Jammeh's flaws in the
name of "baby" democracy, also argued for the acceptance of the
flaws of the Jawara government in earlier times in the name of the
same. How quickly they turn. Their loyalty to freedom and
democracy is as constant as a mercenary's. The test of courage is
not measured in the lives we discount but in our
willingness to sacrifice our own in defense of others.
I know I will probably end up with a bullet in my head soon enough
because of my views about my government as I have expressed
them in this forum. Can you, today, say the same about the US
government and your views. Don't expect me to apologize because
I told you you've got a jumbo foot in your mouth.
I can't be any simpler than this.
Morro.
(PS: Mr. Hubbard, you wrote this about Mr. Connors:
"I think if you sat around a bowl of
benechin and had conversation you would find yourself wanting to
take back several of your comments." I will be glad to cook that
benachin, all those who are interested may come. But until we are
all a little more sensitive, I will continue to will my word like a
sword with no apologies whatsoever.)
Gambia-L,
T
The recent commentaries about the elections and the aftermath have been very
interesting and insightful, especially those from Dr. Nyang, Mr. Connors, A.
Loum, Hubbard, Yahya, Bass, Janneh, Morro, etc.
Dr. Nyang(who taught me at Howard Uni.) raised very interesting "seven
points". While I agree with some of his comments, his comparison of Doe to
Jammeh is flawed. Jammeh never derailed the process while the 'going was
tough.' It was very misleading for Dr. Nyang to have stated that "the Gambian
military candidate intimidated the PIEC chairman by detaining him when he
said that political detainees should be released." Mr. Gabriel Roberts,
chairman of the PIEC, has never been detained, arrested or questioned by any
authority in The Gambia since his appointment, be it the NIA, police, or the
MP. The rumour of his detention was a misinformation campaign planted by the
opposition.
Any body who has been following the developments in The Gambia for the past
two years should not be surprised by the high voter turn-out. Not only was it
as a result of the voting age being lowed from 21 to 18 years, but also
Jammeh actually have tremendous support all over the country.
The Koro Ceesay saga was very unfortunate, but the AFPRC has been appealing
to the public over and over again for anyone with information on the matter
to come forward. Even when Darboe made it a campaign issue, he was invited to
present evidence to support his claim. The Koro Ceesay issue is one of the
main reasons why Darboe did not do well in Banjul. It was in Banjul he first
made the pronouncement that the government seemed to be more obsessed with
the death of Biram Sey in London than the death of "a cabinet minister",
which by implications could be subjected to different interpretations. He
failed to do his homework, especially in to the family background of Biram
Sey. Biram, (a "Banjulian,") was a young Gambian killed by the police in
London.
When it comes to PDOIS, I think all Gambians should commend them for their
contributions to Gambian political awareness. PDOIS is the most consistent
Party in Gambian political history, they always debate issues and not
personalities.
It is true that Jammeh came from a minority tribe, but he sees him self as a
Gambian first . To steal from Nkurumah, he 'seeks the Gambian Kingdom first
and every thing else follows.' The composition of his government reveals a
panorama of Gambian ethnic groups. -almost every ethnic group is
represented. Looking in to the gender factor as well, one would notice that
women are well represented . There are five females Ministers, and also both
the Accountant General and Auditor General are females.
Let us always remember that The Gambia is a developing country, and as such,
do not have access to many of the things Americans take for granted. In
contrast to the years of benign neglect which The Gambia suffered under the
Jawara regime, Jammeh's provisional government immediately began a series of
ambitious, far-reaching social development projects of everyday use to the
Gambian people.
Jammeh himself could be compare to the late General Francisco Franco of
Spain. Both men were members of the military who came to power with a vision
of progress for their country. Under Franco, Spain progressed and so is The
Gambia under Jammeh. However, in contrast to Franco, Jammeh retired from the
military in order to run for the presidency of his country. Jammeh even
accommodated the desire of the people through the National Consultative
Committee to have elections after only two years of transitional government,
instead of the four years he envisioned. He ran for president of his country
as a civilian candidate in a multy-party election, which he won.
President-elect Jammeh has received a mandate from The Gambian people to
all opposition candidates to come and join his government and work together
for a better Gambia. It is the sincere wish of the Jammeh Government that
all peace loving Gambians and friends of The Gambia, to understand that
Jammeh is now the legitimate, democratically elected leader of The Gambia,
and will work relentlessly to serve the interest of all Gambians.
Albert Camus in 'THE MYTH OF SISYPHUS....' said "That which is true is true
absolutely; in itself; truth is one, identical with itself, however different
the creature who perceives it, men, monsters, angels or gods." So Morro, get
over it. Lets work on making sure that The Gambia will become as democratic
as Gambians want it to be.
Morro, I would like you to name just one of those "death brothers and
sisters" who died at Denton Bridge.
Peace
Tombong
Here is and interesting article from FOROYAA 3-10 October 1996.
WHY HAS PRESIDENT ELECT JAMMEH NOT YET BEEN SWORN IN AS PRESIDENT?
The 1996 Presidential election is over and the President-elect is Mr.
Yaya Jammeh. However, he is yet to be sworn in as President.
Apparently, to avert a constitutional crises he may not be sworn in
until the members of the national assembly are elected.
Why is this the case? FOROYAA has long indicated that acording
to paragraph 2 of Schedule 2 of the 1996 constitution
"The person duly elected President of The Gambia in accordance
with the Electoral Decree 1996 shall be the first President of the
Second Republic of The Gambia and shall assume office as President on
the date he or she is sworn in . The first President shall hold
office of President in accordance with the provisions of this
constitution. This Constitution shall come into effect upon the
swearing in of the first President."
It is, therefore, clear that the provisions of the 1996
Constitution shall come into force once President-elect Jammeh is
sworn in. Needless to say, once the Constitution comes into force
President-elect Jammeh would be required to hold office in accordance
with the Constitution. Since the National Assembly is the law making
body under the 1996 Constitution. Without the holding of the National
Assembly elections, there can be no members of a National Assembly
to ensure that laws are made constitutionally.
In essence then, the 1996 Constitution cannot come into force until
members of the National Assembly are elected. President -elect Jammeh
is, therefore, expected to be sworn in as President of the Second
Republic after the National Assembly elections in December.
Suffice it to say, if another candidate were to win the
elections the question of handing over executive power to the
President-elect would have brought about a crises of governance. This
is why FOROYAA had always recomended for the Presidential and
National Assembly elections to be held together. The situation is
saved only because the incumbent head of state has won. This is why
President-elect has managed to establish a new executive legislative
arrangement pending the birth of the Second Republic as one can
gather on page 6 of our Enlightenment Forum.
Among other things, this is what Jammeh said in his address to the
nation on 27 September,1996.
...."The elections will be another very important democratic excercise
even though Cabinet Ministers will not be elected members of the
National Assembly. The work in the National Assembly will be as
important as ever, and great importance should be attached to the
elections. I will not say more about General Elections at this stage.
Suffice it to say that pending the holding of the elections, the
Cabinet has become the sole provisional governing body....."
------------------------------
Momodou,
Thanks for your piece from Foroyaa. While PDOIS deemed it necessary
that our presidential and parliamentary elections should have been
conducted together for legal and political reasons, I suggested the
same on economic and political grounds. Members may make reference to
previous postings. However, not many of us gave adequate thought or
discussion to that issue. THANK ALLAH THE INCUMBENT WON for otherwise
the situation would have been terribly precarious. Isn't it interesting
that the political quagmire is aiming to consume its architects?
Lamin Drammeh.
TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:
>
> Gambia-L,
>
> T
>
> The recent commentaries about the elections and the aftermath have been very
> interesting and insightful, especially those from Dr. Nyang, Mr. Connors, A.
> Loum, Hubbard, Yahya, Bass, Janneh, Morro, etc.
>
> Dr. Nyang(who taught me at Howard Uni.) raised very interesting "seven
> points". While I agree with some of his comments, his comparison of Doe to
> Jammeh is flawed. Jammeh never derailed the process while the 'going was
> tough.' It was very misleading for Dr. Nyang to have stated that "the Gambian
> military candidate intimidated the PIEC chairman by detaining him when he
> said that political detainees should be released." Mr. Gabriel Roberts,
> chairman of the PIEC, has never been detained, arrested or questioned by any
> authority in The Gambia since his appointment, be it the NIA, police, or the
> MP. The rumour of his detention was a misinformation campaign planted by the
> opposition.
>
> Any body who has been following the developments in The Gambia for the past
> two years should not be surprised by the high voter turn-out. Not only was it
> as a result of the voting age being lowed from 21 to 18 years, but also
> Jammeh actually have tremendous support all over the country.
>
> The Koro Ceesay saga was very unfortunate, but the AFPRC has been appealing
> to the public over and over again for anyone with information on the matter
> to come forward. Even when Darboe made it a campaign issue, he was invited to
> present evidence to support his claim. The Koro Ceesay issue is one of the
> main reasons why Darboe did not do well in Banjul. It was in Banjul he first
> made the pronouncement that the government seemed to be more obsessed with
> the death of Biram Sey in London than the death of "a cabinet minister",
> which by implications could be subjected to different interpretations. He
> failed to do his homework, especially in to the family background of Biram
> Sey. Biram, (a "Banjulian,") was a young Gambian killed by the police in
> London.
>
> When it comes to PDOIS, I think all Gambians should commend them for their
> contributions to Gambian political awareness. PDOIS is the most consistent
> Party in Gambian political history, they always debate issues and not
> personalities.
>
> It is true that Jammeh came from a minority tribe, but he sees him self as a
> Gambian first . To steal from Nkurumah, he 'seeks the Gambian Kingdom first
> and every thing else follows.' The composition of his government reveals a
> panorama of Gambian ethnic groups. -almost every ethnic group is
> represented. Looking in to the gender factor as well, one would notice that
> women are well represented . There are five females Ministers, and also both
> the Accountant General and Auditor General are females.
>
> Let us always remember that The Gambia is a developing country, and as such,
> do not have access to many of the things Americans take for granted. In
> contrast to the years of benign neglect which The Gambia suffered under the
> Jawara regime, Jammeh's provisional government immediately began a series of
> ambitious, far-reaching social development projects of everyday use to the
> Gambian people.
>
> Jammeh himself could be compare to the late General Francisco Franco of
> Spain. Both men were members of the military who came to power with a vision
> of progress for their country. Under Franco, Spain progressed and so is The
> Gambia under Jammeh. However, in contrast to Franco, Jammeh retired from the
> military in order to run for the presidency of his country. Jammeh even
> accommodated the desire of the people through the National Consultative
> Committee to have elections after only two years of transitional government,
> instead of the four years he envisioned. He ran for president of his country
> as a civilian candidate in a multy-party election, which he won.
>
> President-elect Jammeh has received a mandate from The Gambian people to
> continue his social development and infrastructure projects. He has called on
> all opposition candidates to come and join his government and work together
> for a better Gambia. It is the sincere wish of the Jammeh Government that
> all peace loving Gambians and friends of The Gambia, to understand that
> Jammeh is now the legitimate, democratically elected leader of The Gambia,
> and will work relentlessly to serve the interest of all Gambians.
>
> Albert Camus in 'THE MYTH OF SISYPHUS....' said "That which is true is true
> absolutely; in itself; truth is one, identical with itself, however different
> the creature who perceives it, men, monsters, angels or gods." So Morro, get
> over it. Lets work on making sure that The Gambia will become as democratic
> as Gambians want it to be.
>
> Morro, I would like you to name just one of those "death brothers and
> sisters" who died at Denton Bridge.
>
> Peace
> Tombong
MR.SAIDY,
Thanks for your clarity, detail and intellectual honesty.We will need a
lot of that in our Second Republic and beyond!! And by the way,I love
your quotation from Camus.So,keep up the good work!!
Regards Bassss!!
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 12 Oct 1995 17:30:08 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: elections and after
Message-ID: <307D2670.5FF1@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Camara, Momodou wrote:
>
> Here is and interesting article from FOROYAA 3-10 October 1996.
>
> WHY HAS PRESIDENT ELECT JAMMEH NOT YET BEEN SWORN IN AS PRESIDENT?
>
> The 1996 Presidential election is over and the President-elect is Mr.
> Yaya Jammeh. However, he is yet to be sworn in as President.
> Apparently, to avert a constitutional crises he may not be sworn in
> until the members of the national assembly are elected.
> Why is this the case? FOROYAA has long indicated that acording
> to paragraph 2 of Schedule 2 of the 1996 constitution
> "The person duly elected President of The Gambia in accordance
> with the Electoral Decree 1996 shall be the first President of the
> Second Republic of The Gambia and shall assume office as President on
> the date he or she is sworn in . The first President shall hold
> office of President in accordance with the provisions of this
> constitution. This Constitution shall come into effect upon the
> swearing in of the first President."
> It is, therefore, clear that the provisions of the 1996
> Constitution shall come into force once President-elect Jammeh is
> sworn in. Needless to say, once the Constitution comes into force
> President-elect Jammeh would be required to hold office in accordance
> with the Constitution. Since the National Assembly is the law making
> body under the 1996 Constitution. Without the holding of the National
> Assembly elections, there can be no members of a National Assembly
> to ensure that laws are made constitutionally.
> In essence then, the 1996 Constitution cannot come into force until
> members of the National Assembly are elected. President -elect Jammeh
> is, therefore, expected to be sworn in as President of the Second
> Republic after the National Assembly elections in December.
> Suffice it to say, if another candidate were to win the
> elections the question of handing over executive power to the
> President-elect would have brought about a crises of governance. This
> is why FOROYAA had always recomended for the Presidential and
> National Assembly elections to be held together. The situation is
> saved only because the incumbent head of state has won. This is why
> President-elect has managed to establish a new executive legislative
> arrangement pending the birth of the Second Republic as one can
> gather on page 6 of our Enlightenment Forum.
>
> Among other things, this is what Jammeh said in his address to the
> nation on 27 September,1996.
>
> ..."The elections will be another very important democratic excercise
> even though Cabinet Ministers will not be elected members of the
> National Assembly. The work in the National Assembly will be as
> important as ever, and great importance should be attached to the
> elections. I will not say more about General Elections at this stage.
> Suffice it to say that pending the holding of the elections, the
> Cabinet has become the sole provisional governing body....."
MR.CAMARA!
We are very grateful for your resourcefulness.Thanks for the latest
Foroyaa!!
Regards Bassss!!
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 12 Oct 96 15:07:56 GMT
From: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List)
Subject: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.
Message-ID: <M.101296.170756.27@ip32.image.dk>
There have been intresting discussions recently in the Gambia-L about
computers, internet services in the Gambia etc.etc. The following posting might
be of intrest and lets hope that soon we shall have more list members from the
Gambia it self.
Welcome to all the new members. mmj
Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia
The Point issue dated: Thursday 10th.October 1996.
ROC International, a multi-million new corporate consultancy located on number
34, Kairaba Avenue , recently opened to provide specialist services across a
wide rang of business activities in the Gambia and abroad.
According to the Managing Director of the Company, Prince Casalieu Gillen,
Gambian businesses,individuals and visitors now have the opportunity, under the
aegis of ROC international, to access and keep abreast of all the latest
developments, whatever their area of intrest and need.
"I believe before the year 2000 that the average Gambian will stop begging and
should be able to contribute to the GDP on a daily basis.I am here to provide
and promote future for the Youth", he noted.
The services provided by the new company include advice on all aspects of
computerisation and communications for the large or small
organisation,communication services including e-mail, Internet, fax, phone and
desk mail(electronic courier mail service); tour and hotel arrangement
bookings; payroll management; conference and seminar organisation including
venue, publicity,reports,documentation,promotion and insignia and
arranging/liaising with speakers; investment advice; assistance with the
acquisition and subsequent setup for new investors and credit risk
investigations, among others. "I was convinced by the start of 1996 that the
country was in a sustainable path to growth which is why I have set up now".
Gillen concluded.
----
Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 12 Oct 1996 10:40:59 -0500
From: mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.
Message-ID: <199610121540.KAA59744@audumla.students.wisc.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
At 03:07 PM 10/12/96 GMT, you wrote:
>There have been intresting discussions recently in the Gambia-L about
>computers, internet services in the Gambia etc.etc. The following posting
might
>be of intrest and lets hope that soon we shall have more list members from the
>Gambia it self.
>Welcome to all the new members. mmj
>
>Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia
>The Point issue dated: Thursday 10th.October 1996.
>
>ROC International, a multi-million new corporate consultancy located on number
>34, Kairaba Avenue , recently opened to provide specialist services across a
>wide rang of business activities in the Gambia and abroad.
>According to the Managing Director of the Company, Prince Casalieu Gillen,
>Gambian businesses,individuals and visitors now have the opportunity, under
the
>aegis of ROC international, to access and keep abreast of all the latest
>developments, whatever their area of intrest and need.
>"I believe before the year 2000 that the average Gambian will stop begging and
>should be able to contribute to the GDP on a daily basis.I am here to provide
>and promote future for the Youth", he noted.
>The services provided by the new company include advice on all aspects of
>computerisation and communications for the large or small
>organisation,communication services including e-mail, Internet, fax, phone and
>desk mail(electronic courier mail service); tour and hotel arrangement
>bookings; payroll management; conference and seminar organisation including
>venue, publicity,reports,documentation,promotion and insignia and
>arranging/liaising with speakers; investment advice; assistance with the
>acquisition and subsequent setup for new investors and credit risk
>investigations, among others. "I was convinced by the start of 1996 that the
>country was in a sustainable path to growth which is why I have set up now".
>Gillen concluded.
>
>
MATARR,
Has the company got an email address? Do anyone in the list have an
email address of any computer company in Gambia? I want to contact them for
computer related matters immediatedly. Please assist.
Mostafa
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>----
>Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk
>
>
> At 03:07 PM 10/12/96 GMT, you wrote:
> >There have been intresting discussions recently in the Gambia-L about
> >computers, internet services in the Gambia etc.etc. The following posting
> might
> >be of intrest and lets hope that soon we shall have more list members from
> the
> >Gambia it self.
> >Welcome to all the new members. mmj
> >
> >Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia
> >The Point issue dated: Thursday 10th.October 1996.
> >
> >ROC International, a multi-million new corporate consultancy located on
> number
> >34, Kairaba Avenue , recently opened to provide specialist services across a
> >wide rang of business activities in the Gambia and abroad.
> >According to the Managing Director of the Company, Prince Casalieu Gillen,
> >Gambian businesses,individuals and visitors now have the opportunity, under
> the
> >aegis of ROC international, to access and keep abreast of all the latest
> >developments, whatever their area of intrest and need.
> >"I believe before the year 2000 that the average Gambian will stop begging
> and
> >should be able to contribute to the GDP on a daily basis.I am here to
> provide
> >and promote future for the Youth", he noted.
> >The services provided by the new company include advice on all aspects of
> >computerisation and communications for the large or small
> >organisation,communication services including e-mail, Internet, fax, phone
> and
> >desk mail(electronic courier mail service); tour and hotel arrangement
> >bookings; payroll management; conference and seminar organisation including
> >venue, publicity,reports,documentation,promotion and insignia and
> >arranging/liaising with speakers; investment advice; assistance with the
> >acquisition and subsequent setup for new investors and credit risk
> >investigations, among others. "I was convinced by the start of 1996 that the
> >country was in a sustainable path to growth which is why I have set up now".
> >Gillen concluded.
> >
> >
> MATARR,
What does Mr Gillen mean by "I believe before the year 2000 that the average Gambian will stop begging and should be able to contribute to the GDP on a daily basis. I am here to provide and promote future for the Youth"?,
HI folks,
I think we are once again witnessing the abuse of power that has
come to characterize too many of Africa's governments. Mr. Saidy who is
technically a diplomat is using his position as a representative of The
Gambian peole to carry out propaganda on behalf of the A(F)PRC. A diplomat
is not a political officer. A diplomat should be an unbiased, impartial
public/civil servant.
On his propaganda efforts, I wish to point out that the following:
> Jammeh himself could be compare to the late General Francisco Franco of
> Spain. Both men were members of the military who came to power with a vision
> of progress for their country. Under Franco, Spain progressed and so is The
> Gambia under Jammeh. However, in contrast to Franco, Jammeh retired from the
> military in order to run for the presidency of his country. Jammeh even
is either a pointed insult to the intelligence of list-members or
was meant for the exclusive consumption by the "Let-us-worship-Jammeh"
camp. Franco was a rabid right-wing racist who destroyed Spain with a
civil war, murdered and imprisoned people as a past-time and held back the
economic integration of Spain into the EU. It was not until his death
that Spaniards started to breathe freedom and the country saw a modicum of
economic development. Spain remains one of the poorest countries in
Western Europe and in fact depends on subsidies from the EU. There is,
right now, a low-level civil war still brewing in the Basque region of
Spain with roots from this good friend of Hitler's.
What are we to make of this ? (a) The propaganda chief spinning
a history he does not fully comprehend ? (b) THe start of an effort to
deify Jammeh as Franco was ? (c) A hint to an unsophisticated audience
that militarism is also European ? Well, I do not know the answer; but I
would not count on Mr. Saidy telling me the truth based on his past
comments.
On :
> Albert Camus in 'THE MYTH OF SISYPHUS....' said "That which is true is true
> absolutely; in itself; truth is one, identical with itself, however different
> the creature who perceives it, men, monsters, angels or gods." So Morro, get
> over it. Lets work on making sure that The Gambia will become as democratic
> as Gambians want it to be.
This is very very interesting. This last Monday, Salman Rushdie
was lecturing here on one of Prof. Edward Said's classes and he touch on
the phenemenon of the "book-burner" and the illusion of power. This is a
classic case of a man who is working for masters whose aim it is to
restrict freedom using concepts of freedom to restrict freedom. IT is
interesting that the same man who is praising Franco is in the same breath
misquoting Camus. Franco hated educated people so much that he wanted
Picasso executed on sight and without reason. It is also ironic that the
same professor who taught this "book-burner" would be arrested in The
Gambia for some his comments. For more on Franco, please read either
Graham Greene (who fought against Franco) or read George Orwell.
Mr Saidy, you have moved from the camp of people who stay up all
night to exchange to ideas to one which goes around at night preventing
this from happening.
The shame here is that we see the continuation of The
Gambian tendency of blindly obeying authority. From his petty elementary
school prefect, to his bully of a headboy, the average Gambians learns the
expediency of obeying authority figures. The crying shame is that Mr
Saidy, who was an exception to this, has joined this burgeoning class.
Regards,
-Abdou.
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
abdou@cs.columbia.edu
abdou@touchscreen.com
(212) 749-7971
MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
Gambia-l,
Matarr's recent posting is very impressive and if ROC does all what
Matarr reported from The Point Newspaper, then the future of computer
telecommunication is bright for us. ROC seems to be interested in a
whole lot of activities spanning the entire spectrum of consulting.
That is quite ambitious, and I love it! Perhaps our members back
home can feed us with more local news. How do they feel when most of
our information from home is brought to us by those living abroad?
Africa's Unending Poverty???
Let me provide a short preamble to my question. My university is a
graduate institution with only 230 students from literally 35 different
countries. Only about 2% are from Africa. What makes things more
interesting is that 95% of us live on campus, and I do not need to
gainsay the relatively high level of student interaction. Moreover, we
tend to treat one another as equals despite the underlying differences.
This afternoon, we were watching CCN when a documentary on Zaire
was being aired. It was entitled `Along the Dark River'. Now here is
the hard part for me.
A student from Australia watched the documentary for a while and then
asked me, `Lamin, is this representative of Africa? Why is most of Africa
still poor?' The first part I was able to answer by saying that the global
media Leviathans have a tendency of blowing Africa's bad image out of
proportion. I could feel he wasn't too satisfied with my answer, but he
did not say anything. My problem was with the second question; the one
I thought aroused his curiosity most. He is my friend and flat-mate, and he
had no desire of hurting my feelings. He pointed out his ignorance
about our continent from the very beginning. Ironically, Zaire's president
is purported to be one of the richest in the world. No wonder I gave
political mismanagement as the main reason for our problems. Nevertheless, I
had this foreboding feeling that my answer was inadequate, yet I had no desire
to give textbook reasons for our myriad problems. As a student of Economics
who studied in Africa, the theory of development is not very new to me, but I
want real reasons. I WANT GAMBIA-L TO ASSIST ME WITH
`PRACTICAL' ANSWERS TO THE SECOND QUESTION ABOVE.
This issue is really worthy of discussion. Please help me in my learning
process. Non-African members' views are especially sought.
Lamin Drammeh.
