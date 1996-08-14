Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



1) cnet clip, Gambian voters approve new constitution

by

2) Drugs on the way to Gambia?

by

3) Female Circumcision

by "Brian Hubbard" <

4) Commentary

by mafy <

5) Re: Commentary

by

6) Re: Female Circumcision

by "HEIDI SKRAMSTAD" <

7) Re: Drugs on the way to Gambia? (fwd)

by L Konteh <

8) Re: Commentary

by "YaYa Jallow" <

9) Re: Drugs on the way to Gambia? (fwd)

by

10) Re: Commentary

by ABDOU <

11) cnet clip, Mauritania seizes huge heroin haul

by

12) Re: Drugs on the way to Gambia? (fwd)

by

13) Fwd: Re: Drugs on the way to Gambi...

by

14) I am back . . .!

by <

15) PANA News - Angola Deports 107 Gambians

by Lang Konteh <

16) Re: I am back . . .!

by

17) New Member (fwd)

by Isatou Secka <

18) Re: Membership request

by Binta Njie <

19) Immigration: USA

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

20) Re: I am back . . .!

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

21) New Member

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

22) Re: I am back . . .!

by <

23) Re: The Gambia National Troupe Saga

by Gabriel Ndow <

24) DRUGS- THE GAMBIA

by

25) Re: I am back . . .!

by

26) THE BAN ON POLITICAL PARTIES HAS BEEN LIFTED

by

27) cnet clip, Former Gambia leader says referendum manipulated

by

28) Re: I am back . . .!

by <

29) Re: I am back . . .!

by ABDOU <

30) Re: I am back . . .!

by Nkoyo Faal <

31) Information on immigration/visa related issues (fwd)

by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

32) Re: New member

by Gabriel Ndow <

33) Re: New member

by Mats Danielsson <

34) The Elections

by

35) Intro,

by

36) RE: Membership request

by "DEBBIE A SHARP" <

37) Fwd: Intro,

by

38) Re: The Constitution

by

39) cnet clip, Gambia postpones presidential poll by two weeks

by

40) Debt of Gratitude . . .

by <

41) Request for membership

by "SAL BARRY" <

42) Re: Request for membership

by ABDOU <

43) Re: cnet clip, Gambia postpones presidential poll by two weeks

by mostafa jersey marong <

44) New Member Introduction

by Andrew Lyons <

45) Re: New Member Introduction

by

46) [Fwd: GAMBIA: Caption Jammeh Will Run For President]

by Emery Dennis <

47) Re: The Elections

by Emery Dennis <

48) Re: cnet clip, Gambia postpones presidential poll by two weeks

by

49) New member and news from PANA

by

50) Action!

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

51)

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

52) I'm Back!!

by

53) Just a thought

by "SAL BARRY" <

54) Re:New Member

by

55) Re: New Member Introduction

by "Andrew J. Lyons" <

56) Re: Just a thought

by



Date: Mon, 12 Aug 1996 10:48:05 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Gambian voters approve new constitution

BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Voters in Gambia backed a new

constitution giving army ruler Capt. Yahya Jammeh the mandate to

hold elections in which he is expected to be the main candidate.

Final results of Thursday's constitutional referendum showed

a 70.4 percent vote in favor of the draft constitution, which

replaces the 1970 law suspended by Jammeh when he seized power

in July 1994.

Results announced by electoral commission chairman Gabriel

Roberts Friday showed a massive 86.9 percent turnout of the

small West African country's 440,000 registered voters.

``Many people I talked to at the mosque today said they

voted in favor because they wanted a quick transition and an end

to rule by decree,'' said one Banjul resident.

Jammeh has promised to lift the ban on political parties

after the referendum, giving them just a month to prepare for

presidential elections on September 11.

The 31-year-old leader has not made his intentions clear but

he is widely expected to run for the presidency and to transform

his July 22 Movement into a political party. Parliamentary

elections are set for Dec. 11.

Gambian politicians and lawyers have criticized some

provisions in the constitution saying age and residency

conditions for candidates would prevent many of Jammeh's

opponents running for office.

As in the 1970 constitution, the draft sets no limit on the

number of terms a president may serve.

Jammeh overthrew Sir Dawda Jawara, who had been head of

state since independence from Britain in 1965, saying he wanted

to end corruption and inefficiency.

His frequent firings of ministers and other officials and

arrests and expulsions of journalists have attracted criticism,

but he has also embarked on an ambitious infrastructure program,

building schools, health centers, a new airport terminal and a

$1.5 million commemorative arch in Banjul.

Gambia's economy is based on groundnuts and on income from

tourists lured by its palm-fringed Atlantic beaches.

Tourist revenues fell sharply after the coup when many

European countries advised against visiting Gambia but the

government said last month it was hoping for a 75 percent rise

in arrivals this year.



Date: 12 Aug 1996 20:45:56 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Drugs on the way to Gambia?

Message-ID: <



Hi Gambia-l!

Here is a shocking news about drugs. The Danish TV have just broadcasted

that

the cargo was on the way to the Gambian ministry of Agriculture. Is there any



one on the list to shed more light on the case?



12 Aug 96 - Mauritania-Drugs



Over Six Tonnes of Drugs Impounded in Mauritania



NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (PANA) - Some 6,750 Kg of heroin were seized Sunday

morning at the Port of Nouakchott

aboard a ship impounded by the navy.



The ship was impounded after an alert from Interpol, the international

police.



A navy spokesman refused to state the ship's exact destination but said it

had come from a European port and was headed for

an African country.



Sources, however, said the ship could have been headed for the Gambia after

several stops in Europe.



The vessel is German-owned but flies under the Dutch flag.



It was also carrying cargo destined for Mauritania.





Momodou Camara



--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





Date: Tue, 13 Aug 96 01:24:52 UT

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: Female Circumcision

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l group,



I received a letter today from a female friend in The Gambia who is now in

charge of a WID group. One of the goals of the group is to educate about

"female genital mutilation". She asked me to send appropriate literature to

her and I intend to do so but I was not altogether sure where to start. I

thought some of the Gambian females in the group might have some ideas to

share. You can write to me directly or you can mail me information or

literature. My address is as follows: Brian Hubbard, 3703 Hughes Road,

Louisville, KY 40207. Thank you for any and all responses



Date: Mon, 12 Aug 1996 21:19:03 -0700

From: mafy <

To:

Subject: Commentary

Message-ID: <

Gambia-l



The content of this material is in no way, shape, or form intended to offend or

ridicule any particular list member. The material herein is from my personal

observation of the events going on in the Gambia and some of the grossly critical

comments. I have to make clear that as much as I disagree with some of the the

comments, I have to admit that there is a lot of foresight in our discussions and

I'm open to feedback.



I have to agree with Mambuna that some of us may better serve our country

by returning to the Gambia after decades of hiatus. It is obvious that there is a

lot of misinformation about the situation in the Gambia. I must first expound on

the issue of tribalism and nepotism as my friend from Atlanta articulated in his

last mail. There is no evidence that the "so called illegal government" is favoring

one ethnic group or region in its hiring, firing, or freezing the assets of those

individuals that unconscientiously raped our country. I am in no way playing

spokesman for the government, nor am I endorsing prolonged military rule in our

country. However, from a rational overview, I must remind some of our members that

the firings were necessitated when the firees attempted to continue the unscrupulous

and inept tendencies that were so prevalent and even encouraged by our former

"so called democratically elected" government. Those individuals who were fired did

not get canned because they were ill educated, in fact most of them had their graduate

diplomas but they forgot that the era of getting away with blatant misappropriation

of state funds is over. Under our previous "democratically elected government" those

same individuals would have kept their jobs.



Looking at the ethnic makeup of the government, you have to wonder how my

friend came up with the rationale that there is evidence of "neo-trabalism and

nepotism. I can't help but fret that one of the most challenging aspect of African

politics is the inability to jettison ethnic ambition and focus on national goals.

In this regard, It is evident that the ruling council is unprecedentedly pushing for

chanelling our energies toward national goals instead of individual ambition. It is

appalling to know that during thirty years of continued squandering of --ALL-- of

our foreign aid under the former mock democracy, there was little or no anti-corruption

dissenting activism to save Gambia. We all witnessed our country being transformed

into the most despicably backward country in Africa and nobody attempted to salvage

Gambia untill July 22, 1994. The peasant farmers, who were virtually forgotten, and

who incidentally are the backbone of our economy were seen as mere surplus people.

Let's Keep in mind that unless we recognize the poor farmer from the province, we will

never progress as a nation. The average farmer now feels that the government

recognizes their value and acknowledges their contribution in a country whose economy is

dependent on groundnuts and tourism. Our former so called "legitimate government"

violated their rights and kept them encapsulated in poverty. I am fully aware that

governmtnts are not there to improve the lives of the poor, that is left to the

individual, but it should at least provide basic necessities and guarantee their

inalienable rights.



On the issue of --RIGHTS-- who would forget the imprisonment of Sheriff

Mustapha Dibba and other members of the National Convention Party for no apparent reason

following the Kukoi coup. Who would forget the killing of Nyanga Sallah and other

innocent civilians just because they were ctitical of the ruling PPP. These people

were in no way affiliated with Kukoi and his communist ideas. They were just innocent

civilians who expressed their inherent rights and were killed and imprisoned by our

"democratically elected government. The question is -- WHERE WAS AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

AND DEMOCRATIC MINDED GAMBIANS???.



Some of us want to believe that the road to democracy has been stymied, despite

evidence to the contrary. The process toward a return to civilian rule is ongoing and

a lift of the ban of political parties is eminent. In response to previous comments,

I must disagaree with the idea that Gambians are not free to --TALK-- and that Gambia is

moving toward a Liberia-like scenario. I don't believe that the council is fixated on a

prolonged military dictatorship like that of the late Samuel Doe, nor do I believe that

the Gambia is being diveded on bloodlines. Let's keep in mind that the Gambia is a

small country and we are all intermarried. We are perhaps the only country where we all

know each other albeit our ethnicity.



The recent vote in support of the draft constitution -- BY A LANDSLIDE-- shows

that Gambians are looking to move forward and not get bogged down by ethnic or regional

differences. I hope and pray that the move toward a return to civilian regime is not

derailed by the enemies of peace, justice, and equality for all.



MAFY a.k.a. MANLAFY

(DeVry Institute of Technology)



Date: Tue, 13 Aug 1996 13:57:59 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Commentary

Message-ID: <

Mafy and Gambia-l,



Mafy's posting has illuminated a path many of us avoided. His courage

is enviable. To accuse the Jammeh government of nepotism and the like

may be too simplistic. However, in the name of `transparency', Jammeh

would always need to give us cogent reasons regarding the incessant

hiring and firing of top officials which has come to stigmatize his

administration. When such occasions become prevalent, as they are in

our country, the human mind begins to wander and wonder searching for

possible reasons. Inevitably, factors such as nepotism etc. are put

forward as likely scape-goats. That erratic system of appointments

is inimical to development. Not only does it dissuade some capable

citizens from taking up certain appointments, it necessarily points out

the inability of a government to vet and sieve potential candidates

before hiring. The AFPRC has a tendency of appointing people on

impulse. This comment may sound silly but the facts on the ground

exemplify it.



We hope time is running out for the AFPRC. But if they are to stay on,

they would need to improve their recruitment process to encourage

capable Gambians, and to show the world that they themselves are

capable administrators. As far as I know, erratic personnel management

is a sign of weakness than anything else. Or does the AFPRC want to

tell us that most Gambians who can attain top level positions are

corrupt and can never stake off their hands from the public coffers?

Let the debate continue!



Lamin Drammeh(Japan).





------------------------------



From: "HEIDI SKRAMSTAD" <

To: "Brian Hubbard" <

Subject: Re: Female Circumcision

Message-ID: <



Re: Female Circumcision

Although a lot of litterature exist on Female Genital Mutilation or

Female Circumcision (I use Female Circumcision because I think it is

up to the women who are circumcised to decide wether they are

mutilated or not), it is difficult to find appropriate

litterature for somebody who is educating others in a Gambian

context. I guess this person wants to tell Gambian women about

health hazards of FC as it is practized in the Gambia. As far as

I know, no such litterature exists. There is a lot of documentation

about healt problems from infibulation from countries such as Somalia,

Sudan and Southern Egypt, but according to a report from Women's

Bureau (1985) most of the circumcised Gambian women have been through

a form where parts of clitoris and sometimes labia minora are

excised. Few of the women interviewed reported that they vere

infibulated. What remains to know is what are the health consequenses

from the "Gambian circumcision". What are the relationship between

FC and pelvic infections, problems during labour, infertility,

pain during intercourse etc. ? No Gambian woman would buy "health

propaganda" if it does not fit with her own experiences.



BAFROW, an NGO in Banjul, is doing some research on FC in the

Gambia. I suggest that your friend contacts Fatou Waggeh, BAFROW, 214

Tafsir Demba Mbye Road, Banjul Tel: 225270. GAMCOTRAP will also be

able to recommed litterature. I don't have their address but Amie Joof-

Coole, leader of Women's Council (Tel.:391235) will be able to give

more information.



The report from Women's Bureau from 1985, may be ordered from OXFAM

in England if Women's Bureau does not have any copy. The reference is:

Saffiatou Singateh: Female Circumcision: The Gambia

Experience: A study on the Social and Economic and Health

Implications. Banjul: The Gambia Women's Bureau 1985



If your friend is interested in "less appropriate" litterature on

FC, I may provide a list of references.





Gambia-l group,



I received a letter today from a female friend in The Gambia who is now in

charge of a WID group. One of the goals of the group is to educate about

"female genital mutilation". She asked me to send appropriate literature to

her and I intend to do so but I was not altogether sure where to start. I

thought some of the Gambian females in the group might have some ideas to

share. You can write to me directly or you can mail me information or

literature. My address is as follows: Brian Hubbard, 3703 Hughes Road,

Louisville, KY 40207. Thank you for any and all responses



Date: Tue, 13 Aug 96 15:37:54 BST

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: Re: Drugs on the way to Gambia? (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Hi Momodou,

You wrote:-



Hi Gambia-l!

> Here is a shocking news about drugs. The Danish TV have just broadcasted that

> the cargo was on the way to the Gambian ministry of Agriculture. Is there any

> one on the list to shed more light on the case?

The story was on national radio here and on the BBC World service since

yesterday. It was the main news item on the African service. The report can

be summarised as follows:



That 6.7 tonnes of heroin worth about $500 Million dollars was in a container

addressed to the Ministry of Agriculture in the Gambia in this particular

ship. The ship carrying the drug was from Cambodia. It stopped for a while in

Spain before it proceeded to Mauritania where it was impounded following a tip

off by interpol. This according to the news reports is the largest drug

seizure for over 10 years and it ranked as the third largest find in living

memory.

The report also quoted sources that it follows a telephone call made by

the nearest Gambian Embassy informing the authorities in Banjul that

the consignements are on the way.

Gambian authorities denied having anything to do with the case.

End of summary.



Comment:



At least one thing is clear. This indeed is a sad day for the whole of the

Gambia. Our image is going to suffer considerably. We are going to loose

our credibility whether the story is true or false.



I will just remind you of the following:



1. "Operation Green Medicine" an allegation made by former AFPRC spokesman

Ebou Jallow in an open letter to Gambian and International press.



2. The source of money for all the development projects undertaken by AFPRC as

money from GOD.



MAY GOD HELP US.



> 12 Aug 96 - Mauritania-Drugs

>

> Over Six Tonnes of Drugs Impounded in Mauritania

>

> NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (PANA) - Some 6,750 Kg of heroin were seized Sunday

> morning at the Port of Nouakchott

> aboard a ship impounded by the navy.

>

> The ship was impounded after an alert from Interpol, the international

> police.

>

> A navy spokesman refused to state the ship's exact destination but said it

> had come from a European port and was headed for

> an African country.

>

> Sources, however, said the ship could have been headed for the Gambia after

> several stops in Europe.

>

> The vessel is German-owned but flies under the Dutch flag.

>

> It was also carrying cargo destined for Mauritania.

>

>







Date: 13 Aug 1996 09:38:40 -0500

From: "YaYa Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Re: Commentary

Message-ID: <

Fellas,



This weekend have marked the first critical stage of the political =

transition in the Gambia as fellow Gambians voted overwhelming for the =

return to constitutional rule. Undoubtedly, the high turn out have once =

again reminded us of the yearning for democracy and political =

participation that Gambians have missed for the last two and half years. =

While some sections of the constitution might be of some concern to some, =

many of us recognized the paramount importance of restoring a democratic =

environment to resolve some of these issues. Mafy has hit a note in his =

commentary of pointing out some of the doomsday characterization of =

events in the Gambia from Amnesty International and other Gambia =

watchers. I agree that this is not the time to engage in divisive =

rhetoric that will put further derailment on the transition.

The issue of nepotism and tribalism was also raised. These are strong =

words that have the potential to inflame emotions and create =

divisiveness. I urge that we use them with caution. However, the =

political gerrymandering by the military regime should be of major =

concern to all of us. I am quite sure that these are some of the issues =

that a future parliament and indeed all Gambians will seek to resolve. =

But for now let us all be unwavered on our resolve to restore democratic =

rule. let us all encourage the process so that we can rectify the flaws =

in an open and free environment that solicit the participation of all =

Gambins. Lets us not be bogged down by details but be united by a vision =

for the future. The onus is on us and only on us.



Good day



Yaya

Date: Wed, 14 Aug 1996 01:22:52 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Drugs on the way to Gambia? (fwd)

Gambia-l,



I am completely mesmerised by this drug issue. I do not know really

what all this is about. I need to be enlightened by you my comrades.



Lamin.



Date: Tue, 13 Aug 1996 12:28:58 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Commentary

Hi Folks,

Here is my response to a past article.

On Mon, 12 Aug 1996, mafy wrote:



> last mail. There is no evidence that the "so called illegal government" is favoring

Jammeh's government is illegal no matter how well-intentioned he

is. No one is above the law.



> diplomas but they forgot that the era of getting away with blatant misappropriation

> of state funds is over. Under our previous "democratically elected government" those

> same individuals would have kept their jobs.

Evidence has been produced, in a news conference held by AI that

Jammeh has stolen money himself. Even his former spokesman, Jallow,

claims the same. Jammeh is now spending money, ie buying Benzes and

houses for his in-laws at a rate that his salary cannot support. The same

can be said for the rest of his group. These are not rumours but facts.



> It is appalling to know that during thirty years of continued squandering of --ALL-- of

> our foreign aid under the former mock democracy, there was little or no anti-corruption

> dissenting activism to save Gambia.

I think this is a valid and important thing. But past inaction

does not justify present abuse. Even if people did not criticize Jawara,

it does not mean that Jammeh has a carte-blanche to steal money and

oppress Gambians.

> We all witnessed our country being transformed

> into the most despicably backward country in Africa and nobody attempted to salvage

> Gambia untill July 22, 1994.

In 1993, The Gambia, according to the IMF, had the third best

economy in Africa. In 1995, The Gambian economy contracted by 6%. Jammeh

is definitely not qualified to run the country as evidenced by the

economic indices coming out.



> civilians who expressed their inherent rights and were killed and imprisoned by our

> "democratically elected government. The question is -- WHERE WAS AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

> AND DEMOCRATIC MINDED GAMBIANS???.

I remember reading Amnesty appeals for the release of political

prisoners in The Gambia. Look at Amnesty's archives they have definitely

critized Jawara. The reason Amnesty and nearly all world organisations

have expressed distress at the AFRPC is that they know a bad

government when they see one. Anyone with experience would tell you that

The Gambia is in trouble.



> Some of us want to believe that the road to democracy has been stymied, despite

> evidence to the contrary. The process toward a return to civilian rule is ongoing and

> a lift of the ban of political parties is eminent. In response to previous comments,

> I must disagaree with the idea that Gambians are not free to --TALK-- and that Gambia is

> moving toward a Liberia-like scenario. I don't believe that the council is fixated on a

> prolonged military dictatorship like that of the late Samuel Doe, nor do I believe that

> the Gambia is being diveded on bloodlines. Let's keep in mind that the Gambia is a

> small country and we are all intermarried. We are perhaps the only country where we all

> know each other albeit our ethnicity.

If the AFPRC is so great, why are we returning to civilian rule ?

How can anybody beat Jammeh in the elections considering the hurdles

enshrined in the "constitution" ? Jammeh is merely using the constitution

as a tool to allow him to continue to be in power. If he was interested

in a good future for The Gambia, he would resign, go to college, get

experience working in the real world and then go back to run for the

presidency. Since he is such a great guy, I know he would have no problem

getting elected.

Actually Liberia, Rwanda, and Burundi were all countries in which

people were intermarried. All they needed was a military interested in

remaining in power by exploiting the fissures in society.



> I hope and pray that the move toward a return to civilian regime is not

> derailed by the enemies of peace, justice, and equality for all.

Criticizing the AFPRC is treasonous in The Gambia but it should

not be. After all, wisdom is gain by listening to what others have to

say; true or false, dumb or clever. The enemies of peace are those who

remain detached from what is happening in The Gambia and those who allow

fear to mute their voices.

-Abdou.



Date: Tue, 13 Aug 1996 13:23:36 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Mauritania seizes huge heroin haul

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (Reuter) - Mauritanian police have

seized 6.75 tons of heroin on a Danish-flagged container ship in

bags addressed to the agriculture ministry in military-ruled

Gambia, police sources said Monday.

The sources put the value of the haul at $160 million. Other

estimates put it much higher.

Gendarmerie spokesman Capt. Abdallahi Ould Ahmed Aicha told

reporters Sunday heroin had been found hidden amongst a cargo of

soya beans and searches of the ship's 55 containers were

continuing.

The Maersk Douala came from Phnom Penh via the Spanish port

of Algeciras and was heading for Senegal and Gambia, then back

to Mauritania. The sources said Interpol had been following the

ship and had tipped off the Mauritanian authorities.

The 19 crew -- four Germans, two Croats, 10 Filipinos, a

Spaniard and two Poles -- are in custody.

Interpol warned earlier this year that the northwest African

country was becoming a transit point for drug and weapons

trafficking. Mauritania's isolation, porous borders and

proximity to Europe have allowed the drugs trade to flourish.



Date: 13 Aug 1996 18:12:48 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Drugs on the way to Gambia? (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Dear Lang,

My Allah save our country.

I was infact, very shocked about the news because our

name is already spoilt, especially in Denmark concerning drugs. Gambians

are the third larggest group of Africans south of Sahara here but almost up

to

50% or more are involved in the drugs trade and they are the ones who

dominate

the market. We have a lot of addicts and they dont care what is being

written in

the media. A month ago one of them died of overdose (its not the first time).

And now this! The container was addressed to the Ministry of agriculture!

The ship was charterd by Maersk line "a Danish shipping company".



>Hi Momodou,

>You wrote:-

>

>Hi Gambia-l!

>> Here is a shocking news about drugs. The Danish TV have just broadcasted

>that

>> the cargo was on the way to the Gambian ministry of Agriculture. Is there

>any

>> one on the list to shed more light on the case?

>=======================================================================



>

>The story was on national radio here and on the BBC World service since

>yesterday. It was the main news item on the African service. The report can

>be summarised as follows:

>

>That 6.7 tonnes of heroin worth about $500 Million dollars was in a

container

>addressed to the Ministry of Agriculture in the Gambia in this particular

>ship. The ship carrying the drug was from Cambodia. It stopped for a while

in

>Spain before it proceeded to Mauritania where it was impounded following a

tip

>

>off by interpol. This according to the news reports is the largest drug

>seizure for over 10 years and it ranked as the third largest find in living

>memory.

>The report also quoted sources that it follows a telephone call made by

>the nearest Gambian Embassy informing the authorities in Banjul that

>the consignements are on the way.

>Gambian authorities denied having anything to do with the case.

>End of summary.

>

>Comment:

>

>At least one thing is clear. This indeed is a sad day for the whole of the

>Gambia. Our image is going to suffer considerably. We are going to loose

>our credibility whether the story is true or false.

>

>I will just remind you of the following:

>

>1. "Operation Green Medicine" an allegation made by former AFPRC spokesman

> Ebou Jallow in an open letter to Gambian and International press.

>

>2. The source of money for all the development projects undertaken by AFPRC

as

>

> money from GOD.

>

>MAY GOD HELP US.

>

>> 12 Aug 96 - Mauritania-Drugs

>>

>> Over Six Tonnes of Drugs Impounded in Mauritania

>>

>> NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (PANA) - Some 6,750 Kg of heroin were seized Sunday

>> morning at the Port of Nouakchott

>> aboard a ship impounded by the navy.

>>

>> The ship was impounded after an alert from Interpol, the international

>> police.

>>

>> A navy spokesman refused to state the ship's exact destination but said it

>> had come from a European port and was headed for

>> an African country.

>>

>> Sources, however, said the ship could have been headed for the Gambia

after

>> several stops in Europe.

>>

>> The vessel is German-owned but flies under the Dutch flag.

>>

>> It was also carrying cargo destined for Mauritania.

>>



Date: 14 Aug 1996 07:30:12 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Re: Drugs on the way to Gambi...

Message-ID: <



Forwarded by Momodou Camara.



Date: Wed, 14 Aug 96 12:18:21 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: I am back . . .!

Message-ID: <



Hello Gambia-l:



THIS IS MORRO CEESAY SIGNING-ON, ONCE MORE. I HOPE THE LIST HAS BEEN

AS LIVELY AS I LEFT IT. NO ONE HAS TRAVELLED TO A CITY AND SHOT ANY

ONE YET I HOPE! GLAD TO BE BACK. HOPE ALL ARE WELL.



BY THE WAY, THE U.S GOVT. HAS KICKED TOMBONG SAIDY (REMEMBER MY OLD

PAL, THE CHARGES D'AFFAIRES?) OUT OF THE COUNTRY.



MORRO.



Date: Wed, 14 Aug 96 19:01:30 -0700

From: Lang Konteh <

To:

Subject: PANA News - Angola Deports 107 Gambians

http://www.afnews.org/ans/pana/FEED/96H14046.html

> [Panafrican News Agency]

>

> News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports

> | Africa Press Review

>

> Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All

> rights reserved.

> Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

> published or used for broadcast without written authorization from

> the Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.

> Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

> quoiset@sonatel.senet.net

>

> 14 Aug 96 - Angola-Deportation

>

> Angola Deports 107 Gambians

>

> LUANDA, Angola (PANA) - The Angolan government has deported 107

> Gambians, two Senegalese and three Lebanese classified as illegal

> immigrants

>

> The deportations were carried out Tuesday under an operation

> code-named "Cancer-II" which was launched by the police almost a

> week ago, the national news agency, ANGOP, said.

>

> Meanwhile, the Angolan immigration department reported that two

> Guinean illegal immigrants also turned up at Luanda international

> for voluntary repatriation. The two had evaded the police swoop that

> caught the other West Africans.

>

> On Monday, some 249 foreigners, mainly Malian and Senegalese

> nationals, were repatriated aboard three flights.

Date: 14 Aug 1996 19:00:39 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Re: I am back . . .!

Message-ID: <



Date: Wed, 14 Aug 1996 14:22:44 -0400 (EDT)

From: Isatou Secka <

To:

Subject: New Member (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Hello Gambia-l,

My name is Anna Secka and I attend the University of Bridgeport,

Connecticut. I am a junior and I am majoring in Computer Engineering/Computer

Science. I think that it is a great idea that gambians can get together and

discuss issues that might help us in the future. As we all know the future of

our country lies in our hands, therefore we should not just sit back and let

someone make all the decisions for us. I know that every organization must

have a leader but i believe that a leader cannot function without the members

of the organization. I believe that team work is the key to success. I hope

that we will all take this opportunity to help in the development of our

country. Remember: TOGETHER WE STAND, DIVIDED WE FALL!

I am happy to be a member of this newsgroup and I look forward to

participating in future discussions.







Date: Wed, 14 Aug 1996 14:18:17 -0400 (EDT)

From: Binta Njie <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Membership request

Hi Abdou

Alieu B. Jawara would also like to be a member of the list. He lives in

Canada and his E-mail address is:

Thanks

Binta



Date: Wed, 14 Aug 1996 14:38:30 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Immigration: USA

Message-ID: <

SAN DIEGO (Reuter) - Declaring illegal immigration has

reached ``crisis proportions,'' Republican leaders called

Wednesday for a constitutional amendment to overturn a

128-year-old guarantee of citizenship for any child born on U.S.

soil.

The Republican Party's platform committee adopted a proposal

that citizenship be denied to children born in the United States

to parents who are not ``long-term legal residents'' -- a

category covering undocumented aliens and some foreigners in the

country legally as well.

Seeking to capitalize on public outrage over illegal

immigration, platform writers voted unanimously in favor of the

plan, a direct challenge to a longstanding guarantee enshrined

in the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution.

Immigrants' rights spokesmen slammed the proposal, calling

it divisive and an attempt to scapegoat immigrants.

The proposal was part of a series of measures calling for

beefed-up restrictions and criminal penalties against illegal

immigrants. Among the toughest proposals: to deport immigrants,

both legal and illegal, convicted of such crimes as domestic

violence, stalking, child abuse, child neglect and child

abandonment.

``This sends the message that we're ready to strengthen our

laws,'' said Florida Rep. Bill McCollum, a leading conservative

voice on immigration policy.

If the plank is approved at the Republican National

Convention set to begin Monday in San Diego, it becomes part of

the official manifesto nominee-in-waiting Bob Dole will carry

into the campaign against President Clinton.

The attack on citizenship rights comes at time of growing

anti-immigrant sentiment and supporters of the Republican

proposal believe it will strike a chord with the voters.

The platform adopted Wednesday expresses support for ``a

constitutional amendment or constitutionally valid legislation

declaring that children born in the United States of alien

parents who are not long-term legal residents are not

automatically citizens.''

Such a restriction would cover not only the American-born

children of illegal immigrants but those born to foreigners who

are not permanent legal residents including tourists, students

and business people. But McCollum said the children of political

refugees and asylum seekers would still be entitled to

citizenship.

The proposed amendment would overturn a longtime pillar of

constitutional law first set down in 1868 with the passage of

the Fourteenth Amendment, which guaranteed citizenship to ``all

persons born or naturalized in the United States.'' That

language was included to make former slaves citizens of the

United States when they gained freedom after the Civil War.

At the heart of the latest Republican proposal is a claim by

conservatives that the U.S. citizenship guarantee has acted as a

magnet for illegal immigrant parents who see it as a ticket to

resident visas and even citizenship at a later date.

But immigrant rights advocates say there is little evidence

that ``birthright citizenship'' encourages large numbers of

people to enter the United States illegally.

The Clinton administration has said it opposes the change.

Mark Silverman, an attorney with the Immigrant Legal

Resource Center in San Francisco, called the proposal very

divisive and narrow-minded. He said it would exacerbate ethnic

tensions in California and would lead to the children of

immigrants being accused of not being ``real Americans''.

``Anyone that wants to turn California into Bosnia, this is

the way to go,'' he said. He said the proposal was unlikely to

become reality because of the difficulty of passing a

constitutional amendment.

Republican platform writers also slammed Clinton's record on

controlling the nation's borders and declared that illegal

immigrants and their children should be denied all public

benefits except ``emergency aid.''

``Illegal immigration has reached crisis proportions,'' the

platform stated, estimating that four million undocumented

aliens now live in the United States, with that number growing

by 300,000 a year.



Date: Wed, 14 Aug 1996 14:40:05 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: I am back . . .!

Message-ID: <

Morro:



Were you just waiting for Tombong to be "kicked out" (your words) before

rejoining us? Well, just joking. Welcome back! Several enquiries were

made about your whereabouts; and many said they missed your participation

(e.g. Lamin, Japan) even though you stepped on some toes (including mine)

from time to time.



Tombong merely stated that he was moving to London without any explanation.

Since then, I have heard reports of his expulsion by the US government.

If true, does any one know exactly why?



Amadou.



Date: Wed, 14 Aug 1996 14:53:04 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

Gambia-l:



Alieu B. Jawara (Manitoba, Canada) added. Intro. expected from him.



Amadou



Date: Wed, 14 Aug 96 15:11:15 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: I am back . . .!

Message-ID: <



Amadou:



Unbelievably, I had no idea that the Embassy was even subscribed to the

List. I warned you guys about that. I am not totally comfortable sharing

the same space with tentacles of the military government. It has

nothing to do with fear. It has everything to do with my self respect.

About Tombong . . . why should I kick a dead horse. I presume God has a

foot . . .



Morro.



Date: Wed, 14 Aug 1996 17:08:41 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Re: The Gambia National Troupe Saga

Message-ID: <



Greetings:



I am back after taking a week long vacation following the national troupe's

departure for Detroit on August 7.



First let me thank all those who sent messages of support concerning my

personal struggles with the national troupe. I have only been able to read my

mails once the past month.



Second, I notice that Mr. Saidy of the Gambia Embassy has made comments

concerning the saga of the national troupe. There are several points he made I

wish to comment on, but first let me give all an overview of the events leading to the troupe's predicament.



Sometime towards the end of April, I was approached by one Mr. Abdoulie Sosseh

of Atlanta to have a meeting with him. I agreed and when we met he revealed to

me his plans to bring the Gambia National Troupe to Atlanta during the Olympic

period. He further stated that he was arranging for them to come around the

middle of June so that they can perform during the Black Arts Festival and the

Gambian July Reunion. He further stated that since I was the President of the

Gambian Community Association of Georgia, he was soliciting mine and the entire

Gambian community's support.



I told him that in fact I had read on the internet an article regarding the

troupe's visit to Atlanta (Ref. Daily Observer Feb. - PANA web site) by Dr.

Pierson and Celebrate Africa. Mr. Sosseh revealed that he was the president and

Founder of Celebrate Africa! I agreed to assist in whatever way I could on

condition that Gambians who would like to invest (since he was soliciting

investors) be allowed to do so, since this was our national troupe. I do not

know how it is in other states, but it irks me ot see SeneGambian groups being

brought to Atlanta by others for profit when we are the very ones who fill the

halls of entertainment! It would've been out of character for me to not

insist on this point. Mr. Sosseh agreed.



I called several meetings for Gambians who might be interested in investing to

hear what Mr. Sosseh had to say. I invited him to our July Reunion Organizing

Committee meeting where he presented his project and asked for community

support. I also disclosed to the community my plans to utilize this July

Reunion as a precursor to next year's African Festival.



In Atlanta, every group of people have an annual festival which is sponsored

in part by the city of Atlanta. For example, The National Black Arts Festival

of the African American Community, The Carribean Carnival (which started just

a few years ago and now have an annual $50 000 grant from the city!). I argued

that it was time for the African community to also have their own festival.

However our main problem was the lack of unity and solidarity. I further argued

that it was going to take a few organized African communities to make this dream

come true. When I looked at our up coming events, I felt that we had the

necessary ingredients to spearhead the case for an African Festival.



First, the Senegalese Band Lemzo Diamano was going to be in Atlanta for that

weekend. Here was the opportunity to showcase a first-class African band.

Second, the Gambia National Troupe would be performing also that same weekend.

Here, traditional African music played on traditional instruments as well as

African Ballet would be showcased.

Third, there was the two-day soccer tournament which featured 6 African teams

from 5 different states.

Fourth, we were planning conferences, thus satisfying the intellectual/

educational aspect of the program.

Fifth, Celebrate Africa/ Mr. Sosseh was also going to create an African

marketplace for African vendors to come and sell their wares.

Finally, the most important ingredient of all - people! Hundreds of Gambians

(Africans) were going to convene in Atlanta to attend these events.



What more can you ask in terms of a complete package? This was what I saw - the

opportunity to make a very strong case with the city to support the idea of an

African festival. We would have satisfied most if not all their critirea.



The Atlanta Bureau of Arts and Entertainment looks at projects to fund for their

cultural and entertainment values, their ability to lure more tourists to come

to Atlanta as well as their potential to make financial gains.



It was in this light that I viewed the coming of the troupe. As part of a

package which we could take to the city. (All this is on record. I believe both

Mr. Baboucarr Sillah and Mr. Manlafie Jarjue (Mafy) were at that meeting.)



Further I published the visit of the troupe in our community newsletter (May and

June issues) which I brought with me to Washington D.C. for distribution during

the ALD. So I am a bit confused when Mr. Saidy states that he knows for a fact

that LatJor knew about the troupe's visit long before they left Banjul. Of

course I knew and hundreds of other Gambians also knew, since I informed them!

It is an untruth for Saidy to say that I claimed to have gotten into the picture

when the troupe arrived in New York!! Perhaps if Mr. Saidy had attended the

conference held in D.C. he would have been better informed.



I further provided Sosseh with a line of communication with Dr. Pierson at his

request since he did not have a telephone. It is in this way that I was

introduced to Dr. Pierson in my official capacity as President of the Gambian

Community in Georgia.



I last spoke to Sosseh two weeks prior to the troupe's arrival when I connected

him with Pierson in Detroit on a 3-way call. The latter wanted to get Sosseh's

assurance that he had lined up the number of performances and the transportation

arrangement they agreed to since he was now going to have to pay for the

airtickets of the 26-member group. Sosseh assured him that all was taken care of

since he was getting sponsorship for the various performances.



It was then that I published the official July Reunion Program. If Mr. Saidy

has eyes to read perhaps he would have seen ON THE PROGRAM that each event on

it also had the promoter's name below it. The Lemzo Diamano performances were

a Xol-Gis Productions, the Gambia National Troupe performance was a Celebrate

Africa 96! Productions. Did Mr. Saidy miss these items or is it a deliberate act

of malice? I believe I also posted the program on the net for list members.

I deleted mine, but if someone retained his/hers could you please forward it

to Mr. Saidy for me?



According to Mr. Saidy: "Latjor has an agreement with Dr. Pierson and he stood

to gain financially from the arrangement had things went as planned."



Liar! I have secured copies of all transactions and agreements between Dr.

Pierson and Mr. Sosseh who was given SOLE AUTHORITY AND CONTROL OF THE TROUPE

between June 27 and August 7. I am going to publish all this in my newsletter

as well as in other publications. I will personally send you a copy! How then

could I make an arrangement with Pierson given that this was the case? I do not know if Saidy is just speculating or what. It would have been better if he asked

me!



I found out about the impending disaster a day before when I called Sosseh (who

was then working with Mor Thiam during the Black Arts Festival) to enquire about

the venue for the troupe's performance. (Those of you who still have a copy of

the program will see that I only had a date for the troupe's performance. For

venue and fee I typed - T.B.A. i.e. To Be Announced!) It was then that Sosseh

told me that he had abandoned the project. I enquired about the troupe and he

said that they were in Dakar boarding their flight for New York. He further

stated that he was sorry that things went the way they did, but rather than cry

over spill milk he had to move on. He had to look out for himself. That he comes

first, or in his own words, he "was number one"!



To be continued ...



In peace,

LatJor



Date: Wed, 14 Aug 1996 17:42:29 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: DRUGS- THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,



About the drugs captured in Mauritania and addressed to the Ministry of

Agriculture, the government of The Gambia has nothing to do withit. As a

matter of fact investigators have been sent to Mauritania for to help in

uncovering the person or persons behind it. Before the end of the week, the

people responsible will be arrested.



The drugs were address to the Ministry and to a P.O. Box number and for those

who are familiar with the government, would know that they don't use

P.O.Boxes but Privade Mail bags. Below are two press releases from the High

Commission here in London and also from the Ministry of Agriculture. For

those who listen to the BBC, i was interviewed about the matter twice

yesterday. I will provide you with more information later. Any way the press

releases are as follows :





THE MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCES





PRESS RELEASE : STATEMENT OF DISCLAIMER.



The attention of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources has

been drawn to the news item carried by the British Broadcasting

Corporation(BBC) this morning (August 13 , 1996) regarding a shipment of

illigal drugs which was found on a vessel in a Mauritanian Port, said to have

been imported from Cambodia and consigned to the Ministry of Agriculture,

Banjul.



The Ministry wishes to unequivocally dissociate itself from the said

consignment. The Ministry further wishes to inform the general public that it

has not placed any order for any kind of commodity from Cambodia, neither has

it had any dealing with any agent, donor or company based inCambodia, nor is

it expecting any shipment from that country



The Ministry therefore wishes to totally condemn this ignoble and

nefarious action.







Signed : Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources







SECOND PRESS RELEASE:



THE GAMBIA HIGH COMMISSION, LONDON





PRESS RELEASE





The Gambia High Commission is dismayed by news broadcast over the BBC

World Service on 13th August 1996, stating that a shipment of illigal drugs

found on a vessel in a Mauritanian Port, said to have been imported from

Cambodia was consigned to the Ministry of Agriculture in The Gambia.



By implication it is assumed that The Gambia was a party to this shaddy

deal.





Let it be known that this ship and its consignment had nothing to do with

the government of The Gambia or the Ministry of Agriculture which has never

placed any order for any kind of commodity from Cambodia, neither has it any

dealing with any agent , donor or company based in Cambodia.



Let it further be known that the said shipment was canabish and not

herion as indicated and that The Gambia police had earlier received a tip off

from the German Authorities to keep surveillance of the said ship if it ever

came into Thr Gambia waters.



The government of The Gambia deplores all aspect of narcotic drugs and its

illicit use and ever since the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC

) came to power has stood firmly against the Drug Traffic.



Date: Wed, 14 Aug 1996 17:42:25 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: I am back . . .!

Message-ID: <



Hello Gambia-l,



Hey Morro, i didn't know you were still alive, i came to Minneapolis in May

but could not get in touch with you but i spoke to your boss and asked her to

say hi to you. So you are happy that i am out of the US, but you know what? I

am alive and kicking. My transfer to Europe is stale news, but i am glad to

know that you are celebrating about it. Have fund.



I left for farious reasons, but the buttom line was i had some problems with

a towing company in Virginia and one thing let to the other and a fight broke

out. They were beaten and one of them sustained some injuries and since i had

diplomatic immunity( a word that Morro hates to hear) i could not be charged

and as i result i had to be transfered. The incident involved me and three

other Gambians and six or eight white guys(employees of the towing company)

..The detail of the incident and other factors will be in my book which will

be published soon ( and i hope Morro will read it , because i will give him

an authorgraphed copy)



I know i was effective in the US and will continue to be effective no matter

where i go. I am really proud of my achievements in the US.



Gambia-l, i would like to take this opportunity to re-assure every one that

i did not join the group to spy on any one. This is an important group and

all we are doing is share ideas and ways and means of correcting the wrongs

in The Gambia and at the same time contribute to the deverlopment of the

country. We are here to agree to disagree. The way we debate issues here, is

the same way i debate issues with members of the AFPRC. I want you to relax

and contribute to the discussions. The only way we can progress is to be able

to have heated discussions of all kinds of issues especially those about The

Gambia without violence or disrespecting each other. We could be on opposit

sides of issues but the bottom line here is that we are all Gambians and we

all want a better Gambia. The only difference is that we are taking different

routes to a better Gambai. I would have join the group even if i was not

working for the government, and i did not join the group as an agent of the

AFPRC. I joined as a Gambian who have some thing to contribute to the

healthy discussions about the future of The Gambia.



Best regards.

Tombong Saidy



Date: Wed, 14 Aug 1996 18:14:26 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: THE BAN ON POLITICAL PARTIES HAS BEEN LIFTED

Message-ID: <



The AFPRC has lifted the ban on political parties today August 14th, 1996,

and the elections is still scheduled for September 11th.



Date: Thu, 15 Aug 1996 10:44:51 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Former Gambia leader says referendum manipulated

Message-ID: <



ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (Reuter) - Gambia's ousted civilian

president Sir Dawda Jawara said Wednesday the military

government had manipulated the results of last week's referendum

to ensure the draft constitution was approved.

The electoral commission said the draft had been approved by

70.4 percent of voters, and put turnout at a massive 86.9

percent. Jawara told the British Broadcasting Corporation

conditions had not permitted a free and fair vote.

``It was held at a time when political parties have been

banned for two years, political activity itself was banned, a

lot of influential people were simply picked up from their homes

and detained without charge for months on end,'' said Jawara,

who lives in exile in England.

``The process of registration of voters, the process of the

election itself and the counting of the votes were handled

entirely by the military.''

Jawara said some Gambians had backed the constitution in the

hope of a quick end to military rule, but others had opposed it.

``The 70 percent they announced in favor of yes has been

manipulated,'' he said.

Military leader Capt. Yahya Jammeh has not yet lifted the

ban on political parties, as he had promised to do after the

referendum, though presidential elections are less than a month

away.

The government has banned Jawara, 72, from seeking public

office for 20 years and ordered him to pay back $1.14 million in

refunds of what the Public Assets and Properties Recovery

Commission said were improperly acquired travel expenses and

unpaid tax.

Jawara, who had been head of state since independence from

Britain in 1965, said the corruption allegations were unfounded.

The government banned 10 ministers of Jawara's former

government from seeking public office for terms of between five

and 15 years. Three of them remain in detention.

Jammeh has not made his intentions clear but he is widely

expected to run for the presidency in elections on Sept. 11 and

to transform his July 22 Movement into a political party.

The only prominent civilian politician not excluded by

different provisions of the constitution is Sherif Dibba, leader

of the National Convention Party, who came second to Jawara in

the 1992 presidential election.



Date: Thu, 15 Aug 96 11:24:51 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: I am back . . .!

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



Point is, Tombong did not exactly tell Gambia-l the truth in stating that

he left because his assignment here concluded. He needs to come clean.

He did not leave, he was ESCORTED out of the country. HE OWES ALL OF YOU

A COMPLETE EXPLANATION.



He is also lying when he says he's not spying on us. He has a fiduciary

duty to inform his bosses of any information he learns that may be of interest

to them. Unless he's saying that we are of no interest to his bosses, he

can't say he is not relaying to them information he learns here. Apparently

we can't do anything about that. But like I said God too is awake and

watching, and He is ON OUR SIDE . . .



But this is all I'm ever going to say about this. Tombong can delude himself

in thinking he is fooling somebody.



TO MORE IMPORTANT THINGS: Now that the ban on political activity is lifted,

what are we going to do? We don't know who is going to run against the AFPRC

yet, but I think we should raise money in the next week and be prepared to

back a candidate of our choice. Everyone should be prepared to donote

between $100-$200. We have no time to waste. What do people think?





Morro.



Date: Thu, 15 Aug 1996 12:21:07 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

;@columbia.edu

Subject: Re: I am back . . .!

Hi folks,

I think Morro has a good idea about us contributing to the

political campaign back home. Each one of us should be willing to donate

money to a candidate to try and level the field. Can anyone send us info

?

I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to the Gambians

who have had nothing to say about the politcal situation back home to

reconsider their stances. We all indeed do know that Jammeh does not like

to be criticized; his personal friends Ceesay and Hydara met very unusual

deaths. Fear should howver not paralyse us. To be afraid to say anything

about one's governemnt is tantamount to saying that one's self-interest

(self-preservation) is more important than society at large. The crying

shame is the silence of the Gambian intelligencia in face of the important

events happening back home. In fact, the people helping Jammeh perpetrate

this crime are such figures as Dr Gabriel Roberts (of S.A.H.S), and Bishop

Johnson. I think educated people owe it to the societies that subsidised

their educations to particiapte in the political life.

About a year before the coup, the New York Times carried an

article about the economic prospects for The Gambia. The conclusion was

that the high-brow (or maybe "high-horse") approach of educated Gambians

to politics was a potential source of problems. THis has become prophetic

as educated Gambians continue to be "too busy" to talk about politics.

If some of us take the time to talk to people from troubled

lands, we might find out that with a dictatorship, everyone becomes

affected sooner or later. So it is in our interest to participate in the

------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 Aug 1996 12:45:58 -0400 (EDT)

From: Nkoyo Faal <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: I am back . . .!

Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.95.960815124338.8212D-100000@gusun>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







On Thu, 15 Aug 1996



> Gambia-l:

>

> Point is, Tombong did not exactly tell Gambia-l the truth in stating that

> he left because his assignment here concluded. He needs to come clean.

> He did not leave, he was ESCORTED out of the country. HE OWES ALL OF YOU

> A COMPLETE EXPLANATION.

>

> He is also lying when he says he's not spying on us. He has a fiduciary

> duty to inform his bosses of any information he learns that may be of interest

> to them. Unless he's saying that we are of no interest to his bosses, he

> can't say he is not relaying to them information he learns here. Apparently

> we can't do anything about that. But like I said God too is awake and

> watching, and He is ON OUR SIDE . . .

>

> But this is all I'm ever going to say about this. Tombong can delude himself

> in thinking he is fooling somebody.

>

> TO MORE IMPORTANT THINGS: Now that the ban on political activity is lifted,

> what are we going to do? We don't know who is going to run against the AFPRC

> yet, but I think we should raise money in the next week and be prepared to

> back a candidate of our choice. Everyone should be prepared to donote

> between $100-$200. We have no time to waste. What do people think?

>

>

> Morro.

>

This is a good idea, but when do we know who is going to run for

president, and if at all we, who are not in the Gambia will have the

opportunity to vote. Sept 11th, is right around the corner and all of the

bureaucracy, eg voyer registration etc, has not yet been made available to

us.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 Aug 1996 15:55:11 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: Information on immigration/visa related issues (fwd)

Message-ID: <





------- Forwarded Message



To:

From: NKAM MONGWA/CAHS <

Subject: AUGUST 1996 Issue of SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN (fwd)



For those interested in immigration issues, you may want to read

this. The web page address is listed below. You can subscribe to it.

This is not the complete bulletin. It is edited b\c of its length.





nkam@CHANGEFINDERSnet



- ---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 5 Aug 1996 13:05:03 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: AUGUST 1996 Issue of SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN



SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN



August 1996



Published by Siskind, Susser, Haas & Chang, Attorneys at Law, 149 Belle

Forest Circle, Nashville, Tennessee 37221, United States of America,

telephone: 800-748-3819 or 615-662-8620, facsimile: 615/646-1858, email:

WWW home page:

http://www.visalaw.com/~gsiskind/.



To subscribe to Siskind's Immigration Bulletin, send an email message to

with the message "subscribe visalaw". To

unsubscribe, send the message "unsubscribe visalaw" to the same address.

Mailing list maintained by Telalink (



Disclaimer: This newsletter is not intended to establish an attorney client

relationship. Any reliance on information contained herein is taken at your

own risk.



*A MESSAGE FROM SISKIND, SUSSER, HAAS & CHANG

*LEGISLATIVE UPDATE

*COURT STRIKES DOWN MANY H-1B REGULATIONS

*STATE DEPARTMENT VISA NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 1996

*IMMIGRATION AND NATURALIZATION SERVICE ISSUES RULE REGARDING ACQUISITION OF

CITIZENSHIP FOR CERTAIN CHILDREN OF US CITIZENS BORN OUTSIDE THE US

*ARGENTINA AND AUSTRALIA ADDED TO LIST OF VISA WAIVER COUNTRIES

*INS REMOVES I-151 GREEN CARD FROM LIST OF ITEMS PROVING PERMANENT RESIDENCY

*CONSULAR FOCUS: 900 TELEPHONE NUMBER SYSTEM FOR CANADIAN AND MEXICAN

CONSULATES COMING UNDER FIRE

*US ANNOUNCES FIRST EXCLUSIONS UNDER NEW ANTI-CUBA RULE

*INS ISSUES OPINION ON EFFECT OF NONRESIDENT TAX FILING ON GREEN CARD STATUS

*VISA SPOTLIGHT: LABOR CERTIFICATIONS

*UNIVERSITY CORNER: ARE H-1B VISAS BETTER THAN J VISAS

*FROM OUR CANADIAN OFFICE: TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT OF CANADIAN REGISTERED

NURSES IN THE UNITED STATES

*INS PROCESSING TIMES







LEGISLATIVE UPDATE



There is finally news to report regarding the advancement of the

immigration overhaul bill (H.R. 2202) since our July 1996 newsletter. As

you may recall, the major immigration reform bill (previously referred to in

the House as the Smith Bill and the Senate as the Simpson Bill) has been

passed by both houses of Congress and now sits in a conference committee

where a compromise version must be hammered out. After that, the bill will

go back for a final vote in each house before going on to the President for

signature. The bill has been stalled in the committee now for several

months and no action will occur until a number of controversial issues are

resolved. Furthermore, as of the writing of this article, the House had not

even named its members to the conference committee. Timing is critical at

this point because Congress is leaving for its August recess in less than a

week and then will have just four weeks to finish up its legislative

activities for this session of Congress. After that, the bill would die.



The biggest issue stalling the bill is the Gallegly provision in the House

version of the bill, a section of the bill that would let a state prohibit

granting an education to the undocumented alien children. President Clinton

has vowed to veto the bill if this provision remains. A compromise on this

provision that would delay its implementation for a period of time is being

considered, but no agreement has been reached. The issue has created a

great deal of division among Republicans many of whom state they will make

their decision on how to vote on the bill on this single issue. There are

also indications that the Senate may begin a filibuster intended to thwart a

vote on the bill altogether should the Gallegly provision be included in the

compromise package. Just prior to the release of this issue, we learned

that Republicans on the conference committee had worked our a compromise

that we believe would allow children currently enrolled in school to

continue and would allow everyone else to attend until the 6th grade.

However, the threat of a filibuster remains real.



Other sticking points in the bill include differences over the deadline

people have for applying for asylum, differences over summary exclusion

rules, different provisions that would bar people from entering the US who

have been out of status for greater than a given length of time and

different minimum income requirements for sponsors of immigrants.



According to the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the priority

issues for pro-immigration advocates are the following:



removing the 10-year/3-year permanent bars to admissibility



preserving suspension relief from deportation



retaining the Leahy amendment to protect refugees from summary exclusion and

eliminating asylum time limits



preserving judicial review



removing the 200% income barrier to family immigration



retaining adjustment of status penalty fee provisions



eliminating H-1B restrictions.





As we have reminded readers time and again, please contact your

Congressional Representatives to urge them to vote the right way on these

issues. We especially urge readers to call their Senators and ask them to

filibuster if the final bill contains any version of the Gallegly provision

denying public education to undocumented children.







INS REMOVES I-151 GREEN CARD FROM LIST OF ITEMS PROVING PERMANENT RESIDENCY



The INS has issued a regulation removing Form I-151, Alien Registration

Receipt Card, from the listing of forms recognized as evidence of

registration as a lawful permanent resident alien. Persons holding these

cards will need to apply for a replacement Green Card, now on Form I-551.

The INS has issued warnings on the need to get a replacement green card for

several years and actually extended the deadline for applying for a new

green card on three occasions.



>From a practical point of view, the new rule means that persons seeking to

reenter the US with an I-151 card will not be considered to have proof of

permanent residency. The INS officer will have the discretion, however, to

admit the person and have the person fill out an application form at that

time for a new green card. The INS has also said that until further notice,

it will not fine carriers bringing such persons to the US under rules that

forbid transporting persons to the US who do not have lawful documentation

for entering.



INS ISSUES OPINION ON EFFECT OF NONRESIDENT TAX FILING ON GREEN CARD STATUS



The Office of the General Counsel of the INS has stated in a recent legal

opinion that filing a non-resident tax return raises the presumption that a

green card holder has abandoned his or her permanent residency status. The

opinion went on to state that in most cases, an alien would be able to

overcome this presumption only by presenting evidence tending to show that

the alien filed the nonresident alien tax return fraudulently, an admission

that could bring criminal penalties. Persons wishing to avoid US taxes on

some or all of their income by filing under this category should be

extremely cautious about taking such a step.





VISA SPOTLIGHT: LABOR CERTIFICATIONS



For two of the most common types of employment-based permanent residency

categories, a labor certification from the United States Department of Labor

is required in order to apply for a visa. The labor certification, in a

nutshell, is a process where an employer must demonstrate to the Department

of Labor that there are not sufficient workers qualified, willing, able and

available for a particular position. Furthermore, an employer must be able

to show that there will be no adverse effect on workers in the United States

similarly employed if the employer hires an alien to fill the position. The

labor certification is generally required for persons in the EB-2 category

for advanced degree professionals and exceptional ability workers. An

exception is made for workers who can demonstrate to the Immigration and

Nationality Service that there work is in the national interest. Labor

certifications are always required in the EB-3 category for professionals,

skilled workers and other workers. Furthermore, a more liberal standard for

labor certifications is available college and university teachers.



The labor certification process is highly regulated and very time-consuming.

If other viable permanent residency options are available, they should

always be considered. Furthermore, it is extremely difficult to win in

cases where an applicant is self-employed or has an ownership interest in

the business. Before embarking on a labor certification, the employer,

attorney and job applicant should closely review a number of key issues

including the actual job requirements for the position and the current and

future job markets for a position in a particular geographic location



In order to meet the test for showing unavailability of US workers, the

employer will need to conduct a recruitment campaign under the supervision

of the department of labor in the state which has jurisdiction over the

intended place of employment (normally referred to as a "SESA"). The

employer will initially submit Form ETA 750 Parts A and B with the SESA.

Part A, the "Offer of Employment" requires the employer to provide

information about the minimum requirements for a position as well as

information about the employer. The form also requires the employer to

attest to the following conditions:



That he or she has enough funds to pay the wage offered to the alien;



That the wage equals or exceeds the prevailing wage upon beginning work;



That the wage offered is not based on commissions, bonuses, or other

incentives unless the amount paid to the employee is guaranteed;



That the employer will be able to place the worker on the payroll on or

before entrance into the United States;



That the job opportunity does not involve unlawful discrimination by race,

creed, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, handicap, or citizenship;



That the job's availability is not due to a strike, lockout, or other work

stoppage;



That the job opportunity's terms are not contrary to law; and



That the job opportunity is clearly open to any qualified US worker.





One of the key requirements here is payment of the prevailing wage. The

wage offered must be at least 95% of the prevailing wage. The SESA normally

can provide the prevailing wage information. If the employer wishes to

dispute the wage, it is possible to present alternative information. The US

Department of Labor will determine which is the correct wage when it makes a

determination on the labor certification application.



The employer must also be careful to carefully document all of the true job

requirements in the application. Requirements not listed in the ETA 750

cannot be used as the basis for rejecting otherwise qualified US workers for

the position. On the other hand, an employer should not be unduly

restrictive in stating requirements. In that case, the Department of Labor

may hold that the requirements are simply being tailored to suit the alien's

specific educational and experience credentials. The Department of Labor is

particularly tough on foreign language and computer language requirements.

In these cases, it is usually a good idea for an employer to include a

business necessity letter explaining additional requirements and it may also

be useful to include an expert affidavit outlining the need for the requirement.



Part B of the ETA 750 is the "Statement of Qualifications of the Alien."

The employee must list all education, employment for the last three years

and other employment-related experience relevant to the offered position.

This information is very important since the alien must demonstrate that he

or she meets all of the job requirements stated in Part A of the

application. The worker will need to have actual documentation of the

education and experience including school transcripts and letters from

previous employers.



After the ETA 750 is submitted to the SESA, the application will either be

accepted as submitted or the SESA officer will send a letter suggesting ways

to change the application to make it acceptable. After the application is

accepted, the SESA will place a job order in its state-wide computerized

"job bank" for thirty days. The SESA will then direct the employer to

advertise the position and post a job notice at the employer's work site.



The advertisement that is required will normally be placed in either a

newspaper of general circulation for three consecutive days (normally

including a Sunday), or in a professional or national trade publication,

depending on what is considered normal for the specific type of position.

The advertisement will include the job duties and requirements and direct

applicants to send their applications to the SESA. The ad will not list the

name of the employer.



The job posting mentioned above will need to be given to a union

representative or bargaining agent if one exists at the place of employment

or posted in a conspicuous place on the job site for at least ten working

days. The notice must contain a description of the position as well as the

salary offered. Unfortunately, an employer cannot get around posting wage

information.



When applicants begin to respond to the recruitment, employers must be very

diligent in responding. Failure to act quickly in responding to

applications for the position may result in the US Department of Labor

finding that the recruitment was not done in good faith. All applications

forwarded to the employer by the SESA are presumed to meet the minimum

qualifications for the position and must be handled. In practice, many

SESA's do not screen resumes at all, but this does not excuse the

requirement to respond to the application. Employers should interview all

applicants in person or by telephone. In some cases, an employer can use a

questionnaire form to screen candidates and then follow up by interviewing

the candidate. Applicants can only be rejected for lawful, job related

reasons. Employers frequently run into problems trying to contact job

applicants. Employers should try to use multiple means to contact an

applicant. Sending a letter by certified mail and calling the applicant by

telephone are usually good choices.



Within 45 days from the issuance of the instructions for recruitment by the

SESA, the SESA must receive a recruitment report outlining all of the

results of the recruitment. The SESA will then review the report and often

will contact the job applicants to see if they were actually interviewed.

If everything is satisfactory, the SESA will forward the application to the

regional office of the US Department of Labor. The Department of Labor may

request additional information or documentation. DOL may also issue a

document called a "Notice of Findings" stating its objections to granting

certification and suggesting changes in the application. In some cases, the

employer can submit rebuttal information and offer to readvertise.

Hopefully, however, DOL will not issue a Notice of Findings and will instead

issue an approved labor certification.



After the labor certification is approved, the employer will submit an

application for permanent residency for the worker along with the labor

certification to the Immigration and Naturalization Service. After approval

there, the alien can submit the final application to adjust status to

permanent residency (if the alien is in the US) or apply for consular

approval of permanent residency (if the alien is outside the US). Labor

certifications do not have expiration dates, but are normally only valid for

the specific employer.





UNIVERSITY CORNER: ARE H-1B VISAS BETTER THAN J VISAS?



In many cases, post-doctoral researchers, professors and physicians working

at America's universities qualify in either the H-1B category or the J-1

visa category. Deciding which visa to pursue depends on a variety of factors:



Does your spouse need to work? Spouses of H-1B visa holders cannot work

without qualifying for their own H-1B or another work visa. Spouses of J-1

visa holders can apply for work authorization simply because they are the

spouse of a J-1.



How much time do I have before I start work? H-1B visas can take several

months to process. J-1 visas can be received in about two to three weeks.



Will I be subject to any sort of home residency requirement after my visa

expires? As many people know, many holders of J-1 visas are subject to a

requirement that they return to their home country for two full years before

they are permitted to apply for a change of status to a non-immigrant visa

in the US (or an H-1B or L-1 visa even outside the US) or to apply for

permanent residency. Those subject to the waiver include persons whose

country and fields are listed in the United States Information Agency Skills

List, persons who receive government funding and persons receiving graduate

medical training. Getting a waiver can be extremely difficult and

expensive. H-1B visas are not subject to nearly as tough a requirement.

Someone in H-1B status may keep the visa for up to six years and then must

leave the country for a year before than pursue the H-1B visa again. But

they can avoid leaving if they switch to another non-immigrant category or

to permanent residency in the meantime.



Will applying for permanent residency hurt my chances of getting or renewing

the visa? The H-1B visa is a dual intent visa. This means that applying

for permanent residency will not be considered negatively when deciding on

approval of the visa. The same is not true for the J-1 visa. It is still

necessary to prove an intent to return to one's home country upon conclusion

of the visa and applying for permanent residency will hurt one's chances of

receiving the visa.



Can I pursue a tenure-track position? Yes for the H-1B visa. No for the J-1.



Must my employer pay the prevailing wage? For H-1B visas, employers must

demonstrate that they are paying at or close to the wage made by the average

person in the job category in that particular geographic area.



Many universities prefer the J-1 program because after the program is

established it is easy to bring in J-1 visa holders in large numbers very

quickly. Individual H-1B applications are tougher to prepare and slower in

coming. H-1B sponsors are also potentially subject to greater penalties for

violating the terms of the program. Nevertheless, in many cases, the

university will sponsor someone as an H-1B instead of a J-1 if the employee

specifically requests this. This is especially true when the employee's

services are in great demand.





------- End of Forwarded Message





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 Aug 1996 17:16:51 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <



Greetings:



Let me take this opportunity to welcome the numerous new members. Mats enquired

about two individuals in Atlanta. I do know one Lamin Jammeh the husband of

Mariatou. Ask your wife is this the same person. If so I will be glad to pass

on any message your wife may have for him. I'll make enquiries aabout Lamin

Bittaye.



Welcome also to Anna, Isatou and Dibor. Glad to have all of your on board.



-------------------------------

On the situation of Tombong. I am just learning about it. I want to take this

opportunity to salute Mr. Saidy for his work in the U.S. In particular, for

making the Gambian Embassy more approachable by Gambians. While the Embassy may

not have always satisfied all our needs, he at least was able to remove the

stigma or perception of an Embassy that did not care about Gambians living in

the U.S.

I would also like to withdraw my very offensive word -liar- from my statement

yesterday. I apologize to Tombong and the rest of the group for the outburst.



-------------------------------

There has been calls for mobilization in anticipation of political parties

about to be formed in the Gambia. In particular, Morro's proposal (welcome back)for a fund-raising drive is an excellent one, however we must create the

mechanism to facilitate the collection and disbursement of monies collected as

quickly as possible, given the time constraints we working with.



Creating such a mechanism is no easy task as there are many pitfalls we must be

weary of; such as who collects the money and which political party or candidate should be supported. Of course individuals can do this on their own, but my assumption is that we would want to pool our monies together inorder to have greatereffect in the unfloding events back home. My position is that we must first create an organization to coordinate this endeavor.



We already have many Gambian organizations/groups across the U.S. and elsewhere as well as loosely organized ones. What we do need is a well organized network that crosses state and national boundaries.



As a matter of fact we do have such networks in existence though not well organized. Let me give you two examples of such networks. First is the very group we

have on the net - GAMBIA-L, which could spearhead this campaign and sell the idea to our respective communities in which we live in. It has the ability to reachmost of the Gambian communities throughout the U.S. and Europe.



Another such network is the one along the East Coast which operated very well during the national troupe saga. When Tombong told me that he was not going to be involved since the Ministry did not inform him, I called Ousainou Mbenga in D.C.one of the local community leaders in D.C. who in turn contacted New York. Within 24 hours the Gambian organizatin in New York had housed the entire troupe. Oneof the representatives of the New York organization, Mr. Bamba Jobarteh, recently visited me to check on the troupe and cement our relationship with them. They are as much concerned for the need a strong Gambian network as all of us are. I proposed to him that it was perhaps time to create a Federation of Gambian Associations or something to that effect. (It is the above mention network that is utilized to disseminate information about the D.C. ALD, the Atlanta July Reunion, the Miami Labor Day Weekend.)



We must move quickly in this direction. Be it to form an organization for the sole purpose of the elections or a more permanent one which would include issues related to the elections. Whatever it is, we must act now and talk later.



In peace,

LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 Aug 1996 23:51:58 +0100

From: Mats Danielsson <

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Dear Mr Ndow and everybody,



It sure is the same Lamin Jammeh, married to Mariatou, and the uncle's

name is in fact Ablie Bittaye and not Lamin, my mistake when Awa was

still in Gambia and I did not recall his first name...



I have been busy looking for a new apartment closer to the place where I

will study Multimedia, and on top of it working frequently (mostly night

time), thus being a bit inactive in the debate lately. Will indeed be

back with inlays when time allows it.



Dinejn dego ( I know it's probably wrong, but I am Swedish, remember?)



Mats



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 Aug 1996 19:23:08 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: The Elections

Message-ID: <



Hi Gambia-l,



Please be informed that the elections have been pushed to September 26th,

1996. This was done today , August 15th, and by the way for those who might

not remember, today is St. Mary's Day and it was a public holiday in The

Gambia.



Morro's suggestion for a fund raising is a good idea, and i think we should

give credit for such suggestions to the AFPRC. No matter how evil they are,

their presence spurred such thinkings. Atleast for the first time Gambians

outside are coming together to contibute directly to the political

developments, and this is a very good sign. Gambians abroad can play very

critical role as to who is elected president. One advantage we have is the

strenght of the $, £, etc. And may be not this time, but by next elections,

we will vote absenty ballots ( as dictated by the new constitution ).



With the elections being postponed to September 26th, it will give little

more time for every body to organise and support his or her candidate. As far

as the candidates are concerned, Sherrif Mustapha Dibba of the NCP, Seedia

Jatta or Halifa Sallah of DOI , Jabel Sallah or Dr. Bojang of GDP (Gambia

Democratic Party) , are some of the most likely candidates.



One of the things that i find very amusing is the sudden bloom of all these

concerned Gambians, and this begs the quetion, why were we silent after the

July 30th, 1981 coup?. Why were some of us blind to what was happening in The

Gambia before the AFPRC took over? And this questions do not only apply to

those of us who are out of the country. They also apply to those in The

Gambia, particularly The Gambia Bar Association.



Now that the ban is lifted, all of us can voice our criticisms without fear

of any persecution. This is what we want, DEMOCRACY.



Peace.

Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 Aug 1996 23:16:07 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Intro,

Message-ID: <



Hi,

To all the list members, I hope am not too late in introducing myself

since becoming a member two weeks ago.If I am, apologies to all. Well that

said and done, my name is Babocar Sey.I reside in the Metropolitan area and

run my own drycleaning business.

Am very impress on all the poltical discussions that I have being reading

over the past

two weeks. And am glad that this kind of poltical discourse is going on,I

think it is a healthy thing and hope it keeps on going

This is my first time to see this concerntration of Gambians coming

together,exchanging ideas and putting them in a produtive manner.Am proud to

be in your mits. I will be posting my contributions when ever something

comes up.

Good job Latjor and the other list member organizers.



B.Sey



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 10 Aug 96 08:27:55 UT

From: "DEBBIE A SHARP" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: RE: Membership request

Message-ID: <



I permanently disabled my other E-mail address (

recieve mail at home, so I advise the server Administrator to delete

"





----------

From:

Sent: Thursday, August 08, 1996 9:55 AM

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: Membership request



Hi,

We have added another member Muhammed Jawara.

We have however lost the company of Sulayman Suso as his

mail box is full and his server is returning all his mail (and flooding

mine). The same happened with one Bamba Ngum.

People acquainted with these people should tell them that they can

come back when their servers start accepting their mail.

Welcome Mr. Danielsson, you have read The Gambian scene well.

-Abdou.



******************************************************************************

*

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

******************************************************************************

*







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 Aug 1996 23:55:39 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Intro,

Message-ID: <





---------------------

Forwarded message:

Subj: Intro,

Date: 96-08-15 23:16:18 EDT

From: BEESEY

To:



Hi,

To all the list members, I hope am not too late in introducing myself

since becoming a member two weeks ago.If I am, apologies to all. Well that

said and done, my name is Babocar Sey.I reside in the Metropolitan area and

run my own drycleaning business.

Am very impress on all the poltical discussions that I have being reading

over the past

two weeks. And am glad that this kind of poltical discourse is going on,I

think it is a healthy thing and hope it keeps on going

This is my first time to see this concerntration of Gambians coming

together,exchanging ideas and putting them in a produtive manner.Am proud to

be in your mits. I will be posting my contributions when ever something

comes up.

Good job Latjor and the other list member organizers.



B.Sey



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 Aug 1996 15:26:19 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: The Constitution

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



I want to know if one of us has an electronic copy of our new

Constitution. I will love to have a copy sent to my e-mail account

at



Thanks in anticipation.



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 Aug 1996 10:08:21 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Gambia postpones presidential poll by two weeks

Message-ID: <



This section is from the document '/clari/world/gov/politics/11131'.



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!duet.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Supersedes: <

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politics

Subject: Gambia postpones presidential poll by two weeks

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 49

Date: Thu, 15 Aug 1996 12:30:03 PDT

Expires: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 12:30:03 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: GAMBIA

Threadword: gambia

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 442/0; Id: a1626; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-15-N.A; Ver: 1/1; V: 1STLD

Approved:

Note: (Updates with new election date - grafs 1-2, 9-11)

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2718 clari.world.gov.politics:11131





BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia Thursday postponed next

month's presidential election by two weeks to Sept. 26, giving

political parties more time to register and campaign.

An official statement said the election had been postponed

from Sept. 11 after talks between the electoral commission and

the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC).

Military leader Capt. Yahya Jammeh only lifted a two-year

ban on political parties Wednesday and politicians had said they

feared they would not have time to organize.

They have also complained about tough conditions for

registering parties and candidates, which they say will make it

almost impossible for them to contest the poll.

``The situation is extremely difficult,'' Hassan Musa

Camara, leader of the Gambia Peoples' Party, told Reuters.

``Even though the ban is lifted we cannot yet operate as

political parties. Parties have to register and registration

conditions are so restrictive it will be practically impossible

to take part in elections.''

Parties must present a list of 500 supporters and are not

allowed to accept any external funding, though they must come up

with a $510 deposit.

Presidential candidates need 5,000 signatories, with at

least 200 from each of the country's seven administrative areas.

``The AFPRC is a bit ambiguous about the whole thing, they

are saying some parties and some politicians will be

disqualified,'' said Sheriff Mustapha Dibba, leader of the

National Convention Party.

Dibba, who came second to ousted civilian leader Sir Dawda

Jawara in presidential elections in 1992, said it was too early

to say whether he would be able to contest the election.

He is a member of the Mandinka tribe who make up about 40

percent of the population, while Jammeh is a minority Jola.

Jammeh said Wednesday some people and parties would be

prevented from contesting the election because of their

participation in ``the 30 years of misrule in this country.''

He did not identify them but his AFPRC has banned Jawara and

10 former ministers of his People's Progressive Party government

from seeking public office for up to 20 years.

Jammeh has not made his intentions clear but is expected to

run for the presidency and to transform his July 22 Movement

into a political party. Parliamentary elections are set for Dec.

11.

The 31-year-old captain seized power in July 1994, toppling

Jawara, who had been head of state since independence from

Britain in 1965.

A referendum Aug. 8 overwhelmingly approved the new

constitution, which won a 70.4 percent ``yes'' vote.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 Aug 96 10:16:56 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Debt of Gratitude . . .

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



He really isn't very good at this, is he?

To say we owe a debt of gratitude to the AFPRC for the apparent

unity and interest we share on Gambia-l is akin to a murderer proclaiming

to a family gathered at the funeral of a slain brother or sister: "Well, it

is so wonderful to see all of you together. I am so glad I murdered your

child." (i.e. the murderer actually thinks murdering the child is a good

thing because, look just how wonderful it is to see all the family members,

TOGETHER, at the funeral.)



It is a bit like a Jew saying, "I am so glad the Fuhrer killed 6 million

of us. Look, we now have our own state!" (There were easier ways of

achieving statehood in the case of Israel, as there are easier ways of

getting Gambians together on political issues.)



WHY NO INTEREST AFTER THE 1981 COUP: This is hilarious, at least

as it pertains to me and I presume most of Gambia-l . . . To the extent

I had no interest, it was because I was barely 14 years old, hardly

the age of political ripeness. (Lets keep the hamster spinning the wheel

a little faster . . . haha . . .its a joke; I kid him . . .).





Morro.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 Aug 1996 12:24:00 CST

From: "SAL BARRY" <

To:

Subject: Request for membership

Message-ID: <



Hello Gambia-l,

My name is Sal Barry and a friend of mine introduced me to

Gambia-l. I can access daily postings on my computer. I have been

reading the discussions since the 2nd week of july. I enjoy reading

issues related to the Gambia and Gambians in the US and abroad. I

like to be a member of this powerful group.



About myself, am in my midtwenties, I attend Arkansas State Univ.

where am scheduled to graduate this fall with a BS in finance and

Banking. I live in Washington DC metro area when am not in school.



For now, I just want to say one thing; I don't know whose IDEA

it was to start Gambia-l, the person(s) responsible have my utmost

respect. Let go for it





Sal Barry





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 Aug 1996 13:45:06 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Request for membership

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Sal,

Welcome ! Your ability to receive and send mail to the list is

what makes you a member. You do not need to do anything else.

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 Aug 1996 19:00:40 -0500

From: mostafa jersey marong <

To:

Subject: Re: cnet clip, Gambia postpones presidential poll by two weeks

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



GAMBIA-L:



I HAVE BEEN INFORMED IN A TELEPHONE CONVERSATION WITH SOMEONE IN BANJUL A

FEW MINUTES AGO THAT IT HAS JUST BEEN MADE OFFICIAL AND ANNOUNCED IN GAMBIA

A FEW HOURS AGO THAT YAYA A J J JAMMEH WILL CONTEST THE ELECTION AS A

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE AND THAT S M DIDDA AND THE NCP HAVE BEEN BANNED. MR

DIBBA, AFTER BREAKING AWAY FROM THE P P P 20 YEARS AGO BECAUSE OF EMERGING

INDISCIPLINE AND CORRUPTION HAS BEEN TOLD THAT SINCE HE ONCE SERVED IN THE P

P P, THAT IS ENOUGH TO DISQUALIFY HIM AND THAT HE IS DISQUALIFIED TOGETHER

WITH ASSAN MUSA CAMARA.

MR A J J ALLEGES THAT SEVERAL "PROMINENT" ELDERS AND COMMUNITY "LEADERS"

FROM THE WESTERN DIVISION AND THE BANJUL/KANIFING MUNICIPAL AREA APPEALED TO

HIM TO CONTEST. HE THEREFORE HAS NO CHOICE BUT TO SUCCUMB.What a

surprise!!! What a surprise!!!

MAY ALLAH IN HIS INFINITE WISDOM PROTECT OUR DEAR MOTHERLAND (chi darajai

rassoul; aaameeen)



mostafa







At 10:08 AM 8/16/96 -0400, you wrote:

>This section is from the document '/clari/world/gov/politics/11131'.

>

>Path:

news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!duet.clari.net!soprano

..clari.net!e.news

>Supersedes: <

>Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

>From:

>Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politics

>Subject: Gambia postpones presidential poll by two weeks

>Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

>Message-ID: <

>Lines: 49

>Date: Thu, 15 Aug 1996 12:30:03 PDT

>Expires: Thu, 22 Aug 1996 12:30:03 PDT

>ACategory: international

>Slugword: GAMBIA

>Threadword: gambia

>Priority: regular

>ANPA: Wc: 442/0; Id: a1626; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-15-N.A; Ver:

1/1; V: 1STLD

>Approved:

>Note: (Updates with new election date - grafs 1-2, 9-11)

>Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2718

clari.world.gov.politics:11131

>

>

> BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia Thursday postponed next

>month's presidential election by two weeks to Sept. 26, giving

>political parties more time to register and campaign.

> An official statement said the election had been postponed

>from Sept. 11 after talks between the electoral commission and

>the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC).

> Military leader Capt. Yahya Jammeh only lifted a two-year

>ban on political parties Wednesday and politicians had said they

>feared they would not have time to organize.

> They have also complained about tough conditions for

>registering parties and candidates, which they say will make it

>almost impossible for them to contest the poll.

> ``The situation is extremely difficult,'' Hassan Musa

>Camara, leader of the Gambia Peoples' Party, told Reuters.

> ``Even though the ban is lifted we cannot yet operate as

>political parties. Parties have to register and registration

>conditions are so restrictive it will be practically impossible

>to take part in elections.''

> Parties must present a list of 500 supporters and are not

>allowed to accept any external funding, though they must come up

>with a $510 deposit.

> Presidential candidates need 5,000 signatories, with at

>least 200 from each of the country's seven administrative areas.

> ``The AFPRC is a bit ambiguous about the whole thing, they

>are saying some parties and some politicians will be

>disqualified,'' said Sheriff Mustapha Dibba, leader of the

>National Convention Party.

> Dibba, who came second to ousted civilian leader Sir Dawda

>Jawara in presidential elections in 1992, said it was too early

>to say whether he would be able to contest the election.

> He is a member of the Mandinka tribe who make up about 40

>percent of the population, while Jammeh is a minority Jola.

> Jammeh said Wednesday some people and parties would be

>prevented from contesting the election because of their

>participation in ``the 30 years of misrule in this country.''

> He did not identify them but his AFPRC has banned Jawara and

>10 former ministers of his People's Progressive Party government

>from seeking public office for up to 20 years.

> Jammeh has not made his intentions clear but is expected to

>run for the presidency and to transform his July 22 Movement

>into a political party. Parliamentary elections are set for Dec.

>11.

> The 31-year-old captain seized power in July 1994, toppling

>Jawara, who had been head of state since independence from

>Britain in 1965.

> A referendum Aug. 8 overwhelmingly approved the new

>constitution, which won a 70.4 percent ``yes'' vote.

>





------------------------------



Date: 16 Aug 96 21:27:21 EDT

From: Andrew Lyons <

To: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: New Member Introduction

Message-ID: <



Greetings all!



I have been "lurking" on the list for a week or so now and would like to take

this opportunity to introduce myself. I was a Peace Corps volunteer in The

Gambia from 1991 to 1995. I taught as Nusrat High School for one year, and then

spent three years with the Ministry of Education Division of Services at BPMRU

in Kanifing working on the Textbook Rental Scheme. I've been back in the US for

about a year now and will be starting grad school this fall at the Univerisity

of Florida in Gainesville to pursue a masters degree in environmental education.

I've enjoyed following the news and discussions on Gambia-L, and would like to

commend those who started this much needed forum for the friendliest country in

West Africa. Because of time contraints, I suspect I'll be more of a "listener"

than participant in discussions. I also have a web page that has an ecletic

assortment of Gambia-related information and resources, but the server is

currently out of service. I'll post another annoucement when it gets back on

line.



Thanks, and I look forward to hearing more from Gambia-L!



Andy Lyons

aka Filijee Daffeh

102704.2332@compuserve.com



ps: this week I received a fax from Arona John, a former student of mine,

originally from the Bansang area, who completed form six and has just received a

four-year scholarship to the International Islamic University of Malaysia to

study economics and management. However he needs to raise $1,250 for the airfare

(soon) or he will lose the scholarship. It seems like a small price for a

college education. I've offered to contribute $700, but he still needs around

$500 to get the ticket. If anyone would like to make a contribution or could

forward this to someone who might want to help, that'd be great.









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 Aug 1996 22:39:59 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member Introduction

Message-ID: <



Hi

Andy, my name is Baboucar Sey and I would like to donate some amount

towards the airticket . Please tell me where to send my contribution.



BEESEY



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 17 Aug 1996 11:25:13 -0400

From: Emery Dennis <

To: Gambia-1 <

Subject: [Fwd: GAMBIA: Caption Jammeh Will Run For President]

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: message/rfc822

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



Return-Path: <

Received: from VMS.DC.LSOFT.COM (vms.dc.lsoft.com [206.241.12.2]) by inews1.ix.netcom.com (8.7.5/SMI-4.1/Netcom)

id HAA25162; Sat, 17 Aug 1996 07:05:31 -0700 (PDT)

Received: from PEACH.EASE.LSOFT.COM (206.241.12.4) by VMS.DC.LSOFT.COM (LSMTP for OpenVMS v1.1a) with SMTP id <

Received: from MITVMA.MIT.EDU by MITVMA.MIT.EDU (LISTSERV release 1.8b) with

NJE id 1441 for

-0400

Received: from MITVMA (NJE origin SMTP@MITVMA) by MITVMA.MIT.EDU (LMail

V1.2b/1.8b) with BSMTP id 7122; Sat, 17 Aug 1996 10:04:57 -0400

Received: from syr.edu by mitvma.mit.edu (IBM VM SMTP V2R3) with TCP; Sat, 17

Aug 96 10:04:56 EDT

Received: from sudial-112.syr.EDU by syr.edu (8.7.5/CNS) id JAA22131; Sat, 17

Aug 1996 09:32:20 -0400 (EDT)

X-Mailer: Mozilla 1.1N (Windows; I; 16bit)

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Message-ID: <

Date: Sat, 17 Aug 1996 09:30:56 -0700

Reply-To: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues <

Sender: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues <

From: Alpha Koroma <

Organization: LIBERIAN INTERNET NEWS

Subject: GAMBIA: Caption Jammeh Will Run For President

Comments: To:

To: Multiple recipients of list LEONENET <



BANJUL (Aug 17, 1996 09:05 a.m. EDT) - Gambia's military ruler Captain

Yahya Jammeh has barred his country's main political leaders from next

month's presidential poll and announced that he will stand as a civilian

candidate.



But the Commonwealth, the club of Britain and its former colonies,

denounced the ban as "a very retrograde step" and hinted that it might

have to review plans to help the West African tourist haven with the

poll.



Jammeh, who toppled civilian president Sir Dawda Jawara in July 1994

accusing him of corruption, said late on Friday he did not plan to

campaign for the September 26 poll as he did not want to be involved in

what he called dirty politics.



But in an address to a group of traditional chiefs and women's

representatives who asked him to stand, he pledged to continue policies

based on transparency and accountability.



He said the name of his party would be announced shortly.



Gambia boasts some of West Africa's finest beaches and was a magnet for

European women tourists in search of holiday sex, a practice Jammeh, 31

and a devout Moslem, vowed to stamp out after taking power.



Its economy took a severe knock after the coup as donor nations froze new

aid and Britain and others advised nationals against visiting following a

bloody counter-coup attempt.



The Attorney General said on Friday anyone who served as a minister under

Jawara, who became Gambia's independence president in 1965, would be

barred from seeking elected office.



It said Jawara's Peoples Progressive Party (PPP), the National Convention

Party of Sheriff Mustapha Dibba, and the Gambia Peoples Party of Hassan

Musa Camara were banned from contesting the elections or sponsoring

candidates.



Dibba and Camara were founding members of the PPP.



Jammeh, who lifted a two-year ban on all political activity on Wednesday,

said there was no point uncovering corruption in the old government if

those to blame resumed political careers.



Commonwealth Secretary-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku said in a statement in

London, where his organisation has its secretariat: "Should this

development mean that the people of The Gambia are denied their right to

elect a government of their choice, the Commonwealth will have to

reconsider its position.



The Commonwealth, which has taken a strong line against members who

breach human rights norms or deny citizens basic voting rights, had

planned to help Gambia return to democracy by providing experts and

election observers.



Anyaoku said he would consult the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group,

which deals with serious breaches of the group's basic principles, on the

way forward.



The government had already barred Jawara, his former vice- president and

nine of his former ministers from public office for between five and 20

years for corruption.



The new ban appears to leave only two parties in the running -- the

leftist People's Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism

(PDOIS), which has lately toned down criticism of Jammeh, and the

People's Democratic Party of Lamin Bojang.



The PDOIS did not contest a 1992 presidential election. Bojang came last

of five candidates.



Parliamentary elections are set for December 11.



A referendum on August 8 overwhelmingly approved the new constitution.

The final draft added provisions for a candidate to be elected unopposed.











------------------------------



Date: Sat, 17 Aug 1996 11:31:52 -0400

From: Emery Dennis <

To:

Subject: Re: The Elections

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Subject: GAMBIA: Caption Jammeh Will Run For President

Date: Sat, 17 Aug 1996 09:30:56 -0700

From: Alpha Koroma <

Reply-To: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean

Issues <

Organization: LIBERIAN INTERNET NEWS

To: Multiple recipients of list

LEONENET <





BANJUL (Aug 17, 1996 09:05 a.m. EDT) - Gambia's military ruler Captain

Yahya Jammeh has barred his country's main political leaders from next

month's presidential poll and announced that he will stand as a civilian

candidate.



But the Commonwealth, the club of Britain and its former colonies,

denounced the ban as "a very retrograde step" and hinted that it might

have to review plans to help the West African tourist haven with the

poll.



Jammeh, who toppled civilian president Sir Dawda Jawara in July 1994

accusing him of corruption, said late on Friday he did not plan to

campaign for the September 26 poll as he did not want to be involved in

what he called dirty politics.



But in an address to a group of traditional chiefs and women's

representatives who asked him to stand, he pledged to continue policies

based on transparency and accountability.



He said the name of his party would be announced shortly.



Gambia boasts some of West Africa's finest beaches and was a magnet for

European women tourists in search of holiday sex, a practice Jammeh, 31

and a devout Moslem, vowed to stamp out after taking power.



Its economy took a severe knock after the coup as donor nations froze

new aid and Britain and others advised nationals against visiting

following a bloody counter-coup attempt.



The Attorney General said on Friday anyone who served as a minister

under Jawara, who became Gambia's independence president in 1965, would

be barred from seeking elected office.



It said Jawara's Peoples Progressive Party (PPP), the National

Convention Party of Sheriff Mustapha Dibba, and the Gambia Peoples Party

of Hassan Musa Camara were banned from contesting the elections or

sponsoring candidates.



Dibba and Camara were founding members of the PPP.



Jammeh, who lifted a two-year ban on all political activity on

Wednesday, said there was no point uncovering corruption in the old

government if those to blame resumed political careers.



Commonwealth Secretary-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku said in a statement

in London, where his organisation has its secretariat: "Should this

development mean that the people of The Gambia are denied their right to

elect a government of their choice, the Commonwealth will have to

reconsider its position.



The Commonwealth, which has taken a strong line against members who

breach human rights norms or deny citizens basic voting rights, had

planned to help Gambia return to democracy by providing experts and

election observers.



Anyaoku said he would consult the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group,

which deals with serious breaches of the group's basic principles, on

the way forward.



The government had already barred Jawara, his former vice- president and

nine of his former ministers from public office for between five and 20

years for corruption.



The new ban appears to leave only two parties in the running -- the

leftist People's Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism

(PDOIS), which has lately toned down criticism of Jammeh, and the

People's Democratic Party of Lamin Bojang.



The PDOIS did not contest a 1992 presidential election. Bojang came last

of five candidates.



Parliamentary elections are set for December 11.



A referendum on August 8 overwhelmingly approved the new constitution.

The final draft added provisions for a candidate to be elected

unopposed.





------------------------------



Date: 17 Aug 1996 16:17:01 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Re: cnet clip, Gambia postpones presidential poll by two weeks

Message-ID: <



-----------------------------

>GAMBIA-L:

>

>I HAVE BEEN INFORMED IN A TELEPHONE CONVERSATION WITH SOMEONE IN BANJUL A

>FEW MINUTES AGO THAT IT HAS JUST BEEN MADE OFFICIAL AND ANNOUNCED IN GAMBIA

>A FEW HOURS AGO THAT YAYA A J J JAMMEH WILL CONTEST THE ELECTION AS A

>PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE AND THAT S M DIDDA AND THE NCP HAVE BEEN BANNED. MR

>DIBBA, AFTER BREAKING AWAY FROM THE P P P 20 YEARS AGO BECAUSE OF EMERGING

>INDISCIPLINE AND CORRUPTION HAS BEEN TOLD THAT SINCE HE ONCE SERVED IN THE P

>P P, THAT IS ENOUGH TO DISQUALIFY HIM AND THAT HE IS DISQUALIFIED TOGETHER

>WITH ASSAN MUSA CAMARA.

>MR A J J ALLEGES THAT SEVERAL "PROMINENT" ELDERS AND COMMUNITY "LEADERS"

>FROM THE WESTERN DIVISION AND THE BANJUL/KANIFING MUNICIPAL AREA APPEALED TO

>HIM TO CONTEST. HE THEREFORE HAS NO CHOICE BUT TO SUCCUMB.What a

>surprise!!! What a surprise!!!

>MAY ALLAH IN HIS INFINITE WISDOM PROTECT OUR DEAR MOTHERLAND (chi darajai

>rassoul; aaameeen)

>

>mostafa



May Allah save our mother land (Ameen)! I can already see Yahya Jammeh

declering himself winner of the elections if he stands.



Below are some facts from FOROYAA No. 29/96

____________________________________________



Scetion 90, subsection (1) of the draft constitution states, that "No person

shall be qulified for election as a member of the National Assembly or

inclusion in such an electoral list if he or she

"(i) is a member of a disciplined force."

This means that no member of the police force or security force can stand as

a

candidate in National Assembly elections.

Furthermore, section 62, subsection (1) (e) states that " A person shall

be

quilified for election as President if-

"(e) he or she is qualified to be elected as a member of the National

Assembly."

Therefore, a member of the disciplined force cannot stand as a president

candidate.



Section 48 of the Elections Decree reads: The following persons may not be

nominated as candidates for election to any of the offices outlined in

section 39 (office of president, member of the National Assembly, District

Chief, mayor, chairman of Municipal council, councilor, village head and such



other officies as the Commission may designate), unless before nominations

are held,

they vacate their offices:

"(a) Magistrates and judges;

"(b) members of The Gambia Armed Forces, The Gambia Police force and other

security forces on active duty;; and

"(c) members of the commission."

It is clear that all members of the police and secutity forces

including Yahya Jammeh are deprivedd of the oppoturnity to seek electoral

office while on active service. He has to resign from the army before

contesting in the elections.

Finally, it is necessary to point out that the AFPRC does not need a



constitution to rule The Gambia. It came to power by overthrowing the

government under the 1970 constitution.

______________________________________________________________

If the Provisional Independent electoral Commission is really independent,

then

they should ensure that political parties have three months to prepare for

elections.

PDOIS is going to contest in the elections. They are the only party I could

donate my few kroners to right now Morro, if I should give anything.



-----------------------------

Peace!

Momodou Camara



____________________________

momodou@inform-bbs.dk,internet

or

mcamara@post3.tele.dk,internet

____________________________



--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara









**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: 17 Aug 1996 16:46:41 GMT

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: New member and news from PANA

Message-ID: <



Hi Amadou!

Please add Mr. Matar .M. Jeng as the second member of the list from Denmark.



His email is:-

____________________________________________________

Below is some some news on Gambia from PANA.





16 Aug 96 - Angola-Expulsions



Gambia Detains Angolan Plane For Two Days



LUANDA, Angola (PANA) - Gambia's military government detained an Angola

passenger plane in Banjul for 48 hours, after

it brought home 179 Gambian nationals expelled from Angola.



The Angolan airliner returned to Luanda Thursday after being impounded at

gunpoint in Banjul airport, Angolan officials said.



The plane had just disembarked 170 Gambian nationals who had been expelled

from Angola as "illegal immigrants who

engaged in illicit business activities."



The IL 62 aircraft had earlier landed in Bamako and Mali to disembark other

illegal immigrants, before it flew into the

Gambian capital. However, after its passengers had disembarked, the plane was

not allowed to take off.



Gambian authorities claimed they were contacting their Angolan counterparts

with whom they had not had prior contacts on

the matter.



The plane's captain, Mario Lemos, said Gambian authorities even refused to

attend to a sick air hostess or let its 14 crew

members disembark from the plane.



He added that the plane was surrounded by soldiers armed with bazookas while

an "anti-aircraft gun mounted on the airport's

control tower was pointed at us."



The director of the Africa and Middle-East division of the Angolan foreign

ministry in Luanda said he was astonished by the

attitude of Gambian officials.



Meanwhile, the Angolan police continued their search for illegal immigrants

under an operation code-named "Cancer II" which

started Monday. A good number of the illegal immigrants have voluntarily come

out and asked to be repatriated.





AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando

Times





Momodou Camara

_______________________________________________

Momodou@inform-bbs.dk

or

mcamara@post3.tele.dk

URL

________________________________________________

--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 17 Aug 1996 12:47:51 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Action!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



A few of us are planning to make our voices heard and to put the Gambian

saga in the spotlight. Please send e-mail to my address if you are

interested. We don't have much time. I have already heard from some

of you.



Thanks.

Amadou Scattred-Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 17 Aug 1996 12:54:16 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Matar Jeng (Denmark) added; intro expected.

Thanks to Momodou.



AS-J



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 17 Aug 1996 15:32:42 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: I'm Back!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello Gambia-l,



I was unable to send messages to gambia-l because my school's system was

being upgraded. I was able to receive messages but wasn't able to send them.

I'm glad to be back to join in on your discussions.



Greetings to all the new members especially to my in-laws Isatou and Anna

Secka and also to Nkoyo Faal.



Latjor and Mafy, are you guys still alive =) ??





Moe S. Jallow





Product Support Engineer

Hayes MicroComputer

Norcross, Ga 30092

E-mail:

____________________________________________________________________________



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 17 Aug 1996 21:19:59 CST

From: "SAL BARRY" <

To: Gabriel Ndow <

Subject: Just a thought

Message-ID: <



Hello Latjor,

Sal Barry here (new member). Few weeks ago, I had an

idea I would like to run by you and see what you think (everyone

is welcome to jump in on it)

How viable is it to start a Gambian supported scholarship

program capable of granting 30-40 scholarships every year?

A brief version of the idea is to tap into cities with high

concentration of Gambians. Mainly 5 regions; New York, Metro DC,

Atlanta, Miami and Texas. In each region, the locals will recruit

atleast 250 Gambians willing to contribute $50 per year. We could

come up with $50,000 or more each year which goes to help our

younger brothers and sisters attend college.

I really believe that if we are well organised and effective, we

can sell this idea to other Gambians to support our own. People who

will benefit from this program are likely to be family, friends or

someone we know. What am trying to say is , we all can win with this

program.Just a thought. Let's see what everyone thinks





Sal Barry



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 17 Aug 1996 22:55:15 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re:New Member

Message-ID: <



Hi,

Latjor & Abdou, please add Njie Ceesay to the list.

Her e-mail address is



B.Sey



------------------------------



Date: 18 Aug 96 00:46:43 EDT

From: "Andrew J. Lyons" <

To: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: Re: New Member Introduction

Message-ID: <



>Hi

> Andy, my name is Baboucar Sey and I would like to donate some amount

>towards the airticket . Please tell me where to send my contribution.

>

>BEESEY



Baboucar,



Thanks for offering to help out Arona with his airfare to Malaysia. I sponsored

Arona through Form 6 at Nusrat, and as long as I've known him he has always been

a very stable and low-key kind of guy. Quite bright also. He comes from a

farming family which doesn't have many financial resources. After he finished

Form 6, he started looking for ways to attend a university, but rather than just

sit at home he also found a job with the Ministry of Agriculture statistics

department. This scholarship to the university in Malaysia may be the only

chance he'll ever have of attaining a bachelors degree. And of course the

trickle-down effect of his education will extend to many others.



I would suggest that before you (or I) send any money, that we wait to see if

the rest of the airfare can be raised. However we should know this quite soon

because the deadline for Arona purchasing a ticket is this week (he needs to

arrive in Malaysia by September 2nd). I will be sending another fax to Arona in

the next day or two, so it would be helpful if you could let me know how much

you can contribute as soon as possible. You can respond to me directly at

if you prefer. Once we know whether the remaining

$500 has been raised, I will wire enough money directly to Arona's bank account

in Banjul this week so he can purchase the ticket. You could either wire your

contribution directly to Arona (which might require a trip to your bank and an

extra fee) or send a reimbursement cheque to me, either directly or through

Arona. (I will send copy of any bank forms I fill out when I wire the money).

If you want, I can also fax you the acceptance letter Arona received from the

University, as well as the pro-forma invoice for his airfare to Kuala Lumpur.



Thanks again.



Andy





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 18 Aug 1996 01:46:03 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Just a thought

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



> How viable is it to start a Gambian supported scholarship

> program capable of granting 30-40 scholarships every year?



It is certainly an achievable goal. I strongly support the investment of

aid to help educate other Gambians because in doing so, we are giving

them tools to work with for life.



My main concern, Sal, as with all great ideas before this one, is

that they end up in the dust. Several similar projects have been

attemp[ted before but the lack of great leadership and managing

techniques have always been the crippling factor.



Planning such an organization would require great co-operative skill

from top level individuals. Several questions would also have to be

answered before any implementation of any long range plans can be

effective. Some examples could be:

1. who would be eligible for such a scholarship and under what circumstances?

2. How do you select prospective individuals?

3. What happens if an individual performs poorly?

4. What happens if the program fails?



These are just some questions that you can begin to think about.



There is similar progarm here in the state of Georgia call HOPE

Scholarship fund. The proceeds come from the Georgia Lottery to help High

school graduates with good GPA's (usually 3.0 and higher) pay their way

through college. During the first year in School, students have to

maintain a B average (3.0 and up). If one fails to do so, the

scholarship is lost. Several College Freshmen have lost their

scholarships in this way. What was once HOPE for the student

simply becomes HOPELESS.



Nothing ever happens quite as it is supposed to but we definitely need

to invest in education. For in doing so, we begin to build and then

develop. Maybe not short term, maybe not in our lifetime, but down the

road long term. So my biggest concern with Gambia is that if we do not

do anything globally, long term, to help out, there will be nothing!





Let's remember not to live forever in the uncertain twilight zone. Our

dreams have only been mislaid, but not lost. There are escape routes,

but there are also many surprises.





Let's Remember:



"To build a nation, to erect a new civilization which can lay claim to

existence because it is humane, we shall try to employ not on enlightened

reason but also dynamic imagination."



- President Leopold Senghor

of Senegal



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Product Support Engineer

Hayes MicroComputer

Norcross, GA 30092



___________________________________________________________________________



mjallow@sct.edu



___________________________________________________________________________



















------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 29

*************************

