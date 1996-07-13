|
Momodou
Denmark
10212 Posts
|
|
Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 17:56:22
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 25
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) RE: Commentary
by "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
2) Re: Commentary
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
3) Re: DRAFT CONSTITUTION
by Mostafa Jersey Marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
4) Re: Mafy Commentary
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
5) Re: New recrut for Gambia-l
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
6) Former Jawara Minister arrested
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
7) Re: DRAFT CONSTITUTION
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
8) Re: Former Jawara Minister arrested
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
9) Re: New Member (fwd)
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
10) Welcome to new members
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
11) HELP IN LOCATING A GAMBIAN : MOMODOU S. CAMARA
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
12) new members
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
13) Returning a message re: making sure.
by Wildkumba@aol.com
14) Introduction.
by Lamin Camara <yunus@visinet.ca>
15) Fwd: gambia-l INTRODUCTION
by FATIS76@aol.com
16) Re: gambia-l INTRODUCTION
by Wildkumba@aol.com
17) Re: gambia-l INTRODUCTION
by Wildkumba@aol.com
18) Re: UN DUES
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
19) Re: WELCOME.
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
20) RE: Commentary
by Tijan Sallah <tsallah@worldbank.org>
21) Gabon / Depth
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
22) Zimbabwe Elephants
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
23) cnet clip, Gambia's military ruler fires health minister
by at137@columbia.edu
24) cnet clip, Soldier-statesmen on the march in West Africa
by at137@columbia.edu
25) Re:Commentry
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
26) PRESS RELEASE
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
27) Re: Fwd: gambia-l INTRODUCTION
by Mostafa Jersey Marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
28) pass on a meesage
by sarr@sprynet.com
29) Re: new members
by Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
Concerning Mafy's letter:
There were several ideas you stated that I felt the need to comment on. For
starters you said:"Let's keep in mind the effect of dollar diplomacy, where
the donor countries expect us to do exactly what they want." I think this
statement is one that I heard often during my 2 year stay in The Gambia. I
found myself eagerly listening to both sides of this argument. Somedays I
listened to different officials from the US and European countries and other
days I listened to Gambians. I often disagreed with the pressure that the
Western Donor Community placed on Gambian politics. I felt that no
self-sufficiency was possible unless Gambians could make their own decisions
and govern themselves free from any pressure or fear that they would alienate
the Donor Community. I often felt that the West was too heavy handed. After
several discussions with people in the Donor Community I started to see the
point of view from Western agencies a bit more clearly. It has been shown
statistically that countries under Democratic rule that maintain stability
show a substantial and steady gain in development over a period of time.
Therefore, when the Coup happened I believe that the reason the Donor
Community was so upset had less to do with control as much as it had to do
with worries about project success. Several people I spoke to said they
feared that programs that were promoting self-sufficiency would be ruined or
cut-off because of the lack of stability. The people on the ground were not
concerned about controlling anything, they were concerned about the viability
of projects that seemed to be doing some good. What I learned was that
especially in the US, public favor and concern for African development was
waning in the Congress and events like the Coup in The Gambia is all the
fodder that is needed in order to slash aid and programs that very well might
might be working. With this in mind, I observed many Western agencies
stressing the importance of civilian democratic rule. Agencies wanted The
Gambia to remain stable so as to administer current programs. I believe there
is a big difference between Western control and Western concern. I have
friends in The Gambia and their welfare is very important to me. God forbid
that anything as destructive might happen in The Gambia as it has happened in
Liberia or Sierra Leone.
Secondly you stated: "Personally, I am more concerned about what a government
can do for her people than what type of government it is. Let us not forget
that we just came out of a thirty year democracy that accomplished absolutely
nothing." Remember that the idea behind Democracy is that the people are the
Government. It is the people of a democratic country that make decisions and
decide their own fate. This simple truth is often overlooked in American
circles as well. I often here people putting down their own Government and I
usually react angrily, because we are the government and I choose not to
forget that. In Democracy everyone is responsible for their part. When we
detach from democratic government and start expecting results , or worse yet
handouts, then we have lost the point of government by the people. Granted,
there are many types of govenments, but I firmly believe that The Gambia could
see much worse governments than democracy. Many governments make promises to
the people and run things primarily to stay in power. Decsions are made which
do not reflect the truth of a situation and do not take people's best interest
in mind. So please be careful when you say that you are less concerned about
the type of government and more concerned about what the government can do for
you. Please remember that Freedom is a responsibility, a sometimes heavy one.
Finally, I'd like to comment on your statement" It is encouraging to see more
Gambians moving toward technical degrees that will eventually rid us of
dependence on the west." I can't say enough how I agree with you. I too wish
and hope The Gambia can become self-sufficient. I believe a big part of that
process is for more Gambians to develop technical skills, and for more
Gambians with skills to remain in their country to help solve their own
problems. When I taught mathematics I continually experienced the lack of one
quality in my students. They refused to think on their own. This is also
true of many American students. My students wanted me to show them tricks and
easy ways to solve math problems instead of learning how to problem solve. It
wasn't until I started a chess club that I actually witnessed students working
through problems in a logical manner. It took the competitiveness of a game
to encourage my students to think through the problems presented them. Again,
with regards to Gambians obtaining technical expertise, I can't tell you how
much I support this trend. In today's world we are experiencing an
information and communication explosion that is fueled by advancements in
technology. If countries are sensitive to this trend then everyone stands to
benefit. Education is none other than communication. If we are in a
communication age, then we are also in a an age of education. Gambians with
technical degrees will be great facilitators in the process.Gambian students
that are taught to think through problems instead of memorizing some invalid
process will stand to benefit in this everchanging world. I hope and pray that
the world will realize its interconnectedness and share openly with the
advances in technology and communication. We all have a great deal to gain in
this arena.
Kayira aning Kayira, Babanding
I send my greetings to all of you again after some weeks of trying to make a living. Now that I am back it would certainly take me some weeks to go through my mail box which is certainly full of exciting stuff. I commend all those who have been very active in recruiting colleagues cross the world. Latjor, Amadou, Tony and Abdou you all deserve a big Abdoulie Murphy (Saint guys should remember Father Murphy- some secretely called him that name) cup for your part. Well I guess Saints can't make it without all those guys from Gambia High, Armitage, Nusrat and Muslims,etc. chasing behind. No offense, I got carried away. I should not sound too much of a Saints on a national forum like gambia-l.
Tombong,
Fellas,
The gambia-l has seen quite a notable commentaries over the weekend =
beginning with Mafy's. I wish to add another perspective which is more in =
response to Mafy's.
There is no question that all Gambians would like to see rapid economic =
developments take place in our home land, that all our citizens be self =
sufficient and that we experience technological advancement, but the =
assumption that it is our government that is ultimately going to bring =
about that is dangerously flawed. When you closely look at the history of =
our republic, those citizens that that have honestly done economically =
well are those that have relied very little on the government. I am =
talking here about the small scale entrepreneurs and private business =
individuals. This having being said though, there is even a more =
fundamental aspect to sound and sustained economic development, and that =
is, a stable political foundation based on democratic principles. We have =
all seen the technological advancement experienced by the Former Soviet =
Union, as some one already pointed out on this list, but alas this has =
clearly not filtered down to helping ordinary Russians. Therefore, I =
submit that we should be concerned less with what a government can do BUT =
what type of a government it is instead. Peoples drive toward economic =
enhancement, self-sustenance and technological growth CANNOT be de-linked =
from political liberties. Finally and more importantly, Gambians should =
not sacrifice these liberties for some infrastructural projects.
Yaya
Lamin Camara has been added to Gambia-l. We will be looking forward to
his biographical introduction.
Thanks
Tony
On 15 Jul 1996, Momodou Camara wrote:
> Hi Tony and Abdou!
> Please add Lamin Camara to the Gambia-l.
> His e-mail is yunus@visinet.ca,internet.
> You can ask him for an introduction.
>
> He is not a relative but someone who found my e-mail on the net and wrote to
> me
> this past weekend.
>
> My best regards
> Momodou Camara
>
>From Reuters Africa Highlights:
The address of The Gambia Embassy in Paris is :
Dr. Lamin Saho was arrested because he was misrepresenting the AFPRC in
The following are Gambians who want to join the group:
I would like to welcome all those recently added to the Gambia-l especially
Fellow Gambians,
------------------------------
------------------------------
Mafy,
I read your piece with critical interest and noted that you
raised three similarly related issues which require
clarification: (i) you are more concerned what a government can
do for her people than what type of government it is; (ii) we
should strive for reduction in our aid dependence and therefore
for economic self-sufficiency instead of being bogged down with
the AFPRC; and (iii) it is encouraging to see more Gambians
getting technical degrees that will eventually rid us of
dependence on the West. Japan did it.
I must say, I beg to differ on these points. First, I think the
type of government a polity has matters. It matters because what
governments do is linked to what type of government one has. I
wish to give examples here the case of the Soviet Union,
Apartheid South Africa and China. All these countries did a lot
of building of infrastructure, education, and guaranteed a
minimal standard of living for their peoples (under Apartheid, at
least for the white minority). But the regimes were closed,
repressive, and violated a lot of human rights. Just because
these governments provided a better standard of living was not
enough, people wanted to have a say in the manner in which they
were governed. I use these extremes just to illustrate the point
that we should not be under the illusion that any type of
government is o.k. as long as they do something for their people.
Governments based on the popular will (my version of good
government) matter because: (a) they build political stability on
the basis of consensus, (b) they allow public debate and thereby
reduce the scope for making costly public mistakes, (c) they
provide an effective check on the excesses of public officials
and thereby promote accountability, and (d) they reduce the
scope for arbitrariness in the manner in which the state wields
its powers and responsibilities.
On your second point, I concur with the principle of striving to
reduce aid dependence and be more economically viable (a term I
find more appealing than self-sufficiency), but I did not see how
that is linked with our need not to be bogged down with the
AFPRC. Defacto, the AFPRC is the government in power in the
Gambia, and as responsible Gambian citizens concerned with our
country's future, we should be bogged down with it. The AFPRC
came to power through extra-constitutional means. It has done
some bad things in the beginning (eg., human rights violations)
and has done some good things now (building of some public
assets). I think it is important for all responsible Gambians to
draw a balance sheet of the AFPRC's successes and failures, and
ask is this the type of government we want to head our country
in the next five years, especially giving that the rest of the
world is moving towards more democratic, open and economically
competitive systems?
On your third point, I agree that it is a plus to our country for
more Gambians to acquire technological knowledge and capabilities
(and I wholeheartedly support that) but it does not follow that
that would necessarily rid us of our dependence on the West.
Japan, despite its overwhelming technological achievements, still
depends a lot on basic research and inventions on the West and
relies on Western markets. Eliminating technological dependency
in the modern world of integrated economies is a misnomer for
what really is world of technological interdependency. The West
is so far ahead of the rest of the world that I could not see, in
the immediate future, how we could rid ourselves of our
dependence on them. I think we need to open our minds and
economies to the two-way flow of technology and not advocate some
of the disproven strategies advocated by closed economies which
result in economic autarky and ultimately technological
backwardness. We have a big task ahead.
Tijan Sallah
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 17 Jul 1996 22:22:21 -0400
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: PRESS RELEASE
Message-ID: <960717222219_579200767@emout08.mail.aol.com>
Fellow Gambians,
The following are two press releases from the Chairman's Office pertaining to
case of Mrs Nyimasta Sanneh, former Minister of Health, Social Welfare and
Women's Affairs. This is verbatim:-
PREE RELEASE
----------------------------
His Excellency the Chairman and Head of State has been pleased to
appoint Mrs Isatou Njie-Saidy as Minister of Health, Social Welfare and
Women's Affairs to succeed Mrs Nyimasata Sanneh-Bojang, with effect from
today.
Mrs Njie-Saidy was until her appointment the Executive Secretary, Women's
Bureau. She will assume office tomorrow.
Office of the Chairman
State House
Banjul
16th July 1996
PREE RELEASE
---------------------------
The appiontment of Mrs Nyimasata Sanneh-Bojang as Minister of Health,
Social Welfare and Women's Affairs has today been terminated by His
Excellency the Chairman of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council and
Head of State.
The Permanent Secretary, Mr Sarjo Sonko, the Deputy Permanent Secretary,
Mr Kalifa K. Touray and the Purchasing Office, Mr Silas Jones, too, have been
dismissed.
The above measures followed the discovery of major misappropriation of
funds at the Ministry, ranging from the Drug Revolving Fund, the Special
Medical Fund created recently to finance the cerrent technical cooperation
programme in the medical sector, the Maintenance Vote, the National Health
Development Project, to the Patients' Feeding Vote and other funds within the
Ministry.
Over a million Dalasi is involved, yet the payments were not authorised
by the Major Tender Board as required when any substantial amount is payable.
The full amount can only be ascertained when investigations are completed.
Fuel allocations to the Ministry have been so abused by these persons
that there was not sufficient fuel for the ambulances. As a result, when
these ambulances were needed by the public there would be no fuel.
Mrs Sanneh-Bojang and Messrs Sonko, Touray and Jones are held responsible
for the said misappropriation of funds and infringement of Financial
Instructions governing local purchase orders.
The accounts concerned will soon be audited to determine whether in
addition to gross violation of financial regulations there has been any
fraudulent conversion.
In the meantime, the Police are carrying out investigations, and the
persons concerned are assisting them
In a separate case, Mrs Sanneh-Bojang , in her official capacity, arranged
the appointment of ten persons close to her in the service of the Royal
Victoria Hospital contrary to the relevant rules and regulations. She later
on submitted the names of an additional five people but was not successful on
that occasion. In a similar case, she gave instructions for a European
gentleman of British nationality to be employed in the Medical Services
without going through the proper procedure.
The Minister also ordered the enrollment in the School of Nursing and
Midwifery of people who were not qualified for admission, but were merely
either related to her or were her friends' reletaves. She has also been
interfering with the transfer and posting of Nurses countrywide, favouring
those and other medical personnel who are close to her. This is Nepotism,and
runs counter to the principles of the AFPRC.
Furthermore, the Minister has been making so many private international
calls, mainly to UK, Sweden and USA, from her official telephones that the
bills are so high that the Health Centres have been restricted to receiving
calls only. These include such essential units like the EPI.
The situation in which the minister and the three officials put themselves
was such that, and so incompatible with the Armed Forces Provissional Ruling
Council's policy of accountability and transparency, that there was no
alternative to the disciplinary action taken against them. They will also
refund every butut of these misappropriated funds.
The Chairman attaches high priority to the Medical Services, Agriculture
and Education and any activity inimical to these efforts would be dealt with
accordingly. The public is also hereby requested to complain to the nearest
Police Station, Alkalo, Chief or Divisional Commissioner if they report to
any Government Medical Centre and are given only a prescription and told to
go and buy the required medicine from a private Pharmacy. The Government has
more than enough medical supplies to cater for every Gambian.
Office of the Chairman
State House
Banjul
16th July 1996
I will provide the group some information on the 1996/7 Budget some time next
week. I am leaving tomorrow morning for Atlanta for the opening of the
Olympic Games, but i will be back next week for further discussions.
Monday July 22nd is a holiday in The Gambia. It is the second anniversary of
the coup.
Regards to all.
Tombong Saidy
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 18 Jul 1996 19:22:06 -0500
From: Mostafa Jersey Marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Fwd: gambia-l INTRODUCTION
Message-ID: <199607190022.TAA23890@audumla.students.wisc.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
FATIS76;
I remember a Fatu Dibba from Radio One FM in Gambia. Welcome. Their is a
Katim Touray from Gambia living in this town (Madison, WI) who hosts a radio
program that is about other cultures and peoples (music, interviews with
prominent Africans etc). Get in touch with him on matters of your common
interest. His email is: TOURAY@HOPE.SOILS.WISC.EDU. He is a highly educated
and intelligent person. Check him out.
------------------------------
------------------------------
