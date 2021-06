Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9610C - Digest 37 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10241 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 19:42:29



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Fwd: United Democratic Party

by

2) COMMENTARY'S REPLY TO MR. K. TOURAY

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

3) New Member

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

4) Re: Commentary on the Election Results

by

5) New member

by "A. Loum" <

6) S. Leone catches illegal aliens digging diamonds (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

7) FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by <

8) FREEDOM!

by <

9) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by mafy <

10) INTRODUCTION

by LAMIN DEMBA <

11) Re: INTRODUCTION

by

12) RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

13) Re: INTRODUCTION

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

14) New member

by "A. Loum" <

15) RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by <

16) Re: FREEDOM!

by <

17) FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by "Brian Hubbard" <

18) FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by <

19) Intro

by CHERNO <

20) Re: Comments and Request for membership (fwd)

by ABDOU <

21) cnet clip, Three small states urge U.N. membership for Taiwan

by

22) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

23) introduction

by fatima phall <

24) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by Yaya Jallow <

25) RE: introduction

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

26) RE: Comments and Request for membership (fwd)

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

27) RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

28) RE: FW: Election (fwd)

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

29) RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

30) RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

31) Elections and after

by "A. Loum" <

32) Re: New Member

by

33) Re: introduction

by

34) FW: response

by "Brian Hubbard" <

35) Re: FW: response

by

36) New Members

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

37) Re: Elections and after

by Emery Dennis <

38) welcome nw members

by Alieu Jawara <

39) Mail Readability

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

40) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by Sulayman Nyang <

41) Re: Mail Readability

by ABDOU <

42) Re: response

by "Adama Kah" <

43) Re: FW: response

by "A. Loum" <

44) SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN - OCT. 1996 3/3

by

45) cnet clip, Senghor, poet and ex-leader of Senegal [ 67] Reuter / Jean-Marc C

by

46) Re: FREEDOM!

by

47) FW: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by "Brian Hubbard" <

48) FW: FW: response

by "Brian Hubbard" <

49) FW: FW: response

by "Brian Hubbard" <

50) FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by "Brian Hubbard" <

51) new member

by ABDOU <

52) Any updated list of the group ??

by Omar Gaye d3a <

53) Re: new members

by

54) TRIVILIAZATION AND NEOCOLONIALISM

by <

55) Error Correction

by <

56) Ooops again . . .

by <

57) UN Secretary-General

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

58) Re: Ooops again . . .

by

59) Re: new member

by

60) Re: UN Secretary-General

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

61) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by

62) Re:elections and after

by

63) Membership list

by ABDOU <

64) Re: elections and after

by

65) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

66) Re: elections and after

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

67) Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.

by

68) Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.

by mostafa jersey marong <

69) Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.

by

70) Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

71) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by ABDOU <

72) Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.

by

73) Help info...

by CHERNO <

74) Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

75) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

76) Re:Various Issues

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 6 Oct 1996 16:07:52 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: United Democratic Party

Message-ID: <





---------------------

Forwarded message:

From:

To:

Date: 96-10-04 15:34:25 EDT



UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY



16, Buckle Street

Banjul, The Gambia

Tel: (220) 222000

Fax: (220)224601









28th September, 1996



PRESS STATEMENT FROM THE UDP



The Central Committee of the UDP wishes it to be known that:



a) In spite of the hostile electioneering environment and the unlevel nature

of the political field, the Party Leadership wishes to thank all our

supporters and sympathizers for manifesting their support for the party

during the campaign and actual voting processes.



b) The recently announced election results are noted and are being studied

carefully. The results do not appear to reflect the wishes of the majority

of the Gambian electorate. Consequently, the UDP does not accept the

results until all information relating to the condition, conduct and

counting procedures and other matters are collected and analyzed.



c) All supporters and sympathizers of the UDP are advised to stay calm in

their homes in spite of any provocation. In this time of our trial and

tribulation, we must all be guided by our party motto.



JUSTICE PEACE AND PROGRESS



Yours faithfully,

for the United Democratic Party





16, Buckle Street

Banjul, The Gambia





UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY



16, Buckle Street

Banjul, The Gambia

Tel: (220) 222000

Fax: (220)224601







28th September, 1996



The Chairman

P.I.E.C

KAIRABA AVENUE





Dear Sir,



UDP OFFICIAL REACTION TO THE 1996 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION



The Central Committee of the UDP would like to state categorically and

unequivocally that it denounces the conditions and conduct of the recently

concluded Presidential elections of 26th September, 1996 as a bogus exercise

and an object disgrace to the concept and practice of a FREE AND FAIR

election.



At the outset, the Central Committee would like to draw the attention of the

P.I.E.C. to their own statement issued on the 23rd September 1996 in which

it was stated that the Commission wished to express its displeasure against

the AFPRC government for ignoring the P.I.E.C. Media Rules and from

preventing its (P.I.E.C.) officials from complying with same.



The UDP reiterates that its participation in the Presidential election

(AFPRC Style) was borne out of our supreme commitment to get The Gambia out

of military rule as soon as possible; the numerous difficulties that had

been imposed on The Gambia electorate including the unwarranted ban on

selected political parties and high profile politicians whilst at the same

time allowing unhindered electioneering practices to be performed by the

July 22nd Movement on behalf of the AFPRC. The 2 weeks' time limitation for

campaigning by presidential aspirants, other than the APRC, were tailor made

to ensure their (APRC) certain victory at the polls. Theses and other

numerous systematic abuses of the provisions of the Electoral Code by the

AFPRC forced the Commonwealth Observer Team to declare that the elections

could not be FREE AND FAIR with the result that they cut short their

monitoring assignment of the election process. Prior to this, the staff of

the National Democratic Institute were declared persona non grata by the

AFPRC accusing them of "interference" in The Gambia's internal affairs.



The UDP campaign was a cross between being the most popular political party

in the Country on the hand and on the other by being the party which

suffered the most in terms of government sponsored persecution: the UDP and

other opposing political parties against the APRC were officially denied

media access by the AFPRC government to Radio Gambia, Gambia Television and

to the government controlled Gambia Daily newspaper. Further, the UDP was

denied access to hold a Public Meeting at July 22nd Square and the Banjul

South Square and despite our protestations to the P.I.E.C. no meeting was

ever allowed to take place.



APRC throughout their country wide campaign availed themselves of the use of

Military, Para-Military, Police and Security Service personnel; while other

opposing parties were denied the use of any such services even for crowd and

traffic control.



During our very successful country wide campaign which lasted for 12 days at

least, 10 UDP officials were arrested and are to this time still in custody

without any specific charge(s) being made against them. You will well

remember that at least 2 of our officials surrendered themselves to the

police authorities for questioning at the request of the P.I.E.C. as a way

of defusing a highly agitated situation; these people are amongst the 10

still uncharged and in custody.



It is well worth noting that not one single arrest was made against any

official or supporter of the APRC although in almost every case brought to

the attention of the Police Authorities, the provocation (usually by a

stoning incident) involved or was perpetuated by APRC supporters.



Further, the widespread use by APRC of Chiefs and Divisional Commissioners

to intimidate UDP supporters to switch allegiance to the APRC is common

knowledge and where in some instances, Chiefs refused to cooperate with the

APRC they were dismissed from Office.



Supporters of the UDP have been intimidated and castigated as "unpatriotic",

dismissed from their employment whilst top Civil servants like the Secretary

General and the Secretary of the Cabinet have acted as APRC functionaries in

total contempt of the Provisions of the Civil Service Rules regarding

Political Activities.



The UDP noted with grave concern the polarization of the Security Agents of

the country in active support of the APRC; The Inspector General of the

police, the Director General of the NIA and the Commander of the Gambia

National Army and some Army officers openly displayed APRC political

insignia and attended political rallies in APRC colours and in contempt of

the codes and ethics of neutrality of the security forces on political

campaigns.



The following points are of particular concern to the UDP:



1. Mr Buba Baldeh, a former Minister of Youth and Sports in the PPP

government and officially banned as a legitimate participant in the

Presidential election was supplied with a vehicle and cash by the APRC for

campaigning on their behalf in Basse.



2. That the APRC was openly distributing funds to encourage and/or

influence the electorate to support them.



3. That the leader of the UDP forced to abandon eight official rallies in

the Kombos and KMC areas due to threats of death upon his life and near

family by an agent provocateur of the APRC, namely one Mr. Baba Jobe.



The UDP was alarmed at the level of violent attacks upon its youthful

supporters who crowded into Serrekunda, Talinding and Kanifing to welcome

the UDP leadership after its successful 12 days provincial campaign on

September 22nd. Regular soldiers in full combat gear, attacked UDP

supporters, tearing off their UDP

T-shirts in the streets, hitting and kicking them, but failed to divert

their unwavering support for the UDP. A number of young people were

seriously injured as they attempted to defend themselves against those

brutal attacks totally unprovoked and very obviously premeditated by the

Army. The UDP regards

incidents as these as totally barbaric violations of the basic human right

to express free political opinion based upon informed choice.



The UDP could not have then known that an Army detail was awaiting them at

Denton Bridge that very evening. The Army had sealed off the Bridge,

isolated several of the lead-vehicles of the UDP and forced the unsuspecting

occupants out of the vehicles, subsequently subjecting them to horrific

physical attack with sticks, rifle butts, water hose pipes and other

miscellaneous weapons. These victims were lashed on their bared backs and

buttocks until the skin was torn and awash with blood, and others wee

stamped to the ground under Army issue boots. One man lost his left eye in

this callous and unprovoked attack. They were then forcibly taken to by

trucks to the NIA Headquarters where they were again subjected to the most

vile of human degradations. No fewer than 200 UDP supporters were treated

to this abuse and at least 15 of those detained were women who were not

spared the same treatment as their male counterparts.



There was one unconfirmed female death who it seemed was punched and had her

breasts punctured by bayonets at the hands of the Army. Several supporters

were robbed of their personal belongings such as watches, shirts, shoes,

identity cards which were thrown into a burning fire.



Of more serious concern to the nation as a whole, was that this Army mob was

being directed by the Minister of Local Government, Mr. Yankuba Touray, who

is also the Chairman of the APRC Presidential Campaign. Mr. Touray was

heard to be shouting encouragement to the Army calling out KILL THEM, KILL

THEM. Although this incident was brought to the attention of the P.I.E.C.

on the 25th September, your only comment was to make counter statements of

support for the APRC saying that the police had found stones and machetes in

the abandoned UDP vehicles. It seems obvious to all, except your office,

that these missiles and weapons had to be planted the Army or the Police,

but your office did noting to conduct even the most simple of investigations

to arrive at the truth.



This breach of Public Order at the hands of the Army could so easily have

escalated into a major conflict which could have given reason to cancel the

entire election process.



It is of grave concern that the entire series of premeditated attacks on

unarmed civilians by armed troops of the Army, believed to be State House

Guards, has not been reported in any of the national media: this is a

measure of the extent to which APRC as an agent of the state can perpetuate

terrorism for their narrow political objective.



The UDP calls for an immediate judicial enquiry into the assault incidents

at Talinding, Kanifing and at Denton Bridge to ascertain those people

responsible for the atrocities and to recommend further prosecution of those

responsible.



It is against this hostile climate that the Presidential Election was held

on the 26th September 1996.



According to the preponderance of belief, the UDP is of the opinion that the

election was rigged in a massive way.



Consequently, the UDP Central Committee unequivocally and vehemently REJECTS

the result of the Presidential Election.



The Central Committee of the UDP further RESOLVES TO RECOMMEND to its vast

membership a code of non-violent, non-cooperation with the authorities until

ALL the following DEMANDS are met in FULL:



1. That the government of The Gambia accepts the full responsibility of the

security of the lives and properties of ALL the leadership of all political

parties who contested the election.



2. That the 1996 Presidential Election and its result be declared Null and

Void.



3. That if the APRC wishes to participate as a political party,

then the AFPRC government stands down immediately and hands over to a

caretaker civilian administration. The UDP demands that the NCC be

appointed for this task and that the caretaker government shall have full

executive authority and powers with the specific responsibility of

organizing a new election.



4. That the inherent weaknesses, indecisiveness and lack of impartiality

displayed by the P.I.E.C. has damaged their capability and credibility as

neutral arbitrator in overseeing the election. That the present P.I.E.C. be

dissolved forthwith and a more effective and non-partisan Commission to be

established.



5. That ALL political detainees be released immediately and that they may

be restored their democratic rights.



6. That the provisions of the Electoral Code be enforced to enable each of

the political parties a fair and equitable access to the nation's media.



7. That the Presidential Election be re-run no later than the 16th October,

1996 to be followed by Parliamentary Elections within 60 days.



8. That the GNA with their vested interest in the APRC be subjected to the

same restrictions on political party activities, that is 2 days before the

date of the election. That there should be a ban on ALL troop movements,

military parades or military convoys in the same manner as there are bans on

all political party activity.



The UDP maintains that these demands must be addressed immediately as these

conditions are necessary to ensure peace, stability and harmony in a country

which is slowly by inextricably being drawn into an ethnically divisive

state.



The UDP calls upon ALL governments of friendly countries, especially our

neighbors in the African sub-region to use diplomatic or special offices to

resolve this grave crisis.





Yours faithfully,

for the United Democratic Party,



16 Buckle Street

Banjul

The Gambia







cc:



The British High Commission

The Embassy of the United States of America

The Resident Representative, UNDP

The Delegate, EC Delegation

The Senegalese High Commission

The Commonwealth Secretariat, through the British High Commission

The Federal Democratic Republic of Germany

The French Ambassador to the Gambia, through the Senegalese High Commission

Amnesty International

ECOWAS Secretariat

The Republic of China, Banjul







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Oct 1995 01:12:02 +-300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: COMMENTARY'S REPLY TO MR. K. TOURAY

Message-ID: <01BA9453.7134EBC0@Q-TEL>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



HELLO MR.TOURAY!

FIRST OF ALL, THANKS FOR THE SWIFT INTEREST YOU TOOK IN MY =

COMMENTARY; BUT BECAUSE OF MY BUSY WORK SCHEDULE I COULD NOT FIND THE =

TIME TO REPLY TO YOUR RESPONSE.AND ,AS A RESULT, A LOT HAS BEEN SAID =

ALREADY SINCE THEN; AND DR.KAMARA,IN PARTICULAR,HAS SAID MUCH OF WHAT I =

WAS GOING TO WRITE IN THIS ARTICLE ANYWAY.AND HE WROTE HIS ARTICLE WITH =

SUCH CLARITY AND ECONOMY OF WORDS THAT IT WOULD BE FUTILE FOR ME TO =

ATTEMPT TO BETTER IT.IT WAS INDEED REFRESHING TO READ THE PIECES OF BOTH =

THE DOCTOR AND MR.CONNORS.THE FACT THAT BOTH OF THEM ARE =

NON-GAMBIANS,AND , APPARENTLY, NON-PARTISAN, BRINGS INTO THE DEBATE THAT =

ELEMENT OF DISPASSIONATE AND BALANCED APPRAISAL OF THE SITUATION,WHICH =

WAS TERRIBLY LACKING BEFORE.



THE DOCTOR IS SENSIBLY URGING ALL OF US TO ESSENTIALLY GROW UP AND =

BRAVELY PREPARE FOR THE MUCH MORE COMPLICATED TASK AHEAD - THE TASK OF =

BUILDING AND NURTURING AN ERA OF A DEMOCRATIC CIVIL SOCIETY DURING WHICH =

DISCUSSION AND DIALOGUE WOULD BE THE NORM, AS OPPOSED TO FIGHTING AND =

CONFRONTATION ,OR EVEN WORSE, VIOLENCE.



MR.TOURAY, LIKE YOURSELF, I LOVE DEMOCRACY VERY MUCH, AND I AM EQUALLY =

OUTRAGED BY SOME OF THE Fishy THINGS THAT HAVE TAKEN PLACE SINCE THE =

SOLDIERS TOOK POWER IN Banjul TWO YEARS AGO.BUT THE PRICK OF CONSCIENCE =

IS ONE THING, AND REFUSING TO PAY THE EXPENSIVE PRICE NECESSARY FOR A =

SECURE AND DEMOCRATIC FUTURE IS SOMETHING ELSE ALTOGETHER.AND LET NO ONE =

FOOL YOU,NO SOCIETY THAT HAS REFUSED TO PAY THE NECESSARY PRICE HAS EVER =

GOT ANYWHERE NEAR A DEMOCRATIC CIVIL SOCIETY.A QUICK GLANCE AT THE =

HISTORY OF FRANCE, SPAIN AND EVEN THE U.S. WOULD CONFIRM THAT.IT IS A =

SIMPLE LAW OF SOCIAL CHANGE THAT IT BECOMES SOMETIMES NECESSARY IN THE =

HISTORY A PEOPLE TO USE SOME FORCE AND SUSPEND THE CIVIL LAWS AND CIVIL =

LIBERTIES OF SOME CITIZENS TO SECURE A BIGGER AND WIDER INTEREST OF THE =

GENERAL POPULATION AS A WHOLE.THERE WAS NO WAY Jammeh & Co. COULD HAVE =

BUILT HIS SCHOOLS, HOSPITALS, ASPHALTED ROADS , TV. STATIONS, AIRPORTS =

ETC.IF HE LEFT FaFa JAWARA'S CRONIES MOVING FREELY, SPEEKING AND =

ENGAGING IN ALL SORTS OF Satanic Activities JUST TO MAKE SURE THAT THE =

REVOLUTION WOULD FAIL.AS CRUDE AS THIS MAY SEEM, IT IS WHAT IS NECESSARY =

AND IT IS WHAT EVERY CIVILISED SOCIETY DID DURING ITS MESSY TRANSITION =

FROM A FEUDAL TO A MODERN ERA.THIS IS PRECISELY WHY WE MUST EXCERCISE A =

HIGH DEGREE OF MATURITY AND A SOPHISTICATED UNDERSTANDING OF HISTORY BY =

TALKING IN THE FACE THE COMPULSIVE NAYSAYERS AND DETRACTORS AND TELL =

THEM THAT " YES, WE KNOW THAT THIS BABY OF OURS IS NOT AT ALL A PERFECT =

BABY; YES , IT IS VERY FRAGILE; AND YES, ITS VERY DIRTY AND DESEASED =

RIGHT NOW.BUT WE ARE WORKING ON IT, AND WITH A LOT FEEDING,HARD WORK, =

CARE AND NURTURING, IT WILL SOON BECOME ACTIVE, HEALTHY AND =

SELF-CONFIDENT MEMBER OF OUR SOCIETY".



OF COURSE, ITS MUCH EASIER TALKING ABOUT PROTECTING THIS BABY (THE COUP =

AND THE SUBSEQUENT DEMOCRATIC EXPERIMENT AT HOME) THAN ACTUALLY DOING IT =

EFFECTIVELY.AND AS I MENTIONED IN MY LAST ARTICLE, FOR A DEMOCRATIC =

SYSTEM AND CULTURE TO PERMEATE ALL SECTORS OF PUBLIC LIFE, THERE MUST BE =

AN EFFICIENT, INTELLIGENT AND AGRESSIVE OPPOSITION PARTY THAT WILL =

CONTINUALLY BE ON THE LOOK-OUT ON BEHALF OF EVERYONE TO ENSURE THAT THE =

POWER AND AUTHORITY ENTRUSTED UPON THE RULING CLASS IS NOT ABUSED IN ANY =

WAY, AND THAT THE NATIONAL AGENDA WOULD BE EXECUTED BY THE EXECUTIVE =

BRANCH IN THE MANNER AGREED UPON BY THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY.



SO, MR. TOURAY, LET ALL OF US CROSS OUR FINGERS AND PRAY THAT THE =

FORTHCOMING PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS WILL PASS OFF RELATIVELY FAIRLY AND =

PEACEFULLY; AND LET US PRAY FURTHER THAT THE OPPOSITION SECURES SEATS IN =

ALL THE CONSTITUENCIES, SO THAT GOVERNMENT WOULD NOT BE TOO POWERFUL IN =

THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY TO THE POINT THAT IT COULD CONTINUALLY IGNORE THE =

OBJECTIONS OF THE OPPOSITION WHENEVER IT WANTS TO PASS A BILL.AND IF =

THIS COULD HAPPEN, AND IF MR. JAMMEH COULD ALSO BE ABLE TO COMPLETE THE =

IMPRESSIVE INFRASTRUCTURAL REVOLUTION HE BEGAN TWO YEARS AGO, THIS TINY =

PIECE OF LAND CALLED K-A-M-B-I-A WILL SOON BE THE ENVY OF NOT ONLY WEST =

AFRICA, BUT OF Conrad's DARK CONTINENT AS A WHOLE.=20



REGARDS Bassssss!! =20



=20





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 07 Oct 1996 09:00:46 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Lamin Demba added; intro expected.



Amadou



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 7 Oct 1996 15:30:10 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Commentary on the Election Results

Message-ID: <19961007142715.AAA19146@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Below is an answer to some of the questions concerning PDOIS raised

by Dr. Nyang. It is a summary from the 5 sept. -3 October issue of

FOROYAA.



PDOIS had two options during the past elections. It could either form

a coalition with UDP or APRC on the basis of their platforms or

pave a third road. PDOIS saw that the two parties were heading

towards confrontation and were dragging the country on war footing.

PDOIS saw the strategic importance of paving an independent path,

transmit balanced messages to the voters with a view to difusing

tension by underscoring the stratigic objective of the election as a

crisis management mechanism.

PDOIS spared no effort in showing the people what was meant by

painting in a picture the consquences of war and called on them to

support a third force which could bring peace to the country and tame

the nerves of the contending forces.

This message of peace went across. Its significance became

evident when the final stages of the UDP and APRC campaign were

characterized by violence. In the streets, in transports, everywhere

people began to say that this is what PDOIS was saying.

PDOIS message diffused the tension which had built up and made the

vast mejority of Gambians to see no worth in promoting violent

confrontation.



1.

THE REASON FOR PDOIS' LOW VOTE

The reason is simple. The two main platforms led by APRA and the UDP

were of more concern to the people. The UDP coalition wanted the

military to go at all cost. The APRC coalition did not want any

restoration and they were ready to prevent this at all cost. The

supporters of the two parties did everything to convince people that

they were capable of winning if given support; that PDOIS could not

win.

The UDP supporters tried to convince the undecided voterd, who

were opposed to the APRC, that if they voted for PDOIS, PDOIS would

not win and the APRC would stay.

Those who were opposed to any restoration were convinced that if

they voted for PDOIS, it would not win and the agents of the former

government will be restored.

Fatalism was instilled in those who would have otherwise

supported PDOIS. Hence, they gave their support to the UDP and APRC

on the grounds that they could achieve their immediate goals of

removing the military or preventing a restoration of the agents of

the old government. When violence occured in September, 1996, the

members of the two camps became more threatened and each became

decisive in supporting each camp. PDOIS thus became the casualty.

Once the results are analised, one discovers less voters than

nominees in the PDOIS' presidential candidate nomination in certain

constituencies.



ON THE SCORES OF THE LEADER OF THE NRP

The leader of the NRP had a constituency to appeal to from the very

begining. During the campaign many people tried to ridicule him as a

person who is not a serious contender. However, his anti-military and

anti UDP platform helped to give him an appeal on those who were not

committed voters but harboured both anti-military and anti-UDP

sentiments.

Furthermore, the constant remarks by some UDP sectionalists that

"this small Fula wants to disturb people" made many Fula speaking

persons to give him some support.



The 1996 election has been an election battle between UDP and APRC.

They succeded in convincing the electorate to side with their

political platform. Their members tried to cajole PDOIS supporters by

infecting them with fatalism, on the one hand, of the impossibility

of a PDOIS victory, as well as to promise that PDOIS will be

supported in the NAtional Assembly. Finally, the battle became a two

way battle with PDOIS sidelined as peacemaker.



2.

>>If the Panaf News Agency's report on time

alloted to the different candidates is correct, then one wonder why

the PDOIS people accepted 150 hours and failed to protest the denial

of equal time to Candidate Darboe? What is happening to the PDOIS

leadership.<<



>correction: 150 minutes<



Each political party was said to be given thirty minutes radio

broadcast and thirty minutes television broadcast daily.

Interestingly enough, when the PDOIS representatives went to the

television studio the producers were wondering why the other parties

did not make use of their time. Even the APRC did not make use of its

thirty minutes the first broadcast. Only PDOIS appeard the first day,

that is, 9 september, 1996.

On the following day the other parties appeared.

Televisoin broadcast were curtailed after the second broadcast. The

PIEC intervened. In the weekly meetings with the political parties

and the press, the PIEC explained that the State had supressed the

broadcast under the guise that some parties were using the media not

to explain their programmes but to libel the APRC.

The PIEC intervened o many occations. Finally, it was PDOIS

that was given slots in the final days of campign.

PDOIS asked the other parties to engage in a debate to make

use of the slots provided. the UDP leader declined because he said he

was denied access to the radio. The APRC leaders also declined. The

NRP leader was said to be in the provinces. Hence, PDOIS made use of

its slots to clearly explain its programme and called for the people

to win their minds and not allow themselves to be thrown into

conflict with each other.

The APRC, however,, made a comprehensive coverage of its

rallies over the media up to the last days of the elections amidst

lot of protest.





THE LESSONS

Political leadership is the art of providing guidance to the people.

It is, therefore, the duty of political leaders to give guidance. To

misguide is to be guilty of sheer irresponsibility.

The fundermental disease which has infested many people during this

electoral campaign is ethnic sentiments. Prior to the elections, many

people who claimed to be Mandinka speaking used to say that a Jola

speaking person should not rule this country. Now, a number of people

who speak Jola often say when they meet a Mandinka speaking person

"Yahya by force. mandinkas will not rule."

The political leaders of this country need to make

concerted efforts to eradicate these sentiments and ensure that

Gambians start to think as Gambians. Many Mandinka speaking persons

voted for President elect Jammeh and many Jola speaking persons voted

for others who are not jola speaking. Those people who perpetuate

tribal feelings are sowing the seed of national discord and the ultimate

outcome is national distrust, violence, war, national

disintergration and death.



*******************************************************

URL



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 7 Oct 1996 09:36:02 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Betty Ellerson, a colleague of Dr Nyang at Howard University has been

added to the list. We welcome her and will be looking forward to her

introduction and contributions to Gambia-l.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 7 Oct 1996 09:56:10 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: S. Leone catches illegal aliens digging diamonds (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sat, 5 Oct 1996 9:08:31 PDT

From: Reuters <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.news.crime.misc,

clari.news.crime.general

Subject: S. Leone catches illegal aliens digging diamonds





FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (Reuter) - Police in Sierra Leone

have arrested 67 foreigners in the eastern diamond town of Koidu

on charges of entering the West African country illegally and

digging for diamonds, police sources said Friday.

Those detained included Gambians, Lebanese, Guineans,

Malians, Nigerians, one Russian and one Senegalese, they said,

adding that the crackdown would continue.

An attack on the town last year by rebels who took up arms

in 1991 killed more than 200 people. The sources say that

hundreds of illegal immigrants have since flocked back to the

town, making security a problem there.

Most crossed into Sierra Leone from neighboring Guinea, they

added.

Koidu is a major contributor to the impoverished nation's

foreign exchange earnings. Foreigners in Sierra Leone legally

need special licenses to mine or export diamonds.

Sierra Leoneans from elsewhere in the country need residence

permits to stay and work in Koidu, which is protected by the

private South African security firm, Executive Outcomes. The

firm has fought with the army against the rebels.

Illegal immigrants caught mining illegally risk confiscation

of their assets, heavy fines or jail, and deportation.

A fragile truce holds but peace talks between the civilian

government, which took office in March, and the rebels are

stalled on differences over withdrawal of foreign forces,

including Executive Outcomes.









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 7 Oct 96 12:45:24 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Mr. Connors:



A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymen

are duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water to

anoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARE

THE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agree

with you of being.



The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should not

impose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in western

democracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have your

problems right now.)



Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problems

we have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemming

from the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselves

with come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill us

eg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .



Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking the

convenient position that westerners should not impose their standards

on Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.

Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable of

being decent as white men.



If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided by

the Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me either.

If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you cry;

it will make me cry too.



While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, you

continue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray enables

YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you

propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.

Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descend

into anarchy.



Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled greed

and contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to add

I forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't much

I can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with this.

Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.



Morro.

(Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had

1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what he

had in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sisters

at Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;

Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;

Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700

Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA14208 for <

Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by upsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for <

Message-Id: <

Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UT

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

X-To: "Gambia-L" <

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



Fellow list members,



This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps

Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked me

to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made during

the past elections.



----------

From: Kevin Connors

Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM

To: Brian Hubbard

Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)



Brian,



I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness of

the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself the

most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I think

about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...Ross

Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. what

the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high and

mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh being

elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather have

elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal with

here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundreds

of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they have

the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter any

opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for

campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.

Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in the

name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personal

reasons?



I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place where

democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the country

that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the

population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just

mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Dole

eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in the

Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.



It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful

ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are being

violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws that

are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human

rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRA

buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominating

all aspects of our political spectrum?



Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of

us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the

country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries

interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly

elected.



Kevin Connors





The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

Peace





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 7 Oct 96 12:55:41 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: FREEDOM!

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



If this nauseating whimpering is the extremity of our commitment

to freedom and democracy--Africa's model we used to proudly call

ourselves--then I am ashamed to call myself a Gambian and I

apologize to Africa and the world for our undeservedly arrogant

excesses. Democracy is dead in The Gambia. Your cries are

posthumous. What you suggest is not compromise but surrender.

Well, I won't surrender. I concede nothing.



One has to believe freedom to achieve it, and be willing to die to

keep it. Some of us will pave the way and some of us will walk the

paved way. I can't make you stand with me, but I stand

nonetheless.



If all of you were men of goodwill and wished me the best, and it

were granted, for me to live it for a 1000 years, then indulged me

still and doubled the grant plus all my wishes, for me and all my

progeny, but all this without freedom, I would still reject it for a

moment of true freedom delivered at the pain of death.





Morro.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 07 Oct 1996 22:25:26 -0700

From: mafy <

To:

Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> Mr. Connors:

>

> A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymen

> are duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water to

> anoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARE

> THE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agree

> with you of being.

>

> The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should not

> impose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in western

> democracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have your

> problems right now.)

>

> Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problems

> we have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemming

> from the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselves

> with come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill us

> eg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .

>

> Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking the

> convenient position that westerners should not impose their standards

> on Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.

> Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable of

> being decent as white men.

>

> If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided by

> the Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me either.

> If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you cry;

> it will make me cry too.

>

> While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, you

> continue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray enables

> YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you

> propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.

> Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descend

> into anarchy.

>

> Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled greed

> and contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to add

> I forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't much

> I can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with this.

> Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.

>

> Morro.

> (Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had

> 1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what he

> had in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sisters

> at Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)

> --------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------

>

> Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

> (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CST

> Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

> id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500

> Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

> id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996

> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;

> Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700

> Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;

> Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700

> Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA14208

for <Gambia-L@u.

> Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by upsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for

<Gambia-L@u.washingt

> Message-Id: <

> Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UT

> Reply-To:

> Sender:

> Precedence: bulk

> From: "Brian Hubbard" <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

> X-To: "Gambia-L" <

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Fellow list members,

>

> This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps

> Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked me

> to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made during

> the past elections.

>

> ----------

> From: Kevin Connors

> Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM

> To: Brian Hubbard

> Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)

>

> Brian,

>

> I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness of

> the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself the

> most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I think

> about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...Ross

> Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. what

> the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high and

> mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh being

> elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather have

> elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal with

> here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundreds

> of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they have

> the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter any

> opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for

> campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.

> Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in the

> name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personal

> reasons?

>

> I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place where

> democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the country

> that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the

> population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just

> mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Dole

> eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in the

> Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.

>

> It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful

> ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are being

> violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws that

> are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human

> rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRA

> buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominating

> all aspects of our political spectrum?

>

> Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of

> us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the

> country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries

> interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly

> elected.

>

> Kevin Connors

>

> The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

> Peace



Mr. Connors:

Your comments about the situation in the Gambia was well

put. I felt compelled to assure you that you struck the nucleus of

political reality. We have a few list members who were hard hit when

Jammeh liberated us. I call it liberation because the majority of

Gambians feel that way, thus the reason he won by a landslide, in what

was the fairest election ever staged in The Gambia.



Some of our list members would never accept the factuality of a

new dawn in Gambian politics because of direct family ties with the

former kleptocracy "Dr. Janneh". To those members!!! Accept the will of

the people or forever remain a devil's advocate. If you are yearning for

a return of the Kleptomaniacs... GOOD LUCK. IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN.



MAFY aka MANLAFY

(DeVry Institute of Technology)



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 7 Oct 1996 18:15:27 -0400

From: LAMIN DEMBA <

To: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia an" <

Subject: INTRODUCTION

Message-ID: <



Dear Gambia-L members,



I just learnt this evening that my application for membership has been

accepted and I wish to seize this opportunity to give you a brief

background about myself.



I am a telecoms engineer and was born 36 years ago in Brikama (Western

Division). My early education started at the Brikama Primary School in the

late 60s after which I proceeded to the Gambia High School in 1973. I sat

to the GCE O'Level in 1978 & the A'Level in 1980. Soon after the A'Level

exams, I joined the then Civil Aviation Department (now the Gambia Civil

Aviation Authority, GCAA) as a Telecoms Cadet. Whilst working here, I also

followed a one year part-time course at the Telecoms Training Centre

(Half-Die, Banjul) which led to the award of a City & Guilds Intermediate

Certificate for telecoms technicians. In Sept,1981, I was offered a

Commonweath fellowship which enabled me to study Communications Engineering

at the Plymouth College of Further Education in the United Kingdom. On my

return in 1983, I continued working for the Civil Aviation Dept until 1984

when I resigned to join The Gambia Telecoms Company (GAMTEL) which was

newly established that very year. I have since held several key positions

in Gamtel and I'm presently the manager responsible for switching.



Most of my undergraduate studies were done in Britain where I obtained a

Higher Certificate in Communications Engineering from the Plymouth College

of Further Education, a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) degree in

Telecommunications Systems Management and Design from the Anglia

Polytechnic University and Cable & Wireless College and a British Telecom

Diploma in Telecoms Systems Management Studies from Bailbrook College,

Bath.



I am happily married and have two children.





Best regards





LAMIN DEMBA

Gamtel House

P O Box 387

BANJUL

The Gambia



Tel: (220) 229500 Office

(220) 461461 Home

(220) 996262 Mobile



Fax: (220) 229030



E-Mail:









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 01:29:51 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: INTRODUCTION

Message-ID: <



Hi Lamin !



Welcome to Gambia-1, we hope to hear alot from you, especially what is

happening in the Gambia right now. It's been a long time since i've talked to

you on the telephone, but now that you are on the internet we can stay in

contact via e-mail.



It was a suprise and it was nice to see your name on the internet. If you see

anyone from my family, specially my mom, please give them my greetings.



That's all for right now



welcome



Abba Sanneh



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 8 Oct 1995 08:23:25 +-300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BA9558.87E4F620"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BA9558.87E4F620

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



MR.MORRO!!

YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE RACIST INORDER TO EXPRESS YOUR ANGER TO =

MR.CONNORS.AND MORE OVER, NOT ALL OF THE HANDS THAT ACTIVELY =

PARTICIPATED IN COLONIALISM OR IMPERIALISM WERE WHITE, SOME OF THEM WERE =

BLACK.THE NKHATA FREEDOM PARTY'S DUBIOUS ROLE IN THE LIBERATION STRUGGLE =

OF SOUTH AFRICA IS A RECENT CASE IN POINT.



REGARDS Basss!!

----------

From: mafy[SMTP:

Sent: 26/IaCIi CaCeai/1417 08:25 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)



wrote:

>=20

> Mr. Connors:

>=20

> A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymen

> are duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water to

> anoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARE

> THE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agree

> with you of being.

>=20

> The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should not

> impose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in western

> democracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have your

> problems right now.)

>=20

> Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problems

> we have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemming

> from the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselves

> with come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill =

us

> eg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .

>=20

> Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking the

> convenient position that westerners should not impose their standards

> on Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.

> Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable of

> being decent as white men.

>=20

> If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided =

by

> the Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me =

either.

> If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you =

cry;

> it will make me cry too.

>=20

> While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, =

you

> continue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray =

enables

> YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What =

you

> propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.

> Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descend

> into anarchy.

>=20

> Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled =

greed

> and contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to =

add

> I forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't =

much

> I can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with =

this.

> Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.

>=20

> Morro.

> (Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had

> 1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what he

> had in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sisters

> at Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)

> --------------------------( Forwarded letter follows =

)-----------------------

>=20

> Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

> (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CST

> Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

> id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500

> Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by =

gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

> id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996

> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;

> Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700

> Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;

> Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700

> Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) by =

mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA14208 =



for <Gambia-L@u.

> Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by =

upsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for=20

<Gambia-L@u.washingt

> Message-Id: <

> Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UT

> Reply-To:

> Sender:

> Precedence: bulk

> From: "Brian Hubbard" <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List =

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

> X-To: "Gambia-L" <

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>=20

> Fellow list members,

>=20

> This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps

> Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He =

asked me

> to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments =

made during

> the past elections.

>=20

> ----------

> From: Kevin Connors

> Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM

> To: Brian Hubbard

> Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)

>=20

> Brian,

>=20

> I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness =

of

> the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give =

himself the

> most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I =

think

> about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the =

US...Ross

> Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. =

what

> the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high =

and

> mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh =

being

> elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much =

rather have

> elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal =

with

> here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their =

hundreds

> of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: =

they have

> the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect =

deter any

> opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for

> campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying =

Mr.

> Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in =

the

> name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any =

personal

> reasons?

>=20

> I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place =

where

> democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the =

country

> that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the

> population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just

> mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and =

Dole

> eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in =

the

> Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.

>=20

> It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful

> ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are =

being

> violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws =

that

> are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human

> rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, =

the NRA

> buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males =

dominating

> all aspects of our political spectrum?

>=20

> Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from =

those of

> us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for =

the

> country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries

> interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so =

fairly

> elected.

>=20

> Kevin Connors

>=20

> The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

> Peace



Mr. Connors:

Your comments about the situation in the Gambia was well=20

put. I felt compelled to assure you that you struck the nucleus of=20

political reality. We have a few list members who were hard hit when=20

Jammeh liberated us. I call it liberation because the majority of=20

Gambians feel that way, thus the reason he won by a landslide, in what=20

was the fairest election ever staged in The Gambia.

=09

Some of our list members would never accept the factuality of a=20

new dawn in Gambian politics because of direct family ties with the=20

former kleptocracy "Dr. Janneh". To those members!!! Accept the will of=20

the people or forever remain a devil's advocate. If you are yearning for =



a return of the Kleptomaniacs... GOOD LUCK. IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN.

=09

MAFY aka MANLAFY

(DeVry Institute of Technology)





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 08 Oct 1996 10:50:33 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: INTRODUCTION

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Lamin Demba:



we are very glad to have you on board. Please help us recruit other members

based in The Gambia to further "spice up" the discussions on the list.



Peace!

Amadou Scattred-Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 08:39:24 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Momodou Ceesay of Nottingham, United Kingdom has been added to the list.

We welcome him and will be looking forward to his introduction and

contributions to Gambia-l.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:53:43 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Bass and others:



Some of us are so far muddled in our understanding of Africa, I

neither have the time nor the energy to bring them to speed.

To those who would label me racist . . . That's a new one for me.

But I never suffer from sticker shock.



Morro.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 11:40:02 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: FREEDOM!

Message-ID: <



Dr. Nyang:



Thank you for the kind words. We struggle or shrivel and die!



Morro.

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Tue, 08 Oct 96 03:08:55 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA18992; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 03:10:29 -0500

Received: from liberator.cldc.howard.edu(138.238.135.168) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma020265; Tue Oct 8 03:10:05 1996

Received: from localhost.cldc.howard.edu (barclay.cldc.howard.edu [138.238.135.153]) by liberator.cldc.howard.edu (8.7.6/8.7.3) with ESMTP id EAA18425 for <

Received: from localhost (nyang@localhost) by localhost.cldc.howard.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id EAA10644 for <

X-Authentication-Warning: localhost.cldc.howard.edu: nyang owned process doing -bs

Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 04:02:45 -0400 (EDT)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

X-Sender: nyang@localhost

To:

Subject: Re: FREEDOM!

In-Reply-To: <

Message-Id: <Pine.ULT.3.93.961008040045.10638A-100000@localhost>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



From:Sulayman S. Nyang (

Many thanks for your willingness to state categorically your commitment to

the democratic process. We must not rest until democracy returns to the

Gambia. It is not easy. Much must be done and each and every person in the

Gambia has a stake in the outcome of the contest for freedom.Keep the

faith and know that you are not alone.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 16:11:14 UT

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <





List members,



I received this letter from

comments and am swayed by his integration of heartfelt emotion and obviously

deep understanding of African issues. I am saddened to see the finger

pointing! I will tell you why. My friend, Mr. Connors, worked incredibly

hard while in The Gambia. He helped to create a Wildlife Park now known as

the Kiang West Park. His diligence and unquenchable desire to help the park

develop did not stop him from making tough decisions. Some of these decisions

rocked the boat and took money away from thieves and placed it back into the

park where it was intended to go. Mr. Connors might not be a saint but his

commitment to building a park so Gambian children and interested persons could

learn about their own environment was heartfelt and strong. He worked on a

modest salary and dedicated two years of his life to doing so. He helped make

the park a more viable tourist stop and he spent a good deal of his extra time

teaching, and developing a small youth center where Dumbutu children could

lift weights and play. When you said, "While we grapple with the problems YOU

have largely created for us, you continue to exploit our continent's

resources. Africa's disarray enables

YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you

propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.", I wondered if

you really know Mr. Connors. I think if you sat around a bowl of benechin and

had conversation you would find yourself wanting to take back several of your

comments. I don't think Mr. Connors is na´ve or manipulative. I think Mr.

Connors was a true friend to a large number of the villagers in Dumbutu. If I

am not mistaken Kevin comes from a family that has no involvement with

colonialism. They came to America two generations ago just as many did to

escape persecution in their own country. His interest to travel to The Gambia

was heartfelt and pure. Just like many of my students asked me what America

was like, so too Kevin Connors asked what The Gambia was like. Just as many

Gambians have visited America, so too have many Americans visited The Gambia.

Your identification of Mr. Connors as a na´ve, white neocolonialist might fit

the more bitter half of your lamentation of Africa's problems, but when you

come to some sort of Peace you will know that many people do things in the

name of goodwill, globality, and peace. Mr. Connors is not a neocolonialist.

When you give him a chance to discuss the issues with you I am sure you will

be moved to reconsider your judgments.



Mr. Connor's remarks about the political situation in The Gambia were a good

deal more sensitive to issues that all people face. He was pointing out that

even though some-not all-people look up to America for the ability to have

smooth transitions from one administration to another, that there are still

many issues that need to change here. He, like many Americans want more than

two choices for president. In The Gambia there were more choices. In all

honesty his comments were more directed at some of the Americans he knows and

their comments about The Gambia than towards Gambians



In summation, and in all fairness and good nature, please do not jump to

conclusions that don't solve problems but instead stir up animosity. If you

feel so moved to point your finger so unflinchingly then first take the effort

to understand what this man was getting at. You can do this by writing to him

and sharing your feelings, but to subject the group to incendiary comments

that miss their mark in their accusation is inappropriate.



Brian Hubbard





----------

From:

JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

Sent: Monday, October 07, 1996 1:45 PM

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)



Mr. Connors:



A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymen

are duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water to

anoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARE

THE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agree

with you of being.



The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should not

impose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in western

democracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have your

problems right now.)



Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problems

we have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemming

from the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselves

with come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill us

eg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .



Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking the

convenient position that westerners should not impose their standards

on Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.

Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable of

being decent as white men.



If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided by

the Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me either.

If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you cry;

it will make me cry too.



While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, you

continue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray enables

YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you

propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.

Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descend

into anarchy.



Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled greed

and contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to add

I forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't much

I can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with this.

Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.



Morro.

(Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had

1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what he

had in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sisters

at Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by

gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;

Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;

Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700

Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) by

mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA14208 for

<

Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by

upsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for

<

Message-Id: <

Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UT

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

X-To: "Gambia-L" <

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



Fellow list members,



This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps

Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked me

to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made during

the past elections.



----------

From: Kevin Connors

Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM

To: Brian Hubbard

Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)



Brian,



I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness of

the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself the

most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I think

about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...Ross

Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. what

the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high and

mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh being

elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather have

elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal with

here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundreds

of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they have

the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter any

opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for

campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.

Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in the

name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personal

reasons?



I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place where

democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the country

that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the

population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just

mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Dole

eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in the

Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.



It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful

ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are being

violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws that

are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human

rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRA

buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominating

all aspects of our political spectrum?



Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of

us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the

country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries

interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly

elected.



Kevin Connors





The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

Peace





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 13:32:59 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Mr. Hubbard:



Thank you for your letter. Just as you think I have missed my mark, I

don't believe you are even in the ball park.



First in the piece you referenced, I used "you" synanymously with

the West and the Colonial experience. I don't believe Mr. Connors

trained any soldiers or supplied them with weapons. However, I do

feel that his position vastly aids the Neocolonialist position, and

thus it falls to the rest of us as targets to separate him personally

from his words. I can't do that.



This is why I added that perhaps he does not know what he is talking

about. But he said what he said and I respondly appropriately. My

folks back homes continue to bleed, literally. This is not philosophical.

This is real gore. Thank Mr. Connors for me for the Park, but that is

irrelevant to the fact that if his position according to his piece

prevails, I may just have to turn that Park into a cemetary. I mean

that literally. I do not mean to triviliaze Mr. Connors' achievements,

but he should not trivialize the very real dangers my country faces.

If he can do that we'll get along just fine.



Morro.

(Ps: By the way I have been in America a little while. I too have

volunteered in poor communities and provided many needed services

to those less fortunate. But I will never take that as a license to

rob them the wrong way.)

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Tue, 08 Oct 96 11:19:31 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA23966; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 11:20:47 -0500

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.13) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma022138; Tue Oct 8 11:20:45 1996

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA32680;

Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:17:04 -0700

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA30554;

Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:12:34 -0700

Received: from upsmot03.msn.com (upsmot03.msn.com [204.95.110.85]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id JAA22854 for <

Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by upsmot03.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id JAA05286 for <

Message-Id: <

Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 16:11:14 UT

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

X-To: "Gambia-L" <

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN





List members,



I received this letter from

comments and am swayed by his integration of heartfelt emotion and obviously

deep understanding of African issues. I am saddened to see the finger

pointing! I will tell you why. My friend, Mr. Connors, worked incredibly

hard while in The Gambia. He helped to create a Wildlife Park now known as

the Kiang West Park. His diligence and unquenchable desire to help the park

develop did not stop him from making tough decisions. Some of these decisions

rocked the boat and took money away from thieves and placed it back into the

park where it was intended to go. Mr. Connors might not be a saint but his

commitment to building a park so Gambian children and interested persons could

learn about their own environment was heartfelt and strong. He worked on a

modest salary and dedicated two years of his life to doing so. He helped make

the park a more viable tourist stop and he spent a good deal of his extra time

teaching, and developing a small youth center where Dumbutu children could

lift weights and play. When you said, "While we grapple with the problems YOU

have largely created for us, you continue to exploit our continent's

resources. Africa's disarray enables

YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you

propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.", I wondered if

you really know Mr. Connors. I think if you sat around a bowl of benechin and

had conversation you would find yourself wanting to take back several of your

comments. I don't think Mr. Connors is naove or manipulative. I think Mr.

Connors was a true friend to a large number of the villagers in Dumbutu. If I

am not mistaken Kevin comes from a family that has no involvement with

colonialism. They came to America two generations ago just as many did to

escape persecution in their own country. His interest to travel to The Gambia

was heartfelt and pure. Just like many of my students asked me what America

was like, so too Kevin Connors asked what The Gambia was like. Just as many

Gambians have visited America, so too have many Americans visited The Gambia.

Your identification of Mr. Connors as a naove, white neocolonialist might fit

the more bitter half of your lamentation of Africa's problems, but when you

come to some sort of Peace you will know that many people do things in the

name of goodwill, globality, and peace. Mr. Connors is not a neocolonialist.

When you give him a chance to discuss the issues with you I am sure you will

be moved to reconsider your judgments.



Mr. Connor's remarks about the political situation in The Gambia were a good

deal more sensitive to issues that all people face. He was pointing out that

even though some-not all-people look up to America for the ability to have

smooth transitions from one administration to another, that there are still

many issues that need to change here. He, like many Americans want more than

two choices for president. In The Gambia there were more choices. In all

honesty his comments were more directed at some of the Americans he knows and

their comments about The Gambia than towards Gambians



In summation, and in all fairness and good nature, please do not jump to

conclusions that don't solve problems but instead stir up animosity. If you

feel so moved to point your finger so unflinchingly then first take the effort

to understand what this man was getting at. You can do this by writing to him

and sharing your feelings, but to subject the group to incendiary comments

that miss their mark in their accusation is inappropriate.



Brian Hubbard





----------

From:

JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

Sent: Monday, October 07, 1996 1:45 PM

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)



Mr. Connors:



A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymen

are duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water to

anoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARE

THE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agree

with you of being.



The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should not

impose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in western

democracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have your

problems right now.)



Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problems

we have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemming

from the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselves

with come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill us

eg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .



Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking the

convenient position that westerners should not impose their standards

on Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.

Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable of

being decent as white men.



If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided by

the Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me either.

If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you cry;

it will make me cry too.



While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, you

continue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray enables

YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you

propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.

Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descend

into anarchy.



Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled greed

and contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to add

I forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't much

I can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with this.

Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.



Morro.

(Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had

1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what he

had in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sisters

at Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by

gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;

Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;

Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700

Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) by

mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA14208 for

<

Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by

upsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for

<

Message-Id: <

Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UT

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

X-To: "Gambia-L" <

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



Fellow list members,



This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps

Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked me

to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made during

the past elections.



----------

From: Kevin Connors

Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM

To: Brian Hubbard

Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)



Brian,



I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness of

the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself the

most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I think

about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...Ross

Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. what

the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high and

mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh being

elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather have

elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal with

here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundreds

of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they have

the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter any

opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for

campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.

Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in the

name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personal

reasons?



I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place where

democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the country

that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the

population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just

mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Dole

eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in the

Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.



It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful

ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are being

violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws that

are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human

rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRA

buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominating

all aspects of our political spectrum?



Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of

us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the

country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries

interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly

elected.



Kevin Connors





The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

Peace





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 08 Oct 1996 17:08:34 -0400 (AST)

From: CHERNO <

To:

Subject: Intro

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Greetings,



Here's my tardy intro, with much apologies. I joined the "Bantaba" last

week but somehow couldn't quite get to introduce myself.



I'm in an undergrad program here at St. Mary's University in Halifax, taking

Math, Computing Science and Engineering. I did high school at Gambia High

(do I miss that!!) and finished upper 6th in '93. On a side note, if you were

in GHS about then ('86 to '93), please holler at me through e-mail--in case

you don't remember my name, I'm the frail, silent kid who never seemed to have

much to say!



I'm not sure if this is what introducing myself is supposed to look like but

I hope you will see a gradually developing profile of myself in the next few

weeks or so. One thing I'd like to say though: I haven't cared much about

cyber-rights and net culture (coding I DO care about!) but if the Gambia list

and other good things like it are the inhabitants of cyberspace, then I'm with

it all the way.



I'll take this opportunity to thank Abdou Touray and the administrators of

this discussion group for getting me subscribed and also for doing a

wonderful job in maintaining the group! I used to dream about something like

this, when all that while, someone had already conjured it up. Well how could

I know? I had to be ASLEEP to be dreaming. Thanks guys for waking me up (and

a host of other people). Keep it up, and soon there will be enough people

awake to make The Gambia the better place that it has every reason to be, and

the World the Planet that would be the envy of all beings alien (yeah, we

to see more UFO's!!!)



Cherno Jagne

c_jagne@husky1.stmarys.ca

c_jagne@sid.net



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 16:23:07 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: Comments and Request for membership (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



/* THE FOLLOWING IS BEING FORWARDED FROM DANA OTT . ALSO, EXPECT AN

INTRO FROM OMAR GAYE WHO IS BACK IN ACTION.*/



Dear Gambia-L Members:



Let me take this opportunity to apologize for not posting more

frequently. I feel, as a non-Gambian, that my knowledge is lacking in

many areas, and I prefer to sit back and learn from these discussions,

which have been most informative. I want to briefly address the ongoing

discussion of Mr. Conner's comments and request that a new member be

added. First, let me say that although I do not agree with his comments,

necessarily, I understand where he is coming from. That the situation in

The Gambia is not easily comparable to that in the United States I agree

is a valid criticism. But we should also remember that these are not

absolutes, with some political systems being "good" and others 'bad' Yet

there is a tendancy, particularly in the development community to hold

the United States up as an example of the best system (with the

implications that it is a model to emulate0. Though the magnitude of the

probelms differ, I would agree with Mr. Connor that the US system suffers

from serious flaws that impact the effectivenes of our democracy. We

have had over two hundred years to work on our system, yet flaws remain

and some get larger. This does not in any way minimize the problems that

face the Gambia. What it implies, I think, is that the US should not

necessarily be an example to follow, though there are several positive

aspects of our system. Each political system is partially a product of

its historical context and solutions must be found with that

understanding. On the other hand, there are certain absolutes that I

feel are necessary in any system for the well being of its people. Human

rights and freedom to change your government peacefully are two of the

more important ones, in my opinion. Beyond this, I believe that most

states must construct their solutions based on their societal needs, for

example many Asian countries sacrifice some personal liberty for the

greater security it provuides, where in the US we value personal liberty

so highly that we are willing to put up with enormous personal

insecurity. All this is by way of saying that we should not dismiss

criticisms of other countries like the US simply becasue, relatively

speaking things are better there. If we neglect to criticize our own

systems, the ultimate result will be deterioration of those same systems.

Just because I am from one country should not limit my ability to

criticize others' so long as others understand my system and how it

influences my thinking.



In other words, I think it is a useful reminder that every political

system is inherently flawed, we are after all flawed beings who created

the. The purpose of a discussion such as this, I think, is not to dismiss

each other's opinions, but to learn from the diversity of opinion and

apply what we have learned to suit our visions of the future.



well I think I have said enough on this topic for now.



Listowners: I'd like to request that you add my friend Edi Jarju, who is

now stationed in Bosnia and has great need for information about The

Gambia. He is also very insightful and could make excellent

contributions. I hope you will add him to the list. His address is

edjarju@usaid.gov



Thanks all,



Dana









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 16:31:28 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Three small states urge U.N. membership for Taiwan

Message-ID: <



This section is from the document '/clari/world/asia/taiwan/5995'.



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Comment: O:4.0H;

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

Approved:

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.asia.taiwan,clari.world.organizations.un

Subject: Three small states urge U.N. membership for Taiwan

Keywords: urgent

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 47

Date: Mon, 7 Oct 1996 20:01:05 PDT

Expires: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 16:10:04 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: UN-TAIWAN

Threadword: un

Priority: important

ANPA: Wc: 417/0; Id: a2281; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 10-07-N.A

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.asia.taiwan:5995 clari.world.organizations.un:4980





UNITED NATIONS (Reuter) - Two small Caribbean nations and

one from Africa - the Bahamas, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,

and Gambia - risked China's wrath Monday by championing Taiwan's

bid for U.N. membership in speeches to the General Assembly.

China and its supporters, for the fourth successive year,

blocked an attempt in the Assembly's steering committee last

month by a group of mainly Caribbean, Central American and

African countries to get the issue of U.N. membership for Taiwan

inscribed on the agenda.

China, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province,

maintains that issue was settled once and for all in 1971 when

Taipei, which until then had held China's U.N. seat, was

expelled and replaced by Beijing.

Janet Bostwick, Foreign Minister and Attorney General of the

Bahamas, told the Assembly Monday that her country ``again calls

on the nations of the world...to hear the plea of those 21

million souls on the island of Taiwan, and consider what is

just, what is right for them, as they too seek to avail

themselves of the benefits of membership in the United

Nations.''

The Foreign Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,

Alpian Allen, addressing the same 185-member U.N. body, said the

``Republic of China on Taiwan...finds itself excluded from this

august body for a quarter of a century.''

``How does one reconcile this with the principles of

parallel representation of states and that of universality?'' he

asked.

``It is time for the Republic of China on Taiwan to be

readmitted to this body. In our view, the country not only

possesses the attributes of nationhood, but it is well endowed

to contribute to the development of member state of this body,''

he said, congratulating Taiwan on the recent holding of its

first direct presidential election.

Gambia's Minister of Works, Communications and Information,

Ebrima Ceesay, told the Assembly Taiwan's ``quest for

recognition and re-admission into the United Nations has failed

to have the necessary impact on the attitude and goodwill of the

international community.''

He said the ``Republic of China on Taiwan stands very high

in the international arena in the field of economic growth and

social development'' and was noted ``not only for its economic

achievements but also for its exemplary political reform.''

Beijing considers any move to give Taiwan separate U.N.

membership an encroachment on China's sovereignty and

interference in its internal affairs.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 23:00:15 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,

I thank you all for your contributions. And welcome to the new

members. It was very silent from my end because I was away,

and I have to "catch-up" with the postings to be able to contribute.



I am among the lossers of the election, but looking at it in another

way, the party I sympathised with, contributed so immensely to avert

violence and to wake the Gambian people from the PPP legacy of

personality (not tribal politics that belongs to UDP) politics. The

UDPs tribalistic politics is a disgrace and a set back in Gambian

politics. With my strong anti- PPP, I am willing to give them some

credit for not playing on tribal differences throughout its

existence. We should remember that the PPP was tribalist at its

inception, but Baba Jawara managed to develop it from that stage.



I think my friend friend Morro is not tackling

the outcome of the elections very well. Morro we bought loose the

Presidential elections, but, the parliamentary election are in

December, I think some list members mentioned the importance of

mobilising to elect as strong an opposition as possible to have some

control on Jammeh.

I think Morro was very unfair with Mr. Connors. This gentlemen gave a

very good analysis of the situation. Students of comparitive studies

say that "you have a better understanding of your situation by

comparing it with other situations". I believe Mr. Connors, example

of the US to whom almost the whole world look up to when it comes to

Democracy was very relevant. Morro mentioned that

" denial of participation in a debate is not the same as a dead

brother at Denton Bridge". Did you forget the death of

Dr. Martin Lurther King, Malcolm X, John F. Kennedy. I am

not trying in any way to justify the dead of innocent people, but

what am heading at is that, (unfortunately) dead sometimes take place even in

USA.

Morro is so committed to the restoration of the "Democratic" process.

I do not think the majority of the Gambians missed Jawara's

democracy, where civil servants and politicians were scrambling for

the few millions of Dalasis in The Gambian state coffers.

Ministers were found guilty by the country's courts of activities

incompatible with their office and still get promoted, you do not

find these things in the countries we are looking up to.

Civil servants earning less than 50,000 Dalasis(am a bit generous

here), were building houses costing over 500,000 Dalasis

(without having any additional job). Government Scholarships

were reserved for the children of the elites, so that they can go

abroad, study, and come back to replace their parents,

(the circle continues). People critical to the system

were sacked from their jobs or never promoted to higher office

without explanations. Do you remember how many innocent Gambians

were detained by the "democratic" system you are longing for after the

31st July Coup attempt. The list goes on.

I think it is time to work for a strong opposition to avoid APRC

dominating the parliament as the PPP did during its reign. I think

the dominance at parliament is one of the factors which explains the

PPP's power arrogance.



Now to Dr. Nyang who also seem to be supporting Morro, what do you mean

when you said in your posting of 1 Oct. that "Yahya Jammeh, .... now

celebrating victory, must learn from the lessons of P.S. Njie.

....."Vive Njie, Vive Njie, Jola jel na first". ... I do not know what the

relevance of this reminder is in todays Gambia, and what it meant at

that time. With all respect, I am tempted to say that this was a bit out of context,

enlighten me please.



Finally to Mustafa and Yahya, I will reply to your messages another

day.



Shalom,

Famara.

No hard feelings

> Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 13:32:59 CDT

> Reply-to:

> From: <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)



> Mr. Hubbard:

>

> Thank you for your letter. Just as you think I have missed my mark, I

> don't believe you are even in the ball park.

>

> First in the piece you referenced, I used "you" synanymously with

> the West and the Colonial experience. I don't believe Mr. Connors

> trained any soldiers or supplied them with weapons. However, I do

> feel that his position vastly aids the Neocolonialist position, and

> thus it falls to the rest of us as targets to separate him personally

> from his words. I can't do that.

>

> This is why I added that perhaps he does not know what he is talking

> about. But he said what he said and I respondly appropriately. My

> folks back homes continue to bleed, literally. This is not philosophical.

> This is real gore. Thank Mr. Connors for me for the Park, but that is

> irrelevant to the fact that if his position according to his piece

> prevails, I may just have to turn that Park into a cemetary. I mean

> that literally. I do not mean to triviliaze Mr. Connors' achievements,

> but he should not trivialize the very real dangers my country faces.

> If he can do that we'll get along just fine.

>

> Morro.

> (Ps: By the way I have been in America a little while. I too have

> volunteered in poor communities and provided many needed services

> to those less fortunate. But I will never take that as a license to

> rob them the wrong way.)

> --------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------

>

> Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

> (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Tue, 08 Oct 96 11:19:31 CST

> Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

> id AA23966; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 11:20:47 -0500

> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.13) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

> id sma022138; Tue Oct 8 11:20:45 1996

> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA32680;

> Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:17:04 -0700

> Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA30554;

> Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:12:34 -0700

> Received: from upsmot03.msn.com (upsmot03.msn.com [204.95.110.85]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id JAA22854 for <

> 1 -0700

> Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by upsmot03.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id JAA05286 for <

> Message-Id: <

> Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 16:11:14 UT

> Reply-To:

> Sender:

> Precedence: bulk

> From: "Brian Hubbard" <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

> X-To: "Gambia-L" <

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>

> List members,

>

> I received this letter from

> comments and am swayed by his integration of heartfelt emotion and obviously

> deep understanding of African issues. I am saddened to see the finger

> pointing! I will tell you why. My friend, Mr. Connors, worked incredibly

> hard while in The Gambia. He helped to create a Wildlife Park now known as

> the Kiang West Park. His diligence and unquenchable desire to help the park

> develop did not stop him from making tough decisions. Some of these decisions

> rocked the boat and took money away from thieves and placed it back into the

> park where it was intended to go. Mr. Connors might not be a saint but his

> commitment to building a park so Gambian children and interested persons could

> learn about their own environment was heartfelt and strong. He worked on a

> modest salary and dedicated two years of his life to doing so. He helped make

> the park a more viable tourist stop and he spent a good deal of his extra time

> teaching, and developing a small youth center where Dumbutu children could

> lift weights and play. When you said, "While we grapple with the problems YOU

> have largely created for us, you continue to exploit our continent's

> resources. Africa's disarray enables

> YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you

> propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.", I wondered if

> you really know Mr. Connors. I think if you sat around a bowl of benechin and

> had conversation you would find yourself wanting to take back several of your

> comments. I don't think Mr. Connors is naove or manipulative. I think Mr.

> Connors was a true friend to a large number of the villagers in Dumbutu. If I

> am not mistaken Kevin comes from a family that has no involvement with

> colonialism. They came to America two generations ago just as many did to

> escape persecution in their own country. His interest to travel to The Gambia

> was heartfelt and pure. Just like many of my students asked me what America

> was like, so too Kevin Connors asked what The Gambia was like. Just as many

> Gambians have visited America, so too have many Americans visited The Gambia.

> Your identification of Mr. Connors as a naove, white neocolonialist might fit

> the more bitter half of your lamentation of Africa's problems, but when you

> come to some sort of Peace you will know that many people do things in the

> name of goodwill, globality, and peace. Mr. Connors is not a neocolonialist.

> When you give him a chance to discuss the issues with you I am sure you will

> be moved to reconsider your judgments.

>

> Mr. Connor's remarks about the political situation in The Gambia were a good

> deal more sensitive to issues that all people face. He was pointing out that

> even though some-not all-people look up to America for the ability to have

> smooth transitions from one administration to another, that there are still

> many issues that need to change here. He, like many Americans want more than

> two choices for president. In The Gambia there were more choices. In all

> honesty his comments were more directed at some of the Americans he knows and

> their comments about The Gambia than towards Gambians

>

> In summation, and in all fairness and good nature, please do not jump to

> conclusions that don't solve problems but instead stir up animosity. If you

> feel so moved to point your finger so unflinchingly then first take the effort

> to understand what this man was getting at. You can do this by writing to him

> and sharing your feelings, but to subject the group to incendiary comments

> that miss their mark in their accusation is inappropriate.

>

> Brian Hubbard

>

>

> ----------

> From:

> JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

> Sent: Monday, October 07, 1996 1:45 PM

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

>

> Mr. Connors:

>

> A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymen

> are duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water to

> anoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARE

> THE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agree

> with you of being.

>

> The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should not

> impose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in western

> democracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have your

> problems right now.)

>

> Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problems

> we have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemming

> from the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselves

> with come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill us

> eg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .

>

> Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking the

> convenient position that westerners should not impose their standards

> on Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.

> Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable of

> being decent as white men.

>

> If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided by

> the Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me either.

> If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you cry;

> it will make me cry too.

>

> While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, you

> continue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray enables

> YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you

> propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.

> Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descend

> into anarchy.

>

> Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled greed

> and contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to add

> I forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't much

> I can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with this.

> Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.

>

> Morro.

> (Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had

> 1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what he

> had in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sisters

> at Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)

> --------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



>

> Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

> (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CST

> Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

> id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500

> Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by

> gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

> id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996

> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;

> Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700

> Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;

> Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700

> Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) by

> mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA14208 for

> <

> Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by

> upsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for

> <

> Message-Id: <

> Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UT

> Reply-To:

> Sender:

> Precedence: bulk

> From: "Brian Hubbard" <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

> X-To: "Gambia-L" <

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Fellow list members,

>

> This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps

> Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked me

> to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made during

> the past elections.

>

> ----------

> From: Kevin Connors

> Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM

> To: Brian Hubbard

> Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)

>

> Brian,

>

> I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness of

> the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself the

> most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I think

> about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...Ross

> Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. what

> the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high and

> mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh being

> elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather have

> elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal with

> here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundreds

> of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they have

> the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter any

> opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for

> campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.

> Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in the

> name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personal

> reasons?

>

> I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place where

> democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the country

> that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the

> population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just

> mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Dole

> eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in the

> Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.

>

> It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful

> ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are being

> violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws that

> are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human

> rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRA

> buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominating

> all aspects of our political spectrum?

>

> Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of

> us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the

> country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries

> interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly

> elected.

>

> Kevin Connors

>

>

> The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

> Peace

>

>



------------------------------



GAMBIA-L Digest 37Topics covered in this issue include:1) Fwd: United Democratic Partyby YAHYAD@aol.com 2) COMMENTARY'S REPLY TO MR. K. TOURAYby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 3) New Memberby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 4) Re: Commentary on the Election Resultsby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)5) New memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 6) S. Leone catches illegal aliens digging diamonds (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 7) FW: FW: Election (fwd)by < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 8) FREEDOM!by < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 9) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)by mafy < mafy@avana.net 10) INTRODUCTIONby LAMIN DEMBA < 106170.3155@compuserve.com 11) Re: INTRODUCTIONby ABALM@aol.com 12) RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 13) Re: INTRODUCTIONby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 14) New memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 15) RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)by < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 16) Re: FREEDOM!by < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 17) FW: FW: Election (fwd)by "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com 18) FW: FW: Election (fwd)by < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 19) Introby CHERNO < C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA 20) Re: Comments and Request for membership (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 21) cnet clip, Three small states urge U.N. membership for Taiwanby at137@columbia.edu 22) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)by "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 23) introductionby fatima phall < fphall1@gl.umbc.edu 24) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)by Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 25) RE: introductionby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 26) RE: Comments and Request for membership (fwd)by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 27) RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 28) RE: FW: Election (fwd)by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 29) RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 30) RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 31) Elections and afterby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 32) Re: New Memberby binta@iuj.ac.jp 33) Re: introductionby Wildkumba@aol.com 34) FW: responseby "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com 35) Re: FW: responseby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)36) New Membersby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 37) Re: Elections and afterby Emery Dennis < emdennis@ix.netcom.com 38) welcome nw membersby Alieu Jawara < umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA 39) Mail Readabilityby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 40) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)by Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu 41) Re: Mail Readabilityby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 42) Re: responseby "Adama Kah" < Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu 43) Re: FW: responseby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 44) SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN - OCT. 1996 3/3by ndarboe@olemiss.edu 45) cnet clip, Senghor, poet and ex-leader of Senegal [ 67] Reuter / Jean-Marc Cby at137@columbia.edu 46) Re: FREEDOM!by binta@iuj.ac.jp 47) FW: FW: FW: Election (fwd)by "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com 48) FW: FW: responseby "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com 49) FW: FW: responseby "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com 50) FW: FW: Election (fwd)by "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com 51) new memberby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 52) Any updated list of the group ??by Omar Gaye d3a < omar3@afrodite.hibu.no 53) Re: new membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)54) TRIVILIAZATION AND NEOCOLONIALISMby < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 55) Error Correctionby < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 56) Ooops again . . .by < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 57) UN Secretary-Generalby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 58) Re: Ooops again . . .by ABALM@aol.com 59) Re: new memberby binta@iuj.ac.jp 60) Re: UN Secretary-Generalby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 61) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)by TSaidy1050@aol.com 62) Re:elections and afterby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)63) Membership listby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 64) Re: elections and afterby binta@iuj.ac.jp 65) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 66) Re: elections and afterby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 67) Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)68) Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.by mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu 69) Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)70) Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 71) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 72) Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)73) Help info...by CHERNO < C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA 74) Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 75) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 76) Re:Various Issuesby BINTA@iuj.ac.jp ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 6 Oct 1996 16:07:52 -0400From: YAHYAD@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: United Democratic PartyMessage-ID: < 961006160751_487077968@emout06.mail.aol.com ---------------------Forwarded message:From: lvanliew@shepherd.wvnet.edu (Laura VanLiew)To: yahyad@aol.com Date: 96-10-04 15:34:25 EDTUNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY16, Buckle StreetBanjul, The GambiaTel: (220) 222000Fax: (220)22460128th September, 1996PRESS STATEMENT FROM THE UDPThe Central Committee of the UDP wishes it to be known that:a) In spite of the hostile electioneering environment and the unlevel natureof the political field, the Party Leadership wishes to thank all oursupporters and sympathizers for manifesting their support for the partyduring the campaign and actual voting processes.b) The recently announced election results are noted and are being studiedcarefully. The results do not appear to reflect the wishes of the majorityof the Gambian electorate. Consequently, the UDP does not accept theresults until all information relating to the condition, conduct andcounting procedures and other matters are collected and analyzed.c) All supporters and sympathizers of the UDP are advised to stay calm intheir homes in spite of any provocation. In this time of our trial andtribulation, we must all be guided by our party motto.JUSTICE PEACE AND PROGRESSYours faithfully,for the United Democratic Party16, Buckle StreetBanjul, The GambiaUNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY16, Buckle StreetBanjul, The GambiaTel: (220) 222000Fax: (220)22460128th September, 1996The ChairmanP.I.E.CKAIRABA AVENUEDear Sir,UDP OFFICIAL REACTION TO THE 1996 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONThe Central Committee of the UDP would like to state categorically andunequivocally that it denounces the conditions and conduct of the recentlyconcluded Presidential elections of 26th September, 1996 as a bogus exerciseand an object disgrace to the concept and practice of a FREE AND FAIRelection.At the outset, the Central Committee would like to draw the attention of theP.I.E.C. to their own statement issued on the 23rd September 1996 in whichit was stated that the Commission wished to express its displeasure againstthe AFPRC government for ignoring the P.I.E.C. Media Rules and frompreventing its (P.I.E.C.) officials from complying with same.The UDP reiterates that its participation in the Presidential election(AFPRC Style) was borne out of our supreme commitment to get The Gambia outof military rule as soon as possible; the numerous difficulties that hadbeen imposed on The Gambia electorate including the unwarranted ban onselected political parties and high profile politicians whilst at the sametime allowing unhindered electioneering practices to be performed by theJuly 22nd Movement on behalf of the AFPRC. The 2 weeks' time limitation forcampaigning by presidential aspirants, other than the APRC, were tailor madeto ensure their (APRC) certain victory at the polls. Theses and othernumerous systematic abuses of the provisions of the Electoral Code by theAFPRC forced the Commonwealth Observer Team to declare that the electionscould not be FREE AND FAIR with the result that they cut short theirmonitoring assignment of the election process. Prior to this, the staff ofthe National Democratic Institute were declared persona non grata by theAFPRC accusing them of "interference" in The Gambia's internal affairs.The UDP campaign was a cross between being the most popular political partyin the Country on the hand and on the other by being the party whichsuffered the most in terms of government sponsored persecution: the UDP andother opposing political parties against the APRC were officially deniedmedia access by the AFPRC government to Radio Gambia, Gambia Television andto the government controlled Gambia Daily newspaper. Further, the UDP wasdenied access to hold a Public Meeting at July 22nd Square and the BanjulSouth Square and despite our protestations to the P.I.E.C. no meeting wasever allowed to take place.APRC throughout their country wide campaign availed themselves of the use ofMilitary, Para-Military, Police and Security Service personnel; while otheropposing parties were denied the use of any such services even for crowd andtraffic control.During our very successful country wide campaign which lasted for 12 days atleast, 10 UDP officials were arrested and are to this time still in custodywithout any specific charge(s) being made against them. You will wellremember that at least 2 of our officials surrendered themselves to thepolice authorities for questioning at the request of the P.I.E.C. as a wayof defusing a highly agitated situation; these people are amongst the 10still uncharged and in custody.It is well worth noting that not one single arrest was made against anyofficial or supporter of the APRC although in almost every case brought tothe attention of the Police Authorities, the provocation (usually by astoning incident) involved or was perpetuated by APRC supporters.Further, the widespread use by APRC of Chiefs and Divisional Commissionersto intimidate UDP supporters to switch allegiance to the APRC is commonknowledge and where in some instances, Chiefs refused to cooperate with theAPRC they were dismissed from Office.Supporters of the UDP have been intimidated and castigated as "unpatriotic",dismissed from their employment whilst top Civil servants like the SecretaryGeneral and the Secretary of the Cabinet have acted as APRC functionaries intotal contempt of the Provisions of the Civil Service Rules regardingPolitical Activities.The UDP noted with grave concern the polarization of the Security Agents ofthe country in active support of the APRC; The Inspector General of thepolice, the Director General of the NIA and the Commander of the GambiaNational Army and some Army officers openly displayed APRC politicalinsignia and attended political rallies in APRC colours and in contempt ofthe codes and ethics of neutrality of the security forces on politicalcampaigns.The following points are of particular concern to the UDP:1. Mr Buba Baldeh, a former Minister of Youth and Sports in the PPPgovernment and officially banned as a legitimate participant in thePresidential election was supplied with a vehicle and cash by the APRC forcampaigning on their behalf in Basse.2. That the APRC was openly distributing funds to encourage and/orinfluence the electorate to support them.3. That the leader of the UDP forced to abandon eight official rallies inthe Kombos and KMC areas due to threats of death upon his life and nearfamily by an agent provocateur of the APRC, namely one Mr. Baba Jobe.The UDP was alarmed at the level of violent attacks upon its youthfulsupporters who crowded into Serrekunda, Talinding and Kanifing to welcomethe UDP leadership after its successful 12 days provincial campaign onSeptember 22nd. Regular soldiers in full combat gear, attacked UDPsupporters, tearing off their UDPT-shirts in the streets, hitting and kicking them, but failed to diverttheir unwavering support for the UDP. A number of young people wereseriously injured as they attempted to defend themselves against thosebrutal attacks totally unprovoked and very obviously premeditated by theArmy. The UDP regardsincidents as these as totally barbaric violations of the basic human rightto express free political opinion based upon informed choice.The UDP could not have then known that an Army detail was awaiting them atDenton Bridge that very evening. The Army had sealed off the Bridge,isolated several of the lead-vehicles of the UDP and forced the unsuspectingoccupants out of the vehicles, subsequently subjecting them to horrificphysical attack with sticks, rifle butts, water hose pipes and othermiscellaneous weapons. These victims were lashed on their bared backs andbuttocks until the skin was torn and awash with blood, and others weestamped to the ground under Army issue boots. One man lost his left eye inthis callous and unprovoked attack. They were then forcibly taken to bytrucks to the NIA Headquarters where they were again subjected to the mostvile of human degradations. No fewer than 200 UDP supporters were treatedto this abuse and at least 15 of those detained were women who were notspared the same treatment as their male counterparts.There was one unconfirmed female death who it seemed was punched and had herbreasts punctured by bayonets at the hands of the Army. Several supporterswere robbed of their personal belongings such as watches, shirts, shoes,identity cards which were thrown into a burning fire.Of more serious concern to the nation as a whole, was that this Army mob wasbeing directed by the Minister of Local Government, Mr. Yankuba Touray, whois also the Chairman of the APRC Presidential Campaign. Mr. Touray washeard to be shouting encouragement to the Army calling out KILL THEM, KILLTHEM. Although this incident was brought to the attention of the P.I.E.C.on the 25th September, your only comment was to make counter statements ofsupport for the APRC saying that the police had found stones and machetes inthe abandoned UDP vehicles. It seems obvious to all, except your office,that these missiles and weapons had to be planted the Army or the Police,but your office did noting to conduct even the most simple of investigationsto arrive at the truth.This breach of Public Order at the hands of the Army could so easily haveescalated into a major conflict which could have given reason to cancel theentire election process.It is of grave concern that the entire series of premeditated attacks onunarmed civilians by armed troops of the Army, believed to be State HouseGuards, has not been reported in any of the national media: this is ameasure of the extent to which APRC as an agent of the state can perpetuateterrorism for their narrow political objective.The UDP calls for an immediate judicial enquiry into the assault incidentsat Talinding, Kanifing and at Denton Bridge to ascertain those peopleresponsible for the atrocities and to recommend further prosecution of thoseresponsible.It is against this hostile climate that the Presidential Election was heldon the 26th September 1996.According to the preponderance of belief, the UDP is of the opinion that theelection was rigged in a massive way.Consequently, the UDP Central Committee unequivocally and vehemently REJECTSthe result of the Presidential Election.The Central Committee of the UDP further RESOLVES TO RECOMMEND to its vastmembership a code of non-violent, non-cooperation with the authorities untilALL the following DEMANDS are met in FULL:1. That the government of The Gambia accepts the full responsibility of thesecurity of the lives and properties of ALL the leadership of all politicalparties who contested the election.2. That the 1996 Presidential Election and its result be declared Null andVoid.3. That if the APRC wishes to participate as a political party,then the AFPRC government stands down immediately and hands over to acaretaker civilian administration. The UDP demands that the NCC beappointed for this task and that the caretaker government shall have fullexecutive authority and powers with the specific responsibility oforganizing a new election.4. That the inherent weaknesses, indecisiveness and lack of impartialitydisplayed by the P.I.E.C. has damaged their capability and credibility asneutral arbitrator in overseeing the election. That the present P.I.E.C. bedissolved forthwith and a more effective and non-partisan Commission to beestablished.5. That ALL political detainees be released immediately and that they maybe restored their democratic rights.6. That the provisions of the Electoral Code be enforced to enable each ofthe political parties a fair and equitable access to the nation's media.7. That the Presidential Election be re-run no later than the 16th October,1996 to be followed by Parliamentary Elections within 60 days.8. That the GNA with their vested interest in the APRC be subjected to thesame restrictions on political party activities, that is 2 days before thedate of the election. That there should be a ban on ALL troop movements,military parades or military convoys in the same manner as there are bans onall political party activity.The UDP maintains that these demands must be addressed immediately as theseconditions are necessary to ensure peace, stability and harmony in a countrywhich is slowly by inextricably being drawn into an ethnically divisivestate.The UDP calls upon ALL governments of friendly countries, especially ourneighbors in the African sub-region to use diplomatic or special offices toresolve this grave crisis.Yours faithfully,for the United Democratic Party,16 Buckle StreetBanjulThe Gambiacc:The British High CommissionThe Embassy of the United States of AmericaThe Resident Representative, UNDPThe Delegate, EC DelegationThe Senegalese High CommissionThe Commonwealth Secretariat, through the British High CommissionThe Federal Democratic Republic of GermanyThe French Ambassador to the Gambia, through the Senegalese High CommissionAmnesty InternationalECOWAS SecretariatThe Republic of China, Banjul------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Oct 1995 01:12:02 +-300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU' " < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: COMMENTARY'S REPLY TO MR. K. TOURAYMessage-ID: <01BA9453.7134EBC0@Q-TEL>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHELLO MR.TOURAY!FIRST OF ALL, THANKS FOR THE SWIFT INTEREST YOU TOOK IN MY =COMMENTARY; BUT BECAUSE OF MY BUSY WORK SCHEDULE I COULD NOT FIND THE =TIME TO REPLY TO YOUR RESPONSE.AND ,AS A RESULT, A LOT HAS BEEN SAID =ALREADY SINCE THEN; AND DR.KAMARA,IN PARTICULAR,HAS SAID MUCH OF WHAT I =WAS GOING TO WRITE IN THIS ARTICLE ANYWAY.AND HE WROTE HIS ARTICLE WITH =SUCH CLARITY AND ECONOMY OF WORDS THAT IT WOULD BE FUTILE FOR ME TO =ATTEMPT TO BETTER IT.IT WAS INDEED REFRESHING TO READ THE PIECES OF BOTH =THE DOCTOR AND MR.CONNORS.THE FACT THAT BOTH OF THEM ARE =NON-GAMBIANS,AND , APPARENTLY, NON-PARTISAN, BRINGS INTO THE DEBATE THAT =ELEMENT OF DISPASSIONATE AND BALANCED APPRAISAL OF THE SITUATION,WHICH =WAS TERRIBLY LACKING BEFORE.THE DOCTOR IS SENSIBLY URGING ALL OF US TO ESSENTIALLY GROW UP AND =BRAVELY PREPARE FOR THE MUCH MORE COMPLICATED TASK AHEAD - THE TASK OF =BUILDING AND NURTURING AN ERA OF A DEMOCRATIC CIVIL SOCIETY DURING WHICH =DISCUSSION AND DIALOGUE WOULD BE THE NORM, AS OPPOSED TO FIGHTING AND =CONFRONTATION ,OR EVEN WORSE, VIOLENCE.MR.TOURAY, LIKE YOURSELF, I LOVE DEMOCRACY VERY MUCH, AND I AM EQUALLY =OUTRAGED BY SOME OF THE Fishy THINGS THAT HAVE TAKEN PLACE SINCE THE =SOLDIERS TOOK POWER IN Banjul TWO YEARS AGO.BUT THE PRICK OF CONSCIENCE =IS ONE THING, AND REFUSING TO PAY THE EXPENSIVE PRICE NECESSARY FOR A =SECURE AND DEMOCRATIC FUTURE IS SOMETHING ELSE ALTOGETHER.AND LET NO ONE =FOOL YOU,NO SOCIETY THAT HAS REFUSED TO PAY THE NECESSARY PRICE HAS EVER =GOT ANYWHERE NEAR A DEMOCRATIC CIVIL SOCIETY.A QUICK GLANCE AT THE =HISTORY OF FRANCE, SPAIN AND EVEN THE U.S. WOULD CONFIRM THAT.IT IS A =SIMPLE LAW OF SOCIAL CHANGE THAT IT BECOMES SOMETIMES NECESSARY IN THE =HISTORY A PEOPLE TO USE SOME FORCE AND SUSPEND THE CIVIL LAWS AND CIVIL =LIBERTIES OF SOME CITIZENS TO SECURE A BIGGER AND WIDER INTEREST OF THE =GENERAL POPULATION AS A WHOLE.THERE WAS NO WAY Jammeh & Co. COULD HAVE =BUILT HIS SCHOOLS, HOSPITALS, ASPHALTED ROADS , TV. STATIONS, AIRPORTS =ETC.IF HE LEFT FaFa JAWARA'S CRONIES MOVING FREELY, SPEEKING AND =ENGAGING IN ALL SORTS OF Satanic Activities JUST TO MAKE SURE THAT THE =REVOLUTION WOULD FAIL.AS CRUDE AS THIS MAY SEEM, IT IS WHAT IS NECESSARY =AND IT IS WHAT EVERY CIVILISED SOCIETY DID DURING ITS MESSY TRANSITION =FROM A FEUDAL TO A MODERN ERA.THIS IS PRECISELY WHY WE MUST EXCERCISE A =HIGH DEGREE OF MATURITY AND A SOPHISTICATED UNDERSTANDING OF HISTORY BY =TALKING IN THE FACE THE COMPULSIVE NAYSAYERS AND DETRACTORS AND TELL =THEM THAT " YES, WE KNOW THAT THIS BABY OF OURS IS NOT AT ALL A PERFECT =BABY; YES , IT IS VERY FRAGILE; AND YES, ITS VERY DIRTY AND DESEASED =RIGHT NOW.BUT WE ARE WORKING ON IT, AND WITH A LOT FEEDING,HARD WORK, =CARE AND NURTURING, IT WILL SOON BECOME ACTIVE, HEALTHY AND =SELF-CONFIDENT MEMBER OF OUR SOCIETY".OF COURSE, ITS MUCH EASIER TALKING ABOUT PROTECTING THIS BABY (THE COUP =AND THE SUBSEQUENT DEMOCRATIC EXPERIMENT AT HOME) THAN ACTUALLY DOING IT =EFFECTIVELY.AND AS I MENTIONED IN MY LAST ARTICLE, FOR A DEMOCRATIC =SYSTEM AND CULTURE TO PERMEATE ALL SECTORS OF PUBLIC LIFE, THERE MUST BE =AN EFFICIENT, INTELLIGENT AND AGRESSIVE OPPOSITION PARTY THAT WILL =CONTINUALLY BE ON THE LOOK-OUT ON BEHALF OF EVERYONE TO ENSURE THAT THE =POWER AND AUTHORITY ENTRUSTED UPON THE RULING CLASS IS NOT ABUSED IN ANY =WAY, AND THAT THE NATIONAL AGENDA WOULD BE EXECUTED BY THE EXECUTIVE =BRANCH IN THE MANNER AGREED UPON BY THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY.SO, MR. TOURAY, LET ALL OF US CROSS OUR FINGERS AND PRAY THAT THE =FORTHCOMING PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS WILL PASS OFF RELATIVELY FAIRLY AND =PEACEFULLY; AND LET US PRAY FURTHER THAT THE OPPOSITION SECURES SEATS IN =ALL THE CONSTITUENCIES, SO THAT GOVERNMENT WOULD NOT BE TOO POWERFUL IN =THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY TO THE POINT THAT IT COULD CONTINUALLY IGNORE THE =OBJECTIONS OF THE OPPOSITION WHENEVER IT WANTS TO PASS A BILL.AND IF =THIS COULD HAPPEN, AND IF MR. JAMMEH COULD ALSO BE ABLE TO COMPLETE THE =IMPRESSIVE INFRASTRUCTURAL REVOLUTION HE BEGAN TWO YEARS AGO, THIS TINY =PIECE OF LAND CALLED K-A-M-B-I-A WILL SOON BE THE ENVY OF NOT ONLY WEST =AFRICA, BUT OF Conrad's DARK CONTINENT AS A WHOLE.=20REGARDS Bassssss!! =20=20------------------------------Date: Mon, 07 Oct 1996 09:00:46 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 01IACTLB8O7M00047E@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITLamin Demba added; intro expected.Amadou------------------------------Date: Mon, 7 Oct 1996 15:30:10 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Commentary on the Election ResultsMessage-ID: <19961007142715.AAA19146@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Below is an answer to some of the questions concerning PDOIS raisedby Dr. Nyang. It is a summary from the 5 sept. -3 October issue ofFOROYAA.PDOIS had two options during the past elections. It could either forma coalition with UDP or APRC on the basis of their platforms orpave a third road. PDOIS saw that the two parties were headingtowards confrontation and were dragging the country on war footing.PDOIS saw the strategic importance of paving an independent path,transmit balanced messages to the voters with a view to difusingtension by underscoring the stratigic objective of the election as acrisis management mechanism.PDOIS spared no effort in showing the people what was meant bypainting in a picture the consquences of war and called on them tosupport a third force which could bring peace to the country and tamethe nerves of the contending forces.This message of peace went across. Its significance becameevident when the final stages of the UDP and APRC campaign werecharacterized by violence. In the streets, in transports, everywherepeople began to say that this is what PDOIS was saying.PDOIS message diffused the tension which had built up and made thevast mejority of Gambians to see no worth in promoting violentconfrontation.1.THE REASON FOR PDOIS' LOW VOTEThe reason is simple. The two main platforms led by APRA and the UDPwere of more concern to the people. The UDP coalition wanted themilitary to go at all cost. The APRC coalition did not want anyrestoration and they were ready to prevent this at all cost. Thesupporters of the two parties did everything to convince people thatthey were capable of winning if given support; that PDOIS could notwin.The UDP supporters tried to convince the undecided voterd, whowere opposed to the APRC, that if they voted for PDOIS, PDOIS wouldnot win and the APRC would stay.Those who were opposed to any restoration were convinced that ifthey voted for PDOIS, it would not win and the agents of the formergovernment will be restored.Fatalism was instilled in those who would have otherwisesupported PDOIS. Hence, they gave their support to the UDP and APRCon the grounds that they could achieve their immediate goals ofremoving the military or preventing a restoration of the agents ofthe old government. When violence occured in September, 1996, themembers of the two camps became more threatened and each becamedecisive in supporting each camp. PDOIS thus became the casualty.Once the results are analised, one discovers less voters thannominees in the PDOIS' presidential candidate nomination in certainconstituencies.ON THE SCORES OF THE LEADER OF THE NRPThe leader of the NRP had a constituency to appeal to from the verybegining. During the campaign many people tried to ridicule him as aperson who is not a serious contender. However, his anti-military andanti UDP platform helped to give him an appeal on those who were notcommitted voters but harboured both anti-military and anti-UDPsentiments.Furthermore, the constant remarks by some UDP sectionalists that"this small Fula wants to disturb people" made many Fula speakingpersons to give him some support.The 1996 election has been an election battle between UDP and APRC.They succeded in convincing the electorate to side with theirpolitical platform. Their members tried to cajole PDOIS supporters byinfecting them with fatalism, on the one hand, of the impossibilityof a PDOIS victory, as well as to promise that PDOIS will besupported in the NAtional Assembly. Finally, the battle became a twoway battle with PDOIS sidelined as peacemaker.2.>>If the Panaf News Agency's report on timealloted to the different candidates is correct, then one wonder whythe PDOIS people accepted 150 hours and failed to protest the denialof equal time to Candidate Darboe? What is happening to the PDOISleadership.<<>correction: 150 minutes http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Mon, 7 Oct 1996 09:36:02 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961007093341.12950D-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBetty Ellerson, a colleague of Dr Nyang at Howard University has beenadded to the list. We welcome her and will be looking forward to herintroduction and contributions to Gambia-l.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Mon, 7 Oct 1996 09:56:10 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: S. Leone catches illegal aliens digging diamonds (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961007095602.12950H-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Sat, 5 Oct 1996 9:08:31 PDTFrom: Reuters < C-reuters@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.news.crime.misc,clari.news.crime.generalSubject: S. Leone catches illegal aliens digging diamondsFREETOWN, Sierra Leone (Reuter) - Police in Sierra Leonehave arrested 67 foreigners in the eastern diamond town of Koiduon charges of entering the West African country illegally anddigging for diamonds, police sources said Friday.Those detained included Gambians, Lebanese, Guineans,Malians, Nigerians, one Russian and one Senegalese, they said,adding that the crackdown would continue.An attack on the town last year by rebels who took up armsin 1991 killed more than 200 people. The sources say thathundreds of illegal immigrants have since flocked back to thetown, making security a problem there.Most crossed into Sierra Leone from neighboring Guinea, theyadded.Koidu is a major contributor to the impoverished nation'sforeign exchange earnings. Foreigners in Sierra Leone legallyneed special licenses to mine or export diamonds.Sierra Leoneans from elsewhere in the country need residencepermits to stay and work in Koidu, which is protected by theprivate South African security firm, Executive Outcomes. Thefirm has fought with the army against the rebels.Illegal immigrants caught mining illegally risk confiscationof their assets, heavy fines or jail, and deportation.A fragile truce holds but peace talks between the civiliangovernment, which took office in March, and the rebels arestalled on differences over withdrawal of foreign forces,including Executive Outcomes.------------------------------Date: Mon, 7 Oct 96 12:45:24 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < 199610071705.KAA02522@mx4.u.washington.edu Mr. Connors:A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymenare duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water toanoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARETHE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agreewith you of being.The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should notimpose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in westerndemocracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have yourproblems right now.)Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problemswe have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemmingfrom the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselveswith come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill useg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking theconvenient position that westerners should not impose their standardson Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable ofbeing decent as white men.If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided bythe Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me either.If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you cry;it will make me cry too.While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, youcontinue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray enablesYOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What youpropose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descendinto anarchy.Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled greedand contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to addI forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't muchI can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with this.Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.Morro.(Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what hehad in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sistersat Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA14208 for < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 07:27:42 -0700Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by upsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 06:32:28 -0700Message-Id: < UPMAIL01.199610031428170214@msn.com Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)X-To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENFellow list members,This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace CorpsVolunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked meto forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made duringthe past elections.----------From: Kevin ConnorsSent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AMTo: Brian HubbardSubject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)Brian,I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness ofthe elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself themost coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I thinkabout it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...RossPerot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. whatthe hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high andmighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh beingelected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather haveelections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal withhere. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundredsof thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they havethe ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter anyopponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds forcampaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in thename of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personalreasons?I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place wheredemocracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the countrythat has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of thepopulation doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I justmentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Doleeliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in theGambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderfulability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are beingviolated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws thatare sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to humanrights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRAbuying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominatingall aspects of our political spectrum?Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those ofus who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for thecountry. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countriesinterests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairlyelected.Kevin ConnorsThe earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earthPeace------------------------------Date: Mon, 7 Oct 96 12:55:41 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: FREEDOM!Message-ID: < 199610071715.KAA03645@mx4.u.washington.edu Gambia-l:If this nauseating whimpering is the extremity of our commitmentto freedom and democracy--Africa's model we used to proudly callourselves--then I am ashamed to call myself a Gambian and Iapologize to Africa and the world for our undeservedly arrogantexcesses. Democracy is dead in The Gambia. Your cries areposthumous. What you suggest is not compromise but surrender.Well, I won't surrender. I concede nothing.One has to believe freedom to achieve it, and be willing to die tokeep it. Some of us will pave the way and some of us will walk thepaved way. I can't make you stand with me, but I standnonetheless.If all of you were men of goodwill and wished me the best, and itwere granted, for me to live it for a 1000 years, then indulged mestill and doubled the grant plus all my wishes, for me and all myprogeny, but all this without freedom, I would still reject it for amoment of true freedom delivered at the pain of death.Morro.------------------------------Date: Mon, 07 Oct 1996 22:25:26 -0700From: mafy < mafy@avana.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < 3259E5C6.2573@avana.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US wrote:> Mr. Connors:> A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymen> are duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water to> anoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARE> THE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agree> with you of being.> The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should not> impose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in western> democracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have your> problems right now.)> Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problems> we have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemming> from the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselves> with come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill us> eg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .> Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking the> convenient position that westerners should not impose their standards> on Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.> Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable of> being decent as white men.> If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided by> the Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me either.> If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you cry;> it will make me cry too.> While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, you> continue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray enables> YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you> propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.> Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descend> into anarchy.> Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled greed> and contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to add> I forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't much> I can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with this.> Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.> Morro.> (Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had> 1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what he> had in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sisters> at Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)> --------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------> Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US> (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CST> Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)> id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500> Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)> id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;> Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700> Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;> Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700> Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA14208for Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by upsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for> Message-Id: < UPMAIL01.199610031428170214@msn.com > Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UT> Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu > Precedence: bulk> From: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)> X-To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Fellow list members,> This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps> Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked me> to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made during> the past elections.> ----------> From: Kevin Connors> Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM> To: Brian Hubbard> Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)> Brian,> I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness of> the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself the> most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I think> about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...Ross> Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. what> the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high and> mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh being> elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather have> elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal with> here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundreds> of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they have> the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter any> opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for> campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.> Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in the> name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personal> reasons?> I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place where> democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the country> that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the> population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just> mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Dole> eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in the> Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.> It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful> ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are being> violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws that> are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human> rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRA> buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominating> all aspects of our political spectrum?> Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of> us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the> country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries> interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly> elected.> Kevin Connors> The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth> PeaceMr. Connors:Your comments about the situation in the Gambia was wellput. I felt compelled to assure you that you struck the nucleus ofpolitical reality. We have a few list members who were hard hit whenJammeh liberated us. I call it liberation because the majority ofGambians feel that way, thus the reason he won by a landslide, in whatwas the fairest election ever staged in The Gambia.Some of our list members would never accept the factuality of anew dawn in Gambian politics because of direct family ties with theformer kleptocracy "Dr. Janneh". To those members!!! Accept the will ofthe people or forever remain a devil's advocate. If you are yearning fora return of the Kleptomaniacs... GOOD LUCK. IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN.MAFY aka MANLAFY(DeVry Institute of Technology)------------------------------Date: Mon, 7 Oct 1996 18:15:27 -0400From: LAMIN DEMBA < 106170.3155@compuserve.com To: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia an" < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: INTRODUCTIONMessage-ID: < 199610080042_MC1-A6C-93DF@compuserve.com Dear Gambia-L members,I just learnt this evening that my application for membership has beenaccepted and I wish to seize this opportunity to give you a briefbackground about myself.I am a telecoms engineer and was born 36 years ago in Brikama (WesternDivision). My early education started at the Brikama Primary School in thelate 60s after which I proceeded to the Gambia High School in 1973. I satto the GCE O'Level in 1978 & the A'Level in 1980. Soon after the A'Levelexams, I joined the then Civil Aviation Department (now the Gambia CivilAviation Authority, GCAA) as a Telecoms Cadet. Whilst working here, I alsofollowed a one year part-time course at the Telecoms Training Centre(Half-Die, Banjul) which led to the award of a City & Guilds IntermediateCertificate for telecoms technicians. In Sept,1981, I was offered aCommonweath fellowship which enabled me to study Communications Engineeringat the Plymouth College of Further Education in the United Kingdom. On myreturn in 1983, I continued working for the Civil Aviation Dept until 1984when I resigned to join The Gambia Telecoms Company (GAMTEL) which wasnewly established that very year. I have since held several key positionsin Gamtel and I'm presently the manager responsible for switching.Most of my undergraduate studies were done in Britain where I obtained aHigher Certificate in Communications Engineering from the Plymouth Collegeof Further Education, a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) degree inTelecommunications Systems Management and Design from the AngliaPolytechnic University and Cable & Wireless College and a British TelecomDiploma in Telecoms Systems Management Studies from Bailbrook College,Bath.I am happily married and have two children.Best regardsLAMIN DEMBAGamtel HouseP O Box 387BANJULThe GambiaTel: (220) 229500 Office(220) 461461 Home(220) 996262 MobileFax: (220) 229030E-Mail: 106170.3155@compuserve.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 01:29:51 -0400From: ABALM@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: INTRODUCTIONMessage-ID: < 961008012950_204823115@emout14.mail.aol.com Hi Lamin !Welcome to Gambia-1, we hope to hear alot from you, especially what ishappening in the Gambia right now. It's been a long time since i've talked toyou on the telephone, but now that you are on the internet we can stay incontact via e-mail.It was a suprise and it was nice to see your name on the internet. If you seeanyone from my family, specially my mom, please give them my greetings.That's all for right nowwelcomeAbba Sanneh------------------------------Date: Sun, 8 Oct 1995 08:23:25 +-300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < 01BA9558.87CC8C20@qatar.net.qa.qatar.net.qa Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BA9558.87E4F620"------ =_NextPart_000_01BA9558.87E4F620Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMR.MORRO!!YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE RACIST INORDER TO EXPRESS YOUR ANGER TO =MR.CONNORS.AND MORE OVER, NOT ALL OF THE HANDS THAT ACTIVELY =PARTICIPATED IN COLONIALISM OR IMPERIALISM WERE WHITE, SOME OF THEM WERE =BLACK.THE NKHATA FREEDOM PARTY'S DUBIOUS ROLE IN THE LIBERATION STRUGGLE =OF SOUTH AFRICA IS A RECENT CASE IN POINT.REGARDS Basss!!----------From: mafy[SMTP: mafy@avana.net Sent: 26/IaCIi CaCeai/1417 08:25 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd) JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US wrote:>=20> Mr. Connors:>=20> A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymen> are duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water to> anoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARE> THE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agree> with you of being.>=20> The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should not> impose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in western> democracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have your> problems right now.)>=20> Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problems> we have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemming> from the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselves> with come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill =us> eg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .>=20> Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking the> convenient position that westerners should not impose their standards> on Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.> Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable of> being decent as white men.>=20> If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided =by> the Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me =either.> If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you =cry;> it will make me cry too.>=20> While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, =you> continue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray =enables> YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What =you> propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.> Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descend> into anarchy.>=20> Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled =greed> and contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to =add> I forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't =much> I can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with =this.> Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.>=20> Morro.> (Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had> 1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what he> had in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sisters> at Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)> --------------------------( Forwarded letter follows =)----------------------->=20> Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US> (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CST> Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)> id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500> Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by =gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)> id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;> Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700> Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;> Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700> Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) by =mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA14208 =for Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by =upsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for=20> Message-Id: < UPMAIL01.199610031428170214@msn.com > Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UT> Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu > Precedence: bulk> From: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List => Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)> X-To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>=20> Fellow list members,>=20> This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps> Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He =asked me> to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments =made during> the past elections.>=20> ----------> From: Kevin Connors> Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM> To: Brian Hubbard> Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)>=20> Brian,>=20> I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness =of> the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give =himself the> most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I =think> about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the =US...Ross> Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. =what> the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high =and> mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh =being> elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much =rather have> elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal =with> here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their =hundreds> of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: =they have> the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect =deter any> opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for> campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying =Mr.> Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in =the> name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any =personal> reasons?>=20> I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place =where> democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the =country> that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the> population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just> mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and =Dole> eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in =the> Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.>=20> It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful> ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are =being> violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws =that> are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human> rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, =the NRA> buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males =dominating> all aspects of our political spectrum?>=20> Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from =those of> us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for =the> country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries> interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so =fairly> elected.>=20> Kevin Connors>=20> The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth> PeaceMr. Connors:Your comments about the situation in the Gambia was well=20put. I felt compelled to assure you that you struck the nucleus of=20political reality. We have a few list members who were hard hit when=20Jammeh liberated us. I call it liberation because the majority of=20Gambians feel that way, thus the reason he won by a landslide, in what=20was the fairest election ever staged in The Gambia.=09Some of our list members would never accept the factuality of a=20new dawn in Gambian politics because of direct family ties with the=20former kleptocracy "Dr. Janneh". To those members!!! Accept the will of=20the people or forever remain a devil's advocate. If you are yearning for =a return of the Kleptomaniacs... GOOD LUCK. IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN.=09MAFY aka MANLAFY(DeVry Institute of Technology)------------------------------Date: Tue, 08 Oct 1996 10:50:33 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: INTRODUCTIONMessage-ID: < 01IAEBQ3I7V4000R4P@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITLamin Demba:we are very glad to have you on board. Please help us recruit other membersbased in The Gambia to further "spice up" the discussions on the list.Peace!Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 08:39:24 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961008083706.14004A-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMomodou Ceesay of Nottingham, United Kingdom has been added to the list.We welcome him and will be looking forward to his introduction andcontributions to Gambia-l.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:53:43 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < 199610081550.IAA20257@mx5.u.washington.edu Bass and others:Some of us are so far muddled in our understanding of Africa, Ineither have the time nor the energy to bring them to speed.To those who would label me racist . . . That's a new one for me.But I never suffer from sticker shock.Morro.------------------------------Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 11:40:02 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FREEDOM!Message-ID: < 199610081608.JAA22367@mx5.u.washington.edu Dr. Nyang:Thank you for the kind words. We struggle or shrivel and die!Morro.--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Tue, 08 Oct 96 03:08:55 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA18992; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 03:10:29 -0500Received: from liberator.cldc.howard.edu(138.238.135.168) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma020265; Tue Oct 8 03:10:05 1996Received: from localhost.cldc.howard.edu (barclay.cldc.howard.edu [138.238.135.153]) by liberator.cldc.howard.edu (8.7.6/8.7.3) with ESMTP id EAA18425 for < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US >; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 04:08:15 -0400Received: from localhost (nyang@localhost) by localhost.cldc.howard.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id EAA10644 for < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US >; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 04:02:46 -0400X-Authentication-Warning: localhost.cldc.howard.edu: nyang owned process doing -bsDate: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 04:02:45 -0400 (EDT)From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu X-Sender: nyang@localhostTo: JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US Subject: Re: FREEDOM!In-Reply-To: < 199610071715.KAA03645@mx4.u.washington.edu Message-Id: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFrom:Sulayman S. Nyang ( nyang@cldc.howard.edu Many thanks for your willingness to state categorically your commitment tothe democratic process. We must not rest until democracy returns to theGambia. It is not easy. Much must be done and each and every person in theGambia has a stake in the outcome of the contest for freedom.Keep thefaith and know that you are not alone.------------------------------Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 16:11:14 UTFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < UPMAIL01.199610081612190445@msn.com List members,I received this letter from JDG.L.Lange.LWC@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US. I respect hiscomments and am swayed by his integration of heartfelt emotion and obviouslydeep understanding of African issues. I am saddened to see the fingerpointing! I will tell you why. My friend, Mr. Connors, worked incrediblyhard while in The Gambia. He helped to create a Wildlife Park now known asthe Kiang West Park. His diligence and unquenchable desire to help the parkdevelop did not stop him from making tough decisions. Some of these decisionsrocked the boat and took money away from thieves and placed it back into thepark where it was intended to go. Mr. Connors might not be a saint but hiscommitment to building a park so Gambian children and interested persons couldlearn about their own environment was heartfelt and strong. He worked on amodest salary and dedicated two years of his life to doing so. He helped makethe park a more viable tourist stop and he spent a good deal of his extra timeteaching, and developing a small youth center where Dumbutu children couldlift weights and play. When you said, "While we grapple with the problems YOUhave largely created for us, you continue to exploit our continent'sresources. Africa's disarray enablesYOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What youpropose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.", I wondered ifyou really know Mr. Connors. I think if you sat around a bowl of benechin andhad conversation you would find yourself wanting to take back several of yourcomments. I don't think Mr. Connors is na´ve or manipulative. I think Mr.Connors was a true friend to a large number of the villagers in Dumbutu. If Iam not mistaken Kevin comes from a family that has no involvement withcolonialism. They came to America two generations ago just as many did toescape persecution in their own country. His interest to travel to The Gambiawas heartfelt and pure. Just like many of my students asked me what Americawas like, so too Kevin Connors asked what The Gambia was like. Just as manyGambians have visited America, so too have many Americans visited The Gambia.Your identification of Mr. Connors as a na´ve, white neocolonialist might fitthe more bitter half of your lamentation of Africa's problems, but when youcome to some sort of Peace you will know that many people do things in thename of goodwill, globality, and peace. Mr. Connors is not a neocolonialist.When you give him a chance to discuss the issues with you I am sure you willbe moved to reconsider your judgments.Mr. Connor's remarks about the political situation in The Gambia were a gooddeal more sensitive to issues that all people face. He was pointing out thateven though some-not all-people look up to America for the ability to havesmooth transitions from one administration to another, that there are stillmany issues that need to change here. He, like many Americans want more thantwo choices for president. In The Gambia there were more choices. In allhonesty his comments were more directed at some of the Americans he knows andtheir comments about The Gambia than towards GambiansIn summation, and in all fairness and good nature, please do not jump toconclusions that don't solve problems but instead stir up animosity. If youfeel so moved to point your finger so unflinchingly then first take the effortto understand what this man was getting at. You can do this by writing to himand sharing your feelings, but to subject the group to incendiary commentsthat miss their mark in their accusation is inappropriate.Brian Hubbard----------From: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu on behalf ofSent: Monday, October 07, 1996 1:45 PMTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Mr. Connors:A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymenare duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water toanoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARETHE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agreewith you of being.The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should notimpose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in westerndemocracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have yourproblems right now.)Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problemswe have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemmingfrom the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselveswith come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill useg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking theconvenient position that westerners should not impose their standardson Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable ofbeing decent as white men.If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided bythe Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me either.If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you cry;it will make me cry too.While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, youcontinue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray enablesYOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What youpropose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descendinto anarchy.Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled greedand contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to addI forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't muchI can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with this.Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.Morro.(Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what hehad in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sistersat Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) bygatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) bymx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA14208 for Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 07:27:42 -0700Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) byupsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 06:32:28 -0700Message-Id: < UPMAIL01.199610031428170214@msn.com Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)X-To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENFellow list members,This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace CorpsVolunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked meto forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made duringthe past elections.----------From: Kevin ConnorsSent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AMTo: Brian HubbardSubject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)Brian,I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness ofthe elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself themost coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I thinkabout it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...RossPerot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. whatthe hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high andmighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh beingelected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather haveelections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal withhere. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundredsof thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they havethe ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter anyopponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds forcampaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in thename of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personalreasons?I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place wheredemocracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the countrythat has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of thepopulation doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I justmentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Doleeliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in theGambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderfulability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are beingviolated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws thatare sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to humanrights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRAbuying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominatingall aspects of our political spectrum?Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those ofus who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for thecountry. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countriesinterests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairlyelected.Kevin ConnorsThe earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earthPeace------------------------------Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 13:32:59 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < 199610081733.KAA02928@mx5.u.washington.edu Mr. Hubbard:Thank you for your letter. Just as you think I have missed my mark, Idon't believe you are even in the ball park.First in the piece you referenced, I used "you" synanymously withthe West and the Colonial experience. I don't believe Mr. Connorstrained any soldiers or supplied them with weapons. However, I dofeel that his position vastly aids the Neocolonialist position, andthus it falls to the rest of us as targets to separate him personallyfrom his words. I can't do that.This is why I added that perhaps he does not know what he is talkingabout. But he said what he said and I respondly appropriately. Myfolks back homes continue to bleed, literally. This is not philosophical.This is real gore. Thank Mr. Connors for me for the Park, but that isirrelevant to the fact that if his position according to his pieceprevails, I may just have to turn that Park into a cemetary. I meanthat literally. I do not mean to triviliaze Mr. Connors' achievements,but he should not trivialize the very real dangers my country faces.If he can do that we'll get along just fine.Morro.(Ps: By the way I have been in America a little while. I too havevolunteered in poor communities and provided many needed servicesto those less fortunate. But I will never take that as a license torob them the wrong way.)--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Tue, 08 Oct 96 11:19:31 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA23966; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 11:20:47 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.13) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma022138; Tue Oct 8 11:20:45 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA32680;Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:17:04 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA30554;Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:12:34 -0700Received: from upsmot03.msn.com (upsmot03.msn.com [204.95.110.85]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id JAA22854 for < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 09:12:31 -0700Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by upsmot03.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id JAA05286 for < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 09:07:48 -0700Message-Id: < UPMAIL01.199610081612190445@msn.com Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 16:11:14 UTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)X-To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENList members,I received this letter from JDG.L.Lange.LWC@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US. I respect hiscomments and am swayed by his integration of heartfelt emotion and obviouslydeep understanding of African issues. I am saddened to see the fingerpointing! I will tell you why. My friend, Mr. Connors, worked incrediblyhard while in The Gambia. He helped to create a Wildlife Park now known asthe Kiang West Park. His diligence and unquenchable desire to help the parkdevelop did not stop him from making tough decisions. Some of these decisionsrocked the boat and took money away from thieves and placed it back into thepark where it was intended to go. Mr. Connors might not be a saint but hiscommitment to building a park so Gambian children and interested persons couldlearn about their own environment was heartfelt and strong. He worked on amodest salary and dedicated two years of his life to doing so. He helped makethe park a more viable tourist stop and he spent a good deal of his extra timeteaching, and developing a small youth center where Dumbutu children couldlift weights and play. When you said, "While we grapple with the problems YOUhave largely created for us, you continue to exploit our continent'sresources. Africa's disarray enablesYOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What youpropose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.", I wondered ifyou really know Mr. Connors. I think if you sat around a bowl of benechin andhad conversation you would find yourself wanting to take back several of yourcomments. I don't think Mr. Connors is naove or manipulative. I think Mr.Connors was a true friend to a large number of the villagers in Dumbutu. If Iam not mistaken Kevin comes from a family that has no involvement withcolonialism. They came to America two generations ago just as many did toescape persecution in their own country. His interest to travel to The Gambiawas heartfelt and pure. Just like many of my students asked me what Americawas like, so too Kevin Connors asked what The Gambia was like. Just as manyGambians have visited America, so too have many Americans visited The Gambia.Your identification of Mr. Connors as a naove, white neocolonialist might fitthe more bitter half of your lamentation of Africa's problems, but when youcome to some sort of Peace you will know that many people do things in thename of goodwill, globality, and peace. Mr. Connors is not a neocolonialist.When you give him a chance to discuss the issues with you I am sure you willbe moved to reconsider your judgments.Mr. Connor's remarks about the political situation in The Gambia were a gooddeal more sensitive to issues that all people face. He was pointing out thateven though some-not all-people look up to America for the ability to havesmooth transitions from one administration to another, that there are stillmany issues that need to change here. He, like many Americans want more thantwo choices for president. In The Gambia there were more choices. In allhonesty his comments were more directed at some of the Americans he knows andtheir comments about The Gambia than towards GambiansIn summation, and in all fairness and good nature, please do not jump toconclusions that don't solve problems but instead stir up animosity. If youfeel so moved to point your finger so unflinchingly then first take the effortto understand what this man was getting at. You can do this by writing to himand sharing your feelings, but to subject the group to incendiary commentsthat miss their mark in their accusation is inappropriate.Brian Hubbard----------From: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu on behalf ofSent: Monday, October 07, 1996 1:45 PMTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Mr. Connors:A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymenare duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water toanoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARETHE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agreewith you of being.The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should notimpose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in westerndemocracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have yourproblems right now.)Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problemswe have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemmingfrom the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselveswith come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill useg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking theconvenient position that westerners should not impose their standardson Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable ofbeing decent as white men.If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided bythe Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me either.If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you cry;it will make me cry too.While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, youcontinue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray enablesYOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What youpropose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descendinto anarchy.Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled greedand contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to addI forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't muchI can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with this.Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.Morro.(Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what hehad in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sistersat Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) bygatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) bymx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA14208 for Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 07:27:42 -0700Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) byupsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 06:32:28 -0700Message-Id: < UPMAIL01.199610031428170214@msn.com Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)X-To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENFellow list members,This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace CorpsVolunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked meto forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made duringthe past elections.----------From: Kevin ConnorsSent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AMTo: Brian HubbardSubject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)Brian,I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness ofthe elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself themost coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I thinkabout it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...RossPerot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. whatthe hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high andmighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh beingelected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather haveelections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal withhere. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundredsof thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they havethe ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter anyopponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds forcampaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in thename of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personalreasons?I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place wheredemocracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the countrythat has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of thepopulation doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I justmentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Doleeliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in theGambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderfulability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are beingviolated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws thatare sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to humanrights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRAbuying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominatingall aspects of our political spectrum?Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those ofus who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for thecountry. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countriesinterests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairlyelected.Kevin ConnorsThe earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earthPeace------------------------------Date: Tue, 08 Oct 1996 17:08:34 -0400 (AST)From: CHERNO < C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IntroMessage-ID: < 01IAEN5CUHVQ005LWD@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGreetings,Here's my tardy intro, with much apologies. I joined the "Bantaba" lastweek but somehow couldn't quite get to introduce myself.I'm in an undergrad program here at St. Mary's University in Halifax, takingMath, Computing Science and Engineering. I did high school at Gambia High(do I miss that!!) and finished upper 6th in '93. On a side note, if you werein GHS about then ('86 to '93), please holler at me through e-mail--in caseyou don't remember my name, I'm the frail, silent kid who never seemed to havemuch to say!I'm not sure if this is what introducing myself is supposed to look like butI hope you will see a gradually developing profile of myself in the next fewweeks or so. One thing I'd like to say though: I haven't cared much aboutcyber-rights and net culture (coding I DO care about!) but if the Gambia listand other good things like it are the inhabitants of cyberspace, then I'm withit all the way.I'll take this opportunity to thank Abdou Touray and the administrators ofthis discussion group for getting me subscribed and also for doing awonderful job in maintaining the group! I used to dream about something likethis, when all that while, someone had already conjured it up. Well how couldI know? I had to be ASLEEP to be dreaming. Thanks guys for waking me up (anda host of other people). Keep it up, and soon there will be enough peopleawake to make The Gambia the better place that it has every reason to be, andthe World the Planet that would be the envy of all beings alien (yeah, weto see more UFO's!!!)Cherno Jagne------------------------------Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 16:23:07 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Comments and Request for membership (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.961008162127.6133B-100000@ahnnyong.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII/* THE FOLLOWING IS BEING FORWARDED FROM DANA OTT . ALSO, EXPECT ANINTRO FROM OMAR GAYE WHO IS BACK IN ACTION.*/Dear Gambia-L Members:Let me take this opportunity to apologize for not posting morefrequently. I feel, as a non-Gambian, that my knowledge is lacking inmany areas, and I prefer to sit back and learn from these discussions,which have been most informative. I want to briefly address the ongoingdiscussion of Mr. Conner's comments and request that a new member beadded. First, let me say that although I do not agree with his comments,necessarily, I understand where he is coming from. That the situation inThe Gambia is not easily comparable to that in the United States I agreeis a valid criticism. But we should also remember that these are notabsolutes, with some political systems being "good" and others 'bad' Yetthere is a tendancy, particularly in the development community to holdthe United States up as an example of the best system (with theimplications that it is a model to emulate0. Though the magnitude of theprobelms differ, I would agree with Mr. Connor that the US system suffersfrom serious flaws that impact the effectivenes of our democracy. Wehave had over two hundred years to work on our system, yet flaws remainand some get larger. This does not in any way minimize the problems thatface the Gambia. What it implies, I think, is that the US should notnecessarily be an example to follow, though there are several positiveaspects of our system. Each political system is partially a product ofits historical context and solutions must be found with thatunderstanding. On the other hand, there are certain absolutes that Ifeel are necessary in any system for the well being of its people. Humanrights and freedom to change your government peacefully are two of themore important ones, in my opinion. Beyond this, I believe that moststates must construct their solutions based on their societal needs, forexample many Asian countries sacrifice some personal liberty for thegreater security it provuides, where in the US we value personal libertyso highly that we are willing to put up with enormous personalinsecurity. All this is by way of saying that we should not dismisscriticisms of other countries like the US simply becasue, relativelyspeaking things are better there. If we neglect to criticize our ownsystems, the ultimate result will be deterioration of those same systems.Just because I am from one country should not limit my ability tocriticize others' so long as others understand my system and how itinfluences my thinking.In other words, I think it is a useful reminder that every politicalsystem is inherently flawed, we are after all flawed beings who createdthe. The purpose of a discussion such as this, I think, is not to dismisseach other's opinions, but to learn from the diversity of opinion andapply what we have learned to suit our visions of the future.well I think I have said enough on this topic for now.Listowners: I'd like to request that you add my friend Edi Jarju, who isnow stationed in Bosnia and has great need for information about TheGambia. He is also very insightful and could make excellentcontributions. I hope you will add him to the list. His address isThanks all,Dana------------------------------Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 16:31:28 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Three small states urge U.N. membership for TaiwanMessage-ID: < 199610082031.QAA11982@salaam.cc.columbia.edu This section is from the document '/clari/world/asia/taiwan/5995'.Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsComment: O:4.0H;Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4Approved: editor@clarinet.com From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuter / Anthony Goodman)Newsgroups: clari.world.asia.taiwan,clari.world.organizations.unSubject: Three small states urge U.N. membership for TaiwanKeywords: urgentOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < Run-taiwanURr9e_6O7@clari.net Lines: 47Date: Mon, 7 Oct 1996 20:01:05 PDTExpires: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 16:10:04 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: UN-TAIWANThreadword: unPriority: importantANPA: Wc: 417/0; Id: a2281; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 10-07-N.AXref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.asia.taiwan:5995 clari.world.organizations.un:4980UNITED NATIONS (Reuter) - Two small Caribbean nations andone from Africa - the Bahamas, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,and Gambia - risked China's wrath Monday by championing Taiwan'sbid for U.N. membership in speeches to the General Assembly.China and its supporters, for the fourth successive year,blocked an attempt in the Assembly's steering committee lastmonth by a group of mainly Caribbean, Central American andAfrican countries to get the issue of U.N. membership for Taiwaninscribed on the agenda.China, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province,maintains that issue was settled once and for all in 1971 whenTaipei, which until then had held China's U.N. seat, wasexpelled and replaced by Beijing.Janet Bostwick, Foreign Minister and Attorney General of theBahamas, told the Assembly Monday that her country ``again callson the nations of the world...to hear the plea of those 21million souls on the island of Taiwan, and consider what isjust, what is right for them, as they too seek to availthemselves of the benefits of membership in the UnitedNations.''The Foreign Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,Alpian Allen, addressing the same 185-member U.N. body, said the``Republic of China on Taiwan...finds itself excluded from thisaugust body for a quarter of a century.''``How does one reconcile this with the principles ofparallel representation of states and that of universality?'' heasked.``It is time for the Republic of China on Taiwan to bereadmitted to this body. In our view, the country not onlypossesses the attributes of nationhood, but it is well endowedto contribute to the development of member state of this body,''he said, congratulating Taiwan on the recent holding of itsfirst direct presidential election.Gambia's Minister of Works, Communications and Information,Ebrima Ceesay, told the Assembly Taiwan's ``quest forrecognition and re-admission into the United Nations has failedto have the necessary impact on the attitude and goodwill of theinternational community.''He said the ``Republic of China on Taiwan stands very highin the international arena in the field of economic growth andsocial development'' and was noted ``not only for its economicachievements but also for its exemplary political reform.''Beijing considers any move to give Taiwan separate U.N.membership an encroachment on China's sovereignty andinterference in its internal affairs.------------------------------Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 23:00:15 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < 69E7EE063CF@amadeus.cmi.no Gambia-l,I thank you all for your contributions. And welcome to the newmembers. It was very silent from my end because I was away,and I have to "catch-up" with the postings to be able to contribute.I am among the lossers of the election, but looking at it in anotherway, the party I sympathised with, contributed so immensely to avertviolence and to wake the Gambian people from the PPP legacy ofpersonality (not tribal politics that belongs to UDP) politics. TheUDPs tribalistic politics is a disgrace and a set back in Gambianpolitics. With my strong anti- PPP, I am willing to give them somecredit for not playing on tribal differences throughout itsexistence. We should remember that the PPP was tribalist at itsinception, but Baba Jawara managed to develop it from that stage.I think my friend friend Morro is not tacklingthe outcome of the elections very well. Morro we bought loose thePresidential elections, but, the parliamentary election are inDecember, I think some list members mentioned the importance ofmobilising to elect as strong an opposition as possible to have somecontrol on Jammeh.I think Morro was very unfair with Mr. Connors. This gentlemen gave avery good analysis of the situation. Students of comparitive studiessay that "you have a better understanding of your situation bycomparing it with other situations". I believe Mr. Connors, exampleof the US to whom almost the whole world look up to when it comes toDemocracy was very relevant. Morro mentioned that" denial of participation in a debate is not the same as a deadbrother at Denton Bridge". Did you forget the death ofDr. Martin Lurther King, Malcolm X, John F. Kennedy. I amnot trying in any way to justify the dead of innocent people, butwhat am heading at is that, (unfortunately) dead sometimes take place even inUSA.Morro is so committed to the restoration of the "Democratic" process.I do not think the majority of the Gambians missed Jawara'sdemocracy, where civil servants and politicians were scrambling forthe few millions of Dalasis in The Gambian state coffers.Ministers were found guilty by the country's courts of activitiesincompatible with their office and still get promoted, you do notfind these things in the countries we are looking up to.Civil servants earning less than 50,000 Dalasis(am a bit generoushere), were building houses costing over 500,000 Dalasis(without having any additional job). Government Scholarshipswere reserved for the children of the elites, so that they can goabroad, study, and come back to replace their parents,(the circle continues). People critical to the systemwere sacked from their jobs or never promoted to higher officewithout explanations. Do you remember how many innocent Gambianswere detained by the "democratic" system you are longing for after the31st July Coup attempt. The list goes on.I think it is time to work for a strong opposition to avoid APRCdominating the parliament as the PPP did during its reign. I thinkthe dominance at parliament is one of the factors which explains thePPP's power arrogance.Now to Dr. Nyang who also seem to be supporting Morro, what do you meanwhen you said in your posting of 1 Oct. that "Yahya Jammeh, .... nowcelebrating victory, must learn from the lessons of P.S. Njie......"Vive Njie, Vive Njie, Jola jel na first". ... I do not know what therelevance of this reminder is in todays Gambia, and what it meant atthat time. With all respect, I am tempted to say that this was a bit out of context,enlighten me please.Finally to Mustafa and Yahya, I will reply to your messages anotherday.Shalom,Famara.No hard feelings> Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 13:32:59 CDT> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)> Mr. Hubbard:> Thank you for your letter. Just as you think I have missed my mark, I> don't believe you are even in the ball park.> First in the piece you referenced, I used "you" synanymously with> the West and the Colonial experience. I don't believe Mr. Connors> trained any soldiers or supplied them with weapons. However, I do> feel that his position vastly aids the Neocolonialist position, and> thus it falls to the rest of us as targets to separate him personally> from his words. I can't do that.> This is why I added that perhaps he does not know what he is talking> about. But he said what he said and I respondly appropriately. My> folks back homes continue to bleed, literally. This is not philosophical.> This is real gore. Thank Mr. Connors for me for the Park, but that is> irrelevant to the fact that if his position according to his piece> prevails, I may just have to turn that Park into a cemetary. I mean> that literally. I do not mean to triviliaze Mr. Connors' achievements,> but he should not trivialize the very real dangers my country faces.> If he can do that we'll get along just fine.> Morro.> (Ps: By the way I have been in America a little while. I too have> volunteered in poor communities and provided many needed services> to those less fortunate. But I will never take that as a license to> rob them the wrong way.)> --------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------> Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US> (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Tue, 08 Oct 96 11:19:31 CST> Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)> id AA23966; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 11:20:47 -0500> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.13) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)> id sma022138; Tue Oct 8 11:20:45 1996> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA32680;> Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:17:04 -0700> Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA30554;> Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:12:34 -0700> Received: from upsmot03.msn.com (upsmot03.msn.com [204.95.110.85]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id JAA22854 for < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 09:12:> 1 -0700> Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by upsmot03.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id JAA05286 for < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 09:07:48 -0700> Message-Id: < UPMAIL01.199610081612190445@msn.com > Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 16:11:14 UT> Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu > Precedence: bulk> From: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)> X-To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> List members,> I received this letter from JDG.L.Lange.LWC@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US. I respect his> comments and am swayed by his integration of heartfelt emotion and obviously> deep understanding of African issues. I am saddened to see the finger> pointing! I will tell you why. My friend, Mr. Connors, worked incredibly> hard while in The Gambia. He helped to create a Wildlife Park now known as> the Kiang West Park. His diligence and unquenchable desire to help the park> develop did not stop him from making tough decisions. Some of these decisions> rocked the boat and took money away from thieves and placed it back into the> park where it was intended to go. Mr. Connors might not be a saint but his> commitment to building a park so Gambian children and interested persons could> learn about their own environment was heartfelt and strong. He worked on a> modest salary and dedicated two years of his life to doing so. He helped make> the park a more viable tourist stop and he spent a good deal of his extra time> teaching, and developing a small youth center where Dumbutu children could> lift weights and play. When you said, "While we grapple with the problems YOU> have largely created for us, you continue to exploit our continent's> resources. Africa's disarray enables> YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you> propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.", I wondered if> you really know Mr. Connors. I think if you sat around a bowl of benechin and> had conversation you would find yourself wanting to take back several of your> comments. I don't think Mr. Connors is naove or manipulative. I think Mr.> Connors was a true friend to a large number of the villagers in Dumbutu. If I> am not mistaken Kevin comes from a family that has no involvement with> colonialism. They came to America two generations ago just as many did to> escape persecution in their own country. His interest to travel to The Gambia> was heartfelt and pure. Just like many of my students asked me what America> was like, so too Kevin Connors asked what The Gambia was like. Just as many> Gambians have visited America, so too have many Americans visited The Gambia.> Your identification of Mr. Connors as a naove, white neocolonialist might fit> the more bitter half of your lamentation of Africa's problems, but when you> come to some sort of Peace you will know that many people do things in the> name of goodwill, globality, and peace. Mr. Connors is not a neocolonialist.> When you give him a chance to discuss the issues with you I am sure you will> be moved to reconsider your judgments.> Mr. Connor's remarks about the political situation in The Gambia were a good> deal more sensitive to issues that all people face. He was pointing out that> even though some-not all-people look up to America for the ability to have> smooth transitions from one administration to another, that there are still> many issues that need to change here. He, like many Americans want more than> two choices for president. In The Gambia there were more choices. In all> honesty his comments were more directed at some of the Americans he knows and> their comments about The Gambia than towards Gambians> In summation, and in all fairness and good nature, please do not jump to> conclusions that don't solve problems but instead stir up animosity. If you> feel so moved to point your finger so unflinchingly then first take the effort> to understand what this man was getting at. You can do this by writing to him> and sharing your feelings, but to subject the group to incendiary comments> that miss their mark in their accusation is inappropriate.> Brian Hubbard> ----------> From: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu on behalf of> Sent: Monday, October 07, 1996 1:45 PM> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)> Mr. Connors:> A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymen> are duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water to> anoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARE> THE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agree> with you of being.> The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should not> impose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in western> democracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have your> problems right now.)> Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problems> we have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemming> from the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselves> with come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill us> eg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .> Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking the> convenient position that westerners should not impose their standards> on Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.> Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable of> being decent as white men.> If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided by> the Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me either.> If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you cry;> it will make me cry too.> While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, you> continue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray enables> YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you> propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.> Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descend> into anarchy.> Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled greed> and contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to add> I forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't much> I can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with this.> Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.> Morro.> (Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had> 1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what he> had in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sisters> at Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)> --------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------> Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US> (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CST> Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)> id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500> Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by> gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)> id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;> Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700> Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;> Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700> Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) by> mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA14208 for> < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 07:27:42 -0700> Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by> upsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for> < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 06:32:28 -0700> Message-Id: < UPMAIL01.199610031428170214@msn.com > Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UT> Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu > Precedence: bulk> From: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)> X-To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Fellow list members,> This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps> Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked me> to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made during> the past elections.> ----------> From: Kevin Connors> Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM> To: Brian Hubbard> Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)> Brian,> I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness of> the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself the> most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I think> about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...Ross> Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. what> the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high and> mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh being> elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather have> elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal with> here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundreds> of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they have> the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter any> opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for> campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.> Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in the> name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personal> reasons?> I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place where> democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the country> that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the> population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just> mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Dole> eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in the> Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.> It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful> ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are being> violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws that> are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human> rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRA> buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominating> all aspects of our political spectrum?> Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of> us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the> country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries> interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly> elected.> Kevin Connors> The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth> Peace------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10241 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 19:48:33

From: fatima phall <

To:

Subject: introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hello fellow Gambians,

I would like to apologise for taking so long to introduce

myself. I've been so busy with school, and I hope you understand.

Some of you might already know me from high school. I went

to St. Joseph's Primary School ,and attended Gambia High School after

that. I graduated with the class of '92. Right after my o'levels, I came

over to the U.S. to continue my education.

I attended Montgomery community college first where I got

A.A. degree. I'm currently seeking a bachelor of science degree in

Biology at the University Of Maryland in Baltimore County. I will be going

to medical school after my undergraduate studies. This has always been my

dream ,and when you think about it we do need more doctors in The Gambia.

I'm so glad and proud to part of this network, and look

forward to contributing my ideas in the upcoming issues.

Sincerely,

Fatima Phall.







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 18:40:30 -0500 (CDT)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Fellas,



Welcome to all our new member and thanks to all those helping expanding

the list.



Now to Morro, I wanna say that I read your response to Connors' letter

with great interest and I want to agree with you in principle that the

democratic process in the Gambia is not fully in place yet. But I do not

think that an all-or-nothing approach is the way to look at the situation.

Nation building and political development is an incremental process. The

policy of constructive engagement is the key to fostering democracy in

the Gambia. This is why many on the list have pointed out the need for the

opposition to strengthen itself in the National assembly.



On your notion of , I believe that this is a "Golden

Oldie". Many of the problems we are faced in the Gambia today and for that

matter most African countries are a result of our own making. For a

simple illustration, a Sudanese brother wrote a letter to the BBC

Africa Magazine openly calling for the British to go back and

re-colonize his country, because according to him his own leaders and

people are butchering him and his community. Therefore, Unless we

recognize that we are responsible for some of the tragedies and

failings in our nation, we will not tackle the problems face up.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Oct 1995 01:14:42 +-300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BA95FD.93307180"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BA95FD.93307180

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



MISS PHALL,

FIRST OF ALL WELCOME FOR THE SECOND TIME AT THE GAMBIA Pinchabi.ITS =

INDEED HEARTENING TO LEARN THAT YOU INTEND TO GO TO MED. SCHOOL. WE NOW =

HAVE QUITE A NUMBER OF HOSPITALS BACK HOME, AND WE INDEED NEED ONE =

THOUSAND BRAVE AND SMART GAMBIAN WOMEN LIKE YOU.SO, KEEP UP THE GOOD =

WORK!!!



REGARDS Bro.Basssss!!!



----------

From: fatima phall[SMTP:

Sent: 26/IaCIi CaCeai/1417 08:43 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: introduction



Hello fellow Gambians,

I would like to apologise for taking so long to introduce

myself. I've been so busy with school, and I hope you understand.

Some of you might already know me from high school. I went

to St. Joseph's Primary School ,and attended Gambia High School after

that. I graduated with the class of '92. Right after my o'levels, I came

over to the U.S. to continue my education.

I attended Montgomery community college first where I got

A.A. degree. I'm currently seeking a bachelor of science degree in

Biology at the University Of Maryland in Baltimore County. I will be =

going

to medical school after my undergraduate studies. This has always been =

my

dream ,and when you think about it we do need more doctors in The =

Gambia.

I'm so glad and proud to part of this network, and look

forward to contributing my ideas in the upcoming issues.

Sincerely,

Fatima Phall. =20

=20











DANA,

YOU ARE ABSOLUTELTLY RIGHT. SO WELCOME IN ADVANCE.WE WILL DEFINITELY NEED YOUR SENSE OF BALANCE AROUND HERE!!



REGARDS Bassss!!!



----------

From: ABDOU[SMTP:

Sent: 26/IaCIi CaCeai/1417 07:23 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: Comments and Request for membership (fwd)



/* THE FOLLOWING IS BEING FORWARDED FROM DANA OTT . ALSO, EXPECT AN

INTRO FROM OMAR GAYE WHO IS BACK IN ACTION.*/



Dear Gambia-L Members:



Let me take this opportunity to apologize for not posting more

frequently. I feel, as a non-Gambian, that my knowledge is lacking in

many areas, and I prefer to sit back and learn from these discussions,

which have been most informative. I want to briefly address the ongoing

discussion of Mr. Conner's comments and request that a new member be

added. First, let me say that although I do not agree with his comments,

necessarily, I understand where he is coming from. That the situation in

The Gambia is not easily comparable to that in the United States I agree

is a valid criticism. But we should also remember that these are not

absolutes, with some political systems being "good" and others 'bad' Yet

there is a tendancy, particularly in the development community to hold

the United States up as an example of the best system (with the

implications that it is a model to emulate0. Though the magnitude of the

probelms differ, I would agree with Mr. Connor that the US system suffers

from serious flaws that impact the effectivenes of our democracy. We

have had over two hundred years to work on our system, yet flaws remain

and some get larger. This does not in any way minimize the problems that

face the Gambia. What it implies, I think, is that the US should not

necessarily be an example to follow, though there are several positive

aspects of our system. Each political system is partially a product of

its historical context and solutions must be found with that

understanding. On the other hand, there are certain absolutes that I

feel are necessary in any system for the well being of its people. Human

rights and freedom to change your government peacefully are two of the

more important ones, in my opinion. Beyond this, I believe that most

states must construct their solutions based on their societal needs, for

example many Asian countries sacrifice some personal liberty for the

greater security it provuides, where in the US we value personal liberty

so highly that we are willing to put up with enormous personal

insecurity. All this is by way of saying that we should not dismiss

criticisms of other countries like the US simply becasue, relatively

speaking things are better there. If we neglect to criticize our own

systems, the ultimate result will be deterioration of those same systems.

Just because I am from one country should not limit my ability to

criticize others' so long as others understand my system and how it

influences my thinking.



In other words, I think it is a useful reminder that every political

system is inherently flawed, we are after all flawed beings who created

the. The purpose of a discussion such as this, I think, is not to dismiss

each other's opinions, but to learn from the diversity of opinion and

apply what we have learned to suit our visions of the future.



well I think I have said enough on this topic for now.



Listowners: I'd like to request that you add my friend Edi Jarju, who is

now stationed in Bosnia and has great need for information about The

Gambia. He is also very insightful and could make excellent

contributions. I hope you will add him to the list. His address is

edjarju@usaid.gov



Thanks all,



Dana













------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Oct 1995 02:12:26 +-300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BA95FD.9D7895A0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BA95FD.9D7895A0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



MORRO,

SO, ARE YOU DENYING THE WELL DOCUMENTED FACT THAT WITHOUT THE TACIT =

COMPLICITY OF SOME OF THE LOCALS OR NATIVES, COLONIALISM IN AFRICA OR =

INDIA OR EVEN SOUTH AFRICA WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN AS EFFECTIVE AND AS LONG =

AS IT DID? OR DO YOU HAVE A SPECIAL MAKE-ME-FEEL-GOOD-ABOUT-MYSELF =

HISTORY BOOK WE "MUDDLED" AFRICANS HAVE NOT BEEN EXPOSED TO?!.



REGARDS Basss!!!=20



----------

From: =

[SMTP:

..US]

Sent: 26/IaCIi CaCeai/1417 05:53 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)



Bass and others:



Some of us are so far muddled in our understanding of Africa, I

neither have the time nor the energy to bring them to speed.

To those who would label me racist . . . That's a new one for me.

But I never suffer from sticker shock.



Morro.









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Oct 1995 02:37:34 +-300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BA95FD.A2A50C20"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BA95FD.A2A50C20

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



MR.HUBBARD!!

PLEASE, KINDLY TELL MR. CONNORS THAT HE MUST NOT ALLOW THAT ATTACK =

BREAK HIS HEART; HE MUST GO AND CONTINUE THE GOOD WORK.MOST GAMBIANS ARE =

FAIR; AND I HAVE NO DOUBT IN MY MIND THAT THE MAJORITY IN Dumbutu WOULD =

ALWAYS REMEMBER AND LOVE HIM FOR WHAT HE HAS DONE FOR THEM.



REGARDS Basssssssss!!!!=20

=09



----------

From: =

[SMTP:

..US]

Sent: 26/IaCIi CaCeai/1417 09:32 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)



Mr. Hubbard:



Thank you for your letter. Just as you think I have missed my mark, I

don't believe you are even in the ball park.



First in the piece you referenced, I used "you" synanymously with

the West and the Colonial experience. I don't believe Mr. Connors

trained any soldiers or supplied them with weapons. However, I do

feel that his position vastly aids the Neocolonialist position, and

thus it falls to the rest of us as targets to separate him personally

from his words. I can't do that.



This is why I added that perhaps he does not know what he is talking

about. But he said what he said and I respondly appropriately. My

folks back homes continue to bleed, literally. This is not =

philosophical.

This is real gore. Thank Mr. Connors for me for the Park, but that is

irrelevant to the fact that if his position according to his piece

prevails, I may just have to turn that Park into a cemetary. I mean

that literally. I do not mean to triviliaze Mr. Connors' achievements,

but he should not trivialize the very real dangers my country faces.

If he can do that we'll get along just fine.



Morro.

(Ps: By the way I have been in America a little while. I too have

volunteered in poor communities and provided many needed services

to those less fortunate. But I will never take that as a license to

rob them the wrong way.)

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows =

)-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Tue, 08 Oct 96 11:19:31 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA23966; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 11:20:47 -0500

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.13) by =

gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma022138; Tue Oct 8 11:20:45 1996

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA32680;

Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:17:04 -0700

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA30554;

Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:12:34 -0700

Received: from upsmot03.msn.com (upsmot03.msn.com [204.95.110.85]) by =

mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id JAA22854 =

for <

Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by =

upsmot03.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id JAA05286 for =

<

Message-Id: <

Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 16:11:14 UT

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List =

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

X-To: "Gambia-L" <

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN





List members,



I received this letter from

respect his

comments and am swayed by his integration of heartfelt emotion and =

obviously

deep understanding of African issues. I am saddened to see the finger

pointing! I will tell you why. My friend, Mr. Connors, worked =

incredibly

hard while in The Gambia. He helped to create a Wildlife Park now known =

as

the Kiang West Park. His diligence and unquenchable desire to help the =

park

develop did not stop him from making tough decisions. Some of these =

decisions

rocked the boat and took money away from thieves and placed it back into =

the

park where it was intended to go. Mr. Connors might not be a saint but =

his

commitment to building a park so Gambian children and interested persons =

could

learn about their own environment was heartfelt and strong. He worked =

on a

modest salary and dedicated two years of his life to doing so. He =

helped make

the park a more viable tourist stop and he spent a good deal of his =

extra time

teaching, and developing a small youth center where Dumbutu children =

could

lift weights and play. When you said, "While we grapple with the =

problems YOU

have largely created for us, you continue to exploit our continent's

resources. Africa's disarray enables

YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you

propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.", I =

wondered if

you really know Mr. Connors. I think if you sat around a bowl of =

benechin and

had conversation you would find yourself wanting to take back several =

of your

comments. I don't think Mr. Connors is naove or manipulative. I think =

Mr.

Connors was a true friend to a large number of the villagers in Dumbutu. =

If I

am not mistaken Kevin comes from a family that has no involvement with

colonialism. They came to America two generations ago just as many did =

to

escape persecution in their own country. His interest to travel to The =

Gambia

was heartfelt and pure. Just like many of my students asked me what =

America

was like, so too Kevin Connors asked what The Gambia was like. Just as =

many

Gambians have visited America, so too have many Americans visited The =

Gambia.

Your identification of Mr. Connors as a naove, white neocolonialist =

might fit

the more bitter half of your lamentation of Africa's problems, but when =

you

come to some sort of Peace you will know that many people do things in =

the

name of goodwill, globality, and peace. Mr. Connors is not a =

neocolonialist.

When you give him a chance to discuss the issues with you I am sure you =

will

be moved to reconsider your judgments.



Mr. Connor's remarks about the political situation in The Gambia were a =

good

deal more sensitive to issues that all people face. He was pointing out =

that

even though some-not all-people look up to America for the ability to =

have

smooth transitions from one administration to another, that there are =

still

many issues that need to change here. He, like many Americans want more =

than

two choices for president. In The Gambia there were more choices. In =

all

honesty his comments were more directed at some of the Americans he =

knows and

their comments about The Gambia than towards Gambians



In summation, and in all fairness and good nature, please do not jump =

to

conclusions that don't solve problems but instead stir up animosity. If =

you

feel so moved to point your finger so unflinchingly then first take the =

effort

to understand what this man was getting at. You can do this by writing =

to him

and sharing your feelings, but to subject the group to incendiary =

comments

that miss their mark in their accusation is inappropriate.



Brian Hubbard





----------

From:

JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

Sent: Monday, October 07, 1996 1:45 PM

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)



Mr. Connors:



A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymen

are duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water to

anoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARE

THE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agree

with you of being.



The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should not

impose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in western

democracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have your

problems right now.)



Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problems

we have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemming

from the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselves

with come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill us

eg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .



Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking the

convenient position that westerners should not impose their standards

on Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.

Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable of

being decent as white men.



If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided =

by

the Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me =

either.

If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you =

cry;

it will make me cry too.



While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, you

continue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray enables

YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you

propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.

Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descend

into anarchy.



Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled =

greed

and contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to add

I forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't =

much

I can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with =

this.

Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.



Morro.

(Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had

1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what he

had in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sisters

at Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows =

)-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by

gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;

Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;

Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700

Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) by

mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA14208 =

for

<

Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by

upsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for

<

Message-Id: <

Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UT

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

X-To: "Gambia-L" <

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



Fellow list members,



This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps

Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He =

asked me

to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made =

during

the past elections.



----------

From: Kevin Connors

Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM

To: Brian Hubbard

Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)



Brian,



I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness =

of

the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself =

the

most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I think

about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the =

US...Ross

Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. =

what

the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high =

and

mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh =

being

elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather =

have

elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal =

with

here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their =

hundreds

of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they =

have

the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter =

any

opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for

campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.

Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in =

the

name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personal

reasons?



I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place =

where

democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the =

country

that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the

population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just

mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Dole

eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in the

Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.



It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful

ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are =

being

violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws =

that

are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human

rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the =

NRA

buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males =

dominating

all aspects of our political spectrum?



Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those =

of

us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the

country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries

interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly

elected.



Kevin Connors





The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

Peace













------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Oct 1995 02:47:45 +-300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BA95FD.AA6F5F00"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BA95FD.AA6F5F00

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



FAMARA!

HOW ABOUT "CA C'EST MANIFIQUE!!"



----------

From: Famara A. Sanyang[SMTP:

Sent: 27/IaCIi CaCeai/1417 02:00 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)



Gambia-l,

I thank you all for your contributions. And welcome to the new=20

members. It was very silent from my end because I was away,=20

and I have to "catch-up" with the postings to be able to contribute.

=20

I am among the lossers of the election, but looking at it in another=20

way, the party I sympathised with, contributed so immensely to avert=20

violence and to wake the Gambian people from the PPP legacy of=20

personality (not tribal politics that belongs to UDP) politics. The=20

UDPs tribalistic politics is a disgrace and a set back in Gambian=20

politics. With my strong anti- PPP, I am willing to give them some=20

credit for not playing on tribal differences throughout its=20

existence. We should remember that the PPP was tribalist at its=20

inception, but Baba Jawara managed to develop it from that stage.



I think my friend friend Morro is not tackling=20

the outcome of the elections very well. Morro we bought loose the=20

Presidential elections, but, the parliamentary election are in=20

December, I think some list members mentioned the importance of=20

mobilising to elect as strong an opposition as possible to have some=20

control on Jammeh.=20

I think Morro was very unfair with Mr. Connors. This gentlemen gave a=20

very good analysis of the situation. Students of comparitive studies=20

say that "you have a better understanding of your situation by=20

comparing it with other situations". I believe Mr. Connors, example=20

of the US to whom almost the whole world look up to when it comes to=20

Democracy was very relevant. Morro mentioned that=20

" denial of participation in a debate is not the same as a dead

brother at Denton Bridge". Did you forget the death of

Dr. Martin Lurther King, Malcolm X, John F. Kennedy. I am=20

not trying in any way to justify the dead of innocent people, but=20

what am heading at is that, (unfortunately) dead sometimes take place =

even in=20

USA. =20

Morro is so committed to the restoration of the "Democratic" process.=20

I do not think the majority of the Gambians missed Jawara's=20

democracy, where civil servants and politicians were scrambling for=20

the few millions of Dalasis in The Gambian state coffers.

Ministers were found guilty by the country's courts of activities

incompatible with their office and still get promoted, you do not

find these things in the countries we are looking up to.

Civil servants earning less than 50,000 Dalasis(am a bit generous=20

here), were building houses costing over 500,000 Dalasis

(without having any additional job). Government Scholarships=20

were reserved for the children of the elites, so that they can go=20

abroad, study, and come back to replace their parents,

(the circle continues). People critical to the system=20

were sacked from their jobs or never promoted to higher office=20

without explanations. Do you remember how many innocent Gambians=20

were detained by the "democratic" system you are longing for after the=20

31st July Coup attempt. The list goes on.

I think it is time to work for a strong opposition to avoid APRC=20

dominating the parliament as the PPP did during its reign. I think=20

the dominance at parliament is one of the factors which explains the=20

PPP's power arrogance.



Now to Dr. Nyang who also seem to be supporting Morro, what do you mean=20

when you said in your posting of 1 Oct. that "Yahya Jammeh, .... now=20

celebrating victory, must learn from the lessons of P.S. Njie.=20

....."Vive Njie, Vive Njie, Jola jel na first". ... I do not know what =

the=20

relevance of this reminder is in todays Gambia, and what it meant at=20

that time. With all respect, I am tempted to say that this was a bit =

out of context,=20

enlighten me please. =20



Finally to Mustafa and Yahya, I will reply to your messages another=20

day.



Shalom,

Famara.

No hard feelings =20

> Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 13:32:59 CDT=20

> Reply-to:

> From: <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List =

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)



> Mr. Hubbard:

>=20

> Thank you for your letter. Just as you think I have missed my mark, I

> don't believe you are even in the ball park.

>=20

> First in the piece you referenced, I used "you" synanymously with

> the West and the Colonial experience. I don't believe Mr. Connors

> trained any soldiers or supplied them with weapons. However, I do

> feel that his position vastly aids the Neocolonialist position, and

> thus it falls to the rest of us as targets to separate him personally

> from his words. I can't do that.

>=20

> This is why I added that perhaps he does not know what he is talking

> about. But he said what he said and I respondly appropriately. My

> folks back homes continue to bleed, literally. This is not =

philosophical.

> This is real gore. Thank Mr. Connors for me for the Park, but that is

> irrelevant to the fact that if his position according to his piece

> prevails, I may just have to turn that Park into a cemetary. I mean

> that literally. I do not mean to triviliaze Mr. Connors' =

achievements,

> but he should not trivialize the very real dangers my country faces.

> If he can do that we'll get along just fine.

>=20

> Morro.

> (Ps: By the way I have been in America a little while. I too have

> volunteered in poor communities and provided many needed services

> to those less fortunate. But I will never take that as a license to

> rob them the wrong way.)

> --------------------------( Forwarded letter follows =

)-----------------------

>=20

> Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

> (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Tue, 08 Oct 96 11:19:31 CST

> Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

> id AA23966; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 11:20:47 -0500

> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.13) by =

gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

> id sma022138; Tue Oct 8 11:20:45 1996

> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA32680;

> Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:17:04 -0700

> Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA30554;

> Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:12:34 -0700

> Received: from upsmot03.msn.com (upsmot03.msn.com [204.95.110.85]) by =

mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id JAA22854 =

for <

> 1 -0700

> Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by =

upsmot03.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id JAA05286 for =

<

> Message-Id: <

> Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 16:11:14 UT

> Reply-To:

> Sender:

> Precedence: bulk

> From: "Brian Hubbard" <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List =

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

> X-To: "Gambia-L" <

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>=20

>=20

> List members,

>=20

> I received this letter from

respect his

> comments and am swayed by his integration of heartfelt emotion and =

obviously

> deep understanding of African issues. I am saddened to see the finger

> pointing! I will tell you why. My friend, Mr. Connors, worked =

incredibly

> hard while in The Gambia. He helped to create a Wildlife Park now =

known as

> the Kiang West Park. His diligence and unquenchable desire to help =

the park

> develop did not stop him from making tough decisions. Some of these =

decisions

> rocked the boat and took money away from thieves and placed it back =

into the

> park where it was intended to go. Mr. Connors might not be a saint =

but his

> commitment to building a park so Gambian children and interested =

persons could

> learn about their own environment was heartfelt and strong. He worked =

on a

> modest salary and dedicated two years of his life to doing so. He =

helped make

> the park a more viable tourist stop and he spent a good deal of his =

extra time

> teaching, and developing a small youth center where Dumbutu children =

could

> lift weights and play. When you said, "While we grapple with the =

problems YOU

> have largely created for us, you continue to exploit our continent's

> resources. Africa's disarray enables

> YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What =

you

> propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.", I =

wondered if

> you really know Mr. Connors. I think if you sat around a bowl of =

benechin and

> had conversation you would find yourself wanting to take back several =

of your

> comments. I don't think Mr. Connors is naove or manipulative. I =

think Mr.

> Connors was a true friend to a large number of the villagers in =

Dumbutu. If I

> am not mistaken Kevin comes from a family that has no involvement with

> colonialism. They came to America two generations ago just as many =

did to

> escape persecution in their own country. His interest to travel to =

The Gambia

> was heartfelt and pure. Just like many of my students asked me what =

America

> was like, so too Kevin Connors asked what The Gambia was like. Just =

as many

> Gambians have visited America, so too have many Americans visited The =

Gambia.

> Your identification of Mr. Connors as a naove, white neocolonialist =

might fit

> the more bitter half of your lamentation of Africa's problems, but =

when you

> come to some sort of Peace you will know that many people do things in =

the

> name of goodwill, globality, and peace. Mr. Connors is not a =

neocolonialist.

> When you give him a chance to discuss the issues with you I am sure =

you will

> be moved to reconsider your judgments.

>=20

> Mr. Connor's remarks about the political situation in The Gambia were =

a good

> deal more sensitive to issues that all people face. He was pointing =

out that

> even though some-not all-people look up to America for the ability to =

have

> smooth transitions from one administration to another, that there are =

still

> many issues that need to change here. He, like many Americans want =

more than

> two choices for president. In The Gambia there were more choices. In =

all

> honesty his comments were more directed at some of the Americans he =

knows and

> their comments about The Gambia than towards Gambians

>=20

> In summation, and in all fairness and good nature, please do not jump =

to

> conclusions that don't solve problems but instead stir up animosity. =

If you

> feel so moved to point your finger so unflinchingly then first take =

the effort

> to understand what this man was getting at. You can do this by =

writing to him

> and sharing your feelings, but to subject the group to incendiary =

comments

> that miss their mark in their accusation is inappropriate.

>=20

> Brian Hubbard

>=20

>=20

> ----------

> From:

> JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

> Sent: Monday, October 07, 1996 1:45 PM

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

>=20

> Mr. Connors:

>=20

> A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymen

> are duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water to

> anoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARE

> THE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agree

> with you of being.

>=20

> The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should not

> impose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in western

> democracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have your

> problems right now.)

>=20

> Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problems

> we have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemming

> from the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselves

> with come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill =

us

> eg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .

>=20

> Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking the

> convenient position that westerners should not impose their standards

> on Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.

> Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable of

> being decent as white men.

>=20

> If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided =

by

> the Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me =

either.

> If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you =

cry;

> it will make me cry too.

>=20

> While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, =

you

> continue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray =

enables

> YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What =

you

> propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.

> Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descend

> into anarchy.

>=20

> Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled =

greed

> and contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to =

add

> I forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't =

much

> I can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with =

this.

> Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.

>=20

> Morro.

> (Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had

> 1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what he

> had in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sisters

> at Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)

> --------------------------( Forwarded letter follows =

)-----------------------



>=20

> Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

> (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CST

> Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

> id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500

> Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by

> gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

> id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996

> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;

> Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700

> Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;

> Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700

> Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) by

> mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id =

HAA14208 for

> <

> Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by

> upsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for

> <

> Message-Id: <

> Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UT

> Reply-To:

> Sender:

> Precedence: bulk

> From: "Brian Hubbard" <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

> X-To: "Gambia-L" <

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>=20

> Fellow list members,

>=20

> This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps

> Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He =

asked me

> to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments =

made during

> the past elections.

>=20

> ----------

> From: Kevin Connors

> Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM

> To: Brian Hubbard

> Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)

>=20

> Brian,

>=20

> I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness =

of

> the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give =

himself the

> most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I =

think

> about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the =

US...Ross

> Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. =

what

> the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high =

and

> mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh =

being

> elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much =

rather have

> elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal =

with

> here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their =

hundreds

> of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: =

they have

> the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect =

deter any

> opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for

> campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying =

Mr.

> Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in =

the

> name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any =

personal

> reasons?

>=20

> I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place =

where

> democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the =

country

> that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the

> population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just

> mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and =

Dole

> eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in =

the

> Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.

>=20

> It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful

> ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are =

being

> violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws =

that

> are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human

> rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, =

the NRA

> buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males =

dominating

> all aspects of our political spectrum?

>=20

> Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from =

those of

> us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for =

the

> country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries

> interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so =

fairly

> elected.

>=20

> Kevin Connors

>=20

>=20

> The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

> Peace

>=20

>=20









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Oct 1995 04:18:23 +-300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BA95FE.4DF5DBE0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BA95FE.4DF5DBE0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



MR.JALLOW!!

HOW ABOUT NJAARAAMMA!!!



----------

From: Yaya Jallow[SMTP:

Sent: 26/IaCIi CaCeai/1417 09:40 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)



Fellas,



Welcome to all our new member and thanks to all those helping expanding

the list.



Now to Morro, I wanna say that I read your response to Connors' letter

with great interest and I want to agree with you in principle that the

democratic process in the Gambia is not fully in place yet. But I do not

think that an all-or-nothing approach is the way to look at the situation.

Nation building and political development is an incremental process. The

policy of constructive engagement is the key to fostering democracy in

the Gambia. This is why many on the list have pointed out the need for the

opposition to strengthen itself in the National assembly.



On your notion of , I believe that this is a "Golden

Oldie". Many of the problems we are faced in the Gambia today and for that

matter most African countries are a result of our own making. For a

simple illustration, a Sudanese brother wrote a letter to the BBC

Africa Magazine openly calling for the British to go back and

re-colonize his country, because according to him his own leaders and

people are butchering him and his community. Therefore, Unless we

recognize that we are responsible for some of the tragedies and

failings in our nation, we will not tackle the problems face up.









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 18:57:34 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Elections and after

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Lots of thoughts and analyses have already been offered on the recently

held elections in The Gambia. I am taking this opportunity to share mine

with you. The elections have been held and the inevitable results are now

known to everyone. Whether we like Jammmeh or not, he is the President

elect and nothing will change that fact. If you can recall before the

elections Malanding ( hope I am stating your position correctly ) and

myself were among the few who supported a boycott of the elections. My

rationale was that elections in Africa including the The Gambia are always

accompanied by fraudulent practices where Incumbents never loose. The only

exceptions to the norm that I can remember were the 1967 Sierra

Leonean elections when Siaka Stevens defeated incumbent prime minister

Albert Margai. Few years ago Chiluba ousted Kaunda in Zambia. I also

remembered Lebua Jonathan, then Prime Minister of Lesotha, lost an

election in the 70's but refused to step down to give up power. I forgot

the outcome of that incident. Finally, the first legitimate elections in

South Africa that brought Mandela and the ANC falls outside the category

of the typical unfair elections taking place in Africa.

We all knew that the opposition candidates had insurmountale

hurdles to overcome

coupled with the abuse of government power and resources to benefit Jammeh

and APRC. This is nothing new in Gambian politics. Jammeh was simply being

a copycat to his deposed predessesor. Remember the Wollof proverb " Ku

boka cha geta ga, nan cha mew ma" , meaning that any member of the herd

will drink

some of the milk. This is the standard practice going on throughout the

continent. Besides, didn't his great mentor Jerry Rawlings pay a state

visit to The Gambia and probably lectured him on tricks of the trade. This

might be a bitter pill to swallow by some of the list members but the

fact of the matter is that Jammeh had wide spread support among the

Gambian electorate. I was not at all suprised by the results in Banjul

particularly in my Banjul South constituency. Most of the people that I

had spoken to supported Jammeh. You have to understand that lots of people

were very alienated and disillusioned by the 32 years of Jawara's rule.

The kleptocracy ( borrowing from Dr Amadou Janneh ) and economic decadence

increased the gap between the few wealthy and the majority of poor

citizens, which was reflective of one of Jimmy Cliff's song entitled "

Suffering in the land" with the famous line " The rich gets richer and the

poor gets poorer, suffering in the land ". Those factors coupled together

with the ostentatious display of illegally acquired wealth from the ruling

elite gave Jammeh more leverage in the eyes of the majority of Gambians

who benefited nothing or had relatives in the positions of power during

Jawara's reign.

Some of the developments undergone by Jammeh during the last two

years, whether they are cosmetic or substantive also appealed to a lot of

The Gambians who felt that within 2 years, the kid had achieved what the

much older politician could not accomplish in more than 30 years.

I know that the majority of the population does not have the

level of education that the average Gambia-l netter enjoys, and thus

reasons and sees things differently that we do.

I like the idea offered by Dr Kamara regarding the strategic

planning for social and economic development ideas to be submitted to the

government in the hopes that they will be implemented. Some of you have

already mentioned about the strong need and representation of the

opposition in parliament. I strongly believe that it is quite vital to

prevent the defacto one party system that we had for so long. We have to

prevent history from repeating itself. A strong opposition consisting of

dynamic, well informed members of parliament unlike the typical MP's that

used to fill up parliament can bring about checks and balances, putting

the ruling party under the microscope and heavy scrutiny. Therefore,

it is imperative that the three unsucessful Presidential candidates

Darboe, Jatta and Bah to

run ( stand ) and gain parliamentary seats in December.

I am also proposing that we follow the Sierra Leonean list model

where opposition leader Dr Karefa Smart is a member of Leonenet and

frequently contributes to the list about his positions and developments in

Sierra Leone. Personally, I would like Darboe, Jatta and Bah to join

Gambia-l and make similar contributions. I am not sure about their

internet accessibility. We can entertain

some reactions and discussions to that my proposal.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 14:26:19 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Amadou, Abdou, Tony



I will be glad if we can add Pa Lamin Beyai to the List. Pa was my

colleague at FBC and he is now in the UK doing his MBA.



His e-mail address is:



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 02:04:28 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: introduction

Message-ID: <







welcome on board Fatma.



Agi Kumba



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 9 Oct 96 12:01:09 UT

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: FW: response

Message-ID: <







----------

From:

Sent: Tuesday, October 08, 1996 12:49 PM

To: Brian Hubbard

Subject: response



Dear Morro,



I appreciate all the comments I received regarding the letter I wrote last

week about elections in The Gambia. Most were well thought out and provoked

me to delve deeper into my thoughts. However, Morro's letter was,

unfortunately, quite far from an intelligent response. I wonder, Morro, did

you really read my letter? I think not. You seemed to have COMPLETELY missed

my point. In your haste to point fingers, in your rush to utilize my letter

as an avenue to express your personal anger, I think you stopped reading far

from the end.



Let me explain a few things: My letter was a negative commentary on the

United States political arena, one intended to inspire ex-Patriates living

in The Gambia to turn the microscope back upon our country and look at the

deep, underlying correlations between what just happened in The Gambia and

what has been happening in the U.S. for years. Lack of time prevented me

from offering suggestions on ways to make our own system more fair and open,

as I believe it is easy to point out the "bads" of any system but much more

productive and beneficial to offer ways to fix the wrongs.



However, let me just clear one thing up: I am proud to have been born in

the United States. I will not burden my heart with guilt for what past and

present leaders of the U.S. and other Western countries have done to Africa.

Albiet some tremendously wrong, unjust actions and policies. Instead, I

chose and still choose to do the kind of stuff I did for two and a half

years as a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia: use the gifts God, my family

and fortunate upbringing have given me to work for economic, social and

environmental change with people who simply don't have the opportunities. To

this day, I consider it the biggest honor of my life to have had the chance

to live in The Gambia; to come to understand your country, laugh and cry

with your brothers and sisters, take part in your religious and cultural

ceremonies. To learn from Gambians. Your comment on whether my initial letter

was born

"out of respect for me or veiled greed and contempt" were felt with the

weight of a bullet....until I realized that your words we born out of anger

towards a system, a policy, an attitude far beyond me. I was just a convenient

target. To then say you forgive me, I ask for what?



Please do not interpret either of my letters as an attempt to be anointed a

"saint", being honest with myself absolves me of the need to seek

gratification in all I do. Before hurling such words as "colonialist" at me,

maybe it would have been better for you to understand me, to question me

prior to leveling insults. Such actions put you on equal footing with

racists, bigots, and anti-immigrant nuts who skim the surface of an issue,

refuse to understand what truly lies at the base of a problem and are quick

to lay blame on others for their own problems. Understand this: I agree with

you that many of the problems Africa faces today are attributable to Western

countries, specifically the United States. However, I have met far too many

inspired, intelligent and caring Gambians and U.S. citizens who are working

to reverse this terrible trend they had nothing to do with.



Your one intelligent, thoughtful comment on the Golden Rule was lost in

hypocrisy: how can you write about the Golden Rule while leveling such

spiteful comments at me?



I am sorry we have misunderstood each other. Natural human instinct led me

to be defensive in this reply yet, I am not angry at you nor will I harbor

resentment. Instead, I hope we have the chance to discuss this issue further

and come to a better understanding of each of our unique points of view.



I sincerely wish the best for The Gambia and pray that our leaders here in

the U.S. wake up to the realization that their policy decisions in the back

rooms of the Capital effect the Gambians who welcomed me as one of their sons.



Kevin Connors











>





The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

Peace





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 15:02:33 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: FW: response

Message-ID: <19961009135845.AAA20152@LOCALNAME>



Hi Brian,

Why dont Kevin Connors subscribe to the Gambia-l if he is so

interested in taking part in the issues discussed instead of you being

an intermediary?



>

>

> ----------

> From:

> Sent: Tuesday, October 08, 1996 12:49 PM

> To: Brian Hubbard

> Subject: response

>

> Dear Morro,

>

> I appreciate all the comments I received regarding the letter I wrote last

> week about elections in The Gambia. Most were well thought out and provoked

> me to delve deeper into my thoughts. However, Morro's letter was,

> unfortunately, quite far from an intelligent response. I wonder, Morro, did

> you really read my letter? I think not. You seemed to have COMPLETELY missed

> my point. In your haste to point fingers, in your rush to utilize my letter

> as an avenue to express your personal anger, I think you stopped reading far

> from the end.

>

> Let me explain a few things: My letter was a negative commentary on the

> United States political arena, one intended to inspire ex-Patriates living

> in The Gambia to turn the microscope back upon our country and look at the

> deep, underlying correlations between what just happened in The Gambia and

> what has been happening in the U.S. for years. Lack of time prevented me

> from offering suggestions on ways to make our own system more fair and open,

> as I believe it is easy to point out the "bads" of any system but much more

> productive and beneficial to offer ways to fix the wrongs.

>

> However, let me just clear one thing up: I am proud to have been born in

> the United States. I will not burden my heart with guilt for what past and

> present leaders of the U.S. and other Western countries have done to Africa.

> Albiet some tremendously wrong, unjust actions and policies. Instead, I

> chose and still choose to do the kind of stuff I did for two and a half

> years as a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia: use the gifts God, my family

> and fortunate upbringing have given me to work for economic, social and

> environmental change with people who simply don't have the opportunities. To

> this day, I consider it the biggest honor of my life to have had the chance

> to live in The Gambia; to come to understand your country, laugh and cry

> with your brothers and sisters, take part in your religious and cultural

> ceremonies. To learn from Gambians. Your comment on whether my initial letter

> was born

> "out of respect for me or veiled greed and contempt" were felt with the

> weight of a bullet....until I realized that your words we born out of anger

> towards a system, a policy, an attitude far beyond me. I was just a convenient

> target. To then say you forgive me, I ask for what?

>

> Please do not interpret either of my letters as an attempt to be anointed a

> "saint", being honest with myself absolves me of the need to seek

> gratification in all I do. Before hurling such words as "colonialist" at me,

> maybe it would have been better for you to understand me, to question me

> prior to leveling insults. Such actions put you on equal footing with

> racists, bigots, and anti-immigrant nuts who skim the surface of an issue,

> refuse to understand what truly lies at the base of a problem and are quick

> to lay blame on others for their own problems. Understand this: I agree with

> you that many of the problems Africa faces today are attributable to Western

> countries, specifically the United States. However, I have met far too many

> inspired, intelligent and caring Gambians and U.S. citizens who are working

> to reverse this terrible trend they had nothing to do with.

>

> Your one intelligent, thoughtful comment on the Golden Rule was lost in

> hypocrisy: how can you write about the Golden Rule while leveling such

> spiteful comments at me?

>

> I am sorry we have misunderstood each other. Natural human instinct led me

> to be defensive in this reply yet, I am not angry at you nor will I harbor

> resentment. Instead, I hope we have the chance to discuss this issue further

> and come to a better understanding of each of our unique points of view.

>

> I sincerely wish the best for The Gambia and pray that our leaders here in

> the U.S. wake up to the realization that their policy decisions in the back

> rooms of the Capital effect the Gambians who welcomed me as one of their sons.

>

> Kevin Connors

>

>

>

>

>

> >

>

>

> The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

> Peace

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 09 Oct 1996 09:58:24 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: New Members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Edi Jarju and Pa Lamin Drammeh are now on board. Thanks to Dana and

Lamin Drammeh for their efforts.



Intros. expected from Edi and Pa Lamin.



Amadou Scattred-Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 09 Oct 1996 10:25:46 -0400

From: Emery Dennis <

To: "A. Loum" <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Elections and after

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Tony,



This is one of the more astute and responsible pieces that I have read

on this list. By having elections, Jammeh has created the machine by

which he will either be consumed or sustained. In making sure that the

next elections are freer and fairer than the last and by holding Jammeh

accountable for his record, you will accomplish your goal of a better

Gambia. I am interested in how he will balance satisfying the raised

expectations of the masses and those of the military.



Regards,

Emery Dennis.





A. Loum wrote:

>

> Whether we like Jammmeh or not, he is the President

> elect and nothing will change that fact.



> ...This might be a bitter pill to swallow by some of the list members > but the fact of the matter is that Jammeh had wide spread support > among the Gambian electorate....



> ...The Gambians who felt that within 2 years, the kid had achieved > what the much older politician could not accomplish in more than 30 > years.

> I know that the majority of the population does not have the

> level of education that the average Gambia-l netter enjoys, and thus

> reasons and sees things differently that we do.

> I like the idea offered by Dr Kamara regarding the strategic

> planning for social and economic development ideas to be submitted to > the government in the hopes that they will be implemented. Some of you > have already mentioned about the strong need and representation of the

> opposition in parliament.



> ...putting the ruling party under the microscope and heavy scrutiny. > Therefore, it is imperative that the three unsucessful Presidential > candidates Darboe, Jatta and Bah to run ( stand ) and gain > parliamentary seats in December.

> I am also proposing that we follow the Sierra Leonean list > model where opposition leader Dr Karefa Smart is a member of Leonenet > and frequently contributes to the list about his positions and > developments in Sierra Leone. Personally, I would like Darboe, Jatta > and Bah to join Gambia-l and make similar contributions.

> ...

> Thanks

> Tony

>

>

> ========================================================================

>

> Anthony W Loum

> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

> University of Washington

> Box 353200

> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200

>

> =========================================================================

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 09:52:14 -0500 (CDT)

From: Alieu Jawara <

To: Gambia-l <

Subject: welcome nw members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I would like to welcome all new members especially Cherno Jagne (Cho),

my old pal. Its so nice that we can keep in touch once again. I hope

school is going great. Please send me a personal e-mail and tell me more

about yourself and forward Langs address to me, k. I would also like to

take this opportunity to welcome Fatima Phaal and its nice to know that

she's going back home after Med school, excellent thinking!



Bye everyone

Alieu Jawara



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 09 Oct 1995 17:53:20 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Mail Readability

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello Abdou and Others!!

Modou Camara has told me that my recent mails appear unreadable to

him, and i was wondering if that is not the case with my other postings

in the List.



please, inform me on the subject. And my very warm regards and best

wishes to you.



Regards Bassssss!!!



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 06:09:25 -0400 (EDT)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

To: Brian Hubbard <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

;@cldc.howard.edu

Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.961009051543.14085B-100000@localhost>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



This is a brief response to the points raised about the letter forwarded

by Mr. Hubbard.First of all, let me state categorically that I will be the

last man to argue that international friends of the Gambia do not have a

role in the on-going debate about the political future of the country.All

the members of the list who are not Gambians or persons of Gambian descent

certainly have all the right to participate in the discussion. They do

enrich the discussion and they bring to the table a perspective that is

different from those of us who are culturally affected by certain

realities in that part of the world. In other words, we are now living in

a global system that makes it easier for us to communicate with others in

the world who have Gambian experiences and are sympathetic to the people

because of their stay in the country.Now let me go to the next point .

When we talk about democracy in the global system we must

recognise four questions that are critical to the political and economic

wellbeing of modern human beings.The first question is that of food

security;the second is freedom of conscience;the third is the enjoyment of

human rights that are now universally accepted by all international

organisations and peoples.The fourth question is the right to elect one's

leaders periodically without fear.An alien being from a distant galaxy is

likely to be fascinated by the conflicting human definitions and practices

of democracy.What may not puzzle him is the economic and cultural gap

between the peoples of the northern hemisphere and those living in the

South.Democracy in the North is no longer specifically focused on the

politics of the belly.The successful exploitation of the material and

human resources of the U.S. and beyond has enabled those of us in the U.S.

to enjoy a standard of living unavailable to others elsewhere in the

globe.Because of this state of affairs the phenomenon of food deficit and

the lack of daily intake of adequate calories have together made the

politics of the belly paramount.In a society where the individual members

are faced with the urgent task of feeding themselves three times a day,

the politics of the head (concern with the environment and other issues

peculiar to the North) receives lesser attention from the ordinary man and

woman in the developing areas of the world.In the specific case of the

Gambia, those of us who oppose the military and its attempt to civilianise

itself, recognise the realities in Africa today.We oppose not because we

are hell bent on opposing the order of the day, but because we do not want

the deprivation resulting from the politics of the belly to cloud the

politics of the head.It is one thing to be poor, but it is another to be

brutalised and impoverished at the same time.The record of the military in

Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Latin America leave much to be

desired.The call for the opposition to organise itself and contest the

parliamentary elections is commendable.However, it is politically naive to

think that the party that used undemocratic methods and means to outpoll

its rivalries in the presidential elections is suddenly going to chnge

tactics and let the opposition win the parliamentary elections.It is

dangerous and unwise to assume such a possibility.If rigging was used to

get a presidential goose elected, be rest assured that the parliamentary

ganders would also use rigging to follow their leader down the road to

parliamentary victory.I certainly appreciate the words of caution and

optimism given to us by international friend, but in order for the

Gambians to construct a viable and effective democratic society, fear must

be replaced by a sense of trust among the Gambian people.What has happened

over the last two years is the creeping sense of fear.The creation of the

NIA and the killings that took the lives of many Gambians have conspired

to tell the Gambians that a Republic of Fear is beginning to take hold of

their lives and their daily routines.If some of us are vocal at this time,

please note that we feel that not many Gambians spoke out when their

relatives,friends and fellow citizens were looting the treasury.Much of

what I wrote on the politics of the Gambia went unread by the political

class. They were apparently allergic to scholarly discourse.We do not want

to see a repeat performance under the new order.

With respect to my allusion to P.S. Njie, I wish to inform my

questioner (Famara) that the deceased Banjul politician was a minority who

was the first Chief Minister in the country and his political fate was

largely determined by the fact that he was not from a majority ethnic

group and,to some Gambians at the time (1962), he was a Muslim renegade

who embraced Catholicism.People like myself were teenagers then.Later,

during my doctoral research on the history of political parties in the

Gambia,I collected enough evidence to prove that

ethnicity and religion

were used against him. Colonel Jammeh has to recog} sl





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 12:51:19 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

;@columbia.edu

Subject: Re: Mail Readability

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi,

If you are unable to read postings by Bass, send me mail

indicating what platform you compute on and what mail program you use.

Bass, you should also do the same. Regarding your question, I am able to

read all your postings because I have a MIME-enabled program.

Thanks and bye for now,

-Abdou.

On Mon, 9

Oct 1995, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:



> Hello Abdou and Others!!

> Modou Camara has told me that my recent mails appear unreadable to

> him, and i was wondering if that is not the case with my other postings

> in the List.

>

> please, inform me on the subject. And my very warm regards and best

> wishes to you.

>

> Regards Bassssss!!!

>

>

>



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 13:50:03 +500

From: "Adama Kah" <

To:

Subject: Re: response

Message-ID: <



Date: Wed, 9 Oct 96 12:01:09 UT

Reply-to:

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: FW: response

X-To: "Gambia-L" <







----------

From:

Sent: Tuesday, October 08, 1996 12:49 PM

To: Brian Hubbard

Subject: response



Kevin Connors,



Well put. As a member already suggested, all of us will

welcome your contributions as a member.



Adama Kah







Dear Morro,



I appreciate all the comments I received regarding the letter I wrote last

week about elections in The Gambia. Most were well thought out and provoked

me to delve deeper into my thoughts. However, Morro's letter was,

unfortunately, quite far from an intelligent response. I wonder, Morro, did

you really read my letter? I think not. You seemed to have COMPLETELY missed

my point. In your haste to point fingers, in your rush to utilize my letter

as an avenue to express your personal anger, I think you stopped reading far

from the end.



Let me explain a few things: My letter was a negative commentary on the

United States political arena, one intended to inspire ex-Patriates living

in The Gambia to turn the microscope back upon our country and look at the

deep, underlying correlations between what just happened in The Gambia and

what has been happening in the U.S. for years. Lack of time prevented me

from offering suggestions on ways to make our own system more fair and open,

as I believe it is easy to point out the "bads" of any system but much more

productive and beneficial to offer ways to fix the wrongs.



However, let me just clear one thing up: I am proud to have been born in

the United States. I will not burden my heart with guilt for what past and

present leaders of the U.S. and other Western countries have done to Africa.

Albiet some tremendously wrong, unjust actions and policies. Instead, I

chose and still choose to do the kind of stuff I did for two and a half

years as a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia: use the gifts God, my family

and fortunate upbringing have given me to work for economic, social and

environmental change with people who simply don't have the opportunities. To

this day, I consider it the biggest honor of my life to have had the chance

to live in The Gambia; to come to understand your country, laugh and cry

with your brothers and sisters, take part in your religious and cultural

ceremonies. To learn from Gambians. Your comment on whether my initial letter

was born

"out of respect for me or veiled greed and contempt" were felt with the

weight of a bullet....until I realized that your words we born out of anger

towards a system, a policy, an attitude far beyond me. I was just a convenient

target. To then say you forgive me, I ask for what?



Please do not interpret either of my letters as an attempt to be anointed a

"saint", being honest with myself absolves me of the need to seek

gratification in all I do. Before hurling such words as "colonialist" at me,

maybe it would have been better for you to understand me, to question me

prior to leveling insults. Such actions put you on equal footing with

racists, bigots, and anti-immigrant nuts who skim the surface of an issue,

refuse to understand what truly lies at the base of a problem and are quick

to lay blame on others for their own problems. Understand this: I agree with

you that many of the problems Africa faces today are attributable to Western

countries, specifically the United States. However, I have met far too many

inspired, intelligent and caring Gambians and U.S. citizens who are working

to reverse this terrible trend they had nothing to do with.



Your one intelligent, thoughtful comment on the Golden Rule was lost in

hypocrisy: how can you write about the Golden Rule while leveling such

spiteful comments at me?



I am sorry we have misunderstood each other. Natural human instinct led me

to be defensive in this reply yet, I am not angry at you nor will I harbor

resentment. Instead, I hope we have the chance to discuss this issue further

and come to a better understanding of each of our unique points of view.



I sincerely wish the best for The Gambia and pray that our leaders here in

the U.S. wake up to the realization that their policy decisions in the back

rooms of the Capital effect the Gambians who welcomed me as one of their sons.



Kevin Connors











>





The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

Peace



Adama Kah

The George Washington University

Office of The Vice President and Treasurer

2121 I St., NW

Rice Hall, Suite 707

Washington, D.C. 20052



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 11:16:11 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Re: FW: response

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Hi Brian/Babanding, that is a great idea raised by Momodou Camara. We will

be glad to subscribe Kevin so that he will receive the postings directly

but that will be subject to his request. Maybe, you can check with him and

to find out if he is interested.

Thanks

Tony







On Wed, 9 Oct 1996, Camara, Momodou wrote:



> Hi Brian,

> Why dont Kevin Connors subscribe to the Gambia-l if he is so

> interested in taking part in the issues discussed instead of you being

> an intermediary?

>

> >

> >

> > ----------

> > From:

> > Sent: Tuesday, October 08, 1996 12:49 PM

> > To: Brian Hubbard

> > Subject: response

> >

> > Dear Morro,

> >

> > I appreciate all the comments I received regarding the letter I wrote last

> > week about elections in The Gambia. Most were well thought out and provoked

> > me to delve deeper into my thoughts. However, Morro's letter was,

> > unfortunately, quite far from an intelligent response. I wonder, Morro, did

> > you really read my letter? I think not. You seemed to have COMPLETELY missed

> > my point. In your haste to point fingers, in your rush to utilize my letter

> > as an avenue to express your personal anger, I think you stopped reading far

> > from the end.

> >

> > Let me explain a few things: My letter was a negative commentary on the

> > United States political arena, one intended to inspire ex-Patriates living

> > in The Gambia to turn the microscope back upon our country and look at the

> > deep, underlying correlations between what just happened in The Gambia and

> > what has been happening in the U.S. for years. Lack of time prevented me

> > from offering suggestions on ways to make our own system more fair and open,

> > as I believe it is easy to point out the "bads" of any system but much more

> > productive and beneficial to offer ways to fix the wrongs.

> >

> > However, let me just clear one thing up: I am proud to have been born in

> > the United States. I will not burden my heart with guilt for what past and

> > present leaders of the U.S. and other Western countries have done to Africa.

> > Albiet some tremendously wrong, unjust actions and policies. Instead, I

> > chose and still choose to do the kind of stuff I did for two and a half

> > years as a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia: use the gifts God, my family

> > and fortunate upbringing have given me to work for economic, social and

> > environmental change with people who simply don't have the opportunities. To

> > this day, I consider it the biggest honor of my life to have had the chance

> > to live in The Gambia; to come to understand your country, laugh and cry

> > with your brothers and sisters, take part in your religious and cultural

> > ceremonies. To learn from Gambians. Your comment on whether my initial letter

> > was born

> > "out of respect for me or veiled greed and contempt" were felt with the

> > weight of a bullet....until I realized that your words we born out of anger

> > towards a system, a policy, an attitude far beyond me. I was just a convenient

> > target. To then say you forgive me, I ask for what?

> >

> > Please do not interpret either of my letters as an attempt to be anointed a

> > "saint", being honest with myself absolves me of the need to seek

> > gratification in all I do. Before hurling such words as "colonialist" at me,

> > maybe it would have been better for you to understand me, to question me

> > prior to leveling insults. Such actions put you on equal footing with

> > racists, bigots, and anti-immigrant nuts who skim the surface of an issue,

> > refuse to understand what truly lies at the base of a problem and are quick

> > to lay blame on others for their own problems. Understand this: I agree with

> > you that many of the problems Africa faces today are attributable to Western

> > countries, specifically the United States. However, I have met far too many

> > inspired, intelligent and caring Gambians and U.S. citizens who are working

> > to reverse this terrible trend they had nothing to do with.

> >

> > Your one intelligent, thoughtful comment on the Golden Rule was lost in

> > hypocrisy: how can you write about the Golden Rule while leveling such

> > spiteful comments at me?

> >

> > I am sorry we have misunderstood each other. Natural human instinct led me

> > to be defensive in this reply yet, I am not angry at you nor will I harbor

> > resentment. Instead, I hope we have the chance to discuss this issue further

> > and come to a better understanding of each of our unique points of view.

> >

> > I sincerely wish the best for The Gambia and pray that our leaders here in

> > the U.S. wake up to the realization that their policy decisions in the back

> > rooms of the Capital effect the Gambians who welcomed me as one of their sons.

> >

> > Kevin Connors

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> > >

> >

> >

> > The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

> > Peace

> >

> >

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 16:51:41 -0600

From:

To:

Subject: SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN - OCT. 1996 3/3

Message-ID: <v01510101ae81d3f45b48@[130.74.64.43]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



thought it would be nice to share this information with list members

especilly those nonimmigrants seeking permanent residency .



Numukunda











>From:

>Date: Fri, 4 Oct 1996 17:12:42 -0500

>Subject: SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN - OCT. 1996 3/3

>To:

>

>

>*DEPARTMENT OF STATE ISSUES FINAL REPORT ON THE DV-97 GREEN CARD LOTTERY=20

>

> The US Department of Statement has issued a report containing

>details on

>the results of the DV-97 green card lottery selection which is now complete.

>100,000 applicants were selected and 55,000 permanent residency visas will

>actually be granted (the Department of State issues more approval notices

>than visas available based on the assumption that many of the winners will

>already have been approved for permanent residency through other means or

>will no longer be interested in immigrating to the US).

>

> Approximately 6.5 million applications were considered in the

>lottery which

>ran from February 12, 1996. A further 1.1 million people were disqualified

>for failing to follow directions. Here are the results according to the DOS

>report:

>

>The following is the statistical breakdown by foreign state chargeability=20

>of those registered for the DV-97 program:

>

>I. AFRICA - (20,623 visas are available in fiscal year 1997):

>

>ALGERIA (548) =09

>ANGOLA (16) =09

>BENIN (66)

>BOTSWANA (6)

>BURKINA FASO (16)

>BURUDI (20)

>CAMEROON (1,115)

>CAPE VERDE ((113)

>CENTRAL AF. REP. (8)

>CHAD (22)

>COMORO (O)

>CONGO (8)

>COTE D'IVOIRE (356)

>DJIBOUTI (13)

>EGYPT (3,905)

>EQUATORIAL GUINEA (5)

>ERITREA (951)

>ETHIOPIA (3,210)

>GABON (10)

>GAMBIA, THE (230)

>GHANA (7,119)

>GUINEA (337)

>GUINEA-BISSAU (1)

>KENYA (927)

>LESOTHO (5)

>LIBERIA (1,500)

>LIBYA (28)

>MADAGASCAR (50)

>MALAWI (64)

>MALI (151)

>MAURITANIA (17)

>MAURITIUS (31)

>MOROCCO (2,016)

>MOZAMBIQUE (7)

>NAMIBIA (1)

>NIGER (8)

>NIGERIA (7,080)

>RWANDA (72)

>SAO TOME & PRINCIPE (4)

>SENEGAL (1,137)

>SEYCHELLES (0)

>SIERRA LEONE (2,440)

>SOMALIA (862)

>SOUTH AFRICA (544)

>SUDAN (1,371)

>SWAZILAND (1)

>TANZANIA (267)

>TOGO (281)

>TUNISIA (106)

>UGANDA (308)

>ZAIRE (303)

>ZAMBIA (160)

>ZIMBABWE (104)

>

>II. ASIA - (7,187 visas are available for fiscal year 1997):

>

>AFGHANISTAN (198)

>BAHRAIN (4)

>BANGLADESH (6,784)

>BHUTAN (1)

>BRUNEI (1)

>BURMA (231)

>CAMBODIA (28)

>HONG KONG (504)

>INDONESIA (176)

>IRAN (523)

>IRAQ (113)

>ISRAEL (52)

>JAPAN (428)

>JORDAN (65)

>NORTH KOREA (10)

>KUWAIT (32)

>LAOS (4)

>LEBANON (80)

>MALAYSIA (73)

>MALDIVES (0)

>MONGOLIA (0)

>NEPAL (160)

>OMAN (1)

>PAKISTAN (1)

>QATAR (1)

>SAUDI ARABIA (11)

>SINGAPORE (18)

>SRI LANKA (378)

>SYRIA (57)

>THAILAND (52)

>UNITED ARAB EM. (0)

>YEMEN (52)

>

>(Asia countries that did not qualify for the DV-97 are: CHINA - mainland=20

>born and Taiwan born, INDIA, SOUTH KOREA, PHILIPPINES, and VIETNAM.)

>

>III. EUROPE (23,910 visas for fiscal year 1997):

>

>ALBANIA (6,764)

>ANDORRA (0)

>ARMENIA (1,970)

>AUSTRIA (213)

>AZERBAIJAN (326)

>BELARUS (450)

>BELGUIM (138)

>BOSNIA & HERZ. (163)

>BULGARIA (3,144)

>CROATIA (180)

>CYPRUS(43)

>CZECH REPUBLIC (221)

>DENMARK (79)

>ESTONIA (108)

>FINLAND (171)

>FRANCE (513)

> French Guiana (1)

> Guadeloupe (2)

> Martinique (2)

>GEORGIA (224)

>GERMANY (2,330)

>GREECE (164)

>HUNGARY (275)

>ICELAND (47)

>IRELAND (990)

>ITALY (515)

>KAZAKSTAN (247)

>KYRGYZSTAN (46)

>LATVIA (183)

>LIECHTENSTEIN (2)

>LITHUANIA (712)

>LUXENBOURG (4)

>MACEDONIA, THE FORMER YUGOSLAV REPUBLIC (369)

>MALTA (4)

>MOLDOVA (216)

>MONACO (0)

>NETHERLANDS (237)

> Aruba (2)

> Netherlands=20

> Antilles (7)

>N. IRELAND (128)

>NORWAY 42)

>POLAND (5,003)

>PORTUGAL (249)

> Macau (108)

>ROMANIA (3,769)

>RUSSIA (3,255)

>SAN MARINO (0)

>SERBIA AND MONTENEGRO (671)

>SLOVAKIA (763)

>SLOVENIA (18)

>SPAIN (179)

>SWEDEN (294)

>SWITZERLAND (772)

>TAJIKISTAN (74)

>TURKEY (2,885)

>TURKMENISTAN (24)

>URRAINE (3,154)

>UZBEKISTAN (297)

>VATICAN CITY (0)

>

>(The UNITED KINGDOM (Great Britain) did not qualify for the DV-97 program;=

>=20

>Northern Ireland did qualify, however, and is noted in the listings.)

>

>IV. NORTH AMERICA (8 visas for fiscal year 1997):

>

>BAHAMAS, THE (17)

>

> (The Bahamas is the only country that qualified in the region for

>the=20

>DV-97 program, CANADA did not qualify.)

>

>V. OCEANIA (817 visas for fiscal year 1997):

>

>AUSTRALIA (260)

>FIJI (915)

>KIRIBATI (0)

>MARSHALL ISLANDS (0)

>MICRONESIA, FED. STATE OF (0)

>NAURU (0)

>NEW ZEALAND (175)

>PALAU (0)

>PAPAU NEW GUINEA (2)

>SOLOMON ISLANDS (0)

>TONGA (125)

>TUVALU (0)

>VANUATU (0)

>WESTERN SAMOA (13)

>

>VI. South AMERICA, Central AMERICA, AND THE CARIBBEAN (2,455 visas for=20

>fiscal year 1997):

>

>

>ANTIGUA & BARBUDA (2)

>ARGENTINA (150)

>BARADOS (25)

>BELIZE (15)

>BOLIVA (81)

>BRAZIL (274)

>CHILE (51)

>COSTA RICA (43)

>CUBA (1,475)

>DOMINICA (17)

>ECUADOR (547)

>GRENADA (17)

>GUATEMALA (280)

>GUYANA (121)

>HAITI (112)

>HONDURAS (101)

>NICARAGUA (229)

>PANAMA (21)

>PARAGUAY (12)

>PERU (430)

>ST. KITTS & NEVIS (3)

>SAINT LUCIA (12)

>ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES (7)

>SURINAME (14)

>TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO (177)

>URUGUAY (28)

>VENEZUELA (227)

>

>Countries in the region that did not qualify for the DV-97 program are:=20

>COLOMBIA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, EL SALVADOR, JAMAICA, and MEXICO.)

>

>

>

>*INS PROPOSES RULE PROVIDING EXEMPTIONS TO ENGLISH REQUIREMENT FOR DISABLED

>GREEN CARD HOLDERS=20

>

> The INS has released a proposed rule which would provide an

>exemption from

>the requirements of demonstrating an understanding of the English language,

>including an ability to read, write and speak words in ordinary usage, and

>of demonstrating a knowledge and understanding of the fundamentals of the

>history, and of the principles and form of government of the United States,

>for certain applicants who are unable to comply with both requirements

>because they possess a "physical or developmental disability" or a "mental

>impairment."

>

> The proposed regulation is intended to implement changes to

>Section 312 of

>the Immigration and Nationality Act. Section 312, as revised, now uses the

>terms "physical or developmental disability" or "mental impairment", but

>does not defined the terms. In a report to the House Judiciary Committee,

>however, the Congress stated that the new exemptions are not intended to

>include conditions that are either temporary or that have resulted from an

>individual's illegal use of drugs. The report goes on to state the=

> following:

>

> "An individual who is developmentally disabled is one who shows delayed

>development of a specific cognitive area of maturation, i.e., reading,

>language, or speech, resulting in intellectual functioning so impaired as to

>render the individual unable to participate in the normal testing procedures

>for naturalization. This is not an acquired disability, but one whose onset

>occurred prior tothe 18th birthday. An individual who is mentally disabled

>is one for whom there is a primary impairment of brain function, generally

>associated with an organic basis upon which diagnosis is based, resulting in

>an impairment of intellectual functions, including memory, orientation, or

>judgment. This definition does not include individuals whose mental

>disability is not the result of a physical disorder. An individual who is

>physically disabled is one who has a physical impairment that substantially

>limits a major life activity."

>

>The new regulation defines the terms "developmental disability," "physical

>disability," and "mental impairment" and to outline procedures for those who

>seek exemption from the testing requirements. The definitions closely

>conform to the ones in the report quoted above. =20

>

>One of the key requirements under the proposed rule will be getting an

>assessment of one's physical condition from a civil surgeon or qualified

>individual or entity as designated by the INS. The physician must attest

>that the applicant has a disability that renders the individual unable to

>demonstrate the English proficiency or knowledge required for the exam.=20

>

> The INS also states in the commentary to the proposed rule that it will

>provide "reasonable modifications in its testing procedures to enable

>naturalization applicants who have disabilities to participate in the

>process." Reasonable modifications are said to include

>wheelchair-accessible sites, sign language interpreters, or brailled=

> materials.

>

> The final form of this proposed rule has suddenly become much more

>important to a great many people due to the recent passage of the Welfare

>Bill. A great number of elderly immigrants to the US will be losing

>need-based federal assistance in the coming months under the new law. For

>many, the only way to avoid a life of poverty is to naturalize and become a

>US citizen. Unfortunately, for many immigrants who come to the US in their

>later years, learning English is extremely difficult, if not impossible.

>Many hoped that given the changes in the Welfare system, INS would take a

>more liberal approach with this regulation. The Clinton Administration has

>also hinted that it will consider modifying this regulation to minimize the

>negative effects of the Welfare Bill. =20

>

>

>*USIA PROPOSES RULE AFFECTING HOME RESIDENCY WAIVER APPLICATIONS

>

> The United States Information Agency has issued a proposed

>regulation which

>would amend existing regulations governing the agency's Exchange Visitor

>Waiver Review Board ("EVWRB") and requests for waiver of the two-year

>home-country physical presence requirement applicable in certain J-1 visa=

> cases.

>

> The proposed regulation is intended, according to USIA, to increase

>consistency in the adjudication of waiver request applications, particularly

>those relating to interested government agencies supporting the requests of

>foreign medical graduates. The regulation is also intended to prevent

>foreign medical graduates from pursuing concurrent waiver requests with

>multiple interested government agencies.

>

> To achieve uniformity in interested government agency requests, the new

>regulations require interested government agencies to submit statements

>explaining why the grant of the waiver is in the public interest and the

>detrimental effects that would result if the J-1 visaholder is no longer a

>part of the particular program or activity. The request must be signed by

>the head of an agency or a designated official and include copies of all

>IAP-66 forms issued to the exchange visitor. =20

>

> For foreign medical graduates seeking waivers based on work in a

>Primary

>Medical Care Health Professional Shortage Area ("HPSA") or Medically

>Underserved Area ("MUA"), the waiver application must be accompanied by a

>contract between the doctor and the health care facility which specifies a

>term of employment not less than three years as well as a statement from the

>head of the facility that the facility is located in an area designated as

>an MUA or HPSA. The doctor must also sign a statement indicating that it has

>not submitted a request with another agency for a waiver in addition to the

>one submitting the current application. Finally, the facility needs to

>present evidence that unsuccessful efforts have been made to recruit an

>American physician for the position to be filled by the exchange visitor.

>

>

>

>*UNIVERSITY CORNER: SOVIET SCIENTIST VISA CATEGORY TO EXPIRE THIS MONTH

>

>

> The INS recently issued a memorandum regarding the expiration of

>the Soviet

>Scientist Immigration Act of 1992 ("SSIA") on October 24, 1996. The INS has

>stated that a person may not immigrate under the act unless a petition has

>been approved on or before the expiration date. Applications pending after

>that date will be denied. If the I-140 petition is approved before that

>date, the applicant is still eligible to adjust status to permanent

>residency or process at a consulate even if such applications are submitted

>after October 24, 1996. All INS offices have been directed to approve or

>deny all pending SSIA applications filed prior to the expiration date before

>the expiration actually occurs.

>

>

>*FROM OUR CANADIAN OFFICE: TN PROFESSIONALS AND THE PRESUMPTION OF IMMIGRANT

>INTENT

>

>By Henry J. Chang (

>

>Canadians who qualify as professionals under Appendix 1603.D.1 of the North

>American Free Trade Agreement ("NAFTA") often prefer Trade NAFTA ("TN")

>status to the H-1B category because it is easy to use. Applicants may apply

>for TN status at a port of entry rather than waiting for a nonimmigrant

>petition to be approved. In addition, employers of TN aliens are subject to

>fewer obligations. For example, they are not required to pay the prevailing

>wage, to obtain an approved labor condition application or to maintain a

>public file relating to the worker as in the case of an H-1B employer.

>However, use of the TN category may cause complications where an alien in

>such status is also seeking lawful permanent residence in the United States.=

> =20

>

>These complications result from the fact that dual intent is not

>specifically recognized for the TN category. Recognition of "dual intent"

>essentially means that the alien is permitted to simultaneously have a

>present intention to work temporarily in the United States and a future

>intention to become a permanent resident. =20

>

>The concept of dual intent was effectively recognized for Trade Canada

>("TC") workers under the Canada-US Free Trade Agreement ("CFTA"). However,

>the CFTA has been superceded by NAFTA, which takes a more restrictive view

>of immigrant intent. =20

>

>INA 214(e)(2) now provides that the TN category is to be treated as a

>regular admission class under =A7101(a)(15) of the Immigration and=

> Nationality

>Act ("INA"). It is therefore subject to the same restrictions as other

>nonimmigrant categories. Because INA =A7214(b) creates a rebuttable

>presumption of immigrant intent for all nonimmigrants other than those in

>the H-1 or L categories, the concept of dual intent is not recognized for TN

>workers. INA =A7214(b) states in part:

>

>Every alien (other than a nonimmigrant described in subparagraph (H)(i) or

>(L) of Section 101(a)(15)) shall be presumed to be an immigrant until he

>establishes to the satisfaction of ... the immigration officers, at the time

>of application for admission, that he is entitled to a nonimmigrant status

>under section 101(a)(15).

>

>Canadian TN workers must therefore satisfy the immigration officer that they

>have bona fide nonimmigrant intent whenever they seek admission to the

>United States. The fact that a TN worker is the beneficiary of an

>application for labor certification or petition for permanent residence may

>be given considerable weight when assessing immigrant intent. While this

>does not necessarily constitute conclusive proof of immigrant intent,

>overcoming the presumption of immigrant intent will be a very difficult

>task. TN workers who are the beneficiaries of labor certifications or

>petitions for permanent residence may be denied entry where such facts come

>to the attention of the inspecting immigration officer. =20

>

>In practice, the question of immigrant intent does not commonly arise when a

>TN worker applies for admission or readmission to the United States.

>However, the possibility of being denied entry on this basis should not be

>overlooked. =20

>

>In order to minimize the risk, TN workers may wish to limit their trips

>abroad until their immigrant visa processing is completed. If the

>inspecting immigration officer at a port of entry denies admission to a TN

>worker on the basis that he or she has immigrant intent, the TN worker may

>have to remain in Canada until he or she is issued an immigrant visa by a

>U.S. consulate abroad. =20

>

>TN workers who are concerned about immigrant intent problems may wish to at

>least consider changing their status from TN to H-1B (assuming that they are

>also eligible for H-1B) before seeking permanent residence. In many cases,

>this precaution will not be necessary. However, this is one way to

>completely eliminate the potential problem of dual intent. =20

>

>A TN worker can complete his or her immigrant processing either through

>adjustment of status in the United states or at a U.S. Consulate located

>abroad. However, consular processing is probably the safer route. This is

>because TN workers may also encounter immigrant intent problems when seeking

>adjustment of status. =20

>

>Adjustment of status under INA =A7245 is discretionary in nature. Even=

> where

>the alien is statutorily eligible, the Immigration and Naturalization

>Service ("INS") can still deny adjustment of status if negative factors are

>present. Preconceived intent to remain in the United States at the time of

>entry as a nonimmigrant (even though not arising from fraud or willful

>misrepresentation) may provide the necessary negative factor to deny

>adjustment of status. =20

>

>While the INS will not make a finding of preconceived intent where the alien

>originally enters under a category for which dual intent is recognized (H-1

>or L), an alien who originally enters under TN status and then seeks

>permanent residence may be denied adjustment of status on the basis of

>preconceived intent at the time of entry. =20

>

>In order to limit the risk of being denied adjustment of status, the TN

>worker may wish to wait at least 60 days after entering the United States

>before taking any action towards permanent residence. At this point, it

>will be easier to argue that the TN worker did not have immigrant intent at

>the time that he or she initially entered the United States. =20

>

>However, for the above reasons the option of consular processing for a TN

>worker is still preferable. In such cases, the TN worker is in a better

>position to argue bona fide nonimmigrant intent. The argument is that,

>since the TN worker intends to return to Canada to process for permanent

>residence, his or her current admission to the United States is temporary.

>While ports of entry may still refuse admission to a TN worker in such

>cases, a recent letter from Yvonne LaFleur, Chief of the Business and Trade

>Branch at the INS' Benefits Division, suggests that a TN worker can still

>have bone fide nonimmigrant intent in such a situation. =20

>

>

>*UNITED NATIONS HIGH COMMISIONER FOR REFUGEES LAUNCHES WEB SITE

>

> The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has launched a

>World Wide

>Web site focusing on refugees and asylum issues. The address of the site is

>http://www.unhcr.ch.

>

> The site is divided into the following areas -

>

>UNHCR and Refugees - ordinary people who have left their homes to escape

>war, persecution and human rights abuse.=20

> =20

>The World - Map- and text-based access to country-specific

>information about refugees.

> =20

>Images - Photos depicting refugee life. A high-speed network connection is

>recommended.

> =20

>News - Press releases and other timely information about refugee situations

>worldwide.

> =20

>Issues - A topic-specific route to articles about refugee children, the

>environment, women's issues and many other subjects.

> =20

>For Teachers - How to use the information on this site in secondary-school

>and university courses.

> =20

>Publications - Back issues of Refugees magazine and other general-interest

>publications from UNHCR.

> =20

>REFWORLD - Official documents of UNHCR and other U.N. agencies, country and

>legal information, and basic reference materials.

> =20

>You Can Help - How to support the work of UNHCR.

>

> According to UNHCR Commissioner Sadako Ogata, the site "will prove

>to be

>not just a very valuable research tool but also an intriguing new look at

>some old and difficult issues. I think we'll be seeing this site consulted

>by school-children as well as university students and people involved in

>refugee issues."

>







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 19:17:22 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Senghor, poet and ex-leader of Senegal [ 67] Reuter / Jean-Marc C

Message-ID: <



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Comment: O:4.0H;

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

Approved:

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.europe.france,clari.world.africa.western

Subject: Senghor, poet and ex-leader of Senegal, turns 90

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 67

Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 14:41:33 PDT

Expires: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 10:50:11 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: FRANCE-SENGHOR

Threadword: france

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 587/0; Id: a1465; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 10-09-N.A; Ver: 1/0

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.europe.france:19407 clari.world.africa.western:3063





VERSON, France (Reuter) - Leopold Sedar Senghor, African

poet, philosopher and president of Senegal for 20 years until

1980, celebrated his 90th birthday Wednesday at a modest party

given in his honor by his adopted French town.

Senghor, who is so frail these days that he rarely leaves

his home, was honored with readings of some of his poetry and

brief speeches at the Senghor Center in the Normandy town of

Verson in northwestern France where he now lives.

Accompanied by his French-born wife Colette and surrounded

by young children, the man who invented ``Negritude'' as a

defiant intellectual response to colonial oppression, beamed as

town notables and neighbors joined in singing ``Happy

Birthday.''

Appearing in good health despite his 90 years, he strolled

into the center unassisted by his customary walking stick.

He smiled and applauded in appreciation of the 90-minute

celebration but did not speak.

Town merchants decorated their shop windows for the occasion

with flags, photos of the ex-president, posters printed with his

poetry and banners wishing him well.

But the event was extremely low-key in comparison to far

more lively celebrations planned for the day in the Senegalese

fishing village of Joal, where Senghor was born Oct. 9, 1906,

and in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.

An elaborate party is also planned for Oct. 18 at the Paris

headquarters of UNESCO, where current Senegalese President Abdou

Diouf, Malian President Alpha Oumar Konare and French President

Jacques Chirac are to pay tribute to one of Africa's best-known

statesmen.

Senghor will not be there, being too weak to travel the 120

miles.

Elected Senegal's first president in September 1960, Senghor

kept close ties with the former colonial power throughout his

years in office.

He called his school of politics ``African socialism,''

defining a middle path between capitalism and Communism that he

said reflected traditional African ways.

During most of his presidency, Senegalese law allowed just

one political party and one presidential candidate. But in 1978

multiple parties were authorized for the first time.

Senghor stepped down voluntarily Dec. 31, 1980, saying it

was time to hand over to a new generation of leaders.

After leaving power, Senghor, who spent his summers in

France even while Senegal's president, devoted himself almost

exclusively to cultural activities and spent more and more time

in France.

Senghor has devoted much of his life to glorifying black

Africa's culture through books, poetry and scholarly works.

In 1983 he became the first black man to be elected a member

of the Academie Francaise, the group which jealously guards the

purity of the French language and brings together its most

distinguished writers.

Without black Africans, civilization would ``lack the rhythm

section of its orchestra, the bass voice of its choir,'' he

said.

Expressing his philosophy, he once said, ``I wear European

clothing and the Americans dance to jazz which derives from our

African rhythms -- civilization in the 20th century is

universal. No people can get along without others.''

Chosen by missionaries for a Catholic education as a youth

in Senegal, he pursued his studies in France from the age of 19.

He read French at the Sorbonne between the wars, making

friends with French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre, Algerian-born

French author Albert Camus and Caribbean nationalist poet and

writer Aime Cesaire.





------------------------------

Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 17:43:54 -0400 (EDT)From: fatima phall < fphall1@gl.umbc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: introductionMessage-ID: < Pine.SGI.3.95.961008171921.11113A-100000@umbc9.umbc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHello fellow Gambians,I would like to apologise for taking so long to introducemyself. I've been so busy with school, and I hope you understand.Some of you might already know me from high school. I wentto St. Joseph's Primary School ,and attended Gambia High School afterthat. I graduated with the class of '92. Right after my o'levels, I cameover to the U.S. to continue my education.I attended Montgomery community college first where I gotA.A. degree. I'm currently seeking a bachelor of science degree inBiology at the University Of Maryland in Baltimore County. I will be goingto medical school after my undergraduate studies. This has always been mydream ,and when you think about it we do need more doctors in The Gambia.I'm so glad and proud to part of this network, and lookforward to contributing my ideas in the upcoming issues.Sincerely,Fatima Phall.------------------------------Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 18:40:30 -0500 (CDT)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.961008181507.2507A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFellas,Welcome to all our new member and thanks to all those helping expandingthe list.Now to Morro, I wanna say that I read your response to Connors' letterwith great interest and I want to agree with you in principle that thedemocratic process in the Gambia is not fully in place yet. But I do notthink that an all-or-nothing approach is the way to look at the situation.Nation building and political development is an incremental process. Thepolicy of constructive engagement is the key to fostering democracy inthe Gambia. This is why many on the list have pointed out the need for theopposition to strengthen itself in the National assembly.On your notion of , I believe that this is a "GoldenOldie". Many of the problems we are faced in the Gambia today and for thatmatter most African countries are a result of our own making. For asimple illustration, a Sudanese brother wrote a letter to the BBCAfrica Magazine openly calling for the British to go back andre-colonize his country, because according to him his own leaders andpeople are butchering him and his community. Therefore, Unless werecognize that we are responsible for some of the tragedies andfailings in our nation, we will not tackle the problems face up.------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Oct 1995 01:14:42 +-300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: introductionMessage-ID: < 01BA95FD.930EDFC0@qatar.net.qa.qatar.net.qa Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BA95FD.93307180"------ =_NextPart_000_01BA95FD.93307180Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMISS PHALL,FIRST OF ALL WELCOME FOR THE SECOND TIME AT THE GAMBIA Pinchabi.ITS =INDEED HEARTENING TO LEARN THAT YOU INTEND TO GO TO MED. SCHOOL. WE NOW =HAVE QUITE A NUMBER OF HOSPITALS BACK HOME, AND WE INDEED NEED ONE =THOUSAND BRAVE AND SMART GAMBIAN WOMEN LIKE YOU.SO, KEEP UP THE GOOD =WORK!!!REGARDS Bro.Basssss!!!----------From: fatima phall[SMTP: fphall1@gl.umbc.edu Sent: 26/IaCIi CaCeai/1417 08:43 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: introductionHello fellow Gambians,I would like to apologise for taking so long to introducemyself. I've been so busy with school, and I hope you understand.Some of you might already know me from high school. I wentto St. Joseph's Primary School ,and attended Gambia High School afterthat. I graduated with the class of '92. Right after my o'levels, I cameover to the U.S. to continue my education.I attended Montgomery community college first where I gotA.A. degree. I'm currently seeking a bachelor of science degree inBiology at the University Of Maryland in Baltimore County. I will be =goingto medical school after my undergraduate studies. This has always been =mydream ,and when you think about it we do need more doctors in The =Gambia.I'm so glad and proud to part of this network, and lookforward to contributing my ideas in the upcoming issues.Sincerely,Fatima Phall. =20=20DANA,YOU ARE ABSOLUTELTLY RIGHT. SO WELCOME IN ADVANCE.WE WILL DEFINITELY NEED YOUR SENSE OF BALANCE AROUND HERE!!REGARDS Bassss!!!----------From: ABDOU[SMTP: at137@columbia.edu Sent: 26/IaCIi CaCeai/1417 07:23 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Comments and Request for membership (fwd)/* THE FOLLOWING IS BEING FORWARDED FROM DANA OTT . ALSO, EXPECT ANINTRO FROM OMAR GAYE WHO IS BACK IN ACTION.*/Dear Gambia-L Members:Let me take this opportunity to apologize for not posting morefrequently. I feel, as a non-Gambian, that my knowledge is lacking inmany areas, and I prefer to sit back and learn from these discussions,which have been most informative. I want to briefly address the ongoingdiscussion of Mr. Conner's comments and request that a new member beadded. First, let me say that although I do not agree with his comments,necessarily, I understand where he is coming from. That the situation inThe Gambia is not easily comparable to that in the United States I agreeis a valid criticism. But we should also remember that these are notabsolutes, with some political systems being "good" and others 'bad' Yetthere is a tendancy, particularly in the development community to holdthe United States up as an example of the best system (with theimplications that it is a model to emulate0. Though the magnitude of theprobelms differ, I would agree with Mr. Connor that the US system suffersfrom serious flaws that impact the effectivenes of our democracy. Wehave had over two hundred years to work on our system, yet flaws remainand some get larger. This does not in any way minimize the problems thatface the Gambia. What it implies, I think, is that the US should notnecessarily be an example to follow, though there are several positiveaspects of our system. Each political system is partially a product ofits historical context and solutions must be found with thatunderstanding. On the other hand, there are certain absolutes that Ifeel are necessary in any system for the well being of its people. Humanrights and freedom to change your government peacefully are two of themore important ones, in my opinion. Beyond this, I believe that moststates must construct their solutions based on their societal needs, forexample many Asian countries sacrifice some personal liberty for thegreater security it provuides, where in the US we value personal libertyso highly that we are willing to put up with enormous personalinsecurity. All this is by way of saying that we should not dismisscriticisms of other countries like the US simply becasue, relativelyspeaking things are better there. If we neglect to criticize our ownsystems, the ultimate result will be deterioration of those same systems.Just because I am from one country should not limit my ability tocriticize others' so long as others understand my system and how itinfluences my thinking.In other words, I think it is a useful reminder that every politicalsystem is inherently flawed, we are after all flawed beings who createdthe. The purpose of a discussion such as this, I think, is not to dismisseach other's opinions, but to learn from the diversity of opinion andapply what we have learned to suit our visions of the future.well I think I have said enough on this topic for now.Listowners: I'd like to request that you add my friend Edi Jarju, who isnow stationed in Bosnia and has great need for information about TheGambia. He is also very insightful and could make excellentcontributions. I hope you will add him to the list. His address isThanks all,Dana------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Oct 1995 02:12:26 +-300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < 01BA95FD.9C28E420@qatar.net.qa.qatar.net.qa Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BA95FD.9D7895A0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BA95FD.9D7895A0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMORRO,SO, ARE YOU DENYING THE WELL DOCUMENTED FACT THAT WITHOUT THE TACIT =COMPLICITY OF SOME OF THE LOCALS OR NATIVES, COLONIALISM IN AFRICA OR =INDIA OR EVEN SOUTH AFRICA WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN AS EFFECTIVE AND AS LONG =AS IT DID? OR DO YOU HAVE A SPECIAL MAKE-ME-FEEL-GOOD-ABOUT-MYSELF =HISTORY BOOK WE "MUDDLED" AFRICANS HAVE NOT BEEN EXPOSED TO?!.REGARDS Basss!!!=20----------From: = JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US [SMTP: JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN ..US]Sent: 26/IaCIi CaCeai/1417 05:53 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Bass and others:Some of us are so far muddled in our understanding of Africa, Ineither have the time nor the energy to bring them to speed.To those who would label me racist . . . That's a new one for me.But I never suffer from sticker shock.Morro.------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Oct 1995 02:37:34 +-300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < 01BA95FD.A2A50C20@qatar.net.qa.qatar.net.qa Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BA95FD.A2A50C20"------ =_NextPart_000_01BA95FD.A2A50C20Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMR.HUBBARD!!PLEASE, KINDLY TELL MR. CONNORS THAT HE MUST NOT ALLOW THAT ATTACK =BREAK HIS HEART; HE MUST GO AND CONTINUE THE GOOD WORK.MOST GAMBIANS ARE =FAIR; AND I HAVE NO DOUBT IN MY MIND THAT THE MAJORITY IN Dumbutu WOULD =ALWAYS REMEMBER AND LOVE HIM FOR WHAT HE HAS DONE FOR THEM.REGARDS Basssssssss!!!!=20=09----------From: = JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US [SMTP: JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN ..US]Sent: 26/IaCIi CaCeai/1417 09:32 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Mr. Hubbard:Thank you for your letter. Just as you think I have missed my mark, Idon't believe you are even in the ball park.First in the piece you referenced, I used "you" synanymously withthe West and the Colonial experience. I don't believe Mr. Connorstrained any soldiers or supplied them with weapons. However, I dofeel that his position vastly aids the Neocolonialist position, andthus it falls to the rest of us as targets to separate him personallyfrom his words. I can't do that.This is why I added that perhaps he does not know what he is talkingabout. But he said what he said and I respondly appropriately. Myfolks back homes continue to bleed, literally. This is not =philosophical.This is real gore. Thank Mr. Connors for me for the Park, but that isirrelevant to the fact that if his position according to his pieceprevails, I may just have to turn that Park into a cemetary. I meanthat literally. I do not mean to triviliaze Mr. Connors' achievements,but he should not trivialize the very real dangers my country faces.If he can do that we'll get along just fine.Morro.(Ps: By the way I have been in America a little while. I too havevolunteered in poor communities and provided many needed servicesto those less fortunate. But I will never take that as a license torob them the wrong way.)--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows =)-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Tue, 08 Oct 96 11:19:31 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA23966; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 11:20:47 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.13) by =gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma022138; Tue Oct 8 11:20:45 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA32680;Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:17:04 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA30554;Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:12:34 -0700Received: from upsmot03.msn.com (upsmot03.msn.com [204.95.110.85]) by =mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id JAA22854 =for < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 09:12:31 -0700Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by =upsmot03.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id JAA05286 for = Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 09:07:48 -0700Message-Id: < UPMAIL01.199610081612190445@msn.com Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 16:11:14 UTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List =Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)X-To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENList members,I received this letter from JDG.L.Lange.LWC@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US. I =respect hiscomments and am swayed by his integration of heartfelt emotion and =obviouslydeep understanding of African issues. I am saddened to see the fingerpointing! I will tell you why. My friend, Mr. Connors, worked =incrediblyhard while in The Gambia. He helped to create a Wildlife Park now known =asthe Kiang West Park. His diligence and unquenchable desire to help the =parkdevelop did not stop him from making tough decisions. Some of these =decisionsrocked the boat and took money away from thieves and placed it back into =thepark where it was intended to go. Mr. Connors might not be a saint but =hiscommitment to building a park so Gambian children and interested persons =couldlearn about their own environment was heartfelt and strong. He worked =on amodest salary and dedicated two years of his life to doing so. He =helped makethe park a more viable tourist stop and he spent a good deal of his =extra timeteaching, and developing a small youth center where Dumbutu children =couldlift weights and play. When you said, "While we grapple with the =problems YOUhave largely created for us, you continue to exploit our continent'sresources. Africa's disarray enablesYOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What youpropose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.", I =wondered ifyou really know Mr. Connors. I think if you sat around a bowl of =benechin andhad conversation you would find yourself wanting to take back several =of yourcomments. I don't think Mr. Connors is naove or manipulative. I think =Mr.Connors was a true friend to a large number of the villagers in Dumbutu. =If Iam not mistaken Kevin comes from a family that has no involvement withcolonialism. They came to America two generations ago just as many did =toescape persecution in their own country. His interest to travel to The =Gambiawas heartfelt and pure. Just like many of my students asked me what =Americawas like, so too Kevin Connors asked what The Gambia was like. Just as =manyGambians have visited America, so too have many Americans visited The =Gambia.Your identification of Mr. Connors as a naove, white neocolonialist =might fitthe more bitter half of your lamentation of Africa's problems, but when =youcome to some sort of Peace you will know that many people do things in =thename of goodwill, globality, and peace. Mr. Connors is not a =neocolonialist.When you give him a chance to discuss the issues with you I am sure you =willbe moved to reconsider your judgments.Mr. Connor's remarks about the political situation in The Gambia were a =gooddeal more sensitive to issues that all people face. He was pointing out =thateven though some-not all-people look up to America for the ability to =havesmooth transitions from one administration to another, that there are =stillmany issues that need to change here. He, like many Americans want more =thantwo choices for president. In The Gambia there were more choices. In =allhonesty his comments were more directed at some of the Americans he =knows andtheir comments about The Gambia than towards GambiansIn summation, and in all fairness and good nature, please do not jump =toconclusions that don't solve problems but instead stir up animosity. If =youfeel so moved to point your finger so unflinchingly then first take the =effortto understand what this man was getting at. You can do this by writing =to himand sharing your feelings, but to subject the group to incendiary =commentsthat miss their mark in their accusation is inappropriate.Brian Hubbard----------From: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu on behalf ofSent: Monday, October 07, 1996 1:45 PMTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Mr. Connors:A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymenare duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water toanoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARETHE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agreewith you of being.The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should notimpose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in westerndemocracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have yourproblems right now.)Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problemswe have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemmingfrom the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselveswith come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill useg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking theconvenient position that westerners should not impose their standardson Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable ofbeing decent as white men.If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided =bythe Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me =either.If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you =cry;it will make me cry too.While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, youcontinue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray enablesYOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What youpropose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descendinto anarchy.Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled =greedand contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to addI forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't =muchI can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with =this.Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.Morro.(Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what hehad in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sistersat Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows =)-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) bygatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) bymx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA14208 =for Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 07:27:42 -0700Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) byupsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 06:32:28 -0700Message-Id: < UPMAIL01.199610031428170214@msn.com Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)X-To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENFellow list members,This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace CorpsVolunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He =asked meto forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made =duringthe past elections.----------From: Kevin ConnorsSent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AMTo: Brian HubbardSubject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)Brian,I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness =ofthe elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself =themost coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I thinkabout it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the =US...RossPerot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. =whatthe hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high =andmighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh =beingelected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather =haveelections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal =withhere. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their =hundredsof thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they =havethe ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter =anyopponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds forcampaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in =thename of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personalreasons?I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place =wheredemocracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the =countrythat has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of thepopulation doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I justmentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Doleeliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in theGambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderfulability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are =beingviolated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws =thatare sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to humanrights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the =NRAbuying off our politicians left and right? How about white males =dominatingall aspects of our political spectrum?Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those =ofus who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for thecountry. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countriesinterests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairlyelected.Kevin ConnorsThe earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earthPeace------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Oct 1995 02:47:45 +-300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < 01BA95FD.AA663740@qatar.net.qa.qatar.net.qa Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BA95FD.AA6F5F00"------ =_NextPart_000_01BA95FD.AA6F5F00Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFAMARA!HOW ABOUT "CA C'EST MANIFIQUE!!"----------From: Famara A. Sanyang[SMTP: FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no Sent: 27/IaCIi CaCeai/1417 02:00 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Gambia-l,I thank you all for your contributions. And welcome to the new=20members. It was very silent from my end because I was away,=20and I have to "catch-up" with the postings to be able to contribute.=20I am among the lossers of the election, but looking at it in another=20way, the party I sympathised with, contributed so immensely to avert=20violence and to wake the Gambian people from the PPP legacy of=20personality (not tribal politics that belongs to UDP) politics. The=20UDPs tribalistic politics is a disgrace and a set back in Gambian=20politics. With my strong anti- PPP, I am willing to give them some=20credit for not playing on tribal differences throughout its=20existence. We should remember that the PPP was tribalist at its=20inception, but Baba Jawara managed to develop it from that stage.I think my friend friend Morro is not tackling=20the outcome of the elections very well. Morro we bought loose the=20Presidential elections, but, the parliamentary election are in=20December, I think some list members mentioned the importance of=20mobilising to elect as strong an opposition as possible to have some=20control on Jammeh.=20I think Morro was very unfair with Mr. Connors. This gentlemen gave a=20very good analysis of the situation. Students of comparitive studies=20say that "you have a better understanding of your situation by=20comparing it with other situations". I believe Mr. Connors, example=20of the US to whom almost the whole world look up to when it comes to=20Democracy was very relevant. Morro mentioned that=20" denial of participation in a debate is not the same as a deadbrother at Denton Bridge". Did you forget the death ofDr. Martin Lurther King, Malcolm X, John F. Kennedy. I am=20not trying in any way to justify the dead of innocent people, but=20what am heading at is that, (unfortunately) dead sometimes take place =even in=20USA. =20Morro is so committed to the restoration of the "Democratic" process.=20I do not think the majority of the Gambians missed Jawara's=20democracy, where civil servants and politicians were scrambling for=20the few millions of Dalasis in The Gambian state coffers.Ministers were found guilty by the country's courts of activitiesincompatible with their office and still get promoted, you do notfind these things in the countries we are looking up to.Civil servants earning less than 50,000 Dalasis(am a bit generous=20here), were building houses costing over 500,000 Dalasis(without having any additional job). Government Scholarships=20were reserved for the children of the elites, so that they can go=20abroad, study, and come back to replace their parents,(the circle continues). People critical to the system=20were sacked from their jobs or never promoted to higher office=20without explanations. Do you remember how many innocent Gambians=20were detained by the "democratic" system you are longing for after the=2031st July Coup attempt. The list goes on.I think it is time to work for a strong opposition to avoid APRC=20dominating the parliament as the PPP did during its reign. I think=20the dominance at parliament is one of the factors which explains the=20PPP's power arrogance.Now to Dr. Nyang who also seem to be supporting Morro, what do you mean=20when you said in your posting of 1 Oct. that "Yahya Jammeh, .... now=20celebrating victory, must learn from the lessons of P.S. Njie.=20....."Vive Njie, Vive Njie, Jola jel na first". ... I do not know what =the=20relevance of this reminder is in todays Gambia, and what it meant at=20that time. With all respect, I am tempted to say that this was a bit =out of context,=20enlighten me please. =20Finally to Mustafa and Yahya, I will reply to your messages another=20day.Shalom,Famara.No hard feelings =20> Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 13:32:59 CDT=20> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List => Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)> Mr. Hubbard:>=20> Thank you for your letter. Just as you think I have missed my mark, I> don't believe you are even in the ball park.>=20> First in the piece you referenced, I used "you" synanymously with> the West and the Colonial experience. I don't believe Mr. Connors> trained any soldiers or supplied them with weapons. However, I do> feel that his position vastly aids the Neocolonialist position, and> thus it falls to the rest of us as targets to separate him personally> from his words. I can't do that.>=20> This is why I added that perhaps he does not know what he is talking> about. But he said what he said and I respondly appropriately. My> folks back homes continue to bleed, literally. This is not =philosophical.> This is real gore. Thank Mr. Connors for me for the Park, but that is> irrelevant to the fact that if his position according to his piece> prevails, I may just have to turn that Park into a cemetary. I mean> that literally. I do not mean to triviliaze Mr. Connors' =achievements,> but he should not trivialize the very real dangers my country faces.> If he can do that we'll get along just fine.>=20> Morro.> (Ps: By the way I have been in America a little while. I too have> volunteered in poor communities and provided many needed services> to those less fortunate. But I will never take that as a license to> rob them the wrong way.)> --------------------------( Forwarded letter follows =)----------------------->=20> Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US> (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Tue, 08 Oct 96 11:19:31 CST> Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)> id AA23966; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 11:20:47 -0500> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.13) by =gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)> id sma022138; Tue Oct 8 11:20:45 1996> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA32680;> Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:17:04 -0700> Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA30554;> Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:12:34 -0700> Received: from upsmot03.msn.com (upsmot03.msn.com [204.95.110.85]) by =mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id JAA22854 =for < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 09:12:> 1 -0700> Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by =upsmot03.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id JAA05286 for = Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 09:07:48 -0700> Message-Id: < UPMAIL01.199610081612190445@msn.com > Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 16:11:14 UT> Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu > Precedence: bulk> From: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List => Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)> X-To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>=20>=20> List members,>=20> I received this letter from JDG.L.Lange.LWC@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US. I =respect his> comments and am swayed by his integration of heartfelt emotion and =obviously> deep understanding of African issues. I am saddened to see the finger> pointing! I will tell you why. My friend, Mr. Connors, worked =incredibly> hard while in The Gambia. He helped to create a Wildlife Park now =known as> the Kiang West Park. His diligence and unquenchable desire to help =the park> develop did not stop him from making tough decisions. Some of these =decisions> rocked the boat and took money away from thieves and placed it back =into the> park where it was intended to go. Mr. Connors might not be a saint =but his> commitment to building a park so Gambian children and interested =persons could> learn about their own environment was heartfelt and strong. He worked =on a> modest salary and dedicated two years of his life to doing so. He =helped make> the park a more viable tourist stop and he spent a good deal of his =extra time> teaching, and developing a small youth center where Dumbutu children =could> lift weights and play. When you said, "While we grapple with the =problems YOU> have largely created for us, you continue to exploit our continent's> resources. Africa's disarray enables> YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What =you> propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.", I =wondered if> you really know Mr. Connors. I think if you sat around a bowl of =benechin and> had conversation you would find yourself wanting to take back several =of your> comments. I don't think Mr. Connors is naove or manipulative. I =think Mr.> Connors was a true friend to a large number of the villagers in =Dumbutu. If I> am not mistaken Kevin comes from a family that has no involvement with> colonialism. They came to America two generations ago just as many =did to> escape persecution in their own country. His interest to travel to =The Gambia> was heartfelt and pure. Just like many of my students asked me what =America> was like, so too Kevin Connors asked what The Gambia was like. Just =as many> Gambians have visited America, so too have many Americans visited The =Gambia.> Your identification of Mr. Connors as a naove, white neocolonialist =might fit> the more bitter half of your lamentation of Africa's problems, but =when you> come to some sort of Peace you will know that many people do things in =the> name of goodwill, globality, and peace. Mr. Connors is not a =neocolonialist.> When you give him a chance to discuss the issues with you I am sure =you will> be moved to reconsider your judgments.>=20> Mr. Connor's remarks about the political situation in The Gambia were =a good> deal more sensitive to issues that all people face. He was pointing =out that> even though some-not all-people look up to America for the ability to =have> smooth transitions from one administration to another, that there are =still> many issues that need to change here. He, like many Americans want =more than> two choices for president. In The Gambia there were more choices. In =all> honesty his comments were more directed at some of the Americans he =knows and> their comments about The Gambia than towards Gambians>=20> In summation, and in all fairness and good nature, please do not jump =to> conclusions that don't solve problems but instead stir up animosity. =If you> feel so moved to point your finger so unflinchingly then first take =the effort> to understand what this man was getting at. You can do this by =writing to him> and sharing your feelings, but to subject the group to incendiary =comments> that miss their mark in their accusation is inappropriate.>=20> Brian Hubbard>=20>=20> ----------> From: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu on behalf of> Sent: Monday, October 07, 1996 1:45 PM> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)>=20> Mr. Connors:>=20> A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymen> are duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water to> anoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARE> THE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agree> with you of being.>=20> The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should not> impose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in western> democracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have your> problems right now.)>=20> Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problems> we have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemming> from the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselves> with come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill =us> eg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .>=20> Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking the> convenient position that westerners should not impose their standards> on Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.> Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable of> being decent as white men.>=20> If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided =by> the Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me =either.> If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you =cry;> it will make me cry too.>=20> While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, =you> continue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray =enables> YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What =you> propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.> Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descend> into anarchy.>=20> Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled =greed> and contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to =add> I forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't =much> I can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with =this.> Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.>=20> Morro.> (Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had> 1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what he> had in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sisters> at Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)> --------------------------( Forwarded letter follows =)----------------------->=20> Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US> (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CST> Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)> id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500> Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by> gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)> id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;> Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700> Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;> Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700> Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) by> mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id =HAA14208 for> < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 07:27:42 -0700> Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by> upsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for> < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 06:32:28 -0700> Message-Id: < UPMAIL01.199610031428170214@msn.com > Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UT> Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu > Precedence: bulk> From: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)> X-To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>=20> Fellow list members,>=20> This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps> Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He =asked me> to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments =made during> the past elections.>=20> ----------> From: Kevin Connors> Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM> To: Brian Hubbard> Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)>=20> Brian,>=20> I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness =of> the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give =himself the> most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I =think> about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the =US...Ross> Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. =what> the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high =and> mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh =being> elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much =rather have> elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal =with> here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their =hundreds> of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: =they have> the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect =deter any> opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for> campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying =Mr.> Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in =the> name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any =personal> reasons?>=20> I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place =where> democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the =country> that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the> population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just> mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and =Dole> eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in =the> Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.>=20> It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful> ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are =being> violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws =that> are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human> rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, =the NRA> buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males =dominating> all aspects of our political spectrum?>=20> Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from =those of> us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for =the> country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries> interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so =fairly> elected.>=20> Kevin Connors>=20>=20> The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth> Peace>=20>=20------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Oct 1995 04:18:23 +-300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < 01BA95FE.4DDD71E0@qatar.net.qa.qatar.net.qa Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BA95FE.4DF5DBE0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BA95FE.4DF5DBE0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMR.JALLOW!!HOW ABOUT NJAARAAMMA!!!----------From: Yaya Jallow[SMTP: yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu Sent: 26/IaCIi CaCeai/1417 09:40 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Fellas,Welcome to all our new member and thanks to all those helping expandingthe list.Now to Morro, I wanna say that I read your response to Connors' letterwith great interest and I want to agree with you in principle that thedemocratic process in the Gambia is not fully in place yet. But I do notthink that an all-or-nothing approach is the way to look at the situation.Nation building and political development is an incremental process. Thepolicy of constructive engagement is the key to fostering democracy inthe Gambia. This is why many on the list have pointed out the need for theopposition to strengthen itself in the National assembly.On your notion of , I believe that this is a "GoldenOldie". Many of the problems we are faced in the Gambia today and for thatmatter most African countries are a result of our own making. For asimple illustration, a Sudanese brother wrote a letter to the BBCAfrica Magazine openly calling for the British to go back andre-colonize his country, because according to him his own leaders andpeople are butchering him and his community. Therefore, Unless werecognize that we are responsible for some of the tragedies andfailings in our nation, we will not tackle the problems face up.------------------------------Date: Tue, 8 Oct 1996 18:57:34 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Elections and afterMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961008173025.15817A-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIILots of thoughts and analyses have already been offered on the recentlyheld elections in The Gambia. I am taking this opportunity to share minewith you. The elections have been held and the inevitable results are nowknown to everyone. Whether we like Jammmeh or not, he is the Presidentelect and nothing will change that fact. If you can recall before theelections Malanding ( hope I am stating your position correctly ) andmyself were among the few who supported a boycott of the elections. Myrationale was that elections in Africa including the The Gambia are alwaysaccompanied by fraudulent practices where Incumbents never loose. The onlyexceptions to the norm that I can remember were the 1967 SierraLeonean elections when Siaka Stevens defeated incumbent prime ministerAlbert Margai. Few years ago Chiluba ousted Kaunda in Zambia. I alsoremembered Lebua Jonathan, then Prime Minister of Lesotha, lost anelection in the 70's but refused to step down to give up power. I forgotthe outcome of that incident. Finally, the first legitimate elections inSouth Africa that brought Mandela and the ANC falls outside the categoryof the typical unfair elections taking place in Africa.We all knew that the opposition candidates had insurmountalehurdles to overcomecoupled with the abuse of government power and resources to benefit Jammehand APRC. This is nothing new in Gambian politics. Jammeh was simply beinga copycat to his deposed predessesor. Remember the Wollof proverb " Kuboka cha geta ga, nan cha mew ma" , meaning that any member of the herdwill drinksome of the milk. This is the standard practice going on throughout thecontinent. Besides, didn't his great mentor Jerry Rawlings pay a statevisit to The Gambia and probably lectured him on tricks of the trade. Thismight be a bitter pill to swallow by some of the list members but thefact of the matter is that Jammeh had wide spread support among theGambian electorate. I was not at all suprised by the results in Banjulparticularly in my Banjul South constituency. Most of the people that Ihad spoken to supported Jammeh. You have to understand that lots of peoplewere very alienated and disillusioned by the 32 years of Jawara's rule.The kleptocracy ( borrowing from Dr Amadou Janneh ) and economic decadenceincreased the gap between the few wealthy and the majority of poorcitizens, which was reflective of one of Jimmy Cliff's song entitled "Suffering in the land" with the famous line " The rich gets richer and thepoor gets poorer, suffering in the land ". Those factors coupled togetherwith the ostentatious display of illegally acquired wealth from the rulingelite gave Jammeh more leverage in the eyes of the majority of Gambianswho benefited nothing or had relatives in the positions of power duringJawara's reign.Some of the developments undergone by Jammeh during the last twoyears, whether they are cosmetic or substantive also appealed to a lot ofThe Gambians who felt that within 2 years, the kid had achieved what themuch older politician could not accomplish in more than 30 years.I know that the majority of the population does not have thelevel of education that the average Gambia-l netter enjoys, and thusreasons and sees things differently that we do.I like the idea offered by Dr Kamara regarding the strategicplanning for social and economic development ideas to be submitted to thegovernment in the hopes that they will be implemented. Some of you havealready mentioned about the strong need and representation of theopposition in parliament. I strongly believe that it is quite vital toprevent the defacto one party system that we had for so long. We have toprevent history from repeating itself. A strong opposition consisting ofdynamic, well informed members of parliament unlike the typical MP's thatused to fill up parliament can bring about checks and balances, puttingthe ruling party under the microscope and heavy scrutiny. Therefore,it is imperative that the three unsucessful Presidential candidatesDarboe, Jatta and Bah torun ( stand ) and gain parliamentary seats in December.I am also proposing that we follow the Sierra Leonean list modelwhere opposition leader Dr Karefa Smart is a member of Leonenet andfrequently contributes to the list about his positions and developments inSierra Leone. Personally, I would like Darboe, Jatta and Bah to joinGambia-l and make similar contributions. I am not sure about theirinternet accessibility. We can entertainsome reactions and discussions to that my proposal.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 14:26:19 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199610090524.OAA10892@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIAmadou, Abdou, TonyI will be glad if we can add Pa Lamin Beyai to the List. Pa was mycolleague at FBC and he is now in the UK doing his MBA.His e-mail address is: P.L.Beyai@ncl.ac.uk. Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 02:04:28 -0400From: Wildkumba@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: introductionMessage-ID: < 961009020426_205785149@emout09.mail.aol.com welcome on board Fatma.Agi Kumba------------------------------Date: Wed, 9 Oct 96 12:01:09 UTFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: responseMessage-ID: < UPMAIL01.199610091202210962@msn.com ----------From: kconnors@igc.org on behalf of Kevin ConnorsSent: Tuesday, October 08, 1996 12:49 PMTo: Brian HubbardSubject: responseDear Morro,I appreciate all the comments I received regarding the letter I wrote lastweek about elections in The Gambia. Most were well thought out and provokedme to delve deeper into my thoughts. However, Morro's letter was,unfortunately, quite far from an intelligent response. I wonder, Morro, didyou really read my letter? I think not. You seemed to have COMPLETELY missedmy point. In your haste to point fingers, in your rush to utilize my letteras an avenue to express your personal anger, I think you stopped reading farfrom the end.Let me explain a few things: My letter was a negative commentary on theUnited States political arena, one intended to inspire ex-Patriates livingin The Gambia to turn the microscope back upon our country and look at thedeep, underlying correlations between what just happened in The Gambia andwhat has been happening in the U.S. for years. Lack of time prevented mefrom offering suggestions on ways to make our own system more fair and open,as I believe it is easy to point out the "bads" of any system but much moreproductive and beneficial to offer ways to fix the wrongs.However, let me just clear one thing up: I am proud to have been born inthe United States. I will not burden my heart with guilt for what past andpresent leaders of the U.S. and other Western countries have done to Africa.Albiet some tremendously wrong, unjust actions and policies. Instead, Ichose and still choose to do the kind of stuff I did for two and a halfyears as a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia: use the gifts God, my familyand fortunate upbringing have given me to work for economic, social andenvironmental change with people who simply don't have the opportunities. Tothis day, I consider it the biggest honor of my life to have had the chanceto live in The Gambia; to come to understand your country, laugh and crywith your brothers and sisters, take part in your religious and culturalceremonies. To learn from Gambians. Your comment on whether my initial letterwas born"out of respect for me or veiled greed and contempt" were felt with theweight of a bullet....until I realized that your words we born out of angertowards a system, a policy, an attitude far beyond me. I was just a convenienttarget. To then say you forgive me, I ask for what?Please do not interpret either of my letters as an attempt to be anointed a"saint", being honest with myself absolves me of the need to seekgratification in all I do. Before hurling such words as "colonialist" at me,maybe it would have been better for you to understand me, to question meprior to leveling insults. Such actions put you on equal footing withracists, bigots, and anti-immigrant nuts who skim the surface of an issue,refuse to understand what truly lies at the base of a problem and are quickto lay blame on others for their own problems. Understand this: I agree withyou that many of the problems Africa faces today are attributable to Westerncountries, specifically the United States. However, I have met far too manyinspired, intelligent and caring Gambians and U.S. citizens who are workingto reverse this terrible trend they had nothing to do with.Your one intelligent, thoughtful comment on the Golden Rule was lost inhypocrisy: how can you write about the Golden Rule while leveling suchspiteful comments at me?I am sorry we have misunderstood each other. Natural human instinct led meto be defensive in this reply yet, I am not angry at you nor will I harborresentment. Instead, I hope we have the chance to discuss this issue furtherand come to a better understanding of each of our unique points of view.I sincerely wish the best for The Gambia and pray that our leaders here inthe U.S. wake up to the realization that their policy decisions in the backrooms of the Capital effect the Gambians who welcomed me as one of their sons.Kevin ConnorsThe earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earthPeace------------------------------Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 15:02:33 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FW: responseMessage-ID: <19961009135845.AAA20152@LOCALNAME>Hi Brian,Why dont Kevin Connors subscribe to the Gambia-l if he is sointerested in taking part in the issues discussed instead of you beingan intermediary?> ----------> From: kconnors@igc.org on behalf of Kevin Connors> Sent: Tuesday, October 08, 1996 12:49 PM> To: Brian Hubbard> Subject: response> Dear Morro,> I appreciate all the comments I received regarding the letter I wrote last> week about elections in The Gambia. Most were well thought out and provoked> me to delve deeper into my thoughts. However, Morro's letter was,> unfortunately, quite far from an intelligent response. I wonder, Morro, did> you really read my letter? I think not. You seemed to have COMPLETELY missed> my point. In your haste to point fingers, in your rush to utilize my letter> as an avenue to express your personal anger, I think you stopped reading far> from the end.> Let me explain a few things: My letter was a negative commentary on the> United States political arena, one intended to inspire ex-Patriates living> in The Gambia to turn the microscope back upon our country and look at the> deep, underlying correlations between what just happened in The Gambia and> what has been happening in the U.S. for years. Lack of time prevented me> from offering suggestions on ways to make our own system more fair and open,> as I believe it is easy to point out the "bads" of any system but much more> productive and beneficial to offer ways to fix the wrongs.> However, let me just clear one thing up: I am proud to have been born in> the United States. I will not burden my heart with guilt for what past and> present leaders of the U.S. and other Western countries have done to Africa.> Albiet some tremendously wrong, unjust actions and policies. Instead, I> chose and still choose to do the kind of stuff I did for two and a half> years as a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia: use the gifts God, my family> and fortunate upbringing have given me to work for economic, social and> environmental change with people who simply don't have the opportunities. To> this day, I consider it the biggest honor of my life to have had the chance> to live in The Gambia; to come to understand your country, laugh and cry> with your brothers and sisters, take part in your religious and cultural> ceremonies. To learn from Gambians. Your comment on whether my initial letter> was born> "out of respect for me or veiled greed and contempt" were felt with the> weight of a bullet....until I realized that your words we born out of anger> towards a system, a policy, an attitude far beyond me. I was just a convenient> target. To then say you forgive me, I ask for what?> Please do not interpret either of my letters as an attempt to be anointed a> "saint", being honest with myself absolves me of the need to seek> gratification in all I do. Before hurling such words as "colonialist" at me,> maybe it would have been better for you to understand me, to question me> prior to leveling insults. Such actions put you on equal footing with> racists, bigots, and anti-immigrant nuts who skim the surface of an issue,> refuse to understand what truly lies at the base of a problem and are quick> to lay blame on others for their own problems. Understand this: I agree with> you that many of the problems Africa faces today are attributable to Western> countries, specifically the United States. However, I have met far too many> inspired, intelligent and caring Gambians and U.S. citizens who are working> to reverse this terrible trend they had nothing to do with.> Your one intelligent, thoughtful comment on the Golden Rule was lost in> hypocrisy: how can you write about the Golden Rule while leveling such> spiteful comments at me?> I am sorry we have misunderstood each other. Natural human instinct led me> to be defensive in this reply yet, I am not angry at you nor will I harbor> resentment. Instead, I hope we have the chance to discuss this issue further> and come to a better understanding of each of our unique points of view.> I sincerely wish the best for The Gambia and pray that our leaders here in> the U.S. wake up to the realization that their policy decisions in the back> rooms of the Capital effect the Gambians who welcomed me as one of their sons.> Kevin Connors> >> The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth> Peace------------------------------Date: Wed, 09 Oct 1996 09:58:24 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MembersMessage-ID: < 01IAFO7GICVC000Q7Q@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITEdi Jarju and Pa Lamin Drammeh are now on board. Thanks to Dana andLamin Drammeh for their efforts.Intros. expected from Edi and Pa Lamin.Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Wed, 09 Oct 1996 10:25:46 -0400From: Emery Dennis < emdennis@ix.netcom.com To: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Elections and afterMessage-ID: < 325BB5EA.618B@ix.netcom.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitTony,This is one of the more astute and responsible pieces that I have readon this list. By having elections, Jammeh has created the machine bywhich he will either be consumed or sustained. In making sure that thenext elections are freer and fairer than the last and by holding Jammehaccountable for his record, you will accomplish your goal of a betterGambia. I am interested in how he will balance satisfying the raisedexpectations of the masses and those of the military.Regards,Emery Dennis.A. Loum wrote:> Whether we like Jammmeh or not, he is the President> elect and nothing will change that fact.> ...This might be a bitter pill to swallow by some of the list members > but the fact of the matter is that Jammeh had wide spread support > among the Gambian electorate....> ...The Gambians who felt that within 2 years, the kid had achieved > what the much older politician could not accomplish in more than 30 > years.> I know that the majority of the population does not have the> level of education that the average Gambia-l netter enjoys, and thus> reasons and sees things differently that we do.> I like the idea offered by Dr Kamara regarding the strategic> planning for social and economic development ideas to be submitted to > the government in the hopes that they will be implemented. Some of you > have already mentioned about the strong need and representation of the> opposition in parliament.> ...putting the ruling party under the microscope and heavy scrutiny. > Therefore, it is imperative that the three unsucessful Presidential > candidates Darboe, Jatta and Bah to run ( stand ) and gain > parliamentary seats in December.> I am also proposing that we follow the Sierra Leonean list > model where opposition leader Dr Karefa Smart is a member of Leonenet > and frequently contributes to the list about his positions and > developments in Sierra Leone. Personally, I would like Darboe, Jatta > and Bah to join Gambia-l and make similar contributions.> ...> Thanks> Tony> ========================================================================> Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu > Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax> University of Washington> Box 353200> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200> =========================================================================------------------------------Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 09:52:14 -0500 (CDT)From: Alieu Jawara < umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA To: Gambia-l < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: welcome nw membersMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.961009094434.8514A-100000@pollux.cc.umanitoba.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII would like to welcome all new members especially Cherno Jagne (Cho),my old pal. Its so nice that we can keep in touch once again. I hopeschool is going great. Please send me a personal e-mail and tell me moreabout yourself and forward Langs address to me, k. I would also like totake this opportunity to welcome Fatima Phaal and its nice to know thatshe's going back home after Med school, excellent thinking!Bye everyoneAlieu Jawara------------------------------Date: Mon, 09 Oct 1995 17:53:20 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Mail ReadabilityMessage-ID: < 30793760.3450@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello Abdou and Others!!Modou Camara has told me that my recent mails appear unreadable tohim, and i was wondering if that is not the case with my other postingsin the List.please, inform me on the subject. And my very warm regards and bestwishes to you.Regards Bassssss!!!------------------------------Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 06:09:25 -0400 (EDT)From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu To: Brian Hubbard < Babanding@msn.com Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >,;@cldc.howard.eduSubject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThis is a brief response to the points raised about the letter forwardedby Mr. Hubbard.First of all, let me state categorically that I will be thelast man to argue that international friends of the Gambia do not have arole in the on-going debate about the political future of the country.Allthe members of the list who are not Gambians or persons of Gambian descentcertainly have all the right to participate in the discussion. They doenrich the discussion and they bring to the table a perspective that isdifferent from those of us who are culturally affected by certainrealities in that part of the world. In other words, we are now living ina global system that makes it easier for us to communicate with others inthe world who have Gambian experiences and are sympathetic to the peoplebecause of their stay in the country.Now let me go to the next point .When we talk about democracy in the global system we mustrecognise four questions that are critical to the political and economicwellbeing of modern human beings.The first question is that of foodsecurity;the second is freedom of conscience;the third is the enjoyment ofhuman rights that are now universally accepted by all internationalorganisations and peoples.The fourth question is the right to elect one'sleaders periodically without fear.An alien being from a distant galaxy islikely to be fascinated by the conflicting human definitions and practicesof democracy.What may not puzzle him is the economic and cultural gapbetween the peoples of the northern hemisphere and those living in theSouth.Democracy in the North is no longer specifically focused on thepolitics of the belly.The successful exploitation of the material andhuman resources of the U.S. and beyond has enabled those of us in the U.S.to enjoy a standard of living unavailable to others elsewhere in theglobe.Because of this state of affairs the phenomenon of food deficit andthe lack of daily intake of adequate calories have together made thepolitics of the belly paramount.In a society where the individual membersare faced with the urgent task of feeding themselves three times a day,the politics of the head (concern with the environment and other issuespeculiar to the North) receives lesser attention from the ordinary man andwoman in the developing areas of the world.In the specific case of theGambia, those of us who oppose the military and its attempt to civilianiseitself, recognise the realities in Africa today.We oppose not because weare hell bent on opposing the order of the day, but because we do not wantthe deprivation resulting from the politics of the belly to cloud thepolitics of the head.It is one thing to be poor, but it is another to bebrutalised and impoverished at the same time.The record of the military inAfrica, the Middle East, South Asia and Latin America leave much to bedesired.The call for the opposition to organise itself and contest theparliamentary elections is commendable.However, it is politically naive tothink that the party that used undemocratic methods and means to outpollits rivalries in the presidential elections is suddenly going to chngetactics and let the opposition win the parliamentary elections.It isdangerous and unwise to assume such a possibility.If rigging was used toget a presidential goose elected, be rest assured that the parliamentaryganders would also use rigging to follow their leader down the road toparliamentary victory.I certainly appreciate the words of caution andoptimism given to us by international friend, but in order for theGambians to construct a viable and effective democratic society, fear mustbe replaced by a sense of trust among the Gambian people.What has happenedover the last two years is the creeping sense of fear.The creation of theNIA and the killings that took the lives of many Gambians have conspiredto tell the Gambians that a Republic of Fear is beginning to take hold oftheir lives and their daily routines.If some of us are vocal at this time,please note that we feel that not many Gambians spoke out when theirrelatives,friends and fellow citizens were looting the treasury.Much ofwhat I wrote on the politics of the Gambia went unread by the politicalclass. They were apparently allergic to scholarly discourse.We do not wantto see a repeat performance under the new order.With respect to my allusion to P.S. Njie, I wish to inform myquestioner (Famara) that the deceased Banjul politician was a minority whowas the first Chief Minister in the country and his political fate waslargely determined by the fact that he was not from a majority ethnicgroup and,to some Gambians at the time (1962), he was a Muslim renegadewho embraced Catholicism.People like myself were teenagers then.Later,during my doctoral research on the history of political parties in theGambia,I collected enough evidence to prove thatethnicity and religionwere used against him. Colonel Jammeh has to recog} sl------------------------------Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 12:51:19 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >,;@columbia.eduSubject: Re: Mail ReadabilityMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.961009124635.22803C-100000@hejsan.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi,If you are unable to read postings by Bass, send me mailindicating what platform you compute on and what mail program you use.Bass, you should also do the same. Regarding your question, I am able toread all your postings because I have a MIME-enabled program.Thanks and bye for now,-Abdou.On Mon, 9Oct 1995, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:> Hello Abdou and Others!!> Modou Camara has told me that my recent mails appear unreadable to> him, and i was wondering if that is not the case with my other postings> in the List.> please, inform me on the subject. And my very warm regards and best> wishes to you.> Regards Bassssss!!!*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 13:50:03 +500From: "Adama Kah" < Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: responseMessage-ID: < 3C5D4177ED8@vpt.gwu.edu Date: Wed, 9 Oct 96 12:01:09 UTReply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu From: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: responseX-To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu ----------From: kconnors@igc.org on behalf of Kevin ConnorsSent: Tuesday, October 08, 1996 12:49 PMTo: Brian HubbardSubject: responseKevin Connors,Well put. As a member already suggested, all of us willwelcome your contributions as a member.Adama KahDear Morro,I appreciate all the comments I received regarding the letter I wrote lastweek about elections in The Gambia. Most were well thought out and provokedme to delve deeper into my thoughts. However, Morro's letter was,unfortunately, quite far from an intelligent response. I wonder, Morro, didyou really read my letter? I think not. You seemed to have COMPLETELY missedmy point. In your haste to point fingers, in your rush to utilize my letteras an avenue to express your personal anger, I think you stopped reading farfrom the end.Let me explain a few things: My letter was a negative commentary on theUnited States political arena, one intended to inspire ex-Patriates livingin The Gambia to turn the microscope back upon our country and look at thedeep, underlying correlations between what just happened in The Gambia andwhat has been happening in the U.S. for years. Lack of time prevented mefrom offering suggestions on ways to make our own system more fair and open,as I believe it is easy to point out the "bads" of any system but much moreproductive and beneficial to offer ways to fix the wrongs.However, let me just clear one thing up: I am proud to have been born inthe United States. I will not burden my heart with guilt for what past andpresent leaders of the U.S. and other Western countries have done to Africa.Albiet some tremendously wrong, unjust actions and policies. Instead, Ichose and still choose to do the kind of stuff I did for two and a halfyears as a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia: use the gifts God, my familyand fortunate upbringing have given me to work for economic, social andenvironmental change with people who simply don't have the opportunities. Tothis day, I consider it the biggest honor of my life to have had the chanceto live in The Gambia; to come to understand your country, laugh and crywith your brothers and sisters, take part in your religious and culturalceremonies. To learn from Gambians. Your comment on whether my initial letterwas born"out of respect for me or veiled greed and contempt" were felt with theweight of a bullet....until I realized that your words we born out of angertowards a system, a policy, an attitude far beyond me. I was just a convenienttarget. To then say you forgive me, I ask for what?Please do not interpret either of my letters as an attempt to be anointed a"saint", being honest with myself absolves me of the need to seekgratification in all I do. Before hurling such words as "colonialist" at me,maybe it would have been better for you to understand me, to question meprior to leveling insults. Such actions put you on equal footing withracists, bigots, and anti-immigrant nuts who skim the surface of an issue,refuse to understand what truly lies at the base of a problem and are quickto lay blame on others for their own problems. Understand this: I agree withyou that many of the problems Africa faces today are attributable to Westerncountries, specifically the United States. However, I have met far too manyinspired, intelligent and caring Gambians and U.S. citizens who are workingto reverse this terrible trend they had nothing to do with.Your one intelligent, thoughtful comment on the Golden Rule was lost inhypocrisy: how can you write about the Golden Rule while leveling suchspiteful comments at me?I am sorry we have misunderstood each other. Natural human instinct led meto be defensive in this reply yet, I am not angry at you nor will I harborresentment. Instead, I hope we have the chance to discuss this issue furtherand come to a better understanding of each of our unique points of view.I sincerely wish the best for The Gambia and pray that our leaders here inthe U.S. wake up to the realization that their policy decisions in the backrooms of the Capital effect the Gambians who welcomed me as one of their sons.Kevin ConnorsThe earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earthPeaceAdama KahThe George Washington UniversityOffice of The Vice President and Treasurer2121 I St., NWRice Hall, Suite 707Washington, D.C. 20052------------------------------Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 11:16:11 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FW: responseMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961009110801.2156B-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Brian/Babanding, that is a great idea raised by Momodou Camara. We willbe glad to subscribe Kevin so that he will receive the postings directlybut that will be subject to his request. Maybe, you can check with him andto find out if he is interested.ThanksTonyOn Wed, 9 Oct 1996, Camara, Momodou wrote:> Hi Brian,> Why dont Kevin Connors subscribe to the Gambia-l if he is so> interested in taking part in the issues discussed instead of you being> an intermediary?> >> >> > ----------> > From: kconnors@igc.org on behalf of Kevin Connors> > Sent: Tuesday, October 08, 1996 12:49 PM> > To: Brian Hubbard> > Subject: response> >> > Dear Morro,> >> > I appreciate all the comments I received regarding the letter I wrote last> > week about elections in The Gambia. Most were well thought out and provoked> > me to delve deeper into my thoughts. However, Morro's letter was,> > unfortunately, quite far from an intelligent response. I wonder, Morro, did> > you really read my letter? I think not. You seemed to have COMPLETELY missed> > my point. In your haste to point fingers, in your rush to utilize my letter> > as an avenue to express your personal anger, I think you stopped reading far> > from the end.> >> > Let me explain a few things: My letter was a negative commentary on the> > United States political arena, one intended to inspire ex-Patriates living> > in The Gambia to turn the microscope back upon our country and look at the> > deep, underlying correlations between what just happened in The Gambia and> > what has been happening in the U.S. for years. Lack of time prevented me> > from offering suggestions on ways to make our own system more fair and open,> > as I believe it is easy to point out the "bads" of any system but much more> > productive and beneficial to offer ways to fix the wrongs.> >> > However, let me just clear one thing up: I am proud to have been born in> > the United States. I will not burden my heart with guilt for what past and> > present leaders of the U.S. and other Western countries have done to Africa.> > Albiet some tremendously wrong, unjust actions and policies. Instead, I> > chose and still choose to do the kind of stuff I did for two and a half> > years as a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia: use the gifts God, my family> > and fortunate upbringing have given me to work for economic, social and> > environmental change with people who simply don't have the opportunities. To> > this day, I consider it the biggest honor of my life to have had the chance> > to live in The Gambia; to come to understand your country, laugh and cry> > with your brothers and sisters, take part in your religious and cultural> > ceremonies. To learn from Gambians. Your comment on whether my initial letter> > was born> > "out of respect for me or veiled greed and contempt" were felt with the> > weight of a bullet....until I realized that your words we born out of anger> > towards a system, a policy, an attitude far beyond me. I was just a convenient> > target. To then say you forgive me, I ask for what?> >> > Please do not interpret either of my letters as an attempt to be anointed a> > "saint", being honest with myself absolves me of the need to seek> > gratification in all I do. Before hurling such words as "colonialist" at me,> > maybe it would have been better for you to understand me, to question me> > prior to leveling insults. Such actions put you on equal footing with> > racists, bigots, and anti-immigrant nuts who skim the surface of an issue,> > refuse to understand what truly lies at the base of a problem and are quick> > to lay blame on others for their own problems. Understand this: I agree with> > you that many of the problems Africa faces today are attributable to Western> > countries, specifically the United States. However, I have met far too many> > inspired, intelligent and caring Gambians and U.S. citizens who are working> > to reverse this terrible trend they had nothing to do with.> >> > Your one intelligent, thoughtful comment on the Golden Rule was lost in> > hypocrisy: how can you write about the Golden Rule while leveling such> > spiteful comments at me?> >> > I am sorry we have misunderstood each other. Natural human instinct led me> > to be defensive in this reply yet, I am not angry at you nor will I harbor> > resentment. Instead, I hope we have the chance to discuss this issue further> > and come to a better understanding of each of our unique points of view.> >> > I sincerely wish the best for The Gambia and pray that our leaders here in> > the U.S. wake up to the realization that their policy decisions in the back> > rooms of the Capital effect the Gambians who welcomed me as one of their sons.> >> > Kevin Connors> >> >> >> >> >> > >> >> >> > The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth> > Peace> >> >------------------------------Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 16:51:41 -0600From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN - OCT. 1996 3/3Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"thought it would be nice to share this information with list membersespecilly those nonimmigrants seeking permanent residency .Numukunda>From: gsiskind@immigration-law.com >Date: Fri, 4 Oct 1996 17:12:42 -0500>Subject: SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN - OCT. 1996 3/3>To: visalaw@listserv.telalink.net >*DEPARTMENT OF STATE ISSUES FINAL REPORT ON THE DV-97 GREEN CARD LOTTERY=20> The US Department of Statement has issued a report containing>details on>the results of the DV-97 green card lottery selection which is now complete.>100,000 applicants were selected and 55,000 permanent residency visas will>actually be granted (the Department of State issues more approval notices>than visas available based on the assumption that many of the winners will>already have been approved for permanent residency through other means or>will no longer be interested in immigrating to the US).> Approximately 6.5 million applications were considered in the>lottery which>ran from February 12, 1996. A further 1.1 million people were disqualified>for failing to follow directions. Here are the results according to the DOS>report:>The following is the statistical breakdown by foreign state chargeability=20>of those registered for the DV-97 program:>I. AFRICA - (20,623 visas are available in fiscal year 1997):>ALGERIA (548) =09>ANGOLA (16) =09>BENIN (66)>BOTSWANA (6)>BURKINA FASO (16)>BURUDI (20)>CAMEROON (1,115)>CAPE VERDE ((113)>CENTRAL AF. REP. (8)>CHAD (22)>COMORO (O)>CONGO (8)>COTE D'IVOIRE (356)>DJIBOUTI (13)>EGYPT (3,905)>EQUATORIAL GUINEA (5)>ERITREA (951)>ETHIOPIA (3,210)>GABON (10)>GAMBIA, THE (230)>GHANA (7,119)>GUINEA (337)>GUINEA-BISSAU (1)>KENYA (927)>LESOTHO (5)>LIBERIA (1,500)>LIBYA (28)>MADAGASCAR (50)>MALAWI (64)>MALI (151)>MAURITANIA (17)>MAURITIUS (31)>MOROCCO (2,016)>MOZAMBIQUE (7)>NAMIBIA (1)>NIGER (8)>NIGERIA (7,080)>RWANDA (72)>SAO TOME & PRINCIPE (4)>SENEGAL (1,137)>SEYCHELLES (0)>SIERRA LEONE (2,440)>SOMALIA (862)>SOUTH AFRICA (544)>SUDAN (1,371)>SWAZILAND (1)>TANZANIA (267)>TOGO (281)>TUNISIA (106)>UGANDA (308)>ZAIRE (303)>ZAMBIA (160)>ZIMBABWE (104)>II. ASIA - (7,187 visas are available for fiscal year 1997):>AFGHANISTAN (198)>BAHRAIN (4)>BANGLADESH (6,784)>BHUTAN (1)>BRUNEI (1)>BURMA (231)>CAMBODIA (28)>HONG KONG (504)>INDONESIA (176)>IRAN (523)>IRAQ (113)>ISRAEL (52)>JAPAN (428)>JORDAN (65)>NORTH KOREA (10)>KUWAIT (32)>LAOS (4)>LEBANON (80)>MALAYSIA (73)>MALDIVES (0)>MONGOLIA (0)>NEPAL (160)>OMAN (1)>PAKISTAN (1)>QATAR (1)>SAUDI ARABIA (11)>SINGAPORE (18)>SRI LANKA (378)>SYRIA (57)>THAILAND (52)>UNITED ARAB EM. (0)>YEMEN (52)>(Asia countries that did not qualify for the DV-97 are: CHINA - mainland=20>born and Taiwan born, INDIA, SOUTH KOREA, PHILIPPINES, and VIETNAM.)>III. EUROPE (23,910 visas for fiscal year 1997):>ALBANIA (6,764)>ANDORRA (0)>ARMENIA (1,970)>AUSTRIA (213)>AZERBAIJAN (326)>BELARUS (450)>BELGUIM (138)>BOSNIA & HERZ. (163)>BULGARIA (3,144)>CROATIA (180)>CYPRUS(43)>CZECH REPUBLIC (221)>DENMARK (79)>ESTONIA (108)>FINLAND (171)>FRANCE (513)> French Guiana (1)> Guadeloupe (2)> Martinique (2)>GEORGIA (224)>GERMANY (2,330)>GREECE (164)>HUNGARY (275)>ICELAND (47)>IRELAND (990)>ITALY (515)>KAZAKSTAN (247)>KYRGYZSTAN (46)>LATVIA (183)>LIECHTENSTEIN (2)>LITHUANIA (712)>LUXENBOURG (4)>MACEDONIA, THE FORMER YUGOSLAV REPUBLIC (369)>MALTA (4)>MOLDOVA (216)>MONACO (0)>NETHERLANDS (237)> Aruba (2)> Netherlands=20> Antilles (7)>N. IRELAND (128)>NORWAY 42)>POLAND (5,003)>PORTUGAL (249)> Macau (108)>ROMANIA (3,769)>RUSSIA (3,255)>SAN MARINO (0)>SERBIA AND MONTENEGRO (671)>SLOVAKIA (763)>SLOVENIA (18)>SPAIN (179)>SWEDEN (294)>SWITZERLAND (772)>TAJIKISTAN (74)>TURKEY (2,885)>TURKMENISTAN (24)>URRAINE (3,154)>UZBEKISTAN (297)>VATICAN CITY (0)>(The UNITED KINGDOM (Great Britain) did not qualify for the DV-97 program;=>=20>Northern Ireland did qualify, however, and is noted in the listings.)>IV. NORTH AMERICA (8 visas for fiscal year 1997):>BAHAMAS, THE (17)> (The Bahamas is the only country that qualified in the region for>the=20>DV-97 program, CANADA did not qualify.)>V. OCEANIA (817 visas for fiscal year 1997):>AUSTRALIA (260)>FIJI (915)>KIRIBATI (0)>MARSHALL ISLANDS (0)>MICRONESIA, FED. STATE OF (0)>NAURU (0)>NEW ZEALAND (175)>PALAU (0)>PAPAU NEW GUINEA (2)>SOLOMON ISLANDS (0)>TONGA (125)>TUVALU (0)>VANUATU (0)>WESTERN SAMOA (13)>VI. South AMERICA, Central AMERICA, AND THE CARIBBEAN (2,455 visas for=20>fiscal year 1997):>ANTIGUA & BARBUDA (2)>ARGENTINA (150)>BARADOS (25)>BELIZE (15)>BOLIVA (81)>BRAZIL (274)>CHILE (51)>COSTA RICA (43)>CUBA (1,475)>DOMINICA (17)>ECUADOR (547)>GRENADA (17)>GUATEMALA (280)>GUYANA (121)>HAITI (112)>HONDURAS (101)>NICARAGUA (229)>PANAMA (21)>PARAGUAY (12)>PERU (430)>ST. KITTS & NEVIS (3)>SAINT LUCIA (12)>ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES (7)>SURINAME (14)>TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO (177)>URUGUAY (28)>VENEZUELA (227)>Countries in the region that did not qualify for the DV-97 program are:=20>COLOMBIA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, EL SALVADOR, JAMAICA, and MEXICO.)>*INS PROPOSES RULE PROVIDING EXEMPTIONS TO ENGLISH REQUIREMENT FOR DISABLED>GREEN CARD HOLDERS=20> The INS has released a proposed rule which would provide an>exemption from>the requirements of demonstrating an understanding of the English language,>including an ability to read, write and speak words in ordinary usage, and>of demonstrating a knowledge and understanding of the fundamentals of the>history, and of the principles and form of government of the United States,>for certain applicants who are unable to comply with both requirements>because they possess a "physical or developmental disability" or a "mental>impairment."> The proposed regulation is intended to implement changes to>Section 312 of>the Immigration and Nationality Act. Section 312, as revised, now uses the>terms "physical or developmental disability" or "mental impairment", but>does not defined the terms. In a report to the House Judiciary Committee,>however, the Congress stated that the new exemptions are not intended to>include conditions that are either temporary or that have resulted from an>individual's illegal use of drugs. The report goes on to state the=> following:> "An individual who is developmentally disabled is one who shows delayed>development of a specific cognitive area of maturation, i.e., reading,>language, or speech, resulting in intellectual functioning so impaired as to>render the individual unable to participate in the normal testing procedures>for naturalization. This is not an acquired disability, but one whose onset>occurred prior tothe 18th birthday. An individual who is mentally disabled>is one for whom there is a primary impairment of brain function, generally>associated with an organic basis upon which diagnosis is based, resulting in>an impairment of intellectual functions, including memory, orientation, or>judgment. This definition does not include individuals whose mental>disability is not the result of a physical disorder. An individual who is>physically disabled is one who has a physical impairment that substantially>limits a major life activity.">The new regulation defines the terms "developmental disability," "physical>disability," and "mental impairment" and to outline procedures for those who>seek exemption from the testing requirements. The definitions closely>conform to the ones in the report quoted above. =20>One of the key requirements under the proposed rule will be getting an>assessment of one's physical condition from a civil surgeon or qualified>individual or entity as designated by the INS. The physician must attest>that the applicant has a disability that renders the individual unable to>demonstrate the English proficiency or knowledge required for the exam.=20> The INS also states in the commentary to the proposed rule that it will>provide "reasonable modifications in its testing procedures to enable>naturalization applicants who have disabilities to participate in the>process." Reasonable modifications are said to include>wheelchair-accessible sites, sign language interpreters, or brailled=> materials.> The final form of this proposed rule has suddenly become much more>important to a great many people due to the recent passage of the Welfare>Bill. A great number of elderly immigrants to the US will be losing>need-based federal assistance in the coming months under the new law. For>many, the only way to avoid a life of poverty is to naturalize and become a>US citizen. Unfortunately, for many immigrants who come to the US in their>later years, learning English is extremely difficult, if not impossible.>Many hoped that given the changes in the Welfare system, INS would take a>more liberal approach with this regulation. The Clinton Administration has>also hinted that it will consider modifying this regulation to minimize the>negative effects of the Welfare Bill. =20>*USIA PROPOSES RULE AFFECTING HOME RESIDENCY WAIVER APPLICATIONS> The United States Information Agency has issued a proposed>regulation which>would amend existing regulations governing the agency's Exchange Visitor>Waiver Review Board ("EVWRB") and requests for waiver of the two-year>home-country physical presence requirement applicable in certain J-1 visa=> cases.> The proposed regulation is intended, according to USIA, to increase>consistency in the adjudication of waiver request applications, particularly>those relating to interested government agencies supporting the requests of>foreign medical graduates. The regulation is also intended to prevent>foreign medical graduates from pursuing concurrent waiver requests with>multiple interested government agencies.> To achieve uniformity in interested government agency requests, the new>regulations require interested government agencies to submit statements>explaining why the grant of the waiver is in the public interest and the>detrimental effects that would result if the J-1 visaholder is no longer a>part of the particular program or activity. The request must be signed by>the head of an agency or a designated official and include copies of all>IAP-66 forms issued to the exchange visitor. =20> For foreign medical graduates seeking waivers based on work in a>Primary>Medical Care Health Professional Shortage Area ("HPSA") or Medically>Underserved Area ("MUA"), the waiver application must be accompanied by a>contract between the doctor and the health care facility which specifies a>term of employment not less than three years as well as a statement from the>head of the facility that the facility is located in an area designated as>an MUA or HPSA. The doctor must also sign a statement indicating that it has>not submitted a request with another agency for a waiver in addition to the>one submitting the current application. Finally, the facility needs to>present evidence that unsuccessful efforts have been made to recruit an>American physician for the position to be filled by the exchange visitor.>*UNIVERSITY CORNER: SOVIET SCIENTIST VISA CATEGORY TO EXPIRE THIS MONTH> The INS recently issued a memorandum regarding the expiration of>the Soviet>Scientist Immigration Act of 1992 ("SSIA") on October 24, 1996. The INS has>stated that a person may not immigrate under the act unless a petition has>been approved on or before the expiration date. Applications pending after>that date will be denied. If the I-140 petition is approved before that>date, the applicant is still eligible to adjust status to permanent>residency or process at a consulate even if such applications are submitted>after October 24, 1996. All INS offices have been directed to approve or>deny all pending SSIA applications filed prior to the expiration date before>the expiration actually occurs.>*FROM OUR CANADIAN OFFICE: TN PROFESSIONALS AND THE PRESUMPTION OF IMMIGRANT>INTENT>By Henry J. Chang ( hchang@visalaw.com >Canadians who qualify as professionals under Appendix 1603.D.1 of the North>American Free Trade Agreement ("NAFTA") often prefer Trade NAFTA ("TN")>status to the H-1B category because it is easy to use. Applicants may apply>for TN status at a port of entry rather than waiting for a nonimmigrant>petition to be approved. In addition, employers of TN aliens are subject to>fewer obligations. For example, they are not required to pay the prevailing>wage, to obtain an approved labor condition application or to maintain a>public file relating to the worker as in the case of an H-1B employer.>However, use of the TN category may cause complications where an alien in>such status is also seeking lawful permanent residence in the United States.=> =20>These complications result from the fact that dual intent is not>specifically recognized for the TN category. Recognition of "dual intent">essentially means that the alien is permitted to simultaneously have a>present intention to work temporarily in the United States and a future>intention to become a permanent resident. =20>The concept of dual intent was effectively recognized for Trade Canada>("TC") workers under the Canada-US Free Trade Agreement ("CFTA"). However,>the CFTA has been superceded by NAFTA, which takes a more restrictive view>of immigrant intent. =20>INA 214(e)(2) now provides that the TN category is to be treated as a>regular admission class under =A7101(a)(15) of the Immigration and=> Nationality>Act ("INA"). It is therefore subject to the same restrictions as other>nonimmigrant categories. Because INA =A7214(b) creates a rebuttable>presumption of immigrant intent for all nonimmigrants other than those in>the H-1 or L categories, the concept of dual intent is not recognized for TN>workers. INA =A7214(b) states in part:>Every alien (other than a nonimmigrant described in subparagraph (H)(i) or>(L) of Section 101(a)(15)) shall be presumed to be an immigrant until he>establishes to the satisfaction of ... the immigration officers, at the time>of application for admission, that he is entitled to a nonimmigrant status>under section 101(a)(15).>Canadian TN workers must therefore satisfy the immigration officer that they>have bona fide nonimmigrant intent whenever they seek admission to the>United States. The fact that a TN worker is the beneficiary of an>application for labor certification or petition for permanent residence may>be given considerable weight when assessing immigrant intent. While this>does not necessarily constitute conclusive proof of immigrant intent,>overcoming the presumption of immigrant intent will be a very difficult>task. TN workers who are the beneficiaries of labor certifications or>petitions for permanent residence may be denied entry where such facts come>to the attention of the inspecting immigration officer. =20>In practice, the question of immigrant intent does not commonly arise when a>TN worker applies for admission or readmission to the United States.>However, the possibility of being denied entry on this basis should not be>overlooked. =20>In order to minimize the risk, TN workers may wish to limit their trips>abroad until their immigrant visa processing is completed. If the>inspecting immigration officer at a port of entry denies admission to a TN>worker on the basis that he or she has immigrant intent, the TN worker may>have to remain in Canada until he or she is issued an immigrant visa by a>U.S. consulate abroad. =20>TN workers who are concerned about immigrant intent problems may wish to at>least consider changing their status from TN to H-1B (assuming that they are>also eligible for H-1B) before seeking permanent residence. In many cases,>this precaution will not be necessary. However, this is one way to>completely eliminate the potential problem of dual intent. =20>A TN worker can complete his or her immigrant processing either through>adjustment of status in the United states or at a U.S. Consulate located>abroad. However, consular processing is probably the safer route. This is>because TN workers may also encounter immigrant intent problems when seeking>adjustment of status. =20>Adjustment of status under INA =A7245 is discretionary in nature. Even=> where>the alien is statutorily eligible, the Immigration and Naturalization>Service ("INS") can still deny adjustment of status if negative factors are>present. Preconceived intent to remain in the United States at the time of>entry as a nonimmigrant (even though not arising from fraud or willful>misrepresentation) may provide the necessary negative factor to deny>adjustment of status. =20>While the INS will not make a finding of preconceived intent where the alien>originally enters under a category for which dual intent is recognized (H-1>or L), an alien who originally enters under TN status and then seeks>permanent residence may be denied adjustment of status on the basis of>preconceived intent at the time of entry. =20>In order to limit the risk of being denied adjustment of status, the TN>worker may wish to wait at least 60 days after entering the United States>before taking any action towards permanent residence. At this point, it>will be easier to argue that the TN worker did not have immigrant intent at>the time that he or she initially entered the United States. =20>However, for the above reasons the option of consular processing for a TN>worker is still preferable. In such cases, the TN worker is in a better>position to argue bona fide nonimmigrant intent. The argument is that,>since the TN worker intends to return to Canada to process for permanent>residence, his or her current admission to the United States is temporary.>While ports of entry may still refuse admission to a TN worker in such>cases, a recent letter from Yvonne LaFleur, Chief of the Business and Trade>Branch at the INS' Benefits Division, suggests that a TN worker can still>have bone fide nonimmigrant intent in such a situation. =20>*UNITED NATIONS HIGH COMMISIONER FOR REFUGEES LAUNCHES WEB SITE> The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has launched a>World Wide>Web site focusing on refugees and asylum issues. The address of the site is> The site is divided into the following areas ->UNHCR and Refugees - ordinary people who have left their homes to escape>war, persecution and human rights abuse.=20> =20>The World - Map- and text-based access to country-specific>information about refugees.> =20>Images - Photos depicting refugee life. A high-speed network connection is>recommended.> =20>News - Press releases and other timely information about refugee situations>worldwide.> =20>Issues - A topic-specific route to articles about refugee children, the>environment, women's issues and many other subjects.> =20>For Teachers - How to use the information on this site in secondary-school>and university courses.> =20>Publications - Back issues of Refugees magazine and other general-interest>publications from UNHCR.> =20>REFWORLD - Official documents of UNHCR and other U.N. agencies, country and>legal information, and basic reference materials.> =20>You Can Help - How to support the work of UNHCR.> According to UNHCR Commissioner Sadako Ogata, the site "will prove>to be>not just a very valuable research tool but also an intriguing new look at>some old and difficult issues. I think we'll be seeing this site consulted>by school-children as well as university students and people involved in>refugee issues."------------------------------Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 19:17:22 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Senghor, poet and ex-leader of Senegal [ 67] Reuter / Jean-Marc CMessage-ID: < 199610092317.TAA02343@salaam.cc.columbia.edu Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsComment: O:4.0H;Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4Approved: editor@clarinet.com From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuter / Jean-Marc Cosenza)Newsgroups: clari.world.europe.france,clari.world.africa.westernSubject: Senghor, poet and ex-leader of Senegal, turns 90Organization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < Rfrance-senghorURfqx_6O9@clari.net Lines: 67Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 14:41:33 PDTExpires: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 10:50:11 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: FRANCE-SENGHORThreadword: francePriority: regularANPA: Wc: 587/0; Id: a1465; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 10-09-N.A; Ver: 1/0Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.europe.france:19407 clari.world.africa.western:3063VERSON, France (Reuter) - Leopold Sedar Senghor, Africanpoet, philosopher and president of Senegal for 20 years until1980, celebrated his 90th birthday Wednesday at a modest partygiven in his honor by his adopted French town.Senghor, who is so frail these days that he rarely leaveshis home, was honored with readings of some of his poetry andbrief speeches at the Senghor Center in the Normandy town ofVerson in northwestern France where he now lives.Accompanied by his French-born wife Colette and surroundedby young children, the man who invented ``Negritude'' as adefiant intellectual response to colonial oppression, beamed astown notables and neighbors joined in singing ``HappyBirthday.''Appearing in good health despite his 90 years, he strolledinto the center unassisted by his customary walking stick.He smiled and applauded in appreciation of the 90-minutecelebration but did not speak.Town merchants decorated their shop windows for the occasionwith flags, photos of the ex-president, posters printed with hispoetry and banners wishing him well.But the event was extremely low-key in comparison to farmore lively celebrations planned for the day in the Senegalesefishing village of Joal, where Senghor was born Oct. 9, 1906,and in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.An elaborate party is also planned for Oct. 18 at the Parisheadquarters of UNESCO, where current Senegalese President AbdouDiouf, Malian President Alpha Oumar Konare and French PresidentJacques Chirac are to pay tribute to one of Africa's best-knownstatesmen.Senghor will not be there, being too weak to travel the 120miles.Elected Senegal's first president in September 1960, Senghorkept close ties with the former colonial power throughout hisyears in office.He called his school of politics ``African socialism,''defining a middle path between capitalism and Communism that hesaid reflected traditional African ways.During most of his presidency, Senegalese law allowed justone political party and one presidential candidate. But in 1978multiple parties were authorized for the first time.Senghor stepped down voluntarily Dec. 31, 1980, saying itwas time to hand over to a new generation of leaders.After leaving power, Senghor, who spent his summers inFrance even while Senegal's president, devoted himself almostexclusively to cultural activities and spent more and more timein France.Senghor has devoted much of his life to glorifying blackAfrica's culture through books, poetry and scholarly works.In 1983 he became the first black man to be elected a memberof the Academie Francaise, the group which jealously guards thepurity of the French language and brings together its mostdistinguished writers.Without black Africans, civilization would ``lack the rhythmsection of its orchestra, the bass voice of its choir,'' hesaid.Expressing his philosophy, he once said, ``I wear Europeanclothing and the Americans dance to jazz which derives from ourAfrican rhythms -- civilization in the 20th century isuniversal. No people can get along without others.''Chosen by missionaries for a Catholic education as a youthin Senegal, he pursued his studies in France from the age of 19.He read French at the Sorbonne between the wars, makingfriends with French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre, Algerian-bornFrench author Albert Camus and Caribbean nationalist poet andwriter Aime Cesaire.------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10241 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 19:48:50

From:

To:

Subject: Re: FREEDOM!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



I have been following the discussion between mainly Morro and Brian's

friend. I do not intend to pour oil on a raging fire, but it is my

opinion that Morro overreacted to the posting. You see, Gambia-l was

founded on the premise of common understanding and mutual discourse

among people who are innately different yet sharing an ideal of

contributing to a unified goal--a better Gambia, and a better world.

In spite of this, we have to understand that the size of our audience

is very limited. The effectiveness of our undertakings is highly

impaired by the fact that those who should really hear us do not. The

common person and the politicians are far removed from us. In essence,

our medium educates mainly ourselves, and to take out our rage on one

another will not solve our problems. May I hasten to add that my

views do not in any way deter us from carrying on with open discourse.

I only intend to caution ourselves against words and phrases that will

not further our cause.



Sine we have allowed the List to be open to all and sundry irrespective

of place of origin, we must be tolerant toward other people's views

which may impact negatively on some of us. I have no grounds to

condemn Morro nor any to commend Brian's friend, but I am gratified

that Brian's friend habours no ill for Morro.



I hope I have not entered some muddy ground from where I cannot

escape unsoiled.



Let us show our `Gambianness'.



Lamin Drammeh(Japan).



PS: Could anyone tell me what is wrong with the other Lamin Drammeh in

Europe? If he is no longer on the List, I will be glad to drop

the `Japan' I always put after my name. Using it does not make me

happier!





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 10 Oct 96 01:17:38 UT

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: FW: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Members,



This is the last note I will post for Mr. Connors. I have given him the

address to ask for admission to the group. I believe his knowledge and

offerings will be a wonderful addition to an already diverse and spirited

group.



----------

From:

Sent: Wednesday, October 09, 1996 5:46 PM

To: Brian Hubbard

Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)



Brian, please post this mack daddy letter and pass me the address so I can

get in the list serve. Oh, yeah, I am rolling! Thanks. I just left a message

on your answering machine. Love ya.



Morro,



May I kindly inquire as to what in the heck you are talking about in the

letter you wrote to Mr. Hubbard? It seems as though I shouldn't even debate

with you because you are so far from the issue. I am wondering if you are

chuckling as you write your letters and are doing it just to spur

confrontation.



No where in my letter did I "trivialize" the situation in The Gambia. I

must ask you: where were you in 1994 when the coup occurred? Were you in The

Gambia? I imagine you were. Well, so was I. I lived in a village that

predominantly supported Jawarah. I don't agree with Yaya's use of military

force. In fact, I despise of anyone using guns, physical size,etc, to get

someone to accept their terms. I heard plenty of stories about what the

AFPRC was doing to civilians, politicians, etc and even had a run in with

the military boys myself. They treated me quite bad- basically wanting to

flaunt their power and humiliate me. However, Morro, I am wise enough to

realize that individual actions like this don't necessarily make The Gambia

a bad place-- they won't inspire me to say "You see! Look at these army

boys. Oh, the whole country is a mess!"



How does my letter add to the neocolonialist position? Do you really think

before you write such things? And then how can you say you worked in poor

communities in America but this doesn't give you the license to rob them the

wrong way. What in God's name are you talking about? Seriously, I am so

confused by your words. Please! Please re-read my letter. I honestly believe

you didn't catch the true meaning. Morro, I am not condoning using military

force to win an election. I am 100% against this. However, Mr. Yaya Jammeh

has done some tremendous things for the country, like building much needed

secondary schools, clinics and the like. In 1994, I actually was skeptical

of Yaya. Like I said, I don't believe in using guns. However, I have come to

believe he has your countries best interests in mind. I very much

appreciated the one gentleman's reply who said it is important for the

opposition to gain power within your countries Parliment. I agree 100%.



I guess, in the end, I believe it all lies with Gambians. I can add my

input, pray for my people in Dumbuto and all of The Gambia but, the

decisions lay squarely on your shoulders. In saying this, I am not

discounting the historical and current impact the United States has had and

is having on The Gambia. I am an advocate of personal responsibility:

whether it be in my country relating to Americans who pollute our

environment, abondon their children or do drugs; or in The Gambia in this

crucial time in your history. The buck has to stop somewhere. Finger

pointing only goes so far. I agree with you when you say that outsiders have

played a role in the instability of many African nations. However, there are

plenty of organizations who are providing these countries with the

opportunity to mend things. I stress the word opportunity. Opportunity, not

know-how. You have that capability just the same as I do. Good luck.



Kevin Connors









The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

Peace





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 10 Oct 96 13:24:07 UT

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: FW: FW: response

Message-ID: <



List members,



I am giving Mr. Connors the address to subscribe. Hopefully you will be

hearing from him shortly.



----------

From:

Sent: Wednesday, October 09, 1996 2:16 PM

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: FW: response





Hi Brian/Babanding, that is a great idea raised by Momodou Camara. We will

be glad to subscribe Kevin so that he will receive the postings directly

but that will be subject to his request. Maybe, you can check with him and

to find out if he is interested.

Thanks

Tony







On Wed, 9 Oct 1996, Camara, Momodou wrote:



> Hi Brian,

> Why dont Kevin Connors subscribe to the Gambia-l if he is so

> interested in taking part in the issues discussed instead of you being

> an intermediary?

>

> >

> >

> > ----------

> > From:

> > Sent: Tuesday, October 08, 1996 12:49 PM

> > To: Brian Hubbard

> > Subject: response

> >

> > Dear Morro,

> >

> > I appreciate all the comments I received regarding the letter I wrote

last

> > week about elections in The Gambia. Most were well thought out and

provoked

> > me to delve deeper into my thoughts. However, Morro's letter was,

> > unfortunately, quite far from an intelligent response. I wonder, Morro,

did

> > you really read my letter? I think not. You seemed to have COMPLETELY

missed

> > my point. In your haste to point fingers, in your rush to utilize my

letter

> > as an avenue to express your personal anger, I think you stopped reading

far

> > from the end.

> >

> > Let me explain a few things: My letter was a negative commentary on the

> > United States political arena, one intended to inspire ex-Patriates living

> > in The Gambia to turn the microscope back upon our country and look at the

> > deep, underlying correlations between what just happened in The Gambia and

> > what has been happening in the U.S. for years. Lack of time prevented me

> > from offering suggestions on ways to make our own system more fair and

open,

> > as I believe it is easy to point out the "bads" of any system but much

more

> > productive and beneficial to offer ways to fix the wrongs.

> >

> > However, let me just clear one thing up: I am proud to have been born in

> > the United States. I will not burden my heart with guilt for what past and

> > present leaders of the U.S. and other Western countries have done to

Africa.

> > Albiet some tremendously wrong, unjust actions and policies. Instead, I

> > chose and still choose to do the kind of stuff I did for two and a half

> > years as a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia: use the gifts God, my

family

> > and fortunate upbringing have given me to work for economic, social and

> > environmental change with people who simply don't have the opportunities.

To

> > this day, I consider it the biggest honor of my life to have had the

chance

> > to live in The Gambia; to come to understand your country, laugh and cry

> > with your brothers and sisters, take part in your religious and cultural

> > ceremonies. To learn from Gambians. Your comment on whether my initial

letter

> > was born

> > "out of respect for me or veiled greed and contempt" were felt with the

> > weight of a bullet....until I realized that your words we born out of

anger

> > towards a system, a policy, an attitude far beyond me. I was just a

convenient

> > target. To then say you forgive me, I ask for what?

> >

> > Please do not interpret either of my letters as an attempt to be anointed

a

> > "saint", being honest with myself absolves me of the need to seek

> > gratification in all I do. Before hurling such words as "colonialist" at

me,

> > maybe it would have been better for you to understand me, to question me

> > prior to leveling insults. Such actions put you on equal footing with

> > racists, bigots, and anti-immigrant nuts who skim the surface of an issue,

> > refuse to understand what truly lies at the base of a problem and are

quick

> > to lay blame on others for their own problems. Understand this: I agree

with

> > you that many of the problems Africa faces today are attributable to

Western

> > countries, specifically the United States. However, I have met far too

many

> > inspired, intelligent and caring Gambians and U.S. citizens who are

working

> > to reverse this terrible trend they had nothing to do with.

> >

> > Your one intelligent, thoughtful comment on the Golden Rule was lost in

> > hypocrisy: how can you write about the Golden Rule while leveling such

> > spiteful comments at me?

> >

> > I am sorry we have misunderstood each other. Natural human instinct led

me

> > to be defensive in this reply yet, I am not angry at you nor will I harbor

> > resentment. Instead, I hope we have the chance to discuss this issue

further

> > and come to a better understanding of each of our unique points of view.

> >

> > I sincerely wish the best for The Gambia and pray that our leaders here

in

> > the U.S. wake up to the realization that their policy decisions in the

back

> > rooms of the Capital effect the Gambians who welcomed me as one of their

sons.

> >

> > Kevin Connors

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> > >

> >

> >

> > The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

> > Peace

> >

> >

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 10 Oct 96 13:33:31 UT

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: FW: FW: response

Message-ID: <



I have forwarded the address!



----------

From:

Sent: Wednesday, October 09, 1996 11:03 AM

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: FW: response



Hi Brian,

Why dont Kevin Connors subscribe to the Gambia-l if he is so

interested in taking part in the issues discussed instead of you being

an intermediary?



>

>

> ----------

> From:

> Sent: Tuesday, October 08, 1996 12:49 PM

> To: Brian Hubbard

> Subject: response

>

> Dear Morro,

>

> I appreciate all the comments I received regarding the letter I wrote last

> week about elections in The Gambia. Most were well thought out and provoked

> me to delve deeper into my thoughts. However, Morro's letter was,

> unfortunately, quite far from an intelligent response. I wonder, Morro, did

> you really read my letter? I think not. You seemed to have COMPLETELY missed

> my point. In your haste to point fingers, in your rush to utilize my letter

> as an avenue to express your personal anger, I think you stopped reading far

> from the end.

>

> Let me explain a few things: My letter was a negative commentary on the

> United States political arena, one intended to inspire ex-Patriates living

> in The Gambia to turn the microscope back upon our country and look at the

> deep, underlying correlations between what just happened in The Gambia and

> what has been happening in the U.S. for years. Lack of time prevented me

> from offering suggestions on ways to make our own system more fair and open,

> as I believe it is easy to point out the "bads" of any system but much more

> productive and beneficial to offer ways to fix the wrongs.

>

> However, let me just clear one thing up: I am proud to have been born in

> the United States. I will not burden my heart with guilt for what past and

> present leaders of the U.S. and other Western countries have done to Africa.

> Albiet some tremendously wrong, unjust actions and policies. Instead, I

> chose and still choose to do the kind of stuff I did for two and a half

> years as a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia: use the gifts God, my family

> and fortunate upbringing have given me to work for economic, social and

> environmental change with people who simply don't have the opportunities. To

> this day, I consider it the biggest honor of my life to have had the chance

> to live in The Gambia; to come to understand your country, laugh and cry

> with your brothers and sisters, take part in your religious and cultural

> ceremonies. To learn from Gambians. Your comment on whether my initial

letter

> was born

> "out of respect for me or veiled greed and contempt" were felt with the

> weight of a bullet....until I realized that your words we born out of anger

> towards a system, a policy, an attitude far beyond me. I was just a

convenient

> target. To then say you forgive me, I ask for what?

>

> Please do not interpret either of my letters as an attempt to be anointed a

> "saint", being honest with myself absolves me of the need to seek

> gratification in all I do. Before hurling such words as "colonialist" at me,

> maybe it would have been better for you to understand me, to question me

> prior to leveling insults. Such actions put you on equal footing with

> racists, bigots, and anti-immigrant nuts who skim the surface of an issue,

> refuse to understand what truly lies at the base of a problem and are quick

> to lay blame on others for their own problems. Understand this: I agree with

> you that many of the problems Africa faces today are attributable to Western

> countries, specifically the United States. However, I have met far too many

> inspired, intelligent and caring Gambians and U.S. citizens who are working

> to reverse this terrible trend they had nothing to do with.

>

> Your one intelligent, thoughtful comment on the Golden Rule was lost in

> hypocrisy: how can you write about the Golden Rule while leveling such

> spiteful comments at me?

>

> I am sorry we have misunderstood each other. Natural human instinct led me

> to be defensive in this reply yet, I am not angry at you nor will I harbor

> resentment. Instead, I hope we have the chance to discuss this issue further

> and come to a better understanding of each of our unique points of view.

>

> I sincerely wish the best for The Gambia and pray that our leaders here in

> the U.S. wake up to the realization that their policy decisions in the back

> rooms of the Capital effect the Gambians who welcomed me as one of their

sons.

>

> Kevin Connors

>

>

>

>

>

> >

>

>

> The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

> Peace

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 10 Oct 96 14:23:24 UT

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Morro,



I respond to this as a friend and as a teacher hopefully. I am not trying to

pontificate. If you have been saving your recent letters please reread them.

Notice your responses and the letters it has provoked. I believe our

discussion has cut into deeper issues of anger more so than dealing with the

topics. I don't hold any resentment with you-I really don't know you-yet I

find some of the tone of your letters confrontational. When you said I was

not even in the ballpark I don't understand that! In my defense of Mr.

Connors I was simply trying to paint a more balanced picture of the work he

did. If in the larger arena of development issues you were implying that I

don't understand your position, you might possibly be right on target. As a

learner I often fail to hear messages when they are delivered in such

provocative tones. I have reread your letters and would like to ask you as a

friend to please present your views without the rush to judge my position. I

am very interested in what you have to say and welcome the opportunity to

respond as a person extremely interested in Gambian issues. I have spent an

important part of my life there and have friends there, friends whose future I

would pray will be safe and free from some of the more dark realities of

African nation building.



You also asked me in separate letter "I think it is unfortunate that you and I

are having this

conversation when, largely we've tended to agree on issues. I notice that you

were the first to respond to Mr. Connors' piece and you disagreed with his

position." I don't necessarily disagree with Mr. Connors. If you will

remember our conversation where I agreed with you it concerned the issue of

management potential. I agreed with you on the issue that President Jammeh

more than likely does not have the experience to manage a country. His

education is limited and his training is primarily military in nature. On

these lines I believe you, Mr. Connors, and I are probably all in the same

ballpark. But I caution! Just because we reach agreement on this issue does

not mean I automatically adhere to your views on all Gambian issues. In many

cases as a member of the listserv I fail to make comments because I need more

education on the topic. You and many of the Gambians on the list have been

wonderful and patient teachers; I especially thank Lamin Drammeh of Japan.

He has patiently described and presented certain topics that have raised my

level of understanding considerably.



When you said in another letter, "By the way, it is perhaps inaccurate that

The Gambia had more choices than the U.S. does. The U.S. does have the Green

Party, Libertarian Party, Reform Party, Democratic Party, GOP, and Natural Law

Party, candidates. It is mathematically possible for any of these candidates

to win the presidency. In the Gambia we had 4 parties in all.", I agree.

There are numerous parties in the US who unfortunately are not allowed the

same forum for presentation of their ideas as the Republican and Democratic

parties. As Mr. Connors indicated, the nature of American politics is such

that extreme measures must be taken to raise money so that a candidate will be

viable on the campaign trail. Unfortunately, this excludes many of the

parties you mentioned as potential candidates. Yes, I agree. All these

parties have mathematical potential to actually win a presidency. But I wonder

if we were to compare the mathematical likelihood of the recent Gambian

candidates for presidency to that of the parties you mentioned existing in the

US, whether we would see any similarity?



Please know that I have respect for you and your positions and I hope you have

the same for me. Your offer to cook a "mean" benechin will have to be taken

up sometime in the near future. I miss my Domada and benechin something

fierce.



Brian Hubbard





----------

From:

JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

Sent: Tuesday, October 08, 1996 2:33 PM

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)



Mr. Hubbard:



Thank you for your letter. Just as you think I have missed my mark, I

don't believe you are even in the ball park.



First in the piece you referenced, I used "you" synanymously with

the West and the Colonial experience. I don't believe Mr. Connors

trained any soldiers or supplied them with weapons. However, I do

feel that his position vastly aids the Neocolonialist position, and

thus it falls to the rest of us as targets to separate him personally

from his words. I can't do that.



This is why I added that perhaps he does not know what he is talking

about. But he said what he said and I respondly appropriately. My

folks back homes continue to bleed, literally. This is not philosophical.

This is real gore. Thank Mr. Connors for me for the Park, but that is

irrelevant to the fact that if his position according to his piece

prevails, I may just have to turn that Park into a cemetary. I mean

that literally. I do not mean to triviliaze Mr. Connors' achievements,

but he should not trivialize the very real dangers my country faces.

If he can do that we'll get along just fine.



Morro.

(Ps: By the way I have been in America a little while. I too have

volunteered in poor communities and provided many needed services

to those less fortunate. But I will never take that as a license to

rob them the wrong way.)

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Tue, 08 Oct 96 11:19:31 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA23966; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 11:20:47 -0500

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.13) by

gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma022138; Tue Oct 8 11:20:45 1996

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA32680;

Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:17:04 -0700

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA30554;

Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:12:34 -0700

Received: from upsmot03.msn.com (upsmot03.msn.com [204.95.110.85]) by

mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id JAA22854 for

<

Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by

upsmot03.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id JAA05286 for

<

Message-Id: <

Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 16:11:14 UT

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

X-To: "Gambia-L" <

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN





List members,



I received this letter from

comments and am swayed by his integration of heartfelt emotion and obviously

deep understanding of African issues. I am saddened to see the finger

pointing! I will tell you why. My friend, Mr. Connors, worked incredibly

hard while in The Gambia. He helped to create a Wildlife Park now known as

the Kiang West Park. His diligence and unquenchable desire to help the park

develop did not stop him from making tough decisions. Some of these decisions

rocked the boat and took money away from thieves and placed it back into the

park where it was intended to go. Mr. Connors might not be a saint but his

commitment to building a park so Gambian children and interested persons could

learn about their own environment was heartfelt and strong. He worked on a

modest salary and dedicated two years of his life to doing so. He helped make

the park a more viable tourist stop and he spent a good deal of his extra time

teaching, and developing a small youth center where Dumbutu children could

lift weights and play. When you said, "While we grapple with the problems YOU

have largely created for us, you continue to exploit our continent's

resources. Africa's disarray enables

YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you

propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.", I wondered if

you really know Mr. Connors. I think if you sat around a bowl of benechin and

had conversation you would find yourself wanting to take back several of your

comments. I don't think Mr. Connors is naove or manipulative. I think Mr.

Connors was a true friend to a large number of the villagers in Dumbutu. If I

am not mistaken Kevin comes from a family that has no involvement with

colonialism. They came to America two generations ago just as many did to

escape persecution in their own country. His interest to travel to The Gambia

was heartfelt and pure. Just like many of my students asked me what America

was like, so too Kevin Connors asked what The Gambia was like. Just as many

Gambians have visited America, so too have many Americans visited The Gambia.

Your identification of Mr. Connors as a naove, white neocolonialist might fit

the more bitter half of your lamentation of Africa's problems, but when you

come to some sort of Peace you will know that many people do things in the

name of goodwill, globality, and peace. Mr. Connors is not a neocolonialist.

When you give him a chance to discuss the issues with you I am sure you will

be moved to reconsider your judgments.



Mr. Connor's remarks about the political situation in The Gambia were a good

deal more sensitive to issues that all people face. He was pointing out that

even though some-not all-people look up to America for the ability to have

smooth transitions from one administration to another, that there are still

many issues that need to change here. He, like many Americans want more than

two choices for president. In The Gambia there were more choices. In all

honesty his comments were more directed at some of the Americans he knows and

their comments about The Gambia than towards Gambians



In summation, and in all fairness and good nature, please do not jump to

conclusions that don't solve problems but instead stir up animosity. If you

feel so moved to point your finger so unflinchingly then first take the effort

to understand what this man was getting at. You can do this by writing to him

and sharing your feelings, but to subject the group to incendiary comments

that miss their mark in their accusation is inappropriate.



Brian Hubbard





----------

From:

JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

Sent: Monday, October 07, 1996 1:45 PM

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)



Mr. Connors:



A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymen

are duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water to

anoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARE

THE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agree

with you of being.



The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should not

impose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in western

democracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have your

problems right now.)



Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problems

we have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemming

from the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselves

with come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill us

eg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .



Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking the

convenient position that westerners should not impose their standards

on Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.

Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable of

being decent as white men.



If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided by

the Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me either.

If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you cry;

it will make me cry too.



While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, you

continue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray enables

YOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What you

propose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.

Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descend

into anarchy.



Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled greed

and contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to add

I forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't much

I can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with this.

Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.



Morro.

(Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had

1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what he

had in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sisters

at Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by

gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;

Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;

Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700

Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) by

mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA14208 for

<

Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by

upsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for

<

Message-Id: <

Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UT

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

X-To: "Gambia-L" <

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



Fellow list members,



This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace Corps

Volunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked me

to forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made during

the past elections.



----------

From: Kevin Connors

Sent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AM

To: Brian Hubbard

Subject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)



Brian,



I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness of

the elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself the

most coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I think

about it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...Ross

Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. what

the hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high and

mighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh being

elected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather have

elections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal with

here. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundreds

of thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they have

the ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter any

opponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds for

campaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.

Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in the

name of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personal

reasons?



I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place where

democracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the country

that has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of the

population doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I just

mentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Dole

eliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in the

Gambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.



It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderful

ability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are being

violated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws that

are sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to human

rights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRA

buying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominating

all aspects of our political spectrum?



Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of

us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the

country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries

interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly

elected.



Kevin Connors





The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

Peace





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 10 Oct 1996 12:41:06 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

Kevin Connors has been added to the electronic Bantaba. I think

Lamin Drammeh should drop "Japan" from his name since the other Lamin

Drammeh does not contribute to the list. If and when he does, he can add

a postfix to his name !

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 10 Oct 1996 19:17:36 +0200

From: Omar Gaye d3a <

To:

Subject: Any updated list of the group ??

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi !



I am longing for an updated list of the ensemble. Hope this is available

at the moment. Anyway, i need it as an orientation after having been off

the list since june(just included again).

Abdou, as one of the list veterans,your help is enlisted.



LONG LIVE the new members.



omar



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 10 Oct 1996 19:45:21 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: new members

Message-ID: <19961010184002.AAA5448@LOCALNAME>



Hi gambia-l,

Welcome to all new members who have been added recently we are glad

to have you on board.



By best regards to everyone.

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 10 Oct 96 14:31:53 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: TRIVILIAZATION AND NEOCOLONIALISM

Message-ID: <



Mr. Connors:



Though this is a response to some of the questions you posed,

I hope it is an adequate response to all who have had questions.



1­ HOW DO YOU TRIVIALIZE THE REAL

DANGERS WE FACE



First let me say this. I do not know you; I have never met

you; I couldn't tell you apart from a leaf on a tree. I can't read

your mind; in responding to you, I am confined to what you write.



I have no problem whatsoever that you INTENDED to bite

your fellow Americans. (Well done for that; indeed critical

reflection keeps democracy healthy.) Unfortunately that's not the

only thing you did. You went too far in analogizing to The

Gambia. You were furious and chastised your fellow non-

Gambians for being shocked and dismayed by the conduct of the

elections in The Gambia, in light of what goes on here in the US.

These are your words:



******ÄSURE, JAMMEH UTILIZED HIS MILITARY MIGHT TO GIVE HIMSELF THE

MOST COVERAGE BUT, WHY ARE PEOPLE SO SHOCKED? IN FACT, THE

MORE I THINK ABOUT IT THE MORE I AM FURIOUS. Look at what is happening

in the US...Ross Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and

what the hell is the difference here? C'MON, WHY ARE YOU ALL ACTING SO HIGH

AND MIGHTY AND PROJECTING THIS FEELING OF SORROW FOR THE

GAMBIA AND JAMMEH BEING ELECTED?



I GUARANTEE ELECTION FUNDING AND FINANCING IN THE

GAMBIA IS MUCH MORE FAIR AND OPEN THAN HERE IN THE U.S. OF A.

ÄMorro's question: How? You don't know what you're talking about.­



Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of

us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the

country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries

interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly

elected.­ÄMorro's Question: Really?­ÄEmphasis added­*******



Sure the US democracy suffers from faults. I can supply you with

my own personal collection of colorful descriptions. But equating

the quirks in your democracy to the problems we face is like

comparing a broken nail to a bullet in the head.



2­ HOW YOU SUPPORT THE NEOCOLONIALIST

POSITION



The statements above inspire us to accept manifest and devastating

injustice by accepting Jammeh. Jammeh compounds our difficulties

not solve them. Our problems are not limited to the havoc he reeks

and will continue to reek with increasing magnitude, but the fact

that the havoc compounds our disarray as a developing nation and

invites (in my view cements) the control of the West on Africa in

general, and The Gambia in particular.



Africa has suffered 400 years of slave trade (100 million dead or

carried away), and another century or so of colonialism. At the end

of these devastating experiences the perpetrators, primarily the

Western countries, have done very little to address the

consequences of their rape and plunder. (The laceration of the

continent into countries with groups of little or not affinity, and the

consequent ethnic and border conflicts; the corruption of the

colonial successors and the bloodiness and corruption of their

military deposers etc.) Indeed these consequences enable them (the

colonialists) to transform their tactics and continue the exploitation

of the continent. The neocolonialist agenda is to keep Africa just

organized enough to conduct good business (acquisition of

cheap raw materials). The so-called Band-Aid approach.

Increasingly, even this Band-Aid is being offered in ways that

make neocolonialist control even more complete.



Before I get into that let me say that an awful lot of individuals

around the world spend a great deal of time in Africa at incredible

personal expense. Indeed I agree we cannot live without them. It

is the nature of our dependence on them that is so disturbing.



The donors (with their neocolonialist agenda always in mind)

must deliver aid carefully. The instruments of delivery too often

become, wittingly or unwittingly (unwittingly in an awful lot of

casse) the new colonial agents.



The donors choose the projects to fund. The projects are often

managed by donor/lender citizens/NGOs or contractors

The funds, never enough to provide a competitive base ,

recycle right back to where they came from. I hope you're following.





Donors agents have incredible flex in Africa (e.g. IMF, contractors

and NGOs). The fact that they can up and go (and they do) at a

moment's notice, is a debilitating compromise of the effectiveness of

these countries to make decisions in the best interest of their

citizens. (Now particular individuals from donor countries are not

necessarily knowing partners in the neocolonialist agenda, but they

serve the purpose--staff a mechanism which makes it easy for

donors to maximize their leverage with the developing nations with

the threat of fund and STAFF withdrawals.



Analogously, I do not think that every catholic priest who landed

on the shores of Africa between 1400 and 1900 was a knowing

slaver or colonialist agent, but they certainly were the harbingers.)



I will not embarrass myself by attempting to quote the exact figures

but Africa's debt load is of no burden to anyone else but the

Africans. The lenders can wipe their books clean and not even feel

a pinch. On the other hand we stagger under the load and continue

to answer to donor/lenders, and therefore continue to be

neocolonialist subjects.



Now, contrast America's response to Europe after W.W.II

(Marshall Plan) and the Wests response to Africa after 400 years

of slave trade and over a century of colonialism (NGOs, IMF, and

recycled capital). (Still, compare Japan (US) and Hong Kong (UK) with Africa.)



We are trying to catch up with the rest of the world. Africans have

to be smart enough to aspire to the highest standards. We cannot

catch up to nations of space shuttles in used chariots. Jammeh is the

used chariot, a phenomenon that perpetuates the neocolonialist

agenda because he bars us from a speedy progress to freedom and

democracy. Yet you insist he ain't so bad. BY SAYING THAT YOU BOUGHT IN

THE NEOCOLONIALIST AGENDA (Gambians too) Can you see why this is so sheering?



Just the other day I received a call from home. A friend was

reporting the detention of her brother to me. She wanted me to

contact Amnesty International to see if they could do anything. Her

brother was beaten up at Denton Bridge on Sept. 25. Apparently

he suffered at least a broken arm. She feared he was dead. On

September 26, her other brother went to deliver some food and

medicine ,and to inquire about the welfare of the one detained. He

too never returned home. I wonder if any of you can look her in

the eye and tell her Jammeh ain't so bad.



Those people who are eager to overlook Jammeh's flaws in the

name of "baby" democracy, also argued for the acceptance of the

flaws of the Jawara government in earlier times in the name of the

same. How quickly they turn. Their loyalty to freedom and

democracy is as constant as a mercenary's. The test of courage is

not measured in the lives we discount but in our

willingness to sacrifice our own in defense of others.



I know I will probably end up with a bullet in my head soon enough

because of my views about my government as I have expressed

them in this forum. Can you, today, say the same about the US

government and your views. Don't expect me to apologize because

I told you you've got a jumbo foot in your mouth.

I can't be any simpler than this.



Morro.

(PS: Mr. Hubbard, you wrote this about Mr. Connors:

"I think if you sat around a bowl of

benechin and had conversation you would find yourself wanting to

take back several of your comments." I will be glad to cook that

benachin, all those who are interested may come. But until we are

all a little more sensitive, I will continue to will my word like a

sword with no apologies whatsoever.)



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 10 Oct 96 14:35:00 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Error Correction

Message-ID: <



"will my word like a sword" should be "wield my word like a sword."



Morro



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 10 Oct 96 14:40:47 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Ooops again . . .

Message-ID: <



"TRIVILIAZATION" should be "TRIVIALIZATION."

Sorry, sorry, I'm in hurry.



Morro.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 10 Oct 1996 15:10:40 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: UN Secretary-General

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



What are your views on the US' search for an African candidate to succeed

Boutros-Ghali? What impact would the naming of another African candidate

have on African unity given the OAU's endorsement of Boutros-Ghali for

a second term? Should Africa simply recognize the USA's power in the

UN Security Council and therefore submit another candidate?



Peace!

Amadou Scattred-Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 10 Oct 1996 18:55:04 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Ooops again . . .

Message-ID: <



SORRY, SORRY I am in A hurry



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 11 Oct 1996 13:47:50 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: new member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Abdou,



I will certainly do so.



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 11 Oct 1995 07:52:43 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: UN Secretary-General

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:

>

> Gambia-l:

>

> What are your views on the US' search for an African candidate to succeed

> Boutros-Ghali? What impact would the naming of another African candidate

> have on African unity given the OAU's endorsement of Boutros-Ghali for

> a second term? Should Africa simply recognize the USA's power in the

> UN Security Council and therefore submit another candidate?

>

> Peace!

> Amadou Scattred-Janneh





Mr.Janneh,

I personally don't think that the Africans should allow themselves to

be used in this very crude manner.If you could remember,it was this same

U.S.that did everything she could to get Dr.Ghali elected, not because

she liked GHALI or anything of that sort, but simply because she didn't

want the then Zimbabwean foreign minister to get the job.The rumour at

the time was that it was not in the national interest of the U.S. for a

SUB-SAHARAN African to be the Secretary General.The Sub-Saharan Africans

- the diplomatic language for black africans- were powerless: they din't

on the one hand like Ghali(because what they really wanted was a black

person),but, on the other hand ,they did want to vote against him for

fear that they would be accused of subtle racism.



Now,we have a saying in the gambia to the effect that:"the hand that

tied the lion, must UNtie it when required" So,much as we would like to

see a black person at the helm of the U.N.,we must not allow ourselves

to be instruments for the execution of U.S. foreign policy,esp. if that

would create an unnecessary suspicion between us and the Arabs.If

America is that tired of the old man, she should get rid of him by any

other way,but not by soiling our name and reputation.She must do her

dirty job by herself!!



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 11 Oct 1996 11:51:36 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <





Gambia-L,



T



The recent commentaries about the elections and the aftermath have been very

interesting and insightful, especially those from Dr. Nyang, Mr. Connors, A.

Loum, Hubbard, Yahya, Bass, Janneh, Morro, etc.







Dr. Nyang(who taught me at Howard Uni.) raised very interesting "seven

points". While I agree with some of his comments, his comparison of Doe to

Jammeh is flawed. Jammeh never derailed the process while the 'going was

tough.' It was very misleading for Dr. Nyang to have stated that "the Gambian

military candidate intimidated the PIEC chairman by detaining him when he

said that political detainees should be released." Mr. Gabriel Roberts,

chairman of the PIEC, has never been detained, arrested or questioned by any

authority in The Gambia since his appointment, be it the NIA, police, or the

MP. The rumour of his detention was a misinformation campaign planted by the

opposition.



Any body who has been following the developments in The Gambia for the past

two years should not be surprised by the high voter turn-out. Not only was it

as a result of the voting age being lowed from 21 to 18 years, but also

Jammeh actually have tremendous support all over the country.



The Koro Ceesay saga was very unfortunate, but the AFPRC has been appealing

to the public over and over again for anyone with information on the matter

to come forward. Even when Darboe made it a campaign issue, he was invited to

present evidence to support his claim. The Koro Ceesay issue is one of the

main reasons why Darboe did not do well in Banjul. It was in Banjul he first

made the pronouncement that the government seemed to be more obsessed with

the death of Biram Sey in London than the death of "a cabinet minister",

which by implications could be subjected to different interpretations. He

failed to do his homework, especially in to the family background of Biram

Sey. Biram, (a "Banjulian,") was a young Gambian killed by the police in

London.



When it comes to PDOIS, I think all Gambians should commend them for their

contributions to Gambian political awareness. PDOIS is the most consistent

Party in Gambian political history, they always debate issues and not

personalities.



It is true that Jammeh came from a minority tribe, but he sees him self as a

Gambian first . To steal from Nkurumah, he 'seeks the Gambian Kingdom first

and every thing else follows.' The composition of his government reveals a

panorama of Gambian ethnic groups. -almost every ethnic group is

represented. Looking in to the gender factor as well, one would notice that

women are well represented . There are five females Ministers, and also both

the Accountant General and Auditor General are females.



Let us always remember that The Gambia is a developing country, and as such,

do not have access to many of the things Americans take for granted. In

contrast to the years of benign neglect which The Gambia suffered under the

Jawara regime, Jammeh's provisional government immediately began a series of

ambitious, far-reaching social development projects of everyday use to the

Gambian people.



Jammeh himself could be compare to the late General Francisco Franco of

Spain. Both men were members of the military who came to power with a vision

of progress for their country. Under Franco, Spain progressed and so is The

Gambia under Jammeh. However, in contrast to Franco, Jammeh retired from the

military in order to run for the presidency of his country. Jammeh even

accommodated the desire of the people through the National Consultative

Committee to have elections after only two years of transitional government,

instead of the four years he envisioned. He ran for president of his country

as a civilian candidate in a multy-party election, which he won.



President-elect Jammeh has received a mandate from The Gambian people to

continue his social development and infrastructure projects. He has called on

all opposition candidates to come and join his government and work together

for a better Gambia. It is the sincere wish of the Jammeh Government that

all peace loving Gambians and friends of The Gambia, to understand that

Jammeh is now the legitimate, democratically elected leader of The Gambia,

and will work relentlessly to serve the interest of all Gambians.



Albert Camus in 'THE MYTH OF SISYPHUS....' said "That which is true is true

absolutely; in itself; truth is one, identical with itself, however different

the creature who perceives it, men, monsters, angels or gods." So Morro, get

over it. Lets work on making sure that The Gambia will become as democratic

as Gambians want it to be.



Morro, I would like you to name just one of those "death brothers and

sisters" who died at Denton Bridge.



Peace

Tombong





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 11 Oct 1996 18:47:22 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re:elections and after

Message-ID: <19961011174211.AAA20676@LOCALNAME>



Here is and interesting article from FOROYAA 3-10 October 1996.



WHY HAS PRESIDENT ELECT JAMMEH NOT YET BEEN SWORN IN AS PRESIDENT?



The 1996 Presidential election is over and the President-elect is Mr.

Yaya Jammeh. However, he is yet to be sworn in as President.

Apparently, to avert a constitutional crises he may not be sworn in

until the members of the national assembly are elected.

Why is this the case? FOROYAA has long indicated that acording

to paragraph 2 of Schedule 2 of the 1996 constitution

"The person duly elected President of The Gambia in accordance

with the Electoral Decree 1996 shall be the first President of the

Second Republic of The Gambia and shall assume office as President on

the date he or she is sworn in . The first President shall hold

office of President in accordance with the provisions of this

constitution. This Constitution shall come into effect upon the

swearing in of the first President."

It is, therefore, clear that the provisions of the 1996

Constitution shall come into force once President-elect Jammeh is

sworn in. Needless to say, once the Constitution comes into force

President-elect Jammeh would be required to hold office in accordance

with the Constitution. Since the National Assembly is the law making

body under the 1996 Constitution. Without the holding of the National

Assembly elections, there can be no members of a National Assembly

to ensure that laws are made constitutionally.

In essence then, the 1996 Constitution cannot come into force until

members of the National Assembly are elected. President -elect Jammeh

is, therefore, expected to be sworn in as President of the Second

Republic after the National Assembly elections in December.

Suffice it to say, if another candidate were to win the

elections the question of handing over executive power to the

President-elect would have brought about a crises of governance. This

is why FOROYAA had always recomended for the Presidential and

National Assembly elections to be held together. The situation is

saved only because the incumbent head of state has won. This is why

President-elect has managed to establish a new executive legislative

arrangement pending the birth of the Second Republic as one can

gather on page 6 of our Enlightenment Forum.





Among other things, this is what Jammeh said in his address to the

nation on 27 September,1996.



...."The elections will be another very important democratic excercise

even though Cabinet Ministers will not be elected members of the

National Assembly. The work in the National Assembly will be as

important as ever, and great importance should be attached to the

elections. I will not say more about General Elections at this stage.

Suffice it to say that pending the holding of the elections, the

Cabinet has become the sole provisional governing body....."



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 11 Oct 1996 13:08:46 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Membership list

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

Announcing the much clamored-for, much-awaited, membership-list of

all the people who hang out at our electronic Bantaba or Pencha .

Remember, if your name appears here and you would not like it to,

you have the option of having it hidden in future distributions.

May you find your long-lost love in the list (-: .





***

***

***

*** Date created: Wed Jan 31 13:12:35 1996



--- The current list settings are as follows:



PRIVATE: subscriptions controlled by ajanneh@pstcc.cc.tn.us sarian.loum@eng.sun.com gndow@auc.edu gndow@spelman.edu .

SEND: open to subscribers and owners only.

VISIBLE: the list shows up in listings.

PUBLISHED: the list is visible worldwide.

ARCHIVE: digests are archived in the gambia-l archive.

File spec is gambia-l.log%y%m%w

STATS: open to owners only.

REVIEW: open to owners only.

ARCHIVES: available to subscribers and owners only.

UNMODERATED: postings not controlled.

DIGEST: digests distributed weekly at 00:01 on Sundays

MESSAGE-LIMIT: max number of daily postings is 200.

FORWARD-REJECTS: no; all listproc-generated errors sent to sender.

REPLY-TO-LIST

AUTO-DELETE-SUBSCRIBERS: no.

KEEP-RESENT-LINES: yes; Resent- header lines preserved.

SET-DISABLE: disabled SET options for non-owners are: conceal yes

DELIVERY-ERRORS: non-delivery reports are sent to tloum@u.washington.edu

REFLECTOR: no; To: and Cc: header lines converted to X-To: and X-Cc:.

OWNERS: at137@columbia.edu







--- Here is the current list of all subscribers:



Alieu B. Jawara

Nkoyo Faal

Bocar Njie

Cherno Waka Jagne

Lamin Camara

Bassirou Drammeh

Mats Danielsson

Kevin Connors

Nyada Baldeh

Dana Ott

Tijan Sallah

Benoit Dumolin

Matar M. Jeng

Momodou Camara

Momodou Camara

Pa Lamin Beyai

Momodou Ceesay

Yahya B Darboe

Dr Shehu Kamara

SANKUNG SAWO

Lamin Jagne

Lamin Demba

Maja Sonko

Muhammed B Jawara

Sarian Loum

Francis Njie

Tombong Saidy

Muhammed Ceesay

FATOU DIBBA

Aji Kumba

Modou Kolley

Musa Jawara

Baboucarr Sillah

Sarjo Fanto Bojang

Yaya Darboe

Leo Ndow

Habib Mbye

L.A. Bojang

Mr and Mrs Seedy Ceesay

Lie Drammeh

Aba Sanneh

African Imports

Karamba Touray

Baboucarr Sey

Muhamadou kah

Lamin Ceesay

Emery Dennis

April/Saul Krubally

Brian Hubbard

Baba Ngum

Sarian Loum

Ya Soffie/Mbaye Sarr

Lammin Drammeh

Famara A Sanyang

Heidi Skramstad

Momodou Jobarteh

Omar Gaye

Lamin Drammeh

Morro Ceesay

Amadou Janneh

Lamin Camara

Manlafy Jarjue

Malang Maane

Emmanuel Ndow

Nathan Van Hooser

Mustapha Jallow

Sang Mendy

Abdourahman Touray

Alasana Demba

Basaikou Jabang

Ousman Corr

Fatima Phall

MARONG MOSTAFA B.

Omar Jah

Isata Secka

Ahmed Tijan Deen

Alieu Ceesay

Sulayman Nyang

Mbye Cham

SAL BARRY

N'Della N'Jie

Ousman Gajigoo

Andy Lyons

BILL ROBERTS

Dr. Karamba Ceesay

LatJor Ndow

Anthony W Loum

Ylva Hernlund

Modou Mbowe

N'Koyo Faal

Amie Joof

Sammy Bruce Oliver

Numukunda Darboe

Musa Ceesay

Moee Jallow

Moe Jallow

Dr Momodou N. Darboe

Mariama Darbo

Musa Jawara

YAYA JALLOW

Anna Secka

Kemo Ceesay

Omar Njie

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Malanding Jaiteh

Binta Njie

Adama Kah

Roddie Cole

Buba Bojang

Dana Ott

Edi Jarju

Total number of subscribers: 111 (111 shown here)





>From

Date: Fri, 11 Oct 1996 08:26:08 PDT

From: University of Washington ListProcessor <

To:

Subject: STATS GAMBIA-L



Here are the number of messages per subscriber:



umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA 5

nfaal@is2.dal.ca 1

bf299@freenet.carleton.ca 4

C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA 1

yunus@visinet.ca 1

12

mats.danielsson@mbox300.swipnet.se 3

kconnors@igc.apc.org 0

nyada@geisnet.gn.apc.org 0

dott@aed.org 0

TSALLAH@worldbank.org 5

benoit@globenet.org 0

16

16

57

P.L.Beyai@ncl.ac.uk 0

LEY5MC1@lzn1.lass.nottingham.ac.uk 0

ydarboe@sisna.com 0

73244.2701@CompuServe.COM 2

101573.1703@compuserve.com 4

100731.2004@CompuServe.com 0

106170.3155@CompuServe.COM 1

101377.1007@Compuserve.com 0

75523.3247@compuserve.com 1

30

francis_njie@swissbank.com 1

28

ALIAS431@aol.com 2

FATIS76@aol.com 1

13

MANSALA@aol.com 9

Mjawara@aol.com 2

28

SARJOB@AOL.COM 3

yahyad@aol.com 7

Linguere@aol.com 0

HMBYE@aol.com 1

LABojang@aol.com 1

YamaYandeh@aol.com 0

liedrammeh@aol.com 2

ABALM@aol.com 3

AfrImports@aol.com 7

Ktouray@aol.com 1

beesey@aol.com 4

mkah@ix.netcom.com 1

MALAMIN@IX.NETCOM.COM 0

emdennis@ix.netcom.com 6

krubally@ix.netcom.com 1

15

Bngum@MSN.Com 1

sarian.loum@eng.sun.com 0

msarr@sprynet.com 1

lamin.drammeh@bio.uib.no 0

28

HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no 4

momodou.jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.no 0

omar3@afrodite.hibu.no 1

60

97

141

yudris@ica.net 2

11

Malang.maane@sid.net 0

ejndow@wico.net 0

vanjakim@comet.net 1

et121179@student.uq.edu.au 2

sang_candebak_s.mendy@berea.edu 0

161

Ademba@Gardner-Webb.edu 5

BJABANG@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU 0

OCORR@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU 1

FPhall1@gl.umbc.edu 1

33

ojah@students.wisc.edu 1

isatou@glue.umd.edu 5

Tijan@wam.umd.edu 0

aceesay@wam.umd.edu 0

16

mcham@cldc.howard.edu 1

SBARRY@osage.astate.edu 6

ndella@iastate.edu 1

GAJIGOO@wabash.edu 3

ALYONS@NERVM.NERDC.UFL.EDU 0

wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu 3

Kceesay@utmem1.utmem.edu 0

gndow@spelman.edu 0

162

yher@u.washington.edu 5

modu@u.washington.edu 0

faaln@gusun.acc.georgetown.edu 3

amiejoof@midway.uchicago.edu 0

SHAFTR@ucipm.ucdavis.edu 9

24

mceesay@olemiss.edu 0

30

mjallow@sct.edu 0

mdarboe@SCVAX2.WVNET.EDU 0

Mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu 0

JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu 6

26

secka@cse.bridgeport.edu 0

ceesayk@acs.bu.edu 0

11

njie.1@osu.edu 0

71

njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu 4

Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu 3

31

BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 6

dott@usaid.gov 5

edjarju@usaid.gov 0



Total number of postings since Wed Jan 31 13:12:35 1996 : 1614











*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Oct 1996 02:50:38 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: elections and after

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Momodou,



Thanks for your piece from Foroyaa. While PDOIS deemed it necessary

that our presidential and parliamentary elections should have been

conducted together for legal and political reasons, I suggested the

same on economic and political grounds. Members may make reference to

previous postings. However, not many of us gave adequate thought or

discussion to that issue. THANK ALLAH THE INCUMBENT WON for otherwise

the situation would have been terribly precarious. Isn't it interesting

that the political quagmire is aiming to consume its architects?



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Oct 1995 17:24:56 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> Gambia-L,

>

> T

>

> The recent commentaries about the elections and the aftermath have been very

> interesting and insightful, especially those from Dr. Nyang, Mr. Connors, A.

> Loum, Hubbard, Yahya, Bass, Janneh, Morro, etc.

>

> Dr. Nyang(who taught me at Howard Uni.) raised very interesting "seven

> points". While I agree with some of his comments, his comparison of Doe to

> Jammeh is flawed. Jammeh never derailed the process while the 'going was

> tough.' It was very misleading for Dr. Nyang to have stated that "the Gambian

> military candidate intimidated the PIEC chairman by detaining him when he

> said that political detainees should be released." Mr. Gabriel Roberts,

> chairman of the PIEC, has never been detained, arrested or questioned by any

> authority in The Gambia since his appointment, be it the NIA, police, or the

> MP. The rumour of his detention was a misinformation campaign planted by the

> opposition.

>

> Any body who has been following the developments in The Gambia for the past

> two years should not be surprised by the high voter turn-out. Not only was it

> as a result of the voting age being lowed from 21 to 18 years, but also

> Jammeh actually have tremendous support all over the country.

>

> The Koro Ceesay saga was very unfortunate, but the AFPRC has been appealing

> to the public over and over again for anyone with information on the matter

> to come forward. Even when Darboe made it a campaign issue, he was invited to

> present evidence to support his claim. The Koro Ceesay issue is one of the

> main reasons why Darboe did not do well in Banjul. It was in Banjul he first

> made the pronouncement that the government seemed to be more obsessed with

> the death of Biram Sey in London than the death of "a cabinet minister",

> which by implications could be subjected to different interpretations. He

> failed to do his homework, especially in to the family background of Biram

> Sey. Biram, (a "Banjulian,") was a young Gambian killed by the police in

> London.

>

> When it comes to PDOIS, I think all Gambians should commend them for their

> contributions to Gambian political awareness. PDOIS is the most consistent

> Party in Gambian political history, they always debate issues and not

> personalities.

>

> It is true that Jammeh came from a minority tribe, but he sees him self as a

> Gambian first . To steal from Nkurumah, he 'seeks the Gambian Kingdom first

> and every thing else follows.' The composition of his government reveals a

> panorama of Gambian ethnic groups. -almost every ethnic group is

> represented. Looking in to the gender factor as well, one would notice that

> women are well represented . There are five females Ministers, and also both

> the Accountant General and Auditor General are females.

>

> Let us always remember that The Gambia is a developing country, and as such,

> do not have access to many of the things Americans take for granted. In

> contrast to the years of benign neglect which The Gambia suffered under the

> Jawara regime, Jammeh's provisional government immediately began a series of

> ambitious, far-reaching social development projects of everyday use to the

> Gambian people.

>

> Jammeh himself could be compare to the late General Francisco Franco of

> Spain. Both men were members of the military who came to power with a vision

> of progress for their country. Under Franco, Spain progressed and so is The

> Gambia under Jammeh. However, in contrast to Franco, Jammeh retired from the

> military in order to run for the presidency of his country. Jammeh even

> accommodated the desire of the people through the National Consultative

> Committee to have elections after only two years of transitional government,

> instead of the four years he envisioned. He ran for president of his country

> as a civilian candidate in a multy-party election, which he won.

>

> President-elect Jammeh has received a mandate from The Gambian people to

> continue his social development and infrastructure projects. He has called on

> all opposition candidates to come and join his government and work together

> for a better Gambia. It is the sincere wish of the Jammeh Government that

> all peace loving Gambians and friends of The Gambia, to understand that

> Jammeh is now the legitimate, democratically elected leader of The Gambia,

> and will work relentlessly to serve the interest of all Gambians.

>

> Albert Camus in 'THE MYTH OF SISYPHUS....' said "That which is true is true

> absolutely; in itself; truth is one, identical with itself, however different

> the creature who perceives it, men, monsters, angels or gods." So Morro, get

> over it. Lets work on making sure that The Gambia will become as democratic

> as Gambians want it to be.

>

> Morro, I would like you to name just one of those "death brothers and

> sisters" who died at Denton Bridge.

>

> Peace

> Tombong



MR.SAIDY,

Thanks for your clarity, detail and intellectual honesty.We will need a

lot of that in our Second Republic and beyond!! And by the way,I love

your quotation from Camus.So,keep up the good work!!



Regards Bassss!!



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Oct 1995 17:30:08 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: elections and after

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Camara, Momodou wrote:

>

> Here is and interesting article from FOROYAA 3-10 October 1996.

>

> WHY HAS PRESIDENT ELECT JAMMEH NOT YET BEEN SWORN IN AS PRESIDENT?

>

> The 1996 Presidential election is over and the President-elect is Mr.

> Yaya Jammeh. However, he is yet to be sworn in as President.

> Apparently, to avert a constitutional crises he may not be sworn in

> until the members of the national assembly are elected.

> Why is this the case? FOROYAA has long indicated that acording

> to paragraph 2 of Schedule 2 of the 1996 constitution

> "The person duly elected President of The Gambia in accordance

> with the Electoral Decree 1996 shall be the first President of the

> Second Republic of The Gambia and shall assume office as President on

> the date he or she is sworn in . The first President shall hold

> office of President in accordance with the provisions of this

> constitution. This Constitution shall come into effect upon the

> swearing in of the first President."

> It is, therefore, clear that the provisions of the 1996

> Constitution shall come into force once President-elect Jammeh is

> sworn in. Needless to say, once the Constitution comes into force

> President-elect Jammeh would be required to hold office in accordance

> with the Constitution. Since the National Assembly is the law making

> body under the 1996 Constitution. Without the holding of the National

> Assembly elections, there can be no members of a National Assembly

> to ensure that laws are made constitutionally.

> In essence then, the 1996 Constitution cannot come into force until

> members of the National Assembly are elected. President -elect Jammeh

> is, therefore, expected to be sworn in as President of the Second

> Republic after the National Assembly elections in December.

> Suffice it to say, if another candidate were to win the

> elections the question of handing over executive power to the

> President-elect would have brought about a crises of governance. This

> is why FOROYAA had always recomended for the Presidential and

> National Assembly elections to be held together. The situation is

> saved only because the incumbent head of state has won. This is why

> President-elect has managed to establish a new executive legislative

> arrangement pending the birth of the Second Republic as one can

> gather on page 6 of our Enlightenment Forum.

>

> Among other things, this is what Jammeh said in his address to the

> nation on 27 September,1996.

>

> ..."The elections will be another very important democratic excercise

> even though Cabinet Ministers will not be elected members of the

> National Assembly. The work in the National Assembly will be as

> important as ever, and great importance should be attached to the

> elections. I will not say more about General Elections at this stage.

> Suffice it to say that pending the holding of the elections, the

> Cabinet has become the sole provisional governing body....."





MR.CAMARA!

We are very grateful for your resourcefulness.Thanks for the latest

Foroyaa!!



Regards Bassss!!



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Oct 96 15:07:56 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.

Message-ID: <



There have been intresting discussions recently in the Gambia-L about

computers, internet services in the Gambia etc.etc. The following posting might

be of intrest and lets hope that soon we shall have more list members from the

Gambia it self.

Welcome to all the new members. mmj



Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia

The Point issue dated: Thursday 10th.October 1996.



ROC International, a multi-million new corporate consultancy located on number

34, Kairaba Avenue , recently opened to provide specialist services across a

wide rang of business activities in the Gambia and abroad.

According to the Managing Director of the Company, Prince Casalieu Gillen,

Gambian businesses,individuals and visitors now have the opportunity, under the

aegis of ROC international, to access and keep abreast of all the latest

developments, whatever their area of intrest and need.

"I believe before the year 2000 that the average Gambian will stop begging and

should be able to contribute to the GDP on a daily basis.I am here to provide

and promote future for the Youth", he noted.

The services provided by the new company include advice on all aspects of

computerisation and communications for the large or small

organisation,communication services including e-mail, Internet, fax, phone and

desk mail(electronic courier mail service); tour and hotel arrangement

bookings; payroll management; conference and seminar organisation including

venue, publicity,reports,documentation,promotion and insignia and

arranging/liaising with speakers; investment advice; assistance with the

acquisition and subsequent setup for new investors and credit risk

investigations, among others. "I was convinced by the start of 1996 that the

country was in a sustainable path to growth which is why I have set up now".

Gillen concluded.



































----

Matarr M. Jeng





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Oct 1996 10:40:59 -0500

From: mostafa jersey marong <

To:

Subject: Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 03:07 PM 10/12/96 GMT, you wrote:

>There have been intresting discussions recently in the Gambia-L about

>computers, internet services in the Gambia etc.etc. The following posting

might

>be of intrest and lets hope that soon we shall have more list members from the

>Gambia it self.

>Welcome to all the new members. mmj

>

>Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia

>The Point issue dated: Thursday 10th.October 1996.

>

>ROC International, a multi-million new corporate consultancy located on number

>34, Kairaba Avenue , recently opened to provide specialist services across a

>wide rang of business activities in the Gambia and abroad.

>According to the Managing Director of the Company, Prince Casalieu Gillen,

>Gambian businesses,individuals and visitors now have the opportunity, under

the

>aegis of ROC international, to access and keep abreast of all the latest

>developments, whatever their area of intrest and need.

>"I believe before the year 2000 that the average Gambian will stop begging and

>should be able to contribute to the GDP on a daily basis.I am here to provide

>and promote future for the Youth", he noted.

>The services provided by the new company include advice on all aspects of

>computerisation and communications for the large or small

>organisation,communication services including e-mail, Internet, fax, phone and

>desk mail(electronic courier mail service); tour and hotel arrangement

>bookings; payroll management; conference and seminar organisation including

>venue, publicity,reports,documentation,promotion and insignia and

>arranging/liaising with speakers; investment advice; assistance with the

>acquisition and subsequent setup for new investors and credit risk

>investigations, among others. "I was convinced by the start of 1996 that the

>country was in a sustainable path to growth which is why I have set up now".

>Gillen concluded.

>

>

MATARR,

Has the company got an email address? Do anyone in the list have an

email address of any computer company in Gambia? I want to contact them for

computer related matters immediatedly. Please assist.

Mostafa

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>----

>Matarr M. Jeng

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Oct 96 16:27:02 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.

Message-ID: <





> At 03:07 PM 10/12/96 GMT, you wrote:

> >There have been intresting discussions recently in the Gambia-L about

> >computers, internet services in the Gambia etc.etc. The following posting

> might

> >be of intrest and lets hope that soon we shall have more list members from

> the

> >Gambia it self.

> >Welcome to all the new members. mmj

> >

> >Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia

> >The Point issue dated: Thursday 10th.October 1996.

> >

> >ROC International, a multi-million new corporate consultancy located on

> number

> >34, Kairaba Avenue , recently opened to provide specialist services across a

> >wide rang of business activities in the Gambia and abroad.

> >According to the Managing Director of the Company, Prince Casalieu Gillen,

> >Gambian businesses,individuals and visitors now have the opportunity, under

> the

> >aegis of ROC international, to access and keep abreast of all the latest

> >developments, whatever their area of intrest and need.

> >"I believe before the year 2000 that the average Gambian will stop begging

> and

> >should be able to contribute to the GDP on a daily basis.I am here to

> provide

> >and promote future for the Youth", he noted.

> >The services provided by the new company include advice on all aspects of

> >computerisation and communications for the large or small

> >organisation,communication services including e-mail, Internet, fax, phone

> and

> >desk mail(electronic courier mail service); tour and hotel arrangement

> >bookings; payroll management; conference and seminar organisation including

> >venue, publicity,reports,documentation,promotion and insignia and

> >arranging/liaising with speakers; investment advice; assistance with the

> >acquisition and subsequent setup for new investors and credit risk

> >investigations, among others. "I was convinced by the start of 1996 that the

> >country was in a sustainable path to growth which is why I have set up now".

> >Gillen concluded.

> >

> >

> MATARR,

> Has the company got an email address? Do anyone in the list have an

> email address of any computer company in Gambia? I want to contact them for

> computer related matters immediatedly. Please assist.

> Mostafa

> >

> >

> >Mostafa,

I am sure our friend Lamin Demba of Gamtel could help. What do you say Lamin?

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >----

> >Matarr M. Jeng

> >

> >

>



----

Matarr M. Jeng





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Oct 1996 14:23:36 -0400

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.

Message-ID: <



What does Mr Gillen mean by "I believe before the year 2000 that the average Gambian will stop begging and should be able to contribute to the GDP on a daily basis. I am here to provide and promote future for the Youth"?,



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Oct 1996 14:50:48 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



HI folks,

I think we are once again witnessing the abuse of power that has

come to characterize too many of Africa's governments. Mr. Saidy who is

technically a diplomat is using his position as a representative of The

Gambian peole to carry out propaganda on behalf of the A(F)PRC. A diplomat

is not a political officer. A diplomat should be an unbiased, impartial

public/civil servant.

On his propaganda efforts, I wish to point out that the following:



> Jammeh himself could be compare to the late General Francisco Franco of

> Spain. Both men were members of the military who came to power with a vision

> of progress for their country. Under Franco, Spain progressed and so is The

> Gambia under Jammeh. However, in contrast to Franco, Jammeh retired from the

> military in order to run for the presidency of his country. Jammeh even



is either a pointed insult to the intelligence of list-members or

was meant for the exclusive consumption by the "Let-us-worship-Jammeh"

camp. Franco was a rabid right-wing racist who destroyed Spain with a

civil war, murdered and imprisoned people as a past-time and held back the

economic integration of Spain into the EU. It was not until his death

that Spaniards started to breathe freedom and the country saw a modicum of

economic development. Spain remains one of the poorest countries in

Western Europe and in fact depends on subsidies from the EU. There is,

right now, a low-level civil war still brewing in the Basque region of

Spain with roots from this good friend of Hitler's.

What are we to make of this ? (a) The propaganda chief spinning

a history he does not fully comprehend ? (b) THe start of an effort to

deify Jammeh as Franco was ? (c) A hint to an unsophisticated audience

that militarism is also European ? Well, I do not know the answer; but I

would not count on Mr. Saidy telling me the truth based on his past

comments.

On :

> Albert Camus in 'THE MYTH OF SISYPHUS....' said "That which is true is true

> absolutely; in itself; truth is one, identical with itself, however different

> the creature who perceives it, men, monsters, angels or gods." So Morro, get

> over it. Lets work on making sure that The Gambia will become as democratic

> as Gambians want it to be.

This is very very interesting. This last Monday, Salman Rushdie

was lecturing here on one of Prof. Edward Said's classes and he touch on

the phenemenon of the "book-burner" and the illusion of power. This is a

classic case of a man who is working for masters whose aim it is to

restrict freedom using concepts of freedom to restrict freedom. IT is

interesting that the same man who is praising Franco is in the same breath

misquoting Camus. Franco hated educated people so much that he wanted

Picasso executed on sight and without reason. It is also ironic that the

same professor who taught this "book-burner" would be arrested in The

Gambia for some his comments. For more on Franco, please read either

Graham Greene (who fought against Franco) or read George Orwell.

Mr Saidy, you have moved from the camp of people who stay up all

night to exchange to ideas to one which goes around at night preventing

this from happening.

The shame here is that we see the continuation of The

Gambian tendency of blindly obeying authority. From his petty elementary

school prefect, to his bully of a headboy, the average Gambians learns the

expediency of obeying authority figures. The crying shame is that Mr

Saidy, who was an exception to this, has joined this burgeoning class.

Regards,

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Oct 96 22:09:55 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.

Message-ID: <





> What does Mr Gillen mean by "I believe before the year 2000 that the average

> Gambian will stop begging and should be able to contribute to the GDP on a

> daily basis. I am here to provide and promote future for the Youth"?,

>

I am sure if we could manage to get Mr. Gillen`s company e-mail,all our

questions would be answered.

Greetings.

----

Matarr M. Jeng





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Oct 1996 19:50:09 -0400 (AST)

From: CHERNO <

To:

Subject: Help info...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Abdou, anyone,



What address do I write to for help info on the Listprocessor program

that runs this list? I had the address, but I accidentally deleted it.



Many thanks in advance.



Cho



c_jagne@husky1.stmarys.ca

cherno.jagne@sid.net





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Oct 1995 06:55:21 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Matarr M. Jeng wrote:

>

> There have been intresting discussions recently in the Gambia-L about

> computers, internet services in the Gambia etc.etc. The following posting might

> be of intrest and lets hope that soon we shall have more list members from the

> Gambia it self.

> Welcome to all the new members. mmj

>

> Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia

> The Point issue dated: Thursday 10th.October 1996.

>

> ROC International, a multi-million new corporate consultancy located on number

> 34, Kairaba Avenue , recently opened to provide specialist services across a

> wide rang of business activities in the Gambia and abroad.

> According to the Managing Director of the Company, Prince Casalieu Gillen,

> Gambian businesses,individuals and visitors now have the opportunity, under the

> aegis of ROC international, to access and keep abreast of all the latest

> developments, whatever their area of intrest and need.

> "I believe before the year 2000 that the average Gambian will stop begging and

> should be able to contribute to the GDP on a daily basis.I am here to provide

> and promote future for the Youth", he noted.

> The services provided by the new company include advice on all aspects of

> computerisation and communications for the large or small

> organisation,communication services including e-mail, Internet, fax, phone and

> desk mail(electronic courier mail service); tour and hotel arrangement

> bookings; payroll management; conference and seminar organisation including

> venue, publicity,reports,documentation,promotion and insignia and

> arranging/liaising with speakers; investment advice; assistance with the

> acquisition and subsequent setup for new investors and credit risk

> investigations, among others. "I was convinced by the start of 1996 that the

> country was in a sustainable path to growth which is why I have set up now".

> Gillen concluded.

>

> ----

> Matarr M. Jeng





MATARR!

Thanks very much for the information.Its good to learn that very soon

Home will be c-o-n-n-e-c-t-e-d!!



Regards Bassss!!!



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Oct 1995 07:47:30 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



ABDOU wrote:

>

> HI folks,

> I think we are once again witnessing the abuse of power that has

> come to characterize too many of Africa's governments. Mr. Saidy who is

> technically a diplomat is using his position as a representative of The

> Gambian peole to carry out propaganda on behalf of the A(F)PRC. A diplomat

> is not a political officer. A diplomat should be an unbiased, impartial

> public/civil servant.

> On his propaganda efforts, I wish to point out that the following:

>

> > Jammeh himself could be compare to the late General Francisco Franco of

> > Spain. Both men were members of the military who came to power with a vision

> > of progress for their country. Under Franco, Spain progressed and so is The

> > Gambia under Jammeh. However, in contrast to Franco, Jammeh retired from the

> > military in order to run for the presidency of his country. Jammeh even

>

> is either a pointed insult to the intelligence of list-members or

> was meant for the exclusive consumption by the "Let-us-worship-Jammeh"

> camp. Franco was a rabid right-wing racist who destroyed Spain with a

> civil war, murdered and imprisoned people as a past-time and held back the

> economic integration of Spain into the EU. It was not until his death

> that Spaniards started to breathe freedom and the country saw a modicum of

> economic development. Spain remains one of the poorest countries in

> Western Europe and in fact depends on subsidies from the EU. There is,

> right now, a low-level civil war still brewing in the Basque region of

> Spain with roots from this good friend of Hitler's.

> What are we to make of this ? (a) The propaganda chief spinning

> a history he does not fully comprehend ? (b) THe start of an effort to

> deify Jammeh as Franco was ? (c) A hint to an unsophisticated audience

> that militarism is also European ? Well, I do not know the answer; but I

> would not count on Mr. Saidy telling me the truth based on his past

> comments.

> On :

> > Albert Camus in 'THE MYTH OF SISYPHUS....' said "That which is true is true

> > absolutely; in itself; truth is one, identical with itself, however different

> > the creature who perceives it, men, monsters, angels or gods." So Morro, get

> > over it. Lets work on making sure that The Gambia will become as democratic

> > as Gambians want it to be.

> This is very very interesting. This last Monday, Salman Rushdie

> was lecturing here on one of Prof. Edward Said's classes and he touch on

> the phenemenon of the "book-burner" and the illusion of power. This is a

> classic case of a man who is working for masters whose aim it is to

> restrict freedom using concepts of freedom to restrict freedom. IT is

> interesting that the same man who is praising Franco is in the same breath

> misquoting Camus. Franco hated educated people so much that he wanted

> Picasso executed on sight and without reason. It is also ironic that the

> same professor who taught this "book-burner" would be arrested in The

> Gambia for some his comments. For more on Franco, please read either

> Graham Greene (who fought against Franco) or read George Orwell.

> Mr Saidy, you have moved from the camp of people who stay up all

> night to exchange to ideas to one which goes around at night preventing

> this from happening.

> The shame here is that we see the continuation of The

> Gambian tendency of blindly obeying authority. From his petty elementary

> school prefect, to his bully of a headboy, the average Gambians learns the

> expediency of obeying authority figures. The crying shame is that Mr

> Saidy, who was an exception to this, has joined this burgeoning class.

> Regards,

> -Abdou.

>

> *******************************************************************************

> A. TOURAY.

> at137@columbia.edu

> abdou@cs.columbia.edu

> abdou@touchscreen.com

> (212) 749-7971

> MY URL's ON THE WWW=

> http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou

>

> A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

> SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

> I WANDER AND I WONDER.

> ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

> *******************************************************************************



Abdou,

I am very interested in the Camus Quotation; and if your claim

is correct that Mr.Saidy misquoted the Master, please provide the

correct version.



yes,even though I was and still am excited about what Mr.Saidy wrote,it

did not escape my notice that comparing Mr.Jammeh with Franco was very

odd indeed,since FRANCO is the epitome of Fascism in recent European

history.



But getting his comparison wrong in itself cannot invalidate the rest

of what he had to say, nor the fact that he is civil servant or diplomat

or whatever can disqualify him from being able to form an opinion about

an issue that concerns all gambians.



And before closing,please ABDOU,check for me if your school has Edward

Said's book,COVERING ISLAM.I want to read it very badly!!



Regards Bassss!!



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 15:22:14 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re:Various Issues

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



Matarr's recent posting is very impressive and if ROC does all what

Matarr reported from The Point Newspaper, then the future of computer

telecommunication is bright for us. ROC seems to be interested in a

whole lot of activities spanning the entire spectrum of consulting.

That is quite ambitious, and I love it! Perhaps our members back

home can feed us with more local news. How do they feel when most of

our information from home is brought to us by those living abroad?



Africa's Unending Poverty???



Let me provide a short preamble to my question. My university is a

graduate institution with only 230 students from literally 35 different

countries. Only about 2% are from Africa. What makes things more

interesting is that 95% of us live on campus, and I do not need to

gainsay the relatively high level of student interaction. Moreover, we

tend to treat one another as equals despite the underlying differences.

This afternoon, we were watching CCN when a documentary on Zaire

was being aired. It was entitled `Along the Dark River'. Now here is

the hard part for me.



A student from Australia watched the documentary for a while and then

asked me, `Lamin, is this representative of Africa? Why is most of Africa

still poor?' The first part I was able to answer by saying that the global

media Leviathans have a tendency of blowing Africa's bad image out of

proportion. I could feel he wasn't too satisfied with my answer, but he

did not say anything. My problem was with the second question; the one

I thought aroused his curiosity most. He is my friend and flat-mate, and he

had no desire of hurting my feelings. He pointed out his ignorance

about our continent from the very beginning. Ironically, Zaire's president

is purported to be one of the richest in the world. No wonder I gave

political mismanagement as the main reason for our problems. Nevertheless, I

had this foreboding feeling that my answer was inadequate, yet I had no desire

to give textbook reasons for our myriad problems. As a student of Economics

who studied in Africa, the theory of development is not very new to me, but I

want real reasons. I WANT GAMBIA-L TO ASSIST ME WITH

`PRACTICAL' ANSWERS TO THE SECOND QUESTION ABOVE.

This issue is really worthy of discussion. Please help me in my learning

process. Non-African members' views are especially sought.





Lamin Drammeh.





------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 37

*************************

Date: Thu, 10 Oct 1996 17:15:46 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FREEDOM!Message-ID: < 199610100810.RAA20822@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,I have been following the discussion between mainly Morro and Brian'sfriend. I do not intend to pour oil on a raging fire, but it is myopinion that Morro overreacted to the posting. You see, Gambia-l wasfounded on the premise of common understanding and mutual discourseamong people who are innately different yet sharing an ideal ofcontributing to a unified goal--a better Gambia, and a better world.In spite of this, we have to understand that the size of our audienceis very limited. The effectiveness of our undertakings is highlyimpaired by the fact that those who should really hear us do not. Thecommon person and the politicians are far removed from us. In essence,our medium educates mainly ourselves, and to take out our rage on oneanother will not solve our problems. May I hasten to add that myviews do not in any way deter us from carrying on with open discourse.I only intend to caution ourselves against words and phrases that willnot further our cause.Sine we have allowed the List to be open to all and sundry irrespectiveof place of origin, we must be tolerant toward other people's viewswhich may impact negatively on some of us. I have no grounds tocondemn Morro nor any to commend Brian's friend, but I am gratifiedthat Brian's friend habours no ill for Morro.I hope I have not entered some muddy ground from where I cannotescape unsoiled.Let us show our `Gambianness'.Lamin Drammeh(Japan).PS: Could anyone tell me what is wrong with the other Lamin Drammeh inEurope? If he is no longer on the List, I will be glad to dropthe `Japan' I always put after my name. Using it does not make mehappier!------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Oct 96 01:17:38 UTFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < UPMAIL01.199610101312390329@msn.com Members,This is the last note I will post for Mr. Connors. I have given him theaddress to ask for admission to the group. I believe his knowledge andofferings will be a wonderful addition to an already diverse and spiritedgroup.----------From: kconnors@igc.org on behalf of Kevin ConnorsSent: Wednesday, October 09, 1996 5:46 PMTo: Brian HubbardSubject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Brian, please post this mack daddy letter and pass me the address so I canget in the list serve. Oh, yeah, I am rolling! Thanks. I just left a messageon your answering machine. Love ya.Morro,May I kindly inquire as to what in the heck you are talking about in theletter you wrote to Mr. Hubbard? It seems as though I shouldn't even debatewith you because you are so far from the issue. I am wondering if you arechuckling as you write your letters and are doing it just to spurconfrontation.No where in my letter did I "trivialize" the situation in The Gambia. Imust ask you: where were you in 1994 when the coup occurred? Were you in TheGambia? I imagine you were. Well, so was I. I lived in a village thatpredominantly supported Jawarah. I don't agree with Yaya's use of militaryforce. In fact, I despise of anyone using guns, physical size,etc, to getsomeone to accept their terms. I heard plenty of stories about what theAFPRC was doing to civilians, politicians, etc and even had a run in withthe military boys myself. They treated me quite bad- basically wanting toflaunt their power and humiliate me. However, Morro, I am wise enough torealize that individual actions like this don't necessarily make The Gambiaa bad place-- they won't inspire me to say "You see! Look at these armyboys. Oh, the whole country is a mess!"How does my letter add to the neocolonialist position? Do you really thinkbefore you write such things? And then how can you say you worked in poorcommunities in America but this doesn't give you the license to rob them thewrong way. What in God's name are you talking about? Seriously, I am soconfused by your words. Please! Please re-read my letter. I honestly believeyou didn't catch the true meaning. Morro, I am not condoning using militaryforce to win an election. I am 100% against this. However, Mr. Yaya Jammehhas done some tremendous things for the country, like building much neededsecondary schools, clinics and the like. In 1994, I actually was skepticalof Yaya. Like I said, I don't believe in using guns. However, I have come tobelieve he has your countries best interests in mind. I very muchappreciated the one gentleman's reply who said it is important for theopposition to gain power within your countries Parliment. I agree 100%.I guess, in the end, I believe it all lies with Gambians. I can add myinput, pray for my people in Dumbuto and all of The Gambia but, thedecisions lay squarely on your shoulders. In saying this, I am notdiscounting the historical and current impact the United States has had andis having on The Gambia. I am an advocate of personal responsibility:whether it be in my country relating to Americans who pollute ourenvironment, abondon their children or do drugs; or in The Gambia in thiscrucial time in your history. The buck has to stop somewhere. Fingerpointing only goes so far. I agree with you when you say that outsiders haveplayed a role in the instability of many African nations. However, there areplenty of organizations who are providing these countries with theopportunity to mend things. I stress the word opportunity. Opportunity, notknow-how. You have that capability just the same as I do. Good luck.Kevin ConnorsThe earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earthPeace------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Oct 96 13:24:07 UTFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: FW: responseMessage-ID: < UPMAIL01.199610101424300949@msn.com List members,I am giving Mr. Connors the address to subscribe. Hopefully you will behearing from him shortly.----------From: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu on behalf of A. LoumSent: Wednesday, October 09, 1996 2:16 PMTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: FW: responseHi Brian/Babanding, that is a great idea raised by Momodou Camara. We willbe glad to subscribe Kevin so that he will receive the postings directlybut that will be subject to his request. Maybe, you can check with him andto find out if he is interested.ThanksTonyOn Wed, 9 Oct 1996, Camara, Momodou wrote:> Hi Brian,> Why dont Kevin Connors subscribe to the Gambia-l if he is so> interested in taking part in the issues discussed instead of you being> an intermediary?> >> >> > ----------> > From: kconnors@igc.org on behalf of Kevin Connors> > Sent: Tuesday, October 08, 1996 12:49 PM> > To: Brian Hubbard> > Subject: response> >> > Dear Morro,> >> > I appreciate all the comments I received regarding the letter I wrotelast> > week about elections in The Gambia. Most were well thought out andprovoked> > me to delve deeper into my thoughts. However, Morro's letter was,> > unfortunately, quite far from an intelligent response. I wonder, Morro,did> > you really read my letter? I think not. You seemed to have COMPLETELYmissed> > my point. In your haste to point fingers, in your rush to utilize myletter> > as an avenue to express your personal anger, I think you stopped readingfar> > from the end.> >> > Let me explain a few things: My letter was a negative commentary on the> > United States political arena, one intended to inspire ex-Patriates living> > in The Gambia to turn the microscope back upon our country and look at the> > deep, underlying correlations between what just happened in The Gambia and> > what has been happening in the U.S. for years. Lack of time prevented me> > from offering suggestions on ways to make our own system more fair andopen,> > as I believe it is easy to point out the "bads" of any system but muchmore> > productive and beneficial to offer ways to fix the wrongs.> >> > However, let me just clear one thing up: I am proud to have been born in> > the United States. I will not burden my heart with guilt for what past and> > present leaders of the U.S. and other Western countries have done toAfrica.> > Albiet some tremendously wrong, unjust actions and policies. Instead, I> > chose and still choose to do the kind of stuff I did for two and a half> > years as a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia: use the gifts God, myfamily> > and fortunate upbringing have given me to work for economic, social and> > environmental change with people who simply don't have the opportunities.To> > this day, I consider it the biggest honor of my life to have had thechance> > to live in The Gambia; to come to understand your country, laugh and cry> > with your brothers and sisters, take part in your religious and cultural> > ceremonies. To learn from Gambians. Your comment on whether my initialletter> > was born> > "out of respect for me or veiled greed and contempt" were felt with the> > weight of a bullet....until I realized that your words we born out ofanger> > towards a system, a policy, an attitude far beyond me. I was just aconvenient> > target. To then say you forgive me, I ask for what?> >> > Please do not interpret either of my letters as an attempt to be anointed> > "saint", being honest with myself absolves me of the need to seek> > gratification in all I do. Before hurling such words as "colonialist" atme,> > maybe it would have been better for you to understand me, to question me> > prior to leveling insults. Such actions put you on equal footing with> > racists, bigots, and anti-immigrant nuts who skim the surface of an issue,> > refuse to understand what truly lies at the base of a problem and arequick> > to lay blame on others for their own problems. Understand this: I agreewith> > you that many of the problems Africa faces today are attributable toWestern> > countries, specifically the United States. However, I have met far toomany> > inspired, intelligent and caring Gambians and U.S. citizens who areworking> > to reverse this terrible trend they had nothing to do with.> >> > Your one intelligent, thoughtful comment on the Golden Rule was lost in> > hypocrisy: how can you write about the Golden Rule while leveling such> > spiteful comments at me?> >> > I am sorry we have misunderstood each other. Natural human instinct ledme> > to be defensive in this reply yet, I am not angry at you nor will I harbor> > resentment. Instead, I hope we have the chance to discuss this issuefurther> > and come to a better understanding of each of our unique points of view.> >> > I sincerely wish the best for The Gambia and pray that our leaders herein> > the U.S. wake up to the realization that their policy decisions in theback> > rooms of the Capital effect the Gambians who welcomed me as one of theirsons.> >> > Kevin Connors> >> >> >> >> >> > >> >> >> > The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth> > Peace> >> >------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Oct 96 13:33:31 UTFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: FW: responseMessage-ID: < UPMAIL01.199610101424430818@msn.com I have forwarded the address!----------From: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu on behalf of Camara, MomodouSent: Wednesday, October 09, 1996 11:03 AMTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: FW: responseHi Brian,Why dont Kevin Connors subscribe to the Gambia-l if he is sointerested in taking part in the issues discussed instead of you beingan intermediary?> ----------> From: kconnors@igc.org on behalf of Kevin Connors> Sent: Tuesday, October 08, 1996 12:49 PM> To: Brian Hubbard> Subject: response> Dear Morro,> I appreciate all the comments I received regarding the letter I wrote last> week about elections in The Gambia. Most were well thought out and provoked> me to delve deeper into my thoughts. However, Morro's letter was,> unfortunately, quite far from an intelligent response. I wonder, Morro, did> you really read my letter? I think not. You seemed to have COMPLETELY missed> my point. In your haste to point fingers, in your rush to utilize my letter> as an avenue to express your personal anger, I think you stopped reading far> from the end.> Let me explain a few things: My letter was a negative commentary on the> United States political arena, one intended to inspire ex-Patriates living> in The Gambia to turn the microscope back upon our country and look at the> deep, underlying correlations between what just happened in The Gambia and> what has been happening in the U.S. for years. Lack of time prevented me> from offering suggestions on ways to make our own system more fair and open,> as I believe it is easy to point out the "bads" of any system but much more> productive and beneficial to offer ways to fix the wrongs.> However, let me just clear one thing up: I am proud to have been born in> the United States. I will not burden my heart with guilt for what past and> present leaders of the U.S. and other Western countries have done to Africa.> Albiet some tremendously wrong, unjust actions and policies. Instead, I> chose and still choose to do the kind of stuff I did for two and a half> years as a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia: use the gifts God, my family> and fortunate upbringing have given me to work for economic, social and> environmental change with people who simply don't have the opportunities. To> this day, I consider it the biggest honor of my life to have had the chance> to live in The Gambia; to come to understand your country, laugh and cry> with your brothers and sisters, take part in your religious and cultural> ceremonies. To learn from Gambians. Your comment on whether my initialletter> was born> "out of respect for me or veiled greed and contempt" were felt with the> weight of a bullet....until I realized that your words we born out of anger> towards a system, a policy, an attitude far beyond me. I was just aconvenient> target. To then say you forgive me, I ask for what?> Please do not interpret either of my letters as an attempt to be anointed a> "saint", being honest with myself absolves me of the need to seek> gratification in all I do. Before hurling such words as "colonialist" at me,> maybe it would have been better for you to understand me, to question me> prior to leveling insults. Such actions put you on equal footing with> racists, bigots, and anti-immigrant nuts who skim the surface of an issue,> refuse to understand what truly lies at the base of a problem and are quick> to lay blame on others for their own problems. Understand this: I agree with> you that many of the problems Africa faces today are attributable to Western> countries, specifically the United States. However, I have met far too many> inspired, intelligent and caring Gambians and U.S. citizens who are working> to reverse this terrible trend they had nothing to do with.> Your one intelligent, thoughtful comment on the Golden Rule was lost in> hypocrisy: how can you write about the Golden Rule while leveling such> spiteful comments at me?> I am sorry we have misunderstood each other. Natural human instinct led me> to be defensive in this reply yet, I am not angry at you nor will I harbor> resentment. Instead, I hope we have the chance to discuss this issue further> and come to a better understanding of each of our unique points of view.> I sincerely wish the best for The Gambia and pray that our leaders here in> the U.S. wake up to the realization that their policy decisions in the back> rooms of the Capital effect the Gambians who welcomed me as one of theirsons.> Kevin Connors> >> The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth> Peace------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Oct 96 14:23:24 UTFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < UPMAIL01.199610101425070872@msn.com Morro,I respond to this as a friend and as a teacher hopefully. I am not trying topontificate. If you have been saving your recent letters please reread them.Notice your responses and the letters it has provoked. I believe ourdiscussion has cut into deeper issues of anger more so than dealing with thetopics. I don't hold any resentment with you-I really don't know you-yet Ifind some of the tone of your letters confrontational. When you said I wasnot even in the ballpark I don't understand that! In my defense of Mr.Connors I was simply trying to paint a more balanced picture of the work hedid. If in the larger arena of development issues you were implying that Idon't understand your position, you might possibly be right on target. As alearner I often fail to hear messages when they are delivered in suchprovocative tones. I have reread your letters and would like to ask you as afriend to please present your views without the rush to judge my position. Iam very interested in what you have to say and welcome the opportunity torespond as a person extremely interested in Gambian issues. I have spent animportant part of my life there and have friends there, friends whose future Iwould pray will be safe and free from some of the more dark realities ofAfrican nation building.You also asked me in separate letter "I think it is unfortunate that you and Iare having thisconversation when, largely we've tended to agree on issues. I notice that youwere the first to respond to Mr. Connors' piece and you disagreed with hisposition." I don't necessarily disagree with Mr. Connors. If you willremember our conversation where I agreed with you it concerned the issue ofmanagement potential. I agreed with you on the issue that President Jammehmore than likely does not have the experience to manage a country. Hiseducation is limited and his training is primarily military in nature. Onthese lines I believe you, Mr. Connors, and I are probably all in the sameballpark. But I caution! Just because we reach agreement on this issue doesnot mean I automatically adhere to your views on all Gambian issues. In manycases as a member of the listserv I fail to make comments because I need moreeducation on the topic. You and many of the Gambians on the list have beenwonderful and patient teachers; I especially thank Lamin Drammeh of Japan.He has patiently described and presented certain topics that have raised mylevel of understanding considerably.When you said in another letter, "By the way, it is perhaps inaccurate thatThe Gambia had more choices than the U.S. does. The U.S. does have the GreenParty, Libertarian Party, Reform Party, Democratic Party, GOP, and Natural LawParty, candidates. It is mathematically possible for any of these candidatesto win the presidency. In the Gambia we had 4 parties in all.", I agree.There are numerous parties in the US who unfortunately are not allowed thesame forum for presentation of their ideas as the Republican and Democraticparties. As Mr. Connors indicated, the nature of American politics is suchthat extreme measures must be taken to raise money so that a candidate will beviable on the campaign trail. Unfortunately, this excludes many of theparties you mentioned as potential candidates. Yes, I agree. All theseparties have mathematical potential to actually win a presidency. But I wonderif we were to compare the mathematical likelihood of the recent Gambiancandidates for presidency to that of the parties you mentioned existing in theUS, whether we would see any similarity?Please know that I have respect for you and your positions and I hope you havethe same for me. Your offer to cook a "mean" benechin will have to be takenup sometime in the near future. I miss my Domada and benechin somethingfierce.Brian Hubbard----------From: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu on behalf ofSent: Tuesday, October 08, 1996 2:33 PMTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Mr. Hubbard:Thank you for your letter. Just as you think I have missed my mark, Idon't believe you are even in the ball park.First in the piece you referenced, I used "you" synanymously withthe West and the Colonial experience. I don't believe Mr. Connorstrained any soldiers or supplied them with weapons. However, I dofeel that his position vastly aids the Neocolonialist position, andthus it falls to the rest of us as targets to separate him personallyfrom his words. I can't do that.This is why I added that perhaps he does not know what he is talkingabout. But he said what he said and I respondly appropriately. Myfolks back homes continue to bleed, literally. This is not philosophical.This is real gore. Thank Mr. Connors for me for the Park, but that isirrelevant to the fact that if his position according to his pieceprevails, I may just have to turn that Park into a cemetary. I meanthat literally. I do not mean to triviliaze Mr. Connors' achievements,but he should not trivialize the very real dangers my country faces.If he can do that we'll get along just fine.Morro.(Ps: By the way I have been in America a little while. I too havevolunteered in poor communities and provided many needed servicesto those less fortunate. But I will never take that as a license torob them the wrong way.)--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Tue, 08 Oct 96 11:19:31 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA23966; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 11:20:47 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.13) bygatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma022138; Tue Oct 8 11:20:45 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA32680;Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:17:04 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA30554;Tue, 8 Oct 96 09:12:34 -0700Received: from upsmot03.msn.com (upsmot03.msn.com [204.95.110.85]) bymx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id JAA22854 for Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 09:12:31 -0700Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) byupsmot03.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id JAA05286 for Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 8 Oct 1996 09:07:48 -0700Message-Id: < UPMAIL01.199610081612190445@msn.com Date: Tue, 8 Oct 96 16:11:14 UTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)X-To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENList members,I received this letter from JDG.L.Lange.LWC@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US. I respect hiscomments and am swayed by his integration of heartfelt emotion and obviouslydeep understanding of African issues. I am saddened to see the fingerpointing! I will tell you why. My friend, Mr. Connors, worked incrediblyhard while in The Gambia. He helped to create a Wildlife Park now known asthe Kiang West Park. His diligence and unquenchable desire to help the parkdevelop did not stop him from making tough decisions. Some of these decisionsrocked the boat and took money away from thieves and placed it back into thepark where it was intended to go. Mr. Connors might not be a saint but hiscommitment to building a park so Gambian children and interested persons couldlearn about their own environment was heartfelt and strong. He worked on amodest salary and dedicated two years of his life to doing so. He helped makethe park a more viable tourist stop and he spent a good deal of his extra timeteaching, and developing a small youth center where Dumbutu children couldlift weights and play. When you said, "While we grapple with the problems YOUhave largely created for us, you continue to exploit our continent'sresources. Africa's disarray enablesYOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What youpropose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.", I wondered ifyou really know Mr. Connors. I think if you sat around a bowl of benechin andhad conversation you would find yourself wanting to take back several of yourcomments. I don't think Mr. Connors is naove or manipulative. I think Mr.Connors was a true friend to a large number of the villagers in Dumbutu. If Iam not mistaken Kevin comes from a family that has no involvement withcolonialism. They came to America two generations ago just as many did toescape persecution in their own country. His interest to travel to The Gambiawas heartfelt and pure. Just like many of my students asked me what Americawas like, so too Kevin Connors asked what The Gambia was like. Just as manyGambians have visited America, so too have many Americans visited The Gambia.Your identification of Mr. Connors as a naove, white neocolonialist might fitthe more bitter half of your lamentation of Africa's problems, but when youcome to some sort of Peace you will know that many people do things in thename of goodwill, globality, and peace. Mr. Connors is not a neocolonialist.When you give him a chance to discuss the issues with you I am sure you willbe moved to reconsider your judgments.Mr. Connor's remarks about the political situation in The Gambia were a gooddeal more sensitive to issues that all people face. He was pointing out thateven though some-not all-people look up to America for the ability to havesmooth transitions from one administration to another, that there are stillmany issues that need to change here. He, like many Americans want more thantwo choices for president. In The Gambia there were more choices. In allhonesty his comments were more directed at some of the Americans he knows andtheir comments about The Gambia than towards GambiansIn summation, and in all fairness and good nature, please do not jump toconclusions that don't solve problems but instead stir up animosity. If youfeel so moved to point your finger so unflinchingly then first take the effortto understand what this man was getting at. You can do this by writing to himand sharing your feelings, but to subject the group to incendiary commentsthat miss their mark in their accusation is inappropriate.Brian Hubbard----------From: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu on behalf ofSent: Monday, October 07, 1996 1:45 PMTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Mr. Connors:A very curious letter indeed and it is so sad so many of my countrymenare duped by it. But before anyone comes along with the Holy water toanoint you saint, let's put a stop to this right now. YOU ARETHE COLONIALIST you accuse other non-Gambians that do not agreewith you of being.The crux of your argument seems to be that non-Africans should notimpose their standards on Africa citing the deficiencies in westerndemocracies particularly the U.S. (Boy, would I love to have yourproblems right now.)Mr. Connors, remember that the white man GAVE us lot of the problemswe have right now. The internal ethnic difficulties stemmingfrom the Scramble and Partition of Africa; the guns we kill ourselveswith come from you (cold war); the soldiers using those guns to kill useg Jammeh) are trained by you . . . . I can keep going . . .Yet you absolve yourself of all responsibility by taking theconvenient position that westerners should not impose their standardson Africa. Please, I don't mind at all, impose your standards on me.Decency is not a western monoply, and Black men are just as capable ofbeing decent as white men.If you are at a loss as how to approach me as a human being, be guided bythe Golden Rule. If it ain't good for you, it probably isn't for me either.If it will make you bleed; it will make me bleed; if it will make you cry;it will make me cry too.While we grapple with the problems YOU have largely created for us, youcontinue to exploit our continent's resources. Africa's disarray enablesYOU to continue your grip on us. This is the new COLONIALISM. What youpropose will continue it and thus your benefit, not stop it.Jammeh will not last, but while he lingers, we irretrievably descendinto anarchy.Now I ask you, is your concern borne out of respect for me or veiled greedand contempt? If the former (and I suspect it is) then I hasten to addI forgive you. You know not what you say. If the latter, there isn't muchI can do except to say that I know exactly where you're heading with this.Just be blunt about it. Don't treat us like we can't figure you out.Morro.(Ps: I watched the presidential debates last night . . . Perot had1 hour on Larry King Live to say what he wished. It was not what hehad in mind, but that does not compare with dead brothers and sistersat Denton Bridge. I really would love to have your problems.)--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 03 Oct 96 09:29:16 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA13805; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 09:30:44 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) bygatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma013285; Thu Oct 3 09:30:31 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15133;Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:52 -0700Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA41164;Thu, 3 Oct 96 07:27:43 -0700Received: from upsmot02.msn.com (upsmot02.msn.com [204.95.110.79]) bymx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA14208 for Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 07:27:42 -0700Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) byupsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id GAA02639 for Gambia-L@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 3 Oct 1996 06:32:28 -0700Message-Id: < UPMAIL01.199610031428170214@msn.com Date: Thu, 3 Oct 96 14:25:48 UTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: FW: FW: Election (fwd)X-To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENFellow list members,This letter is from a friend who served in The Gambia as a Peace CorpsVolunteer. He lived in the Kiang West area, Dumbutu I believe. He asked meto forward this to the list after having read some of the comments made duringthe past elections.----------From: Kevin ConnorsSent: Wednesday, October 02, 1996 10:24 AMTo: Brian HubbardSubject: Re: FW: Election (fwd)Brian,I must say, I am a bit disturbed by people's comments on the fairness ofthe elections. Sure, Jammeh utilized his military might to give himself themost coverage but, why are people so shocked? In fact, the more I thinkabout it the more I am furious. Look at what is happening in the US...RossPerot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and Clinton. whatthe hell is the difference here? C'mon, why are you all acting so high andmighty and projecting this feeling of sorrow for the Gambia and Jammeh beingelected? Let's talk about campaign financing in the US. I'd much rather haveelections like the one that occurred in the Gambia than what we deal withhere. No one even fully realizes where these politicians get their hundredsof thousands of dollars to campaign. And let's look at incumbents: they havethe ability to raise so much money so quickly that they in effect deter anyopponents who don't have the ability to raise such huge funds forcampaigning. Is that fair? How about special interest groups flying Mr.Congressman to their resort in Colorado, wining and dining him all in thename of fairness. Gee, do you think they are doing it for any personalreasons?I am sick and tired of people looking at Africa as this crazy place wheredemocracy and justice are continuously restricted. We live in the countrythat has supposedly perfected "democracy" and yet the majority of thepopulation doesn't even vote. why? Because of all the things I justmentioned. Jammeh limited press time for his opponents. Clinton and Doleeliminated Ross Perot. I guarantee election funding and financing in theGambia is much more fair and open than here in the U.S. of A.It is time to shed our pompous, colonial ways. We have the wonderfulability to point fingers at other countries, to say human rights are beingviolated, elections are unfair.....how about the anti-immigration laws thatare sweeping the nation? How does that strike you in relation to humanrights? How about the tabacoo industry, the oil and highway lobbies, the NRAbuying off our politicians left and right? How about white males dominatingall aspects of our political spectrum?Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those ofus who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for thecountry. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countriesinterests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairlyelected.Kevin ConnorsThe earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earthPeace------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Oct 1996 12:41:06 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.961010123914.8290C-100000@namaste.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,Kevin Connors has been added to the electronic Bantaba. I thinkLamin Drammeh should drop "Japan" from his name since the other LaminDrammeh does not contribute to the list. If and when he does, he can adda postfix to his name !-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Oct 1996 19:17:36 +0200From: Omar Gaye d3a < omar3@afrodite.hibu.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Any updated list of the group ??Message-ID: < 325D2FB0.6AB0@afrodite.hibu.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi !I am longing for an updated list of the ensemble. Hope this is availableat the moment. Anyway, i need it as an orientation after having been offthe list since june(just included again).Abdou, as one of the list veterans,your help is enlisted.LONG LIVE the new members.omar------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Oct 1996 19:45:21 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: new membersMessage-ID: <19961010184002.AAA5448@LOCALNAME>Hi gambia-l,Welcome to all new members who have been added recently we are gladto have you on board.By best regards to everyone.Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Oct 96 14:31:53 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: TRIVILIAZATION AND NEOCOLONIALISMMessage-ID: < 199610101831.LAA14168@mx4.u.washington.edu Mr. Connors:Though this is a response to some of the questions you posed,I hope it is an adequate response to all who have had questions.1­ HOW DO YOU TRIVIALIZE THE REALDANGERS WE FACEFirst let me say this. I do not know you; I have never metyou; I couldn't tell you apart from a leaf on a tree. I can't readyour mind; in responding to you, I am confined to what you write.I have no problem whatsoever that you INTENDED to biteyour fellow Americans. (Well done for that; indeed criticalreflection keeps democracy healthy.) Unfortunately that's not theonly thing you did. You went too far in analogizing to TheGambia. You were furious and chastised your fellow non-Gambians for being shocked and dismayed by the conduct of theelections in The Gambia, in light of what goes on here in the US.These are your words:******ÄSURE, JAMMEH UTILIZED HIS MILITARY MIGHT TO GIVE HIMSELF THEMOST COVERAGE BUT, WHY ARE PEOPLE SO SHOCKED? IN FACT, THEMORE I THINK ABOUT IT THE MORE I AM FURIOUS. Look at what is happeningin the US...Ross Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole andwhat the hell is the difference here? C'MON, WHY ARE YOU ALL ACTING SO HIGHAND MIGHTY AND PROJECTING THIS FEELING OF SORROW FOR THEGAMBIA AND JAMMEH BEING ELECTED?I GUARANTEE ELECTION FUNDING AND FINANCING IN THEGAMBIA IS MUCH MORE FAIR AND OPEN THAN HERE IN THE U.S. OF A.ÄMorro's question: How? You don't know what you're talking about.­Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those ofus who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for thecountry. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countriesinterests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairlyelected.­ÄMorro's Question: Really?­ÄEmphasis added­*******Sure the US democracy suffers from faults. I can supply you withmy own personal collection of colorful descriptions. But equatingthe quirks in your democracy to the problems we face is likecomparing a broken nail to a bullet in the head.2­ HOW YOU SUPPORT THE NEOCOLONIALISTPOSITIONThe statements above inspire us to accept manifest and devastatinginjustice by accepting Jammeh. Jammeh compounds our difficultiesnot solve them. Our problems are not limited to the havoc he reeksand will continue to reek with increasing magnitude, but the factthat the havoc compounds our disarray as a developing nation andinvites (in my view cements) the control of the West on Africa ingeneral, and The Gambia in particular.Africa has suffered 400 years of slave trade (100 million dead orcarried away), and another century or so of colonialism. At the endof these devastating experiences the perpetrators, primarily theWestern countries, have done very little to address theconsequences of their rape and plunder. (The laceration of thecontinent into countries with groups of little or not affinity, and theconsequent ethnic and border conflicts; the corruption of thecolonial successors and the bloodiness and corruption of theirmilitary deposers etc.) Indeed these consequences enable them (thecolonialists) to transform their tactics and continue the exploitationof the continent. The neocolonialist agenda is to keep Africa justorganized enough to conduct good business (acquisition ofcheap raw materials). The so-called Band-Aid approach.Increasingly, even this Band-Aid is being offered in ways thatmake neocolonialist control even more complete.Before I get into that let me say that an awful lot of individualsaround the world spend a great deal of time in Africa at incrediblepersonal expense. Indeed I agree we cannot live without them. Itis the nature of our dependence on them that is so disturbing.The donors (with their neocolonialist agenda always in mind)must deliver aid carefully. The instruments of delivery too oftenbecome, wittingly or unwittingly (unwittingly in an awful lot ofcasse) the new colonial agents.The donors choose the projects to fund. The projects are oftenmanaged by donor/lender citizens/NGOs or contractorsThe funds, never enough to provide a competitive base ,recycle right back to where they came from. I hope you're following.Donors agents have incredible flex in Africa (e.g. IMF, contractorsand NGOs). The fact that they can up and go (and they do) at amoment's notice, is a debilitating compromise of the effectiveness ofthese countries to make decisions in the best interest of theircitizens. (Now particular individuals from donor countries are notnecessarily knowing partners in the neocolonialist agenda, but theyserve the purpose--staff a mechanism which makes it easy fordonors to maximize their leverage with the developing nations withthe threat of fund and STAFF withdrawals.Analogously, I do not think that every catholic priest who landedon the shores of Africa between 1400 and 1900 was a knowingslaver or colonialist agent, but they certainly were the harbingers.)I will not embarrass myself by attempting to quote the exact figuresbut Africa's debt load is of no burden to anyone else but theAfricans. The lenders can wipe their books clean and not even feela pinch. On the other hand we stagger under the load and continueto answer to donor/lenders, and therefore continue to beneocolonialist subjects.Now, contrast America's response to Europe after W.W.II(Marshall Plan) and the Wests response to Africa after 400 yearsof slave trade and over a century of colonialism (NGOs, IMF, andrecycled capital). (Still, compare Japan (US) and Hong Kong (UK) with Africa.)We are trying to catch up with the rest of the world. Africans haveto be smart enough to aspire to the highest standards. We cannotcatch up to nations of space shuttles in used chariots. Jammeh is theused chariot, a phenomenon that perpetuates the neocolonialistagenda because he bars us from a speedy progress to freedom anddemocracy. Yet you insist he ain't so bad. BY SAYING THAT YOU BOUGHT INTHE NEOCOLONIALIST AGENDA (Gambians too) Can you see why this is so sheering?Just the other day I received a call from home. A friend wasreporting the detention of her brother to me. She wanted me tocontact Amnesty International to see if they could do anything. Herbrother was beaten up at Denton Bridge on Sept. 25. Apparentlyhe suffered at least a broken arm. She feared he was dead. OnSeptember 26, her other brother went to deliver some food andmedicine ,and to inquire about the welfare of the one detained. Hetoo never returned home. I wonder if any of you can look her inthe eye and tell her Jammeh ain't so bad.Those people who are eager to overlook Jammeh's flaws in thename of "baby" democracy, also argued for the acceptance of theflaws of the Jawara government in earlier times in the name of thesame. How quickly they turn. Their loyalty to freedom anddemocracy is as constant as a mercenary's. The test of courage isnot measured in the lives we discount but in ourwillingness to sacrifice our own in defense of others.I know I will probably end up with a bullet in my head soon enoughbecause of my views about my government as I have expressedthem in this forum. Can you, today, say the same about the USgovernment and your views. Don't expect me to apologize becauseI told you you've got a jumbo foot in your mouth.I can't be any simpler than this.Morro.(PS: Mr. Hubbard, you wrote this about Mr. Connors:"I think if you sat around a bowl ofbenechin and had conversation you would find yourself wanting totake back several of your comments." I will be glad to cook thatbenachin, all those who are interested may come. But until we areall a little more sensitive, I will continue to will my word like asword with no apologies whatsoever.)------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Oct 96 14:35:00 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Error CorrectionMessage-ID: < 199610101834.LAA14470@mx4.u.washington.edu "will my word like a sword" should be "wield my word like a sword."Morro------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Oct 96 14:40:47 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Ooops again . . .Message-ID: < 199610101841.LAA15132@mx4.u.washington.edu "TRIVILIAZATION" should be "TRIVIALIZATION."Sorry, sorry, I'm in hurry.Morro.------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Oct 1996 15:10:40 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UN Secretary-GeneralMessage-ID: < 01IAHDDHE8UA001OD7@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:What are your views on the US' search for an African candidate to succeedBoutros-Ghali? What impact would the naming of another African candidatehave on African unity given the OAU's endorsement of Boutros-Ghali fora second term? Should Africa simply recognize the USA's power in theUN Security Council and therefore submit another candidate?Peace!Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Oct 1996 18:55:04 -0400From: ABALM@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ooops again . . .Message-ID: < 961010185502_540673598@emout06.mail.aol.com SORRY, SORRY I am in A hurry------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Oct 1996 13:47:50 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: new memberMessage-ID: < 199610110449.NAA27875@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIAbdou,I will certainly do so.Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Oct 1995 07:52:43 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UN Secretary-GeneralMessage-ID: < 307B4D9B.3970@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAmadou Scattred Janneh wrote:> Gambia-l:> What are your views on the US' search for an African candidate to succeed> Boutros-Ghali? What impact would the naming of another African candidate> have on African unity given the OAU's endorsement of Boutros-Ghali for> a second term? Should Africa simply recognize the USA's power in the> UN Security Council and therefore submit another candidate?> Peace!> Amadou Scattred-JannehMr.Janneh,I personally don't think that the Africans should allow themselves tobe used in this very crude manner.If you could remember,it was this sameU.S.that did everything she could to get Dr.Ghali elected, not becauseshe liked GHALI or anything of that sort, but simply because she didn'twant the then Zimbabwean foreign minister to get the job.The rumour atthe time was that it was not in the national interest of the U.S. for aSUB-SAHARAN African to be the Secretary General.The Sub-Saharan Africans- the diplomatic language for black africans- were powerless: they din'ton the one hand like Ghali(because what they really wanted was a blackperson),but, on the other hand ,they did want to vote against him forfear that they would be accused of subtle racism.Now,we have a saying in the gambia to the effect that:"the hand thattied the lion, must UNtie it when required" So,much as we would like tosee a black person at the helm of the U.N.,we must not allow ourselvesto be instruments for the execution of U.S. foreign policy,esp. if thatwould create an unnecessary suspicion between us and the Arabs.IfAmerica is that tired of the old man, she should get rid of him by anyother way,but not by soiling our name and reputation.She must do herdirty job by herself!!------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Oct 1996 11:51:36 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < 961011115135_1546993967@emout02.mail.aol.com Gambia-L,The recent commentaries about the elections and the aftermath have been veryinteresting and insightful, especially those from Dr. Nyang, Mr. Connors, A.Loum, Hubbard, Yahya, Bass, Janneh, Morro, etc.Dr. Nyang(who taught me at Howard Uni.) raised very interesting "sevenpoints". While I agree with some of his comments, his comparison of Doe toJammeh is flawed. Jammeh never derailed the process while the 'going wastough.' It was very misleading for Dr. Nyang to have stated that "the Gambianmilitary candidate intimidated the PIEC chairman by detaining him when hesaid that political detainees should be released." Mr. Gabriel Roberts,chairman of the PIEC, has never been detained, arrested or questioned by anyauthority in The Gambia since his appointment, be it the NIA, police, or theMP. The rumour of his detention was a misinformation campaign planted by theopposition.Any body who has been following the developments in The Gambia for the pasttwo years should not be surprised by the high voter turn-out. Not only was itas a result of the voting age being lowed from 21 to 18 years, but alsoJammeh actually have tremendous support all over the country.The Koro Ceesay saga was very unfortunate, but the AFPRC has been appealingto the public over and over again for anyone with information on the matterto come forward. Even when Darboe made it a campaign issue, he was invited topresent evidence to support his claim. The Koro Ceesay issue is one of themain reasons why Darboe did not do well in Banjul. It was in Banjul he firstmade the pronouncement that the government seemed to be more obsessed withthe death of Biram Sey in London than the death of "a cabinet minister",which by implications could be subjected to different interpretations. Hefailed to do his homework, especially in to the family background of BiramSey. Biram, (a "Banjulian,") was a young Gambian killed by the police inLondon.When it comes to PDOIS, I think all Gambians should commend them for theircontributions to Gambian political awareness. PDOIS is the most consistentParty in Gambian political history, they always debate issues and notpersonalities.It is true that Jammeh came from a minority tribe, but he sees him self as aGambian first . To steal from Nkurumah, he 'seeks the Gambian Kingdom firstand every thing else follows.' The composition of his government reveals apanorama of Gambian ethnic groups. -almost every ethnic group isrepresented. Looking in to the gender factor as well, one would notice thatwomen are well represented . There are five females Ministers, and also boththe Accountant General and Auditor General are females.Let us always remember that The Gambia is a developing country, and as such,do not have access to many of the things Americans take for granted. Incontrast to the years of benign neglect which The Gambia suffered under theJawara regime, Jammeh's provisional government immediately began a series ofambitious, far-reaching social development projects of everyday use to theGambian people.Jammeh himself could be compare to the late General Francisco Franco ofSpain. Both men were members of the military who came to power with a visionof progress for their country. Under Franco, Spain progressed and so is TheGambia under Jammeh. However, in contrast to Franco, Jammeh retired from themilitary in order to run for the presidency of his country. Jammeh evenaccommodated the desire of the people through the National ConsultativeCommittee to have elections after only two years of transitional government,instead of the four years he envisioned. He ran for president of his countryas a civilian candidate in a multy-party election, which he won.President-elect Jammeh has received a mandate from The Gambian people tocontinue his social development and infrastructure projects. He has called onall opposition candidates to come and join his government and work togetherfor a better Gambia. It is the sincere wish of the Jammeh Government thatall peace loving Gambians and friends of The Gambia, to understand thatJammeh is now the legitimate, democratically elected leader of The Gambia,and will work relentlessly to serve the interest of all Gambians.Albert Camus in 'THE MYTH OF SISYPHUS....' said "That which is true is trueabsolutely; in itself; truth is one, identical with itself, however differentthe creature who perceives it, men, monsters, angels or gods." So Morro, getover it. Lets work on making sure that The Gambia will become as democraticas Gambians want it to be.Morro, I would like you to name just one of those "death brothers andsisters" who died at Denton Bridge.PeaceTombong------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Oct 1996 18:47:22 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:elections and afterMessage-ID: <19961011174211.AAA20676@LOCALNAME>Here is and interesting article from FOROYAA 3-10 October 1996.WHY HAS PRESIDENT ELECT JAMMEH NOT YET BEEN SWORN IN AS PRESIDENT?The 1996 Presidential election is over and the President-elect is Mr.Yaya Jammeh. However, he is yet to be sworn in as President.Apparently, to avert a constitutional crises he may not be sworn inuntil the members of the national assembly are elected.Why is this the case? FOROYAA has long indicated that acordingto paragraph 2 of Schedule 2 of the 1996 constitution"The person duly elected President of The Gambia in accordancewith the Electoral Decree 1996 shall be the first President of theSecond Republic of The Gambia and shall assume office as President onthe date he or she is sworn in . The first President shall holdoffice of President in accordance with the provisions of thisconstitution. This Constitution shall come into effect upon theswearing in of the first President."It is, therefore, clear that the provisions of the 1996Constitution shall come into force once President-elect Jammeh issworn in. Needless to say, once the Constitution comes into forcePresident-elect Jammeh would be required to hold office in accordancewith the Constitution. Since the National Assembly is the law makingbody under the 1996 Constitution. Without the holding of the NationalAssembly elections, there can be no members of a National Assemblyto ensure that laws are made constitutionally.In essence then, the 1996 Constitution cannot come into force untilmembers of the National Assembly are elected. President -elect Jammehis, therefore, expected to be sworn in as President of the SecondRepublic after the National Assembly elections in December.Suffice it to say, if another candidate were to win theelections the question of handing over executive power to thePresident-elect would have brought about a crises of governance. Thisis why FOROYAA had always recomended for the Presidential andNational Assembly elections to be held together. The situation issaved only because the incumbent head of state has won. This is whyPresident-elect has managed to establish a new executive legislativearrangement pending the birth of the Second Republic as one cangather on page 6 of our Enlightenment Forum.Among other things, this is what Jammeh said in his address to thenation on 27 September,1996....."The elections will be another very important democratic excerciseeven though Cabinet Ministers will not be elected members of theNational Assembly. The work in the National Assembly will be asimportant as ever, and great importance should be attached to theelections. I will not say more about General Elections at this stage.Suffice it to say that pending the holding of the elections, theCabinet has become the sole provisional governing body....."------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Oct 1996 13:08:46 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Membership listMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.961011123854.2230B-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,Announcing the much clamored-for, much-awaited, membership-list ofall the people who hang out at our electronic Bantaba or Pencha .Remember, if your name appears here and you would not like it to,you have the option of having it hidden in future distributions.May you find your long-lost love in the list (-: .****** gambia-l@u.washington.edu : GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List****** Date created: Wed Jan 31 13:12:35 1996--- The current list settings are as follows:PRIVATE: subscriptions controlled by gambia-l@u.washington.ed SEND: open to subscribers and owners only.VISIBLE: the list shows up in listings.PUBLISHED: the list is visible worldwide.ARCHIVE: digests are archived in the gambia-l archive.File spec is gambia-l.log%y%m%wSTATS: open to owners only.REVIEW: open to owners only.ARCHIVES: available to subscribers and owners only.UNMODERATED: postings not controlled.DIGEST: digests distributed weekly at 00:01 on SundaysMESSAGE-LIMIT: max number of daily postings is 200.FORWARD-REJECTS: no; all listproc-generated errors sent to sender.REPLY-TO-LISTAUTO-DELETE-SUBSCRIBERS: no.KEEP-RESENT-LINES: yes; Resent- header lines preserved.SET-DISABLE: disabled SET options for non-owners are: conceal yesDELIVERY-ERRORS: non-delivery reports are sent to at137@columbia.edu REFLECTOR: no; To: and Cc: header lines converted to X-To: and X-Cc:.OWNERS: tloum@u.washington.edu --- Here is the current list of all subscribers: umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA Alieu B. Jawara nfaal@is2.dal.ca Nkoyo Faal bf299@freenet.carleton.ca Bocar Njie C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA Cherno Waka Jagne yunus@visinet.ca Lamin Camara kolls567@qatar.net.qa Bassirou Drammeh mats.danielsson@mbox300.swipnet.se Mats Danielsson kconnors@igc.apc.org Kevin Connors nyada@geisnet.gn.apc.org Nyada Baldeh dott@aed.org Dana Ott TSALLAH@worldbank.org Tijan Sallah benoit@globenet.org Benoit Dumolin mmjeng@image.dk Matar M. Jeng momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Momodou Camara momodou@INFORM-BBS.DK Momodou Camara P.L.Beyai@ncl.ac.uk Pa Lamin Beyai LEY5MC1@lzn1.lass.nottingham.ac.uk Momodou Ceesay ydarboe@sisna.com Yahya B Darboe 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM Dr Shehu Kamara 101573.1703@compuserve.com SANKUNG SAWO 100731.2004@CompuServe.com Lamin Jagne 106170.3155@CompuServe.COM Lamin Demba 101377.1007@Compuserve.com Maja Sonko 75523.3247@compuserve.com Muhammed B Jawara sarian@osmosys.incog.com Sarian Loum francis_njie@swissbank.com Francis Njie TSaidy1050@aol.com Tombong Saidy ALIAS431@aol.com Muhammed Ceesay FATIS76@aol.com FATOU DIBBA Wildkumba@aol.com Aji Kumba MANSALA@aol.com Modou Kolley Mjawara@aol.com Musa Jawara SillahB@aol.com Baboucarr Sillah SARJOB@AOL.COM Sarjo Fanto Bojang yahyad@aol.com Yaya Darboe Linguere@aol.com Leo Ndow HMBYE@aol.com Habib Mbye LABojang@aol.com L.A. Bojang YamaYandeh@aol.com Mr and Mrs Seedy Ceesay liedrammeh@aol.com Lie Drammeh ABALM@aol.com Aba Sanneh AfrImports@aol.com African Imports Ktouray@aol.com Karamba Touray beesey@aol.com Baboucarr Sey mkah@ix.netcom.com Muhamadou kah MALAMIN@IX.NETCOM.COM Lamin Ceesay emdennis@ix.netcom.com Emery Dennis krubally@ix.netcom.com April/Saul Krubally Babanding@msn.com Brian Hubbard Bngum@MSN.Com Baba Ngum sarian.loum@eng.sun.com Sarian Loum msarr@sprynet.com Ya Soffie/Mbaye Sarr lamin.drammeh@bio.uib.no Lammin Drammeh FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no Famara A Sanyang HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no Heidi Skramstad momodou.jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.no Momodou Jobarteh omar3@afrodite.hibu.no Omar Gaye binta@iuj.ac.jp Lamin Drammeh JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US Morro Ceesay ajanneh@pstcc.cc.tn.us Amadou Janneh yudris@ica.net Lamin Camara mafy@avana.net Manlafy Jarjue Malang.maane@sid.net Malang Maane ejndow@wico.net Emmanuel Ndow vanjakim@comet.net Nathan Van Hooser et121179@student.uq.edu.au Mustapha Jallow sang_candebak_s.mendy@berea.edu Sang Mendy at137@columbia.edu Abdourahman Touray Ademba@Gardner-Webb.edu Alasana Demba BJABANG@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Basaikou Jabang OCORR@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Ousman Corr FPhall1@gl.umbc.edu Fatima Phall MBMARONG@STUDENTS.WISC.EDU MARONG MOSTAFA B. ojah@students.wisc.edu Omar Jah isatou@glue.umd.edu Isata Secka Tijan@wam.umd.edu Ahmed Tijan Deen aceesay@wam.umd.edu Alieu Ceesay nyang@cldc.howard.edu Sulayman Nyang mcham@cldc.howard.edu Mbye Cham SBARRY@osage.astate.edu SAL BARRY ndella@iastate.edu N'Della N'Jie GAJIGOO@wabash.edu Ousman Gajigoo ALYONS@NERVM.NERDC.UFL.EDU Andy Lyons wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu BILL ROBERTS Kceesay@utmem1.utmem.edu Dr. Karamba Ceesay gndow@spelman.edu LatJor Ndow tloum@u.washington.edu Anthony W Loum yher@u.washington.edu Ylva Hernlund modu@u.washington.edu Modou Mbowe faaln@gusun.acc.georgetown.edu N'Koyo Faal amiejoof@midway.uchicago.edu Amie Joof SHAFTR@ucipm.ucdavis.edu Sammy Bruce Oliver ndarboe@olemiss.edu Numukunda Darboe mceesay@olemiss.edu Musa Ceesay mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Moee Jallow mjallow@sct.edu Moe Jallow mdarboe@SCVAX2.WVNET.EDU Dr Momodou N. Darboe Mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu Mariama Darbo JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Musa Jawara yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu YAYA JALLOW secka@cse.bridgeport.edu Anna Secka ceesayk@acs.bu.edu Kemo Ceesay onjie@gemini.nlu.edu Omar Njie njie.1@osu.edu N'Deye Marie N'Jie msjaiteh@mtu.edu Malanding Jaiteh njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Binta Njie Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu Adama Kah rcole@ced.berkeley.edu Roddie Cole BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Buba Bojang dott@usaid.gov Dana Ott edjarju@usaid.gov Edi JarjuTotal number of subscribers: 111 (111 shown here)>From listproc@u.washington.edu Fri Oct 11 12:38:49 1996Date: Fri, 11 Oct 1996 08:26:08 PDTFrom: University of Washington ListProcessor < listproc@u.washington.edu To: at137@columbia.edu Subject: STATS GAMBIA-LHere are the number of messages per subscriber: kolls567@qatar.net.qa 12 mmjeng@image.dk 16 momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk 16 momodou@INFORM-BBS.DK 57 sarian@osmosys.incog.com 30 TSaidy1050@aol.com 28 Wildkumba@aol.com 13 SillahB@aol.com 28 Babanding@msn.com 15 FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 28 binta@iuj.ac.jp 60 JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 97 ajanneh@pstcc.cc.tn.us 141 mafy@avana.net 11 at137@columbia.edu 161 MBMARONG@STUDENTS.WISC.EDU 33 nyang@cldc.howard.edu 16 tloum@u.washington.edu 162 ndarboe@olemiss.edu 24 mjallow@st6000.sct.edu 30 yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 26 onjie@gemini.nlu.edu 11 msjaiteh@mtu.edu 71 rcole@ced.berkeley.edu 31Total number of postings since Wed Jan 31 13:12:35 1996 : 1614*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Oct 1996 02:50:38 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: elections and afterMessage-ID: < 199610111747.CAA05182@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIMomodou,Thanks for your piece from Foroyaa. While PDOIS deemed it necessarythat our presidential and parliamentary elections should have beenconducted together for legal and political reasons, I suggested thesame on economic and political grounds. Members may make reference toprevious postings. However, not many of us gave adequate thought ordiscussion to that issue. THANK ALLAH THE INCUMBENT WON for otherwisethe situation would have been terribly precarious. Isn't it interestingthat the political quagmire is aiming to consume its architects?Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Oct 1995 17:24:56 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < 307D2538.6E4A@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> Gambia-L,> T> The recent commentaries about the elections and the aftermath have been very> interesting and insightful, especially those from Dr. Nyang, Mr. Connors, A.> Loum, Hubbard, Yahya, Bass, Janneh, Morro, etc.> Dr. Nyang(who taught me at Howard Uni.) raised very interesting "seven> points". While I agree with some of his comments, his comparison of Doe to> Jammeh is flawed. Jammeh never derailed the process while the 'going was> tough.' It was very misleading for Dr. Nyang to have stated that "the Gambian> military candidate intimidated the PIEC chairman by detaining him when he> said that political detainees should be released." Mr. Gabriel Roberts,> chairman of the PIEC, has never been detained, arrested or questioned by any> authority in The Gambia since his appointment, be it the NIA, police, or the> MP. The rumour of his detention was a misinformation campaign planted by the> opposition.> Any body who has been following the developments in The Gambia for the past> two years should not be surprised by the high voter turn-out. Not only was it> as a result of the voting age being lowed from 21 to 18 years, but also> Jammeh actually have tremendous support all over the country.> The Koro Ceesay saga was very unfortunate, but the AFPRC has been appealing> to the public over and over again for anyone with information on the matter> to come forward. Even when Darboe made it a campaign issue, he was invited to> present evidence to support his claim. The Koro Ceesay issue is one of the> main reasons why Darboe did not do well in Banjul. It was in Banjul he first> made the pronouncement that the government seemed to be more obsessed with> the death of Biram Sey in London than the death of "a cabinet minister",> which by implications could be subjected to different interpretations. He> failed to do his homework, especially in to the family background of Biram> Sey. Biram, (a "Banjulian,") was a young Gambian killed by the police in> London.> When it comes to PDOIS, I think all Gambians should commend them for their> contributions to Gambian political awareness. PDOIS is the most consistent> Party in Gambian political history, they always debate issues and not> personalities.> It is true that Jammeh came from a minority tribe, but he sees him self as a> Gambian first . To steal from Nkurumah, he 'seeks the Gambian Kingdom first> and every thing else follows.' The composition of his government reveals a> panorama of Gambian ethnic groups. -almost every ethnic group is> represented. Looking in to the gender factor as well, one would notice that> women are well represented . There are five females Ministers, and also both> the Accountant General and Auditor General are females.> Let us always remember that The Gambia is a developing country, and as such,> do not have access to many of the things Americans take for granted. In> contrast to the years of benign neglect which The Gambia suffered under the> Jawara regime, Jammeh's provisional government immediately began a series of> ambitious, far-reaching social development projects of everyday use to the> Gambian people.> Jammeh himself could be compare to the late General Francisco Franco of> Spain. Both men were members of the military who came to power with a vision> of progress for their country. Under Franco, Spain progressed and so is The> Gambia under Jammeh. However, in contrast to Franco, Jammeh retired from the> military in order to run for the presidency of his country. Jammeh even> accommodated the desire of the people through the National Consultative> Committee to have elections after only two years of transitional government,> instead of the four years he envisioned. He ran for president of his country> as a civilian candidate in a multy-party election, which he won.> President-elect Jammeh has received a mandate from The Gambian people to> continue his social development and infrastructure projects. He has called on> all opposition candidates to come and join his government and work together> for a better Gambia. It is the sincere wish of the Jammeh Government that> all peace loving Gambians and friends of The Gambia, to understand that> Jammeh is now the legitimate, democratically elected leader of The Gambia,> and will work relentlessly to serve the interest of all Gambians.> Albert Camus in 'THE MYTH OF SISYPHUS....' said "That which is true is true> absolutely; in itself; truth is one, identical with itself, however different> the creature who perceives it, men, monsters, angels or gods." So Morro, get> over it. Lets work on making sure that The Gambia will become as democratic> as Gambians want it to be.> Morro, I would like you to name just one of those "death brothers and> sisters" who died at Denton Bridge.> Peace> TombongMR.SAIDY,Thanks for your clarity, detail and intellectual honesty.We will need alot of that in our Second Republic and beyond!! And by the way,I loveyour quotation from Camus.So,keep up the good work!!Regards Bassss!!------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Oct 1995 17:30:08 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: elections and afterMessage-ID: < 307D2670.5FF1@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitCamara, Momodou wrote:> Here is and interesting article from FOROYAA 3-10 October 1996.> WHY HAS PRESIDENT ELECT JAMMEH NOT YET BEEN SWORN IN AS PRESIDENT?> The 1996 Presidential election is over and the President-elect is Mr.> Yaya Jammeh. However, he is yet to be sworn in as President.> Apparently, to avert a constitutional crises he may not be sworn in> until the members of the national assembly are elected.> Why is this the case? FOROYAA has long indicated that acording> to paragraph 2 of Schedule 2 of the 1996 constitution> "The person duly elected President of The Gambia in accordance> with the Electoral Decree 1996 shall be the first President of the> Second Republic of The Gambia and shall assume office as President on> the date he or she is sworn in . The first President shall hold> office of President in accordance with the provisions of this> constitution. This Constitution shall come into effect upon the> swearing in of the first President."> It is, therefore, clear that the provisions of the 1996> Constitution shall come into force once President-elect Jammeh is> sworn in. Needless to say, once the Constitution comes into force> President-elect Jammeh would be required to hold office in accordance> with the Constitution. Since the National Assembly is the law making> body under the 1996 Constitution. Without the holding of the National> Assembly elections, there can be no members of a National Assembly> to ensure that laws are made constitutionally.> In essence then, the 1996 Constitution cannot come into force until> members of the National Assembly are elected. President -elect Jammeh> is, therefore, expected to be sworn in as President of the Second> Republic after the National Assembly elections in December.> Suffice it to say, if another candidate were to win the> elections the question of handing over executive power to the> President-elect would have brought about a crises of governance. This> is why FOROYAA had always recomended for the Presidential and> National Assembly elections to be held together. The situation is> saved only because the incumbent head of state has won. This is why> President-elect has managed to establish a new executive legislative> arrangement pending the birth of the Second Republic as one can> gather on page 6 of our Enlightenment Forum.> Among other things, this is what Jammeh said in his address to the> nation on 27 September,1996.> ..."The elections will be another very important democratic excercise> even though Cabinet Ministers will not be elected members of the> National Assembly. The work in the National Assembly will be as> important as ever, and great importance should be attached to the> elections. I will not say more about General Elections at this stage.> Suffice it to say that pending the holding of the elections, the> Cabinet has become the sole provisional governing body....."MR.CAMARA!We are very grateful for your resourcefulness.Thanks for the latestForoyaa!!Regards Bassss!!------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Oct 96 15:07:56 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List)Subject: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.Message-ID: < M.101296.170756.27@ip32.image.dk There have been intresting discussions recently in the Gambia-L aboutcomputers, internet services in the Gambia etc.etc. The following posting mightbe of intrest and lets hope that soon we shall have more list members from theGambia it self.Welcome to all the new members. mmjMulti-Million Internet Company Opens In The GambiaThe Point issue dated: Thursday 10th.October 1996.ROC International, a multi-million new corporate consultancy located on number34, Kairaba Avenue , recently opened to provide specialist services across awide rang of business activities in the Gambia and abroad.According to the Managing Director of the Company, Prince Casalieu Gillen,Gambian businesses,individuals and visitors now have the opportunity, under theaegis of ROC international, to access and keep abreast of all the latestdevelopments, whatever their area of intrest and need."I believe before the year 2000 that the average Gambian will stop begging andshould be able to contribute to the GDP on a daily basis.I am here to provideand promote future for the Youth", he noted.The services provided by the new company include advice on all aspects ofcomputerisation and communications for the large or smallorganisation,communication services including e-mail, Internet, fax, phone anddesk mail(electronic courier mail service); tour and hotel arrangementbookings; payroll management; conference and seminar organisation includingvenue, publicity,reports,documentation,promotion and insignia andarranging/liaising with speakers; investment advice; assistance with theacquisition and subsequent setup for new investors and credit riskinvestigations, among others. "I was convinced by the start of 1996 that thecountry was in a sustainable path to growth which is why I have set up now".Gillen concluded.----Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Oct 1996 10:40:59 -0500From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.Message-ID: < 199610121540.KAA59744@audumla.students.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 03:07 PM 10/12/96 GMT, you wrote:>There have been intresting discussions recently in the Gambia-L about>computers, internet services in the Gambia etc.etc. The following postingmight>be of intrest and lets hope that soon we shall have more list members from the>Gambia it self.>Welcome to all the new members. mmj>Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia>The Point issue dated: Thursday 10th.October 1996.>ROC International, a multi-million new corporate consultancy located on number>34, Kairaba Avenue , recently opened to provide specialist services across a>wide rang of business activities in the Gambia and abroad.>According to the Managing Director of the Company, Prince Casalieu Gillen,>Gambian businesses,individuals and visitors now have the opportunity, underthe>aegis of ROC international, to access and keep abreast of all the latest>developments, whatever their area of intrest and need.>"I believe before the year 2000 that the average Gambian will stop begging and>should be able to contribute to the GDP on a daily basis.I am here to provide>and promote future for the Youth", he noted.>The services provided by the new company include advice on all aspects of>computerisation and communications for the large or small>organisation,communication services including e-mail, Internet, fax, phone and>desk mail(electronic courier mail service); tour and hotel arrangement>bookings; payroll management; conference and seminar organisation including>venue, publicity,reports,documentation,promotion and insignia and>arranging/liaising with speakers; investment advice; assistance with the>acquisition and subsequent setup for new investors and credit risk>investigations, among others. "I was convinced by the start of 1996 that the>country was in a sustainable path to growth which is why I have set up now".>Gillen concluded.MATARR,Has the company got an email address? Do anyone in the list have anemail address of any computer company in Gambia? I want to contact them forcomputer related matters immediatedly. Please assist.Mostafa>---->Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Oct 96 16:27:02 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.Message-ID: < M.101296.182702.55@ip140.image.dk > At 03:07 PM 10/12/96 GMT, you wrote:> >There have been intresting discussions recently in the Gambia-L about> >computers, internet services in the Gambia etc.etc. The following posting> might> >be of intrest and lets hope that soon we shall have more list members from> the> >Gambia it self.> >Welcome to all the new members. mmj> >> >Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia> >The Point issue dated: Thursday 10th.October 1996.> >> >ROC International, a multi-million new corporate consultancy located on> number> >34, Kairaba Avenue , recently opened to provide specialist services across a> >wide rang of business activities in the Gambia and abroad.> >According to the Managing Director of the Company, Prince Casalieu Gillen,> >Gambian businesses,individuals and visitors now have the opportunity, under> the> >aegis of ROC international, to access and keep abreast of all the latest> >developments, whatever their area of intrest and need.> >"I believe before the year 2000 that the average Gambian will stop begging> and> >should be able to contribute to the GDP on a daily basis.I am here to> provide> >and promote future for the Youth", he noted.> >The services provided by the new company include advice on all aspects of> >computerisation and communications for the large or small> >organisation,communication services including e-mail, Internet, fax, phone> and> >desk mail(electronic courier mail service); tour and hotel arrangement> >bookings; payroll management; conference and seminar organisation including> >venue, publicity,reports,documentation,promotion and insignia and> >arranging/liaising with speakers; investment advice; assistance with the> >acquisition and subsequent setup for new investors and credit risk> >investigations, among others. "I was convinced by the start of 1996 that the> >country was in a sustainable path to growth which is why I have set up now".> >Gillen concluded.> >> >> MATARR,> Has the company got an email address? Do anyone in the list have an> email address of any computer company in Gambia? I want to contact them for> computer related matters immediatedly. Please assist.> Mostafa> >> >> >Mostafa,I am sure our friend Lamin Demba of Gamtel could help. What do you say Lamin?> >> >> >> >> >> >> >> >> >> >> >> >----> >Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk > >> >----Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Oct 1996 14:23:36 -0400From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.Message-ID: < 199610121823.OAA01182@maple.ffr.mtu.edu What does Mr Gillen mean by "I believe before the year 2000 that the average Gambian will stop begging and should be able to contribute to the GDP on a daily basis. I am here to provide and promote future for the Youth"?,------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Oct 1996 14:50:48 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.961012141107.25693B-100000@hejsan.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHI folks,I think we are once again witnessing the abuse of power that hascome to characterize too many of Africa's governments. Mr. Saidy who istechnically a diplomat is using his position as a representative of TheGambian peole to carry out propaganda on behalf of the A(F)PRC. A diplomatis not a political officer. A diplomat should be an unbiased, impartialpublic/civil servant.On his propaganda efforts, I wish to point out that the following:> Jammeh himself could be compare to the late General Francisco Franco of> Spain. Both men were members of the military who came to power with a vision> of progress for their country. Under Franco, Spain progressed and so is The> Gambia under Jammeh. However, in contrast to Franco, Jammeh retired from the> military in order to run for the presidency of his country. Jammeh evenis either a pointed insult to the intelligence of list-members orwas meant for the exclusive consumption by the "Let-us-worship-Jammeh"camp. Franco was a rabid right-wing racist who destroyed Spain with acivil war, murdered and imprisoned people as a past-time and held back theeconomic integration of Spain into the EU. It was not until his deaththat Spaniards started to breathe freedom and the country saw a modicum ofeconomic development. Spain remains one of the poorest countries inWestern Europe and in fact depends on subsidies from the EU. There is,right now, a low-level civil war still brewing in the Basque region ofSpain with roots from this good friend of Hitler's.What are we to make of this ? (a) The propaganda chief spinninga history he does not fully comprehend ? (b) THe start of an effort todeify Jammeh as Franco was ? (c) A hint to an unsophisticated audiencethat militarism is also European ? Well, I do not know the answer; but Iwould not count on Mr. Saidy telling me the truth based on his pastcomments.On :> Albert Camus in 'THE MYTH OF SISYPHUS....' said "That which is true is true> absolutely; in itself; truth is one, identical with itself, however different> the creature who perceives it, men, monsters, angels or gods." So Morro, get> over it. Lets work on making sure that The Gambia will become as democratic> as Gambians want it to be.This is very very interesting. This last Monday, Salman Rushdiewas lecturing here on one of Prof. Edward Said's classes and he touch onthe phenemenon of the "book-burner" and the illusion of power. This is aclassic case of a man who is working for masters whose aim it is torestrict freedom using concepts of freedom to restrict freedom. IT isinteresting that the same man who is praising Franco is in the same breathmisquoting Camus. Franco hated educated people so much that he wantedPicasso executed on sight and without reason. It is also ironic that thesame professor who taught this "book-burner" would be arrested in TheGambia for some his comments. For more on Franco, please read eitherGraham Greene (who fought against Franco) or read George Orwell.Mr Saidy, you have moved from the camp of people who stay up allnight to exchange to ideas to one which goes around at night preventingthis from happening.The shame here is that we see the continuation of TheGambian tendency of blindly obeying authority. From his petty elementaryschool prefect, to his bully of a headboy, the average Gambians learns theexpediency of obeying authority figures. The crying shame is that MrSaidy, who was an exception to this, has joined this burgeoning class.Regards,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Oct 96 22:09:55 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.Message-ID: < M.101396.000955.99@ip141.image.dk > What does Mr Gillen mean by "I believe before the year 2000 that the average> Gambian will stop begging and should be able to contribute to the GDP on a> daily basis. I am here to provide and promote future for the Youth"?,I am sure if we could manage to get Mr. Gillen`s company e-mail,all ourquestions would be answered.Greetings.----Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Oct 1996 19:50:09 -0400 (AST)From: CHERNO < C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Help info...Message-ID: < 01IAKFKDD35U000KYW@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITAbdou, anyone,What address do I write to for help info on the Listprocessor programthat runs this list? I had the address, but I accidentally deleted it.Many thanks in advance.Cho------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Oct 1995 06:55:21 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia.Message-ID: < 307DE329.5AC9@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMatarr M. Jeng wrote:> There have been intresting discussions recently in the Gambia-L about> computers, internet services in the Gambia etc.etc. The following posting might> be of intrest and lets hope that soon we shall have more list members from the> Gambia it self.> Welcome to all the new members. mmj> Multi-Million Internet Company Opens In The Gambia> The Point issue dated: Thursday 10th.October 1996.> ROC International, a multi-million new corporate consultancy located on number> 34, Kairaba Avenue , recently opened to provide specialist services across a> wide rang of business activities in the Gambia and abroad.> According to the Managing Director of the Company, Prince Casalieu Gillen,> Gambian businesses,individuals and visitors now have the opportunity, under the> aegis of ROC international, to access and keep abreast of all the latest> developments, whatever their area of intrest and need.> "I believe before the year 2000 that the average Gambian will stop begging and> should be able to contribute to the GDP on a daily basis.I am here to provide> and promote future for the Youth", he noted.> The services provided by the new company include advice on all aspects of> computerisation and communications for the large or small> organisation,communication services including e-mail, Internet, fax, phone and> desk mail(electronic courier mail service); tour and hotel arrangement> bookings; payroll management; conference and seminar organisation including> venue, publicity,reports,documentation,promotion and insignia and> arranging/liaising with speakers; investment advice; assistance with the> acquisition and subsequent setup for new investors and credit risk> investigations, among others. "I was convinced by the start of 1996 that the> country was in a sustainable path to growth which is why I have set up now".> Gillen concluded.> ----> Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk MATARR!Thanks very much for the information.Its good to learn that very soonHome will be c-o-n-n-e-c-t-e-d!!Regards Bassss!!!------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Oct 1995 07:47:30 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < 307DEF62.66F0@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitABDOU wrote:> HI folks,> I think we are once again witnessing the abuse of power that has> come to characterize too many of Africa's governments. Mr. Saidy who is> technically a diplomat is using his position as a representative of The> Gambian peole to carry out propaganda on behalf of the A(F)PRC. A diplomat> is not a political officer. A diplomat should be an unbiased, impartial> public/civil servant.> On his propaganda efforts, I wish to point out that the following:> > Jammeh himself could be compare to the late General Francisco Franco of> > Spain. Both men were members of the military who came to power with a vision> > of progress for their country. Under Franco, Spain progressed and so is The> > Gambia under Jammeh. However, in contrast to Franco, Jammeh retired from the> > military in order to run for the presidency of his country. Jammeh even> is either a pointed insult to the intelligence of list-members or> was meant for the exclusive consumption by the "Let-us-worship-Jammeh"> camp. Franco was a rabid right-wing racist who destroyed Spain with a> civil war, murdered and imprisoned people as a past-time and held back the> economic integration of Spain into the EU. It was not until his death> that Spaniards started to breathe freedom and the country saw a modicum of> economic development. Spain remains one of the poorest countries in> Western Europe and in fact depends on subsidies from the EU. There is,> right now, a low-level civil war still brewing in the Basque region of> Spain with roots from this good friend of Hitler's.> What are we to make of this ? (a) The propaganda chief spinning> a history he does not fully comprehend ? (b) THe start of an effort to> deify Jammeh as Franco was ? (c) A hint to an unsophisticated audience> that militarism is also European ? Well, I do not know the answer; but I> would not count on Mr. Saidy telling me the truth based on his past> comments.> On :> > Albert Camus in 'THE MYTH OF SISYPHUS....' said "That which is true is true> > absolutely; in itself; truth is one, identical with itself, however different> > the creature who perceives it, men, monsters, angels or gods." So Morro, get> > over it. Lets work on making sure that The Gambia will become as democratic> > as Gambians want it to be.> This is very very interesting. This last Monday, Salman Rushdie> was lecturing here on one of Prof. Edward Said's classes and he touch on> the phenemenon of the "book-burner" and the illusion of power. This is a> classic case of a man who is working for masters whose aim it is to> restrict freedom using concepts of freedom to restrict freedom. IT is> interesting that the same man who is praising Franco is in the same breath> misquoting Camus. Franco hated educated people so much that he wanted> Picasso executed on sight and without reason. It is also ironic that the> same professor who taught this "book-burner" would be arrested in The> Gambia for some his comments. For more on Franco, please read either> Graham Greene (who fought against Franco) or read George Orwell.> Mr Saidy, you have moved from the camp of people who stay up all> night to exchange to ideas to one which goes around at night preventing> this from happening.> The shame here is that we see the continuation of The> Gambian tendency of blindly obeying authority. From his petty elementary> school prefect, to his bully of a headboy, the average Gambians learns the> expediency of obeying authority figures. The crying shame is that Mr> Saidy, who was an exception to this, has joined this burgeoning class.> Regards,> -Abdou.> *******************************************************************************> A. TOURAY.> (212) 749-7971> MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 > A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.> SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.> I WANDER AND I WONDER.> ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.> *******************************************************************************Abdou,I am very interested in the Camus Quotation; and if your claimis correct that Mr.Saidy misquoted the Master, please provide thecorrect version.yes,even though I was and still am excited about what Mr.Saidy wrote,itdid not escape my notice that comparing Mr.Jammeh with Franco was veryodd indeed,since FRANCO is the epitome of Fascism in recent Europeanhistory.But getting his comparison wrong in itself cannot invalidate the restof what he had to say, nor the fact that he is civil servant or diplomator whatever can disqualify him from being able to form an opinion aboutan issue that concerns all gambians.And before closing,please ABDOU,check for me if your school has EdwardSaid's book,COVERING ISLAM.I want to read it very badly!!Regards Bassss!!------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 15:22:14 JST +900From: BINTA@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:Various IssuesMessage-ID: < 199610130619.PAA12859@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,Matarr's recent posting is very impressive and if ROC does all whatMatarr reported from The Point Newspaper, then the future of computertelecommunication is bright for us. ROC seems to be interested in awhole lot of activities spanning the entire spectrum of consulting.That is quite ambitious, and I love it! Perhaps our members backhome can feed us with more local news. How do they feel when most ofour information from home is brought to us by those living abroad?Africa's Unending Poverty???Let me provide a short preamble to my question. My university is agraduate institution with only 230 students from literally 35 differentcountries. Only about 2% are from Africa. What makes things moreinteresting is that 95% of us live on campus, and I do not need togainsay the relatively high level of student interaction. Moreover, wetend to treat one another as equals despite the underlying differences.This afternoon, we were watching CCN when a documentary on Zairewas being aired. It was entitled `Along the Dark River'. Now here isthe hard part for me.A student from Australia watched the documentary for a while and thenasked me, `Lamin, is this representative of Africa? Why is most of Africastill poor?' The first part I was able to answer by saying that the globalmedia Leviathans have a tendency of blowing Africa's bad image out ofproportion. I could feel he wasn't too satisfied with my answer, but hedid not say anything. My problem was with the second question; the oneI thought aroused his curiosity most. He is my friend and flat-mate, and hehad no desire of hurting my feelings. He pointed out his ignoranceabout our continent from the very beginning. Ironically, Zaire's presidentis purported to be one of the richest in the world. No wonder I gavepolitical mismanagement as the main reason for our problems. Nevertheless, Ihad this foreboding feeling that my answer was inadequate, yet I had no desireto give textbook reasons for our myriad problems. As a student of Economicswho studied in Africa, the theory of development is not very new to me, but Iwant real reasons. I WANT GAMBIA-L TO ASSIST ME WITH`PRACTICAL' ANSWERS TO THE SECOND QUESTION ABOVE.This issue is really worthy of discussion. Please help me in my learningprocess. Non-African members' views are especially sought.Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 37************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 1.77 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |