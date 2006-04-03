Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Books by Papa Jeng

by

2) Re: changes(comments awaited)

by

3) Re: I am back

by

4) Re: A question about recent e...

by

5) constitution

by ABDOU <

6) NEW MEMBER

by

7) U.S. House renews ties to Africa development fund (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

8) Re: NEW MEMBER

by ABDOU <

9) Re: constitution

by Sulayman Nyang <

10) UN Chief and Africa (fwd)

by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

11) Graduate Assistantships!! (fwd)

by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

12) Employment opportunities at IISD (fwd)

by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

13)

by ABDOU <

14)

by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

15) Re: Constitution

by "YaYa Jallow" <

16) Re: your mail

by ABDOU <

17) Position Announcement-- post graduate research (fwd)

by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

18) Vacation

by "A. Loum" <

19) Glad to be a member!!!

by Isatou Secka <

20) Re: Glad to be a member!!!

by

21) NEW MEMEBER INTRO!!!

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: 27 Jul 1996 14:43:49 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Books by Papa Jeng

Message-ID: <



Hi Gambia-l!

Here are some books by a Gambian author Papa Jeng-for sale.

1. The SeneGambian woman

2. Development aid

3. Detained

4. A catalogue of errors

The books cost $12 per copy (postage and packing inclusive) and if you buy



all four books you pay only $45.

Please send me an e-mail if you are interested.

Regards

Momodou Camara

_______________________________________________

Momodou@inform-bbs.dk

or

mcamara@post3.tele.dk

URL

________________________________________________

--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: 28 Jul 1996 21:55:48 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Re: changes(comments awaited)

Message-ID: <



My opinion is that the names and e-mail addresses of members of the Gambia-l

should be available to any member requesting for it as before. I don't see

any

reason why we have to be 'anonymous'. Every one should just know that

contents

of mails and articles are purely the opinion of the author, and do not in any

way

reflect the official position or thougts of list members. As one member once

wrote; "what we write for everyone's reading should be based on facts that

we

can defend".



-----------------------------

>Hi folks,

>When gambia-l first started, it was a small community of

>largely acquaintances. Fortunately, we have now grown to incorporate

>more Gambians and honorary Gambians albeit with problems associated with

>growing.

>The thorniest problem facing the list is that of the review

>command. Previously, members wanting to see who was on the list would

>send a command to the listproc server and receive in return a list of

>all the members and their email addresses. This facility has however not

>proven satisfactory to all members.Some members, citing the presence of

>embassy officials in the list, have express concern over their names being

>made available to all those who ask for it and thereby exposing themselves

>to repercussions from the military back home for views epressed on this

>list.

>As a result of these concerns, Tony and I decided that it would be

>prudent, as a preliminary step, to deny access to the membership list to

>all but the listmanagers. To get accesss to the list, a members would

>have to write to the list asking that the list be sent to them. Another

>member can then privatley send us mail and ask that their name not be

>included in the list to be given to this member. If one wanted to, they

>could request that their name be never given to anyone. This step, we

>think would be in the best interest of the list as it would ensure that

>privacy concerns of members are respected while not materially affecting

>the list.

>Our actions might sound authoritarian; two guys deciding what is

>good for the rest. We however both understand that we cannot make this

>decision alone. We thought that since this action is open to debate, any

>likely damage can be quickly repaired.

>This, I must emphasize, is just a preliminary step. The members

>of the list will decide the future of the list. My opinion is that

>our guiding principle be to do whatever it is that would ensure the

>viability of the list way into the future and guarantee that it remains an

>open forum for the discussion of issues affecting our motherland.

>Bye for now,

>-Abdou.

>

>

>

>*******************************************************************************

>*******************************************************************************

>A. TOURAY.

>at137@columbia.edu

>abdou@cs.columbia.edu

>abdou@touchscreen.com

>(212) 749-7971

>MY URL's ON THE WWW=

> http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou

>

>A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

>I WANDER AND I WONDER.

>ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

>*******************************************************************************

>*******************************************************************************



-----------------------------

Momodou Camara

____________________________

momodou@inform-bbs.dk,internet

or

mcamara@post3.tele.dk,internet

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara

____________________________



--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara









**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 28 Jul 1996 23:27:37 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: I am back

Message-ID: <



Latjor,

Again I think you should be commended, I tip my hat off for you. You did what

the Embassy should have done! As a representative of a foreign government

overseas, it is the Gambian embassy's sole responsibility to come to the

Troupe's rescue wheather Banjul has informed them or not as I heard........I

do not know whose decision was to ignore the members of the Troupe but it was

rather ingenious>>>BRAVO LAT...Peace BS



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 28 Jul 1996 23:48:18 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: A question about recent e...

Message-ID: <



Dana,

To your question about Jammeh's refusal to push election date forward in

regards to free and fair election....I'm sorry, but I do not think it is

logistically possible given the time frame and understanding

Gambian politics to have a free and fair ballot. It is sad but it is the

truth....Peace BS



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 29 Jul 1996 17:08:55 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: constitution

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Folks,

I have an electronic version of the draft constitution. Since the

file is so big (about 500kbs) , I do not think that it would be a good

idea to post it as most of us have quotas on our accounts.

I will therefore send it to those who can handle such a large

file. Alternatively, I can post it in several manageable parts to

allow us to debate the merits of the document and at the same time not

drown members with quotas.

What do you think ?

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 29 Jul 1996 16:20:17 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: NEW MEMBER

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



HELLO FELOLOW MEMBERS:



I AM WRITING TO RECOMMEND BABOUCARR SEY, COMMONLY KNOWN AS BEESEY, FOR INCLUSION

ON THE LIST. HIS E-MAIL ADDRESS IS

CONSIDERATION IN THIS MATTER.



ALWAYS,

SOFFIE B. CEESAY





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 29 Jul 1996 17:08:41 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: U.S. House renews ties to Africa development fund (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





FYI-



Tony







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 29 Jul 1996 15:00:20 PDT

From: Reuters <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.northwestern, clari.world.gov.intl_relations,

clari.world.africa.eastern, clari.world.africa.western,

clari.world.africa.southern

Subject: U.S. House renews ties to Africa development fund





WASHINGTON (Reuter) - The House

voted Monday to renew U.S. participation in the Development

Fund for Africa, although Congress previously refused to provide

money for American contributions.

On a voice vote, the House approved reauthorization of

participation in the development fund, based on a recommendation

by the House International Relations Committee.

The Development Fund for Africa is the concessional lending

affiliate of the African Development Bank.

President Clinton had requested $704 million for the fund

for the 1997 to 1999 fiscal years. The government's fiscal year

starts Oct. 1.

This year and last, Congress declined to include money for

the U.S. contribution to the fund as part of annual foreign aid

appropriations. Both times it cited problems with financial

accountability.

The reauthorization of U.S. participation is necessary to

permit continued U.S. involvement in the fund's activities and

future debate over funding levels.

In urging passage of the legislation, the House

International Relations Committee said the United States should

remain involved in Africa.

``Africa's economic development needs are best met by sound

currencies, foreign investment, free trade -- particularly with

the United States -- and freeing economies from regulation and

government interference,'' the House Republican Conference

report on the committee's action said.









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 29 Jul 1996 23:35:45 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: NEW MEMBER

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi,

Baboucarr Sey becomes our 69th member.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Jul 1996 03:55:34 -0400 (EDT)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: constitution

Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960730035032.7905A-100000@localhost>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Thanks for your offer to share the contents of the Gambia Constitution

with all of us. Please give it to us in bits and pieces.I think there can

be a fruitful discussion of several paragraphs every other day.This will

allow us to print and delete.Keep the faith and know that failure to

monitor the activities of military men in political power opens a

Pandora's box of mischief for the naive and the careless.Discussing the

contents of the constitution is the first and most important step in the

creation of a civil and democratic society.Post the material and let the

debate begin.

Sincerely,

Sulayman S. Nyang

(nyang @ cldc.howard.edu)



On Mon, 29 Jul 1996, ABDOU wrote:



> Hi Folks,

> I have an electronic version of the draft constitution. Since the

> file is so big (about 500kbs) , I do not think that it would be a good

> idea to post it as most of us have quotas on our accounts.

> I will therefore send it to those who can handle such a large

> file. Alternatively, I can post it in several manageable parts to

> allow us to debate the merits of the document and at the same time not

> drown members with quotas.

> What do you think ?

> -Abdou.

>

> *******************************************************************************

> A. TOURAY.

> at137@columbia.edu

> abdou@cs.columbia.edu

> abdou@touchscreen.com

> (212) 749-7971

> MY URL's ON THE WWW=

> http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou

>

> A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

> SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

> I WANDER AND I WONDER.

> ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

> *******************************************************************************

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Jul 96 10:06:09 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: UN Chief and Africa (fwd)

Message-ID: <





------- Forwarded Message



Subject: UN Chief and Africa

X-Mailer: EasyVincent 3.1

Date: Mon, 29 Jul 1996 20:52:20 CDT

From: Samuel S Buah <





African Men and Women:



>This diatribe (def: denunciatory harangue) appeared in today's Wall

>Street Journal. Even though, like all such pieces, it should be read with

>a sense of humor and one or two grains of salt (so to speak), it contains

>some assumptions on the UN's mandate/responsibility toward Africa which I

>do not share and which I wonder if you do. Since when did the UN become

>Africa's keeper? Since when did the secretary-general of the UN become

>personally responsible for massacres and bad governance in Africa? Since

>when did poor Boutros Boutros-Gali become the devil incarnate? And while

>we are at it, since when did the ability to define "democracy" become a

>measure of the OAU's usefulness? Would Africa be better off without the

>OAU? Perhaps someone can enlighten me on these issues...

>

>Sincerely,

>



>

>PS: Don't blame me for reading the WSJ's editorial page--it comes with

> the important sections of the paper free.

>

>

>"The U.N.'s Shameful Record in Africa"

>

> By GEORGE B.N. AYITTEY

>

> Dissatisfied with his ineffectual management style and

> ineptitude at reforming the U.N., the U.S. has vowed to

> veto a second term for the secretary-general, Boutros

> Boutros-Ghali. Miffed, the secretary-general has been

> touring world capitals, lobbying strenuously for support.

> He has even dropped hints of racism: All former U.N.

> secretary-generals automatically served two terms but, as

> an African (Egyptian), he is being denied a second. Early

> this month, he sought the endorsement of African leaders,

> meeting in Yaounde, Cameroon, for the 32nd Summit of

> the Organization of African Unity. They reaffirmed in a

> communiqui "the historic importance of the election of an

> African" to that post.

>

> Notwithstanding and unrelated to the U.S. case against

> BB-G, many Africans are even more vexed at him. Here

> are some of their complaints:

>

> Failure to Inject Sanity Into the OAU

>

> Since its inception in 1964, the OAU has achieved the

> unenviable distinction of being the most useless

> organization on the African continent. It can't even define

> "democracy." Only 13 out of 54 of the member states

> (Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde Islands, Central African

> Republic, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Namibia, Sao

> Tome & Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, South Africa and

> Zambia) hold regular elections. Largely a den of

> unrepentant despots, the OAU is more noted for its

> glittery annual jamborees--where rabid autocrats clink

> champagne glasses to celebrate their longevity in office.

> They use the annual OAU summit to bullwhip and extort

> aid from the international community, instead of taking the

> initiative to solve the continent's problems themselves.

>

> This year's summit in

> cash-strapped Cameroon carried

> a price tag of $120 million that

> included a fleet of brand-new

> Mercedes Benzes to transport

> the visiting heads of state for

> three days. "Cameroon cannot

> afford to hold this summit at this

> time," fumed Fru Ndi, leader of

> Cameroon's Social Democratic

> Front. "Parents cannot send

> children to school. People are

> sick and cannot buy medicine."

>

> Even the state-owned daily newspaper, the Cameroon

> Tribune, could not resist taking a swipe: "At 32, neither

> the OAU nor most of its members actually behave at that

> age, in terms of conflict resolution, democratic practices

> and acceptable governance."

>

> In Hock With African Despots

>

> Most Africans suspect the U.N. chief is in hock with

> African dictators, pandering to their whims. Sub-Saharan

> Africa has the worst human rights record in the world.

> Yet Mr. Boutros-Ghali has done little to promote the

> U.N.'s own 1948 Universal Declaration of Human

> Rights, which asserts: "Freedom of expression is not the

> product of any political system or ideology. It is a

> universal human right, defined and guaranteed in

> international law. . . . Everyone has the right to freedom

> of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to

> hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive

> and impart information and ideas through any media

> regardless of boundaries." according to New

> York-based Freedom House, of Africa's 54 countries,

> only seven have a free press. Of the 20 countries

> world-wide where the press is most shackled, nine are in

> Africa: Algeria, Burundi, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Libya,

> Nigeria, Somalia, Sudan and Zaire. Countries in the "not

> free" category include Cameroon, host of the OAU

> summit.

>

> Nor has Mr. Boutros-Ghali addressed the issue of

> continuing Arab enslavement of blacks in Mauritania and

> Sudan, despite mounting evidence. Last month, two

> reporters from the Baltimore Sun actually went to Sudan,

> bought two black slaves and set them free. Inter Press

> Service correspondent, Nhial Bol filed a July 12 report

> charging that the regime of Sudanese President Omar Al

> Bashir has not only been condoning slavery but also

> selling black children to Arab countries in exchange for

> weapons. "Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be much

> momentum [at the U.N.] for a campaign to prohibit slave

> practices, whether in Sudan, Mauritania or Brazil," says

> Jemera Rone, a researcher for the New York-based

> Human Rights Watch/Africa. "In none of these cases has

> there been any step forward." On the other hand, the

> U.N. chief did move quickly to impose diplomatic

> sanctions against Sudan for its alleged role in a plot last

> year to assassinate Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

>

> Nigerian pro-democracy activists are particularly

> incensed at Mr. Boutros-Ghali. On March 29, a

> four-member U.N. mission, led by Togo's former foreign

> minister, Koffi Amega, arrived in Nigeria at the invitation

> of Gen. Sani Abacha's military government to investigate

> the circumstances of last November's execution of

> opposition leader Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni

> activists, as well as the military's democratization plans.

> To encourage Nigerians to come forward, the team

> assured them of confidentiality and protection against

> reprisals. Those who spoke with the team included Ogoni

> leaders and Kudirat Abiola, the wife of jailed Chief

> Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of Nigeria's June

> 12, 1993, presidential elections. On April 4 she pleaded

> ominously and in vain with the U.N. team "to help

> forestall the crisis in the country." Two months later, she

> was brutally gunned down by unknown assailants.

>

> To its credit, the 24-page U.N. report criticized the law

> under which the nine Ogoni activists were hanged. But

> opposition groups slammed its endorsement of Abacha's

> transitional program to hand over power in 1998. The

> Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, a

> Lagos-based group, expressed shock at the U.N. team's

> conclusion that Gen. Abacha is "sincere" in his

> commitment to move to democratic rule.

>

> Failed Missions in Africa

>

> In recent years, the U.N. has blundered through and

> exacerbated one African crisis after the other. It claims

> Mozambique as a "success"--but only because it avoided

> repeating its own embarrassing missteps in Angola. It has

> pulled out of Western Sahara after failing to organize a

> referendum there. The 1993 Somalia mission was a

> monumental disaster, costing a staggering $3.5 billion and

> the lives of 18 American Marines. The Liberian mission

> has been a miserable fiasco. In Burundi, where ethnic

> tensions exploded into a military coup yesterday, the

> U.N. has sat on its hands--just as it did earlier in nearby

> Rwanda, with horrifying results.

>

> At the OAU Summit, Rwanda's president, Pasteur

> Bizimungu, berated Mr. Boutros-Ghali for abandoning

> the Rwandan people during the 1994 genocide that

> claimed at least 500,000 lives. "He has not delivered,"

> said the Rwandan president. "Some people have said we

> should support his candidacy because of African

> solidarity, but African solidarity also means

> accountability. After the genocide started, there were

> more than 2,000 U.N. troops in Rwanda. Instead of

> using them . . . they withdrew. We don't know why. He

> has betrayed those people who were massacred and the

> African people," he added.

>

> Misunderstanding Africa's Economic Crisis

>

> Africa's economic performance has lagged persistently

> behind that of other Third World regions, despite

> receiving more than $300 billion in foreign aid since

> 1960. Crumbling infrastructure, senseless civil wars,

> political instability, high taxes, rampant inflation,

>runaway

> government expenditures, unstable currencies and

> high-level corruption have all conspired to stunt Africa's

> economic growth and render the continent unattractive to

> foreign investors. According to the World Bank, in 1995

> a record $231 billion in foreign investment flowed into the

> Third World. But Africa's share was a paltry $2 billion or

> 1%. Even Africa's own kleptocrats avoid the continent.

> The U.N. itself estimated that $200 billion--or 90% of

> Sub-Saharan Africa's GDP--was shipped to foreign

> banks in 1991 alone.

>

> The secrets of economic growth are known: rule of law,

> private property rights, pro-market and pro-trade

> policies, investment in human capital and creating an

> entrepreneurial environment. But Africa's problem is the

> predatory state itself--government hijacked by gangsters

> and con artists, who have turned the state sector, instead

> of the market, into the arena for private wealth

> accumulation. The underlying ethic is self-aggrandizement

> and self-perpetuation in power. The richest people in

> Africa are heads of state and their ministers. Helping the

> poor, promoting competitive economic growth and

> reforming the state are anathema to the ruling elite. If

> pressured, they adopt temporary, cosmetic "reforms" that

> ensure a continued flow of Western aid. But most

> Africans understand this reform posturing as the

> "Babangida boogie": one step forward, three steps back,

> a sidekick and a flip to land on a fat Swiss bank account.

>

> Only a U.N. leader who has the guts to call this charade

> for what it is could begin to apply the proper incentives

> for genuine development of competitive markets. But

> incredibly, Mr. Boutros-Ghali intends to deal with these

> corrupt African states by administering more of the same

> failed medicine.

>

> On March 15, the U.N. launched a $25 billion Initiative

> on Africa to revive development, using the same defective

> state apparatus. The plan was hatched in consultation

> with African leaders at a meeting in Burkina Faso last

> January. During the launch, Mr. Boutros-Ghali warned

> that Africa is at risk of becoming the "lost continent."

>But

> the New York-based African Observer dismissed the

> harangue as "a charade and . . . a pretext for U.N.

> Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali to run for

> re-election this fall as a supporter of African

> development." A more scathing editorial came from

> Ghana's crusading newspaper, Free Press, describing it

> as "U.N. Largess to African Dictators": "We are

> dismayed that hitherto the U.N., and the nations that

> influence it most, have refused to appreciate that Africa

>is

> a continent dominated by dictators, and that the tragedy

> which blights the continent today is the doing of these

> notorious dictators."

>

> Give Africa a U.N. chief who can stand up to the tyrants

> of the Third World, who can enforce the U.N.'s own

> rules and Charter of Human Rights. But please, not Mr.

> Boutros-Ghali again.

>

>

>

> Mr. Ayittey, a native of Ghana, is associate professor

> of economics at American University and president of

> the Washington-based Free Africa Foundation.











------- End of Forwarded Message





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 31 Jul 96 15:25:14 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: Graduate Assistantships!! (fwd)

Message-ID: <





------- Forwarded Message



>Date: Tue, 30 Jul 1996 10:34:14 -0500 (CDT)

>Errors-To:

>Reply-To:

>Originator:

>Sender:

>From: "Susan Erich" <

>To: Multiple recipients of list <

>Subject: graduate assistantship

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 6.0c -- ListProcessor by Anastasios Kotsikonas

>X-Comment: SSSA S-2 Soil Chemistry Mailing List

>

>I have a strong possibility of funding for a graduate student (M.S.

>preferred, Ph.D. possible) beginning in Sept. The student would

>likely be examining the effects of additions of plant residue,

>compost, and manure on soil P fractions and soil Al chemistry.

>Please have any interested students contact me right away by e-mail

>or phone. I'm particularly looking for students who have a strong

>chemistry background.

>*************************************************

>M. Susan Erich

>Dept. of Applied Ecology and

> Environmental Science

>5722 Deering Hall, Univ. of Maine

>Orono, ME 04469-5722

>

>Ph (207) 581-2997

>FAX (207) 581-2999

>e-mail

>

>





------- End of Forwarded Message





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 31 Jul 96 15:41:08 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: Employment opportunities at IISD (fwd)

Message-ID: <









- ---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Tue, 30 Jul 1996 17:08:36 +0200

From: Heather Creech <

To: Multiple recipients of list <

Subject: Employment opportunities at IISD



International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD)

Program Director and Program Officer

Community Adaptation and Sustainable Livelihoods Program



IISD is an independent non-profit corporation whose mission is to

promote sustainable development in decision making. Sustainable

development enhances the economic, environmental and social well being

of current and future generations. The Institute undertakes projects and

programs internationally and in Canada and is governed by an

independent, international board of directors. IISD is supported by

CIDA, Environment Canada and Manitoba Environment in addition to a wide

range of international sources.



The Community Adaptation and Sustainable Livelihoods Program is

currently focusing its work at the community and household levels. It

works with partners to identify local adaptive strategies and to analyze

the roles of policy and technology in support of these strategies and of

sustainable livelihoods. The program uses participatory action research

methodology. The program has been active for three years in communities

in Africa and is now applying the concepts within Canada and in Asia.



We are currently seeking a program director at the senior managerial

level to oversee this program, as well as an officer level candidate to

help us manage project(s) within the program area (community based

drought mitigation, biodiversity conservation and sustainable

livelihoods in dry lands and prairie areas). As a Senior Manager, the

Program Director is responsible for: creating an annual workplan and

budget, implementing the plan and achieving desired results;

fundraising; managing human resources; working with advisory groups; and

developing and implementing a communications strategy.



The Program Officer is responsible for: engaging in project management,

research activities and reports preparation; working in close

co-operation with NGO partners, policy analysts, and others, to

facilitate current projects on community based drought mitigation and

biodiversity conservation strategies; assisting in management of various

aspects of the program area and helping to develop new projects.



Qualifications:



The Program Director requires a Ph. D. in a related discipline and

field experience at a senior level managing programs or projects related

to sustainable development or employment and livelihoods.



The Program Officer requires post graduate training in sustainable

development, community development or a related field and significant

experience in project management, policy analysis or community

assessment.



Both positions require familiarity with the principles and current

thinking on sustainable development, sustainable livelihoods, and

drylands management. Experience in developing countries, especially in

Africa and Asia, are definite assets. Both positions are based in

Winnipeg but the candidates should be prepared to travel as required.

Knowledge of other languages is an asset.



IISD is committed to equal opportunity.



Reply by August 16, 1996 with a curriculum vitae and the

names of three references to:



Mr. Ian R. Seymour

Director of OperationsInternational Institute for Sustainable

Development (IISD)

161 Portage Avenue East

Winnipeg, MB

R3B 0Y4

Facsimile: 204-958-7710

E-mail:

WWW:



Heather Creech

Program Director, Information and Communications

International Institute for Sustainable Development

Winnipeg, Canada

hcreech@iisdpost.iisd.ca

Ph: (204) 958 7735

Fx: (204) 958 7710

http://iisd1.iisd.ca/





------- End of Forwarded Message





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 31 Jul 1996 19:08:02 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE



Hi folks,

=09Here are the first 600 lines of the constitution.

***************************************************************************=

****





1=BE A DRAFT Of a CONSTITUTION

for the

Second Republic of The Gambia

=20

_=20

In the name of God, the Almighty,

=20

we the people of The Gambia have accomplished a great

and historic task. We have had our say on how we

should be governed. For this Constitution contains our

will and resolve for good governance and a just, =20

secure and prosperous society.

=20

Our hopes and aspirations as a people were reflected =20

in the enthusiasm and zeal with which we embarked on

the task of nation building on the attainment of

independence. The self-perpetuating rule of the recent=20

past, however, soon gave rise to the abuse of office =20

and related vices which negated the total welfare of =20

the Gambian people.

=20

This Constitution provides for us a fundamental law,

which affirms our commitment to freedom, justice, =20

probity and accountability. It also affirms the =20

principle that all power emanate from the sovereign =20

will of the people.

=20

The fundamental rights and freedoms enshrined in this

Constitution, will ensure for all time respect for and=20

observance of human rights and fundamental







ARRANGEMENT OF SECTIONS

=20

Section CHAPTER I

=20

THE REPUBLIC

=20

1 The Republic

2 Public Seal

3 National flag and anthem

=20

CHAPTER ll

=20

THE CONSTITUTION AND THE LAWS

=20

4 Supremacy of the Constitution

5 Enforcement of the Constitution

6 Defence of the Constitution

7 The laws of The Gambia =20

=20

=20

=20

=20

CHAPTER lll

=20

CITIZENSHIP

=20

8 Citizens on the commencement of the Constitution

9 Citizens by birth

10 Citizens by descent

11 Marriage to a citizen

12 Naturalisation as a citizen

13 Deprivation of citizenship

14 Restoration of citizenship

15 Acts of the National Assembly

16 Interpretation of Chapter Ill



=20

=20

CHAPTER IV

235 Transitional and consequential



=09/* This goes on for a while; so I cut it out A.T (?

=20

SCHEDULE 1

=20

THE NATIONAL FLAG

=20

SCHEDULE 2

=20

TRANSITIONAL AND CONSEQUENTIAL PROVISIONS

=20

In the name of God, the Almighty,

=20

we the people of The Gambia have accomplished a great

and historic task. We have had our say on how we

should be governed. For this Constitution contains our

will and resolve for good governance and a just, =20

secure and prosperous society.

=20

Our hopes and aspirations as a people were reflected =20

in the enthusiasm and zeal with which we embarked on

the task of nation building on the attainment of

independence. The self-perpetuating rule of the recent=20

past, however, soon gave rise to the abuse of office =20

and related vices which negated the total welfare of =20

the Gambian people.

=20

This Constitution provides for us a fundamental law,

which affirms our commitment to freedom, justice, =20

probity and accountability. It also affirms the =20

principle that all power emanate from the sovereign =20

will of the people.

=20

The fundamental rights and freedoms enshrined in this

Constitution, will ensure for all time respect for and=20

observance of human rights and fundamental

















=20

The Constitution of The Republic of the Gambia

.

=20

(2) Where any question referred to in

paragraphs (a), (b) or (d) of subsection 1) arises in any =20

=20

proceedings in any other court that court

shall stay its proceedings and refer the matter to the supreme =20

=20

Supreme Court for its determination, and

such other court shall give effect to any decision of the L

Supreme Court in the matter.

=20

0 (3) The proceedings in the Supreme Court on

any question referred to in paragraph (d) of subsection

(1 ) shall be held in camera- =20

d.

=20

Appellate 128. (1) An appeal shall lie to the Supreme

Court as of right -

jurisdiction

=20

a) from any judgement of the Court of

Appeal on an appeal in any civil or criminal cause or matter

from a judgement of the high Court in the

exercise of its original jurisdiction; =20

=20

(b from any judgement of the Court of

Appeal dismissing an appeal from a sentence of death imposed

by any other court;

=20

=20

(c) in such other case as may be prescribed

by Act of the National Assembly. =20

=20

(2 An appeal shall lie to the Supreme

Court with the leave of the Court of Appeal from a judgement of

the

Court of Appeal in any cause or matter

commenced in a court other than the High Court where the

Court of Appeal is satisfied that the

case involves a substantial question of law or it is in the

public

interest that the cause or matter

should be heard by the Supreme Court.

=20

(3) An appeal shall lie to the Supreme

Court with the leave of that Court from any other judgement of

the

Court of Appeal.

=20

(4) An appeal shall lie to the Supreme

Court, in any case referred to in subsection (1), (2) or (3) at

the instance of a party to the proceedings

in the Court of Appeal or, with the leave of the Supreme Court

or the Court of Appeal, at the instance

of any other person having an interest in the matter or, in a

criminal cause or matter, at the

instance of the Attorney General acting in the interest of

justice and for !

the avoidance of abuse to the legal

process:

=20

Provided that in any appeal at the





***************************************************************************=

****

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=3D

=09=09



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

***************************************************************************=

****





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 31 Jul 96 22:16:35 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Message-ID: <



Hi Tony/Abdou/Latjorr,



Please add the following friends of mine to the newsgroup:



N'Della N'Jie (Iowa)

Isata Secka (Maryland)

Anna Secka (Connecticut)

N'Koyo Faal (Washington D.C.)



They are looking forward to becoming members of gambia-l. Thanks.





N'Deye Marie



------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

Dept. of Agriculture & Biosystems Engineering

Iowa State University

Ames, IA 50010

(515)294-3153





------------------------------



Date: 1 Aug 1996 09:20:11 -0500

From: "YaYa Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Re: Constitution

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Fellas,



Abdou, thanks for your opening posting of the Constitution. The preamble =

to the document is very elevating except one observation which I find =

very disconcerting. That is, the attempt to use the section for =

political pandering. I am referring here to the following "The =

self-perpetuating rule of the recent past, however, soon gave rise to the =

abuse of office and related vices which negated the total welfare of the =

Gambian people". This is purely a political statement that does not have =

a place in the constitution. While I find some of the performances of the =

past regime deplorable, this is purely a matter of personal political =

opinion which other Gambians may or may not agree. As such, these =

opinions should be left to the political public arena and not enshrined =

in the constitution. In other words, if we were to incorporate the =

feelings of all Gambians toward the past regime in the constitution, not =

only will we have a conflicting document but it will fill a thousand =

pages and render the document pointless.



Good day and look forward to further postings.



Yaya

------------------------------









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 1 Aug 1996 10:54:57 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: your mail

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hey Folks,

We have now topped the 70 mark. With the recent additions of the

four people recommended by Ndey Marie Njie, we now have 72 members. This

makes our list a large and active one; relative to other country-specific

lists. Things are going well for gambia-l but we still need more members;

so bring 'em online !

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 02 Aug 96 09:35:58 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Position Announcement-- post graduate research (fwd)

Message-ID: <





------- Forwarded Message





Dear Colleague:



Enclosed please find a position announcement in the Agricultural

Engineering Department at the University of Illnois at

Urbana-Champaign. Please bring the announcement to the attention of

qualified candidates in your Department.



Thank you for your consideration.



Sincerely,



Loren E. Bode

Professor & Head

Agricultural Engineering Department

University of Illinois



+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++



POSITION OPENING



Department of Agricultural Engineering

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign



July, 1996



Position:



Post-Graduate Research Associated in Agricultural Engineering.



Qualifications:



Ph.D. or M.S. in CS, EE, ME, Ag. Engineering or closely related area

with research experience in instrumentation and control systems are

required. The candidate is expected to conduct research projects in

the area of machine vision and other sensors for precision farming

and site-specific chemical application systems.



Salary:



Competitive and commensurate with working experience.



Starting Date:



Sept. 21, 1996.



Send resume and cover letter to:



Dr. Lei Tian

Department of Agricultural Engineering

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

360L AESB, 1304 W. Pennsylvania St.

Urbana, IL 61801



Phone: (217) 333-7534

Fax: (217) 244-0323

Email:

Dini Voss

332K Ag Eng Sci Bldg

217-244-9528



------- End of Forwarded Message





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 2 Aug 1996 09:12:01 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Vacation

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Hi Everybody,



After 5pm pacific or 8pm Eastern time today, August 2nd, I will

be detached from The Internet for the next 2 weeks. I am taking a vacation and will be

leaving Seattle tomorrow for Las Vegas and then to San Jose, California to

visit my mother and sister. When I reach San Jose, I will try to access

my computer account here with my sister's computer if it is possible.

Please direct any concerns and questions about the list to Abdou,

as he will continue with the fine job that he has been doing. I will be

back on the net on August 19th.

Thanks

Tony





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 2 Aug 1996 17:46:33 -0400 (EDT)

From: Isatou Secka <

To:

Subject: Glad to be a member!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Hi everyone,



I'm really exited about becoming a member of this newsgroup and I'm

looking forward to using this forum to voice my opinions and to listen

to the concerns of other Gambians.



For those of you who don't know me, I attended Gambia High School from

1982 thru 1989, after which I proceeded to work for a year at Civil

Aviation. I came to the U.S in 1990 and obtained a B.S. in Electrical

Engineering from the University of Maryland (College Park) in May 1994.

I returned home summer of 94 to Gambia and worked for a year with

Gamtel as a Data Coms Engineer. I've been back since Aug 95 and I'll be

entering my final year of an M.S. Comm Systems Engineering program at

the same institution. My research work includes IP multicasting schemes

and wireless hybrid satellite communication. I hope to complete my

thesis May 97.



I am a strong beleiver in the "back to home movement" because I feel

that it is our responsibility as citizens of the Gambia to go back and

develop our nation, even though I agree that we may need to acquire some

experience in the developed world to be able to make a significant

contribution.



Looking forward to hearing from my fellow brothers and sisters











-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Isatou Secka Tel: (301) 441-9587(H)

5905 Cherrywood lane #104 (301) 548-1247(W)

Greenbelt , MD 20770





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 3 Aug 1996 10:06:25 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Glad to be a member!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hey Nens...,



Welcome aboard! I have been looking for you on the list for quite a while.

By the way, I'm among the first memebers of the list. I'm also going to be

recommending Dibs to the list shortly.



Glad to have my first SISTER-IN-LAW aboard!



Regards,



Moe S. Jallow

Product Support Engineer 770-734-2819 (work)

Hayes MicroComputer 770-795-8572 (home)

Norcross, GA 30092



______________________________________________________________________________



mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@gnn.com mjallow@prodigy.com

______________________________________________________________________________



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 3 Aug 1996 10:54:28 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: NEW MEMEBER INTRO!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello,



I would like to recommend my beautiful and loving wife to the list. Soon

she will be joining her sisters Isatou and possibly Anna Secka. Her name

is Dibor Secka, a.k.a Dibs but she now goes by her married name of Dibor

Secka-Jallow. Her e-mail address is



Dibs, I hope that you find this list interesting. Welcome aboard!



Moe S. Jallow

Product Support Engineer

Hayes MicroComputer

Norcross, GA 30092



______________________________________________________________________________



mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@gnn.com mjallow@prodigy.com

______________________________________________________________________________



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 27

*************************

(fwd)by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 12) Employment opportunities at IISD (fwd)by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 13)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 14)by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 15) Re: Constitutionby "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com 16) Re: your mailby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 17) Position Announcement-- post graduate research (fwd)by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 18) Vacationby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 19) Glad to be a member!!!by Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu 20) Re: Glad to be a member!!!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)21) NEW MEMEBER INTRO!!!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: 27 Jul 1996 14:43:49 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Books by Papa JengMessage-ID: < 1628499966.51247350@inform-bbs.dk Hi Gambia-l!Here are some books by a Gambian author Papa Jeng-for sale.1. The SeneGambian woman2. Development aid3. Detained4. A catalogue of errorsThe books cost $12 per copy (postage and packing inclusive) and if you buyall four books you pay only $45.Please send me an e-mail if you are interested.RegardsMomodou Camara_______________________________________________orURL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara/ ________________________________________________--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara**************************************Sent via Inform-BBS-Denmark's leading alternative networkInformation: info@inform-bbs.dk **************************************------------------------------Date: 28 Jul 1996 21:55:48 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: changes(comments awaited)Message-ID: < 3378462684.58010827@inform-bbs.dk My opinion is that the names and e-mail addresses of members of the Gambia-lshould be available to any member requesting for it as before. I don't seeanyreason why we have to be 'anonymous'. Every one should just know thatcontentsof mails and articles are purely the opinion of the author, and do not in anywayreflect the official position or thougts of list members. As one member oncewrote; "what we write for everyone's reading should be based on facts thatwecan defend".----------------------------->Hi folks,>When gambia-l first started, it was a small community of>largely acquaintances. Fortunately, we have now grown to incorporate>more Gambians and honorary Gambians albeit with problems associated with>growing.>The thorniest problem facing the list is that of the review>command. Previously, members wanting to see who was on the list would>send a command to the listproc server and receive in return a list of>all the members and their email addresses. This facility has however not>proven satisfactory to all members.Some members, citing the presence of>embassy officials in the list, have express concern over their names being>made available to all those who ask for it and thereby exposing themselves>to repercussions from the military back home for views epressed on this>list.>As a result of these concerns, Tony and I decided that it would be>prudent, as a preliminary step, to deny access to the membership list to>all but the listmanagers. To get accesss to the list, a members would>have to write to the list asking that the list be sent to them. Another>member can then privatley send us mail and ask that their name not be>included in the list to be given to this member. If one wanted to, they>could request that their name be never given to anyone. This step, we>think would be in the best interest of the list as it would ensure that>privacy concerns of members are respected while not materially affecting>the list.>Our actions might sound authoritarian; two guys deciding what is>good for the rest. We however both understand that we cannot make this>decision alone. We thought that since this action is open to debate, any>likely damage can be quickly repaired.>This, I must emphasize, is just a preliminary step. The members>of the list will decide the future of the list. My opinion is that>our guiding principle be to do whatever it is that would ensure the>viability of the list way into the future and guarantee that it remains an>open forum for the discussion of issues affecting our motherland.>Bye for now,>-Abdou.>*******************************************************************************>*******************************************************************************>A. TOURAY.>(212) 749-7971>MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 >A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.>I WANDER AND I WONDER.>ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.>*******************************************************************************>*******************************************************************************-----------------------------Momodou Camara____________________________or____________________________--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara**************************************Sent via Inform-BBS-Denmark's leading alternative networkInformation: info@inform-bbs.dk **************************************------------------------------Date: Sun, 28 Jul 1996 23:27:37 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: I am backMessage-ID: < 960728232736_247745491@emout08.mail.aol.com Latjor,Again I think you should be commended, I tip my hat off for you. You did whatthe Embassy should have done! As a representative of a foreign governmentoverseas, it is the Gambian embassy's sole responsibility to come to theTroupe's rescue wheather Banjul has informed them or not as I heard........Ido not know whose decision was to ignore the members of the Troupe but it wasrather ingenious>>>BRAVO LAT...Peace BS------------------------------Date: Sun, 28 Jul 1996 23:48:18 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A question about recent e...Message-ID: < 960728234817_247756558@emout16.mail.aol.com Dana,To your question about Jammeh's refusal to push election date forward inregards to free and fair election....I'm sorry, but I do not think it islogistically possible given the time frame and understandingGambian politics to have a free and fair ballot. It is sad but it is thetruth....Peace BS------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Jul 1996 17:08:55 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: constitutionMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960729170158.10062B-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,I have an electronic version of the draft constitution. Since thefile is so big (about 500kbs) , I do not think that it would be a goodidea to post it as most of us have quotas on our accounts.I will therefore send it to those who can handle such a largefile. Alternatively, I can post it in several manageable parts toallow us to debate the merits of the document and at the same time notdrown members with quotas.What do you think ?-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Jul 1996 16:20:17 -0700From: sarr@sprynet.com To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: NEW MEMBERMessage-ID: < 199607292320.QAA11762@m4.sprynet.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHELLO FELOLOW MEMBERS:I AM WRITING TO RECOMMEND BABOUCARR SEY, COMMONLY KNOWN AS BEESEY, FOR INCLUSIONON THE LIST. HIS E-MAIL ADDRESS IS BEESEY@AOL.COM. THANK YOU FOR YOURCONSIDERATION IN THIS MATTER.ALWAYS,SOFFIE B. CEESAY------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Jul 1996 17:08:41 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: U.S. House renews ties to Africa development fund (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960729170809.10372D-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFYI-Tony---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Mon, 29 Jul 1996 15:00:20 PDTFrom: Reuters < C-reuters@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.northwestern, clari.world.gov.intl_relations,clari.world.africa.eastern, clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.africa.southernSubject: U.S. House renews ties to Africa development fundWASHINGTON (Reuter) - The Housevoted Monday to renew U.S. participation in the DevelopmentFund for Africa, although Congress previously refused to providemoney for American contributions.On a voice vote, the House approved reauthorization ofparticipation in the development fund, based on a recommendationby the House International Relations Committee.The Development Fund for Africa is the concessional lendingaffiliate of the African Development Bank.President Clinton had requested $704 million for the fundfor the 1997 to 1999 fiscal years. The government's fiscal yearstarts Oct. 1.This year and last, Congress declined to include money forthe U.S. contribution to the fund as part of annual foreign aidappropriations. Both times it cited problems with financialaccountability.The reauthorization of U.S. participation is necessary topermit continued U.S. involvement in the fund's activities andfuture debate over funding levels.In urging passage of the legislation, the HouseInternational Relations Committee said the United States shouldremain involved in Africa.``Africa's economic development needs are best met by soundcurrencies, foreign investment, free trade -- particularly withthe United States -- and freeing economies from regulation andgovernment interference,'' the House Republican Conferencereport on the committee's action said.------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Jul 1996 23:35:45 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NEW MEMBERMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960729233507.27942A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi,Baboucarr Sey becomes our 69th member.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Jul 1996 03:55:34 -0400 (EDT)From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: constitutionMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThanks for your offer to share the contents of the Gambia Constitutionwith all of us. Please give it to us in bits and pieces.I think there canbe a fruitful discussion of several paragraphs every other day.This willallow us to print and delete.Keep the faith and know that failure tomonitor the activities of military men in political power opens aPandora's box of mischief for the naive and the careless.Discussing thecontents of the constitution is the first and most important step in thecreation of a civil and democratic society.Post the material and let thedebate begin.Sincerely,Sulayman S. Nyang(nyang @ cldc.howard.edu)On Mon, 29 Jul 1996, ABDOU wrote:> Hi Folks,> I have an electronic version of the draft constitution. Since the> file is so big (about 500kbs) , I do not think that it would be a good> idea to post it as most of us have quotas on our accounts.> I will therefore send it to those who can handle such a large> file. Alternatively, I can post it in several manageable parts to> allow us to debate the merits of the document and at the same time not> drown members with quotas.> What do you think ?> -Abdou.> *******************************************************************************> A. TOURAY.> (212) 749-7971> MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 > A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.> SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.> I WANDER AND I WONDER.> ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.> *******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Jul 96 10:06:09 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UN Chief and Africa (fwd)Message-ID: < 9607301506.AA07449@iastate.edu ------- Forwarded MessageSubject: UN Chief and AfricaX-Mailer: EasyVincent 3.1Date: Mon, 29 Jul 1996 20:52:20 CDTFrom: Samuel S Buah < sbuah@iastate.edu African Men and Women:>This diatribe (def: denunciatory harangue) appeared in today's Wall>Street Journal. Even though, like all such pieces, it should be read with>a sense of humor and one or two grains of salt (so to speak), it contains>some assumptions on the UN's mandate/responsibility toward Africa which I>do not share and which I wonder if you do. Since when did the UN become>Africa's keeper? Since when did the secretary-general of the UN become>personally responsible for massacres and bad governance in Africa? Since>when did poor Boutros Boutros-Gali become the devil incarnate? And while>we are at it, since when did the ability to define "democracy" become a>measure of the OAU's usefulness? Would Africa be better off without the>OAU? Perhaps someone can enlighten me on these issues...>Sincerely,>PS: Don't blame me for reading the WSJ's editorial page--it comes with> the important sections of the paper free.>"The U.N.'s Shameful Record in Africa"> By GEORGE B.N. AYITTEY> Dissatisfied with his ineffectual management style and> ineptitude at reforming the U.N., the U.S. has vowed to> veto a second term for the secretary-general, Boutros> Boutros-Ghali. Miffed, the secretary-general has been> touring world capitals, lobbying strenuously for support.> He has even dropped hints of racism: All former U.N.> secretary-generals automatically served two terms but, as> an African (Egyptian), he is being denied a second. Early> this month, he sought the endorsement of African leaders,> meeting in Yaounde, Cameroon, for the 32nd Summit of> the Organization of African Unity. They reaffirmed in a> communiqui "the historic importance of the election of an> African" to that post.> Notwithstanding and unrelated to the U.S. case against> BB-G, many Africans are even more vexed at him. Here> are some of their complaints:> Failure to Inject Sanity Into the OAU> Since its inception in 1964, the OAU has achieved the> unenviable distinction of being the most useless> organization on the African continent. It can't even define> "democracy." Only 13 out of 54 of the member states> (Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde Islands, Central African> Republic, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Namibia, Sao> Tome & Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, South Africa and> Zambia) hold regular elections. Largely a den of> unrepentant despots, the OAU is more noted for its> glittery annual jamborees--where rabid autocrats clink> champagne glasses to celebrate their longevity in office.> They use the annual OAU summit to bullwhip and extort> aid from the international community, instead of taking the> initiative to solve the continent's problems themselves.> This year's summit in> cash-strapped Cameroon carried> a price tag of $120 million that> included a fleet of brand-new> Mercedes Benzes to transport> the visiting heads of state for> three days. "Cameroon cannot> afford to hold this summit at this> time," fumed Fru Ndi, leader of> Cameroon's Social Democratic> Front. "Parents cannot send> children to school. People are> sick and cannot buy medicine."> Even the state-owned daily newspaper, the Cameroon> Tribune, could not resist taking a swipe: "At 32, neither> the OAU nor most of its members actually behave at that> age, in terms of conflict resolution, democratic practices> and acceptable governance."> In Hock With African Despots> Most Africans suspect the U.N. chief is in hock with> African dictators, pandering to their whims. Sub-Saharan> Africa has the worst human rights record in the world.> Yet Mr. Boutros-Ghali has done little to promote the> U.N.'s own 1948 Universal Declaration of Human> Rights, which asserts: "Freedom of expression is not the> product of any political system or ideology. It is a> universal human right, defined and guaranteed in> international law. . . . Everyone has the right to freedom> of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to> hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive> and impart information and ideas through any media> regardless of boundaries." according to New> York-based Freedom House, of Africa's 54 countries,> only seven have a free press. Of the 20 countries> world-wide where the press is most shackled, nine are in> Africa: Algeria, Burundi, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Libya,> Nigeria, Somalia, Sudan and Zaire. Countries in the "not> free" category include Cameroon, host of the OAU> summit.> Nor has Mr. Boutros-Ghali addressed the issue of> continuing Arab enslavement of blacks in Mauritania and> Sudan, despite mounting evidence. Last month, two> reporters from the Baltimore Sun actually went to Sudan,> bought two black slaves and set them free. Inter Press> Service correspondent, Nhial Bol filed a July 12 report> charging that the regime of Sudanese President Omar Al> Bashir has not only been condoning slavery but also> selling black children to Arab countries in exchange for> weapons. "Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be much> momentum [at the U.N.] for a campaign to prohibit slave> practices, whether in Sudan, Mauritania or Brazil," says> Jemera Rone, a researcher for the New York-based> Human Rights Watch/Africa. "In none of these cases has> there been any step forward." On the other hand, the> U.N. chief did move quickly to impose diplomatic> sanctions against Sudan for its alleged role in a plot last> year to assassinate Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.> Nigerian pro-democracy activists are particularly> incensed at Mr. Boutros-Ghali. On March 29, a> four-member U.N. mission, led by Togo's former foreign> minister, Koffi Amega, arrived in Nigeria at the invitation> of Gen. Sani Abacha's military government to investigate> the circumstances of last November's execution of> opposition leader Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni> activists, as well as the military's democratization plans.> To encourage Nigerians to come forward, the team> assured them of confidentiality and protection against> reprisals. Those who spoke with the team included Ogoni> leaders and Kudirat Abiola, the wife of jailed Chief> Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of Nigeria's June> 12, 1993, presidential elections. On April 4 she pleaded> ominously and in vain with the U.N. team "to help> forestall the crisis in the country." Two months later, she> was brutally gunned down by unknown assailants.> To its credit, the 24-page U.N. report criticized the law> under which the nine Ogoni activists were hanged. But> opposition groups slammed its endorsement of Abacha's> transitional program to hand over power in 1998. The> Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, a> Lagos-based group, expressed shock at the U.N. team's> conclusion that Gen. Abacha is "sincere" in his> commitment to move to democratic rule.> Failed Missions in Africa> In recent years, the U.N. has blundered through and> exacerbated one African crisis after the other. It claims> Mozambique as a "success"--but only because it avoided> repeating its own embarrassing missteps in Angola. It has> pulled out of Western Sahara after failing to organize a> referendum there. The 1993 Somalia mission was a> monumental disaster, costing a staggering $3.5 billion and> the lives of 18 American Marines. The Liberian mission> has been a miserable fiasco. In Burundi, where ethnic> tensions exploded into a military coup yesterday, the> U.N. has sat on its hands--just as it did earlier in nearby> Rwanda, with horrifying results.> At the OAU Summit, Rwanda's president, Pasteur> Bizimungu, berated Mr. Boutros-Ghali for abandoning> the Rwandan people during the 1994 genocide that> claimed at least 500,000 lives. "He has not delivered,"> said the Rwandan president. "Some people have said we> should support his candidacy because of African> solidarity, but African solidarity also means> accountability. After the genocide started, there were> more than 2,000 U.N. troops in Rwanda. Instead of> using them . . . they withdrew. We don't know why. He> has betrayed those people who were massacred and the> African people," he added.> Misunderstanding Africa's Economic Crisis> Africa's economic performance has lagged persistently> behind that of other Third World regions, despite> receiving more than $300 billion in foreign aid since> 1960. Crumbling infrastructure, senseless civil wars,> political instability, high taxes, rampant inflation,>runaway> government expenditures, unstable currencies and> high-level corruption have all conspired to stunt Africa's> economic growth and render the continent unattractive to> foreign investors. According to the World Bank, in 1995> a record $231 billion in foreign investment flowed into the> Third World. But Africa's share was a paltry $2 billion or> 1%. Even Africa's own kleptocrats avoid the continent.> The U.N. itself estimated that $200 billion--or 90% of> Sub-Saharan Africa's GDP--was shipped to foreign> banks in 1991 alone.> The secrets of economic growth are known: rule of law,> private property rights, pro-market and pro-trade> policies, investment in human capital and creating an> entrepreneurial environment. But Africa's problem is the> predatory state itself--government hijacked by gangsters> and con artists, who have turned the state sector, instead> of the market, into the arena for private wealth> accumulation. The underlying ethic is self-aggrandizement> and self-perpetuation in power. The richest people in> Africa are heads of state and their ministers. Helping the> poor, promoting competitive economic growth and> reforming the state are anathema to the ruling elite. If> pressured, they adopt temporary, cosmetic "reforms" that> ensure a continued flow of Western aid. But most> Africans understand this reform posturing as the> "Babangida boogie": one step forward, three steps back,> a sidekick and a flip to land on a fat Swiss bank account.> Only a U.N. leader who has the guts to call this charade> for what it is could begin to apply the proper incentives> for genuine development of competitive markets. But> incredibly, Mr. Boutros-Ghali intends to deal with these> corrupt African states by administering more of the same> failed medicine.> On March 15, the U.N. launched a $25 billion Initiative> on Africa to revive development, using the same defective> state apparatus. The plan was hatched in consultation> with African leaders at a meeting in Burkina Faso last> January. During the launch, Mr. Boutros-Ghali warned> that Africa is at risk of becoming the "lost continent.">But> the New York-based African Observer dismissed the> harangue as "a charade and . . . a pretext for U.N.> Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali to run for> re-election this fall as a supporter of African> development." A more scathing editorial came from> Ghana's crusading newspaper, Free Press, describing it> as "U.N. Largess to African Dictators": "We are> dismayed that hitherto the U.N., and the nations that> influence it most, have refused to appreciate that Africa>is> a continent dominated by dictators, and that the tragedy> which blights the continent today is the doing of these> notorious dictators."> Give Africa a U.N. chief who can stand up to the tyrants> of the Third World, who can enforce the U.N.'s own> rules and Charter of Human Rights. But please, not Mr.> Boutros-Ghali again.> Mr. Ayittey, a native of Ghana, is associate professor> of economics at American University and president of> the Washington-based Free Africa Foundation.------- End of Forwarded Message------------------------------Date: Wed, 31 Jul 96 15:25:14 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Graduate Assistantships!! (fwd)Message-ID: < 9607312025.AA08223@iastate.edu ------- Forwarded Message>Date: Tue, 30 Jul 1996 10:34:14 -0500 (CDT)>Errors-To: owner-soil-chem@Soils.Umn.EDU >Reply-To: soil-chem@Soils.Umn.EDU >Originator: soil-chem@soils.umn.edu >Sender: soil-chem@Soils.Umn.EDU >From: "Susan Erich" < erich@MAINE.maine.edu >To: Multiple recipients of list < soil-chem@Soils.Umn.EDU >Subject: graduate assistantship>X-Listprocessor-Version: 6.0c -- ListProcessor by Anastasios Kotsikonas>X-Comment: SSSA S-2 Soil Chemistry Mailing List>I have a strong possibility of funding for a graduate student (M.S.>preferred, Ph.D. possible) beginning in Sept. The student would>likely be examining the effects of additions of plant residue,>compost, and manure on soil P fractions and soil Al chemistry.>Please have any interested students contact me right away by e-mail>or phone. I'm particularly looking for students who have a strong>chemistry background.>*************************************************>M. Susan Erich>Dept. of Applied Ecology and> Environmental Science>5722 Deering Hall, Univ. of Maine>Orono, ME 04469-5722>Ph (207) 581-2997>FAX (207) 581-2999>e-mail erich@maine.maine.edu ------- End of Forwarded Message------------------------------Date: Wed, 31 Jul 96 15:41:08 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Employment opportunities at IISD (fwd)Message-ID: < 9607312041.AA08266@iastate.edu - ---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Tue, 30 Jul 1996 17:08:36 +0200From: Heather Creech < HCREECH@iisdpost.iisd.ca To: Multiple recipients of list < infoterra@cedar.univie.ac.at Subject: Employment opportunities at IISDInternational Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD)Program Director and Program OfficerCommunity Adaptation and Sustainable Livelihoods ProgramIISD is an independent non-profit corporation whose mission is topromote sustainable development in decision making. Sustainabledevelopment enhances the economic, environmental and social well beingof current and future generations. The Institute undertakes projects andprograms internationally and in Canada and is governed by anindependent, international board of directors. IISD is supported byCIDA, Environment Canada and Manitoba Environment in addition to a widerange of international sources.The Community Adaptation and Sustainable Livelihoods Program iscurrently focusing its work at the community and household levels. Itworks with partners to identify local adaptive strategies and to analyzethe roles of policy and technology in support of these strategies and ofsustainable livelihoods. The program uses participatory action researchmethodology. The program has been active for three years in communitiesin Africa and is now applying the concepts within Canada and in Asia.We are currently seeking a program director at the senior manageriallevel to oversee this program, as well as an officer level candidate tohelp us manage project(s) within the program area (community baseddrought mitigation, biodiversity conservation and sustainablelivelihoods in dry lands and prairie areas). As a Senior Manager, theProgram Director is responsible for: creating an annual workplan andbudget, implementing the plan and achieving desired results;fundraising; managing human resources; working with advisory groups; anddeveloping and implementing a communications strategy.The Program Officer is responsible for: engaging in project management,research activities and reports preparation; working in closeco-operation with NGO partners, policy analysts, and others, tofacilitate current projects on community based drought mitigation andbiodiversity conservation strategies; assisting in management of variousaspects of the program area and helping to develop new projects.Qualifications:The Program Director requires a Ph. D. in a related discipline andfield experience at a senior level managing programs or projects relatedto sustainable development or employment and livelihoods.The Program Officer requires post graduate training in sustainabledevelopment, community development or a related field and significantexperience in project management, policy analysis or communityassessment.Both positions require familiarity with the principles and currentthinking on sustainable development, sustainable livelihoods, anddrylands management. Experience in developing countries, especially inAfrica and Asia, are definite assets. Both positions are based inWinnipeg but the candidates should be prepared to travel as required.Knowledge of other languages is an asset.IISD is committed to equal opportunity.Reply by August 16, 1996 with a curriculum vitae and thenames of three references to:Mr. Ian R. SeymourDirector of OperationsInternational Institute for SustainableDevelopment (IISD)161 Portage Avenue EastWinnipeg, MBR3B 0Y4Facsimile: 204-958-7710E-mail: reception@iisdpost.iisd.ca WWW: http://iisd1.iisd.ca/ Heather CreechProgram Director, Information and CommunicationsInternational Institute for Sustainable DevelopmentWinnipeg, CanadaPh: (204) 958 7735Fx: (204) 958 7710------- End of Forwarded Message------------------------------Date: Wed, 31 Jul 1996 19:08:02 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960731190439.23800A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEHi folks,=09Here are the first 600 lines of the constitution.***************************************************************************=****1=BE A DRAFT Of a CONSTITUTIONfor theSecond Republic of The Gambia=20_=20In the name of God, the Almighty,=20we the people of The Gambia have accomplished a greatand historic task. We have had our say on how weshould be governed. For this Constitution contains ourwill and resolve for good governance and a just, =20secure and prosperous society.=20Our hopes and aspirations as a people were reflected =20in the enthusiasm and zeal with which we embarked onthe task of nation building on the attainment ofindependence. The self-perpetuating rule of the recent=20past, however, soon gave rise to the abuse of office =20and related vices which negated the total welfare of =20the Gambian people.=20This Constitution provides for us a fundamental law,which affirms our commitment to freedom, justice, =20probity and accountability. It also affirms the =20principle that all power emanate from the sovereign =20will of the people.=20The fundamental rights and freedoms enshrined in thisConstitution, will ensure for all time respect for and=20observance of human rights and fundamentalARRANGEMENT OF SECTIONS=20Section CHAPTER I=20THE REPUBLIC=201 The Republic2 Public Seal3 National flag and anthem=20CHAPTER ll=20THE CONSTITUTION AND THE LAWS=204 Supremacy of the Constitution5 Enforcement of the Constitution6 Defence of the Constitution7 The laws of The Gambia =20=20=20=20=20CHAPTER lll=20CITIZENSHIP=208 Citizens on the commencement of the Constitution9 Citizens by birth10 Citizens by descent11 Marriage to a citizen12 Naturalisation as a citizen13 Deprivation of citizenship14 Restoration of citizenship15 Acts of the National Assembly16 Interpretation of Chapter Ill=20=20CHAPTER IV235 Transitional and consequential=09/* This goes on for a while; so I cut it out A.T (?=20SCHEDULE 1=20THE NATIONAL FLAG=20SCHEDULE 2=20TRANSITIONAL AND CONSEQUENTIAL PROVISIONS=20In the name of God, the Almighty,=20we the people of The Gambia have accomplished a greatand historic task. We have had our say on how weshould be governed. For this Constitution contains ourwill and resolve for good governance and a just, =20secure and prosperous society.=20Our hopes and aspirations as a people were reflected =20in the enthusiasm and zeal with which we embarked onthe task of nation building on the attainment ofindependence. The self-perpetuating rule of the recent=20past, however, soon gave rise to the abuse of office =20and related vices which negated the total welfare of =20the Gambian people.=20This Constitution provides for us a fundamental law,which affirms our commitment to freedom, justice, =20probity and accountability. It also affirms the =20principle that all power emanate from the sovereign =20will of the people.=20The fundamental rights and freedoms enshrined in thisConstitution, will ensure for all time respect for and=20observance of human rights and fundamental=20The Constitution of The Republic of the Gambia=20(2) Where any question referred to inparagraphs (a), (b) or (d) of subsection 1) arises in any =20=20proceedings in any other court that courtshall stay its proceedings and refer the matter to the supreme =20=20Supreme Court for its determination, andsuch other court shall give effect to any decision of the LSupreme Court in the matter.=200 (3) The proceedings in the Supreme Court onany question referred to in paragraph (d) of subsection(1 ) shall be held in camera- =20d.=20Appellate 128. (1) An appeal shall lie to the SupremeCourt as of right -jurisdiction=20a) from any judgement of the Court ofAppeal on an appeal in any civil or criminal cause or matterfrom a judgement of the high Court in theexercise of its original jurisdiction; =20=20(b from any judgement of the Court ofAppeal dismissing an appeal from a sentence of death imposedby any other court;=20=20(c) in such other case as may be prescribedby Act of the National Assembly. =20=20(2 An appeal shall lie to the SupremeCourt with the leave of the Court of Appeal from a judgement oftheCourt of Appeal in any cause or mattercommenced in a court other than the High Court where theCourt of Appeal is satisfied that thecase involves a substantial question of law or it is in thepublicinterest that the cause or mattershould be heard by the Supreme Court.=20(3) An appeal shall lie to the SupremeCourt with the leave of that Court from any other judgement oftheCourt of Appeal.=20(4) An appeal shall lie to the SupremeCourt, in any case referred to in subsection (1), (2) or (3) atthe instance of a party to the proceedingsin the Court of Appeal or, with the leave of the Supreme Courtor the Court of Appeal, at the instanceof any other person having an interest in the matter or, in acriminal cause or matter, at theinstance of the Attorney General acting in the interest ofjustice and for !the avoidance of abuse to the legalprocess:=20Provided that in any appeal at the***************************************************************************=****A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW=3D http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 =09=09 http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.***************************************************************************=****------------------------------Date: Wed, 31 Jul 96 22:16:35 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 9608010316.AA08536@iastate.edu Hi Tony/Abdou/Latjorr,Please add the following friends of mine to the newsgroup:N'Della N'Jie (Iowa) ndella@iastate.edu Isata Secka (Maryland) isatou@glue.umd.edu Anna Secka (Connecticut) secka@cse.bridgeport.edu N'Koyo Faal (Washington D.C.) faaln@gusun.acc.georgetown.edu They are looking forward to becoming members of gambia-l. Thanks.N'Deye Marie------N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu Dept. of Agriculture & Biosystems EngineeringIowa State UniversityAmes, IA 50010(515)294-3153------------------------------Date: 1 Aug 1996 09:20:11 -0500From: "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ConstitutionMessage-ID: < n1373231161.57077@qm.sprintcorp.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFellas,Abdou, thanks for your opening posting of the Constitution. The preamble =to the document is very elevating except one observation which I find =very disconcerting. That is, the attempt to use the section for =political pandering. I am referring here to the following "The =self-perpetuating rule of the recent past, however, soon gave rise to the =abuse of office and related vices which negated the total welfare of the =Gambian people". This is purely a political statement that does not have =a place in the constitution. While I find some of the performances of the =past regime deplorable, this is purely a matter of personal political =opinion which other Gambians may or may not agree. As such, these =opinions should be left to the political public arena and not enshrined =in the constitution. In other words, if we were to incorporate the =feelings of all Gambians toward the past regime in the constitution, not =only will we have a conflicting document but it will fill a thousand =pages and render the document pointless.Good day and look forward to further postings.Yaya------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 1 Aug 1996 10:54:57 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: your mailMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960801104536.24608A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHey Folks,We have now topped the 70 mark. With the recent additions of thefour people recommended by Ndey Marie Njie, we now have 72 members. Thismakes our list a large and active one; relative to other country-specificlists. Things are going well for gambia-l but we still need more members;so bring 'em online !-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 02 Aug 96 09:35:58 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: africans@iastate.edu Subject: Position Announcement-- post graduate research (fwd)Message-ID: < 9608021435.AA09666@iastate.edu ------- Forwarded MessageDear Colleague:Enclosed please find a position announcement in the AgriculturalEngineering Department at the University of Illnois atUrbana-Champaign. Please bring the announcement to the attention ofqualified candidates in your Department.Thank you for your consideration.Sincerely,Loren E. BodeProfessor & HeadAgricultural Engineering DepartmentUniversity of Illinois+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++POSITION OPENINGDepartment of Agricultural EngineeringUniversity of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignJuly, 1996Position:Post-Graduate Research Associated in Agricultural Engineering.Qualifications:Ph.D. or M.S. in CS, EE, ME, Ag. Engineering or closely related areawith research experience in instrumentation and control systems arerequired. The candidate is expected to conduct research projects inthe area of machine vision and other sensors for precision farmingand site-specific chemical application systems.Salary:Competitive and commensurate with working experience.Starting Date:Sept. 21, 1996.Send resume and cover letter to:Dr. Lei TianDepartment of Agricultural EngineeringUniversity of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign360L AESB, 1304 W. Pennsylvania St.Urbana, IL 61801Phone: (217) 333-7534Fax: (217) 244-0323Email: lei-tian@uiuc.edu Dini Voss332K Ag Eng Sci Bldg217-244-9528------- End of Forwarded Message------------------------------Date: Fri, 2 Aug 1996 09:12:01 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: VacationMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960802090154.3027A-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Everybody,After 5pm pacific or 8pm Eastern time today, August 2nd, I willbe detached from The Internet for the next 2 weeks. I am taking a vacation and will beleaving Seattle tomorrow for Las Vegas and then to San Jose, California tovisit my mother and sister. When I reach San Jose, I will try to accessmy computer account here with my sister's computer if it is possible.Please direct any concerns and questions about the list to Abdou,as he will continue with the fine job that he has been doing. I will beback on the net on August 19th.ThanksTony------------------------------Date: Fri, 2 Aug 1996 17:46:33 -0400 (EDT)From: Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Glad to be a member!!!Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.91.960802174511.10106A-100000@laplace.isr.umd.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi everyone,I'm really exited about becoming a member of this newsgroup and I'mlooking forward to using this forum to voice my opinions and to listento the concerns of other Gambians.For those of you who don't know me, I attended Gambia High School from1982 thru 1989, after which I proceeded to work for a year at CivilAviation. I came to the U.S in 1990 and obtained a B.S. in ElectricalEngineering from the University of Maryland (College Park) in May 1994.I returned home summer of 94 to Gambia and worked for a year withGamtel as a Data Coms Engineer. I've been back since Aug 95 and I'll beentering my final year of an M.S. Comm Systems Engineering program atthe same institution. My research work includes IP multicasting schemesand wireless hybrid satellite communication. I hope to complete mythesis May 97.I am a strong beleiver in the "back to home movement" because I feelthat it is our responsibility as citizens of the Gambia to go back anddevelop our nation, even though I agree that we may need to acquire someexperience in the developed world to be able to make a significantcontribution.Looking forward to hearing from my fellow brothers and sisters-----------------------------------------------------------------------Isatou Secka Tel: (301) 441-9587(H)5905 Cherrywood lane #104 (301) 548-1247(W)Greenbelt , MD 20770------------------------------Date: Sat, 3 Aug 1996 10:06:25 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Glad to be a member!!!Message-ID: < 9608031406.AA32126@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHey Nens...,Welcome aboard! I have been looking for you on the list for quite a while.By the way, I'm among the first memebers of the list. I'm also going to berecommending Dibs to the list shortly.Glad to have my first SISTER-IN-LAW aboard!Regards,Moe S. JallowProduct Support Engineer 770-734-2819 (work)Hayes MicroComputer 770-795-8572 (home)Norcross, GA 30092____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________------------------------------Date: Sat, 3 Aug 1996 10:54:28 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NEW MEMEBER INTRO!!!Message-ID: < 9608031454.AA24468@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello,I would like to recommend my beautiful and loving wife to the list. Soonshe will be joining her sisters Isatou and possibly Anna Secka. Her nameis Dibor Secka, a.k.a Dibs but she now goes by her married name of DiborSecka-Jallow. Her e-mail address is DSecka@mailport.delta-air.com. Dibs, I hope that you find this list interesting. Welcome aboard!Moe S. JallowProduct Support EngineerHayes MicroComputerNorcross, GA 30092____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 27************************* A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

