All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9608E - Digest 30 New Topic Reply to Topic

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10231 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 18:32:22



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Great points

by "SAL BARRY" <

2) Re: Just a thought

by

3) Introduction.

by

4) Welcome

by

5) Re: Just a thought

by

6) cnet clip, Gambia and Iran to step up cooperation [ 25] Reuters

by

7) cnet clip, Gambia ruler keen to join soldier-stat [ 64] Reuter / Nicholas Ph

by

8) Re: Great points

by Gabriel Ndow <

9) New Member Intro

by Gabriel Ndow <

10) New Member

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

11) SAL..????

by

12) Re: Action!

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

13) Assalamu alikum

by Alieu Jawara <

14) Re: Assalamu alikum

by

15) cnet clip, U.S. pressures Gambia on diplomat

by

16) cnet clip, Alleged wife-beating diplomat withdrawn from U.S.

by

17) Re: cnet clip, U.S. pressures Gambia on diplomat

by Emery Dennis <

18) Re: cnet clip, U.S. pressures Gambia on diplomat

by ABDOU <

19) re: Just a thought

by

20) Darboe to Run?

by Gabriel Ndow <

21) Tony is back

by "A. Loum" <

22) Re: Presidential Election

by

23) Re: Tombong's Expulsion

by

24) Picture of Arch-22

by Andrew Lyons <

25) Re: Picture of Arch-22

by "A. Loum" <

26) Re: Picture of Arch-22

by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

27) New Member

by "A. Loum" <

28) Re: Tombong's Expulsion

by

29) Re: New Member

by

30) Re: New Member

by

31) Re: Presidential Election

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

32) Re: New Member

by

33) Re: New Member

by

34) cnet clip, Gambians who break party ban face life in jail

by

35) Re: cnet clip, Gambians who break party ban face life in jail

by L Konteh <

36) Re: Presidential Election

by "YaYa Jallow" <

37) Another new member

by "A. Loum" <

38) Action: Follow-up

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

39) new member intro

by Gabriel Ndow <

40) GHS Alumni Association

by Gabriel Ndow <

41) Action: Follow-up

by <

42) Re: Action: Follow-up

by "YaYa Jallow" <

43) Here is to a tradition of dignified protest!

by

44) Senegal cholera outbreak kills five (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

45) Female Circumcision -Reply

by William Roberts <

46) Glad to be a member!!! -Reply

by William Roberts <

47) Re: Action: Follow-up

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

48) Re: SAL..????

by "SAL BARRY" <

49) Re: GHS Alumni Association

by "SAL BARRY" <

50) Cancellation

by "YaYa Jallow" <

51) Re: Cancellation

by "A. Loum" <

52) Re: Action: Follow-up

by ABDOU <

53) Friendly Subscription!!!

by

54) Re: GHS Alumni Association

by

55) Re: GHS Alumni Association

by

56) Re: Assalamu alikum

by



Date: Sun, 18 Aug 1996 05:44:42 CST
From: "SAL BARRY"
Subject: Great points



Date: Sun, 18 Aug 1996 05:44:42 CST

From: "SAL BARRY" <

To:

Subject: Great points

Message-ID: <



Hi Modou Jallow,

I must say you raised some interesting points.

I think past failures should not discourage us. We should look at

what went wrong and how to avoid it. This is a program that should

and hopefully will be very important to all Gambians.

I know we have capable leadership available. It is a matter of

identifying and supporting it. Someone like Latjor has displayed

leadership skills with his community involvement. Coming from DC,

I know a few people who can provide leadership. I am sure everyone

on our list can identify one person who can lead. But most of all,

leadership needs followers. If we are all inspired and ready to get

down on it, it will be a lot easier to do because we have involvement

The logistics will have to be worked on. Issues like who can

qualify, how to apply, or how can one lose the scholarship. Remember

that most students can afford to pay part of their tuition.

Every year WE organise three important events; ALD, July 4th, and

Labor Day weekend. These are three events we can attack and sell our

ideas.

Nevertheless, like you said it is a major undertaking that should

be handled with care. Everyone who can read this, let,s hear what you

think



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 18 Aug 1996 09:07:32 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Just a thought

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,



This is a great idea and i have no doubt that it can be achieved. Sal,

congradulation for the thought. Because there were similar ideas that ended

up in the trash cans, should not stop us from exploring this one further.

Infact, we should look into this very seriously, especially to take advantage

of this renewed concern over the future of the country.



A good starting point will be to form a national or umbrella organisation

whose main function is to raise fund and issue out the scholarships. This

umbrella organisation will have to be non-profit and tax excempt. Funds can

be raised not only from the dues being paid by members, but also from various

foundations and philantropic individuals who will gladly contibute. There is

also an organisation called Friends of Senegal and The Gambia, which is

composed of almost all the ex-peace corp volunteers who once served in The

Gambia and Senegal. As a matter of fact i have their most recent and

up-to-date mailing list. They could be a good source of help.



There are also organisations that raises funds for Non-profit entities for a

price. They way they operate is, they would tap all available funds out there

for the non-profit organisation and they will take 20% of they proceeds as

their commission. I know this for a fact and most of them are headquartered

in Washington DC.



I think further thought should be given to Sal's idea. It is a doable

project. Modou Jallow is right and i see why he raises these concerns, but we

can do it and it will require sacrifice in the begining but the Fund or what

ever name given to it, will also employ capable Gambians to run it.



To address some of the concerns of Modou, the elegibility of students will be

based on need and qualifications such as an acceptable GPA, and also majors.

I would say lets encourage science students more, especially engineers and

computer oriented programs. Individual will be selected by the scholarship

board established by the organisations. Gambians will be invited to apply

annually and those who qualify will be awarded scholarships. Then those who

are awarded the scholarship will have to maintain an acceptable GPA to

maintain the scholarship. Through our college experiences we can come up

standards and critirea that will not render " what was once HOPE for the

students simply becomes HOPELESS".



IT CAN BE DONE.



Regards.

Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 18 Aug 96 16:27:34 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Introduction.

Message-ID: <



Hej colleagues,

My name is Matarr M. Jeng (new member), I`m from Kaur and I live in copenhagen,

Denmark. Momodou camara informed me about Gambia-l and I became intrested and asked

him to introduce me for membership. I`m glad for the quick and possitive respond from

Gambia-l.

Many thanks to momodou Camara and to all of you.



----

Matarr M. Jeng





------------------------------



Date: 18 Aug 1996 20:05:22 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Welcome

Message-ID: <



Welcome to Matarr Jeng and all new members to Gambia-l. Its exciting gaining

more Gambians to this forum.



Peace!

Momodou Camara

Peace!
Momodou Camara

Momodou@inform-bbs.dk

or

mcamara@post3.tele.dk

URL

________________________________________________

--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara







**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Aug 1996 08:52:35 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Just a thought

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"



Sal,



I fully support your idea of a scholarship program for Gambian students. This

is a doable project, and with the kind of personnel we have in this list, I am

confident it will have a lot of support. Further thoughts need to be given

to it concerning its management, etc. This should be a long term project and

I believe we will all benefit from it. More input please.



Tijan



Tijan



Date: Mon, 19 Aug 1996 09:38:21 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Gambia and Iran to step up cooperation [ 25] Reuters

Message-ID: <



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Comment: O:4.0H;

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.mideast.iran,clari.world.africa.western

Subject: Gambia and Iran to step up cooperation

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 25

Date: Sun, 18 Aug 1996 4:20:08 PDT

Expires: Sun, 25 Aug 1996 4:20:08 PDT

ACategory: financial

Slugword: GAMBIA-IRAN

Threadword: gambia

Priority: daily

ANPA: Wc: 217/0; Id: a0718; Src: reut; Sel: reueb; Adate: 08-18-N.A

Approved:

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.mideast.iran:4734 clari.world.africa.western:2735





BANJUL, Aug 18 (Reuter) - Iran and the West African state of

Gambia agreed in weekend talks to step up cooperation in areas

ranging from trade, fishing and farming to health and oil

exploration, officials said on Sunday.

An Iranian delegation led by Iran's Minister of Construction

Gholamreza Forouzesh, which leaves Gambia on Monday, also agreed

to help set up an Islamic institute there.

Gambia, shunned or criticised by its traditional Western

partners after military ruler Yahya Jammeh toppled elected

president Sir Dawda Jawara in 1994, has since looked elsewhere

for aid.

The weekend talks followed a visit to Iran earlier this year

by a special envoy from Jammeh, who plans to contest

presidential elections next month but has barred his main

political rivals from standing.

Gambia has also boosted links with Libya and Taiwan.

Officials said the weekend deal envisages Iran helping

rebuild Gambia's fishing industry with Iranian boats fishing in

Gambian waters and cooperation in agriculture, tree planting and

tourism.

Iran will train Gambians in petroleum geology. Gambia is

also looking for construction of a bulk storage terminal for

20,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Aug 1996 09:41:04 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Gambia ruler keen to join soldier-stat [ 64] Reuter / Nicholas Ph

Message-ID: <



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Comment: O:4.0H;

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

Approved:

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politics

Subject: Gambia ruler keen to join soldier-statesmen club

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 64

Date: Sun, 18 Aug 1996 10:40:02 PDT

Expires: Sun, 25 Aug 1996 10:40:02 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: GAMBIA-JAMMEH

Threadword: gambia

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 589/0; Id: a0777; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-18-N.A; Ver: 1/0; V: (NEWS_ANALYSIS)

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2740 clari.world.gov.politics:11239





ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (Reuter) - Gambia's military ruler

Yahya Jammeh is anxious to join the ranks of Africa's

soldier-statesmen who try to gain legitimacy through the ballot

box.

Having toppled elected president Sir Dawda Jawara in July

1994, the 31-year-old is following in the footsteps of numerous

African coup leaders who later stand for election.

But his barring of his main political rivals from next

month's presidential race has raised criticism abroad.

The Commonwealth of Britain and its former colonies

described the move as a ``very retrograde step'' and said it may

have to review plans to help with the Sept. 26 poll.

At home, Sheriff Mustapha Dibba, leader of the National

Convention Party and one of the barred politicians, had stronger

words.

``Chairman Jammeh and his ... government simply want to

impose their will on the Gambian people,`` he told a radio

interviewer after Friday's announcement of the ban and that

Jammeh, as widely expected, would stand Sept. 26.

Gambia, a tiny enclave running east from the mouth of the

river from which it takes its name, is surrounded by Senegal --

France's headquarters in West Africa during colonial times.

It boasts some of the region's finest beaches. Tourism,

peanuts, fishing and foreign aid kept the economy afloat.

Initial reaction among Gambia's one million people to the

bloodless coup seemed to be favorable.

Jammeh, a devout Muslim, pledged to clean up the country. He

denounced Western tourists who came in search of vacation sex

and launched a string of investigations into allegations of

corruption by Sir Dawda and those around him.

But his initial plan for a four-year transition alienated

his country's Western partners, who froze aid. After a bloody

countercoup attempt, Britain and other European nations advised

their nationals to stay away.

The 1995 tourist season was a write-off. This and the freeze

on aid dealt a double blow to the fragile economy.

Jammeh has since looked elsewhere for aid, strengthening

links with Taiwan, Libya and Iran -- which agreed Saturday,

among other things, to help revive the fishing industry.

He has embarked on ambitious development projects, such as

schools, health centers and a new airport terminal although

frequent dismissal of ministers and other officials and arrests

or expulsion of journalists have drawn criticism.

Jawara's Peoples Progressive Party (PPP), Dibba's party and

the Gambia Peoples Party of Hassan Musa Camara have been banned

from contesting the elections or sponsoring candidates. Dibba

and Camara were founding members of the PPP.

Precedents for Jammeh abound, many close to home.

Togo's Gnassingbe Eyadema staged Africa's first successful

military putsch in 1963, setting the stage for post-independence

authoritarianism, and is now West Africa's longest serving head

of state.

Ghana's Jerry Rawlings, a flight-lieutenant who seized power

in 1979 and again in 1981 after a chaotic spell of civil rule,

emerged from a democratic transition in 1992 as elected

president and is now one of Africa's more respected statesmen.

Soldier-statesmen hold elected office in nine out of 17

nations in West Africa. In July Chad's Idriss Deby and Niger's

Ibrahim Bare Mainassara became the latest to join the club.

Mainassara, who seized power in Niger in January, won July's

election but his replacing the independent electoral commission

with his handpicked panel during polling tarnished his victory.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Aug 1996 15:39:54 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Re: Great points

Message-ID: <



Greetings:



Sal, Moe and Tombong have been discussing an interesting topic that most of us have at one point or another talked about. Perhaps Sal's call for action on this issue now should be be taken up again.



I am a bit hesitant to go with the idea of setting up yet another organization (in this case for raising money for scholarships) when there are in existence Gambian organizations that already have this as part of their mission. A case in point is The Gambia Foundation based in Washington D.C. Although I am not a member, I am acquainted with some of its leaders. As a matter of fact, Tombong was its first president until his resignation to take on his current appointment. Ya Soffie is the current president and she happens to be a member of the GAMBIA-L family. Perhaps she can inform us about her organization and issues related to the current one being discussed. This way we can make a judgement collectively as to whether we need to start a new organization or join hands with this one to make this project work.



Another organization is the one I am currently very involved in (hence my solence from the discussion at times) - Gambians in Science and Technology (GaSTech). Much of the ground work has been completed (Mafy will be posting an article soon). We are currently completing work on the incorporation issues. Again, this one could serve the purposes of raising scholaship money for Gambians since that is one of its objectives. However, I must point out that GaSTech only focuses on thoses fields that are in the science and technology areas (thus perhaps too restrictive for a general scholarship fund that Sal may be calling for). It may be that a collaborative effort is what is required; with a body like GaSTech responsible for the science related scholaships and other bodies like The Gambian Foundation taking up the rest.



Please note that I only used the above named organizations as examples, and since I am more familiar with these than with others. I am sure there are others.



LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Aug 1996 15:59:05 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: New Member Intro

Message-ID: <



Greetings:



I would like to introduce our newest member, Habib Mbye of Atlanta. He will be

introducing himself shortly. Welcome Habib.



LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Aug 1996 16:28:58 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Njie Ceesay added.



Awaiting formal intro.



Peace!

Amadou



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Aug 1996 16:36:22 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: SAL..????

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello SAL....,



What's going on?





I 'm trying to get in touch with my cousin Kebba Ndow (a.k.a Kebs).



If you can get in touch with him, would you please ask him to call me?



I do not have his new phone number.



Thank You.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



770-795-8572

mjallow@sct.edu



P.S



By the way, your idea was incredible! We need more thinkers like you.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 01:11:34 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Action!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Amadou what do we say or how do interested folks make contributions?



Malanding



>

> Gambia-l:

>

> A few of us are planning to make our voices heard and to put the Gambian

> saga in the spotlight. Please send e-mail to my address if you are

> interested. We don't have much time. I have already heard from some

> of you.

>

> Thanks.

> Amadou Scattred-Janneh

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 00:26:47 -0500 (CDT)

From: Alieu Jawara <

To: Gambia-l <

Subject: Assalamu alikum

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi brothers and sisters, may I take this opportunity to congratulate

those who innitiated Gambia-l, I think it is a much needed step in

bringing our minds together. I also wanna congratulate those brothers

who are thinking about starting a scholarship program for Gambians. Can

I please direct your attention to someone who has been very active in

this kind of issue.....Ms. Ajie Kumba Daffeh currently studying in

U.C.Berkley. I know she has been sponsoring atleast 10 students for a

while now and wants to expand.......actions speak louder than words!!!



My purpose of writing on Gambia-l is and will almost always be to remind

each other of where we come from and where we're going as the holly

Quran asks us "so where are you going?"



The Gambia has an islamic population of over 90%. In North America and

Europe there is a good chunk of this population seeking education, money,

"better life", you name it. What is happening to your identity as

Muslim? Muslim by the way is an Arabic word that means complete and

absolute submission to the will of Allah (s.w.t.) and this is a word

that was first used by the prophet Abraham. When I travel around North

America I see no trace of muslim identity in any Gambian community,

be it Prayer (Sallah), Islamic dress code, mentioning the name of

Allah (s.w.t), commanding goodness and forbidding evil, strive in the

way of Allah (jihad), nothing! These are very serious matters we have

to discuss but instead you get laughed at when you talk about any of

these issues, how can you be a muslim (someonbe who surrenders to

Allah's will) if you don't do atleast the above? The holly Quran

says in the third chapter (Al'Imran) "You are the best of nations

from Mankind because you enjoin what is good and forbid indiciency

and believe in Allah". Each of these terms will take a lot of time

and space to explain but just the superficial meaning will suffice

at this stage. The Prophet (p.b.u.h.) has said the last identity

a Muslim will loose is Sallah (prayer), Once you stopped paying

you can't be considered muslim. How many of us still pray five

times a day? By the way Sallah is by no means the only

requirement. How many of us read the Quran and try to understand

its meanings and ponder upon it and then try our best to live by

it? If you are one of those who observe the prayer then do you

understand what you ask Allah (s.w.t), you beg him for guidance

atleast 17 times a day!!! After the opening chapter, the second

chapter (Al Baqara) starts by saying that "this is the book in

which there is no doubt a guidance for the pious". So how can

you possibly be Muslim, claim that you have guidance and you

don't read the Quran, ponder upon it and live by it?



Brothers and Sisters the Quran is amazingly acurate, couldn't

have been the words of anybody other than the creator of the

heavens and the Earth, Allah (s.w.t.), brought down to us as a

blessing though the Angel Gabriel to the heart of the best of

mankind, Muhamad (P.B.U.H) I kindly ask all of you to start

reading the Quran and experience the beauty, the wisdom, the

scientific facts, the guidance and spiritual cleanliness. I

also kindly and humbly ask you to establish the Prayer.



I would stop here for now and I will "insha'Allah" chat more

about the situation of Islam among Gambians in North America.

Please talk about this very important issue a bit among

friends, on the net, evrywhere! If you have any thoughts of

how we can restablish Islam among Gambiains please voice them

out or atleast e-mail me, you have my address, or phone or fax me at

(204)261-0745



Thanks so much for your time,

Your brother in Islam,

Alieu Jawara



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 20:34:13 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Assalamu alikum

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Welcome on board Alieu, and thanks for your remarks on Islam and

present-day muslims.



Without much ado, I will be glad if you can peruse the membership of

Gambia-l. This will evidently give you the understanding that it is

a mixed set of people, muslim, christian etc. The Quran enjoins us to

be considerate to people of other religions. Anyway, I am glad you

you too joined our fold(the G-l family).



If your brother Musa has an e-mail account, please forward it to me.

My e-mail is



Lamin Drammeh(Japan).



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 09:53:12 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, U.S. pressures Gambia on diplomat

Message-ID: <



This section is from the document '/clari/world/africa/western/2750'.



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!news2.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Supersedes: <

Distribution: cl-4

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politics,clari.news.crime.assaults

Subject: U.S. pressures Gambia on diplomat

Keywords: US government, US federal, international, non-usa government,

legal, violent crime

Organization: Copyright 1996 by United Press International

Message-ID: <

Lines: 20

Date: Mon, 19 Aug 1996 11:40:28 PDT

Location: Mideast, Africa

ACategory: washington

Slugword: gambia-us

Threadword: gambia

Priority: regular

Format: regular

ANPA: Wc: 200/0; Id: b0983; Src: up; Sel: nl--a; Adate: 8-19-N.A; Ver: 0/3; V: 1stld-writethru

Approved:

Note: (Eds: complete writethru -- U.S. requested withdrawal)

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2750 clari.world.gov.politics:11282 clari.news.crime.assaults:539





WASHINGTON, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Acting on a U.S. demand, Gambia has

transferred its acting ambassador in an apparent bid to avoid assault

charges, U.S. and Gambian officials said Monday.

Tomborg Saiday, the charge d'affaires at the mission in Washington,

was transferred to London Aug. 2, the embassy said in a statement that

offered no explanation concerning the move.

``He was transferred to the London office as a counselor,'' the

statement said. ``We're not aware of any assault charges...It was part

of a normal rotation.''

But State Department spokesman Glyn Davies and other U.S. officials

refuted the Gambian statement, saying the United States asked for

Saiday's withdrawal after allegations of violence and spouse abuse.

``He was withdrawn at our request,'' Davies said. ``He was accused of

spousal abuse -- wife abuse.''

A senior U.S. official, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said

the Gambian diplomat also got into a fist fight in Washington. The

Gambians were told that Saiday faced charges unless he left the country,

the official said.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 09:54:15 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Alleged wife-beating diplomat withdrawn from U.S.

Message-ID: <



This section is from the document '/clari/world/africa/western/2754'.



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Supersedes: <

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western

Subject: Alleged wife-beating diplomat withdrawn from U.S.

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 20

Date: Mon, 19 Aug 1996 13:30:03 PDT

Expires: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 13:30:03 PDT

ACategory: washington

Slugword: GAMBIA-USA

Threadword: gambia

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 163/0; Id: a1500; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-19-N.A; Ver: 0/1; V: 1STLD

Approved:

Note: (Updates with details)





WASHINGTON (Reuter) - Gambia withdrew a diplomat from the

United States at Washington's request following allegations that

he beat his wife, the State Department said

Monday.

The Gambian Embassy said Tombong Saidy, the interim charge

d'affaires, left Friday for a posting in London and had no other

information. ``He's been posted to the Gambia High Commission in

London,'' an embassy spokeswoman said.

``He was actually withdrawn by the government of the Gambia

but withdrawn at our request,'' State Department spokesman Glyn

Davies said. ``So we didn't have to kick him out.''

Davies told reporters Saidy was ``accused of spousal abuse

-- wife-beating being the old term for that.'' Davies was unable

to say whether Saidy had been charged.

Another State Department official said Saidy had allegedly

committed two acts of assault. It was unclear whether both

involved his wife and further details were not immediately

available.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 10:28:29 -0400

From: Emery Dennis <

To:

Subject: Re: cnet clip, U.S. pressures Gambia on diplomat

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Could the person posting this news please identify himself? Thank you!





wrote:

>

> This section is from the document '/clari/world/africa/western/2750'.

>

> Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!news2.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

> Supersedes: <

> Distribution: cl-4

> From:

> Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politics,clari.news.crime.assaults

> Subject: U.S. pressures Gambia on diplomat

> Keywords: US government, US federal, international, non-usa government,

> legal, violent crime

> Organization: Copyright 1996 by United Press International

> Message-ID: <

> Lines: 20

> Date: Mon, 19 Aug 1996 11:40:28 PDT

> Location: Mideast, Africa

> ACategory: washington

> Slugword: gambia-us

> Threadword: gambia

> Priority: regular

> Format: regular

> ANPA: Wc: 200/0; Id: b0983; Src: up; Sel: nl--a; Adate: 8-19-N.A; Ver: 0/3; V: 1stld-writethru

> Approved:

> Note: (Eds: complete writethru -- U.S. requested withdrawal)

> Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2750 clari.world.gov.politics:11282 clari.news.crime.assaults:539

>

>

> WASHINGTON, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Acting on a U.S. demand, Gambia has

> transferred its acting ambassador in an apparent bid to avoid assault

> charges, U.S. and Gambian officials said Monday.

> Tomborg Saiday, the charge d'affaires at the mission in Washington,

> was transferred to London Aug. 2, the embassy said in a statement that

> offered no explanation concerning the move.

> ``He was transferred to the London office as a counselor,'' the

> statement said. ``We're not aware of any assault charges...It was part

> of a normal rotation.''

> But State Department spokesman Glyn Davies and other U.S. officials

> refuted the Gambian statement, saying the United States asked for

> Saiday's withdrawal after allegations of violence and spouse abuse.

> ``He was withdrawn at our request,'' Davies said. ``He was accused of

> spousal abuse -- wife abuse.''

> A senior U.S. official, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said

> the Gambian diplomat also got into a fist fight in Washington. The

> Gambians were told that Saiday faced charges unless he left the country,

> the official said.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 12:41:07 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: cnet clip, U.S. pressures Gambia on diplomat

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



On Tue, 20 Aug 1996, Emery Dennis wrote:



> Could the person posting this news please identify himself? Thank you!

>

>

>

> >

> > This section is from the document '/clari/world/africa/western/2750'.

> >

> > Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!news2.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news



The news about Mr. Saidy was posted by Abdou. I cannot identify

myself in the posting as it was clipped (no-edit mode) from one of the

news machines at my school. Next time you see anything from

assume that it is from me.I apologize for any

confusion caused.

On another note, I wish to welcome Mr. Alieu Jawara to Gambia-l .

I would also take this opportunity to restate the cardinal rule of the

internet: No proselytizing and no commercialism. I respectfully suggest

that religion has no place in Gambia-l as The Gambia is not an Islamic

state and that differing philosophies having nothing to do with The Gambia

should be confined to their appropriate realms.



|***************************************************************************

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 10:17:06 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: re: Just a thought

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi Everyone:



There is The Gambia Foundation, Inc., GasTech, and The Organization for the

Advancement of Gambians in New York. Sal, your idea is a wonderful one. It was

the basis for the formation of The Gambia Foundation, Inc. in the Washington

Metro area in February of 1993. I am shocked that Tombong, who is a founding

member of the organization which in his own words will be an "umbrella

organization" (to which the six other people who attended the first day of

meeting to put the foundation together agreed) is willing to duplicate efforts

that are already espoused by The organization he helped found. The Gambia

Foundation is working toward accomplishing those goals we set out to accomplish

from the get-go.



Organizational foundations are in place to be built upon. We can raze these to

ground and start anew, in which case we may lag behind for a long time to come,

or we can improve on what we already have. I, for one, am tired of Africa

(Gambia) with all the potential in our brothers and sisters, always being

outside of the pheriphery (looking in from the outside when everyone else is a

player in the development ball-game). We can start by being team-players in the

organizations we already have or will be forming.



The Gambia Foundation is on course and looking for support, donations,

membership, and all that which makes organizational machines go. This is an

organization which in December of 1995 sent a shipment of school material to

Nyanga Bantang Primary school and Njoben primary school via the permanent

secretary of the ministry of education; an organization that has been collecting

clothing and paying for storage in the hopes of soon sending these items of

clothing and that they may be of some help to someone in The Gambia; an

organization that is working to attain tax exempt status (we are incorporated in

the District of Columbia as non-profit). What we need is sincere commitment from

the Gambian community to contribute. Tombong, NOTHING about what we set out to

accomplish has changed and these are enshrined in getting higher education

opportunities for our brothers and sisters, improve on what the health

establishments are already doing in The Gambia, promote our rich cultural

heritage, and finding ways to strengthen our economic base.



Opinions are like belly-buttons and every one of us thinks ours is the best. I

say it is time we sell the shadow for the substance and work together.



Open to ideas and suggestions, and willing to be a part of a progressive group

for Gambia and Gambians -



Always,



Ya Soffie



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 13:25:36 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Darboe to Run?

Message-ID: <



Greetings:



According to reliable sources, Lawyer Darboe is planning to run for elections.

He is currently in his home town meeting with elders and plans to submit his

name for the presidency perhaps today.



Does anyone else know?



Sheriff Dibba was also not allowed to run.



LatJor.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 10:31:26 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Tony is back

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Hi Everybody,



I am ecstatic to be back in your company after a two weeks vacation and

away from the net. I am still catching up on my electronic and paper

mails. I am very impressed with the quality and quantity of discourse that

took place during the last two weeks and I have enjoyed all the postings.

Kudos to Abdou and also to the other subscription managers for the

promptness in adding new members and also ensuring the smooth and

effective functioning of the list. I would also like to take this

opportunity to welcome all the new members who enrolled during the last

two weeks in my absence. A special welcome to an old Gambia-l netter Morro

Ceesay. Morro's return will undoubtedly add more spice to the discussions

and debates

On another note, we have another new member. I have added Aba

Sanneh of Seattle, Wa. to the list. We will be receiving a biographical

introduction from him sometimes.

Again, I am glad to be back.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================













------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 23:25:27 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Presidential Election

Message-ID: <



If the news about Lawyer Darboe is true, it will be a wonderful opportunity

in adding some enthusiasm and energy to the upcoming elections. He could be

the ground-breaker as he could be a very serious contender and a legitimate

candidate, someone who has an intellectual capacity to bring about serious

changes. For the sake of pure democracy and Gambianism, I would hate to see

Chairman Jammeh get elected without any serious contender going against him.

Dont get me wrong, I'm not jumping onthe Darboe bandgagon...if there will be

any, but lets assume his name gets on the ballot....a lot will be energized,

true or not?????

>From an intellectual standpoint, will you rather trust a second Gambian

republic to an inexperienced 31-year old "Gambian Army Captain" who

ressurected the country from a thirty year regime that systematically drowned

the country OR to a seasoned, private, and successful attorney.......Let the

dabate begin..time is running out!



Peace

Baboucarr H. Sillah

Americawest Airlines

Atlanta, GA



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 Aug 1996 00:58:58 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Tombong's Expulsion

Message-ID: <



Folks,

If the alleged wife beating of our former Charge is found to be true, then I

have some serious problems in having Mr. Saidy amongst us in Gambia-l. I know

some of you were concerned initially if we should let him in, and I was one

of the few who insisted not to slam the door on him, but at this point I just

do not trust the guy or have any respect for any individual who will stoop

that low to hit a woman. After the untruthful statements made by Saidy about

the Latjor/National Troup saga, because everything was on record....I've just

had the last draw. He had an opportunity to redeem himself in his own

posting if you remember, and fell short of reporting that there was trouble

at home i.e spousal abuse, instead of lamenting about how him and other boys

beat up on some white guys, I think he should have been man enough to talk

about the real situation, even O. J Simpson did!

Some of you were concerned that he could spy on the list and I care less, but

I am not going to put him above that. If at any day I, Baboucarr H. Sillah,

hit my lovely wife, I will be more than capable of spying on all of you, and

it should be very unpleasasnt for you to share the same room with me. I need

someone to second this motion to seriously consider dropping MR. SAIDY from

Gambia-l please..



Baboucarr H. Sillah

Atlanta, Ga



------------------------------



Date: 21 Aug 96 02:23:00 EDT

From: Andrew Lyons <

To: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: Picture of Arch-22

Message-ID: <



Anyone who hasn't yet seen a picture of the new Arch-22 structure by the Banjul

Circle can see it at:



http://ourworld.compuserve.com/homepages/filijee/arch22.jpg



You can also see in the picture the new statue of the soldier holding a baby.



Andy Lyons





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 Aug 1996 08:53:29 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Picture of Arch-22

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Andrew, thanks for providing the url giving us an opportunity to see a

picture of the Arch.

Thank you

Tony











On 21 Aug 1996, Andrew Lyons wrote:



> Anyone who hasn't yet seen a picture of the new Arch-22 structure by the Banjul

> Circle can see it at:

>

> http://ourworld.compuserve.com/homepages/filijee/arch22.jpg

>

> You can also see in the picture the new statue of the soldier holding a baby.

>

> Andy Lyons

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 Aug 1996 11:43:30 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: Re: Picture of Arch-22

Message-ID: <



Greetings:



Andy, thanks for giving us the opportunity to see the arch. In my wildest

dreams, I never imagined it to be like this. I thought it would be an

arc, or something along those lined. Something that blends in with the

landscape, somewhat similar to the arcs seen in the US, for example the San

Francisco Bridge...



This monstrosity seems to dominate the entire landscape -- it looks

more like the gateway to a fort...does anyone catch my drift...

Whoever designed it had no idea what he/she was doing because it does

not fit the landscape, (On a second thought, maybe they did know what

they were doing--to intimidate perhaps??) and what in the world does

the 'soldier holding a child' signify???.



Could someone comment on this please. Am I the only one who is

disturbed by the site of this 'thing'. Has anyone seen it in person.

Is it as bad as it looks in the picture?





Peace,



N'Deye Marie





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 Aug 1996 11:23:15 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Hi Folks,



Numukunda Darboe has been added to the list. Below this message is his

introduction which was originally rejected

by the list before he was added and sent to Abdou

and myself as an error message.

Welcome Numukunda.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================







My name is Numukunda Darboe. I am a Gambia High School alumnus. Currently

I am a graduate student in Chemistry at the University of Mississippi.

This organization was introduce to me by one Lamin Drammeh in Japan and a

friend of mine Alieu Jawara in Canada. I wil be more than happy if I could

joint the listserve.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 Aug 1996 14:09:28, -0500

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Tombong's Expulsion

Message-ID: <



Hello Gambia-l,



I would like to take this opportunity to comment on Mr. Sillah’s

response. Here again arises a profound discussion which may

require lengthy treatment; but perhaps my summary will serve

the purpose.



I think that Mr. Sillah and Mr. Saidy appear to have a strong

animosity between them. I disagree with Mr. Sillah that Mr.

saidy should be kicked out of the list. As with any other list,

the purpose of Gambia-l is to share ideas amongst members.

Gambia-l itself was designed for the discussion of Gambia,

Gambians and related issues. If wife-beating is not considered

a related issue, then we need to re-focus our attention to such

an inhumane and cruel act.



How can we, as a society, promote a secure and dignified existence

for all? How can we prohibit torture and degrading treatment to

our families? And, how can we endow equal dignity and rights

to our women? These are just some of the questions we need to

consider if we are to act towards one another in the spirit of

brotherhood.



Now then, more than ever, is the time for Mr. Saidy to face the facts.



In the old days, In many parts of Africa (including Gambia), wife-

beating

was considered an acceptable practice. Not anymore, as numerous

Organizations are campaigning to convince women that wife-battering

is not a sign of a man’s love.



In fact, it is a form sickness that when left untreated, could be

passed

on to children and grand children down the road. We may all have

differing moral beliefs but what is right and what is wrong depends

on the society of which you are a member. I think that is why Mr.

Saidy

has no reason to present. There appears to be no general principle

from which his position follows and that’s why this weakness will

leave many of us dissatisfied with his further inclusion to the list.





But wait a minute! Do we punish people for what they do or for what

they are? Mr. Saidy may be an exceptional and good person, but he

has also committed a crime. Are we tempted to say that his fine

character

exonerates his crime? I think we should give him a chance to explain

himself, to share his experience with the list and also to learn from

his

mistakes.



We have all forms of educated men and women on the list.

I say to all of you:



LET YOUR OPINIONS BE HEARD!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Product Support Engineer

Hayes MicroComputer

Norcross, GA 30092





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 Aug 1996 15:15:38 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <



Welcome Numukunda...I was in The Gambia for a two week vacation (August 2 to

August 15). I saw your sisters, Fatou and Yadikone...I'm running late for

work.Talk to you later...

Musa.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 Aug 1996 18:49:43 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Another Gambia High School Alumnus!......Numukunda....sounds familair



Were you in Freeman House? I must admit that I was a proud member of AGGREY



House's debate, soccer, basketball, volleyball and 4X400 relay teams.



We used to beat CROWTHER House in almost anything!



I must'nt say this aloud though before my wife, who was a CROWTHER, hears



about it.......OOOPS!



Anyway, Welcome to Gambia-l and feel free to share your thoughts.





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Product Support Engineer

Hayes MicroComputer

Norcross, Ga 30092



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 01:13:15 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Presidential Election

Message-ID: <199608220513.BAA05374@aspen>

Content-Type: text



I still have problems in understanding the logic in removing Jammeh

and his colleagues by playing the game they have created. While a

prominent Gambian like Layer Darboe is no doubt a man who could give

us hope, what make us feel confident that Jammeh will play by the

rules? What happens if at the end he cheats? And above all don't you

think by contesting with him, we are giving him and his colleagues the

one thing they longed for (legitimacy)?



While I believe that we need to present to the Gambian people and the

World some credible alternative to the junta, the energy should be

directed at dismissing them through non-cooperation. This could be

achieved by supporting groups who could mobilize Gambians not

to participate in any elections with Jammeh or any other AFPRC member

as candidates.



Many would argue that we would give them opportunity to stay even

longer. However, it will prevent them from claiming victory or

legitimacy in the eyes of the world.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 20:30:18 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Welcome on board Numukunda and other new members. I hope you enjoy

the company of Gambia-l. The List relies on your contributions for

its perpetual existence. Please do share your opinions with us.



Good night!



Lamin Drammeh.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 20:42:53 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



It is most likely that many of you are aware of the existence of

`Afreenet'--it provides credible news on Africa and related issues.



To access this site, simply search for `Afreenet'. It is available

on most search engines, yahoo, lycos, inforseek, excite etc. African

news is available under `Eye on Africa'.



I hope this posting isn't stale.



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 09:48:37 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Gambians who break party ban face life in jail

Message-ID: <



BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's military government has

threatened anyone contravening a ban on main political parties

with life imprisonment and set tough penalties for political

activity before the official start of election campaigning.

The Political Activities Resumption Decree published

Wednesday said anyone involved in politics before campaigning

for presidential elections starting Sept. 9 would face a fine of

$102,000 or life imprisonment.

It was not clear how the decree would affect the requirement

for presidential candidates to gather 5,000 signatures from

around the country by the Sept. 5 registration deadline.

Gambia's military rulers lifted a two-year ban on all

political activity Aug. 14, then announced two days later that

the country's three main parties would be excluded from

political life.

They banned anyone who had served as a minister under ousted

president Sir Dawda Jawara, head of state from independence from

Britain in 1965 until 1994, and excluded Jawara's People's

Progressive Party, the National Convention Party of Sheriff

Mustapha Dibba, and Hassan Musa Camara's Gambia People's Party.

Army ruler Capt. Yahya Jammeh has said he will stand as a

civilian candidate in the Sept. 26 election but will not

campaign because he does not want to get involved in politics.

The Commonwealth said Tuesday the election rules were

obviously flawed and would allow the West African country's

military leaders to strengthen their grip on power.

------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Aug 96 15:05:03 BST

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: Re: cnet clip, Gambians who break party ban face life in jail

Message-ID: <



Gambia-L,



This is ridiculous and really getting out of hand.

Just 2 weeks to gather 5,000 registered votes, at least 200 from each

constituency and another, well less than 2 weeks to register a party and

contest a presidential election. I now begin to Wonder and Wonder and Wonder

and really WANDER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

What do you think.





> BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's military government has

> threatened anyone contravening a ban on main political parties

> with life imprisonment and set tough penalties for political

> activity before the official start of election campaigning.

> The Political Activities Resumption Decree published

> Wednesday said anyone involved in politics before campaigning

> for presidential elections starting Sept. 9 would face a fine of

> $102,000 or life imprisonment.

> It was not clear how the decree would affect the requirement

> for presidential candidates to gather 5,000 signatures from

> around the country by the Sept. 5 registration deadline.

> Gambia's military rulers lifted a two-year ban on all

> political activity Aug. 14, then announced two days later that

> the country's three main parties would be excluded from

> political life.

> They banned anyone who had served as a minister under ousted

> president Sir Dawda Jawara, head of state from independence from

> Britain in 1965 until 1994, and excluded Jawara's People's

> Progressive Party, the National Convention Party of Sheriff

> Mustapha Dibba, and Hassan Musa Camara's Gambia People's Party.

> Army ruler Capt. Yahya Jammeh has said he will stand as a

> civilian candidate in the Sept. 26 election but will not

> campaign because he does not want to get involved in politics.







------------------------------



Date: 22 Aug 1996 09:56:29 -0500

From: "YaYa Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Re: Presidential Election

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



RE>>Presidential Election =

8/22/96



Fellas,

Once again Gambia-l is expanding and the field of membership continues to =

widen. This is great, and I take my hat off to all those who continue to =

contribute to this recruitment effort. Let me take this opportunity to =

welcome all the new members and tell you that you are at home and do jump =

into the debates and discussions as they ensue.



Now back to the political drama at home. Some of you suggested that we =

seek out an opponent to Jammeh and help fund his or her campaign while =

others suggest a complete boycott of the elections. Let me offer my =

comments to both statements. Beginning with the former; I wholeheartedly =

agree that Gambians should take an active role in shaping the political =

events unfolding at home and this should include financial assistance to =

candidates. The issue however, that Gambia-l members should fund an =

opponent to Jammeh assumes that all the list members are opposed to =

Jammeh. I don't believe that we are all homogeneous in political choice. =

While some or most of us would like to see a change in the current =

regime, the choice of replacement may not at all be the same person for =

all us. This is not to suggest that we should do nothing but rather, list =

members should make the decision for themselves as to which candidate =

they would like to finance. The important thing is that we all =

participate in the political process.



On the issue of boycotting the elections, I don't think that is a prudent =

path to take. I certainly understand the concern for impartiality but in =

the interest of stability and moving ahead, the elections must proceed. =

The international community including the Commonwealth will be monitoring =

the elections, and I am sure a verdict will be rendered after the voting. =

But for now, as I have said before, let us not halt the step toward =

democracy. There is no doubt that we will stagger on this first step but =

ridding our nation of the military clout that it has been in for the last =

two and half years is paramount.



Yaya

------------------------------











------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 09:14:42 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Another new member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Hi Folks,



Saul and April Krubally of Seattle have been added to Gambia-l. They

might share the same address if not then Saul will notify us if there is a

different address for his wife or him so that it can be added too.

Saul, as is our custom in Gambia-l, the list will be expecting an

introduction from you.

The opinions offered on the course of actions to take in the forthcoming

Gambian Presidential elections are very interesting and well

thought about. Personally, I support Malanding's suggestions for a boycott

of the elections to deny it any form of legitimacy in the eyes of world. I

believe that is the strongest signal to take because we have all seen that

that the whole thing is skewed in favor of Jammeh and the AFPRC, the

reasons for imposing all those obstacles to the formation of political

parties and activities. I will not be suprised if he runs unopposed in the

end since even the candidates who would qualify under the tough conditions

imposed would fear future political reprisals. The outcome of the

elections is inevitable as is the norm in African politics where incumbent

candidates and government rig and never loose elections with the exception

of Zambia's Kenneth Kaunda and Sierra Leone's Albert Margai in about 1967.

The older members of Gambia-l remember that I am a big critic of the

former Jawara regime. As you can see I do not glorify Jammeh. Both of them

have their flaws. We need some new blood.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 14:16:11 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Action: Follow-up

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



Based on the responses I have received from Listmembers and others, there

seems to be agreement on the following measures as means of contributing

to the political change in The Gambia:



(1) Efforts to encourage the isolation of the Gambian military regime



(2) A call for the upcoming presidential elections to be boycotted



(3) Direct Action (sit-ins, marches, etc.) targetting Gambian missions

around the world.



(4) A meeting (very soon) to help plan and coordinate activities as well

as to produce a joint statement for all of the groups and individuals

participating in the campaign.



The element of fear must yield to our determination to make life better

for ourselves and our children. We must not let Yaya Jammeh plunge the

Gambia into a Liberia-like situation. Let's do something! Anything!



What do you think! Since we still have Tombong on the list, you may

send your responses directly to me.



Peace!

Amadou





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 16:37:51 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: new member intro

Message-ID: <



Greetings:



I would like to introduce a new member, my brother, Emmanuel (Eman) Ndow. He lives in Indiana and will be introducing himself soon.



LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 16:45:27 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: GHS Alumni Association

Message-ID: <





Greetings:



This is a mail that I received from Haddijatou who is not yet on the list since she is moving. I wish to add it to the current discussions on the scholarship fund.



LatJor.





----- Begin Included Message -----



>From

To:

cc:

Subject: GHS Alumni Association

Content-Type: text

Content-Length: 839

X-Lines: 18



Latjorr,



This is Haddijatou Secka. I talked to you about a Gambia High School Alumni

Association. I got your email address from Gambia-L. I read Salieu Barry's

article about a scholarship fund. I think that there needs to be some kind

of an association for something like that. There should also be some

criteria to be met for someone to qualify for such aid, and it should be

known to all eligible students (instead of just family and friends).

Therefore, if each school has its own alumni association, we can raise funds

and make it available at our respective schools.



I finish school next Thursday (Aug. 22) and I then I would be in Atlanta.

You can reach me at xxx xxx xxxx or at the above email address. Please

consider this idea, because I am very interested and I would like you to be

involved.



Thanks

Haddijatou Secka





----- End Included Message -----





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Aug 96 17:12:37 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Action: Follow-up

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



I am glad to see that there are people to my left on the issue of

the upcoming elections. Hard to imagine, eh? I have always liked

the idea of isolating the AFPRC. But let's be careful in the way

we proceed on this one.





There are people on the ground with whom we have no direct

way of communicating. Perhaps they will continue to be brave and

attempt to contest in the elections notwithstanding the unfair

advantages of the AFPRC. We should wait for them to lead

us on this issue. If they decide to contest anyway,

it would be unforgivable on our part if they lost and withholding

our moral and financial support is the factor that tipped the scale.

The AFPRC is beatable.



Already we know that the international community is aware that

if the AFPRC wins it is only becuase of all the advantages it has

accrued to itself. We have that on our side. At the same time,

we may still be able to beat them considering their overwhelming

unpopularity in the country. They just can't succeed in legitimizing

this military govt.! WE are sitting pretty, considering the

circumstances! Why do you think all these decrees are flying about all

of a sudden? Yaya knows he will lose to an opposition--ANY OPPOSITION!

My guess is, Yaya is sweating just about now . . .



The short of it is, let's condemn the AFPRC for what it is doing, but

wait for a cue from the ground in the Gambia before we boycott anything.



Morro.



------------------------------



Date: 22 Aug 1996 16:43:57 -0500

From: "YaYa Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Re: Action: Follow-up

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



RE>Action: Follow-up =

8/22/96



Morro,



I am glad that you and I have a "concessus ad idem" on the issue of =

boycotting the elections. Others who still hold the opposite view should =

reevaluate their positions carefully. I am convinced that if a credible =

alternative contest the elections, Jammeh will be beaten. Therefore, let =

the elections proceed. But of course if he rig the elections, all of us =

including the international community will deny his new regime legitimacy.=





Yaya

------------------------------

Date: 8/22/96 4:22 PM

To: Jallow, YaYa

From:



Gambia-l:



I am glad to see that there are people to my left on the issue of

the upcoming elections. Hard to imagine, eh? I have always liked

the idea of isolating the AFPRC. But let's be careful in the way

we proceed on this one.





There are people on the ground with whom we have no direct

way of communicating. Perhaps they will continue to be brave and

attempt to contest in the elections notwithstanding the unfair

advantages of the AFPRC. We should wait for them to lead

us on this issue. If they decide to contest anyway,

it would be unforgivable on our part if they lost and withholding

our moral and financial support is the factor that tipped the scale.

The AFPRC is beatable.



Already we know that the international community is aware that

if the AFPRC wins it is only becuase of all the advantages it has

accrued to itself. We have that on our side. At the same time,

we may still be able to beat them considering their overwhelming

unpopularity in the country. They just can't succeed in legitimizing

this military govt.! WE are sitting pretty, considering the

circumstances! Why do you think all these decrees are flying about all

of a sudden? Yaya knows he will lose to an opposition--ANY OPPOSITION!

My guess is, Yaya is sweating just about now . . .



The short of it is, let's condemn the AFPRC for what it is doing, but

wait for a cue from the ground in the Gambia before we boycott anything.



Morro.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 16:27:58 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Here is to a tradition of dignified protest!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



We seem to have been handed a double-edged sword in the case of imminent

elections in The Gambia. On the one hand, boycotting the elections would send a

very strong message to the junta that THEY ARE NOT WANTED and as well to the

international community. This is a strategy that will have the intended effect

which is to isolate the AFPRC but then what? We are talking about a group of

people who issuing decrees as if they were "MBUTU MBUTU" on a hot balmy night

near the "TANN". Here is a group who have created an environment where abuse

and gross violations of human rights is a daily occurence - they seem to have

been getting away with all that they have been doing.



On the other hand, we can encourage and support a candidate to run against the

AFPRC which will, inevitably/unfortunately, give some legitimacy to the whole

sordid process; This candidate will lose because the decks have been stacked

against any potential candidate since when Yaya and his crew started their

campaign rounds disguised or explained as getting acquainted with the electorate

and threatening others with fates worse than death if they did as he was doing.

Better yet, since Yaya decided to swap military fatigues for "civilian" garb, we

can be rest assured he is not planning to lose. He will win at any cost.

Remember again, that most Gambians have been silenced into fear - meaning those

at home. However, we must not let this fear paralyze us and turn us "yes men and

women". THIS WAS MY TWO-PENCE CONTRIBUTION AND I HAVE SOME CHANGE.



Peace, Ya Soffie







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 16:37:56 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Senegal cholera outbreak kills five (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





FYI -

Tony









DAKAR, Senegal (Reuter) - An outbreak of cholera has killed

five people in the central Senegal town of Kaolack, where health

authorities have recorded 291 cases since Aug. 11, a medical

official said Thursday.

Dr. Masserigne Ndiaye said medical staff were overwhelmed

with work. ``People are rushing to the hospital as soon as the

first symptoms appear, that's why we have fewer deaths,'' he

told Reuters by telephone from the town, 100 miles southeast of

the Senegalese capital Dakar.









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 19:25:44 -0400

From: William Roberts <

To:

Subject: Female Circumcision -Reply

Message-ID: <



Brian,



You may know about the newsletter that is published in Scandenavia

(Sweden I think) approximately four times per year or so - several years

back there was a three part series discussing this issue, with letters

written by Gambian men and women. Very interesting material. I loaned

it to a student, who returned it to me, but I haven't been able to locate it

for you. There is also a publication called Baobab that had some articles

written on this topic two years ago (I think).



The above material is predominantly written by Gambians or Africans. I

will try to see whether I can locate materials and photocopy for you, if

you think it would be helpful.



Bill Roberts

Department of Anthropology and Sociology

St. Mary's College of Maryland

St. Mary's City, MD 20686

tel: 301-862-0387







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 19:07:28 -0400

From: William Roberts <

To:

Subject: Glad to be a member!!! -Reply

Message-ID: <



Isatou,



Just returning myself from Senegal and looking through my e-mail.

Unfortunately, my personal introduction that I sent in July did not make it

through the system, but I took a group of 10 undergrads to The Gambia

this summer. The students will be giving an oral presentation of their

experiences in Washington, Sept 10 (evening) at the monthly meeting for

the Washington Association of Professional Anthropologists, and then

Sept 17 (another Tuesday evening) here at St. Mary's College of MD

(we're in southern Maryland, about 75 miles from DC). I hope you can

make it to one of the presentations.



If you worked at GAMTEL you may know a good friend of mine,

Masanneh Sanneh. I was a PCV in The Gambia (Medical and Health)

from 1979-81. I now teach anthropology at St. Mary's, and live in DC.



I hope to meet you sometime.



Bill Roberts, aka Yahya Bajaha







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 23:57:41 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Action: Follow-up

Message-ID: <199608230357.XAA05817@aspen>

Content-Type: text



> Amadou, please add this to the list. To communicate to the Gambian

people through international media (through BBC and VOA) about the

option of boycotting. What many of us do not appreciate is that the

poor farmer may not be aware of boycotting as any option. Also the few

people in the Gambia who would think about boycotting, would never

dare say anything for fear of reprissal.



Yaya, it may be a little over optimistic to think that Jammeh could be

beaten when a credible candidate is presented. We should not forget

the days when jawara or his colleagues could never lose elections. The

reasons being that the majority of GAmbians were of the opinion that

no incumbent could ever lose an election. We must remember that Yaya

is not only talking about 'killing trouble makers' but "burying them 6

feet deep". Poor famers who want to live to provide for their families

would do anything make the "king happy"by doing everything including

giving the one vote they carry, which ofcourse isn't worth a dime to them.



Malanding



>

> Based on the responses I have received from Listmembers and others, there

> seems to be agreement on the following measures as means of contributing

> to the political change in The Gambia:

>

> (1) Efforts to encourage the isolation of the Gambian military regime

>

> (2) A call for the upcoming presidential elections to be boycotted

>

> (3) Direct Action (sit-ins, marches, etc.) targetting Gambian missions

> around the world.

>

> (4) A meeting (very soon) to help plan and coordinate activities as well

> as to produce a joint statement for all of the groups and individuals

> participating in the campaign.

>

> The element of fear must yield to our determination to make life better

> for ourselves and our children. We must not let Yaya Jammeh plunge the

> Gambia into a Liberia-like situation. Let's do something! Anything!

>

> What do you think! Since we still have Tombong on the list, you may

> send your responses directly to me.

>

> Peace!

> Amadou

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Aug 1996 02:14:57 CST

From: "SAL BARRY" <

To:

Subject: Re: SAL..????

Message-ID: <



Hello Tom,

How are you ? Hope everything is okay with you. About

your cousin (kebs),I haven't seen or heard from him since march.

Your sister-in-law(Ishata) might be able to help you get his phone

#.Ishata deserted me. We used to be tight, but now she doesn't know

who Sal is. Say Hi to Dibs for me.



Keep it light



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Aug 1996 02:27:49 CST

From: "SAL BARRY" <

To: Gabriel Ndow <

Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association

Message-ID: <



Hey Haddijatou,

How are doing? Men, I haven't seen you in quite

sometime. I noticed that You didn't use your e-mail address.I

hope you read this posting. I read the piece about a GHS Alumni

Association. Even though I didn't graduate from GHS, I will like

to be involved in such a group. I'm glad someone is thinking of

something of this nature. I am very interested in helping brothers

and sisters further their education. Try to get in touch cos we

need to discuss this in detail.







Keep it light



------------------------------



Date: 23 Aug 1996 10:24:30 -0500

From: "YaYa Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Cancellation

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Cancellation =

8/22/96



Abdou/Tony,



Can one of you go ahead and unsubscribe me at the following adrress; =

I will not be receiving mail at this address =

anymore but will ofcourse receive mail at my other older address.



Yaya

------------------------------











------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Aug 1996 08:56:50 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Cancellation

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Yaya, the requested address has been removed from Gambia-l.

Thanks

Tony











On 23 Aug 1996, YaYa Jallow wrote:



> Cancellation 8/22/96

>

> Abdou/Tony,

>

> Can one of you go ahead and unsubscribe me at the

following adrress;

I will not be receiving mail at this address anymore but

will ofcourse receive mail at my other older address.



>

> Yaya

> ------------------------------

>

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Aug 1996 12:47:12 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Action: Follow-up

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

I think we have reached a mile stone in the history of our

country. The reactions of The Gambian people to current events

will determine how The Gambia enters the 21st century.

Remembering that we are all allies, I would urge the people

advocating for a boycott to consider the following factors. Firstly, have

you accounted for the fact that military dictatorships were legitimized in

countries like Chad, Togo, Ghana, and Niger despite widespread boycottts

of their respective elections ? Why should The Gambia be any different ?

Secondly, any boycott would have to depend on popular

participation for it to succeed. Well, ask yourself about the probability

that you would have this participation. Just look at Gambia-l as an

example. A list with close to 80 members, most of the traffic is caused

by about 10 people. If you look at the ease and cost of email, if you

look at the relative anonymity provided by the internet, if you look at

the urgency of the crises in The Gambia, and if you consider the fact that

most of the members do not live outside The Gambia, spurring the "silent

majority" to demonstrate against Jammeh increasingly looks like an

impossibility. Fear, and "high-mindedness" has made the average Gambian

look at politics from a "high horse" as The New York Times put it. Jammeh

also know this !

Now the dilemma arises; do we just take part in the elections ?

Well, even the most naive person would tell you that Jammeh will, by hook

or by crook, win these elections. The bannings and decrees were not

thought of by Jammeh on the spur. All these were planned long before

they were executed.

Well, my point is that we have been defeated and we should

acknowledge it and start working from that position. Either way you look

at the situation in The Gambia, Jammeh has outfoxes all the people and he

wins at the end.

I do not even pretend to know how to get out of this dilemma. I

would however urge those adovocating a boycott and those opposed to a

boycott that we should hold off on our conclusions and debate the matter

for a day or two.

On the matter of Mr. Saidy, I think he should resign his position

because of the disrepute and shame he has brought on the country. Gambian

officials should start taking responsibility for their actions.

-Abdou.

On Thu, 22 Aug 1996, Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:



> Gambia-l:

>

> Based on the responses I have received from Listmembers and others, there

> seems to be agreement on the following measures as means of contributing

> to the political change in The Gambia:

>

> (1) Efforts to encourage the isolation of the Gambian military regime

>

> (2) A call for the upcoming presidential elections to be boycotted

>

> (3) Direct Action (sit-ins, marches, etc.) targetting Gambian missions

> around the world.

>

> (4) A meeting (very soon) to help plan and coordinate activities as well

> as to produce a joint statement for all of the groups and individuals

> participating in the campaign.

>

> The element of fear must yield to our determination to make life better

> for ourselves and our children. We must not let Yaya Jammeh plunge the

> Gambia into a Liberia-like situation. Let's do something! Anything!

>

> What do you think! Since we still have Tombong on the list, you may

> send your responses directly to me.

>

> Peace!

> Amadou

>

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Aug 1996 20:47:01 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Friendly Subscription!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



> Hello Abdou and other list members...,

>

> I was wondering if it would be acceptable by gambia-l community to

> subscribe a friend of mine to the list. He is from Nigeria but resides

> here in Atlanta and we go to the same school - Southern Polythecnic State

> University (formally Southern College of Technology).

>

> He is very interested in participating in the discussions about gambia and

> other African countries, including Nigerian Issues.

>

> If it is O.k with list members, please add him to the list.

>

> His name is Alhagie Aminu Wali (a.k.a Amin) and his e-mail address is:

> awali@st6000.sct.edu

>

> Thanks a lot!

>

> Regards,

>

> Moe S. Jallow

> Product Support Engineer

> Hayes MicroComputer

> Norcross, GA 30092

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Aug 1996 23:41:54 -0400

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association

Message-ID: <



SAL,



I AM GLAD THAT YOU WOULD LIKE TO BE INVOLVED IN AN ALUMNI ASSOCIATION FOR

GHS. THIS IS AN IDEA THAT I HAVE HAD FOR QUITE A WHILE, AND I HAD TALKED TO

LATJORR ABOUT IT. IF ANY GHS GRADUATE (OR ANYONE ELSE ) IS INTERESTED,

PLEASE LET ME KNOW. WE CAN DISCUSS HOW BEST TO GO ABOUT IT. BY THE WAY, THIS

IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS AND I USUALLY READ THE MAIL FROM GAMBIA-L EVERYDAY.



HADDIJATOU



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Aug 1996 02:29:27 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association

Message-ID: <







Hi Haddijatou,

Way to go girl!!!!!!!! Smart thinking . Do not have

time to discuss now but will call you soon.

Agi Kumba.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Aug 1996 02:36:38 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Assalamu alikum

Message-ID: <





welcome onboard Alieu Jawara.Sorry i can't say much but will talk to you

soon.



Agi Kumba.



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 30

*************************

