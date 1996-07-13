Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Jul 96 17:47:40 UT

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To:

Subject: RE: Commentary

Message-ID: <



Concerning Mafy's letter:



There were several ideas you stated that I felt the need to comment on. For

starters you said:"Let's keep in mind the effect of dollar diplomacy, where

the donor countries expect us to do exactly what they want." I think this

statement is one that I heard often during my 2 year stay in The Gambia. I

found myself eagerly listening to both sides of this argument. Somedays I

listened to different officials from the US and European countries and other

days I listened to Gambians. I often disagreed with the pressure that the

Western Donor Community placed on Gambian politics. I felt that no

self-sufficiency was possible unless Gambians could make their own decisions

and govern themselves free from any pressure or fear that they would alienate

the Donor Community. I often felt that the West was too heavy handed. After

several discussions with people in the Donor Community I started to see the

point of view from Western agencies a bit more clearly. It has been shown

statistically that countries under Democratic rule that maintain stability

show a substantial and steady gain in development over a period of time.

Therefore, when the Coup happened I believe that the reason the Donor

Community was so upset had less to do with control as much as it had to do

with worries about project success. Several people I spoke to said they

feared that programs that were promoting self-sufficiency would be ruined or

cut-off because of the lack of stability. The people on the ground were not

concerned about controlling anything, they were concerned about the viability

of projects that seemed to be doing some good. What I learned was that

especially in the US, public favor and concern for African development was

waning in the Congress and events like the Coup in The Gambia is all the

fodder that is needed in order to slash aid and programs that very well might

might be working. With this in mind, I observed many Western agencies

stressing the importance of civilian democratic rule. Agencies wanted The

Gambia to remain stable so as to administer current programs. I believe there

is a big difference between Western control and Western concern. I have

friends in The Gambia and their welfare is very important to me. God forbid

that anything as destructive might happen in The Gambia as it has happened in

Liberia or Sierra Leone.

Secondly you stated: "Personally, I am more concerned about what a government

can do for her people than what type of government it is. Let us not forget

that we just came out of a thirty year democracy that accomplished absolutely

nothing." Remember that the idea behind Democracy is that the people are the

Government. It is the people of a democratic country that make decisions and

decide their own fate. This simple truth is often overlooked in American

circles as well. I often here people putting down their own Government and I

usually react angrily, because we are the government and I choose not to

forget that. In Democracy everyone is responsible for their part. When we

detach from democratic government and start expecting results , or worse yet

handouts, then we have lost the point of government by the people. Granted,

there are many types of govenments, but I firmly believe that The Gambia could

see much worse governments than democracy. Many governments make promises to

the people and run things primarily to stay in power. Decsions are made which

do not reflect the truth of a situation and do not take people's best interest

in mind. So please be careful when you say that you are less concerned about

the type of government and more concerned about what the government can do for

you. Please remember that Freedom is a responsibility, a sometimes heavy one.



Finally, I'd like to comment on your statement" It is encouraging to see more

Gambians moving toward technical degrees that will eventually rid us of

dependence on the west." I can't say enough how I agree with you. I too wish

and hope The Gambia can become self-sufficient. I believe a big part of that

process is for more Gambians to develop technical skills, and for more

Gambians with skills to remain in their country to help solve their own

problems. When I taught mathematics I continually experienced the lack of one

quality in my students. They refused to think on their own. This is also

true of many American students. My students wanted me to show them tricks and

easy ways to solve math problems instead of learning how to problem solve. It

wasn't until I started a chess club that I actually witnessed students working

through problems in a logical manner. It took the competitiveness of a game

to encourage my students to think through the problems presented them. Again,

with regards to Gambians obtaining technical expertise, I can't tell you how

much I support this trend. In today's world we are experiencing an

information and communication explosion that is fueled by advancements in

technology. If countries are sensitive to this trend then everyone stands to

benefit. Education is none other than communication. If we are in a

communication age, then we are also in a an age of education. Gambians with

technical degrees will be great facilitators in the process.Gambian students

that are taught to think through problems instead of memorizing some invalid

process will stand to benefit in this everchanging world. I hope and pray that

the world will realize its interconnectedness and share openly with the

advances in technology and communication. We all have a great deal to gain in

this arena.



Kayira aning Kayira, Babanding

----------

From:

Sent: Sunday, July 14, 1996 1:45 AM

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Commentary



FELLOW GAMBIANS





As one of the newest member of the list. I like to thank all those

responsible

for putting together such a wonderful way of exchanging ideas on the net.

Special thanks

to Tony, Latjor, and my old friend, Dr. Amadou Scattred-Janneh.

In this period of political uncertainty and justifiable skepticism about the

fate of our country under the military, given the history of military rule in

Africa, I

understand the concerns of some of our citizens. Personally, I am more

concerned about

what a government can do for her people than what type of government it is.

Let us not

forget that we just came out of a thirty year democracy that accomplished

absolutely

nothing. I understand the need for the continuity of our handouts, but I

seldom read

about ways that we can become self sufficient. Unless we strive for economic

self

sufficiency, we will continue our pattern of depending on the west for our

survival. At

this point, we should look at what is being done toward achieving self

sustainance than

being bogged down with the AFPRC.

Sure I want to see the flow of aid to Gamabia, sure I want to see our

government

accepted on the international scene, but at what cost. Let's keep in mind the

effect of

dollar diplomacy, where the donor countries expect us to do exactly what they

want. I

think it is time that we focus on how to improve our technological knowhow

than worry

about a hasty return to what it was. It is encouraging to see more Gambians

moving

toward techbnical degrees that will eventually rid us of dependence on the

west. If

Japan can do it without much resources, we can do it too.

I have not been to the Gambia since the July 22 coup but reliable sources

tell

me that this military regime did more for the Gambia in two years than for

former regime

did in thirty. This is not to say that I favor a continuity of military rule

but we need

to ask ourselves?. If this guys can rehabilitate most of the roads, build

hospitals, a

TV Station, start a University systen, etc in less than two years, with little

or no aid

from the west, I think they deserve some credit. The loans that we receive

must be put

into use where our future generations can see where the money went.





Mafy





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Jul 1996 14:32:00 -0400

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Commentary

Message-ID: <199607141832.OAA02572@aspen>



I send my greetings to all of you again after some weeks of trying to make a living. Now that I am back it would certainly take me some weeks to go through my mail box which is certainly full of exciting stuff. I commend all those who have been very active in recruiting colleagues cross the world. Latjor, Amadou, Tony and Abdou you all deserve a big Abdoulie Murphy (Saint guys should remember Father Murphy- some secretely called him that name) cup for your part. Well I guess Saints can't make it without all those guys from Gambia High, Armitage, Nusrat and Muslims,etc. chasing behind. No offense, I got carried away. I should not sound too much of a Saints on a national forum like gambia-l.



Back to something serious. While I am yet to digest the many interesting contributions I think I would like to comment on a number of points raised. It is interesting that the issue of what the military government means for the Gambia is still a hot one. Many are justifiably pointing out the infrastructural development over the past couple of years as some to commend the military.I do not intend to analyze the cost and benefits of each of these proclaimed projects given the limited time and space but would be glad if one should reflect on the question raised by Doctor Sallah, How much does it cost and whos pays? Personally I do not believe that a TV station is is a priority item for the Government of the Gambia to invest our vital tax dalasis on at a time when we are barely trying to survive. GAMTEL could have easily invested in that if they find it profitable instead. Also I find it interesting that we have built a tv station at a time when we did not a national policy !

on information and communication.



Another area of concern is the legality of the start of and the continuation of military rule. I could remember asking for help from constitutional scholars who may be among us regarding a number of questions. When is it legal for the military to over throw an elected government? When is it necessary to suspend a constitution of a country? and lastly what was so bad with the previous constitution that it needed a suspension and replacement to fix? I say this because has taken the present revision nealy 2 yrs and a lot of dalasis to bring us to this draft which attracts so much debate.



Concerning security I have come across a number of decrees that were passed over the past two years. Many of these clearly show how much the present group in power thinks in terms of security and rule of law. Overall I do not think that they would in anyway to protect the ordinary Gambian. Personally I think that any situation or an institution that do not have provisions for excesses is likely to result in certain individuals to abuse any power they may find themselves in. When actions of members of the administration or the security forces in the execution of decrees can not be questioned either now or in the future, excesses are bound to occur. This is evident in the past regime where even in the face of some checks and balances, have resulted in the many excesses the AFPRC has been trying to unearth over the past 24 months.



One last concern is that of institutionalizing the reforms that have been referred to by some of the contributions. My observation is that the approach adopted by the AFPRC has been found to be not successful in many countries already. We have seen the Soviets gone to the moon (well, to space for some correction), become super-power at the command their leaders, all in the name of national pride. After half a dozen of such leaders and 70+ years the structure or the foundation for that matter gave up. Many experts would attribute the failure to lack of meaning and benefit to the ordinary citizen who eventually makes up the count.



I just hope the military or who ever comes in after them realize that whatever they are doing got to be really meaningful (not just exciting) to the ordinary citizen.



I say bye for now.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Jul 1996 21:04:45 -0500

From: Mostafa Jersey Marong <

To:

Subject: Re: DRAFT CONSTITUTION

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Tombong,



How are you? Good that you have finally joined the group. Could you kindly

please give me (thru the list) the address and telephone numbers of the

Gambia Embassy in Paris, France. Thank you.





At 03:41 PM 7/12/96 -0400, you wrote:

>Thank you Yaya, the address of the Embassy is

>

>The Gambia Embassy

>1155 15th Street, NW

>Suite 1000

>Washington DC 20005

>

>Tel: (202) 785-1399

>Fax:(202) 785-1430

>

>Regards.

>

>Tombong

>





------------------------------



Date: 15 Jul 1996 09:35:27 -0500

From: "YaYa Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Re: Mafy Commentary

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable





Fellas,

The gambia-l has seen quite a notable commentaries over the weekend =

beginning with Mafy's. I wish to add another perspective which is more in =

response to Mafy's.

There is no question that all Gambians would like to see rapid economic =

developments take place in our home land, that all our citizens be self =

sufficient and that we experience technological advancement, but the =

assumption that it is our government that is ultimately going to bring =

about that is dangerously flawed. When you closely look at the history of =

our republic, those citizens that that have honestly done economically =

well are those that have relied very little on the government. I am =

talking here about the small scale entrepreneurs and private business =

individuals. This having being said though, there is even a more =

fundamental aspect to sound and sustained economic development, and that =

is, a stable political foundation based on democratic principles. We have =

all seen the technological advancement experienced by the Former Soviet =

Union, as some one already pointed out on this list, but alas this has =

clearly not filtered down to helping ordinary Russians. Therefore, I =

submit that we should be concerned less with what a government can do BUT =

what type of a government it is instead. Peoples drive toward economic =

enhancement, self-sustenance and technological growth CANNOT be de-linked =

from political liberties. Finally and more importantly, Gambians should =

not sacrifice these liberties for some infrastructural projects.



Yaya

------------------------------

Date: 7/13/96 10:51 PM

To: Jallow, YaYa

From:



FELLOW GAMBIANS





As one of the newest member of the list. I like to thank all =

those responsible

for putting together such a wonderful way of exchanging ideas on the net. =

Special thanks

to Tony, Latjor, and my old friend, Dr. Amadou Scattred-Janneh.

In this period of political uncertainty and justifiable skepticism about =

the

fate of our country under the military, given the history of military =

rule in Africa, I

understand the concerns of some of our citizens. Personally, I am more =

concerned about

what a government can do for her people than what type of government it =

is. Let us not

forget that we just came out of a thirty year democracy that accomplished =

absolutely

nothing. I understand the need for the continuity of our handouts, but I =

seldom read

about ways that we can become self sufficient. Unless we strive for =

economic self

sufficiency, we will continue our pattern of depending on the west for =

our survival. At

this point, we should look at what is being done toward achieving self =

sustainance than

being bogged down with the AFPRC.

Sure I want to see the flow of aid to Gamabia, sure I want to see our =

government

accepted on the international scene, but at what cost. Let's keep in mind =

the effect of

dollar diplomacy, where the donor countries expect us to do exactly what =

they want. I

think it is time that we focus on how to improve our technological =

knowhow than worry

about a hasty return to what it was. It is encouraging to see more =

Gambians moving

toward techbnical degrees that will eventually rid us of dependence on =

the west. If

Japan can do it without much resources, we can do it too.

I have not been to the Gambia since the July 22 coup but reliable =

sources tell

me that this military regime did more for the Gambia in two years than =

for former regime

did in thirty. This is not to say that I favor a continuity of military =

rule but we need

to ask ourselves?. If this guys can rehabilitate most of the roads, =

build hospitals, a

TV Station, start a University systen, etc in less than two years, with =

little or no aid

from the west, I think they deserve some credit. The loans that we =

receive must be put

into use where our future generations can see where the money went.





Mafy



------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------

Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;13 Jul 1996 22:46:37 -0500

Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com (5.4R3.10/200=

..2.1.5)

id AA21426; Sat, 13 Jul 1996 22:50:14 -0500

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA13530;

Sat, 13 Jul 96 20:43:12 -0700

Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA16812;

Sat, 13 Jul 96 20:43:06 -0700

Received: from tiger.avana.net by mx3.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA11160;

Sat, 13 Jul 96 20:43:06 -0700

Received: from atl173.avana.net by tiger.avana.net; =

(5.65/1.1.8.2/30Apr96-1201PM)

id AA08073; Sat, 13 Jul 1996 23:43:02 -0400

Message-Id: <

Date: Sat, 13 Jul 1996 22:45:50 -0700

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: mafy <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List =

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Commentary

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3Dus-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

X-To:

X-Mailer: Mozilla 2.01KIT (Win16; U)

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Jul 1996 09:18:49 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Re: New recrut for Gambia-l

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Lamin Camara has been added to Gambia-l. We will be looking forward to

his biographical introduction.

Thanks

Tony









On 15 Jul 1996, Momodou Camara wrote:



> Hi Tony and Abdou!

> Please add Lamin Camara to the Gambia-l.

> His e-mail is

> You can ask him for an introduction.

>

> He is not a relative but someone who found my e-mail on the net and wrote to

> me

> this past weekend.

>

> My best regards

> Momodou Camara

> _______________________________________________

> Momodou@inform-bbs.dk

> or

> mcamara@post3.tele.dk

> ________________________________________________

> --- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara

>

>

> **************************************

> Sent via Inform-BBS

> -Denmark's leading alternative network

> Information:

> **************************************

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Jul 1996 14:47:02 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Former Jawara Minister arrested

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







>From Reuters Africa Highlights:







BANJUL - Police in Gambia said they had arrested a former

cabinet minister who served under ousted civilian president Sir

Dawda Jawara and were investigating him on charges of fraud and

extortion. Lamin Saho, information and tourim minister under Sir

Dawda, had been held since Thursday, the statement said.





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================













------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Jul 1996 21:11:09 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: DRAFT CONSTITUTION

Message-ID: <



The address of The Gambia Embassy in Paris is :



The Gambia Embassy

117 Rue Saint Lazare

75008 Paris, France



Tel (331)42 94 09 30

Fax(331) 42 94 11 91



Regards.



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Jul 1996 21:38:14 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Former Jawara Minister arrested

Message-ID: <



Dr. Lamin Saho was arrested because he was misrepresenting the AFPRC in

Europe especially in Germany. He was approaching Germany investors and

companies with the pretex that he represent the AFPRC collecting funds and

diverting them in to his personal account. He was reported by some of the

companies that gave him funds and medical supplies.



Those of you who have been following Gambian politics will remember that such

activities were amoung the reasons why Jawara dismissed him as minister of

Tourism . Medical supplies and buses were donated to The Gambia through his

NGO and he took them and used them in Badibu to raise his political stakes



On a different note the chairman of the Electoral Commission, Dr. Gabriel

Roberts , has indicated that the elections might be delayed for a few months.

He made these claims during an interview with Robin White last Thursday on

Focus On Africa. The delay will come as a result of the delay in lifting the

ban on political activities. Mr. Roberts said that the political parties will

be given 90 days after the lifting of the ban to register and campainge.The

refertandum will still be on August 7, 1996.



And yes, Amadou, there wil surely be an election this year.



Best regards.



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Jul 1996 21:55:01 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member (fwd)

Message-ID: <



The following are Gambians who want to join the group:



(FATOU DIBBA)



(BILL ROBERTS )



(SAL BARRY)



Regards.



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: 16 Jul 1996 08:19:47 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Welcome to new members

Message-ID: <



I would like to welcome all those recently added to the Gambia-l especially

Mr.

Tombong Saidy. I hope that he will provide us with official press releases

when

there is any, instead of waiting for "radio kankang" or other sources.



Is it true that The Gambia is among the countries who lost their voting

rights in

the General Assembly, the United Nations' highest policy-making

body for not being able to pay their dues acording to IPS on the 4th March

this year?



Regards



Momodou Camara

____________________________

momodou@inform-bbs.dk,internet

or

mcamara@post3.tele.dk,internet

____________________________



--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Jul 1996 08:50:53 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: HELP IN LOCATING A GAMBIAN : MOMODOU S. CAMARA

Message-ID: <



Fellow Gambians,



I have a situation in my hand and i need your help. One Mr. Alhagie Salieu

Camara commonly known as 'SHOHO' IS presently staying with me and he came to

the US searching for his son/nephew called Momodou Camara and some times he

goes by the name Muhamed Camara. Momodou Camara came to the US either in the

late '60s or early '70s according to his dad.The old man,'Shoho' , tend to

forget details, because of his age. He left Banjul this pass Friday with no

information about his son/nephew other than he lives in Calofornia. According

to some of the documents bought by the old man, he was once the

Vice-President Investment of Investment Properties Associates in Tustin,

California.



The old man has no telephone number or address for Momodou S. Camara. The

last letter he wrote to the family was done in 1981. He should be in his 40s

.. I think he is some where in California.



Please help us trace Momodou Camara .



Regards.



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Jul 1996 10:39:23 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: new members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi,

Barry , Roberts, and Dibba have been added to the list and they

have been asked to send their bios to the list.

Lamin Camara was having a problem sending something to us but you

should be expecting something from him soon.

We also lost Cherno Baldeh: the AOL mail server is not accepting

his mail anymore. If this is a mistake, the person who introduced him to

the list should ask him to talk to AOL and send us mail to put him back

on.



Bye for now,

-Abdou.

*****************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Jul 1996 16:04:13 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Returning a message re: making sure.

Message-ID: <







This message is for Alias137, nice to meet you through Gambia-L. I guess we

are cousins .My name is Agi Kumba Daffeh and i live in California. Feel free

to introduce yourself at



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Jul 1996 20:30:26 +0500

From: Lamin Camara <

To:

Subject: Introduction.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Dear Members:

My name is Lamin Camara. I live in Canada, in the City of Metropolitan Toronto. I came

to Canada in early '88, and have since lived in the Province of Ontario.



Few days ago, I was surfing the Net, and coincidentally, came across the e-mail address

of Mr. Momodou Camara, who lives in Denmark. I then wrote to him, and he responded me.

He is the one who informed me about The Gambia-l, and asked if I wanted to join it. I

agreed to do so. That's how I joined the list.



My best regards,



Lamin Camara.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Jul 1996 23:15:18 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: gambia-l INTRODUCTION

Message-ID: <





---------------------

Forwarded message:

Subj: Re: gambia-l INTRODUCTION

Date: 96-07-16 21:34:29 EDT

From: FATIS76

To:



Hello members,

my name is Fatou Dibba and guess what! i am one of you

now.I was so glad when i recieved mail from Abdou telling me that i was now a

member of the Gambia mailing list.When i first heared about it( Gambia

mailing list) i was thrilled.It is a great idea. As Gambians we really need

to be able to communicate and discuss matters of the world and most of all

,matters that concern us and our country.we really have to join hands, put

our heads together, and together we can help develop ourselves and our

country.

The real purpose of my sending this mail is to introduce

myself and to tell you a bit about me. This i believe is customary. You

already know my name.I am in my early twenties(no, i will not tell you my

exact age). I was born in Swaziland(a small country in the southern part of

Africa) but my dad is Gambian and so am i. My fathers family are from Banjul,

Old Perseverance St, and i lived there for a period of time. For my primary

education i attended Methodist Prep and Marina international school, and

for high school i attended St Joseph's high.After school i worked for a radio

station as a deejay and show host. i came to the USA,11 months ago. At the

moment i do not have a permanent job yet,but i do host a radio show here in

Washington. This shows purpose is to promote Senegambian culture, provide a

channel for senegambians to voice out opinions and suggestions,we also have

interviews with prominent Senegambians, like last week we had an interview

with Pap Cheyassin Secka. We also play music from home. If you would like to

know more about this programme, feel free to ask. I certainly welcome

contributions from those of you who are in other part of the US. Hopefully i

shall be starting school in september, i will be studying television

broadcasting and journalism.

Well, that's about it.

bye for now.

FATOU DIBBA(Fatis76)



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Jul 1996 01:06:25 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: gambia-l INTRODUCTION

Message-ID: <





Fatou Dibba welcome to gambiaL.I spoke to George about two weeks ago and he

told me that you work for a radio station in D.C. I'm glad that you still in

the radio business. Unfortunately for me, i got sick of it two years ago,

but don't get me wrong i still have the radio personality.

I am now a certified stockbroker working for a firm in San Francisco

and i love every bit of it.

It was a pity that i did n't get to speak to you whiles i was in

D.C.,but that ok cause i will be back in the next two weeks and if time

permits will give you a buzz or come visit you.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Jul 1996 01:19:44 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: gambia-l INTRODUCTION

Message-ID: <







F. Dibba , i just sent you a welcome message without sighing my name. Its

Agi Kumba



------------------------------



Date: 17 Jul 1996 10:33:55 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Re: UN DUES

Message-ID: <



wrote at 5:35 on 17/07/96

about "UN DUES":

-----------------------------

>Hello Momodou,

>

>It is true that we owe the UN a lot of money. We owe a total of more than

>$500, 000.00. This was inherited from the Jawara regime. It was accumulated

>over the last 15 years. Some actions are being taken to clear this debt. It

>will be settled by the end of the year.

>

>NEWS FASH

>

>Ms Nyimastta Sanneh has been dismissed yesterday along with the Perm. Sec.

>for misappropriation of funds and other allegations.She has been replaced by

>Mrs. Isatou Njie-Saidy of the Women's Bureau. I will give details later. I

>will also provide a synopsis of the 1996/97 Butget tomorrow.

>

>Regards.

>

>Tombong Saidy

-----------------------------

Thanks for the informations Mr. Saidy.

I wonder what the other allegations were, for the dismissal of Nymasatta

Sanneh

but she was very active in advocating for a "No election agenda".



Peace

Momodou Camara

____________________________

momodou@inform-bbs.dk,internet

or

mcamara@post3.tele.dk,internet

____________________________



--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: 17 Jul 1996 08:53:48 -0500

From: "YaYa Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Re: WELCOME.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Fellas,

I would like to welcome our newest members, especially Lamin Camara =

from Toronto. I was beginning to wonder when are we ever gonna have some =

of our Canadian Pals on the list. Lamin, I will send you a personal =

e-mail shortly.

On a different note, someone raised the issue of Gambia having owed =

some dues to the UN and therefore it might have been suspended from =

active participation in the body. Can Mr. saidy confirm the latter, =

please? I would be darn surprised because the United States is currently =

the UN biggest debtor and I believe that it still retains its veto power =

in the security council. But then I remember, the UN is not an =

egalitarian and democratic institution, only a bureaucracy that acts at =

the whims of a few.



Yaya

------------------------------











------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Jul 1996 13:14:41 +0000 (GMT)

From: Tijan Sallah <

To: "

Subject: RE: Commentary

Message-ID: <"E1531ZWJYEDX51*/R=WBWASH/R=A1/U=TIJAN SALLAH/"@MHS>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Mafy,



I read your piece with critical interest and noted that you

raised three similarly related issues which require

clarification: (i) you are more concerned what a government can

do for her people than what type of government it is; (ii) we

should strive for reduction in our aid dependence and therefore

for economic self-sufficiency instead of being bogged down with

the AFPRC; and (iii) it is encouraging to see more Gambians

getting technical degrees that will eventually rid us of

dependence on the West. Japan did it.



I must say, I beg to differ on these points. First, I think the

type of government a polity has matters. It matters because what

governments do is linked to what type of government one has. I

wish to give examples here the case of the Soviet Union,

Apartheid South Africa and China. All these countries did a lot

of building of infrastructure, education, and guaranteed a

minimal standard of living for their peoples (under Apartheid, at

least for the white minority). But the regimes were closed,

repressive, and violated a lot of human rights. Just because

these governments provided a better standard of living was not

enough, people wanted to have a say in the manner in which they

were governed. I use these extremes just to illustrate the point

that we should not be under the illusion that any type of

government is o.k. as long as they do something for their people.

Governments based on the popular will (my version of good

government) matter because: (a) they build political stability on

the basis of consensus, (b) they allow public debate and thereby

reduce the scope for making costly public mistakes, (c) they

provide an effective check on the excesses of public officials

and thereby promote accountability, and (d) they reduce the

scope for arbitrariness in the manner in which the state wields

its powers and responsibilities.



On your second point, I concur with the principle of striving to

reduce aid dependence and be more economically viable (a term I

find more appealing than self-sufficiency), but I did not see how

that is linked with our need not to be bogged down with the

AFPRC. Defacto, the AFPRC is the government in power in the

Gambia, and as responsible Gambian citizens concerned with our

country's future, we should be bogged down with it. The AFPRC

came to power through extra-constitutional means. It has done

some bad things in the beginning (eg., human rights violations)

and has done some good things now (building of some public

assets). I think it is important for all responsible Gambians to

draw a balance sheet of the AFPRC's successes and failures, and

ask is this the type of government we want to head our country

in the next five years, especially giving that the rest of the

world is moving towards more democratic, open and economically

competitive systems?



On your third point, I agree that it is a plus to our country for

more Gambians to acquire technological knowledge and capabilities

(and I wholeheartedly support that) but it does not follow that

that would necessarily rid us of our dependence on the West.

Japan, despite its overwhelming technological achievements, still

depends a lot on basic research and inventions on the West and

relies on Western markets. Eliminating technological dependency

in the modern world of integrated economies is a misnomer for

what really is world of technological interdependency. The West

is so far ahead of the rest of the world that I could not see, in

the immediate future, how we could rid ourselves of our

dependence on them. I think we need to open our minds and

economies to the two-way flow of technology and not advocate some

of the disproven strategies advocated by closed economies which

result in economic autarky and ultimately technological

backwardness. We have a big task ahead.





Tijan Sallah



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Jul 1996 10:46:19 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: Gabon / Depth

Message-ID: <



DATE=7/17/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-200283

TITLE=GABON DEBT (S)

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=ABIDJAN

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: FRANCE HAS AGREED TO CANCEL 80 MILLION DOLLARS OF GABON'S

FOREIGN DEBTS. THE MOVES COMES DURING A TWO-DAY VISIT TO THE

CENTRAL AFRICAN NATION BY FRENCH PRESIDENT JACQUES CHIRAC. V-O-A

CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS FROM OUR WEST AFRICA

BUREAU.



TEXT: IN RETURN FOR THE DEBT CANCELLATION, GABON HAS PROMISED TO

INVEST 80 MILLION DOLLARS IN PUBLIC WORKS AND HEALTH PROJECTS,

WHICH WOULD BE CARRIED OUT BY PRIVATE COMPANIES. SOME OF THE

INVESTMENT DOLLARS WILL COME FROM THE FRENCH DEVELOPMENT FUND.



SPEAKING IN GABON, FRENCH PRESIDENT JACQUE CHIRAC CALLED ON THE

INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT AID TO AFRICA.

HE ALSO CALLED ON AFRICAN LEADERS TO BETTER MANAGE THEIR

ECONOMIES TO ATTRACT FOREIGN INVESTORS.



GABON'S TOTAL EXTERNAL DEBT AMOUNTS TO NEARLY FIVE BILLION

DOLLARS -- MOST OF IT OWED TO FRANCE. AS GABON'S MAJOR TRADING

PARTNER, FRANCE PROVIDED THE OIL-PRODUCING NATION CLOSE TO 200

MILLION DOLLARS IN AID IN 1995 AND CANCELLED MORE THAN 35 MILLION

DOLLARS IN DEBTS UNDER A SIMILAR DEAL.



MR. CHIRAC'S VISIT TO GABON MARKS HIS THIRD TRIP TO AFRICA SINCE

HIS ELECTION A YEAR AGO LAST MAY. HE IS SCHEDULED TO VISIT

CONGO, ANOTHER FORMER FRENCH COLONY WITH BURDENSOME DEBT

PROBLEMS, ON THURSDAY. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/PCF/CF



17-Jul-96 7:39 AM EDT (1139 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Jul 1996 10:46:45 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: Zimbabwe Elephants

Message-ID: <



DATE=7/17/96

TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORT

NUMBER=5-33840

TITLE=ZIMBABWE ELEPHANTS

BYLINE=LAWRENCE BARTLETT

DATELINE=HARARE

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: ASIAN ELEPHANTS HAVE BEEN PUT TO WORK FOR CENTURIES, BUT

THE BIGGER AND MORE AGGRESSIVE AFRICAN ELEPHANTS WERE BELIEVED TO

BE UNTAMABLE. NOW, AS LAWRENCE BARTLETT REPORTS FROM THE IMIRE

GAME RESERVE EAST OF THE ZIMBABWEAN CAPITAL HARARE, RANGERS ARMED

WITH SEMI-AUTOMATIC RIFLES RIDE THE ENORMOUS BEASTS ON

ANTI-POACHING PATROLS -- AND HARNESS THEM TO PULL PLOWS.



/// CUE OPTIONAL SOUNDS OF RANGER URGING ELEPHANT ON AS IT PULLS

PLOW ///



TEXT: DENNORE MUCHENWA PRESENTS AN UNUSUAL SIGHT AS HE SITS ATOP

"NYASHA" -- A FOUR-TON, THREE-METER TALL YOUNG BULL ELEPHANT --

URGING HIM ON AS THE PLOW HE IS PULLING RIPS A DEEP FURROW IN THE

DRY SOIL AT "IMIRE GAME RESERVE.



IT IS AN UNUSUAL SIGHT, BECAUSE IN AFRICA, PEOPLE TEND TO KEEP A

SAFE DISTANCE BETWEEN THEMSELVES AND ELEPHANTS, WHICH ARE

REGULARLY RESPONSIBLE FOR ATTACKING AND KILLING HUMAN BEINGS, AND

HAVE NEVER BEEN RIDDEN OR USED FOR WORK AS THEY ARE IN ASIA.



PETER MUSAVAYA, A RANGER AND HEAD GUIDE AT IMIRE, BELIEVES HE

KNOWS WHY.



/// MUSAVAYA ACTUALITY ///



IN THE OLDEN DAYS, YOUR COLONIALIST CAME IN WITH A PITH

HELMET, A SAFARI SUIT AND A FOUR-58 (.458) RIFLE, AND HE

SAW AN ELEPHANT WITH A BEAUTIFUL PAIR OF TUSKS AND HE

SHOT IT. BUT WHAT THEY FAILED TO DO THEN -- WHICH IS

WHAT WE HAVE JUST DISCOVERED -- IS THAT ELEPHANTS LIVE

IN WHAT WE CALL FAMILY UNITS, AND IF YOU KILL ONE OF

THEM YOU WILL SEND STRESS THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE

HERD. AS A RESULT, THEY BECOME AGGRESSIVE TOWARDS HUMAN

BEINGS.



/// END ACTUALITY ///



MR. MUSAVAYA, A 22-YEAR-OLD ZIMBABWEAN, SAYS ANOTHER FACTOR WHICH

LED TO ASIAN ELEPHANTS BEING PUT TO WORK IS THEY ARE SMALLER --

NEVER REACHING THE SIX-TON WEIGHT OF THEIR AFRICAN COUSINS.



/// SECOND MUSAVAYA ACTUALITY ///



BEAR IN MIND YOUR ASIAN ELEPHANT, MAYBE A FULLY GROWN

BULL, MIGHT MAKE IT TO ABOUT FOUR TONS. HE IS GENERALLY

A SMALLER ANIMAL AND MORE PLACID BY NATURE. AND OF

COURSE, THEY CAPITALIZED ON THAT SITUATION, AND EVEN

THEIR METHOD OF TRAINING, TO DATE, IS VERY DIFFERENT.

WHAT THEY DO IN ASIA IS THEY WOULD ACTUALLY CHAIN UP THE

ELEPHANTS AND BEAT, WITH IRON RODS, THE LIVING DAYLIGHTS

OUT OF THESE ELEPHANTS. EVENTUALLY WHAT YOU HAVE GOT IS

A SLAVE-MASTER RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN YOUR MAHOUT AND YOUR

ELEPHANT. NOW IF YOU BEAT ONE OF THESE GUYS, HE IS

GOING TO TURN ROUND AND HE IS GOING TO SQUASH YOU.



/// END ACTUALITY ///



MR. MUSAVAYA SAYS IMIRE GAME RESERVE CONSULTED A BRITISH ANIMAL

PSYCHOLOGIST FOR ADVICE ON TRAINING THE ELEPHANTS, AND THEY NOW

USE A SYSTEM OF WHAT HE CALLED LOVE AND REWARD.



THE ELEPHANTS MILLING CALMLY ABOUT THE PLOWSHED ON THE 46-HUNDRED

HECTARE IMIRE FARM APPEARED TO ILLUSTRATE HIS CONVICTION GENTLE

TREATMENT AND THE PROMISE OF HIGH-PROTEIN, HIGH-CARBOHYDRATE

"GAME CUBE" TREATS MAKE THEM CONTENT TO WORK.



NYASHAD, MEANING "MERCY", KNELT HAPPILY FOR MR. MUCHEMWA TO CLIMB

ONTO HIS NECK BEFORE TRUNDLING OFF TO A NEARBY FIELD WHERE HE WAS

HARNESSED TO A HAND-HELD PLOW -- APPARENTLY OBLIVIOUS TO THE

WEIGHT BEHIND HIM AS HE STROLLED FROM ONE END OF THE FIELD TO THE

OTHER. EVERY NOW AND THEN HE STRETCHED HIS TRUNK BACK AND MR.

MUCHEMWA POPPED A GAME CUBE INTO IT.



THE PLOWING IS AT AN EXPERIMENTAL STAGE, BUT NYASHA AND THE SIX

OTHER TRAINED ELEPHANTS AT IMIRE WILL BE USED TO PREPARE FIELDS

FOR CROPS SUCH AS MAIZE, WHICH WILL BE USED TO FEED THEM AND THE

OTHER ANIMALS ON THE FARM.



ALTHOUGH THERE HAS BEEN TALK OF THE POTENTIAL USE OF ELEPHANTS

FOR PLOWING BY VILLAGERS RECENTLY, BUT BECAUSE A SINGLE ELEPHANT

EATS UP TO 200-KILOGRAMS OF FOOD A DAY AND NEEDS SKILLED TRAINING

MAKES THAT UNLIKELY.



THEIR MAIN USE AT IMIRE IS FOR ANTI-POACHING PATROLS, WHERE THEY

TAKE RANGERS TO PLACES WHERE NO FOUR-WHEEL DRIVE VEHICLE COULD

REACH. MR. MUSAVAYA SAYS, BEST OF ALL THEY FRIGHTEN THE WITS OUT

OF POACHERS. (SIGNED)



NEB/LB/PCF/RAE



17-Jul-96 8:40 AM EDT (1240 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Jul 1996 11:52:57 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Gambia's military ruler fires health minister

Message-ID: <



This section is from the document '/clari/world/africa/western/2573'.



Path: news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Comment: O:4.0H;

Supersedes: <

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

Approved:

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.military,clari.news.corruption,clari.world.gov.politics,clari.news.crime.general

Subject: Gambia's military ruler fires health minister

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 27

Date: Tue, 16 Jul 1996 13:40:12 PDT

Expires: Tue, 23 Jul 1996 13:40:12 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: GAMBIA-MINISTER

Threadword: gambia

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 229/0; Id: a1983; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 07-16-N.A; Ver: 0/1

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2573 clari.world.military:3143 clari.news.corruption:2647 clari.world.gov.politics:10125 clari.news.crime.general:2803





BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's military ruler fired the

West African country's health minister Tuesday, blaming her for

financial irregularities in the ministry and accusing her of

nepotism.

A statement issued by military leader Yahya Jammeh's office

said the dismissal of Mrs. Nyimasata Sanneh-Bojang as minister

for health, social welfare and women's affairs followed ``the

discovery of major misappropriation of funds at the ministry.''

Police were investigating and an audit would be conducted to

see if fraud was involved, the statement added.

Other accusations included appointing relatives or friends

to jobs in the health service and making private overseas calls

on official phones.

Three senior ministry officials were also fired.

State radio named the new health minister as Mrs. Satou Njie

Saidy.

Jammeh and a group of young army officers seized power in

the West African tourist haven in July 1994, toppling civilian

president Sir Dawda Jawara and accusing him of corruption.

Jammeh promised elections to return the country to civilian

rule by July but the plan has fallen behind schedule. A

constitutional referendum is due in August.

The election commission said Tuesday that a presidential

election could not take place in September as planned because

political parties have not yet been legalized again.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Jul 1996 11:56:35 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Soldier-statesmen on the march in West Africa

Message-ID: <



This section is from the document '/clari/world/africa/western/2562'.



Path: news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Approved:

Comment: O:8.4H;

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

Comment: O:4.1H;

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western

Subject: Soldier-statesmen on the march in West Africa

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 83

Date: Sun, 14 Jul 1996 22:40:03 PDT

Expires: Sun, 21 Jul 1996 22:40:03 PDT

ACategory: feature

Slugword: AFRICA-SOLDIERS

Threadword: africa

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 789/0; Id: a0072; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 07-15-N.A; V: (SPOT_FEATURE)





ABIDJAN, July 15 (Reuter) - Soldier-statesmen are on the

march in West Africa, taking power in coups and turning to the

ballot box to legitimise their power.

Two elections in less than a week have seen military coup

leaders -- Niger's Ibrahim Bare Mainassara and Chad's Idriss

Deby -- elected to their country's top job.

Many military strongmen, including Togo's Gnassingbe

Eyadema, who staged Africa's first successful post-independence

military coup in 1963, have already made the transition.

Gambia's Yahya Jammeh, who toppled civilian Sir Dawda Jawara

in 1994, is waiting in the wings to follow in their footsteps.

Others, like Sani Abacha, military ruler of regional giant

Nigeria, have embarked on democratic transitions leaving open

the question of whether or not they will stand for election.

But despite the trend, African democrats say that democracy

in the world's poorest continent is here to stay.

African democracy lobby group, the Observatoire Panafricain

de la Democratie (OPAD), blamed a ``resurgence of the military

in the political game'' on a lack of democratic culture but saw

democratisation as ``irreversible in Africa.''

Civil society and non-government organisations, it said, had

``a very important role to play'' and ``must involve themselves

fully in teaching and (fostering) a culture of democracy.''

Today, soldier-statesmen have won elected office in nine out

of 17 countries in West Africa -- Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad,

Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mauritania, Niger and Togo.

Of the others, Nigeria and Gambia are under military rule.

Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mali, Sierra Leone and tiny Cape Verde are

under civilian rule. Warlords and anarchy hold sway in Liberia.

In Sierra Leone, military leader Julius Maada Bio went

against the trend. He seized power in January from 1992 coup

leader Valentine Strasser and then defied expectations by

restoring civilian rule -- before going off to study.

General Amadou Toumani Toure did the same in Mali in 1991

but he and Maada Bio are proving exceptions rather than the rule

in West Africa.

Ivory Coast's late independence president and founding

father Felix Houphouet-Boigny, a civilian, once said he was

surrounded by a ``khaki empire'' -- the titles may have changed

but many of the faces have not.

Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer and a haven of

stability, remains a civilian-led democracy despite political

and ethnic clashes and reported rumblings in sections of the

army when Henri Konan Bedie became Houphouet-Boigny's elected

successor in presidential elections last October.

Apologists of the soldier-statesmen argue that an elected

leader is a democratic leader whatever his past. Soldiers, they

say, have as much right as anyone else to seek election --

particularly in countries like Niger where squabbling among

civilian politicians paralysed government for over a year.

Niger has sent teams of eminent citizens on a tour of the

region to argue the July 7 and 8 poll was transparent and that

even if Mainassara did replace the independent election

commission part-way through he had good reason to do so.

For proponents of democracy, the test is what the French

call ``alternance'' -- the option, enshrined in the

constitution, of a change of face at the top in societies where

traditionally the role of chief has little to do with popular

choice.

In Africa, unlike in Western democracies, the richest people

in the country tend to be politicians rather than businessmen.

Political power and the acquisition of wealth have become

synonymous. Tradition decrees once a chief always a chief and a

defeated president, assuming his dignity can stand such an

affront, has nowhere else to go.

Western apostles of democracy such as the U.S. National

Democratic Institute, which monitors elections across the

region, promote the role of independent institutions.

Tiny Benin, overshadowed by neighbour Nigeria, is often

cited as a beacon for democracy in Africa and with good reason.

The fact that President Mathieu Kerekou was Benin's former

Marxist military leader disguises the fact that he returned to

power from the political wilderness through the ballot box.

Defeated by civilian Nicephore Soglo in 1991, Kerekou won a

March rerun against Soglo, who after much complaining about

irregularities finally bowed to the decision of the

constitutional court which ruled in Kerekou's favour.

The next major test for democracy is likely to be in Ghana.

President Jerry Rawlings, a flight-lieutenant who seized

power, handed it back to civilians, stepped in again and stayed

and won elections, seeks a final term of office in December.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Jul 1996 15:58:01 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: Re:Commentry

Message-ID: <



Beloved Gambians:



Whether a proponent or an opponent of a military junta, I believe

we are all seeking for one common gold - a better Gambia for all.

I'm impressed to see fellow Gambians cmmunicate their ideas to

the list about what had happened, is happening and will probably

happen in the Gambia. This is great, for I believe Gambia's problems

can only be solved by "Gambians". I am not going to reiterate myself

on Capt. Jammeh and his cohort since that would bring another hot

debate, but I would challenge every patriotic Gambian (whether on this

list or not) to fundamentally rethink her/his position. We 've been

reading/contributing wonderful articles since the list started, and I

think its time to reflect on the old english adage, "ACTIONS SPEAKS

LOUDER THAN WORDS". And yes, our words are sound enough but will we be

ready to go back and put them into practice or are we just going to

continue howling from far away United States and Europe?

Until my introduction to this list, I was always argueing that

Gambia needed more "local" experts, but today i 've thrown away that

argument.May I say I'm thrilled to know the number of Gambian professors

in this country (Dr. Janneh was the only one I knew), the computer

professionals, engineers, CPAs, layers, Economists, etc. etc.















------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Jul 1996 22:22:21 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: PRESS RELEASE

Message-ID: <



Fellow Gambians,



The following are two press releases from the Chairman's Office pertaining to

case of Mrs Nyimasta Sanneh, former Minister of Health, Social Welfare and

Women's Affairs. This is verbatim:-



PREE RELEASE

----------------------------



His Excellency the Chairman and Head of State has been pleased to

appoint Mrs Isatou Njie-Saidy as Minister of Health, Social Welfare and

Women's Affairs to succeed Mrs Nyimasata Sanneh-Bojang, with effect from

today.



Mrs Njie-Saidy was until her appointment the Executive Secretary, Women's

Bureau. She will assume office tomorrow.









Office of the Chairman

State House

Banjul

16th July 1996





PREE RELEASE

---------------------------





The appiontment of Mrs Nyimasata Sanneh-Bojang as Minister of Health,

Social Welfare and Women's Affairs has today been terminated by His

Excellency the Chairman of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council and

Head of State.



The Permanent Secretary, Mr Sarjo Sonko, the Deputy Permanent Secretary,

Mr Kalifa K. Touray and the Purchasing Office, Mr Silas Jones, too, have been

dismissed.



The above measures followed the discovery of major misappropriation of

funds at the Ministry, ranging from the Drug Revolving Fund, the Special

Medical Fund created recently to finance the cerrent technical cooperation

programme in the medical sector, the Maintenance Vote, the National Health

Development Project, to the Patients' Feeding Vote and other funds within the

Ministry.



Over a million Dalasi is involved, yet the payments were not authorised

by the Major Tender Board as required when any substantial amount is payable.

The full amount can only be ascertained when investigations are completed.



Fuel allocations to the Ministry have been so abused by these persons

that there was not sufficient fuel for the ambulances. As a result, when

these ambulances were needed by the public there would be no fuel.



Mrs Sanneh-Bojang and Messrs Sonko, Touray and Jones are held responsible

for the said misappropriation of funds and infringement of Financial

Instructions governing local purchase orders.



The accounts concerned will soon be audited to determine whether in

addition to gross violation of financial regulations there has been any

fraudulent conversion.



In the meantime, the Police are carrying out investigations, and the

persons concerned are assisting them



In a separate case, Mrs Sanneh-Bojang , in her official capacity, arranged

the appointment of ten persons close to her in the service of the Royal

Victoria Hospital contrary to the relevant rules and regulations. She later

on submitted the names of an additional five people but was not successful on

that occasion. In a similar case, she gave instructions for a European

gentleman of British nationality to be employed in the Medical Services

without going through the proper procedure.



The Minister also ordered the enrollment in the School of Nursing and

Midwifery of people who were not qualified for admission, but were merely

either related to her or were her friends' reletaves. She has also been

interfering with the transfer and posting of Nurses countrywide, favouring

those and other medical personnel who are close to her. This is Nepotism,and

runs counter to the principles of the AFPRC.



Furthermore, the Minister has been making so many private international

calls, mainly to UK, Sweden and USA, from her official telephones that the

bills are so high that the Health Centres have been restricted to receiving

calls only. These include such essential units like the EPI.



The situation in which the minister and the three officials put themselves

was such that, and so incompatible with the Armed Forces Provissional Ruling

Council's policy of accountability and transparency, that there was no

alternative to the disciplinary action taken against them. They will also

refund every butut of these misappropriated funds.



The Chairman attaches high priority to the Medical Services, Agriculture

and Education and any activity inimical to these efforts would be dealt with

accordingly. The public is also hereby requested to complain to the nearest

Police Station, Alkalo, Chief or Divisional Commissioner if they report to

any Government Medical Centre and are given only a prescription and told to

go and buy the required medicine from a private Pharmacy. The Government has

more than enough medical supplies to cater for every Gambian.









Office of the Chairman

State House

Banjul

16th July 1996



I will provide the group some information on the 1996/7 Budget some time next

week. I am leaving tomorrow morning for Atlanta for the opening of the

Olympic Games, but i will be back next week for further discussions.



Monday July 22nd is a holiday in The Gambia. It is the second anniversary of

the coup.



Regards to all.



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 18 Jul 1996 19:22:06 -0500

From: Mostafa Jersey Marong <

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: gambia-l INTRODUCTION

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



FATIS76;



I remember a Fatu Dibba from Radio One FM in Gambia. Welcome. Their is a

Katim Touray from Gambia living in this town (Madison, WI) who hosts a radio

program that is about other cultures and peoples (music, interviews with

prominent Africans etc). Get in touch with him on matters of your common

interest. His email is:

and intelligent person. Check him out.





At 11:15 PM 7/16/96 -0400, you wrote:

>

>---------------------

>Forwarded message:

>Subj: Re: gambia-l INTRODUCTION

>Date: 96-07-16 21:34:29 EDT

>From: FATIS76

>To:

>

>Hello members,

> my name is Fatou Dibba and guess what! i am one of you

>now.I was so glad when i recieved mail from Abdou telling me that i was now a

>member of the Gambia mailing list.When i first heared about it( Gambia

>mailing list) i was thrilled.It is a great idea. As Gambians we really need

>to be able to communicate and discuss matters of the world and most of all

>,matters that concern us and our country.we really have to join hands, put

>our heads together, and together we can help develop ourselves and our

>country.

> The real purpose of my sending this mail is to introduce

>myself and to tell you a bit about me. This i believe is customary. You

>already know my name.I am in my early twenties(no, i will not tell you my

>exact age). I was born in Swaziland(a small country in the southern part of

>Africa) but my dad is Gambian and so am i. My fathers family are from Banjul,

>Old Perseverance St, and i lived there for a period of time. For my primary

>education i attended Methodist Prep and Marina international school, and

>for high school i attended St Joseph's high.After school i worked for a radio

>station as a deejay and show host. i came to the USA,11 months ago. At the

>moment i do not have a permanent job yet,but i do host a radio show here in

>Washington. This shows purpose is to promote Senegambian culture, provide a

>channel for senegambians to voice out opinions and suggestions,we also have

>interviews with prominent Senegambians, like last week we had an interview

>with Pap Cheyassin Secka. We also play music from home. If you would like to

>know more about this programme, feel free to ask. I certainly welcome

>contributions from those of you who are in other part of the US. Hopefully i

>shall be starting school in september, i will be studying television

>broadcasting and journalism.

>Well, that's about it.

> bye for now.

> FATOU DIBBA(Fatis76)

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 18 Jul 1996 20:06:41 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: pass on a meesage

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi everybody -



This is Soffie. I have been trying to get in touch with Latjorr without any

luck. Would one of you please get him the message that Ya Soffie wishes to

speak with him (those in Atlanta would probably see(talk to) him first).

I would appreciate it. Thanks and bye!



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 20 Jul 1996 01:49:41 -0400 (EDT)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: new members

Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960720014621.21621A-100000@localhost>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I am writing to recommend Dr.Muhammadou M. O. Kah for inclusion in our

growing electronic club of persons of Gambian descent abroad.His e-mail

address is MKah @ ix.netcom. com. I hope you will add his name

immediately. Many thanks for your cooperation on this matter.

Sincerely,

Sulayman S. Nyang

(Nyang @ cldc.howard. edu)





------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 25

*************************

