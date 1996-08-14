|
GAMBIA-L Digest 29
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) cnet clip, Gambian voters approve new constitution
by at137@columbia.edu
2) Drugs on the way to Gambia?
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
3) Female Circumcision
by "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
4) Commentary
by mafy <mafy@avana.net>
5) Re: Commentary
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
6) Re: Female Circumcision
by "HEIDI SKRAMSTAD" <HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no>
7) Re: Drugs on the way to Gambia? (fwd)
by L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
8) Re: Commentary
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
9) Re: Drugs on the way to Gambia? (fwd)
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
10) Re: Commentary
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
11) cnet clip, Mauritania seizes huge heroin haul
by at137@columbia.edu
12) Re: Drugs on the way to Gambia? (fwd)
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
13) Fwd: Re: Drugs on the way to Gambi...
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
14) I am back . . .!
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
15) PANA News - Angola Deports 107 Gambians
by Lang Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
16) Re: I am back . . .!
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
17) New Member (fwd)
by Isatou Secka <isatou@Glue.umd.edu>
18) Re: Membership request
by Binta Njie <njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu>
19) Immigration: USA
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
20) Re: I am back . . .!
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
21) New Member
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
22) Re: I am back . . .!
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
23) Re: The Gambia National Troupe Saga
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
24) DRUGS- THE GAMBIA
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
25) Re: I am back . . .!
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
26) THE BAN ON POLITICAL PARTIES HAS BEEN LIFTED
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
27) cnet clip, Former Gambia leader says referendum manipulated
by at137@columbia.edu
28) Re: I am back . . .!
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
29) Re: I am back . . .!
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
30) Re: I am back . . .!
by Nkoyo Faal <faaln@gusun.acc.georgetown.edu>
31) Information on immigration/visa related issues (fwd)
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
32) Re: New member
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
33) Re: New member
by Mats Danielsson <mats.danielsson@mbox300.swipnet.se>
34) The Elections
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
35) Intro,
by BEESEY@aol.com
36) RE: Membership request
by "DEBBIE A SHARP" <BNGUM@msn.com>
37) Fwd: Intro,
by BEESEY@aol.com
38) Re: The Constitution
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
39) cnet clip, Gambia postpones presidential poll by two weeks
by at137@columbia.edu
40) Debt of Gratitude . . .
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
41) Request for membership
by "SAL BARRY" <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
42) Re: Request for membership
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
43) Re: cnet clip, Gambia postpones presidential poll by two weeks
by mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
44) New Member Introduction
by Andrew Lyons <102704.2332@CompuServe.COM>
45) Re: New Member Introduction
by BEESEY@aol.com
46) [Fwd: GAMBIA: Caption Jammeh Will Run For President]
by Emery Dennis <emdennis@ix.netcom.com>
47) Re: The Elections
by Emery Dennis <emdennis@ix.netcom.com>
48) Re: cnet clip, Gambia postpones presidential poll by two weeks
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
49) New member and news from PANA
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
50) Action!
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
51)
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
52) I'm Back!!
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
53) Just a thought
by "SAL BARRY" <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
54) Re:New Member
by BEESEY@aol.com
55) Re: New Member Introduction
by "Andrew J. Lyons" <102704.2332@CompuServe.COM>
56) Re: Just a thought
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Mon, 12 Aug 1996 10:48:05 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Gambian voters approve new constitution
Message-ID: <199608121448.KAA15378@mabuhay.cc.columbia.edu>
BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Voters in Gambia backed a new
constitution giving army ruler Capt. Yahya Jammeh the mandate to
hold elections in which he is expected to be the main candidate.
Final results of Thursday's constitutional referendum showed
a 70.4 percent vote in favor of the draft constitution, which
replaces the 1970 law suspended by Jammeh when he seized power
in July 1994.
Results announced by electoral commission chairman Gabriel
Roberts Friday showed a massive 86.9 percent turnout of the
small West African country's 440,000 registered voters.
``Many people I talked to at the mosque today said they
voted in favor because they wanted a quick transition and an end
to rule by decree,'' said one Banjul resident.
Jammeh has promised to lift the ban on political parties
after the referendum, giving them just a month to prepare for
presidential elections on September 11.
The 31-year-old leader has not made his intentions clear but
he is widely expected to run for the presidency and to transform
his July 22 Movement into a political party. Parliamentary
elections are set for Dec. 11.
Gambian politicians and lawyers have criticized some
provisions in the constitution saying age and residency
conditions for candidates would prevent many of Jammeh's
opponents running for office.
As in the 1970 constitution, the draft sets no limit on the
number of terms a president may serve.
Jammeh overthrew Sir Dawda Jawara, who had been head of
state since independence from Britain in 1965, saying he wanted
to end corruption and inefficiency.
His frequent firings of ministers and other officials and
arrests and expulsions of journalists have attracted criticism,
but he has also embarked on an ambitious infrastructure program,
building schools, health centers, a new airport terminal and a
$1.5 million commemorative arch in Banjul.
Gambia's economy is based on groundnuts and on income from
tourists lured by its palm-fringed Atlantic beaches.
Tourist revenues fell sharply after the coup when many
European countries advised against visiting Gambia but the
government said last month it was hoping for a 75 percent rise
in arrivals this year.
Date: 12 Aug 1996 20:45:56 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Drugs on the way to Gambia?
Message-ID: <1896017886.77167190@inform-bbs.dk>
Hi Gambia-l!
Here is a shocking news about drugs. The Danish TV have just broadcasted
that
the cargo was on the way to the Gambian ministry of Agriculture. Is there any
one on the list to shed more light on the case?
12 Aug 96 - Mauritania-Drugs
Over Six Tonnes of Drugs Impounded in Mauritania
NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (PANA) - Some 6,750 Kg of heroin were seized Sunday
morning at the Port of Nouakchott
aboard a ship impounded by the navy.
The ship was impounded after an alert from Interpol, the international
police.
A navy spokesman refused to state the ship's exact destination but said it
had come from a European port and was headed for
an African country.
Sources, however, said the ship could have been headed for the Gambia after
several stops in Europe.
The vessel is German-owned but flies under the Dutch flag.
It was also carrying cargo destined for Mauritania.
Momodou Camara
Date: Tue, 13 Aug 96 01:24:52 UT
From: "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
To: "Gambia-L" <Gambia-L@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Female Circumcision
Message-ID: <UPMAIL01.199608130125080247@msn.com>
Gambia-l group,
I received a letter today from a female friend in The Gambia who is now in
charge of a WID group. One of the goals of the group is to educate about
"female genital mutilation". She asked me to send appropriate literature to
her and I intend to do so but I was not altogether sure where to start. I
thought some of the Gambian females in the group might have some ideas to
share. You can write to me directly or you can mail me information or
literature. My address is as follows: Brian Hubbard, 3703 Hughes Road,
Louisville, KY 40207. Thank you for any and all responses
Gambia-l
The content of this material is in no way, shape, or form intended to offend or
ridicule any particular list member. The material herein is from my personal
observation of the events going on in the Gambia and some of the grossly critical
comments. I have to make clear that as much as I disagree with some of the the
comments, I have to admit that there is a lot of foresight in our discussions and
I'm open to feedback.
I have to agree with Mambuna that some of us may better serve our country
by returning to the Gambia after decades of hiatus. It is obvious that there is a
lot of misinformation about the situation in the Gambia. I must first expound on
the issue of tribalism and nepotism as my friend from Atlanta articulated in his
last mail. There is no evidence that the "so called illegal government" is favoring
one ethnic group or region in its hiring, firing, or freezing the assets of those
individuals that unconscientiously raped our country. I am in no way playing
spokesman for the government, nor am I endorsing prolonged military rule in our
country. However, from a rational overview, I must remind some of our members that
the firings were necessitated when the firees attempted to continue the unscrupulous
and inept tendencies that were so prevalent and even encouraged by our former
"so called democratically elected" government. Those individuals who were fired did
not get canned because they were ill educated, in fact most of them had their graduate
diplomas but they forgot that the era of getting away with blatant misappropriation
of state funds is over. Under our previous "democratically elected government" those
same individuals would have kept their jobs.
Looking at the ethnic makeup of the government, you have to wonder how my
friend came up with the rationale that there is evidence of "neo-trabalism and
nepotism. I can't help but fret that one of the most challenging aspect of African
politics is the inability to jettison ethnic ambition and focus on national goals.
In this regard, It is evident that the ruling council is unprecedentedly pushing for
chanelling our energies toward national goals instead of individual ambition. It is
appalling to know that during thirty years of continued squandering of --ALL-- of
our foreign aid under the former mock democracy, there was little or no anti-corruption
dissenting activism to save Gambia. We all witnessed our country being transformed
into the most despicably backward country in Africa and nobody attempted to salvage
Gambia untill July 22, 1994. The peasant farmers, who were virtually forgotten, and
who incidentally are the backbone of our economy were seen as mere surplus people.
Let's Keep in mind that unless we recognize the poor farmer from the province, we will
never progress as a nation. The average farmer now feels that the government
recognizes their value and acknowledges their contribution in a country whose economy is
dependent on groundnuts and tourism. Our former so called "legitimate government"
violated their rights and kept them encapsulated in poverty. I am fully aware that
governmtnts are not there to improve the lives of the poor, that is left to the
individual, but it should at least provide basic necessities and guarantee their
inalienable rights.
On the issue of --RIGHTS-- who would forget the imprisonment of Sheriff
Mustapha Dibba and other members of the National Convention Party for no apparent reason
following the Kukoi coup. Who would forget the killing of Nyanga Sallah and other
innocent civilians just because they were ctitical of the ruling PPP. These people
were in no way affiliated with Kukoi and his communist ideas. They were just innocent
civilians who expressed their inherent rights and were killed and imprisoned by our
"democratically elected government. The question is -- WHERE WAS AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL
AND DEMOCRATIC MINDED GAMBIANS???.
Some of us want to believe that the road to democracy has been stymied, despite
evidence to the contrary. The process toward a return to civilian rule is ongoing and
a lift of the ban of political parties is eminent. In response to previous comments,
I must disagaree with the idea that Gambians are not free to --TALK-- and that Gambia is
moving toward a Liberia-like scenario. I don't believe that the council is fixated on a
prolonged military dictatorship like that of the late Samuel Doe, nor do I believe that
the Gambia is being diveded on bloodlines. Let's keep in mind that the Gambia is a
small country and we are all intermarried. We are perhaps the only country where we all
know each other albeit our ethnicity.
The recent vote in support of the draft constitution -- BY A LANDSLIDE-- shows
that Gambians are looking to move forward and not get bogged down by ethnic or regional
differences. I hope and pray that the move toward a return to civilian regime is not
derailed by the enemies of peace, justice, and equality for all.
MAFY a.k.a. MANLAFY
(DeVry Institute of Technology)
Date: Tue, 13 Aug 1996 13:57:59 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Commentary
Mafy and Gambia-l,
Mafy's posting has illuminated a path many of us avoided. His courage
is enviable. To accuse the Jammeh government of nepotism and the like
may be too simplistic. However, in the name of `transparency', Jammeh
would always need to give us cogent reasons regarding the incessant
hiring and firing of top officials which has come to stigmatize his
administration. When such occasions become prevalent, as they are in
our country, the human mind begins to wander and wonder searching for
possible reasons. Inevitably, factors such as nepotism etc. are put
forward as likely scape-goats. That erratic system of appointments
is inimical to development. Not only does it dissuade some capable
citizens from taking up certain appointments, it necessarily points out
the inability of a government to vet and sieve potential candidates
before hiring. The AFPRC has a tendency of appointing people on
impulse. This comment may sound silly but the facts on the ground
exemplify it.
We hope time is running out for the AFPRC. But if they are to stay on,
they would need to improve their recruitment process to encourage
capable Gambians, and to show the world that they themselves are
capable administrators. As far as I know, erratic personnel management
is a sign of weakness than anything else. Or does the AFPRC want to
tell us that most Gambians who can attain top level positions are
corrupt and can never stake off their hands from the public coffers?
Let the debate continue!
Lamin Drammeh(Japan).
Date: Tue, 13 Aug 1996 11:16:09 GMT+1
From: "HEIDI SKRAMSTAD" <HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Female Circumcision
Message-ID: <1529C481C42@amadeus.cmi.no>
Re: Female Circumcision
Although a lot of litterature exist on Female Genital Mutilation or
Female Circumcision (I use Female Circumcision because I think it is
up to the women who are circumcised to decide wether they are
mutilated or not), it is difficult to find appropriate
litterature for somebody who is educating others in a Gambian
context. I guess this person wants to tell Gambian women about
health hazards of FC as it is practized in the Gambia. As far as
I know, no such litterature exists. There is a lot of documentation
about healt problems from infibulation from countries such as Somalia,
Sudan and Southern Egypt, but according to a report from Women's
Bureau (1985) most of the circumcised Gambian women have been through
a form where parts of clitoris and sometimes labia minora are
excised. Few of the women interviewed reported that they vere
infibulated. What remains to know is what are the health consequenses
from the "Gambian circumcision". What are the relationship between
FC and pelvic infections, problems during labour, infertility,
pain during intercourse etc. ? No Gambian woman would buy "health
propaganda" if it does not fit with her own experiences.
BAFROW, an NGO in Banjul, is doing some research on FC in the
Gambia. I suggest that your friend contacts Fatou Waggeh, BAFROW, 214
Tafsir Demba Mbye Road, Banjul Tel: 225270. GAMCOTRAP will also be
able to recommed litterature. I don't have their address but Amie Joof-
Coole, leader of Women's Council (Tel.:391235) will be able to give
more information.
The report from Women's Bureau from 1985, may be ordered from OXFAM
in England if Women's Bureau does not have any copy. The reference is:
Saffiatou Singateh: Female Circumcision: The Gambia
Experience: A study on the Social and Economic and Health
Implications. Banjul: The Gambia Women's Bureau 1985
If your friend is interested in "less appropriate" litterature on
FC, I may provide a list of references.
Heidi Skramstad
Date sent: Tue, 13 Aug 96 01:24:52 UT
Gambia-l group,
I received a letter today from a female friend in The Gambia who is now in
charge of a WID group. One of the goals of the group is to educate about
"female genital mutilation". She asked me to send appropriate literature to
her and I intend to do so but I was not altogether sure where to start. I
thought some of the Gambian females in the group might have some ideas to
share. You can write to me directly or you can mail me information or
literature. My address is as follows: Brian Hubbard, 3703 Hughes Road,
Louisville, KY 40207. Thank you for any and all responses
Date: Tue, 13 Aug 96 15:37:54 BST
From: L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L)
Subject: Re: Drugs on the way to Gambia? (fwd)
Message-ID: <9608131437.AA14399@hpl.lut.ac.uk>
Hi Momodou,
You wrote:-
Hi Gambia-l!
> Here is a shocking news about drugs. The Danish TV have just broadcasted that
> the cargo was on the way to the Gambian ministry of Agriculture. Is there any
> one on the list to shed more light on the case?
=======================================================================
The story was on national radio here and on the BBC World service since
yesterday. It was the main news item on the African service. The report can
be summarised as follows:
That 6.7 tonnes of heroin worth about $500 Million dollars was in a container
addressed to the Ministry of Agriculture in the Gambia in this particular
ship. The ship carrying the drug was from Cambodia. It stopped for a while in
Spain before it proceeded to Mauritania where it was impounded following a tip
off by interpol. This according to the news reports is the largest drug
seizure for over 10 years and it ranked as the third largest find in living
memory.
The report also quoted sources that it follows a telephone call made by
the nearest Gambian Embassy informing the authorities in Banjul that
the consignements are on the way.
Gambian authorities denied having anything to do with the case.
End of summary.
Comment:
At least one thing is clear. This indeed is a sad day for the whole of the
Gambia. Our image is going to suffer considerably. We are going to loose
our credibility whether the story is true or false.
I will just remind you of the following:
1. "Operation Green Medicine" an allegation made by former AFPRC spokesman
Ebou Jallow in an open letter to Gambian and International press.
2. The source of money for all the development projects undertaken by AFPRC as
money from GOD.
MAY GOD HELP US.
> 12 Aug 96 - Mauritania-Drugs
>
> Over Six Tonnes of Drugs Impounded in Mauritania
>
> NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (PANA) - Some 6,750 Kg of heroin were seized Sunday
> morning at the Port of Nouakchott
> aboard a ship impounded by the navy.
>
> The ship was impounded after an alert from Interpol, the international
> police.
>
> A navy spokesman refused to state the ship's exact destination but said it
> had come from a European port and was headed for
> an African country.
>
> Sources, however, said the ship could have been headed for the Gambia after
> several stops in Europe.
>
> The vessel is German-owned but flies under the Dutch flag.
>
> It was also carrying cargo destined for Mauritania.
>
>
Date: 13 Aug 1996 09:38:40 -0500
From: "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Commentary
Fellas,
This weekend have marked the first critical stage of the political =
transition in the Gambia as fellow Gambians voted overwhelming for the =
return to constitutional rule. Undoubtedly, the high turn out have once =
again reminded us of the yearning for democracy and political =
participation that Gambians have missed for the last two and half years. =
While some sections of the constitution might be of some concern to some, =
many of us recognized the paramount importance of restoring a democratic =
environment to resolve some of these issues. Mafy has hit a note in his =
commentary of pointing out some of the doomsday characterization of =
events in the Gambia from Amnesty International and other Gambia =
watchers. I agree that this is not the time to engage in divisive =
rhetoric that will put further derailment on the transition.
The issue of nepotism and tribalism was also raised. These are strong =
words that have the potential to inflame emotions and create =
divisiveness. I urge that we use them with caution. However, the =
political gerrymandering by the military regime should be of major =
concern to all of us. I am quite sure that these are some of the issues =
that a future parliament and indeed all Gambians will seek to resolve. =
But for now let us all be unwavered on our resolve to restore democratic =
rule. let us all encourage the process so that we can rectify the flaws =
in an open and free environment that solicit the participation of all =
Gambins. Lets us not be bogged down by details but be united by a vision =
for the future. The onus is on us and only on us.
Good day
Yaya
Date: Wed, 14 Aug 1996 01:22:52 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Drugs on the way to Gambia? (fwd)
Message-ID: <199608131620.BAA05684@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia-l,
I am completely mesmerised by this drug issue. I do not know really
what all this is about. I need to be enlightened by you my comrades.
Lamin.
Date: Tue, 13 Aug 1996 12:28:58 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Commentary
Here is my response to a past article.
On Mon, 12 Aug 1996, mafy wrote:
> last mail. There is no evidence that the "so called illegal government" is favoring
Jammeh's government is illegal no matter how well-intentioned he
is. No one is above the law.
> diplomas but they forgot that the era of getting away with blatant misappropriation
> of state funds is over. Under our previous "democratically elected government" those
> same individuals would have kept their jobs.
Evidence has been produced, in a news conference held by AI that
Jammeh has stolen money himself. Even his former spokesman, Jallow,
claims the same. Jammeh is now spending money, ie buying Benzes and
houses for his in-laws at a rate that his salary cannot support. The same
can be said for the rest of his group. These are not rumours but facts.
> It is appalling to know that during thirty years of continued squandering of --ALL-- of
> our foreign aid under the former mock democracy, there was little or no anti-corruption
> dissenting activism to save Gambia.
I think this is a valid and important thing. But past inaction
does not justify present abuse. Even if people did not criticize Jawara,
it does not mean that Jammeh has a carte-blanche to steal money and
oppress Gambians.
> We all witnessed our country being transformed
> into the most despicably backward country in Africa and nobody attempted to salvage
> Gambia untill July 22, 1994.
In 1993, The Gambia, according to the IMF, had the third best
economy in Africa. In 1995, The Gambian economy contracted by 6%. Jammeh
is definitely not qualified to run the country as evidenced by the
economic indices coming out.
> civilians who expressed their inherent rights and were killed and imprisoned by our
> "democratically elected government. The question is -- WHERE WAS AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL
> AND DEMOCRATIC MINDED GAMBIANS???.
I remember reading Amnesty appeals for the release of political
prisoners in The Gambia. Look at Amnesty's archives they have definitely
critized Jawara. The reason Amnesty and nearly all world organisations
have expressed distress at the AFRPC is that they know a bad
government when they see one. Anyone with experience would tell you that
The Gambia is in trouble.
> Some of us want to believe that the road to democracy has been stymied, despite
> evidence to the contrary. The process toward a return to civilian rule is ongoing and
> a lift of the ban of political parties is eminent. In response to previous comments,
> I must disagaree with the idea that Gambians are not free to --TALK-- and that Gambia is
> moving toward a Liberia-like scenario. I don't believe that the council is fixated on a
> prolonged military dictatorship like that of the late Samuel Doe, nor do I believe that
> the Gambia is being diveded on bloodlines. Let's keep in mind that the Gambia is a
> small country and we are all intermarried. We are perhaps the only country where we all
> know each other albeit our ethnicity.
If the AFPRC is so great, why are we returning to civilian rule ?
How can anybody beat Jammeh in the elections considering the hurdles
enshrined in the "constitution" ? Jammeh is merely using the constitution
as a tool to allow him to continue to be in power. If he was interested
in a good future for The Gambia, he would resign, go to college, get
experience working in the real world and then go back to run for the
presidency. Since he is such a great guy, I know he would have no problem
getting elected.
Actually Liberia, Rwanda, and Burundi were all countries in which
people were intermarried. All they needed was a military interested in
remaining in power by exploiting the fissures in society.
> I hope and pray that the move toward a return to civilian regime is not
> derailed by the enemies of peace, justice, and equality for all.
Criticizing the AFPRC is treasonous in The Gambia but it should
not be. After all, wisdom is gain by listening to what others have to
say; true or false, dumb or clever. The enemies of peace are those who
remain detached from what is happening in The Gambia and those who allow
fear to mute their voices.
-Abdou.
Date: Tue, 13 Aug 1996 13:23:36 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Mauritania seizes huge heroin haul
Message-ID: <199608131723.NAA28023@mabuhay.cc.columbia.edu>
NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (Reuter) - Mauritanian police have
seized 6.75 tons of heroin on a Danish-flagged container ship in
bags addressed to the agriculture ministry in military-ruled
Gambia, police sources said Monday.
The sources put the value of the haul at $160 million. Other
estimates put it much higher.
Gendarmerie spokesman Capt. Abdallahi Ould Ahmed Aicha told
reporters Sunday heroin had been found hidden amongst a cargo of
soya beans and searches of the ship's 55 containers were
continuing.
The Maersk Douala came from Phnom Penh via the Spanish port
of Algeciras and was heading for Senegal and Gambia, then back
to Mauritania. The sources said Interpol had been following the
ship and had tipped off the Mauritanian authorities.
The 19 crew -- four Germans, two Croats, 10 Filipinos, a
Spaniard and two Poles -- are in custody.
Interpol warned earlier this year that the northwest African
country was becoming a transit point for drug and weapons
trafficking. Mauritania's isolation, porous borders and
proximity to Europe have allowed the drugs trade to flourish.
Date: 13 Aug 1996 18:12:48 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Drugs on the way to Gambia? (fwd)
Message-ID: <1547763678.81809314@inform-bbs.dk>
Dear Lang,
My Allah save our country.
I was infact, very shocked about the news because our
name is already spoilt, especially in Denmark concerning drugs. Gambians
are the third larggest group of Africans south of Sahara here but almost up
to
50% or more are involved in the drugs trade and they are the ones who
dominate
the market. We have a lot of addicts and they dont care what is being
written in
the media. A month ago one of them died of overdose (its not the first time).
And now this! The container was addressed to the Ministry of agriculture!
The ship was charterd by Maersk line "a Danish shipping company".
>Hi Momodou,
>You wrote:-
>
>Hi Gambia-l!
>> Here is a shocking news about drugs. The Danish TV have just broadcasted
>that
>> the cargo was on the way to the Gambian ministry of Agriculture. Is there
>any
>> one on the list to shed more light on the case?
>=======================================================================
>
>The story was on national radio here and on the BBC World service since
>yesterday. It was the main news item on the African service. The report can
>be summarised as follows:
>
>That 6.7 tonnes of heroin worth about $500 Million dollars was in a
container
>addressed to the Ministry of Agriculture in the Gambia in this particular
>ship. The ship carrying the drug was from Cambodia. It stopped for a while
in
>Spain before it proceeded to Mauritania where it was impounded following a
tip
>
>off by interpol. This according to the news reports is the largest drug
>seizure for over 10 years and it ranked as the third largest find in living
>memory.
>The report also quoted sources that it follows a telephone call made by
>the nearest Gambian Embassy informing the authorities in Banjul that
>the consignements are on the way.
>Gambian authorities denied having anything to do with the case.
>End of summary.
>
>Comment:
>
>At least one thing is clear. This indeed is a sad day for the whole of the
>Gambia. Our image is going to suffer considerably. We are going to loose
>our credibility whether the story is true or false.
>
>I will just remind you of the following:
>
>1. "Operation Green Medicine" an allegation made by former AFPRC spokesman
> Ebou Jallow in an open letter to Gambian and International press.
>
>2. The source of money for all the development projects undertaken by AFPRC
as
>
> money from GOD.
>
>MAY GOD HELP US.
>
>> 12 Aug 96 - Mauritania-Drugs
>>
>> Over Six Tonnes of Drugs Impounded in Mauritania
>>
>> NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (PANA) - Some 6,750 Kg of heroin were seized Sunday
>> morning at the Port of Nouakchott
>> aboard a ship impounded by the navy.
>>
>> The ship was impounded after an alert from Interpol, the international
>> police.
>>
>> A navy spokesman refused to state the ship's exact destination but said it
>> had come from a European port and was headed for
>> an African country.
>>
>> Sources, however, said the ship could have been headed for the Gambia
after
>> several stops in Europe.
>>
>> The vessel is German-owned but flies under the Dutch flag.
>>
>> It was also carrying cargo destined for Mauritania.
>>
Date: 14 Aug 1996 07:30:12 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Re: Drugs on the way to Gambi...
Message-ID: <3479232413.84676861@inform-bbs.dk>
Date: Wed, 14 Aug 96 12:18:21 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: I am back . . .!
Message-ID: <9608141618.AA09472@mx5.u.washington.edu>
Hello Gambia-l:
THIS IS MORRO CEESAY SIGNING-ON, ONCE MORE. I HOPE THE LIST HAS BEEN
AS LIVELY AS I LEFT IT. NO ONE HAS TRAVELLED TO A CITY AND SHOT ANY
ONE YET I HOPE! GLAD TO BE BACK. HOPE ALL ARE WELL.
BY THE WAY, THE U.S GOVT. HAS KICKED TOMBONG SAIDY (REMEMBER MY OLD
PAL, THE CHARGES D'AFFAIRES?) OUT OF THE COUNTRY.
MORRO.
Date: Wed, 14 Aug 96 19:01:30 -0700
From: Lang Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: PANA News - Angola Deports 107 Gambians
Message-ID: <E0uqkG7-0006tO-00@egate.lut.ac.uk>
http://www.afnews.org/ans/pana/FEED/96H14046.html
Date: 14 Aug 1996 19:00:39 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: I am back . . .!
Message-ID: <1646526463.87157022@inform-bbs.dk>
Welcome back Morro. We are still around but your company was really missed.
Date: Wed, 14 Aug 1996 14:22:44 -0400 (EDT)
From: Isatou Secka <isatou@Glue.umd.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member (fwd)
Hello Gambia-l,
My name is Anna Secka and I attend the University of Bridgeport,
Connecticut. I am a junior and I am majoring in Computer Engineering/Computer
Science. I think that it is a great idea that gambians can get together and
discuss issues that might help us in the future. As we all know the future of
our country lies in our hands, therefore we should not just sit back and let
someone make all the decisions for us. I know that every organization must
have a leader but i believe that a leader cannot function without the members
of the organization. I believe that team work is the key to success. I hope
that we will all take this opportunity to help in the development of our
country. Remember: TOGETHER WE STAND, DIVIDED WE FALL!
I am happy to be a member of this newsgroup and I look forward to
participating in future discussions.
Date: Wed, 14 Aug 1996 14:18:17 -0400 (EDT)
From: Binta Njie <njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Membership request
Hi Abdou
Alieu B. Jawara would also like to be a member of the list. He lives in
Canada and his E-mail address is: umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA
Thanks
Binta
Date: Wed, 14 Aug 1996 14:38:30 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Immigration: USA
SAN DIEGO (Reuter) - Declaring illegal immigration has
reached ``crisis proportions,'' Republican leaders called
Wednesday for a constitutional amendment to overturn a
128-year-old guarantee of citizenship for any child born on U.S.
soil.
The Republican Party's platform committee adopted a proposal
that citizenship be denied to children born in the United States
to parents who are not ``long-term legal residents'' -- a
category covering undocumented aliens and some foreigners in the
country legally as well.
Seeking to capitalize on public outrage over illegal
immigration, platform writers voted unanimously in favor of the
plan, a direct challenge to a longstanding guarantee enshrined
in the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution.
Immigrants' rights spokesmen slammed the proposal, calling
it divisive and an attempt to scapegoat immigrants.
The proposal was part of a series of measures calling for
beefed-up restrictions and criminal penalties against illegal
immigrants. Among the toughest proposals: to deport immigrants,
both legal and illegal, convicted of such crimes as domestic
violence, stalking, child abuse, child neglect and child
abandonment.
``This sends the message that we're ready to strengthen our
laws,'' said Florida Rep. Bill McCollum, a leading conservative
voice on immigration policy.
If the plank is approved at the Republican National
Convention set to begin Monday in San Diego, it becomes part of
the official manifesto nominee-in-waiting Bob Dole will carry
into the campaign against President Clinton.
The attack on citizenship rights comes at time of growing
anti-immigrant sentiment and supporters of the Republican
proposal believe it will strike a chord with the voters.
The platform adopted Wednesday expresses support for ``a
constitutional amendment or constitutionally valid legislation
declaring that children born in the United States of alien
parents who are not long-term legal residents are not
automatically citizens.''
Such a restriction would cover not only the American-born
children of illegal immigrants but those born to foreigners who
are not permanent legal residents including tourists, students
and business people. But McCollum said the children of political
refugees and asylum seekers would still be entitled to
citizenship.
The proposed amendment would overturn a longtime pillar of
constitutional law first set down in 1868 with the passage of
the Fourteenth Amendment, which guaranteed citizenship to ``all
persons born or naturalized in the United States.'' That
language was included to make former slaves citizens of the
United States when they gained freedom after the Civil War.
At the heart of the latest Republican proposal is a claim by
conservatives that the U.S. citizenship guarantee has acted as a
magnet for illegal immigrant parents who see it as a ticket to
resident visas and even citizenship at a later date.
But immigrant rights advocates say there is little evidence
that ``birthright citizenship'' encourages large numbers of
people to enter the United States illegally.
The Clinton administration has said it opposes the change.
Mark Silverman, an attorney with the Immigrant Legal
Resource Center in San Francisco, called the proposal very
divisive and narrow-minded. He said it would exacerbate ethnic
tensions in California and would lead to the children of
immigrants being accused of not being ``real Americans''.
``Anyone that wants to turn California into Bosnia, this is
the way to go,'' he said. He said the proposal was unlikely to
become reality because of the difficulty of passing a
constitutional amendment.
Republican platform writers also slammed Clinton's record on
controlling the nation's borders and declared that illegal
immigrants and their children should be denied all public
benefits except ``emergency aid.''
``Illegal immigration has reached crisis proportions,'' the
platform stated, estimating that four million undocumented
aliens now live in the United States, with that number growing
by 300,000 a year.
Date: Wed, 14 Aug 1996 14:40:05 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: I am back . . .!
Message-ID: <01I89PPOAW32000MLB@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Morro:
Were you just waiting for Tombong to be "kicked out" (your words) before
rejoining us? Well, just joking. Welcome back! Several enquiries were
made about your whereabouts; and many said they missed your participation
(e.g. Lamin, Japan) even though you stepped on some toes (including mine)
from time to time.
Tombong merely stated that he was moving to London without any explanation.
Since then, I have heard reports of his expulsion by the US government.
If true, does any one know exactly why?
Amadou.
Date: Wed, 14 Aug 1996 14:53:04 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <01I89Q6C56RM000MLB@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Gambia-l:
Alieu B. Jawara (Manitoba, Canada) added. Intro. expected from him.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 14 Aug 96 15:11:15 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: I am back . . .!
Amadou:
Unbelievably, I had no idea that the Embassy was even subscribed to the
List. I warned you guys about that. I am not totally comfortable sharing
the same space with tentacles of the military government. It has
nothing to do with fear. It has everything to do with my self respect.
About Tombong . . . why should I kick a dead horse. I presume God has a
foot . . .
Morro.
Date: Wed, 14 Aug 1996 17:08:41 -0400
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The Gambia National Troupe Saga
Message-ID: <199608142108.RAA25723@auc.edu>
I am back after taking a week long vacation following the national troupe's
departure for Detroit on August 7.
First let me thank all those who sent messages of support concerning my
personal struggles with the national troupe. I have only been able to read my
mails once the past month.
Second, I notice that Mr. Saidy of the Gambia Embassy has made comments
concerning the saga of the national troupe. There are several points he made I
wish to comment on, but first let me give all an overview of the events leading to the troupe's predicament.
Sometime towards the end of April, I was approached by one Mr. Abdoulie Sosseh
of Atlanta to have a meeting with him. I agreed and when we met he revealed to
me his plans to bring the Gambia National Troupe to Atlanta during the Olympic
period. He further stated that he was arranging for them to come around the
middle of June so that they can perform during the Black Arts Festival and the
Gambian July Reunion. He further stated that since I was the President of the
Gambian Community Association of Georgia, he was soliciting mine and the entire
Gambian community's support.
I told him that in fact I had read on the internet an article regarding the
troupe's visit to Atlanta (Ref. Daily Observer Feb. - PANA web site) by Dr.
Pierson and Celebrate Africa. Mr. Sosseh revealed that he was the president and
Founder of Celebrate Africa! I agreed to assist in whatever way I could on
condition that Gambians who would like to invest (since he was soliciting
investors) be allowed to do so, since this was our national troupe. I do not
know how it is in other states, but it irks me ot see SeneGambian groups being
brought to Atlanta by others for profit when we are the very ones who fill the
halls of entertainment! It would've been out of character for me to not
insist on this point. Mr. Sosseh agreed.
I called several meetings for Gambians who might be interested in investing to
hear what Mr. Sosseh had to say. I invited him to our July Reunion Organizing
Committee meeting where he presented his project and asked for community
support. I also disclosed to the community my plans to utilize this July
Reunion as a precursor to next year's African Festival.
In Atlanta, every group of people have an annual festival which is sponsored
in part by the city of Atlanta. For example, The National Black Arts Festival
of the African American Community, The Carribean Carnival (which started just
a few years ago and now have an annual $50 000 grant from the city!). I argued
that it was time for the African community to also have their own festival.
However our main problem was the lack of unity and solidarity. I further argued
that it was going to take a few organized African communities to make this dream
come true. When I looked at our up coming events, I felt that we had the
necessary ingredients to spearhead the case for an African Festival.
First, the Senegalese Band Lemzo Diamano was going to be in Atlanta for that
weekend. Here was the opportunity to showcase a first-class African band.
Second, the Gambia National Troupe would be performing also that same weekend.
Here, traditional African music played on traditional instruments as well as
African Ballet would be showcased.
Third, there was the two-day soccer tournament which featured 6 African teams
from 5 different states.
Fourth, we were planning conferences, thus satisfying the intellectual/
educational aspect of the program.
Fifth, Celebrate Africa/ Mr. Sosseh was also going to create an African
marketplace for African vendors to come and sell their wares.
Finally, the most important ingredient of all - people! Hundreds of Gambians
(Africans) were going to convene in Atlanta to attend these events.
What more can you ask in terms of a complete package? This was what I saw - the
opportunity to make a very strong case with the city to support the idea of an
African festival. We would have satisfied most if not all their critirea.
The Atlanta Bureau of Arts and Entertainment looks at projects to fund for their
cultural and entertainment values, their ability to lure more tourists to come
to Atlanta as well as their potential to make financial gains.
It was in this light that I viewed the coming of the troupe. As part of a
package which we could take to the city. (All this is on record. I believe both
Mr. Baboucarr Sillah and Mr. Manlafie Jarjue (Mafy) were at that meeting.)
Further I published the visit of the troupe in our community newsletter (May and
June issues) which I brought with me to Washington D.C. for distribution during
the ALD. So I am a bit confused when Mr. Saidy states that he knows for a fact
that LatJor knew about the troupe's visit long before they left Banjul. Of
course I knew and hundreds of other Gambians also knew, since I informed them!
It is an untruth for Saidy to say that I claimed to have gotten into the picture
when the troupe arrived in New York!! Perhaps if Mr. Saidy had attended the
conference held in D.C. he would have been better informed.
I further provided Sosseh with a line of communication with Dr. Pierson at his
request since he did not have a telephone. It is in this way that I was
introduced to Dr. Pierson in my official capacity as President of the Gambian
Community in Georgia.
I last spoke to Sosseh two weeks prior to the troupe's arrival when I connected
him with Pierson in Detroit on a 3-way call. The latter wanted to get Sosseh's
assurance that he had lined up the number of performances and the transportation
arrangement they agreed to since he was now going to have to pay for the
airtickets of the 26-member group. Sosseh assured him that all was taken care of
since he was getting sponsorship for the various performances.
It was then that I published the official July Reunion Program. If Mr. Saidy
has eyes to read perhaps he would have seen ON THE PROGRAM that each event on
it also had the promoter's name below it. The Lemzo Diamano performances were
a Xol-Gis Productions, the Gambia National Troupe performance was a Celebrate
Africa 96! Productions. Did Mr. Saidy miss these items or is it a deliberate act
of malice? I believe I also posted the program on the net for list members.
I deleted mine, but if someone retained his/hers could you please forward it
to Mr. Saidy for me?
According to Mr. Saidy: "Latjor has an agreement with Dr. Pierson and he stood
to gain financially from the arrangement had things went as planned."
Liar! I have secured copies of all transactions and agreements between Dr.
Pierson and Mr. Sosseh who was given SOLE AUTHORITY AND CONTROL OF THE TROUPE
between June 27 and August 7. I am going to publish all this in my newsletter
as well as in other publications. I will personally send you a copy! How then
could I make an arrangement with Pierson given that this was the case? I do not know if Saidy is just speculating or what. It would have been better if he asked
me!
I found out about the impending disaster a day before when I called Sosseh (who
was then working with Mor Thiam during the Black Arts Festival) to enquire about
the venue for the troupe's performance. (Those of you who still have a copy of
the program will see that I only had a date for the troupe's performance. For
venue and fee I typed - T.B.A. i.e. To Be Announced!) It was then that Sosseh
told me that he had abandoned the project. I enquired about the troupe and he
said that they were in Dakar boarding their flight for New York. He further
stated that he was sorry that things went the way they did, but rather than cry
over spill milk he had to move on. He had to look out for himself. That he comes
first, or in his own words, he "was number one"!
To be continued ...
In peace,
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 14 Aug 1996 17:42:29 -0400
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: DRUGS- THE GAMBIA
Message-ID: <960814174227_501429107@emout09.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l,
About the drugs captured in Mauritania and addressed to the Ministry of
Agriculture, the government of The Gambia has nothing to do withit. As a
matter of fact investigators have been sent to Mauritania for to help in
uncovering the person or persons behind it. Before the end of the week, the
people responsible will be arrested.
The drugs were address to the Ministry and to a P.O. Box number and for those
who are familiar with the government, would know that they don't use
P.O.Boxes but Privade Mail bags. Below are two press releases from the High
Commission here in London and also from the Ministry of Agriculture. For
those who listen to the BBC, i was interviewed about the matter twice
yesterday. I will provide you with more information later. Any way the press
releases are as follows :
THE MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCES
PRESS RELEASE : STATEMENT OF DISCLAIMER.
The attention of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources has
been drawn to the news item carried by the British Broadcasting
Corporation(BBC) this morning (August 13 , 1996) regarding a shipment of
illigal drugs which was found on a vessel in a Mauritanian Port, said to have
been imported from Cambodia and consigned to the Ministry of Agriculture,
Banjul.
The Ministry wishes to unequivocally dissociate itself from the said
consignment. The Ministry further wishes to inform the general public that it
has not placed any order for any kind of commodity from Cambodia, neither has
it had any dealing with any agent, donor or company based inCambodia, nor is
it expecting any shipment from that country
The Ministry therefore wishes to totally condemn this ignoble and
nefarious action.
Signed : Permanent Secretary
Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources
SECOND PRESS RELEASE:
THE GAMBIA HIGH COMMISSION, LONDON
PRESS RELEASE
The Gambia High Commission is dismayed by news broadcast over the BBC
World Service on 13th August 1996, stating that a shipment of illigal drugs
found on a vessel in a Mauritanian Port, said to have been imported from
Cambodia was consigned to the Ministry of Agriculture in The Gambia.
By implication it is assumed that The Gambia was a party to this shaddy
deal.
Let it be known that this ship and its consignment had nothing to do with
the government of The Gambia or the Ministry of Agriculture which has never
placed any order for any kind of commodity from Cambodia, neither has it any
dealing with any agent , donor or company based in Cambodia.
Let it further be known that the said shipment was canabish and not
herion as indicated and that The Gambia police had earlier received a tip off
from the German Authorities to keep surveillance of the said ship if it ever
came into Thr Gambia waters.
The government of The Gambia deplores all aspect of narcotic drugs and its
illicit use and ever since the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC
) came to power has stood firmly against the Drug Traffic.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 14 Aug 1996 17:42:25 -0400
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: I am back . . .!
Message-ID: <960814174212_501428847@emout12.mail.aol.com>
Hello Gambia-l,
Hey Morro, i didn't know you were still alive, i came to Minneapolis in May
but could not get in touch with you but i spoke to your boss and asked her to
say hi to you. So you are happy that i am out of the US, but you know what? I
am alive and kicking. My transfer to Europe is stale news, but i am glad to
know that you are celebrating about it. Have fund.
I left for farious reasons, but the buttom line was i had some problems with
a towing company in Virginia and one thing let to the other and a fight broke
out. They were beaten and one of them sustained some injuries and since i had
diplomatic immunity( a word that Morro hates to hear) i could not be charged
and as i result i had to be transfered. The incident involved me and three
other Gambians and six or eight white guys(employees of the towing company)
..The detail of the incident and other factors will be in my book which will
be published soon ( and i hope Morro will read it , because i will give him
an authorgraphed copy)
I know i was effective in the US and will continue to be effective no matter
where i go. I am really proud of my achievements in the US.
Gambia-l, i would like to take this opportunity to re-assure every one that
i did not join the group to spy on any one. This is an important group and
all we are doing is share ideas and ways and means of correcting the wrongs
in The Gambia and at the same time contribute to the deverlopment of the
country. We are here to agree to disagree. The way we debate issues here, is
the same way i debate issues with members of the AFPRC. I want you to relax
and contribute to the discussions. The only way we can progress is to be able
to have heated discussions of all kinds of issues especially those about The
Gambia without violence or disrespecting each other. We could be on opposit
sides of issues but the bottom line here is that we are all Gambians and we
all want a better Gambia. The only difference is that we are taking different
routes to a better Gambai. I would have join the group even if i was not
working for the government, and i did not join the group as an agent of the
AFPRC. I joined as a Gambian who have some thing to contribute to the
healthy discussions about the future of The Gambia.
Best regards.
Tombong Saidy
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 14 Aug 1996 18:14:26 -0400
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: THE BAN ON POLITICAL PARTIES HAS BEEN LIFTED
Message-ID: <960814181425_501457360@emout15.mail.aol.com>
The AFPRC has lifted the ban on political parties today August 14th, 1996,
and the elections is still scheduled for September 11th.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 15 Aug 1996 10:44:51 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Former Gambia leader says referendum manipulated
Message-ID: <199608151444.KAA12571@shalom.cc.columbia.edu>
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (Reuter) - Gambia's ousted civilian
president Sir Dawda Jawara said Wednesday the military
government had manipulated the results of last week's referendum
to ensure the draft constitution was approved.
The electoral commission said the draft had been approved by
70.4 percent of voters, and put turnout at a massive 86.9
percent. Jawara told the British Broadcasting Corporation
conditions had not permitted a free and fair vote.
``It was held at a time when political parties have been
banned for two years, political activity itself was banned, a
lot of influential people were simply picked up from their homes
and detained without charge for months on end,'' said Jawara,
who lives in exile in England.
``The process of registration of voters, the process of the
election itself and the counting of the votes were handled
entirely by the military.''
Jawara said some Gambians had backed the constitution in the
hope of a quick end to military rule, but others had opposed it.
``The 70 percent they announced in favor of yes has been
manipulated,'' he said.
Military leader Capt. Yahya Jammeh has not yet lifted the
ban on political parties, as he had promised to do after the
referendum, though presidential elections are less than a month
away.
The government has banned Jawara, 72, from seeking public
office for 20 years and ordered him to pay back $1.14 million in
refunds of what the Public Assets and Properties Recovery
Commission said were improperly acquired travel expenses and
unpaid tax.
Jawara, who had been head of state since independence from
Britain in 1965, said the corruption allegations were unfounded.
The government banned 10 ministers of Jawara's former
government from seeking public office for terms of between five
and 15 years. Three of them remain in detention.
Jammeh has not made his intentions clear but he is widely
expected to run for the presidency in elections on Sept. 11 and
to transform his July 22 Movement into a political party.
The only prominent civilian politician not excluded by
different provisions of the constitution is Sherif Dibba, leader
of the National Convention Party, who came second to Jawara in
the 1992 presidential election.
Gambia-l:
Point is, Tombong did not exactly tell Gambia-l the truth in stating that
he left because his assignment here concluded. He needs to come clean.
He did not leave, he was ESCORTED out of the country. HE OWES ALL OF YOU
A COMPLETE EXPLANATION.
He is also lying when he says he's not spying on us. He has a fiduciary
duty to inform his bosses of any information he learns that may be of interest
to them. Unless he's saying that we are of no interest to his bosses, he
can't say he is not relaying to them information he learns here. Apparently
we can't do anything about that. But like I said God too is awake and
watching, and He is ON OUR SIDE . . .
But this is all I'm ever going to say about this. Tombong can delude himself
in thinking he is fooling somebody.
TO MORE IMPORTANT THINGS: Now that the ban on political activity is lifted,
what are we going to do? We don't know who is going to run against the AFPRC
yet, but I think we should raise money in the next week and be prepared to
back a candidate of our choice. Everyone should be prepared to donote
between $100-$200. We have no time to waste. What do people think?
Morro.
Hi folks,
I think Morro has a good idea about us contributing to the
political campaign back home. Each one of us should be willing to donate
money to a candidate to try and level the field. Can anyone send us info
?
I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to the Gambians
who have had nothing to say about the politcal situation back home to
reconsider their stances. We all indeed do know that Jammeh does not like
to be criticized; his personal friends Ceesay and Hydara met very unusual
deaths. Fear should howver not paralyse us. To be afraid to say anything
about one's governemnt is tantamount to saying that one's self-interest
(self-preservation) is more important than society at large. The crying
shame is the silence of the Gambian intelligencia in face of the important
events happening back home. In fact, the people helping Jammeh perpetrate
this crime are such figures as Dr Gabriel Roberts (of S.A.H.S), and Bishop
Johnson. I think educated people owe it to the societies that subsidised
their educations to particiapte in the political life.
About a year before the coup, the New York Times carried an
article about the economic prospects for The Gambia. The conclusion was
that the high-brow (or maybe "high-horse") approach of educated Gambians
to politics was a potential source of problems. THis has become prophetic
as educated Gambians continue to be "too busy" to talk about politics.
If some of us take the time to talk to people from troubled
lands, we might find out that with a dictatorship, everyone becomes
affected sooner or later. So it is in our interest to participate in the
debate now before it is too late.
This is a good idea, but when do we know who is going to run for
president, and if at all we, who are not in the Gambia will have the
opportunity to vote. Sept 11th, is right around the corner and all of the
bureaucracy, eg voyer registration etc, has not yet been made available to
us.
SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN
August 1996
Published by Siskind, Susser, Haas & Chang, Attorneys at Law, 149 Belle
Forest Circle, Nashville, Tennessee 37221, United States of America,
telephone: 800-748-3819 or 615-662-8620, facsimile: 615/646-1858, email:
info-immigration@immigration-law.com, WWW home page:
http://www.visalaw.com/~gsiskind/.
To subscribe to Siskind's Immigration Bulletin, send an email message to
majordomo@listserv.telalink.net with the message "subscribe visalaw". To
unsubscribe, send the message "unsubscribe visalaw" to the same address.
Mailing list maintained by Telalink (http://www.telalink.net).
*A MESSAGE FROM SISKIND, SUSSER, HAAS & CHANG
*LEGISLATIVE UPDATE
*COURT STRIKES DOWN MANY H-1B REGULATIONS
*STATE DEPARTMENT VISA NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 1996
*IMMIGRATION AND NATURALIZATION SERVICE ISSUES RULE REGARDING ACQUISITION OF
CITIZENSHIP FOR CERTAIN CHILDREN OF US CITIZENS BORN OUTSIDE THE US
*ARGENTINA AND AUSTRALIA ADDED TO LIST OF VISA WAIVER COUNTRIES
*INS REMOVES I-151 GREEN CARD FROM LIST OF ITEMS PROVING PERMANENT RESIDENCY
*CONSULAR FOCUS: 900 TELEPHONE NUMBER SYSTEM FOR CANADIAN AND MEXICAN
CONSULATES COMING UNDER FIRE
*US ANNOUNCES FIRST EXCLUSIONS UNDER NEW ANTI-CUBA RULE
*INS ISSUES OPINION ON EFFECT OF NONRESIDENT TAX FILING ON GREEN CARD STATUS
*VISA SPOTLIGHT: LABOR CERTIFICATIONS
*UNIVERSITY CORNER: ARE H-1B VISAS BETTER THAN J VISAS
*FROM OUR CANADIAN OFFICE: TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT OF CANADIAN REGISTERED
NURSES IN THE UNITED STATES
*INS PROCESSING TIMES
LEGISLATIVE UPDATE
There is finally news to report regarding the advancement of the
immigration overhaul bill (H.R. 2202) since our July 1996 newsletter. As
you may recall, the major immigration reform bill (previously referred to in
the House as the Smith Bill and the Senate as the Simpson Bill) has been
passed by both houses of Congress and now sits in a conference committee
where a compromise version must be hammered out. After that, the bill will
go back for a final vote in each house before going on to the President for
signature. The bill has been stalled in the committee now for several
months and no action will occur until a number of controversial issues are
resolved. Furthermore, as of the writing of this article, the House had not
even named its members to the conference committee. Timing is critical at
this point because Congress is leaving for its August recess in less than a
week and then will have just four weeks to finish up its legislative
activities for this session of Congress. After that, the bill would die.
The biggest issue stalling the bill is the Gallegly provision in the House
version of the bill, a section of the bill that would let a state prohibit
granting an education to the undocumented alien children. President Clinton
has vowed to veto the bill if this provision remains. A compromise on this
provision that would delay its implementation for a period of time is being
considered, but no agreement has been reached. The issue has created a
great deal of division among Republicans many of whom state they will make
their decision on how to vote on the bill on this single issue. There are
also indications that the Senate may begin a filibuster intended to thwart a
vote on the bill altogether should the Gallegly provision be included in the
compromise package. Just prior to the release of this issue, we learned
that Republicans on the conference committee had worked our a compromise
that we believe would allow children currently enrolled in school to
continue and would allow everyone else to attend until the 6th grade.
However, the threat of a filibuster remains real.
Other sticking points in the bill include differences over the deadline
people have for applying for asylum, differences over summary exclusion
rules, different provisions that would bar people from entering the US who
have been out of status for greater than a given length of time and
different minimum income requirements for sponsors of immigrants.
According to the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the priority
issues for pro-immigration advocates are the following:
removing the 10-year/3-year permanent bars to admissibility
preserving suspension relief from deportation
retaining the Leahy amendment to protect refugees from summary exclusion and
eliminating asylum time limits
preserving judicial review
removing the 200% income barrier to family immigration
retaining adjustment of status penalty fee provisions
eliminating H-1B restrictions.
As we have reminded readers time and again, please contact your
Congressional Representatives to urge them to vote the right way on these
issues. We especially urge readers to call their Senators and ask them to
filibuster if the final bill contains any version of the Gallegly provision
denying public education to undocumented children.
INS REMOVES I-151 GREEN CARD FROM LIST OF ITEMS PROVING PERMANENT RESIDENCY
The INS has issued a regulation removing Form I-151, Alien Registration
Receipt Card, from the listing of forms recognized as evidence of
registration as a lawful permanent resident alien. Persons holding these
cards will need to apply for a replacement Green Card, now on Form I-551.
The INS has issued warnings on the need to get a replacement green card for
several years and actually extended the deadline for applying for a new
green card on three occasions.
>From a practical point of view, the new rule means that persons seeking to
reenter the US with an I-151 card will not be considered to have proof of
permanent residency. The INS officer will have the discretion, however, to
admit the person and have the person fill out an application form at that
time for a new green card. The INS has also said that until further notice,
it will not fine carriers bringing such persons to the US under rules that
forbid transporting persons to the US who do not have lawful documentation
for entering.
INS ISSUES OPINION ON EFFECT OF NONRESIDENT TAX FILING ON GREEN CARD STATUS
The Office of the General Counsel of the INS has stated in a recent legal
opinion that filing a non-resident tax return raises the presumption that a
green card holder has abandoned his or her permanent residency status. The
opinion went on to state that in most cases, an alien would be able to
overcome this presumption only by presenting evidence tending to show that
the alien filed the nonresident alien tax return fraudulently, an admission
that could bring criminal penalties. Persons wishing to avoid US taxes on
some or all of their income by filing under this category should be
extremely cautious about taking such a step.
VISA SPOTLIGHT: LABOR CERTIFICATIONS
For two of the most common types of employment-based permanent residency
categories, a labor certification from the United States Department of Labor
is required in order to apply for a visa. The labor certification, in a
nutshell, is a process where an employer must demonstrate to the Department
of Labor that there are not sufficient workers qualified, willing, able and
available for a particular position. Furthermore, an employer must be able
to show that there will be no adverse effect on workers in the United States
similarly employed if the employer hires an alien to fill the position. The
labor certification is generally required for persons in the EB-2 category
for advanced degree professionals and exceptional ability workers. An
exception is made for workers who can demonstrate to the Immigration and
Nationality Service that there work is in the national interest. Labor
certifications are always required in the EB-3 category for professionals,
skilled workers and other workers. Furthermore, a more liberal standard for
labor certifications is available college and university teachers.
The labor certification process is highly regulated and very time-consuming.
If other viable permanent residency options are available, they should
always be considered. Furthermore, it is extremely difficult to win in
cases where an applicant is self-employed or has an ownership interest in
the business. Before embarking on a labor certification, the employer,
attorney and job applicant should closely review a number of key issues
including the actual job requirements for the position and the current and
future job markets for a position in a particular geographic location
In order to meet the test for showing unavailability of US workers, the
employer will need to conduct a recruitment campaign under the supervision
of the department of labor in the state which has jurisdiction over the
intended place of employment (normally referred to as a "SESA"). The
employer will initially submit Form ETA 750 Parts A and B with the SESA.
Part A, the "Offer of Employment" requires the employer to provide
information about the minimum requirements for a position as well as
information about the employer. The form also requires the employer to
attest to the following conditions:
That he or she has enough funds to pay the wage offered to the alien;
That the wage equals or exceeds the prevailing wage upon beginning work;
That the wage offered is not based on commissions, bonuses, or other
incentives unless the amount paid to the employee is guaranteed;
That the employer will be able to place the worker on the payroll on or
before entrance into the United States;
That the job opportunity does not involve unlawful discrimination by race,
creed, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, handicap, or citizenship;
That the job's availability is not due to a strike, lockout, or other work
stoppage;
That the job opportunity's terms are not contrary to law; and
That the job opportunity is clearly open to any qualified US worker.
One of the key requirements here is payment of the prevailing wage. The
wage offered must be at least 95% of the prevailing wage. The SESA normally
can provide the prevailing wage information. If the employer wishes to
dispute the wage, it is possible to present alternative information. The US
Department of Labor will determine which is the correct wage when it makes a
determination on the labor certification application.
The employer must also be careful to carefully document all of the true job
requirements in the application. Requirements not listed in the ETA 750
cannot be used as the basis for rejecting otherwise qualified US workers for
the position. On the other hand, an employer should not be unduly
restrictive in stating requirements. In that case, the Department of Labor
may hold that the requirements are simply being tailored to suit the alien's
specific educational and experience credentials. The Department of Labor is
particularly tough on foreign language and computer language requirements.
In these cases, it is usually a good idea for an employer to include a
business necessity letter explaining additional requirements and it may also
be useful to include an expert affidavit outlining the need for the requirement.
Part B of the ETA 750 is the "Statement of Qualifications of the Alien."
The employee must list all education, employment for the last three years
and other employment-related experience relevant to the offered position.
This information is very important since the alien must demonstrate that he
or she meets all of the job requirements stated in Part A of the
application. The worker will need to have actual documentation of the
education and experience including school transcripts and letters from
previous employers.
After the ETA 750 is submitted to the SESA, the application will either be
accepted as submitted or the SESA officer will send a letter suggesting ways
to change the application to make it acceptable. After the application is
accepted, the SESA will place a job order in its state-wide computerized
"job bank" for thirty days. The SESA will then direct the employer to
advertise the position and post a job notice at the employer's work site.
The advertisement that is required will normally be placed in either a
newspaper of general circulation for three consecutive days (normally
including a Sunday), or in a professional or national trade publication,
depending on what is considered normal for the specific type of position.
The advertisement will include the job duties and requirements and direct
applicants to send their applications to the SESA. The ad will not list the
name of the employer.
The job posting mentioned above will need to be given to a union
representative or bargaining agent if one exists at the place of employment
or posted in a conspicuous place on the job site for at least ten working
days. The notice must contain a description of the position as well as the
salary offered. Unfortunately, an employer cannot get around posting wage
information.
When applicants begin to respond to the recruitment, employers must be very
diligent in responding. Failure to act quickly in responding to
applications for the position may result in the US Department of Labor
finding that the recruitment was not done in good faith. All applications
forwarded to the employer by the SESA are presumed to meet the minimum
qualifications for the position and must be handled. In practice, many
SESA's do not screen resumes at all, but this does not excuse the
requirement to respond to the application. Employers should interview all
applicants in person or by telephone. In some cases, an employer can use a
questionnaire form to screen candidates and then follow up by interviewing
the candidate. Applicants can only be rejected for lawful, job related
reasons. Employers frequently run into problems trying to contact job
applicants. Employers should try to use multiple means to contact an
applicant. Sending a letter by certified mail and calling the applicant by
telephone are usually good choices.
Within 45 days from the issuance of the instructions for recruitment by the
SESA, the SESA must receive a recruitment report outlining all of the
results of the recruitment. The SESA will then review the report and often
will contact the job applicants to see if they were actually interviewed.
If everything is satisfactory, the SESA will forward the application to the
regional office of the US Department of Labor. The Department of Labor may
request additional information or documentation. DOL may also issue a
document called a "Notice of Findings" stating its objections to granting
certification and suggesting changes in the application. In some cases, the
employer can submit rebuttal information and offer to readvertise.
Hopefully, however, DOL will not issue a Notice of Findings and will instead
issue an approved labor certification.
After the labor certification is approved, the employer will submit an
application for permanent residency for the worker along with the labor
certification to the Immigration and Naturalization Service. After approval
there, the alien can submit the final application to adjust status to
permanent residency (if the alien is in the US) or apply for consular
approval of permanent residency (if the alien is outside the US). Labor
certifications do not have expiration dates, but are normally only valid for
the specific employer.
UNIVERSITY CORNER: ARE H-1B VISAS BETTER THAN J VISAS?
In many cases, post-doctoral researchers, professors and physicians working
at America's universities qualify in either the H-1B category or the J-1
visa category. Deciding which visa to pursue depends on a variety of factors:
Does your spouse need to work? Spouses of H-1B visa holders cannot work
without qualifying for their own H-1B or another work visa. Spouses of J-1
visa holders can apply for work authorization simply because they are the
spouse of a J-1.
How much time do I have before I start work? H-1B visas can take several
months to process. J-1 visas can be received in about two to three weeks.
Will I be subject to any sort of home residency requirement after my visa
expires? As many people know, many holders of J-1 visas are subject to a
requirement that they return to their home country for two full years before
they are permitted to apply for a change of status to a non-immigrant visa
in the US (or an H-1B or L-1 visa even outside the US) or to apply for
permanent residency. Those subject to the waiver include persons whose
country and fields are listed in the United States Information Agency Skills
List, persons who receive government funding and persons receiving graduate
medical training. Getting a waiver can be extremely difficult and
expensive. H-1B visas are not subject to nearly as tough a requirement.
Someone in H-1B status may keep the visa for up to six years and then must
leave the country for a year before than pursue the H-1B visa again. But
they can avoid leaving if they switch to another non-immigrant category or
to permanent residency in the meantime.
Will applying for permanent residency hurt my chances of getting or renewing
the visa? The H-1B visa is a dual intent visa. This means that applying
for permanent residency will not be considered negatively when deciding on
approval of the visa. The same is not true for the J-1 visa. It is still
necessary to prove an intent to return to one's home country upon conclusion
of the visa and applying for permanent residency will hurt one's chances of
receiving the visa.
Can I pursue a tenure-track position? Yes for the H-1B visa. No for the J-1.
Must my employer pay the prevailing wage? For H-1B visas, employers must
demonstrate that they are paying at or close to the wage made by the average
person in the job category in that particular geographic area.
Many universities prefer the J-1 program because after the program is
established it is easy to bring in J-1 visa holders in large numbers very
quickly. Individual H-1B applications are tougher to prepare and slower in
coming. H-1B sponsors are also potentially subject to greater penalties for
violating the terms of the program. Nevertheless, in many cases, the
university will sponsor someone as an H-1B instead of a J-1 if the employee
specifically requests this. This is especially true when the employee's
services are in great demand.
------- End of Forwarded Message
Greetings:
Let me take this opportunity to welcome the numerous new members. Mats enquired
about two individuals in Atlanta. I do know one Lamin Jammeh the husband of
Mariatou. Ask your wife is this the same person. If so I will be glad to pass
on any message your wife may have for him. I'll make enquiries aabout Lamin
Bittaye.
Welcome also to Anna, Isatou and Dibor. Glad to have all of your on board.
-------------------------------
On the situation of Tombong. I am just learning about it. I want to take this
opportunity to salute Mr. Saidy for his work in the U.S. In particular, for
making the Gambian Embassy more approachable by Gambians. While the Embassy may
not have always satisfied all our needs, he at least was able to remove the
stigma or perception of an Embassy that did not care about Gambians living in
the U.S.
I would also like to withdraw my very offensive word -liar- from my statement
yesterday. I apologize to Tombong and the rest of the group for the outburst.
-------------------------------
There has been calls for mobilization in anticipation of political parties
about to be formed in the Gambia. In particular, Morro's proposal (welcome back)for a fund-raising drive is an excellent one, however we must create the
mechanism to facilitate the collection and disbursement of monies collected as
quickly as possible, given the time constraints we working with.
Creating such a mechanism is no easy task as there are many pitfalls we must be
weary of; such as who collects the money and which political party or candidate should be supported. Of course individuals can do this on their own, but my assumption is that we would want to pool our monies together inorder to have greatereffect in the unfloding events back home. My position is that we must first create an organization to coordinate this endeavor.
We already have many Gambian organizations/groups across the U.S. and elsewhere as well as loosely organized ones. What we do need is a well organized network that crosses state and national boundaries.
As a matter of fact we do have such networks in existence though not well organized. Let me give you two examples of such networks. First is the very group we
have on the net - GAMBIA-L, which could spearhead this campaign and sell the idea to our respective communities in which we live in. It has the ability to reachmost of the Gambian communities throughout the U.S. and Europe.
Another such network is the one along the East Coast which operated very well during the national troupe saga. When Tombong told me that he was not going to be involved since the Ministry did not inform him, I called Ousainou Mbenga in D.C.one of the local community leaders in D.C. who in turn contacted New York. Within 24 hours the Gambian organizatin in New York had housed the entire troupe. Oneof the representatives of the New York organization, Mr. Bamba Jobarteh, recently visited me to check on the troupe and cement our relationship with them. They are as much concerned for the need a strong Gambian network as all of us are. I proposed to him that it was perhaps time to create a Federation of Gambian Associations or something to that effect. (It is the above mention network that is utilized to disseminate information about the D.C. ALD, the Atlanta July Reunion, the Miami Labor Day Weekend.)
We must move quickly in this direction. Be it to form an organization for the sole purpose of the elections or a more permanent one which would include issues related to the elections. Whatever it is, we must act now and talk later.
In peace,
LatJor
Dear Mr Ndow and everybody,
It sure is the same Lamin Jammeh, married to Mariatou, and the uncle's
name is in fact Ablie Bittaye and not Lamin, my mistake when Awa was
still in Gambia and I did not recall his first name...
I have been busy looking for a new apartment closer to the place where I
will study Multimedia, and on top of it working frequently (mostly night
time), thus being a bit inactive in the debate lately. Will indeed be
back with inlays when time allows it.
Dinejn dego ( I know it's probably wrong, but I am Swedish, remember?)
Mats
Hi Gambia-l,
Please be informed that the elections have been pushed to September 26th,
1996. This was done today , August 15th, and by the way for those who might
not remember, today is St. Mary's Day and it was a public holiday in The
Gambia.
Morro's suggestion for a fund raising is a good idea, and i think we should
give credit for such suggestions to the AFPRC. No matter how evil they are,
their presence spurred such thinkings. Atleast for the first time Gambians
outside are coming together to contibute directly to the political
developments, and this is a very good sign. Gambians abroad can play very
critical role as to who is elected president. One advantage we have is the
strenght of the $, £, etc. And may be not this time, but by next elections,
we will vote absenty ballots ( as dictated by the new constitution ).
With the elections being postponed to September 26th, it will give little
more time for every body to organise and support his or her candidate. As far
as the candidates are concerned, Sherrif Mustapha Dibba of the NCP, Seedia
Jatta or Halifa Sallah of DOI , Jabel Sallah or Dr. Bojang of GDP (Gambia
Democratic Party) , are some of the most likely candidates.
One of the things that i find very amusing is the sudden bloom of all these
concerned Gambians, and this begs the quetion, why were we silent after the
July 30th, 1981 coup?. Why were some of us blind to what was happening in The
Gambia before the AFPRC took over? And this questions do not only apply to
those of us who are out of the country. They also apply to those in The
Gambia, particularly The Gambia Bar Association.
Now that the ban is lifted, all of us can voice our criticisms without fear
of any persecution. This is what we want, DEMOCRACY.
Peace.
Tombong Saidy
Hi,
To all the list members, I hope am not too late in introducing myself
since becoming a member two weeks ago.If I am, apologies to all. Well that
said and done, my name is Babocar Sey.I reside in the Metropolitan area and
run my own drycleaning business.
Am very impress on all the poltical discussions that I have being reading
over the past
two weeks. And am glad that this kind of poltical discourse is going on,I
think it is a healthy thing and hope it keeps on going
This is my first time to see this concerntration of Gambians coming
together,exchanging ideas and putting them in a produtive manner.Am proud to
be in your mits. I will be posting my contributions when ever something
comes up.
Good job Latjor and the other list member organizers.
B.Sey
I permanently disabled my other E-mail address (Bngum@CCH.COM) . I can still
recieve mail at home, so I advise the server Administrator to delete
"Bngum@CCH.COM". I apolozise for the inconvenience.
Gambia-l,
I want to know if one of us has an electronic copy of our new
Constitution. I will love to have a copy sent to my e-mail account
at binta@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp.
Thanks in anticipation.
Lamin.
BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia Thursday postponed next
month's presidential election by two weeks to Sept. 26, giving
political parties more time to register and campaign.
An official statement said the election had been postponed
from Sept. 11 after talks between the electoral commission and
the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC).
Military leader Capt. Yahya Jammeh only lifted a two-year
ban on political parties Wednesday and politicians had said they
feared they would not have time to organize.
They have also complained about tough conditions for
registering parties and candidates, which they say will make it
almost impossible for them to contest the poll.
``The situation is extremely difficult,'' Hassan Musa
Camara, leader of the Gambia Peoples' Party, told Reuters.
``Even though the ban is lifted we cannot yet operate as
political parties. Parties have to register and registration
conditions are so restrictive it will be practically impossible
to take part in elections.''
Parties must present a list of 500 supporters and are not
allowed to accept any external funding, though they must come up
with a $510 deposit.
Presidential candidates need 5,000 signatories, with at
least 200 from each of the country's seven administrative areas.
``The AFPRC is a bit ambiguous about the whole thing, they
are saying some parties and some politicians will be
disqualified,'' said Sheriff Mustapha Dibba, leader of the
National Convention Party.
Dibba, who came second to ousted civilian leader Sir Dawda
Jawara in presidential elections in 1992, said it was too early
to say whether he would be able to contest the election.
He is a member of the Mandinka tribe who make up about 40
percent of the population, while Jammeh is a minority Jola.
Jammeh said Wednesday some people and parties would be
prevented from contesting the election because of their
participation in ``the 30 years of misrule in this country.''
He did not identify them but his AFPRC has banned Jawara and
10 former ministers of his People's Progressive Party government
from seeking public office for up to 20 years.
Jammeh has not made his intentions clear but is expected to
run for the presidency and to transform his July 22 Movement
into a political party. Parliamentary elections are set for Dec.
11.
The 31-year-old captain seized power in July 1994, toppling
Jawara, who had been head of state since independence from
Britain in 1965.
A referendum Aug. 8 overwhelmingly approved the new
constitution, which won a 70.4 percent ``yes'' vote.
Gambia-l:
He really isn't very good at this, is he?
To say we owe a debt of gratitude to the AFPRC for the apparent
unity and interest we share on Gambia-l is akin to a murderer proclaiming
to a family gathered at the funeral of a slain brother or sister: "Well, it
is so wonderful to see all of you together. I am so glad I murdered your
child." (i.e. the murderer actually thinks murdering the child is a good
thing because, look just how wonderful it is to see all the family members,
TOGETHER, at the funeral.)
It is a bit like a Jew saying, "I am so glad the Fuhrer killed 6 million
of us. Look, we now have our own state!" (There were easier ways of
achieving statehood in the case of Israel, as there are easier ways of
getting Gambians together on political issues.)
WHY NO INTEREST AFTER THE 1981 COUP: This is hilarious, at least
as it pertains to me and I presume most of Gambia-l . . . To the extent
I had no interest, it was because I was barely 14 years old, hardly
the age of political ripeness. (Lets keep the hamster spinning the wheel
a little faster . . . haha . . .its a joke; I kid him . . .).
Morro.
Hello Gambia-l,
My name is Sal Barry and a friend of mine introduced me to
Gambia-l. I can access daily postings on my computer. I have been
reading the discussions since the 2nd week of july. I enjoy reading
issues related to the Gambia and Gambians in the US and abroad. I
like to be a member of this powerful group.
About myself, am in my midtwenties, I attend Arkansas State Univ.
where am scheduled to graduate this fall with a BS in finance and
Banking. I live in Washington DC metro area when am not in school.
For now, I just want to say one thing; I don't know whose IDEA
it was to start Gambia-l, the person(s) responsible have my utmost
respect. Let go for it
Sal Barry
Hi Sal,
Welcome ! Your ability to receive and send mail to the list is
what makes you a member. You do not need to do anything else.
-Abdou.
GAMBIA-L:
I HAVE BEEN INFORMED IN A TELEPHONE CONVERSATION WITH SOMEONE IN BANJUL A
FEW MINUTES AGO THAT IT HAS JUST BEEN MADE OFFICIAL AND ANNOUNCED IN GAMBIA
A FEW HOURS AGO THAT YAYA A J J JAMMEH WILL CONTEST THE ELECTION AS A
PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE AND THAT S M DIDDA AND THE NCP HAVE BEEN BANNED. MR
DIBBA, AFTER BREAKING AWAY FROM THE P P P 20 YEARS AGO BECAUSE OF EMERGING
INDISCIPLINE AND CORRUPTION HAS BEEN TOLD THAT SINCE HE ONCE SERVED IN THE P
P P, THAT IS ENOUGH TO DISQUALIFY HIM AND THAT HE IS DISQUALIFIED TOGETHER
WITH ASSAN MUSA CAMARA.
MR A J J ALLEGES THAT SEVERAL "PROMINENT" ELDERS AND COMMUNITY "LEADERS"
FROM THE WESTERN DIVISION AND THE BANJUL/KANIFING MUNICIPAL AREA APPEALED TO
HIM TO CONTEST. HE THEREFORE HAS NO CHOICE BUT TO SUCCUMB.What a
surprise!!! What a surprise!!!
MAY ALLAH IN HIS INFINITE WISDOM PROTECT OUR DEAR MOTHERLAND (chi darajai
rassoul; aaameeen)
mostafa
Greetings all!
I have been "lurking" on the list for a week or so now and would like to take
this opportunity to introduce myself. I was a Peace Corps volunteer in The
Gambia from 1991 to 1995. I taught as Nusrat High School for one year, and then
spent three years with the Ministry of Education Division of Services at BPMRU
in Kanifing working on the Textbook Rental Scheme. I've been back in the US for
about a year now and will be starting grad school this fall at the Univerisity
of Florida in Gainesville to pursue a masters degree in environmental education.
I've enjoyed following the news and discussions on Gambia-L, and would like to
commend those who started this much needed forum for the friendliest country in
West Africa. Because of time contraints, I suspect I'll be more of a "listener"
than participant in discussions. I also have a web page that has an ecletic
assortment of Gambia-related information and resources, but the server is
currently out of service. I'll post another annoucement when it gets back on
line.
Thanks, and I look forward to hearing more from Gambia-L!
Andy Lyons
aka Filijee Daffeh
102704.2332@compuserve.com
ps: this week I received a fax from Arona John, a former student of mine,
originally from the Bansang area, who completed form six and has just received a
four-year scholarship to the International Islamic University of Malaysia to
study economics and management. However he needs to raise $1,250 for the airfare
(soon) or he will lose the scholarship. It seems like a small price for a
college education. I've offered to contribute $700, but he still needs around
$500 to get the ticket. If anyone would like to make a contribution or could
forward this to someone who might want to help, that'd be great.
Hi
Andy, my name is Baboucar Sey and I would like to donate some amount
towards the airticket . Please tell me where to send my contribution.
BEESEY
BANJUL (Aug 17, 1996 09:05 a.m. EDT) - Gambia's military ruler Captain
Yahya Jammeh has barred his country's main political leaders from next
month's presidential poll and announced that he will stand as a civilian
candidate.
But the Commonwealth, the club of Britain and its former colonies,
denounced the ban as "a very retrograde step" and hinted that it might
have to review plans to help the West African tourist haven with the
poll.
Jammeh, who toppled civilian president Sir Dawda Jawara in July 1994
accusing him of corruption, said late on Friday he did not plan to
campaign for the September 26 poll as he did not want to be involved in
what he called dirty politics.
But in an address to a group of traditional chiefs and women's
representatives who asked him to stand, he pledged to continue policies
based on transparency and accountability.
He said the name of his party would be announced shortly.
Gambia boasts some of West Africa's finest beaches and was a magnet for
European women tourists in search of holiday sex, a practice Jammeh, 31
and a devout Moslem, vowed to stamp out after taking power.
Its economy took a severe knock after the coup as donor nations froze new
aid and Britain and others advised nationals against visiting following a
bloody counter-coup attempt.
The Attorney General said on Friday anyone who served as a minister under
Jawara, who became Gambia's independence president in 1965, would be
barred from seeking elected office.
It said Jawara's Peoples Progressive Party (PPP), the National Convention
Party of Sheriff Mustapha Dibba, and the Gambia Peoples Party of Hassan
Musa Camara were banned from contesting the elections or sponsoring
candidates.
Dibba and Camara were founding members of the PPP.
Jammeh, who lifted a two-year ban on all political activity on Wednesday,
said there was no point uncovering corruption in the old government if
those to blame resumed political careers.
Commonwealth Secretary-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku said in a statement in
London, where his organisation has its secretariat: "Should this
development mean that the people of The Gambia are denied their right to
elect a government of their choice, the Commonwealth will have to
reconsider its position.
The Commonwealth, which has taken a strong line against members who
breach human rights norms or deny citizens basic voting rights, had
planned to help Gambia return to democracy by providing experts and
election observers.
Anyaoku said he would consult the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group,
which deals with serious breaches of the group's basic principles, on the
way forward.
The government had already barred Jawara, his former vice- president and
nine of his former ministers from public office for between five and 20
years for corruption.
The new ban appears to leave only two parties in the running -- the
leftist People's Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism
(PDOIS), which has lately toned down criticism of Jammeh, and the
People's Democratic Party of Lamin Bojang.
The PDOIS did not contest a 1992 presidential election. Bojang came last
of five candidates.
Parliamentary elections are set for December 11.
A referendum on August 8 overwhelmingly approved the new constitution.
The final draft added provisions for a candidate to be elected unopposed.
BANJUL (Aug 17, 1996 09:05 a.m. EDT) - Gambia's military ruler Captain
Yahya Jammeh has barred his country's main political leaders from next
month's presidential poll and announced that he will stand as a civilian
candidate.
But the Commonwealth, the club of Britain and its former colonies,
denounced the ban as "a very retrograde step" and hinted that it might
have to review plans to help the West African tourist haven with the
poll.
Jammeh, who toppled civilian president Sir Dawda Jawara in July 1994
accusing him of corruption, said late on Friday he did not plan to
campaign for the September 26 poll as he did not want to be involved in
what he called dirty politics.
But in an address to a group of traditional chiefs and women's
representatives who asked him to stand, he pledged to continue policies
based on transparency and accountability.
He said the name of his party would be announced shortly.
Gambia boasts some of West Africa's finest beaches and was a magnet for
European women tourists in search of holiday sex, a practice Jammeh, 31
and a devout Moslem, vowed to stamp out after taking power.
Its economy took a severe knock after the coup as donor nations froze
new aid and Britain and others advised nationals against visiting
following a bloody counter-coup attempt.
The Attorney General said on Friday anyone who served as a minister
under Jawara, who became Gambia's independence president in 1965, would
be barred from seeking elected office.
It said Jawara's Peoples Progressive Party (PPP), the National
Convention Party of Sheriff Mustapha Dibba, and the Gambia Peoples Party
of Hassan Musa Camara were banned from contesting the elections or
sponsoring candidates.
Dibba and Camara were founding members of the PPP.
Jammeh, who lifted a two-year ban on all political activity on
Wednesday, said there was no point uncovering corruption in the old
government if those to blame resumed political careers.
Commonwealth Secretary-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku said in a statement
in London, where his organisation has its secretariat: "Should this
development mean that the people of The Gambia are denied their right to
elect a government of their choice, the Commonwealth will have to
reconsider its position.
The Commonwealth, which has taken a strong line against members who
breach human rights norms or deny citizens basic voting rights, had
planned to help Gambia return to democracy by providing experts and
election observers.
Anyaoku said he would consult the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group,
which deals with serious breaches of the group's basic principles, on
the way forward.
The government had already barred Jawara, his former vice- president and
nine of his former ministers from public office for between five and 20
years for corruption.
The new ban appears to leave only two parties in the running -- the
leftist People's Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism
(PDOIS), which has lately toned down criticism of Jammeh, and the
People's Democratic Party of Lamin Bojang.
The PDOIS did not contest a 1992 presidential election. Bojang came last
of five candidates.
Parliamentary elections are set for December 11.
A referendum on August 8 overwhelmingly approved the new constitution.
The final draft added provisions for a candidate to be elected
unopposed.
>GAMBIA-L:
>
>I HAVE BEEN INFORMED IN A TELEPHONE CONVERSATION WITH SOMEONE IN BANJUL A
>FEW MINUTES AGO THAT IT HAS JUST BEEN MADE OFFICIAL AND ANNOUNCED IN GAMBIA
>A FEW HOURS AGO THAT YAYA A J J JAMMEH WILL CONTEST THE ELECTION AS A
>PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE AND THAT S M DIDDA AND THE NCP HAVE BEEN BANNED. MR
>DIBBA, AFTER BREAKING AWAY FROM THE P P P 20 YEARS AGO BECAUSE OF EMERGING
>INDISCIPLINE AND CORRUPTION HAS BEEN TOLD THAT SINCE HE ONCE SERVED IN THE P
>P P, THAT IS ENOUGH TO DISQUALIFY HIM AND THAT HE IS DISQUALIFIED TOGETHER
>WITH ASSAN MUSA CAMARA.
>MR A J J ALLEGES THAT SEVERAL "PROMINENT" ELDERS AND COMMUNITY "LEADERS"
>FROM THE WESTERN DIVISION AND THE BANJUL/KANIFING MUNICIPAL AREA APPEALED TO
>HIM TO CONTEST. HE THEREFORE HAS NO CHOICE BUT TO SUCCUMB.What a
>surprise!!! What a surprise!!!
>MAY ALLAH IN HIS INFINITE WISDOM PROTECT OUR DEAR MOTHERLAND (chi darajai
>rassoul; aaameeen)
>
>mostafa
May Allah save our mother land (Ameen)! I can already see Yahya Jammeh
declering himself winner of the elections if he stands.
Below are some facts from FOROYAA No. 29/96
____________________________________________
Scetion 90, subsection (1) of the draft constitution states, that "No person
shall be qulified for election as a member of the National Assembly or
inclusion in such an electoral list if he or she
"(i) is a member of a disciplined force."
This means that no member of the police force or security force can stand as
a
candidate in National Assembly elections.
Furthermore, section 62, subsection (1) (e) states that " A person shall
be
quilified for election as President if-
"(e) he or she is qualified to be elected as a member of the National
Assembly."
Therefore, a member of the disciplined force cannot stand as a president
candidate.
Section 48 of the Elections Decree reads: The following persons may not be
nominated as candidates for election to any of the offices outlined in
section 39 (office of president, member of the National Assembly, District
Chief, mayor, chairman of Municipal council, councilor, village head and such
other officies as the Commission may designate), unless before nominations
are held,
they vacate their offices:
"(a) Magistrates and judges;
"(b) members of The Gambia Armed Forces, The Gambia Police force and other
security forces on active duty;; and
"(c) members of the commission."
It is clear that all members of the police and secutity forces
including Yahya Jammeh are deprivedd of the oppoturnity to seek electoral
office while on active service. He has to resign from the army before
contesting in the elections.
Finally, it is necessary to point out that the AFPRC does not need a
constitution to rule The Gambia. It came to power by overthrowing the
government under the 1970 constitution.
______________________________________________________________
If the Provisional Independent electoral Commission is really independent,
then
they should ensure that political parties have three months to prepare for
elections.
PDOIS is going to contest in the elections. They are the only party I could
donate my few kroners to right now Morro, if I should give anything.
-----------------------------
Peace!
Momodou Camara
____________________________
momodou@inform-bbs.dk,internet
or
mcamara@post3.tele.dk,internet
____________________________
Hi Amadou!
Please add Mr. Matar .M. Jeng as the second member of the list from Denmark.
His email is:- mmjeng@image.dk.
____________________________________________________
Below is some some news on Gambia from PANA.
16 Aug 96 - Angola-Expulsions
Gambia Detains Angolan Plane For Two Days
LUANDA, Angola (PANA) - Gambia's military government detained an Angola
passenger plane in Banjul for 48 hours, after
it brought home 179 Gambian nationals expelled from Angola.
The Angolan airliner returned to Luanda Thursday after being impounded at
gunpoint in Banjul airport, Angolan officials said.
The plane had just disembarked 170 Gambian nationals who had been expelled
from Angola as "illegal immigrants who
engaged in illicit business activities."
The IL 62 aircraft had earlier landed in Bamako and Mali to disembark other
illegal immigrants, before it flew into the
Gambian capital. However, after its passengers had disembarked, the plane was
not allowed to take off.
Gambian authorities claimed they were contacting their Angolan counterparts
with whom they had not had prior contacts on
the matter.
The plane's captain, Mario Lemos, said Gambian authorities even refused to
attend to a sick air hostess or let its 14 crew
members disembark from the plane.
He added that the plane was surrounded by soldiers armed with bazookas while
an "anti-aircraft gun mounted on the airport's
control tower was pointed at us."
The director of the Africa and Middle-East division of the Angolan foreign
ministry in Luanda said he was astonished by the
attitude of Gambian officials.
Meanwhile, the Angolan police continued their search for illegal immigrants
under an operation code-named "Cancer II" which
started Monday. A good number of the illegal immigrants have voluntarily come
out and asked to be repatriated.
Gambia-l:
A few of us are planning to make our voices heard and to put the Gambian
saga in the spotlight. Please send e-mail to my address if you are
interested. We don't have much time. I have already heard from some
of you.
Thanks.
Amadou Scattred-Janneh
Matar Jeng (Denmark) added; intro expected.
Thanks to Momodou.
Hello Gambia-l,
I was unable to send messages to gambia-l because my school's system was
being upgraded. I was able to receive messages but wasn't able to send them.
I'm glad to be back to join in on your discussions.
Greetings to all the new members especially to my in-laws Isatou and Anna
Secka and also to Nkoyo Faal.
Latjor and Mafy, are you guys still alive =) ??
Moe S. Jallow
Hello Latjor,
Sal Barry here (new member). Few weeks ago, I had an
idea I would like to run by you and see what you think (everyone
is welcome to jump in on it)
How viable is it to start a Gambian supported scholarship
program capable of granting 30-40 scholarships every year?
A brief version of the idea is to tap into cities with high
concentration of Gambians. Mainly 5 regions; New York, Metro DC,
Atlanta, Miami and Texas. In each region, the locals will recruit
atleast 250 Gambians willing to contribute $50 per year. We could
come up with $50,000 or more each year which goes to help our
younger brothers and sisters attend college.
I really believe that if we are well organised and effective, we
can sell this idea to other Gambians to support our own. People who
will benefit from this program are likely to be family, friends or
someone we know. What am trying to say is , we all can win with this
program.Just a thought. Let's see what everyone thinks
Sal Barry
Hi,
Latjor & Abdou, please add Njie Ceesay to the list.
Her e-mail address is njie@aol.com. Thank you in advance.
B.Sey
>Hi
> Andy, my name is Baboucar Sey and I would like to donate some amount
>towards the airticket . Please tell me where to send my contribution.
>
>BEESEY
Baboucar,
Thanks for offering to help out Arona with his airfare to Malaysia. I sponsored
Arona through Form 6 at Nusrat, and as long as I've known him he has always been
a very stable and low-key kind of guy. Quite bright also. He comes from a
farming family which doesn't have many financial resources. After he finished
Form 6, he started looking for ways to attend a university, but rather than just
sit at home he also found a job with the Ministry of Agriculture statistics
department. This scholarship to the university in Malaysia may be the only
chance he'll ever have of attaining a bachelors degree. And of course the
trickle-down effect of his education will extend to many others.
I would suggest that before you (or I) send any money, that we wait to see if
the rest of the airfare can be raised. However we should know this quite soon
because the deadline for Arona purchasing a ticket is this week (he needs to
arrive in Malaysia by September 2nd). I will be sending another fax to Arona in
the next day or two, so it would be helpful if you could let me know how much
you can contribute as soon as possible. You can respond to me directly at
102704.2332@compuserve.com if you prefer. Once we know whether the remaining
$500 has been raised, I will wire enough money directly to Arona's bank account
in Banjul this week so he can purchase the ticket. You could either wire your
contribution directly to Arona (which might require a trip to your bank and an
extra fee) or send a reimbursement cheque to me, either directly or through
Arona. (I will send copy of any bank forms I fill out when I wire the money).
If you want, I can also fax you the acceptance letter Arona received from the
University, as well as the pro-forma invoice for his airfare to Kuala Lumpur.
Thanks again.
Andy
------------------------------
> How viable is it to start a Gambian supported scholarship
> program capable of granting 30-40 scholarships every year?
It is certainly an achievable goal. I strongly support the investment of
aid to help educate other Gambians because in doing so, we are giving
them tools to work with for life.
My main concern, Sal, as with all great ideas before this one, is
that they end up in the dust. Several similar projects have been
attemp[ted before but the lack of great leadership and managing
techniques have always been the crippling factor.
Planning such an organization would require great co-operative skill
from top level individuals. Several questions would also have to be
answered before any implementation of any long range plans can be
effective. Some examples could be:
1. who would be eligible for such a scholarship and under what circumstances?
2. How do you select prospective individuals?
3. What happens if an individual performs poorly?
4. What happens if the program fails?
These are just some questions that you can begin to think about.
There is similar progarm here in the state of Georgia call HOPE
Scholarship fund. The proceeds come from the Georgia Lottery to help High
school graduates with good GPA's (usually 3.0 and higher) pay their way
through college. During the first year in School, students have to
maintain a B average (3.0 and up). If one fails to do so, the
scholarship is lost. Several College Freshmen have lost their
scholarships in this way. What was once HOPE for the student
simply becomes HOPELESS.
Nothing ever happens quite as it is supposed to but we definitely need
to invest in education. For in doing so, we begin to build and then
develop. Maybe not short term, maybe not in our lifetime, but down the
road long term. So my biggest concern with Gambia is that if we do not
do anything globally, long term, to help out, there will be nothing!
Let's remember not to live forever in the uncertain twilight zone. Our
dreams have only been mislaid, but not lost. There are escape routes,
but there are also many surprises.
Let's Remember:
"To build a nation, to erect a new civilization which can lay claim to
existence because it is humane, we shall try to employ not on enlightened
reason but also dynamic imagination."
- President Leopold Senghor
of Senegal
Regards,
