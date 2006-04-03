|
GAMBIA-L Digest 27
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Books by Papa Jeng
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
2) Re: changes(comments awaited)
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
3) Re: I am back
by SillahB@aol.com
4) Re: A question about recent e...
by SillahB@aol.com
5) constitution
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
6) NEW MEMBER
by sarr@sprynet.com
7) U.S. House renews ties to Africa development fund (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
8) Re: NEW MEMBER
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
9) Re: constitution
by Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
10) UN Chief and Africa (fwd)
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
11) Graduate Assistantships!! (fwd)
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
12) Employment opportunities at IISD (fwd)
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
13)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
14)
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
15) Re: Constitution
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
16) Re: your mail
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
17) Position Announcement-- post graduate research (fwd)
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
18) Vacation
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
19) Glad to be a member!!!
by Isatou Secka <isatou@Glue.umd.edu>
20) Re: Glad to be a member!!!
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
21) NEW MEMEBER INTRO!!!
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
Date: 27 Jul 1996 14:43:49 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Books by Papa Jeng
Hi Gambia-l!
Here are some books by a Gambian author Papa Jeng-for sale.
1. The SeneGambian woman
2. Development aid
3. Detained
4. A catalogue of errors
The books cost $12 per copy (postage and packing inclusive) and if you buy
all four books you pay only $45.
Please send me an e-mail if you are interested.
Regards
Momodou Camara
Date: 28 Jul 1996 21:55:48 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: changes(comments awaited)
My opinion is that the names and e-mail addresses of members of the Gambia-l
should be available to any member requesting for it as before. I don't see
any
reason why we have to be 'anonymous'. Every one should just know that
contents
of mails and articles are purely the opinion of the author, and do not in any
way
reflect the official position or thougts of list members. As one member once
wrote; "what we write for everyone's reading should be based on facts that
we
can defend".
>Hi folks,
>When gambia-l first started, it was a small community of
>largely acquaintances. Fortunately, we have now grown to incorporate
>more Gambians and honorary Gambians albeit with problems associated with
>growing.
>The thorniest problem facing the list is that of the review
>command. Previously, members wanting to see who was on the list would
>send a command to the listproc server and receive in return a list of
>all the members and their email addresses. This facility has however not
>proven satisfactory to all members.Some members, citing the presence of
>embassy officials in the list, have express concern over their names being
>made available to all those who ask for it and thereby exposing themselves
>to repercussions from the military back home for views epressed on this
>list.
>As a result of these concerns, Tony and I decided that it would be
>prudent, as a preliminary step, to deny access to the membership list to
>all but the listmanagers. To get accesss to the list, a members would
>have to write to the list asking that the list be sent to them. Another
>member can then privatley send us mail and ask that their name not be
>included in the list to be given to this member. If one wanted to, they
>could request that their name be never given to anyone. This step, we
>think would be in the best interest of the list as it would ensure that
>privacy concerns of members are respected while not materially affecting
>the list.
>Our actions might sound authoritarian; two guys deciding what is
>good for the rest. We however both understand that we cannot make this
>decision alone. We thought that since this action is open to debate, any
>likely damage can be quickly repaired.
>This, I must emphasize, is just a preliminary step. The members
>of the list will decide the future of the list. My opinion is that
>our guiding principle be to do whatever it is that would ensure the
>viability of the list way into the future and guarantee that it remains an
>open forum for the discussion of issues affecting our motherland.
>Bye for now,
>-Abdou.
>
>
>
Date: Sun, 28 Jul 1996 23:27:37 -0400
From: SillahB@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: I am back
Latjor,
Again I think you should be commended, I tip my hat off for you. You did what
the Embassy should have done! As a representative of a foreign government
overseas, it is the Gambian embassy's sole responsibility to come to the
Troupe's rescue wheather Banjul has informed them or not as I heard........I
do not know whose decision was to ignore the members of the Troupe but it was
rather ingenious>>>BRAVO LAT...Peace BS
Date: Sun, 28 Jul 1996 23:48:18 -0400
From: SillahB@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: A question about recent e...
Dana,
To your question about Jammeh's refusal to push election date forward in
regards to free and fair election....I'm sorry, but I do not think it is
logistically possible given the time frame and understanding
Gambian politics to have a free and fair ballot. It is sad but it is the
truth....Peace BS
Date: Mon, 29 Jul 1996 17:08:55 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: constitution
Hi Folks,
I have an electronic version of the draft constitution. Since the
file is so big (about 500kbs) , I do not think that it would be a good
idea to post it as most of us have quotas on our accounts.
I will therefore send it to those who can handle such a large
file. Alternatively, I can post it in several manageable parts to
allow us to debate the merits of the document and at the same time not
drown members with quotas.
What do you think ?
-Abdou.
Date: Mon, 29 Jul 1996 16:20:17 -0700
From: sarr@sprynet.com
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: NEW MEMBER
HELLO FELOLOW MEMBERS:
I AM WRITING TO RECOMMEND BABOUCARR SEY, COMMONLY KNOWN AS BEESEY, FOR INCLUSION
ON THE LIST. HIS E-MAIL ADDRESS IS BEESEY@AOL.COM. THANK YOU FOR YOUR
CONSIDERATION IN THIS MATTER.
ALWAYS,
SOFFIE B. CEESAY
Date: Mon, 29 Jul 1996 17:08:41 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: U.S. House renews ties to Africa development fund (fwd)
FYI-
Tony
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Mon, 29 Jul 1996 15:00:20 PDT
From: Reuters <C-reuters@clari.net>
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.northwestern, clari.world.gov.intl_relations,
clari.world.africa.eastern, clari.world.africa.western,
clari.world.africa.southern
Subject: U.S. House renews ties to Africa development fund
WASHINGTON (Reuter) - The House
voted Monday to renew U.S. participation in the Development
Fund for Africa, although Congress previously refused to provide
money for American contributions.
On a voice vote, the House approved reauthorization of
participation in the development fund, based on a recommendation
by the House International Relations Committee.
The Development Fund for Africa is the concessional lending
affiliate of the African Development Bank.
President Clinton had requested $704 million for the fund
for the 1997 to 1999 fiscal years. The government's fiscal year
starts Oct. 1.
This year and last, Congress declined to include money for
the U.S. contribution to the fund as part of annual foreign aid
appropriations. Both times it cited problems with financial
accountability.
The reauthorization of U.S. participation is necessary to
permit continued U.S. involvement in the fund's activities and
future debate over funding levels.
In urging passage of the legislation, the House
International Relations Committee said the United States should
remain involved in Africa.
``Africa's economic development needs are best met by sound
currencies, foreign investment, free trade -- particularly with
the United States -- and freeing economies from regulation and
government interference,'' the House Republican Conference
report on the committee's action said.
Date: Mon, 29 Jul 1996 23:35:45 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: NEW MEMBER
Hi,
Baboucarr Sey becomes our 69th member.
Date: Tue, 30 Jul 1996 03:55:34 -0400 (EDT)
From: Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: constitution
Thanks for your offer to share the contents of the Gambia Constitution
with all of us. Please give it to us in bits and pieces.I think there can
be a fruitful discussion of several paragraphs every other day.This will
allow us to print and delete.Keep the faith and know that failure to
monitor the activities of military men in political power opens a
Pandora's box of mischief for the naive and the careless.Discussing the
contents of the constitution is the first and most important step in the
creation of a civil and democratic society.Post the material and let the
debate begin.
Sincerely,
Sulayman S. Nyang
(nyang @ cldc.howard.edu)
On Mon, 29 Jul 1996, ABDOU wrote:
> Hi Folks,
> I have an electronic version of the draft constitution. Since the
> file is so big (about 500kbs) , I do not think that it would be a good
> idea to post it as most of us have quotas on our accounts.
> I will therefore send it to those who can handle such a large
> file. Alternatively, I can post it in several manageable parts to
> allow us to debate the merits of the document and at the same time not
> drown members with quotas.
> What do you think ?
> -Abdou.
>
> *******************************************************************************
> A. TOURAY.
> at137@columbia.edu
> abdou@cs.columbia.edu
> abdou@touchscreen.com
> (212) 749-7971
> MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
> http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
>
> A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
> SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
> I WANDER AND I WONDER.
> ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
> *******************************************************************************
>
Date: Tue, 30 Jul 96 10:06:09 CDT
From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: UN Chief and Africa (fwd)
Message-ID: <9607301506.AA07449@iastate.edu>
African Men and Women:
>This diatribe (def: denunciatory harangue) appeared in today's Wall
>Street Journal. Even though, like all such pieces, it should be read with
>a sense of humor and one or two grains of salt (so to speak), it contains
>some assumptions on the UN's mandate/responsibility toward Africa which I
>do not share and which I wonder if you do. Since when did the UN become
>Africa's keeper? Since when did the secretary-general of the UN become
>personally responsible for massacres and bad governance in Africa? Since
>when did poor Boutros Boutros-Gali become the devil incarnate? And while
>we are at it, since when did the ability to define "democracy" become a
>measure of the OAU's usefulness? Would Africa be better off without the
>OAU? Perhaps someone can enlighten me on these issues...
>
>Sincerely,
>
>
>PS: Don't blame me for reading the WSJ's editorial page--it comes with
> the important sections of the paper free.
>
>
>"The U.N.'s Shameful Record in Africa"
>
> By GEORGE B.N. AYITTEY
>
> Dissatisfied with his ineffectual management style and
> ineptitude at reforming the U.N., the U.S. has vowed to
> veto a second term for the secretary-general, Boutros
> Boutros-Ghali. Miffed, the secretary-general has been
> touring world capitals, lobbying strenuously for support.
> He has even dropped hints of racism: All former U.N.
> secretary-generals automatically served two terms but, as
> an African (Egyptian), he is being denied a second. Early
> this month, he sought the endorsement of African leaders,
> meeting in Yaounde, Cameroon, for the 32nd Summit of
> the Organization of African Unity. They reaffirmed in a
> communiqui "the historic importance of the election of an
> African" to that post.
>
> Notwithstanding and unrelated to the U.S. case against
> BB-G, many Africans are even more vexed at him. Here
> are some of their complaints:
>
> Failure to Inject Sanity Into the OAU
>
> Since its inception in 1964, the OAU has achieved the
> unenviable distinction of being the most useless
> organization on the African continent. It can't even define
> "democracy." Only 13 out of 54 of the member states
> (Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde Islands, Central African
> Republic, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Namibia, Sao
> Tome & Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, South Africa and
> Zambia) hold regular elections. Largely a den of
> unrepentant despots, the OAU is more noted for its
> glittery annual jamborees--where rabid autocrats clink
> champagne glasses to celebrate their longevity in office.
> They use the annual OAU summit to bullwhip and extort
> aid from the international community, instead of taking the
> initiative to solve the continent's problems themselves.
>
> This year's summit in
> cash-strapped Cameroon carried
> a price tag of $120 million that
> included a fleet of brand-new
> Mercedes Benzes to transport
> the visiting heads of state for
> three days. "Cameroon cannot
> afford to hold this summit at this
> time," fumed Fru Ndi, leader of
> Cameroon's Social Democratic
> Front. "Parents cannot send
> children to school. People are
> sick and cannot buy medicine."
>
> Even the state-owned daily newspaper, the Cameroon
> Tribune, could not resist taking a swipe: "At 32, neither
> the OAU nor most of its members actually behave at that
> age, in terms of conflict resolution, democratic practices
> and acceptable governance."
>
> In Hock With African Despots
>
> Most Africans suspect the U.N. chief is in hock with
> African dictators, pandering to their whims. Sub-Saharan
> Africa has the worst human rights record in the world.
> Yet Mr. Boutros-Ghali has done little to promote the
> U.N.'s own 1948 Universal Declaration of Human
> Rights, which asserts: "Freedom of expression is not the
> product of any political system or ideology. It is a
> universal human right, defined and guaranteed in
> international law. . . . Everyone has the right to freedom
> of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to
> hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive
> and impart information and ideas through any media
> regardless of boundaries." according to New
> York-based Freedom House, of Africa's 54 countries,
> only seven have a free press. Of the 20 countries
> world-wide where the press is most shackled, nine are in
> Africa: Algeria, Burundi, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Libya,
> Nigeria, Somalia, Sudan and Zaire. Countries in the "not
> free" category include Cameroon, host of the OAU
> summit.
>
> Nor has Mr. Boutros-Ghali addressed the issue of
> continuing Arab enslavement of blacks in Mauritania and
> Sudan, despite mounting evidence. Last month, two
> reporters from the Baltimore Sun actually went to Sudan,
> bought two black slaves and set them free. Inter Press
> Service correspondent, Nhial Bol filed a July 12 report
> charging that the regime of Sudanese President Omar Al
> Bashir has not only been condoning slavery but also
> selling black children to Arab countries in exchange for
> weapons. "Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be much
> momentum [at the U.N.] for a campaign to prohibit slave
> practices, whether in Sudan, Mauritania or Brazil," says
> Jemera Rone, a researcher for the New York-based
> Human Rights Watch/Africa. "In none of these cases has
> there been any step forward." On the other hand, the
> U.N. chief did move quickly to impose diplomatic
> sanctions against Sudan for its alleged role in a plot last
> year to assassinate Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.
>
> Nigerian pro-democracy activists are particularly
> incensed at Mr. Boutros-Ghali. On March 29, a
> four-member U.N. mission, led by Togo's former foreign
> minister, Koffi Amega, arrived in Nigeria at the invitation
> of Gen. Sani Abacha's military government to investigate
> the circumstances of last November's execution of
> opposition leader Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni
> activists, as well as the military's democratization plans.
> To encourage Nigerians to come forward, the team
> assured them of confidentiality and protection against
> reprisals. Those who spoke with the team included Ogoni
> leaders and Kudirat Abiola, the wife of jailed Chief
> Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of Nigeria's June
> 12, 1993, presidential elections. On April 4 she pleaded
> ominously and in vain with the U.N. team "to help
> forestall the crisis in the country." Two months later, she
> was brutally gunned down by unknown assailants.
>
> To its credit, the 24-page U.N. report criticized the law
> under which the nine Ogoni activists were hanged. But
> opposition groups slammed its endorsement of Abacha's
> transitional program to hand over power in 1998. The
> Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, a
> Lagos-based group, expressed shock at the U.N. team's
> conclusion that Gen. Abacha is "sincere" in his
> commitment to move to democratic rule.
>
> Failed Missions in Africa
>
> In recent years, the U.N. has blundered through and
> exacerbated one African crisis after the other. It claims
> Mozambique as a "success"--but only because it avoided
> repeating its own embarrassing missteps in Angola. It has
> pulled out of Western Sahara after failing to organize a
> referendum there. The 1993 Somalia mission was a
> monumental disaster, costing a staggering $3.5 billion and
> the lives of 18 American Marines. The Liberian mission
> has been a miserable fiasco. In Burundi, where ethnic
> tensions exploded into a military coup yesterday, the
> U.N. has sat on its hands--just as it did earlier in nearby
> Rwanda, with horrifying results.
>
> At the OAU Summit, Rwanda's president, Pasteur
> Bizimungu, berated Mr. Boutros-Ghali for abandoning
> the Rwandan people during the 1994 genocide that
> claimed at least 500,000 lives. "He has not delivered,"
> said the Rwandan president. "Some people have said we
> should support his candidacy because of African
> solidarity, but African solidarity also means
> accountability. After the genocide started, there were
> more than 2,000 U.N. troops in Rwanda. Instead of
> using them . . . they withdrew. We don't know why. He
> has betrayed those people who were massacred and the
> African people," he added.
>
> Misunderstanding Africa's Economic Crisis
>
> Africa's economic performance has lagged persistently
> behind that of other Third World regions, despite
> receiving more than $300 billion in foreign aid since
> 1960. Crumbling infrastructure, senseless civil wars,
> political instability, high taxes, rampant inflation,
>runaway
> government expenditures, unstable currencies and
> high-level corruption have all conspired to stunt Africa's
> economic growth and render the continent unattractive to
> foreign investors. According to the World Bank, in 1995
> a record $231 billion in foreign investment flowed into the
> Third World. But Africa's share was a paltry $2 billion or
> 1%. Even Africa's own kleptocrats avoid the continent.
> The U.N. itself estimated that $200 billion--or 90% of
> Sub-Saharan Africa's GDP--was shipped to foreign
> banks in 1991 alone.
>
> The secrets of economic growth are known: rule of law,
> private property rights, pro-market and pro-trade
> policies, investment in human capital and creating an
> entrepreneurial environment. But Africa's problem is the
> predatory state itself--government hijacked by gangsters
> and con artists, who have turned the state sector, instead
> of the market, into the arena for private wealth
> accumulation. The underlying ethic is self-aggrandizement
> and self-perpetuation in power. The richest people in
> Africa are heads of state and their ministers. Helping the
> poor, promoting competitive economic growth and
> reforming the state are anathema to the ruling elite. If
> pressured, they adopt temporary, cosmetic "reforms" that
> ensure a continued flow of Western aid. But most
> Africans understand this reform posturing as the
> "Babangida boogie": one step forward, three steps back,
> a sidekick and a flip to land on a fat Swiss bank account.
>
> Only a U.N. leader who has the guts to call this charade
> for what it is could begin to apply the proper incentives
> for genuine development of competitive markets. But
> incredibly, Mr. Boutros-Ghali intends to deal with these
> corrupt African states by administering more of the same
> failed medicine.
>
> On March 15, the U.N. launched a $25 billion Initiative
> on Africa to revive development, using the same defective
> state apparatus. The plan was hatched in consultation
> with African leaders at a meeting in Burkina Faso last
> January. During the launch, Mr. Boutros-Ghali warned
> that Africa is at risk of becoming the "lost continent."
>But
> the New York-based African Observer dismissed the
> harangue as "a charade and . . . a pretext for U.N.
> Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali to run for
> re-election this fall as a supporter of African
> development." A more scathing editorial came from
> Ghana's crusading newspaper, Free Press, describing it
> as "U.N. Largess to African Dictators": "We are
> dismayed that hitherto the U.N., and the nations that
> influence it most, have refused to appreciate that Africa
>is
> a continent dominated by dictators, and that the tragedy
> which blights the continent today is the doing of these
> notorious dictators."
>
> Give Africa a U.N. chief who can stand up to the tyrants
> of the Third World, who can enforce the U.N.'s own
> rules and Charter of Human Rights. But please, not Mr.
> Boutros-Ghali again.
>
>
>
> Mr. Ayittey, a native of Ghana, is associate professor
> of economics at American University and president of
> the Washington-based Free Africa Foundation.
------- End of Forwarded Message
Date: Wed, 31 Jul 96 15:25:14 CDT
From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Graduate Assistantships!! (fwd)
Message-ID: <9607312025.AA08223@iastate.edu>
>I have a strong possibility of funding for a graduate student (M.S.
>preferred, Ph.D. possible) beginning in Sept. The student would
>likely be examining the effects of additions of plant residue,
>compost, and manure on soil P fractions and soil Al chemistry.
>Please have any interested students contact me right away by e-mail
>or phone. I'm particularly looking for students who have a strong
>chemistry background.
Date: Wed, 31 Jul 96 15:41:08 CDT
From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Employment opportunities at IISD (fwd)
Message-ID: <9607312041.AA08266@iastate.edu>
Date: Tue, 30 Jul 1996 17:08:36 +0200
From: Heather Creech <HCREECH@iisdpost.iisd.ca>
To: Multiple recipients of list <infoterra@cedar.univie.ac.at>
Subject: Employment opportunities at IISD
International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD)
Program Director and Program Officer
Community Adaptation and Sustainable Livelihoods Program
IISD is an independent non-profit corporation whose mission is to
promote sustainable development in decision making. Sustainable
development enhances the economic, environmental and social well being
of current and future generations. The Institute undertakes projects and
programs internationally and in Canada and is governed by an
independent, international board of directors. IISD is supported by
CIDA, Environment Canada and Manitoba Environment in addition to a wide
range of international sources.
The Community Adaptation and Sustainable Livelihoods Program is
currently focusing its work at the community and household levels. It
works with partners to identify local adaptive strategies and to analyze
the roles of policy and technology in support of these strategies and of
sustainable livelihoods. The program uses participatory action research
methodology. The program has been active for three years in communities
in Africa and is now applying the concepts within Canada and in Asia.
We are currently seeking a program director at the senior managerial
level to oversee this program, as well as an officer level candidate to
help us manage project(s) within the program area (community based
drought mitigation, biodiversity conservation and sustainable
livelihoods in dry lands and prairie areas). As a Senior Manager, the
Program Director is responsible for: creating an annual workplan and
budget, implementing the plan and achieving desired results;
fundraising; managing human resources; working with advisory groups; and
developing and implementing a communications strategy.
The Program Officer is responsible for: engaging in project management,
research activities and reports preparation; working in close
co-operation with NGO partners, policy analysts, and others, to
facilitate current projects on community based drought mitigation and
biodiversity conservation strategies; assisting in management of various
aspects of the program area and helping to develop new projects.
Qualifications:
The Program Director requires a Ph. D. in a related discipline and
field experience at a senior level managing programs or projects related
to sustainable development or employment and livelihoods.
The Program Officer requires post graduate training in sustainable
development, community development or a related field and significant
experience in project management, policy analysis or community
assessment.
Both positions require familiarity with the principles and current
thinking on sustainable development, sustainable livelihoods, and
drylands management. Experience in developing countries, especially in
Africa and Asia, are definite assets. Both positions are based in
Winnipeg but the candidates should be prepared to travel as required.
Knowledge of other languages is an asset.
IISD is committed to equal opportunity.
Reply by August 16, 1996 with a curriculum vitae and the
names of three references to:
Mr. Ian R. Seymour
Director of OperationsInternational Institute for Sustainable
Development (IISD)
161 Portage Avenue East
Winnipeg, MB
R3B 0Y4
Facsimile: 204-958-7710
E-mail: reception@iisdpost.iisd.ca
WWW: http://iisd1.iisd.ca/
Heather Creech
Program Director, Information and Communications
International Institute for Sustainable Development
Winnipeg, Canada
hcreech@iisdpost.iisd.ca
Ph: (204) 958 7735
Fx: (204) 958 7710
http://iisd1.iisd.ca/
Date: Wed, 31 Jul 1996 19:08:02 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Hi folks,
=09Here are the first 600 lines of the constitution.
***************************************************************************=
****
1=BE A DRAFT Of a CONSTITUTION
for the
Second Republic of The Gambia
=20
_=20
In the name of God, the Almighty,
=20
we the people of The Gambia have accomplished a great
and historic task. We have had our say on how we
should be governed. For this Constitution contains our
will and resolve for good governance and a just, =20
secure and prosperous society.
=20
Our hopes and aspirations as a people were reflected =20
in the enthusiasm and zeal with which we embarked on
the task of nation building on the attainment of
independence. The self-perpetuating rule of the recent=20
past, however, soon gave rise to the abuse of office =20
and related vices which negated the total welfare of =20
the Gambian people.
=20
This Constitution provides for us a fundamental law,
which affirms our commitment to freedom, justice, =20
probity and accountability. It also affirms the =20
principle that all power emanate from the sovereign =20
will of the people.
=20
The fundamental rights and freedoms enshrined in this
Constitution, will ensure for all time respect for and=20
observance of human rights and fundamental
ARRANGEMENT OF SECTIONS
=20
Section CHAPTER I
=20
THE REPUBLIC
=20
1 The Republic
2 Public Seal
3 National flag and anthem
=20
CHAPTER ll
=20
THE CONSTITUTION AND THE LAWS
=20
4 Supremacy of the Constitution
5 Enforcement of the Constitution
6 Defence of the Constitution
7 The laws of The Gambia =20
=20
=20
=20
=20
CHAPTER lll
=20
CITIZENSHIP
=20
8 Citizens on the commencement of the Constitution
9 Citizens by birth
10 Citizens by descent
11 Marriage to a citizen
12 Naturalisation as a citizen
13 Deprivation of citizenship
14 Restoration of citizenship
15 Acts of the National Assembly
16 Interpretation of Chapter Ill
=20
=20
CHAPTER IV
235 Transitional and consequential
=09/* This goes on for a while; so I cut it out A.T (?
=20
SCHEDULE 1
=20
THE NATIONAL FLAG
=20
SCHEDULE 2
=20
TRANSITIONAL AND CONSEQUENTIAL PROVISIONS
=20
In the name of God, the Almighty,
=20
we the people of The Gambia have accomplished a great
and historic task. We have had our say on how we
should be governed. For this Constitution contains our
will and resolve for good governance and a just, =20
secure and prosperous society.
=20
Our hopes and aspirations as a people were reflected =20
in the enthusiasm and zeal with which we embarked on
the task of nation building on the attainment of
independence. The self-perpetuating rule of the recent=20
past, however, soon gave rise to the abuse of office =20
and related vices which negated the total welfare of =20
the Gambian people.
=20
This Constitution provides for us a fundamental law,
which affirms our commitment to freedom, justice, =20
probity and accountability. It also affirms the =20
principle that all power emanate from the sovereign =20
will of the people.
=20
The fundamental rights and freedoms enshrined in this
Constitution, will ensure for all time respect for and=20
observance of human rights and fundamental
=20
The Constitution of The Republic of the Gambia
.
=20
(2) Where any question referred to in
paragraphs (a), (b) or (d) of subsection 1) arises in any =20
=20
proceedings in any other court that court
shall stay its proceedings and refer the matter to the supreme =20
=20
Supreme Court for its determination, and
such other court shall give effect to any decision of the L
Supreme Court in the matter.
=20
0 (3) The proceedings in the Supreme Court on
any question referred to in paragraph (d) of subsection
(1 ) shall be held in camera- =20
d.
=20
Appellate 128. (1) An appeal shall lie to the Supreme
Court as of right -
jurisdiction
=20
a) from any judgement of the Court of
Appeal on an appeal in any civil or criminal cause or matter
from a judgement of the high Court in the
exercise of its original jurisdiction; =20
=20
(b from any judgement of the Court of
Appeal dismissing an appeal from a sentence of death imposed
by any other court;
=20
=20
(c) in such other case as may be prescribed
by Act of the National Assembly. =20
=20
(2 An appeal shall lie to the Supreme
Court with the leave of the Court of Appeal from a judgement of
the
Court of Appeal in any cause or matter
commenced in a court other than the High Court where the
Court of Appeal is satisfied that the
case involves a substantial question of law or it is in the
public
interest that the cause or matter
should be heard by the Supreme Court.
=20
(3) An appeal shall lie to the Supreme
Court with the leave of that Court from any other judgement of
the
Court of Appeal.
=20
(4) An appeal shall lie to the Supreme
Court, in any case referred to in subsection (1), (2) or (3) at
the instance of a party to the proceedings
in the Court of Appeal or, with the leave of the Supreme Court
or the Court of Appeal, at the instance
of any other person having an interest in the matter or, in a
criminal cause or matter, at the
instance of the Attorney General acting in the interest of
justice and for !
the avoidance of abuse to the legal
process:
=20
Provided that in any appeal at the
Date: Wed, 31 Jul 96 22:16:35 CDT
From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Hi Tony/Abdou/Latjorr,
Please add the following friends of mine to the newsgroup:
N'Della N'Jie (Iowa) ndella@iastate.edu
Isata Secka (Maryland) isatou@glue.umd.edu
Anna Secka (Connecticut) secka@cse.bridgeport.edu
N'Koyo Faal (Washington D.C.) faaln@gusun.acc.georgetown.edu
They are looking forward to becoming members of gambia-l. Thanks.
N'Deye Marie
Date: 1 Aug 1996 09:20:11 -0500
From: "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Constitution
Fellas,
Abdou, thanks for your opening posting of the Constitution. The preamble =
to the document is very elevating except one observation which I find =
very disconcerting. That is, the attempt to use the section for =
political pandering. I am referring here to the following "The =
self-perpetuating rule of the recent past, however, soon gave rise to the =
abuse of office and related vices which negated the total welfare of the =
Gambian people". This is purely a political statement that does not have =
a place in the constitution. While I find some of the performances of the =
past regime deplorable, this is purely a matter of personal political =
opinion which other Gambians may or may not agree. As such, these =
opinions should be left to the political public arena and not enshrined =
in the constitution. In other words, if we were to incorporate the =
feelings of all Gambians toward the past regime in the constitution, not =
only will we have a conflicting document but it will fill a thousand =
pages and render the document pointless.
Good day and look forward to further postings.
Yaya
Date: Thu, 1 Aug 1996 10:54:57 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: your mail
Hey Folks,
We have now topped the 70 mark. With the recent additions of the
four people recommended by Ndey Marie Njie, we now have 72 members. This
makes our list a large and active one; relative to other country-specific
lists. Things are going well for gambia-l but we still need more members;
so bring 'em online !
-Abdou.
Date: Fri, 02 Aug 96 09:35:58 CDT
From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: africans@iastate.edu
Subject: Position Announcement-- post graduate research (fwd)
Message-ID: <9608021435.AA09666@iastate.edu>
Dear Colleague:
Enclosed please find a position announcement in the Agricultural
Engineering Department at the University of Illnois at
Urbana-Champaign. Please bring the announcement to the attention of
qualified candidates in your Department.
Thank you for your consideration.
Sincerely,
Loren E. Bode
Professor & Head
Agricultural Engineering Department
University of Illinois
POSITION OPENING
Department of Agricultural Engineering
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
July, 1996
Position:
Post-Graduate Research Associated in Agricultural Engineering.
Qualifications:
Ph.D. or M.S. in CS, EE, ME, Ag. Engineering or closely related area
with research experience in instrumentation and control systems are
required. The candidate is expected to conduct research projects in
the area of machine vision and other sensors for precision farming
and site-specific chemical application systems.
Salary:
Competitive and commensurate with working experience.
Starting Date:
Sept. 21, 1996.
Send resume and cover letter to:
Dr. Lei Tian
Department of Agricultural Engineering
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
360L AESB, 1304 W. Pennsylvania St.
Urbana, IL 61801
Phone: (217) 333-7534
Fax: (217) 244-0323
Email: lei-tian@uiuc.edu
Dini Voss
332K Ag Eng Sci Bldg
217-244-9528
------- End of Forwarded Message
Date: Fri, 2 Aug 1996 09:12:01 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Vacation
Hi Everybody,
After 5pm pacific or 8pm Eastern time today, August 2nd, I will
be detached from The Internet for the next 2 weeks. I am taking a vacation and will be
leaving Seattle tomorrow for Las Vegas and then to San Jose, California to
visit my mother and sister. When I reach San Jose, I will try to access
my computer account here with my sister's computer if it is possible.
Please direct any concerns and questions about the list to Abdou,
as he will continue with the fine job that he has been doing. I will be
back on the net on August 19th.
Thanks
Tony
Date: Fri, 2 Aug 1996 17:46:33 -0400 (EDT)
From: Isatou Secka <isatou@Glue.umd.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Glad to be a member!!!
Hi everyone,
I'm really exited about becoming a member of this newsgroup and I'm
looking forward to using this forum to voice my opinions and to listen
to the concerns of other Gambians.
For those of you who don't know me, I attended Gambia High School from
1982 thru 1989, after which I proceeded to work for a year at Civil
Aviation. I came to the U.S in 1990 and obtained a B.S. in Electrical
Engineering from the University of Maryland (College Park) in May 1994.
I returned home summer of 94 to Gambia and worked for a year with
Gamtel as a Data Coms Engineer. I've been back since Aug 95 and I'll be
entering my final year of an M.S. Comm Systems Engineering program at
the same institution. My research work includes IP multicasting schemes
and wireless hybrid satellite communication. I hope to complete my
thesis May 97.
I am a strong beleiver in the "back to home movement" because I feel
that it is our responsibility as citizens of the Gambia to go back and
develop our nation, even though I agree that we may need to acquire some
experience in the developed world to be able to make a significant
contribution.
Looking forward to hearing from my fellow brothers and sisters
Date: Sat, 3 Aug 1996 10:06:25 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
Subject: Re: Glad to be a member!!!
Hey Nens...,
Welcome aboard! I have been looking for you on the list for quite a while.
By the way, I'm among the first memebers of the list. I'm also going to be
recommending Dibs to the list shortly.
Glad to have my first SISTER-IN-LAW aboard!
Regards,
Date: Sat, 3 Aug 1996 10:54:28 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: NEW MEMEBER INTRO!!!
Hello,
I would like to recommend my beautiful and loving wife to the list. Soon
she will be joining her sisters Isatou and possibly Anna Secka. Her name
is Dibor Secka, a.k.a Dibs but she now goes by her married name of Dibor
Secka-Jallow. Her e-mail address is DSecka@mailport.delta-air.com.
Dibs, I hope that you find this list interesting. Welcome aboard!
