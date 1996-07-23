|
GAMBIA-L Digest 26
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Re: pass on a meesage
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
2) Re: new members
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
3) Re: new members
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
4) house-cleaning II
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
5) cnet clip, Gambian leader says polls planned for [ 33] Reuter / Pap Saine
by at137@columbia.edu
6) Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
7) Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
8) Forwarded message of Janko Fofana
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
9) Re: Forwarded message of Janko Fofana
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
10) Re: REACTIONS
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
11) Fwd: AI
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
12) A little humor goes a long way
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
13) Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)
by sjagne@auc.edu (Siga Jagne)
14) I am back
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
15) Re: I am back
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
16) Re: I am back
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
17) electronic seminar on poverty and deforestation (fwd)
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
18) Job announcements!!! (fwd)
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
19) RE: Reactions to NBC coverage of the Olympic games (fwd)
by "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
20) Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the Olympic games (fwd)
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
21) ECOWAS SUMMIT SCENESETTER
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
22) BURINDI COUP
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
23) GAMTEL INTERNET PROJECT
by SANKUNG SAWO <101573.1703@CompuServe.COM>
24) Re: REACTIONS
by Mostafa Jersey Marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
25) A question about recent events
by "Dana Ott" <dott@usaid.gov>
26) Re: A question about recent events
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
27) changes(comments awaited)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
28) cnet clip, Gambia's Dictator Bans Parties to Shar [ 43] CSM / BY: David Hech
by at137@columbia.edu
29) Re: A question about recent events
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
30) The Gambian Constitution
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
31) Re: A question about recent
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
32) Senegal's Kid Workers Unite, Demand Rights (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
33) New member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
34) Gambian Cultural Week
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
35) Week-ender
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
36) CAN DEMOCRACY WORK EVERYWHERE????
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
37) RWANDA / KILLINGS
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
38) BURINDI COUP UPDATE
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
39) LIBERIA / ECOWAS
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
40) About USAID's involvement.
by Oumar Ndongo <ondongo@benfranklin.hnet.uci.edu>
41) Re: A question about recent
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
42) Re: New member
by Wildkumba@aol.com
43) Re: A question about recent events
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
Date: Mon, 22 Jul 1996 08:35:24 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: new members
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960722082935.12332C-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I have added Dr Muhammadou Kah to the list. I entered his email address as
follows: MKah@ix.netcom
If the address entry is not correct, then subsequent mails in
Gambia-l for him will be sent to Abdou as error messages. Abdou, if that
is the case, then we need to correct it with the exact email address.
However, Dr Kah can confirm his enrollment by sending a biographical
introduction.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
On Sat, 20 Jul 1996, Sulayman Nyang wrote:
> I am writing to recommend Dr.Muhammadou M. O. Kah for inclusion in our
> growing electronic club of persons of Gambian descent abroad.His e-mail
> address is MKah @ ix.netcom. com. I hope you will add his name
> immediately. Many thanks for your cooperation on this matter.
> Sincerely,
> Sulayman S. Nyang
> (Nyang @ cldc.howard. edu)
>
>
Date: Mon, 22 Jul 1996 11:41:36 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: new members
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960722113623.4548A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi,
Dr kah has been added to the list and he becomes our 68th member.
I have heard that it has not been raining in The Gambia. How
critical is the situation ?
Bye for now,
_abdou.
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
abdou@cs.columbia.edu
abdou@touchscreen.com
(212) 749-7971
MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
Date: Mon, 22 Jul 1996 12:08:06 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: house-cleaning II
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960722120151.4548D-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi folks,
Things I forgot to say in last message:
Can someone who knows Modou Koley mansala@aol.com tell him that we
are having a problem with his account. His server is refusing to take his
mail.
Also,Tony, I did have to add the .com as the address was not a valid
address. It is now working.
Well, ciao again,
_abdou.
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
abdou@cs.columbia.edu
abdou@touchscreen.com
(212) 749-7971
MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
Date: Tue, 23 Jul 1996 10:51:07 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Gambian leader says polls planned for [ 33] Reuter / Pap Saine
Message-ID: <199607231451.KAA20150@mabuhay.cc.columbia.edu>
BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's military leader Capt.
Yahya Jammeh Monday said presidential elections would go ahead
Sept. 11 despite warnings from the election committee there is
not enough time to organize.
Jammeh said a ban on political parties would be lifted after
the August referendum on the new constitution but that any
political aspirant trying to cause trouble ``will be executed
and buried six feet deep.''
The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission said last
week political parties would not have enough time to organize
before the presidential elections.
Jammeh, who overthrew the former civilian government in July
1994, is expected to contest the presidential poll and transform
his July 22 Movement into a political party.
The U.S. National Democratic Institute for International
Affairs, which had been supporting the election program, pulled
out of Banjul in January, expressing concern about the military
government's handling of the transition process.
Simlar circumstances prevailed for the elections in Niger
where the independent military candidate won after the institute
also pulled out.
Jammeh spoke at the inauguration of a vast arch in the
capital Banjul commemorating the second anniversary of the coup
that brought him to power.
The 115-foot cement arch was designed by a Senegalese
architect and built at a cost of $1.5 million. Jammeh says the
money came from God but Taiwan has also been a major dono since
the government cut off relations with China.
``It is hoped that it will serve as an inspiration to the
people of the Gambia to work tirelessly for the development of
their country with honor and dignity,'' Jammeh said.
Date: Tue, 23 Jul 96 10:52:10 CDT
From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)
Message-ID: <9607231552.AA02456@iastate.edu>
From: Samuel S Buah <sbuah@iastate.edu>
> A G- (g-minus) for NBC on Olympic coverage -
> commentary
>
> ATLANTA July 22 (AfreeNET) - Monopoly breeds
> arrogance and arrogance is too mild a term to
> describe the coverage of Olympics by NBC.
> There is definitely a 'black-out' and
> 'white-wash' a Sam Oladipo told AfreeNET.
> "This will definitely go down as the worst
> Olympic in history," he went on commenting.
> Sam's well founded anger resonates across
> every nook and corner of the Americas, even
> with languages too harsh to be printed on
> this medium. "I have given up on the games"
> another reader reported.
>
> At the opening ceremonies NBC deliberately
> ignored the Nigerian contingent by taking a
> commercial break at their introduction, "I
> told a group of friends that they would do
> this, and to their disbelieves, my paranoia
> was confirmed," said AfreeNET's WebMaster.
> "Many of these countries can't win any
> medals," the NBC commentators said at the
> introduction of many African contingents.
>
> American soccer stars are angry over the lack
> of coverage for any soccer event. Goalkeeper
> and captain Kasey Keller, of the U.S. soccer
> squad said, NBC's plans to screen very little
> Olympic soccer was an "injustice" and would
> disappoint many American viewers. An NBC
> spokesperson Ed Markey said they would
> concentrate on gymnastics, swimming,
> basketball and volleyball.
>
> It is clear that one out of every seven
> Africans, is a Nigerian. That a snub of
> Nigeria is definitely a snub on all Africans.
> That events like this serve as geography and
> history lessons to thousands of young
> Africans born in America/African-Americans,
> who were glued to their TV's, with great
> expectations and pride in their native land.
> "For once in my life I was hurt," a William
> Brown reported from Columbus, Ohio. "I had my
> two little daughters up till 11pm and they
> did this," William is an African-American
> married to a Nigerian, "that's the last time
> I'd watch NBC," he concluded.
>
> NBC should realize that this is the Olympics
> and not a college meet, that the whole world
> is watching, that a complete and inclusive
> coverage is a minimum obligatory requirement.
> That with the available technology of today,
> its coverage is a sham. That soccer is a
> religion were many are condemn by fanatics
> (holigans) and sometimes rightly so, in this
> case, most appropriate. Don King said, "only
> in America" ...only in America can NBC deny
> the soccer-fanatics their daily bread
> (soccer).
>
> NBC has become very short-sighted and should
> look beyond the games. AfreeNET feels that
> NBC is not just biting more than it can chew,
> but got no teeth to bite. For these, a big G-
> she merits.
>
Date: Tue, 23 Jul 1996 09:56:12 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960723093429.29850A-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I felt the same way about the NBC coverage deliberately ignoring some of
The African Nations in the parade of nations. For those who were covered,
silly and derogatory comments followed. Lots of editorials have been
written about this subject in newspapers accross the country. I noticed
that Nigeria, Senegal and Sierra Leone were ignored by taking commercials
when those nations were parading. The Gambia had a slight coverage by
showing just the flag/country sign carrier without any glimpse of the
athletes. No comments were offered when The Gambian flag carrier
was flashed on the screen, instead NBC announcer Bob Costas proceeded to
the next country which I believe was Georgia and said that it shared the
same name with the host state. During the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the
same thing happened to us, the station took a commercial time out when The
Gambia was on and never appeared on the coverage. Lots of people feel that
ABC does a better job than NBC as was withness in the 1984 games. Their
anchor Peter Jennings a Canadian gave a better, more intelligent and
respectful comments on The African Nations. Anyway, for those of you
residing close to Canada with access to Canadian television through cable
or satelitte, I would suggest that you check out CBC ( Canadian
Broadcasting Corporation ) coverage of The Olympic games to get a
different perspective from America's NBC.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
Date: Tue, 23 Jul 1996 10:09:45 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Forwarded message of Janko Fofana
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960723100106.4216A-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I will suggest that Janko not be taken off the list until after the 28th.
In that case, he will be able to receive any responses on his questions
about the accessibility of Internet in The Gambia.
Thanks
Tony
First I want to say a big thank you for all the contributors to
the network. I have recently graduated with my masters in public
communication and broadcasting from Western Illinois University and will
be going home next week. As a result, I want to be taken out of the
network since current airmail will not be accessible to me anymore.
However I want to say I enjoyed being on the network even though I
contributed very little lately. I was extremely busy with my thesis in
the last semester and hardly have time for anything else.
I will leave for the Gambia on July 28th to resume work at my
department. I worked as an Agricultural extension officer prior to my
coming here for my master's program. I want to know whether I can be on
the list serv when I am in the Gambia. Can anybody advise me on that? I
understand Gamtel provides the service for internet and since I have a
personal computer, I will certainly request for the service on my
arrival. Can I request to be included in the network when I am in the
Gambia? I am sure I can make a lot of contributions from home to inform
the network of developments going on in the country. Since I have few
days left before I leave on Sunday, can somebody tell me if I can be on
the network in the Gambia and if so, I would appreciate to be included.
Finally, I want to thank all those for sending useful
contributions on the network. The various debates have been very fruitful
and informative. I enjoyed every bit of them. Until I hear from any of
you, I say may God's blessing be with you.
Date: Tue, 23 Jul 1996 13:49:06 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Forwarded message of Janko Fofana
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960723131934.6621C-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Folks,
I would like to bring the attention of members to the
article by Pap Saine. I think Jammeh's speech and other events all
indicate that The Gambia is in for a rough ride. I think to threaten
people with execution if they oppose an illegal regime is totally
unacceptable and indicative of the criminality of the
"government".
Jammeh is of course just going through the motions regarding
elections. There would indeed be elections. The catch however is that
there is no way a politician can form a politcal party, register the party
and campaign all between August and September. Given the passivity of
Gambians, it is a miracle that Jammeh has not declared himself "President
for life" and done away with the whole election exercise.
I think it is indeed sad that a country that cannot pay $500,000
in UN dues can afford to build a $1.5 million cement arch. Actions like
these are sometimes behind the contempt and disrespect that goverments
like The Gambia's encounter .
-Abdou.
ps.
Janko, all you have to do is to send me or Tony your email address
in the Gambia. We already have 4 members in The Gambia.
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
abdou@cs.columbia.edu
abdou@touchscreen.com
(212) 749-7971
MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
Date: 23 Jul 1996 13:49:21 -0500
From: "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: REACTIONS
Message-ID: <n1373992579.61297@qm.sprintcorp.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
RE>>REACTIONS =
7/23/96
Fellas,
Abdou, I concord with you on your observation of Jammeh's political =
maneuvering. Clearly, it is becoming more apparent that the decks are =
already being stacked and the Gambia is not headed for a fair and smooth =
political transition. Everything from the constitutional document and =
timing of the elections to the execution threats have all been =
methodically calculated to stifle any emerging opposition. The =
restoration of true democracy to our nation is far from reality.
On a different note relating to the NBC coverage of the Olympics; =
while I empathize with those who find the station's coverage inadequate, =
NBC is purely in this for business reasons. Having paid over half a billio=
n dollars for broadcasting rights, it is entitled to market its coverage =
in any way that would recoup these investments. Besides, this should not =
be surprising to anyone who is familiar with the American media whose =
modus operandi has always been motivated by the almighty dollar. That =
having being said though, I cannot think of any national broadcasting =
station whose coverage will not be overshadowed by its own athletes. I am =
sure if you tune into Television Moscow, you will be overwhelmed with =
coverage of Russian athletes.
Good day.
Yaya
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: AI
********************
News Service 129/96
AI INDEX: AMR 51/61/96
THE DEATH PENALTY IN THE OLYMPIC STATE
RACIST, ARBITRARY AND UNFAIR
Press conference statement by
Pierre Sane, Secretary General, Amnesty International
Paschal Centre, Atlanta, Georgia, 23 July 1996
(CHECK AGAINST DELIVERY)
Today, as the world~s eyes are focused on Atlanta and on the
spirit of fairness and equality embodied by the Olympic
ideal, we are here to focus on the victims of Georgia~s
inequality and unfairness.
As we sit in the historic Paschal Centre, on Martin Luther
King Drive, we are here in tribute to the unwavering
commitment to civil and human rights demonstrated by Dr.
King. We are here to talk about how the 1996 Olympic games
are taking place in a state which has manifestly failed to
uphold his dream.
Less than 40 miles from the Olympic stadium, more than 100
men languish on death row. Many of them are the victims of
Georgia~s racist, arbitrary and unfair use of the death
penalty.
It~s racist -- because if you~re black , you~re far more
likely to receive a death sentence than if you~re white.
It~s arbitrary -- because if it~s election year for your
district attorney it~s electrocution year to get the votes
in.
And it~s unfair -- because if you~re poor, the state may
assign you an attorney who does not care whether you win or
lose your case or even live or die.
In their bid for the Olympics, the Atlanta Olympic Committee
said that the city is the birthplace of the modern human
rights movement, even that it is the worldwide capital of
human rights.
The reality is rather different.
The reality is that Georgia has a long way to go to shake off
its dark past as the one of the citadels of resistance to
human and civil rights.
Georgia~s long history of racial violence towards its ethnic
minorities is still here today in the guise of the modern
death penalty.
For some of those men on death row, the very civil rights
that Atlanta lays claim to don~t mean a thing.
They~re being executed because they~re black and they~ve
killed a white person.
Because in Georgia, the authorities clearly put a higher
value on a white life than a black life -- No white person
has ever been put to death for the murder of a black in
Georgia person.
They are being executed because they were represented in
court by an attorney who failed to investigate their case
properly or make representations to the jury to spare their
lives, as was the case of John Young.
If you~re black and in a Georgia court, your defence
attorney can be vehemently opposed to integration, can think
that blacks have inferior morals and calls you a ******. This
was the case of Wilburn Dobbs in 1973 but who remains on
death row to this day.
A defence attorney may even have made speeches saying that
~blacks were responsible for most of the rapes and murders
and were getting away with it in the courts~. That was the
case of Eddie Lee Ross, whose attorney was also Grand
Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan for 50 years.
Outrageous? Impossible? Amnesty International has documented
such instancies in Georgia.
And you can still be sentenced to death after a ~fair trial~?
Amnesty International is not just critical of Georgia~s
record on the death sentence. We are calling on all the
states of the USA to abolish the death penalty. We are here
because Georgia in particular claims to be a standard-bearer
for human rights.
Since the resumption of executions in the USA in 1977,
Georgia has put 20 men in the electric chair -- the fifth
highest state figure in the US.
Georgia will have some supporters for this policy at the
Olympics. As the state proudly sentences people to the
electric chair, it stands alongside other bastions of justice
and equality such as China, Iran and Nigeria that execute
their citizens.
But Georgia will be in a minority at the games. The majority
of countries in the world no longer use the death penalty.
They realise that there is no place for the death penalty
within a society at peace with itself.
Countries like South Africa, which declared the death penalty
unconstitutional because it is a violation to the right to
life.
Countries like Brazil, Sri Lanka and Senegal, which have high
crime rates but which accept the incontrovertible evidence
that has showed time and time again that the death penalty is
no more effective as a deterrent than other forms of
punishment.
Amnesty International brings to the mayor of Atlanta letters
from the Mayors of 10 former Olympic cities. They believe
that the death penalty is not commensurate with the Olympic
ideal.
We also bring a petition signed by nearly half a million
people in 15 countries. People who believe that executions
have no place in a modern society which respects the human
rights of its people.
Amnesty International has great sympathy for the victims of
violent crime and their families. Of course a society has a
right to protect itself from those who seek to do its members
harm.
But the prisoners who are executed are no longer in the
general population and are not a threat to members of the
public -- Georgia has a life without parole sentence.
So ultimately, the death penalty is merely the state killing
to satisfy a thirst for revenge.
The Georgia authorities continually cite the will of the
people to justify the death penalty.
The same justification was used when arguing to continue
slavery and lynching in the state.
As Georgia celebrates the Olympic spirit, it is prepared to
put a prisoner, who is no longer a danger to society, into an
electric chair and send more than 2,000 volts through his
body.
It is prepared to do this to someone who committed the
offence when he was 17-years-old.
It is prepared to do this to someone who is mentally ill.
And it is prepared to do this to people who have not received
a fair trial because of the colour of their skin.
In Georgia, African Americans do not stand equal before the
law.
In practice, African Americans are routinly enied the
opportunity to take part in juries. Of the 12 black men
executed in Georgia since 1983, half were tried by all-white
juries - yet 27% of Georgia~s population is black.
The families of white victims are often consulted by the
district attorney on whether a death sentence should be
sought; on many occasions black families are not even
informed of when the trial of those accused of murdering
their loved-ones is taking place.
To compound this injustice, the Federal government appears
prepared to sit by and watch its ethnic citizens be treated
unequally by the law. Even when their own studies have found
that the death penalty is used in a racist manner, the Bush
and Clinton administrations have refused to act.
In the 1960s, the Federal government intervened to ensure
that black men and women were not denied the right to vote or
attend state universities. But they are not prepared to
intervene now to ensure that African Americans stand equal
before the law when threatened with death.
As we celebrate the final Olympiad of the century, we look
forward a new millennium in which the human rights of every
citizen, no matter what their race or beliefs, are treated
equally before the law.
A new millennium in which the United States of America does
not put its citizens to death.
In the words of Martin Luther King:
~Let us stand with a greater determination. And let us move
on in these powerful days, these days of challenge, to make
America what it ought to be. We have an opportunity to make a
better nation.~
ENDS.../
Momodou Camara
--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara
**************************************
Sent via Inform-BBS
-Denmark's leading alternative network
Information: info@inform-bbs.dk
**************************************
Date: Wed, 24 Jul 96 10:30:16 CDT
From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: papaf@iastate.edu, isatou@glue.umd.edu, ndramme@luc.edu, ogeorge@hns.com
Subject: A little humor goes a long way
Message-ID: <9607241530.AA03155@iastate.edu>
Date: Wed, 24 Jul 96 12:29:24 EDT
From: sjagne@auc.edu (Siga Jagne)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)
Message-ID: <v01530500ae1bc71e902b@[144.125.224.125]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Hi y'all. I totally agree that NBC has offered a totally biased
perspective of the Olympics. I'm here in Atlanta, at a school which is an
Olympic venue, so I get a close-up look at these games, and the numerous
terrific sports and human interest stories from non-favored nations are
being completely ignored. It is true that the CBC is far superior in
coverage of the games--or world events in general-- but this is the fault
of the corporate structure of the giant military-industrial conglomerate
GE, which owns NBC.
NBC conditions and reflects narrow US ultra-patriotism and bigotry.
Americans know very little about the outside world, and its media giants
are no help by presenting all other nations as competitors to be beat
rather than as colleagues in a grand international celebration of sports
and cooperation.
It is very sad that this is so, but it is the essence of the American
geist-zeit.
Bye for now.
Date: Wed, 24 Jul 1996 13:52:35 -0400
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: I am back
Message-ID: <199607241752.NAA14860@auc.edu>
Greetings:
First I wish to apologize to the group, especially those who had sent me
several messages, some of which were deleted by you know who.
I have and continue to be extremely preoccupied by The Gambia National Troupe.
Most of you did not know of the crisis they were in when they first landed in
New York at the beginning of the month. However, there are some in the group
like Tombong the Gambian Charge d'Affaire who is fully aware of their situation
and could have informed the group of my temporary disappearance from the group.
I was surprised to hear comments made by Saidy and Janneh concerning the
planned conferences in Atlanta. Obviously Tombong especially should have gone
further than he did in his statement when he stated that the conferences were a 'non-event'. Perhaps he could have further stated that LatJor's hands were full
that weekend due to the sudden crisis that developed over the National Troupe.
That LatJor stepped in to assist the 26 member troupe that found itself stranded
at the JFK airport. And since the Gambian Embassy in Washington D.C. was
unwilling to come to their assistance, LatJor took it upon himself and his
family (after several calls for help) to first find them temporary housing with
Gambians in New York then rented two vans from Atlanta and sent his two brothers
to New York to pick them up. Upon their arrival in Atlanta, he had to house all
26 of them in his small apartment. Feed them (oh Mr. Bojang of the Embassy did
contribute a bag of rice and other condiments for their lunch that day - thanks
Lamin - the Embassy folks were in Atlanta for the July program and perhaps out
of curiousity stopped by LatJor's place to see to troupe!) and work on
stabilizing the situation.
While it is true that neither myself or the Embassy was responsible for the
troupe coming to the U.S. in the first place, it still baffles me why when the
situation evolved as it did, the Gambian authorities that could have been of
some assistance refused to come to the aid of these Gambians (several of them
in their 60's and 70's), despite thet fact that I personally called the Embassy
on their behalf!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
WHERE IS OUR HUMANITY??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
I have to go now. The troupe members are doing well. 20 of them continue to live
with me in my new apartment. They are an extremely wonderful group of Gambians
whom I have had the singular opportunity to spend many many late nights with
discussing my favorite subject - our culture. And the music - oh how the kora
played by Jali Musa or Jali Burama can calm your soul. And Sirmang on the
balafon is a sight to behold. Of course Jali Muso Faye Suso's reedy voice takes
you right back into the savannah. Master drummer Koto Ngum keeps that fire
within you burning red - reenergizing you to boldly go out and meet the
challenges of yet another day like your ancestors - as a JAMBAR!
In peace,
LatJor
Date: Wed, 24 Jul 1996 12:35:12 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: I am back
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960724120543.27264A-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Welcome back Latjorr and thank you for enlightening the list with the
plight of The Gambian National Troupe. For some of us living far away from
Atlanta, it is news to us. I am very sorry to hear what went on and what
Latjorr is going through and again commending him for the great efforts he
underwent to assist them, although he was under no obligation to do
what he did and is doing. Let us not focus on the " screw ups " and poor
arrangements that were made. The past is past and the damage has been
done. Instead, let me suggest on focussing what we can do to help with the
situation.
My proposal is to offer financial assistance to Latjorr to help
defray the expenditures. I sympathize and empathize with what he is
currently undergoing. Therefore, I am suggesting that anybody with the
means and
ability to send whatever amount of money to Latjorr to help our national
troupe especially since some of them are in the elderly ages. Anyway, that
is a suggestion, an idea that just came to my head. Nobody is
obligated to make any donations. Latjorr, please send your mailing address
to Gambia-l so that anybody who wants to make a donation will know
where to send it.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
On Wed, 24 Jul 1996, Gabriel Ndow wrote:
> Greetings:
>
> First I wish to apologize to the group, especially those who had sent me
> several messages, some of which were deleted by you know who.
>
> I have and continue to be extremely preoccupied by The Gambia National Troupe.
> Most of you did not know of the crisis they were in when they first landed in
> New York at the beginning of the month. However, there are some in the group
> like Tombong the Gambian Charge d'Affaire who is fully aware of their situation
> and could have informed the group of my temporary disappearance from the group.
>
> I was surprised to hear comments made by Saidy and Janneh concerning the
> planned conferences in Atlanta. Obviously Tombong especially should have gone
> further than he did in his statement when he stated that the conferences were a 'non-event'. Perhaps he could have further stated that LatJor's hands were full
> that weekend due to the sudden crisis that developed over the National Troupe.
> That LatJor stepped in to assist the 26 member troupe that found itself stranded
> at the JFK airport. And since the Gambian Embassy in Washington D.C. was
> unwilling to come to their assistance, LatJor took it upon himself and his
> family (after several calls for help) to first find them temporary housing with
> Gambians in New York then rented two vans from Atlanta and sent his two brothers
> to New York to pick them up. Upon their arrival in Atlanta, he had to house all
> 26 of them in his small apartment. Feed them (oh Mr. Bojang of the Embassy did
> contribute a bag of rice and other condiments for their lunch that day - thanks
> Lamin - the Embassy folks were in Atlanta for the July program and perhaps out
> of curiousity stopped by LatJor's place to see to troupe!) and work on
> stabilizing the situation.
>
> While it is true that neither myself or the Embassy was responsible for the
> troupe coming to the U.S. in the first place, it still baffles me why when the
> situation evolved as it did, the Gambian authorities that could have been of
> some assistance refused to come to the aid of these Gambians (several of them
> in their 60's and 70's), despite thet fact that I personally called the Embassy
> on their behalf!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
>
> WHERE IS OUR HUMANITY??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
>
> I have to go now. The troupe members are doing well. 20 of them continue to live
> with me in my new apartment. They are an extremely wonderful group of Gambians
> whom I have had the singular opportunity to spend many many late nights with
> discussing my favorite subject - our culture. And the music - oh how the kora
> played by Jali Musa or Jali Burama can calm your soul. And Sirmang on the
> balafon is a sight to behold. Of course Jali Muso Faye Suso's reedy voice takes
> you right back into the savannah. Master drummer Koto Ngum keeps that fire
> within you burning red - reenergizing you to boldly go out and meet the
> challenges of yet another day like your ancestors - as a JAMBAR!
>
> In peace,
> LatJor
>
Date: Wed, 24 Jul 96 16:05:42 CDT
From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: I am back
Message-ID: <9607242105.AA03380@iastate.edu>
LatJor,
Hi, I have just been reading your message about the Gambia National
Troupe. You did good showing them true hospitality and for that, I
think you will be blessed. Just reading your comments about each of
the members and their skills with the musical instruments, makes me
wish I was there to touch on this experience. Whilst most of us
only hear their music through CDs and tapes, here in the US, you had
the good fortune to live with them. I bet that's something that you
will always carry with you. Could you find out if they have made any
recent recordings. I would love to get a hold of their music. Please
let me know. Thanks!!
One thing, though that I'm curious about is, who is responsible for
bringing them here and not even have the courtesy to go pick them up
at the airport??? When I saw their name on the July reunion program,
I assume that they were coming to the reunion and/or to the
olympics. Did they have a contact name here in the US?? I hope that
they are doing good, now...
N'Deye Marie
-----
N'Deye Marie N'Jie
Dept. of Agriculture & Biosystems Engineering
Iowa State University
Ames, IA 50011
(515)294-3153
Date: Wed, 24 Jul 96 16:13:31 CDT
From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: electronic seminar on poverty and deforestation (fwd)
Message-ID: <9607242113.AA03389@iastate.edu>
>Announcement of electronic seminar
>
>DATE: 1-31 Aug 1996
>TITLE: Poverty and deforestation in the Congo Basin Rainforest
>BY: Dr. Francois Ekoko (ekoko@ias.unu.edu)
> Inst.of Advanced Studies, United Nations Univ., Tokyo
>
>HOW TO PARTICIPATE:
>
>An electronic seminar is simply a seminar that is conducted via e-mail and
>a mailing list is used to facilitate the distribution and archiving of all
>discussion messages. Usually a seminar paper which serves as the material
>for seminar discussion, is provided and can be made available to the
>participants via the mailing list itself or on a web homepage or a hard copy
>is air mailed upon request.
>
>Registration is free and the seminar paper will be available via this
>mailing list on Aug 1st. All discussion messages will be distributed
>automatically to your email address.
>
>To register, please send an email to LISTSERV@MSIAS.IAS.UNU.EDU and
>write the message:
>SUBSCRIBE IAS-CR2 yourfirstname yourlastname, organization
>e.g. subscribe ias-cr2 Francois Ekoko, UNU/IAS, Tokyo
>
>For personal assistance, please contact Jacky Foo <foo@ias.unu.edu>
>
>SEMINAR SUMMARY
>
>The electronic seminar is based on a study conducted by Dr Francois
>Ekoko and will cover issues related to:
>(a) how deforestation is linked to poverty,
>(b) the different typology of poverty groups,
>(c) the causes of poverty in countries of the Congo basin rainforest
>(d) How to tackle poverty at the grassroots level, using local resources
>
>Countries of the Congo basin rainforest (Cameroon, Central African
>Republic, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and Zaire), unlike those of the
>Sahelian region have a good natural resource base and a favourable life
>support system (natural environment). Yet poverty and environmental
>depletion including deforestation have undermined the prospects of
>development, the fabric of the society and the very survival of the
>region (e.g. disintegration of the state apparatus in Zaire, military
>mutiny in Central African Republic, social unrest in Congo, tension and
>fierce power struggle amid misery in Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea after
>presidential elections). Both people and states have been impoverished
>over the last decade and GDP per capita in the region has decreased
>significantly. The human development index also shows a worsening
>condition of the people. While IMF-WB led-reforms have produced mixed
>results, ODA to the region shrank and the debt burden has become
>unbearable to most of these countries.
>
>
>ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
>
>Dr. Francois Ekoko holds a Ph.D. in Environment and Development and a
>Masters in Social and Environmental Studies (the University of
>Liverpool), a Doctorate and a Maitrise in International Relations (
>Institute of International Relations), a Maitrise, a Licence and a DEUG
>in Law (Universites de Picardie and Paris XII). He lectured on
>Sustainable Development at the University of Liverpool and was guest
>lecturer at the Charles Wotton College on Development Issues in Africa.
>>From 1990 to 1992, he worked with Cameroon's government. He has been a
>consultant for UNDP, UNEP and UNCHS. Dr. Ekoko has published articles in
>International Journals in the fields of Development, Environment and
>Politics in Africa. His most recent works include a contribution entitled
>"Poverty and Deforestation in the Congo Basin Rainforest" in Oyen and
>Matti, Poverty and the Environment. At the United Nations University, he
>is working on a new analytical framework for the analysis of the links
>between poverty and deforestation.
>
>
------- End of Forwarded Message
Date: Wed, 24 Jul 96 16:31:09 CDT
From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Job announcements!!! (fwd)
Message-ID: <9607242131.AA03418@iastate.edu>
POS I
Post-Doctoral Position
National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis
University of California at Santa Barbara
POS II
HSA Environmental has a position available for an engineer (chemical,
environmental, civil) or geologist who also has experience with Windows
NT networks.
POS III
Tropical Research & Development Inc., currently
involved in the Bolivia Sustainable Forest
Management Project (BOLFOR), is seeking to fill
two positions:
1) Forest Ecologist
2) Student Scientific Advisor
POS IV
University of Wisconsin-Madison's Environmental Remote Sensing Center (ERSC)
Research Program Manager Position in Remote Sensing
(and Related Geospatial Technologies) +
Assistant Researcher Position in Commercially-Oriented Remote Sensing
(and Related Geospatial Technologies)
POS V
INTERN WANTED BY U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY
POS VI
POST-DOCTORAL FELLOW IN FOREST SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT
Location: Faculty of Forestry, Lakehead University, Thunder Bay,
Ontario, Canada
POS VII
Position Announcement - Geographic Information Systems
Immediate Opening
Date: Wed, 24 Jul 96 20:53:25 UT
From: "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Reactions to NBC coverage of the Olympic games (fwd)
Message-ID: <UPMAIL01.199607242053380234@msn.com>
Siga,
Your letter appears to be rather unbalanced. I agree with you that NBC's
coverage may be overly representative of Americans and their quests, but this
is America. People in America are competitive and love sports. NBC has
savvy. They are broadcasting events that capture the spirit of America and
then they advertise. Welcome to America Siga!!! It not necessarily right,
but this is the process. There are many events, if shown, that would be quite
representative of the whole world. I wish the Olympics would be broadcast 24
hours a day because I too would love to see Gambians perform. I would love
to see Cuban boxers, English equestrian riders, African soccer, and Chinese
Ping-Pong. But in the United States the focus is on American athletes and
their quests. In Great Britain I am sure the focus is on British athletes,
and in Brazil the focus is on Brazilians, ad infinitum. I am not offended by
this--disappointed though. Yet this disappointment does not lead me to infer
that NBC promotes "ultra-patriotism and bigotry". If I'm not mistaken, I have
seen many athletes on TV in the past week. They have been from many nations
and represent a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and religions. Not once
have I heard NBC personnel refer to any of these wonderful people as "less
than" or "undeserving." To say that lack of media coverage necessitates
bigotry is overly dramatic and provocative.
I agree with you that Americans are competitive. But to say that NBC shows
"all other nations as competitors to be beat rather than as colleagues in a
grand international celebration of sports and cooperation" is a rather large
assumption. I do think that Americans love to win. I think it would be safe
to say that Americans will pull for another American to win in a competition
where other nations are represented. But this does not imply that NBC
coverage of the games plays any part in "the corporate structure of the giant
military-industrial conglomerate GE," the owner of NBC. Maybe I am naive, but
I know a good game of basketball on a schoolyard court will inspire fierce
competition here in the States. To say this competition is the puppetry of
the "military-industrial conglomerate" is absurd. Likewise to say that NBC's
coverage of the Olympics is something related to military and industry is
stretching it.
America is a strange place. Having been abroad in many countries, I have
never seen the same sort of "melting-pot" as I see here in the US. You are
probably right: there are many Americans that know very little about the
outside world. As this is true there are many people from the outside world
who know very little about the United States. Learning needs to take place on
both sides. Yet my experience here in the States is incredible. I meet
people from many countries who have just settled here. They are Americans. I
have met many people whose families settled here a century ago. They are
Americans. My Families came from Germany, Ireland, England, and Holland;
there is also American Indian blood in my family. I am an American. I have
American friends whose families come from Italy, Cameroon, China, Japan,
Korea, and India. They are Americans. I notice many people on the staff of
NBC make up a variety of colors and shapes. They are American. I am sorry
Siga, but I don't see the bigotry or the over abudance of patriotism. I see
America celebrating the Olympics. I feel patriotism and spirit. This is not
wrong or bigoted.
Brian Hubbard aka Babanding
----------
From: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu on behalf of Siga Jagne
Sent: Wednesday, July 24, 1996 12:29 PM
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)
Hi y'all. I totally agree that NBC has offered a totally biased
perspective of the Olympics. I'm here in Atlanta, at a school which is an
Olympic venue, so I get a close-up look at these games, and the numerous
terrific sports and human interest stories from non-favored nations are
being completely ignored. It is true that the CBC is far superior in
coverage of the games--or world events in general-- but this is the fault
of the corporate structure of the giant military-industrial conglomerate
GE, which owns NBC.
NBC conditions and reflects narrow US ultra-patriotism and bigotry.
Americans know very little about the outside world, and its media giants
are no help by presenting all other nations as competitors to be beat
rather than as colleagues in a grand international celebration of sports
and cooperation.
It is very sad that this is so, but it is the essence of the American
geist-zeit.
Bye for now.
Date: Thu, 25 Jul 1996 23:38:19 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the Olympic games (fwd)
Message-ID: <199607251433.XAA24212@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Hi Gambia-l,
After such a long period of slumber, I have picked up again. I am
really pleased with the standard of discourse on our list. The
diversity of the membership contributes immensely to this.
>From the other side of the globe, I can still sense the frustration
in some of you for NBC's `lack of adequate coverage of the Olympics'.
This may be true, but the List should not belabour this point that
much. We must all remember that the world of sports in general is
now a commercial venture where the `Dalasi' reigns. Yes it is fine
to be critical of NBC's broadcasting. Nevertheless, we must be
mindful of our comments and the emotions they can evoke. In this
vein therefore, I find Hubbard's(Babanding) reactions justified.
Let us now carry on and forget about NBC.
The predicament of our national troupe concerns me. Yet the question
of who brought them to USA cannot be sidelined. That is where the
solution to our problem begins. I must say that Latjor deserves a tap
on the back for being truly Gambian. But why did Tombong keep such
information from us? Perhaps he will be interested in sharing his
piece with us?
`Sayoonara'.
Lamin Drammeh(Japan).
Date: Thu, 25 Jul 1996 15:25:35 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: ECOWAS SUMMIT SCENESETTER
Message-ID: <25JUL96.16660732.0181.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
DATE=7/25/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-200721
TITLE=ECOWAS SUMMIT SCENESETTER (L-ONLY)
BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK
DATELINE=ABIDJAN
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: HEADS OF STATE OF THE "ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN
STATES" ARE GATHERING IN THE NIGERIAN CAPITAL, ABUJA, FOR A
TWO-DAY SUMMIT (EDS: FRIDAY AND SATURDAY). OUR WEST AFRICA
BUREAU CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS THAT THE AGENDA WILL
BE TOPPED BY THE CRISIS IN LIBERIA.
TEXT: AMONG THE ISSUES TO BE DISCUSSED IS WHAT TO DO ABOUT
LIBERIA'S WARRING FACTION LEADERS. HEADS OF STATE OF THE
16-MEMBER ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES, KNOWN AS
"ECOWAS," ARE EXPECTED TO CONSIDER A PROPOSAL BY THE ORGANIZATION
OF AFRICAN UNITY (O-A-U) TO SET UP A WAR CRIMES TRIBUNAL FOR
LIBERIA.
AT ITS ANNUAL MEETING IN CAMEROON SEVERAL WEEKS AGO, THE O-A-U
WARNED LIBERIA'S WARRING FACTION LEADERS IT WOULD PRESS THE
UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL TO IMPOSE SEVERE SANCTIONS,
INCLUDING A TRIBUNAL TO PUT ON TRIAL FACTION LEADERS ACCUSED OF
HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS.
SOME POLITICAL OBSERVERS SAY THREATENING ARRESTS FOR WAR CRIMES
IS LONG OVERDUE. THEY SAY THE POSSIBILITY OF FACING A TRIBUNAL
LIKE THE ONE TRYING WAR CRIMINALS IN BOSNIA MAY BE A GREATER
INCENTIVE FOR THE FACTION LEADERS TO DISARM THEIR FIGHTERS AND
END YEARS OF FIGHTING.
BUT OBSERVERS ADD THAT AFRICAN LEADERS MUST SHOW THE RESOLVE TO
IMPLEMENT PROPOSALS, SUCH AS A WAR CRIMES TRIBUNAL. NEWS REPORTS
QUOTE ECOWAS OFFICIALS AS SAYING THE O-A-U PROPOSAL WAS ENDORSED
BY WEST AFRICAN MINISTERS AT A PRE-SUMMIT MEETING. BUT IT IS
UNCERTAIN WHETHER AFRICAN HEADS OF STATE WILL ADOPT THE PROPOSAL.
LIBERIA'S SIX-YEAR CIVIL WAR HAS PREOCCUPIED WEST AFRICAN LEADERS
SINCE ECOWAS SENT A PEACEKEEPING FORCE IN 1990. MORE THAN A
DOZEN PEACE ACCORDS HAVE BEEN BROKERED -- ALL OF THEM HAVE BEEN
BROKEN. THE LATEST PEACE DEAL WAS SIGNED LAST AUGUST IN THE
NIGERIAN CAPITAL, ABUJA, AND CALLED FOR TOTAL DISARMAMENT BY LAST
DECEMBER AND PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS BY AUGUST, 1996.
THE DISARMAMENT PHASE FAILED TO GAIN MOMENTUM BECAUSE OF
LOGISTICAL PROBLEMS FACED BY WEST AFRICAN PEACEKEEPERS AND A
REBEL ATTACK IN DECEMBER IN WHICH SCORES OF PEACEKEEPING TROOPS
WERE KILLED. THE PEACE DEAL COMPLETELY COLLAPSED LAST APRIL WHEN
FACTIONAL FIGHTING BROKE OUT IN THE LIBERIAN CAPITAL, MONROVIA.
CHARLES TAYLOR, PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL AND LEADER OF THE NATIONAL
PATRIOTIC FRONT OF LIBERIA FACTION, HAS CALLED FOR NATIONAL
ELECTIONS BEFORE TOTAL DISARMAMENT. BUT THAT PROPOSAL HAS BEEN
REJECTED BY MOST LIBERIANS. OTHER FACTION LEADERS, SUCH AS
UNITED LIBERATION MOVEMENT LEADER ALHAJI KROMAH, HAVE CALLED FOR
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS BY THE END OF THE YEAR. (SIGNED)
NEB/WPM/PCF/CF
25-Jul-96 10:37 AM EDT (1437 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
Date: Thu, 25 Jul 1996 15:25:55 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: BURINDI COUP
Message-ID: <25JUL96.16666622.0181.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
DATE=7/25/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-200735
TITLE=BURUNDI COUP (S)
BYLINE=SCOTT STEARNS
DATELINE=BUJUMBURA
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: BURUNDI'S MILITARY THURSDAY HAS SAID IT HAS OVERTHROWN
THE PRESIDENT OF THE COUNTRY. AS CORRESPONDENT SCOTT STEARNS
REPORTS FROM BUJUMBURA, THE ARMY APPOINTED A FORMER MILITARY
PRESIDENT TO LEAD THE COUNTRY.
TEXT: IN A NATIONWIDE ADDRESS, BURUNDI'S DEFENSE MINISTER
ANNOUNCED THE ARMY HAS SUSPENDED THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY AND ALL
POLITICAL PARTIES.
STRIKES AND DEMONSTRATIONS ARE BANNED. THE AIRPORT AND NATIONAL
BORDERS ARE CLOSED. THERE IS A CURFEW IN EFFECT FROM SEVEN IN
THE EVENING TO FIVE-THIRTY IN THE MORNING.
FORMER MILITARY PRESIDENT PIERRE BUYOYA WAS APPOINTED TO LEAD A
TRANSITIONAL GOVERNMENT, AND ORGANIZE A NATIONAL DEBATE ON THE
FUTURE OF DEMOCRACY IN BURUNDI.
PRESIDENT SYLVESTRE NTIBANTUNGANYA SOUGHT REFUGE AT THE RESIDENCE
OF THE U-S AMBASSADOR THIS WEEK. HE TOLD V-O-A THURSDAY HE IS
STILL THE PRESIDENT, AND CALLED ON THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY TO
RESTORE HIS CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT. (SIGNED)
NEB/SKS/PCF/RAE
25-Jul-96 2:13 PM EDT (1813 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
Date: 25 Jul 96 15:46:02 EDT
From: SANKUNG SAWO <101573.1703@CompuServe.COM>
To: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia an" <GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU>
Subject: GAMTEL INTERNET PROJECT
Message-ID: <960725194602_101573.1703_IHK82-1@CompuServe.COM>
Hi brothers,
FOR YOUR INFORMATION
__________________________________________________________
GAMBIA TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LIMITED
(GAMTEL)
________________________________________________________________
Our Ref: GTC/INT (002)
Your Ref:
Dear Sir,
NATIONAL INTERNET NETWORK PILOT PROJECT IN THE GAMBIA
_____________________________________________________
GAMTEL has launched a National Internet Project initiative in
resonance with the worldwide trend towards the creation of
national information superhighways and a global information
infrastructure by the turn of the century. In pursuance of this
initiative an Internet Engineering Working Committee [GIEWC] has
been established by Gamtel Management assigned with the main
tasks:
- to draw up a pilot network project which will be
registered with ITU and UNESCO for co-sponsorship under a
special telecommunication development programme .
and - to co-ordinate a national steering Committee [or forum ]
which will set guidelines for the development of our
national information infrastructure [NII]
In this initiative GAMTEL in collaboration with local development
partners ,ITU and UNESCO, intends to build a highspeed computer
network backbone , based on Internet technology , linking all
major [commercial] towns and villages in the Gambia . The
network will facilitate interconnection of computer systems all
over the country and provide easy and cheap access to information
databanks in these computers for researchers, development
consultants, etc, within and outside Gambia. Ultimately it is
hoped that this will catalyse the transformation of our
underdeveloped economy into an information-driven knowledge-based
dynamic market economy and enable the Gambia to leapfrog into the
information revolution of the century.
Your company/institution has been chosen by the GIEWC to
participate in this national development project in recognition
of your potential as an information (Content) source and or
provider, which constitutes the two most important elements for
the success of the pilot project.
Please find attached a brief description of the pilot project
being proposed by the GIEWC to ITU, its objectives and possible
benefits or outputs. A member of the GIEWC will visit you soon to
discuss how your company/institution can participate in the pilot
project, your IT requirements and constraints as part of our
preliminary sensitisation activities.
In anticipation of your full co-operation in this crucial
national development initiative I look forward to receiving
[positive] contributions from you personally and your institution
as a whole.
Yours sincerely,
...............................
Mr Ebrima DS. Cham
PRO/Secretary, GIEWC
Date: Thu, 25 Jul 1996 19:55:47 -0500
From: Mostafa Jersey Marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: REACTIONS
Message-ID: <199607260055.TAA53883@audumla.students.wisc.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Yaya,
i am in agreement with what you said. I think this is an important
issue. The way I see it, this matter touches on issues of economic thought,
philoloshy etc and it is even relevant in Africas continuing search for: an
acceptable economic framework in the post ERP/SAP era (some say
privatisation will leave the poor to the mercy of that cold, heartless
monster called the market); a viable and sustainable public sector
philosophy (should government be the provider or should it concern itself
with maintaining an enabling environment so that individual enterprise is
what will be relied upon to provide for each as long as laws are not
broken).It has been a debate in capitalism and laws, ethics and morals. For
example should profit seekers, in their quest to optimise returns be
concerned with only what is legal or they should transcend laws and take
into consideration what society deems as just ( by the way which society is
this particular profit seeker concerned with ? Gambia or U.S.), fair, humane
etc. RCA's NBC (GE owns RCA which owns NBC) is seeking to maximise its
viewers since that is what will bring in more advertising dollars. It
therefore broadcasts what it thinks the American public will be interested
in seeing and hearing. I do not like some of Bob Costas' one liners (or is
it sound bites they call them), neither do I like missing soccer or seeing
Gambian athletes, but I can understand and accept it. As someone said
earlier, in America the Almighty Dollar rules.
I want to be enlightened; I therefore pose this question. Should we as
Africans let private initiative, profit seeking motive rule (whilst we
maintain laws and make ethics and morals a peripheral-leave it at the far
back seat-issue(dont forget what the objectives of laws are). Or should we,
in todays world in which economics is THE dominant force, be equally
concerned with both the legal and the moral/ethical? In the spirit of a
friendly, informed discourse!
Kaira Ning Haira.
At 01:49 PM 7/23/96 -0500, you wrote:
> RE>>REACTIONS 7/23/96
>
>Fellas,
>
>Abdou, I concord with you on your observation of Jammeh's political
maneuvering. Clearly, it is becoming more apparent that the decks are
already being stacked and the Gambia is not headed for a fair and smooth
political transition. Everything from the constitutional document and timing
of the elections to the execution threats have all been methodically
calculated to stifle any emerging opposition. The restoration of true
democracy to our nation is far from reality.
> On a different note relating to the NBC coverage of the Olympics; while
I empathize with those who find the station's coverage inadequate, NBC is
purely in this for business reasons. Having paid over half a billion dollars
for broadcasting rights, it is entitled to market its coverage in any way
that would recoup these investments. Besides, this should not be surprising
to anyone who is familiar with the American media whose modus operandi has
always been motivated by the almighty dollar. That having being said though,
I cannot think of any national broadcasting station whose coverage will not
be overshadowed by its own athletes. I am sure if you tune into Television
Moscow, you will be overwhelmed with coverage of Russian athletes.
>
>Good day.
>
>Yaya
>------------------------------
>
>
>
>
>
Date: Fri, 26 Jul 96 10:04:34 -24000
From: "Dana Ott" <dott@usaid.gov>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: A question about recent events
Message-ID: <vines.2px7+55BylA@BASA14029.usaid.gov>
Dear Listmembers:
I have been on and off the list in recent months, mostly owing to the fact
that my email server keeps overloading and bouncing me off the list. I am in
the process of resubscribing now, but I wanted to direct a question to the
list regarding the recent events in the Gambia. As many of you can tell from
my email signature I work as a contractor to USAID in Washington. I'm sure
you also know that USAID has basically pulled out of the Gambia following the
slow process to return to civilian rule. A colleague of mine in the Africa
Bureau at USAID asked me to request your opinions on the recent refusal of
Jammeh to push back the election date to allow for the parties to conduct
some campaigning. Many donors see this as an ominous sign because the ban
has not yet been lifted and even if it were lifted today, it is likely that
parties would not have enough time to make themselves known. What do
Gambians think about this - can there be a fair election based on the
situation on the ground now? Until I am back on the list - I would
appreciate it if you would direct your replies to me at dott@usaid.gov or my
company email address, dott@aed.org
Thanks in advance.
Dana
Dana Ott, Ph.D.
Research Analyst
Africa Bureau Information Center
Dana Ott, Ph.D. Telephone (703) 312-7192
Research Analyst Fax (703) 312-7199
Africa Bureau Information Center Email dott@usaid.gov
=====================================================================
Date: Fri, 26 Jul 1996 11:21:36 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Cc: dott@aed.org, dott@usaid.gov
Subject: Re: A question about recent events
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960726104931.22441A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Ms Ott,
You raised some interesting questions in your posting.
Firstly, I think the USAID was right to pull out of The Gambia.
There are now many African countries with the right economic environments
for growth and the USAID would be better off spending our tax dollars in
those countries. Good examples are SA, Botswana, Ivory Coast; these
countries need all the help they can get. Added to this is that The Gambia
is increasingly becoming nationalistic with talk of being "independent"
and all that. So from a USAID perspective, it is better to look for
another place where you could get a better bang for the dollar. After
all, the "leadership" is very inexperienced and generally lack exposure to
current economic thinking.
Secondly, it is increasingly becoming clear that Jammeh is here to
stay. Talks of elections and etc are nothing but ploys to fool the
gullible and naive. The facts that Gambian economy is becoming more
statist and that Jammeh is becoming more dictatorial and blood-thirsty,
point to the hard times ahead for the country.
By the way, you are still on the list (that is why your message
got through). If you want to, I can add your aed.org address to the list.
Bye for now,
-Abdou.
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
abdou@cs.columbia.edu
abdou@touchscreen.com
(212) 749-7971
MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
Date: Fri, 26 Jul 1996 11:49:41 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: changes(comments awaited)
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960726114004.22441E-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi folks,
When gambia-l first started, it was a small community of
largely acquaintances. Fortunately, we have now grown to incorporate
more Gambians and honorary Gambians albeit with problems associated with
growing.
The thorniest problem facing the list is that of the review
command. Previously, members wanting to see who was on the list would
send a command to the listproc server and receive in return a list of
all the members and their email addresses. This facility has however not
proven satisfactory to all members.Some members, citing the presence of
embassy officials in the list, have express concern over their names being
made available to all those who ask for it and thereby exposing themselves
to repercussions from the military back home for views epressed on this
list.
As a result of these concerns, Tony and I decided that it would be
prudent, as a preliminary step, to deny access to the membership list to
all but the listmanagers. To get accesss to the list, a members would
have to write to the list asking that the list be sent to them. Another
member can then privatley send us mail and ask that their name not be
included in the list to be given to this member. If one wanted to, they
could request that their name be never given to anyone. This step, we
think would be in the best interest of the list as it would ensure that
privacy concerns of members are respected while not materially affecting
the list.
Our actions might sound authoritarian; two guys deciding what is
good for the rest. We however both understand that we cannot make this
decision alone. We thought that since this action is open to debate, any
likely damage can be quickly repaired.
This, I must emphasize, is just a preliminary step. The members
of the list will decide the future of the list. My opinion is that
our guiding principle be to do whatever it is that would ensure the
viability of the list way into the future and guarantee that it remains an
open forum for the discussion of issues affecting our motherland.
Bye for now,
-Abdou.
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
abdou@cs.columbia.edu
abdou@touchscreen.com
(212) 749-7971
MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
Date: Fri, 26 Jul 1996 11:54:20 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Gambia's Dictator Bans Parties to Shar [ 43] CSM / BY: David Hech
Message-ID: <199607261554.LAA02884@shalom.cc.columbia.edu>
BANJUL, GAMBIA -- Gambia's young military leader has disregarded
the recommendation of an independent electoral commission and is
insisting that presidential elections be held on schedule, to the
surprise of observers. But the catch is that he will not lift a
long-standing ban on political parties until early August, though the
election is set for September 11. The commission argued for a delay to
allow enough time for a legitimate campaign.
Chairman Yahya A. J. J. Jammeh declared Monday that any aspiring
candidate defying the ban ``will be executed and buried six-foot
deep.'' He was speaking at the opening of a 115-foot arch
commemorating the second anniversary of his Army's overthrow of Sir
Dawda Jawara, one of Africa's longest-serving democratically elected
leaders.
But Capt. Jammeh himself often holds campaign-style rallies and has
his every move featured prominently in the government media - tactics
similar to those used by the coup-maker in Niger who won elections
there last month. Observers expect Jammeh will declare himself a
candidate.
One Gambian who has defied the ban is the local British
Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) correspondent, who announced during a
broadcast last month that he will run if Jammeh does.
``I know I am breaking with journalistic tradition but my voice is
the only alternative Gambians get to hear nowadays,'' said the
correspondent, Ebrima Ceesay.
Yet while Mr. Ceesay sees a need to ``level the playing field,'' he
admits Jammeh has made positive reforms.
``Certainly with Sir Dawda there was respect for human rights and
freedom of the press,'' he says. ``But in 30 years he never built one
high school.'' Jammeh built five, though he never completed his own
schooling, and he plans to found the country's first university.
He has also improved roads, telecommunications, and health
facilities. Last January, the country's first television station began
broadcasting. A new international airport is to replace the one the
American Federal Aviation Administration considers substandard. And a
new hospital is due next year - the first since Gambia's independence
from Britain in 1965.
Since foreign aid was cut after the 1994 coup, projects have been
partly funded by money confiscated during corruption inquiries into
the former regime. Assistance now comes from Nigeria and Libya. Taiwan
covered much of the $1.5 million spent on the new arch - money Jammeh
says came from God.
Date: Fri, 26 Jul 1996 09:17:28 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: A question about recent events
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960726091042.31602A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
In response to Dana's question, my opinion is that there can never be a
fair election with the current schedule. The election needs to be pushed
back to allow political parties to form, organize and campaign. But then
again, this type of unfair political practice is not unprecedented in
Africa where things are always skewed in favor of ruling governments
whether they are military or civilian. My last statement is not a
justification of Jammeh's decision but merely looking at the problem on a
wider scale.
Again, I repeat that the elections should be scheduled for a later
date to allow potential candidates and parties to get ready.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
On Fri, 26 Jul 1996, Dana Ott wrote:
>
>
> Dear Listmembers:
>
> I have been on and off the list in recent months, mostly owing to the fact
> that my email server keeps overloading and bouncing me off the list. I am in
> the process of resubscribing now, but I wanted to direct a question to the
> list regarding the recent events in the Gambia. As many of you can tell from
> my email signature I work as a contractor to USAID in Washington. I'm sure
> you also know that USAID has basically pulled out of the Gambia following the
> slow process to return to civilian rule. A colleague of mine in the Africa
> Bureau at USAID asked me to request your opinions on the recent refusal of
> Jammeh to push back the election date to allow for the parties to conduct
> some campaigning. Many donors see this as an ominous sign because the ban
> has not yet been lifted and even if it were lifted today, it is likely that
> parties would not have enough time to make themselves known. What do
> Gambians think about this - can there be a fair election based on the
> situation on the ground now? Until I am back on the list - I would
> appreciate it if you would direct your replies to me at dott@usaid.gov or my
> company email address, dott@aed.org
>
> Thanks in advance.
>
> Dana
>
>
> =====================================================================
> Dana Ott, Ph.D. Telephone (703) 312-7192
> Research Analyst Fax (703) 312-7199
> Africa Bureau Information Center Email dott@usaid.gov
> =====================================================================
>
