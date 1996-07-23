Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9607E - Digest 26 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10212 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 18:04:19



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: pass on a meesage

by

2) Re: new members

by "A. Loum" <

3) Re: new members

by ABDOU <

4) house-cleaning II

by ABDOU <

5) cnet clip, Gambian leader says polls planned for [ 33] Reuter / Pap Saine

by

6) Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)

by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

7) Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

8) Forwarded message of Janko Fofana

by "A. Loum" <

9) Re: Forwarded message of Janko Fofana

by ABDOU <

10) Re: REACTIONS

by "YaYa Jallow" <

11) Fwd: AI

by

12) A little humor goes a long way

by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

13) Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)

by

14) I am back

by Gabriel Ndow <

15) Re: I am back

by "A. Loum" <

16) Re: I am back

by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

17) electronic seminar on poverty and deforestation (fwd)

by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

18) Job announcements!!! (fwd)

by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

19) RE: Reactions to NBC coverage of the Olympic games (fwd)

by "Brian Hubbard" <

20) Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the Olympic games (fwd)

by

21) ECOWAS SUMMIT SCENESETTER

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

22) BURINDI COUP

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

23) GAMTEL INTERNET PROJECT

by SANKUNG SAWO <

24) Re: REACTIONS

by Mostafa Jersey Marong <

25) A question about recent events

by "Dana Ott" <

26) Re: A question about recent events

by ABDOU <

27) changes(comments awaited)

by ABDOU <

28) cnet clip, Gambia's Dictator Bans Parties to Shar [ 43] CSM / BY: David Hech

by

29) Re: A question about recent events

by "A. Loum" <

30) The Gambian Constitution

by

31) Re: A question about recent

by "YaYa Jallow" <

32) Senegal's Kid Workers Unite, Demand Rights (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

33) New member

by "A. Loum" <

34) Gambian Cultural Week

by

35) Week-ender

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

36) CAN DEMOCRACY WORK EVERYWHERE????

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

37) RWANDA / KILLINGS

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

38) BURINDI COUP UPDATE

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

39) LIBERIA / ECOWAS

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

40) About USAID's involvement.

by Oumar Ndongo <

41) Re: A question about recent

by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

42) Re: New member

by

43) Re: A question about recent events

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 21 Jul 1996 12:46:04 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: pass on a meesage

Message-ID: <



Hi Soffie,



Latjor has moved to a to a new address and he has a new telephone number,

which is (404) 634-7360 .



Regards.



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Jul 1996 08:35:24 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: new members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





I have added Dr Muhammadou Kah to the list. I entered his email address as

follows:

If the address entry is not correct, then subsequent mails in

Gambia-l for him will be sent to Abdou as error messages. Abdou, if that

is the case, then we need to correct it with the exact email address.

However, Dr Kah can confirm his enrollment by sending a biographical

introduction.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================







On Sat, 20 Jul 1996, Sulayman Nyang wrote:



> I am writing to recommend Dr.Muhammadou M. O. Kah for inclusion in our

> growing electronic club of persons of Gambian descent abroad.His e-mail

> address is MKah @ ix.netcom. com. I hope you will add his name

> immediately. Many thanks for your cooperation on this matter.

> Sincerely,

> Sulayman S. Nyang

> (Nyang @ cldc.howard. edu)

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Jul 1996 11:41:36 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: new members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi,

Dr kah has been added to the list and he becomes our 68th member.

I have heard that it has not been raining in The Gambia. How

critical is the situation ?

Bye for now,

_abdou.

*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Jul 1996 12:08:06 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: house-cleaning II

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

Things I forgot to say in last message:

Can someone who knows Modou Koley

are having a problem with his account. His server is refusing to take his

mail.

Also,Tony, I did have to add the .com as the address was not a valid

address. It is now working.

Well, ciao again,

_abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Jul 1996 10:51:07 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Gambian leader says polls planned for [ 33] Reuter / Pap Saine

Message-ID: <



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Comment: O:4.1H;

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

Approved:

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politics

Subject: Gambian leader says polls planned for September

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 33

Date: Mon, 22 Jul 1996 11:00:11 PDT

Expires: Mon, 29 Jul 1996 11:00:11 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: GAMBIA

Threadword: gambia

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 287/0; Id: a1431; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 07-22-N.A

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2605 clari.world.gov.politics:10302





BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's military leader Capt.

Yahya Jammeh Monday said presidential elections would go ahead

Sept. 11 despite warnings from the election committee there is

not enough time to organize.

Jammeh said a ban on political parties would be lifted after

the August referendum on the new constitution but that any

political aspirant trying to cause trouble ``will be executed

and buried six feet deep.''

The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission said last

week political parties would not have enough time to organize

before the presidential elections.

Jammeh, who overthrew the former civilian government in July

1994, is expected to contest the presidential poll and transform

his July 22 Movement into a political party.

The U.S. National Democratic Institute for International

Affairs, which had been supporting the election program, pulled

out of Banjul in January, expressing concern about the military

government's handling of the transition process.

Simlar circumstances prevailed for the elections in Niger

where the independent military candidate won after the institute

also pulled out.

Jammeh spoke at the inauguration of a vast arch in the

capital Banjul commemorating the second anniversary of the coup

that brought him to power.

The 115-foot cement arch was designed by a Senegalese

architect and built at a cost of $1.5 million. Jammeh says the

money came from God but Taiwan has also been a major dono since

the government cut off relations with China.

``It is hoped that it will serve as an inspiration to the

people of the Gambia to work tirelessly for the development of

their country with honor and dignity,'' Jammeh said.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Jul 96 10:52:10 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)

Message-ID: <





------- Forwarded Message



To:

Cc: abdlahf@iastate.edu, abdulai@calshp.cals.wisc.edu,

Gkegode@mail.mrsars.usda.gov, Hort011@unlvm.unl.edu,

imaposse@ag.auburn.edu, agro275@unlvm.unl.edu,

mabdulai@facstaff.wisc.edu, LAKANTU@Ladybird.Helsinki.Fi,

africans@iastate.edu

Subject: Reactions to NBC coverage of olympic games

X-Mailer: EasyVincent 3.1

Date: Mon, 22 Jul 1996 17:11:22 CDT

From: Samuel S Buah <



> A G- (g-minus) for NBC on Olympic coverage -

> commentary

>

> ATLANTA July 22 (AfreeNET) - Monopoly breeds

> arrogance and arrogance is too mild a term to

> describe the coverage of Olympics by NBC.

> There is definitely a 'black-out' and

> 'white-wash' a Sam Oladipo told AfreeNET.

> "This will definitely go down as the worst

> Olympic in history," he went on commenting.

> Sam's well founded anger resonates across

> every nook and corner of the Americas, even

> with languages too harsh to be printed on

> this medium. "I have given up on the games"

> another reader reported.

>

> At the opening ceremonies NBC deliberately

> ignored the Nigerian contingent by taking a

> commercial break at their introduction, "I

> told a group of friends that they would do

> this, and to their disbelieves, my paranoia

> was confirmed," said AfreeNET's WebMaster.

> "Many of these countries can't win any

> medals," the NBC commentators said at the

> introduction of many African contingents.

>

> American soccer stars are angry over the lack

> of coverage for any soccer event. Goalkeeper

> and captain Kasey Keller, of the U.S. soccer

> squad said, NBC's plans to screen very little

> Olympic soccer was an "injustice" and would

> disappoint many American viewers. An NBC

> spokesperson Ed Markey said they would

> concentrate on gymnastics, swimming,

> basketball and volleyball.

>

> It is clear that one out of every seven

> Africans, is a Nigerian. That a snub of

> Nigeria is definitely a snub on all Africans.

> That events like this serve as geography and

> history lessons to thousands of young

> Africans born in America/African-Americans,

> who were glued to their TV's, with great

> expectations and pride in their native land.

> "For once in my life I was hurt," a William

> Brown reported from Columbus, Ohio. "I had my

> two little daughters up till 11pm and they

> did this," William is an African-American

> married to a Nigerian, "that's the last time

> I'd watch NBC," he concluded.

>

> NBC should realize that this is the Olympics

> and not a college meet, that the whole world

> is watching, that a complete and inclusive

> coverage is a minimum obligatory requirement.

> That with the available technology of today,

> its coverage is a sham. That soccer is a

> religion were many are condemn by fanatics

> (holigans) and sometimes rightly so, in this

> case, most appropriate. Don King said, "only

> in America" ...only in America can NBC deny

> the soccer-fanatics their daily bread

> (soccer).

>

> NBC has become very short-sighted and should

> look beyond the games. AfreeNET feels that

> NBC is not just biting more than it can chew,

> but got no teeth to bite. For these, a big G-

> she merits.

>











- ------- End of Forwarded Message





------- End of Forwarded Message





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Jul 1996 09:56:12 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







I felt the same way about the NBC coverage deliberately ignoring some of

The African Nations in the parade of nations. For those who were covered,

silly and derogatory comments followed. Lots of editorials have been

written about this subject in newspapers accross the country. I noticed

that Nigeria, Senegal and Sierra Leone were ignored by taking commercials

when those nations were parading. The Gambia had a slight coverage by

showing just the flag/country sign carrier without any glimpse of the

athletes. No comments were offered when The Gambian flag carrier

was flashed on the screen, instead NBC announcer Bob Costas proceeded to

the next country which I believe was Georgia and said that it shared the

same name with the host state. During the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the

same thing happened to us, the station took a commercial time out when The

Gambia was on and never appeared on the coverage. Lots of people feel that

ABC does a better job than NBC as was withness in the 1984 games. Their

anchor Peter Jennings a Canadian gave a better, more intelligent and

respectful comments on The African Nations. Anyway, for those of you

residing close to Canada with access to Canadian television through cable

or satelitte, I would suggest that you check out CBC ( Canadian

Broadcasting Corporation ) coverage of The Olympic games to get a

different perspective from America's NBC.



Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Jul 1996 10:09:45 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Forwarded message of Janko Fofana

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





I will suggest that Janko not be taken off the list until after the 28th.

In that case, he will be able to receive any responses on his questions

about the accessibility of Internet in The Gambia.

Thanks

Tony









First I want to say a big thank you for all the contributors to

the network. I have recently graduated with my masters in public

communication and broadcasting from Western Illinois University and will

be going home next week. As a result, I want to be taken out of the

network since current airmail will not be accessible to me anymore.

However I want to say I enjoyed being on the network even though I

contributed very little lately. I was extremely busy with my thesis in

the last semester and hardly have time for anything else.

I will leave for the Gambia on July 28th to resume work at my

department. I worked as an Agricultural extension officer prior to my

coming here for my master's program. I want to know whether I can be on

the list serv when I am in the Gambia. Can anybody advise me on that? I

understand Gamtel provides the service for internet and since I have a

personal computer, I will certainly request for the service on my

arrival. Can I request to be included in the network when I am in the

Gambia? I am sure I can make a lot of contributions from home to inform

the network of developments going on in the country. Since I have few

days left before I leave on Sunday, can somebody tell me if I can be on

the network in the Gambia and if so, I would appreciate to be included.

Finally, I want to thank all those for sending useful

contributions on the network. The various debates have been very fruitful

and informative. I enjoyed every bit of them. Until I hear from any of

you, I say may God's blessing be with you.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Jul 1996 13:49:06 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Forwarded message of Janko Fofana

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Folks,

I would like to bring the attention of members to the

article by Pap Saine. I think Jammeh's speech and other events all

indicate that The Gambia is in for a rough ride. I think to threaten

people with execution if they oppose an illegal regime is totally

unacceptable and indicative of the criminality of the

"government".

Jammeh is of course just going through the motions regarding

elections. There would indeed be elections. The catch however is that

there is no way a politician can form a politcal party, register the party

and campaign all between August and September. Given the passivity of

Gambians, it is a miracle that Jammeh has not declared himself "President

for life" and done away with the whole election exercise.



I think it is indeed sad that a country that cannot pay $500,000

in UN dues can afford to build a $1.5 million cement arch. Actions like

these are sometimes behind the contempt and disrespect that goverments

like The Gambia's encounter .



-Abdou.

ps.

Janko, all you have to do is to send me or Tony your email address

in the Gambia. We already have 4 members in The Gambia.

*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: 23 Jul 1996 13:49:21 -0500

From: "YaYa Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Re: REACTIONS

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



RE>>REACTIONS =

7/23/96



Fellas,



Abdou, I concord with you on your observation of Jammeh's political =

maneuvering. Clearly, it is becoming more apparent that the decks are =

already being stacked and the Gambia is not headed for a fair and smooth =

political transition. Everything from the constitutional document and =

timing of the elections to the execution threats have all been =

methodically calculated to stifle any emerging opposition. The =

restoration of true democracy to our nation is far from reality.

On a different note relating to the NBC coverage of the Olympics; =

while I empathize with those who find the station's coverage inadequate, =

NBC is purely in this for business reasons. Having paid over half a billio=

n dollars for broadcasting rights, it is entitled to market its coverage =

in any way that would recoup these investments. Besides, this should not =

be surprising to anyone who is familiar with the American media whose =

modus operandi has always been motivated by the almighty dollar. That =

having being said though, I cannot think of any national broadcasting =

station whose coverage will not be overshadowed by its own athletes. I am =

sure if you tune into Television Moscow, you will be overwhelmed with =

coverage of Russian athletes.



Good day.



Yaya

------------------------------











------------------------------



Date: 24 Jul 1996 01:43:25 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: AI

Message-ID: <



Forwarded by Momodou Camara.



---forwarded mail START---

From:

To: Amnesty International

Date: 23/07/96 16:00

Subject:

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

This News Service is posted by the

International Secretariat of Amnesty International,

1 Easton Street, London WC1X 8DJ

(Tel +44-71-413-5500, Fax +44-71-956-1157)

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

AMNESTY-L:

********************





News Service 129/96

AI INDEX: AMR 51/61/96





THE DEATH PENALTY IN THE OLYMPIC STATE

RACIST, ARBITRARY AND UNFAIR



Press conference statement by

Pierre Sane, Secretary General, Amnesty International

Paschal Centre, Atlanta, Georgia, 23 July 1996



(CHECK AGAINST DELIVERY)









Today, as the world~s eyes are focused on Atlanta and on the

spirit of fairness and equality embodied by the Olympic

ideal, we are here to focus on the victims of Georgia~s

inequality and unfairness.



As we sit in the historic Paschal Centre, on Martin Luther

King Drive, we are here in tribute to the unwavering

commitment to civil and human rights demonstrated by Dr.

King. We are here to talk about how the 1996 Olympic games

are taking place in a state which has manifestly failed to

uphold his dream.



Less than 40 miles from the Olympic stadium, more than 100

men languish on death row. Many of them are the victims of

Georgia~s racist, arbitrary and unfair use of the death

penalty.



It~s racist -- because if you~re black , you~re far more

likely to receive a death sentence than if you~re white.



It~s arbitrary -- because if it~s election year for your

district attorney it~s electrocution year to get the votes

in.



And it~s unfair -- because if you~re poor, the state may

assign you an attorney who does not care whether you win or

lose your case or even live or die.



In their bid for the Olympics, the Atlanta Olympic Committee

said that the city is the birthplace of the modern human

rights movement, even that it is the worldwide capital of

human rights.



The reality is rather different.



The reality is that Georgia has a long way to go to shake off

its dark past as the one of the citadels of resistance to

human and civil rights.



Georgia~s long history of racial violence towards its ethnic

minorities is still here today in the guise of the modern

death penalty.



For some of those men on death row, the very civil rights

that Atlanta lays claim to don~t mean a thing.



They~re being executed because they~re black and they~ve

killed a white person.



Because in Georgia, the authorities clearly put a higher

value on a white life than a black life -- No white person

has ever been put to death for the murder of a black in

Georgia person.



They are being executed because they were represented in

court by an attorney who failed to investigate their case

properly or make representations to the jury to spare their

lives, as was the case of John Young.



If you~re black and in a Georgia court, your defence

attorney can be vehemently opposed to integration, can think

that blacks have inferior morals and calls you a ******. This

was the case of Wilburn Dobbs in 1973 but who remains on

death row to this day.



A defence attorney may even have made speeches saying that

~blacks were responsible for most of the rapes and murders

and were getting away with it in the courts~. That was the

case of Eddie Lee Ross, whose attorney was also Grand

Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan for 50 years.



Outrageous? Impossible? Amnesty International has documented

such instancies in Georgia.



And you can still be sentenced to death after a ~fair trial~?



Amnesty International is not just critical of Georgia~s

record on the death sentence. We are calling on all the

states of the USA to abolish the death penalty. We are here

because Georgia in particular claims to be a standard-bearer

for human rights.



Since the resumption of executions in the USA in 1977,

Georgia has put 20 men in the electric chair -- the fifth

highest state figure in the US.



Georgia will have some supporters for this policy at the

Olympics. As the state proudly sentences people to the

electric chair, it stands alongside other bastions of justice

and equality such as China, Iran and Nigeria that execute

their citizens.



But Georgia will be in a minority at the games. The majority

of countries in the world no longer use the death penalty.



They realise that there is no place for the death penalty

within a society at peace with itself.



Countries like South Africa, which declared the death penalty

unconstitutional because it is a violation to the right to

life.



Countries like Brazil, Sri Lanka and Senegal, which have high

crime rates but which accept the incontrovertible evidence

that has showed time and time again that the death penalty is

no more effective as a deterrent than other forms of

punishment.



Amnesty International brings to the mayor of Atlanta letters

from the Mayors of 10 former Olympic cities. They believe

that the death penalty is not commensurate with the Olympic

ideal.



We also bring a petition signed by nearly half a million

people in 15 countries. People who believe that executions

have no place in a modern society which respects the human

rights of its people.



Amnesty International has great sympathy for the victims of

violent crime and their families. Of course a society has a

right to protect itself from those who seek to do its members

harm.



But the prisoners who are executed are no longer in the

general population and are not a threat to members of the

public -- Georgia has a life without parole sentence.



So ultimately, the death penalty is merely the state killing

to satisfy a thirst for revenge.



The Georgia authorities continually cite the will of the

people to justify the death penalty.



The same justification was used when arguing to continue

slavery and lynching in the state.



As Georgia celebrates the Olympic spirit, it is prepared to

put a prisoner, who is no longer a danger to society, into an

electric chair and send more than 2,000 volts through his

body.



It is prepared to do this to someone who committed the

offence when he was 17-years-old.



It is prepared to do this to someone who is mentally ill.



And it is prepared to do this to people who have not received

a fair trial because of the colour of their skin.



In Georgia, African Americans do not stand equal before the

law.



In practice, African Americans are routinly enied the

opportunity to take part in juries. Of the 12 black men

executed in Georgia since 1983, half were tried by all-white

juries - yet 27% of Georgia~s population is black.



The families of white victims are often consulted by the

district attorney on whether a death sentence should be

sought; on many occasions black families are not even

informed of when the trial of those accused of murdering

their loved-ones is taking place.



To compound this injustice, the Federal government appears

prepared to sit by and watch its ethnic citizens be treated

unequally by the law. Even when their own studies have found

that the death penalty is used in a racist manner, the Bush

and Clinton administrations have refused to act.



In the 1960s, the Federal government intervened to ensure

that black men and women were not denied the right to vote or

attend state universities. But they are not prepared to

intervene now to ensure that African Americans stand equal

before the law when threatened with death.



As we celebrate the final Olympiad of the century, we look

forward a new millennium in which the human rights of every

citizen, no matter what their race or beliefs, are treated

equally before the law.



A new millennium in which the United States of America does

not put its citizens to death.



In the words of Martin Luther King:



~Let us stand with a greater determination. And let us move

on in these powerful days, these days of challenge, to make

America what it ought to be. We have an opportunity to make a

better nation.~



ENDS.../



**********



You may re-post this message onto other sources but if you do

then please tell us at

track of what is happening to these items.



If you want more information concerning this item then please

contact the Amnesty International section office in your own

country. You may also send email to

an automatic reply service. A list of section contact

details is posted on the APC <ai.news> conference. If there

is not a section of Amnesty International in your country

then you should contact the International Secretariat in

London.END

**********

To unsubscribe from amnesty-l, send a message to <

"unsubscribe amnesty-l" in the message body (no quotes). To subscribe, send

a message to <

body.

For more information on Amnesty International, visit

<

<http://www.oneworld.org/amnesty/ai_press.html>.





---forwarded mail END---



Momodou Camara

--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Jul 96 10:30:16 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Cc: isatou@glue.umd.edu, ndramme@luc.edu, ogeorge@hns.com

Subject: A little humor goes a long way

Message-ID: <





------- Forwarded Message



Subject: WHY ......???



> * Why do you need a driver's license to buy liquor when you

> can't drink and drive?

>

> * Why isn't phonetic spelled the way it sounds?

>

> * Why are there interstate highways in Hawaii?

>

> * Why are there flotation devices under plane seats instead

> of parachutes?

>

> * Why are cigarettes sold in gas stations when smoking is

> prohibited there?

>

> * Do you need a silencer if you are going to shoot a mime?

>

> * Have you ever imagined a world with no hypothetical

> situations?

>

> * How does the guy who drives the snowplow get to work in

> the mornings?

>

> * If 7-11 is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, why are

> there locks on the doors?

>

> * If a cow laughed, would milk come out her nose?

>

> * If nothing ever sticks to TEFLON, how do they make TEFLON

> stick to the pan?

>

> * If you tied buttered toast to the back of a cat and

> dropped it from a height, what would happen?

>

> * If you're in a vehicle going the speed of light, what

> happens when you turn on the headlights?

>

> * You know how most packages say "Open here". What is the

> protocol if the package says, "Open somewhere else"?

>

> * Why do they put Braille dots on the keypad of the drive-up

> ATM?

>

> * Why do we drive on parkways and park on driveways?

>

> * Why is it that when you transport something by car, it's

> called a shipment, but when you transport something by ship,

> it's called cargo?

>

> * You know that little indestructible black box that is used

> on planes, why can't they make the whole plane out of the same

> substance?

>

> * Why is it that when you're driving and looking for an

> address, you turn down the volume on the radio?

>

> * Did you know who in 1923 was:

> 1. President of the largest steel company?

> 2. President of the largest gas company?

> 3. President of the New York Stock Exchange?

> 4. Greatest wheat speculator?

> 5. President of the Bank of International Settlement?

> 6. Great Bear of Wall Street?

>

> * These men should have been considered some of the world's

> most successful men. At least they found the secret of making

> money.

> Now more than 55 years later, do you know what has become of

>these men?

>

> 1. The President of the largest steel company, Charles

> Schwab, died a pauper.

>

> 2. The President of the largest gas company, Edward Hopson,

> is insane.

>

> 3. The President of the N.Y.S.E., Richard Whitney, was

> released from prison to die at home.

>

> 4. The greatest wheat speculator, Arthur Cooger, died

> abroad, penniless.

>

> 5. The President of the Bank of International Settlement

> shot himself.

>

> 6. The Great Bear of Wall Street, Cosabee Rivermore, died of

> suicide.

>

> * The same year, 1923, the winner of the most important golf

> championship, Gene Sarazan, won the U.S. Open and PGA

> Tournaments.

> Today he is still playing golf and is solvent.

>

> CONCLUSION: STOP WORRYING ABOUT BUSINESS AND START

> PLAYING GOLF





------- End of Forwarded Message





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Jul 96 12:29:24 EDT

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)

Message-ID: <v01530500ae1bc71e902b@[144.125.224.125]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi y'all. I totally agree that NBC has offered a totally biased

perspective of the Olympics. I'm here in Atlanta, at a school which is an

Olympic venue, so I get a close-up look at these games, and the numerous

terrific sports and human interest stories from non-favored nations are

being completely ignored. It is true that the CBC is far superior in

coverage of the games--or world events in general-- but this is the fault

of the corporate structure of the giant military-industrial conglomerate

GE, which owns NBC.



NBC conditions and reflects narrow US ultra-patriotism and bigotry.

Americans know very little about the outside world, and its media giants

are no help by presenting all other nations as competitors to be beat

rather than as colleagues in a grand international celebration of sports

and cooperation.



It is very sad that this is so, but it is the essence of the American

geist-zeit.



Bye for now.







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Jul 1996 13:52:35 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: I am back

Message-ID: <



Greetings:



First I wish to apologize to the group, especially those who had sent me

several messages, some of which were deleted by you know who.



I have and continue to be extremely preoccupied by The Gambia National Troupe.

Most of you did not know of the crisis they were in when they first landed in

New York at the beginning of the month. However, there are some in the group

like Tombong the Gambian Charge d'Affaire who is fully aware of their situation

and could have informed the group of my temporary disappearance from the group.



I was surprised to hear comments made by Saidy and Janneh concerning the

planned conferences in Atlanta. Obviously Tombong especially should have gone

further than he did in his statement when he stated that the conferences were a 'non-event'. Perhaps he could have further stated that LatJor's hands were full

that weekend due to the sudden crisis that developed over the National Troupe.

That LatJor stepped in to assist the 26 member troupe that found itself stranded

at the JFK airport. And since the Gambian Embassy in Washington D.C. was

unwilling to come to their assistance, LatJor took it upon himself and his

family (after several calls for help) to first find them temporary housing with

Gambians in New York then rented two vans from Atlanta and sent his two brothers

to New York to pick them up. Upon their arrival in Atlanta, he had to house all

26 of them in his small apartment. Feed them (oh Mr. Bojang of the Embassy did

contribute a bag of rice and other condiments for their lunch that day - thanks

Lamin - the Embassy folks were in Atlanta for the July program and perhaps out

of curiousity stopped by LatJor's place to see to troupe!) and work on

stabilizing the situation.



While it is true that neither myself or the Embassy was responsible for the

troupe coming to the U.S. in the first place, it still baffles me why when the

situation evolved as it did, the Gambian authorities that could have been of

some assistance refused to come to the aid of these Gambians (several of them

in their 60's and 70's), despite thet fact that I personally called the Embassy

on their behalf!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



WHERE IS OUR HUMANITY??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????



I have to go now. The troupe members are doing well. 20 of them continue to live

with me in my new apartment. They are an extremely wonderful group of Gambians

whom I have had the singular opportunity to spend many many late nights with

discussing my favorite subject - our culture. And the music - oh how the kora

played by Jali Musa or Jali Burama can calm your soul. And Sirmang on the

balafon is a sight to behold. Of course Jali Muso Faye Suso's reedy voice takes

you right back into the savannah. Master drummer Koto Ngum keeps that fire

within you burning red - reenergizing you to boldly go out and meet the

challenges of yet another day like your ancestors - as a JAMBAR!



In peace,

LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Jul 1996 12:35:12 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: I am back

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Welcome back Latjorr and thank you for enlightening the list with the

plight of The Gambian National Troupe. For some of us living far away from

Atlanta, it is news to us. I am very sorry to hear what went on and what

Latjorr is going through and again commending him for the great efforts he

underwent to assist them, although he was under no obligation to do

what he did and is doing. Let us not focus on the " screw ups " and poor

arrangements that were made. The past is past and the damage has been

done. Instead, let me suggest on focussing what we can do to help with the

situation.

My proposal is to offer financial assistance to Latjorr to help

defray the expenditures. I sympathize and empathize with what he is

currently undergoing. Therefore, I am suggesting that anybody with the

means and

ability to send whatever amount of money to Latjorr to help our national

troupe especially since some of them are in the elderly ages. Anyway, that

is a suggestion, an idea that just came to my head. Nobody is

obligated to make any donations. Latjorr, please send your mailing address

to Gambia-l so that anybody who wants to make a donation will know

where to send it.



Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================





On Wed, 24 Jul 1996, Gabriel Ndow wrote:



> Greetings:

>

> First I wish to apologize to the group, especially those who had sent me

> several messages, some of which were deleted by you know who.

>

> I have and continue to be extremely preoccupied by The Gambia National Troupe.

> Most of you did not know of the crisis they were in when they first landed in

> New York at the beginning of the month. However, there are some in the group

> like Tombong the Gambian Charge d'Affaire who is fully aware of their situation

> and could have informed the group of my temporary disappearance from the group.

>

> I was surprised to hear comments made by Saidy and Janneh concerning the

> planned conferences in Atlanta. Obviously Tombong especially should have gone

> further than he did in his statement when he stated that the conferences were a 'non-event'. Perhaps he could have further stated that LatJor's hands were full

> that weekend due to the sudden crisis that developed over the National Troupe.

> That LatJor stepped in to assist the 26 member troupe that found itself stranded

> at the JFK airport. And since the Gambian Embassy in Washington D.C. was

> unwilling to come to their assistance, LatJor took it upon himself and his

> family (after several calls for help) to first find them temporary housing with

> Gambians in New York then rented two vans from Atlanta and sent his two brothers

> to New York to pick them up. Upon their arrival in Atlanta, he had to house all

> 26 of them in his small apartment. Feed them (oh Mr. Bojang of the Embassy did

> contribute a bag of rice and other condiments for their lunch that day - thanks

> Lamin - the Embassy folks were in Atlanta for the July program and perhaps out

> of curiousity stopped by LatJor's place to see to troupe!) and work on

> stabilizing the situation.

>

> While it is true that neither myself or the Embassy was responsible for the

> troupe coming to the U.S. in the first place, it still baffles me why when the

> situation evolved as it did, the Gambian authorities that could have been of

> some assistance refused to come to the aid of these Gambians (several of them

> in their 60's and 70's), despite thet fact that I personally called the Embassy

> on their behalf!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

>

> WHERE IS OUR HUMANITY??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

>

> I have to go now. The troupe members are doing well. 20 of them continue to live

> with me in my new apartment. They are an extremely wonderful group of Gambians

> whom I have had the singular opportunity to spend many many late nights with

> discussing my favorite subject - our culture. And the music - oh how the kora

> played by Jali Musa or Jali Burama can calm your soul. And Sirmang on the

> balafon is a sight to behold. Of course Jali Muso Faye Suso's reedy voice takes

> you right back into the savannah. Master drummer Koto Ngum keeps that fire

> within you burning red - reenergizing you to boldly go out and meet the

> challenges of yet another day like your ancestors - as a JAMBAR!

>

> In peace,

> LatJor

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Jul 96 16:05:42 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: Re: I am back

Message-ID: <



LatJor,

Hi, I have just been reading your message about the Gambia National

Troupe. You did good showing them true hospitality and for that, I

think you will be blessed. Just reading your comments about each of

the members and their skills with the musical instruments, makes me

wish I was there to touch on this experience. Whilst most of us

only hear their music through CDs and tapes, here in the US, you had

the good fortune to live with them. I bet that's something that you

will always carry with you. Could you find out if they have made any

recent recordings. I would love to get a hold of their music. Please

let me know. Thanks!!



One thing, though that I'm curious about is, who is responsible for

bringing them here and not even have the courtesy to go pick them up

at the airport??? When I saw their name on the July reunion program,

I assume that they were coming to the reunion and/or to the

olympics. Did they have a contact name here in the US?? I hope that

they are doing good, now...



N'Deye Marie



-----

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Dept. of Agriculture & Biosystems Engineering

Iowa State University

Ames, IA 50011

(515)294-3153



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Jul 96 16:13:31 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: electronic seminar on poverty and deforestation (fwd)

Message-ID: <





>

>Announcement of electronic seminar

>

>DATE: 1-31 Aug 1996

>TITLE: Poverty and deforestation in the Congo Basin Rainforest

>BY: Dr. Francois Ekoko (

> Inst.of Advanced Studies, United Nations Univ., Tokyo

>

>HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

>

>An electronic seminar is simply a seminar that is conducted via e-mail and

>a mailing list is used to facilitate the distribution and archiving of all

>discussion messages. Usually a seminar paper which serves as the material

>for seminar discussion, is provided and can be made available to the

>participants via the mailing list itself or on a web homepage or a hard copy

>is air mailed upon request.

>

>Registration is free and the seminar paper will be available via this

>mailing list on Aug 1st. All discussion messages will be distributed

>automatically to your email address.

>

>To register, please send an email to

>write the message:

>SUBSCRIBE IAS-CR2 yourfirstname yourlastname, organization

>e.g. subscribe ias-cr2 Francois Ekoko, UNU/IAS, Tokyo

>

>For personal assistance, please contact Jacky Foo <

>

>SEMINAR SUMMARY

>

>The electronic seminar is based on a study conducted by Dr Francois

>Ekoko and will cover issues related to:

>(a) how deforestation is linked to poverty,

>(b) the different typology of poverty groups,

>(c) the causes of poverty in countries of the Congo basin rainforest

>(d) How to tackle poverty at the grassroots level, using local resources

>

>Countries of the Congo basin rainforest (Cameroon, Central African

>Republic, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and Zaire), unlike those of the

>Sahelian region have a good natural resource base and a favourable life

>support system (natural environment). Yet poverty and environmental

>depletion including deforestation have undermined the prospects of

>development, the fabric of the society and the very survival of the

>region (e.g. disintegration of the state apparatus in Zaire, military

>mutiny in Central African Republic, social unrest in Congo, tension and

>fierce power struggle amid misery in Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea after

>presidential elections). Both people and states have been impoverished

>over the last decade and GDP per capita in the region has decreased

>significantly. The human development index also shows a worsening

>condition of the people. While IMF-WB led-reforms have produced mixed

>results, ODA to the region shrank and the debt burden has become

>unbearable to most of these countries.

>

>

>ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

>

>Dr. Francois Ekoko holds a Ph.D. in Environment and Development and a

>Masters in Social and Environmental Studies (the University of

>Liverpool), a Doctorate and a Maitrise in International Relations (

>Institute of International Relations), a Maitrise, a Licence and a DEUG

>in Law (Universites de Picardie and Paris XII). He lectured on

>Sustainable Development at the University of Liverpool and was guest

>lecturer at the Charles Wotton College on Development Issues in Africa.

>>From 1990 to 1992, he worked with Cameroon's government. He has been a

>consultant for UNDP, UNEP and UNCHS. Dr. Ekoko has published articles in

>International Journals in the fields of Development, Environment and

>Politics in Africa. His most recent works include a contribution entitled

>"Poverty and Deforestation in the Congo Basin Rainforest" in Oyen and

>Matti, Poverty and the Environment. At the United Nations University, he

>is working on a new analytical framework for the analysis of the links

>between poverty and deforestation.

>

>





------- End of Forwarded Message





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Jul 96 16:31:09 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: Job announcements!!! (fwd)

Message-ID: <







POS I

Post-Doctoral Position

National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis

University of California at Santa Barbara



POS II

HSA Environmental has a position available for an engineer (chemical,

environmental, civil) or geologist who also has experience with Windows

NT networks.



POS III

Tropical Research & Development Inc., currently

involved in the Bolivia Sustainable Forest

Management Project (BOLFOR), is seeking to fill

two positions:

1) Forest Ecologist

2) Student Scientific Advisor



POS IV

University of Wisconsin-Madison's Environmental Remote Sensing Center (ERSC)

Research Program Manager Position in Remote Sensing

(and Related Geospatial Technologies) +

Assistant Researcher Position in Commercially-Oriented Remote Sensing

(and Related Geospatial Technologies)



POS V

INTERN WANTED BY U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY



POS VI

POST-DOCTORAL FELLOW IN FOREST SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT

Location: Faculty of Forestry, Lakehead University, Thunder Bay,

Ontario, Canada



POS VII

Position Announcement - Geographic Information Systems

Immediate Opening









***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************







POS I

Post-Doctoral Position

National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis

University of California at Santa Barbara



Apply by August 12, 1996



The National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis (NCEAS)

invites applications for a postdoctoral position in analyses of

patterns of stress on natural populations of animals. The applicant

should have experience conducting field and laboratory experiments

with wild animals, and experience using techniques to determine the

effects of behavior on the immune system. The position is funded

for a two-year period commencing in September 1996. The successful

applicant will work with NCEAS and UCSB scientists and will be

advised by O. J. Reichman.



Applicants must hold a Ph.D. in ecology or a closely related field

and have a strong background in the following areas: foraging

ecology, experimental design, statistical analyses, and immunological

techniques.



Applicants will send a letter of application which explains his/her

interest, a CV, and the names (with email addresses) of three

referees. Applications should have Foraging Ecology as the subject

field and should be directed to

to:



William Murdoch, Interim Director

National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis

735 State Street, Suite 300

Santa Barbara, CA 93101-3351



The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative

Action Employer









***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************



POS II

HSA Environmental has a position available for an engineer (chemical,

environmental, civil) or geologist who also has experience with Windows NT

networks.



HSA is Florida-based with offices in Tampa, Orlando, Miami & South Carolina;

however, our personnel have provided environmental and geotechnical services

throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. Currently,

the firm has resources in excess of 65 individuals. We are owned and

operated by working principals. All senior personnel within our firm have

established reputations for excellence within their respective disciplines.

A substantial portion of our technical staff are graduates (with advanced

degrees) from Florida Universities. Several of these individuals have held

(or hold) university teaching positions and currently hold patents on both

innovative investigative and remedial tools. Combined, these factors

account for HSA's excellent understanding of Florida's history and

regulatory process.



HSA Environmental Tampa office is interested in employing a highly motivated

individual with a BS or MS in engineering (environmental, chemical, or

civil), geology, or a related field with desire to become a P.E./P.G. This

is an entry level position for someone with a good academic record, but

limited professional experience. In addition, the individual must be

familiar with Windows NT servers and computer networking. We have a

dedicated internet connection and we are interested in someone who has

experience in maintaining an NT network, but who is also an environmental

professional. The ability to troubleshoot Windows NT systems is critical.





Richard Lewis, Ph.D.

Senior Project Manager

HSA Environmental

rlewis@hsa-env.com









***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************



POS III



Tropical Research & Development Inc., currently

involved in the Bolivia Sustainable Forest

Management Project (BOLFOR), is seeking to fill

two positions:

1) Forest Ecologist

In close collaboration with other team members,

the forest ecologist will conduct and supervise

research activities related to the ecological

basis for forest management and its consequences.

Results from research projects will be

disseminated in scientific journals. The position

requires skills in experimental design, data

analysis, and technical writing. Candidates should

have a Ph.D. in a related field and a demonstrated

ability to publish in scientific journals. Verbal

fluency in Spanish is required.

2) Student Scientific Advisor

In collaboration with BOLFOR staff, the scientific

advisor and trainer will work with local thesis

students to improve the quality of their research

and writing and will assist in preparing their

theses for publication. The position requires

excellent technical writing skills and the ability

to convey those skills to students. High level of

competence in scientific methods applied to

experimental design in the field and statistical

techniques in data analysis. Verbal and written

fluency in Spanish is required.

For further information please contact:

Eddie Ellis

Tropical Research & Development, Inc., 7001

S.W. 24th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607, USA

Phone: (352)-331-1886

Fax: (352)-331-3284

E-mail:









***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************





POS IV

Dear Colleagues:



Per the following position descriptions, we are pleased to announce the

prospective availability of two new positions in the University of

Wisconsin-Madison's Environmental Remote Sensing Center (ERSC), which is

part of the Institute for Environmental Studies. As indicated in the

descriptions for these positions, they are contingent upon the outcome of

ongoing funding negotiations, but would hopefully be available as early as

August 6, 1996. We would appreciate your sharing this announcement with

potential applicants for these positions. Also, we welcome any personal

recommendation of candidates you might care to make.



We thank you in advance for your help in disseminating this announcement

and/or suggesting candidates for one or both positions. Finally, please

feel free to contact me should you have any questions about this matter.





*********************************************************

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT



Research Program Manager Position in Remote Sensing

(and Related Geospatial Technologies)



University of Wisconsin-Madison





Contingent upon the outcome of ongoing funding negotiations, the

Environmental Remote Sensing Center (ERSC) of the University of

Wisconsin-Madison is offering a full-time (12-month) Research Program

Manager position. Duties will primarily involve assisting the Director of

ERSC in the management and coordination of ERSC's multifaceted research

program. This research program ranges from the development and application

of remote sensing in natural resource management, ecosystem science, and

environmental monitoring, to public/private partnership and innovation in

the development of commercial applications of remote sensing. Duties will

range from project budget management, to program administrative liaison with

funding agencies and industry partners, facility administration, report

writing, contracting, patent and license negotiation, participation in

project recruitment, and development of a business plan for ERSC's entire

research portfolio.



The incumbent to this position must have demonstrated interests and skills

in the administrative management of team-oriented interdisciplinary

research. The individual filling this position should also possess the

ability to facilitate joint research initiatives between university

investigators and commercial partners. Ideally, the candidate would possess

a blend of knowledge and experience in the technical aspects of remote

sensing, geographic information systems (GIS), and the Global Positioning

System (GPS), as well as a background in natural resource management and

business.



ERSC is part of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Institute for

Environmental Studies (IES). IES is a unique intercollege unit on our

campus that was created in 1970 to promote, develop, and administer

interdisciplinary environmental instruction, research and public service

programs. Given this intercollege scope, several of the projects the

incumbent to this position would help manage would be joint between ERSC/IES

and such units as: the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, the

College of Engineering, the College of Letters and Science, the School of

Business, and the University-Industry Relations Program. ERSC is also part

of the UW-Madison Spatial Information and Analysis Consortium (SIAC). Other

specialized spatial analysis facilities that are a part of SIAC include: the

Geography Computing Laboratory, the Laboratory for Spatial Data Acquisition

and Analysis in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and

the Land Information and Computer Graphics Facility within the College of

Agricultural and Life Sciences. ERSC is also located in the same building

as, and cooperates with, the Space Science and Engineering Center and the

Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies. Additional

information about virtually all of these units is available electronically.

UW-Madison's URL is

http://gaia1.ies.wisc.edu/centers/ersc/.



The starting date for this position is August 6, 1996, or as soon

thereafter as a suitable candidate is found. The initial term of employment

will end June 30, 1997 and is renewable based on performance and the

availability of funding. Preference will be given to candidates having

knowledge and experience in geospatial technologies, administration of

interdisciplinary research, and contemporary business practices and

requirements. Review of applicants will begin July 22, 1996 and continue

until the position is filled. The salary range for this position is

$28,000-$35,000, commensurate with background and experience. The

UW-Madison also offers an attractive fringe benefit program.



Applicants are asked to send a cover letter specifying how their background

and interests parallel the basic requirements of the position, a resume,

transcripts, and the names, telephone numbers, fax numbers, and email

addresses of at least three professional references to:



Dr. Thomas M. Lillesand, Director

Environmental Remote Sensing Center

University of Wisconsin-Madison

1225 West Dayton Street

Madison, WI 53706-1695

Phone (608) 263-3251

FAX (608) 262-5964

Email:



NOTE: UNLESS CONFIDENTIALITY IS REQUESTED IN WRITING, INFORMATION REGARDING

THE APPLICANTS MUST BE RELEASED UPON REQUEST. FINALISTS CANNOT BE

GUARANTEED CONFIDENTIALITY.



THE UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

************************************************************

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT



Assistant Researcher Position in Commercially-Oriented Remote Sensing

(and Related Geospatial Technologies)



University of Wisconsin-Madison





Contingent upon the outcome of ongoing funding negotiations, the

Environmental Remote Sensing Center (ERSC) of the University of

Wisconsin-Madison is offering a full-time (12-month) Assistant Researcher

position in the area of commercially-oriented remote sensing research and

development. Duties will primarily involve assisting the Director of ERSC

and an interdisciplinary faculty core research team in the technical

development and implementation of a joint public/private sector research

program in commercial applications of remote sensing. This unique program

is aimed at complementing, and not competing with, traditional

university-based or private sector remote sensing research and development.



The incumbent to this position must be self motivated and able and willing

to help fashion and participate in fast-paced, innovative, team-oriented,

interdisciplinary remote sensing research having potential commercial

significance. The individual must bridge the gap between the developers of

geospatial technologies and the myriad of disciplines concerned primarily

with the application of these technologies. The employee must have a strong

technical background in the convergent technologies of remote sensing,

geographic information systems (GIS), and the Global Positioning System

(GPS). At the same time, the individual must be interested in performing

cooperative research in application domains as varied as archeology,

geology, agriculture, forestry, real estate, engineering/environmental

consulting, infrastructure management, risk management, land use planning,

transportation, land titling, communications, meteorology, human health

management, marketing, and retailing.



Day-to-day duties will range from writing research proposals, to

identifying and working with corporate partners, to developing and

participating in pilot projects and longer-term development efforts.

Employee will be expected to prepare reports, manuscripts, and posters

describing his/her research and to present results at national meetings and

other fora.



The extensive facilities at ERSC and other laboratory members of the

UW-Madison Spatial Information and Analysis Consortium (SIAC) will be made

available on a project by project basis. These latter facilities include:

the Geography Computing Laboratory, the Laboratory for Spatial Data

Acquisition and Analysis in the Department of Civil and Environmental

Engineering, and the Land Information and Computer Graphics Facility within

the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. ERSC is also located in the

same building as, and cooperates with, the Space Science and Engineering

Center and the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies.

Additional information about virtually all of these units is available

electronically. UW-Madison's URL is

http://gaia1.ies.wisc.edu/centers/ersc/.



The starting date for this position is August 6, 1996, or as soon

thereafter as a suitable candidate is found. The initial term of employment

will end June 30, 1997 and is renewable based on performance and the

availability of funding. Preference will be given to candidates having an

advanced degree (or equivalent experience) in any field(s) directly related

to geospatial information science and technology, with private sector

familiarity. Proficiency in the use of image processing, GIS, and GPS

software required. Familiarity with softcopy photogrammetry, hyperspectral

data analysis, and radar remote sensing is desirable. Review of applicants

will begin July 22, 1996 and continue until the position is filled. The

salary range for this position is $32,000-$36,000, commensurate with

background and experience. The UW-Madison also offers an attractive fringe

benefit program.



Applicants are asked to send a cover letter specifying how their background

and interests parallel the basic requirements of the position, a resume,

transcripts, and the names, telephone numbers, fax numbers, and email

addresses of at least three professional references to:



Dr. Thomas M. Lillesand, Director

Environmental Remote Sensing Center

University of Wisconsin-Madison

1225 West Dayton Street

Madison, WI 53706-1695

Phone (608) 263-3251

FAX (608) 262-5964

Email:



NOTE: UNLESS CONFIDENTIALITY IS REQUESTED IN WRITING, INFORMATION REGARDING

THE APPLICANTS MUST BE RELEASED UPON REQUEST. FINALISTS CANNOT BE

GUARANTEED CONFIDENTIALITY.



THE UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

******************************

Marcia M. Verhage

Environmental Remote Sensing Center

1225 W. Dayton Street

Madison, WI 53706-1695

608-262-1585 phone

608-262-5964 fax

verhage@facstaff.wisc.edu

*******************************











***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************





POS V

INTERN WANTED BY U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY



An innovative environmental assistance program at the U.S. Environmental

Protection Agency#s Washington, DC

headquarters seeks an energetic intern to work part- or full-time. Position is

located in the national Clean Water

State Revolving Fund (SRF) branch, a multi-billion dollar financial program that

supports states and municipalities

with funding for construction of wastewater and other environmental projects.

This exciting position offers the

successful candidate an opportunity to get hands-on experience working in a

fast-paced government organization.

This is an excellent chance to become familiar with the operations of a

cutting-edge federal program devoted to

preservation of public health and the environment. Position is unpaid, but

offers a wealth of experience in

environmentalism and public administration.



Qualifications:



- - undergraduate or graduate student

- - outgoing personality and ability to communicate effectively with the public

- - interest and/or experience in environmental issues, government service

- - excellent organizational skills

- - experience with computers, including word processing, desktop publishing, and

Internet



Responsibilities:



- - help research and write public-information documents about the SRF program

- - post information materials to program#s Internet home page

- - identify and initiate communication with a range of EPA customers

- - assist in responding to requests for information about our

financial-assistance programs

- - other duties (negotiable)



Time commitment: 20 + hours per week for at least one semester



For information contact: Kevin Rosseel

State Revolving Fund Branch, Mailcode 4204

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Washington, DC 20460

Internet:

Phone: (202) 260-3715 Fax: (202) 260-1827









***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************





POS VI

POSITION AVAILABLE:



POST-DOCTORAL FELLOW IN FOREST SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT



Location: Faculty of Forestry, Lakehead University, Thunder Bay,

Ontario, Canada



Duration: 1-yr appointment, beginning 01 September 1996 (possibility

for 1-yr extension)



The Research Program:



The Chair in Forest Management and Policy conducts a wide range of

research projects, many of which pertain to assessment of forest sustainability.

Most projects focus on wildlife and biodiversity assessment of potential future

forests. The Chair research team consists of Dr. PeterDuinker (Chairholder),

research analyst Richard Morash (specializing in GIS and forest simulation) and

several MScF graduate students. Assistance is required to implement a

biodiversity assessment project for an Alberta forest-products company, and a

forest-fragmentation project for a northeastern Ontario forest. Both projects

use

a GIS-based simulation approach to analysis.



The Required Qualifications:



The Chair seeks a researcher who has recently earned (or who is about

to earn) a PhD in forestry, landscape ecology, or related discipline, and

who: (a) can apply quantitative analytical techniques (particularly spatial

statistical analysis) to landscape-scale problems associated with non-timber

forest values; (b) understands concepts and principles of sustainable

forest management; and (c) has excellent verbal and written communications

skills for preparation and delivery of conference presentations, journal

articles,

and project reports. Ability to use computers for forest analysis and graphical



representation of analytical results (especially using ARC/INFO and ARCVIEW) is

a strong asset.



The Compensation:



Salary and benefits will be negotiable, but will be consistent with

NSERC-funded PDFappointments.



How to Apply:



Send a letter of application, a detailed CV, and names, addresses and

phone numbers of three references (via papermail, fax, or email) to:



Peter Duinker, PhD

Associate Professor and Chair in Forest Management and Policy

Faculty of Forestry

Lakehead University

Thunder Bay, Ontario

Canada P7B 5E1

Phone: 807-343-8508

Fax: 807-343-8116

Email:









***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************

***********************************************************************





POS VII

Position Announcement - Geographic Information Systems

Immediate Opening



Position Description:

This position will be involved with two research projects. The first

project will use accessible data bases and spatial statistics to develop

and validate models for predicting breeding season avian community

composition (presence/absence and abundance) based on stand-level habitat

characteristics and landscape parameters. Also, models will be developed

to relate abundance, distribution, and frequency of occurrence of avian

nest parasites and predators to habitat and landscape characteristics.



The second project will use accessible data bases and spatial statistics

to develop soil surface spatial models utilizing physical features such

as solar radiation, precipitation, relative humidity, aspect, elevation,

slope, soils, vegetation classification and perhaps others. The soil

spatial model will ultimately be linked to a fire ant biophysical model

being developed by the USDA/ARS Fire Ant Lab in Gainesville, Florida. In

combination, the models will provide a risk-rating system that policy

makers can use to assess the colonization potential of imported fire ants

in northern Arkansas.



This research will also develop innovative methodologies that will be

useful to other states, the federal government, and private enterprises.



Salary:

$24,000 to 28,000/yr, depending on qualifications. One year position,

continued funding dependent upon funding renewal.



Position Requirements:

At least a M.S. degree with extensive experience in Geographic

Information Systems (GIS) and remote sensing. The position is housed

within the Spatial Analysis Laboratory in the School of Forest Resources

at the University of Arkansas - Monticello. Much of the work will be

done at workstations using Imagine. and Arc/Info. software.



Contact Persons:

Philip A. Tappe (501)460-1352, email:

Lynne C. Thompson (501)460-1052, email:



School of Forest Resources, P.O. Box 3468-UAM, University of Arkansas -

Monticello, Monticello, AR 71655-3468.



_________________________________________________________________

Philip A. Tappe Email:

School of Forest Resources Fax: (501) 460-1092

Arkansas Forest Resources Center Voice: (501) 460-1352

University of Arkansas

Monticello, Arkansas 71656

_________________________________________________________________





------- End of Forwarded Message





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Jul 96 20:53:25 UT

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To:

Subject: RE: Reactions to NBC coverage of the Olympic games (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Siga,



Your letter appears to be rather unbalanced. I agree with you that NBC's

coverage may be overly representative of Americans and their quests, but this

is America. People in America are competitive and love sports. NBC has

savvy. They are broadcasting events that capture the spirit of America and

then they advertise. Welcome to America Siga!!! It not necessarily right,

but this is the process. There are many events, if shown, that would be quite

representative of the whole world. I wish the Olympics would be broadcast 24

hours a day because I too would love to see Gambians perform. I would love

to see Cuban boxers, English equestrian riders, African soccer, and Chinese

Ping-Pong. But in the United States the focus is on American athletes and

their quests. In Great Britain I am sure the focus is on British athletes,

and in Brazil the focus is on Brazilians, ad infinitum. I am not offended by

this--disappointed though. Yet this disappointment does not lead me to infer

that NBC promotes "ultra-patriotism and bigotry". If I'm not mistaken, I have

seen many athletes on TV in the past week. They have been from many nations

and represent a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and religions. Not once

have I heard NBC personnel refer to any of these wonderful people as "less

than" or "undeserving." To say that lack of media coverage necessitates

bigotry is overly dramatic and provocative.



I agree with you that Americans are competitive. But to say that NBC shows

"all other nations as competitors to be beat rather than as colleagues in a

grand international celebration of sports and cooperation" is a rather large

assumption. I do think that Americans love to win. I think it would be safe

to say that Americans will pull for another American to win in a competition

where other nations are represented. But this does not imply that NBC

coverage of the games plays any part in "the corporate structure of the giant

military-industrial conglomerate GE," the owner of NBC. Maybe I am naive, but

I know a good game of basketball on a schoolyard court will inspire fierce

competition here in the States. To say this competition is the puppetry of

the "military-industrial conglomerate" is absurd. Likewise to say that NBC's

coverage of the Olympics is something related to military and industry is

stretching it.



America is a strange place. Having been abroad in many countries, I have

never seen the same sort of "melting-pot" as I see here in the US. You are

probably right: there are many Americans that know very little about the

outside world. As this is true there are many people from the outside world

who know very little about the United States. Learning needs to take place on

both sides. Yet my experience here in the States is incredible. I meet

people from many countries who have just settled here. They are Americans. I

have met many people whose families settled here a century ago. They are

Americans. My Families came from Germany, Ireland, England, and Holland;

there is also American Indian blood in my family. I am an American. I have

American friends whose families come from Italy, Cameroon, China, Japan,

Korea, and India. They are Americans. I notice many people on the staff of

NBC make up a variety of colors and shapes. They are American. I am sorry

Siga, but I don't see the bigotry or the over abudance of patriotism. I see

America celebrating the Olympics. I feel patriotism and spirit. This is not

wrong or bigoted.



Brian Hubbard aka Babanding



----------

From:

Sent: Wednesday, July 24, 1996 12:29 PM

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)



Hi y'all. I totally agree that NBC has offered a totally biased

perspective of the Olympics. I'm here in Atlanta, at a school which is an

Olympic venue, so I get a close-up look at these games, and the numerous

terrific sports and human interest stories from non-favored nations are

being completely ignored. It is true that the CBC is far superior in

coverage of the games--or world events in general-- but this is the fault

of the corporate structure of the giant military-industrial conglomerate

GE, which owns NBC.



NBC conditions and reflects narrow US ultra-patriotism and bigotry.

Americans know very little about the outside world, and its media giants

are no help by presenting all other nations as competitors to be beat

rather than as colleagues in a grand international celebration of sports

and cooperation.



It is very sad that this is so, but it is the essence of the American

geist-zeit.



Bye for now.









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Jul 1996 23:38:19 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the Olympic games (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Hi Gambia-l,



After such a long period of slumber, I have picked up again. I am

really pleased with the standard of discourse on our list. The

diversity of the membership contributes immensely to this.



>From the other side of the globe, I can still sense the frustration

in some of you for NBC's `lack of adequate coverage of the Olympics'.

This may be true, but the List should not belabour this point that

much. We must all remember that the world of sports in general is

now a commercial venture where the `Dalasi' reigns. Yes it is fine

to be critical of NBC's broadcasting. Nevertheless, we must be

mindful of our comments and the emotions they can evoke. In this

vein therefore, I find Hubbard's(Babanding) reactions justified.



Let us now carry on and forget about NBC.



The predicament of our national troupe concerns me. Yet the question

of who brought them to USA cannot be sidelined. That is where the

solution to our problem begins. I must say that Latjor deserves a tap

on the back for being truly Gambian. But why did Tombong keep such

information from us? Perhaps he will be interested in sharing his

piece with us?



`Sayoonara'.

Lamin Drammeh(Japan).



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Jul 1996 15:25:35 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: ECOWAS SUMMIT SCENESETTER

Message-ID: <



DATE=7/25/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-200721

TITLE=ECOWAS SUMMIT SCENESETTER (L-ONLY)

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=ABIDJAN

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: HEADS OF STATE OF THE "ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN

STATES" ARE GATHERING IN THE NIGERIAN CAPITAL, ABUJA, FOR A

TWO-DAY SUMMIT (EDS: FRIDAY AND SATURDAY). OUR WEST AFRICA

BUREAU CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS THAT THE AGENDA WILL

BE TOPPED BY THE CRISIS IN LIBERIA.



TEXT: AMONG THE ISSUES TO BE DISCUSSED IS WHAT TO DO ABOUT

LIBERIA'S WARRING FACTION LEADERS. HEADS OF STATE OF THE

16-MEMBER ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES, KNOWN AS

"ECOWAS," ARE EXPECTED TO CONSIDER A PROPOSAL BY THE ORGANIZATION

OF AFRICAN UNITY (O-A-U) TO SET UP A WAR CRIMES TRIBUNAL FOR

LIBERIA.



AT ITS ANNUAL MEETING IN CAMEROON SEVERAL WEEKS AGO, THE O-A-U

WARNED LIBERIA'S WARRING FACTION LEADERS IT WOULD PRESS THE

UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL TO IMPOSE SEVERE SANCTIONS,

INCLUDING A TRIBUNAL TO PUT ON TRIAL FACTION LEADERS ACCUSED OF

HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS.



SOME POLITICAL OBSERVERS SAY THREATENING ARRESTS FOR WAR CRIMES

IS LONG OVERDUE. THEY SAY THE POSSIBILITY OF FACING A TRIBUNAL

LIKE THE ONE TRYING WAR CRIMINALS IN BOSNIA MAY BE A GREATER

INCENTIVE FOR THE FACTION LEADERS TO DISARM THEIR FIGHTERS AND

END YEARS OF FIGHTING.



BUT OBSERVERS ADD THAT AFRICAN LEADERS MUST SHOW THE RESOLVE TO

IMPLEMENT PROPOSALS, SUCH AS A WAR CRIMES TRIBUNAL. NEWS REPORTS

QUOTE ECOWAS OFFICIALS AS SAYING THE O-A-U PROPOSAL WAS ENDORSED

BY WEST AFRICAN MINISTERS AT A PRE-SUMMIT MEETING. BUT IT IS

UNCERTAIN WHETHER AFRICAN HEADS OF STATE WILL ADOPT THE PROPOSAL.



LIBERIA'S SIX-YEAR CIVIL WAR HAS PREOCCUPIED WEST AFRICAN LEADERS

SINCE ECOWAS SENT A PEACEKEEPING FORCE IN 1990. MORE THAN A

DOZEN PEACE ACCORDS HAVE BEEN BROKERED -- ALL OF THEM HAVE BEEN

BROKEN. THE LATEST PEACE DEAL WAS SIGNED LAST AUGUST IN THE

NIGERIAN CAPITAL, ABUJA, AND CALLED FOR TOTAL DISARMAMENT BY LAST

DECEMBER AND PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS BY AUGUST, 1996.



THE DISARMAMENT PHASE FAILED TO GAIN MOMENTUM BECAUSE OF

LOGISTICAL PROBLEMS FACED BY WEST AFRICAN PEACEKEEPERS AND A

REBEL ATTACK IN DECEMBER IN WHICH SCORES OF PEACEKEEPING TROOPS

WERE KILLED. THE PEACE DEAL COMPLETELY COLLAPSED LAST APRIL WHEN

FACTIONAL FIGHTING BROKE OUT IN THE LIBERIAN CAPITAL, MONROVIA.



CHARLES TAYLOR, PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL AND LEADER OF THE NATIONAL

PATRIOTIC FRONT OF LIBERIA FACTION, HAS CALLED FOR NATIONAL

ELECTIONS BEFORE TOTAL DISARMAMENT. BUT THAT PROPOSAL HAS BEEN

REJECTED BY MOST LIBERIANS. OTHER FACTION LEADERS, SUCH AS

UNITED LIBERATION MOVEMENT LEADER ALHAJI KROMAH, HAVE CALLED FOR

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS BY THE END OF THE YEAR. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/PCF/CF



25-Jul-96 10:37 AM EDT (1437 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Jul 1996 15:25:55 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: BURINDI COUP

Message-ID: <



DATE=7/25/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-200735

TITLE=BURUNDI COUP (S)

BYLINE=SCOTT STEARNS

DATELINE=BUJUMBURA

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: BURUNDI'S MILITARY THURSDAY HAS SAID IT HAS OVERTHROWN

THE PRESIDENT OF THE COUNTRY. AS CORRESPONDENT SCOTT STEARNS

REPORTS FROM BUJUMBURA, THE ARMY APPOINTED A FORMER MILITARY

PRESIDENT TO LEAD THE COUNTRY.



TEXT: IN A NATIONWIDE ADDRESS, BURUNDI'S DEFENSE MINISTER

ANNOUNCED THE ARMY HAS SUSPENDED THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY AND ALL

POLITICAL PARTIES.



STRIKES AND DEMONSTRATIONS ARE BANNED. THE AIRPORT AND NATIONAL

BORDERS ARE CLOSED. THERE IS A CURFEW IN EFFECT FROM SEVEN IN

THE EVENING TO FIVE-THIRTY IN THE MORNING.



FORMER MILITARY PRESIDENT PIERRE BUYOYA WAS APPOINTED TO LEAD A

TRANSITIONAL GOVERNMENT, AND ORGANIZE A NATIONAL DEBATE ON THE

FUTURE OF DEMOCRACY IN BURUNDI.



PRESIDENT SYLVESTRE NTIBANTUNGANYA SOUGHT REFUGE AT THE RESIDENCE

OF THE U-S AMBASSADOR THIS WEEK. HE TOLD V-O-A THURSDAY HE IS

STILL THE PRESIDENT, AND CALLED ON THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY TO

RESTORE HIS CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT. (SIGNED)



NEB/SKS/PCF/RAE



25-Jul-96 2:13 PM EDT (1813 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: 25 Jul 96 15:46:02 EDT

From: SANKUNG SAWO <

To: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia an" <

Subject: GAMTEL INTERNET PROJECT

Message-ID: <



Hi brothers,



FOR YOUR INFORMATION



__________________________________________________________





GAMBIA TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LIMITED

(GAMTEL)

________________________________________________________________



Our Ref: GTC/INT (002)



Your Ref:



Dear Sir,

NATIONAL INTERNET NETWORK PILOT PROJECT IN THE GAMBIA

_____________________________________________________



GAMTEL has launched a National Internet Project initiative in

resonance with the worldwide trend towards the creation of

national information superhighways and a global information

infrastructure by the turn of the century. In pursuance of this

initiative an Internet Engineering Working Committee [GIEWC] has

been established by Gamtel Management assigned with the main

tasks:

- to draw up a pilot network project which will be

registered with ITU and UNESCO for co-sponsorship under a

special telecommunication development programme .

and - to co-ordinate a national steering Committee [or forum ]

which will set guidelines for the development of our

national information infrastructure [NII]



In this initiative GAMTEL in collaboration with local development

partners ,ITU and UNESCO, intends to build a highspeed computer

network backbone , based on Internet technology , linking all

major [commercial] towns and villages in the Gambia . The

network will facilitate interconnection of computer systems all

over the country and provide easy and cheap access to information

databanks in these computers for researchers, development

consultants, etc, within and outside Gambia. Ultimately it is

hoped that this will catalyse the transformation of our

underdeveloped economy into an information-driven knowledge-based

dynamic market economy and enable the Gambia to leapfrog into the

information revolution of the century.



Your company/institution has been chosen by the GIEWC to

participate in this national development project in recognition

of your potential as an information (Content) source and or

provider, which constitutes the two most important elements for

the success of the pilot project.



Please find attached a brief description of the pilot project

being proposed by the GIEWC to ITU, its objectives and possible

benefits or outputs. A member of the GIEWC will visit you soon to

discuss how your company/institution can participate in the pilot

project, your IT requirements and constraints as part of our

preliminary sensitisation activities.











In anticipation of your full co-operation in this crucial

national development initiative I look forward to receiving

[positive] contributions from you personally and your institution

as a whole.



Yours sincerely,









...............................

Mr Ebrima DS. Cham

PRO/Secretary, GIEWC





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Jul 1996 19:55:47 -0500

From: Mostafa Jersey Marong <

To:

Subject: Re: REACTIONS

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Yaya,

i am in agreement with what you said. I think this is an important

issue. The way I see it, this matter touches on issues of economic thought,

philoloshy etc and it is even relevant in Africas continuing search for: an

acceptable economic framework in the post ERP/SAP era (some say

privatisation will leave the poor to the mercy of that cold, heartless

monster called the market); a viable and sustainable public sector

philosophy (should government be the provider or should it concern itself

with maintaining an enabling environment so that individual enterprise is

what will be relied upon to provide for each as long as laws are not

broken).It has been a debate in capitalism and laws, ethics and morals. For

example should profit seekers, in their quest to optimise returns be

concerned with only what is legal or they should transcend laws and take

into consideration what society deems as just ( by the way which society is

this particular profit seeker concerned with ? Gambia or U.S.), fair, humane

etc. RCA's NBC (GE owns RCA which owns NBC) is seeking to maximise its

viewers since that is what will bring in more advertising dollars. It

therefore broadcasts what it thinks the American public will be interested

in seeing and hearing. I do not like some of Bob Costas' one liners (or is

it sound bites they call them), neither do I like missing soccer or seeing

Gambian athletes, but I can understand and accept it. As someone said

earlier, in America the Almighty Dollar rules.

I want to be enlightened; I therefore pose this question. Should we as

Africans let private initiative, profit seeking motive rule (whilst we

maintain laws and make ethics and morals a peripheral-leave it at the far

back seat-issue(dont forget what the objectives of laws are). Or should we,

in todays world in which economics is THE dominant force, be equally

concerned with both the legal and the moral/ethical? In the spirit of a

friendly, informed discourse!



Kaira Ning Haira.







At 01:49 PM 7/23/96 -0500, you wrote:

> RE>>REACTIONS 7/23/96

>

>Fellas,

>

>Abdou, I concord with you on your observation of Jammeh's political

maneuvering. Clearly, it is becoming more apparent that the decks are

already being stacked and the Gambia is not headed for a fair and smooth

political transition. Everything from the constitutional document and timing

of the elections to the execution threats have all been methodically

calculated to stifle any emerging opposition. The restoration of true

democracy to our nation is far from reality.

> On a different note relating to the NBC coverage of the Olympics; while

I empathize with those who find the station's coverage inadequate, NBC is

purely in this for business reasons. Having paid over half a billion dollars

for broadcasting rights, it is entitled to market its coverage in any way

that would recoup these investments. Besides, this should not be surprising

to anyone who is familiar with the American media whose modus operandi has

always been motivated by the almighty dollar. That having being said though,

I cannot think of any national broadcasting station whose coverage will not

be overshadowed by its own athletes. I am sure if you tune into Television

Moscow, you will be overwhelmed with coverage of Russian athletes.

>

>Good day.

>

>Yaya

>------------------------------

>

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Jul 96 10:04:34 -24000

From: "Dana Ott" <

To: <

Subject: A question about recent events

Message-ID: <







Dear Listmembers:



I have been on and off the list in recent months, mostly owing to the fact

that my email server keeps overloading and bouncing me off the list. I am in

the process of resubscribing now, but I wanted to direct a question to the

list regarding the recent events in the Gambia. As many of you can tell from

my email signature I work as a contractor to USAID in Washington. I'm sure

you also know that USAID has basically pulled out of the Gambia following the

slow process to return to civilian rule. A colleague of mine in the Africa

Bureau at USAID asked me to request your opinions on the recent refusal of

Jammeh to push back the election date to allow for the parties to conduct

some campaigning. Many donors see this as an ominous sign because the ban

has not yet been lifted and even if it were lifted today, it is likely that

parties would not have enough time to make themselves known. What do

Gambians think about this - can there be a fair election based on the

situation on the ground now? Until I am back on the list - I would

appreciate it if you would direct your replies to me at

company email address,



Thanks in advance.



Dana





=====================================================================

Dana Ott, Ph.D. Telephone (703) 312-7192

Research Analyst Fax (703) 312-7199

Africa Bureau Information Center Email

=====================================================================



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Jul 1996 11:21:36 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Cc: dott@usaid.gov

Subject: Re: A question about recent events

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Ms Ott,

You raised some interesting questions in your posting.

Firstly, I think the USAID was right to pull out of The Gambia.

There are now many African countries with the right economic environments

for growth and the USAID would be better off spending our tax dollars in

those countries. Good examples are SA, Botswana, Ivory Coast; these

countries need all the help they can get. Added to this is that The Gambia

is increasingly becoming nationalistic with talk of being "independent"

and all that. So from a USAID perspective, it is better to look for

another place where you could get a better bang for the dollar. After

all, the "leadership" is very inexperienced and generally lack exposure to

current economic thinking.

Secondly, it is increasingly becoming clear that Jammeh is here to

stay. Talks of elections and etc are nothing but ploys to fool the

gullible and naive. The facts that Gambian economy is becoming more

statist and that Jammeh is becoming more dictatorial and blood-thirsty,

point to the hard times ahead for the country.

By the way, you are still on the list (that is why your message

got through). If you want to, I can add your aed.org address to the list.

Bye for now,

-Abdou.

*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Jul 1996 11:49:41 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: changes(comments awaited)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

When gambia-l first started, it was a small community of

largely acquaintances. Fortunately, we have now grown to incorporate

more Gambians and honorary Gambians albeit with problems associated with

growing.

The thorniest problem facing the list is that of the review

command. Previously, members wanting to see who was on the list would

send a command to the listproc server and receive in return a list of

all the members and their email addresses. This facility has however not

proven satisfactory to all members.Some members, citing the presence of

embassy officials in the list, have express concern over their names being

made available to all those who ask for it and thereby exposing themselves

to repercussions from the military back home for views epressed on this

list.

As a result of these concerns, Tony and I decided that it would be

prudent, as a preliminary step, to deny access to the membership list to

all but the listmanagers. To get accesss to the list, a members would

have to write to the list asking that the list be sent to them. Another

member can then privatley send us mail and ask that their name not be

included in the list to be given to this member. If one wanted to, they

could request that their name be never given to anyone. This step, we

think would be in the best interest of the list as it would ensure that

privacy concerns of members are respected while not materially affecting

the list.

Our actions might sound authoritarian; two guys deciding what is

good for the rest. We however both understand that we cannot make this

decision alone. We thought that since this action is open to debate, any

likely damage can be quickly repaired.

This, I must emphasize, is just a preliminary step. The members

of the list will decide the future of the list. My opinion is that

our guiding principle be to do whatever it is that would ensure the

viability of the list way into the future and guarantee that it remains an

open forum for the discussion of issues affecting our motherland.

Bye for now,

-Abdou.







*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Jul 1996 11:54:20 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Gambia's Dictator Bans Parties to Shar [ 43] CSM / BY: David Hech

Message-ID: <



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Comment: Subject mapped from all upper case

Distribution: cl-2,cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

Approved:

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politics,clari.news.features,clari.world.mideast+africa

Subject: Gambia's Dictator Bans Parties to Sharpen his Edge in Vote

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Christian Science Monitor

Message-ID: <

Lines: 43

Date: Thu, 25 Jul 1996 14:11:17 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: csm-GAMBIA

Threadword: csm

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 466/0; Id: S0474; Src: csm; Sel: tp--m; Adate: 07-25-N.A

Note: 500 words

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2619 clari.world.gov.politics:10440 clari.news.features:22297 clari.world.mideast+africa:2501





BANJUL, GAMBIA -- Gambia's young military leader has disregarded

the recommendation of an independent electoral commission and is

insisting that presidential elections be held on schedule, to the

surprise of observers. But the catch is that he will not lift a

long-standing ban on political parties until early August, though the

election is set for September 11. The commission argued for a delay to

allow enough time for a legitimate campaign.

Chairman Yahya A. J. J. Jammeh declared Monday that any aspiring

candidate defying the ban ``will be executed and buried six-foot

deep.'' He was speaking at the opening of a 115-foot arch

commemorating the second anniversary of his Army's overthrow of Sir

Dawda Jawara, one of Africa's longest-serving democratically elected

leaders.

But Capt. Jammeh himself often holds campaign-style rallies and has

his every move featured prominently in the government media - tactics

similar to those used by the coup-maker in Niger who won elections

there last month. Observers expect Jammeh will declare himself a

candidate.

One Gambian who has defied the ban is the local British

Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) correspondent, who announced during a

broadcast last month that he will run if Jammeh does.

``I know I am breaking with journalistic tradition but my voice is

the only alternative Gambians get to hear nowadays,'' said the

correspondent, Ebrima Ceesay.

Yet while Mr. Ceesay sees a need to ``level the playing field,'' he

admits Jammeh has made positive reforms.

``Certainly with Sir Dawda there was respect for human rights and

freedom of the press,'' he says. ``But in 30 years he never built one

high school.'' Jammeh built five, though he never completed his own

schooling, and he plans to found the country's first university.

He has also improved roads, telecommunications, and health

facilities. Last January, the country's first television station began

broadcasting. A new international airport is to replace the one the

American Federal Aviation Administration considers substandard. And a

new hospital is due next year - the first since Gambia's independence

from Britain in 1965.

Since foreign aid was cut after the 1994 coup, projects have been

partly funded by money confiscated during corruption inquiries into

the former regime. Assistance now comes from Nigeria and Libya. Taiwan

covered much of the $1.5 million spent on the new arch - money Jammeh

says came from God.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Jul 1996 09:17:28 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: A question about recent events

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





In response to Dana's question, my opinion is that there can never be a

fair election with the current schedule. The election needs to be pushed

back to allow political parties to form, organize and campaign. But then

again, this type of unfair political practice is not unprecedented in

Africa where things are always skewed in favor of ruling governments

whether they are military or civilian. My last statement is not a

justification of Jammeh's decision but merely looking at the problem on a

wider scale.

Again, I repeat that the elections should be scheduled for a later

date to allow potential candidates and parties to get ready.

Thanks

Tony



========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================









On Fri, 26 Jul 1996, Dana Ott wrote:



>

>

> Dear Listmembers:

>

> I have been on and off the list in recent months, mostly owing to the fact

> that my email server keeps overloading and bouncing me off the list. I am in

> the process of resubscribing now, but I wanted to direct a question to the

> list regarding the recent events in the Gambia. As many of you can tell from

> my email signature I work as a contractor to USAID in Washington. I'm sure

> you also know that USAID has basically pulled out of the Gambia following the

> slow process to return to civilian rule. A colleague of mine in the Africa

> Bureau at USAID asked me to request your opinions on the recent refusal of

> Jammeh to push back the election date to allow for the parties to conduct

> some campaigning. Many donors see this as an ominous sign because the ban

> has not yet been lifted and even if it were lifted today, it is likely that

> parties would not have enough time to make themselves known. What do

> Gambians think about this - can there be a fair election based on the

> situation on the ground now? Until I am back on the list - I would

> appreciate it if you would direct your replies to me at

> company email address,

>

> Thanks in advance.

>

> Dana

>

>

> =====================================================================

> Dana Ott, Ph.D. Telephone (703) 312-7192

> Research Analyst Fax (703) 312-7199

> Africa Bureau Information Center Email

> =====================================================================

>



GAMBIA-L Digest 26Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re: pass on a meesageby TSaidy1050@aol.com 2) Re: new membersby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 3) Re: new membersby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 4) house-cleaning IIby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 5) cnet clip, Gambian leader says polls planned for [ 33] Reuter / Pap Saineby at137@columbia.edu 6) Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 7) Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 8) Forwarded message of Janko Fofanaby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 9) Re: Forwarded message of Janko Fofanaby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 10) Re: REACTIONSby "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com 11) Fwd: AIby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)12) A little humor goes a long wayby N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 13) Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)by sjagne@auc.edu (Siga Jagne)14) I am backby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu 15) Re: I am backby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 16) Re: I am backby N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 17) electronic seminar on poverty and deforestation (fwd)by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 18) Job announcements!!! (fwd)by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 19) RE: Reactions to NBC coverage of the Olympic games (fwd)by "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com 20) Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the Olympic games (fwd)by binta@iuj.ac.jp 21) ECOWAS SUMMIT SCENESETTERby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 22) BURINDI COUPby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 23) GAMTEL INTERNET PROJECTby SANKUNG SAWO < 101573.1703@CompuServe.COM 24) Re: REACTIONSby Mostafa Jersey Marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu 25) A question about recent eventsby "Dana Ott" < dott@usaid.gov 26) Re: A question about recent eventsby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 27) changes(comments awaited)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 28) cnet clip, Gambia's Dictator Bans Parties to Shar [ 43] CSM / BY: David Hechby at137@columbia.edu 29) Re: A question about recent eventsby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 30) The Gambian Constitutionby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)31) Re: A question about recentby "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com 32) Senegal's Kid Workers Unite, Demand Rights (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 33) New memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 34) Gambian Cultural Weekby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)35) Week-enderby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 36) CAN DEMOCRACY WORK EVERYWHERE????by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 37) RWANDA / KILLINGSby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 38) BURINDI COUP UPDATEby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 39) LIBERIA / ECOWASby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 40) About USAID's involvement.by Oumar Ndongo < ondongo@benfranklin.hnet.uci.edu 41) Re: A question about recentby N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 42) Re: New memberby Wildkumba@aol.com 43) Re: A question about recent eventsby binta@iuj.ac.jp ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 21 Jul 1996 12:46:04 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: pass on a meesageMessage-ID: < 960721124604_242323120@emout14.mail.aol.com Hi Soffie,Latjor has moved to a to a new address and he has a new telephone number,which is (404) 634-7360 .Regards.Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Jul 1996 08:35:24 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: new membersMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960722082935.12332C-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII have added Dr Muhammadou Kah to the list. I entered his email address asfollows: MKah@ix.netcom If the address entry is not correct, then subsequent mails inGambia-l for him will be sent to Abdou as error messages. Abdou, if thatis the case, then we need to correct it with the exact email address.However, Dr Kah can confirm his enrollment by sending a biographicalintroduction.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Sat, 20 Jul 1996, Sulayman Nyang wrote:> I am writing to recommend Dr.Muhammadou M. O. Kah for inclusion in our> growing electronic club of persons of Gambian descent abroad.His e-mail> address is MKah @ ix.netcom. com. I hope you will add his name> immediately. Many thanks for your cooperation on this matter.> Sincerely,> Sulayman S. Nyang> (Nyang @ cldc.howard. edu)------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Jul 1996 11:41:36 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: new membersMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960722113623.4548A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi,Dr kah has been added to the list and he becomes our 68th member.I have heard that it has not been raining in The Gambia. Howcritical is the situation ?Bye for now,_abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Jul 1996 12:08:06 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: house-cleaning IIMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960722120151.4548D-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,Things I forgot to say in last message:Can someone who knows Modou Koley mansala@aol.com tell him that weare having a problem with his account. His server is refusing to take hismail.Also,Tony, I did have to add the .com as the address was not a validaddress. It is now working.Well, ciao again,_abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Jul 1996 10:51:07 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Gambian leader says polls planned for [ 33] Reuter / Pap SaineMessage-ID: < 199607231451.KAA20150@mabuhay.cc.columbia.edu Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsComment: O:4.1H;Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4Approved: editor@clarinet.com From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuter / Pap Saine)Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politicsSubject: Gambian leader says polls planned for SeptemberOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < RgambiaURWCp_6lM@clari.net Lines: 33Date: Mon, 22 Jul 1996 11:00:11 PDTExpires: Mon, 29 Jul 1996 11:00:11 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: GAMBIAThreadword: gambiaPriority: regularANPA: Wc: 287/0; Id: a1431; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 07-22-N.AXref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2605 clari.world.gov.politics:10302BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's military leader Capt.Yahya Jammeh Monday said presidential elections would go aheadSept. 11 despite warnings from the election committee there isnot enough time to organize.Jammeh said a ban on political parties would be lifted afterthe August referendum on the new constitution but that anypolitical aspirant trying to cause trouble ``will be executedand buried six feet deep.''The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission said lastweek political parties would not have enough time to organizebefore the presidential elections.Jammeh, who overthrew the former civilian government in July1994, is expected to contest the presidential poll and transformhis July 22 Movement into a political party.The U.S. National Democratic Institute for InternationalAffairs, which had been supporting the election program, pulledout of Banjul in January, expressing concern about the militarygovernment's handling of the transition process.Simlar circumstances prevailed for the elections in Nigerwhere the independent military candidate won after the institutealso pulled out.Jammeh spoke at the inauguration of a vast arch in thecapital Banjul commemorating the second anniversary of the coupthat brought him to power.The 115-foot cement arch was designed by a Senegalesearchitect and built at a cost of $1.5 million. Jammeh says themoney came from God but Taiwan has also been a major dono sincethe government cut off relations with China.``It is hoped that it will serve as an inspiration to thepeople of the Gambia to work tirelessly for the development oftheir country with honor and dignity,'' Jammeh said.------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Jul 96 10:52:10 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)Message-ID: < 9607231552.AA02456@iastate.edu ------- Forwarded MessageTo: okyeame@AfricaOnline.Com Cc: bawana@sncac.snc.edu, Subject: Reactions to NBC coverage of olympic gamesX-Mailer: EasyVincent 3.1Date: Mon, 22 Jul 1996 17:11:22 CDTFrom: Samuel S Buah < sbuah@iastate.edu > A G- (g-minus) for NBC on Olympic coverage -> commentary> ATLANTA July 22 (AfreeNET) - Monopoly breeds> arrogance and arrogance is too mild a term to> describe the coverage of Olympics by NBC.> There is definitely a 'black-out' and> 'white-wash' a Sam Oladipo told AfreeNET.> "This will definitely go down as the worst> Olympic in history," he went on commenting.> Sam's well founded anger resonates across> every nook and corner of the Americas, even> with languages too harsh to be printed on> this medium. "I have given up on the games"> another reader reported.> At the opening ceremonies NBC deliberately> ignored the Nigerian contingent by taking a> commercial break at their introduction, "I> told a group of friends that they would do> this, and to their disbelieves, my paranoia> was confirmed," said AfreeNET's WebMaster.> "Many of these countries can't win any> medals," the NBC commentators said at the> introduction of many African contingents.> American soccer stars are angry over the lack> of coverage for any soccer event. Goalkeeper> and captain Kasey Keller, of the U.S. soccer> squad said, NBC's plans to screen very little> Olympic soccer was an "injustice" and would> disappoint many American viewers. An NBC> spokesperson Ed Markey said they would> concentrate on gymnastics, swimming,> basketball and volleyball.> It is clear that one out of every seven> Africans, is a Nigerian. That a snub of> Nigeria is definitely a snub on all Africans.> That events like this serve as geography and> history lessons to thousands of young> Africans born in America/African-Americans,> who were glued to their TV's, with great> expectations and pride in their native land.> "For once in my life I was hurt," a William> Brown reported from Columbus, Ohio. "I had my> two little daughters up till 11pm and they> did this," William is an African-American> married to a Nigerian, "that's the last time> I'd watch NBC," he concluded.> NBC should realize that this is the Olympics> and not a college meet, that the whole world> is watching, that a complete and inclusive> coverage is a minimum obligatory requirement.> That with the available technology of today,> its coverage is a sham. That soccer is a> religion were many are condemn by fanatics> (holigans) and sometimes rightly so, in this> case, most appropriate. Don King said, "only> in America" ...only in America can NBC deny> the soccer-fanatics their daily bread> (soccer).> NBC has become very short-sighted and should> look beyond the games. AfreeNET feels that> NBC is not just biting more than it can chew,> but got no teeth to bite. For these, a big G-> she merits.- ------- End of Forwarded Message------- End of Forwarded Message------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Jul 1996 09:56:12 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960723093429.29850A-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII felt the same way about the NBC coverage deliberately ignoring some ofThe African Nations in the parade of nations. For those who were covered,silly and derogatory comments followed. Lots of editorials have beenwritten about this subject in newspapers accross the country. I noticedthat Nigeria, Senegal and Sierra Leone were ignored by taking commercialswhen those nations were parading. The Gambia had a slight coverage byshowing just the flag/country sign carrier without any glimpse of theathletes. No comments were offered when The Gambian flag carrierwas flashed on the screen, instead NBC announcer Bob Costas proceeded tothe next country which I believe was Georgia and said that it shared thesame name with the host state. During the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, thesame thing happened to us, the station took a commercial time out when TheGambia was on and never appeared on the coverage. Lots of people feel thatABC does a better job than NBC as was withness in the 1984 games. Theiranchor Peter Jennings a Canadian gave a better, more intelligent andrespectful comments on The African Nations. Anyway, for those of youresiding close to Canada with access to Canadian television through cableor satelitte, I would suggest that you check out CBC ( CanadianBroadcasting Corporation ) coverage of The Olympic games to get adifferent perspective from America's NBC.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Jul 1996 10:09:45 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded message of Janko FofanaMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960723100106.4216A-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII will suggest that Janko not be taken off the list until after the 28th.In that case, he will be able to receive any responses on his questionsabout the accessibility of Internet in The Gambia.ThanksTonyFirst I want to say a big thank you for all the contributors tothe network. I have recently graduated with my masters in publiccommunication and broadcasting from Western Illinois University and willbe going home next week. As a result, I want to be taken out of thenetwork since current airmail will not be accessible to me anymore.However I want to say I enjoyed being on the network even though Icontributed very little lately. I was extremely busy with my thesis inthe last semester and hardly have time for anything else.I will leave for the Gambia on July 28th to resume work at mydepartment. I worked as an Agricultural extension officer prior to mycoming here for my master's program. I want to know whether I can be onthe list serv when I am in the Gambia. Can anybody advise me on that? Iunderstand Gamtel provides the service for internet and since I have apersonal computer, I will certainly request for the service on myarrival. Can I request to be included in the network when I am in theGambia? I am sure I can make a lot of contributions from home to informthe network of developments going on in the country. Since I have fewdays left before I leave on Sunday, can somebody tell me if I can be onthe network in the Gambia and if so, I would appreciate to be included.Finally, I want to thank all those for sending usefulcontributions on the network. The various debates have been very fruitfuland informative. I enjoyed every bit of them. Until I hear from any ofyou, I say may God's blessing be with you.------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Jul 1996 13:49:06 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Forwarded message of Janko FofanaMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960723131934.6621C-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,I would like to bring the attention of members to thearticle by Pap Saine. I think Jammeh's speech and other events allindicate that The Gambia is in for a rough ride. I think to threatenpeople with execution if they oppose an illegal regime is totallyunacceptable and indicative of the criminality of the"government".Jammeh is of course just going through the motions regardingelections. There would indeed be elections. The catch however is thatthere is no way a politician can form a politcal party, register the partyand campaign all between August and September. Given the passivity ofGambians, it is a miracle that Jammeh has not declared himself "Presidentfor life" and done away with the whole election exercise.I think it is indeed sad that a country that cannot pay $500,000in UN dues can afford to build a $1.5 million cement arch. Actions likethese are sometimes behind the contempt and disrespect that govermentslike The Gambia's encounter .-Abdou.ps.Janko, all you have to do is to send me or Tony your email addressin the Gambia. We already have 4 members in The Gambia.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: 23 Jul 1996 13:49:21 -0500From: "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: REACTIONSMessage-ID: < n1373992579.61297@qm.sprintcorp.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableRE>>REACTIONS =7/23/96Fellas,Abdou, I concord with you on your observation of Jammeh's political =maneuvering. Clearly, it is becoming more apparent that the decks are =already being stacked and the Gambia is not headed for a fair and smooth =political transition. Everything from the constitutional document and =timing of the elections to the execution threats have all been =methodically calculated to stifle any emerging opposition. The =restoration of true democracy to our nation is far from reality.On a different note relating to the NBC coverage of the Olympics; =while I empathize with those who find the station's coverage inadequate, =NBC is purely in this for business reasons. Having paid over half a billio=n dollars for broadcasting rights, it is entitled to market its coverage =in any way that would recoup these investments. Besides, this should not =be surprising to anyone who is familiar with the American media whose =modus operandi has always been motivated by the almighty dollar. That =having being said though, I cannot think of any national broadcasting =station whose coverage will not be overshadowed by its own athletes. I am =sure if you tune into Television Moscow, you will be overwhelmed with =coverage of Russian athletes.Good day.Yaya------------------------------------------------------------Date: 24 Jul 1996 01:43:25 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AIMessage-ID: < 65502.32871651@inform-bbs.dk Forwarded by Momodou Camara.---forwarded mail START---From: Amnesty_International@io.org,Internet To: Amnesty InternationalDate: 23/07/96 16:00Subject:- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -This News Service is posted by theInternational Secretariat of Amnesty International,1 Easton Street, London WC1X 8DJ(Tel +44-71-413-5500, Fax +44-71-956-1157)Sender: Amnesty_International@post.io.org Precedence: bulkAMNESTY-L:********************News Service 129/96AI INDEX: AMR 51/61/96THE DEATH PENALTY IN THE OLYMPIC STATERACIST, ARBITRARY AND UNFAIRPress conference statement byPierre Sane, Secretary General, Amnesty InternationalPaschal Centre, Atlanta, Georgia, 23 July 1996(CHECK AGAINST DELIVERY)Today, as the world~s eyes are focused on Atlanta and on thespirit of fairness and equality embodied by the Olympicideal, we are here to focus on the victims of Georgia~sinequality and unfairness.As we sit in the historic Paschal Centre, on Martin LutherKing Drive, we are here in tribute to the unwaveringcommitment to civil and human rights demonstrated by Dr.King. We are here to talk about how the 1996 Olympic gamesare taking place in a state which has manifestly failed touphold his dream.Less than 40 miles from the Olympic stadium, more than 100men languish on death row. Many of them are the victims ofGeorgia~s racist, arbitrary and unfair use of the deathpenalty.It~s racist -- because if you~re black , you~re far morelikely to receive a death sentence than if you~re white.It~s arbitrary -- because if it~s election year for yourdistrict attorney it~s electrocution year to get the votesin.And it~s unfair -- because if you~re poor, the state mayassign you an attorney who does not care whether you win orlose your case or even live or die.In their bid for the Olympics, the Atlanta Olympic Committeesaid that the city is the birthplace of the modern humanrights movement, even that it is the worldwide capital ofhuman rights.The reality is rather different.The reality is that Georgia has a long way to go to shake offits dark past as the one of the citadels of resistance tohuman and civil rights.Georgia~s long history of racial violence towards its ethnicminorities is still here today in the guise of the moderndeath penalty.For some of those men on death row, the very civil rightsthat Atlanta lays claim to don~t mean a thing.They~re being executed because they~re black and they~vekilled a white person.Because in Georgia, the authorities clearly put a highervalue on a white life than a black life -- No white personhas ever been put to death for the murder of a black inGeorgia person.They are being executed because they were represented incourt by an attorney who failed to investigate their caseproperly or make representations to the jury to spare theirlives, as was the case of John Young.If you~re black and in a Georgia court, your defenceattorney can be vehemently opposed to integration, can thinkthat blacks have inferior morals and calls you a ******. Thiswas the case of Wilburn Dobbs in 1973 but who remains ondeath row to this day.A defence attorney may even have made speeches saying that~blacks were responsible for most of the rapes and murdersand were getting away with it in the courts~. That was thecase of Eddie Lee Ross, whose attorney was also GrandImperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan for 50 years.Outrageous? Impossible? Amnesty International has documentedsuch instancies in Georgia.And you can still be sentenced to death after a ~fair trial~?Amnesty International is not just critical of Georgia~srecord on the death sentence. We are calling on all thestates of the USA to abolish the death penalty. We are herebecause Georgia in particular claims to be a standard-bearerfor human rights.Since the resumption of executions in the USA in 1977,Georgia has put 20 men in the electric chair -- the fifthhighest state figure in the US.Georgia will have some supporters for this policy at theOlympics. As the state proudly sentences people to theelectric chair, it stands alongside other bastions of justiceand equality such as China, Iran and Nigeria that executetheir citizens.But Georgia will be in a minority at the games. The majorityof countries in the world no longer use the death penalty.They realise that there is no place for the death penaltywithin a society at peace with itself.Countries like South Africa, which declared the death penaltyunconstitutional because it is a violation to the right tolife.Countries like Brazil, Sri Lanka and Senegal, which have highcrime rates but which accept the incontrovertible evidencethat has showed time and time again that the death penalty isno more effective as a deterrent than other forms ofpunishment.Amnesty International brings to the mayor of Atlanta lettersfrom the Mayors of 10 former Olympic cities. They believethat the death penalty is not commensurate with the Olympicideal.We also bring a petition signed by nearly half a millionpeople in 15 countries. People who believe that executionshave no place in a modern society which respects the humanrights of its people.Amnesty International has great sympathy for the victims ofviolent crime and their families. Of course a society has aright to protect itself from those who seek to do its membersharm.But the prisoners who are executed are no longer in thegeneral population and are not a threat to members of thepublic -- Georgia has a life without parole sentence.So ultimately, the death penalty is merely the state killingto satisfy a thirst for revenge.The Georgia authorities continually cite the will of thepeople to justify the death penalty.The same justification was used when arguing to continueslavery and lynching in the state.As Georgia celebrates the Olympic spirit, it is prepared toput a prisoner, who is no longer a danger to society, into anelectric chair and send more than 2,000 volts through hisbody.It is prepared to do this to someone who committed theoffence when he was 17-years-old.It is prepared to do this to someone who is mentally ill.And it is prepared to do this to people who have not receiveda fair trial because of the colour of their skin.In Georgia, African Americans do not stand equal before thelaw.In practice, African Americans are routinly enied theopportunity to take part in juries. Of the 12 black menexecuted in Georgia since 1983, half were tried by all-whitejuries - yet 27% of Georgia~s population is black.The families of white victims are often consulted by thedistrict attorney on whether a death sentence should besought; on many occasions black families are not eveninformed of when the trial of those accused of murderingtheir loved-ones is taking place.To compound this injustice, the Federal government appearsprepared to sit by and watch its ethnic citizens be treatedunequally by the law. Even when their own studies have foundthat the death penalty is used in a racist manner, the Bushand Clinton administrations have refused to act.In the 1960s, the Federal government intervened to ensurethat black men and women were not denied the right to vote orattend state universities. But they are not prepared tointervene now to ensure that African Americans stand equalbefore the law when threatened with death.As we celebrate the final Olympiad of the century, we lookforward a new millennium in which the human rights of everycitizen, no matter what their race or beliefs, are treatedequally before the law.A new millennium in which the United States of America doesnot put its citizens to death.In the words of Martin Luther King:~Let us stand with a greater determination. And let us moveon in these powerful days, these days of challenge, to makeAmerica what it ought to be. We have an opportunity to make abetter nation.~ENDS.../**********You may re-post this message onto other sources but if you dothen please tell us at AINS@GN.APC.ORG so that we can keeptrack of what is happening to these items.If you want more information concerning this item then pleasecontact the Amnesty International section office in your owncountry. You may also send email to amnesty-info@igc.apc.org, an automatic reply service. A list of section contactdetails is posted on the APC conference. If thereis not a section of Amnesty International in your countrythen you should contact the International Secretariat inLondon.END**********To unsubscribe from amnesty-l, send a message to < majordomo@io.org > with"unsubscribe amnesty-l" in the message body (no quotes). To subscribe, senda message to < majordomo@io.org > with "subscribe amnesty-l" in the messagebody.For more information on Amnesty International, visit http://www.amnesty.org>. For recent AI press releases, check---forwarded mail END---Momodou Camara--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara**************************************Sent via Inform-BBS-Denmark's leading alternative networkInformation: info@inform-bbs.dk **************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Jul 96 10:30:16 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: papaf@iastate.edu, Subject: A little humor goes a long wayMessage-ID: < 9607241530.AA03155@iastate.edu ------- Forwarded MessageSubject: WHY ......???> * Why do you need a driver's license to buy liquor when you> can't drink and drive?> * Why isn't phonetic spelled the way it sounds?> * Why are there interstate highways in Hawaii?> * Why are there flotation devices under plane seats instead> of parachutes?> * Why are cigarettes sold in gas stations when smoking is> prohibited there?> * Do you need a silencer if you are going to shoot a mime?> * Have you ever imagined a world with no hypothetical> situations?> * How does the guy who drives the snowplow get to work in> the mornings?> * If 7-11 is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, why are> there locks on the doors?> * If a cow laughed, would milk come out her nose?> * If nothing ever sticks to TEFLON, how do they make TEFLON> stick to the pan?> * If you tied buttered toast to the back of a cat and> dropped it from a height, what would happen?> * If you're in a vehicle going the speed of light, what> happens when you turn on the headlights?> * You know how most packages say "Open here". What is the> protocol if the package says, "Open somewhere else"?> * Why do they put Braille dots on the keypad of the drive-up> ATM?> * Why do we drive on parkways and park on driveways?> * Why is it that when you transport something by car, it's> called a shipment, but when you transport something by ship,> it's called cargo?> * You know that little indestructible black box that is used> on planes, why can't they make the whole plane out of the same> substance?> * Why is it that when you're driving and looking for an> address, you turn down the volume on the radio?> * Did you know who in 1923 was:> 1. President of the largest steel company?> 2. President of the largest gas company?> 3. President of the New York Stock Exchange?> 4. Greatest wheat speculator?> 5. President of the Bank of International Settlement?> 6. Great Bear of Wall Street?> * These men should have been considered some of the world's> most successful men. At least they found the secret of making> money.> Now more than 55 years later, do you know what has become of>these men?> 1. The President of the largest steel company, Charles> Schwab, died a pauper.> 2. The President of the largest gas company, Edward Hopson,> is insane.> 3. The President of the N.Y.S.E., Richard Whitney, was> released from prison to die at home.> 4. The greatest wheat speculator, Arthur Cooger, died> abroad, penniless.> 5. The President of the Bank of International Settlement> shot himself.> 6. The Great Bear of Wall Street, Cosabee Rivermore, died of> suicide.> * The same year, 1923, the winner of the most important golf> championship, Gene Sarazan, won the U.S. Open and PGA> Tournaments.> Today he is still playing golf and is solvent.> CONCLUSION: STOP WORRYING ABOUT BUSINESS AND START> PLAYING GOLF------- End of Forwarded Message------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Jul 96 12:29:24 EDTFrom: sjagne@auc.edu (Siga Jagne)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi y'all. I totally agree that NBC has offered a totally biasedperspective of the Olympics. I'm here in Atlanta, at a school which is anOlympic venue, so I get a close-up look at these games, and the numerousterrific sports and human interest stories from non-favored nations arebeing completely ignored. It is true that the CBC is far superior incoverage of the games--or world events in general-- but this is the faultof the corporate structure of the giant military-industrial conglomerateGE, which owns NBC.NBC conditions and reflects narrow US ultra-patriotism and bigotry.Americans know very little about the outside world, and its media giantsare no help by presenting all other nations as competitors to be beatrather than as colleagues in a grand international celebration of sportsand cooperation.It is very sad that this is so, but it is the essence of the Americangeist-zeit.Bye for now.------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Jul 1996 13:52:35 -0400From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: I am backMessage-ID: < 199607241752.NAA14860@auc.edu Greetings:First I wish to apologize to the group, especially those who had sent meseveral messages, some of which were deleted by you know who.I have and continue to be extremely preoccupied by The Gambia National Troupe.Most of you did not know of the crisis they were in when they first landed inNew York at the beginning of the month. However, there are some in the grouplike Tombong the Gambian Charge d'Affaire who is fully aware of their situationand could have informed the group of my temporary disappearance from the group.I was surprised to hear comments made by Saidy and Janneh concerning theplanned conferences in Atlanta. Obviously Tombong especially should have gonefurther than he did in his statement when he stated that the conferences were a 'non-event'. Perhaps he could have further stated that LatJor's hands were fullthat weekend due to the sudden crisis that developed over the National Troupe.That LatJor stepped in to assist the 26 member troupe that found itself strandedat the JFK airport. And since the Gambian Embassy in Washington D.C. wasunwilling to come to their assistance, LatJor took it upon himself and hisfamily (after several calls for help) to first find them temporary housing withGambians in New York then rented two vans from Atlanta and sent his two brothersto New York to pick them up. Upon their arrival in Atlanta, he had to house all26 of them in his small apartment. Feed them (oh Mr. Bojang of the Embassy didcontribute a bag of rice and other condiments for their lunch that day - thanksLamin - the Embassy folks were in Atlanta for the July program and perhaps outof curiousity stopped by LatJor's place to see to troupe!) and work onstabilizing the situation.While it is true that neither myself or the Embassy was responsible for thetroupe coming to the U.S. in the first place, it still baffles me why when thesituation evolved as it did, the Gambian authorities that could have been ofsome assistance refused to come to the aid of these Gambians (several of themin their 60's and 70's), despite thet fact that I personally called the Embassyon their behalf!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!WHERE IS OUR HUMANITY??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????I have to go now. The troupe members are doing well. 20 of them continue to livewith me in my new apartment. They are an extremely wonderful group of Gambianswhom I have had the singular opportunity to spend many many late nights withdiscussing my favorite subject - our culture. And the music - oh how the koraplayed by Jali Musa or Jali Burama can calm your soul. And Sirmang on thebalafon is a sight to behold. Of course Jali Muso Faye Suso's reedy voice takesyou right back into the savannah. Master drummer Koto Ngum keeps that firewithin you burning red - reenergizing you to boldly go out and meet thechallenges of yet another day like your ancestors - as a JAMBAR!In peace,LatJor------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Jul 1996 12:35:12 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: I am backMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960724120543.27264A-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIWelcome back Latjorr and thank you for enlightening the list with theplight of The Gambian National Troupe. For some of us living far away fromAtlanta, it is news to us. I am very sorry to hear what went on and whatLatjorr is going through and again commending him for the great efforts heunderwent to assist them, although he was under no obligation to dowhat he did and is doing. Let us not focus on the " screw ups " and poorarrangements that were made. The past is past and the damage has beendone. Instead, let me suggest on focussing what we can do to help with thesituation.My proposal is to offer financial assistance to Latjorr to helpdefray the expenditures. I sympathize and empathize with what he iscurrently undergoing. Therefore, I am suggesting that anybody with themeans andability to send whatever amount of money to Latjorr to help our nationaltroupe especially since some of them are in the elderly ages. Anyway, thatis a suggestion, an idea that just came to my head. Nobody isobligated to make any donations. Latjorr, please send your mailing addressto Gambia-l so that anybody who wants to make a donation will knowwhere to send it.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Wed, 24 Jul 1996, Gabriel Ndow wrote:> Greetings:> First I wish to apologize to the group, especially those who had sent me> several messages, some of which were deleted by you know who.> I have and continue to be extremely preoccupied by The Gambia National Troupe.> Most of you did not know of the crisis they were in when they first landed in> New York at the beginning of the month. However, there are some in the group> like Tombong the Gambian Charge d'Affaire who is fully aware of their situation> and could have informed the group of my temporary disappearance from the group.> I was surprised to hear comments made by Saidy and Janneh concerning the> planned conferences in Atlanta. Obviously Tombong especially should have gone> further than he did in his statement when he stated that the conferences were a 'non-event'. Perhaps he could have further stated that LatJor's hands were full> that weekend due to the sudden crisis that developed over the National Troupe.> That LatJor stepped in to assist the 26 member troupe that found itself stranded> at the JFK airport. And since the Gambian Embassy in Washington D.C. was> unwilling to come to their assistance, LatJor took it upon himself and his> family (after several calls for help) to first find them temporary housing with> Gambians in New York then rented two vans from Atlanta and sent his two brothers> to New York to pick them up. Upon their arrival in Atlanta, he had to house all> 26 of them in his small apartment. Feed them (oh Mr. Bojang of the Embassy did> contribute a bag of rice and other condiments for their lunch that day - thanks> Lamin - the Embassy folks were in Atlanta for the July program and perhaps out> of curiousity stopped by LatJor's place to see to troupe!) and work on> stabilizing the situation.> While it is true that neither myself or the Embassy was responsible for the> troupe coming to the U.S. in the first place, it still baffles me why when the> situation evolved as it did, the Gambian authorities that could have been of> some assistance refused to come to the aid of these Gambians (several of them> in their 60's and 70's), despite thet fact that I personally called the Embassy> on their behalf!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!> WHERE IS OUR HUMANITY??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????> I have to go now. The troupe members are doing well. 20 of them continue to live> with me in my new apartment. They are an extremely wonderful group of Gambians> whom I have had the singular opportunity to spend many many late nights with> discussing my favorite subject - our culture. And the music - oh how the kora> played by Jali Musa or Jali Burama can calm your soul. And Sirmang on the> balafon is a sight to behold. Of course Jali Muso Faye Suso's reedy voice takes> you right back into the savannah. Master drummer Koto Ngum keeps that fire> within you burning red - reenergizing you to boldly go out and meet the> challenges of yet another day like your ancestors - as a JAMBAR!> In peace,> LatJor------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Jul 96 16:05:42 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: I am backMessage-ID: < 9607242105.AA03380@iastate.edu LatJor,Hi, I have just been reading your message about the Gambia NationalTroupe. You did good showing them true hospitality and for that, Ithink you will be blessed. Just reading your comments about each ofthe members and their skills with the musical instruments, makes mewish I was there to touch on this experience. Whilst most of usonly hear their music through CDs and tapes, here in the US, you hadthe good fortune to live with them. I bet that's something that youwill always carry with you. Could you find out if they have made anyrecent recordings. I would love to get a hold of their music. Pleaselet me know. Thanks!!One thing, though that I'm curious about is, who is responsible forbringing them here and not even have the courtesy to go pick them upat the airport??? When I saw their name on the July reunion program,I assume that they were coming to the reunion and/or to theolympics. Did they have a contact name here in the US?? I hope thatthey are doing good, now...N'Deye Marie-----N'Deye Marie N'JieDept. of Agriculture & Biosystems EngineeringIowa State UniversityAmes, IA 50011(515)294-3153------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Jul 96 16:13:31 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: electronic seminar on poverty and deforestation (fwd)Message-ID: < 9607242113.AA03389@iastate.edu >Announcement of electronic seminar>DATE: 1-31 Aug 1996>TITLE: Poverty and deforestation in the Congo Basin Rainforest>BY: Dr. Francois Ekoko ( ekoko@ias.unu.edu > Inst.of Advanced Studies, United Nations Univ., Tokyo>HOW TO PARTICIPATE:>An electronic seminar is simply a seminar that is conducted via e-mail and>a mailing list is used to facilitate the distribution and archiving of all>discussion messages. Usually a seminar paper which serves as the material>for seminar discussion, is provided and can be made available to the>participants via the mailing list itself or on a web homepage or a hard copy>is air mailed upon request.>Registration is free and the seminar paper will be available via this>mailing list on Aug 1st. All discussion messages will be distributed>automatically to your email address.>To register, please send an email to LISTSERV@MSIAS.IAS.UNU.EDU and>write the message:>SUBSCRIBE IAS-CR2 yourfirstname yourlastname, organization>e.g. subscribe ias-cr2 Francois Ekoko, UNU/IAS, Tokyo>For personal assistance, please contact Jacky Foo < foo@ias.unu.edu >SEMINAR SUMMARY>The electronic seminar is based on a study conducted by Dr Francois>Ekoko and will cover issues related to:>(a) how deforestation is linked to poverty,>(b) the different typology of poverty groups,>(c) the causes of poverty in countries of the Congo basin rainforest>(d) How to tackle poverty at the grassroots level, using local resources>Countries of the Congo basin rainforest (Cameroon, Central African>Republic, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and Zaire), unlike those of the>Sahelian region have a good natural resource base and a favourable life>support system (natural environment). Yet poverty and environmental>depletion including deforestation have undermined the prospects of>development, the fabric of the society and the very survival of the>region (e.g. disintegration of the state apparatus in Zaire, military>mutiny in Central African Republic, social unrest in Congo, tension and>fierce power struggle amid misery in Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea after>presidential elections). Both people and states have been impoverished>over the last decade and GDP per capita in the region has decreased>significantly. The human development index also shows a worsening>condition of the people. While IMF-WB led-reforms have produced mixed>results, ODA to the region shrank and the debt burden has become>unbearable to most of these countries.>ABOUT THE AUTHOR:>Dr. Francois Ekoko holds a Ph.D. in Environment and Development and a>Masters in Social and Environmental Studies (the University of>Liverpool), a Doctorate and a Maitrise in International Relations (>Institute of International Relations), a Maitrise, a Licence and a DEUG>in Law (Universites de Picardie and Paris XII). He lectured on>Sustainable Development at the University of Liverpool and was guest>lecturer at the Charles Wotton College on Development Issues in Africa.>>From 1990 to 1992, he worked with Cameroon's government. He has been a>consultant for UNDP, UNEP and UNCHS. Dr. Ekoko has published articles in>International Journals in the fields of Development, Environment and>Politics in Africa. His most recent works include a contribution entitled>"Poverty and Deforestation in the Congo Basin Rainforest" in Oyen and>Matti, Poverty and the Environment. At the United Nations University, he>is working on a new analytical framework for the analysis of the links>between poverty and deforestation.------- End of Forwarded Message------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Jul 96 16:31:09 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Job announcements!!! (fwd)Message-ID: < 9607242131.AA03418@iastate.edu POS IPost-Doctoral PositionNational Center for Ecological Analysis and SynthesisUniversity of California at Santa BarbaraPOS IIHSA Environmental has a position available for an engineer (chemical,environmental, civil) or geologist who also has experience with WindowsNT networks.POS IIITropical Research & Development Inc., currentlyinvolved in the Bolivia Sustainable ForestManagement Project (BOLFOR), is seeking to filltwo positions:1) Forest Ecologist2) Student Scientific AdvisorPOS IVUniversity of Wisconsin-Madison's Environmental Remote Sensing Center (ERSC)Research Program Manager Position in Remote Sensing(and Related Geospatial Technologies) +Assistant Researcher Position in Commercially-Oriented Remote Sensing(and Related Geospatial Technologies)POS VINTERN WANTED BY U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCYPOS VIPOST-DOCTORAL FELLOW IN FOREST SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENTLocation: Faculty of Forestry, Lakehead University, Thunder Bay,Ontario, CanadaPOS VIIPosition Announcement - Geographic Information SystemsImmediate Opening********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************POS IPost-Doctoral PositionNational Center for Ecological Analysis and SynthesisUniversity of California at Santa BarbaraApply by August 12, 1996The National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis (NCEAS)invites applications for a postdoctoral position in analyses ofpatterns of stress on natural populations of animals. The applicantshould have experience conducting field and laboratory experimentswith wild animals, and experience using techniques to determine theeffects of behavior on the immune system. The position is fundedfor a two-year period commencing in September 1996. The successfulapplicant will work with NCEAS and UCSB scientists and will beadvised by O. J. Reichman.Applicants must hold a Ph.D. in ecology or a closely related fieldand have a strong background in the following areas: foragingecology, experimental design, statistical analyses, and immunologicaltechniques.Applicants will send a letter of application which explains his/herinterest, a CV, and the names (with email addresses) of threereferees. Applications should have Foraging Ecology as the subjectfield and should be directed to postapp@nceas.ucsb.edu or by mailto:William Murdoch, Interim DirectorNational Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis735 State Street, Suite 300Santa Barbara, CA 93101-3351The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/AffirmativeAction Employer********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************POS IIHSA Environmental has a position available for an engineer (chemical,environmental, civil) or geologist who also has experience with Windows NTnetworks.HSA is Florida-based with offices in Tampa, Orlando, Miami & South Carolina;however, our personnel have provided environmental and geotechnical servicesthroughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. Currently,the firm has resources in excess of 65 individuals. We are owned andoperated by working principals. All senior personnel within our firm haveestablished reputations for excellence within their respective disciplines.A substantial portion of our technical staff are graduates (with advanceddegrees) from Florida Universities. Several of these individuals have held(or hold) university teaching positions and currently hold patents on bothinnovative investigative and remedial tools. Combined, these factorsaccount for HSA's excellent understanding of Florida's history andregulatory process.HSA Environmental Tampa office is interested in employing a highly motivatedindividual with a BS or MS in engineering (environmental, chemical, orcivil), geology, or a related field with desire to become a P.E./P.G. Thisis an entry level position for someone with a good academic record, butlimited professional experience. In addition, the individual must befamiliar with Windows NT servers and computer networking. We have adedicated internet connection and we are interested in someone who hasexperience in maintaining an NT network, but who is also an environmentalprofessional. The ability to troubleshoot Windows NT systems is critical.Richard Lewis, Ph.D.Senior Project ManagerHSA Environmental********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************POS IIITropical Research & Development Inc., currentlyinvolved in the Bolivia Sustainable ForestManagement Project (BOLFOR), is seeking to filltwo positions:1) Forest EcologistIn close collaboration with other team members,the forest ecologist will conduct and superviseresearch activities related to the ecologicalbasis for forest management and its consequences.Results from research projects will bedisseminated in scientific journals. The positionrequires skills in experimental design, dataanalysis, and technical writing. Candidates shouldhave a Ph.D. in a related field and a demonstratedability to publish in scientific journals. Verbalfluency in Spanish is required.2) Student Scientific AdvisorIn collaboration with BOLFOR staff, the scientificadvisor and trainer will work with local thesisstudents to improve the quality of their researchand writing and will assist in preparing theirtheses for publication. The position requiresexcellent technical writing skills and the abilityto convey those skills to students. High level ofcompetence in scientific methods applied toexperimental design in the field and statisticaltechniques in data analysis. Verbal and writtenfluency in Spanish is required.For further information please contact:Eddie EllisTropical Research & Development, Inc., 7001S.W. 24th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607, USAPhone: (352)-331-1886Fax: (352)-331-3284E-mail: ee@trd.com ********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************POS IVDear Colleagues:Per the following position descriptions, we are pleased to announce theprospective availability of two new positions in the University ofWisconsin-Madison's Environmental Remote Sensing Center (ERSC), which ispart of the Institute for Environmental Studies. As indicated in thedescriptions for these positions, they are contingent upon the outcome ofongoing funding negotiations, but would hopefully be available as early asAugust 6, 1996. We would appreciate your sharing this announcement withpotential applicants for these positions. Also, we welcome any personalrecommendation of candidates you might care to make.We thank you in advance for your help in disseminating this announcementand/or suggesting candidates for one or both positions. Finally, pleasefeel free to contact me should you have any questions about this matter.*********************************************************POSITION ANNOUNCEMENTResearch Program Manager Position in Remote Sensing(and Related Geospatial Technologies)University of Wisconsin-MadisonContingent upon the outcome of ongoing funding negotiations, theEnvironmental Remote Sensing Center (ERSC) of the University ofWisconsin-Madison is offering a full-time (12-month) Research ProgramManager position. Duties will primarily involve assisting the Director ofERSC in the management and coordination of ERSC's multifaceted researchprogram. This research program ranges from the development and applicationof remote sensing in natural resource management, ecosystem science, andenvironmental monitoring, to public/private partnership and innovation inthe development of commercial applications of remote sensing. Duties willrange from project budget management, to program administrative liaison withfunding agencies and industry partners, facility administration, reportwriting, contracting, patent and license negotiation, participation inproject recruitment, and development of a business plan for ERSC's entireresearch portfolio.The incumbent to this position must have demonstrated interests and skillsin the administrative management of team-oriented interdisciplinaryresearch. The individual filling this position should also possess theability to facilitate joint research initiatives between universityinvestigators and commercial partners. Ideally, the candidate would possessa blend of knowledge and experience in the technical aspects of remotesensing, geographic information systems (GIS), and the Global PositioningSystem (GPS), as well as a background in natural resource management andbusiness.ERSC is part of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Institute forEnvironmental Studies (IES). IES is a unique intercollege unit on ourcampus that was created in 1970 to promote, develop, and administerinterdisciplinary environmental instruction, research and public serviceprograms. Given this intercollege scope, several of the projects theincumbent to this position would help manage would be joint between ERSC/IESand such units as: the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, theCollege of Engineering, the College of Letters and Science, the School ofBusiness, and the University-Industry Relations Program. ERSC is also partof the UW-Madison Spatial Information and Analysis Consortium (SIAC). Otherspecialized spatial analysis facilities that are a part of SIAC include: theGeography Computing Laboratory, the Laboratory for Spatial Data Acquisitionand Analysis in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, andthe Land Information and Computer Graphics Facility within the College ofAgricultural and Life Sciences. ERSC is also located in the same buildingas, and cooperates with, the Space Science and Engineering Center and theCooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies. Additionalinformation about virtually all of these units is available electronically.UW-Madison's URL is http://www.wisc.edu/. ERSC's URL isThe starting date for this position is August 6, 1996, or as soonthereafter as a suitable candidate is found. The initial term of employmentwill end June 30, 1997 and is renewable based on performance and theavailability of funding. Preference will be given to candidates havingknowledge and experience in geospatial technologies, administration ofinterdisciplinary research, and contemporary business practices andrequirements. Review of applicants will begin July 22, 1996 and continueuntil the position is filled. The salary range for this position is$28,000-$35,000, commensurate with background and experience. TheUW-Madison also offers an attractive fringe benefit program.Applicants are asked to send a cover letter specifying how their backgroundand interests parallel the basic requirements of the position, a resume,transcripts, and the names, telephone numbers, fax numbers, and emailaddresses of at least three professional references to:Dr. Thomas M. Lillesand, DirectorEnvironmental Remote Sensing CenterUniversity of Wisconsin-Madison1225 West Dayton StreetMadison, WI 53706-1695Phone (608) 263-3251FAX (608) 262-5964Email: tmlilles@facstaff.wisc.edu NOTE: UNLESS CONFIDENTIALITY IS REQUESTED IN WRITING, INFORMATION REGARDINGTHE APPLICANTS MUST BE RELEASED UPON REQUEST. FINALISTS CANNOT BEGUARANTEED CONFIDENTIALITY.THE UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.************************************************************POSITION ANNOUNCEMENTAssistant Researcher Position in Commercially-Oriented Remote Sensing(and Related Geospatial Technologies)University of Wisconsin-MadisonContingent upon the outcome of ongoing funding negotiations, theEnvironmental Remote Sensing Center (ERSC) of the University ofWisconsin-Madison is offering a full-time (12-month) Assistant Researcherposition in the area of commercially-oriented remote sensing research anddevelopment. Duties will primarily involve assisting the Director of ERSCand an interdisciplinary faculty core research team in the technicaldevelopment and implementation of a joint public/private sector researchprogram in commercial applications of remote sensing. This unique programis aimed at complementing, and not competing with, traditionaluniversity-based or private sector remote sensing research and development.The incumbent to this position must be self motivated and able and willingto help fashion and participate in fast-paced, innovative, team-oriented,interdisciplinary remote sensing research having potential commercialsignificance. The individual must bridge the gap between the developers ofgeospatial technologies and the myriad of disciplines concerned primarilywith the application of these technologies. The employee must have a strongtechnical background in the convergent technologies of remote sensing,geographic information systems (GIS), and the Global Positioning System(GPS). At the same time, the individual must be interested in performingcooperative research in application domains as varied as archeology,geology, agriculture, forestry, real estate, engineering/environmentalconsulting, infrastructure management, risk management, land use planning,transportation, land titling, communications, meteorology, human healthmanagement, marketing, and retailing.Day-to-day duties will range from writing research proposals, toidentifying and working with corporate partners, to developing andparticipating in pilot projects and longer-term development efforts.Employee will be expected to prepare reports, manuscripts, and postersdescribing his/her research and to present results at national meetings andother fora.The extensive facilities at ERSC and other laboratory members of theUW-Madison Spatial Information and Analysis Consortium (SIAC) will be madeavailable on a project by project basis. These latter facilities include:the Geography Computing Laboratory, the Laboratory for Spatial DataAcquisition and Analysis in the Department of Civil and EnvironmentalEngineering, and the Land Information and Computer Graphics Facility withinthe College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. ERSC is also located in thesame building as, and cooperates with, the Space Science and EngineeringCenter and the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies.Additional information about virtually all of these units is availableelectronically. UW-Madison's URL is http://www.wisc.edu/. ERSC's URL isThe starting date for this position is August 6, 1996, or as soonthereafter as a suitable candidate is found. The initial term of employmentwill end June 30, 1997 and is renewable based on performance and theavailability of funding. Preference will be given to candidates having anadvanced degree (or equivalent experience) in any field(s) directly relatedto geospatial information science and technology, with private sectorfamiliarity. Proficiency in the use of image processing, GIS, and GPSsoftware required. Familiarity with softcopy photogrammetry, hyperspectraldata analysis, and radar remote sensing is desirable. Review of applicantswill begin July 22, 1996 and continue until the position is filled. Thesalary range for this position is $32,000-$36,000, commensurate withbackground and experience. The UW-Madison also offers an attractive fringebenefit program.Applicants are asked to send a cover letter specifying how their backgroundand interests parallel the basic requirements of the position, a resume,transcripts, and the names, telephone numbers, fax numbers, and emailaddresses of at least three professional references to:Dr. Thomas M. Lillesand, DirectorEnvironmental Remote Sensing CenterUniversity of Wisconsin-Madison1225 West Dayton StreetMadison, WI 53706-1695Phone (608) 263-3251FAX (608) 262-5964Email: tmlilles@facstaff.wisc.edu NOTE: UNLESS CONFIDENTIALITY IS REQUESTED IN WRITING, INFORMATION REGARDINGTHE APPLICANTS MUST BE RELEASED UPON REQUEST. FINALISTS CANNOT BEGUARANTEED CONFIDENTIALITY.THE UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.******************************Marcia M. VerhageEnvironmental Remote Sensing Center1225 W. Dayton StreetMadison, WI 53706-1695608-262-1585 phone608-262-5964 fax***************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************POS VINTERN WANTED BY U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCYAn innovative environmental assistance program at the U.S. EnvironmentalProtection Agency#s Washington, DCheadquarters seeks an energetic intern to work part- or full-time. Position islocated in the national Clean WaterState Revolving Fund (SRF) branch, a multi-billion dollar financial program thatsupports states and municipalitieswith funding for construction of wastewater and other environmental projects.This exciting position offers thesuccessful candidate an opportunity to get hands-on experience working in afast-paced government organization.This is an excellent chance to become familiar with the operations of acutting-edge federal program devoted topreservation of public health and the environment. Position is unpaid, butoffers a wealth of experience inenvironmentalism and public administration.Qualifications:- - undergraduate or graduate student- - outgoing personality and ability to communicate effectively with the public- - interest and/or experience in environmental issues, government service- - excellent organizational skills- - experience with computers, including word processing, desktop publishing, andInternetResponsibilities:- - help research and write public-information documents about the SRF program- - post information materials to program#s Internet home page- - identify and initiate communication with a range of EPA customers- - assist in responding to requests for information about ourfinancial-assistance programs- - other duties (negotiable)Time commitment: 20 + hours per week for at least one semesterFor information contact: Kevin RosseelState Revolving Fund Branch, Mailcode 4204U.S. Environmental Protection AgencyWashington, DC 20460Internet: rosseel.kevin@epamail.epa.gov Phone: (202) 260-3715 Fax: (202) 260-1827********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************POS VIPOSITION AVAILABLE:POST-DOCTORAL FELLOW IN FOREST SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENTLocation: Faculty of Forestry, Lakehead University, Thunder Bay,Ontario, CanadaDuration: 1-yr appointment, beginning 01 September 1996 (possibilityfor 1-yr extension)The Research Program:The Chair in Forest Management and Policy conducts a wide range ofresearch projects, many of which pertain to assessment of forest sustainability.Most projects focus on wildlife and biodiversity assessment of potential futureforests. The Chair research team consists of Dr. PeterDuinker (Chairholder),research analyst Richard Morash (specializing in GIS and forest simulation) andseveral MScF graduate students. Assistance is required to implement abiodiversity assessment project for an Alberta forest-products company, and aforest-fragmentation project for a northeastern Ontario forest. Both projectsusea GIS-based simulation approach to analysis.The Required Qualifications:The Chair seeks a researcher who has recently earned (or who is aboutto earn) a PhD in forestry, landscape ecology, or related discipline, andwho: (a) can apply quantitative analytical techniques (particularly spatialstatistical analysis) to landscape-scale problems associated with non-timberforest values; (b) understands concepts and principles of sustainableforest management; and (c) has excellent verbal and written communicationsskills for preparation and delivery of conference presentations, journalarticles,and project reports. Ability to use computers for forest analysis and graphicalrepresentation of analytical results (especially using ARC/INFO and ARCVIEW) isa strong asset.The Compensation:Salary and benefits will be negotiable, but will be consistent withNSERC-funded PDFappointments.How to Apply:Send a letter of application, a detailed CV, and names, addresses andphone numbers of three references (via papermail, fax, or email) to:Peter Duinker, PhDAssociate Professor and Chair in Forest Management and PolicyFaculty of ForestryLakehead UniversityThunder Bay, OntarioCanada P7B 5E1Phone: 807-343-8508Fax: 807-343-8116Email: pduinker@lakeheadu.ca ********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************POS VIIPosition Announcement - Geographic Information SystemsImmediate OpeningPosition Description:This position will be involved with two research projects. The firstproject will use accessible data bases and spatial statistics to developand validate models for predicting breeding season avian communitycomposition (presence/absence and abundance) based on stand-level habitatcharacteristics and landscape parameters. Also, models will be developedto relate abundance, distribution, and frequency of occurrence of aviannest parasites and predators to habitat and landscape characteristics.The second project will use accessible data bases and spatial statisticsto develop soil surface spatial models utilizing physical features suchas solar radiation, precipitation, relative humidity, aspect, elevation,slope, soils, vegetation classification and perhaps others. The soilspatial model will ultimately be linked to a fire ant biophysical modelbeing developed by the USDA/ARS Fire Ant Lab in Gainesville, Florida. Incombination, the models will provide a risk-rating system that policymakers can use to assess the colonization potential of imported fire antsin northern Arkansas.This research will also develop innovative methodologies that will beuseful to other states, the federal government, and private enterprises.Salary:$24,000 to 28,000/yr, depending on qualifications. One year position,continued funding dependent upon funding renewal.Position Requirements:At least a M.S. degree with extensive experience in GeographicInformation Systems (GIS) and remote sensing. The position is housedwithin the Spatial Analysis Laboratory in the School of Forest Resourcesat the University of Arkansas - Monticello. Much of the work will bedone at workstations using Imagine. and Arc/Info. software.Contact Persons:Philip A. Tappe (501)460-1352, email: Tappe@UAMont.edu;or Lynne C. Thompson (501)460-1052, email: Thompson@UAMont.edu School of Forest Resources, P.O. Box 3468-UAM, University of Arkansas -Monticello, Monticello, AR 71655-3468._________________________________________________________________Philip A. Tappe Email: Tappe@UAMont.edu School of Forest Resources Fax: (501) 460-1092Arkansas Forest Resources Center Voice: (501) 460-1352University of ArkansasMonticello, Arkansas 71656_________________________________________________________________------- End of Forwarded Message------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Jul 96 20:53:25 UTFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Reactions to NBC coverage of the Olympic games (fwd)Message-ID: < UPMAIL01.199607242053380234@msn.com Siga,Your letter appears to be rather unbalanced. I agree with you that NBC'scoverage may be overly representative of Americans and their quests, but thisis America. People in America are competitive and love sports. NBC hassavvy. They are broadcasting events that capture the spirit of America andthen they advertise. Welcome to America Siga!!! It not necessarily right,but this is the process. There are many events, if shown, that would be quiterepresentative of the whole world. I wish the Olympics would be broadcast 24hours a day because I too would love to see Gambians perform. I would loveto see Cuban boxers, English equestrian riders, African soccer, and ChinesePing-Pong. But in the United States the focus is on American athletes andtheir quests. In Great Britain I am sure the focus is on British athletes,and in Brazil the focus is on Brazilians, ad infinitum. I am not offended bythis--disappointed though. Yet this disappointment does not lead me to inferthat NBC promotes "ultra-patriotism and bigotry". If I'm not mistaken, I haveseen many athletes on TV in the past week. They have been from many nationsand represent a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and religions. Not oncehave I heard NBC personnel refer to any of these wonderful people as "lessthan" or "undeserving." To say that lack of media coverage necessitatesbigotry is overly dramatic and provocative.I agree with you that Americans are competitive. But to say that NBC shows"all other nations as competitors to be beat rather than as colleagues in agrand international celebration of sports and cooperation" is a rather largeassumption. I do think that Americans love to win. I think it would be safeto say that Americans will pull for another American to win in a competitionwhere other nations are represented. But this does not imply that NBCcoverage of the games plays any part in "the corporate structure of the giantmilitary-industrial conglomerate GE," the owner of NBC. Maybe I am naive, butI know a good game of basketball on a schoolyard court will inspire fiercecompetition here in the States. To say this competition is the puppetry ofthe "military-industrial conglomerate" is absurd. Likewise to say that NBC'scoverage of the Olympics is something related to military and industry isstretching it.America is a strange place. Having been abroad in many countries, I havenever seen the same sort of "melting-pot" as I see here in the US. You areprobably right: there are many Americans that know very little about theoutside world. As this is true there are many people from the outside worldwho know very little about the United States. Learning needs to take place onboth sides. Yet my experience here in the States is incredible. I meetpeople from many countries who have just settled here. They are Americans. Ihave met many people whose families settled here a century ago. They areAmericans. My Families came from Germany, Ireland, England, and Holland;there is also American Indian blood in my family. I am an American. I haveAmerican friends whose families come from Italy, Cameroon, China, Japan,Korea, and India. They are Americans. I notice many people on the staff ofNBC make up a variety of colors and shapes. They are American. I am sorrySiga, but I don't see the bigotry or the over abudance of patriotism. I seeAmerica celebrating the Olympics. I feel patriotism and spirit. This is notwrong or bigoted.Brian Hubbard aka Babanding----------From: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu on behalf of Siga JagneSent: Wednesday, July 24, 1996 12:29 PMTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the olympic games (fwd)Hi y'all. I totally agree that NBC has offered a totally biasedperspective of the Olympics. I'm here in Atlanta, at a school which is anOlympic venue, so I get a close-up look at these games, and the numerousterrific sports and human interest stories from non-favored nations arebeing completely ignored. It is true that the CBC is far superior incoverage of the games--or world events in general-- but this is the faultof the corporate structure of the giant military-industrial conglomerateGE, which owns NBC.NBC conditions and reflects narrow US ultra-patriotism and bigotry.Americans know very little about the outside world, and its media giantsare no help by presenting all other nations as competitors to be beatrather than as colleagues in a grand international celebration of sportsand cooperation.It is very sad that this is so, but it is the essence of the Americangeist-zeit.Bye for now.------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Jul 1996 23:38:19 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Reactions to NBC coverage of the Olympic games (fwd)Message-ID: < 199607251433.XAA24212@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIHi Gambia-l,After such a long period of slumber, I have picked up again. I amreally pleased with the standard of discourse on our list. Thediversity of the membership contributes immensely to this.>From the other side of the globe, I can still sense the frustrationin some of you for NBC's `lack of adequate coverage of the Olympics'.This may be true, but the List should not belabour this point thatmuch. We must all remember that the world of sports in general isnow a commercial venture where the `Dalasi' reigns. Yes it is fineto be critical of NBC's broadcasting. Nevertheless, we must bemindful of our comments and the emotions they can evoke. In thisvein therefore, I find Hubbard's(Babanding) reactions justified.Let us now carry on and forget about NBC.The predicament of our national troupe concerns me. Yet the questionof who brought them to USA cannot be sidelined. That is where thesolution to our problem begins. I must say that Latjor deserves a tapon the back for being truly Gambian. But why did Tombong keep suchinformation from us? Perhaps he will be interested in sharing hispiece with us?`Sayoonara'.Lamin Drammeh(Japan).------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Jul 1996 15:25:35 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ECOWAS SUMMIT SCENESETTERMessage-ID: < 25JUL96.16660732.0181.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=7/25/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-200721TITLE=ECOWAS SUMMIT SCENESETTER (L-ONLY)BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCKDATELINE=ABIDJANCONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: HEADS OF STATE OF THE "ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICANSTATES" ARE GATHERING IN THE NIGERIAN CAPITAL, ABUJA, FOR ATWO-DAY SUMMIT (EDS: FRIDAY AND SATURDAY). OUR WEST AFRICABUREAU CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS THAT THE AGENDA WILLBE TOPPED BY THE CRISIS IN LIBERIA.TEXT: AMONG THE ISSUES TO BE DISCUSSED IS WHAT TO DO ABOUTLIBERIA'S WARRING FACTION LEADERS. HEADS OF STATE OF THE16-MEMBER ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES, KNOWN AS"ECOWAS," ARE EXPECTED TO CONSIDER A PROPOSAL BY THE ORGANIZATIONOF AFRICAN UNITY (O-A-U) TO SET UP A WAR CRIMES TRIBUNAL FORLIBERIA.AT ITS ANNUAL MEETING IN CAMEROON SEVERAL WEEKS AGO, THE O-A-UWARNED LIBERIA'S WARRING FACTION LEADERS IT WOULD PRESS THEUNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL TO IMPOSE SEVERE SANCTIONS,INCLUDING A TRIBUNAL TO PUT ON TRIAL FACTION LEADERS ACCUSED OFHUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS.SOME POLITICAL OBSERVERS SAY THREATENING ARRESTS FOR WAR CRIMESIS LONG OVERDUE. THEY SAY THE POSSIBILITY OF FACING A TRIBUNALLIKE THE ONE TRYING WAR CRIMINALS IN BOSNIA MAY BE A GREATERINCENTIVE FOR THE FACTION LEADERS TO DISARM THEIR FIGHTERS ANDEND YEARS OF FIGHTING.BUT OBSERVERS ADD THAT AFRICAN LEADERS MUST SHOW THE RESOLVE TOIMPLEMENT PROPOSALS, SUCH AS A WAR CRIMES TRIBUNAL. NEWS REPORTSQUOTE ECOWAS OFFICIALS AS SAYING THE O-A-U PROPOSAL WAS ENDORSEDBY WEST AFRICAN MINISTERS AT A PRE-SUMMIT MEETING. BUT IT ISUNCERTAIN WHETHER AFRICAN HEADS OF STATE WILL ADOPT THE PROPOSAL.LIBERIA'S SIX-YEAR CIVIL WAR HAS PREOCCUPIED WEST AFRICAN LEADERSSINCE ECOWAS SENT A PEACEKEEPING FORCE IN 1990. MORE THAN ADOZEN PEACE ACCORDS HAVE BEEN BROKERED -- ALL OF THEM HAVE BEENBROKEN. THE LATEST PEACE DEAL WAS SIGNED LAST AUGUST IN THENIGERIAN CAPITAL, ABUJA, AND CALLED FOR TOTAL DISARMAMENT BY LASTDECEMBER AND PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS BY AUGUST, 1996.THE DISARMAMENT PHASE FAILED TO GAIN MOMENTUM BECAUSE OFLOGISTICAL PROBLEMS FACED BY WEST AFRICAN PEACEKEEPERS AND AREBEL ATTACK IN DECEMBER IN WHICH SCORES OF PEACEKEEPING TROOPSWERE KILLED. THE PEACE DEAL COMPLETELY COLLAPSED LAST APRIL WHENFACTIONAL FIGHTING BROKE OUT IN THE LIBERIAN CAPITAL, MONROVIA.CHARLES TAYLOR, PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL AND LEADER OF THE NATIONALPATRIOTIC FRONT OF LIBERIA FACTION, HAS CALLED FOR NATIONALELECTIONS BEFORE TOTAL DISARMAMENT. BUT THAT PROPOSAL HAS BEENREJECTED BY MOST LIBERIANS. OTHER FACTION LEADERS, SUCH ASUNITED LIBERATION MOVEMENT LEADER ALHAJI KROMAH, HAVE CALLED FORPRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS BY THE END OF THE YEAR. (SIGNED)NEB/WPM/PCF/CF25-Jul-96 10:37 AM EDT (1437 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Jul 1996 15:25:55 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: BURINDI COUPMessage-ID: < 25JUL96.16666622.0181.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=7/25/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-200735TITLE=BURUNDI COUP (S)BYLINE=SCOTT STEARNSDATELINE=BUJUMBURACONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: BURUNDI'S MILITARY THURSDAY HAS SAID IT HAS OVERTHROWNTHE PRESIDENT OF THE COUNTRY. AS CORRESPONDENT SCOTT STEARNSREPORTS FROM BUJUMBURA, THE ARMY APPOINTED A FORMER MILITARYPRESIDENT TO LEAD THE COUNTRY.TEXT: IN A NATIONWIDE ADDRESS, BURUNDI'S DEFENSE MINISTERANNOUNCED THE ARMY HAS SUSPENDED THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY AND ALLPOLITICAL PARTIES.STRIKES AND DEMONSTRATIONS ARE BANNED. THE AIRPORT AND NATIONALBORDERS ARE CLOSED. THERE IS A CURFEW IN EFFECT FROM SEVEN INTHE EVENING TO FIVE-THIRTY IN THE MORNING.FORMER MILITARY PRESIDENT PIERRE BUYOYA WAS APPOINTED TO LEAD ATRANSITIONAL GOVERNMENT, AND ORGANIZE A NATIONAL DEBATE ON THEFUTURE OF DEMOCRACY IN BURUNDI.PRESIDENT SYLVESTRE NTIBANTUNGANYA SOUGHT REFUGE AT THE RESIDENCEOF THE U-S AMBASSADOR THIS WEEK. HE TOLD V-O-A THURSDAY HE ISSTILL THE PRESIDENT, AND CALLED ON THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY TORESTORE HIS CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT. (SIGNED)NEB/SKS/PCF/RAE25-Jul-96 2:13 PM EDT (1813 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: 25 Jul 96 15:46:02 EDTFrom: SANKUNG SAWO < 101573.1703@CompuServe.COM To: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia an" < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: GAMTEL INTERNET PROJECTMessage-ID: < 960725194602_101573.1703_IHK82-1@CompuServe.COM Hi brothers,FOR YOUR INFORMATION__________________________________________________________GAMBIA TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LIMITED(GAMTEL)________________________________________________________________Our Ref: GTC/INT (002)Your Ref:Dear Sir,NATIONAL INTERNET NETWORK PILOT PROJECT IN THE GAMBIA_____________________________________________________GAMTEL has launched a National Internet Project initiative inresonance with the worldwide trend towards the creation ofnational information superhighways and a global informationinfrastructure by the turn of the century. In pursuance of thisinitiative an Internet Engineering Working Committee [GIEWC] hasbeen established by Gamtel Management assigned with the maintasks:- to draw up a pilot network project which will beregistered with ITU and UNESCO for co-sponsorship under aspecial telecommunication development programme .and - to co-ordinate a national steering Committee [or forum ]which will set guidelines for the development of ournational information infrastructure [NII]In this initiative GAMTEL in collaboration with local developmentpartners ,ITU and UNESCO, intends to build a highspeed computernetwork backbone , based on Internet technology , linking allmajor [commercial] towns and villages in the Gambia . Thenetwork will facilitate interconnection of computer systems allover the country and provide easy and cheap access to informationdatabanks in these computers for researchers, developmentconsultants, etc, within and outside Gambia. Ultimately it ishoped that this will catalyse the transformation of ourunderdeveloped economy into an information-driven knowledge-baseddynamic market economy and enable the Gambia to leapfrog into theinformation revolution of the century.Your company/institution has been chosen by the GIEWC toparticipate in this national development project in recognitionof your potential as an information (Content) source and orprovider, which constitutes the two most important elements forthe success of the pilot project.Please find attached a brief description of the pilot projectbeing proposed by the GIEWC to ITU, its objectives and possiblebenefits or outputs. A member of the GIEWC will visit you soon todiscuss how your company/institution can participate in the pilotproject, your IT requirements and constraints as part of ourpreliminary sensitisation activities.In anticipation of your full co-operation in this crucialnational development initiative I look forward to receiving[positive] contributions from you personally and your institutionas a whole.Yours sincerely,...............................Mr Ebrima DS. ChamPRO/Secretary, GIEWC------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Jul 1996 19:55:47 -0500From: Mostafa Jersey Marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: REACTIONSMessage-ID: < 199607260055.TAA53883@audumla.students.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Yaya,i am in agreement with what you said. I think this is an importantissue. The way I see it, this matter touches on issues of economic thought,philoloshy etc and it is even relevant in Africas continuing search for: anacceptable economic framework in the post ERP/SAP era (some sayprivatisation will leave the poor to the mercy of that cold, heartlessmonster called the market); a viable and sustainable public sectorphilosophy (should government be the provider or should it concern itselfwith maintaining an enabling environment so that individual enterprise iswhat will be relied upon to provide for each as long as laws are notbroken).It has been a debate in capitalism and laws, ethics and morals. Forexample should profit seekers, in their quest to optimise returns beconcerned with only what is legal or they should transcend laws and takeinto consideration what society deems as just ( by the way which society isthis particular profit seeker concerned with ? Gambia or U.S.), fair, humaneetc. RCA's NBC (GE owns RCA which owns NBC) is seeking to maximise itsviewers since that is what will bring in more advertising dollars. Ittherefore broadcasts what it thinks the American public will be interestedin seeing and hearing. I do not like some of Bob Costas' one liners (or isit sound bites they call them), neither do I like missing soccer or seeingGambian athletes, but I can understand and accept it. As someone saidearlier, in America the Almighty Dollar rules.I want to be enlightened; I therefore pose this question. Should we asAfricans let private initiative, profit seeking motive rule (whilst wemaintain laws and make ethics and morals a peripheral-leave it at the farback seat-issue(dont forget what the objectives of laws are). Or should we,in todays world in which economics is THE dominant force, be equallyconcerned with both the legal and the moral/ethical? In the spirit of afriendly, informed discourse!Kaira Ning Haira.At 01:49 PM 7/23/96 -0500, you wrote:> RE>>REACTIONS 7/23/96>Fellas,>Abdou, I concord with you on your observation of Jammeh's politicalmaneuvering. Clearly, it is becoming more apparent that the decks arealready being stacked and the Gambia is not headed for a fair and smoothpolitical transition. Everything from the constitutional document and timingof the elections to the execution threats have all been methodicallycalculated to stifle any emerging opposition. The restoration of truedemocracy to our nation is far from reality.> On a different note relating to the NBC coverage of the Olympics; whileI empathize with those who find the station's coverage inadequate, NBC ispurely in this for business reasons. Having paid over half a billion dollarsfor broadcasting rights, it is entitled to market its coverage in any waythat would recoup these investments. Besides, this should not be surprisingto anyone who is familiar with the American media whose modus operandi hasalways been motivated by the almighty dollar. That having being said though,I cannot think of any national broadcasting station whose coverage will notbe overshadowed by its own athletes. I am sure if you tune into TelevisionMoscow, you will be overwhelmed with coverage of Russian athletes.>Good day.>Yaya>------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Jul 96 10:04:34 -24000From: "Dana Ott" < dott@usaid.gov To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: A question about recent eventsMessage-ID: < vines.2px7+55BylA@BASA14029.usaid.gov Dear Listmembers:I have been on and off the list in recent months, mostly owing to the factthat my email server keeps overloading and bouncing me off the list. I am inthe process of resubscribing now, but I wanted to direct a question to thelist regarding the recent events in the Gambia. As many of you can tell frommy email signature I work as a contractor to USAID in Washington. I'm sureyou also know that USAID has basically pulled out of the Gambia following theslow process to return to civilian rule. A colleague of mine in the AfricaBureau at USAID asked me to request your opinions on the recent refusal ofJammeh to push back the election date to allow for the parties to conductsome campaigning. Many donors see this as an ominous sign because the banhas not yet been lifted and even if it were lifted today, it is likely thatparties would not have enough time to make themselves known. What doGambians think about this - can there be a fair election based on thesituation on the ground now? Until I am back on the list - I wouldappreciate it if you would direct your replies to me at dott@usaid.gov or mycompany email address, dott@aed.org Thanks in advance.Dana=====================================================================Dana Ott, Ph.D. Telephone (703) 312-7192Research Analyst Fax (703) 312-7199Africa Bureau Information Center Email dott@usaid.gov =====================================================================------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Jul 1996 11:21:36 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: dott@aed.org, Subject: Re: A question about recent eventsMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960726104931.22441A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Ms Ott,You raised some interesting questions in your posting.Firstly, I think the USAID was right to pull out of The Gambia.There are now many African countries with the right economic environmentsfor growth and the USAID would be better off spending our tax dollars inthose countries. Good examples are SA, Botswana, Ivory Coast; thesecountries need all the help they can get. Added to this is that The Gambiais increasingly becoming nationalistic with talk of being "independent"and all that. So from a USAID perspective, it is better to look foranother place where you could get a better bang for the dollar. Afterall, the "leadership" is very inexperienced and generally lack exposure tocurrent economic thinking.Secondly, it is increasingly becoming clear that Jammeh is here tostay. Talks of elections and etc are nothing but ploys to fool thegullible and naive. The facts that Gambian economy is becoming morestatist and that Jammeh is becoming more dictatorial and blood-thirsty,point to the hard times ahead for the country.By the way, you are still on the list (that is why your messagegot through). If you want to, I can add your aed.org address to the list.Bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Jul 1996 11:49:41 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: changes(comments awaited)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960726114004.22441E-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,When gambia-l first started, it was a small community oflargely acquaintances. Fortunately, we have now grown to incorporatemore Gambians and honorary Gambians albeit with problems associated withgrowing.The thorniest problem facing the list is that of the reviewcommand. Previously, members wanting to see who was on the list wouldsend a command to the listproc server and receive in return a list ofall the members and their email addresses. This facility has however notproven satisfactory to all members.Some members, citing the presence ofembassy officials in the list, have express concern over their names beingmade available to all those who ask for it and thereby exposing themselvesto repercussions from the military back home for views epressed on thislist.As a result of these concerns, Tony and I decided that it would beprudent, as a preliminary step, to deny access to the membership list toall but the listmanagers. To get accesss to the list, a members wouldhave to write to the list asking that the list be sent to them. Anothermember can then privatley send us mail and ask that their name not beincluded in the list to be given to this member. If one wanted to, theycould request that their name be never given to anyone. This step, wethink would be in the best interest of the list as it would ensure thatprivacy concerns of members are respected while not materially affectingthe list.Our actions might sound authoritarian; two guys deciding what isgood for the rest. We however both understand that we cannot make thisdecision alone. We thought that since this action is open to debate, anylikely damage can be quickly repaired.This, I must emphasize, is just a preliminary step. The membersof the list will decide the future of the list. My opinion is thatour guiding principle be to do whatever it is that would ensure theviability of the list way into the future and guarantee that it remains anopen forum for the discussion of issues affecting our motherland.Bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Jul 1996 11:54:20 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Gambia's Dictator Bans Parties to Shar [ 43] CSM / BY: David HechMessage-ID: < 199607261554.LAA02884@shalom.cc.columbia.edu Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsComment: Subject mapped from all upper caseDistribution: cl-2,cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4Approved: editor@clarinet.com From: C-csm@clari.net (CSM / BY: David Hecht)Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politics,clari.news.features,clari.world.mideast+africaSubject: Gambia's Dictator Bans Parties to Sharpen his Edge in VoteOrganization: Copyright 1996 by Christian Science MonitorMessage-ID: < MgambiaUR224_6lP@clari.net Lines: 43Date: Thu, 25 Jul 1996 14:11:17 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: csm-GAMBIAThreadword: csmPriority: regularANPA: Wc: 466/0; Id: S0474; Src: csm; Sel: tp--m; Adate: 07-25-N.ANote: 500 wordsXref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2619 clari.world.gov.politics:10440 clari.news.features:22297 clari.world.mideast+africa:2501BANJUL, GAMBIA -- Gambia's young military leader has disregardedthe recommendation of an independent electoral commission and isinsisting that presidential elections be held on schedule, to thesurprise of observers. But the catch is that he will not lift along-standing ban on political parties until early August, though theelection is set for September 11. The commission argued for a delay toallow enough time for a legitimate campaign.Chairman Yahya A. J. J. Jammeh declared Monday that any aspiringcandidate defying the ban ``will be executed and buried six-footdeep.'' He was speaking at the opening of a 115-foot archcommemorating the second anniversary of his Army's overthrow of SirDawda Jawara, one of Africa's longest-serving democratically electedleaders.But Capt. Jammeh himself often holds campaign-style rallies and hashis every move featured prominently in the government media - tacticssimilar to those used by the coup-maker in Niger who won electionsthere last month. Observers expect Jammeh will declare himself acandidate.One Gambian who has defied the ban is the local BritishBroadcasting Corporation (BBC) correspondent, who announced during abroadcast last month that he will run if Jammeh does.``I know I am breaking with journalistic tradition but my voice isthe only alternative Gambians get to hear nowadays,'' said thecorrespondent, Ebrima Ceesay.Yet while Mr. Ceesay sees a need to ``level the playing field,'' headmits Jammeh has made positive reforms.``Certainly with Sir Dawda there was respect for human rights andfreedom of the press,'' he says. ``But in 30 years he never built onehigh school.'' Jammeh built five, though he never completed his ownschooling, and he plans to found the country's first university.He has also improved roads, telecommunications, and healthfacilities. Last January, the country's first television station beganbroadcasting. A new international airport is to replace the one theAmerican Federal Aviation Administration considers substandard. And anew hospital is due next year - the first since Gambia's independencefrom Britain in 1965.Since foreign aid was cut after the 1994 coup, projects have beenpartly funded by money confiscated during corruption inquiries intothe former regime. Assistance now comes from Nigeria and Libya. Taiwancovered much of the $1.5 million spent on the new arch - money Jammehsays came from God.------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Jul 1996 09:17:28 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A question about recent eventsMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960726091042.31602A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIIn response to Dana's question, my opinion is that there can never be afair election with the current schedule. The election needs to be pushedback to allow political parties to form, organize and campaign. But thenagain, this type of unfair political practice is not unprecedented inAfrica where things are always skewed in favor of ruling governmentswhether they are military or civilian. My last statement is not ajustification of Jammeh's decision but merely looking at the problem on awider scale.Again, I repeat that the elections should be scheduled for a laterdate to allow potential candidates and parties to get ready.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Fri, 26 Jul 1996, Dana Ott wrote:> Dear Listmembers:> I have been on and off the list in recent months, mostly owing to the fact> that my email server keeps overloading and bouncing me off the list. I am in> the process of resubscribing now, but I wanted to direct a question to the> list regarding the recent events in the Gambia. As many of you can tell from> my email signature I work as a contractor to USAID in Washington. I'm sure> you also know that USAID has basically pulled out of the Gambia following the> slow process to return to civilian rule. A colleague of mine in the Africa> Bureau at USAID asked me to request your opinions on the recent refusal of> Jammeh to push back the election date to allow for the parties to conduct> some campaigning. Many donors see this as an ominous sign because the ban> has not yet been lifted and even if it were lifted today, it is likely that> parties would not have enough time to make themselves known. What do> Gambians think about this - can there be a fair election based on the> situation on the ground now? Until I am back on the list - I would> appreciate it if you would direct your replies to me at dott@usaid.gov or my> company email address, dott@aed.org > Thanks in advance.> Dana> =====================================================================> Dana Ott, Ph.D. Telephone (703) 312-7192> Research Analyst Fax (703) 312-7199> Africa Bureau Information Center Email dott@usaid.gov > ===================================================================== A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

