GAMBIA-L Digest 24
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Re: New Member
by Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
2) Re: New Member
by Mostafa Jersey Marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
3)
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
4) jobs!!!
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
5) africa news, July 8, 1996
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
6) Gambian website
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
7) Clinton takes offensive over U.N. post to OAU (fwd)
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
8) OAU / BOUTROS-GHALI
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
9) Help! Aids, Africa- Gambia!!!
by "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
10) data retrieved from Expanded Academic Index 1989- (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
11) data retrieved from Expanded Academic Index 1989- (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
12) Gambian July reunion
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
13) PANA News - University Students Prefer Sex Without Condoms
by Lang Konteh <L.konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
14) New Members; Conference
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
15) Re: New Members; Conference
by LABOJANG@aol.com
16) Re: Gambian July reunion
by SillahB@aol.com
17) job opportunities!! (fwd)
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
18) Re: New Member (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
19) Re: Gambian July reunion (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
20) errors
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
21) tue.
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
22) News Brief
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
23) NIGER-POLITICS.
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
24) Miscellaneous
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
25) Re: New Member (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
26) Ghana / Children
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
27) ANS News - Draft Constitution 'Tailor-Made' To Ensure Chairman's
Election
by Lang Konteh <L.konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
28) Re: JAWARA'S COMMENTS_ Draft
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
29) cnet clip, Dual studies prove drug effective against malaria
by at137@columbia.edu
30) cnet clip, Niger Opposition Calls Election Result Coup
by at137@columbia.edu
31) July, 10th: Global warming will hit Africa hardest--report (fwd)
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
32) Britain / Mandela
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
33) Re: JAWARA'S COMMENTS_ Draft
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
34) Re: New Member (fwd)
by Wildkumba@aol.com
35) Fwd: Africa: UN Special Initiative
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
36) fwd. message
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
37) Re: DRAFT CONSTITUTION
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
38) New publication by a Sierra Leonean
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
39) Re: DRAFT CONSTITUTION
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
40) Commentary
by mafy <mafy@avana.net>
Date: Sun, 7 Jul 1996 14:26:06 -0500 (CDT)
From: Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.91.960707142231.3638A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Fellas,
Here is the latest on the Gambia for some of you who have not surfe the
Net this weekend.
Yaya
News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and
Health | Sports | Africa Press Review
Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News
Service. All rights reserved.
Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,
published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the
Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar,
Senegal.
Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:
quoiset@sonatel.senet.net
07 Jul 96 - Feature: Gambia-Politics
The Gambia At Political Crossroads
>From Swaebou Conateh; PANA Correspondent
BANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - Gambia's military-led government will be two
years in power on July 22, amid some
apprehension over when exactly civilian rule will be restored in the
country.
Although developments towards that goal have been in line, the military
government has not yet made a clear move to liberalise
the political system.
Those who say progress is being made were emboldened in their belief by
the statement of the Commonwealth Action Group
that its meeting in June with the Gambian leader, Capt.Yahya Jammeh, in
Banjul, was a good one.
The group, conmprising Canada, Ghana and New Zealand, is to review the
progress Gambia and Nigeria are making towards
civilian rule.
Observers of the Gambian political scene now say the remaining task for
government is to lift the ban on political activity,
imposed when it seized power July 22, 1994.
In spite of the Commonwealth's positive statement, some detractors hold a
different view and have pointed to various factors to
support their cautiousness. Among them is a statement Jammeh made, at a
recent rally, that the holding of elections depended
on the Gambian people.
On June 28, Jammeh, who heads the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council
(AFPRC), was quoted by the state-owned
newspaper, The Gambia Daily, as telling a traditional chief that "there
will soon be elections, as scheduled."
"The Head of State said it is in the hands of the people of The Gambia,
not the AFPRC -- just as the people had asked the
AFPRC to rule for two years, not for the period of four years the
Government had previously announced," the newspaper said.
Sceptics saw contradictions in this position because the wishes of the
people were expressed clearly when they objected to a
four-year military administration proclaimed by Jammeh in October 1994.
The feelings of Gambians on this issue were
expressed in a January 1995 report by a National Consultative Committee,
whose chairman was Lenrie Peters, a surgeon and
poet.
The four-year progamme Jammeh announced in October 1994 had engendered
adverse reaction within and outside the
country. It plunged many people into despondency and, by November 1994,
mutinous soldiers engaged the AFPRC
government in a futile and bloody counter-coup.
Soon there were more political casualties: The government accused ousted
Finance Minister Bakary Dabo, the only member of
the former regime allowed to retain his cabinet post, of being the chief
civilian co-conspirator in the foiled coup. He fled the
country.
Next came a crippling economic measure taken by Britain. It issued a
travel advisory warning British nationals to stay away
from Gambia because of what it said was the unstable political and
security situation there.
Overnight, Gambia's tourist industry, which receives the majority of its
visitors from the Britain, grounded to a halt as travel
agents pulled out en masse. Most hotels closed operations, throwing at
least 10,000 Gambians out of jobs.
It was during this period of national disquiet that the government, in
December 1994, set up the National Consultative
Committee to ask Gambians whether or not they agreed with the four-year
transition timetable.
The two-year transition period prefered by Gambians caused division
within the ranks of the AFPRC. Subsequently, the
council's much disliked vice-chairman, Capt. Sana Sabally, and the
Interior Minister, Sadibou Haidara, were arrested and
detained for allegedly attempting to assasinate Capt. Jammeh. Haidara
died in detention while Sabally was tried and sentenced
to nine years in prison by a military tribunal.
Although the government accepted the consultative committee's report, it
rejected recommendations for the installation of an
interim government and for a National Consultative Committee on a new
constitution, to be adopted after the proposed review
of the country's 1970 constitution.
Instead, it appointed a Constitutional Review Commission under the
chairmanship of a Ghanaian judge. Subsequently
government was to hold a referendum at which the population would decide
on whether or not to adopt the new constitution.
Nonetheless, the adoption of a two-year timetable gave the AFPRC
government some respite. Many Gambians relaxed all
opposition to it, so as not to provide the military with an excuse to
extend its stay.
Meanwhile, the government adopted a two-pronged strategy of compressing
its four-year programme within the stipulated
two-year limit. It embarked on programmes ranging from civic education to
constitutional review, voter registration, the
appointment of an electroral commission and promised to unban political
parties by March, 1996 -- some three months before
elections in July, 1996.
Nothing worked according to plan and problems piled up. Financial
assistance from such traditional donors as the European
Community, the United States and British governments were cut.
However, Jammeh's government cultivated new friends in Libya and Taiwan.
Quickly, funds began to flow in for various
development projects. These ranged from a new airport terminal to a
national television service as well as to an up-country
referral hospital and various middle and high schools.
A university extension programme was also developed with some Canadian
institutions (Gambia has never had a university).
Construction of a million dollar arch in commemoration of the July 22
takeover was also started.
Various anti-corruption commissions were set up to probe the record of
the ousted government. Initially meant to complete
their work within a six month period, some of these commissions are still
grinding on, even though the public no longer appears
shocked by the revelations which had won many of them over to the
military government.
Belatedly, the constititution was finally reviewed by a Constitutional
Review Commission. An official version has been published
for public debate and input, prior to the presentation of a final version
to a referendum scheduled for Aug. 7, 1996.
The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission was also set up, late,
and has been engaged in implementing the transition
process.
After consultation with the Government, it set the date for the
referendum and for presidential elections at September 11, 1996,
and parliamentary electionsfor December 11, 1996.
It also embarked on the registration of voters, an exercise which was
concluded June 22, 1996. But its Chairman, retired
educationist Gabriel Roberts, has said that the lifting of the ban on
party politics would have to be done by the government.
Gambians however wonder what the government's next move will be. They
note the failure to meet past datelines and the
activities of the July 22 Movement, which has been campaigning in favour
of government policies and the extension of military
rule under Jammeh.
There feelings among Gambians that, like a good soldier, Jammeh could be
seriously preparing for some other eventuality.
Developments in the next few days will certainly show whatever
eventuality, if any, that may be.
AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando
Times
Date: Sun, 7 Jul 1996 20:04:31 -0500
From: Mostafa Jersey Marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <199607080104.UAA55490@audumla.students.wisc.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Yaya, Thank you for the information.
ANOTHER INFO/FACT FINDING:
I read an ad in my issue of the Daily Observer where the USAID is inviting
tenders for the sale of their Banjul Head Office at 60-62 Leman Street (yes
I think thats the address as I dont have the issue in question with me right
here).Gambians were urged to bid for the said property. DOES THIS MEAN USAID
IS CLOSING ITS BANJUL OFFICE? COULD SOMEONE SHED LIGHT ON THIS (i believe we
have someone in the USAID among us).Thanks
At 02:26 PM 7/7/96 -0500, you wrote:
>
>Fellas,
>Here is the latest on the Gambia for some of you who have not surfe the
>Net this weekend.
>Yaya
> News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and
>Health | Sports | Africa Press Review
>
> Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News
>Service. All rights reserved.
> Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,
>published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the
> Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar,
>Senegal.
> Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:
>quoiset@sonatel.senet.net
>
>07 Jul 96 - Feature: Gambia-Politics
>
> The Gambia At Political Crossroads
>
>>From Swaebou Conateh; PANA Correspondent
>
>BANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - Gambia's military-led government will be two
>years in power on July 22, amid some
>apprehension over when exactly civilian rule will be restored in the
>country.
>
>Although developments towards that goal have been in line, the military
>government has not yet made a clear move to liberalise
>the political system.
>
>Those who say progress is being made were emboldened in their belief by
>the statement of the Commonwealth Action Group
>that its meeting in June with the Gambian leader, Capt.Yahya Jammeh, in
>Banjul, was a good one.
>
>The group, conmprising Canada, Ghana and New Zealand, is to review the
>progress Gambia and Nigeria are making towards
>civilian rule.
>
>Observers of the Gambian political scene now say the remaining task for
>government is to lift the ban on political activity,
>imposed when it seized power July 22, 1994.
>
>In spite of the Commonwealth's positive statement, some detractors hold a
>different view and have pointed to various factors to
>support their cautiousness. Among them is a statement Jammeh made, at a
>recent rally, that the holding of elections depended
>on the Gambian people.
>
>On June 28, Jammeh, who heads the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council
>(AFPRC), was quoted by the state-owned
>newspaper, The Gambia Daily, as telling a traditional chief that "there
>will soon be elections, as scheduled."
>
>"The Head of State said it is in the hands of the people of The Gambia,
>not the AFPRC -- just as the people had asked the
>AFPRC to rule for two years, not for the period of four years the
>Government had previously announced," the newspaper said.
>
>Sceptics saw contradictions in this position because the wishes of the
>people were expressed clearly when they objected to a
>four-year military administration proclaimed by Jammeh in October 1994.
>The feelings of Gambians on this issue were
>expressed in a January 1995 report by a National Consultative Committee,
>whose chairman was Lenrie Peters, a surgeon and
>poet.
>
>The four-year progamme Jammeh announced in October 1994 had engendered
>adverse reaction within and outside the
>country. It plunged many people into despondency and, by November 1994,
>mutinous soldiers engaged the AFPRC
>government in a futile and bloody counter-coup.
>
>Soon there were more political casualties: The government accused ousted
>Finance Minister Bakary Dabo, the only member of
>the former regime allowed to retain his cabinet post, of being the chief
>civilian co-conspirator in the foiled coup. He fled the
>country.
>
>Next came a crippling economic measure taken by Britain. It issued a
>travel advisory warning British nationals to stay away
>from Gambia because of what it said was the unstable political and
>security situation there.
>
>Overnight, Gambia's tourist industry, which receives the majority of its
>visitors from the Britain, grounded to a halt as travel
>agents pulled out en masse. Most hotels closed operations, throwing at
>least 10,000 Gambians out of jobs.
>
>It was during this period of national disquiet that the government, in
>December 1994, set up the National Consultative
>Committee to ask Gambians whether or not they agreed with the four-year
>transition timetable.
>
>The two-year transition period prefered by Gambians caused division
>within the ranks of the AFPRC. Subsequently, the
>council's much disliked vice-chairman, Capt. Sana Sabally, and the
>Interior Minister, Sadibou Haidara, were arrested and
>detained for allegedly attempting to assasinate Capt. Jammeh. Haidara
>died in detention while Sabally was tried and sentenced
>to nine years in prison by a military tribunal.
>
>Although the government accepted the consultative committee's report, it
>rejected recommendations for the installation of an
>interim government and for a National Consultative Committee on a new
>constitution, to be adopted after the proposed review
>of the country's 1970 constitution.
>
>Instead, it appointed a Constitutional Review Commission under the
>chairmanship of a Ghanaian judge. Subsequently
>government was to hold a referendum at which the population would decide
>on whether or not to adopt the new constitution.
>
>Nonetheless, the adoption of a two-year timetable gave the AFPRC
>government some respite. Many Gambians relaxed all
>opposition to it, so as not to provide the military with an excuse to
>extend its stay.
>
>Meanwhile, the government adopted a two-pronged strategy of compressing
>its four-year programme within the stipulated
>two-year limit. It embarked on programmes ranging from civic education to
>constitutional review, voter registration, the
>appointment of an electroral commission and promised to unban political
>parties by March, 1996 -- some three months before
>elections in July, 1996.
>
>Nothing worked according to plan and problems piled up. Financial
>assistance from such traditional donors as the European
>Community, the United States and British governments were cut.
>
>However, Jammeh's government cultivated new friends in Libya and Taiwan.
>Quickly, funds began to flow in for various
>development projects. These ranged from a new airport terminal to a
>national television service as well as to an up-country
>referral hospital and various middle and high schools.
>
>A university extension programme was also developed with some Canadian
>institutions (Gambia has never had a university).
>Construction of a million dollar arch in commemoration of the July 22
>takeover was also started.
>
>Various anti-corruption commissions were set up to probe the record of
>the ousted government. Initially meant to complete
>their work within a six month period, some of these commissions are still
>grinding on, even though the public no longer appears
>shocked by the revelations which had won many of them over to the
>military government.
>
>Belatedly, the constititution was finally reviewed by a Constitutional
>Review Commission. An official version has been published
>for public debate and input, prior to the presentation of a final version
>to a referendum scheduled for Aug. 7, 1996.
>
>The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission was also set up, late,
>and has been engaged in implementing the transition
>process.
>
>After consultation with the Government, it set the date for the
>referendum and for presidential elections at September 11, 1996,
>and parliamentary electionsfor December 11, 1996.
>
>It also embarked on the registration of voters, an exercise which was
>concluded June 22, 1996. But its Chairman, retired
>educationist Gabriel Roberts, has said that the lifting of the ban on
>party politics would have to be done by the government.
>
>Gambians however wonder what the government's next move will be. They
>note the failure to meet past datelines and the
>activities of the July 22 Movement, which has been campaigning in favour
>of government policies and the extension of military
>rule under Jammeh.
>
>There feelings among Gambians that, like a good soldier, Jammeh could be
>seriously preparing for some other eventuality.
>Developments in the next few days will certainly show whatever
>eventuality, if any, that may be.
>
>
> AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando
>Times
>
>
>
Date: Mon, 08 Jul 1996 15:08:01 CDT
From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Message-ID: <9607082008.AA31681@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu>
How can you tell your cow has Mad Cow Disease?
1) Your cow insists on wearing a little A-1 sauce behind each ear
as cologne.
2) She refuses to let you milk her, saying:"Not on a first date."
3) Your cow takes up painting and cuts off one of its ears.
4) She gets silicon implants for her udders.
5) She appears on Oprah, claiming to be a horse trapped in a
cow's body.
6) Your cow demands to be branded with the 'Golden Archs Logo'.
7) Your cow insists that all Hindus are sacred.
8) Your cow thought Frank Bruno would beat Mike Tyson.
9) You catch your cow hiding secret plans to burn down half of Chicago.
10) Your cow quits the family dairy business and applies for a
job at Burger King.
Date: Mon, 08 Jul 1996 15:10:48 CDT
From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: jobs!!!
Message-ID: <9607082010.AA31698@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu>
>Subject: HELP HELP I NEED TO FIND 5 SOFTWARE ENGINEERS THIS MONTH
>
>ALERT ALERT ALERT ALERT
>
>I NEED YOUR HELP IN GIVING AWAY NEW JOBS
>
>My company is looking for Software Engineers. If you know anyone what has C
>,
>C++ or windows programming skills :PLEASE ASK THEM TO CALL ME HAROLD
>BANNISTER AT 703-813-2874 OR 540-372-7854 OR E-MAIL TO THIS ADRESS!
>
>
>Please pass the word
>
>I NEED YOUR HELP IN GIVING AWAY NEW JOBS
>
Date: Mon, 08 Jul 1996 15:36:27 CDT
From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: africa news, July 8, 1996
Message-ID: <9607082036.AA31711@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu>
FEATURES AFRICA NETWORK
NEWS BULLETIN, JULY 8, 1996.
OAU
OAU SUMMIT OPENS IN YAOUNDE
The 32nd Organisation of African Unity (OAU) Heads of State summit opened in
Yaounde, Cameroon today with the crisis in Burundi and the possible
deployment of peacekeeping forces in that country, topping the agenda.
Addressing the Kenyan press during a stopover at the Jomo Kenyatta
International Airport, Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa said the technical
team set to oversee the deployment of peacekeepers will visit Burundi on the
12th of this month to work out modalities of the exercise.
He said the concern over the fluid situation in Burundi by neighbouring
countries should not be viewed as interference with her internal affairs but
rather, the response of governments to requests for peace initiatives by the
Burundi authorities.
President Mkapa emphasised that the decisions by Heads of States in Arusha
last week to deploy a peacekeeping force aimed at averting possible bloodshed
fell with the OAU mandate. He said in order for the political process of
reconciliation to be productive, peace must be restored in Burundi by all
concerned parties.
President Mkapa who was on his way to Yaounde, Cameroon for the OAU summit,
was met at the airport by Energy Minister, Darius Mbela and Tanzania's High
Commissioner to Kenya, Mirisho Sarakikya. The OAU summit is being held as
African is ravaged by political and ethnic conflicts, Aids and poverty.
Cameroon, the host country itself is embroiled in a territory conflict with
Nigeria over the Bakassi Peninsule, a territory on the gulf of Guinea. The
OAU will deliberate on the political crisis in Liberia, Somalia, Sudan and
the Middle East. Also on the agenda is African economic co-operation.
UGANDA
BURUNDI PRIME MINISTER MEETS MUSEVENI
Uganda President Yoweri Museveni and the Burundi Premier, Antoine Nduwayo
held discussions Sunday night over plans of restoring peace in the war torn
Central African State an official source said today.
A source at State House said the meeting touched on matters concerning the
proposed dispatch to Burundi of an intervention force. However, he gave no
further details.
"The President and the Burundi Premier discussed matters regarding the
regional force to be sent in Burundi but we have no details," said the
source.
Nduwayo's visit is the second in Uganda in two weeks in an effort to seek
counsel with Museveni on how the civil strife in the tiny country can be
given a break. Ethnic strife has rocked Burundi over the last three years
with the Tutsi and Hutu butchering each other which has prompted the
country's neighbours to try an intervention to halt the conflict from
escalating to the magnitude of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda which claimed
nearly one million lives.
KATEGAYA TO REPRESENT MUSEVENI AT OAU SUMMIT
Uganda's Minister for Foreign Affairs Eriya Kategaya is in Yaounde, Cameroon
to represent President Yoweri Museveni at the Organization of African Unity
(OAU) summit which opened today.
Kategaya who doubles as first deputy Prime Minister is accompanied by
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of international
co-operation Dr Martin Alker and director general of the Internal Security
Organisation (ISO) Major General Eli Tumuine.
MUSEVENI MEETS ERITREAN, ETHIOPIAN LEADERS
President Yoweri Museveni met with President of Eritrea and Ethiopian Prime
Minister Meles Zenawi in Entebbe Sunday to discuss African issues with them.
The two leaders met Museveni during their stopover at the airport on their
way to Yaounde,Cameroon for the Organization of African Unity summit.
Museveni will not attend the summit.
Meles is the outgoing chairman of the OAU.
During their meeting, the three leaders also discussed matters of bilateral
issues. Later in the afternoon, President Museveni saw off his two guests.
BURUNDI
BURUNDI SECURITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES MILITARY REQUEST
Burundi's National Security Council (NSC) has set up a 21 member committee of
experts in a move aimed at security military aid from members of the Arusha
group which comprises of Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire.
Reports say the joint military-civilian committee which began working over
the week-end discussed requirements on the ground and the means to be applied
to ensure security in Burundi and report to the NSC next week.
Once approval by the NSC has been obtained expert committees from other
Arusha countries will be invited to Bujumbura for discussions. Ethnic
fighting which erupted two and a half years ago following the assassination
of Burundi's first Hutu President Melchior Ndadaye in a coup attempt by Tutsi
soldiers has claimed thousands of lives.
SOMALIA
WAR INTENSIFIES AS CLERICS DECLARE JIHAD AGAINST AIDID
As the heavy fighting continues in the Somali capital the Supreme Islamic
Court in North Mogadishu has called for an all out war against General
Mohamed Farah Aidid.
In a statement issued by the court and broadcast on the radio supporting Ali
Mahdi Mohamed the court legalized the fighting against Aidid, describing it
as holy struggle against what is called "the armed bandits" led by Aidid.
The Islamic court accused Aidid of attacking and besieging Medina district of
southwest Mogadishu inhabited by the clansmen of Ali Mahdi.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for Ali Mahdi, Hussein Sheikh Ahmed Kadare declared a
state of war in Mogadishu. The spokemsan said their forces, which he
described as the "peace alliance" will not stop fighting unless they capture
Aidid himself dead or alive."
This call of war by Ali Mahdi and the Islamic Court was prompted by a
simultaneous demonstration held by the Abgal clansmen in North Mogadishu who
were calling for Ali Mahdi to take a retaliatory action against Aidid's
advance in Medina district.
Neither Aidid's top Lieutenants not his radio have reacted to the heavy
fighting in south Mogadishu and along the green line. Local treatment centres
have recorded 38 deaths while the wounded exceed 100 mainly civilians.
Hundreds of people are fleeing the capital to the neighbouring districts and
villages such as Afgoe, Lafole, Balad and the port town of Merca, 100 km
south of Mogadishu.
------- End of Forwarded Message
Date: Mon, 08 Jul 1996 16:06:41 CDT
From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambian website
Message-ID: <9607082106.AA31742@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu>
Hello everyone,
some of you may know this already, some of you may not. but i just
found out that The Gambia has a website. here's the address in case
anyone is interested in visiting it:
http://www.gambia.com
It has the gambian national anthem on it, as well as the new government
newsletter called 'KO GONGAH' and some other things related to the
government, economy, investmensts and history. Check it out!!
----
N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
Graduate Research Assistant
Department of Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering
Iowa State University
Ames, IA 50011
(515)294-3153
Date: Tue, 09 Jul 1996 10:22:01 CDT
From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Clinton takes offensive over U.N. post to OAU (fwd)
Message-ID: <9607091522.AA00561@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu>
------- Forwarded Message
YAOUNDE, Cameroon (Reuter) - The United States took its
offensive against a second mandate for U.N. Secretary-General
Boutros Boutros-Ghali to the pan-African summit which opened in
Cameroon Monday, diplomats said.
The formal opening of the three-day annual meeting attended
by about 30 heads of state was delayed for more than two hours
amid intense diplomatic manoeuvring over a possible African
successor to Boutros-Ghali, delegates said.
``That is what is holding up things. They can't agree on
what to do,'' a conference source said after the presidents held
an unusually long private meeting before the plenary session of
the Organization of African Unity (OAU).
The main business of the 32nd OAU summit was expected to be
civil wars in Liberia and Burundi and U.N. sanctions on Libya,
which a draft resolution has asked the world body to lift.
Nigeria's Foreign Minister Tom Ikimi said his country's
border dispute with Cameroon was not on the agenda. Nigeria has
accused Cameroon of massing troops near Nigeria on the oil-rich
Bakassi peninsula.
President Clinton sent special adviser on Africa, Assistant
Secretary of State George Moose, to the summit.
His mission was to make it clear that Clinton, should he be
re-elected to the White House in November, was not going to
reverse his opposition to Boutros-Ghali, U.S. diplomats said.
Moose's immediate predecesor, Herman Cohen, is also at the
summit as a senior adviser to a Washington think-tank.
``If Clinton wins he can't go back on his decisions,'' Cohen
told Reuters. ``And if (Republican challenger) Bob Dole wins --
well, he has already said he doesn't like Boutros-Ghali.''
The United States said publicly last month it would veto a
second five-year mandate for the 73-year-old Egyptian diplomat
after his term runs out in December.
Clinton says Boutros-Ghali, whose African critics accuse him
of bungling peace efforts in Rwanda and Somalia, is not a good
manager.
Cohen and conference delegates suggested a consensus would
emerge in favor of an alternative African nominee.
Some possible candidates have already been mentioned,
including Niger's Hamid el-Ghabid, the secretary general of the
Organization of the Islamic Conference.
Washington is said to favor Ghanaian Koffi Annan, who is
Boutros-Ghali's top aide on peacekeeping.
Some diplomats interpreted the absence of Egyptian President
Hosni Mubarak at the summit as signalling a lack of enthusiasm
for Boutros-Ghali in his own country's government.
Mubarak survived an assassination attempt at last year's
summit in Addis Ababa but many diplomats said he could have
attended if he were keen to stand up for his man at the last
major opportunity.
``I think the Africans have no interest in confronting the
United States over this issue,'' Cohen said. ``They should
defend Africa's right to have a secretary general, not an
individual.''
OAU spokesman Ibrahim Dagash, reacting to speculation over
possible candidates, said the OAU's secretary general Salim
Ahmed Salim of Tanzania was not interested in the U.N. job.
The summit opened amid tight security in the Cameroonian
capital Yaounde. On main avenues sharpshooters manned rooftops
and anti-aircraft gunners were spotted on one street corner.
South African President Nelson Mandela, attending his second
OAU summit as head of state, left immediately after the opening
ceremony for a state visit to Britain.
- ------- End of Forwarded Message
------- End of Forwarded Message
A LONG //
INTRO: THE ORGANIZATION OF AFRICAN UNITY HAS OFFICIALLY ENDORSED
BOUTROS BOUTROS-GHALI FOR A SECOND TERM AS SECRETARY GENERAL OF
THE UNITED NATIONS. V-O-A'S SCOTT STEARNS HAS THE STORY.
TEXT: THE O-A-U RESOLUTION BACKING MR. BOUTROS-GHALI STRESSES
THE IMPORTANCE OF HAVING AN AFRICAN AS U-N SECRETARY GENERAL.
BUT THE DECLARATION APPEARS TO LEAVE SOME ROOM FOR NEGOTIATION,
IF THAT AFRICAN IS NOT THE 73-YEAR-OLD EGYPTIAN DIPLOMAT.
MR. BOUTROS-GHALI IS SEEKING A SECOND TERM DESPITE A STATEMENT
FROM THE UNITED STATES THAT IT WILL USE ITS VETO POWER TO BLOCK
HIM. THE UNITED STATES COMPLAINS THAT MR. BOUTROS-GHALI HAS BEEN
A POOR ADMINISTRATOR.
COPIES OF THE DECLARATION OBTAINED BY REPORTERS SAY THE O-A-U HAS
RECOMMENDED CONSULTATIONS WITH ALL MEMBERS OF THE UNITED NATIONS
TO ENSURE THAT AN AFRICAN IS APPOINTED TO THE POST. IT
RECOMMENDS MR. BOUTROS-GHALI AS THAT CANDIDATE BUT APPEARS TO
LEAVE OPEN THE PROSPECT OF NAMING ANOTHER AFRICAN IF HIS
NOMINATION IS VETOED.
// OPT // THE START OF THE O-A-U MEETING IN CAMEROON WAS DELAYED
SEVERAL HOURS MONDAY AS HEADS OF STATE MET PRIVATELY TO DISCUSS
THE U-N SECRETARY GENERAL'S POSITION. IN THE END, THE
ORGANZIATION'S ENDORSEMENT WAS NOT UNANIMOUS. RWANDA SAID IT
WOULD OPPOSE MR. BOUTROS-GHALI BECAUSE OF HIS DECISION TO
WITHDRAW U-N FORCES FROM THE COUNTRY DURING ETHNIC VIOLENCE TWO
YEARS AGO.
// OPT // MR. BOUTROS-GHALI WAS IN CAMEROON FOR THE SUMMIT. HE
DEFENDED HIS RECORD AS U-N CHIEF, AND RECALLED A U-N INITIATIVE
LAUNCHED IN MARCH, DESIGNED TO IMPROVE FOOD SECURITY IN AFRICA
AND CREATE GREATER ACCESS TO WORLD AGRICULTURAL MARKETS. HE SAID
HE HAS ALWAYS CHAMPIONED AFRICA, TELLING DELEGATES, "AFRICA CAN
COUNT ON ME."
// OPT // U-S ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR AFRICAN AFFAIRS
GEORGE MOOSE WAS ALSO AT THE MEETING IN CAMEROON. HE SAID THE
UNITED STATES WOULD SUPPORT ANOTHER AFRICAN FOR THE U-N POST.
THE SECRETARY GENERAL'S POSITION TRADITIONALLY ROTATES AMONG THE
CONTINENTS WITH EACH GROUP GETTING AT LEAST TWO TERMS. // END
OPT // (SIGNED)
NEB/STS/JWH/CF
09-Jul-96 11:37 AM EDT (1537 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Help! Aids, Africa- Gambia!!!
Message-ID: <3532A64558@amadeus.cmi.no>
Hello Gambia-l,
I would like you to help me with statistics on Aids in Africa and in The
Gambia in particular.
I am going to participate in a national tv programme on Friday
evening. A Norwegian Doctor (medical) went out saying that
"Norwegians should not have sex with Africans". In addition he used
The Gambia as an example of a "high risk" African country, with serious Aids
problems. The aids and Africans debate has been going on for over a
week now. Officials of the Norwegian state are backing the "racist" doctor on his
statements. The latest statement was that" every 10th African in
Norway has Aids". No statistics were provide to justify the
statement. This latest statement was however refuted today by a
Professor on epidimology.
I know the notice is too short, but please help me (especially those
in The Gambia). It is easier to talk when has some statistics to base
ones arguments on.
Looking forward to here from you.
Shalom,
Famara.
Famara, I did a search in my university library catalog and indexes and I
found these two forwarded citations on aids in The Gambia. Please note
that I am not endorsing or refuting them. I have not even read them.
Besides I do not know the validity of such studies as I do not want to get
into another heated debate like the issue of The Gambia's dependence on
foreign aid. Anyway, since you are interested in the subject, I decided to
pass on what I found. They have abstracts that will give an abbreviated
summary of the articles.
Thanks
Tony
Document 1
Author: da-Costa-Peter.
Title: AIDS in the Gambia.
Source: Africa-Report. Jan-Feb, 1994. v39(n1). p52(2).
Abstract: The latest National AIDS Control Program figures for
Gambia showed that 42% of AIDS cases tested
positive for HIV-1, 53% for HIV-2 and 5% for both viruses.
Previous figures showed that 60%, 36% and 4% of AIDS
cases were caused by HIV-2, HIV-1 and combined HIV-1 and HIV-2,
respectively. The increasing prevalence of HIV-1, which is more
virulent and is responsible for most cases of AIDS
worldwide, is causing alarm in Gambia's medical community.
Tourists and Gambians travelling abroad may have brought HIV-1
into the country, while sex workers are responsible for
increased transmission rates.
Subject: AIDS-(Disease) -- Gambia. HIV-(Viruses) --
Transmission.
Geog. Name: Gambia -- Health-aspects.
Geog. Code: FWGA
ISSN: 0001-9836
Holdings: Suzzallo Periodicals Stacks
CALL NUMBER: DT1 .A218
LIB HAS: v.12- (1967-)
Undergraduate Microfilm
SHELVED BY TITLE: Africa report
CALL NUMBER: Microfilm B1594
LIB HAS: v.22- (1977-) LIBRARY USE ONLY
Undergraduate Periodicals
SHELVED BY TITLE: Africa report
CALL NUMBER: DT1. A218
LIB HAS: v.18-21 (1973-1976) LATEST ISSUES ON DISPLAY; Held
until microfilm received; LIBRARY USE ONLY
{Aux. Stacks - request at Suzzallo Central Circ}
CALL NUMBER: 960 AF
LIB HAS: v.v.5, no.10-v.11 (Oct.1960-1966)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Tue, 9 Jul 1996 13:26:05 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: data retrieved from Expanded Academic Index 1989- (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960709132523.2603B-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
FYI-
Tony
Document 2
Author: Pickering-H. Todd-J. Pepin-J. Wilkins-A.
Title: Prostitutes and their clients: a Gambian survey.
Source: Social-Science-and-Medicine. Jan, 1992. v34(n1). p75(14).
Copyright: COPYRIGHT Pergamon Press Ltd. 1992
Illustration: map. table.
Abstract: The social backgrounds and working behavior of 248 prostitutes
in urb an and rural areas of The Gambia were
investigated. Prostitutes were found to be highly mo bile,
moving frequently between a number of working locations in The
Gambia and neighbouring Senegal, from which most of
them originated. The educational level of prostitutes and the
standard of living of livingof their natal families were above
average. Prostitutes worked on average four days a week and
had betw een two and three clients a night. Condoms were used
in up to 80% of contacts. 795 clients of prostitutes were
interviewed and found to be on average of low educational and
occupational status. Half were non-Gambian and most were
currentlyL travelling or living away from home.
Subject: Organizational-behavior -- Analysis. Prostitutes -- Research.
Condoms -- Usage. Social-classes -- Analysis.
Academic-achievement -- Analysis. AIDS-virus-carriers
-- Gambia.
Geog. Code: FWGA
ISSN: 0277-9536
Holdings: Health Sciences Serials
SHELVED BY TITLE: Social science & medicine [1982]
CALL NUMBER: W1 SO127S
LIB HAS: v.16(1982)-v.39(1994)
v.40:n.1-4,6-12(1995:Jan-Feb,Mar-Jun)
v.41:n.1,3-12(1995:Jul,Aug-Dec) v.42(1996)--
UW-Tacoma Lib. Periodicals
CALL NUMBER: W1 SO127S
LIB HAS: v.34-35 no.2; v.35 no.5- (Jan-Jul 1992; Sept 1992-)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambian July reunion
Message-ID: <9607092047.AA32514@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu>
Hi,
I did not make it to the July reunion this past weekend. Is anyone
willing to give a brief report of the events that took place. I
understand from the schedule that was posted the last couple of weeks,
that there was going to be a conference on Saturday, as well as a
number of recreational events. How was the turnout? Was the
fundrainsing party a success? Were the technical presentations on
gambian related issues interesting? It would be nice for those of
us who did not go to read/hear about it. Thanks!!
-----
N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
Graduate Research Assistant
Dept. of Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering
Iowa State University
Ames, IA 50011
(515) 294-3153
http://www1.nando.net/ans/pana/FEED/96G09112.html
> [Panafrican News Agency]
>
> News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports
> | Africa Press Review
>
> Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All
> rights reserved.
> Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,
> published or used for broadcast without written authorization from
> the Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.
> Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:
> quoiset@sonatel.senet.net
>
> 09 Jul 96 - Nigeria-AIDS
>
> University Students Prefer Sex Without Condoms
>
> From Paul Ejime ; PANA Staff Correspondent
>
> LAGOS, NIGERIA (PANA) - Some Nigerian university students would
> rather prefer to have sex without condoms even when they know that
> the rubber sheaths protect them from contracting the HIV virus,
> which causes AIDS.
>
> This attitude accounts for the low condom use (about 50 percent of
> the research population) among a group of students at the University
> of Lagos, polled in a study on the role and effectiveness of the
> media in disseminating information on the campaigns against AIDS.
>
> The research was carried out by Dr. Florence Chioma Nwachuku, a
> lecturer in the Department of Mass communication, University of
> Lagos.
>
> Nwachuku disclosed her research findings in a paper she presented at
> a recent conference on 'HIV/AIDS and the Media', held at the
> University of Salford, Manchester, England.
>
> Her paper was captioned 'AIDS Campaign and Sexual Behavioural
> Patterns Among Nigerian Youth: A Case Study of University of Lagos
> Students'.
>
> Her research findings are based on answers to a 17-item
> questionnaires that was administered to 1,500 students from various
> faculties of the university. Of this number, a total of 780 (63.6%)
> male, and 446 (36.4%) female respondents returned the questionnaire.
>
> Nwachuku's research revealed that while the majority (1,184) or 96.6
> percent of 1,226 respondents agreed that sexual contact without
> condom was the highest means of transmitting the HIV, some 763 or
> 62.2 percent still believed the virus could be contacted through
> shaking hands with AIDS patients.
>
> Another 490 or 40 percent, aged between 16 and 30 years, who are
> from different ethnic, social and religious backgrounds, are under
> the illusion that HIV could be contacted through the use of public
> toilets.
>
> A staggering 897 respondents, or 73.2 percent, also think that
> people could be infected by using the same spoon, cups and cutlery
> with aids patients.
>
> Even mosquito bite was cited as possible means of HIV-infection by
> 537 (43.8 percent) respondents, while 701 (57.2 percent) say the
> virus could be contracted by kissing a patient, the study further
> reveals.
>
> The questionnaire was based on knowledge of the meaning and
> perception of AIDS, knowledge about HIV transmission and prevention,
> information source for HIV/AIDS, their (students') preference for
> information source, reasons for preferred information source, and
> their (students') sexual profile.
>
> The World Health Organization (WHO) says some 13 million African
> adults are currently infected with the HIV virus that causes AIDS.
> They represent 65 percent of the total number of people infected
> with HIV worldwide.
>
> Current data for Nigeria (Africa's most populous nation, accounting
> for one-fifth of the continent's population) are not available. But
> the national AIDS control programme put the number of AIDS cases in
> the country at some 5,000 as at December 1995.
>
> However, Nwachuku also blames Youth misconception about AIDS on
> inadequate sex education among the country's young people.
>
> "Parents and religious institutions in Nigeria have constituted a
> stumbling block in the drive to provide young people with knowledge
> about sex and sexuality," she said, corroborating findings of
> previous studies.
>
> She stresses the need "to mount and sustain a major
> information/education campaign to bring the reality of AIDS to the
> youth."
>
> Mass media are relevant for dissemination of information about
> HIV/AIDS, she emphasised.
>
> While the print media (newspapers/magazines/journals) and the radio,
> provide the youth with the most information about AIDS, data on
> source of information preference from the research indicated that
> television was the most preferred medium of information about the
> disease, Nwachuku exposes.
>
> She suggests that reports by the print media should be illustrated
> with pictures, while the electronic media, especially television,
> should make use of more audio-visual materials for credibility and
> greater effect.
> --------------------------------------------------------------------
>
> AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times
---------------------------------251681096922475
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
[Panafrican News Agency]
News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |
Africa Press Review
Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights
reserved.
Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, published
or used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican News
Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.
Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:
quoiset@sonatel.senet.net
09 Jul 96 - Nigeria-AIDS
University Students Prefer Sex Without Condoms
>From Paul Ejime ; PANA Staff Correspondent
LAGOS, NIGERIA (PANA) - Some Nigerian university students would rather
prefer to have sex without condoms even when they know that the rubber
sheaths protect them from contracting the HIV virus, which causes AIDS.
This attitude accounts for the low condom use (about 50 percent of the
research population) among a group of students at the University of Lagos,
polled in a study on the role and effectiveness of the media in
disseminating information on the campaigns against AIDS.
The research was carried out by Dr. Florence Chioma Nwachuku, a lecturer in
the Department of Mass communication, University of Lagos.
Nwachuku disclosed her research findings in a paper she presented at a
recent conference on 'HIV/AIDS and the Media', held at the University of
Salford, Manchester, England.
Her paper was captioned 'AIDS Campaign and Sexual Behavioural Patterns Among
Nigerian Youth: A Case Study of University of Lagos Students'.
Her research findings are based on answers to a 17-item questionnaires that
was administered to 1,500 students from various faculties of the university.
Of this number, a total of 780 (63.6%) male, and 446 (36.4%) female
respondents returned the questionnaire.
Nwachuku's research revealed that while the majority (1,184) or 96.6 percent
of 1,226 respondents agreed that sexual contact without condom was the
highest means of transmitting the HIV, some 763 or 62.2 percent still
believed the virus could be contacted through shaking hands with AIDS
patients.
Another 490 or 40 percent, aged between 16 and 30 years, who are from
different ethnic, social and religious backgrounds, are under the illusion
that HIV could be contacted through the use of public toilets.
A staggering 897 respondents, or 73.2 percent, also think that people could
be infected by using the same spoon, cups and cutlery with aids patients.
Even mosquito bite was cited as possible means of HIV-infection by 537 (43.8
percent) respondents, while 701 (57.2 percent) say the virus could be
contracted by kissing a patient, the study further reveals.
The questionnaire was based on knowledge of the meaning and perception of
AIDS, knowledge about HIV transmission and prevention, information source
for HIV/AIDS, their (students') preference for information source, reasons
for preferred information source, and their (students') sexual profile.
The World Health Organization (WHO) says some 13 million African adults are
currently infected with the HIV virus that causes AIDS. They represent 65
percent of the total number of people infected with HIV worldwide.
Current data for Nigeria (Africa's most populous nation, accounting for
one-fifth of the continent's population) are not available. But the national
AIDS control programme put the number of AIDS cases in the country at some
5,000 as at December 1995.
However, Nwachuku also blames Youth misconception about AIDS on inadequate
sex education among the country's young people.
"Parents and religious institutions in Nigeria have constituted a stumbling
block in the drive to provide young people with knowledge about sex and
sexuality," she said, corroborating findings of previous studies.
She stresses the need "to mount and sustain a major information/education
campaign to bring the reality of AIDS to the youth."
Mass media are relevant for dissemination of information about HIV/AIDS, she
emphasised.
While the print media (newspapers/magazines/journals) and the radio, provide
the youth with the most information about AIDS, data on source of
information preference from the research indicated that television was the
most preferred medium of information about the disease, Nwachuku exposes.
She suggests that reports by the print media should be illustrated with
pictures, while the electronic media, especially television, should make use
of more audio-visual materials for credibility and greater effect.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times
---------------------------------251681096922475--
Date: Tue, 09 Jul 1996 20:24:12 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Members; Conference
Message-ID: <01I6VR89LJWW000BEH@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Gambia-l:
L. A. Bojang (DC), Cherno Bandeh (Atlanta), and Muhammed Ceesay (Atlanta)
have just been added to our list. We look forward to their brief intros.
The Conference in Atlanta was a non-event: schedules and venues kept
changing by the minute until the program was cancelled. I believe we
need re-evaluate the organization of such events in view of the
Atlanta experience.
I enjoyed the soccer matches and the parties but I was frustrated by the
fact that almost every event started at least three hours late. I am
in a hurry, but I will say more later.
Amadou Scattred-Janneh
From:L.A.BOJANG
Sender:GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Reply -to AJANNEH@pstcc.cctn.us
Gambia-1:
Thanks for your admission.
I' m the Finance Attache' at the Embassy of The Gambia to U.S.A
and the UN Mission at Washington DC and New york respectively,
based in Washington DC.
I look forward to exchanging ideas and meeting you all on issues
of the day particularly things relating to developments of our home.
I am therefore calling on all brothers and sisters both at home and
abroad to join this important organization.
On the confrance at Atlanta which could not be held for some reasons,we need
to document the logistics of any such confrence
in future with assignments to various individuals so the anytime
things are not working we'll know before it's too late.
Once again I thank you all.
L.A.BOJANG.
------------------------------
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambian July reunion
Message-ID: <960710010936_234469205@emout15.mail.aol.com>
Well, July 4th re-union is gone and as promised here are the results of the
Dodou Mbye memorial soccer tournament:
Atlanta vs Senegal 5-2
Washington vs Carolina 4-1
Senegal vs Dallas 0-0
Washington vs Miami 2-0
Atlanta vs Dallas 3-0
Miami vs Carolina 0-0
Finals: Atlanta vs Washington 0-0 (4-2 Atlanta wins in penalties)
Most Disciplined Player: Lamin Fye(Atlanta)
Best Goalkeeper: Kebba Janneh(Atlanta)
Leading Goalscorer: Tie..Karra Ceesay(Atlanta)Star Sanyang(DC)5 each.
MVPs: Karra Ceesay and Sheikh Ndure(Atlanta)
Most Improved Team: Senegal
Ronders Champs: Atlanta Ladies(by virture of D.C forfeit)
Overall it was a well played tourney. Atlanta was very outstanding, and D.C's
problem was overconfidence, and the rest of the pool with the exception of
Senegal were all mediocre teams. As my third year co-ordinating this
tournament, I will be stepping down to give somebody else a chance to
probably do a better job.
In the Legends game, Atlanta won with Major Omar Fye scoring the lone goal.
Finally, the turn-out was great, everything almost went as planned.Thanks and
so long..BS
------------------------------
Hi,
The following is the intro sent by Tombong Saidy and rejected by
the server for reasons as of yet unknown.
-Abdou.
*********************************************************************
Hello Gambia-L,
Thank you for allowing me to join the group. I hope my membership will add
something posetive to the discussions .
For those of you who do not know , i am originally from Kaur, Wharftown for
that matter .Kaur is located in CRD (Central River Division, formerly M.I.D )
and it is between Farafenni and Kuntaur .I went to Kaur Primary School and
Kaur Secondary Technical School ,and then to Nusrat High School and St.
Augustine's High School for 6th Form.
I came to the US in early '80s and i have been here ever since .From 1990 to
present i started going to The Gambia atleast twice a year.I have always been
active in Gambia politics one way or the other and closely monitoring the
political situation .
Following the military take over in The Gambia on July 22 ,1994 , i was
appointed Counselor and Charge d'Affaires of The Gambia .I am presently the
acting Ambassador of The Gambia to the US, Canada, Mexico ,South America, The
Caribean, Japan ,Indonesea, and South Korea.
I would like you to know that i am glad to be part of such a productive
group.
Best regards to all.
Tombong Saidy
Hi Folks,
Here is another message from Tombong. I will check to see why the
server is acting erratically.
-Abdou.
*******************************************************************************
Subject: Gambian July reunion
Hi Ms N'jie,
I made it to Atlanta and you did not miss much.There was no conference
whatsoever, all there was, were a lot of partying. The turn out was great
and the fundraising party i heard was a success( i came in the day after ).
There was a great soccer tournament won by Atlanta on penalty kicks. The
finals was between DC and Atlanta .There were teams from Miami, North
Carolina, Texas, DC, Atlanta and a Senegalese team fom Atlanta. DC , the
defending champions won all their games to the finals , but lost to Atlanta
5-4.
There was also an 'OLD HANDS' game between Atlanta veterants and 'The Rest'.
I captained 'The Rest' and we lost one to zero. But it was fun to watch.
One thing good about these reunions, one get to see long lost friends and
relatives.
The Gambia National Troupe was there and during the Saturday Party, they gave
us a short but beautiful show.
I hope this answers you questions.
Regards
Tombong
Hi,
I have been having problems with the mail that you are sending to
the list. In the future, when replying to postings, can you please make
sure that you either enter the reply button or that you enter the
following address: gambia-l@u.washington.edul .
Thank you,
-Abdou.
Commercial activity in Banjul was reportedly at a standstill recently
following the killing of a Guinean merchant. (source: VOA).
Tombong:
Are you still convinced that free and fair elections could be organized
by the AFPRC?
Why has the ban on political activity (which is selectively enforced) not
yet been lifted despite the various schedules published by the AFPRC?
What in the world do you think would prevent another group of soldiers
or ordinary citizens from overthrowing the current regime or its
immediate successor?
I can foresee many of the constitutional provisions and the acts & actions
of the AFPRC being used to justify a putsch.
Any one can respond to the questions.
(Note: my distaste for the military and its violations of basic human rights
should in no way be translated as support for the re-establishment of the
Jawara kleptocracy. We deserve better than both!)
Salaam!
Amadou Scattred-Janneh
------------------------------
DATE=7/9/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-199961
TITLE=NIGER/POLITICS (2ND S- UPDATE)
BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK
DATELINE=NIAMEY
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: NIGER'S MILITARY GOVERNMENT HAS BANNED POLITICAL ACTIVITY
IN THE COUNTRY FOLLOWING CALLS FOR A GENERAL STRIKE BY THE
COUNTRY'S LABOR UNIONS. THE STRIKE CALL FOLLOWED THE ARREST OF
OPPOSITION CANDIDATES AND THE DISSOLUTION ON THE INDEPENDENT
ELECTORAL COMMISSION. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK
REPORTS FROM THE NIGER CAPITAL, NIAMEY.
TEXT: IN A STATEMENT BROADCAST ON NATIONAL TELEVISION, THE
MILITARY GOVERNMENT BANNED ALL POLITICAL GATHERINGS. IT WARNED
LABOR LEADERS NOT TO LAUNCH A STRIKE AND TO KEEP OUT OF
POLITICAL AFFAIRS. THE GOVERNMENT DID NOT SPECIFY WHAT ACTION IT
WOULD TAKE TO COUNTER A LABOR WALKOUT.
LABOR UNION LEADERS SAY THEY WILL BEGIN THE STRIKE THURSDAY TO
PROTEST WHAT THEY CALLED A MILITARY THREAT AGAINST DEMOCRACY IN
NIGER.
THE STRIKE CALL FOLLOWED THE ARREST OF OPPOSITION CANDIDATES AND
THE DISSOLUTION OF THE INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSION. IN A
NEWS CONFERENCE, GENERAL IBRAHIM BARE MAINASSARA DENIED THE
CANDIDATES HAD BEEN PLACED UNDER HOUSE ARREST AND SAID HE
DISSOLVED THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION BECAUSE IT HAD ENGAGED IN
FRAUD.
WITH JUST UNDER ONE-HALF OF THE VOTES COUNTED, MILITARY LEADER
GENERAL MAINASSARA APPEARS TO HAVE A SUBSTANTIAL LEAD OVER HIS
FOUR OPPONENTS. FINAL RESULTS ARE EXPECTED LATER THIS WEEK.
THE NATIONAL ELECTION IS INTENDED TO RESTORE CIVILIAN RULE
FOLLOWING A MILITARY TAKE OVER LAST JANUARY. (SIGNED)
NEB/WPM/GKT/LWM
09-Jul-96 7:47 PM EDT (2347 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
Gambia-l:
One of the VOA pieces was sent by mistake. Sorry!
The second article, on politics in Niger, should give us a lot to
think about regarding our "transition" to democracy.
Peace.
Amadou
Abdou, thanks for forwarding Tombong's rejected messages. If you notice,
he is sending the messages to GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu instead of just
Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Off course, Gambia is not case sensitive in this case. Maybe,
Tombong should give it a try at the other way around and see whether it
will go through.
Thanks
Tony
INTRO: A GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT GROUP, PLAN INTERNATIONAL, IS HAS
BUILT MUCH OF ITS MISSION AROUND THE BELIEF THAT
CHILDREN ARE AMONG THE WORLD'S GREATEST RESOURCES. FOR
60 YEARS, THE PRIVATE, BRITISH-BASED ORGANIZATION
(LOCATED NEAR LONDON) HAS BEEN DEDICATED TO MEETING THE
NEEDS OF POOR CHILDREN. IN AFRICA, THE GROUP IS ACTIVE
IN 20 COUNTRIES, INCLUDING (THE WEST AFRICA NATION OF)
GHANA. PLAN INTERNATIONAL IS MOST WELL-KNOWN FOR ITS
CHILD SPONSORSHIP PROGRAM, THROUGH WHICH PEOPLE FROM
DEVELOPED COUNTRIES MAKE MONTHLY DONATIONS OF MONEY TO
HELP SUPPORT CHILDREN IN THE THIRD WORLD. VOA'S DEBORAH
BLOCK TELLS US MORE ABOUT THAT PROGRAM, AND THE WORK OF
CARE INTERNATIONAL IN GHANA.
TEXT: FOR THE PAST FOUR YEARS, PLAN INTERNATIONAL HAS BEEN
WORKING IN 80 COMMUNITIES IN THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN
REGIONS OF GHANA. THE GROUP HELPS TRAIN TEACHERS AND
DEVELOP PRE-SCHOOLS, AND PROVIDES FUNDS SO VILLAGES CAN
BUILD BADLY-NEEDED SCHOOLS. IT IS ALSO ASSISTING
GHANA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH ON WAYS TO IMPROVE
IMMUNIZATION AND MATERNAL AND CHILD CARE PROGRAMS.
THE DIRECTOR OF PLAN INTERNATIONAL IN GHANA IS DIANE
EVERAERT CARAZAS (EH-VER-ET (CAR-AH-SAS). SHE SAYS THE
DEVELOPMENT GROUP KEEPS ITS ADMINISTRATIVE AND OPERATING
COSTS TO A MINIMUM, AND THAT ABOUT 90 PERCENT OF ALL
REVENUES GO DIRECTLY TO PROJECTS THAT WILL IN SOME WAY
HELP CHILDREN. MS. EVERAERT CARAZAS SAYS ONLY ABOUT TEN
PERCENT OF THE GROUP'S FUNDING COMES FROM CORPORATIONS
AND GOVERNMENTS. THE REST COMES FROM PEOPLE WHO
PARTICIPATE IN THE CHILD SPONSORSHIP PROGRAM. MS.
EVERAERT CARAZAS SAYS MOST OF THE SPONSORS ARE FROM
HOLLAND, FOLLOWED BY GERMANS AND JAPANESE. DONORS LEARN
NOT ONLY ABOUT THE CHILD THEY SUPPORT, BUT ALSO ABOUT
THE ENVIRONMENT HE OR SHE COMES FROM.
"THEY GET INFORMATION ON THE CHILD, BUT REALLY THEY'RE
ALSO INTERESTED IN INFORMATION ABOUT THE FAMILY BECAUSE
WE CAN'T TAKE THE CHILD OUT OF THE CONTEXT OF ITS FAMILY
AND ITS COMMUNITY. SO REALLY TO MAKE A SUSTAINABLE
IMPACT ON THE CHILD, WE NEED TO DEAL WITH THE FAMILY
INCOME, HYGENE, HEALTH, WATER."
TEXT: THE DEVELOPMENT EXPERT SAYS HER ORGANIZATION DOES NOT
TELL LOCAL COMMUNITIES WHAT KINDS OF PROJECTS THEY
SHOULD DO TO HELP THEIR CHILDREN, BUT ASKS THEM WHAT
THEIR NEEDS ARE. SHE SAYS, IN THIS WAY, THE CHILD NOT
ONLY RECEIVES INDIVIDUAL HELP, BUT THE COMMUNITY IS
SERVED AS A WHOLE.
"EVERY COMMUNITY, EVERY COUNTRY, EVERY VILLAGE IS
DIFFERENT AS FAR AS WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE TO IMPROVE THE
CHILD'S POTENTIAL IN LIFE. AND I KNOW IT MAY SOUND
RATHER VAGUE, BUT I'VE SEEN THINGS VARY FROM CREDIT
PROGRAMS MANAGED BY WOMEN, TO GRAIN MILLS, TO SCHOOLS
BUILT AND MANAGED BY CHILDREN THEMSELVES, IN URBAN
CENTERS, CHILDREN REALIZING THEY NEEDED A VOCATIONAL
CENTER, AND BUILT ONE, AND IT SPARKED A GREAT DEAL OF
INCOME FOR THEM. JUST BELIEVING IN THEMSELVES."
TEXT: GHANA'S PLAN INTERNATIONAL DIRECTOR SAYS DONORS IN
WESTERN COUNTRIES USUALLY LEARN ABOUT THE PROGRAM
THROUGH THEIR RADIO OR NEWSPAPER, OR FROM FRIENDS WHO
ARE ALREADY SPONSORING A CHILD.
"WHEN THEY DECIDE THEY WANT TO SPONSOR A CHILD THEY'RE
OFFERED A PICTURE OF THE CHILD, THE FAMILY, AND A
COMMUNITY PROFILE, AND A CASE HISTORY OF THE CHILD. AND
THEN ONCE THEY GET THAT, AND THEY DECIDE THEY WANT TO BE
A SPONSOR, THEY GET A FIRST LETTER FROM THE CHILD. NOW,
IN MANY INSTANCES, THE CHILDREN ACTUALLY CAN'T WRITE
BECAUSE THE LITERACY RATE IS LOW (IN MANY DEVELOPING
COUNTRIES) AND THEY MIGHT SEND PICTURES, OR WHAT THEY
WANT TO SEND FROM THEIR HEART. IT'S ALSO A REAL
OPPORTUNITY FOR CHILDREN TO LEARN ABOUT DIFFRERENT
COUNTRIES AND WIDEN THEIR PERSPECTIVE, WHICH REALLY DOES
EVENTALLY HAVE AN IMPACT ON THEIR POTENTIAL."
TEXT: MS. EVERAERT CARAZAS SAYS THAT IMPACT CAN MAKE ALL THE
DIFFERENCE IN A CHILD'S LIFE.
"I'VE SEEN CHILDREN REALIZE THAT, 'SOMEBODY CARES ABOUT
ME' AND THAT 'I AM IMPORTANT'. AND OFTEN CHILDREN IN
DEVELOPING COUNTRIES DON'T GET THE MESSAGE THAT I'M
IMPORTANT. THERE ARE SO MANY BURDENS ON THE FAMILY, AND
THE 'I AM IMPORTANT' OFTEN GETS LOST. AND I THINK
SPONSORS CAN REALLY MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN THEIR LETTERS.
AND I'VE SEEN CHILDREN, BECAUSE OF SPONSORS, DECIDE THAT
EDUCATION FOR THEM IS A PRIORITY, AND I'VE SEEN THEM
WORK TOWARDS IT. SO IT'S AN OPPORTUNITY, THROUGH YOUR
FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION, TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON PEOPLE'S
LIVES, BUT ALSO THROUGH WHAT YOU WRITE AND SAY, AND
OFTEN OUR SPONSORS VISIT THE CHILDREN AND THIS HAS A
TREMENDOUS IMPACT ON THEIR LIVES."
TEXT: SHE SAYS THOSE VISITS ARE OFTEN EMOTIONAL, BOTH FOR THE
CHILD AND THE SPONSOR.
"A LOT OF IT DEPENDS ON THE AMOUNT OF TIME THE SPONSOR
HAS HAD THE CHILD. IF IT'S A LONG TIME THERE'S SO MUCH
EMOTION ON BOTH SIDES BECAUSE THEY REALLY KNOW A LOT
ABOUT EACH OTHER THROUGH THEIR CORRESPONDENCE. THERE'S
OFTEN A LOT OF TEARS. USUALLY THE VILLAGES ARE REALLY
EXCITED ABOUT HAVING A SPONSOR, OR SOMEONE FROM ANOTHER
COUNTRY, COME TO VISIT. AND THERE'S OFTEN A GREAT DEAL
OF FESTIVITIES."
TEXT: DIANE EVERAERT CARAZAS, REFLECTING ON HER EXPERIENCE
WITH PLAN INTERNATIONAL, SAYS AN INVESTMENT IN CHILDREN
IS AN INVESTMENT IN THE WORLD'S FUTURE. (SIGNED)
http://www1.nando.net/ans/west/west.gambia.80039371999.html
> Daily Observer
>
> [------------------------------------------------]
>
> Gambia
>
> Draft Constitution 'Tailor-Made' To Ensure Chairman's Election
>
> Daily Observer - June 28, 1996
>
> Banjul - The ousted Gambian President, Sir Dawda Jawara, has alleged
> that the Draft Constitution is designed in such a way that it would
> "disqualify a wide range of Gambians from running for any office and
> eliminating some potentially popular candidates from contesting the
> forthcoming elections".
>
> The Draft Constitution is to be put before a referendum on August 7
> 1996, for approval or rejection. In a press release issued from
> London, deposed President Jawara also alleges: "The Draft
> Constitution is tailor-made to elect one particular person, the
> Chairman of the AFPRC, to office."
>
> The five-page press release, signed and faxed to the 'Daily
> Observer' by Sir Dawda himself, contains his comments and
> observations on the Draft Constitution.
>
> Claiming that the Draft Constitution "was drawn up through
> 'consultations' at a time when political parties were banned and
> freedom of association and speech non-existent", the ousted Gambian
> leader asserted that "the Draft cannot, therefore, represent the
> views of Gambian citizens." Below, we publish excerpts from the
> press release:
>
> Political parties have to meet several onerous conditions to qualify
> to register as political parties. These requirements ren counter to
> the need to guarantee the freedom of association as contained in the
> 1970 Republican Constitution and (allegedly observed to the letter
> in 30 years of Government preceding the military take-over on the
> 22nd July, 1996. Hitherto, political parties have never been
> required to register. The establishment of political parties should
> not be subjected to the approval of any authority.
>
> The preamble to the constitution is (allegedly) self-serving
> propaganda. It is superfluous and should be expunged from a serious
> document like the constitution.
>
> The protection of fundamental rights and freedoms should be total
> and absolute. These basic rights should not be watered down by the
> juxtaposing of other rights to confuse the people as practised in
> former communist regimes.
>
> The creation of an Independent Electoral Commission should be an
> improvement on what existed before. The Electoral Commission should
> not be the creature of the President. Appointments to the Commission
> should be done through consultation primarily with political
> parties, civic associations and ultimately endorsed by the National
> Assembly or Parliment.
>
> The residency qualification for membership to the National Assembly
> is irrational and restrictive and interferes with the citizens right
> to elect a candidate of his or her choice irrespective of where he
> lives in the country.
>
> The question of a member of the National Assembly vacating his seat
> because of the following is not acceptable:
>
> He or she ceases to be a member of the political party of which he
> or she was a member at the time of his or her election;
>
> If being electecd as an Independent candidate he or she joins a
> political party;
>
> If being a member representing a single seat constituency he or she
> is recalled by the electorate of that constituency.
>
> The provisions under this section amount to disenfranchising those
> who voted for the member of the Assembly.
>
> The question of recall of a member of a National Assembly by a least
> one third of the registered voters in the Constituency will lead to
> chaos and is a recipe for instability.
>
> Chapters 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 relating to the Police and
> Prisons Service, The Armed Forces, the National Youths Service, the
> National Council for Civic Education, etc., should not be included
> in the constitution. The establishment and operations of these
> services are already incorporated in various Acts of Parliament.
> These Acts could be improved through amendments if necessary.
>
> Chapter 19 of the Media should be expunged from the Draft
> Constitution. The junta's aim is to rein in the press and bury the
> idea of a free press for ever.
>
> Chapter 21 on the Code of Conduct for Civil Servants should be
> incorporated in the General Orders under the Civil Service Act. This
> chapter does not also belong to the constitution.
>
> Transitional and Consequential Provisions Schedule 2. There are many
> clauses under this Schedule that are totally unacceptable. To name a
> few Subsections (2) and (3) of Section II which would not "allow the
> order, ruling, seizure, sale or alienation of property etc. under
> the authority of any Commission of Enquiry in accordance with a
> decree of the AFPRC, to be challenged or reversed by any court or
> authority under the constitution". This provision runs counter to
> the rule of law and natural justice.
>
> The junta cannot grant itself immunity. The question of immunity has
> to be negotiated properly in the context of an agreed framework with
> the participation of all political parties.
>
> Chapter 7 Clause 88 establishing the composition of members of the
> National Assembly is purely an attempt at gerrymandering by the
> military and should be rejected. Constituencies should be demarcated
> on the basis of demographic and other factors and not on chieftaincy
> Districyt boundaries. It is not surprising therefore, (he alleges),
> that the FONIS where the Chairman hails from would benefit by having
> its numbers of seats increased from 2 to 5 seats as compared to
> Fulladu East, with a voting population more than double that of the
> FONIS, reduced from 3 seats to 1 seat...
>
> The Draft Constitution submitted to the Gambian people by the
> military is unworthy of our country and should be rejected out of
> hand and consigned to the dustbin of history. The Draft Constitution
> cannot be the basis for the restoration of civilian democratic rule.
>
> The ban on political parties and on political activity, freedom of
> expression and of assembly should be lifted.
>
> The draconian decrees directed at muzzling the press should be
> lifted.
>
> Issue Date: June 5, 1996
>
> Copyright 1996 Daily Observer. Distributed via Africa News Online.
> All rights reserved. May not be redistributed, posted to any other
> location, published or used for broadcast without prior written
> authorization from Africa News Service.
> [------------------------------------------------]
>
> West | News Central
Fellas,
While it is difficult for me to attest or refute the former president's =
comments regarding the draft constitution because I have not seen a copy =
yet, I must however say that he has raised a number of critical issues =
that all of us Gambians must address and discuss now. Let us remember =
that a constitution is really the founding block of any nation. It ought =
to be a living document and not a policy making instrument, let alone a =
political tool for the few. Once again, I appeal to anyone who has a =
draft copy to post it on the list soon.
Yaya
http://www1.nando.net/ans/west/west.gambia.80039371999.html
> Daily Observer
>
> [------------------------------------------------]
>
> Gambia
>
> Draft Constitution 'Tailor-Made' To Ensure Chairman's Election
>
> Daily Observer - June 28, 1996
>
> Banjul - The ousted Gambian President, Sir Dawda Jawara, has alleged
> that the Draft Constitution is designed in such a way that it would
> "disqualify a wide range of Gambians from running for any office and
> eliminating some potentially popular candidates from contesting the
> forthcoming elections".
>
> The Draft Constitution is to be put before a referendum on August 7
> 1996, for approval or rejection. In a press release issued from
> London, deposed President Jawara also alleges: "The Draft
> Constitution is tailor-made to elect one particular person, the
> Chairman of the AFPRC, to office."
>
> The five-page press release, signed and faxed to the 'Daily
> Observer' by Sir Dawda himself, contains his comments and
> observations on the Draft Constitution.
>
> Claiming that the Draft Constitution "was drawn up through
> 'consultations' at a time when political parties were banned and
> freedom of association and speech non-existent", the ousted Gambian
> leader asserted that "the Draft cannot, therefore, represent the
> views of Gambian citizens." Below, we publish excerpts from the
> press release:
>
> Political parties have to meet several onerous conditions to qualify
> to register as political parties. These requirements ren counter to
> the need to guarantee the freedom of association as contained in the
> 1970 Republican Constitution and (allegedly observed to the letter
> in 30 years of Government preceding the military take-over on the
> 22nd July, 1996. Hitherto, political parties have never been
> required to register. The establishment of political parties should
> not be subjected to the approval of any authority.
>
> The preamble to the constitution is (allegedly) self-serving
> propaganda. It is superfluous and should be expunged from a serious
> document like the constitution.
>
> The protection of fundamental rights and freedoms should be total
> and absolute. These basic rights should not be watered down by the
> juxtaposing of other rights to confuse the people as practised in
> former communist regimes.
>
> The creation of an Independent Electoral Commission should be an
> improvement on what existed before. The Electoral Commission should
> not be the creature of the President. Appointments to the Commission
> should be done through consultation primarily with political
> parties, civic associations and ultimately endorsed by the National
> Assembly or Parliment.
>
> The residency qualification for membership to the National Assembly
> is irrational and restrictive and interferes with the citizens right
> to elect a candidate of his or her choice irrespective of where he
> lives in the country.
>
> The question of a member of the National Assembly vacating his seat
> because of the following is not acceptable:
>
> He or she ceases to be a member of the political party of which he
> or she was a member at the time of his or her election;
>
> If being electecd as an Independent candidate he or she joins a
> political party;
>
> If being a member representing a single seat constituency he or she
> is recalled by the electorate of that constituency.
>
> The provisions under this section amount to disenfranchising those
> who voted for the member of the Assembly.
>
> The question of recall of a member of a National Assembly by a least
> one third of the registered voters in the Constituency will lead to
> chaos and is a recipe for instability.
>
> Chapters 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 relating to the Police and
> Prisons Service, The Armed Forces, the National Youths Service, the
> National Council for Civic Education, etc., should not be included
> in the constitution. The establishment and operations of these
> services are already incorporated in various Acts of Parliament.
> These Acts could be improved through amendments if necessary.
>
> Chapter 19 of the Media should be expunged from the Draft
> Constitution. The junta's aim is to rein in the press and bury the
> idea of a free press for ever.
>
> Chapter 21 on the Code of Conduct for Civil Servants should be
> incorporated in the General Orders under the Civil Service Act. This
> chapter does not also belong to the constitution.
>
> Transitional and Consequential Provisions Schedule 2. There are many
> clauses under this Schedule that are totally unacceptable. To name a
> few Subsections (2) and (3) of Section II which would not "allow the
> order, ruling, seizure, sale or alienation of property etc. under
> the authority of any Commission of Enquiry in accordance with a
> decree of the AFPRC, to be challenged or reversed by any court or
> authority under the constitution". This provision runs counter to
> the rule of law and natural justice.
>
> The junta cannot grant itself immunity. The question of immunity has
> to be negotiated properly in the context of an agreed framework with
> the participation of all political parties.
>
> Chapter 7 Clause 88 establishing the composition of members of the
> National Assembly is purely an attempt at gerrymandering by the
> military and should be rejected. Constituencies should be demarcated
> on the basis of demographic and other factors and not on chieftaincy
> Districyt boundaries. It is not surprising therefore, (he alleges),
> that the FONIS where the Chairman hails from would benefit by having
> its numbers of seats increased from 2 to 5 seats as compared to
> Fulladu East, with a voting population more than double that of the
> FONIS, reduced from 3 seats to 1 seat...
>
> The Draft Constitution submitted to the Gambian people by the
> military is unworthy of our country and should be rejected out of
> hand and consigned to the dustbin of history. The Draft Constitution
> cannot be the basis for the restoration of civilian democratic rule.
>
> The ban on political parties and on political activity, freedom of
> expression and of assembly should be lifted.
>
> The draconian decrees directed at muzzling the press should be
> lifted.
>
> Issue Date: June 5, 1996
>
> Copyright 1996 Daily Observer. Distributed via Africa News Online.
> All rights reserved. May not be redistributed, posted to any other
> location, published or used for broadcast without prior written
> authorization from Africa News Service.
> [------------------------------------------------]
>
> West | News Central
BOSTON (Reuter) - A drug discovered in China from the
qinghao plant is just as effective against malaria as the
conventional drug quinine, two teams of researchers reported in
Thursday's New England Journal of Medicine.
Although the drug, artemether, is unavailable in the United
States, where malaria is rare and not considered a major health
problem, the findings could have a major impact elsewhere in the
world, where some two million people die from it each year.
Doctors have been looking for a new drug that would be
equally as effective as conventional medicines in treating the
disease because the parasite responsible for malaria has been
developing a resistance to conventional medicines.
But the authors of new studies, while reporting hopeful
results, warn that artemether should be used cautiously to
prevent the parasite from developing ways to counteract its
effects.
``These new drugs should not be used in an uncontrolled or
unregulated way, or resistance to them will develop,'' said one
of the two research teams, led by Dr. Tran Tinh Hien of the
Center for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
Malaria is usually spread by the bite of an infected
Anopheles mosquito. The parasite is injected into the body by
the insect and infects a person's red blood cells, causing
shivering, fever, sweating and anemia.
The disease is mostly found in developing countries and is a
major threat to travelers and soldiers. A U.S. serviceman
stationed in a country where malaria is endemic is far more
likely to die from the disease than a bullet.
Quinine, the conventional medicine, has drawbacks beyond the
fact that some parasites have developed a resistance to it. It
can harm the heart, lead to blindness, rashes, fever and low
blood pressure.
The new tests comparing quinine with artemether were done in
Gambia, West Africa and Ho Chi Minh City.
In the Gambian tests, 576 children with cerebral malaria
were given one of the drugs. The researchers found that the
death rate was virtually identical -- around 21 percent --
whether a child got quinine or artemether manufactured under the
brand name Paluther by Rhone-Poulenc Rorer of Vitry-sur-Seine in
France.
For the Vietnamese study, 560 adults with severe malaria
received quinine or artemether prepared by China's Kunming
Pharmaceutical Company. Again, there was no difference in the
death rate, which averaged about 15 percent.
However, the Vietnamese group found that artemether
recipients tended to remain feverish longer and took longer to
come out of a coma. Quinine, on the other hand, produced low
blood sugar in 1 out of 4 patients.
``Artemether is an effective alternative to quinine for
severe malaria,'' the Hien group said. ``It is simple to
administer, equivalent in overall cost to quinine, and has no
apparent local or serious systemic adverse effects.''
But in an editorial in the medical magazine, Dr. Stephen L.
Hoffman says artemether should prescribed with caution because
studies in dogs and rats have shown that high doses can affect
the brain.
NIAMEY, Niger (Reuter) - Opponents of Niger's military
leader General Ibrahim Bare Mainassara on Wednesday denounced
his poll victory as an electoral coup d'etat and said they were
determined that he should not stay in power.
Provisional results released by the election commission
appointed by Mainassara showed him winning outright with 52.22
percent of votes, while ousted civilian president Mahamane
Ousmane polled 19.75 percent.
After two days of confusion at polling stations around the
West African country, Mainassara on Monday replaced the
Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) with his own
appointees and placed his opponents under house arrest.
``It's not even electoral fraud, it's pure force,'' said
party official Mamane Sani of the National Movement for a
Development Society (MNSD), the biggest party in parliament.
``Everyone knows the ballot boxes were collected by soldiers
and counted in secret.''
Niger's USTN trade union organisation called a nationwide
general strike from Thursday.
``It will continue for as long as it takes to get the CENI
reinstated and will be accompanied by rallies and marches,''
said USTN official Ayouba Ibro.
He dismissed a government ban on public gatherings as
intimidatory. ``The communique is an attempt to defraud our
citizens of their basic liberties,'' he said.
The results, which must be confirmed by the Supreme Court,
put turnout at 66.36 percent of Niger's 3.8 million voters,
despite problems distributing electoral lists and voter cards.
After dissolution of the CENI, local authorities took charge
of the count in the interior. In Niamey, security forces
collected ballot boxes and took them to town halls. Political
parties boycotted the new election commission.
Mainassara, who took power in a January military coup, stood
as an independent candidate against the leaders of the four main
political parties.
Results showed that MNSD leader Mamadou Tandja polled 15.65
percent, former prime minister Mahamadou Issoufou polled 7.6
percent, and Adamou Moumouni Djermakoye polled 4.77 percent.
The candidates are under house arrest and their telephones
have been cut off, though aides at the homes of Tandja and
Issoufou said visitors -- though not journalists -- were being
admitted since Wednesday morning.
Mahamane was still only allowed to see family members.
Officials of his Democratic and Social Convention said the
results had been falsified and they were collecting the real
figures from their party officials in the interior.
``We are supporting the USTN strike call,'' said party
official Bacharou Falke. ``Our aim is to remove Bare.''
Mainassara's coup put an end to a 16-month political impasse
between Mahamane and his prime minister and was initially viewed
as a necessary evil both in Niger and abroad.
The International Monetary Fund signed a new accord with the
government in May, stipulating that holding of elections should
be a condition for future release of funds.
Mainassara insisted on July 7 despite the electoral
commission's requests for more time. Niamey and districts of the
interior where voter lists and electoral cards did not arrive on
time voted on Monday, but many people were unable to cast their
ballots because they could not find their names on voter lists.
France, former colonial power in Niger, voiced concern at
the way the election had been held. After the January coup, it
froze aid but has since argued that the European Union, which
cut off aid, should resume assistance for the sake of stability.
GENEVA (Reuter) - Southern and central African countries are
likely to become the main victims of global warming which is
already damaging their economies through drought, an
environmental report said Wednesday.
The report, issued by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF),
said that, unless a rise in temperatures is halted, among future
effects would be the spread of lowland diseases to big African
cities and the destruction of wildlife and its habitat.
``Climate change will alter natural vegetation, wildlife
habitats, crop-growing seasons and the distribution of pests and
diseases throughout southern Africa,'' the Swiss-based body
said.
``In some areas, the effects of climate change are already
evident. Over the past 20 years, there has been noticeably less
rainfall in southern Africa and drought has become an
increasingly serious threat.''
The report was issued as 150 countries debated at a
U.N.-sponsored conference in Geneva whether to set tougher
targets for reductions of the greenhouse gas emissions -- mainly
from coal and oil -- widely blamed for warming.
A loose coalition of governments, the insurance industry,
environmental groups, U.N. agencies including the World Health
Organization and a wide-ranging panel of scientists and
economists agree action is needed.
They are opposed by governments that say cutting emissions
by switching away from traditional energy sources would be too
costly, by energy industry groups and by some scientists who
insist man's role in global warming is unproven.
The WWF, with other environmental and medical groups and
small island states which fear lare-scale flooding as sea levels
rise, say even governments supporting cuts in emissions are not
going far enough.
Current targets under the United Nations' 1992 Climate
Change Convention provide for reductions by the year 2000 to the
levels of 1990, which would mean cuts in the use of oil and coal
and a steady move to new energy sources.
The WWF and the island states want a legally-binding target
for the year 2005 that would oblige convention signatories to
reduce the amounts of greenhouse gas they allowed into the
atmosphere in 1990 by 20 percent.
The WWF report, ``Climate Change and Southern Africa,'' said
experts expected the continent's open grasslands ``to give way
to scrubby bush'' while the savannah highlands might also be at
risk if warming continued.
``We estimate that climate change will alter the habitat in
between 15 and 20 percent of southern Africa's large nature
reserves, including Kruger National park and the Okavango
Delta,'' said WWF specialist Adam Markham.
``This will obviously have a serious impact for conservation
and tourism -- an important revenue source in many southern
African countries.''
People would also be affected, the report said, noting that
between 1985 and 1995, bore holes in Zimbabwe, Mozambique,
Zambia and northern South Africa dried up, making it impossible
to grow crops or maintain livestock herds.
A drought in 1991-92 put more than 18 million people in 10
countries at risk of starvation, it added.
Echoing a report issued on Tuesday by the WHO, it said
global warming would expose millions of Africans to new health
risks as mosquito populations increased and more of the
continent's people became vulnerable to malaria.
High-lying, malaria-free cities such as the Zimbabwean
capital Harare and Nairobi in Kenya would also be at risk. There
had already been reports of malaria moving to higher altitudes
in Ethiopia, Rwanda and Tanzania because of warmer temperatures.
``The whole of Africa contributes around seven per cent of
the world's greenhouse gas emissions,'' said Markham. ``It is
both ironic and tragic that Africa should suffer such
devastating effects as a result of other countries's
activities.''
INTRO: SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT NELSON MANDELA CONTINUED HIS
STATE VISIT TO BRITAIN WITH A SPEECH THURSDAY TO BOTH HOUSES OF
THE BRITISH PARLIAMENT. V-O-A'S ANDRE DE NESNERA REPORTS FROM
LONDON.
TEXT:
/// TRUMPET FANFARE THEN FADE ///
TRUMPETS HERALDED THE ARRIVAL OF SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT NELSON
MANDELA IN WESTMINSTER HALL JUST MOMENTS BEFORE HIS ADDRESS TO A
JOINT SESSION OF THE BRITISH PARLIAMENT. MORE THAN TWO-THOUSAND
DIGNITARIES -- INCLUDING FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER MARGARET
THATCHER -- HEARD MR. MANDELA, THE FIRST HEAD OF STATE TO ADDRESS
LAWMAKERS IN WESTMINSTER HALL SINCE FRENCH PRESIDENT CHARLES DE
GAULLE IN 1960.
MR. MANDELA DELIVERED A STINGING ATTACK ON APARTHEID AND SPOKE OF
THE PAIN AND SUFFERING OF SOUTH AFRICAN BLACKS UNDER THAT RACIAL
POLICY.
/// MANDELA ACT ///
RACISM IS A BLIGHT ON THE HUMAN CONSCIENCE. THE IDEA
THAT ANY PEOPLE CAN BE INFERIOR TO ANOTHER TO THE POINT
WHERE THOSE WHO CONSIDER THEMSELVES SUPERIOR, DEFINE AND
TREAT THE REST AS SUB-HUMAN, DENIES THE HUMANITY EVEN OF
THOSE WHO ELEVATE THEMSELVES TO THE STATUS OF GOD.
/// END ACT ///
THE SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT PAID TRIBUTE TO THE MILLIONS OF
PEOPLE WORLDWIDE WHO FOUGHT AGAINST APARTHEID. HE SAID OUR
EMANCIPATION IS THEIR REWARD.
MR. MANDELA SAID HE WOULD CONTINUE TO WORK HARD FOR NATIONAL
RECONCILIATION AND NATIONAL UNITY TO MAKE SURE BLACKS AND WHITES
LIVE IN PEACE AS EQUALS. THE SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT SAID A LOT
STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE TO ENSURE THE FREEDOM GAINED GOES HAND IN
HAND WITH A BETTER LIFE FOR EVERYONE.
/// 2ND MANDELA ACT ///
WHAT THEY EXPECT IS NOT A GREAT LEAP FORWARD, BUT A
STEADY AND VISIBLE ADVANCE IN THE IMPROVEMENT OF THE
QUALITY OF THEIR LIVES, WITH THEM PARTICIPATING ACTIVELY
IN THE PROCESS OF DETERMINING THE PACE AND DIRECTION OF
THAT ADVANCE -- AND NOT MERELY WAITING PASSIVELY TO BE
RECIPIENT OF BENEFITS THAT WOULD BE DELIVERED BY AN
AUTHORITY FROM WHICH THEY ARE OTHERWISE ALIENATED.
/// END ACT ///
MR. MANDELA SAID FOR THE FIRST TIME IN CENTURIES, THE PEOPLE OF
SOUTH AFRICA HAVE A GOVERNMENT THEY CAN CORRECTLY CLAIM AS THEIR
OWN.
THE SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT THEN CALLED ON THE INDUSTRIALIZED
WORLD TO HELP ALL OF AFRICA. HE SAID NO ONE CAN ISOLATE
THEMSELVES FROM THE SUFFERING OF THE AFRICAN CONTINENT, AND HE
URGED WESTERN NATIONS TO HELP BUILD, WHAT HE CALLED, A HUMANE,
AFRICAN WORLD. (SIGNED)
NEB/ADEN/JWH/RAE
11-Jul-96 9:15 AM EDT (1315 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
Hello Yaya,
The Embassy has copies of the constitution for sale . It is $15.00 per copy
plus $5.00 for mail and handling.If any one wants a copy, he or she can Mail
in $20.00 in money order or certified check and a copy of the constitution
will be mailed back. The Embassy has copies of VISION 2020 The Gambia
Incoporated, which is a development strategy for The Gambia in to the 21st
Century (2020).This is available for free ,and it could be picked up at the
Embassy or mail in a self addressed pre stamped envolope (64 cents stamp ).
The VISION 2020 was put together by The National Think Tank(NATT).Feed backs,
comments and criticisms are in ivited.
Regards.
Tombong.
Welcome Tombong, and thanks for sending me the passport application.
Agi Kumba.
------------------------------
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Africa: UN Special Initiative
Date Distributed (ymd): 960711
DEV/2115 3 July 1996
SECRETARY-GENERAL CHAIRS INFORMAL CONSULTATIONS ON
IMPLEMENTATION OF UNITED NATIONS SYSTEM-WIDE SPECIAL
INITIATIVE ON AFRICA
GENEVA, 2 July (UN Information Service)--Secretary-General
Boutros Boutros-Ghali today chaired informal consultations
with donor governments on the implementation of the United
Nations System-wide Special Initiative on Africa.
The Special Initiative was launched on 15 March and brings
together the development agencies of the United Nations system
in partnership with the Bretton Woods institutions, in a
broad-ranging programme designed to provide renewed impetus to
African development over the next decade.
The Geneva meeting was not a pledging conference, but a
continuation of the United Nations campaign to mobilize
high-level political support for the Initiative focusing on
the development needs of the poorest continent. Africa is home
to 33 of the world's 47 least developed countries.
The role of the Initiative was highlighted in a statement
entitled "A New Partnership for Development", which was issued
on 29 June at the summit of the "Group of Seven" most
industrialized countries in Lyon, France, following a meeting
between the leaders of those nations and the heads of the
United Nations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the
World Bank and the World Trade Organization (WTO).
The statement declared that all participants "decided to pay
particular attention to sub-Saharan Africa. A medium-term
strategy will be framed for this continent, taking as its
starting point the initiative launched by the United Nations
Secretary-General on 15 March."
The Initiative focuses on five main project clusters aimed at
providing a basis for genuine sustainable development across
the African continent. The five areas are as follows:
--Education: It involves the World Bank and the United Nations
Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and
seeks to achieve universal education by the year 2010;
--Health: It involves the World Health Organization (WHO) and
the World Bank and includes reforms geared to improve
health-service delivery systems and provide better coverage of
the population at large, as well as specific measures to fight
malaria, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and other epidemic diseases,
and takes into account reproductive health and population
issues;
--Food security: The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO)
is in charge; it seeks to regroup priority actions in land
degradation and desertification control, soil quality
improvement and water for food production;
--Water: With the involvement of the World Bank and the United
Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), it aims at ensuring
sustainable and equitable freshwater distribution through
reliable assessments, household water security and proper
water management; and
--Governance: Involving the United Nations Development
Programme (UNDP) and the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA),
it establishes strategies and support for peace building,
conflict resolution and national reconciliation. Its
implementation will lead to strengthening of the capacity of
the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in peace building and
enhancing the role of civil society organizations.
Other components of the Special Initiative are information
technology for development, assistance to the informal sector
and employment generation to combat poverty, and trade access.
The total cost of implementing the Initiative is estimated at
$25 billion over the next 10 years. The World Bank has agreed
to lead the resource mobilization drive for the Initiative.
Also recognized in the Initiative is the impact of external
indebtedness on African States. In 1994, sub-Saharan Africa's
total debt stock stood at $211 billion, which equals 255 per
cent of export income. In those countries, average per capita
spending on debt servicing was $43, compared with $35 spent
per capita on education and health.
The informal consultations included a presentation on the
needs of countries that are currently experiencing or have
recently emerged from civil conflict that destroyed the social
fabric, disrupted the economy and resulted in prolonged human
suffering.
Note: This document, and others dealing with the Special
Initiative, can be found on-line at:
http://www.un.org/News/Press/
The declaration of the G-7 Lyon Summit, including the section
on "A New Partnership for Development" can be found at:
http://www.usia.gov/topical/econ/g7/96g7eco.htm
************************************************************
Article from May 1996 issue of Africa Recovery.
A new impetus for African development
The Special Initiative aims to improve access to basic
education and primary health care
by Margaret A. Novicki
Agencies of the UN system have begun devising implementation
strategies for the Special Initiative on Africa, a
multi-million dollar, decade-long programme to maximize
support for African development which was launched by
Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali on 15 March.
The Initiative, which commits the UN agencies and the Bretton
Woods institutions to working together in a coordinated and
synergistic fashion behind Africa's priorities, is the UN's
most significant mobilization of international support for
development in one world region.
It represents "a new approach to development cooperation which
is goal-driven and which is focused on collaboration among all
the donors for particular country-defined objectives," said
Mr. James Gustave Speth, Administrator of the UN Development
Programme and co-chair of the Special Initiative Steering
Committee. The committee met in Nairobi in late April to begin
to address implementation and resource mobilization for the
Special Initiative's 14 components.
The Initiative devotes the bulk of its resources to expanding
basic education and improving health care in Africa. It also
focuses on promoting peace and better governance, improving
water and food security, increasing the continent's
competitiveness in world trade, and making available new
information technology.
"All the agencies have worked well together to map out and
allocate our tasks for the coming l0-year programme," said Mr.
K.Y. Amoako, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission
for Africa and co-chairman of the Steering Committee. "Our
guidelines are laid out. We begin this campaign with a clear
vision of how it will strengthen the capacity of African
societies and economies for real growth," he said.
Give development a chance
The Special Initiative's components are based on four themes
reflecting Africa's development priorities as expressed in the
Organization of African Unity's (OAU) 1995 Cairo Agenda for
action.
The first theme consists of actions which are required to
create a conducive climate for development. In those countries
wracked by war, conflict resolution, national reconciliation
and peace-building must be addressed first before any
discussion of development can take place. To support the peace
process in Africa, the Special Initiative will:
* strengthen the OAU's capacity to engage in conflict
prevention, management and resolution;
* strengthen selected organs of civil society engaged in
peacebuilding and the promotion of human rights and democracy;
and
* promote the use of the mass media, particularly radio
broadcasting, to support peacebuilding and political
participation.
At a time when official development assistance (ODA) is on the
decline, the Special Initiative seeks to encourage the release
of more resources for Africa's development through a
combination of action and advocacy involving African and donor
countries and institutions and the UN system itself. To assist
in mobilizing the continent's internal resources, the
Initiative will focus on improving revenue collection and
domestic savings and investment. The financial intermediation
system will also be strengthened for beffer resource
allocation, and information technology for development will be
promoted to improve links between African countries, its
subregions and the rest of the world.
The Initiative will also strive to galvanize external support
for Africa's economic transition by:
* encouraging multilateral and bilateral creditors to reduce
Africa's external debt burden and make it more sustainable;
encouraging African countries to manage their debt more
effectively; and encouraging the UN system, with the Secretary
General's leadership, to have a more integrated and active
strategy on African debt;
* helping to lessen Africa's aid dependency by expanding trade
access, diversifying export opportunities, boosting the
inflows of foreign direct investment, and increasing the
continent's capacity to compete in the international economy;
and
* enhancing South-South cooperation and partnerships in trade,
finance, production and services, particularly through
stronger private sector linkages.
Hope for the coming generation
The major thrust of the Special Initiative, involving its
largest resource commitment, is on greatly increasing the
provision of basic education and health care so that African
children will have improved opportunities for the future.
Accomplishment of these goals will also have a positive impact
on the empowerment of women and hence on development through
a more manageable population growth-rate and enhanced human
welfare.
The Special Initiative will conduct a 10-year effort to ensure
basic education for all children, with a special emphasis on
girls, and literacy and numeracy for women. Evidence has shown
that basic education is the best possible development
investment, strongly correlated to greater participation in
democracy, more productive farmers, better family planning and
higher incomes. The World Bank will lead in the financial
mobilization of this component, which, at between $12.5 bn and
$15.5 bn, is the Initiative's largest.
The Bank and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural
Organization have already organized consultations on the
education sector with African governments and donors, and the
Donor Association for African Education is preparing a
proposal on its role in support of the Initiative.
The Initiative will also include a campaign to reform the
health sector, which will involve boosting the capacity of
Africa's health systems to reduce, on a sustainable basis, the
most common causes of morbidity and mortality. The coverage,
quality and access to primary health care services will be
expanded specially targeting the most common preventable
and/or treatable diseases.
Coordination meetings on the health sector have been convened
in Brazzaville, Congo, by the World Health Organization's
regional office for Africa, and a preliminary health strategy
has been mapped out. WHO has invited the other cooperating
agencies in the health sector to devise an implementation
strategy.
The Initiative also addresses poverty reduction by the
promotion of employment and sustainable livelihoods, with
efforts concentrated on the informal sector, which employs
about 60 per cent of Africa's labour force, and on
environmentally marginal areas.
Strengthening governance
African leaders' efforts to improve governance will be
bolstered under the Initiative by supporting Africa's civil
service to better manage development, helping build
independent judicial systems, supporting the functioning of
parlia- meets and electoral processes, and making public
administration more accountable. The Initiative will also seek
to strengthen the capacities of civil society to be more
active in development and policy-making, including
peace-building and conflict resolution.
Urgency on survival
Africa faces a formidable challenge in balancing the
interrelated issues of food production, population growth and
protection of its fragile environment from further damage. The
Initiative places special emphasis on the need to control land
degradation and desertification, encourage irrigation, improve
soil quality, and support the role of women in food
production. It also focuses on providing safe water for
drinking and sanitation.
Consultations have begun among the cooperating agencies on
defining a strategy and outlining proposals for implementation
of the water component, and a framework for action and a
workplan will be presented to the Steering Committee. And the
working group on food production will soon finalize its
implementation strategy.
Resource mobilization
The Initiative's components are of two types: those which
require substantial resource mobilization and implementation
and those which call primarily for a strengthening and
rationalization of existing efforts. The cumulative financial
resources required over a 10-year period are estimated at up
to $25 bn, most of which will come from a redirection of
existing resources in African national budgets and
reallocations of existing levels of multilateral and bilateral
ODA.
To this end, the Initiative contains three new mechanisms
which are designed to help rationalize development assistance
to Africa and maximize its impact. First, multilateral and
bilateral donors will create goal-oriented regional forums to
raise resources for key sectors. Second, African governments
will prepare goal-oriented country investment programrnes to
maximize the impact of resource mobilization. Third,
participation in Consultative Group and Roundtable meetings is
to be broadened to include non-traditional partners, such as
leaders of business and civil society.
The Initiative also recommends other ways of releasing funds
for development, including deeper debt relief, an expansion of
Africa's trade opportunities, and enhanced South-South
cooperation.
This all-encompassing effort to enhance Africa's development
possibilities will require strong international support-and an
effective partnership with donor countries and institutions-to
achieve its goals, say UN agency officials. A one-year
mobilization of political support has hence been launched to
raise Africa's priority status on the international agenda.
"We will all be making a concerted effort over the coming year
through a series of parallel initiatives to elevate the
attention [paid to] Africa on the international agenda and to
mobilize additional support for Africa and for this
Initiahve," said Mr. Speth, UNDP Administrator.
Note: The May 1996 issue also contains other articles on the
Special Initiative, on the Global Coalition for Africa, and
other topics, including Zaire, Burkina Faso, AIDS, debt, and
UNCTAD IX. Africa Recovery is not yet available on-line.
Annual subscriptions are available to individuals for $20 and
institutions for $35. A limited number of complimentary
subscriptions are available for those without means to pay.
Contact Editor, Africa Recovery, Room S-931, United Nations,
NY 10017 USA. Tel: (212) 963-6857; fax: (212) 963-4556;
e-mail: unafrica@undp.org.
************************************************************
This material is being reposted for wider distribution by the
Africa Policy Information Center (APIC), the educational
affiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primary
objective is to widen the policy debate in the United States
around African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, by
concentrating on providing accessible policy-relevant
information and analysis usable by a wide range of groups and
individuals.
Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail
message): africapolicy-info@igc.apc.org (about the Africa
Policy Electronic Distribution List); apic-info@igc.apc.org
(about APIC); woa-info@igc.apc.org (about WOA). Documents
previously distributed, as well as the auto-response
information files, are also available on the Web at:
http://www.igc.apc.org/apic/index.shtml.
To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to
apic@igc.apc.org. For more information about material cited
from another source please contact directly the source
mentioned in the posting rather than APIC.
For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,
110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:
202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail: apic@igc.apc.org.
************************************************************
INTRO: IT HAS BEEN TWO YEARS SINCE RWANDA EXPERIENCED GENOCIDE
AND WAR THAT KILLED AN ESTIMATED 500-THOUSAND PEOPLE. A NEW
GOVERNMENT IS NOW IN PLACE IN RWANDA AND LIFE IN THE CAPITAL,
KIGALI HAS RETURNED TO NORMAL. V-O-A'S SONJA PACE REPORTS FROM
KIGALI THE AFTER-EFFECTS OF GENOCIDE AND WAR ARE STILL BEING
FELT, ESPECIALLY BY THE COUNTRY'S CHILDREN, SO MANY OF WHOM
WITNESSED TORTURE AND KILLINGS FIRSTHAND.
TEXT: A REPORT ISSUED BY THE UNITED NATIONS' CHILDREN FUND
(UNICEF) IN MARCH OF THIS YEAR DOCUMENTS THE DEVASTATING EFFECTS
OF THE RWANDAN WAR AND GENOCIDE ON THE COUNTRY'S CHILDREN. OUT
OF MORE THAN THREE THOUSAND CHILDREN SURVEYED MORE THAN 95
PERCENT PERSONALLY WITNESSED VIOLENCE. ALMOST 80 PERCENT SAID
THEY EXPERIENCED DEATH WITHIN THEIR FAMILY AND MORE THAN 90
PERCENT SAID THEY FEARED THEY TOO WOULD BE KILLED.
LEILA GUPTA IS THE AUTHOR OF THAT SURVEY. SHE HEADS UP UNICEF'S
TRAUMA RECOVERY PROGRAM IN KIGALI. SHE SAYS THE VERY NATURE OF
THE RWANDAN GENOCIDE, THE FACT THAT SO MANY VERY INVOLVED IN
CARRYING OUT THE KILLINGS, MAKES IT ALL THE MORE DEVASTATING FOR
THE CHILDREN.
// ACT GUPTA //
THE FACT THAT SO MANY OF PRIESTS, THE NUNS, THE
TEACHERS, THE NEIGHBORS THAT WERE TRUSTED COLLEAGUES AND
FRIENDS OF SURVIVORS OF THIS GENOCIDE BECAME
PERPETRATORS AND VERY ORDINARY CITIZENS. SO, IN TERMS
OF THE TRAUMATIC REACTIONS FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS, THAT
WILL COMPLICATE THEIR ABILITY TO ADAPT TO THE DEATH, TO
THE LOSS BECAUSE THERE IS HAS BEEN SUCH A FUNDAMENTAL
BETRAYAL IN TRUST. IT MAKES IT OBVIOUSLY EXTREMELY
DIFFICULT FOR A SMALL CHILD. THEY WILL SUFFER SUCH A
FUNDAMENTAL SHATTERING OF THEIR WORLD VIEW. ALL THEIR
BELIEFS IN GOOD AND BAD, RIGHT AND WRONG ARE SHATTERED.
// END ACT //
LEILA GUPTA SAYS ABOUT ONE THIRD OF THE CHILDREN SURVEYED BY
UNICEF HAVE EXPERIENCED SEVERE PSYCHOLOGICAL TRAUMA.
ACROSS TOWN IN A VILLA ON A QUIET BACK STREET IS KIGALI'S
NATIONAL TRAUMA CENTER. IT IS HERE CHILDREN COME, VERY OFTEN
WITH THEIR MOTHERS TO SEEK HELP. RWANDAN PSYCHOLOGIST ALBERT
NAMBAJE AND SOCIAL WORKERS STAND READY WITH REASSURING WORDS, A
HUG AND COUNSELLING SESSIONS.
ON THIS AFTERNOON A YOUNG GIRL COMES IN -- ALONE -- TO TALK WITH
DR. NAMBAJE.
// ACT GIRL -- IN KINYARWANDA -- FADE UNDER //
THE LITTLE GIRL IS ABOUT 13 YEARS OLD. SHE LIVED IN NORTHERN
RWANDA WHEN THE MASSACRES BEGAN. SHE WAS SEPARATED FROM HER
FAMILY AND HAD TO FLEE FOR HER OWN LIFE. SHE REMEMBERS VIVIDLY
HEARING SCREAMS, SEEING PEOPLE KILLED. IT WAS ONLY AFTER THE WAR
WAS OVER THAT SHE FOUND OUT THAT HER OWN FAMILY HAD BEEN
MASSACRED. SHE BEGAN HAVING FLASHBACKS TO HER EXPERIENCES DURING
THE WAR AND CAME TO THE TRAUMA CENTER FOR TREATMENT SOME WEEKS
AGO. SHE SAYS SHE WOULD LIKE TO GO BACK TO SCHOOL. ALBERT
NAMBAJE WOULD PREFER SHE WAIT A BIT LONGER AND GET MORE
TREATMENT.
AGNES MUKAN-YAR-WAYA IS A SOCIAL WORKER AT THE CENTER. SHE OFTEN
SITS IN ON THE COUNSELLING SESSIONS. AGNES SAYS IT'S A GOOD
FEELING WHEN ONE SEES PROGRESS.
// ACT AGNES -- IN FRENCH -- FADE UNDER //
WE DO HOPE FOR SUCCESS, SHE SAYS, AND IT DOES HAPPEN. IN ONE OR
TWO MONTHS (OF TREATMENT) YOU CAN SEE SOME SORT OF PROGRESS. YOU
SEE SOMEONE WHO DID NOT WANT TO TALK, FINALLY BEGINNING TO TALK
(OPEN UP). YOU SEE A STUDENT WHO HAS HAD TO INTERRUPT HIS
STUDIES, GO BACK TO SCHOOL. THAT'S SUCCESS. WE CAN'T BRING
BACK THE DEAD, SHE SAYS, BUT AT LEAST WE CAN HELP THOSE WHO
REMAIN TO FACE LIFE AGAIN.
// OPT // SHE SAYS IN ONE OR TWO MONTHS YOU SEE SOMEONE WHO'S
REFUSED TO TALK, SUDDENLY OPEN UP. YOU SEE A YOUNG STUDENT WHO
HAS HAD TO LEAVE SCHOOL BECAUSE OF THE TRAUMA, SUDDENLY READY TO
RESUME HIS STUDIES. AGNES SAYS THAT'S ALL ONE CAN HOPE FOR --
YOU CAN'T BRING BACK THE DEAD -- BUT YOU CAN HELP THOSE WHO
REMAIN TO FACE THEIR TRAUMA AND TO FACE LIFE AGAIN. // END OPT
//
SUCH COUNSELLING SESSIONS ARE ONE WAY TO TREAT TRAUMA VICTIMS.
ANOTHER METHOD BEING USED IN SCHOOLS AND ORPHANAGES ACROSS RWANDA
IS TO GET THE CHILDREN TO DRAW PICTURES. UNICEF'S LEILA GUPTA
BRINGS OUT A BOOK OF DRAWINGS.
// ACT GUPTA //
THIS IS A PICTURE BY A 12-YEAR OLD BOY FROM A PRIMARY
SCHOOL RIGHT HERE IN KIGALI DRAWN AT 16 MONTHS AFTER THE
GENOCIDE OCCURRED. THIS LITTLE BOY CHOSE TO DRAW A
PICTURE OF HIS FATHER BEING KILLED BY THE MILITIA. THE
SOLDIER IS PORTRAYED HAVING VERY HUGE MUSCULAR ARMS,
PROBABLY BEING FIVE TIMES THE SIZE OF THE FATHER WHO IS
OPPOSITE. THE WEAPON OF CHOICE HERE IS THE MACHETE IN
HIS HAND THAT'S ALL COLORED RED FROM THE BLOOD. THE
FATHER IS A TINY, TINY FIGURE WHO'S BEEN DECAPITATED,
WHICH WAS THE MOST COMMON METHOD WITH A MACHETE OF
KILLING PEOPLE DURING THE GENOCIDE. AND THE FATHER IS
PORTRAYED IN THIS PICTURE BLEEDING PROFUSELY FROM THE
NECK, THE HEAD IS SEPARATED FROM THE NECK.
// END ACT //
MRS. GUPTA SAYS MANY OF THE CHILDREN CAN IDENTIFY THE
PERPETRATORS BY NAME AND SHE SAYS ONE OF THE COMPLICATING FACTORS
IS THAT MANY OF THOSE PERPETRATORS ARE STILL AT LARGE, WALKING
AROUND FREE AND SOMETIMES EVEN IN POSITIONS OF AUTHORITY IN LOCAL
GOVERNMENTS.
// ACT GUPTA //
// OPT // ANOTHER SECONDARY TRAGEDY FROM THE GENOCIDE IS
THE FACT THAT THE PERPETRATORS, MANY OF THEM, ARE NOT
ONLY WALKING AROUND COMPLETELY FREE, BUT THEY HAVE BEEN
PUT IN POSITIONS OF POWER IN DIFFERENT AREAS OF THE
COUNTRY AT LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND POLITICAL LEVELS //
END OPT // THERE ARE MANY RAPISTS -- YOUNG GIRLS HAVE
BEEN COMING TO OUR TRAUMA CENTER OVER TWO YEARS AFTER
THE GENOCIDE AND THEY CAN IDENTIFY THEIR RAPIST IN THE
STREET, WHO WILL POINT TO THEM AND THREATEN THEM IF THEY
DARE GO TELL ANYBODY THEY'VE SEEN THEM.
// END ACT //
LEILA GUPTA SAYS IT'S IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER THAT TRAUMA HAS A
LIFETIME PERSPECTIVE AND SHE SAYS WHEN CHILDREN AND ADULTS ARE
EXPOSED TO THE KINDS AND SCALE OF VIOLENCE THAT TOOK PLACE HERE
IN RWANDA, IT WILL TAKE YEARS FOR SURVIVORS OF THE GENOCIDE TO
REALLY BEGIN TO DEAL WITH THE EFFECTS. (SIGNED)
NEB/SP/JWH/CF
12-Jul-96 8:07 AM EDT (1207 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
7/12/96
Tombong,
I wanna welcome you to the list and thank you for that feedback on the =
constitution. Would you please post the specific address on the list so =
that I can forward my request both for the DRAFT and VISION 2020.
Once again welcome.
Yaya
Hi Leonenetters and Gambia-l netters,
This is an announcement of a newly published novel by Dr Sheikh Gibril
Kamara, a citizen of Sierra Leone. Dr Kamara is my friend and also a
resident of Seattle. He does not currently have internet access but will
in the near future. He has asked me to post the announcement in these two
listservs.
The title is: The Spirit of BADENIA
It is a fascinating and riveting narrative that takes the reader into the
myths, rituals and mysteries of West African Culture. The novel vividly
illustrates how events are traditionally commemorated, from the
celebration of life at birth and the rituals of naming, through the
experiences of maturity into adulthood, to the intricate considerations of
both family and society in marriage and procreation, and to the mourning
of death.
The life of a boy born to a religious family and growing up in
this milieu is then exposed to the experiences of his culture, instilling
in him the spirit of " Badenia. " But as the older generation helplessly
observe, the very foundations of the traditional principles of " Badenia",
the beacon of society, are eroding, and how the young will confront this
change forms the central drama of this story.
Written over several years, while teaching and researching, the
author made extensive inquiry on the subject matter by observing
traditional ceremonies and conducting interviews with many knowledgeable
people. These sources guided the imaginative creation of the vivid scenes
of the story.
Born in Sierra Leone, Dr Kamara was educated at Fourah Bay
College, University of Sierra Leone, and Portland State University,
Portland, Oregon, USA. ( Mailing address: P.O.Box 110698, Tacoma Wa, 98411
)
The novel is published by MINERVA PRESS, Montreux London Washington
The ISBN is 185863718x
Thanks
Tony
Thank you Yaya, the address of the Embassy is
The Gambia Embassy
1155 15th Street, NW
Suite 1000
Washington DC 20005
Tel: (202) 785-1399
Fax:(202) 785-1430
Regards.
Tombong
FELLOW GAMBIANS
As one of the newest member of the list. I like to thank all those responsible
for putting together such a wonderful way of exchanging ideas on the net. Special thanks
to Tony, Latjor, and my old friend, Dr. Amadou Scattred-Janneh.
In this period of political uncertainty and justifiable skepticism about the
fate of our country under the military, given the history of military rule in Africa, I
understand the concerns of some of our citizens. Personally, I am more concerned about
what a government can do for her people than what type of government it is. Let us not
forget that we just came out of a thirty year democracy that accomplished absolutely
nothing. I understand the need for the continuity of our handouts, but I seldom read
about ways that we can become self sufficient. Unless we strive for economic self
sufficiency, we will continue our pattern of depending on the west for our survival. At
this point, we should look at what is being done toward achieving self sustainance than
being bogged down with the AFPRC.
Sure I want to see the flow of aid to Gamabia, sure I want to see our government
accepted on the international scene, but at what cost. Let's keep in mind the effect of
dollar diplomacy, where the donor countries expect us to do exactly what they want. I
think it is time that we focus on how to improve our technological knowhow than worry
about a hasty return to what it was. It is encouraging to see more Gambians moving
toward techbnical degrees that will eventually rid us of dependence on the west. If
Japan can do it without much resources, we can do it too.
I have not been to the Gambia since the July 22 coup but reliable sources tell
me that this military regime did more for the Gambia in two years than for former regime
did in thirty. This is not to say that I favor a continuity of military rule but we need
to ask ourselves?. If this guys can rehabilitate most of the roads, build hospitals, a
TV Station, start a University systen, etc in less than two years, with little or no aid
from the west, I think they deserve some credit. The loans that we receive must be put
into use where our future generations can see where the money went.
Mafy
