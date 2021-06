Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 Aug 1996 13:22:20 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Constitution

Message-ID: <199608041722.NAA02167@aspen>

Content-Type: text



As the debate on the constitution continues, I would like a few points

be clarified. Would it be possible for the list to forward any

comments and suggestions to the the committee working on the document

in the Gambia? If so would there be enough time to do this before the

referendum? If there exist a mechanism for forwarding feedbacks then I

would suggest we have someone to take note.

Given the importance of this document it would be a tragedy to allow

it pass unrefined.



malanding Jaiteh







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 Aug 1996 13:44:37 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: PRESS RELEASE

Message-ID: <199608041744.NAA02178@aspen>

Content-Type: text



Is someone keeping a list of all these "Ex-" from the Jammeh government? What do they do when they are relieved from their duties. What is the matter with these civilian elements of the administration? Are they not learning from those before them or they just can't keep up with the changing standard?



It may be worth reflecting upon?





malanding



>

> Fellow Gambians,

>

> The following are two press releases from the Chairman's Office pertaining to

> case of Mrs Nyimasta Sanneh, former Minister of Health, Social Welfare and

> Women's Affairs. This is verbatim:-

>

> PREE RELEASE

> ----------------------------

>

> His Excellency the Chairman and Head of State has been pleased to

> appoint Mrs Isatou Njie-Saidy as Minister of Health, Social Welfare and

> Women's Affairs to succeed Mrs Nyimasata Sanneh-Bojang, with effect from

> today.

>

> Mrs Njie-Saidy was until her appointment the Executive Secretary, Women's

> Bureau. She will assume office tomorrow.

>

>

>

>

> Office of the Chairman

> State House

> Banjul

> 16th July 1996

>

>

> PREE RELEASE

> ---------------------------

>

>

> The appiontment of Mrs Nyimasata Sanneh-Bojang as Minister of Health,

> Social Welfare and Women's Affairs has today been terminated by His

> Excellency the Chairman of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council and

> Head of State.

>

> The Permanent Secretary, Mr Sarjo Sonko, the Deputy Permanent Secretary,

> Mr Kalifa K. Touray and the Purchasing Office, Mr Silas Jones, too, have been

> dismissed.

>

> The above measures followed the discovery of major misappropriation of

> funds at the Ministry, ranging from the Drug Revolving Fund, the Special

> Medical Fund created recently to finance the cerrent technical cooperation

> programme in the medical sector, the Maintenance Vote, the National Health

> Development Project, to the Patients' Feeding Vote and other funds within the

> Ministry.

>

> Over a million Dalasi is involved, yet the payments were not authorised

> by the Major Tender Board as required when any substantial amount is payable.

> The full amount can only be ascertained when investigations are completed.

>

> Fuel allocations to the Ministry have been so abused by these persons

> that there was not sufficient fuel for the ambulances. As a result, when

> these ambulances were needed by the public there would be no fuel.

>

> Mrs Sanneh-Bojang and Messrs Sonko, Touray and Jones are held responsible

> for the said misappropriation of funds and infringement of Financial

> Instructions governing local purchase orders.

>

> The accounts concerned will soon be audited to determine whether in

> addition to gross violation of financial regulations there has been any

> fraudulent conversion.

>

> In the meantime, the Police are carrying out investigations, and the

> persons concerned are assisting them

>

> In a separate case, Mrs Sanneh-Bojang , in her official capacity, arranged

> the appointment of ten persons close to her in the service of the Royal

> Victoria Hospital contrary to the relevant rules and regulations. She later

> on submitted the names of an additional five people but was not successful on

> that occasion. In a similar case, she gave instructions for a European

> gentleman of British nationality to be employed in the Medical Services

> without going through the proper procedure.

>

> The Minister also ordered the enrollment in the School of Nursing and

> Midwifery of people who were not qualified for admission, but were merely

> either related to her or were her friends' reletaves. She has also been

> interfering with the transfer and posting of Nurses countrywide, favouring

> those and other medical personnel who are close to her. This is Nepotism,and

> runs counter to the principles of the AFPRC.

>

> Furthermore, the Minister has been making so many private international

> calls, mainly to UK, Sweden and USA, from her official telephones that the

> bills are so high that the Health Centres have been restricted to receiving

> calls only. These include such essential units like the EPI.

>

> The situation in which the minister and the three officials put themselves

> was such that, and so incompatible with the Armed Forces Provissional Ruling

> Council's policy of accountability and transparency, that there was no

> alternative to the disciplinary action taken against them. They will also

> refund every butut of these misappropriated funds.

>

> The Chairman attaches high priority to the Medical Services, Agriculture

> and Education and any activity inimical to these efforts would be dealt with

> accordingly. The public is also hereby requested to complain to the nearest

> Police Station, Alkalo, Chief or Divisional Commissioner if they report to

> any Government Medical Centre and are given only a prescription and told to

> go and buy the required medicine from a private Pharmacy. The Government has

> more than enough medical supplies to cater for every Gambian.

>

>

>

>

> Office of the Chairman

> State House

> Banjul

> 16th July 1996

>

> I will provide the group some information on the 1996/7 Budget some time next

> week. I am leaving tomorrow morning for Atlanta for the opening of the

> Olympic Games, but i will be back next week for further discussions.

>

> Monday July 22nd is a holiday in The Gambia. It is the second anniversary of

> the coup.

>

> Regards to all.

>

> Tombong Saidy

>





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 Aug 1996 15:12:14 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: OLYMPICS!!!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello People,



I live here in Atlanta and have been following up on the Olympics very

closely. I must admit, it is a lifetime experience. I always imagine

that it would be an honor for any athlete to represent his/her Country

in the Games.



I was looking forward to see some of the Gambian athletes perform but

the only one I saw compete in the Long Jump, last Sunday, was Ous Sallah.

Even though he didn't qualify for the next round, he did show some courage

and determination.



Whatever happened to the rest of the athletes? It is true that most of

them disappeared during the games? If this is so, they must have planned

this before they even came to Atlanta. I do not know what their motives

are, for defecting, but it would have been nicer if they had

participated in the Games first.



Now then, the debate begins. Will any more Gambian athletes be allowed to

participate in International sports?





Your comments are welcomed.





Regards,



Moe S. Jallow

Product Support Engineer

Hayes MicroComputer

Norcross, GA 30092



______________________________________________________________________________



mjallow@st6000.sct.edu mjallow@gnn.com mjallow@prodigy.com



______________________________________________________________________________













------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 Aug 1996 16:07:57 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: OLYMPICS!!!!!

Message-ID: <



Hi Gambia-l,



The Gambia fielded 13 athletes, but none of them qualified to the finals, but

they did the best the could. Dauda Jallow (the team captain, he was the one

who carried the during the opening ceremony) reached the quarter finals of

the 400 Meters, but could not qualify for the semi-finals. He came fourth in

the race. Some were injured and other just did not fare well.



We are presently trying to get them admitted to colleges and high schools

here so that they can continue training and at the same time have an

education. So if any of you know a college or high school that can offer them

scholarships, please let me know.



Only one athelete ran away and his name is Zanou Gomis. When he came, he

spent only one day in the village and decide to run away. He has family in

Atlanta. It would have been wise for him to participate and then defect or

run away or what ever you call it.Atleast he would have had in his belt the

honor of participating in the Olympics. But the immigration have been

notified he will find it difficult to settle here.



This one run away will not affect The Gambia that much, in terms of

participating in other Games in the furture.



Regards.



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 Aug 1996 16:13:17 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Constitution/ Referandum

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,



The referandum on the constitution will take place August 8 &9 . It has been

pushed back by one day. The elections still stance as schedule, September 11,

and December 11, 1996.



Regards.



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 Aug 1996 16:13:21 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: The Gambia National Troupe Saga

Message-ID: <



Hi Gambia-L,



It is very amusing to see that almost every body is eager to pass judgement

against The Gambia Embassy without even knowing the facts of the case. I did

not respond earlier because i was very busy and what really spured me in to

responding was Mr. Sillah's irresponsible comments pertaining to the

predicament of the National Troup.



There are procedures to be followed when it comes to doing anything, even

when it comes to insulting some one.Under normal circumstances, the Ministry

of Tourism and Culture, and the National Arts Council, should have notified

the Embassy about the coming of the National Troup to the US. The Embassy is

yet to be notified of the presence of the National Troup in the US. As a

matter of fact, i was personally informed of the predicament of the National

Troup by Latjor on Thursday, July 4th . According to Latjor he was contacted

by Dr. Emmanuel Pierson of the predicament him and the National Troup got in

to. Dr. Pierson is an African-American who brought the Troupe to the US for a

tour for profit. According to Latjor, Ablie Sosseh made some arrangements

with Dr. Pierson and the Troupe for them to perform in Atlanta and environ

during the Olympics. Things did not go as planned and when the Troupe arrived

at JFK Airport, Ablie Sosseh was no where to be seen. In fact Ablie's

telephone has been disconnected about three months ago (i know this for a

fact ) and it take countless paging before he would return ones call. It is

at this point that Latjor got in the picture according to him. But i know

Latjor knew more about the Troupe's visit than most of us, for those of you

who have seen the program of the Fourth of July Reunion would notice that a

performance by the National Troupe is on it. And this program was printed

even before the Troupe left Banjul for the US.



The Gambia has a mission in New York City and an Embassy in Washington D. C.,

they were not contacted by the Dr. Pierson or Tijan Camara( Leader of th

Troupe) both of whom know me personally and have the Embassy phone numbers.

Don't you wonder why was Latjor contacted in Atlanta, instead of the Embassy

in Washington or even The Gambia Mission to the UN in New York City, which is

25 cents call from JKF.



Latjor took the inittiative to take the Troupe to Atlanta for various

performances. He has to be commended for his humanitarian role, however ,

Latjor has an agreement with Dr. Pierson and he stood to gain financially

from the arrangement had things went as planned. As you all know things don't

normally the way want them to go.



The Embassy could not do much due to two main reasons, firstly, our welfare

vote is a token D100.00($10.00) per quarter and secondly it coincided with

the begining of the of the Financial Year 1996/97 . Even if the welfare vote

was $100,000.00, we wouldn't have been able to do much, because at the time

not only was the General Warrant not released, our quarterly remitance was

not sent. As a matter of fact our June and July sallaries are yet to be

remitted. And bear in mind that we are paid monthly.



I am glad that Latjor thanked Lamin Bojang personally for contibuting to the

welfare of the Troupe , but he needs to remember the funds came from the

coffers of the Embassy via our own personal savings of which we will be

refunded later.



Last summer i personally arranged for the Troupe to come to the US for the

Midfest in Middletown , Ohio and every thing went well. Dr. Pierson did not

want me to know of the problems of the Troupe because he knws i will send a

report to Banjul, which i did anyway.



It is an unfortunate fiasco which i hope Dr. Pierson and Tijan Camara will

learn from. It was a sad and parthitic sight to see the Troupe members

sprawling all over Latjor's apartment looking like refugees.I personally did

call some Gambians to convience them to host one or two members of the group,

but it coincided with the annual Fourth of July Reunion and most Gambians had

one or two guest from out of state.



After all is said and done Latjor should still be commended for his efforts

to help the Troupe even after he realised that the venture will not be a

profitable one.



Best regards.



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 Aug 1996 16:13:36 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: TRANSFER TO LONDON

Message-ID: <



Hello Gambia-l,



Please be advised that will be transfered to London by the end of this month.

My mission in the US has concluded and i am looking forward to new challenges

in UK. I will miss the US for i have been here for the past 13 years.Ms

Juliana Baldeh , the first secretary , will be acting until some one brought

to replace me. I have no clues as to who will replace me. But i know who ever

comes , he or she will work closely the Gambian community.



As soon as i get to London and have my new email address, i will be back on

the list. Lets stay in touch no matter where we are.



I will let you know when i am leaving.



Peace.



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 Aug 1996 16:14:14 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: UN Subscription

Message-ID: <



Hi Gambia-l,



Yes we owe the UN a lot of money, but we need to remember that this was a

debt accumulated by the Jawara regime and it will be paid before the end of

this year. The funny thing about the whole matter is that our debt compared

to other countries , the US in particular, is chicken change. But you know

how international politics works.



The AFPRC inherited millions of Dollars in debts from Jawara and they are

doing the best they can to settle them.We owe the ECOWAS, UN, and other

organisations and for most of them these are arrears acummulated over 15

years period. This begs the question where was all the funds going to. During

the last O.A.U summit, the AFPRC , to demonstrate its commitment to the idea

of African Unity, paid one million Dollars to the OAU. This was what The

Gambia owed the OAU.



I want you to know that the UN debt is a top priority and it will be taken

care of soon.



Best regards.



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 Aug 1996 15:50:22 -0500 (CDT)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Embassy Reactions

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Tombong,



Good feedback on the National Troupe Fiasco. I was begining to wonder

myshelf why the Troupe was travelling all the way to the U.S without the

embassy being notified, unless it was privately sponsored.



In any case, I personally find the embassy's input into the list very

helpful not just on this issue but on other matters. As a result, I would

like to ask you to recommend your replacement to the list so that we can

continue to get the embassy's perspective on issues that come up on the

list.



Thanks and good luck



Yaya



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 5 Aug 1996 09:44:26 -0400 (EDT)

From: Isatou Secka <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: UN Subscription

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







I do not deny that the AFPRC inherited a lot of debt from the former

regime but I'm sure a lot of us would like to know what new debt has been

incurred by the new regime and how much that compares to the former debt in

the past 15 years ???



-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Isatou Secka Tel: (301) 441-9587(H)

5905 Cherrywood lane #104 (301) 548-1247(W)

Greenbelt , MD 20770





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 5 Aug 1996 23:11:13 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: UN Subscription

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



It is sad we are losing Tombong for a while. Perhaps we may get

someone at the embassy to share ideas with us. Having said that, I

do not think Tombong was here in his official capacity. He can

enlighten us on some government issues, but let us not burden him with

the question of where AFPRC get their money from.



Paying our dues to OAU is fine, and paying all other debts will be a

good sign. The Jawara administration heaped these debts--a sunshine

fact, despite my(our)connections to that regime. But we all know

about AFPRC's `transparency in transluscency' and they have said the

money they are spending come from god--I used the lowercase`g' for

good reason.



In any case, can anyone enlighten us on the revenue bases of the AFPRC?



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 5 Aug 1996 11:13:22 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



HI Folks,

Dibor Secka-Jallow (Dibs) becomes our 73rd member.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 05 Aug 96 10:23:05 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: Re: NEW MEMEBER INTRO!!!

Message-ID: <



Isata, and Dibs,



Hooray! you are on...finally!!! I am definitely looking

forward to 'hearing' more female voices. N'Della will be introducing

herself shortly, and I'm sure so will Anna and N'Koyo. I know that

you will find the group interesting and will have alot to say too. So,

welcome aboard.



Isata, I will talk to you soon! Take care both of you.



N'Deye Marie



----

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Dept. of Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering

Iowa State University

Ames, IA 50010

(515)294-3153 (O)





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 05 Aug 96 10:27:08 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: AFRICA AND THE INTERNET (fwd)

Message-ID: <





------- Forwarded Message



AFRICA EYES INTERNET FOR LEAP INTO 21st. CENTURY



ABIDJAN - African states hoping to leapfrog into the new age of technology

are lining up to join a $15 million US initiative to help connect them on

the Internet.





In West Africa, the scramble for Internet acces has spread from Sierra

Leone, which is at the bottom of the world ranking of nations in terms of

development, to relatively prosperous Ivory Cost, US officials and industry

analysts say.



Experts from US aid agency US AID, the national Aeronautics and Space

Administration (NASA), the US Navy, the State Department and the private

sector have begun country-by-country configuration and installation of

Internet services in some 20 selected states under the so-called Leland

initiative.



The Internet, agroup of computers interlinked and exchanging information

using the latest technology, was first developed by the US Defence

Depertment and now has more than 20 million regular users worldwide.



Its use in Africa is currently limited by the lack of local gateways or

nodes located within African countries and the prohibitive cost of dialing

to nodes abroad.



The US scheme will help ease the cost of installing local gateways in

Africa that will cut communications costs for users.



"Basically it will involve equipment, training, personnel and subsidies

satelite links for a three-year period to create a national gateway for Cote

d'Ivoire," US embassy spokesman Thomas Hart said of the Ivorian scheme,

which is typical.



"The initial visits to the countries have been made and USAID specialists

were taken in May and again in July," Hart said.



South Africa is alone in having several private companies offering

Internet access. The Paris-based airline communications company SITA offers

a CompuServe node in most cities in Africa for local dialup but at a cost of

about $ 28 an hour.



Africa Online, owned by Boston - based International Wireless, has

started a service in Kenya, which is being exploited by the country's well

organised tour industry.



Sierra Leone's state-owned telephone company SIERRATEL said this week it

would be in a position to offer a full Internet service later this year in

the country devastated by five years of civil war. The scheme falls under

the US initiative.



Managing Director Frank Jarret said SIERRATEL was negotiating with two

unnamed US telecommunications companies to help launch the service, but he

did not specify their role.



Critics have questioned the rush for the Internet by goverments with more

pressing needs, such as water and health services for their people, for whom

the telephone is a luxury.



But policymakers in Washington, backed by Vice-President Al Gore, see

the Internet in Africa in the larger realm of open access to information as

a means of advancing democracy and enhancing the environment for free

enterprise. "Access to the Internet can be a powerful tool for Africa's

economic and social development," Gore said in a message to an information

conference in Johannesburg in May.



Named after congressman Mickey Leland who died in a plane crash in

Ethiopia in 1989, the five-year US programme will provide 20 or so African

countries with access to the Internet and connections to the Global

Information Infrastructure.



US officials said the list of countries was fluid and could change where

things did not work out. It now includes Benin, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eritrea,

Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique,

Namibia, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, South africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and

Zimbabwe.



/Khaleej Times 03/08/96.







































































Phone/Fax @ res. (+971)-6-333473/ Sharjah

Phone @ office --(+971)-4-684466/Dubai

Fax @ office ----(+971)-4-684467/Dubai

Mobile phone ----(+971)-50-6260572





- ------- End of Forwarded Message





------- End of Forwarded Message





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 5 Aug 96 15:26:47 UT

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: Nigeria

Message-ID: <



RE: African Football



Nigeria was incredible in the Olympics. I can't believe there have not been

more comments made about the Soaring Eagles. They play some marvelous soccer

and redeemed themselves from their World Cup woes. I always teased my

students in The Gambia that African footballers could not play as a team and

that is why they would never win a World Cup, but now I stand corrected.

Nigeria used teamwork and outstanding individual ability to beat two of South

America's best. I say rock on Nigeria and the Soaring Eagles



Brian



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 05 Aug 96 10:55:09 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: Re: Schools for Gambian Athletes

Message-ID: <



Tombong,



I don't have any specific school names to give you for the Gambian

athletes, but you would probably be more successful with the private

schools than the land-grant/public educational institutions. The

private institutions tend to have more money and are more willing to

fund international sudents than the state and land grant schools.



Also, since the Gambia College is undergoing transition into a

university, you might want to have officials at home and here set up

some sort of program between a willing university here in the US and in

the Gambia where there will be exchange students from the Gambia coming

to study here, and vice versa. It's worked quite well with other

countries in Africa and the rest of the world. So it should work with

the Gambia.



My suggestion would be to talk to some of our Gambian

professors who are currently teaching at US institutions and see if

there is a possibility of setting up such a program. If they can't do it,

they will certainly be able to point you to someone who can. Good luck!!!





N'Deye Marie



---

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Dept. of Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering

Iowa State University

Ames, IA 50010

(515)294-3153





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 05 Aug 96 11:27:54 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: Re: Nigeria

Message-ID: <



Brian,



Commenting on the Nigerians winning the gold for soccer was at the

back of my mind, but I got side tracked. I think that they did a

great job, and will definitely be an inspiration to other african

nations. I am also immensely proud of our other african brothers and

sistes who won the gold, silver and bronze in the other sports

--Ethiopia for the women's marathon, South Africa and Kenya for the men's

marathon, and some others. Here's to more gold medals in Sydney and

future olympics!!!



N'Deye Marie



----

N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

Dept. of Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering

Iowa State University

Ames, IA 50010

(515)294-3153





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 5 Aug 1996 13:43:46 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Nigeria

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello Brian...,





> Nigeria was incredible in the Olympics. I can't believe there have not been

> more comments made about the Soaring Eagles





The fact is that NBC did not entirely show the games. They did show a lot of

that synchronized gymnastics and horses jumping fences though.



But yes, I agree the Eagles have set a Satndard for SOCCER in Africa. A

lot more is yet to come!



Regards,



Moe S. Jallow





______________________________________________________________________________



mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@gnn.com mjallow@prodigy.com



______________________________________________________________________________





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 05 Aug 1996 14:17:57 CDT

From: Ndella Njie <

To:

Subject: new member intro

Message-ID: <



Hi fellow Gambians,

My name is N'Della N'Jie and I am a sophomore at Iowa State

University where I am majoring in dietetics and international studies.

In The Gambia, I lived in the Fajara/Pipeline Road area. I attended

Marina International, the old one that was in Banjul. Upon completing my

Common Entrance Exam, I left home. I went to high school in various

African countries and now I'm here.

That is it folks.



N'Della





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 05 Aug 96 16:15:12 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: No Financial Aid for Non-US born students (fwd)

Message-ID: <





------- Forwarded Message

Date: Mon, 5 Aug 1996 13:32:02 -0500 (CDT)

To:

From: "Dr. Z.N. Senwo" <

Subject: No Financial Aid for Non-US born Students (fwd)



>Date: Fri, 2 Aug 1996 11:32:56 -0700

>Reply-To: "'Logout!' I. Owusu-Afful" <

>

>

>---------- Forwarded message ----------

>Date: Tue, 30 Jul 1996 21:28:20 -0400 (EDT)

>From: The Count <

>To:

>Subject: No Financial Aid for Non-US born Students (fwd)

>

>Selamat my people,

> Allow me to thank all of you who are providing us with news about

>our nation. I just recieved the following message from a friend. I

>can't research the item noted below...if anyone can, please do. Please

>take this news report seriously.

>

>Love Always,

> Wedi Ghebretnsae

>

> *************************************************

> "You were not chosen to die for Eritrea

> So that you may live for Eritrea"

> *************************************************

>

>---------- Forwarded message ----------

>Date: Tue, 23 Jul 1996 18:46:39 -0400

>From: The Man With The Master Plan <

>To:

>Cc: torch@MIT.EDU, ua-council@MIT.EDU,

> leaders96@MIT.EDU

>Subject: No Financial Aid for Non-US born Students

>

>

>>>>Whether or not you were born in the US, the following is some

>>>>information which important to us all. Spread the word.

>>>>

>>>>

>>>>I thought the following issue would interest you. It hasn't received

>>>>much attention yet, because it's still a bill going through Congress.

>>>>What it all boils down to is this: If HR-4 passes, students who are

>>>>permanent residents, even NATURALIZED U.S. citizens, will no longer

>>>>be eligible for financial aid -- Stafford loans, Perkins loans, Pell

>>>>grants, etc., even though these citizens and LEGAL immigrants have

>>>>been paying taxes all along. The qualifying factor for student financial

>>>>aid, according to 4HR-4, is having been BORN in the United States.

>>>>NOTE: This is no longer an attack on illegal "aliens", but on people

>>>>who have entered the country LEGITIMATELY and who are trying to

>>>>continue their contribution to this society through attainment of

>>>>higher education.

>>>>

>>>>PLEASE help increase awareness of this issue by letting as many

>>>>people as you can know about what Congress is attempting, and

>>>>contact/write to

>>>>the senators and representatives of your district to express your

>>>>position on the matter. We need to kill the bill at its early stages.

>>>>

>>>>WARNING: THE US GOVERNMENT WANTS TO TAKE FINANCIAL AID FROM STUDENTS

>>>>

>>>>In addition to a bill recently passed in the Senate to cut Federal

>>>>loans programs by $10 billion, the Senate and the House have both passed

>>>>bills that will effectively curtail student aid benefits to LEGAL

>>>>immigrants, including Pell grants, subsidized Stafford loans, and other

>>>>federal financial aid programs.

>>>>

>>>>These proposed cuts, hidden deep within a welfare reform bill (HR 4),

>>>>are to be achieved through a process known as "Alien Sponsor

>>>>Deeming", in which the income and assets of an immigrant's sponsor are

>>>>added to the immigrant's own resources in determining eligibility for

>>>>government financial aid programs. Since most immigrants must have a

>>>>sponsor in order to immigrate here legally, deeming would disqualify many

>>>>legal immigrants from receiving aid by falsely inflating their income

>>and

>>>>wealth.

>>>>

>>>>WHO WILL BE AFFECTED?

>>>>

>>>>*A new draft report issued this month by the General Accounting

>>>>Office in Washington, D.C. states that 390,000 legal immigrants received

>>>>Pell grants nationwide in 1992-93. The Pell grant program is designed to

>>>>help the neediest students and has a maximum award of $2,340 per year.

>>>>

>>>>*In California, legal immigrants make up 32.6% of Pell grant

>>>>recipients.

>>>>An analysis performed by the UC president's office found that more

>>>>than 25% of UC students who receive need-based aid are legal immigrants.

>>>>

>>>>*In New York, legal immigrants make up 26.5% of Pell grant

>>>>recipients. In Florida, the total is nearly 16%.

>>>>

>>>>*The Senate version of this bill (S. 269) would also restrict aid for

>>>>naturalized citizens.

>>>>

>>>>*The bills now under consideration would essentially affect anyone

>>>>who was not born in the United States.

>>>>

>>>>*A total of $21 million in Pell grants and $31 million in subsidized

>>>>loans could be lost among the nine UC campuses alone. These

>>>>restrictions will affect private colleges as well.

>>>>

>>>>*As Permanent Residents of the United States, legal immigrants have

>>>>been eligible for federal financial aid for many years.

>>>>

>>>>*Permanent Residents pay federal income taxes and are subject to the

>>>>draft.

>>>>

>>>>*The bills now being considered by a Joint Committee of the House and

>>>>Senate would restrict benefits to many legal immigrants by changing

>>>>eligibility requirements.

>>>>

>>>>*Two classes of citizens would be created, and legal immigrants would

>>>>effectively be denied opportunities for higher education.

>>>>

>>>>WHAT CAN YOU DO?

>>>>

>>>>A list of those members of Congress who are on the Joint Committee

>>>>considering these bills will soon be made available. We will try to

>>>>organize letter-writing, faxing, calling, and emailing campaigns. We

>>>>will also try to get in touch with local and national news media.

>>>>Ethnicnewspapers definitely need to be targeted.

>>>>More specific information on what you can do will be coming in the next

>>>>few days. If you are interested in working on this issue or getting

>>>>more information, contact the ASUC Executive Vice President's Office

>>>>at:

>>>>

>>>> Phone: (510) 643-9830

>>>> Fax: (510) 643-6396

>>>> Email:

>>>>

>>>>

>>>>

>>>>

>>>> ,|, "GIVE ME A PLACE TO STAND, AND I'LL MOVE THE EARTH"

>>>> (o o) ---- Archimedes (long, long ago)

>>>> (_) ---- Miguel Don Green (now and forever)

>>>>< |"| >

>>>> """

>>>> _\ /_ P.O. Box 7368, Stanford, CA 94309

>>>>

>>>>

>>>>

>>>>

>>>

>>

>>Leonardo J. Vargas-Mendez

>>Service-Learning Coordinator

>>

>>Public Service Center

>>200 Barnes Hall

>>Cornell University

>>Ithaca, NY 14853

>>(607) 255-0674

>>Fax #: (607)255-9550

>

>Thank You For Your Time,

>Robert Munroe

>| | / |____ ___ _____ __ __ ___ ______ __| |______ ______

>| |/ /| \ | |/ _ \\ \/\/ / | | _____|/ _ | ___|| _____|

>| __ \| |\ | (_) |\ /\ /| |___| ____|| ( _| | |_---| ____|

>|__| \__|___| \____|\_______/ \/ \/ |_______|______|\ ______|____ |______|

> |__|

> is

>

> @@@@@@@ @@@@@@ @@@ @@@ @@@ @@@@@@@@ @@@@@@@

> @@! @@@ @@! @@@ @@! @@! @@! @@! @@! @@@

> @!@@!@! @!@ !@! @!! !!@ @!@ @!!!:! @!@!!@!

> !!: !!: !!! !: !!: !! !!: !!: :!!

> : : :. : ::.: ::: : :: ::: : : :

>

>Robert C. Munroe

>

>475 Memorial Drv

>Cambridge, MA 02139

>

>email: "

>world wide web site: "

>





------- End of Forwarded Message





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 05 Aug 96 16:21:54 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: Re: new member intro

Message-ID: <



N'Della,



Welcome online, sis!!!









-----

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Dept. of Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering

Iowa State University

Ames, IA 50011

(515)294-3153 (W)





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 6 Aug 1996 10:44:04 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: re: UN DUES

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Folks,

I find it amusing that The Gambia's suspension from UN voting

privileges is supposed to have emanated from two factors. Firstly, the

dues owed were supposed to have been accumulated during Jawara's

administration. Well if you look at this objectively, this is just

excuse-making. It is unfathomable that a government that can afford to

build a cement arch for $1.5 million, buy musical instruments for Musa

Ngum and, rapidly expand its armed forces in an era when wealthier

countries are shrinking their's, cannot afford to pay its $500, 000 dues.

This once again proves that some countries are not poor, but are instead

chronically mismanaged. If the AFPRC had bothered to pay the dues

for the time that it has been in power, it would not have been suspended.

This mind-set about priorities is why Jammeh was refused a visa to come

attend the General Assembly meeting last year. The Gambia is fast

becoming an international pariah.

Secondly, Gambia's suspension is supposed to be a case of

unfairness by the UN. Of course the UN would not suspend the US; it gets

25% of its dues from the US. The UN needs the US more than the US needs

the UN. For The Gambia, the opposite is true. Knowing that it receives

more from the UN than it puts in, The Gambia should be,in its

self-interest, lining up to pay its dues. I think a good example of the

need for this is that UNICEF is now pulling out of the country.

Blaming others for our problems has become a boring and tiresome

exercise. It is about time that we faced the hard facts head-on: we

suffer from a semi-illiterate and inexperienced government. The 21st

century is fastly shaping up to be cruel and unforgiving to inefficient

entities. Therefore the sooner we have qualified people at the helms, the

better.

-Abdou.

*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 6 Aug 1996 12:20:10 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Gambian referendum starts transition p [ 61] Reuter / Pap Saine

Message-ID: <



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!duet.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Comment: O:4.1H;

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

Approved:

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western

Subject: Gambian referendum starts transition process

Keywords: urgent

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 61

Date: Tue, 6 Aug 1996 3:21:17 PDT

Expires: Tue, 13 Aug 1996 3:21:17 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: GAMBIA

Threadword: gambia

Priority: important

ANPA: Wc: 551/0; Id: a0437; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-06-N.A; V: (SCHEDULED)





BANJUL, Aug 6 (Reuter) - Gambians vote on Thursday in a

referendum on a new constitution, the first stage in returning

the West African country to elected government more than two

years after a military coup.

Captain Yahya Jammeh has promised to lift the ban on

political parties after the referendum, giving politicians just

a month to organise for September 11 presidential elections.

Sourahata Janneh, president of the Gambia Bar Association,

said the final draft of the constitution came out late on Friday

and he only got his copy on Monday.

``It's doubtful whether the majority of people really

understand what the referendum is all about,'' he said.

Radio and television have run a civic education campaign but

the idea of a constitutional referendum is harder for voters to

grasp than selecting candidates in elections.

The new constitution, like the 1970 law suspended by Jammeh

when he took power in July 1994, sets no limit to the number of

terms a president can serve. The Gambia Bar Association had

proposed a limit of two five-year terms.

The constitution stipulates that presidents must be between

30 and 65 years old, which would allow Jammeh, who is 31, to run

for office, but exclude deposed president Sir Dawda Jawara and

Gambia Peoples' Party leader Hassan Mussa Camara.

Camara, 73, polled 14 percent in a 1987 presidential

election won by Jawara, 72, who lives in exile in England and

has shown no sign of wanting to contest the election.

The final draft includes provisions for a candidate to be

elected unopposed.

Jammeh overthrew Jawara, who had been head of state since

independence from Britain in 1965, saying he wanted to end the

corruption and inefficiency of the old regime.

He initially proposed a 4 1/2 year transition, but shortened it

under pressure from foreign donors.

Janneh said with the ban on politics still in place there

were no indications yet of who might stand for president but

many people felt a month was too short a time for political

parties resuming operations after a two-year ban.

``I think the opinion here is that political parties need at

least three months,'' he said.

The electoral commission suggested postponing the poll to

allow more time, but the chairman of the Armed Forces

Provisional Ruling Council said he wanted to stick to the dates

promised to Gambia's aid donors.

Jammeh has not made his intentions clear but many Gambians

expect him to stand for the presidency, and to transform his

July 22 movement into a political party.

Some 447,000 people have registered to vote from a

population of about one million.

General elections are scheduled for December 11.

Gambia's economy is based on the growing and processing of

groundnuts and gross national product per head is about $330.

Income from tourism deteriorated sharply after the coup.

Taiwan has become a major donor since Banjul cut off

relations with China, and Jammeh's government has invested

heavily in infrastructure projects such as schools and health

centres. Work is under way on a new airport terminal and Gambian

television started broadcasting in the Banjul area in December.

Last month, on the second anniversary of the coup, Jammeh

inaugurated a vast $1.5 million arch in Banjul.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 6 Aug 96 17:29:17 UT

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: RE:Abdou's message

Message-ID: <



Abdou,



Your response is incredible. When you said, "The 21st century is quickly

shaping up to be cruel and unforgiving to inefficient entities.", I could not

agree more. While abroad I listened to VOA and BBC constantly. You will most

likely agree that the reports were very one-sided but one area that was always

loud and clear was the expression of what America and England intended to do

internationally. One thing that was always chilling was the trend to move

away from interaction with African countries that were inefficient managers.

When you stated that we(The Gambia) suffers from a semi-literate and

inexperienced government I was taken back. You are right! The AFPRC might

have intentions that are admirable, honest, and correct but without

appropriate education and management experience inefficient entities will lose

out. This is one of my greatest fears for my Gambian friends. In an

environment where political parties are not welcomed to express their views

and where people are not allowed to express their political affiliation how

can experience be shared?



The fact that UNICEF is withdrawing from The Gambia is disheartening. It has

long been an institution of the highest standards and most noble practices.

The people beginning to suffer the most now are those who have no voice: women

and children. This is a frightening trend indeed! I found that Women in The

Gambia were some of the most responsible and hardworking people that met.

In the Foni, women were arduous workers in the rice fields. They often did

not have a voice. When advocacy groups like UNICEF and Save The Children find

it necessary to leave it appears that support for some of the most reliable

institutions, groups, and workers is lost. If women lose their voice and

support in a country where their efforts greatly enhance the stability and

work ethic of a country, what is left?



Your reaction was honest and admirable. Thank you for drawing attention to

issues that are of the utmost importance!



Brian Hubbard aka Babanding



PS: I am sorry I did not post this to the entire group. I had intended to do

this, but was busy writing a summary of a document on the potential uses of

distance education as a means to promote human resources development in The

Gambia.







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 06 Aug 96 21:14:25 -0700

From: Lang Konteh <

To:

Subject: ANS News - National Troupe To Perform At Olympics

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



http://www.nando.net/ans/west/west.gambia.80039598999.html

> The Observer

>

> P.M.B. 131 Banjul, The Gambia Tel: 220-496608 / 496877 Fax:

> 220-496878

>

> [------------------------------------------------]

>

> Gambia

>

> National Troupe To Perform At Olympics

>

> The Observer - April 1, 1996

>

> Banjul - The Gambian National Dance Troujps will be among other

> African groups to perform at a cultural festival in the United

> States during the Atlanta Olympic games in July.

>

> Beside this rare performance, the troups will also tour and perform

> in 20 historically black colleges in 20 states in the U.S.

>

> The colleges include Wilberforce University, Knoxville College,

> Kentucky State University, Alabama State University and Tuskegee

> University among others.

>

> This good news was revealed to the Daily Observer by Dr. Manuel H.

> Pierson, the president of an American organisation packaging the

> tour. The organisation, called Fund for African/African-American

> Cultural and Educational Solidarity, Inc. (Faces), is based in

> Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Pierson is currently in the country engaged

> in various community development projects in the provinces.

>

> According the Dr. Pierson, the tour is "designed to export Gambian

> and indeed, African culture to the world through the performance at

> the globally-attended Olympic Gaes Festival. It will also afford

> African-Americans first hand contact with African culture."

>

> "It is also a fundraising tour. Half of the money realised will go

> to the Ministry of Culture, the other half shall take care of the

> troupe's expenses and FACES development projects in The Gambia," he

> added.

>

> FACES had taken the troupe on a similar tour in the U.S. in October

> last year. The troupe was accompanied by the then Minister of

> Culture, Amina Faal-Sonko. It performed at the Jackson Vaughan

> Centre for Performing Arts, Wayne County Community College in

> Detroit and many other sites. The performances were well attended by

> U.S. senators, congressmen, governors and mayors.

>

> When contacted by this newspaper for comments, the Artistic Director

> of the troupe, Tijaan Kamara, said, "If it is possible, it will be a

> good deal for The Gambia. A performance at such a reputable

> international jamboree as the Olympic Games shall sell our culture

> to the world and a lot is possible through that."

>

> Mr. Kamara described last year's U.S. tour as "excellent and

> successful." There were workshops and talks about various aspects of

> our culture before most performances.

>

> It helped the Americans a great deal in understanding our culture.

> Our performance really thrilled the Americans, most of whom

> expressed the desire to visit The Gambia. The reviews we enjoyed in

> the American press were so great that it won us many fans and

> increased the commercial value of our troupe." Mr. Kamara added that

> "the Troupe's sustenance is hinged on these foreign tours. The

> little money we make here cannot sustain the Troupe. Most other

> national troupes spend most time in Europe and America because it

> brings the needed finance."

>

> He appealed to all Gambians to support the Troupe as a lot of

> funding is needed for instruments and instrumentalists. "It is our

> Troupe and it is for the promotion of our culture," he said.

>

> The troupe has engaged in regular rehearsals and it will come out

> with a six-track audio cassette of traditional songs with purely

> traditional instruments.

>

> An impeccable source at the Minister of Culture disclosed that "the

> Ministry is pleased with the progress of the Troupe which it looks

> forward to as capable of bringing greater development for the

> tourism industry in The Gambia.

>

> Copyright 1996 The Observer. Distributed via Africa News Online. All

> rights reserved. May not be redistributed, posted to any other

> location, published or used for broadcast without prior written

> authorization from Africa News Service.

> [------------------------------------------------]

>

> West | News Central









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 6 Aug 96 22:16:04 BST

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: RE: Abdou's Response

Message-ID: <



Hi Folks,

While i take this opportunity to welcome our newest members especially a

fellow Gamtel member of staff, i would like to endorse Abdou's remarks.

When i read his third sentence from the bottom "It is about time we faced the

hard facts head-on: we suffer from a semi-illiterate and inexperienced

government." quote,unquote. Well two things sprang to mind.



1. The numerous ministerial appointments and sackings.



2. An Embassy official's posting on The Gambia national troupe to US and his

comments on our Olympic atheletes.

You can judge for yourselves the national troupe fiasco with particular

reference to an acticle that appeared on the Observer newspaper dated April 1,

1996. I would however draw your attention to our atheletes.



Mr. Tombong Saidy wrote:

The Gambia has field 13 atheletes, but none of them qualified for finals......

We are presently trying to get them admitted to colleges and high schools here

so that they can continue training and at the same time have an education. So

if any of you know a college or a high school that can offer them

scholarships, please let me know......

Only one athelete ran away and his name is.......

End

Surely i find this request astonishing. Isn't there a danger of our atheletes

breaking their Visa Regulations?. I can cope with individuals breaking US

immigration laws, but to for it to have Gambia Embassy backing will loose us

all the respect left with the US authorities. The atheletes should go back to

The Gambia and the ministries of education and sports, the national olympic

committee and the American Embassy in the Gambia take up the matter.

I think an official from our washington office should know that more than

anybody. Can Tombong lets us know his official designation.



This and many more is really worrying. God help us.

Lang



------------------------------



Date: 06 Aug 1996 22:17:47 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd:

Message-ID: <



Hi gambia-l!

Welcome to all new members.

Below is an article from the Amnesty International concerning The Gambia.



---forwarded mail START---

From:

To: Amnesty International

Date: 06/08/96 19:51

Subject:

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

This News Service is posted by the

International Secretariat of Amnesty International,

1 Easton Street, London WC1X 8DJ

(Tel +44-71-413-5500, Fax +44-71-956-1157)

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

AMNESTY-L:

********************



GAMBIA: THURSDAY~S REFERENDUM -- REVISED DRAFT CONSTITUTION

RETAINS THREATS TO HUMAN RIGHTS



The Gambia~s new constitution threatens respect for human

rights. Despite public comments on the earlier draft, the

revised text, which goes to a referendum tomorrow, has

retained alarming threats, Amnesty International said in a

report issued today.



~It is essential that no government has the power to

violate fundamental human rights such as the right to life

and freedom from torture,~ the organization said.



The revised draft constitution -- issued just less than

a week before the referendum on 8 August -- has the following

impact on human rights:



- it grants total impunity from prosecution for the

Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (APFRC),

its ministers and all appointees, even if the

alleged acts have been unlawful - this denies

victims of human rights violations their right to

judicial remedy and creates a climate where such

violations are tolerated;



- it permits fundamental human rights to be removed

in a ~state of public emergency~, such as the

right to form political parties and freedom from

arbitrary arrest, and offers no limits to define

such an ~emergency~;



- it retains the death penalty reintroduced by the

AFPRC in 1995.



~As the criteria for determining a state of public

emergency are not specified, it leaves fundamental human

rights of Gambians potentially as vulnerable to the

discretion of future governments as they have been under the

AFPRC,~ Amnesty International said.



If the rule of law is to be fully reinstated in the

Gambia, it is important that those in authority show a

willingness to correct past excesses and a determination to

ensure improved human rights safeguards in the future, both

in law and in practice. The Gambia has to ensure that it

respects all its international treaty obligations,

particularly under the International Covenant on Civil and

Political Rights and the African Charter on human and

people~s rights. Both these treaties require the Gambia to

take measures to uphold the rights enshrined in them.



The previous constitution (1970) was almost entirely

suspended in July 1994, one week after lieutenant (now

Captain) Yahya Jammeh seized power on behalf of the AFPRC. A

succession of decrees have outlawed political activity of any

kind, removed the right to a fair trial and led to indefinite

detention which the courts are powerless to challenge. In

January 1996, a court ordered the release on bail of 25

suspected supporters of the former ruling party who had been

held since October 1995. They were re-arrested later the same

day when the AFPRC issued a decree with retroactive force.



ENDS

**********



You may re-post this message onto other sources but if you do

then please tell us at

track of what is happening to these items.



If you want more information concerning this item then please

contact the Amnesty International section office in your own

country. You may also send email to

an automatic reply service. A list of section contact

details is posted on the APC <ai.news> conference. If there

is not a section of Amnesty International in your country

then you should contact the International Secretariat in

London.END

**********

To unsubscribe from amnesty-l, send a message to <

"unsubscribe amnesty-l" in the message body (no quotes). To subscribe, send

a message to <

body.

For more information on Amnesty International, visit

<

<http://www.oneworld.org/amnesty/ai_press.html>.







---forwarded mail END---



Momodou Camara

--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 6 Aug 1996 17:53:18 -0500

From: Mostafa Jersey Marong <

To:

Subject: RE: Abdou's Response

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Lang, you are right. The appeal I think is flouting immigration regulations.

This is a serious error on the part of the Embassy. It needs to be corrected.



At 10:16 PM 8/6/96 BST, you wrote:

>Hi Folks,

>While i take this opportunity to welcome our newest members especially a

>fellow Gamtel member of staff, i would like to endorse Abdou's remarks.

>When i read his third sentence from the bottom "It is about time we faced the

>hard facts head-on: we suffer from a semi-illiterate and inexperienced

>government." quote,unquote. Well two things sprang to mind.

>

>1. The numerous ministerial appointments and sackings.

>

>2. An Embassy official's posting on The Gambia national troupe to US and his

>comments on our Olympic atheletes.

>You can judge for yourselves the national troupe fiasco with particular

>reference to an acticle that appeared on the Observer newspaper dated April 1,

>1996. I would however draw your attention to our atheletes.

>

>Mr. Tombong Saidy wrote:

>The Gambia has field 13 atheletes, but none of them qualified for finals......

>We are presently trying to get them admitted to colleges and high schools here

>so that they can continue training and at the same time have an education. So

>if any of you know a college or a high school that can offer them

>scholarships, please let me know......

>Only one athelete ran away and his name is.......

>End

>Surely i find this request astonishing. Isn't there a danger of our atheletes

>breaking their Visa Regulations?. I can cope with individuals breaking US

>immigration laws, but to for it to have Gambia Embassy backing will loose us

>all the respect left with the US authorities. The atheletes should go back to

>The Gambia and the ministries of education and sports, the national olympic

>committee and the American Embassy in the Gambia take up the matter.

>I think an official from our washington office should know that more than

>anybody. Can Tombong lets us know his official designation.

>

>This and many more is really worrying. God help us.

>Lang

>





------------------------------

GAMBIA-L Digest 28Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re: Constitutionby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 2) Re: PRESS RELEASEby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 3) OLYMPICS!!!!!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)4) Re: OLYMPICS!!!!!by TSaidy1050@aol.com 5) Re: Constitution/ Referandumby TSaidy1050@aol.com 6) The Gambia National Troupe Sagaby TSaidy1050@aol.com 7) TRANSFER TO LONDONby TSaidy1050@aol.com 8) UN Subscriptionby TSaidy1050@aol.com 9) Re: Embassy Reactionsby Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 10) Re: UN Subscriptionby Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu 11) Re: UN Subscriptionby binta@iuj.ac.jp 12)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 13) Re: NEW MEMEBER INTRO!!!by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 14) AFRICA AND THE INTERNET (fwd)by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 15) Nigeriaby "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com 16) Re: Schools for Gambian Athletesby N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 17) Re: Nigeriaby N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 18) Re: Nigeriaby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)19) new member introby Ndella Njie < ndella@iastate.edu 20) No Financial Aid for Non-US born students (fwd)by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 21) Re: new member introby N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 22) re: UN DUESby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 23) cnet clip, Gambian referendum starts transition p [ 61] Reuter / Pap Saineby at137@columbia.edu 24) RE:Abdou's messageby "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com 25) ANS News - National Troupe To Perform At Olympicsby Lang Konteh < L.konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 26) RE: Abdou's Responseby L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 27) Fwd:by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)28) RE: Abdou's Responseby Mostafa Jersey Marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu 29) Recent open letter sent various offices about the situation in TheGambiaby sarr@sprynet.com 30) Open letter sent to various ministries, newspapers, etc. about thesituation in theGambiaby sarr@sprynet.com 31) Re: New memberby binta@iuj.ac.jp 32) Introduction (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)33) HIby Nkoyo Faal < faaln@gusun.acc.georgetown.edu 34) RE: DECODED VERSIONby L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 35) Three more of us !by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 36) Re: Issues (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 37) previous messageby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 38) Issuesby Nkoyo Faal < faaln@gusun.acc.georgetown.edu 39)by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 40) New memberby Mats Danielsson < mats.danielsson@mbox300.swipnet.se 41) Draft Constitutionby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)42) Re: New memberby binta@iuj.ac.jp 43) AFRICAN MEDALS AT THE 1996 OLYMPICS (FWD)by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 44) position announcement from UNFPA (fwd)by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 45) job announcements (fwd)by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 46) more job announcements (fwd)by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 47) Re: Membership requestby Binta Njie < njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu 48) new memberby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 49) Re: Membership requestby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 50) cnet clip, Voting gets under way in Gambian refer [ 29] Reutersby at137@columbia.edu 51) cnet clip, High turnout in Gambian constitutional [ 67] Reuter / Pap Saineby at137@columbia.edu 52) job position: TSC seeks Executive Director (fwd)by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 53) Re: Membership requestby Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu 54) cnet clip, Counting starts in Gambia constitution referendumby at137@columbia.edu 55) GAMBIA-REFERENDUM.by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 56) GAMBIA_-_REFERENDUM.by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 57) The Referendum, etc.by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 58) newsby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 59) cnet clip, Gambian voters set to approve new cons [ 52] Reuter / Pap Saineby at137@columbia.edu 60) Re: Nigeriaby SillahB@aol.com 61) Re: New memberby SillahB@aol.com 62) Re: HIby SillahB@aol.com 63) Re: New memberby Mats Danielsson < mats.danielsson@mbox300.swipnet.se 64) From PANAby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 Aug 1996 13:22:20 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ConstitutionMessage-ID: <199608041722.NAA02167@aspen>Content-Type: textAs the debate on the constitution continues, I would like a few pointsbe clarified. Would it be possible for the list to forward anycomments and suggestions to the the committee working on the documentin the Gambia? If so would there be enough time to do this before thereferendum? If there exist a mechanism for forwarding feedbacks then Iwould suggest we have someone to take note.Given the importance of this document it would be a tragedy to allowit pass unrefined.malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 Aug 1996 13:44:37 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: PRESS RELEASEMessage-ID: <199608041744.NAA02178@aspen>Content-Type: textIs someone keeping a list of all these "Ex-" from the Jammeh government? What do they do when they are relieved from their duties. What is the matter with these civilian elements of the administration? Are they not learning from those before them or they just can't keep up with the changing standard?It may be worth reflecting upon?malanding> Fellow Gambians,> The following are two press releases from the Chairman's Office pertaining to> case of Mrs Nyimasta Sanneh, former Minister of Health, Social Welfare and> Women's Affairs. This is verbatim:-> PREE RELEASE> ----------------------------> His Excellency the Chairman and Head of State has been pleased to> appoint Mrs Isatou Njie-Saidy as Minister of Health, Social Welfare and> Women's Affairs to succeed Mrs Nyimasata Sanneh-Bojang, with effect from> today.> Mrs Njie-Saidy was until her appointment the Executive Secretary, Women's> Bureau. She will assume office tomorrow.> Office of the Chairman> State House> Banjul> 16th July 1996> PREE RELEASE> ---------------------------> The appiontment of Mrs Nyimasata Sanneh-Bojang as Minister of Health,> Social Welfare and Women's Affairs has today been terminated by His> Excellency the Chairman of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council and> Head of State.> The Permanent Secretary, Mr Sarjo Sonko, the Deputy Permanent Secretary,> Mr Kalifa K. Touray and the Purchasing Office, Mr Silas Jones, too, have been> dismissed.> The above measures followed the discovery of major misappropriation of> funds at the Ministry, ranging from the Drug Revolving Fund, the Special> Medical Fund created recently to finance the cerrent technical cooperation> programme in the medical sector, the Maintenance Vote, the National Health> Development Project, to the Patients' Feeding Vote and other funds within the> Ministry.> Over a million Dalasi is involved, yet the payments were not authorised> by the Major Tender Board as required when any substantial amount is payable.> The full amount can only be ascertained when investigations are completed.> Fuel allocations to the Ministry have been so abused by these persons> that there was not sufficient fuel for the ambulances. As a result, when> these ambulances were needed by the public there would be no fuel.> Mrs Sanneh-Bojang and Messrs Sonko, Touray and Jones are held responsible> for the said misappropriation of funds and infringement of Financial> Instructions governing local purchase orders.> The accounts concerned will soon be audited to determine whether in> addition to gross violation of financial regulations there has been any> fraudulent conversion.> In the meantime, the Police are carrying out investigations, and the> persons concerned are assisting them> In a separate case, Mrs Sanneh-Bojang , in her official capacity, arranged> the appointment of ten persons close to her in the service of the Royal> Victoria Hospital contrary to the relevant rules and regulations. She later> on submitted the names of an additional five people but was not successful on> that occasion. In a similar case, she gave instructions for a European> gentleman of British nationality to be employed in the Medical Services> without going through the proper procedure.> The Minister also ordered the enrollment in the School of Nursing and> Midwifery of people who were not qualified for admission, but were merely> either related to her or were her friends' reletaves. She has also been> interfering with the transfer and posting of Nurses countrywide, favouring> those and other medical personnel who are close to her. This is Nepotism,and> runs counter to the principles of the AFPRC.> Furthermore, the Minister has been making so many private international> calls, mainly to UK, Sweden and USA, from her official telephones that the> bills are so high that the Health Centres have been restricted to receiving> calls only. These include such essential units like the EPI.> The situation in which the minister and the three officials put themselves> was such that, and so incompatible with the Armed Forces Provissional Ruling> Council's policy of accountability and transparency, that there was no> alternative to the disciplinary action taken against them. They will also> refund every butut of these misappropriated funds.> The Chairman attaches high priority to the Medical Services, Agriculture> and Education and any activity inimical to these efforts would be dealt with> accordingly. The public is also hereby requested to complain to the nearest> Police Station, Alkalo, Chief or Divisional Commissioner if they report to> any Government Medical Centre and are given only a prescription and told to> go and buy the required medicine from a private Pharmacy. The Government has> more than enough medical supplies to cater for every Gambian.> Office of the Chairman> State House> Banjul> 16th July 1996> I will provide the group some information on the 1996/7 Budget some time next> week. I am leaving tomorrow morning for Atlanta for the opening of the> Olympic Games, but i will be back next week for further discussions.> Monday July 22nd is a holiday in The Gambia. It is the second anniversary of> the coup.> Regards to all.> Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 Aug 1996 15:12:14 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: OLYMPICS!!!!!Message-ID: < 9608041912.AA23762@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello People,I live here in Atlanta and have been following up on the Olympics veryclosely. I must admit, it is a lifetime experience. I always imaginethat it would be an honor for any athlete to represent his/her Countryin the Games.I was looking forward to see some of the Gambian athletes perform butthe only one I saw compete in the Long Jump, last Sunday, was Ous Sallah.Even though he didn't qualify for the next round, he did show some courageand determination.Whatever happened to the rest of the athletes? It is true that most ofthem disappeared during the games? If this is so, they must have plannedthis before they even came to Atlanta. I do not know what their motivesare, for defecting, but it would have been nicer if they hadparticipated in the Games first.Now then, the debate begins. Will any more Gambian athletes be allowed toparticipate in International sports?Your comments are welcomed.Regards,Moe S. JallowProduct Support EngineerHayes MicroComputerNorcross, GA 30092____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 Aug 1996 16:07:57 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: OLYMPICS!!!!!Message-ID: < 960804160756_171567330@emout19.mail.aol.com Hi Gambia-l,The Gambia fielded 13 athletes, but none of them qualified to the finals, butthey did the best the could. Dauda Jallow (the team captain, he was the onewho carried the during the opening ceremony) reached the quarter finals ofthe 400 Meters, but could not qualify for the semi-finals. He came fourth inthe race. Some were injured and other just did not fare well.We are presently trying to get them admitted to colleges and high schoolshere so that they can continue training and at the same time have aneducation. So if any of you know a college or high school that can offer themscholarships, please let me know.Only one athelete ran away and his name is Zanou Gomis. When he came, hespent only one day in the village and decide to run away. He has family inAtlanta. It would have been wise for him to participate and then defect orrun away or what ever you call it.Atleast he would have had in his belt thehonor of participating in the Olympics. But the immigration have beennotified he will find it difficult to settle here.This one run away will not affect The Gambia that much, in terms ofparticipating in other Games in the furture.Regards.Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 Aug 1996 16:13:17 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Constitution/ ReferandumMessage-ID: < 960804161316_171569668@emout16.mail.aol.com Gambia-l,The referandum on the constitution will take place August 8 &9 . It has beenpushed back by one day. The elections still stance as schedule, September 11,and December 11, 1996.Regards.Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 Aug 1996 16:13:21 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Gambia National Troupe SagaMessage-ID: < 960804161320_171570180@emout08.mail.aol.com Hi Gambia-L,It is very amusing to see that almost every body is eager to pass judgementagainst The Gambia Embassy without even knowing the facts of the case. I didnot respond earlier because i was very busy and what really spured me in toresponding was Mr. Sillah's irresponsible comments pertaining to thepredicament of the National Troup.There are procedures to be followed when it comes to doing anything, evenwhen it comes to insulting some one.Under normal circumstances, the Ministryof Tourism and Culture, and the National Arts Council, should have notifiedthe Embassy about the coming of the National Troup to the US. The Embassy isyet to be notified of the presence of the National Troup in the US. As amatter of fact, i was personally informed of the predicament of the NationalTroup by Latjor on Thursday, July 4th . According to Latjor he was contactedby Dr. Emmanuel Pierson of the predicament him and the National Troup got into. Dr. Pierson is an African-American who brought the Troupe to the US for atour for profit. According to Latjor, Ablie Sosseh made some arrangementswith Dr. Pierson and the Troupe for them to perform in Atlanta and environduring the Olympics. Things did not go as planned and when the Troupe arrivedat JFK Airport, Ablie Sosseh was no where to be seen. In fact Ablie'stelephone has been disconnected about three months ago (i know this for afact ) and it take countless paging before he would return ones call. It isat this point that Latjor got in the picture according to him. But i knowLatjor knew more about the Troupe's visit than most of us, for those of youwho have seen the program of the Fourth of July Reunion would notice that aperformance by the National Troupe is on it. And this program was printedeven before the Troupe left Banjul for the US.The Gambia has a mission in New York City and an Embassy in Washington D. C.,they were not contacted by the Dr. Pierson or Tijan Camara( Leader of thTroupe) both of whom know me personally and have the Embassy phone numbers.Don't you wonder why was Latjor contacted in Atlanta, instead of the Embassyin Washington or even The Gambia Mission to the UN in New York City, which is25 cents call from JKF.Latjor took the inittiative to take the Troupe to Atlanta for variousperformances. He has to be commended for his humanitarian role, however ,Latjor has an agreement with Dr. Pierson and he stood to gain financiallyfrom the arrangement had things went as planned. As you all know things don'tnormally the way want them to go.The Embassy could not do much due to two main reasons, firstly, our welfarevote is a token D100.00($10.00) per quarter and secondly it coincided withthe begining of the of the Financial Year 1996/97 . Even if the welfare votewas $100,000.00, we wouldn't have been able to do much, because at the timenot only was the General Warrant not released, our quarterly remitance wasnot sent. As a matter of fact our June and July sallaries are yet to beremitted. And bear in mind that we are paid monthly.I am glad that Latjor thanked Lamin Bojang personally for contibuting to thewelfare of the Troupe , but he needs to remember the funds came from thecoffers of the Embassy via our own personal savings of which we will berefunded later.Last summer i personally arranged for the Troupe to come to the US for theMidfest in Middletown , Ohio and every thing went well. Dr. Pierson did notwant me to know of the problems of the Troupe because he knws i will send areport to Banjul, which i did anyway.It is an unfortunate fiasco which i hope Dr. Pierson and Tijan Camara willlearn from. It was a sad and parthitic sight to see the Troupe memberssprawling all over Latjor's apartment looking like refugees.I personally didcall some Gambians to convience them to host one or two members of the group,but it coincided with the annual Fourth of July Reunion and most Gambians hadone or two guest from out of state.After all is said and done Latjor should still be commended for his effortsto help the Troupe even after he realised that the venture will not be aprofitable one.Best regards.Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 Aug 1996 16:13:36 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: TRANSFER TO LONDONMessage-ID: < 960804161334_171570213@emout15.mail.aol.com Hello Gambia-l,Please be advised that will be transfered to London by the end of this month.My mission in the US has concluded and i am looking forward to new challengesin UK. I will miss the US for i have been here for the past 13 years.MsJuliana Baldeh , the first secretary , will be acting until some one broughtto replace me. I have no clues as to who will replace me. But i know who evercomes , he or she will work closely the Gambian community.As soon as i get to London and have my new email address, i will be back onthe list. Lets stay in touch no matter where we are.I will let you know when i am leaving.Peace.Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 Aug 1996 16:14:14 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UN SubscriptionMessage-ID: < 960804161414_171570272@emout09.mail.aol.com Hi Gambia-l,Yes we owe the UN a lot of money, but we need to remember that this was adebt accumulated by the Jawara regime and it will be paid before the end ofthis year. The funny thing about the whole matter is that our debt comparedto other countries , the US in particular, is chicken change. But you knowhow international politics works.The AFPRC inherited millions of Dollars in debts from Jawara and they aredoing the best they can to settle them.We owe the ECOWAS, UN, and otherorganisations and for most of them these are arrears acummulated over 15years period. This begs the question where was all the funds going to. Duringthe last O.A.U summit, the AFPRC , to demonstrate its commitment to the ideaof African Unity, paid one million Dollars to the OAU. This was what TheGambia owed the OAU.I want you to know that the UN debt is a top priority and it will be takencare of soon.Best regards.Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 Aug 1996 15:50:22 -0500 (CDT)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Embassy ReactionsMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.960804153905.10389A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIITombong,Good feedback on the National Troupe Fiasco. I was begining to wondermyshelf why the Troupe was travelling all the way to the U.S without theembassy being notified, unless it was privately sponsored.In any case, I personally find the embassy's input into the list veryhelpful not just on this issue but on other matters. As a result, I wouldlike to ask you to recommend your replacement to the list so that we cancontinue to get the embassy's perspective on issues that come up on thelist.Thanks and good luckYaya------------------------------Date: Mon, 5 Aug 1996 09:44:26 -0400 (EDT)From: Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UN SubscriptionMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.91.960805094033.11318B-100000@laplace.isr.umd.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII do not deny that the AFPRC inherited a lot of debt from the formerregime but I'm sure a lot of us would like to know what new debt has beenincurred by the new regime and how much that compares to the former debt inthe past 15 years ???-----------------------------------------------------------------------Isatou Secka Tel: (301) 441-9587(H)5905 Cherrywood lane #104 (301) 548-1247(W)Greenbelt , MD 20770------------------------------Date: Mon, 5 Aug 1996 23:11:13 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UN SubscriptionMessage-ID: < 199608051406.XAA23082@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,It is sad we are losing Tombong for a while. Perhaps we may getsomeone at the embassy to share ideas with us. Having said that, Ido not think Tombong was here in his official capacity. He canenlighten us on some government issues, but let us not burden him withthe question of where AFPRC get their money from.Paying our dues to OAU is fine, and paying all other debts will be agood sign. The Jawara administration heaped these debts--a sunshinefact, despite my(our)connections to that regime. But we all knowabout AFPRC's `transparency in transluscency' and they have said themoney they are spending come from god--I used the lowercase`g' forgood reason.In any case, can anyone enlighten us on the revenue bases of the AFPRC?Lamin.------------------------------Date: Mon, 5 Aug 1996 11:13:22 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960805110710.6695E-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHI Folks,Dibor Secka-Jallow (Dibs) becomes our 73rd member.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 05 Aug 96 10:23:05 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NEW MEMEBER INTRO!!!Message-ID: < 9608051523.AA11384@iastate.edu Isata, and Dibs,Hooray! you are on...finally!!! I am definitely lookingforward to 'hearing' more female voices. N'Della will be introducingherself shortly, and I'm sure so will Anna and N'Koyo. I know thatyou will find the group interesting and will have alot to say too. So,welcome aboard.Isata, I will talk to you soon! Take care both of you.N'Deye Marie----N'Deye Marie N'JieDept. of Agricultural & Biosystems EngineeringIowa State UniversityAmes, IA 50010(515)294-3153 (O)------------------------------Date: Mon, 05 Aug 96 10:27:08 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: AFRICA AND THE INTERNET (fwd)Message-ID: < 9608051527.AA11391@iastate.edu ------- Forwarded MessageAFRICA EYES INTERNET FOR LEAP INTO 21st. CENTURYABIDJAN - African states hoping to leapfrog into the new age of technologyare lining up to join a $15 million US initiative to help connect them onthe Internet.In West Africa, the scramble for Internet acces has spread from SierraLeone, which is at the bottom of the world ranking of nations in terms ofdevelopment, to relatively prosperous Ivory Cost, US officials and industryanalysts say.Experts from US aid agency US AID, the national Aeronautics and SpaceAdministration (NASA), the US Navy, the State Department and the privatesector have begun country-by-country configuration and installation ofInternet services in some 20 selected states under the so-called Lelandinitiative.The Internet, agroup of computers interlinked and exchanging informationusing the latest technology, was first developed by the US DefenceDepertment and now has more than 20 million regular users worldwide.Its use in Africa is currently limited by the lack of local gateways ornodes located within African countries and the prohibitive cost of dialingto nodes abroad.The US scheme will help ease the cost of installing local gateways inAfrica that will cut communications costs for users."Basically it will involve equipment, training, personnel and subsidiessatelite links for a three-year period to create a national gateway for Coted'Ivoire," US embassy spokesman Thomas Hart said of the Ivorian scheme,which is typical."The initial visits to the countries have been made and USAID specialistswere taken in May and again in July," Hart said.South Africa is alone in having several private companies offeringInternet access. The Paris-based airline communications company SITA offersa CompuServe node in most cities in Africa for local dialup but at a cost ofabout $ 28 an hour.Africa Online, owned by Boston - based International Wireless, hasstarted a service in Kenya, which is being exploited by the country's wellorganised tour industry.Sierra Leone's state-owned telephone company SIERRATEL said this week itwould be in a position to offer a full Internet service later this year inthe country devastated by five years of civil war. The scheme falls underthe US initiative.Managing Director Frank Jarret said SIERRATEL was negotiating with twounnamed US telecommunications companies to help launch the service, but hedid not specify their role.Critics have questioned the rush for the Internet by goverments with morepressing needs, such as water and health services for their people, for whomthe telephone is a luxury.But policymakers in Washington, backed by Vice-President Al Gore, seethe Internet in Africa in the larger realm of open access to information asa means of advancing democracy and enhancing the environment for freeenterprise. "Access to the Internet can be a powerful tool for Africa'seconomic and social development," Gore said in a message to an informationconference in Johannesburg in May.Named after congressman Mickey Leland who died in a plane crash inEthiopia in 1989, the five-year US programme will provide 20 or so Africancountries with access to the Internet and connections to the GlobalInformation Infrastructure.US officials said the list of countries was fluid and could change wherethings did not work out. It now includes Benin, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eritrea,Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique,Namibia, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, South africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia andZimbabwe./Khaleej Times 03/08/96.Phone/Fax @ res. (+971)-6-333473/ SharjahPhone @ office --(+971)-4-684466/DubaiFax @ office ----(+971)-4-684467/DubaiMobile phone ----(+971)-50-6260572- ------- End of Forwarded Message------- End of Forwarded Message------------------------------Date: Mon, 5 Aug 96 15:26:47 UTFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: NigeriaMessage-ID: < UPMAIL01.199608051526530404@msn.com RE: African FootballNigeria was incredible in the Olympics. I can't believe there have not beenmore comments made about the Soaring Eagles. They play some marvelous soccerand redeemed themselves from their World Cup woes. I always teased mystudents in The Gambia that African footballers could not play as a team andthat is why they would never win a World Cup, but now I stand corrected.Nigeria used teamwork and outstanding individual ability to beat two of SouthAmerica's best. I say rock on Nigeria and the Soaring EaglesBrian------------------------------Date: Mon, 05 Aug 96 10:55:09 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Schools for Gambian AthletesMessage-ID: < 9608051555.AA11421@iastate.edu Tombong,I don't have any specific school names to give you for the Gambianathletes, but you would probably be more successful with the privateschools than the land-grant/public educational institutions. Theprivate institutions tend to have more money and are more willing tofund international sudents than the state and land grant schools.Also, since the Gambia College is undergoing transition into auniversity, you might want to have officials at home and here set upsome sort of program between a willing university here in the US and inthe Gambia where there will be exchange students from the Gambia comingto study here, and vice versa. It's worked quite well with othercountries in Africa and the rest of the world. So it should work withthe Gambia.My suggestion would be to talk to some of our Gambianprofessors who are currently teaching at US institutions and see ifthere is a possibility of setting up such a program. If they can't do it,they will certainly be able to point you to someone who can. Good luck!!!N'Deye Marie---N'Deye Marie N'JieDept. of Agricultural & Biosystems EngineeringIowa State UniversityAmes, IA 50010(515)294-3153------------------------------Date: Mon, 05 Aug 96 11:27:54 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NigeriaMessage-ID: < 9608051627.AA11466@iastate.edu Brian,Commenting on the Nigerians winning the gold for soccer was at theback of my mind, but I got side tracked. I think that they did agreat job, and will definitely be an inspiration to other africannations. I am also immensely proud of our other african brothers andsistes who won the gold, silver and bronze in the other sports--Ethiopia for the women's marathon, South Africa and Kenya for the men'smarathon, and some others. Here's to more gold medals in Sydney andfuture olympics!!!N'Deye Marie----N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu Dept. of Agricultural & Biosystems EngineeringIowa State UniversityAmes, IA 50010(515)294-3153------------------------------Date: Mon, 5 Aug 1996 13:43:46 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NigeriaMessage-ID: < 9608051743.AA22224@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Brian...,> Nigeria was incredible in the Olympics. I can't believe there have not been> more comments made about the Soaring EaglesThe fact is that NBC did not entirely show the games. They did show a lot ofthat synchronized gymnastics and horses jumping fences though.But yes, I agree the Eagles have set a Satndard for SOCCER in Africa. Alot more is yet to come!Regards,Moe S. Jallow____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________------------------------------Date: Mon, 05 Aug 1996 14:17:57 CDTFrom: Ndella Njie < ndella@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new member introMessage-ID: < 9608051917.AA03874@fcs1.iastate.edu Hi fellow Gambians,My name is N'Della N'Jie and I am a sophomore at Iowa StateUniversity where I am majoring in dietetics and international studies.In The Gambia, I lived in the Fajara/Pipeline Road area. I attendedMarina International, the old one that was in Banjul. Upon completing myCommon Entrance Exam, I left home. I went to high school in variousAfrican countries and now I'm here.That is it folks.N'Della------------------------------Date: Mon, 05 Aug 96 16:15:12 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: No Financial Aid for Non-US born students (fwd)Message-ID: < 9608052115.AA11702@iastate.edu ------- Forwarded MessageDate: Mon, 5 Aug 1996 13:32:02 -0500 (CDT)To: africans@iastate.edu From: "Dr. Z.N. Senwo" < zsenwo@asnaam.aamu.edu Subject: No Financial Aid for Non-US born Students (fwd)>Date: Fri, 2 Aug 1996 11:32:56 -0700>Reply-To: "'Logout!' I. Owusu-Afful" < isaaco@U.WASHINGTON.EDU >---------- Forwarded message ---------->Date: Tue, 30 Jul 1996 21:28:20 -0400 (EDT)>From: The Count < jaffetg@phoenix.Princeton.EDU >To: dehai@thames.stanford.edu >Subject: No Financial Aid for Non-US born Students (fwd)>Selamat my people,> Allow me to thank all of you who are providing us with news about>our nation. I just recieved the following message from a friend. I>can't research the item noted below...if anyone can, please do. Please>take this news report seriously.>Love Always,> Wedi Ghebretnsae> *************************************************> "You were not chosen to die for Eritrea> So that you may live for Eritrea"> *************************************************>---------- Forwarded message ---------->Date: Tue, 23 Jul 1996 18:46:39 -0400>From: The Man With The Master Plan < rmunroe@MIT.EDU >To: blackmail@MIT.EDU >Cc: caribbean-club@MIT.EDU, >Subject: No Financial Aid for Non-US born Students>>>>Whether or not you were born in the US, the following is some>>>>information which important to us all. Spread the word.>>>>>>>>>>>>I thought the following issue would interest you. It hasn't received>>>>much attention yet, because it's still a bill going through Congress.>>>>What it all boils down to is this: If HR-4 passes, students who are>>>>permanent residents, even NATURALIZED U.S. citizens, will no longer>>>>be eligible for financial aid -- Stafford loans, Perkins loans, Pell>>>>grants, etc., even though these citizens and LEGAL immigrants have>>>>been paying taxes all along. The qualifying factor for student financial>>>>aid, according to 4HR-4, is having been BORN in the United States.>>>>NOTE: This is no longer an attack on illegal "aliens", but on people>>>>who have entered the country LEGITIMATELY and who are trying to>>>>continue their contribution to this society through attainment of>>>>higher education.>>>>>>>>PLEASE help increase awareness of this issue by letting as many>>>>people as you can know about what Congress is attempting, and>>>>contact/write to>>>>the senators and representatives of your district to express your>>>>position on the matter. We need to kill the bill at its early stages.>>>>>>>>WARNING: THE US GOVERNMENT WANTS TO TAKE FINANCIAL AID FROM STUDENTS>>>>>>>>In addition to a bill recently passed in the Senate to cut Federal>>>>loans programs by $10 billion, the Senate and the House have both passed>>>>bills that will effectively curtail student aid benefits to LEGAL>>>>immigrants, including Pell grants, subsidized Stafford loans, and other>>>>federal financial aid programs.>>>>>>>>These proposed cuts, hidden deep within a welfare reform bill (HR 4),>>>>are to be achieved through a process known as "Alien Sponsor>>>>Deeming", in which the income and assets of an immigrant's sponsor are>>>>added to the immigrant's own resources in determining eligibility for>>>>government financial aid programs. Since most immigrants must have a>>>>sponsor in order to immigrate here legally, deeming would disqualify many>>>>legal immigrants from receiving aid by falsely inflating their income>>and>>>>wealth.>>>>>>>>WHO WILL BE AFFECTED?>>>>>>>>*A new draft report issued this month by the General Accounting>>>>Office in Washington, D.C. states that 390,000 legal immigrants received>>>>Pell grants nationwide in 1992-93. The Pell grant program is designed to>>>>help the neediest students and has a maximum award of $2,340 per year.>>>>>>>>*In California, legal immigrants make up 32.6% of Pell grant>>>>recipients.>>>>An analysis performed by the UC president's office found that more>>>>than 25% of UC students who receive need-based aid are legal immigrants.>>>>>>>>*In New York, legal immigrants make up 26.5% of Pell grant>>>>recipients. In Florida, the total is nearly 16%.>>>>>>>>*The Senate version of this bill (S. 269) would also restrict aid for>>>>naturalized citizens.>>>>>>>>*The bills now under consideration would essentially affect anyone>>>>who was not born in the United States.>>>>>>>>*A total of $21 million in Pell grants and $31 million in subsidized>>>>loans could be lost among the nine UC campuses alone. These>>>>restrictions will affect private colleges as well.>>>>>>>>*As Permanent Residents of the United States, legal immigrants have>>>>been eligible for federal financial aid for many years.>>>>>>>>*Permanent Residents pay federal income taxes and are subject to the>>>>draft.>>>>>>>>*The bills now being considered by a Joint Committee of the House and>>>>Senate would restrict benefits to many legal immigrants by changing>>>>eligibility requirements.>>>>>>>>*Two classes of citizens would be created, and legal immigrants would>>>>effectively be denied opportunities for higher education.>>>>>>>>WHAT CAN YOU DO?>>>>>>>>A list of those members of Congress who are on the Joint Committee>>>>considering these bills will soon be made available. We will try to>>>>organize letter-writing, faxing, calling, and emailing campaigns. We>>>>will also try to get in touch with local and national news media.>>>>Ethnicnewspapers definitely need to be targeted.>>>>More specific information on what you can do will be coming in the next>>>>few days. If you are interested in working on this issue or getting>>>>more information, contact the ASUC Executive Vice President's Office>>>>at:>>>>>>>> Phone: (510) 643-9830>>>> Fax: (510) 643-6396>>>> Email: urd@uclink2.berkeley.edu >>>> asucexec@ocf.berkeley.edu >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ,|, "GIVE ME A PLACE TO STAND, AND I'LL MOVE THE EARTH">>>> (o o) ---- Archimedes (long, long ago)>>>> (_) ---- Miguel Don Green (now and forever)>>>>< |"| >>>>> """ http://www-leland.stanford.edu/~donmigl >>>> _\ /_ P.O. Box 7368, Stanford, CA 94309>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Leonardo J. Vargas-Mendez>>Service-Learning Coordinator>> ljv1@cornell.edu >>Public Service Center>>200 Barnes Hall>>Cornell University>>Ithaca, NY 14853>>(607) 255-0674>>Fax #: (607)255-9550>Thank You For Your Time,>Robert Munroe>| | / |____ ___ _____ __ __ ___ ______ __| |______ ______>| |/ /| \ | |/ _ \\ \/\/ / | | _____|/ _ | ___|| _____|>| __ \| |\ | (_) |\ /\ /| |___| ____|| ( _| | |_---| ____|>|__| \__|___| \____|\_______/ \/ \/ |_______|______|\ ______|____ |______|> |__|> is> @@@@@@@ @@@@@@ @@@ @@@ @@@ @@@@@@@@ @@@@@@@> @@! @@@ @@! @@@ @@! @@! @@! @@! @@! @@@> @!@@!@! @!@ !@! @!! !!@ @!@ @!!!:! @!@!!@!> !!: !!: !!! !: !!: !! !!: !!: :!!> : : :. : ::.: ::: : :: ::: : : :>Robert C. Munroe>475 Memorial Drv>Cambridge, MA 02139>email: " rmunroe@mit.edu >world wide web site: " http://dongorgon.mit.edu ------- End of Forwarded Message------------------------------Date: Mon, 05 Aug 96 16:21:54 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: new member introMessage-ID: < 9608052121.AA11718@iastate.edu N'Della,Welcome online, sis!!!-----N'Deye Marie N'JieDept. of Agricultural & Biosystems EngineeringIowa State UniversityAmes, IA 50011(515)294-3153 (W)------------------------------Date: Tue, 6 Aug 1996 10:44:04 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: re: UN DUESMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960806095347.7134B-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,I find it amusing that The Gambia's suspension from UN votingprivileges is supposed to have emanated from two factors. Firstly, thedues owed were supposed to have been accumulated during Jawara'sadministration. Well if you look at this objectively, this is justexcuse-making. It is unfathomable that a government that can afford tobuild a cement arch for $1.5 million, buy musical instruments for MusaNgum and, rapidly expand its armed forces in an era when wealthiercountries are shrinking their's, cannot afford to pay its $500, 000 dues.This once again proves that some countries are not poor, but are insteadchronically mismanaged. If the AFPRC had bothered to pay the duesfor the time that it has been in power, it would not have been suspended.This mind-set about priorities is why Jammeh was refused a visa to comeattend the General Assembly meeting last year. The Gambia is fastbecoming an international pariah.Secondly, Gambia's suspension is supposed to be a case ofunfairness by the UN. Of course the UN would not suspend the US; it gets25% of its dues from the US. The UN needs the US more than the US needsthe UN. For The Gambia, the opposite is true. Knowing that it receivesmore from the UN than it puts in, The Gambia should be,in itsself-interest, lining up to pay its dues. I think a good example of theneed for this is that UNICEF is now pulling out of the country.Blaming others for our problems has become a boring and tiresomeexercise. It is about time that we faced the hard facts head-on: wesuffer from a semi-illiterate and inexperienced government. The 21stcentury is fastly shaping up to be cruel and unforgiving to inefficiententities. Therefore the sooner we have qualified people at the helms, thebetter.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 6 Aug 1996 12:20:10 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Gambian referendum starts transition p [ 61] Reuter / Pap SaineMessage-ID: < 199608061620.MAA10583@shalom.cc.columbia.edu Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!duet.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsComment: O:4.1H;Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4Approved: editor@clarinet.com From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuter / Pap Saine)Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.westernSubject: Gambian referendum starts transition processKeywords: urgentOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < RgambiaURXVb_6a6@clari.net Lines: 61Date: Tue, 6 Aug 1996 3:21:17 PDTExpires: Tue, 13 Aug 1996 3:21:17 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: GAMBIAThreadword: gambiaPriority: importantANPA: Wc: 551/0; Id: a0437; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-06-N.A; V: (SCHEDULED)BANJUL, Aug 6 (Reuter) - Gambians vote on Thursday in areferendum on a new constitution, the first stage in returningthe West African country to elected government more than twoyears after a military coup.Captain Yahya Jammeh has promised to lift the ban onpolitical parties after the referendum, giving politicians justa month to organise for September 11 presidential elections.Sourahata Janneh, president of the Gambia Bar Association,said the final draft of the constitution came out late on Fridayand he only got his copy on Monday.``It's doubtful whether the majority of people reallyunderstand what the referendum is all about,'' he said.Radio and television have run a civic education campaign butthe idea of a constitutional referendum is harder for voters tograsp than selecting candidates in elections.The new constitution, like the 1970 law suspended by Jammehwhen he took power in July 1994, sets no limit to the number ofterms a president can serve. The Gambia Bar Association hadproposed a limit of two five-year terms.The constitution stipulates that presidents must be between30 and 65 years old, which would allow Jammeh, who is 31, to runfor office, but exclude deposed president Sir Dawda Jawara andGambia Peoples' Party leader Hassan Mussa Camara.Camara, 73, polled 14 percent in a 1987 presidentialelection won by Jawara, 72, who lives in exile in England andhas shown no sign of wanting to contest the election.The final draft includes provisions for a candidate to beelected unopposed.Jammeh overthrew Jawara, who had been head of state sinceindependence from Britain in 1965, saying he wanted to end thecorruption and inefficiency of the old regime.He initially proposed a 4 1/2 year transition, but shortened itunder pressure from foreign donors.Janneh said with the ban on politics still in place therewere no indications yet of who might stand for president butmany people felt a month was too short a time for politicalparties resuming operations after a two-year ban.``I think the opinion here is that political parties need atleast three months,'' he said.The electoral commission suggested postponing the poll toallow more time, but the chairman of the Armed ForcesProvisional Ruling Council said he wanted to stick to the datespromised to Gambia's aid donors.Jammeh has not made his intentions clear but many Gambiansexpect him to stand for the presidency, and to transform hisJuly 22 movement into a political party.Some 447,000 people have registered to vote from apopulation of about one million.General elections are scheduled for December 11.Gambia's economy is based on the growing and processing ofgroundnuts and gross national product per head is about $330.Income from tourism deteriorated sharply after the coup.Taiwan has become a major donor since Banjul cut offrelations with China, and Jammeh's government has investedheavily in infrastructure projects such as schools and healthcentres. Work is under way on a new airport terminal and Gambiantelevision started broadcasting in the Banjul area in December.Last month, on the second anniversary of the coup, Jammehinaugurated a vast $1.5 million arch in Banjul.------------------------------Date: Tue, 6 Aug 96 17:29:17 UTFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: RE:Abdou's messageMessage-ID: < UPMAIL01.199608061729280505@msn.com Abdou,Your response is incredible. When you said, "The 21st century is quicklyshaping up to be cruel and unforgiving to inefficient entities.", I could notagree more. While abroad I listened to VOA and BBC constantly. You will mostlikely agree that the reports were very one-sided but one area that was alwaysloud and clear was the expression of what America and England intended to dointernationally. One thing that was always chilling was the trend to moveaway from interaction with African countries that were inefficient managers.When you stated that we(The Gambia) suffers from a semi-literate andinexperienced government I was taken back. You are right! The AFPRC mighthave intentions that are admirable, honest, and correct but withoutappropriate education and management experience inefficient entities will loseout. This is one of my greatest fears for my Gambian friends. In anenvironment where political parties are not welcomed to express their viewsand where people are not allowed to express their political affiliation howcan experience be shared?The fact that UNICEF is withdrawing from The Gambia is disheartening. It haslong been an institution of the highest standards and most noble practices.The people beginning to suffer the most now are those who have no voice: womenand children. This is a frightening trend indeed! I found that Women in TheGambia were some of the most responsible and hardworking people that met.In the Foni, women were arduous workers in the rice fields. They often didnot have a voice. When advocacy groups like UNICEF and Save The Children findit necessary to leave it appears that support for some of the most reliableinstitutions, groups, and workers is lost. If women lose their voice andsupport in a country where their efforts greatly enhance the stability andwork ethic of a country, what is left?Your reaction was honest and admirable. Thank you for drawing attention toissues that are of the utmost importance!Brian Hubbard aka BabandingPS: I am sorry I did not post this to the entire group. I had intended to dothis, but was busy writing a summary of a document on the potential uses ofdistance education as a means to promote human resources development in TheGambia.------------------------------Date: Tue, 06 Aug 96 21:14:25 -0700From: Lang Konteh < L.konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ANS News - National Troupe To Perform At OlympicsMessage-ID: < E0unsWI-0006DZ-00@egate.lut.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii> The Observer> P.M.B. 131 Banjul, The Gambia Tel: 220-496608 / 496877 Fax:> 220-496878> [------------------------------------------------]> Gambia> National Troupe To Perform At Olympics> The Observer - April 1, 1996> Banjul - The Gambian National Dance Troujps will be among other> African groups to perform at a cultural festival in the United> States during the Atlanta Olympic games in July.> Beside this rare performance, the troups will also tour and perform> in 20 historically black colleges in 20 states in the U.S.> The colleges include Wilberforce University, Knoxville College,> Kentucky State University, Alabama State University and Tuskegee> University among others.> This good news was revealed to the Daily Observer by Dr. Manuel H.> Pierson, the president of an American organisation packaging the> tour. The organisation, called Fund for African/African-American> Cultural and Educational Solidarity, Inc. (Faces), is based in> Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Pierson is currently in the country engaged> in various community development projects in the provinces.> According the Dr. Pierson, the tour is "designed to export Gambian> and indeed, African culture to the world through the performance at> the globally-attended Olympic Gaes Festival. It will also afford> African-Americans first hand contact with African culture."> "It is also a fundraising tour. Half of the money realised will go> to the Ministry of Culture, the other half shall take care of the> troupe's expenses and FACES development projects in The Gambia," he> added.> FACES had taken the troupe on a similar tour in the U.S. in October> last year. The troupe was accompanied by the then Minister of> Culture, Amina Faal-Sonko. It performed at the Jackson Vaughan> Centre for Performing Arts, Wayne County Community College in> Detroit and many other sites. The performances were well attended by> U.S. senators, congressmen, governors and mayors.> When contacted by this newspaper for comments, the Artistic Director> of the troupe, Tijaan Kamara, said, "If it is possible, it will be a> good deal for The Gambia. A performance at such a reputable> international jamboree as the Olympic Games shall sell our culture> to the world and a lot is possible through that."> Mr. Kamara described last year's U.S. tour as "excellent and> successful." There were workshops and talks about various aspects of> our culture before most performances.> It helped the Americans a great deal in understanding our culture.> Our performance really thrilled the Americans, most of whom> expressed the desire to visit The Gambia. The reviews we enjoyed in> the American press were so great that it won us many fans and> increased the commercial value of our troupe." Mr. Kamara added that> "the Troupe's sustenance is hinged on these foreign tours. The> little money we make here cannot sustain the Troupe. Most other> national troupes spend most time in Europe and America because it> brings the needed finance."> He appealed to all Gambians to support the Troupe as a lot of> funding is needed for instruments and instrumentalists. "It is our> Troupe and it is for the promotion of our culture," he said.> The troupe has engaged in regular rehearsals and it will come out> with a six-track audio cassette of traditional songs with purely> traditional instruments.> An impeccable source at the Minister of Culture disclosed that "the> Ministry is pleased with the progress of the Troupe which it looks> forward to as capable of bringing greater development for the> tourism industry in The Gambia.> Copyright 1996 The Observer. Distributed via Africa News Online. All> rights reserved. May not be redistributed, posted to any other> location, published or used for broadcast without prior written> authorization from Africa News Service.> [------------------------------------------------]> West | News Central------------------------------Date: Tue, 6 Aug 96 22:16:04 BSTFrom: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L)Subject: RE: Abdou's ResponseMessage-ID: < 9608062116.AA19734@hpl.lut.ac.uk Hi Folks,While i take this opportunity to welcome our newest members especially afellow Gamtel member of staff, i would like to endorse Abdou's remarks.When i read his third sentence from the bottom "It is about time we faced thehard facts head-on: we suffer from a semi-illiterate and inexperiencedgovernment." quote,unquote. Well two things sprang to mind.1. The numerous ministerial appointments and sackings.2. An Embassy official's posting on The Gambia national troupe to US and hiscomments on our Olympic atheletes.You can judge for yourselves the national troupe fiasco with particularreference to an acticle that appeared on the Observer newspaper dated April 1,1996. I would however draw your attention to our atheletes.Mr. Tombong Saidy wrote:The Gambia has field 13 atheletes, but none of them qualified for finals......We are presently trying to get them admitted to colleges and high schools hereso that they can continue training and at the same time have an education. Soif any of you know a college or a high school that can offer themscholarships, please let me know......Only one athelete ran away and his name is.......EndSurely i find this request astonishing. Isn't there a danger of our atheletesbreaking their Visa Regulations?. I can cope with individuals breaking USimmigration laws, but to for it to have Gambia Embassy backing will loose usall the respect left with the US authorities. The atheletes should go back toThe Gambia and the ministries of education and sports, the national olympiccommittee and the American Embassy in the Gambia take up the matter.I think an official from our washington office should know that more thananybody. Can Tombong lets us know his official designation.This and many more is really worrying. God help us.Lang------------------------------Date: 06 Aug 1996 22:17:47 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd:Message-ID: < 7358.46426920@inform-bbs.dk Hi gambia-l!Welcome to all new members.Below is an article from the Amnesty International concerning The Gambia.---forwarded mail START---From: Amnesty_International@io.org,Internet To: Amnesty InternationalDate: 06/08/96 19:51Subject:- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -This News Service is posted by theInternational Secretariat of Amnesty International,1 Easton Street, London WC1X 8DJ(Tel +44-71-413-5500, Fax +44-71-956-1157)Sender: Amnesty_International@post.io.org Precedence: bulkAMNESTY-L:********************GAMBIA: THURSDAY~S REFERENDUM -- REVISED DRAFT CONSTITUTIONRETAINS THREATS TO HUMAN RIGHTSThe Gambia~s new constitution threatens respect for humanrights. Despite public comments on the earlier draft, therevised text, which goes to a referendum tomorrow, hasretained alarming threats, Amnesty International said in areport issued today.~It is essential that no government has the power toviolate fundamental human rights such as the right to lifeand freedom from torture,~ the organization said.The revised draft constitution -- issued just less thana week before the referendum on 8 August -- has the followingimpact on human rights:- it grants total impunity from prosecution for theArmed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (APFRC),its ministers and all appointees, even if thealleged acts have been unlawful - this deniesvictims of human rights violations their right tojudicial remedy and creates a climate where suchviolations are tolerated;- it permits fundamental human rights to be removedin a ~state of public emergency~, such as theright to form political parties and freedom fromarbitrary arrest, and offers no limits to definesuch an ~emergency~;- it retains the death penalty reintroduced by theAFPRC in 1995.~As the criteria for determining a state of publicemergency are not specified, it leaves fundamental humanrights of Gambians potentially as vulnerable to thediscretion of future governments as they have been under theAFPRC,~ Amnesty International said.If the rule of law is to be fully reinstated in theGambia, it is important that those in authority show awillingness to correct past excesses and a determination toensure improved human rights safeguards in the future, bothin law and in practice. The Gambia has to ensure that itrespects all its international treaty obligations,particularly under the International Covenant on Civil andPolitical Rights and the African Charter on human andpeople~s rights. Both these treaties require the Gambia totake measures to uphold the rights enshrined in them.The previous constitution (1970) was almost entirelysuspended in July 1994, one week after lieutenant (nowCaptain) Yahya Jammeh seized power on behalf of the AFPRC. Asuccession of decrees have outlawed political activity of anykind, removed the right to a fair trial and led to indefinitedetention which the courts are powerless to challenge. InJanuary 1996, a court ordered the release on bail of 25suspected supporters of the former ruling party who had beenheld since October 1995. They were re-arrested later the sameday when the AFPRC issued a decree with retroactive force.ENDS**********You may re-post this message onto other sources but if you dothen please tell us at AINS@GN.APC.ORG so that we can keeptrack of what is happening to these items.If you want more information concerning this item then pleasecontact the Amnesty International section office in your owncountry. You may also send email to amnesty-info@igc.apc.org, an automatic reply service. A list of section contactdetails is posted on the APC conference. If thereis not a section of Amnesty International in your countrythen you should contact the International Secretariat inLondon.END**********To unsubscribe from amnesty-l, send a message to < majordomo@io.org > with"unsubscribe amnesty-l" in the message body (no quotes). To subscribe, senda message to < majordomo@io.org > with "subscribe amnesty-l" in the messagebody.For more information on Amnesty International, visit http://www.amnesty.org>. For recent AI press releases, check---forwarded mail END---Momodou Camara--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara**************************************Sent via Inform-BBS-Denmark's leading alternative networkInformation: info@inform-bbs.dk **************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 6 Aug 1996 17:53:18 -0500From: Mostafa Jersey Marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Abdou's ResponseMessage-ID: < 199608062253.RAA30258@audumla.students.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Lang, you are right. The appeal I think is flouting immigration regulations.This is a serious error on the part of the Embassy. It needs to be corrected.At 10:16 PM 8/6/96 BST, you wrote:>Hi Folks,>While i take this opportunity to welcome our newest members especially a>fellow Gamtel member of staff, i would like to endorse Abdou's remarks.>When i read his third sentence from the bottom "It is about time we faced the>hard facts head-on: we suffer from a semi-illiterate and inexperienced>government." quote,unquote. Well two things sprang to mind.>1. The numerous ministerial appointments and sackings.>2. An Embassy official's posting on The Gambia national troupe to US and his>comments on our Olympic atheletes.>You can judge for yourselves the national troupe fiasco with particular>reference to an acticle that appeared on the Observer newspaper dated April 1,>1996. I would however draw your attention to our atheletes.>Mr. Tombong Saidy wrote:>The Gambia has field 13 atheletes, but none of them qualified for finals......>We are presently trying to get them admitted to colleges and high schools here>so that they can continue training and at the same time have an education. So>if any of you know a college or a high school that can offer them>scholarships, please let me know......>Only one athelete ran away and his name is.......>End>Surely i find this request astonishing. Isn't there a danger of our atheletes>breaking their Visa Regulations?. I can cope with individuals breaking US>immigration laws, but to for it to have Gambia Embassy backing will loose us>all the respect left with the US authorities. The atheletes should go back to>The Gambia and the ministries of education and sports, the national olympic>committee and the American Embassy in the Gambia take up the matter.>I think an official from our washington office should know that more than>anybody. Can Tombong lets us know his official designation.>This and many more is really worrying. God help us.>Lang------------------------------ A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10231 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 18:27:26 TRUNCATED - REMOVED VIRUS



Date: Wed, 7 Aug 1996 21:21:33 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Dear List managers,



I will be most glad if we can add Mats Danielsson to our list. I think

he and his wife will add to our rich diversity.



Mats is a swede married to a Gambian lady. He has recently returned

from the Gambia. He will send his introduction pretty soon.



His e-mail is:



Thanks for your cooperation.



Lamin Drammeh(Japan).



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 7 Aug 1996 13:09:42 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Introduction (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



> Hi fellow Gambians and Others,

> I'm really happy to become a member of this group. I hope that this

> group becomes a success so that we can have a very powerful communication

> group.

> I came to the States in 1988. I obtained an AA Degree in Computer

> Science/Information System from Montgomery College and a B.S. in Information

> System from the University of Maryland, December 1993. Since then, I have

> worked for three different companies as a Computer Programmer. I moved to

> Atlanta in September and has been working for Delta Airlines as a Software

> Engineer. I have also taken several advance level computer clasess in

> order to be more marketable.

> I hope to start my masters next year.

> Anyway, I believe that experience in the developed World is a

> necessity. But we also need to go back home after gaining some knowledge to

> help develop our country.

>

> Thanks

> Dibor M Secka-Jallow(Dibs)

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 7 Aug 1996 13:54:32 -0400 (EDT)

From: Nkoyo Faal <

To:

Subject: HI

Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.95.960807134620.13120B-100000@gusun>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



First of all, I want to give props to the person(s) who came up with the

idea for a newsgroup, this is really great, finally we have somewhere to

debate issues openly, Lord knows we can't do it in Banjul.

MOst you don't know me but my name is N'koyo Faal, gambia high

88 thru 93. I attend Georgetown university, i'm majoring in indecision

pre-med.

Well I hope that we can all pool our mental resources and do

something positive for The Gambia, very few others seem to be doing so.

Okay so maybe we needed an arch to signify the jump from the frying pan to

the fire more than we needed equipment for hospitals etc.

In any case, its good to be part of the group.





Hi Folks,



Below is a letter which was sent to the group uuencoded. In case some of you

AN OPEN LETTER TO THE CIVILIAN OFFICIALS IN THE ARMED FORCES PROVISIONAL RULING

COUNCIL (THE AFPRC)



Fellow Compatriots: We the undersigned take this urgent opportunity to engage

and appeal to the conscience of all Gambians, particularly the civilian

officials representing us in an official capacity in the AFPRC regime.

We come to you, at the most trying times in the history of our beloved

country, to take part in the struggle to avert the horrors of reactionary

violence that beset our meager existence in Africa.





The AFPRC has proven to be very deceptive. The murder of Ousman "Koro" Ceesay

(may his soul rest in peace); the deliberate delay in lifting the political

ban while the AFPRC is campaigning; the crafting of the constitution to

protect the AFPRC regardless of any dastardly deeds they might have

perpetrated against our people and the recent outrageous statement made by

Yaya Jammeh that "any political aspirant trying to cause trouble will be

executed and buried six feet deep" is inexcusable and a testimony to what

lies ahead for our country if we do not say enough is enough, now. As the old

adage goes, "prevention is better than cure" we must take a principled

position against the outrageous and insensitive behavior of Yaya Jammeh and

the AFPRC all of whom, apparently, unite with his intolerant behavior.





Subsequent to the July 22, 1994 coup d'etat, the AFPRC's political maneuvering

and their total disregard of the democratic rights of the Gambian people to

engage in political activities betrays the "soldiers with a difference" image

they have been desperately trying to uphold. It was you, the civilian

officials of the regime whom the AFPRC used to legitimize and give credibility

to their military agenda and it will as well be you with the positions you

take towards the negative unfolding of events in the country that the AFPRC

can be brought to the level of reason or become isolated. Your dissociation

from their hidden agenda, even up to the point of resigning, will expose

the deep seated contradictions that are festering the ranks of the AFPRC.



Heedless of the danger, the AFPRC reneged on the original timetable of events

leading to "free and fair elections". Yaya Jammeh and the AFPRC should heed

the lessons of history - that before them were the likes of Bokassa, Idi Amin,

Samuel Doe, and many others who allowed whim and caprice rather than reason to

guide their actions which in turn led to their ill-fated ends.



We strongly believe that all of you in your official capacity should take a

position against the undemocratic hidden agenda of the AFPRC. Don't be

silenced by fear. You must demand that the ban on political parties and

activities be lifted immediately and that all political prisoners and all

those detained without charge be released. In a Reuters News Agency

interview with former AFPRC spokesperson, Ebou Jallow, in July of 1995, we

were promised that none of the council members will run for political office

and that Yaya Jammeh would retire and make farming his employ. These people

should be held to their promises. Leaders do not renege on promises. Demand

that the AFPRC step down.



We are urging all the opposition political parties to boycott the sham

referendum in August and the scheduled presidential elections in September.

We also urge the soldiers who constitute the Gambia National Army to band

together and support the peoples' resistance and avert another Sierra Leone,

Liberia, Rwanda, and Burundi; such an action will put you down in history as

the first honorable soldiers, sons of Africa to unite with the peoples'

resistance as oppose to suppressing the peoples' resistance.



Yaya Jammeh and the AFPRC should remember that individuals do not make history

at their own whim or to their own liking. Conversely, we should never sit by

the side-lines and watch history pass us by.



We may not be able to agree on many things, but one thing we can all agree on

is to not let "the soldiers with a difference" do more harm to our country.

The tragedy of what might befall us will not lie in our failures, but rather

in the complacency we exhibit when we have this opportunity to let our voices

be heard against blatant injustices.



Finally, fellow compatriots, remember that there will always be Gambia after

the AFPRC and a day of reckoning is inevitable. How would you like to be

remembered in the history of our beloved country? The final decision is yours

to make and we hope you take an honorable position for the sake of our Gambia.

We will in all earnestness register our support of your position as it

concerns the no military political future of our country.







Very Respectfully,Ousainou Mbenga Mbaye Baboucarr SarrSoffie B. Ceesay

Ousman J. Bojang Jali Baa "Public Opinion Organ for SeneGambians"



8/4/96 P.O. BOX 56436 NW WASHINGTON DC 20011







Hi folks,

I am happy to tell you that we have added three more members to

the list. Mats Danielsson per Lamin's instructions and Yama and Seedy

Ceesay ( friends of mine and Lang's). The global village is getting

bigger (and merrier, I hope).

-Abdou.







I would like to draw the attention of the members of the gambia

list to the fact that we now have a new god in Gambia, the conditions of

the referendum, have allowed the current ruler the opportunity to retain

his position indefinitely, and he can control our lives, and deaths as

he chooses and we can't do anything about it, according to the Amnesty

report. Ladies and Gentlemen, let this be a lesson "Power corrupts and

absolute power corrupts absolutely

olof njai nena "lu tengteng rey, tengteng mun na ko dopa" ak

"aduna dafa guda tanka". As with all other military regimes

particularly those of western Africa, the military will overcome the military.









Hi,

I neglected to say that the previous message is from N'koyo Faal.

The server rejected it because of its dynamically allocated address.

-Abdou.



I would like to draw everyone's attention the fact that there

seems to be a new god in the gambia, I too use lowercase g for good

reason. With the conditions of the new referendum virtually in place, our

current ruler can retain his position indefinitely, and according to the

assessment of the human rights situation by amnesty he not only transcends

time, but he also has total control over our lives (and deaths).

Why does he evenm bother with elections, excuse me if i sound

cynical, but what sort of democracy could he possibly establish without

freedom of speech, political activity and political association.

Anyway all I can say is "N'dogal YAYA la!"





Lang and Mostafa,



I know for a fact that the gambian athletes went back to Banjul

yesterday. In most cases, they would most likely have to go back

inorder to come back into the country to study and to train. But I do

know some people who had their visa status changed here in the US. And the

officials who are in a position to do so is those in the Embassy. So,

I don't think that this is flouting immigration regulations. Perhaps

the Embassy can clear the air on this issue????







----------------



Lang, you are right. The appeal I think is flouting immigration regulations.

This is a serious error on the part of the Embassy. It needs to be corrected.



At 10:16 PM 8/6/96 BST, you wrote:

>Hi Folks,

>While i take this opportunity to welcome our newest members especially a

>fellow Gamtel member of staff, i would like to endorse Abdou's remarks.

>When i read his third sentence from the bottom "It is about time we faced the

>hard facts head-on: we suffer from a semi-illiterate and inexperienced

>government." quote,unquote. Well two things sprang to mind.

>

>1. The numerous ministerial appointments and sackings.

>

>2. An Embassy official's posting on The Gambia national troupe to US and his

>comments on our Olympic atheletes.

>You can judge for yourselves the national troupe fiasco with particular

>reference to an acticle that appeared on the Observer newspaper dated April 1,

>1996. I would however draw your attention to our atheletes.

>

>Mr. Tombong Saidy wrote:

>The Gambia has field 13 atheletes, but none of them qualified for finals......

>We are presently trying to get them admitted to colleges and high schools here

>so that they can continue training and at the same time have an education. So

>if any of you know a college or a high school that can offer them

>scholarships, please let me know......

>Only one athelete ran away and his name is.......

>End

>Surely i find this request astonishing. Isn't there a danger of our atheletes

>breaking their Visa Regulations?. I can cope with individuals breaking US

>immigration laws, but to for it to have Gambia Embassy backing will loose us

>all the respect left with the US authorities. The atheletes should go back to

>The Gambia and the ministries of education and sports, the national olympic

>committee and the American Embassy in the Gambia take up the matter.

>I think an official from our washington office should know that more than

>anybody. Can Tombong lets us know his official designation.

>

>This and many more is really worrying. God help us.

>Lang

>





------- End of Forwarded Message





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 08 Aug 1996 02:41:10 +0100

From: Mats Danielsson <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Dear everybody,



This is an introduction mail from Mats Danielsson, perhaps the first (?)

Swedish member of GAMBIA-L.



I worked in The Gambia from September -92 to November -94, summer and

winter seasons.



It was when Working as a Programme Manager at the Sunwing Hotel I met my

wife, Awa Gaye Danielsson, who was also a hotel employee.

We married in the Gambia in November -93.



After moving to Sweden in November -94, we finally got the oppurtunity

to go back on the 29th of June this year, a six week holiday for her,

and a monthly session of work for myself. I came back to Sweden about a

week ago, and Awa will be back on Friday the 9th, via Las Palmas and

Madrid.



Awa is studying (and very quickly learning) Swedish and I will be

studying Multimedia at the Stockholm University this autumn.



We live in Uppsala, and as I explained to Lamin Drammeh, you are all

most welcome to use me as a link (from E-mail to Snail-mail) if you want

to send letters to people you know in Sweden.



Awa has a brother and an uncle in Atlanta, Lamin Jammeh and Lamin

Bittaye. Does any of you know them?





So how was the situation like in The Gambia, well both ways.



The visual signs of the AFPRC takeover, expressed as pompous monuments,

are remarkable and seem to have been risen in order to impose on people

a reminder of the military's total control of what is considered

important and what is not, with the Banjul arch as a good example.



The feeling I had was that people, when you talked to them personally,

were worried and confused, not knowing what to think about the current

situation. A common opinion was that there was in fact evidence of the

efficiency and straight-forwardness of the new regime, and that things

were "finally done where the former president Jawara failed".



Initially it seemed heroic, and I actually believe, or want to believe,

that the AFPRC's intentions were good. But power seems to have blinded

them, today following the handbook of depotism by paragraph; controlled

media, the ban of political parties, re-installing of death penalty etc

etc. And on top of it all, a general threating attitude as well as

tendencies towards tribalism, something that Gambia earlier has been

relatively, if not entirely, spared from.



The AFPRC also has the classic tool of a dictatorship; control of the

media, totally in charge of whatever the newly installed TV channel

offers, i.e. "The Chairman's Tour", "The Chairman talking to the

farmers" etc. To impress the farmers and win them over to their side,

the AFPRC use mostly big proverbs when talking to them.



Something else happened shortly before I left, Jammeh was insulting the

Jolas for working as watchmen etc when they should be up river farming.

And if they didn't go back to farming, the AFPRC would MAKE them go.

This is at least how I understood it, my Wolof is not the best...



But why is Jammeh, being a Jola himself, picking on his own tribe?

Well, maybe it's purely tactical, making it more accepted to go through

the whole scale of tribes later on...

Whatever, this is the start of making, or imposing, tribal differences,

and that is scary I think.

This statement seemed to have upset most people. Another issue was the

question of finances, from WHERE did the AFPRC get the money? Khadaffi?

Is it tax money from the Libanese?

If it is all based on loans, then how will our children ever be free?



When I spoke to people on these issues, it was remarkable how scared

they were to talk about it in public. They told me many times (as did my

wife) to keep my mouth shut "So those cars without number plates don't

come and take you away".



I am worried about the situation in the country, but at the same time I

have the feeling that the AFPRC want to avoid a development similar to

that of other African countries (Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi etc).



I have read many of your letters, and I can doubtlessly say that what

The Gambia needs is the spirit and knowledge of its sons and daughters

living abroad. I agree on what was said in one of those messages about

using the intellectual capacity of Gambians abroad. They are in

possession of the key to a future, true democracy in the country.



By golly, that was a long introduction that perhaps got carried away a

bit...hope you didn't find it too boring though!



Thank you all for letting me join you,



Best Of Greetings

Mats

and, I dare to say in her absence, greetings from Awa



Hi Gambia-l!

Here is a continuation of the Draft constitution from where Abdou stopped the



last time. I hope that it is readable.



Abdou I will try again to send you the file.

Regards

Momodou

.....................................................................................................





the avoidance of abuse to the legal

process:

Provided that in any appeal at the

instance of the Attorney General, the Supreme Court shall have no

power to reverse any acquittal at a

court of first instance or reverse a judgement allowing an

appeal against conviction of a criminal

offence.

B: The Court of Appeal







Jurisdiction

Composition of

=20 129. (1 )

There shall be a Court of Appeal of The Gambia which shall

consist of -=20 Hi h C

Court of Appeal

=20

i (a) the Chief Justice;

=20 1 i

=20

(b) not less than three Justices of

the Court of Appeal; |

=20

(c) any judge of the High Court who

is appointed to act as a Justice of the Court of Appeal.

=20

(2) The Court of Appeal shall be

constituted by three judges of the Court:

=20

Provided that a single judge of the

Court may exercise the powers of the Court in any interlocutory

matter, subject to an appeal from his

or her decision to a bench of three judges of the Court; =20 i

=20

3) The Chief Justice shall preside at

sittings of the Court. In his or her absence, the most senior of

the other judges of the Court shall

preside. =20



(4) The Chief Justice may establish

such divisions of the Court of Appeal as he or she thinks fit to

sit

at such places in The Gambia as he

or she may determine.

Welcome all new members.



Mats, I hope you enjoy the internet companionship of Gambia-l members.



Ye new members see what the old have done. Request our archives and

wade through the pages. Interesting stuff!



I urge you all to keep the spirit of cordial and mutual exchange alive.



By the way, will any list member update me as to the situation of one

of our dearest members--Morro Ceesay. I have really missed his

company.



Lamin(Jpn).



Medals total : 34



GOLD = 11

South Africa (3) Ethiopia (2) Nigeria (2) Algeria (2) Kenya (1) Burundi (1)



SILVER = 9



Namibia(2) Zambia(1) Kenya(4) South Africa(1) Nigeria(1)



BRONZE = 14



Nigeria(3) Kenya(3) South Africa(1) Mozambique(1) Uganda(1)

Ethiopia(1) Morocco(2) Algeria(1) Tunisia(1)



By Country:

Kenya(8) Nigeria(6) South Africa(5) Algeria(3) Ethiopia(3) Namibia(2)

Morocco(2) Burundi(1) Zambia(1) Mozambique(1) Tunisia(1) Uganda(1)







Open





------- End of Forwarded Message





PLEASE NOTE THAT ONLY SUCCESFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.



We are pleased to announce the following vacancy:



VACANCY No. VA/2188/96



CLOSING DATE: 26 August 1996



POST TITLE: Information Officer



CATEGORY: P-3*



DUTY STATION: New York



DURATION: One-year fixed-term initially



ORGANIZATIONAL UNIT: Editorial, Publications and Media Services Branch

Information and External Relations Division



DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:



Under the direct supervision of the Chief, Editorial, Publications and

Media Services Branch, the incumbent is responsible for the following:



- Edit Populi, the quarterly UNFPA magazine on population programmes and

issues, and Dispatches, the monthly newsletter, which includes:



Initiating, researching, writing and editing articles;



Soliciting articles and rewriting as necessary to maintain the quality

of

the publication;



Selecting photographs and other art work;



Writing headlines and captions;



Overseeing layout, preparation of graphics, printing and distribution;



Co-ordinating with the Production Assistant, Administration Assistant,

and

Distribution Assistant, translators, illustrators, and printers, to

ensure

timeliness and quality;



Advising on alternative printing and production processes, and

overseeing

the operational budget;



Working with production and design consultants; and



Making arrangements for printing and translation into French and

Spanish.



- Suggest and prepare articles and features for the UNFPA magazine and

newsletter and undertake field travel assignments for this purpose.



- Cover or arrange coverage of meetings and conferences for the magazine,

or other relevant headquarters, field, or international events, and

interview and maintain liaison with dignitaries and officials from

governments, international agencies, non-governmental organizations, and

educational institutions.



- Provide support to the public information and awareness-creation

activities undertaken by UNFPA field offices.



- Assist in the editing, production and other aspects of other UNFPA

publications, including special publications for events.



- Other duties relating to public information as required.



Qualifications and Experience



- Post-graduate degree in Journalism or Social Sciences; professional

qualification an asset;



- Five years' professional experience in journalism, preferably in

editorial positions;



- Sound communications and editorial judgement is a must, familiarity

with United Nations publication style desirable; knowledge, and preferably

experience, of publication design and production, including use of

information technology;



- Full command of English is required, knowledge of other languages

desirable;



- Initiative, ability to organize work, demonstrated ability to work in

harmony with staff members of different national backgrounds; and



- Strong interest in and solid knowledge of development work,

particularly in awareness-creation of population issues and their social,

economic, and environmental impact. Knowledge of UNFPA's mandate, policies

and programme.



Submission of Applications



Candidates should complete a Personal History Form (P.11), obtainable

from the Personnel Branch, UNFPA, 220 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017;

the Recruitment Section, Division of Personnel, UNDP, One UN Plaza, New

York, NY 10017 or from the office of the UNDP Representative (Field). Kindly

return the P.11 to the Chief, Personnel Branch, UNFPA, indicating the post

and vacancy number. Candidates may also apply by e-mail to:

Please be sure to attach your curriculum vitae with the

e-mail.



Staff members at Headquarters or at field duty stations who wish to

apply for this post should submit their application, including a Fact Sheet

and updated CV or P.11 form to the Chief, Personnel Branch, UNFPA in an

envelope marked "Confidential" with the vacancy number.



Staff members serving at field duty stations may wish to initially

express their interest in this vacancy by sending a telex/telefax and then

by pouching their updated P. 11 form.



We will only be able to respond to those applicants in whom UNFPA has a

further interest.



________________________________

*UNFPA reserves the right to appoint at the indicated or lower level and

prior to the closing date.





------- End of Forwarded Message





POS X





Search for project manager for Ohio Environmental Council's

Campaign for an Energy Efficient Ohio.





The Campaign for an Energy Efficient Ohio was established in 1994 as a

joint project among the Ohio Environmental Council, the Center for Clean

Air Policy, and the Safe Energy Communication Council. The purpose of

the Campaign is to promote a sustainabl e energy future based on energy

efficiency and renewables through constituency building, public

education, legal interventions, research and documentation, and

legislative advocacy.



In 1996-97, the Campaign is focused on three primary efforts: 1)

educating the public and policy-makers about the public health impacts

of electricity use in Ohio, 2) ensuring that any plan to restructure the

electric utility industry does not result in

increased pollution, and 3) building a larger and more diverse

coalition of public interest groups working to promote a more

sustainable energy future in Ohio.





Job Title:

Project Manager, Campaign for an Energy Efficient Ohio







Job Duties:



Management

manage statewide project in collaboration with other Ohio

organizations and several regional and national groups

manage and direct professional staff involved in implementing the project

prioritize competing projects and ensure quality outcomes





Fundraising

raise money for continuation and expansion of the Campaign

write grants to foundations and governments

manage relations with foundations including reports on progress

Job Announcement Page 2





Project Implementation

build coalitions among diverse interests

write and prepare media and public informational packages

work with media to promote project's goals

analyze energy regulatory and environmental policies

research and write technical reports, summaries, and fact sheets

work with elected officials and their staffs in state legislature



General Skills

extensive writing required for newsletters, brochures,

letters, research reports, press releases, etc.

ability to strategize and develop workplans to meets project goals

public speaking experience at news conferences, professional workshops, and

citizen/advocates meetings





Qualifications:



Commitment to protect public health and the environment.

Bachelor's degree.

Understanding and experience in the energy (electric utility

industry) and environmental fields.

Demonstrated success at grantwriting/fundraising.

Experience in management of staff and projects.

Experience in legislative and/or regulatory advocacy preferred.





------- End of Forwarded Message





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 08 Aug 96 10:27:26 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: more job announcements (fwd)

Message-ID: <





------- Forwarded Message



Experience with grassroots organizing and constituency building.

Leadership ability.

Ability to work under pressure and handle heavy workload.



Job Benefits:



Salary range from $28,000 to $34,000 depending on experience.

Medical/health benefits and vacation.

Flexible working hours.

Family-sized, friendly and caring staff.

Supportive atmosphere.





To apply for Project Manager of the Campaign for an Energy Efficient

Ohio, please send a resume, cover letter, and references to:

Vicki Deisner, Executive Director

Ohio Environmental Council

400 Dublin Ave., Suite 120

Columbus, OH 431215.



The deadline is August 16.











***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************



POS XI



Research Associate - Insect Ecology



A position is available immediately at the University of Washington for an

ecologist with expertise in insect ecology and natural history to

participate in a long-term study sponsored by the Department of Energy.

The study uses plants and insects as the primary signals of ecological

condition and is the first to adapt measures of biological integrity

developed for aquatic environments to terrestreal systems. Knowledge of

insect ecology will be applied in the arid lands of south-central

Washington State. The project will involve considerable field work at the

Hanford Reservation and eventually in other regions of the USA. The

Research Associate will not only design and implement research on insects

as biological indicators of ecological condition but will also review and

evaluate scientific literature, develop collaborative working

relationships with individuals in a broad range of disciplines, make

presentations, and attend meetings.



The ecologist will function as a member of the Ecological Health Task

Group, which is examining the effects of human activity on regional

landscapes and the perspectives that DOE and its contractors, tribal

governments, and stakholders do or do not share on issues of ecological

risk.



The position requires a Ph.D. and knowledge of insects along with sampling

methods, insect identification, and data analysis. The candidate must have

excellent oral and written communication skills. Funding for this project

is assured through March 1997 but is expected to continue for 3 more

years. Salary range is $28,000 to $32,000 per year depending upon

qualifications.



Screening of applications will begin August 20, 1996 with the appointment

to be made as soon after that date as possible. Please send curriculum

vitae, description of research interests, selected reprints, three letters

of recommendation or other supporting materials to Dr. James R. Karr,

University of Washington, Box 352200, Seattle, WA 98195. Phone

(206)685-4784, fax (206) 543-2025, email:









***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************



POS XII

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT





POSITION: Research Specialist



DURATION: Ten months



LOCATION: University of Arkansas at Monticello

School of Forest Resources

Monticello, Arkansas



QUALIFICATIONS: M.S. or B.S. degree with strong quantitative

and computer background. Knowledge and

experience with SAS is required.



RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assist with research involving computer

modeling growth and yield of forest stands;

field data collection and analysis;

preparation of grant proposals, manuscripts

and technical reports for publication;

supervision of student assistants.



STARTING DATE: September 3, 1996



SALARY: $22,000 per duration



CONTACT: Send resume with transcripts and three

letters of reference to:



Boris Zeide

School of Forest Resources

University of Arkansas

P.O. Box 3468

Monticello, AR 71656-3468

Phone: 501-460-1648

E-mail:

FAX: 501-460-1092









***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************





POS XIII

College of Life Sciences Research/Teaching Post-Doctoral Fellowship

University of Maryland, College Park



A two-year fellowship is available in the Department of Plant Biology for

recent Ph. D. graduates in the area of plant physiological/population ecology.

In addition to participating in a mentor's research program, the fellow will

participate in the Department's undergraduate teaching program. The nature of

the teaching assignment will be individually designed to fit the skill and

expertise of the fellow and the needs of the curriculum.



The research portion of the fellowship will be supported through an NSF

grant to Dr. Brenda B. Casper at the University of Pennsylvania and Dr. Irwin

Forseth at the University of Maryland. The research will concentrate on the

physiological ecology and population biology of Cryptantha flava, a

semi-desert perennial, in response to imposed drought. Plant-plant

interactions between C. flava and other dominant perennials in the community

will also form a major focus in the research. Field sites are located in

northeastern Utah.



Applicants should send a letter of application which includes both research

and teaching goals, a curriculum vitae and arrange for three letters of

recommendation to be sent to Dr. Irwin Forseth (

Department of Plant Biology, University of Maryland, College Park, MD 20742

by Nov. 1, 1996 for best consideration. Appointments can start January, 1997.

Salary is $27,200. University of Maryland is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative

Action Employer. Applications from women and minorities are encouraged.





Irv Forseth

Email:









***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************



POS XIV

POSTDOCTORAL RESEARCH ASSOCIATE POSITION-TROPICAL RAINFOREST

PRODUCTIVITY



A multidisciplinary team of tropical forest ecologists is seeking a

POSTDOCTORAL RESEARCH ASSOCIATE with interests and expertise in

micrometeorological measurements of trace gas fluxes, plant

physiological ecology, or biogeochemistry with a strong background in

field instrumentation. The research team currently includes a plant

ecophysiologist (Steven Oberbauer), two forest ecologists (Deborah A.

Clark and David B. Clark), and a soil ecologist (Ed Veldkamp). The

overall goal of the research is to investigate climatic controls of

net primary production and carbon storage in old-growth tropical rain

forest. The position is funded for 3 years and will focus on eddy

correlation measurements of carbon dioxide and water exchange in

relation to production in tropical rain forest.



The successful applicant must be capable of working independently, of

guiding graduate assistants and Costa Rican technicians, and have

experience in the use of electronic instrumentation including data

loggers. An ability to communicate in Spanish is highly desirable.

Additional expertise in any of the following would be helpful: data

management, sap flow measurements, time domain reflectometry

measurement of soil moisture, and measurement of fine root

production. Research will be conducted at the Organization for

Tropical Studies La Selva Biological Station in Costa Rica, and room

and board at the station will be provided.



Applications and inquiries should be sent to Steve Oberbauer

(

International University, University Park, Miami, FL 33199.

Applications should include a curriculum vitae, statement of research

interests and expertise, and three letters of reference. Application

deadline is 5 September, but applications will be considered until

the position is filled. Preferred starting date is 1 October 1996,

but is negotiable. Florida International University is an

Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer and actively seeks

diversity among its employees.









***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************





POS XV



POSTDOCTORAL AND PHD POSITIONS IN TEMPORARY POOL ECOLOGY



We are seeking a highly qualified postdoc for up to three

years to work on the BSF (U.S.-Israel binational science founda-

tion) grant described below. Starting date is October or Novem-

ber 1996. Interested candidates should send letter of interest

including how their background fits into the project, c.v.,

request at least three letters of recommendation and selected

reprints to:



Dr. Leon Blaustein

Community Ecology Lab

Institute of Evolution

University of Haifa

Haifa 31905 Israel

E-mail:



I will be abroad (including the Ecol Soc Amer meetings if

you will be there and would like to speak to me) from 1 Aug to 16

Aug so please be patient for a reply to any specific questions.





FOOD WEB ECOLOGY OF TEMPORARY POOLS: THEORY AND APPLICATIONS FOR

MOSQUITO POPULATION DYNAMICS AND CONSERVATION BIOLOGY



U.S. P.I. Joel E. Cohen, Rockefeller University, USA



Israeli P.I. Leon Blaustein, Haifa University, Israel



Consultants: Avital Gasith, Tel Aviv University

Solomon Wasser, Haifa University





SECTION 1. ABSTRACT



Temporary pools are convenient systems for studying communi-

ty ecology because they have relatively simple food webs and

being small, are easy to manipulate and simulate. They also have

considerable applied importance concerning mosquito and conserva-

tion biology issues. Our study simultaneously examines conceptu-

al problems of community organization in temporary pools in

Israel while integrating applied problems of mosquito population

dynamics and conservation biology. We will examine these prob-

lems by employing three approaches: 1) observational field stud-

ies to assess whether certain factors predict species diversity,

mosquito abundance, and presence or abundance of endangered am-

phibian species; 2) mathematical modeling of food web dynamics;

and 3) field and laboratory experiments.



Both modeling and field experiments will assess how various

perturbations of the food web affect community structure includ-

ing species diversity, community overlap, mosquito abundance, and

abundance of endangered amphibian species. The perturbations will

include the manipulation of top-down (predators) and bottom-up

(nutrients) forces. A major focus will be to assess the impact

of species sharing the same trophic level as mosquito larvae on

mosquito populations. Because these controphic species are often

orders of magnitude more abundant than mosquitoes and because

they share the same food and predators, they should have large

and complex effects on mosquito populations.



This work will contribute to understanding community organi-

zation in general and of temporary pools in particular. The

information will also aid in the concurrent management of conser-

vation variables and mosquito populations.









***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************





POS XVI



The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is seeking

applicants to fill a variety of professional scientific vacancies. Most

assignments are in Phoenix, but some may occur in Tucson/Flagstaff.

Some of the major job titles and required qualifications follow:



Environmental

Engineering Associate: Bachelor of Science degree from an accredited

college or university with a major in chemical, mechanical, sanitary,

environmental or a closely related engineering field suitable to the

area of assignment. Certification as an Engineer-In-Training may

substitute for the required education. Salary Range: $26,443 -

$37,998.

Environmental

Engineering Specialist: Two years of professional engineering experience

in an environmental protection/control program in the public or private

sector; AND a Bachelor's degree in civil, chemical, mechanical, sanitary

or environmental engineering or another area of engineering directly

related to environmental protection/control. A master's degree as above

substitutes for one year of the required experience. Salary Range:

$34,300 - $45,724.



Environmental Engineer: Two years of professional engineering

experience (appropriate to the area of assignment) in an environmental

protection/control program in the public or private sector, and

registration as a professional engineer in the State of Arizona, or

proof of eligibility for reciprocity at the time of appointment. Salary

Range: $35,979 - $50,143.



Environmental Health Specialist I: Three years of environmental

protection/control experience at the technician level, involving

collection and compilation of environmental protection data; or a

Bachelor's degree in chemistry, biology, microbiology, or closely

related environmental science. Eight semester hours of post-high school

education in the above listed fields may substitute for each year of the

required experience up to a maximum of two years. Salary Range:

$22,677 - $35,200.



Environmental Health Specialist II: One year as an Environmental

Health Specialist I; OR two years of environmental protection/control

experience at a professional level involving responsibility for analysis

of environmental data, problem identification/resolution, and/or

recommendation of courses of action. Thirty semester hours of graduate

level coursework in chemistry, biology, microbiology, or closely related

environmental science may substitute for one year only of the

professional level experience. Salary Range: $26,583 - $41,090.



Environmental Program Specialist: Two years as an

Environmental Health Specialist II; OR two years of equivalent

environmental protection/control experience at a professional level

involving responsibility for analysis of environmental data, problem

identification/resolution, and/or recommendation of courses of action.

Thirty semester hours of graduate level coursework in chemistry,

biology, microbiology, hydrology, geology, environmental engineering, or

closely related environmental science may substitute for one year only

or the professional level experience. Salary Range: $31,181 - $45,724.



Environmental Health Specialist II: One year as an Environmental

Health Specialist I; OR two years of environmental protection/control

experience at a professional level involving responsibility for analysis

of environmental data, problem identification/resolution, and/or

recommendation of courses of action. Thirty semester hours of graduate

level coursework in chemistry, biology, microbiology, or closely related

environmental science may substitute for one year only of the

professional level experience. Salary Range: $26,583 - $41,090.



Environmental Program Specialist: Two years as an

Environmental Health Specialist II; OR two years of equivalent

environmental protection/control experience at a professional level

involving responsibility for analysis of environmental data, problem

identification/resolution, and/or recommendation of courses of action.

Thirty semester hours of graduate level coursework in chemistry,

biology, microbiology, hydrology, geology, environmental engineering, or

closely related environmental science may substitute for one year only

or the professional level experience. Salary Range: $31,181 - $45,724.



Hydrologist I: Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or

university with major in hydrology, civil engineering, geology,

watershed management or related field. Salary: $22,688 - $35,200.



Hydrologist II:

Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university with a major

in hydrology, civil engineering, geology, watershed management or

related field, and two years of hydrologic or related experience; a

Master's degree in one of the above fields may substitute for one year

of the required experience;a Ph.D in one of the above fields may

substitute for two years of the required experience. Salary Range:

$26,600 - $41,090.



Hydrologist III: Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or

university with a major in hydrology, civil engineering, geology,

watershed management or a related field, and four years of hydrologic or

related experience; a Master's degree in one of the above fields may

substitute for two years of the required experience. Some positions may

require registration as a professional engineer in the State of Arizona.

Salary Range: $32,616 - $50,143.

If

you are searching for a secure future, excellent benefits and want to

help protect and preserve Arizona's natural environment, submit a

comprehensive resume and supplement directly to the State Human

Resources Office, 1831 W. Jefferson St., Phx., AZ 85007. Supplemental

forms and information on the automated resume system may be obtained by

calling (602) 542-5482.



Diann E Peart, Ph.D.

Coordinator, Science Service-Learning Project

Department of Botany

Center for Environmental Studies telephone (602) 965-3266

Arizona State University e-mail:

Tempe, Arizona 85287-3211 FAX: (602) 965-8087









***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************





POS XVII

WILDLIFE BIOLOGIST Olympia, Washington

The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking a

wildlife biologist to serve as wildlife science team leader with its

Resource Planning & Asset Management Division (RPAMD). DNR

manages a diverse land base of over 5,000,000 acres of public lands,

including forest, shrub-steppe, agricultural, and intertidal lands. RPAMD

has primary responsibility for coordinating planning, developing asset

management strategies, and providing scientific support to DNR

managers. This is a permanent position classified as Natural Resource

Scientist 3 (range 60). Salary is $41,460 -$53,100/year, depending on

qualifications. Medical and retirement benefits are provided.



Duties:

Leads a team of five wildlife biologists and a habitat/wetlands specialist.

Provides expert scientific consultation on wildlife biology and

management to DNR managers. Supports implementation of DNR

resource management plans: works with silviculturists to develop new

forest management approaches that achieve wildlife habitat management

objectives; trains other wildlife biologists and DNR managers to implement

these prescriptions; develops and directs the wildlife habitat components

of effectiveness and validation monitoring; directs completion of a

long-term research project to determine the forest habitat relationships of

marbled murrelets on DNR lands.



Qualifications:

The following minimum qualifications are required: a Master's degree in

wildlife biology or a related field emphasizing the ecology of terrestrial

vertebrates, and three years' experience as a wildlife biologist.

Desirable qualifications include experience as a leader of other

biologists; experience working with natural resource managers to

integrate wildlife habitat objectives into timber harvest and agricultural

programs; experience as principal or co-principal investigator of large,

multi-year research projects; specific professional experience with

Pacific Northwest forest, shrub-steppe, and inshore-marine wildlife and

ecosystems; working knowledge of contemporary silvicultural practices

and timber harvesting systems; demonstrated ability to work

synergistically as part of interdisciplinary teams and inter-agency

working groups; experience communicating scientific information to

elected officials, boards, and commissions.



Contact:

If you are interested, please send a letter stating your qualifications, a

resume, and the names and telephone numbers of five references to:

Nonie Hall, Washington Department of Natural Resources, P.O. Box

47014, Olympia, WA 98504-7014, phone: 360-902-1405, fax:

360-902-1789, e-mail:

by August 30, 1996. Finalists for this position may be interviewed in

Olympia, Washington during September or October 1996.









***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************





POS XVIII

TITLE: Research Engineer

LOCATION: Las Vegas, Nevada (Nevada Test Site)



QUALIFICATIONS: Graduation from an accredited college or university with

a Masters degree in electrical or mechanical engineering or related field,

or an equivalent combination of education and experience with appropriate

professional certification. Experience in the design, fabrication,

maintenance, calibration, repair, and modification of specialized

electrical, mechanical, and computerized equipment is essential.

Experience with the specification and purchasing of supplies, tools, and

equipment; experience with technical manuals, tools, and equipment; the

ability to program computers; and supervisory experience are also

desirable. Preference given to individuals with demonstrated experience

in: computerized data acquisition; cryogenic systems; measurement and

control of air, CO2, and other gases; meteorological sensors and

equipment; and experience in a research laboratory or academic setting.

Coursework or experience in biology/ecology is highly desirable. The

candidate must be a U.S. citizen in order to obtain a non-restricted

security clearance to work within the Nevada Test Site (NTS).



POSITION DESCRIPTION: The Research Engineer will have primary

responsibility for the operation of the NTS Desert FACE Facility (NDFF),

which will include the calibration, maintenance, modification, and repair

of specialized equipment. NDFF is an experiment in the Mojave Desert that

utilizes Free Air CO2 Enrichment (FACE) technology to simulate the global

atmospheric environment of the 21st century. The Research Engineer will

also be responsible for collecting, analyzing, and reporting on the

performance of the FACE facility and will assist with other data

collection. Additional duties will be to design, fabricate, calibrate,

repair, maintain, and modify supporting equipment and facilities as

needed. The successful candidate must be on-call for emergency repairs

during non-scheduled time periods.



WORK LOCATION and SALARY: The Research Engineer will be primarily

responsible for overseeing the operation of the NDFF on site four days per

week. The engineer will also be available for travel to other

laboratories as the needs arise. Salary commensurate with qualifications

and experience.



APPLICATION DEADLINE: Consideration of applications will begin

immediately and will continue until the position is filled.



STARTING DATE: October 1, 1996, or sooner if possible.



APPLICATION PROCEDURE: Send letter of application, curriculum vitae, and

the names, address, and telephone numbers of 3 references to:

Dr. Stanley D. Smith Phone: 702-895-3197

Dept. of Biological Sciences FAX: 702-895-3956

University of Nevada, Las Vegas E-mail:

Las Vegas, NV 89154-4004



The University of Nevada, Las Vegas is an equal opportunity/affirmative

action employer. UNLV employs only U.S. citizens and aliens authorized to

work in the U.S.









***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************





POS XIX



Position available:



Engineer - Water Utility (Location : CT)



Engineer sought for a tremendous opportunity within a Water Utility

subsidiary

of a World Class diversified 100MM+ Corporation. Responsibilities to include

leadership and /or support in all aspects of Water Utility engineering

including : Transmission and distribution pipeline design and construction,

treatment and pumping facility design and construction ,supervisory control

and

data aquisition (SCADA) systems design and implementation, water supply

planning,permitting, distribution system analysis and water quality/

treatment

process investigations.



Company offers an outstanding opportunity within a stable yet challenging

environment. Super benefits and growth potential that are unparalleled in

the

Industry.



Requirements include: a BS Engineering and a minimum of three years of the

drinking water engineering experience with emphasis on mechanical /electrical



design and instrumentation. Project Mgt experience and PC skills are

required.



Qualified candidates are invited to send a resume with salary requirements

directly to:



Maxwell-Marcus Staffing Consultants

266 Broad Street

Dept 10: Search #000162

Milford,CT 06460-5091

Fax(203)874-5571

Maxwell@InterServ.com



http://www.espan.com/spot/maxmarc





------- End of Forwarded Message





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Aug 1996 12:32:07 -0400 (EDT)

From: Binta Njie <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Membership request

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Abdou and Latjor(and Tony, if you have acess to e-mail while on vacation)

Muhammed B. Jawara would like to be a member of the Gambia-l newsgroup.

His E-mail address is:

Thanks

Binta







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 08 Aug 1996 12:48:04 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



Muhammed B. Jawara added as requested.



Peace!

Amadou Scattred-Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Aug 1996 12:55:40 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Membership request

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi,

We have added another member Muhammed Jawara.

We have however lost the company of Sulayman Suso as his

mail box is full and his server is returning all his mail (and flooding

mine). The same happened with one Bamba Ngum.

People acquainted with these people should tell them that they can

come back when their servers start accepting their mail.

Welcome Mr. Danielsson, you have read The Gambian scene well.

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Aug 1996 13:21:46 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Voting gets under way in Gambian refer [ 29] Reuters

Message-ID: <



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!duet.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Comment: O:4.0H;

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western

Subject: Voting gets under way in Gambian referendum

Keywords: urgent

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 29

Date: Thu, 8 Aug 1996 3:00:07 PDT

Expires: Thu, 15 Aug 1996 3:00:07 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: GAMBIA-REFERENDUM

Threadword: gambia

Priority: important

ANPA: Wc: 250/0; Id: a0434; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-08-N.A

Approved:





BANJUL, Aug 8 (Reuter) - Voting got under way in Gambia on

Thursday in a referendum on a new constitution to return the

West African country to elected government two years after a

military coup.

Early turnout was high in the capital Banjul and officials

reported big crowds at polling stations in the provinces.

Voters drop a marble into a white drum for a ``yes'' vote or

a black drum for a ``no'' vote. Their fingers are marked with

indelible ink to prevent them voting more than once.

Some 447,000 people are registered to vote in a country of

just over one million. Polls close at 6 p.m. and first results

are expected on Friday.

Captain Yahya Jammeh, who took power in a coup in July 1994,

on Wednesday urged Gambians to vote, assuring them the

constitution provided for democracy and social justice.

Jammeh has promised to lift the ban on political parties

after the referendum, giving them only a month to prepare for

presidential elections scheduled for September 11.

London-based human rights pressure group Amnesty

International on Wednesday criticised the constitution, whose

final draft was made public only last Friday, for granting

immunity from prosecution to members of Jammeh's Armed Forces

Provisional Ruling Council.

It expressed concern that provisions for a ``state of public

emergency'' would give the government wide-ranging powers and

criticised the document for retaining the death penalty,

reintroduced last year. No executions have been carried out.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Aug 1996 13:23:47 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, High turnout in Gambian constitutional [ 67] Reuter / Pap Saine

Message-ID: <



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Comment: O:4.1H;

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

Approved:

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politics

Subject: High turnout in Gambian constitutional referendum

Keywords: urgent

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 67

Date: Thu, 8 Aug 1996 5:10:24 PDT

Expires: Thu, 15 Aug 1996 5:10:24 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: GAMBIA

Threadword: gambia

Priority: important

ANPA: Wc: 603/0; Id: a0640; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-08-N.A; Ver: 1/0; V: 1STLD (SCHEDULED)

Note: (Updates with start of voting)

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2679 clari.world.gov.politics:10855





BANJUL, Aug 8 (Reuter) - Gambians besieged polling stations

on Thursday at the start of voting in a referendum on a new

constitution to return the West African country to elected

government, officials said.

Electoral officials said there was a heavy turnout at

polling stations both in the capital Banjul and in the

provinces.

Army ruler Captain Yahya Jammeh who toppled the civilian

government two years ago urged Gambians on Wednesday to vote,

saying the draft provided for democracy and social justice.

London-based Amnesty International denounced it as a threat

to human rights.

Voters dropped a marble into a white drum for a ``yes'' vote

or a black drum for a ``no'' vote.

Jammeh has promised to lift the ban on political parties

after the referendum, giving them only a month to prepare for

presidential elections scheduled for September 11.

Amnesty criticised the constitution, whose final draft was

made public only on Friday, for granting immunity from

prosecution to members of Jammeh's Armed Forces Provisional

Ruling Council (AFPRC), its ministers and its appointees.

It expressed concern that provisions for a ``state of public

emergency'' would give the government wide-ranging powers and

criticised the document for retaining the death penalty,

reintroduced last year. No executions have been carried out.

``As the criteria for determining a state of public

emergency are not specified, it leaves fundamental human rights

of Gambians potentially as vulnerable to the discretion of

future governments as they have been under the AFPRC,'' Amnesty

said.

There are growing parallels with Niger, where General

Ibrahim Bare Mainassara, under pressure from donors to organise

elections as soon as possible after his January coup, insisted

on an early date despite protests by the electoral commission

that it was not ready.

In the ensuing chaos, he dissolved the commission, replacing

it with his own appointees who declared him the winner. The

United States denounced the poll as fraudulent but former

colonial power France sent Cooperation Minister Jacques Godfrain

to Mainassara's investiture on Wednesday.

Jammeh overthrew Sir Dawda Jawara, who had been head of

state since independence from Britain in 1965, saying he wanted

to end corruption and inefficiency.

His frequent sackings of ministers and other officials and

arrests and expulsions of journalists have attracted criticism,

but he has also embarked on an ambitious infrastructure

programme, building schools, health centres, a new airport

terminal and a vast $1.5 million commemorative arch in Banjul.

He initially proposed a 4 1/2 year transition period but

shortened it under pressure from foreign donors.

Like the the 1970 law suspended by Jammeh when he took power

in July 1994, the draft constitution sets no limit to the number

of terms a president may serve.

It stipulates that presidents must be between 30 and 65

years old, which would allow Jammeh, 31, to run but exclude

Jawara and Gambia Peoples' Party leader Hassan Mussa Camara.

Camara, 73, polled 14 percent in a 1987 presidential

election won by Jawara, 72, who lives in exile in Britain and

has shown no sign of wanting to contest the election. The draft

includes provisions for a candidate to be elected unopposed.

Polls close at 6 p.m. (1800 GMT) and first results are

expected on Friday.

Many Gambians expect Jammeh to stand for the presidency and

to transform his July 22 Movement into a political party.

General elections are scheduled for December 11.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 08 Aug 96 15:47:00 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: job position: TSC seeks Executive Director (fwd)

Message-ID: <





------- Forwarded Message



Received: from pop-1.iastate.edu (pop-1.iastate.edu [129.186.6.61]) by pop-3.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with ESMTP id MAA17695; Thu, 8 Aug 1996 12:31:53 -0500 (CDT)

Received: from asnaam.aamu.edu ([198.180.132.100]) by pop-1.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id MAA25881 for <

Date: Thu, 8 Aug 1996 12:31:33 -0500 (CDT)

Received: from asnaam.aamu.edu ([199.20.27.85]) by asnaam.aamu.edu with SMTP;

Thu, 8 Aug 1996 11:32:11 -0500 (CDT)

Message-Id: <

X-Sender:

X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Light Version 1.5.4 (16)

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

To:

From: Isaac Zama <

Subject: TSC seeks Executive Director (fwd)



- ---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 8 Aug 1996 18:58:32 +0200

From: CCT <

To: Multiple recipients of list <

Subject: TSC seeks Executive Director



TROPICAL SCIENCE CENTER

seeks Full-time Executive Director



Master or Ph.D. degree, preferably in the biological or earth sciences with

specialization in Tropical environments or environmental economics, plus

demonstrated experience in administration of research, training activities,

and preparation of grant proposals. Applicants should be fluent in both

Spanish and English, skilled in computer and electronic communications, have

recognized leadership qualities yet willingness to work as a team member,

and be energetic and in excellent health.



The Executive Director will be directly responsible to the Board of

Directors. His/her responsibilities will include, but not be restricted, to

representation of TSC, participation in national and international fora and

events, perception of opportunities for and promotion of TSC research and

training initiatives, biological reserve management, facilitation of

technical and administrative staff activities and fund-raising for most TSC

conservation, research, training, and promotional activities.



Applicants should send a letter of interest, an abbreviated resume, name and

address of three references, and salary pretension to V.Watson, President,

Centro Cientifico Tropical, Apartado 8-3870, San Jose, Costa Rica. Fax

(00-506) 253-4963, or e-mail

applications: September 30, 1996.





------- End of Forwarded Message





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 9 Aug 1996 03:27:28 -0400 (EDT)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Membership request

Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960809031319.6500B-100000@localhost>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



From: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang @ cldc.howard.edu)



This is to welcome all those who join our ranks since I myself joined this

growing body of persons interested in Gambian affairs.Onething that needs

to be seriously addressed by all of us is the negative news of political

decay in a Gambia where the people are being told that political

innovation is in progress. It is dangerous and unwise for Gambians and

their friends to sit idly by while the forces of ambition and political

opportunism dictate the terms of a second republic without adequate

consultation. Rather than correct the wrongs of the past the new system

that is being built might well be a Gambian version of Samuel Doe's

Liberia before the bloodbath. Any Gambian or a friend of the Gambia would

not like to see the deterioration of political tolerance and the

enthronement of dictatorship.If there is going to be a change political

opportunism and maslahism must give way to critical but polite discourse

of matters affecting the Gambia. Reports like the one from our Swede

friend and in-law are certainly frightening. Those Gambians who wish to

pre-empt any possible calamity must send letters to Captain Jammeh and his

colleagues to accept the rule of law and to abide by the decisions of the

electorate. Rigging elections and trying to secure legitimacy by

illegitimate means could only spell disaster.History is the best teacher

to all those who abuse power.Military dictators are not morally superior

to the civilians they overthrow.Captain Jammeh must not forget this

message reverberating in the firmaments of contemporary African

politics.As the old West African saying goes, "No Condition is Permanent."



Sulayman S; Nyang



On Thu, 8 Aug 1996, ABDOU wrote:



> Hi,

> We have added another member Muhammed Jawara.

> We have however lost the company of Sulayman Suso as his

> mail box is full and his server is returning all his mail (and flooding

> mine). The same happened with one Bamba Ngum.

> People acquainted with these people should tell them that they can

> come back when their servers start accepting their mail.

> Welcome Mr. Danielsson, you have read The Gambian scene well.

> -Abdou.

>

> *******************************************************************************

> A. TOURAY.

> at137@columbia.edu

> abdou@cs.columbia.edu

> abdou@touchscreen.com

> (212) 749-7971

> MY URL's ON THE WWW=

> http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou

>

> A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

> SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

> I WANDER AND I WONDER.

> ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

> *******************************************************************************

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 9 Aug 1996 10:08:42 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Counting starts in Gambia constitution referendum

Message-ID: <



This section is from the document '/clari/world/africa/western/2685'.



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Supersedes: <

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politics

Subject: Counting starts in Gambia constitution referendum

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 63

Date: Thu, 8 Aug 1996 16:40:16 PDT

Expires: Thu, 15 Aug 1996 16:40:16 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: GAMBIA

Threadword: gambia

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 422/0; Id: a2074; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-08-N.A; Ver: 1/3; V: 2NDLD

Approved:

Note: (Updates w/counting of votes, polls extended an hour)

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2685 clari.world.gov.politics:10875





BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Counting has begun in the small

West African state of Gambia after Thursday's referendum on a

new constitution to return the army-ruled country to elected

government attracted huge crowds to polling stations.

Gambians stayed home listening to radios and televisions,

waiting for results. Electoral commission chairman Gabriel

Roberts said turnout had been high and voting had gone well all

over the country.

Polls were supposed to close at 6 p.m. (2 p.m. EDT) but

voting was extended by an hour in many areas to allow everyone

to vote. Both Thursday and Friday are public holidays.

Voters dropped a marble into a white drum for a ``yes'' vote

or a black drum for a ``no'' vote.

Army ruler Capt. Yahya Jammeh, who toppled the civilian

government in July 1994, voted with his wife at Banjul's July 22

Square, named to commemorate his coup.

``I have great feelings today because the occasion

emphasizes our belief in the empowerment of the people,''

Jammeh, clad in a white African robe, told reporters at the

polling station.

``Come what may, Allah's decision is final,'' Jammeh said.

He has promised to lift the ban on political parties after

the referendum, giving them only a month to prepare for

presidential elections scheduled for Sept. 11.

The London-based human rights group Amnesty International

Wednesday criticized the constitution, whose final draft was

made public last Friday, for granting immunity from prosecution

to members of Jammeh's Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council,

along with its ministers and appointees.

It expressed concern that provisions for a ``state of public

emergency'' would give the government wide-ranging powers and

criticized the document for retaining the death penalty,

reintroduced last year. No executions have been carried out.

Jammeh overthrew Sir Dawda Jawara, who had been head of

state since independence from Britain in 1965, saying he wanted

to end corruption and inefficiency.

His frequent firings of ministers and other officials and

arrests and expulsions of journalists have attracted criticism,

but he has also embarked on an ambitious infrastructure program,

building schools, health centers, a new airport terminal and a

$1.5 million commemorative arch in Banjul.

Many Gambians expect Jammeh to stand for the presidency and

to transform his July 22 Movement into a political party.

General elections are scheduled for Dec. 11.

--

C O P Y R I G H T * R E M I N D E R



This article is Copyright 1996 by Reuters.

All articles in the clari.* news hierarchy are Copyrighted and licenced

to ClariNet Communications Corp. for distribution. Except for articles

in the biz.clarinet.sample newsgroup, only paid subscribers may access

these articles. Any unauthorized access, reproduction or transmission

is strictly prohibited.

We offer a reward to the person who first provides us with

information that helps stop those who distribute or receive our news

feeds without authorization. Please send reports to

[Use



Details on use of ClariNet material and other info can be found in

the user documentation section of our web page: <

You can also read ClariNet news from your Web browser.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 09 Aug 1996 11:04:23 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: GAMBIA-REFERENDUM.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT







DATE=8/9/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-201488

TITLE=GAMBIA/REFERENDUM (L-ONLY)

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=ABIDJAN

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: EARLY RESULTS FROM GAMBIA'S CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENDUM

THURSDAY INDICATE VOTERS SUPPORT THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTION AIMED

AT RESTORING DEMOCRACY IN THE COUNTRY. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT

PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS FROM OUR WEST AFRICA BUREAU.



TEXT: NEWS REPORTS FROM THE GAMBIAN CAPITAL, BANJUL, SAID MOST

OF THE VOTES COUNTED FROM 30 OF AT TOTAL 41 PRECINCTS WERE IN

FAVOR OF THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTION. STATE RADIO REPORTED FIVE

PRECINCTS, SO FAR, HAVE VOTED AGAINST IT.



ELECTORAL OFFICIALS SAID VOTER TURNOUT WAS HEAVY, WITH ABOUT 87

PERCENT OF THE MORE THAN 400-THOUSAND REGISTERED VOTERS CASTING

THEIR BALLOTS. POLLING STATION REMAINED OPEN BEYOND THE

DESIGNATED CLOSING TIME TO FACILITATE VOTERS.



THE MILITARY RULER, CAPTAIN YAHYA JAMMEH, SAID THE PROPOSED

CONSTITUTION WILL RESTORE DEMOCRACY AND SOCIAL JUSTICE IN GAMBIA.

IN A RADIO BROADCAST HE CALLED ON GAMBIANS TO SUPPORT THE

REFERENDUM. BUT HE SAID IF THE PEOPLE VOTED AGAINST IT HE WOULD

CONDUCT FURTHER CONSULTATIONS ON THE CONSTITUTION AND HOLD

ANOTHER REFERENDUM VOTE.



THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTION, WHICH WOULD REPLACE THE 1970 LAW

SUSPENDED BY THE MILITARY LEADER WHEN HE LAUNCHED HIS BLOODLESS

COUP IN 1994, HAS BEEN SHROUDED IN SOME CONTROVERSY. THE

LONDON-BASED HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH GROUP "AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL"

WARNED THAT SOME PROVISIONS OF THE DRAFT CONSTITUTION THREATEN

HUMAN RIGHTS.



// OPT // AMNESTY SAID THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTION GRANTS THE

RULING MILITARY GOVERNMENT TOTAL IMMUNITY FROM PROSECUTION --

EVEN IF ALLEGED ACTS ARE UNLAWFUL. IT PERMITS FUNDAMENTAL HUMAN

RIGHTS -- SUCH AS FREEDOM FROM ARBITRARY ARREST -- TO BE

SUSPSENDED DURING A STATE OF PUBLIC EMERGENCY. BUT IT SETS NO

LIMITS FOR WHAT CAN BE CONSIDERED SUCH AN EMERGENCY. AMNESTY SAID

THIS MAKES HUMAN RIGHTS VULNERABLE TO THE DISCRETION OF FUTURE

GOVERNMENTS. THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTION ALSO RETAINS THE DEATH

PENALTY. // END OPT //



THE REFERENDUM IS THE RESULT OF A PLEDGE BY CAPTAIN JAMMEH TO

RESTORE DEMOCRACY QUICKLY IN GAMBIA. THE MILITARY LEADER HAD

ORIGINALLY SET A FOUR-YEAR TRANSITION PERIOD. BUT PRESSURE FROM

WESTERN GOVERNMENTS FORCED HIM TO REDUCE THE PERIOD TO ONLY TWO

YEARS.



CAPTAIN JAMMEH HAS PROMISED TO LIFT A BAN ON POLITICAL PARTIES

IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE REFERENDUM. BUT WITH PRESIDENTIAL

ELECTIONS SCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER 11TH, THAT WOULD GIVE THE

PARTIES LITTLE TIME TO PREPARE. THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION IS

ALREADY CALLING FOR A POSTPONEMENT OF THE BALLOTING. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/PCF/CF



09-Aug-96 10:29 AM EDT (1429 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 09 Aug 1996 11:09:37 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: GAMBIA_-_REFERENDUM.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT







DATE=8/8/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-201444

TITLE=GAMBIA / REFERENDUM (L-ONLY)

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=ABIDJAN

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: CITIZENS OF GAMBIA ARE VOTING ON A NEW CONSTITUTION,

AIMED AT RESTORING DEMOCRACY IN THE WEST AFRICAN NATION FOLLOWING

TWO YEARS OF MILITARY RULE. V-O-A WEST AFRICA CORRESPONDENT

PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS THE HUMAN RIGHTS GROUP AMNESTY

INTERNATIONAL SAID IT BELIEVES SOME PROVISIONS IN THE PROPOSED

CONSTITUTION THREATEN HUMAN RIGHTS.



TEXT: ELECTORAL OFFICIALS SAID VOTER TURNOUT WAS HEAVY AT

POLLING STATIONS IN THE CAPITAL, BANJUL, AND IN THE PROVINCES AS

GAMBIANS CAST THEIR DECISION ON A NEW CONSTITUTION FOR THEIR

COUNTRY.



MILITARY RULER YAHYA JAMMEH SAID THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTION WOULD

PROVIDE GENUINE DEMOCRACY AND SOCIAL JUSTICE BY SETTING UP CHECKS

AND BALANCES TO KEEP THE GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABLE FOR ITS ACTIONS.

BUT THE LONDON-BASED GROUP AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL WARNED THAT SOME

PROVISIONS OF THE DRAFT CONSTITUTION THREATEN HUMAN RIGHTS.



AMNESTY SAID THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTION GRANTS THE RULING MILITARY

GOVERNMENT TOTAL IMMUNITY FROM PROSECUTION, EVEN IF ALLEGED ACTS

ARE UNLAWFUL. IT PERMITS FUNDAMENTAL HUMAN RIGHTS -- SUCH AS

FREEDOM FROM ARBITRARY ARREST -- TO BE DISCARDED DURING A STATE

OF PUBLIC EMERGENCY. BUT IT SETS NO LIMITS FOR WHAT CAN BE

CONSIDERED SUCH AN EMERGENCY.



AMNESTY SAID THIS MAKES HUMAN RIGHTS VULNERABLE TO THE DISCRETION

OF FUTURE GOVERNMENTS. THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTION ALSO RETAINS

THE DEATH PENALTY.



THE FINAL DRAFT OF THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTION CALLS FOR A

PARLIAMENTARY SYSTEM IN WHICH THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY CAN DISMISS

BOTH THE GOVERNMENT AND THE PRESIDENT BY A TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY

VOTE. THE CONSTITUTION ALSO PROVIDES FOR A SPECIAL COURT TO

FIGHT CORRUPTION, AND PROHIBITS ANYONE SACKED FOR CORRUPTION FROM

RUNNING FOR PUBLIC OFFICE.



REGARDING THE PRESIDENCY, THE CONSTITUTION SETS NO LIMITS ON

THE NUMBER OF TIMES A PERSON CAN RUN FOR HIGH OFFICE. BUT IT

DOES SET AN AGE LIMIT BETWEEN 30 AND 65.



THE PROVISIONS EFFECTIVELY BAR POLITICAL LEADERS FROM THE

PREVIOUS CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT FROM COMPETING FOR THE PRESIDENCY.

OUSTED PRESIDENT DAWDA JAWARA, AT 72 YEARS OF AGE, WOULD BE TOO

OLD TO QUALIFY. AND MANY OF THE POLITICAL LUMINARIES OF THE

PREVIOUS CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT, MORE THAN 30 OF WHOM ARE STILL IN

PRISON ON CORRUPTION CHARGES, WILL ALSO BE INELIGIBLE.



CAPTAIN JAMMEH STAGED A BLOODLESS COUP IN JULY, 1994, CLAIMING HE

WANTED TO RID GAMBIA OF THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT THAT RULED THE

SMALL WEST AFRICAN NATION FOR 30 YEARS SINCE INDEPENDENCE FROM

BRITAIN.



THE MILITARY RULER PROMISED TO RESTORE CIVILIAN RULE IN FOUR

YEARS. BUT PRESSURE FROM WESTERN GOVERNMENTS FORCED THE LEADER

TO CUT THE TRANSITION PERIOD TO TWO YEARS.



ALTHOUGH CAPTAIN JAMMEH HAS NOT PUBLICLY ANNOUNCED INTENTIONS

TO RUN FOR THE PRESIDENCY, HE WOULD BE ELIGIBLE UNDER THE

PROPOSED CONSTITUTION'S AGE REQUIREMENT.



CAPTAIN JAMMEH HAS PROMISED TO END A BAN ON POLITICAL PARTIES

IMMEDIATELY AFTER THURSDAY'S REFERENDUM AND TO HOLD PRESIDENTIAL

ELECTIONS ON SEPTEMBER 11TH. THE NATION'S ELECTORAL COMMISSION

IS RECOMMENDING THE PRESIDENTIAL POLL BE POSTPONED FOR SEVERAL

MONTHS AFTER THE PARTY BAN IS ENDED, TO ALLOW POLITICAL GROUPS

MORE TIME TO ORGANIZE.



GENERAL ELECTIONS ARE SCHEDULED FOR DECEMBER 11TH. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/JWH/MMK



08-Aug-96 11:35 AM EDT (1535 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 09 Aug 1996 11:11:05 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: The Referendum, etc.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



I am back in circulation, as you can tell from the recent postings on

the referendum. All those members who are yet to send introductions

need to do so as a matter of courtesy.



I did an interview with the VOA this morning, and I understand Tombong

did one yesterday or so and that he was critical of the international

community particularly Amnesty International. Since I missed the interview,

it would be interesting to know what Tombong's gripe is with Amnesty and

similar organisations.



It's registration time here so I need to sign off!



Amadou Scattred-Janneh

(423) 602-2353

(423) 544-7748

(423) 301-9196 - pager



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 9 Aug 1996 12:25:03 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: news

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi,

For those who cannot view html, here is what Amadou sent:





DATE=8/9/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-201488

TITLE=GAMBIA/REFERENDUM (L-ONLY)

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=ABIDJAN

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: EARLY RESULTS FROM GAMBIA'S CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENDUM

THURSDAY INDICATE VOTERS SUPPORT THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTION AIMED

AT RESTORING DEMOCRACY IN THE COUNTRY. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT

PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS FROM OUR WEST AFRICA BUREAU.



TEXT: NEWS REPORTS FROM THE GAMBIAN CAPITAL, BANJUL, SAID MOST

OF THE VOTES COUNTED FROM 30 OF AT TOTAL 41 PRECINCTS WERE IN

FAVOR OF THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTION. STATE RADIO REPORTED FIVE

PRECINCTS, SO FAR, HAVE VOTED AGAINST IT.



ELECTORAL OFFICIALS SAID VOTER TURNOUT WAS HEAVY, WITH ABOUT 87

PERCENT OF THE MORE THAN 400-THOUSAND REGISTERED VOTERS CASTING

THEIR BALLOTS. POLLING STATION REMAINED OPEN BEYOND THE

DESIGNATED CLOSING TIME TO FACILITATE VOTERS.



THE MILITARY RULER, CAPTAIN YAHYA JAMMEH, SAID THE PROPOSED

CONSTITUTION WILL RESTORE DEMOCRACY AND SOCIAL JUSTICE IN GAMBIA.

IN A RADIO BROADCAST HE CALLED ON GAMBIANS TO SUPPORT THE

REFERENDUM. BUT HE SAID IF THE PEOPLE VOTED AGAINST IT HE WOULD

CONDUCT FURTHER CONSULTATIONS ON THE CONSTITUTION AND HOLD

ANOTHER REFERENDUM VOTE.



THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTION, WHICH WOULD REPLACE THE 1970 LAW

SUSPENDED BY THE MILITARY LEADER WHEN HE LAUNCHED HIS BLOODLESS

COUP IN 1994, HAS BEEN SHROUDED IN SOME CONTROVERSY. THE

LONDON-BASED HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH GROUP "AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL"

WARNED THAT SOME PROVISIONS OF THE DRAFT CONSTITUTION THREATEN

HUMAN RIGHTS.



// OPT // AMNESTY SAID THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTION GRANTS THE

RULING MILITARY GOVERNMENT TOTAL IMMUNITY FROM PROSECUTION --

EVEN IF ALLEGED ACTS ARE UNLAWFUL. IT PERMITS FUNDAMENTAL HUMAN

RIGHTS -- SUCH AS FREEDOM FROM ARBITRARY ARREST -- TO BE

SUSPSENDED DURING A STATE OF PUBLIC EMERGENCY. BUT IT SETS NO

LIMITS FOR WHAT CAN BE CONSIDERED SUCH AN EMERGENCY. AMNESTY SAID

THIS MAKES HUMAN RIGHTS VULNERABLE TO THE DISCRETION OF FUTURE

GOVERNMENTS. THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTION ALSO RETAINS THE DEATH

PENALTY. // END OPT //



THE REFERENDUM IS THE RESULT OF A PLEDGE BY CAPTAIN JAMMEH TO

RESTORE DEMOCRACY QUICKLY IN GAMBIA. THE MILITARY LEADER HAD

ORIGINALLY SET A FOUR-YEAR TRANSITION PERIOD. BUT PRESSURE FROM

WESTERN GOVERNMENTS FORCED HIM TO REDUCE THE PERIOD TO ONLY TWO

YEARS.



CAPTAIN JAMMEH HAS PROMISED TO LIFT A BAN ON POLITICAL PARTIES

IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE REFERENDUM. BUT WITH PRESIDENTIAL

ELECTIONS SCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER 11TH, THAT WOULD GIVE THE

PARTIES LITTLE TIME TO PREPARE. THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION IS

ALREADY CALLING FOR A POSTPONEMENT OF THE BALLOTING. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/PCF/CF



09-Aug-96 10:29 AM EDT (1429 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..











DATE=8/8/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-201444

TITLE=GAMBIA / REFERENDUM (L-ONLY)

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=ABIDJAN

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: CITIZENS OF GAMBIA ARE VOTING ON A NEW CONSTITUTION,

AIMED AT RESTORING DEMOCRACY IN THE WEST AFRICAN NATION FOLLOWING

TWO YEARS OF MILITARY RULE. V-O-A WEST AFRICA CORRESPONDENT

PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS THE HUMAN RIGHTS GROUP AMNESTY

INTERNATIONAL SAID IT BELIEVES SOME PROVISIONS IN THE PROPOSED

CONSTITUTION THREATEN HUMAN RIGHTS.



TEXT: ELECTORAL OFFICIALS SAID VOTER TURNOUT WAS HEAVY AT

POLLING STATIONS IN THE CAPITAL, BANJUL, AND IN THE PROVINCES AS

GAMBIANS CAST THEIR DECISION ON A NEW CONSTITUTION FOR THEIR

COUNTRY.



MILITARY RULER YAHYA JAMMEH SAID THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTION WOULD

PROVIDE GENUINE DEMOCRACY AND SOCIAL JUSTICE BY SETTING UP CHECKS

AND BALANCES TO KEEP THE GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABLE FOR ITS ACTIONS.

BUT THE LONDON-BASED GROUP AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL WARNED THAT SOME

PROVISIONS OF THE DRAFT CONSTITUTION THREATEN HUMAN RIGHTS.



AMNESTY SAID THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTION GRANTS THE RULING MILITARY

GOVERNMENT TOTAL IMMUNITY FROM PROSECUTION, EVEN IF ALLEGED ACTS

ARE UNLAWFUL. IT PERMITS FUNDAMENTAL HUMAN RIGHTS -- SUCH AS

FREEDOM FROM ARBITRARY ARREST -- TO BE DISCARDED DURING A STATE

OF PUBLIC EMERGENCY. BUT IT SETS NO LIMITS FOR WHAT CAN BE

CONSIDERED SUCH AN EMERGENCY.



AMNESTY SAID THIS MAKES HUMAN RIGHTS VULNERABLE TO THE DISCRETION

OF FUTURE GOVERNMENTS. THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTION ALSO RETAINS

THE DEATH PENALTY.



THE FINAL DRAFT OF THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTION CALLS FOR A

PARLIAMENTARY SYSTEM IN WHICH THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY CAN DISMISS

BOTH THE GOVERNMENT AND THE PRESIDENT BY A TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY

VOTE. THE CONSTITUTION ALSO PROVIDES FOR A SPECIAL COURT TO

FIGHT CORRUPTION, AND PROHIBITS ANYONE SACKED FOR CORRUPTION FROM

RUNNING FOR PUBLIC OFFICE.



REGARDING THE PRESIDENCY, THE CONSTITUTION SETS NO LIMITS ON

THE NUMBER OF TIMES A PERSON CAN RUN FOR HIGH OFFICE. BUT IT

DOES SET AN AGE LIMIT BETWEEN 30 AND 65.



THE PROVISIONS EFFECTIVELY BAR POLITICAL LEADERS FROM THE

PREVIOUS CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT FROM COMPETING FOR THE PRESIDENCY.

OUSTED PRESIDENT DAWDA JAWARA, AT 72 YEARS OF AGE, WOULD BE TOO

OLD TO QUALIFY. AND MANY OF THE POLITICAL LUMINARIES OF THE

PREVIOUS CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT, MORE THAN 30 OF WHOM ARE STILL IN

PRISON ON CORRUPTION CHARGES, WILL ALSO BE INELIGIBLE.



CAPTAIN JAMMEH STAGED A BLOODLESS COUP IN JULY, 1994, CLAIMING HE

WANTED TO RID GAMBIA OF THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT THAT RULED THE

SMALL WEST AFRICAN NATION FOR 30 YEARS SINCE INDEPENDENCE FROM

BRITAIN.



THE MILITARY RULER PROMISED TO RESTORE CIVILIAN RULE IN FOUR

YEARS. BUT PRESSURE FROM WESTERN GOVERNMENTS FORCED THE LEADER

TO CUT THE TRANSITION PERIOD TO TWO YEARS.



ALTHOUGH CAPTAIN JAMMEH HAS NOT PUBLICLY ANNOUNCED INTENTIONS

TO RUN FOR THE PRESIDENCY, HE WOULD BE ELIGIBLE UNDER THE

PROPOSED CONSTITUTION'S AGE REQUIREMENT.



CAPTAIN JAMMEH HAS PROMISED TO END A BAN ON POLITICAL PARTIES

IMMEDIATELY AFTER THURSDAY'S REFERENDUM AND TO HOLD PRESIDENTIAL

ELECTIONS ON SEPTEMBER 11TH. THE NATION'S ELECTORAL COMMISSION

IS RECOMMENDING THE PRESIDENTIAL POLL BE POSTPONED FOR SEVERAL

MONTHS AFTER THE PARTY BAN IS ENDED, TO ALLOW POLITICAL GROUPS

MORE TIME TO ORGANIZE.



GENERAL ELECTIONS ARE SCHEDULED FOR DECEMBER 11TH. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/JWH/MMK



08-Aug-96 11:35 AM EDT (1535 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..











*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 9 Aug 1996 13:07:52 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Gambian voters set to approve new cons [ 52] Reuter / Pap Saine

Message-ID: <



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Comment: O:4.7H;

Supersedes: <

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

Approved:

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politics

Subject: Gambian voters set to approve new constitution

Keywords: urgent

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 52

Date: Fri, 9 Aug 1996 3:10:24 PDT

Expires: Fri, 16 Aug 1996 3:10:24 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: GAMBIA

Threadword: gambia

Priority: important

ANPA: Wc: 472/0; Id: a0483; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-09-N.A; Ver: 1/4; V: 2NDLD (SCHEDULED)

Note: (Updates with more results)

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2686 clari.world.gov.politics:10885





BANJUL, Aug 9 (Reuter) - Partial results on Friday from

Gambia's constitutional referendum indicated voters had given

army ruler Captain Yahya Jammeh the mandate to hold elections in

which he is widely expected to be the main candidate.

With results in from 30 of the country's 41 constituencies,

Thursday's vote was 70 percent in favour of the draft

constitution, which replaces the 1970 law suspended by Jammeh

when he seized power in July 1994.

Results broadcast on national radio and television showed a

massive 87 percent turnout of the West African country's 447,000

registered voters. Five constituencies had so far voted against.

Jammeh has promised to lift the ban on political parties

after the referendum, giving them just a month to prepare for

presidential elections on September 11.

The 31-year-old leader has not made his intentions clear but

is widely expected to run for the presidency and to transform

his July 22 Movement into a political party. Parliamentary

elections are set for December 11.

Sierra Leone, another former British colony in West Africa,

made a successful transition from military to civilian rule

after elections in February and March.

The transition is less smooth in French-speaking Niger,

where General Ibrahim Bare Mainassara, under pressure from

donors to organise elections, insisted on an early date despite

protests from the electoral commission that nothing was ready.

In the middle of last month's chaotic elections, he

dissolved the commission and replaced it with his own nominees,

who declared him the winner.

Gambian politicians and lawyers have criticised some

provisions in the constitution saying age and residency

conditions for candidates would prevent many of Jammeh's

opponents running for office.

Like the 1970 constitution, the draft sets no limit on the

number of terms a president may serve.

Jammeh overthrew Sir Dawda Jawara, who had been head of

state since independence from Britain in 1965, saying he wanted

to end corruption and inefficiency.

He initially proposed a 4 1/2 year transition period but

shortened it under pressure from foreign donors.

His frequent sackings of ministers and other officials and

arrests and expulsions of journalists have attracted criticism,

but he has also embarked on an ambitious infrastructure

programme, building schools, health centres, a new airport

terminal and a $1.5 million commemorative arch in Banjul.

Gambia's economy is based on groundnuts and on income from

tourists lured by its palm-fringed Atlantic beaches.

Tourist revenues fell sharply after the coup when many

European countries advised against visiting Gambia but the

government said last month it was hoping for a 75 percent rise

in arrivals this year.





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 10 Aug 1996 00:55:58 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Nigeria

Message-ID: <



Brian,

As I was watching Nigeria beat Argentina on the stands between the hedges in

Athens' Sanford Stadium, it made me a very proud African. Being a former

intercollegiate soccer player myself I understand why people think African

football will never get on the global map...can't play together, lack of

technical development etc, etc...and most of these are true. Nigeria was

performing against all these odds by dismantling Mexico, then Brazil and then

Argentina in one week...by the way no country has ever beaten these three

American powers of football combined in less than a week. To me this was my

highlight of the '96 games, and the lowpoint was when the Ghanaian 4x100

relay team was booted in the fianals without any apparent explanation..thanks

NBC. Overall, I think Africa as a continent did superbly well.

OK, about my "irresponsible" statements I made concerning Latjorr Ndow's

efforts with the National Troup according to your "charge," his excellency

Tombong Saidy. Well, Tom I was not trying to be "irresponsible," I was trying

to remind everyone what foreign missions are for such as the Gambia Embassies

or the Nigerian Embassies with a tip of the hat for Latjorr...if this is

being irresponsible SO BE IT...Peace BS



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 10 Aug 1996 01:36:38 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <



Mats..

Well I live in Atlanta and I do know Lamin Jammeh(no relation to Yaya), and

his uncle Mr Bittaye, I will send your greetings!

I can't but totally agree with you on your comments about the situation in

Banjul, well Gambia. I know people are scared to death to talk, and the

neo-nepotism and the neo-tribalism that is taking shape at home makes you

wonder if this is another Liberia or Burundi in the making....may God

forbid..Amen >>>BS



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 10 Aug 1996 01:44:58 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: HI

Message-ID: <



Go on sistersoldier................get emm..I dont know u but I love that

intro..Peace Baboucarr Sillah in Hotlanta, Olympic City, tell Juan Antonio

Samarach to kiss our grits'''''''''''''''''if this is not the best Olympics

ever well minus NBC...



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 10 Aug 1996 14:36:20 +0100

From: Mats Danielsson <

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



It's a small world...and yes, the correct name of the uncle is Ablie

Bittaye and nothing else.



We are finally united again (Awa came yesterday) and that is really the

way it should be; you can't take away a part of a working engine..



Best of luck

Mats & Awa



------------------------------



Date: 10 Aug 1996 20:07:42 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: From PANA

Message-ID: <



Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

quoiset@sonatel.senet.net



10 Aug 96 - Libya-Gambia



Jammeh Commends Kadhafi's Support



TRIPOLI, Libya (PANA) - Libyan leader, Col. Moammar Kadhafi, on Friday in

Tripoli, received Gambian vice-president

and defence minister, Capt. Edward Singateh, who was carrying a message from

Yahya Jammeh, the Gambian head of state.



Libyan television said Jammeh in the message, commended the Libyan leader's

role in strengthening the struggle of African

peoples for freedom and independence.



He also stressed the importance Gambia attaches to the development of

relations with Libya in all fields.



Relations between Libya and Gambia have significantly improved since the

Gambian military took power on July 22, 1994,

ending the long reign of president Dawda Jawara.





AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando

Times



.......................................................................................

Momodou Camara

_______________________________________________

Momodou@inform-bbs.dk

or

mcamara@post3.tele.dk

URL

________________________________________________

--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 28

*************************

