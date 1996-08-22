|
GAMBIA-L Digest 30
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Great points
by "SAL BARRY" <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
2) Re: Just a thought
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
3) Introduction.
by mmjeng@image.dk (Matar M. Jeng.)
4) Welcome
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
5) Re: Just a thought
by TijanSenghore@kemet.com (Tijan Senghore)
6) cnet clip, Gambia and Iran to step up cooperation [ 25] Reuters
by at137@columbia.edu
7) cnet clip, Gambia ruler keen to join soldier-stat [ 64] Reuter / Nicholas Ph
by at137@columbia.edu
8) Re: Great points
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
9) New Member Intro
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
10) New Member
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
11) SAL..????
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
12) Re: Action!
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
13) Assalamu alikum
by Alieu Jawara <umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA>
14) Re: Assalamu alikum
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
15) cnet clip, U.S. pressures Gambia on diplomat
by at137@columbia.edu
16) cnet clip, Alleged wife-beating diplomat withdrawn from U.S.
by at137@columbia.edu
17) Re: cnet clip, U.S. pressures Gambia on diplomat
by Emery Dennis <emdennis@ix.netcom.com>
18) Re: cnet clip, U.S. pressures Gambia on diplomat
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
19) re: Just a thought
by sarr@sprynet.com
20) Darboe to Run?
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
21) Tony is back
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
22) Re: Presidential Election
by SillahB@aol.com
23) Re: Tombong's Expulsion
by SillahB@aol.com
24) Picture of Arch-22
by Andrew Lyons <102704.2332@CompuServe.COM>
25) Re: Picture of Arch-22
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
26) Re: Picture of Arch-22
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
27) New Member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
28) Re: Tombong's Expulsion
by mjallow@prodigy.com (MR JALLOW S MODOU)
29) Re: New Member
by MJawara@aol.com
30) Re: New Member
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
31) Re: Presidential Election
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
32) Re: New Member
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
33) Re: New Member
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
34) cnet clip, Gambians who break party ban face life in jail
by at137@columbia.edu
35) Re: cnet clip, Gambians who break party ban face life in jail
by L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
36) Re: Presidential Election
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
37) Another new member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
38) Action: Follow-up
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
39) new member intro
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
40) GHS Alumni Association
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
41) Action: Follow-up
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
42) Re: Action: Follow-up
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
43) Here is to a tradition of dignified protest!
by sarr@sprynet.com
44) Senegal cholera outbreak kills five (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
45) Female Circumcision -Reply
by William Roberts <wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu>
46) Glad to be a member!!! -Reply
by William Roberts <wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu>
47) Re: Action: Follow-up
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
48) Re: SAL..????
by "SAL BARRY" <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
49) Re: GHS Alumni Association
by "SAL BARRY" <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
50) Cancellation
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
51) Re: Cancellation
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
52) Re: Action: Follow-up
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
53) Friendly Subscription!!!
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
54) Re: GHS Alumni Association
by Alias431@aol.com
55) Re: GHS Alumni Association
by Wildkumba@aol.com
56) Re: Assalamu alikum
by Wildkumba@aol.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 18 Aug 1996 05:44:42 CST
From: "SAL BARRY" <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
To: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow), gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Great points
Message-ID: <44240686D85@osage.astate.edu>
Hi Modou Jallow,
I must say you raised some interesting points.
I think past failures should not discourage us. We should look at
what went wrong and how to avoid it. This is a program that should
and hopefully will be very important to all Gambians.
I know we have capable leadership available. It is a matter of
identifying and supporting it. Someone like Latjor has displayed
leadership skills with his community involvement. Coming from DC,
I know a few people who can provide leadership. I am sure everyone
on our list can identify one person who can lead. But most of all,
leadership needs followers. If we are all inspired and ready to get
down on it, it will be a lot easier to do because we have involvement
The logistics will have to be worked on. Issues like who can
qualify, how to apply, or how can one lose the scholarship. Remember
that most students can afford to pay part of their tuition.
Every year WE organise three important events; ALD, July 4th, and
Labor Day weekend. These are three events we can attack and sell our
ideas.
Nevertheless, like you said it is a major undertaking that should
be handled with care. Everyone who can read this, let,s hear what you
think
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 18 Aug 1996 09:07:32 -0400
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Just a thought
Message-ID: <960818090730_504010012@emout16.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l,
This is a great idea and i have no doubt that it can be achieved. Sal,
congradulation for the thought. Because there were similar ideas that ended
up in the trash cans, should not stop us from exploring this one further.
Infact, we should look into this very seriously, especially to take advantage
of this renewed concern over the future of the country.
A good starting point will be to form a national or umbrella organisation
whose main function is to raise fund and issue out the scholarships. This
umbrella organisation will have to be non-profit and tax excempt. Funds can
be raised not only from the dues being paid by members, but also from various
foundations and philantropic individuals who will gladly contibute. There is
also an organisation called Friends of Senegal and The Gambia, which is
composed of almost all the ex-peace corp volunteers who once served in The
Gambia and Senegal. As a matter of fact i have their most recent and
up-to-date mailing list. They could be a good source of help.
There are also organisations that raises funds for Non-profit entities for a
price. They way they operate is, they would tap all available funds out there
for the non-profit organisation and they will take 20% of they proceeds as
their commission. I know this for a fact and most of them are headquartered
in Washington DC.
I think further thought should be given to Sal's idea. It is a doable
project. Modou Jallow is right and i see why he raises these concerns, but we
can do it and it will require sacrifice in the begining but the Fund or what
ever name given to it, will also employ capable Gambians to run it.
To address some of the concerns of Modou, the elegibility of students will be
based on need and qualifications such as an acceptable GPA, and also majors.
I would say lets encourage science students more, especially engineers and
computer oriented programs. Individual will be selected by the scholarship
board established by the organisations. Gambians will be invited to apply
annually and those who qualify will be awarded scholarships. Then those who
are awarded the scholarship will have to maintain an acceptable GPA to
maintain the scholarship. Through our college experiences we can come up
standards and critirea that will not render " what was once HOPE for the
students simply becomes HOPELESS".
IT CAN BE DONE.
Regards.
Tombong Saidy
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 18 Aug 96 16:27:34 GMT
From: mmjeng@image.dk (Matar M. Jeng.)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Introduction.
Message-ID: <M.081896.182734.35@ip103.image.dk>
Hej colleagues,
My name is Matarr M. Jeng (new member), I`m from Kaur and I live in copenhagen,
Denmark. Momodou camara informed me about Gambia-l and I became intrested and asked
him to introduce me for membership. I`m glad for the quick and possitive respond from
Gambia-l.
Many thanks to momodou Camara and to all of you.
----
Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk
------------------------------
Date: 18 Aug 1996 20:05:22 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Welcome
Message-ID: <65502.108191317@inform-bbs.dk>
Welcome to Matarr Jeng and all new members to Gambia-l. Its exciting gaining
more Gambians to this forum.
Peace!
Momodou Camara
_______________________________________________
Momodou@inform-bbs.dk
or
mcamara@post3.tele.dk
URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara/
________________________________________________
--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara
**************************************
Sent via Inform-BBS
-Denmark's leading alternative network
Information: info@inform-bbs.dk
**************************************
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Aug 1996 08:52:35 -0400
From: TijanSenghore@kemet.com (Tijan Senghore)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)
Subject: Re: Just a thought
Message-ID: <1996Aug19.064918.1724.76081@smtpgw.kemet.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"
Sal,
I fully support your idea of a scholarship program for Gambian students. This
is a doable project, and with the kind of personnel we have in this list, I am
confident it will have a lot of support. Further thoughts need to be given
to it concerning its management, etc. This should be a long term project and
I believe we will all benefit from it. More input please.
Tijan
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Aug 1996 09:38:21 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Gambia and Iran to step up cooperation [ 25] Reuters
Message-ID: <199608191338.JAA22294@mabuhay.cc.columbia.edu>
Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news
Comment: O:4.0H;
Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4
From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters)
Newsgroups: clari.world.mideast.iran,clari.world.africa.western
Subject: Gambia and Iran to step up cooperation
Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters
Message-ID: <Rgambia-iranURRyW_6aI@clari.net>
Lines: 25
Date: Sun, 18 Aug 1996 4:20:08 PDT
Expires: Sun, 25 Aug 1996 4:20:08 PDT
ACategory: financial
Slugword: GAMBIA-IRAN
Threadword: gambia
Priority: daily
ANPA: Wc: 217/0; Id: a0718; Src: reut; Sel: reueb; Adate: 08-18-N.A
Approved: e.news@clari.net
Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.mideast.iran:4734 clari.world.africa.western:2735
BANJUL, Aug 18 (Reuter) - Iran and the West African state of
Gambia agreed in weekend talks to step up cooperation in areas
ranging from trade, fishing and farming to health and oil
exploration, officials said on Sunday.
An Iranian delegation led by Iran's Minister of Construction
Gholamreza Forouzesh, which leaves Gambia on Monday, also agreed
to help set up an Islamic institute there.
Gambia, shunned or criticised by its traditional Western
partners after military ruler Yahya Jammeh toppled elected
president Sir Dawda Jawara in 1994, has since looked elsewhere
for aid.
The weekend talks followed a visit to Iran earlier this year
by a special envoy from Jammeh, who plans to contest
presidential elections next month but has barred his main
political rivals from standing.
Gambia has also boosted links with Libya and Taiwan.
Officials said the weekend deal envisages Iran helping
rebuild Gambia's fishing industry with Iranian boats fishing in
Gambian waters and cooperation in agriculture, tree planting and
tourism.
Iran will train Gambians in petroleum geology. Gambia is
also looking for construction of a bulk storage terminal for
20,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Aug 1996 09:41:04 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Gambia ruler keen to join soldier-stat [ 64] Reuter / Nicholas Ph
Message-ID: <199608191341.JAA22408@mabuhay.cc.columbia.edu>
Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news
Comment: O:4.0H;
Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4
Approved: editor@clarinet.com
From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuter / Nicholas Phythian)
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politics
Subject: Gambia ruler keen to join soldier-statesmen club
Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters
Message-ID: <Rgambia-jammehURMAd_6aI@clari.net>
Lines: 64
Date: Sun, 18 Aug 1996 10:40:02 PDT
Expires: Sun, 25 Aug 1996 10:40:02 PDT
ACategory: international
Slugword: GAMBIA-JAMMEH
Threadword: gambia
Priority: regular
ANPA: Wc: 589/0; Id: a0777; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-18-N.A; Ver: 1/0; V: (NEWS_ANALYSIS)
Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2740 clari.world.gov.politics:11239
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (Reuter) - Gambia's military ruler
Yahya Jammeh is anxious to join the ranks of Africa's
soldier-statesmen who try to gain legitimacy through the ballot
box.
Having toppled elected president Sir Dawda Jawara in July
1994, the 31-year-old is following in the footsteps of numerous
African coup leaders who later stand for election.
But his barring of his main political rivals from next
month's presidential race has raised criticism abroad.
The Commonwealth of Britain and its former colonies
described the move as a ``very retrograde step'' and said it may
have to review plans to help with the Sept. 26 poll.
At home, Sheriff Mustapha Dibba, leader of the National
Convention Party and one of the barred politicians, had stronger
words.
``Chairman Jammeh and his ... government simply want to
impose their will on the Gambian people,`` he told a radio
interviewer after Friday's announcement of the ban and that
Jammeh, as widely expected, would stand Sept. 26.
Gambia, a tiny enclave running east from the mouth of the
river from which it takes its name, is surrounded by Senegal --
France's headquarters in West Africa during colonial times.
It boasts some of the region's finest beaches. Tourism,
peanuts, fishing and foreign aid kept the economy afloat.
Initial reaction among Gambia's one million people to the
bloodless coup seemed to be favorable.
Jammeh, a devout Muslim, pledged to clean up the country. He
denounced Western tourists who came in search of vacation sex
and launched a string of investigations into allegations of
corruption by Sir Dawda and those around him.
But his initial plan for a four-year transition alienated
his country's Western partners, who froze aid. After a bloody
countercoup attempt, Britain and other European nations advised
their nationals to stay away.
The 1995 tourist season was a write-off. This and the freeze
on aid dealt a double blow to the fragile economy.
Jammeh has since looked elsewhere for aid, strengthening
links with Taiwan, Libya and Iran -- which agreed Saturday,
among other things, to help revive the fishing industry.
He has embarked on ambitious development projects, such as
schools, health centers and a new airport terminal although
frequent dismissal of ministers and other officials and arrests
or expulsion of journalists have drawn criticism.
Jawara's Peoples Progressive Party (PPP), Dibba's party and
the Gambia Peoples Party of Hassan Musa Camara have been banned
from contesting the elections or sponsoring candidates. Dibba
and Camara were founding members of the PPP.
Precedents for Jammeh abound, many close to home.
Togo's Gnassingbe Eyadema staged Africa's first successful
military putsch in 1963, setting the stage for post-independence
authoritarianism, and is now West Africa's longest serving head
of state.
Ghana's Jerry Rawlings, a flight-lieutenant who seized power
in 1979 and again in 1981 after a chaotic spell of civil rule,
emerged from a democratic transition in 1992 as elected
president and is now one of Africa's more respected statesmen.
Soldier-statesmen hold elected office in nine out of 17
nations in West Africa. In July Chad's Idriss Deby and Niger's
Ibrahim Bare Mainassara became the latest to join the club.
Mainassara, who seized power in Niger in January, won July's
election but his replacing the independent electoral commission
with his handpicked panel during polling tarnished his victory.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Aug 1996 15:39:54 -0400
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Great points
Message-ID: <199608191939.PAA04667@auc.edu>
Greetings:
Sal, Moe and Tombong have been discussing an interesting topic that most of us have at one point or another talked about. Perhaps Sal's call for action on this issue now should be be taken up again.
I am a bit hesitant to go with the idea of setting up yet another organization (in this case for raising money for scholarships) when there are in existence Gambian organizations that already have this as part of their mission. A case in point is The Gambia Foundation based in Washington D.C. Although I am not a member, I am acquainted with some of its leaders. As a matter of fact, Tombong was its first president until his resignation to take on his current appointment. Ya Soffie is the current president and she happens to be a member of the GAMBIA-L family. Perhaps she can inform us about her organization and issues related to the current one being discussed. This way we can make a judgement collectively as to whether we need to start a new organization or join hands with this one to make this project work.
Another organization is the one I am currently very involved in (hence my solence from the discussion at times) - Gambians in Science and Technology (GaSTech). Much of the ground work has been completed (Mafy will be posting an article soon). We are currently completing work on the incorporation issues. Again, this one could serve the purposes of raising scholaship money for Gambians since that is one of its objectives. However, I must point out that GaSTech only focuses on thoses fields that are in the science and technology areas (thus perhaps too restrictive for a general scholarship fund that Sal may be calling for). It may be that a collaborative effort is what is required; with a body like GaSTech responsible for the science related scholaships and other bodies like The Gambian Foundation taking up the rest.
Please note that I only used the above named organizations as examples, and since I am more familiar with these than with others. I am sure there are others.
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Aug 1996 15:59:05 -0400
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member Intro
Message-ID: <199608191959.PAA04713@auc.edu>
Greetings:
I would like to introduce our newest member, Habib Mbye of Atlanta. He will be
introducing himself shortly. Welcome Habib.
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Aug 1996 16:28:58 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <01I8GSZ0LWIQ000AGO@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Njie Ceesay added.
Awaiting formal intro.
Peace!
Amadou
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Aug 1996 16:36:22 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: SAL..????
Message-ID: <9608192036.AA15626@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Hello SAL....,
What's going on?
I 'm trying to get in touch with my cousin Kebba Ndow (a.k.a Kebs).
If you can get in touch with him, would you please ask him to call me?
I do not have his new phone number.
Thank You.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
770-795-8572
mjallow@sct.edu
P.S
By the way, your idea was incredible! We need more thinkers like you.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 01:11:34 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Action!
Message-ID: <199608200511.BAA22892@maple.ffr.mtu.edu>
Content-Type: text
Amadou what do we say or how do interested folks make contributions?
Malanding
>
> Gambia-l:
>
> A few of us are planning to make our voices heard and to put the Gambian
> saga in the spotlight. Please send e-mail to my address if you are
> interested. We don't have much time. I have already heard from some
> of you.
>
> Thanks.
> Amadou Scattred-Janneh
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 00:26:47 -0500 (CDT)
From: Alieu Jawara <umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA>
To: Gambia-l <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Assalamu alikum
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.91.960819231727.26467A-100000@antares.cc.umanitoba.ca>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi brothers and sisters, may I take this opportunity to congratulate
those who innitiated Gambia-l, I think it is a much needed step in
bringing our minds together. I also wanna congratulate those brothers
who are thinking about starting a scholarship program for Gambians. Can
I please direct your attention to someone who has been very active in
this kind of issue.....Ms. Ajie Kumba Daffeh currently studying in
U.C.Berkley. I know she has been sponsoring atleast 10 students for a
while now and wants to expand.......actions speak louder than words!!!
My purpose of writing on Gambia-l is and will almost always be to remind
each other of where we come from and where we're going as the holly
Quran asks us "so where are you going?"
The Gambia has an islamic population of over 90%. In North America and
Europe there is a good chunk of this population seeking education, money,
"better life", you name it. What is happening to your identity as
Muslim? Muslim by the way is an Arabic word that means complete and
absolute submission to the will of Allah (s.w.t.) and this is a word
that was first used by the prophet Abraham. When I travel around North
America I see no trace of muslim identity in any Gambian community,
be it Prayer (Sallah), Islamic dress code, mentioning the name of
Allah (s.w.t), commanding goodness and forbidding evil, strive in the
way of Allah (jihad), nothing! These are very serious matters we have
to discuss but instead you get laughed at when you talk about any of
these issues, how can you be a muslim (someonbe who surrenders to
Allah's will) if you don't do atleast the above? The holly Quran
says in the third chapter (Al'Imran) "You are the best of nations
from Mankind because you enjoin what is good and forbid indiciency
and believe in Allah". Each of these terms will take a lot of time
and space to explain but just the superficial meaning will suffice
at this stage. The Prophet (p.b.u.h.) has said the last identity
a Muslim will loose is Sallah (prayer), Once you stopped paying
you can't be considered muslim. How many of us still pray five
times a day? By the way Sallah is by no means the only
requirement. How many of us read the Quran and try to understand
its meanings and ponder upon it and then try our best to live by
it? If you are one of those who observe the prayer then do you
understand what you ask Allah (s.w.t), you beg him for guidance
atleast 17 times a day!!! After the opening chapter, the second
chapter (Al Baqara) starts by saying that "this is the book in
which there is no doubt a guidance for the pious". So how can
you possibly be Muslim, claim that you have guidance and you
don't read the Quran, ponder upon it and live by it?
Brothers and Sisters the Quran is amazingly acurate, couldn't
have been the words of anybody other than the creator of the
heavens and the Earth, Allah (s.w.t.), brought down to us as a
blessing though the Angel Gabriel to the heart of the best of
mankind, Muhamad (P.B.U.H) I kindly ask all of you to start
reading the Quran and experience the beauty, the wisdom, the
scientific facts, the guidance and spiritual cleanliness. I
also kindly and humbly ask you to establish the Prayer.
I would stop here for now and I will "insha'Allah" chat more
about the situation of Islam among Gambians in North America.
Please talk about this very important issue a bit among
friends, on the net, evrywhere! If you have any thoughts of
how we can restablish Islam among Gambiains please voice them
out or atleast e-mail me, you have my address, or phone or fax me at
(204)261-0745
Thanks so much for your time,
Your brother in Islam,
Alieu Jawara
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 20:34:13 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Assalamu alikum
Message-ID: <199608201131.UAA12956@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Welcome on board Alieu, and thanks for your remarks on Islam and
present-day muslims.
Without much ado, I will be glad if you can peruse the membership of
Gambia-l. This will evidently give you the understanding that it is
a mixed set of people, muslim, christian etc. The Quran enjoins us to
be considerate to people of other religions. Anyway, I am glad you
you too joined our fold(the G-l family).
If your brother Musa has an e-mail account, please forward it to me.
My e-mail is binta@iuj.ac.jp. He is a pal of mine.
Lamin Drammeh(Japan).
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 09:53:12 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, U.S. pressures Gambia on diplomat
Message-ID: <199608201353.JAA18084@mabuhay.cc.columbia.edu>
This section is from the document '/clari/world/africa/western/2750'.
Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!news2.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news
Supersedes: <Ugambia-usURGIl_6aJ@clari.net>
Distribution: cl-4
From: C-upi@clari.net (UPI)
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politics,clari.news.crime.assaults
Subject: U.S. pressures Gambia on diplomat
Keywords: US government, US federal, international, non-usa government,
legal, violent crime
Organization: Copyright 1996 by United Press International
Message-ID: <Ugambia-usURbgG_6aJ@clari.net>
Lines: 20
Date: Mon, 19 Aug 1996 11:40:28 PDT
Location: Mideast, Africa
ACategory: washington
Slugword: gambia-us
Threadword: gambia
Priority: regular
Format: regular
ANPA: Wc: 200/0; Id: b0983; Src: up; Sel: nl--a; Adate: 8-19-N.A; Ver: 0/3; V: 1stld-writethru
Approved: e.news@clari.net
Note: (Eds: complete writethru -- U.S. requested withdrawal)
Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2750 clari.world.gov.politics:11282 clari.news.crime.assaults:539
WASHINGTON, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Acting on a U.S. demand, Gambia has
transferred its acting ambassador in an apparent bid to avoid assault
charges, U.S. and Gambian officials said Monday.
Tomborg Saiday, the charge d'affaires at the mission in Washington,
was transferred to London Aug. 2, the embassy said in a statement that
offered no explanation concerning the move.
``He was transferred to the London office as a counselor,'' the
statement said. ``We're not aware of any assault charges...It was part
of a normal rotation.''
But State Department spokesman Glyn Davies and other U.S. officials
refuted the Gambian statement, saying the United States asked for
Saiday's withdrawal after allegations of violence and spouse abuse.
``He was withdrawn at our request,'' Davies said. ``He was accused of
spousal abuse -- wife abuse.''
A senior U.S. official, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said
the Gambian diplomat also got into a fist fight in Washington. The
Gambians were told that Saiday faced charges unless he left the country,
the official said.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 09:54:15 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Alleged wife-beating diplomat withdrawn from U.S.
Message-ID: <199608201354.JAA18245@mabuhay.cc.columbia.edu>
This section is from the document '/clari/world/africa/western/2754'.
Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news
Supersedes: <Rgambia-usaURQVi_6aJ@clari.net>
Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4
From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters)
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western
Subject: Alleged wife-beating diplomat withdrawn from U.S.
Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters
Message-ID: <Rgambia-usaURH2e_6aJ@clari.net>
Lines: 20
Date: Mon, 19 Aug 1996 13:30:03 PDT
Expires: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 13:30:03 PDT
ACategory: washington
Slugword: GAMBIA-USA
Threadword: gambia
Priority: regular
ANPA: Wc: 163/0; Id: a1500; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-19-N.A; Ver: 0/1; V: 1STLD
Approved: e.news@clari.net
Note: (Updates with details)
WASHINGTON (Reuter) - Gambia withdrew a diplomat from the
United States at Washington's request following allegations that
he beat his wife, the State Department said
Monday.
The Gambian Embassy said Tombong Saidy, the interim charge
d'affaires, left Friday for a posting in London and had no other
information. ``He's been posted to the Gambia High Commission in
London,'' an embassy spokeswoman said.
``He was actually withdrawn by the government of the Gambia
but withdrawn at our request,'' State Department spokesman Glyn
Davies said. ``So we didn't have to kick him out.''
Davies told reporters Saidy was ``accused of spousal abuse
-- wife-beating being the old term for that.'' Davies was unable
to say whether Saidy had been charged.
Another State Department official said Saidy had allegedly
committed two acts of assault. It was unclear whether both
involved his wife and further details were not immediately
available.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 10:28:29 -0400
From: Emery Dennis <emdennis@ix.netcom.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: cnet clip, U.S. pressures Gambia on diplomat
Message-ID: <3219CB8C.3EBD@ix.netcom.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Could the person posting this news please identify himself? Thank you!
at137@columbia.edu wrote:
>
> This section is from the document '/clari/world/africa/western/2750'.
>
> Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!news2.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news
> Supersedes: <Ugambia-usURGIl_6aJ@clari.net>
> Distribution: cl-4
> From: C-upi@clari.net (UPI)
> Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politics,clari.news.crime.assaults
> Subject: U.S. pressures Gambia on diplomat
> Keywords: US government, US federal, international, non-usa government,
> legal, violent crime
> Organization: Copyright 1996 by United Press International
> Message-ID: <Ugambia-usURbgG_6aJ@clari.net>
> Lines: 20
> Date: Mon, 19 Aug 1996 11:40:28 PDT
> Location: Mideast, Africa
> ACategory: washington
> Slugword: gambia-us
> Threadword: gambia
> Priority: regular
> Format: regular
> ANPA: Wc: 200/0; Id: b0983; Src: up; Sel: nl--a; Adate: 8-19-N.A; Ver: 0/3; V: 1stld-writethru
> Approved: e.news@clari.net
> Note: (Eds: complete writethru -- U.S. requested withdrawal)
> Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2750 clari.world.gov.politics:11282 clari.news.crime.assaults:539
>
>
> WASHINGTON, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Acting on a U.S. demand, Gambia has
> transferred its acting ambassador in an apparent bid to avoid assault
> charges, U.S. and Gambian officials said Monday.
> Tomborg Saiday, the charge d'affaires at the mission in Washington,
> was transferred to London Aug. 2, the embassy said in a statement that
> offered no explanation concerning the move.
> ``He was transferred to the London office as a counselor,'' the
> statement said. ``We're not aware of any assault charges...It was part
> of a normal rotation.''
> But State Department spokesman Glyn Davies and other U.S. officials
> refuted the Gambian statement, saying the United States asked for
> Saiday's withdrawal after allegations of violence and spouse abuse.
> ``He was withdrawn at our request,'' Davies said. ``He was accused of
> spousal abuse -- wife abuse.''
> A senior U.S. official, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said
> the Gambian diplomat also got into a fist fight in Washington. The
> Gambians were told that Saiday faced charges unless he left the country,
> the official said.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 12:41:07 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: cnet clip, U.S. pressures Gambia on diplomat
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960820121804.19777A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
On Tue, 20 Aug 1996, Emery Dennis wrote:
> Could the person posting this news please identify himself? Thank you!
>
>
> at137@columbia.edu wrote:
> >
> > This section is from the document '/clari/world/africa/western/2750'.
> >
> > Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!news2.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news
The news about Mr. Saidy was posted by Abdou. I cannot identify
myself in the posting as it was clipped (no-edit mode) from one of the
news machines at my school. Next time you see anything from
at137@columbia.edu, assume that it is from me.I apologize for any
confusion caused.
On another note, I wish to welcome Mr. Alieu Jawara to Gambia-l .
I would also take this opportunity to restate the cardinal rule of the
internet: No proselytizing and no commercialism. I respectfully suggest
that religion has no place in Gambia-l as The Gambia is not an Islamic
state and that differing philosophies having nothing to do with The Gambia
should be confined to their appropriate realms.
|***************************************************************************
at137@columbia.edu
abdou@cs.columbia.edu
abdou@touchscreen.com
(212) 749-7971
MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 10:17:06 -0700
From: sarr@sprynet.com
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: re: Just a thought
Message-ID: <199608201717.KAA02814@m4.sprynet.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi Everyone:
There is The Gambia Foundation, Inc., GasTech, and The Organization for the
Advancement of Gambians in New York. Sal, your idea is a wonderful one. It was
the basis for the formation of The Gambia Foundation, Inc. in the Washington
Metro area in February of 1993. I am shocked that Tombong, who is a founding
member of the organization which in his own words will be an "umbrella
organization" (to which the six other people who attended the first day of
meeting to put the foundation together agreed) is willing to duplicate efforts
that are already espoused by The organization he helped found. The Gambia
Foundation is working toward accomplishing those goals we set out to accomplish
from the get-go.
Organizational foundations are in place to be built upon. We can raze these to
ground and start anew, in which case we may lag behind for a long time to come,
or we can improve on what we already have. I, for one, am tired of Africa
(Gambia) with all the potential in our brothers and sisters, always being
outside of the pheriphery (looking in from the outside when everyone else is a
player in the development ball-game). We can start by being team-players in the
organizations we already have or will be forming.
The Gambia Foundation is on course and looking for support, donations,
membership, and all that which makes organizational machines go. This is an
organization which in December of 1995 sent a shipment of school material to
Nyanga Bantang Primary school and Njoben primary school via the permanent
secretary of the ministry of education; an organization that has been collecting
clothing and paying for storage in the hopes of soon sending these items of
clothing and that they may be of some help to someone in The Gambia; an
organization that is working to attain tax exempt status (we are incorporated in
the District of Columbia as non-profit). What we need is sincere commitment from
the Gambian community to contribute. Tombong, NOTHING about what we set out to
accomplish has changed and these are enshrined in getting higher education
opportunities for our brothers and sisters, improve on what the health
establishments are already doing in The Gambia, promote our rich cultural
heritage, and finding ways to strengthen our economic base.
Opinions are like belly-buttons and every one of us thinks ours is the best. I
say it is time we sell the shadow for the substance and work together.
Open to ideas and suggestions, and willing to be a part of a progressive group
for Gambia and Gambians -
Always,
Ya Soffie
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 13:25:36 -0400
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Darboe to Run?
Message-ID: <199608201725.NAA06702@auc.edu>
Greetings:
According to reliable sources, Lawyer Darboe is planning to run for elections.
He is currently in his home town meeting with elders and plans to submit his
name for the presidency perhaps today.
Does anyone else know?
Sheriff Dibba was also not allowed to run.
LatJor.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 10:31:26 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Tony is back
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960820101152.12034O-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Everybody,
I am ecstatic to be back in your company after a two weeks vacation and
away from the net. I am still catching up on my electronic and paper
mails. I am very impressed with the quality and quantity of discourse that
took place during the last two weeks and I have enjoyed all the postings.
Kudos to Abdou and also to the other subscription managers for the
promptness in adding new members and also ensuring the smooth and
effective functioning of the list. I would also like to take this
opportunity to welcome all the new members who enrolled during the last
two weeks in my absence. A special welcome to an old Gambia-l netter Morro
Ceesay. Morro's return will undoubtedly add more spice to the discussions
and debates
On another note, we have another new member. I have added Aba
Sanneh of Seattle, Wa. to the list. We will be receiving a biographical
introduction from him sometimes.
Again, I am glad to be back.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Aug 1996 23:25:27 -0400
From: SillahB@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Presidential Election
Message-ID: <960820232431_264730720@emout08.mail.aol.com>
If the news about Lawyer Darboe is true, it will be a wonderful opportunity
in adding some enthusiasm and energy to the upcoming elections. He could be
the ground-breaker as he could be a very serious contender and a legitimate
candidate, someone who has an intellectual capacity to bring about serious
changes. For the sake of pure democracy and Gambianism, I would hate to see
Chairman Jammeh get elected without any serious contender going against him.
Dont get me wrong, I'm not jumping onthe Darboe bandgagon...if there will be
any, but lets assume his name gets on the ballot....a lot will be energized,
true or not?????
>From an intellectual standpoint, will you rather trust a second Gambian
republic to an inexperienced 31-year old "Gambian Army Captain" who
ressurected the country from a thirty year regime that systematically drowned
the country OR to a seasoned, private, and successful attorney.......Let the
dabate begin..time is running out!
Peace
Baboucarr H. Sillah
Americawest Airlines
Atlanta, GA
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Aug 1996 00:58:58 -0400
From: SillahB@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tombong's Expulsion
Message-ID: <960821005857_184031527@emout07.mail.aol.com>
Folks,
If the alleged wife beating of our former Charge is found to be true, then I
have some serious problems in having Mr. Saidy amongst us in Gambia-l. I know
some of you were concerned initially if we should let him in, and I was one
of the few who insisted not to slam the door on him, but at this point I just
do not trust the guy or have any respect for any individual who will stoop
that low to hit a woman. After the untruthful statements made by Saidy about
the Latjor/National Troup saga, because everything was on record....I've just
had the last draw. He had an opportunity to redeem himself in his own
posting if you remember, and fell short of reporting that there was trouble
at home i.e spousal abuse, instead of lamenting about how him and other boys
beat up on some white guys, I think he should have been man enough to talk
about the real situation, even O. J Simpson did!
Some of you were concerned that he could spy on the list and I care less, but
I am not going to put him above that. If at any day I, Baboucarr H. Sillah,
hit my lovely wife, I will be more than capable of spying on all of you, and
it should be very unpleasasnt for you to share the same room with me. I need
someone to second this motion to seriously consider dropping MR. SAIDY from
Gambia-l please..
Baboucarr H. Sillah
Atlanta, Ga
------------------------------
Date: 21 Aug 96 02:23:00 EDT
From: Andrew Lyons <102704.2332@CompuServe.COM>
To: GAMBIA-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Picture of Arch-22
Message-ID: <960821062300_102704.2332_GHT68-4@CompuServe.COM>
Anyone who hasn't yet seen a picture of the new Arch-22 structure by the Banjul
Circle can see it at:
http://ourworld.compuserve.com/homepages/filijee/arch22.jpg
You can also see in the picture the new statue of the soldier holding a baby.
Andy Lyons
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Aug 1996 08:53:29 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Picture of Arch-22
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960821085139.10595A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Andrew, thanks for providing the url giving us an opportunity to see a
picture of the Arch.
Thank you
Tony
On 21 Aug 1996, Andrew Lyons wrote:
> Anyone who hasn't yet seen a picture of the new Arch-22 structure by the Banjul
> Circle can see it at:
>
> http://ourworld.compuserve.com/homepages/filijee/arch22.jpg
>
> You can also see in the picture the new statue of the soldier holding a baby.
>
> Andy Lyons
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Aug 1996 11:43:30 CDT
From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Picture of Arch-22
Message-ID: <9608211643.AA15778@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu>
Greetings:
Andy, thanks for giving us the opportunity to see the arch. In my wildest
dreams, I never imagined it to be like this. I thought it would be an
arc, or something along those lined. Something that blends in with the
landscape, somewhat similar to the arcs seen in the US, for example the San
Francisco Bridge...
This monstrosity seems to dominate the entire landscape -- it looks
more like the gateway to a fort...does anyone catch my drift...
Whoever designed it had no idea what he/she was doing because it does
not fit the landscape, (On a second thought, maybe they did know what
they were doing--to intimidate perhaps??) and what in the world does
the 'soldier holding a child' signify???.
Could someone comment on this please. Am I the only one who is
disturbed by the site of this 'thing'. Has anyone seen it in person.
Is it as bad as it looks in the picture?
Peace,
N'Deye Marie
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Aug 1996 11:23:15 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960821111723.10595D-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Folks,
Numukunda Darboe has been added to the list. Below this message is his
introduction which was originally rejected
by the list before he was added and sent to Abdou
and myself as an error message.
Welcome Numukunda.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
My name is Numukunda Darboe. I am a Gambia High School alumnus. Currently
I am a graduate student in Chemistry at the University of Mississippi.
This organization was introduce to me by one Lamin Drammeh in Japan and a
friend of mine Alieu Jawara in Canada. I wil be more than happy if I could
joint the listserve.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Aug 1996 14:09:28, -0500
From: mjallow@prodigy.com (MR JALLOW S MODOU)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: mjallow@sct.edu
Subject: Re: Tombong's Expulsion
Message-ID: <199608211809.OAA08966@mime4.prodigy.com>
Hello Gambia-l,
I would like to take this opportunity to comment on Mr. Sillah’s
response. Here again arises a profound discussion which may
require lengthy treatment; but perhaps my summary will serve
the purpose.
I think that Mr. Sillah and Mr. Saidy appear to have a strong
animosity between them. I disagree with Mr. Sillah that Mr.
saidy should be kicked out of the list. As with any other list,
the purpose of Gambia-l is to share ideas amongst members.
Gambia-l itself was designed for the discussion of Gambia,
Gambians and related issues. If wife-beating is not considered
a related issue, then we need to re-focus our attention to such
an inhumane and cruel act.
How can we, as a society, promote a secure and dignified existence
for all? How can we prohibit torture and degrading treatment to
our families? And, how can we endow equal dignity and rights
to our women? These are just some of the questions we need to
consider if we are to act towards one another in the spirit of
brotherhood.
Now then, more than ever, is the time for Mr. Saidy to face the facts.
In the old days, In many parts of Africa (including Gambia), wife-
beating
was considered an acceptable practice. Not anymore, as numerous
Organizations are campaigning to convince women that wife-battering
is not a sign of a man’s love.
In fact, it is a form sickness that when left untreated, could be
passed
on to children and grand children down the road. We may all have
differing moral beliefs but what is right and what is wrong depends
on the society of which you are a member. I think that is why Mr.
Saidy
has no reason to present. There appears to be no general principle
from which his position follows and that’s why this weakness will
leave many of us dissatisfied with his further inclusion to the list.
But wait a minute! Do we punish people for what they do or for what
they are? Mr. Saidy may be an exceptional and good person, but he
has also committed a crime. Are we tempted to say that his fine
character
exonerates his crime? I think we should give him a chance to explain
himself, to share his experience with the list and also to learn from
his
mistakes.
We have all forms of educated men and women on the list.
I say to all of you:
LET YOUR OPINIONS BE HEARD!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Product Support Engineer
Hayes MicroComputer
Norcross, GA 30092
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Aug 1996 15:15:38 -0400
From: MJawara@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <960821151538_184453241@emout16.mail.aol.com>
Welcome Numukunda...I was in The Gambia for a two week vacation (August 2 to
August 15). I saw your sisters, Fatou and Yadikone...I'm running late for
work.Talk to you later...
Musa.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Aug 1996 18:49:43 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <9608212249.AA54494@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Another Gambia High School Alumnus!......Numukunda....sounds familair
Were you in Freeman House? I must admit that I was a proud member of AGGREY
House's debate, soccer, basketball, volleyball and 4X400 relay teams.
We used to beat CROWTHER House in almost anything!
I must'nt say this aloud though before my wife, who was a CROWTHER, hears
about it.......OOOPS!
Anyway, Welcome to Gambia-l and feel free to share your thoughts.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Product Support Engineer
Hayes MicroComputer
Norcross, Ga 30092
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 01:13:15 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu
Subject: Re: Presidential Election
Message-ID: <199608220513.BAA05374@aspen>
Content-Type: text
I still have problems in understanding the logic in removing Jammeh
and his colleagues by playing the game they have created. While a
prominent Gambian like Layer Darboe is no doubt a man who could give
us hope, what make us feel confident that Jammeh will play by the
rules? What happens if at the end he cheats? And above all don't you
think by contesting with him, we are giving him and his colleagues the
one thing they longed for (legitimacy)?
While I believe that we need to present to the Gambian people and the
World some credible alternative to the junta, the energy should be
directed at dismissing them through non-cooperation. This could be
achieved by supporting groups who could mobilize Gambians not
to participate in any elections with Jammeh or any other AFPRC member
as candidates.
Many would argue that we would give them opportunity to stay even
longer. However, it will prevent them from claiming victory or
legitimacy in the eyes of the world.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 20:30:18 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <199608221125.UAA27166@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Welcome on board Numukunda and other new members. I hope you enjoy
the company of Gambia-l. The List relies on your contributions for
its perpetual existence. Please do share your opinions with us.
Good night!
Lamin Drammeh.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 20:42:53 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <199608221138.UAA27201@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia-l,
It is most likely that many of you are aware of the existence of
`Afreenet'--it provides credible news on Africa and related issues.
To access this site, simply search for `Afreenet'. It is available
on most search engines, yahoo, lycos, inforseek, excite etc. African
news is available under `Eye on Africa'.
I hope this posting isn't stale.
Lamin Drammeh.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 09:48:37 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Gambians who break party ban face life in jail
Message-ID: <199608221348.JAA09282@salaam.cc.columbia.edu>
This section is from the document '/clari/world/africa/western/2768'.
Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!news2.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news
Comment: O:4.0H;
Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4
Approved: editor@clarinet.com
From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters)
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politics
Subject: Gambians who break party ban face life in jail
Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters
Message-ID: <RgambiaURZ_D_6aL@clari.net>
Lines: 45
Date: Wed, 21 Aug 1996 12:30:08 PDT
Expires: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 12:30:08 PDT
ACategory: international
Slugword: GAMBIA
Threadword: gambia
Priority: regular
ANPA: Wc: 251/0; Id: a1659; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-21-N.A
Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2768 clari.world.gov.politics:11367
BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's military government has
threatened anyone contravening a ban on main political parties
with life imprisonment and set tough penalties for political
activity before the official start of election campaigning.
The Political Activities Resumption Decree published
Wednesday said anyone involved in politics before campaigning
for presidential elections starting Sept. 9 would face a fine of
$102,000 or life imprisonment.
It was not clear how the decree would affect the requirement
for presidential candidates to gather 5,000 signatures from
around the country by the Sept. 5 registration deadline.
Gambia's military rulers lifted a two-year ban on all
political activity Aug. 14, then announced two days later that
the country's three main parties would be excluded from
political life.
They banned anyone who had served as a minister under ousted
president Sir Dawda Jawara, head of state from independence from
Britain in 1965 until 1994, and excluded Jawara's People's
Progressive Party, the National Convention Party of Sheriff
Mustapha Dibba, and Hassan Musa Camara's Gambia People's Party.
Army ruler Capt. Yahya Jammeh has said he will stand as a
civilian candidate in the Sept. 26 election but will not
campaign because he does not want to get involved in politics.
The Commonwealth said Tuesday the election rules were
obviously flawed and would allow the West African country's
military leaders to strengthen their grip on power.
--
C O P Y R I G H T * R E M I N D E R
This article is Copyright 1996 by Reuters.
All articles in the clari.* news hierarchy are Copyrighted and licenced
to ClariNet Communications Corp. for distribution. Except for articles
in the biz.clarinet.sample newsgroup, only paid subscribers may access
these articles. Any unauthorized access, reproduction or transmission
is strictly prohibited.
We offer a reward to the person who first provides us with
information that helps stop those who distribute or receive our news
feeds without authorization. Please send reports to reward@clari.net.
[Use info@clari.net for sales or other inquiries.]
Details on use of ClariNet material and other info can be found in
the user documentation section of our web page: <http://www.clari.net>.
You can also read ClariNet news from your Web browser.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 Aug 96 15:05:03 BST
From: L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: cnet clip, Gambians who break party ban face life in jail
Message-ID: <9608221405.AA07857@hpl.lut.ac.uk>
Gambia-L,
This is ridiculous and really getting out of hand.
Just 2 weeks to gather 5,000 registered votes, at least 200 from each
constituency and another, well less than 2 weeks to register a party and
contest a presidential election. I now begin to Wonder and Wonder and Wonder
and really WANDER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
What do you think.
> BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's military government has
> threatened anyone contravening a ban on main political parties
> with life imprisonment and set tough penalties for political
> activity before the official start of election campaigning.
> The Political Activities Resumption Decree published
> Wednesday said anyone involved in politics before campaigning
> for presidential elections starting Sept. 9 would face a fine of
> $102,000 or life imprisonment.
> It was not clear how the decree would affect the requirement
> for presidential candidates to gather 5,000 signatures from
> around the country by the Sept. 5 registration deadline.
> Gambia's military rulers lifted a two-year ban on all
> political activity Aug. 14, then announced two days later that
> the country's three main parties would be excluded from
> political life.
> They banned anyone who had served as a minister under ousted
> president Sir Dawda Jawara, head of state from independence from
> Britain in 1965 until 1994, and excluded Jawara's People's
> Progressive Party, the National Convention Party of Sheriff
> Mustapha Dibba, and Hassan Musa Camara's Gambia People's Party.
> Army ruler Capt. Yahya Jammeh has said he will stand as a
> civilian candidate in the Sept. 26 election but will not
> campaign because he does not want to get involved in politics.
------------------------------
Date: 22 Aug 1996 09:56:29 -0500
From: "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Presidential Election
Message-ID: <n1371414501.24938@qm.sprintcorp.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
RE>>Presidential Election =
8/22/96
Fellas,
Once again Gambia-l is expanding and the field of membership continues to =
widen. This is great, and I take my hat off to all those who continue to =
contribute to this recruitment effort. Let me take this opportunity to =
welcome all the new members and tell you that you are at home and do jump =
into the debates and discussions as they ensue.
Now back to the political drama at home. Some of you suggested that we =
seek out an opponent to Jammeh and help fund his or her campaign while =
others suggest a complete boycott of the elections. Let me offer my =
comments to both statements. Beginning with the former; I wholeheartedly =
agree that Gambians should take an active role in shaping the political =
events unfolding at home and this should include financial assistance to =
candidates. The issue however, that Gambia-l members should fund an =
opponent to Jammeh assumes that all the list members are opposed to =
Jammeh. I don't believe that we are all homogeneous in political choice. =
While some or most of us would like to see a change in the current =
regime, the choice of replacement may not at all be the same person for =
all us. This is not to suggest that we should do nothing but rather, list =
members should make the decision for themselves as to which candidate =
they would like to finance. The important thing is that we all =
participate in the political process.
On the issue of boycotting the elections, I don't think that is a prudent =
path to take. I certainly understand the concern for impartiality but in =
the interest of stability and moving ahead, the elections must proceed. =
The international community including the Commonwealth will be monitoring =
the elections, and I am sure a verdict will be rendered after the voting. =
But for now, as I have said before, let us not halt the step toward =
democracy. There is no doubt that we will stagger on this first step but =
ridding our nation of the military clout that it has been in for the last =
two and half years is paramount.
Yaya
------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 09:14:42 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Another new member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960822084702.29457C-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Folks,
Saul and April Krubally of Seattle have been added to Gambia-l. They
might share the same address if not then Saul will notify us if there is a
different address for his wife or him so that it can be added too.
Saul, as is our custom in Gambia-l, the list will be expecting an
introduction from you.
The opinions offered on the course of actions to take in the forthcoming
Gambian Presidential elections are very interesting and well
thought about. Personally, I support Malanding's suggestions for a boycott
of the elections to deny it any form of legitimacy in the eyes of world. I
believe that is the strongest signal to take because we have all seen that
that the whole thing is skewed in favor of Jammeh and the AFPRC, the
reasons for imposing all those obstacles to the formation of political
parties and activities. I will not be suprised if he runs unopposed in the
end since even the candidates who would qualify under the tough conditions
imposed would fear future political reprisals. The outcome of the
elections is inevitable as is the norm in African politics where incumbent
candidates and government rig and never loose elections with the exception
of Zambia's Kenneth Kaunda and Sierra Leone's Albert Margai in about 1967.
The older members of Gambia-l remember that I am a big critic of the
former Jawara regime. As you can see I do not glorify Jammeh. Both of them
have their flaws. We need some new blood.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 14:16:11 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Action: Follow-up
Message-ID: <01I8KV6R0UXE000U9D@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Gambia-l:
Based on the responses I have received from Listmembers and others, there
seems to be agreement on the following measures as means of contributing
to the political change in The Gambia:
(1) Efforts to encourage the isolation of the Gambian military regime
(2) A call for the upcoming presidential elections to be boycotted
(3) Direct Action (sit-ins, marches, etc.) targetting Gambian missions
around the world.
(4) A meeting (very soon) to help plan and coordinate activities as well
as to produce a joint statement for all of the groups and individuals
participating in the campaign.
The element of fear must yield to our determination to make life better
for ourselves and our children. We must not let Yaya Jammeh plunge the
Gambia into a Liberia-like situation. Let's do something! Anything!
What do you think! Since we still have Tombong on the list, you may
send your responses directly to me.
Peace!
Amadou
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 16:37:51 -0400
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: new member intro
Message-ID: <199608222037.QAA11949@auc.edu>
Greetings:
I would like to introduce a new member, my brother, Emmanuel (Eman) Ndow. He lives in Indiana and will be introducing himself soon.
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 16:45:27 -0400
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: GHS Alumni Association
Message-ID: <199608222045.QAA11989@auc.edu>
Greetings:
This is a mail that I received from Haddijatou who is not yet on the list since she is moving. I wish to add it to the current discussions on the scholarship fund.
LatJor.
----- Begin Included Message -----
>From Alias431@aol.com Sun Aug 18 22:20 EDT 1996
To: gndow@auc.edu
cc: NDARBOE@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu
Subject: GHS Alumni Association
Content-Type: text
Content-Length: 839
X-Lines: 18
Latjorr,
This is Haddijatou Secka. I talked to you about a Gambia High School Alumni
Association. I got your email address from Gambia-L. I read Salieu Barry's
article about a scholarship fund. I think that there needs to be some kind
of an association for something like that. There should also be some
criteria to be met for someone to qualify for such aid, and it should be
known to all eligible students (instead of just family and friends).
Therefore, if each school has its own alumni association, we can raise funds
and make it available at our respective schools.
I finish school next Thursday (Aug. 22) and I then I would be in Atlanta.
You can reach me at xxx xxx xxxx or at the above email address. Please
consider this idea, because I am very interested and I would like you to be
involved.
Thanks
Haddijatou Secka
----- End Included Message -----
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 Aug 96 17:12:37 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Action: Follow-up
Message-ID: <9608222112.AA00432@mx5.u.washington.edu>
Gambia-l:
I am glad to see that there are people to my left on the issue of
the upcoming elections. Hard to imagine, eh? I have always liked
the idea of isolating the AFPRC. But let's be careful in the way
we proceed on this one.
There are people on the ground with whom we have no direct
way of communicating. Perhaps they will continue to be brave and
attempt to contest in the elections notwithstanding the unfair
advantages of the AFPRC. We should wait for them to lead
us on this issue. If they decide to contest anyway,
it would be unforgivable on our part if they lost and withholding
our moral and financial support is the factor that tipped the scale.
The AFPRC is beatable.
Already we know that the international community is aware that
if the AFPRC wins it is only becuase of all the advantages it has
accrued to itself. We have that on our side. At the same time,
we may still be able to beat them considering their overwhelming
unpopularity in the country. They just can't succeed in legitimizing
this military govt.! WE are sitting pretty, considering the
circumstances! Why do you think all these decrees are flying about all
of a sudden? Yaya knows he will lose to an opposition--ANY OPPOSITION!
My guess is, Yaya is sweating just about now . . .
The short of it is, let's condemn the AFPRC for what it is doing, but
wait for a cue from the ground in the Gambia before we boycott anything.
Morro.
------------------------------
Date: 22 Aug 1996 16:43:57 -0500
From: "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Action: Follow-up
Message-ID: <n1371390126.90030@qm.sprintcorp.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
RE>Action: Follow-up =
8/22/96
Morro,
I am glad that you and I have a "concessus ad idem" on the issue of =
boycotting the elections. Others who still hold the opposite view should =
reevaluate their positions carefully. I am convinced that if a credible =
alternative contest the elections, Jammeh will be beaten. Therefore, let =
the elections proceed. But of course if he rig the elections, all of us =
including the international community will deny his new regime legitimacy.=
Yaya
------------------------------
Date: 8/22/96 4:22 PM
To: Jallow, YaYa
From: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Gambia-l:
I am glad to see that there are people to my left on the issue of
the upcoming elections. Hard to imagine, eh? I have always liked
the idea of isolating the AFPRC. But let's be careful in the way
we proceed on this one.
There are people on the ground with whom we have no direct
way of communicating. Perhaps they will continue to be brave and
attempt to contest in the elections notwithstanding the unfair
advantages of the AFPRC. We should wait for them to lead
us on this issue. If they decide to contest anyway,
it would be unforgivable on our part if they lost and withholding
our moral and financial support is the factor that tipped the scale.
The AFPRC is beatable.
Already we know that the international community is aware that
if the AFPRC wins it is only becuase of all the advantages it has
accrued to itself. We have that on our side. At the same time,
we may still be able to beat them considering their overwhelming
unpopularity in the country. They just can't succeed in legitimizing
this military govt.! WE are sitting pretty, considering the
circumstances! Why do you think all these decrees are flying about all
of a sudden? Yaya knows he will lose to an opposition--ANY OPPOSITION!
My guess is, Yaya is sweating just about now . . .
The short of it is, let's condemn the AFPRC for what it is doing, but
wait for a cue from the ground in the Gambia before we boycott anything.
Morro.
------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------
Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;22 Aug 1996 16:17:20 -0500
Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com =
(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)
id AA27062; Thu, 22 Aug 1996 16:17:43 -0500
Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA13020;
Thu, 22 Aug 96 14:12:25 -0700
Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA30404;
Thu, 22 Aug 96 14:12:18 -0700
Received: from ibm.co.hennepin.mn.us by mx5.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA00432;
Thu, 22 Aug 96 14:12:17 -0700
Received: from CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US (IBM MVS SMTP =
V3R1)
with BSMTP id 1209; Thu, 22 Aug 96 16:13:01 CST
Message-Id: <9608222112.AA00432@mx5.u.washington.edu>
Date: Thu, 22 Aug 96 17:12:37 CDT
Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Precedence: bulk
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List =
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Action: Follow-up
In-Reply-To: The letter of Thursday, 22 August 1996 12:35pm CT
X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 16:27:58 -0700
From: sarr@sprynet.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Here is to a tradition of dignified protest!
Message-ID: <199608222327.QAA10331@m4.sprynet.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
We seem to have been handed a double-edged sword in the case of imminent
elections in The Gambia. On the one hand, boycotting the elections would send a
very strong message to the junta that THEY ARE NOT WANTED and as well to the
international community. This is a strategy that will have the intended effect
which is to isolate the AFPRC but then what? We are talking about a group of
people who issuing decrees as if they were "MBUTU MBUTU" on a hot balmy night
near the "TANN". Here is a group who have created an environment where abuse
and gross violations of human rights is a daily occurence - they seem to have
been getting away with all that they have been doing.
On the other hand, we can encourage and support a candidate to run against the
AFPRC which will, inevitably/unfortunately, give some legitimacy to the whole
sordid process; This candidate will lose because the decks have been stacked
against any potential candidate since when Yaya and his crew started their
campaign rounds disguised or explained as getting acquainted with the electorate
and threatening others with fates worse than death if they did as he was doing.
Better yet, since Yaya decided to swap military fatigues for "civilian" garb, we
can be rest assured he is not planning to lose. He will win at any cost.
Remember again, that most Gambians have been silenced into fear - meaning those
at home. However, we must not let this fear paralyze us and turn us "yes men and
women". THIS WAS MY TWO-PENCE CONTRIBUTION AND I HAVE SOME CHANGE.
Peace, Ya Soffie
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 16:37:56 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Senegal cholera outbreak kills five (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960822163721.29495A-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
FYI -
Tony
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 5:40:16 PDT
From: Reuters <C-reuters@clari.net>
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.tw.health.misc,
clari.tw.health
Subject: Senegal cholera outbreak kills five
DAKAR, Senegal (Reuter) - An outbreak of cholera has killed
five people in the central Senegal town of Kaolack, where health
authorities have recorded 291 cases since Aug. 11, a medical
official said Thursday.
Dr. Masserigne Ndiaye said medical staff were overwhelmed
with work. ``People are rushing to the hospital as soon as the
first symptoms appear, that's why we have fewer deaths,'' he
told Reuters by telephone from the town, 100 miles southeast of
the Senegalese capital Dakar.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 19:25:44 -0400
From: William Roberts <wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Female Circumcision -Reply
Message-ID: <s21cc36c.003@osprey.smcm.edu>
Brian,
You may know about the newsletter that is published in Scandenavia
(Sweden I think) approximately four times per year or so - several years
back there was a three part series discussing this issue, with letters
written by Gambian men and women. Very interesting material. I loaned
it to a student, who returned it to me, but I haven't been able to locate it
for you. There is also a publication called Baobab that had some articles
written on this topic two years ago (I think).
The above material is predominantly written by Gambians or Africans. I
will try to see whether I can locate materials and photocopy for you, if
you think it would be helpful.
Bill Roberts
Department of Anthropology and Sociology
St. Mary's College of Maryland
St. Mary's City, MD 20686
tel: 301-862-0387
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 19:07:28 -0400
From: William Roberts <wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Glad to be a member!!! -Reply
Message-ID: <s21cb215.002@osprey.smcm.edu>
Isatou,
Just returning myself from Senegal and looking through my e-mail.
Unfortunately, my personal introduction that I sent in July did not make it
through the system, but I took a group of 10 undergrads to The Gambia
this summer. The students will be giving an oral presentation of their
experiences in Washington, Sept 10 (evening) at the monthly meeting for
the Washington Association of Professional Anthropologists, and then
Sept 17 (another Tuesday evening) here at St. Mary's College of MD
(we're in southern Maryland, about 75 miles from DC). I hope you can
make it to one of the presentations.
If you worked at GAMTEL you may know a good friend of mine,
Masanneh Sanneh. I was a PCV in The Gambia (Medical and Health)
from 1979-81. I now teach anthropology at St. Mary's, and live in DC.
I hope to meet you sometime.
Bill Roberts, aka Yahya Bajaha
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 23:57:41 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu
Subject: Re: Action: Follow-up
Message-ID: <199608230357.XAA05817@aspen>
Content-Type: text
> Amadou, please add this to the list. To communicate to the Gambian
people through international media (through BBC and VOA) about the
option of boycotting. What many of us do not appreciate is that the
poor farmer may not be aware of boycotting as any option. Also the few
people in the Gambia who would think about boycotting, would never
dare say anything for fear of reprissal.
Yaya, it may be a little over optimistic to think that Jammeh could be
beaten when a credible candidate is presented. We should not forget
the days when jawara or his colleagues could never lose elections. The
reasons being that the majority of GAmbians were of the opinion that
no incumbent could ever lose an election. We must remember that Yaya
is not only talking about 'killing trouble makers' but "burying them 6
feet deep". Poor famers who want to live to provide for their families
would do anything make the "king happy"by doing everything including
giving the one vote they carry, which ofcourse isn't worth a dime to them.
Malanding
>
> Based on the responses I have received from Listmembers and others, there
> seems to be agreement on the following measures as means of contributing
> to the political change in The Gambia:
>
> (1) Efforts to encourage the isolation of the Gambian military regime
>
> (2) A call for the upcoming presidential elections to be boycotted
>
> (3) Direct Action (sit-ins, marches, etc.) targetting Gambian missions
> around the world.
>
> (4) A meeting (very soon) to help plan and coordinate activities as well
> as to produce a joint statement for all of the groups and individuals
> participating in the campaign.
>
> The element of fear must yield to our determination to make life better
> for ourselves and our children. We must not let Yaya Jammeh plunge the
> Gambia into a Liberia-like situation. Let's do something! Anything!
>
> What do you think! Since we still have Tombong on the list, you may
> send your responses directly to me.
>
> Peace!
> Amadou
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 23 Aug 1996 02:14:57 CST
From: "SAL BARRY" <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
To: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow), gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SAL..????
Message-ID: <4B6CDEF520C@osage.astate.edu>
Hello Tom,
How are you ? Hope everything is okay with you. About
your cousin (kebs),I haven't seen or heard from him since march.
Your sister-in-law(Ishata) might be able to help you get his phone
#.Ishata deserted me. We used to be tight, but now she doesn't know
who Sal is. Say Hi to Dibs for me.
Keep it light
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 23 Aug 1996 02:27:49 CST
From: "SAL BARRY" <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
To: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association
Message-ID: <4B704D334CD@osage.astate.edu>
Hey Haddijatou,
How are doing? Men, I haven't seen you in quite
sometime. I noticed that You didn't use your e-mail address.I
hope you read this posting. I read the piece about a GHS Alumni
Association. Even though I didn't graduate from GHS, I will like
to be involved in such a group. I'm glad someone is thinking of
something of this nature. I am very interested in helping brothers
and sisters further their education. Try to get in touch cos we
need to discuss this in detail.
Keep it light
------------------------------
Date: 23 Aug 1996 10:24:30 -0500
From: "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Cancellation
Message-ID: <n1371326385.23424@qm.sprintcorp.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Cancellation =
8/22/96
Abdou/Tony,
Can one of you go ahead and unsubscribe me at the following adrress; =
yaya.jallow@qm.sprint.com. I will not be receiving mail at this address =
anymore but will ofcourse receive mail at my other older address.
Yaya
------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 23 Aug 1996 08:56:50 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Cancellation
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960823085519.25010H-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Yaya, the requested address has been removed from Gambia-l.
Thanks
Tony
On 23 Aug 1996, YaYa Jallow wrote:
> Cancellation 8/22/96
>
> Abdou/Tony,
>
> Can one of you go ahead and unsubscribe me at the
following adrress;
yaya.jallow@qm.sprint.com. I will not be receiving mail at this address anymore but
will ofcourse receive mail at my other older address.
>
> Yaya
> ------------------------------
>
>
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 23 Aug 1996 12:47:12 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Action: Follow-up
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960823120617.15626A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi folks,
I think we have reached a mile stone in the history of our
country. The reactions of The Gambian people to current events
will determine how The Gambia enters the 21st century.
Remembering that we are all allies, I would urge the people
advocating for a boycott to consider the following factors. Firstly, have
you accounted for the fact that military dictatorships were legitimized in
countries like Chad, Togo, Ghana, and Niger despite widespread boycottts
of their respective elections ? Why should The Gambia be any different ?
Secondly, any boycott would have to depend on popular
participation for it to succeed. Well, ask yourself about the probability
that you would have this participation. Just look at Gambia-l as an
example. A list with close to 80 members, most of the traffic is caused
by about 10 people. If you look at the ease and cost of email, if you
look at the relative anonymity provided by the internet, if you look at
the urgency of the crises in The Gambia, and if you consider the fact that
most of the members do not live outside The Gambia, spurring the "silent
majority" to demonstrate against Jammeh increasingly looks like an
impossibility. Fear, and "high-mindedness" has made the average Gambian
look at politics from a "high horse" as The New York Times put it. Jammeh
also know this !
Now the dilemma arises; do we just take part in the elections ?
Well, even the most naive person would tell you that Jammeh will, by hook
or by crook, win these elections. The bannings and decrees were not
thought of by Jammeh on the spur. All these were planned long before
they were executed.
Well, my point is that we have been defeated and we should
acknowledge it and start working from that position. Either way you look
at the situation in The Gambia, Jammeh has outfoxes all the people and he
wins at the end.
I do not even pretend to know how to get out of this dilemma. I
would however urge those adovocating a boycott and those opposed to a
boycott that we should hold off on our conclusions and debate the matter
for a day or two.
On the matter of Mr. Saidy, I think he should resign his position
because of the disrepute and shame he has brought on the country. Gambian
officials should start taking responsibility for their actions.
-Abdou.
On Thu, 22 Aug 1996, Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:
> Gambia-l:
>
> Based on the responses I have received from Listmembers and others, there
> seems to be agreement on the following measures as means of contributing
> to the political change in The Gambia:
>
> (1) Efforts to encourage the isolation of the Gambian military regime
>
> (2) A call for the upcoming presidential elections to be boycotted
>
> (3) Direct Action (sit-ins, marches, etc.) targetting Gambian missions
> around the world.
>
> (4) A meeting (very soon) to help plan and coordinate activities as well
> as to produce a joint statement for all of the groups and individuals
> participating in the campaign.
>
> The element of fear must yield to our determination to make life better
> for ourselves and our children. We must not let Yaya Jammeh plunge the
> Gambia into a Liberia-like situation. Let's do something! Anything!
>
> What do you think! Since we still have Tombong on the list, you may
> send your responses directly to me.
>
> Peace!
> Amadou
>
>
>
>
*******************************************************************************
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
abdou@cs.columbia.edu
abdou@touchscreen.com
(212) 749-7971
MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 23 Aug 1996 20:47:01 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Friendly Subscription!!!
Message-ID: <9608240047.AA61428@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
> Hello Abdou and other list members...,
>
> I was wondering if it would be acceptable by gambia-l community to
> subscribe a friend of mine to the list. He is from Nigeria but resides
> here in Atlanta and we go to the same school - Southern Polythecnic State
> University (formally Southern College of Technology).
>
> He is very interested in participating in the discussions about gambia and
> other African countries, including Nigerian Issues.
>
> If it is O.k with list members, please add him to the list.
>
> His name is Alhagie Aminu Wali (a.k.a Amin) and his e-mail address is:
> awali@st6000.sct.edu
>
> Thanks a lot!
>
> Regards,
>
> Moe S. Jallow
> Product Support Engineer
> Hayes MicroComputer
> Norcross, GA 30092
>
> ______________________________________________________________________________
>
> mjallow@st6000.sct.edu mjallow@prodigy.com mjallow@gnn.com
>
> _____________________________________________________________________________
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 23 Aug 1996 23:41:54 -0400
From: Alias431@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: Beezo69@aol.com
Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association
Message-ID: <960823234153_464224387@emout17.mail.aol.com>
SAL,
I AM GLAD THAT YOU WOULD LIKE TO BE INVOLVED IN AN ALUMNI ASSOCIATION FOR
GHS. THIS IS AN IDEA THAT I HAVE HAD FOR QUITE A WHILE, AND I HAD TALKED TO
LATJORR ABOUT IT. IF ANY GHS GRADUATE (OR ANYONE ELSE ) IS INTERESTED,
PLEASE LET ME KNOW. WE CAN DISCUSS HOW BEST TO GO ABOUT IT. BY THE WAY, THIS
IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS AND I USUALLY READ THE MAIL FROM GAMBIA-L EVERYDAY.
HADDIJATOU
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 24 Aug 1996 02:29:27 -0400
From: Wildkumba@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association
Message-ID: <960824022926_392794624@emout09.mail.aol.com>
Hi Haddijatou,
Way to go girl!!!!!!!! Smart thinking . Do not have
time to discuss now but will call you soon.
Agi Kumba.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 24 Aug 1996 02:36:38 -0400
From: Wildkumba@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Assalamu alikum
Message-ID: <960824023636_392796958@emout10.mail.aol.com>
welcome onboard Alieu Jawara.Sorry i can't say much but will talk to you
soon.
Agi Kumba.
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 30
*************************
|
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone