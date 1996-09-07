Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Fellas,

Here is the latest on the Gambia for some of you who have not surfe the

Net this weekend.

Yaya

News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and

Health | Sports | Africa Press Review



Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News

Service. All rights reserved.

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the

Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar,

Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

quoiset@sonatel.senet.net



07 Jul 96 - Feature: Gambia-Politics



The Gambia At Political Crossroads



>From Swaebou Conateh; PANA Correspondent



BANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - Gambia's military-led government will be two

years in power on July 22, amid some

apprehension over when exactly civilian rule will be restored in the

country.



Although developments towards that goal have been in line, the military

government has not yet made a clear move to liberalise

the political system.



Those who say progress is being made were emboldened in their belief by

the statement of the Commonwealth Action Group

that its meeting in June with the Gambian leader, Capt.Yahya Jammeh, in

Banjul, was a good one.



The group, conmprising Canada, Ghana and New Zealand, is to review the

progress Gambia and Nigeria are making towards

civilian rule.



Observers of the Gambian political scene now say the remaining task for

government is to lift the ban on political activity,

imposed when it seized power July 22, 1994.



In spite of the Commonwealth's positive statement, some detractors hold a

different view and have pointed to various factors to

support their cautiousness. Among them is a statement Jammeh made, at a

recent rally, that the holding of elections depended

on the Gambian people.



On June 28, Jammeh, who heads the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council

(AFPRC), was quoted by the state-owned

newspaper, The Gambia Daily, as telling a traditional chief that "there

will soon be elections, as scheduled."



"The Head of State said it is in the hands of the people of The Gambia,

not the AFPRC -- just as the people had asked the

AFPRC to rule for two years, not for the period of four years the

Government had previously announced," the newspaper said.



Sceptics saw contradictions in this position because the wishes of the

people were expressed clearly when they objected to a

four-year military administration proclaimed by Jammeh in October 1994.

The feelings of Gambians on this issue were

expressed in a January 1995 report by a National Consultative Committee,

whose chairman was Lenrie Peters, a surgeon and

poet.



The four-year progamme Jammeh announced in October 1994 had engendered

adverse reaction within and outside the

country. It plunged many people into despondency and, by November 1994,

mutinous soldiers engaged the AFPRC

government in a futile and bloody counter-coup.



Soon there were more political casualties: The government accused ousted

Finance Minister Bakary Dabo, the only member of

the former regime allowed to retain his cabinet post, of being the chief

civilian co-conspirator in the foiled coup. He fled the

country.



Next came a crippling economic measure taken by Britain. It issued a

travel advisory warning British nationals to stay away

from Gambia because of what it said was the unstable political and

security situation there.



Overnight, Gambia's tourist industry, which receives the majority of its

visitors from the Britain, grounded to a halt as travel

agents pulled out en masse. Most hotels closed operations, throwing at

least 10,000 Gambians out of jobs.



It was during this period of national disquiet that the government, in

December 1994, set up the National Consultative

Committee to ask Gambians whether or not they agreed with the four-year

transition timetable.



The two-year transition period prefered by Gambians caused division

within the ranks of the AFPRC. Subsequently, the

council's much disliked vice-chairman, Capt. Sana Sabally, and the

Interior Minister, Sadibou Haidara, were arrested and

detained for allegedly attempting to assasinate Capt. Jammeh. Haidara

died in detention while Sabally was tried and sentenced

to nine years in prison by a military tribunal.



Although the government accepted the consultative committee's report, it

rejected recommendations for the installation of an

interim government and for a National Consultative Committee on a new

constitution, to be adopted after the proposed review

of the country's 1970 constitution.



Instead, it appointed a Constitutional Review Commission under the

chairmanship of a Ghanaian judge. Subsequently

government was to hold a referendum at which the population would decide

on whether or not to adopt the new constitution.



Nonetheless, the adoption of a two-year timetable gave the AFPRC

government some respite. Many Gambians relaxed all

opposition to it, so as not to provide the military with an excuse to

extend its stay.



Meanwhile, the government adopted a two-pronged strategy of compressing

its four-year programme within the stipulated

two-year limit. It embarked on programmes ranging from civic education to

constitutional review, voter registration, the

appointment of an electroral commission and promised to unban political

parties by March, 1996 -- some three months before

elections in July, 1996.



Nothing worked according to plan and problems piled up. Financial

assistance from such traditional donors as the European

Community, the United States and British governments were cut.



However, Jammeh's government cultivated new friends in Libya and Taiwan.

Quickly, funds began to flow in for various

development projects. These ranged from a new airport terminal to a

national television service as well as to an up-country

referral hospital and various middle and high schools.



A university extension programme was also developed with some Canadian

institutions (Gambia has never had a university).

Construction of a million dollar arch in commemoration of the July 22

takeover was also started.



Various anti-corruption commissions were set up to probe the record of

the ousted government. Initially meant to complete

their work within a six month period, some of these commissions are still

grinding on, even though the public no longer appears

shocked by the revelations which had won many of them over to the

military government.



Belatedly, the constititution was finally reviewed by a Constitutional

Review Commission. An official version has been published

for public debate and input, prior to the presentation of a final version

to a referendum scheduled for Aug. 7, 1996.



The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission was also set up, late,

and has been engaged in implementing the transition

process.



After consultation with the Government, it set the date for the

referendum and for presidential elections at September 11, 1996,

and parliamentary electionsfor December 11, 1996.



It also embarked on the registration of voters, an exercise which was

concluded June 22, 1996. But its Chairman, retired

educationist Gabriel Roberts, has said that the lifting of the ban on

party politics would have to be done by the government.



Gambians however wonder what the government's next move will be. They

note the failure to meet past datelines and the

activities of the July 22 Movement, which has been campaigning in favour

of government policies and the extension of military

rule under Jammeh.



There feelings among Gambians that, like a good soldier, Jammeh could be

seriously preparing for some other eventuality.

Developments in the next few days will certainly show whatever

eventuality, if any, that may be.





AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando

Times







Yaya, Thank you for the information.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 08 Jul 1996 15:10:48 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: jobs!!!

Message-ID: <





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 08 Jul 1996 15:36:27 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: africa news, July 8, 1996

Message-ID: <





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 08 Jul 1996 16:06:41 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: Gambian website

Message-ID: <



Hello everyone,



some of you may know this already, some of you may not. but i just

found out that The Gambia has a website. here's the address in case

anyone is interested in visiting it:

http://www.gambia.com



It has the gambian national anthem on it, as well as the new government

newsletter called 'KO GONGAH' and some other things related to the

government, economy, investmensts and history. Check it out!!





----

N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

Graduate Research Assistant

Department of Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering

Iowa State University

Ames, IA 50011

(515)294-3153



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 9 Jul 1996 20:34:59 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Help! Aids, Africa- Gambia!!!

Message-ID: <



Hello Gambia-l,



I would like you to help me with statistics on Aids in Africa and in The

Gambia in particular.

I am going to participate in a national tv programme on Friday

evening. A Norwegian Doctor (medical) went out saying that

"Norwegians should not have sex with Africans". In addition he used

The Gambia as an example of a "high risk" African country, with serious Aids

problems. The aids and Africans debate has been going on for over a

week now. Officials of the Norwegian state are backing the "racist" doctor on his

statements. The latest statement was that" every 10th African in

Norway has Aids". No statistics were provide to justify the

statement. This latest statement was however refuted today by a

Professor on epidimology.

I know the notice is too short, but please help me (especially those

in The Gambia). It is easier to talk when has some statistics to base

ones arguments on.

Looking forward to here from you.



Shalom,



Famara.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 9 Jul 1996 13:24:43 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: data retrieved from Expanded Academic Index 1989- (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Famara, I did a search in my university library catalog and indexes and I

found these two forwarded citations on aids in The Gambia. Please note

that I am not endorsing or refuting them. I have not even read them.

Besides I do not know the validity of such studies as I do not want to get

into another heated debate like the issue of The Gambia's dependence on

foreign aid. Anyway, since you are interested in the subject, I decided to

pass on what I found. They have abstracts that will give an abbreviated

summary of the articles.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================







Document 1

------------------------------



Date: Tue, 9 Jul 1996 13:26:05 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: data retrieved from Expanded Academic Index 1989- (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





FYI-

Tony









Document 2

------------------------------



Date: Tue, 09 Jul 1996 15:47:45 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: Gambian July reunion

Message-ID: <



Hi,



I did not make it to the July reunion this past weekend. Is anyone

willing to give a brief report of the events that took place. I

understand from the schedule that was posted the last couple of weeks,

that there was going to be a conference on Saturday, as well as a

number of recreational events. How was the turnout? Was the

fundrainsing party a success? Were the technical presentations on

gambian related issues interesting? It would be nice for those of

us who did not go to read/hear about it. Thanks!!



-----



N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

Graduate Research Assistant

Dept. of Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering

Iowa State University

Ames, IA 50011

(515) 294-3153



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 09 Jul 96 22:39:22 -0700

From: Lang Konteh <

To:

Subject: PANA News - University Students Prefer Sex Without Condoms

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="-------------------------------251681096922475"



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 09 Jul 1996 20:24:12 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: New Members; Conference

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



L. A. Bojang (DC), Cherno Bandeh (Atlanta), and Muhammed Ceesay (Atlanta)

have just been added to our list. We look forward to their brief intros.



The Conference in Atlanta was a non-event: schedules and venues kept

changing by the minute until the program was cancelled. I believe we

need re-evaluate the organization of such events in view of the

Atlanta experience.



I enjoyed the soccer matches and the parties but I was frustrated by the

fact that almost every event started at least three hours late. I am

in a hurry, but I will say more later.



Amadou Scattred-Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 9 Jul 1996 23:34:32 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Members; Conference

Message-ID: <



Date:07-09-96 22:45:EDT

From:L.A.BOJANG

Sender:

Reply -to





Gambia-1:





Thanks for your admission.

I' m the Finance Attache' at the Embassy of The Gambia to U.S.A

and the UN Mission at Washington DC and New york respectively,

based in Washington DC.

I look forward to exchanging ideas and meeting you all on issues

of the day particularly things relating to developments of our home.

I am therefore calling on all brothers and sisters both at home and

abroad to join this important organization.

On the confrance at Atlanta which could not be held for some reasons,we need

to document the logistics of any such confrence

in future with assignments to various individuals so the anytime

things are not working we'll know before it's too late.



Once again I thank you all.



L.A.BOJANG.









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 01:09:36 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambian July reunion

Message-ID: <



Well, July 4th re-union is gone and as promised here are the results of the

Dodou Mbye memorial soccer tournament:



Atlanta vs Senegal 5-2

Washington vs Carolina 4-1

Senegal vs Dallas 0-0

Washington vs Miami 2-0

Atlanta vs Dallas 3-0

Miami vs Carolina 0-0



Finals: Atlanta vs Washington 0-0 (4-2 Atlanta wins in penalties)



Most Disciplined Player: Lamin Fye(Atlanta)

Best Goalkeeper: Kebba Janneh(Atlanta)

Leading Goalscorer: Tie..Karra Ceesay(Atlanta)Star Sanyang(DC)5 each.

MVPs: Karra Ceesay and Sheikh Ndure(Atlanta)

Most Improved Team: Senegal

Ronders Champs: Atlanta Ladies(by virture of D.C forfeit)



Overall it was a well played tourney. Atlanta was very outstanding, and D.C's

problem was overconfidence, and the rest of the pool with the exception of

Senegal were all mediocre teams. As my third year co-ordinating this

tournament, I will be stepping down to give somebody else a chance to

probably do a better job.

In the Legends game, Atlanta won with Major Omar Fye scoring the lone goal.

Finally, the turn-out was great, everything almost went as planned.Thanks and

so long..BS



------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 12:21:31 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambian July reunion (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Folks,

Here is another message from Tombong. I will check to see why the

server is acting erratically.

-Abdou.



Hi Ms N'jie,



I made it to Atlanta and you did not miss much.There was no conference

whatsoever, all there was, were a lot of partying. The turn out was great

and the fundraising party i heard was a success( i came in the day after ).



There was a great soccer tournament won by Atlanta on penalty kicks. The

finals was between DC and Atlanta .There were teams from Miami, North

Carolina, Texas, DC, Atlanta and a Senegalese team fom Atlanta. DC , the

defending champions won all their games to the finals , but lost to Atlanta

5-4.



There was also an 'OLD HANDS' game between Atlanta veterants and 'The Rest'.

I captained 'The Rest' and we lost one to zero. But it was fun to watch.



One thing good about these reunions, one get to see long lost friends and

relatives.



The Gambia National Troupe was there and during the Saturday Party, they gave

us a short but beautiful show.



I hope this answers you questions.



Regards



Tombong









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 14:25:40 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Cc:

Subject: errors

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi,

I have been having problems with the mail that you are sending to

the list. In the future, when replying to postings, can you please make

sure that you either enter the reply button or that you enter the

following address:

Thank you,

-Abdou.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 15:11:57 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: tue.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 15:12:38 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: News Brief

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Commercial activity in Banjul was reportedly at a standstill recently

following the killing of a Guinean merchant. (source: VOA).



Tombong:



Are you still convinced that free and fair elections could be organized

by the AFPRC?



Why has the ban on political activity (which is selectively enforced) not

yet been lifted despite the various schedules published by the AFPRC?



What in the world do you think would prevent another group of soldiers

or ordinary citizens from overthrowing the current regime or its

immediate successor?



I can foresee many of the constitutional provisions and the acts & actions

of the AFPRC being used to justify a putsch.



Any one can respond to the questions.



(Note: my distaste for the military and its violations of basic human rights

should in no way be translated as support for the re-establishment of the

Jawara kleptocracy. We deserve better than both!)







Salaam!

Amadou Scattred-Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 15:27:33 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: NIGER-POLITICS.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 15:28:21 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Miscellaneous

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



One of the VOA pieces was sent by mistake. Sorry!

The second article, on politics in Niger, should give us a lot to

think about regarding our "transition" to democracy.



Peace.

Amadou



Abdou, thanks for forwarding Tombong's rejected messages. If you notice,
he is sending the messages to

he is sending the messages to

Gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Off course, Gambia is not case sensitive in this case. Maybe,

Tombong should give it a try at the other way around and see whether it

will go through.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================







On Wed, 10 Jul 1996, ABDOU wrote:



> Hi,

> The following is the intro sent by Tombong Saidy and rejected by

> the server for reasons as of yet unknown.

> -Abdou.

> *********************************************************************

>

>

> Received: by emout19.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id XAA23424 for

Date: Tue, 9 Jul 1996 23:59:08 -0400

> From:

> Message-Id: <

> To:

> Subject: New Member

>

> Hello Gambia-L,

>

> Thank you for allowing me to join the group. I hope my membership will add

> something posetive to the discussions .

>

> For those of you who do not know , i am originally from Kaur, Wharftown for

> that matter .Kaur is located in CRD (Central River Division, formerly M.I.D )

> and it is between Farafenni and Kuntaur .I went to Kaur Primary School and

> Kaur Secondary Technical School ,and then to Nusrat High School and St.

> Augustine's High School for 6th Form.

>

> I came to the US in early '80s and i have been here ever since .From 1990 to

> present i started going to The Gambia atleast twice a year.I have always been

> active in Gambia politics one way or the other and closely monitoring the

> political situation .

>

> Following the military take over in The Gambia on July 22 ,1994 , i was

> appointed Counselor and Charge d'Affaires of The Gambia .I am presently the

> acting Ambassador of The Gambia to the US, Canada, Mexico ,South America, The

> Caribean, Japan ,Indonesea, and South Korea.

>

> I would like you to know that i am glad to be part of such a productive

> group.

>

> Best regards to all.

>

> Tombong Saidy

>

>

>

>





DATE=7/10/96

TYPE=CLOSEUP

NUMBER=4-09266

TITLE=GHANA/CHILDREN

BYLINE=DEBORAH BLOCK

TELEPHONE=619-3100

DATELINE=WASHINGTON

EDITOR=PHIL HAYNES



CONTENT= (INSERTS/VOICED VERSION AVAILABLE FROM AUDIO SERVICES)



INTRO: A GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT GROUP, PLAN INTERNATIONAL, IS HAS

BUILT MUCH OF ITS MISSION AROUND THE BELIEF THAT

CHILDREN ARE AMONG THE WORLD'S GREATEST RESOURCES. FOR

60 YEARS, THE PRIVATE, BRITISH-BASED ORGANIZATION

(LOCATED NEAR LONDON) HAS BEEN DEDICATED TO MEETING THE

NEEDS OF POOR CHILDREN. IN AFRICA, THE GROUP IS ACTIVE

IN 20 COUNTRIES, INCLUDING (THE WEST AFRICA NATION OF)

GHANA. PLAN INTERNATIONAL IS MOST WELL-KNOWN FOR ITS

CHILD SPONSORSHIP PROGRAM, THROUGH WHICH PEOPLE FROM

DEVELOPED COUNTRIES MAKE MONTHLY DONATIONS OF MONEY TO

HELP SUPPORT CHILDREN IN THE THIRD WORLD. VOA'S DEBORAH

BLOCK TELLS US MORE ABOUT THAT PROGRAM, AND THE WORK OF

CARE INTERNATIONAL IN GHANA.



TEXT: FOR THE PAST FOUR YEARS, PLAN INTERNATIONAL HAS BEEN

WORKING IN 80 COMMUNITIES IN THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN

REGIONS OF GHANA. THE GROUP HELPS TRAIN TEACHERS AND

DEVELOP PRE-SCHOOLS, AND PROVIDES FUNDS SO VILLAGES CAN

BUILD BADLY-NEEDED SCHOOLS. IT IS ALSO ASSISTING

GHANA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH ON WAYS TO IMPROVE

IMMUNIZATION AND MATERNAL AND CHILD CARE PROGRAMS.



THE DIRECTOR OF PLAN INTERNATIONAL IN GHANA IS DIANE

EVERAERT CARAZAS (EH-VER-ET (CAR-AH-SAS). SHE SAYS THE

DEVELOPMENT GROUP KEEPS ITS ADMINISTRATIVE AND OPERATING

COSTS TO A MINIMUM, AND THAT ABOUT 90 PERCENT OF ALL

REVENUES GO DIRECTLY TO PROJECTS THAT WILL IN SOME WAY

HELP CHILDREN. MS. EVERAERT CARAZAS SAYS ONLY ABOUT TEN

PERCENT OF THE GROUP'S FUNDING COMES FROM CORPORATIONS

AND GOVERNMENTS. THE REST COMES FROM PEOPLE WHO

PARTICIPATE IN THE CHILD SPONSORSHIP PROGRAM. MS.

EVERAERT CARAZAS SAYS MOST OF THE SPONSORS ARE FROM

HOLLAND, FOLLOWED BY GERMANS AND JAPANESE. DONORS LEARN

NOT ONLY ABOUT THE CHILD THEY SUPPORT, BUT ALSO ABOUT

THE ENVIRONMENT HE OR SHE COMES FROM.



TAPE: CUT #1 -- CARAZAS



"THEY GET INFORMATION ON THE CHILD, BUT REALLY THEY'RE

ALSO INTERESTED IN INFORMATION ABOUT THE FAMILY BECAUSE

WE CAN'T TAKE THE CHILD OUT OF THE CONTEXT OF ITS FAMILY

AND ITS COMMUNITY. SO REALLY TO MAKE A SUSTAINABLE

IMPACT ON THE CHILD, WE NEED TO DEAL WITH THE FAMILY

INCOME, HYGENE, HEALTH, WATER."



TEXT: THE DEVELOPMENT EXPERT SAYS HER ORGANIZATION DOES NOT

TELL LOCAL COMMUNITIES WHAT KINDS OF PROJECTS THEY

SHOULD DO TO HELP THEIR CHILDREN, BUT ASKS THEM WHAT

THEIR NEEDS ARE. SHE SAYS, IN THIS WAY, THE CHILD NOT

ONLY RECEIVES INDIVIDUAL HELP, BUT THE COMMUNITY IS

SERVED AS A WHOLE.



TAPE: CUT #2 -- CARAZAS



"EVERY COMMUNITY, EVERY COUNTRY, EVERY VILLAGE IS

DIFFERENT AS FAR AS WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE TO IMPROVE THE

CHILD'S POTENTIAL IN LIFE. AND I KNOW IT MAY SOUND

RATHER VAGUE, BUT I'VE SEEN THINGS VARY FROM CREDIT

PROGRAMS MANAGED BY WOMEN, TO GRAIN MILLS, TO SCHOOLS

BUILT AND MANAGED BY CHILDREN THEMSELVES, IN URBAN

CENTERS, CHILDREN REALIZING THEY NEEDED A VOCATIONAL

CENTER, AND BUILT ONE, AND IT SPARKED A GREAT DEAL OF

INCOME FOR THEM. JUST BELIEVING IN THEMSELVES."



TEXT: GHANA'S PLAN INTERNATIONAL DIRECTOR SAYS DONORS IN

WESTERN COUNTRIES USUALLY LEARN ABOUT THE PROGRAM

THROUGH THEIR RADIO OR NEWSPAPER, OR FROM FRIENDS WHO

ARE ALREADY SPONSORING A CHILD.



TAPE: CUT #3 -- CARAZAS



"WHEN THEY DECIDE THEY WANT TO SPONSOR A CHILD THEY'RE

OFFERED A PICTURE OF THE CHILD, THE FAMILY, AND A

COMMUNITY PROFILE, AND A CASE HISTORY OF THE CHILD. AND

THEN ONCE THEY GET THAT, AND THEY DECIDE THEY WANT TO BE

A SPONSOR, THEY GET A FIRST LETTER FROM THE CHILD. NOW,

IN MANY INSTANCES, THE CHILDREN ACTUALLY CAN'T WRITE

BECAUSE THE LITERACY RATE IS LOW (IN MANY DEVELOPING

COUNTRIES) AND THEY MIGHT SEND PICTURES, OR WHAT THEY

WANT TO SEND FROM THEIR HEART. IT'S ALSO A REAL

OPPORTUNITY FOR CHILDREN TO LEARN ABOUT DIFFRERENT

COUNTRIES AND WIDEN THEIR PERSPECTIVE, WHICH REALLY DOES

EVENTALLY HAVE AN IMPACT ON THEIR POTENTIAL."



TEXT: MS. EVERAERT CARAZAS SAYS THAT IMPACT CAN MAKE ALL THE

DIFFERENCE IN A CHILD'S LIFE.



TAPE: CUT # 4 -- CARAZAS



"I'VE SEEN CHILDREN REALIZE THAT, 'SOMEBODY CARES ABOUT

ME' AND THAT 'I AM IMPORTANT'. AND OFTEN CHILDREN IN

DEVELOPING COUNTRIES DON'T GET THE MESSAGE THAT I'M

IMPORTANT. THERE ARE SO MANY BURDENS ON THE FAMILY, AND

THE 'I AM IMPORTANT' OFTEN GETS LOST. AND I THINK

SPONSORS CAN REALLY MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN THEIR LETTERS.

AND I'VE SEEN CHILDREN, BECAUSE OF SPONSORS, DECIDE THAT

EDUCATION FOR THEM IS A PRIORITY, AND I'VE SEEN THEM

WORK TOWARDS IT. SO IT'S AN OPPORTUNITY, THROUGH YOUR

FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION, TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON PEOPLE'S

LIVES, BUT ALSO THROUGH WHAT YOU WRITE AND SAY, AND

OFTEN OUR SPONSORS VISIT THE CHILDREN AND THIS HAS A

TREMENDOUS IMPACT ON THEIR LIVES."



TEXT: SHE SAYS THOSE VISITS ARE OFTEN EMOTIONAL, BOTH FOR THE

CHILD AND THE SPONSOR.



TAPE: CUT #5 -- CARAZAS



"A LOT OF IT DEPENDS ON THE AMOUNT OF TIME THE SPONSOR

HAS HAD THE CHILD. IF IT'S A LONG TIME THERE'S SO MUCH

EMOTION ON BOTH SIDES BECAUSE THEY REALLY KNOW A LOT

ABOUT EACH OTHER THROUGH THEIR CORRESPONDENCE. THERE'S

OFTEN A LOT OF TEARS. USUALLY THE VILLAGES ARE REALLY

EXCITED ABOUT HAVING A SPONSOR, OR SOMEONE FROM ANOTHER

COUNTRY, COME TO VISIT. AND THERE'S OFTEN A GREAT DEAL

OF FESTIVITIES."



TEXT: DIANE EVERAERT CARAZAS, REFLECTING ON HER EXPERIENCE

WITH PLAN INTERNATIONAL, SAYS AN INVESTMENT IN CHILDREN

IS AN INVESTMENT IN THE WORLD'S FUTURE. (SIGNED)



NEB/DB/PCH



11-Jul-96 7:48 AM EDT (1148 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



http://www1.nando.net/ans/west/west.gambia.80039371999.html

> Daily Observer

>

>

> Gambia

>

> Draft Constitution 'Tailor-Made' To Ensure Chairman's Election

>

> Daily Observer - June 28, 1996

>

> Banjul - The ousted Gambian President, Sir Dawda Jawara, has alleged

> that the Draft Constitution is designed in such a way that it would

> "disqualify a wide range of Gambians from running for any office and

> eliminating some potentially popular candidates from contesting the

> forthcoming elections".

>

> The Draft Constitution is to be put before a referendum on August 7

> 1996, for approval or rejection. In a press release issued from

> London, deposed President Jawara also alleges: "The Draft

> Constitution is tailor-made to elect one particular person, the

> Chairman of the AFPRC, to office."

>

> The five-page press release, signed and faxed to the 'Daily

> Observer' by Sir Dawda himself, contains his comments and

> observations on the Draft Constitution.

>

> Claiming that the Draft Constitution "was drawn up through

> 'consultations' at a time when political parties were banned and

> freedom of association and speech non-existent", the ousted Gambian

> leader asserted that "the Draft cannot, therefore, represent the

> views of Gambian citizens." Below, we publish excerpts from the

> press release:

>

> Political parties have to meet several onerous conditions to qualify

> to register as political parties. These requirements ren counter to

> the need to guarantee the freedom of association as contained in the

> 1970 Republican Constitution and (allegedly observed to the letter

> in 30 years of Government preceding the military take-over on the

> 22nd July, 1996. Hitherto, political parties have never been

> required to register. The establishment of political parties should

> not be subjected to the approval of any authority.

>

> The preamble to the constitution is (allegedly) self-serving

> propaganda. It is superfluous and should be expunged from a serious

> document like the constitution.

>

> The protection of fundamental rights and freedoms should be total

> and absolute. These basic rights should not be watered down by the

> juxtaposing of other rights to confuse the people as practised in

> former communist regimes.

>

> The creation of an Independent Electoral Commission should be an

> improvement on what existed before. The Electoral Commission should

> not be the creature of the President. Appointments to the Commission

> should be done through consultation primarily with political

> parties, civic associations and ultimately endorsed by the National

> Assembly or Parliment.

>

> The residency qualification for membership to the National Assembly

> is irrational and restrictive and interferes with the citizens right

> to elect a candidate of his or her choice irrespective of where he

> lives in the country.

>

> The question of a member of the National Assembly vacating his seat

> because of the following is not acceptable:

>

> He or she ceases to be a member of the political party of which he

> or she was a member at the time of his or her election;

>

> If being electecd as an Independent candidate he or she joins a

> political party;

>

> If being a member representing a single seat constituency he or she

> is recalled by the electorate of that constituency.

>

> The provisions under this section amount to disenfranchising those

> who voted for the member of the Assembly.

>

> The question of recall of a member of a National Assembly by a least

> one third of the registered voters in the Constituency will lead to

> chaos and is a recipe for instability.

>

> Chapters 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 relating to the Police and

> Prisons Service, The Armed Forces, the National Youths Service, the

> National Council for Civic Education, etc., should not be included

> in the constitution. The establishment and operations of these

> services are already incorporated in various Acts of Parliament.

> These Acts could be improved through amendments if necessary.

>

> Chapter 19 of the Media should be expunged from the Draft

> Constitution. The junta's aim is to rein in the press and bury the

> idea of a free press for ever.

>

> Chapter 21 on the Code of Conduct for Civil Servants should be

> incorporated in the General Orders under the Civil Service Act. This

> chapter does not also belong to the constitution.

>

> Transitional and Consequential Provisions Schedule 2. There are many

> clauses under this Schedule that are totally unacceptable. To name a

> few Subsections (2) and (3) of Section II which would not "allow the

> order, ruling, seizure, sale or alienation of property etc. under

> the authority of any Commission of Enquiry in accordance with a

> decree of the AFPRC, to be challenged or reversed by any court or

> authority under the constitution". This provision runs counter to

> the rule of law and natural justice.

>

> The junta cannot grant itself immunity. The question of immunity has

> to be negotiated properly in the context of an agreed framework with

> the participation of all political parties.

>

> Chapter 7 Clause 88 establishing the composition of members of the

> National Assembly is purely an attempt at gerrymandering by the

> military and should be rejected. Constituencies should be demarcated

> on the basis of demographic and other factors and not on chieftaincy

> Districyt boundaries. It is not surprising therefore, (he alleges),

> that the FONIS where the Chairman hails from would benefit by having

> its numbers of seats increased from 2 to 5 seats as compared to

> Fulladu East, with a voting population more than double that of the

> FONIS, reduced from 3 seats to 1 seat...

>

> The Draft Constitution submitted to the Gambian people by the

> military is unworthy of our country and should be rejected out of

> hand and consigned to the dustbin of history. The Draft Constitution

> cannot be the basis for the restoration of civilian democratic rule.

>

> The ban on political parties and on political activity, freedom of

> expression and of assembly should be lifted.

>

> The draconian decrees directed at muzzling the press should be

> lifted.

>

> Issue Date: June 5, 1996

>

Copyright 1996 Daily Observer. Distributed via Africa News Online.

> All rights reserved. May not be redistributed, posted to any other

> location, published or used for broadcast without prior written

> authorization from Africa News Service.

> [------------------------------------------------]

>

> West | News Central





------------------------------



Date: 11 Jul 1996 11:32:20 -0500

From: "YaYa Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Re: JAWARA'S COMMENTS_ Draft

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



RE>JAWARA'S COMMENTS_ Draft Constitution =

7/11/96



Fellas,

While it is difficult for me to attest or refute the former president's =

comments regarding the draft constitution because I have not seen a copy =

yet, I must however say that he has raised a number of critical issues =

that all of us Gambians must address and discuss now. Let us remember =

that a constitution is really the founding block of any nation. It ought =

to be a living document and not a policy making instrument, let alone a =

political tool for the few. Once again, I appeal to anyone who has a =

draft copy to post it on the list soon.



Yaya

------------------------------

Date: 7/11/96 9:44 AM

To: Jallow, YaYa

From:





http://www1.nando.net/ans/west/west.gambia.80039371999.html

> Daily Observer

>

> [------------------------------------------------]

>

> Gambia

>

> Draft Constitution 'Tailor-Made' To Ensure Chairman's Election

>

> Daily Observer - June 28, 1996

>

> Banjul - The ousted Gambian President, Sir Dawda Jawara, has alleged

> that the Draft Constitution is designed in such a way that it would

> "disqualify a wide range of Gambians from running for any office and

> eliminating some potentially popular candidates from contesting the

> forthcoming elections".

>

> The Draft Constitution is to be put before a referendum on August 7

> 1996, for approval or rejection. In a press release issued from

> London, deposed President Jawara also alleges: "The Draft

> Constitution is tailor-made to elect one particular person, the

> Chairman of the AFPRC, to office."

>

> The five-page press release, signed and faxed to the 'Daily

> Observer' by Sir Dawda himself, contains his comments and

> observations on the Draft Constitution.

>

> Claiming that the Draft Constitution "was drawn up through

> 'consultations' at a time when political parties were banned and

> freedom of association and speech non-existent", the ousted Gambian

> leader asserted that "the Draft cannot, therefore, represent the

> views of Gambian citizens." Below, we publish excerpts from the

> press release:

>

> Political parties have to meet several onerous conditions to qualify

> to register as political parties. These requirements ren counter to

> the need to guarantee the freedom of association as contained in the

> 1970 Republican Constitution and (allegedly observed to the letter

> in 30 years of Government preceding the military take-over on the

> 22nd July, 1996. Hitherto, political parties have never been

> required to register. The establishment of political parties should

> not be subjected to the approval of any authority.

>

> The preamble to the constitution is (allegedly) self-serving

> propaganda. It is superfluous and should be expunged from a serious

> document like the constitution.

>

> The protection of fundamental rights and freedoms should be total

> and absolute. These basic rights should not be watered down by the

> juxtaposing of other rights to confuse the people as practised in

> former communist regimes.

>

> The creation of an Independent Electoral Commission should be an

> improvement on what existed before. The Electoral Commission should

> not be the creature of the President. Appointments to the Commission

> should be done through consultation primarily with political

> parties, civic associations and ultimately endorsed by the National

> Assembly or Parliment.

>

> The residency qualification for membership to the National Assembly

> is irrational and restrictive and interferes with the citizens right

> to elect a candidate of his or her choice irrespective of where he

> lives in the country.

>

> The question of a member of the National Assembly vacating his seat

> because of the following is not acceptable:

>

> He or she ceases to be a member of the political party of which he

> or she was a member at the time of his or her election;

>

> If being electecd as an Independent candidate he or she joins a

> political party;

>

> If being a member representing a single seat constituency he or she

> is recalled by the electorate of that constituency.

>

> The provisions under this section amount to disenfranchising those

> who voted for the member of the Assembly.

>

> The question of recall of a member of a National Assembly by a least

> one third of the registered voters in the Constituency will lead to

> chaos and is a recipe for instability.

>

> Chapters 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 relating to the Police and

> Prisons Service, The Armed Forces, the National Youths Service, the

> National Council for Civic Education, etc., should not be included

> in the constitution. The establishment and operations of these

> services are already incorporated in various Acts of Parliament.

> These Acts could be improved through amendments if necessary.

>

> Chapter 19 of the Media should be expunged from the Draft

> Constitution. The junta's aim is to rein in the press and bury the

> idea of a free press for ever.

>

> Chapter 21 on the Code of Conduct for Civil Servants should be

> incorporated in the General Orders under the Civil Service Act. This

> chapter does not also belong to the constitution.

>

> Transitional and Consequential Provisions Schedule 2. There are many

> clauses under this Schedule that are totally unacceptable. To name a

> few Subsections (2) and (3) of Section II which would not "allow the

> order, ruling, seizure, sale or alienation of property etc. under

> the authority of any Commission of Enquiry in accordance with a

> decree of the AFPRC, to be challenged or reversed by any court or

> authority under the constitution". This provision runs counter to

> the rule of law and natural justice.

>

> The junta cannot grant itself immunity. The question of immunity has

> to be negotiated properly in the context of an agreed framework with

> the participation of all political parties.

>

> Chapter 7 Clause 88 establishing the composition of members of the

> National Assembly is purely an attempt at gerrymandering by the

> military and should be rejected. Constituencies should be demarcated

> on the basis of demographic and other factors and not on chieftaincy

> Districyt boundaries. It is not surprising therefore, (he alleges),

> that the FONIS where the Chairman hails from would benefit by having

> its numbers of seats increased from 2 to 5 seats as compared to

> Fulladu East, with a voting population more than double that of the

> FONIS, reduced from 3 seats to 1 seat...

>

> The Draft Constitution submitted to the Gambian people by the

> military is unworthy of our country and should be rejected out of

> hand and consigned to the dustbin of history. The Draft Constitution

> cannot be the basis for the restoration of civilian democratic rule.

>

> The ban on political parties and on political activity, freedom of

> expression and of assembly should be lifted.

>

> The draconian decrees directed at muzzling the press should be

> lifted.

>

> Issue Date: June 5, 1996

>

Copyright 1996 Daily Observer. Distributed via Africa News Online.

> All rights reserved. May not be redistributed, posted to any other

> location, published or used for broadcast without prior written

> authorization from Africa News Service.

> [------------------------------------------------]

>

> West | News Central









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 11 Jul 1996 15:35:31 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Dual studies prove drug effective against malaria

Message-ID: <



This section is from the document '/clari/biz/industry/health/pharma/702'.



Path: news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Approved:

Comment: O:5.5H;

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

Comment: O:4.1H;

From:

Newsgroups: clari.biz.industry.health.pharma,clari.biz.industry.health

Subject: Dual studies prove drug effective against malaria

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 58

Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 14:20:23 PDT

Expires: Wed, 17 Jul 1996 14:20:23 PDT

ACategory: usa

Slugword: HEALTH-MALARIA

Threadword: health

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 520/0; Id: a2198; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 07-10-N.A; V: ..AFTER 5PM

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.biz.industry.health.pharma:702 clari.biz.industry.health:6828





BOSTON (Reuter) - A drug discovered in China from the

qinghao plant is just as effective against malaria as the

conventional drug quinine, two teams of researchers reported in

Thursday's New England Journal of Medicine.

Although the drug, artemether, is unavailable in the United

States, where malaria is rare and not considered a major health

problem, the findings could have a major impact elsewhere in the

world, where some two million people die from it each year.

Doctors have been looking for a new drug that would be

equally as effective as conventional medicines in treating the

disease because the parasite responsible for malaria has been

developing a resistance to conventional medicines.

But the authors of new studies, while reporting hopeful

results, warn that artemether should be used cautiously to

prevent the parasite from developing ways to counteract its

effects.

``These new drugs should not be used in an uncontrolled or

unregulated way, or resistance to them will develop,'' said one

of the two research teams, led by Dr. Tran Tinh Hien of the

Center for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Malaria is usually spread by the bite of an infected

Anopheles mosquito. The parasite is injected into the body by

the insect and infects a person's red blood cells, causing

shivering, fever, sweating and anemia.

The disease is mostly found in developing countries and is a

major threat to travelers and soldiers. A U.S. serviceman

stationed in a country where malaria is endemic is far more

likely to die from the disease than a bullet.

Quinine, the conventional medicine, has drawbacks beyond the

fact that some parasites have developed a resistance to it. It

can harm the heart, lead to blindness, rashes, fever and low

blood pressure.

The new tests comparing quinine with artemether were done in

Gambia, West Africa and Ho Chi Minh City.

In the Gambian tests, 576 children with cerebral malaria

were given one of the drugs. The researchers found that the

death rate was virtually identical -- around 21 percent --

whether a child got quinine or artemether manufactured under the

brand name Paluther by Rhone-Poulenc Rorer of Vitry-sur-Seine in

France.

For the Vietnamese study, 560 adults with severe malaria

received quinine or artemether prepared by China's Kunming

Pharmaceutical Company. Again, there was no difference in the

death rate, which averaged about 15 percent.

However, the Vietnamese group found that artemether

recipients tended to remain feverish longer and took longer to

come out of a coma. Quinine, on the other hand, produced low

blood sugar in 1 out of 4 patients.

``Artemether is an effective alternative to quinine for

severe malaria,'' the Hien group said. ``It is simple to

administer, equivalent in overall cost to quinine, and has no

apparent local or serious systemic adverse effects.''

But in an editorial in the medical magazine, Dr. Stephen L.

Hoffman says artemether should prescribed with caution because

studies in dogs and rats have shown that high doses can affect

the brain.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 11 Jul 1996 15:38:10 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Niger Opposition Calls Election Result Coup

Message-ID: <



This section is from the document '/clari/world/mideast+africa/2358'.



Path: news.columbia.edu!news2.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Supersedes: <

Distribution: cl-1,cl-2,cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.top,clari.world.mideast+africa,clari.news.conflict,clari.world

Subject: Niger Opposition Calls Election Result Coup

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 65

Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 7:10:50 PDT

Expires: Wed, 17 Jul 1996 7:10:50 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: INTERNATIONAL-NIGER

Threadword: international

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 597/0; Id: a0882; Src: reuto; Sel: roitl; Adate: 07-10-N.A; Ver: 0/1

Approved:

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.top:33719 clari.world.mideast+africa:2358 clari.news.conflict:1500





NIAMEY, Niger (Reuter) - Opponents of Niger's military

leader General Ibrahim Bare Mainassara on Wednesday denounced

his poll victory as an electoral coup d'etat and said they were

determined that he should not stay in power.

Provisional results released by the election commission

appointed by Mainassara showed him winning outright with 52.22

percent of votes, while ousted civilian president Mahamane

Ousmane polled 19.75 percent.

After two days of confusion at polling stations around the

West African country, Mainassara on Monday replaced the

Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) with his own

appointees and placed his opponents under house arrest.

``It's not even electoral fraud, it's pure force,'' said

party official Mamane Sani of the National Movement for a

Development Society (MNSD), the biggest party in parliament.

``Everyone knows the ballot boxes were collected by soldiers

and counted in secret.''

Niger's USTN trade union organisation called a nationwide

general strike from Thursday.

``It will continue for as long as it takes to get the CENI

reinstated and will be accompanied by rallies and marches,''

said USTN official Ayouba Ibro.

He dismissed a government ban on public gatherings as

intimidatory. ``The communique is an attempt to defraud our

citizens of their basic liberties,'' he said.

The results, which must be confirmed by the Supreme Court,

put turnout at 66.36 percent of Niger's 3.8 million voters,

despite problems distributing electoral lists and voter cards.

After dissolution of the CENI, local authorities took charge

of the count in the interior. In Niamey, security forces

collected ballot boxes and took them to town halls. Political

parties boycotted the new election commission.

Mainassara, who took power in a January military coup, stood

as an independent candidate against the leaders of the four main

political parties.

Results showed that MNSD leader Mamadou Tandja polled 15.65

percent, former prime minister Mahamadou Issoufou polled 7.6

percent, and Adamou Moumouni Djermakoye polled 4.77 percent.

The candidates are under house arrest and their telephones

have been cut off, though aides at the homes of Tandja and

Issoufou said visitors -- though not journalists -- were being

admitted since Wednesday morning.

Mahamane was still only allowed to see family members.

Officials of his Democratic and Social Convention said the

results had been falsified and they were collecting the real

figures from their party officials in the interior.

``We are supporting the USTN strike call,'' said party

official Bacharou Falke. ``Our aim is to remove Bare.''

Mainassara's coup put an end to a 16-month political impasse

between Mahamane and his prime minister and was initially viewed

as a necessary evil both in Niger and abroad.

The International Monetary Fund signed a new accord with the

government in May, stipulating that holding of elections should

be a condition for future release of funds.

Mainassara insisted on July 7 despite the electoral

commission's requests for more time. Niamey and districts of the

interior where voter lists and electoral cards did not arrive on

time voted on Monday, but many people were unable to cast their

ballots because they could not find their names on voter lists.

France, former colonial power in Niger, voiced concern at

the way the election had been held. After the January coup, it

froze aid but has since argued that the European Union, which

cut off aid, should resume assistance for the sake of stability.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 11 Jul 1996 15:24:23 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: July, 10th: Global warming will hit Africa hardest--report (fwd)

Message-ID: <





------- Forwarded Message





GENEVA (Reuter) - Southern and central African countries are

likely to become the main victims of global warming which is

already damaging their economies through drought, an

environmental report said Wednesday.

The report, issued by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF),

said that, unless a rise in temperatures is halted, among future

effects would be the spread of lowland diseases to big African

cities and the destruction of wildlife and its habitat.

``Climate change will alter natural vegetation, wildlife

habitats, crop-growing seasons and the distribution of pests and

diseases throughout southern Africa,'' the Swiss-based body

said.

``In some areas, the effects of climate change are already

evident. Over the past 20 years, there has been noticeably less

rainfall in southern Africa and drought has become an

increasingly serious threat.''

The report was issued as 150 countries debated at a

U.N.-sponsored conference in Geneva whether to set tougher

targets for reductions of the greenhouse gas emissions -- mainly

from coal and oil -- widely blamed for warming.

A loose coalition of governments, the insurance industry,

environmental groups, U.N. agencies including the World Health

Organization and a wide-ranging panel of scientists and

economists agree action is needed.

They are opposed by governments that say cutting emissions

by switching away from traditional energy sources would be too

costly, by energy industry groups and by some scientists who

insist man's role in global warming is unproven.

The WWF, with other environmental and medical groups and

small island states which fear lare-scale flooding as sea levels

rise, say even governments supporting cuts in emissions are not

going far enough.

Current targets under the United Nations' 1992 Climate

Change Convention provide for reductions by the year 2000 to the

levels of 1990, which would mean cuts in the use of oil and coal

and a steady move to new energy sources.

The WWF and the island states want a legally-binding target

for the year 2005 that would oblige convention signatories to

reduce the amounts of greenhouse gas they allowed into the

atmosphere in 1990 by 20 percent.

The WWF report, ``Climate Change and Southern Africa,'' said

experts expected the continent's open grasslands ``to give way

to scrubby bush'' while the savannah highlands might also be at

risk if warming continued.

``We estimate that climate change will alter the habitat in

between 15 and 20 percent of southern Africa's large nature

reserves, including Kruger National park and the Okavango

Delta,'' said WWF specialist Adam Markham.

``This will obviously have a serious impact for conservation

and tourism -- an important revenue source in many southern

African countries.''

People would also be affected, the report said, noting that

between 1985 and 1995, bore holes in Zimbabwe, Mozambique,

Zambia and northern South Africa dried up, making it impossible

to grow crops or maintain livestock herds.

A drought in 1991-92 put more than 18 million people in 10

countries at risk of starvation, it added.

Echoing a report issued on Tuesday by the WHO, it said

global warming would expose millions of Africans to new health

risks as mosquito populations increased and more of the

continent's people became vulnerable to malaria.

High-lying, malaria-free cities such as the Zimbabwean

capital Harare and Nairobi in Kenya would also be at risk. There

had already been reports of malaria moving to higher altitudes

in Ethiopia, Rwanda and Tanzania because of warmer temperatures.

``The whole of Africa contributes around seven per cent of

the world's greenhouse gas emissions,'' said Markham. ``It is

both ironic and tragic that Africa should suffer such

devastating effects as a result of other countries's

activities.''





------- End of Forwarded Message





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 11 Jul 1996 17:04:28 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: Britain / Mandela

Message-ID: <



DATE=7/11/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-200045

TITLE=BRITAIN / MANDELA (L-ONLY)

BYLINE=ANDRE DE NESNERA

DATELINE=LONDON

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT NELSON MANDELA CONTINUED HIS

STATE VISIT TO BRITAIN WITH A SPEECH THURSDAY TO BOTH HOUSES OF

THE BRITISH PARLIAMENT. V-O-A'S ANDRE DE NESNERA REPORTS FROM

LONDON.



TEXT:



/// TRUMPET FANFARE THEN FADE ///



TRUMPETS HERALDED THE ARRIVAL OF SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT NELSON

MANDELA IN WESTMINSTER HALL JUST MOMENTS BEFORE HIS ADDRESS TO A

JOINT SESSION OF THE BRITISH PARLIAMENT. MORE THAN TWO-THOUSAND

DIGNITARIES -- INCLUDING FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER MARGARET

THATCHER -- HEARD MR. MANDELA, THE FIRST HEAD OF STATE TO ADDRESS

LAWMAKERS IN WESTMINSTER HALL SINCE FRENCH PRESIDENT CHARLES DE

GAULLE IN 1960.



MR. MANDELA DELIVERED A STINGING ATTACK ON APARTHEID AND SPOKE OF

THE PAIN AND SUFFERING OF SOUTH AFRICAN BLACKS UNDER THAT RACIAL

POLICY.



/// MANDELA ACT ///



RACISM IS A BLIGHT ON THE HUMAN CONSCIENCE. THE IDEA

THAT ANY PEOPLE CAN BE INFERIOR TO ANOTHER TO THE POINT

WHERE THOSE WHO CONSIDER THEMSELVES SUPERIOR, DEFINE AND

TREAT THE REST AS SUB-HUMAN, DENIES THE HUMANITY EVEN OF

THOSE WHO ELEVATE THEMSELVES TO THE STATUS OF GOD.



/// END ACT ///



THE SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT PAID TRIBUTE TO THE MILLIONS OF

PEOPLE WORLDWIDE WHO FOUGHT AGAINST APARTHEID. HE SAID OUR

EMANCIPATION IS THEIR REWARD.



MR. MANDELA SAID HE WOULD CONTINUE TO WORK HARD FOR NATIONAL

RECONCILIATION AND NATIONAL UNITY TO MAKE SURE BLACKS AND WHITES

LIVE IN PEACE AS EQUALS. THE SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT SAID A LOT

STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE TO ENSURE THE FREEDOM GAINED GOES HAND IN

HAND WITH A BETTER LIFE FOR EVERYONE.



/// 2ND MANDELA ACT ///



WHAT THEY EXPECT IS NOT A GREAT LEAP FORWARD, BUT A

STEADY AND VISIBLE ADVANCE IN THE IMPROVEMENT OF THE

QUALITY OF THEIR LIVES, WITH THEM PARTICIPATING ACTIVELY

IN THE PROCESS OF DETERMINING THE PACE AND DIRECTION OF

THAT ADVANCE -- AND NOT MERELY WAITING PASSIVELY TO BE

RECIPIENT OF BENEFITS THAT WOULD BE DELIVERED BY AN

AUTHORITY FROM WHICH THEY ARE OTHERWISE ALIENATED.



/// END ACT ///



MR. MANDELA SAID FOR THE FIRST TIME IN CENTURIES, THE PEOPLE OF

SOUTH AFRICA HAVE A GOVERNMENT THEY CAN CORRECTLY CLAIM AS THEIR

OWN.



THE SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT THEN CALLED ON THE INDUSTRIALIZED

WORLD TO HELP ALL OF AFRICA. HE SAID NO ONE CAN ISOLATE

THEMSELVES FROM THE SUFFERING OF THE AFRICAN CONTINENT, AND HE

URGED WESTERN NATIONS TO HELP BUILD, WHAT HE CALLED, A HUMANE,

AFRICAN WORLD. (SIGNED)



NEB/ADEN/JWH/RAE



11-Jul-96 9:15 AM EDT (1315 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Jul 1996 00:00:18 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: JAWARA'S COMMENTS_ Draft

Message-ID: <



Hello Yaya,



The Embassy has copies of the constitution for sale . It is $15.00 per copy

plus $5.00 for mail and handling.If any one wants a copy, he or she can Mail

in $20.00 in money order or certified check and a copy of the constitution

will be mailed back. The Embassy has copies of VISION 2020 The Gambia

Incoporated, which is a development strategy for The Gambia in to the 21st

Century (2020).This is available for free ,and it could be picked up at the

Embassy or mail in a self addressed pre stamped envolope (64 cents stamp ).

The VISION 2020 was put together by The National Think Tank(NATT).Feed backs,

comments and criticisms are in ivited.



Regards.



Tombong.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Jul 1996 03:36:35 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member (fwd)

Message-ID: <







Welcome Tombong, and thanks for sending me the passport application.





Agi Kumba.







------------------------------



Date: 12 Jul 1996 10:39:19 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Africa: UN Special Initiative

Message-ID: <



Forwarded by Momodou Camara.



---forwarded mail START---

From:

To: Momodou Camara

Date: 12/07/96 1:10

Subject: Africa: UN Special Initiative

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Africa: UN Special Initiative

Date Distributed (ymd): 960711



DEV/2115 3 July 1996



SECRETARY-GENERAL CHAIRS INFORMAL CONSULTATIONS ON

IMPLEMENTATION OF UNITED NATIONS SYSTEM-WIDE SPECIAL

INITIATIVE ON AFRICA



GENEVA, 2 July (UN Information Service)--Secretary-General

Boutros Boutros-Ghali today chaired informal consultations

with donor governments on the implementation of the United

Nations System-wide Special Initiative on Africa.



The Special Initiative was launched on 15 March and brings

together the development agencies of the United Nations system

in partnership with the Bretton Woods institutions, in a

broad-ranging programme designed to provide renewed impetus to

African development over the next decade.



The Geneva meeting was not a pledging conference, but a

continuation of the United Nations campaign to mobilize

high-level political support for the Initiative focusing on

the development needs of the poorest continent. Africa is home

to 33 of the world's 47 least developed countries.



The role of the Initiative was highlighted in a statement

entitled "A New Partnership for Development", which was issued

on 29 June at the summit of the "Group of Seven" most

industrialized countries in Lyon, France, following a meeting

between the leaders of those nations and the heads of the

United Nations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the

World Bank and the World Trade Organization (WTO).



The statement declared that all participants "decided to pay

particular attention to sub-Saharan Africa. A medium-term

strategy will be framed for this continent, taking as its

starting point the initiative launched by the United Nations

Secretary-General on 15 March."



The Initiative focuses on five main project clusters aimed at

providing a basis for genuine sustainable development across

the African continent. The five areas are as follows:



--Education: It involves the World Bank and the United Nations

Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and

seeks to achieve universal education by the year 2010;



--Health: It involves the World Health Organization (WHO) and

the World Bank and includes reforms geared to improve

health-service delivery systems and provide better coverage of

the population at large, as well as specific measures to fight

malaria, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and other epidemic diseases,

and takes into account reproductive health and population

issues;



--Food security: The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO)

is in charge; it seeks to regroup priority actions in land

degradation and desertification control, soil quality

improvement and water for food production;



--Water: With the involvement of the World Bank and the United

Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), it aims at ensuring

sustainable and equitable freshwater distribution through

reliable assessments, household water security and proper

water management; and



--Governance: Involving the United Nations Development

Programme (UNDP) and the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA),

it establishes strategies and support for peace building,

conflict resolution and national reconciliation. Its

implementation will lead to strengthening of the capacity of

the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in peace building and

enhancing the role of civil society organizations.



Other components of the Special Initiative are information

technology for development, assistance to the informal sector

and employment generation to combat poverty, and trade access.



The total cost of implementing the Initiative is estimated at

$25 billion over the next 10 years. The World Bank has agreed

to lead the resource mobilization drive for the Initiative.



Also recognized in the Initiative is the impact of external

indebtedness on African States. In 1994, sub-Saharan Africa's

total debt stock stood at $211 billion, which equals 255 per

cent of export income. In those countries, average per capita

spending on debt servicing was $43, compared with $35 spent

per capita on education and health.



The informal consultations included a presentation on the

needs of countries that are currently experiencing or have

recently emerged from civil conflict that destroyed the social

fabric, disrupted the economy and resulted in prolonged human

suffering.



Note: This document, and others dealing with the Special

Initiative, can be found on-line at:

http://www.un.org/News/Press/



The declaration of the G-7 Lyon Summit, including the section

on "A New Partnership for Development" can be found at:

http://www.usia.gov/topical/econ/g7/96g7eco.htm



************************************************************

Article from May 1996 issue of Africa Recovery.



A new impetus for African development



The Special Initiative aims to improve access to basic

education and primary health care



by Margaret A. Novicki



Agencies of the UN system have begun devising implementation

strategies for the Special Initiative on Africa, a

multi-million dollar, decade-long programme to maximize

support for African development which was launched by

Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali on 15 March.



The Initiative, which commits the UN agencies and the Bretton

Woods institutions to working together in a coordinated and

synergistic fashion behind Africa's priorities, is the UN's

most significant mobilization of international support for

development in one world region.



It represents "a new approach to development cooperation which

is goal-driven and which is focused on collaboration among all

the donors for particular country-defined objectives," said

Mr. James Gustave Speth, Administrator of the UN Development

Programme and co-chair of the Special Initiative Steering

Committee. The committee met in Nairobi in late April to begin

to address implementation and resource mobilization for the

Special Initiative's 14 components.



The Initiative devotes the bulk of its resources to expanding

basic education and improving health care in Africa. It also

focuses on promoting peace and better governance, improving

water and food security, increasing the continent's

competitiveness in world trade, and making available new

information technology.



"All the agencies have worked well together to map out and

allocate our tasks for the coming l0-year programme," said Mr.

K.Y. Amoako, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission

for Africa and co-chairman of the Steering Committee. "Our

guidelines are laid out. We begin this campaign with a clear

vision of how it will strengthen the capacity of African

societies and economies for real growth," he said.



Give development a chance



The Special Initiative's components are based on four themes

reflecting Africa's development priorities as expressed in the

Organization of African Unity's (OAU) 1995 Cairo Agenda for

action.



The first theme consists of actions which are required to

create a conducive climate for development. In those countries

wracked by war, conflict resolution, national reconciliation

and peace-building must be addressed first before any

discussion of development can take place. To support the peace

process in Africa, the Special Initiative will:



* strengthen the OAU's capacity to engage in conflict

prevention, management and resolution;

* strengthen selected organs of civil society engaged in

peacebuilding and the promotion of human rights and democracy;

and

* promote the use of the mass media, particularly radio

broadcasting, to support peacebuilding and political

participation.



At a time when official development assistance (ODA) is on the

decline, the Special Initiative seeks to encourage the release

of more resources for Africa's development through a

combination of action and advocacy involving African and donor

countries and institutions and the UN system itself. To assist

in mobilizing the continent's internal resources, the

Initiative will focus on improving revenue collection and

domestic savings and investment. The financial intermediation

system will also be strengthened for beffer resource

allocation, and information technology for development will be

promoted to improve links between African countries, its

subregions and the rest of the world.



The Initiative will also strive to galvanize external support

for Africa's economic transition by:

* encouraging multilateral and bilateral creditors to reduce

Africa's external debt burden and make it more sustainable;

encouraging African countries to manage their debt more

effectively; and encouraging the UN system, with the Secretary

General's leadership, to have a more integrated and active

strategy on African debt;

* helping to lessen Africa's aid dependency by expanding trade

access, diversifying export opportunities, boosting the

inflows of foreign direct investment, and increasing the

continent's capacity to compete in the international economy;

and

* enhancing South-South cooperation and partnerships in trade,

finance, production and services, particularly through

stronger private sector linkages.



Hope for the coming generation



The major thrust of the Special Initiative, involving its

largest resource commitment, is on greatly increasing the

provision of basic education and health care so that African

children will have improved opportunities for the future.

Accomplishment of these goals will also have a positive impact

on the empowerment of women and hence on development through

a more manageable population growth-rate and enhanced human

welfare.



The Special Initiative will conduct a 10-year effort to ensure

basic education for all children, with a special emphasis on

girls, and literacy and numeracy for women. Evidence has shown

that basic education is the best possible development

investment, strongly correlated to greater participation in

democracy, more productive farmers, better family planning and

higher incomes. The World Bank will lead in the financial

mobilization of this component, which, at between $12.5 bn and

$15.5 bn, is the Initiative's largest.



The Bank and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural

Organization have already organized consultations on the

education sector with African governments and donors, and the

Donor Association for African Education is preparing a

proposal on its role in support of the Initiative.



The Initiative will also include a campaign to reform the

health sector, which will involve boosting the capacity of

Africa's health systems to reduce, on a sustainable basis, the

most common causes of morbidity and mortality. The coverage,

quality and access to primary health care services will be

expanded specially targeting the most common preventable

and/or treatable diseases.



Coordination meetings on the health sector have been convened

in Brazzaville, Congo, by the World Health Organization's

regional office for Africa, and a preliminary health strategy

has been mapped out. WHO has invited the other cooperating

agencies in the health sector to devise an implementation

strategy.



The Initiative also addresses poverty reduction by the

promotion of employment and sustainable livelihoods, with

efforts concentrated on the informal sector, which employs

about 60 per cent of Africa's labour force, and on

environmentally marginal areas.



Strengthening governance



African leaders' efforts to improve governance will be

bolstered under the Initiative by supporting Africa's civil

service to better manage development, helping build

independent judicial systems, supporting the functioning of

parlia- meets and electoral processes, and making public

administration more accountable. The Initiative will also seek

to strengthen the capacities of civil society to be more

active in development and policy-making, including

peace-building and conflict resolution.



Urgency on survival



Africa faces a formidable challenge in balancing the

interrelated issues of food production, population growth and

protection of its fragile environment from further damage. The

Initiative places special emphasis on the need to control land

degradation and desertification, encourage irrigation, improve

soil quality, and support the role of women in food

production. It also focuses on providing safe water for

drinking and sanitation.



Consultations have begun among the cooperating agencies on

defining a strategy and outlining proposals for implementation

of the water component, and a framework for action and a

workplan will be presented to the Steering Committee. And the

working group on food production will soon finalize its

implementation strategy.



Resource mobilization



The Initiative's components are of two types: those which

require substantial resource mobilization and implementation

and those which call primarily for a strengthening and

rationalization of existing efforts. The cumulative financial

resources required over a 10-year period are estimated at up

to $25 bn, most of which will come from a redirection of

existing resources in African national budgets and

reallocations of existing levels of multilateral and bilateral

ODA.



To this end, the Initiative contains three new mechanisms

which are designed to help rationalize development assistance

to Africa and maximize its impact. First, multilateral and

bilateral donors will create goal-oriented regional forums to

raise resources for key sectors. Second, African governments

will prepare goal-oriented country investment programrnes to

maximize the impact of resource mobilization. Third,

participation in Consultative Group and Roundtable meetings is

to be broadened to include non-traditional partners, such as

leaders of business and civil society.



The Initiative also recommends other ways of releasing funds

for development, including deeper debt relief, an expansion of

Africa's trade opportunities, and enhanced South-South

cooperation.



This all-encompassing effort to enhance Africa's development

possibilities will require strong international support-and an

effective partnership with donor countries and institutions-to

achieve its goals, say UN agency officials. A one-year

mobilization of political support has hence been launched to

raise Africa's priority status on the international agenda.



"We will all be making a concerted effort over the coming year

through a series of parallel initiatives to elevate the

attention [paid to] Africa on the international agenda and to

mobilize additional support for Africa and for this

Initiahve," said Mr. Speth, UNDP Administrator.



Note: The May 1996 issue also contains other articles on the

Special Initiative, on the Global Coalition for Africa, and

other topics, including Zaire, Burkina Faso, AIDS, debt, and

UNCTAD IX. Africa Recovery is not yet available on-line.

Annual subscriptions are available to individuals for $20 and

institutions for $35. A limited number of complimentary

subscriptions are available for those without means to pay.

Contact Editor, Africa Recovery, Room S-931, United Nations,

NY 10017 USA. Tel: (212) 963-6857; fax: (212) 963-4556;

e-mail:



************************************************************

This material is being reposted for wider distribution by the

Africa Policy Information Center (APIC), the educational

affiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primary

objective is to widen the policy debate in the United States

around African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, by

concentrating on providing accessible policy-relevant

information and analysis usable by a wide range of groups and

individuals.



Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail

message):

Policy Electronic Distribution List);

(about APIC);

previously distributed, as well as the auto-response

information files, are also available on the Web at:

http://www.igc.apc.org/apic/index.shtml.



To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to

For more information about material cited

from another source please contact directly the source

mentioned in the posting rather than APIC.



For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,

110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:

202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail:

************************************************************



---forwarded mail END---



Momodou Camara

--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Jul 1996 08:35:57 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: fwd. message

Message-ID: <



DATE=7/12/96

TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORT

NUMBER=5-33802

TITLE=RWANDA TRAUMA VICTIMS

BYLINE=SONJA PACE

DATELINE=KIGALI

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: IT HAS BEEN TWO YEARS SINCE RWANDA EXPERIENCED GENOCIDE

AND WAR THAT KILLED AN ESTIMATED 500-THOUSAND PEOPLE. A NEW

GOVERNMENT IS NOW IN PLACE IN RWANDA AND LIFE IN THE CAPITAL,

KIGALI HAS RETURNED TO NORMAL. V-O-A'S SONJA PACE REPORTS FROM

KIGALI THE AFTER-EFFECTS OF GENOCIDE AND WAR ARE STILL BEING

FELT, ESPECIALLY BY THE COUNTRY'S CHILDREN, SO MANY OF WHOM

WITNESSED TORTURE AND KILLINGS FIRSTHAND.



TEXT: A REPORT ISSUED BY THE UNITED NATIONS' CHILDREN FUND

(UNICEF) IN MARCH OF THIS YEAR DOCUMENTS THE DEVASTATING EFFECTS

OF THE RWANDAN WAR AND GENOCIDE ON THE COUNTRY'S CHILDREN. OUT

OF MORE THAN THREE THOUSAND CHILDREN SURVEYED MORE THAN 95

PERCENT PERSONALLY WITNESSED VIOLENCE. ALMOST 80 PERCENT SAID

THEY EXPERIENCED DEATH WITHIN THEIR FAMILY AND MORE THAN 90

PERCENT SAID THEY FEARED THEY TOO WOULD BE KILLED.



LEILA GUPTA IS THE AUTHOR OF THAT SURVEY. SHE HEADS UP UNICEF'S

TRAUMA RECOVERY PROGRAM IN KIGALI. SHE SAYS THE VERY NATURE OF

THE RWANDAN GENOCIDE, THE FACT THAT SO MANY VERY INVOLVED IN

CARRYING OUT THE KILLINGS, MAKES IT ALL THE MORE DEVASTATING FOR

THE CHILDREN.



// ACT GUPTA //



THE FACT THAT SO MANY OF PRIESTS, THE NUNS, THE

TEACHERS, THE NEIGHBORS THAT WERE TRUSTED COLLEAGUES AND

FRIENDS OF SURVIVORS OF THIS GENOCIDE BECAME

PERPETRATORS AND VERY ORDINARY CITIZENS. SO, IN TERMS

OF THE TRAUMATIC REACTIONS FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS, THAT

WILL COMPLICATE THEIR ABILITY TO ADAPT TO THE DEATH, TO

THE LOSS BECAUSE THERE IS HAS BEEN SUCH A FUNDAMENTAL

BETRAYAL IN TRUST. IT MAKES IT OBVIOUSLY EXTREMELY

DIFFICULT FOR A SMALL CHILD. THEY WILL SUFFER SUCH A

FUNDAMENTAL SHATTERING OF THEIR WORLD VIEW. ALL THEIR

BELIEFS IN GOOD AND BAD, RIGHT AND WRONG ARE SHATTERED.



// END ACT //



LEILA GUPTA SAYS ABOUT ONE THIRD OF THE CHILDREN SURVEYED BY

UNICEF HAVE EXPERIENCED SEVERE PSYCHOLOGICAL TRAUMA.



ACROSS TOWN IN A VILLA ON A QUIET BACK STREET IS KIGALI'S

NATIONAL TRAUMA CENTER. IT IS HERE CHILDREN COME, VERY OFTEN

WITH THEIR MOTHERS TO SEEK HELP. RWANDAN PSYCHOLOGIST ALBERT

NAMBAJE AND SOCIAL WORKERS STAND READY WITH REASSURING WORDS, A

HUG AND COUNSELLING SESSIONS.



ON THIS AFTERNOON A YOUNG GIRL COMES IN -- ALONE -- TO TALK WITH

DR. NAMBAJE.



// ACT GIRL -- IN KINYARWANDA -- FADE UNDER //



THE LITTLE GIRL IS ABOUT 13 YEARS OLD. SHE LIVED IN NORTHERN

RWANDA WHEN THE MASSACRES BEGAN. SHE WAS SEPARATED FROM HER

FAMILY AND HAD TO FLEE FOR HER OWN LIFE. SHE REMEMBERS VIVIDLY

HEARING SCREAMS, SEEING PEOPLE KILLED. IT WAS ONLY AFTER THE WAR

WAS OVER THAT SHE FOUND OUT THAT HER OWN FAMILY HAD BEEN

MASSACRED. SHE BEGAN HAVING FLASHBACKS TO HER EXPERIENCES DURING

THE WAR AND CAME TO THE TRAUMA CENTER FOR TREATMENT SOME WEEKS

AGO. SHE SAYS SHE WOULD LIKE TO GO BACK TO SCHOOL. ALBERT

NAMBAJE WOULD PREFER SHE WAIT A BIT LONGER AND GET MORE

TREATMENT.



AGNES MUKAN-YAR-WAYA IS A SOCIAL WORKER AT THE CENTER. SHE OFTEN

SITS IN ON THE COUNSELLING SESSIONS. AGNES SAYS IT'S A GOOD

FEELING WHEN ONE SEES PROGRESS.



// ACT AGNES -- IN FRENCH -- FADE UNDER //



WE DO HOPE FOR SUCCESS, SHE SAYS, AND IT DOES HAPPEN. IN ONE OR

TWO MONTHS (OF TREATMENT) YOU CAN SEE SOME SORT OF PROGRESS. YOU

SEE SOMEONE WHO DID NOT WANT TO TALK, FINALLY BEGINNING TO TALK

(OPEN UP). YOU SEE A STUDENT WHO HAS HAD TO INTERRUPT HIS

STUDIES, GO BACK TO SCHOOL. THAT'S SUCCESS. WE CAN'T BRING

BACK THE DEAD, SHE SAYS, BUT AT LEAST WE CAN HELP THOSE WHO

REMAIN TO FACE LIFE AGAIN.



// OPT // SHE SAYS IN ONE OR TWO MONTHS YOU SEE SOMEONE WHO'S

REFUSED TO TALK, SUDDENLY OPEN UP. YOU SEE A YOUNG STUDENT WHO

HAS HAD TO LEAVE SCHOOL BECAUSE OF THE TRAUMA, SUDDENLY READY TO

RESUME HIS STUDIES. AGNES SAYS THAT'S ALL ONE CAN HOPE FOR --

YOU CAN'T BRING BACK THE DEAD -- BUT YOU CAN HELP THOSE WHO

REMAIN TO FACE THEIR TRAUMA AND TO FACE LIFE AGAIN. // END OPT

//



SUCH COUNSELLING SESSIONS ARE ONE WAY TO TREAT TRAUMA VICTIMS.

ANOTHER METHOD BEING USED IN SCHOOLS AND ORPHANAGES ACROSS RWANDA

IS TO GET THE CHILDREN TO DRAW PICTURES. UNICEF'S LEILA GUPTA

BRINGS OUT A BOOK OF DRAWINGS.



// ACT GUPTA //



THIS IS A PICTURE BY A 12-YEAR OLD BOY FROM A PRIMARY

SCHOOL RIGHT HERE IN KIGALI DRAWN AT 16 MONTHS AFTER THE

GENOCIDE OCCURRED. THIS LITTLE BOY CHOSE TO DRAW A

PICTURE OF HIS FATHER BEING KILLED BY THE MILITIA. THE

SOLDIER IS PORTRAYED HAVING VERY HUGE MUSCULAR ARMS,

PROBABLY BEING FIVE TIMES THE SIZE OF THE FATHER WHO IS

OPPOSITE. THE WEAPON OF CHOICE HERE IS THE MACHETE IN

HIS HAND THAT'S ALL COLORED RED FROM THE BLOOD. THE

FATHER IS A TINY, TINY FIGURE WHO'S BEEN DECAPITATED,

WHICH WAS THE MOST COMMON METHOD WITH A MACHETE OF

KILLING PEOPLE DURING THE GENOCIDE. AND THE FATHER IS

PORTRAYED IN THIS PICTURE BLEEDING PROFUSELY FROM THE

NECK, THE HEAD IS SEPARATED FROM THE NECK.



// END ACT //



MRS. GUPTA SAYS MANY OF THE CHILDREN CAN IDENTIFY THE

PERPETRATORS BY NAME AND SHE SAYS ONE OF THE COMPLICATING FACTORS

IS THAT MANY OF THOSE PERPETRATORS ARE STILL AT LARGE, WALKING

AROUND FREE AND SOMETIMES EVEN IN POSITIONS OF AUTHORITY IN LOCAL

GOVERNMENTS.



// ACT GUPTA //



// OPT // ANOTHER SECONDARY TRAGEDY FROM THE GENOCIDE IS

THE FACT THAT THE PERPETRATORS, MANY OF THEM, ARE NOT

ONLY WALKING AROUND COMPLETELY FREE, BUT THEY HAVE BEEN

PUT IN POSITIONS OF POWER IN DIFFERENT AREAS OF THE

COUNTRY AT LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND POLITICAL LEVELS //

END OPT // THERE ARE MANY RAPISTS -- YOUNG GIRLS HAVE

BEEN COMING TO OUR TRAUMA CENTER OVER TWO YEARS AFTER

THE GENOCIDE AND THEY CAN IDENTIFY THEIR RAPIST IN THE

STREET, WHO WILL POINT TO THEM AND THREATEN THEM IF THEY

DARE GO TELL ANYBODY THEY'VE SEEN THEM.



// END ACT //



LEILA GUPTA SAYS IT'S IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER THAT TRAUMA HAS A

LIFETIME PERSPECTIVE AND SHE SAYS WHEN CHILDREN AND ADULTS ARE

EXPOSED TO THE KINDS AND SCALE OF VIOLENCE THAT TOOK PLACE HERE

IN RWANDA, IT WILL TAKE YEARS FOR SURVIVORS OF THE GENOCIDE TO

REALLY BEGIN TO DEAL WITH THE EFFECTS. (SIGNED)



NEB/SP/JWH/CF



12-Jul-96 8:07 AM EDT (1207 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: 12 Jul 1996 09:06:33 -0500

From: "YaYa Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Re: DRAFT CONSTITUTION

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



RE>DRAFT CONSTITUTION =

7/12/96



Tombong,

I wanna welcome you to the list and thank you for that feedback on the =

constitution. Would you please post the specific address on the list so =

that I can forward my request both for the DRAFT and VISION 2020.

Once again welcome.



Yaya

------------------------------

Date: 7/11/96 11:07 PM

To: Jallow, YaYa

From:



Hello Yaya,



The Embassy has copies of the constitution for sale . It is $15.00 per cop=

y

plus $5.00 for mail and handling.If any one wants a copy, he or she can =

Mail

in $20.00 in money order or certified check and a copy of the =

constitution

will be mailed back. The Embassy has copies of VISION 2020 The Gambia

Incoporated, which is a development strategy for The Gambia in to the =

21st

Century (2020).This is available for free ,and it could be picked up at =

the

Embassy or mail in a self addressed pre stamped envolope (64 cents stamp =

).

The VISION 2020 was put together by The National Think Tank(NATT).Feed =

backs,

comments and criticisms are in ivited.



Regards.



Tombong.



------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------

Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;11 Jul 1996 23:03:57 -0500

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com =

(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)

id AA07595; Thu, 11 Jul 1996 23:07:37 -0500

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA19756;

Thu, 11 Jul 96 21:00:45 -0700

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA09592;

Thu, 11 Jul 96 21:00:24 -0700

Received: from emout07.mx.aol.com by mx5.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA03201;

Thu, 11 Jul 96 21:00:23 -0700

Received: by emout07.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id AAA10686 for =

Fri, 12 Jul 1996 00:00:18 -0400

Message-Id: <

Date: Fri, 12 Jul 1996 00:00:18 -0400

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From:

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List =

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: JAWARA'S COMMENTS_ Draft

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN











------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Jul 1996 11:03:01 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: New publication by a Sierra Leonean

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Hi Leonenetters and Gambia-l netters,



This is an announcement of a newly published novel by Dr Sheikh Gibril

Kamara, a citizen of Sierra Leone. Dr Kamara is my friend and also a

resident of Seattle. He does not currently have internet access but will

in the near future. He has asked me to post the announcement in these two

listservs.

The title is: The Spirit of BADENIA



It is a fascinating and riveting narrative that takes the reader into the

myths, rituals and mysteries of West African Culture. The novel vividly

illustrates how events are traditionally commemorated, from the

celebration of life at birth and the rituals of naming, through the

experiences of maturity into adulthood, to the intricate considerations of

both family and society in marriage and procreation, and to the mourning

of death.

The life of a boy born to a religious family and growing up in

this milieu is then exposed to the experiences of his culture, instilling

in him the spirit of " Badenia. " But as the older generation helplessly

observe, the very foundations of the traditional principles of " Badenia",

the beacon of society, are eroding, and how the young will confront this

change forms the central drama of this story.

Written over several years, while teaching and researching, the

author made extensive inquiry on the subject matter by observing

traditional ceremonies and conducting interviews with many knowledgeable

people. These sources guided the imaginative creation of the vivid scenes

of the story.

Born in Sierra Leone, Dr Kamara was educated at Fourah Bay

College, University of Sierra Leone, and Portland State University,

Portland, Oregon, USA. ( Mailing address: P.O.Box 110698, Tacoma Wa, 98411

)

The novel is published by MINERVA PRESS, Montreux London Washington

The ISBN is 185863718x





Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================













------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Jul 1996 15:41:59 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: DRAFT CONSTITUTION

Message-ID: <



Thank you Yaya, the address of the Embassy is



The Gambia Embassy

1155 15th Street, NW

Suite 1000

Washington DC 20005



Tel: (202) 785-1399

Fax:(202) 785-1430



Regards.



Tombong



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 13 Jul 1996 22:45:50 -0700

From: mafy <

To:

Subject: Commentary

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



FELLOW GAMBIANS





As one of the newest member of the list. I like to thank all those responsible

for putting together such a wonderful way of exchanging ideas on the net. Special thanks

to Tony, Latjor, and my old friend, Dr. Amadou Scattred-Janneh.

In this period of political uncertainty and justifiable skepticism about the

fate of our country under the military, given the history of military rule in Africa, I

understand the concerns of some of our citizens. Personally, I am more concerned about

what a government can do for her people than what type of government it is. Let us not

forget that we just came out of a thirty year democracy that accomplished absolutely

nothing. I understand the need for the continuity of our handouts, but I seldom read

about ways that we can become self sufficient. Unless we strive for economic self

sufficiency, we will continue our pattern of depending on the west for our survival. At

this point, we should look at what is being done toward achieving self sustainance than

being bogged down with the AFPRC.

Sure I want to see the flow of aid to Gamabia, sure I want to see our government

accepted on the international scene, but at what cost. Let's keep in mind the effect of

dollar diplomacy, where the donor countries expect us to do exactly what they want. I

think it is time that we focus on how to improve our technological knowhow than worry

about a hasty return to what it was. It is encouraging to see more Gambians moving

toward techbnical degrees that will eventually rid us of dependence on the west. If

Japan can do it without much resources, we can do it too.

I have not been to the Gambia since the July 22 coup but reliable sources tell

me that this military regime did more for the Gambia in two years than for former regime

did in thirty. This is not to say that I favor a continuity of military rule but we need

to ask ourselves?. If this guys can rehabilitate most of the roads, build hospitals, a

TV Station, start a University systen, etc in less than two years, with little or no aid

from the west, I think they deserve some credit. The loans that we receive must be put

into use where our future generations can see where the money went.





Mafy



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 24

*************************

GAMBIA-L Digest 24Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re: New Memberby Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 2) Re: New Memberby Mostafa Jersey Marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu 3)by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 4) jobs!!!by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 5) africa news, July 8, 1996by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 6) Gambian websiteby N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 7) Clinton takes offensive over U.N. post to OAU (fwd)by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 8) OAU / BOUTROS-GHALIby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 9) Help! Aids, Africa- Gambia!!!by "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 10) data retrieved from Expanded Academic Index 1989- (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 11) data retrieved from Expanded Academic Index 1989- (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 12) Gambian July reunionby N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 13) PANA News - University Students Prefer Sex Without Condomsby Lang Konteh < L.konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 14) New Members; Conferenceby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 15) Re: New Members; Conferenceby LABOJANG@aol.com 16) Re: Gambian July reunionby SillahB@aol.com 17) job opportunities!! (fwd)by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 18) Re: New Member (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 19) Re: Gambian July reunion (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 20) errorsby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 21) tue.by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 22) News Briefby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 23) NIGER-POLITICS.by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 24) Miscellaneousby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 25) Re: New Member (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 26) Ghana / Childrenby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 27) ANS News - Draft Constitution 'Tailor-Made' To Ensure Chairman'sElectionby Lang Konteh < L.konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 28) Re: JAWARA'S COMMENTS_ Draftby "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com 29) cnet clip, Dual studies prove drug effective against malariaby at137@columbia.edu 30) cnet clip, Niger Opposition Calls Election Result Coupby at137@columbia.edu 31) July, 10th: Global warming will hit Africa hardest--report (fwd)by N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 32) Britain / Mandelaby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 33) Re: JAWARA'S COMMENTS_ Draftby TSaidy1050@aol.com 34) Re: New Member (fwd)by Wildkumba@aol.com 35) Fwd: Africa: UN Special Initiativeby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)36) fwd. messageby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 37) Re: DRAFT CONSTITUTIONby "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com 38) New publication by a Sierra Leoneanby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 39) Re: DRAFT CONSTITUTIONby TSaidy1050@aol.com 40) Commentaryby mafy < mafy@avana.net ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 7 Jul 1996 14:26:06 -0500 (CDT)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.960707142231.3638A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFellas,Here is the latest on the Gambia for some of you who have not surfe theNet this weekend.YayaNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science andHealth | Sports | Africa Press ReviewCopyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa NewsService. All rights reserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,published or used for broadcast without written authorization from thePanafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar,Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:07 Jul 96 - Feature: Gambia-PoliticsThe Gambia At Political Crossroads>From Swaebou Conateh; PANA CorrespondentBANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - Gambia's military-led government will be twoyears in power on July 22, amid someapprehension over when exactly civilian rule will be restored in thecountry.Although developments towards that goal have been in line, the militarygovernment has not yet made a clear move to liberalisethe political system.Those who say progress is being made were emboldened in their belief bythe statement of the Commonwealth Action Groupthat its meeting in June with the Gambian leader, Capt.Yahya Jammeh, inBanjul, was a good one.The group, conmprising Canada, Ghana and New Zealand, is to review theprogress Gambia and Nigeria are making towardscivilian rule.Observers of the Gambian political scene now say the remaining task forgovernment is to lift the ban on political activity,imposed when it seized power July 22, 1994.In spite of the Commonwealth's positive statement, some detractors hold adifferent view and have pointed to various factors tosupport their cautiousness. Among them is a statement Jammeh made, at arecent rally, that the holding of elections dependedon the Gambian people.On June 28, Jammeh, who heads the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council(AFPRC), was quoted by the state-ownednewspaper, The Gambia Daily, as telling a traditional chief that "therewill soon be elections, as scheduled.""The Head of State said it is in the hands of the people of The Gambia,not the AFPRC -- just as the people had asked theAFPRC to rule for two years, not for the period of four years theGovernment had previously announced," the newspaper said.Sceptics saw contradictions in this position because the wishes of thepeople were expressed clearly when they objected to afour-year military administration proclaimed by Jammeh in October 1994.The feelings of Gambians on this issue wereexpressed in a January 1995 report by a National Consultative Committee,whose chairman was Lenrie Peters, a surgeon andpoet.The four-year progamme Jammeh announced in October 1994 had engenderedadverse reaction within and outside thecountry. It plunged many people into despondency and, by November 1994,mutinous soldiers engaged the AFPRCgovernment in a futile and bloody counter-coup.Soon there were more political casualties: The government accused oustedFinance Minister Bakary Dabo, the only member ofthe former regime allowed to retain his cabinet post, of being the chiefcivilian co-conspirator in the foiled coup. He fled thecountry.Next came a crippling economic measure taken by Britain. It issued atravel advisory warning British nationals to stay awayfrom Gambia because of what it said was the unstable political andsecurity situation there.Overnight, Gambia's tourist industry, which receives the majority of itsvisitors from the Britain, grounded to a halt as travelagents pulled out en masse. Most hotels closed operations, throwing atleast 10,000 Gambians out of jobs.It was during this period of national disquiet that the government, inDecember 1994, set up the National ConsultativeCommittee to ask Gambians whether or not they agreed with the four-yeartransition timetable.The two-year transition period prefered by Gambians caused divisionwithin the ranks of the AFPRC. Subsequently, thecouncil's much disliked vice-chairman, Capt. Sana Sabally, and theInterior Minister, Sadibou Haidara, were arrested anddetained for allegedly attempting to assasinate Capt. Jammeh. Haidaradied in detention while Sabally was tried and sentencedto nine years in prison by a military tribunal.Although the government accepted the consultative committee's report, itrejected recommendations for the installation of aninterim government and for a National Consultative Committee on a newconstitution, to be adopted after the proposed reviewof the country's 1970 constitution.Instead, it appointed a Constitutional Review Commission under thechairmanship of a Ghanaian judge. Subsequentlygovernment was to hold a referendum at which the population would decideon whether or not to adopt the new constitution.Nonetheless, the adoption of a two-year timetable gave the AFPRCgovernment some respite. Many Gambians relaxed allopposition to it, so as not to provide the military with an excuse toextend its stay.Meanwhile, the government adopted a two-pronged strategy of compressingits four-year programme within the stipulatedtwo-year limit. It embarked on programmes ranging from civic education toconstitutional review, voter registration, theappointment of an electroral commission and promised to unban politicalparties by March, 1996 -- some three months beforeelections in July, 1996.Nothing worked according to plan and problems piled up. Financialassistance from such traditional donors as the EuropeanCommunity, the United States and British governments were cut.However, Jammeh's government cultivated new friends in Libya and Taiwan.Quickly, funds began to flow in for variousdevelopment projects. These ranged from a new airport terminal to anational television service as well as to an up-countryreferral hospital and various middle and high schools.A university extension programme was also developed with some Canadianinstitutions (Gambia has never had a university).Construction of a million dollar arch in commemoration of the July 22takeover was also started.Various anti-corruption commissions were set up to probe the record ofthe ousted government. Initially meant to completetheir work within a six month period, some of these commissions are stillgrinding on, even though the public no longer appearsshocked by the revelations which had won many of them over to themilitary government.Belatedly, the constititution was finally reviewed by a ConstitutionalReview Commission. An official version has been publishedfor public debate and input, prior to the presentation of a final versionto a referendum scheduled for Aug. 7, 1996.The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission was also set up, late,and has been engaged in implementing the transitionprocess.After consultation with the Government, it set the date for thereferendum and for presidential elections at September 11, 1996,and parliamentary electionsfor December 11, 1996.It also embarked on the registration of voters, an exercise which wasconcluded June 22, 1996. But its Chairman, retirededucationist Gabriel Roberts, has said that the lifting of the ban onparty politics would have to be done by the government.Gambians however wonder what the government's next move will be. Theynote the failure to meet past datelines and theactivities of the July 22 Movement, which has been campaigning in favourof government policies and the extension of militaryrule under Jammeh.There feelings among Gambians that, like a good soldier, Jammeh could beseriously preparing for some other eventuality.Developments in the next few days will certainly show whatevereventuality, if any, that may be.AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The NandoTimes------------------------------Date: Sun, 7 Jul 1996 20:04:31 -0500From: Mostafa Jersey Marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199607080104.UAA55490@audumla.students.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Yaya, Thank you for the information.ANOTHER INFO/FACT FINDING:I read an ad in my issue of the Daily Observer where the USAID is invitingtenders for the sale of their Banjul Head Office at 60-62 Leman Street (yesI think thats the address as I dont have the issue in question with me righthere).Gambians were urged to bid for the said property. DOES THIS MEAN USAIDIS CLOSING ITS BANJUL OFFICE? COULD SOMEONE SHED LIGHT ON THIS (i believe wehave someone in the USAID among us).ThanksAt 02:26 PM 7/7/96 -0500, you wrote:>Fellas,>Here is the latest on the Gambia for some of you who have not surfe the>Net this weekend.>Yaya> News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and>Health | Sports | Africa Press Review> Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News>Service. All rights reserved.> Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,>published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the> Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar,>Senegal.> Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:>07 Jul 96 - Feature: Gambia-Politics> The Gambia At Political Crossroads>>From Swaebou Conateh; PANA Correspondent>BANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - Gambia's military-led government will be two>years in power on July 22, amid some>apprehension over when exactly civilian rule will be restored in the>country.>Although developments towards that goal have been in line, the military>government has not yet made a clear move to liberalise>the political system.>Those who say progress is being made were emboldened in their belief by>the statement of the Commonwealth Action Group>that its meeting in June with the Gambian leader, Capt.Yahya Jammeh, in>Banjul, was a good one.>The group, conmprising Canada, Ghana and New Zealand, is to review the>progress Gambia and Nigeria are making towards>civilian rule.>Observers of the Gambian political scene now say the remaining task for>government is to lift the ban on political activity,>imposed when it seized power July 22, 1994.>In spite of the Commonwealth's positive statement, some detractors hold a>different view and have pointed to various factors to>support their cautiousness. Among them is a statement Jammeh made, at a>recent rally, that the holding of elections depended>on the Gambian people.>On June 28, Jammeh, who heads the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council>(AFPRC), was quoted by the state-owned>newspaper, The Gambia Daily, as telling a traditional chief that "there>will soon be elections, as scheduled.">"The Head of State said it is in the hands of the people of The Gambia,>not the AFPRC -- just as the people had asked the>AFPRC to rule for two years, not for the period of four years the>Government had previously announced," the newspaper said.>Sceptics saw contradictions in this position because the wishes of the>people were expressed clearly when they objected to a>four-year military administration proclaimed by Jammeh in October 1994.>The feelings of Gambians on this issue were>expressed in a January 1995 report by a National Consultative Committee,>whose chairman was Lenrie Peters, a surgeon and>poet.>The four-year progamme Jammeh announced in October 1994 had engendered>adverse reaction within and outside the>country. It plunged many people into despondency and, by November 1994,>mutinous soldiers engaged the AFPRC>government in a futile and bloody counter-coup.>Soon there were more political casualties: The government accused ousted>Finance Minister Bakary Dabo, the only member of>the former regime allowed to retain his cabinet post, of being the chief>civilian co-conspirator in the foiled coup. He fled the>country.>Next came a crippling economic measure taken by Britain. It issued a>travel advisory warning British nationals to stay away>from Gambia because of what it said was the unstable political and>security situation there.>Overnight, Gambia's tourist industry, which receives the majority of its>visitors from the Britain, grounded to a halt as travel>agents pulled out en masse. Most hotels closed operations, throwing at>least 10,000 Gambians out of jobs.>It was during this period of national disquiet that the government, in>December 1994, set up the National Consultative>Committee to ask Gambians whether or not they agreed with the four-year>transition timetable.>The two-year transition period prefered by Gambians caused division>within the ranks of the AFPRC. Subsequently, the>council's much disliked vice-chairman, Capt. Sana Sabally, and the>Interior Minister, Sadibou Haidara, were arrested and>detained for allegedly attempting to assasinate Capt. Jammeh. Haidara>died in detention while Sabally was tried and sentenced>to nine years in prison by a military tribunal.>Although the government accepted the consultative committee's report, it>rejected recommendations for the installation of an>interim government and for a National Consultative Committee on a new>constitution, to be adopted after the proposed review>of the country's 1970 constitution.>Instead, it appointed a Constitutional Review Commission under the>chairmanship of a Ghanaian judge. Subsequently>government was to hold a referendum at which the population would decide>on whether or not to adopt the new constitution.>Nonetheless, the adoption of a two-year timetable gave the AFPRC>government some respite. Many Gambians relaxed all>opposition to it, so as not to provide the military with an excuse to>extend its stay.>Meanwhile, the government adopted a two-pronged strategy of compressing>its four-year programme within the stipulated>two-year limit. It embarked on programmes ranging from civic education to>constitutional review, voter registration, the>appointment of an electroral commission and promised to unban political>parties by March, 1996 -- some three months before>elections in July, 1996.>Nothing worked according to plan and problems piled up. Financial>assistance from such traditional donors as the European>Community, the United States and British governments were cut.>However, Jammeh's government cultivated new friends in Libya and Taiwan.>Quickly, funds began to flow in for various>development projects. These ranged from a new airport terminal to a>national television service as well as to an up-country>referral hospital and various middle and high schools.>A university extension programme was also developed with some Canadian>institutions (Gambia has never had a university).>Construction of a million dollar arch in commemoration of the July 22>takeover was also started.>Various anti-corruption commissions were set up to probe the record of>the ousted government. Initially meant to complete>their work within a six month period, some of these commissions are still>grinding on, even though the public no longer appears>shocked by the revelations which had won many of them over to the>military government.>Belatedly, the constititution was finally reviewed by a Constitutional>Review Commission. An official version has been published>for public debate and input, prior to the presentation of a final version>to a referendum scheduled for Aug. 7, 1996.>The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission was also set up, late,>and has been engaged in implementing the transition>process.>After consultation with the Government, it set the date for the>referendum and for presidential elections at September 11, 1996,>and parliamentary electionsfor December 11, 1996.>It also embarked on the registration of voters, an exercise which was>concluded June 22, 1996. But its Chairman, retired>educationist Gabriel Roberts, has said that the lifting of the ban on>party politics would have to be done by the government.>Gambians however wonder what the government's next move will be. They>note the failure to meet past datelines and the>activities of the July 22 Movement, which has been campaigning in favour>of government policies and the extension of military>rule under Jammeh.>There feelings among Gambians that, like a good soldier, Jammeh could be>seriously preparing for some other eventuality.>Developments in the next few days will certainly show whatever>eventuality, if any, that may be.> AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando>Times------------------------------Date: Mon, 08 Jul 1996 15:08:01 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 9607082008.AA31681@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu ------- Forwarded MessageReceived: from pop-2.iastate.edu (pop-2.iastate.edu [129.186.6.62]) by pop-3.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with ESMTP id NAA00841; Mon, 8 Jul 1996 13:00:11 -0500 (CDT)Received: from pv6807.vincent.iastate.edu (pv6807.vincent.iastate.edu [129.186.104.7]) by pop-2.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id NAA26704; Mon, 8 Jul 1996 13:00:09 -0500 (CDT)Received: by pv6807.vincent.iastate.edu with sendmail-5.65id < AA20502@pv6807.vincent.iastate.edu >; Mon, 8 Jul 1996 13:00:06 -0500Message-Id: < 9607081800.AA20502@pv6807.vincent.iastate.edu To: sulaiman@iastate.edu, Cc: mbalame@iastate.edu Subject: MAD COW DISEASE (fwd)Date: Mon, 08 Jul 1996 13:00:02 CDTFrom: "Papa F." < papaf@iastate.edu How can you tell your cow has Mad Cow Disease?1) Your cow insists on wearing a little A-1 sauce behind each earas cologne.2) She refuses to let you milk her, saying:"Not on a first date."3) Your cow takes up painting and cuts off one of its ears.4) She gets silicon implants for her udders.5) She appears on Oprah, claiming to be a horse trapped in acow's body.6) Your cow demands to be branded with the 'Golden Archs Logo'.7) Your cow insists that all Hindus are sacred.8) Your cow thought Frank Bruno would beat Mike Tyson.9) You catch your cow hiding secret plans to burn down half of Chicago.10) Your cow quits the family dairy business and applies for ajob at Burger King.- ------- End of Forwarded Message------- End of Forwarded Message------------------------------Date: Mon, 08 Jul 1996 15:10:48 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: jobs!!!Message-ID: < 9607082010.AA31698@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu ------- Forwarded MessageReceived: from pop-2.iastate.edu (pop-2.iastate.edu [129.186.6.62]) by pop-3.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with ESMTP id NAA12646; Thu, 4 Jul 1996 13:33:14 -0500 (CDT)Received: from asnaam.aamu.edu ([198.180.132.100]) by pop-2.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id NAA15660 for < africans@iastate.edu >; Thu, 4 Jul 1996 13:32:59 -0500 (CDT)Date: Thu, 4 Jul 1996 13:32:59 -0500 (CDT)Received: from asnaam.aamu.edu ([199.20.27.85]) by asnaam.aamu.edu with SMTP;Thu, 4 Jul 1996 12:31:37 -0500 (CDT)Message-Id: < 1.5.4.16.19960704133454.26bf7ec0@asnaam.aamu.edu X-Sender: zsenwo@asnaam.aamu.edu X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Light Version 1.5.4 (16)Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"To: africans@iastate.edu From: "'Logout!' I. Owusu-Afful" < isaaco@U.WASHINGTON.EDU > (by way of "Dr. Z.N. Senwo" < zsenwo@asnaam.aamu.edu >)Subject: jobs!!! (fwd)>Subject: HELP HELP I NEED TO FIND 5 SOFTWARE ENGINEERS THIS MONTH>ALERT ALERT ALERT ALERT>I NEED YOUR HELP IN GIVING AWAY NEW JOBS>My company is looking for Software Engineers. If you know anyone what has C>,>C++ or windows programming skills :PLEASE ASK THEM TO CALL ME HAROLD>BANNISTER AT 703-813-2874 OR 540-372-7854 OR E-MAIL TO THIS ADRESS!>Please pass the word>I NEED YOUR HELP IN GIVING AWAY NEW JOBS------- End of Forwarded Message------------------------------Date: Mon, 08 Jul 1996 15:36:27 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: africa news, July 8, 1996Message-ID: < 9607082036.AA31711@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu ------- Forwarded MessageFEATURES AFRICA NETWORKNEWS BULLETIN, JULY 8, 1996.OAUOAU SUMMIT OPENS IN YAOUNDEThe 32nd Organisation of African Unity (OAU) Heads of State summit opened inYaounde, Cameroon today with the crisis in Burundi and the possibledeployment of peacekeeping forces in that country, topping the agenda.Addressing the Kenyan press during a stopover at the Jomo KenyattaInternational Airport, Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa said the technicalteam set to oversee the deployment of peacekeepers will visit Burundi on the12th of this month to work out modalities of the exercise.He said the concern over the fluid situation in Burundi by neighbouringcountries should not be viewed as interference with her internal affairs butrather, the response of governments to requests for peace initiatives by theBurundi authorities.President Mkapa emphasised that the decisions by Heads of States in Arushalast week to deploy a peacekeeping force aimed at averting possible bloodshedfell with the OAU mandate. He said in order for the political process ofreconciliation to be productive, peace must be restored in Burundi by allconcerned parties.President Mkapa who was on his way to Yaounde, Cameroon for the OAU summit,was met at the airport by Energy Minister, Darius Mbela and Tanzania's HighCommissioner to Kenya, Mirisho Sarakikya. The OAU summit is being held asAfrican is ravaged by political and ethnic conflicts, Aids and poverty.Cameroon, the host country itself is embroiled in a territory conflict withNigeria over the Bakassi Peninsule, a territory on the gulf of Guinea. TheOAU will deliberate on the political crisis in Liberia, Somalia, Sudan andthe Middle East. Also on the agenda is African economic co-operation.UGANDABURUNDI PRIME MINISTER MEETS MUSEVENIUganda President Yoweri Museveni and the Burundi Premier, Antoine Nduwayoheld discussions Sunday night over plans of restoring peace in the war tornCentral African State an official source said today.A source at State House said the meeting touched on matters concerning theproposed dispatch to Burundi of an intervention force. However, he gave nofurther details."The President and the Burundi Premier discussed matters regarding theregional force to be sent in Burundi but we have no details," said thesource.Nduwayo's visit is the second in Uganda in two weeks in an effort to seekcounsel with Museveni on how the civil strife in the tiny country can begiven a break. Ethnic strife has rocked Burundi over the last three yearswith the Tutsi and Hutu butchering each other which has prompted thecountry's neighbours to try an intervention to halt the conflict fromescalating to the magnitude of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda which claimednearly one million lives.KATEGAYA TO REPRESENT MUSEVENI AT OAU SUMMITUganda's Minister for Foreign Affairs Eriya Kategaya is in Yaounde, Cameroonto represent President Yoweri Museveni at the Organization of African Unity(OAU) summit which opened today.Kategaya who doubles as first deputy Prime Minister is accompanied byMinister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of internationalco-operation Dr Martin Alker and director general of the Internal SecurityOrganisation (ISO) Major General Eli Tumuine.MUSEVENI MEETS ERITREAN, ETHIOPIAN LEADERSPresident Yoweri Museveni met with President of Eritrea and Ethiopian PrimeMinister Meles Zenawi in Entebbe Sunday to discuss African issues with them.The two leaders met Museveni during their stopover at the airport on theirway to Yaounde,Cameroon for the Organization of African Unity summit.Museveni will not attend the summit.Meles is the outgoing chairman of the OAU.During their meeting, the three leaders also discussed matters of bilateralissues. Later in the afternoon, President Museveni saw off his two guests.BURUNDIBURUNDI SECURITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES MILITARY REQUESTBurundi's National Security Council (NSC) has set up a 21 member committee ofexperts in a move aimed at security military aid from members of the Arushagroup which comprises of Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zaire.Reports say the joint military-civilian committee which began working overthe week-end discussed requirements on the ground and the means to be appliedto ensure security in Burundi and report to the NSC next week.Once approval by the NSC has been obtained expert committees from otherArusha countries will be invited to Bujumbura for discussions. Ethnicfighting which erupted two and a half years ago following the assassinationof Burundi's first Hutu President Melchior Ndadaye in a coup attempt by Tutsisoldiers has claimed thousands of lives.SOMALIAWAR INTENSIFIES AS CLERICS DECLARE JIHAD AGAINST AIDIDAs the heavy fighting continues in the Somali capital the Supreme IslamicCourt in North Mogadishu has called for an all out war against GeneralMohamed Farah Aidid.In a statement issued by the court and broadcast on the radio supporting AliMahdi Mohamed the court legalized the fighting against Aidid, describing itas holy struggle against what is called "the armed bandits" led by Aidid.The Islamic court accused Aidid of attacking and besieging Medina district ofsouthwest Mogadishu inhabited by the clansmen of Ali Mahdi.Meanwhile, a spokesman for Ali Mahdi, Hussein Sheikh Ahmed Kadare declared astate of war in Mogadishu. The spokemsan said their forces, which hedescribed as the "peace alliance" will not stop fighting unless they captureAidid himself dead or alive."This call of war by Ali Mahdi and the Islamic Court was prompted by asimultaneous demonstration held by the Abgal clansmen in North Mogadishu whowere calling for Ali Mahdi to take a retaliatory action against Aidid'sadvance in Medina district.Neither Aidid's top Lieutenants not his radio have reacted to the heavyfighting in south Mogadishu and along the green line. Local treatment centreshave recorded 38 deaths while the wounded exceed 100 mainly civilians.Hundreds of people are fleeing the capital to the neighbouring districts andvillages such as Afgoe, Lafole, Balad and the port town of Merca, 100 kmsouth of Mogadishu.------- End of Forwarded Message------------------------------Date: Mon, 08 Jul 1996 16:06:41 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambian websiteMessage-ID: < 9607082106.AA31742@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu Hello everyone,some of you may know this already, some of you may not. but i justfound out that The Gambia has a website. here's the address in caseanyone is interested in visiting it:It has the gambian national anthem on it, as well as the new governmentnewsletter called 'KO GONGAH' and some other things related to thegovernment, economy, investmensts and history. Check it out!!----N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu Graduate Research AssistantDepartment of Agricultural & Biosystems EngineeringIowa State UniversityAmes, IA 50011(515)294-3153------------------------------Date: Tue, 09 Jul 1996 10:22:01 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Clinton takes offensive over U.N. post to OAU (fwd)Message-ID: < 9607091522.AA00561@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu ------- Forwarded MessageYAOUNDE, Cameroon (Reuter) - The United States took itsoffensive against a second mandate for U.N. Secretary-GeneralBoutros Boutros-Ghali to the pan-African summit which opened inCameroon Monday, diplomats said.The formal opening of the three-day annual meeting attendedby about 30 heads of state was delayed for more than two hoursamid intense diplomatic manoeuvring over a possible Africansuccessor to Boutros-Ghali, delegates said.``That is what is holding up things. They can't agree onwhat to do,'' a conference source said after the presidents heldan unusually long private meeting before the plenary session ofthe Organization of African Unity (OAU).The main business of the 32nd OAU summit was expected to becivil wars in Liberia and Burundi and U.N. sanctions on Libya,which a draft resolution has asked the world body to lift.Nigeria's Foreign Minister Tom Ikimi said his country'sborder dispute with Cameroon was not on the agenda. Nigeria hasaccused Cameroon of massing troops near Nigeria on the oil-richBakassi peninsula.President Clinton sent special adviser on Africa, AssistantSecretary of State George Moose, to the summit.His mission was to make it clear that Clinton, should he bere-elected to the White House in November, was not going toreverse his opposition to Boutros-Ghali, U.S. diplomats said.Moose's immediate predecesor, Herman Cohen, is also at thesummit as a senior adviser to a Washington think-tank.``If Clinton wins he can't go back on his decisions,'' Cohentold Reuters. ``And if (Republican challenger) Bob Dole wins --well, he has already said he doesn't like Boutros-Ghali.''The United States said publicly last month it would veto asecond five-year mandate for the 73-year-old Egyptian diplomatafter his term runs out in December.Clinton says Boutros-Ghali, whose African critics accuse himof bungling peace efforts in Rwanda and Somalia, is not a goodmanager.Cohen and conference delegates suggested a consensus wouldemerge in favor of an alternative African nominee.Some possible candidates have already been mentioned,including Niger's Hamid el-Ghabid, the secretary general of theOrganization of the Islamic Conference.Washington is said to favor Ghanaian Koffi Annan, who isBoutros-Ghali's top aide on peacekeeping.Some diplomats interpreted the absence of Egyptian PresidentHosni Mubarak at the summit as signalling a lack of enthusiasmfor Boutros-Ghali in his own country's government.Mubarak survived an assassination attempt at last year'ssummit in Addis Ababa but many diplomats said he could haveattended if he were keen to stand up for his man at the lastmajor opportunity.``I think the Africans have no interest in confronting theUnited States over this issue,'' Cohen said. ``They shoulddefend Africa's right to have a secretary general, not anindividual.''OAU spokesman Ibrahim Dagash, reacting to speculation overpossible candidates, said the OAU's secretary general SalimAhmed Salim of Tanzania was not interested in the U.N. job.The summit opened amid tight security in the Camerooniancapital Yaounde. On main avenues sharpshooters manned rooftopsand anti-aircraft gunners were spotted on one street corner.South African President Nelson Mandela, attending his secondOAU summit as head of state, left immediately after the openingceremony for a state visit to Britain.- ------- End of Forwarded Message------- End of Forwarded Message------------------------------Date: Tue, 09 Jul 1996 13:52:14 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: OAU / BOUTROS-GHALIMessage-ID: < 09JUL96.14980269.0188.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=7/9/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-199929TITLE=O-A-U / BOUTROS-GHALI (S & L)BYLINE=SCOTT STEARNSDATELINE=NAIROBICONTENT=VOICED AT:// EDITORS: USE OF OPTIONAL MATERIAL WILL EXPAND THIS REPORT TOA LONG //INTRO: THE ORGANIZATION OF AFRICAN UNITY HAS OFFICIALLY ENDORSEDBOUTROS BOUTROS-GHALI FOR A SECOND TERM AS SECRETARY GENERAL OFTHE UNITED NATIONS. V-O-A'S SCOTT STEARNS HAS THE STORY.TEXT: THE O-A-U RESOLUTION BACKING MR. BOUTROS-GHALI STRESSESTHE IMPORTANCE OF HAVING AN AFRICAN AS U-N SECRETARY GENERAL.BUT THE DECLARATION APPEARS TO LEAVE SOME ROOM FOR NEGOTIATION,IF THAT AFRICAN IS NOT THE 73-YEAR-OLD EGYPTIAN DIPLOMAT.MR. BOUTROS-GHALI IS SEEKING A SECOND TERM DESPITE A STATEMENTFROM THE UNITED STATES THAT IT WILL USE ITS VETO POWER TO BLOCKHIM. THE UNITED STATES COMPLAINS THAT MR. BOUTROS-GHALI HAS BEENA POOR ADMINISTRATOR.COPIES OF THE DECLARATION OBTAINED BY REPORTERS SAY THE O-A-U HASRECOMMENDED CONSULTATIONS WITH ALL MEMBERS OF THE UNITED NATIONSTO ENSURE THAT AN AFRICAN IS APPOINTED TO THE POST. ITRECOMMENDS MR. BOUTROS-GHALI AS THAT CANDIDATE BUT APPEARS TOLEAVE OPEN THE PROSPECT OF NAMING ANOTHER AFRICAN IF HISNOMINATION IS VETOED.// OPT // THE START OF THE O-A-U MEETING IN CAMEROON WAS DELAYEDSEVERAL HOURS MONDAY AS HEADS OF STATE MET PRIVATELY TO DISCUSSTHE U-N SECRETARY GENERAL'S POSITION. IN THE END, THEORGANZIATION'S ENDORSEMENT WAS NOT UNANIMOUS. RWANDA SAID ITWOULD OPPOSE MR. BOUTROS-GHALI BECAUSE OF HIS DECISION TOWITHDRAW U-N FORCES FROM THE COUNTRY DURING ETHNIC VIOLENCE TWOYEARS AGO.// OPT // MR. BOUTROS-GHALI WAS IN CAMEROON FOR THE SUMMIT. HEDEFENDED HIS RECORD AS U-N CHIEF, AND RECALLED A U-N INITIATIVELAUNCHED IN MARCH, DESIGNED TO IMPROVE FOOD SECURITY IN AFRICAAND CREATE GREATER ACCESS TO WORLD AGRICULTURAL MARKETS. HE SAIDHE HAS ALWAYS CHAMPIONED AFRICA, TELLING DELEGATES, "AFRICA CANCOUNT ON ME."// OPT // U-S ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR AFRICAN AFFAIRSGEORGE MOOSE WAS ALSO AT THE MEETING IN CAMEROON. HE SAID THEUNITED STATES WOULD SUPPORT ANOTHER AFRICAN FOR THE U-N POST.THE SECRETARY GENERAL'S POSITION TRADITIONALLY ROTATES AMONG THECONTINENTS WITH EACH GROUP GETTING AT LEAST TWO TERMS. // ENDOPT // (SIGNED)NEB/STS/JWH/CF09-Jul-96 11:37 AM EDT (1537 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Tue, 9 Jul 1996 20:34:59 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Help! Aids, Africa- Gambia!!!Message-ID: < 3532A64558@amadeus.cmi.no Hello Gambia-l,I would like you to help me with statistics on Aids in Africa and in TheGambia in particular.I am going to participate in a national tv programme on Fridayevening. A Norwegian Doctor (medical) went out saying that"Norwegians should not have sex with Africans". In addition he usedThe Gambia as an example of a "high risk" African country, with serious Aidsproblems. The aids and Africans debate has been going on for over aweek now. Officials of the Norwegian state are backing the "racist" doctor on hisstatements. The latest statement was that" every 10th African inNorway has Aids". No statistics were provide to justify thestatement. This latest statement was however refuted today by aProfessor on epidimology.I know the notice is too short, but please help me (especially thosein The Gambia). It is easier to talk when has some statistics to baseones arguments on.Looking forward to here from you.Shalom,Famara.------------------------------Date: Tue, 9 Jul 1996 13:24:43 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: data retrieved from Expanded Academic Index 1989- (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960709131734.2603A-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFamara, I did a search in my university library catalog and indexes and Ifound these two forwarded citations on aids in The Gambia. Please notethat I am not endorsing or refuting them. I have not even read them.Besides I do not know the validity of such studies as I do not want to getinto another heated debate like the issue of The Gambia's dependence onforeign aid. Anyway, since you are interested in the subject, I decided topass on what I found. They have abstracts that will give an abbreviatedsummary of the articles.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Tue, 9 Jul 1996 12:48:46 PDTFrom: uwin@uwin4.u.washington.edu To: tloum@u.washington.edu Subject: data retrieved from Expanded Academic Index 1989-Document 1Author: da-Costa-Peter.Title: AIDS in the Gambia.Source: Africa-Report. Jan-Feb, 1994. v39(n1). p52(2).Abstract: The latest National AIDS Control Program figures forGambia showed that 42% of AIDS cases testedpositive for HIV-1, 53% for HIV-2 and 5% for both viruses.Previous figures showed that 60%, 36% and 4% of AIDScases were caused by HIV-2, HIV-1 and combined HIV-1 and HIV-2,respectively. The increasing prevalence of HIV-1, which is morevirulent and is responsible for most cases of AIDSworldwide, is causing alarm in Gambia's medical community.Tourists and Gambians travelling abroad may have brought HIV-1into the country, while sex workers are responsible forincreased transmission rates.Subject: AIDS-(Disease) -- Gambia. HIV-(Viruses) --Transmission.Geog. Name: Gambia -- Health-aspects.Geog. Code: FWGAISSN: 0001-9836Holdings: Suzzallo Periodicals StacksCALL NUMBER: DT1 .A218LIB HAS: v.12- (1967-)Undergraduate MicrofilmSHELVED BY TITLE: Africa reportCALL NUMBER: Microfilm B1594LIB HAS: v.22- (1977-) LIBRARY USE ONLYUndergraduate PeriodicalsSHELVED BY TITLE: Africa reportCALL NUMBER: DT1. A218LIB HAS: v.18-21 (1973-1976) LATEST ISSUES ON DISPLAY; Helduntil microfilm received; LIBRARY USE ONLY{Aux. Stacks - request at Suzzallo Central Circ}CALL NUMBER: 960 AFLIB HAS: v.v.5, no.10-v.11 (Oct.1960-1966)------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Tue, 9 Jul 1996 13:26:05 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: data retrieved from Expanded Academic Index 1989- (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960709132523.2603B-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFYI-Tony---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Tue, 9 Jul 1996 12:49:39 PDTFrom: uwin@uwin4.u.washington.edu To: tloum@u.washington.edu Subject: data retrieved from Expanded Academic Index 1989-Document 2Author: Pickering-H. Todd-J. Pepin-J. Wilkins-A.Title: Prostitutes and their clients: a Gambian survey.Source: Social-Science-and-Medicine. Jan, 1992. v34(n1). p75(14).Copyright: COPYRIGHT Pergamon Press Ltd. 1992Illustration: map. table.Abstract: The social backgrounds and working behavior of 248 prostitutesin urb an and rural areas of The Gambia wereinvestigated. Prostitutes were found to be highly mo bile,moving frequently between a number of working locations in TheGambia and neighbouring Senegal, from which most ofthem originated. The educational level of prostitutes and thestandard of living of livingof their natal families were aboveaverage. Prostitutes worked on average four days a week andhad betw een two and three clients a night. Condoms were usedin up to 80% of contacts. 795 clients of prostitutes wereinterviewed and found to be on average of low educational andoccupational status. Half were non-Gambian and most werecurrentlyL travelling or living away from home.Subject: Organizational-behavior -- Analysis. Prostitutes -- Research.Condoms -- Usage. Social-classes -- Analysis.Academic-achievement -- Analysis. AIDS-virus-carriers-- Gambia.Geog. Code: FWGAISSN: 0277-9536Holdings: Health Sciences SerialsSHELVED BY TITLE: Social science & medicine [1982]CALL NUMBER: W1 SO127SLIB HAS: v.16(1982)-v.39(1994)v.40:n.1-4,6-12(1995:Jan-Feb,Mar-Jun)v.41:n.1,3-12(1995:Jul,Aug-Dec) v.42(1996)--UW-Tacoma Lib. PeriodicalsCALL NUMBER: W1 SO127SLIB HAS: v.34-35 no.2; v.35 no.5- (Jan-Jul 1992; Sept 1992-)------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Tue, 09 Jul 1996 15:47:45 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambian July reunionMessage-ID: < 9607092047.AA32514@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu Hi,I did not make it to the July reunion this past weekend. Is anyonewilling to give a brief report of the events that took place. Iunderstand from the schedule that was posted the last couple of weeks,that there was going to be a conference on Saturday, as well as anumber of recreational events. How was the turnout? Was thefundrainsing party a success? Were the technical presentations ongambian related issues interesting? It would be nice for those ofus who did not go to read/hear about it. Thanks!!-----N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu Graduate Research AssistantDept. of Agricultural & Biosystems EngineeringIowa State UniversityAmes, IA 50011(515) 294-3153------------------------------Date: Tue, 09 Jul 96 22:39:22 -0700From: Lang Konteh < L.konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: PANA News - University Students Prefer Sex Without CondomsMessage-ID: < E0udkVB-0005wW-00@egate.lut.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="-------------------------------251681096922475"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.---------------------------------251681096922475Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii> [Panafrican News Agency]> News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports> | Africa Press Review> Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All> rights reserved.> Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,> published or used for broadcast without written authorization from> the Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.> Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:> 09 Jul 96 - Nigeria-AIDS> University Students Prefer Sex Without Condoms> From Paul Ejime ; PANA Staff Correspondent> LAGOS, NIGERIA (PANA) - Some Nigerian university students would> rather prefer to have sex without condoms even when they know that> the rubber sheaths protect them from contracting the HIV virus,> which causes AIDS.> This attitude accounts for the low condom use (about 50 percent of> the research population) among a group of students at the University> of Lagos, polled in a study on the role and effectiveness of the> media in disseminating information on the campaigns against AIDS.> The research was carried out by Dr. Florence Chioma Nwachuku, a> lecturer in the Department of Mass communication, University of> Lagos.> Nwachuku disclosed her research findings in a paper she presented at> a recent conference on 'HIV/AIDS and the Media', held at the> University of Salford, Manchester, England.> Her paper was captioned 'AIDS Campaign and Sexual Behavioural> Patterns Among Nigerian Youth: A Case Study of University of Lagos> Students'.> Her research findings are based on answers to a 17-item> questionnaires that was administered to 1,500 students from various> faculties of the university. Of this number, a total of 780 (63.6%)> male, and 446 (36.4%) female respondents returned the questionnaire.> Nwachuku's research revealed that while the majority (1,184) or 96.6> percent of 1,226 respondents agreed that sexual contact without> condom was the highest means of transmitting the HIV, some 763 or> 62.2 percent still believed the virus could be contacted through> shaking hands with AIDS patients.> Another 490 or 40 percent, aged between 16 and 30 years, who are> from different ethnic, social and religious backgrounds, are under> the illusion that HIV could be contacted through the use of public> toilets.> A staggering 897 respondents, or 73.2 percent, also think that> people could be infected by using the same spoon, cups and cutlery> with aids patients.> Even mosquito bite was cited as possible means of HIV-infection by> 537 (43.8 percent) respondents, while 701 (57.2 percent) say the> virus could be contracted by kissing a patient, the study further> reveals.> The questionnaire was based on knowledge of the meaning and> perception of AIDS, knowledge about HIV transmission and prevention,> information source for HIV/AIDS, their (students') preference for> information source, reasons for preferred information source, and> their (students') sexual profile.> The World Health Organization (WHO) says some 13 million African> adults are currently infected with the HIV virus that causes AIDS.> They represent 65 percent of the total number of people infected> with HIV worldwide.> Current data for Nigeria (Africa's most populous nation, accounting> for one-fifth of the continent's population) are not available. But> the national AIDS control programme put the number of AIDS cases in> the country at some 5,000 as at December 1995.> However, Nwachuku also blames Youth misconception about AIDS on> inadequate sex education among the country's young people.> "Parents and religious institutions in Nigeria have constituted a> stumbling block in the drive to provide young people with knowledge> about sex and sexuality," she said, corroborating findings of> previous studies.> She stresses the need "to mount and sustain a major> information/education campaign to bring the reality of AIDS to the> youth."> Mass media are relevant for dissemination of information about> HIV/AIDS, she emphasised.> While the print media (newspapers/magazines/journals) and the radio,> provide the youth with the most information about AIDS, data on> source of information preference from the research indicated that> television was the most preferred medium of information about the> disease, Nwachuku exposes.> She suggests that reports by the print media should be illustrated> with pictures, while the electronic media, especially television,> should make use of more audio-visual materials for credibility and> greater effect.> --------------------------------------------------------------------> AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times---------------------------------251681096922475Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1[Panafrican News Agency]News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press ReviewCopyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rightsreserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, publishedor used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican NewsAgency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:09 Jul 96 - Nigeria-AIDSUniversity Students Prefer Sex Without Condoms>From Paul Ejime ; PANA Staff CorrespondentLAGOS, NIGERIA (PANA) - Some Nigerian university students would ratherprefer to have sex without condoms even when they know that the rubbersheaths protect them from contracting the HIV virus, which causes AIDS.This attitude accounts for the low condom use (about 50 percent of theresearch population) among a group of students at the University of Lagos,polled in a study on the role and effectiveness of the media indisseminating information on the campaigns against AIDS.The research was carried out by Dr. Florence Chioma Nwachuku, a lecturer inthe Department of Mass communication, University of Lagos.Nwachuku disclosed her research findings in a paper she presented at arecent conference on 'HIV/AIDS and the Media', held at the University ofSalford, Manchester, England.Her paper was captioned 'AIDS Campaign and Sexual Behavioural Patterns AmongNigerian Youth: A Case Study of University of Lagos Students'.Her research findings are based on answers to a 17-item questionnaires thatwas administered to 1,500 students from various faculties of the university.Of this number, a total of 780 (63.6%) male, and 446 (36.4%) femalerespondents returned the questionnaire.Nwachuku's research revealed that while the majority (1,184) or 96.6 percentof 1,226 respondents agreed that sexual contact without condom was thehighest means of transmitting the HIV, some 763 or 62.2 percent stillbelieved the virus could be contacted through shaking hands with AIDSpatients.Another 490 or 40 percent, aged between 16 and 30 years, who are fromdifferent ethnic, social and religious backgrounds, are under the illusionthat HIV could be contacted through the use of public toilets.A staggering 897 respondents, or 73.2 percent, also think that people couldbe infected by using the same spoon, cups and cutlery with aids patients.Even mosquito bite was cited as possible means of HIV-infection by 537 (43.8percent) respondents, while 701 (57.2 percent) say the virus could becontracted by kissing a patient, the study further reveals.The questionnaire was based on knowledge of the meaning and perception ofAIDS, knowledge about HIV transmission and prevention, information sourcefor HIV/AIDS, their (students') preference for information source, reasonsfor preferred information source, and their (students') sexual profile.The World Health Organization (WHO) says some 13 million African adults arecurrently infected with the HIV virus that causes AIDS. They represent 65percent of the total number of people infected with HIV worldwide.Current data for Nigeria (Africa's most populous nation, accounting forone-fifth of the continent's population) are not available. But the nationalAIDS control programme put the number of AIDS cases in the country at some5,000 as at December 1995.However, Nwachuku also blames Youth misconception about AIDS on inadequatesex education among the country's young people."Parents and religious institutions in Nigeria have constituted a stumblingblock in the drive to provide young people with knowledge about sex andsexuality," she said, corroborating findings of previous studies.She stresses the need "to mount and sustain a major information/educationcampaign to bring the reality of AIDS to the youth."Mass media are relevant for dissemination of information about HIV/AIDS, sheemphasised.While the print media (newspapers/magazines/journals) and the radio, providethe youth with the most information about AIDS, data on source ofinformation preference from the research indicated that television was themost preferred medium of information about the disease, Nwachuku exposes.She suggests that reports by the print media should be illustrated withpictures, while the electronic media, especially television, should make useof more audio-visual materials for credibility and greater effect.----------------------------------------------------------------------------AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times---------------------------------251681096922475--------------------------------Date: Tue, 09 Jul 1996 20:24:12 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New Members; ConferenceMessage-ID: < 01I6VR89LJWW000BEH@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:L. A. Bojang (DC), Cherno Bandeh (Atlanta), and Muhammed Ceesay (Atlanta)have just been added to our list. We look forward to their brief intros.The Conference in Atlanta was a non-event: schedules and venues keptchanging by the minute until the program was cancelled. I believe weneed re-evaluate the organization of such events in view of theAtlanta experience.I enjoyed the soccer matches and the parties but I was frustrated by thefact that almost every event started at least three hours late. I amin a hurry, but I will say more later.Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Tue, 9 Jul 1996 23:34:32 -0400From: LABOJANG@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New Members; ConferenceMessage-ID: < 960709233430_354132152@emout07.mail.aol.com Date:07-09-96 22:45:EDTFrom:L.A.BOJANGSender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Reply -to AJANNEH@pstcc.cctn.us Gambia-1:Thanks for your admission.I' m the Finance Attache' at the Embassy of The Gambia to U.S.Aand the UN Mission at Washington DC and New york respectively,based in Washington DC.I look forward to exchanging ideas and meeting you all on issuesof the day particularly things relating to developments of our home.I am therefore calling on all brothers and sisters both at home andabroad to join this important organization.On the confrance at Atlanta which could not be held for some reasons,we needto document the logistics of any such confrencein future with assignments to various individuals so the anytimethings are not working we'll know before it's too late.Once again I thank you all.L.A.BOJANG.------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 01:09:36 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian July reunionMessage-ID: < 960710010936_234469205@emout15.mail.aol.com Well, July 4th re-union is gone and as promised here are the results of theDodou Mbye memorial soccer tournament:Atlanta vs Senegal 5-2Washington vs Carolina 4-1Senegal vs Dallas 0-0Washington vs Miami 2-0Atlanta vs Dallas 3-0Miami vs Carolina 0-0Finals: Atlanta vs Washington 0-0 (4-2 Atlanta wins in penalties)Most Disciplined Player: Lamin Fye(Atlanta)Best Goalkeeper: Kebba Janneh(Atlanta)Leading Goalscorer: Tie..Karra Ceesay(Atlanta)Star Sanyang(DC)5 each.MVPs: Karra Ceesay and Sheikh Ndure(Atlanta)Most Improved Team: SenegalRonders Champs: Atlanta Ladies(by virture of D.C forfeit)Overall it was a well played tourney. Atlanta was very outstanding, and D.C'sproblem was overconfidence, and the rest of the pool with the exception ofSenegal were all mediocre teams. As my third year co-ordinating thistournament, I will be stepping down to give somebody else a chance toprobably do a better job.In the Legends game, Atlanta won with Major Omar Fye scoring the lone goal.Finally, the turn-out was great, everything almost went as planned.Thanks andso long..BS------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 12:16:10 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New Member (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.94L.960710121009.5919B-100000@aloha.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi,The following is the intro sent by Tombong Saidy and rejected bythe server for reasons as of yet unknown.-Abdou.*********************************************************************Received: by emout19.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id XAA23424 for GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu; Tue, 9 Jul 1996 23:59:08 -0400Date: Tue, 9 Jul 1996 23:59:08 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com Message-Id: < 960709235346_234416469@emout19.mail.aol.com To: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberHello Gambia-L,Thank you for allowing me to join the group. I hope my membership will addsomething posetive to the discussions .For those of you who do not know , i am originally from Kaur, Wharftown forthat matter .Kaur is located in CRD (Central River Division, formerly M.I.D )and it is between Farafenni and Kuntaur .I went to Kaur Primary School andKaur Secondary Technical School ,and then to Nusrat High School and St.Augustine's High School for 6th Form.I came to the US in early '80s and i have been here ever since .From 1990 topresent i started going to The Gambia atleast twice a year.I have always beenactive in Gambia politics one way or the other and closely monitoring thepolitical situation .Following the military take over in The Gambia on July 22 ,1994 , i wasappointed Counselor and Charge d'Affaires of The Gambia .I am presently theacting Ambassador of The Gambia to the US, Canada, Mexico ,South America, TheCaribean, Japan ,Indonesea, and South Korea.I would like you to know that i am glad to be part of such a productivegroup.Best regards to all.Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 12:21:31 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian July reunion (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.94L.960710121709.5919C-100000@aloha.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,Here is another message from Tombong. I will check to see why theserver is acting erratically.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************>From TSaidy1050@aol.com Tue Jul 9 21:07:42 1996Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA30176;Tue, 9 Jul 96 21:07:41 -0700Received: from emout10.mx.aol.com by mx5.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA00134;Tue, 9 Jul 96 21:07:39 -0700Received: by emout10.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id AAA02088 for GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu; Wed, 10 Jul 1996 00:08:28 -0400Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 00:08:28 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com Message-Id: < 960709235310_234416539@emout10.mail.aol.com To: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambian July reunionHi Ms N'jie,I made it to Atlanta and you did not miss much.There was no conferencewhatsoever, all there was, were a lot of partying. The turn out was greatand the fundraising party i heard was a success( i came in the day after ).There was a great soccer tournament won by Atlanta on penalty kicks. Thefinals was between DC and Atlanta .There were teams from Miami, NorthCarolina, Texas, DC, Atlanta and a Senegalese team fom Atlanta. DC , thedefending champions won all their games to the finals , but lost to Atlanta5-4.There was also an 'OLD HANDS' game between Atlanta veterants and 'The Rest'.I captained 'The Rest' and we lost one to zero. But it was fun to watch.One thing good about these reunions, one get to see long lost friends andrelatives.The Gambia National Troupe was there and during the Saturday Party, they gaveus a short but beautiful show.I hope this answers you questions.RegardsTombong------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 14:25:40 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: TSaidy1050@aol.com Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: errorsMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.94L.960710141811.27188A-100000@bonjour.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi,I have been having problems with the mail that you are sending tothe list. In the future, when replying to postings, can you please makesure that you either enter the reply button or that you enter thefollowing address: gambia-l@u.washington.edul Thank you,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 15:11:57 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: tue.Message-ID: < 01I6WUN2PQ2A000FHE@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITNEB NEWSWIRE FOR UTC TUESDAY(FILE) "1812" BY DAVID NEVIN By DAN NOBLE/WASHINGTON(FILE) "COURAGE UNDER FIRE" RECEIVES MEDAL OF HONOR RECOGNITION By SUSAN LOGUE/WASHINGTON(FILE) AIDS CONFERENCE / WOMEN (L) By JOE DECAPUA/VANCOUVER(FILE) AIDS CONFERENCE ARMY MAJOR (L) By JOE DECAPUA/VANCOUVER(FILE) AIDS CONFERENCE/ZAMBIA (L) By JOE DECAPUA /VANCOUVER(FILE) AIDS DISCRIMINATION By DAVID MCALARY/VANCOUVER(FILE) ALL STAR SHORTSTOP By PARKE BREWER/PHILADELPHIA(FILE) ALL-STAR PREVIEW (L) By PARK BREWER/PHILADELPHIA(FILE) ARAB / HUMAN RIGHTS (L ONLY) By LAURIE KASSMAN/CAIRO(FILE) ASIA/ SECURITY By FEI WANG/WASHINGTON(FILE) ATLANTA '96: BASKETBALL PLAYER TERESA EDWARDS By ROY CLARK/WASHINGTON(FILE) BIOLOGICAL AIDS THERAPIES By BRIAN CISLAK/VANCOUVER(FILE) BOSNIA/GRAVES (S-ONLY) By DAVID FOLEY/SARAJEVO(FILE) BOUTROS-GHALI/OAU (L ONLY) By ELAINE JOHANSON/UNITED NATIONS(FILE) BURMA / NICHOLS / L-O By GARY THOMAS/BANGKOK(FILE) BURMA HUMAN RIGHTS (L-ONLY) By CHRISTINE FURNELL/LONDON(FILE) BURUNDI - KAMENGE By SONJA PACE/KAMENGE/BUJUMBURA(FILE) CHINA / U-S / S By STEPHANIE HO/BEIJING(FILE) CHINA / U.S. (L) By STEPHANIE HO/BEIJING(FILE) CHINA / U.S. (S UPDATE) [2] By STEPHANIE HO/BEIJING(FILE) CHURCH BURNINGS: THE PROBLEM By JERRY MCKINNEY/WASHINGTON(FILE) CLINTON / NETANYAHU (L) [2] By DAVID BORGIDA/WHITE HOUSE(FILE) CLINTON / NETANYAHU (S) By DEBORAH TATE/WHITE HOUSE(FILE) CLINTON / NETANYAHU OPENER (S ONLY) By DEBORAH TATE/WHITE HOUSE(FILE) CLINTON / PERRY / SAUDI (S ONLY) By DAVID BORGIDA/WHITE HOUSE(FILE) CONFLICT RESOLUTION: BOSNIA'S PSYCHIC WOUNDS By PAMELA TAYLOR/WASHINGTON(FILE) COSTA RICA SWIMMER (L) By BILL RODGERS/SAN JOSE(FILE) DOLE/TUESDAY (S+L) By JIM MALONE/RICHMOND, VIRGINIA(FILE) ECUADOR ECON (L ONLY) By GEORGE MEEK/QUITO(FILE) ECUADOR REACTION By GEORGE MEEK/QUITO(FILE) EURO MUSIC AWARDS (L ONLY) By JOHN FRASER/BRUSSELS(FILE) EURO MUSIC AWARDS (L ONLY) [2] By JOHN FRASER/BRUSSELS(FILE) FRONTIER NURSING SERVICE By TED LANDPHAIR/WENDOVER, KENTUCKY(FILE) GUATEMALA AMNESTY By BILL RODGERS/SAN JOSE(FILE) HILLARY / ESTONIA (S ONLY) By KYLE KING/BONN(FILE) HURRICANE BERTHA (L-O) By MARTY DELFIN/SAN JUAN(FILE) HURRICANE BERTHA UPDATE (L-ONLY) By MARTY DELFIN/SAN JUAN(FILE) INDIA POL (L-ONLY) By JENNIFER MORROW/NEW DELHI(FILE) IRAN'S INTOLERANCE OF BAHA'IS(FILE) JAPAN ECONOMIC ROUNDUP (L ONLY) By JACK RUSSELL/TOKYO(FILE) KANTOR / BOSNIA (L ONLY) By DEBORAH TATE/WHITE HOUSE(FILE) KWASNIEWSKI/NATO (L-ONLY) By NICK SIMEONE/WASHINGTON(FILE) LAMM PRESIDENTIAL BID (L) By LEE FRANK/DENVER, COLORADO(FILE) MANDELA / BRITAIN (L) [2] By ANDRE DE NESNERA/ LONDON(FILE) MANDELA / BRITAIN (S) By ANDRE DE NESNERA/LONDON(FILE) MICROSOFT / SPANISH (L ONLY) By VICTOR BEATTIE/WASHINGTON(FILE) MR. NETANYAHU VISITS WASHINGTON By DAN NOBLE/WASHINGTON(FILE) N-Y ECON WRAP (S & L) By BRECK ARDERY/NEW YORK(FILE) NAACP / DOLE / S By NELSON BROWN/CHARLOTTE, NC(FILE) NAACP/MONDAY (L) By NELSON BROWN/CHARLOTTE, NC(FILE) NEW AMERICANS (L-ONLY) By MICHAEL LELAND/CHICAGO(FILE) NICARAGUA POLTICS By BIL RODGERS/SAN JOSE CONTENT=(FILE) NIGER / ELECTION (L) By PURNELL MURDOCK/NIAMEY(FILE) NIGER / POLITICS (S) By PURNELL MURDOCK/NIAMEY(FILE) NIGER ELECTION (L-ONLY) [2] By PURNELL MURDOCK/NIAMEY(FILE) NIGER ELECTION (S) By PURNELL MURDOCK/NIAMEY(FILE) NIGER POLITICS UPDATE (S) By PURNELL MURDOCK/NIAMEY(FILE) NORTHERN IRELAND (S-ONLY) By ANDRE DE NESNERA/ LONDON(FILE) O-A-U / BOUTROS-GHALI (S & L) By SCOTT STEARNS/NAIROBI(FILE) ONLINE INDECENCY IN COURT By DAN NOBLE/WASHINGTON(FILE) PAKISTAN HOSTAGES (L-ONLY) By DOUGLAS BAKSHIAN/ISLAMABAD(FILE) PAKISTAN HOSTAGES (L-ONLY) CORRCTED [2] By DOUGLAS BAKSHIAN/ISLAMABAD(FILE) REEMERGENCE OF THE BALTIC STATES By BARBARA SCHOETZAU/NEW YORK(FILE) REFLECTIONS ON THE MAKING OF VOA'S CHARTER [L] By KEMING KUO/WASHINGTON(FILE) REICH/STOCK MARKET (S) By NICK SIMEONE/WASHINGTON(FILE) RUSSIA / CHECHNYA (L) [3] By PETER HEINLEIN/MOSCOW(FILE) RUSSIA / CHECHNYA (S UPDATE) [2] By PETER HEINLEIN/MOSCOW(FILE) RUSSIA / CHECHNYA (S) By PETER HEINLEIN/MOSCOW(FILE) RUSSIA / SECURITY (S) By PETER HEINLEIN/MOSCOW(FILE) RUSSIA: ELECTION AFTERMATH By FRANCIS RONALDS/WASHINGTON(FILE) RUSSIAN MOBSTERS By JOE CHAPMAN/NEW YORK(FILE) SENATE / MINIMUM WAGE (L) By DAVID SWAN/SENATE(FILE) SENATE / MINIMUM WAGE (S) [2] By DAVID SWAN/SENATE(FILE) SPECIAL ENGLISH EXPLORATIONS #1703 - ROBERT GODDARD By STAFF/WASHINGTON(FILE) SPECIAL ENGLISH SCIENCE REPORT - VINEGAR IN SPACE By NANCY STEINBACH/WASHINGTON(FILE) SREBRENICA / WAR CRIMES By GILLIAN SHARPE/THE HAGUE(FILE) SUHARTO / GERMANY (S ONLY) By KYLE KING/BONN(FILE) TELEMARKETING SCAMS (L-ONLY) By MELISSA WINKLER/WASHINGTON(FILE) TERRORIST TRIAL (L-O) By BARBARA SCHOETZAU/NEW YORK(FILE) TUESDAY'S EDITORIALS By DAN NOBLE/WASHINGTON(FILE) U-S / SAUDI BOMBING (L) [3] By DAVID SWAN/SENATE(FILE) U-S / SAUDI BOMBING (S) By DAVID SWAN/SENATE(FILE) U-S / SAUDI BOMBING (S) [2] By DAVID SWAN/SENATE(FILE) U-S /AIDS CONVENTION (L) [2] By DAVID MCALARY/VANCOUVER(FILE) U-S /AIDS CONVENTION (S-UPDATE) By DAVID MCALARY/VANCOUVER,CANADA(FILE) U-S POL (S ONLY) By VICTOR BEATTIE/WASHINGTON(FILE) U-S-BOSNIA (S ONLY) By RON PEMSTEIN/STATE DEPARTMENT(FILE) U-S/AIDS CONVENTION (S) By DAVID MCALARY/VANCOUVER(FILE) U-S/BOSNIA ARRESTS (S ONLY) By VICTOR BEATTIE/WASHINGTON(FILE) YELTSIN'S SECRET U-S CONSULTANTS By ED WARNER/ WASHINGTON------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 15:12:38 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: News BriefMessage-ID: < 01I6WUNG56PU000C9G@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITCommercial activity in Banjul was reportedly at a standstill recentlyfollowing the killing of a Guinean merchant. (source: VOA).Tombong:Are you still convinced that free and fair elections could be organizedby the AFPRC?Why has the ban on political activity (which is selectively enforced) notyet been lifted despite the various schedules published by the AFPRC?What in the world do you think would prevent another group of soldiersor ordinary citizens from overthrowing the current regime or itsimmediate successor?I can foresee many of the constitutional provisions and the acts & actionsof the AFPRC being used to justify a putsch.Any one can respond to the questions.(Note: my distaste for the military and its violations of basic human rightsshould in no way be translated as support for the re-establishment of theJawara kleptocracy. We deserve better than both!)Salaam!Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 15:27:33 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NIGER-POLITICS.Message-ID: < 01I6WV6FVW82000F49@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITDATE=7/9/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-199961TITLE=NIGER/POLITICS (2ND S- UPDATE)BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCKDATELINE=NIAMEYCONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: NIGER'S MILITARY GOVERNMENT HAS BANNED POLITICAL ACTIVITYIN THE COUNTRY FOLLOWING CALLS FOR A GENERAL STRIKE BY THECOUNTRY'S LABOR UNIONS. THE STRIKE CALL FOLLOWED THE ARREST OFOPPOSITION CANDIDATES AND THE DISSOLUTION ON THE INDEPENDENTELECTORAL COMMISSION. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCKREPORTS FROM THE NIGER CAPITAL, NIAMEY.TEXT: IN A STATEMENT BROADCAST ON NATIONAL TELEVISION, THEMILITARY GOVERNMENT BANNED ALL POLITICAL GATHERINGS. IT WARNEDLABOR LEADERS NOT TO LAUNCH A STRIKE AND TO KEEP OUT OFPOLITICAL AFFAIRS. THE GOVERNMENT DID NOT SPECIFY WHAT ACTION ITWOULD TAKE TO COUNTER A LABOR WALKOUT.LABOR UNION LEADERS SAY THEY WILL BEGIN THE STRIKE THURSDAY TOPROTEST WHAT THEY CALLED A MILITARY THREAT AGAINST DEMOCRACY INNIGER.THE STRIKE CALL FOLLOWED THE ARREST OF OPPOSITION CANDIDATES ANDTHE DISSOLUTION OF THE INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSION. IN ANEWS CONFERENCE, GENERAL IBRAHIM BARE MAINASSARA DENIED THECANDIDATES HAD BEEN PLACED UNDER HOUSE ARREST AND SAID HEDISSOLVED THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION BECAUSE IT HAD ENGAGED INFRAUD.WITH JUST UNDER ONE-HALF OF THE VOTES COUNTED, MILITARY LEADERGENERAL MAINASSARA APPEARS TO HAVE A SUBSTANTIAL LEAD OVER HISFOUR OPPONENTS. FINAL RESULTS ARE EXPECTED LATER THIS WEEK.THE NATIONAL ELECTION IS INTENDED TO RESTORE CIVILIAN RULEFOLLOWING A MILITARY TAKE OVER LAST JANUARY. (SIGNED)NEB/WPM/GKT/LWM09-Jul-96 7:47 PM EDT (2347 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 15:28:21 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: MiscellaneousMessage-ID: < 01I6WV6RHE0I000C9G@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:One of the VOA pieces was sent by mistake. Sorry!The second article, on politics in Niger, should give us a lot tothink about regarding our "transition" to democracy.Peace.Amadou------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 12:47:24 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New Member (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960710124021.17451A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAbdou, thanks for forwarding Tombong's rejected messages. If you notice,he is sending the messages to GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu instead of justOff course, Gambia is not case sensitive in this case. Maybe,Tombong should give it a try at the other way around and see whether itwill go through.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Wed, 10 Jul 1996, ABDOU wrote:> Hi,> The following is the intro sent by Tombong Saidy and rejected by> the server for reasons as of yet unknown.> -Abdou.> *********************************************************************> Received: by emout19.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id XAA23424 for GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu; Tue, 9 Jul 1996 23:59:08 -0400> Date: Tue, 9 Jul 1996 23:59:08 -0400> From: TSaidy1050@aol.com > Message-Id: < 960709235346_234416469@emout19.mail.aol.com > To: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu > Subject: New Member> Hello Gambia-L,> Thank you for allowing me to join the group. I hope my membership will add> something posetive to the discussions .> For those of you who do not know , i am originally from Kaur, Wharftown for> that matter .Kaur is located in CRD (Central River Division, formerly M.I.D )> and it is between Farafenni and Kuntaur .I went to Kaur Primary School and> Kaur Secondary Technical School ,and then to Nusrat High School and St.> Augustine's High School for 6th Form.> I came to the US in early '80s and i have been here ever since .From 1990 to> present i started going to The Gambia atleast twice a year.I have always been> active in Gambia politics one way or the other and closely monitoring the> political situation .> Following the military take over in The Gambia on July 22 ,1994 , i was> appointed Counselor and Charge d'Affaires of The Gambia .I am presently the> acting Ambassador of The Gambia to the US, Canada, Mexico ,South America, The> Caribean, Japan ,Indonesea, and South Korea.> I would like you to know that i am glad to be part of such a productive> group.> Best regards to all.> Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Thu, 11 Jul 1996 08:35:38 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Ghana / ChildrenMessage-ID: < 11JUL96.09281549.0028.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=7/10/96TYPE=CLOSEUPNUMBER=4-09266TITLE=GHANA/CHILDRENBYLINE=DEBORAH BLOCKTELEPHONE=619-3100DATELINE=WASHINGTONEDITOR=PHIL HAYNESCONTENT= (INSERTS/VOICED VERSION AVAILABLE FROM AUDIO SERVICES)INTRO: A GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT GROUP, PLAN INTERNATIONAL, IS HASBUILT MUCH OF ITS MISSION AROUND THE BELIEF THATCHILDREN ARE AMONG THE WORLD'S GREATEST RESOURCES. FOR60 YEARS, THE PRIVATE, BRITISH-BASED ORGANIZATION(LOCATED NEAR LONDON) HAS BEEN DEDICATED TO MEETING THENEEDS OF POOR CHILDREN. IN AFRICA, THE GROUP IS ACTIVEIN 20 COUNTRIES, INCLUDING (THE WEST AFRICA NATION OF)GHANA. PLAN INTERNATIONAL IS MOST WELL-KNOWN FOR ITSCHILD SPONSORSHIP PROGRAM, THROUGH WHICH PEOPLE FROMDEVELOPED COUNTRIES MAKE MONTHLY DONATIONS OF MONEY TOHELP SUPPORT CHILDREN IN THE THIRD WORLD. VOA'S DEBORAHBLOCK TELLS US MORE ABOUT THAT PROGRAM, AND THE WORK OFCARE INTERNATIONAL IN GHANA.TEXT: FOR THE PAST FOUR YEARS, PLAN INTERNATIONAL HAS BEENWORKING IN 80 COMMUNITIES IN THE CENTRAL AND EASTERNREGIONS OF GHANA. THE GROUP HELPS TRAIN TEACHERS ANDDEVELOP PRE-SCHOOLS, AND PROVIDES FUNDS SO VILLAGES CANBUILD BADLY-NEEDED SCHOOLS. IT IS ALSO ASSISTINGGHANA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH ON WAYS TO IMPROVEIMMUNIZATION AND MATERNAL AND CHILD CARE PROGRAMS.THE DIRECTOR OF PLAN INTERNATIONAL IN GHANA IS DIANEEVERAERT CARAZAS (EH-VER-ET (CAR-AH-SAS). SHE SAYS THEDEVELOPMENT GROUP KEEPS ITS ADMINISTRATIVE AND OPERATINGCOSTS TO A MINIMUM, AND THAT ABOUT 90 PERCENT OF ALLREVENUES GO DIRECTLY TO PROJECTS THAT WILL IN SOME WAYHELP CHILDREN. MS. EVERAERT CARAZAS SAYS ONLY ABOUT TENPERCENT OF THE GROUP'S FUNDING COMES FROM CORPORATIONSAND GOVERNMENTS. THE REST COMES FROM PEOPLE WHOPARTICIPATE IN THE CHILD SPONSORSHIP PROGRAM. MS.EVERAERT CARAZAS SAYS MOST OF THE SPONSORS ARE FROMHOLLAND, FOLLOWED BY GERMANS AND JAPANESE. DONORS LEARNNOT ONLY ABOUT THE CHILD THEY SUPPORT, BUT ALSO ABOUTTHE ENVIRONMENT HE OR SHE COMES FROM.TAPE: CUT #1 -- CARAZAS"THEY GET INFORMATION ON THE CHILD, BUT REALLY THEY'REALSO INTERESTED IN INFORMATION ABOUT THE FAMILY BECAUSEWE CAN'T TAKE THE CHILD OUT OF THE CONTEXT OF ITS FAMILYAND ITS COMMUNITY. SO REALLY TO MAKE A SUSTAINABLEIMPACT ON THE CHILD, WE NEED TO DEAL WITH THE FAMILYINCOME, HYGENE, HEALTH, WATER."TEXT: THE DEVELOPMENT EXPERT SAYS HER ORGANIZATION DOES NOTTELL LOCAL COMMUNITIES WHAT KINDS OF PROJECTS THEYSHOULD DO TO HELP THEIR CHILDREN, BUT ASKS THEM WHATTHEIR NEEDS ARE. SHE SAYS, IN THIS WAY, THE CHILD NOTONLY RECEIVES INDIVIDUAL HELP, BUT THE COMMUNITY ISSERVED AS A WHOLE.TAPE: CUT #2 -- CARAZAS"EVERY COMMUNITY, EVERY COUNTRY, EVERY VILLAGE ISDIFFERENT AS FAR AS WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE TO IMPROVE THECHILD'S POTENTIAL IN LIFE. AND I KNOW IT MAY SOUNDRATHER VAGUE, BUT I'VE SEEN THINGS VARY FROM CREDITPROGRAMS MANAGED BY WOMEN, TO GRAIN MILLS, TO SCHOOLSBUILT AND MANAGED BY CHILDREN THEMSELVES, IN URBANCENTERS, CHILDREN REALIZING THEY NEEDED A VOCATIONALCENTER, AND BUILT ONE, AND IT SPARKED A GREAT DEAL OFINCOME FOR THEM. JUST BELIEVING IN THEMSELVES."TEXT: GHANA'S PLAN INTERNATIONAL DIRECTOR SAYS DONORS INWESTERN COUNTRIES USUALLY LEARN ABOUT THE PROGRAMTHROUGH THEIR RADIO OR NEWSPAPER, OR FROM FRIENDS WHOARE ALREADY SPONSORING A CHILD.TAPE: CUT #3 -- CARAZAS"WHEN THEY DECIDE THEY WANT TO SPONSOR A CHILD THEY'REOFFERED A PICTURE OF THE CHILD, THE FAMILY, AND ACOMMUNITY PROFILE, AND A CASE HISTORY OF THE CHILD. ANDTHEN ONCE THEY GET THAT, AND THEY DECIDE THEY WANT TO BEA SPONSOR, THEY GET A FIRST LETTER FROM THE CHILD. NOW,IN MANY INSTANCES, THE CHILDREN ACTUALLY CAN'T WRITEBECAUSE THE LITERACY RATE IS LOW (IN MANY DEVELOPINGCOUNTRIES) AND THEY MIGHT SEND PICTURES, OR WHAT THEYWANT TO SEND FROM THEIR HEART. IT'S ALSO A REALOPPORTUNITY FOR CHILDREN TO LEARN ABOUT DIFFRERENTCOUNTRIES AND WIDEN THEIR PERSPECTIVE, WHICH REALLY DOESEVENTALLY HAVE AN IMPACT ON THEIR POTENTIAL."TEXT: MS. EVERAERT CARAZAS SAYS THAT IMPACT CAN MAKE ALL THEDIFFERENCE IN A CHILD'S LIFE.TAPE: CUT # 4 -- CARAZAS"I'VE SEEN CHILDREN REALIZE THAT, 'SOMEBODY CARES ABOUTME' AND THAT 'I AM IMPORTANT'. AND OFTEN CHILDREN INDEVELOPING COUNTRIES DON'T GET THE MESSAGE THAT I'MIMPORTANT. THERE ARE SO MANY BURDENS ON THE FAMILY, ANDTHE 'I AM IMPORTANT' OFTEN GETS LOST. AND I THINKSPONSORS CAN REALLY MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN THEIR LETTERS.AND I'VE SEEN CHILDREN, BECAUSE OF SPONSORS, DECIDE THATEDUCATION FOR THEM IS A PRIORITY, AND I'VE SEEN THEMWORK TOWARDS IT. SO IT'S AN OPPORTUNITY, THROUGH YOURFINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION, TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON PEOPLE'SLIVES, BUT ALSO THROUGH WHAT YOU WRITE AND SAY, ANDOFTEN OUR SPONSORS VISIT THE CHILDREN AND THIS HAS ATREMENDOUS IMPACT ON THEIR LIVES."TEXT: SHE SAYS THOSE VISITS ARE OFTEN EMOTIONAL, BOTH FOR THECHILD AND THE SPONSOR.TAPE: CUT #5 -- CARAZAS"A LOT OF IT DEPENDS ON THE AMOUNT OF TIME THE SPONSORHAS HAD THE CHILD. IF IT'S A LONG TIME THERE'S SO MUCHEMOTION ON BOTH SIDES BECAUSE THEY REALLY KNOW A LOTABOUT EACH OTHER THROUGH THEIR CORRESPONDENCE. THERE'SOFTEN A LOT OF TEARS. USUALLY THE VILLAGES ARE REALLYEXCITED ABOUT HAVING A SPONSOR, OR SOMEONE FROM ANOTHERCOUNTRY, COME TO VISIT. AND THERE'S OFTEN A GREAT DEALOF FESTIVITIES."TEXT: DIANE EVERAERT CARAZAS, REFLECTING ON HER EXPERIENCEWITH PLAN INTERNATIONAL, SAYS AN INVESTMENT IN CHILDRENIS AN INVESTMENT IN THE WORLD'S FUTURE. (SIGNED)NEB/DB/PCH11-Jul-96 7:48 AM EDT (1148 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Thu, 11 Jul 96 15:31:37 -0700From: Lang Konteh < L.konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ANS News - Draft Constitution 'Tailor-Made' To Ensure Chairman'sElectionMessage-ID: < E0ueMmV-0000Xh-00@egate.lut.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="-------------------------------2797980299394"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.---------------------------------2797980299394Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii> Daily Observer> [------------------------------------------------]> Gambia> Draft Constitution 'Tailor-Made' To Ensure Chairman's Election> Daily Observer - June 28, 1996> Banjul - The ousted Gambian President, Sir Dawda Jawara, has alleged> that the Draft Constitution is designed in such a way that it would> "disqualify a wide range of Gambians from running for any office and> eliminating some potentially popular candidates from contesting the> forthcoming elections".> The Draft Constitution is to be put before a referendum on August 7> 1996, for approval or rejection. In a press release issued from> London, deposed President Jawara also alleges: "The Draft> Constitution is tailor-made to elect one particular person, the> Chairman of the AFPRC, to office."> The five-page press release, signed and faxed to the 'Daily> Observer' by Sir Dawda himself, contains his comments and> observations on the Draft Constitution.> Claiming that the Draft Constitution "was drawn up through> 'consultations' at a time when political parties were banned and> freedom of association and speech non-existent", the ousted Gambian> leader asserted that "the Draft cannot, therefore, represent the> views of Gambian citizens." Below, we publish excerpts from the> press release:> Political parties have to meet several onerous conditions to qualify> to register as political parties. These requirements ren counter to> the need to guarantee the freedom of association as contained in the> 1970 Republican Constitution and (allegedly observed to the letter> in 30 years of Government preceding the military take-over on the> 22nd July, 1996. Hitherto, political parties have never been> required to register. The establishment of political parties should> not be subjected to the approval of any authority.> The preamble to the constitution is (allegedly) self-serving> propaganda. It is superfluous and should be expunged from a serious> document like the constitution.> The protection of fundamental rights and freedoms should be total> and absolute. These basic rights should not be watered down by the> juxtaposing of other rights to confuse the people as practised in> former communist regimes.> The creation of an Independent Electoral Commission should be an> improvement on what existed before. The Electoral Commission should> not be the creature of the President. Appointments to the Commission> should be done through consultation primarily with political> parties, civic associations and ultimately endorsed by the National> Assembly or Parliment.> The residency qualification for membership to the National Assembly> is irrational and restrictive and interferes with the citizens right> to elect a candidate of his or her choice irrespective of where he> lives in the country.> The question of a member of the National Assembly vacating his seat> because of the following is not acceptable:> He or she ceases to be a member of the political party of which he> or she was a member at the time of his or her election;> If being electecd as an Independent candidate he or she joins a> political party;> If being a member representing a single seat constituency he or she> is recalled by the electorate of that constituency.> The provisions under this section amount to disenfranchising those> who voted for the member of the Assembly.> The question of recall of a member of a National Assembly by a least> one third of the registered voters in the Constituency will lead to> chaos and is a recipe for instability.> Chapters 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 relating to the Police and> Prisons Service, The Armed Forces, the National Youths Service, the> National Council for Civic Education, etc., should not be included> in the constitution. The establishment and operations of these> services are already incorporated in various Acts of Parliament.> These Acts could be improved through amendments if necessary.> Chapter 19 of the Media should be expunged from the Draft> Constitution. The junta's aim is to rein in the press and bury the> idea of a free press for ever.> Chapter 21 on the Code of Conduct for Civil Servants should be> incorporated in the General Orders under the Civil Service Act. This> chapter does not also belong to the constitution.> Transitional and Consequential Provisions Schedule 2. There are many> clauses under this Schedule that are totally unacceptable. To name a> few Subsections (2) and (3) of Section II which would not "allow the> order, ruling, seizure, sale or alienation of property etc. under> the authority of any Commission of Enquiry in accordance with a> decree of the AFPRC, to be challenged or reversed by any court or> authority under the constitution". This provision runs counter to> the rule of law and natural justice.> The junta cannot grant itself immunity. The question of immunity has> to be negotiated properly in the context of an agreed framework with> the participation of all political parties.> Chapter 7 Clause 88 establishing the composition of members of the> National Assembly is purely an attempt at gerrymandering by the> military and should be rejected. Constituencies should be demarcated> on the basis of demographic and other factors and not on chieftaincy> Districyt boundaries. It is not surprising therefore, (he alleges),> that the FONIS where the Chairman hails from would benefit by having> its numbers of seats increased from 2 to 5 seats as compared to> Fulladu East, with a voting population more than double that of the> FONIS, reduced from 3 seats to 1 seat...> The Draft Constitution submitted to the Gambian people by the> military is unworthy of our country and should be rejected out of> hand and consigned to the dustbin of history. The Draft Constitution> cannot be the basis for the restoration of civilian democratic rule.> The ban on political parties and on political activity, freedom of> expression and of assembly should be lifted.> The draconian decrees directed at muzzling the press should be> lifted.> Issue Date: June 5, 1996> Copyright 1996 Daily Observer. Distributed via Africa News Online.> All rights reserved. May not be redistributed, posted to any other> location, published or used for broadcast without prior written> authorization from Africa News Service.> [------------------------------------------------]> West | News Central---------------------------------2797980299394Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Type: text/html http://www1.nando.net/ans/west/west.gambia.80039371999.html ">= ANS News - Draft Constitution 'Tailor-Made' To Ensure Chairman's Election</=TITLE></HEAD><BODY><h4><center>Daily Observer</center></h4><P><center> <img src=3D"../pic/tricolor.gif"alt=3D"------------------------------------------------"></center><p><br><h3><a =href=3D"ANSwest.html">Gambia</a></h3><h2>Draft Constitution 'Tailor-Made' To Ensure Chairman's Election</H2><P>Daily Observer - June 28, 1996<BR><P>Banjul - The ousted Gambian President, Sir Dawda Jawara, hasalleged that the Draft Constitution is designed in such a way thatit would "disqualify a wide range of Gambians from running for anyoffice and eliminating some potentially popular candidates fromcontesting the forthcoming elections".<P>The Draft Constitution is to be put before a referendum onAugust 7 1996, for approval or rejection. In a press releaseissued from London, deposed President Jawara also alleges: "TheDraft Constitution is tailor-made to elect one particular person,the Chairman of the AFPRC, to office."<P>The five-page press release, signed and faxed to the 'DailyObserver' by Sir Dawda himself, contains his comments andobservations on the Draft Constitution.<P>Claiming that the Draft Constitution "was drawn up through'consultations' at a time when political parties were banned andfreedom of association and speech non-existent", the oustedGambian leader asserted that "the Draft cannot, therefore,represent the views of Gambian citizens." Below, we publishexcerpts from the press release:<P>Political parties have to meet several onerous conditions toqualify to register as political parties. These requirements rencounter to the need to guarantee the freedom of association ascontained in the 1970 Republican Constitution and (allegedlyobserved to the letter in 30 years of Government preceding themilitary take-over on the 22nd July, 1996. Hitherto, politicalparties have never been required to register. The establishment ofpolitical parties should not be subjected to the approval of anyauthority.<P>The preamble to the constitution is (allegedly) self-servingpropaganda. It is superfluous and should be expunged from aserious document like the constitution.<P>The protection of fundamental rights and freedoms should betotal and absolute. These basic rights should not be watered downby the juxtaposing of other rights to confuse the people aspractised in former communist regimes.<P>The creation of an Independent Electoral Commission should bean improvement on what existed before. The Electoral Commissionshould not be the creature of the President. Appointments to theCommission should be done through consultation primarily withpolitical parties, civic associations and ultimately endorsed bythe National Assembly or Parliment.<P>The residency qualification for membership to the NationalAssembly is irrational and restrictive and interferes with thecitizens right to elect a candidate of his or her choiceirrespective of where he lives in the country.<P>The question of a member of the National Assembly vacating hisseat because of the following is not acceptable:<P>He or she ceases to be a member of the political party of whichhe or she was a member at the time of his or her election;<P>If being electecd as an Independent candidate he or she joins apolitical party;<P>If being a member representing a single seat constituency he orshe is recalled by the electorate of that constituency.<P>The provisions under this section amount to disenfranchisingthose who voted for the member of the Assembly.<P>The question of recall of a member of a National Assembly by aleast one third of the registered voters in the Constituency willlead to chaos and is a recipe for instability.<P>Chapters 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 relating to the Police andPrisons Service, The Armed Forces, the National Youths Service,the National Council for Civic Education, etc., should not beincluded in the constitution. The establishment and operations ofthese services are already incorporated in various Acts ofParliament. These Acts could be improved through amendments ifnecessary.<P>Chapter 19 of the Media should be expunged from the DraftConstitution. The junta's aim is to rein in the press and bury theidea of a free press for ever.<P>Chapter 21 on the Code of Conduct for Civil Servants should beincorporated in the General Orders under the Civil Service Act.This chapter does not also belong to the constitution.<P>Transitional and Consequential Provisions Schedule 2. There aremany clauses under this Schedule that are totally unacceptable. Toname a few Subsections (2) and (3) of Section II which would not"allow the order, ruling, seizure, sale or alienation of propertyetc. under the authority of any Commission of Enquiry inaccordance with a decree of the AFPRC, to be challenged orreversed by any court or authority under the constitution". Thisprovision runs counter to the rule of law and natural justice.<P>The junta cannot grant itself immunity. The question ofimmunity has to be negotiated properly in the context of an agreedframework with the participation of all political parties.<P>Chapter 7 Clause 88 establishing the composition of members ofthe National Assembly is purely an attempt at gerrymandering bythe military and should be rejected. Constituencies should bedemarcated on the basis of demographic and other factors and noton chieftaincy Districyt boundaries. It is not surprisingtherefore, (he alleges), that the FONIS where the Chairman hailsfrom would benefit by having its numbers of seats increased from 2to 5 seats as compared to Fulladu East, with a voting populationmore than double that of the FONIS, reduced from 3 seats to 1seat...<P>The Draft Constitution submitted to the Gambian people by themilitary is unworthy of our country and should be rejected out ofhand and consigned to the dustbin of history. The DraftConstitution cannot be the basis for the restoration of civiliandemocratic rule.<P>The ban on political parties and on political activity, freedomof expression and of assembly should be lifted.<P>The draconian decrees directed at muzzling the press should belifted.<P>Issue Date: June 5, 1996<P><B>Copyright 1996 Daily Observer.Distributed via <I>Africa News Online</I>.All rights reserved. May not be redistributed,posted to any other location, published or =used for broadcast without prior writtenauthorization from Africa News Service.</B><BR> <center> <img src=3D"../pic/tricolor.gif"alt=3D"------------------------------------------------"><BR><BR><h3><a href=3D"ANSwest.html">West</a>| =<a href=3D"../africa.html">News Central</a></h3></center>---------------------------------2797980299394--------------------------------Date: 11 Jul 1996 11:32:20 -0500From: "YaYa Jallow" < <a href="mailto:yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com">yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com</a> To: <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu">gambia-l@u.washington.edu</a> Subject: Re: JAWARA'S COMMENTS_ DraftMessage-ID: < <a href="mailto:n1375037548.11430@qm.sprintcorp.com">n1375037548.11430@qm.sprintcorp.com</a> Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableRE>JAWARA'S COMMENTS_ Draft Constitution =7/11/96Fellas,While it is difficult for me to attest or refute the former president's =comments regarding the draft constitution because I have not seen a copy =yet, I must however say that he has raised a number of critical issues =that all of us Gambians must address and discuss now. Let us remember =that a constitution is really the founding block of any nation. It ought =to be a living document and not a policy making instrument, let alone a =political tool for the few. Once again, I appeal to anyone who has a =draft copy to post it on the list soon.Yaya------------------------------Date: 7/11/96 9:44 AMTo: Jallow, YaYaFrom: <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu">gambia-l@u.washington.edu</a> > Daily Observer> [------------------------------------------------]> Gambia> Draft Constitution 'Tailor-Made' To Ensure Chairman's Election> Daily Observer - June 28, 1996> Banjul - The ousted Gambian President, Sir Dawda Jawara, has alleged> that the Draft Constitution is designed in such a way that it would> "disqualify a wide range of Gambians from running for any office and> eliminating some potentially popular candidates from contesting the> forthcoming elections".> The Draft Constitution is to be put before a referendum on August 7> 1996, for approval or rejection. In a press release issued from> London, deposed President Jawara also alleges: "The Draft> Constitution is tailor-made to elect one particular person, the> Chairman of the AFPRC, to office."> The five-page press release, signed and faxed to the 'Daily> Observer' by Sir Dawda himself, contains his comments and> observations on the Draft Constitution.> Claiming that the Draft Constitution "was drawn up through> 'consultations' at a time when political parties were banned and> freedom of association and speech non-existent", the ousted Gambian> leader asserted that "the Draft cannot, therefore, represent the> views of Gambian citizens." Below, we publish excerpts from the> press release:> Political parties have to meet several onerous conditions to qualify> to register as political parties. These requirements ren counter to> the need to guarantee the freedom of association as contained in the> 1970 Republican Constitution and (allegedly observed to the letter> in 30 years of Government preceding the military take-over on the> 22nd July, 1996. Hitherto, political parties have never been> required to register. The establishment of political parties should> not be subjected to the approval of any authority.> The preamble to the constitution is (allegedly) self-serving> propaganda. It is superfluous and should be expunged from a serious> document like the constitution.> The protection of fundamental rights and freedoms should be total> and absolute. These basic rights should not be watered down by the> juxtaposing of other rights to confuse the people as practised in> former communist regimes.> The creation of an Independent Electoral Commission should be an> improvement on what existed before. The Electoral Commission should> not be the creature of the President. Appointments to the Commission> should be done through consultation primarily with political> parties, civic associations and ultimately endorsed by the National> Assembly or Parliment.> The residency qualification for membership to the National Assembly> is irrational and restrictive and interferes with the citizens right> to elect a candidate of his or her choice irrespective of where he> lives in the country.> The question of a member of the National Assembly vacating his seat> because of the following is not acceptable:> He or she ceases to be a member of the political party of which he> or she was a member at the time of his or her election;> If being electecd as an Independent candidate he or she joins a> political party;> If being a member representing a single seat constituency he or she> is recalled by the electorate of that constituency.> The provisions under this section amount to disenfranchising those> who voted for the member of the Assembly.> The question of recall of a member of a National Assembly by a least> one third of the registered voters in the Constituency will lead to> chaos and is a recipe for instability.> Chapters 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 relating to the Police and> Prisons Service, The Armed Forces, the National Youths Service, the> National Council for Civic Education, etc., should not be included> in the constitution. The establishment and operations of these> services are already incorporated in various Acts of Parliament.> These Acts could be improved through amendments if necessary.> Chapter 19 of the Media should be expunged from the Draft> Constitution. The junta's aim is to rein in the press and bury the> idea of a free press for ever.> Chapter 21 on the Code of Conduct for Civil Servants should be> incorporated in the General Orders under the Civil Service Act. This> chapter does not also belong to the constitution.> Transitional and Consequential Provisions Schedule 2. There are many> clauses under this Schedule that are totally unacceptable. To name a> few Subsections (2) and (3) of Section II which would not "allow the> order, ruling, seizure, sale or alienation of property etc. under> the authority of any Commission of Enquiry in accordance with a> decree of the AFPRC, to be challenged or reversed by any court or> authority under the constitution". This provision runs counter to> the rule of law and natural justice.> The junta cannot grant itself immunity. The question of immunity has> to be negotiated properly in the context of an agreed framework with> the participation of all political parties.> Chapter 7 Clause 88 establishing the composition of members of the> National Assembly is purely an attempt at gerrymandering by the> military and should be rejected. Constituencies should be demarcated> on the basis of demographic and other factors and not on chieftaincy> Districyt boundaries. It is not surprising therefore, (he alleges),> that the FONIS where the Chairman hails from would benefit by having> its numbers of seats increased from 2 to 5 seats as compared to> Fulladu East, with a voting population more than double that of the> FONIS, reduced from 3 seats to 1 seat...> The Draft Constitution submitted to the Gambian people by the> military is unworthy of our country and should be rejected out of> hand and consigned to the dustbin of history. The Draft Constitution> cannot be the basis for the restoration of civilian democratic rule.> The ban on political parties and on political activity, freedom of> expression and of assembly should be lifted.> The draconian decrees directed at muzzling the press should be> lifted.> Issue Date: June 5, 1996> Copyright 1996 Daily Observer. Distributed via Africa News Online.> All rights reserved. May not be redistributed, posted to any other> location, published or used for broadcast without prior written> authorization from Africa News Service.> [------------------------------------------------]> West | News Central------------------ MIME Information follows ------------------This is a multi-part message in MIME format.---------------------------------2797980299394Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=3Dus-ascii<<<<<< See above "Message Body" >>>>>>---------------------------------2797980299394Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Type: text/html<<<<<< See Enclosure named "text" >>>>>>---------------------------------2797980299394-------------------- RFC822 Header Follows ------------------Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;11 Jul 1996 09:41:36 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com =(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)id AA10585; Thu, 11 Jul 1996 09:45:18 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA12792;Thu, 11 Jul 96 07:32:55 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA27330;Thu, 11 Jul 96 07:32:47 -0700Received: from egate.lut.ac.uk by mx5.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA25724;Thu, 11 Jul 96 07:32:34 -0700Received: from mailhost.lut.ac.uk [131.231.16.7] (pp)by egate.lut.ac.uk with smtp (Exim 0.52 #1)id E0ueMmV-0000Xh-00; Thu, 11 Jul 1996 15:31:51 +0100Received: from 158.125.46.106 by mailhost.lut.ac.uk with SMTP (PP)id < <a href="mailto:03801-0@mailhost.lut.ac.uk">03801-0@mailhost.lut.ac.uk</a> >; Thu, 11 Jul 1996 15:31:39 =+0100Message-Id: < <a href="mailto:E0ueMmV-0000Xh-00@egate.lut.ac.uk">E0ueMmV-0000Xh-00@egate.lut.ac.uk</a> Date: Thu, 11 Jul 96 15:31:37 -0700Reply-To: <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu">gambia-l@u.washington.edu</a> Sender: <a href="mailto:GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu">GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu</a> Precedence: bulkFrom: Lang Konteh < <a href="mailto:L.konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk">L.konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk</a> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List =Subject: ANS News - Draft Constitution 'Tailor-Made' To Ensure Chairman's =ElectionMime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary=3D"-------------------------------2797980299394"X-Mailer: Mozilla 1.2N (Windows; I; 16bit)X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN------------------------------Date: Thu, 11 Jul 1996 15:35:31 -0400 (EDT)From: <a href="mailto:at137@columbia.edu">at137@columbia.edu</a> To: <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu">gambia-l@u.washington.edu</a> Subject: cnet clip, Dual studies prove drug effective against malariaMessage-ID: < <a href="mailto:199607111935.PAA07176@shalom.cc.columbia.edu">199607111935.PAA07176@shalom.cc.columbia.edu</a> This section is from the document '/clari/biz/industry/health/pharma/702'.Path: news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsApproved: <a href="mailto:editor@clarinet.com">editor@clarinet.com</a> Comment: O:5.5H;Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4Comment: O:4.1H;From: <a href="mailto:C-reuters@clari.net">C-reuters@clari.net</a> (Reuter / Gene Emery)Newsgroups: clari.biz.industry.health.pharma,clari.biz.industry.healthSubject: Dual studies prove drug effective against malariaOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < <a href="mailto:XRhealth-malariaURSTy_6lA@clari.net">XRhealth-malariaURSTy_6lA@clari.net</a> Lines: 58Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 14:20:23 PDTExpires: Wed, 17 Jul 1996 14:20:23 PDTACategory: usaSlugword: HEALTH-MALARIAThreadword: healthPriority: regularANPA: Wc: 520/0; Id: a2198; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 07-10-N.A; V: ..AFTER 5PMXref: news.columbia.edu clari.biz.industry.health.pharma:702 clari.biz.industry.health:6828BOSTON (Reuter) - A drug discovered in China from theqinghao plant is just as effective against malaria as theconventional drug quinine, two teams of researchers reported inThursday's New England Journal of Medicine.Although the drug, artemether, is unavailable in the UnitedStates, where malaria is rare and not considered a major healthproblem, the findings could have a major impact elsewhere in theworld, where some two million people die from it each year.Doctors have been looking for a new drug that would beequally as effective as conventional medicines in treating thedisease because the parasite responsible for malaria has beendeveloping a resistance to conventional medicines.But the authors of new studies, while reporting hopefulresults, warn that artemether should be used cautiously toprevent the parasite from developing ways to counteract itseffects.``These new drugs should not be used in an uncontrolled orunregulated way, or resistance to them will develop,'' said oneof the two research teams, led by Dr. Tran Tinh Hien of theCenter for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.Malaria is usually spread by the bite of an infectedAnopheles mosquito. The parasite is injected into the body bythe insect and infects a person's red blood cells, causingshivering, fever, sweating and anemia.The disease is mostly found in developing countries and is amajor threat to travelers and soldiers. A U.S. servicemanstationed in a country where malaria is endemic is far morelikely to die from the disease than a bullet.Quinine, the conventional medicine, has drawbacks beyond thefact that some parasites have developed a resistance to it. Itcan harm the heart, lead to blindness, rashes, fever and lowblood pressure.The new tests comparing quinine with artemether were done inGambia, West Africa and Ho Chi Minh City.In the Gambian tests, 576 children with cerebral malariawere given one of the drugs. The researchers found that thedeath rate was virtually identical -- around 21 percent --whether a child got quinine or artemether manufactured under thebrand name Paluther by Rhone-Poulenc Rorer of Vitry-sur-Seine inFrance.For the Vietnamese study, 560 adults with severe malariareceived quinine or artemether prepared by China's KunmingPharmaceutical Company. Again, there was no difference in thedeath rate, which averaged about 15 percent.However, the Vietnamese group found that artemetherrecipients tended to remain feverish longer and took longer tocome out of a coma. Quinine, on the other hand, produced lowblood sugar in 1 out of 4 patients.``Artemether is an effective alternative to quinine forsevere malaria,'' the Hien group said. ``It is simple toadminister, equivalent in overall cost to quinine, and has noapparent local or serious systemic adverse effects.''But in an editorial in the medical magazine, Dr. Stephen L.Hoffman says artemether should prescribed with caution becausestudies in dogs and rats have shown that high doses can affectthe brain.------------------------------Date: Thu, 11 Jul 1996 15:38:10 -0400 (EDT)From: <a href="mailto:at137@columbia.edu">at137@columbia.edu</a> To: <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu">gambia-l@u.washington.edu</a> Subject: cnet clip, Niger Opposition Calls Election Result CoupMessage-ID: < <a href="mailto:199607111938.PAA07424@shalom.cc.columbia.edu">199607111938.PAA07424@shalom.cc.columbia.edu</a> This section is from the document '/clari/world/mideast+africa/2358'.Path: news.columbia.edu!news2.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsSupersedes: < <a href="mailto:XOinternational-nigerURtT6_6lA@clari.net">XOinternational-nigerURtT6_6lA@clari.net</a> Distribution: cl-1,cl-2,cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4From: <a href="mailto:C-reuters@clari.net">C-reuters@clari.net</a> (Reuters)Newsgroups: clari.world.top,clari.world.mideast+africa,clari.news.conflict,clari.worldSubject: Niger Opposition Calls Election Result CoupOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < <a href="mailto:Ointernational-nigerURGEP_6lA@clari.net">Ointernational-nigerURGEP_6lA@clari.net</a> Lines: 65Date: Wed, 10 Jul 1996 7:10:50 PDTExpires: Wed, 17 Jul 1996 7:10:50 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: INTERNATIONAL-NIGERThreadword: internationalPriority: regularANPA: Wc: 597/0; Id: a0882; Src: reuto; Sel: roitl; Adate: 07-10-N.A; Ver: 0/1Approved: <a href="mailto:e.news@clari.net">e.news@clari.net</a> Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.top:33719 clari.world.mideast+africa:2358 clari.news.conflict:1500NIAMEY, Niger (Reuter) - Opponents of Niger's militaryleader General Ibrahim Bare Mainassara on Wednesday denouncedhis poll victory as an electoral coup d'etat and said they weredetermined that he should not stay in power.Provisional results released by the election commissionappointed by Mainassara showed him winning outright with 52.22percent of votes, while ousted civilian president MahamaneOusmane polled 19.75 percent.After two days of confusion at polling stations around theWest African country, Mainassara on Monday replaced theIndependent National Electoral Commission (CENI) with his ownappointees and placed his opponents under house arrest.``It's not even electoral fraud, it's pure force,'' saidparty official Mamane Sani of the National Movement for aDevelopment Society (MNSD), the biggest party in parliament.``Everyone knows the ballot boxes were collected by soldiersand counted in secret.''Niger's USTN trade union organisation called a nationwidegeneral strike from Thursday.``It will continue for as long as it takes to get the CENIreinstated and will be accompanied by rallies and marches,''said USTN official Ayouba Ibro.He dismissed a government ban on public gatherings asintimidatory. ``The communique is an attempt to defraud ourcitizens of their basic liberties,'' he said.The results, which must be confirmed by the Supreme Court,put turnout at 66.36 percent of Niger's 3.8 million voters,despite problems distributing electoral lists and voter cards.After dissolution of the CENI, local authorities took chargeof the count in the interior. In Niamey, security forcescollected ballot boxes and took them to town halls. Politicalparties boycotted the new election commission.Mainassara, who took power in a January military coup, stoodas an independent candidate against the leaders of the four mainpolitical parties.Results showed that MNSD leader Mamadou Tandja polled 15.65percent, former prime minister Mahamadou Issoufou polled 7.6percent, and Adamou Moumouni Djermakoye polled 4.77 percent.The candidates are under house arrest and their telephoneshave been cut off, though aides at the homes of Tandja andIssoufou said visitors -- though not journalists -- were beingadmitted since Wednesday morning.Mahamane was still only allowed to see family members.Officials of his Democratic and Social Convention said theresults had been falsified and they were collecting the realfigures from their party officials in the interior.``We are supporting the USTN strike call,'' said partyofficial Bacharou Falke. ``Our aim is to remove Bare.''Mainassara's coup put an end to a 16-month political impassebetween Mahamane and his prime minister and was initially viewedas a necessary evil both in Niger and abroad.The International Monetary Fund signed a new accord with thegovernment in May, stipulating that holding of elections shouldbe a condition for future release of funds.Mainassara insisted on July 7 despite the electoralcommission's requests for more time. Niamey and districts of theinterior where voter lists and electoral cards did not arrive ontime voted on Monday, but many people were unable to cast theirballots because they could not find their names on voter lists.France, former colonial power in Niger, voiced concern atthe way the election had been held. After the January coup, itfroze aid but has since argued that the European Union, whichcut off aid, should resume assistance for the sake of stability.------------------------------Date: Thu, 11 Jul 1996 15:24:23 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < <a href="mailto:nmnjie@iastate.edu">nmnjie@iastate.edu</a> To: <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu">gambia-l@u.washington.edu</a> Subject: July, 10th: Global warming will hit Africa hardest--report (fwd)Message-ID: < <a href="mailto:9607112024.AA06126@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu">9607112024.AA06126@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu</a> ------- Forwarded MessageGENEVA (Reuter) - Southern and central African countries arelikely to become the main victims of global warming which isalready damaging their economies through drought, anenvironmental report said Wednesday.The report, issued by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF),said that, unless a rise in temperatures is halted, among futureeffects would be the spread of lowland diseases to big Africancities and the destruction of wildlife and its habitat.``Climate change will alter natural vegetation, wildlifehabitats, crop-growing seasons and the distribution of pests anddiseases throughout southern Africa,'' the Swiss-based bodysaid.``In some areas, the effects of climate change are alreadyevident. Over the past 20 years, there has been noticeably lessrainfall in southern Africa and drought has become anincreasingly serious threat.''The report was issued as 150 countries debated at aU.N.-sponsored conference in Geneva whether to set toughertargets for reductions of the greenhouse gas emissions -- mainlyfrom coal and oil -- widely blamed for warming.A loose coalition of governments, the insurance industry,environmental groups, U.N. agencies including the World HealthOrganization and a wide-ranging panel of scientists andeconomists agree action is needed.They are opposed by governments that say cutting emissionsby switching away from traditional energy sources would be toocostly, by energy industry groups and by some scientists whoinsist man's role in global warming is unproven.The WWF, with other environmental and medical groups andsmall island states which fear lare-scale flooding as sea levelsrise, say even governments supporting cuts in emissions are notgoing far enough.Current targets under the United Nations' 1992 ClimateChange Convention provide for reductions by the year 2000 to thelevels of 1990, which would mean cuts in the use of oil and coaland a steady move to new energy sources.The WWF and the island states want a legally-binding targetfor the year 2005 that would oblige convention signatories toreduce the amounts of greenhouse gas they allowed into theatmosphere in 1990 by 20 percent.The WWF report, ``Climate Change and Southern Africa,'' saidexperts expected the continent's open grasslands ``to give wayto scrubby bush'' while the savannah highlands might also be atrisk if warming continued.``We estimate that climate change will alter the habitat inbetween 15 and 20 percent of southern Africa's large naturereserves, including Kruger National park and the OkavangoDelta,'' said WWF specialist Adam Markham.``This will obviously have a serious impact for conservationand tourism -- an important revenue source in many southernAfrican countries.''People would also be affected, the report said, noting thatbetween 1985 and 1995, bore holes in Zimbabwe, Mozambique,Zambia and northern South Africa dried up, making it impossibleto grow crops or maintain livestock herds.A drought in 1991-92 put more than 18 million people in 10countries at risk of starvation, it added.Echoing a report issued on Tuesday by the WHO, it saidglobal warming would expose millions of Africans to new healthrisks as mosquito populations increased and more of thecontinent's people became vulnerable to malaria.High-lying, malaria-free cities such as the Zimbabweancapital Harare and Nairobi in Kenya would also be at risk. Therehad already been reports of malaria moving to higher altitudesin Ethiopia, Rwanda and Tanzania because of warmer temperatures.``The whole of Africa contributes around seven per cent ofthe world's greenhouse gas emissions,'' said Markham. ``It isboth ironic and tragic that Africa should suffer suchdevastating effects as a result of other countries'sactivities.''------- End of Forwarded Message------------------------------Date: Thu, 11 Jul 1996 17:04:28 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < <a href="mailto:MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU">MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU</a> To: < <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu">gambia-l@u.washington.edu</a> Subject: Britain / MandelaMessage-ID: < <a href="mailto:11JUL96.18440514.0022.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU">11JUL96.18440514.0022.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU</a> DATE=7/11/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-200045TITLE=BRITAIN / MANDELA (L-ONLY)BYLINE=ANDRE DE NESNERADATELINE=LONDONCONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT NELSON MANDELA CONTINUED HISSTATE VISIT TO BRITAIN WITH A SPEECH THURSDAY TO BOTH HOUSES OFTHE BRITISH PARLIAMENT. V-O-A'S ANDRE DE NESNERA REPORTS FROMLONDON.TEXT:/// TRUMPET FANFARE THEN FADE ///TRUMPETS HERALDED THE ARRIVAL OF SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT NELSONMANDELA IN WESTMINSTER HALL JUST MOMENTS BEFORE HIS ADDRESS TO AJOINT SESSION OF THE BRITISH PARLIAMENT. MORE THAN TWO-THOUSANDDIGNITARIES -- INCLUDING FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER MARGARETTHATCHER -- HEARD MR. MANDELA, THE FIRST HEAD OF STATE TO ADDRESSLAWMAKERS IN WESTMINSTER HALL SINCE FRENCH PRESIDENT CHARLES DEGAULLE IN 1960.MR. MANDELA DELIVERED A STINGING ATTACK ON APARTHEID AND SPOKE OFTHE PAIN AND SUFFERING OF SOUTH AFRICAN BLACKS UNDER THAT RACIALPOLICY./// MANDELA ACT ///RACISM IS A BLIGHT ON THE HUMAN CONSCIENCE. THE IDEATHAT ANY PEOPLE CAN BE INFERIOR TO ANOTHER TO THE POINTWHERE THOSE WHO CONSIDER THEMSELVES SUPERIOR, DEFINE ANDTREAT THE REST AS SUB-HUMAN, DENIES THE HUMANITY EVEN OFTHOSE WHO ELEVATE THEMSELVES TO THE STATUS OF GOD./// END ACT ///THE SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT PAID TRIBUTE TO THE MILLIONS OFPEOPLE WORLDWIDE WHO FOUGHT AGAINST APARTHEID. HE SAID OUREMANCIPATION IS THEIR REWARD.MR. MANDELA SAID HE WOULD CONTINUE TO WORK HARD FOR NATIONALRECONCILIATION AND NATIONAL UNITY TO MAKE SURE BLACKS AND WHITESLIVE IN PEACE AS EQUALS. THE SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT SAID A LOTSTILL NEEDS TO BE DONE TO ENSURE THE FREEDOM GAINED GOES HAND INHAND WITH A BETTER LIFE FOR EVERYONE./// 2ND MANDELA ACT ///WHAT THEY EXPECT IS NOT A GREAT LEAP FORWARD, BUT ASTEADY AND VISIBLE ADVANCE IN THE IMPROVEMENT OF THEQUALITY OF THEIR LIVES, WITH THEM PARTICIPATING ACTIVELYIN THE PROCESS OF DETERMINING THE PACE AND DIRECTION OFTHAT ADVANCE -- AND NOT MERELY WAITING PASSIVELY TO BERECIPIENT OF BENEFITS THAT WOULD BE DELIVERED BY ANAUTHORITY FROM WHICH THEY ARE OTHERWISE ALIENATED./// END ACT ///MR. MANDELA SAID FOR THE FIRST TIME IN CENTURIES, THE PEOPLE OFSOUTH AFRICA HAVE A GOVERNMENT THEY CAN CORRECTLY CLAIM AS THEIROWN.THE SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT THEN CALLED ON THE INDUSTRIALIZEDWORLD TO HELP ALL OF AFRICA. HE SAID NO ONE CAN ISOLATETHEMSELVES FROM THE SUFFERING OF THE AFRICAN CONTINENT, AND HEURGED WESTERN NATIONS TO HELP BUILD, WHAT HE CALLED, A HUMANE,AFRICAN WORLD. (SIGNED)NEB/ADEN/JWH/RAE11-Jul-96 9:15 AM EDT (1315 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Jul 1996 00:00:18 -0400From: <a href="mailto:TSaidy1050@aol.com">TSaidy1050@aol.com</a> To: <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu">gambia-l@u.washington.edu</a> Subject: Re: JAWARA'S COMMENTS_ DraftMessage-ID: < <a href="mailto:960712000009_432519228@emout07.mail.aol.com">960712000009_432519228@emout07.mail.aol.com</a> Hello Yaya,The Embassy has copies of the constitution for sale . It is $15.00 per copyplus $5.00 for mail and handling.If any one wants a copy, he or she can Mailin $20.00 in money order or certified check and a copy of the constitutionwill be mailed back. The Embassy has copies of VISION 2020 The GambiaIncoporated, which is a development strategy for The Gambia in to the 21stCentury (2020).This is available for free ,and it could be picked up at theEmbassy or mail in a self addressed pre stamped envolope (64 cents stamp ).The VISION 2020 was put together by The National Think Tank(NATT).Feed backs,comments and criticisms are in ivited.Regards.Tombong.------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Jul 1996 03:36:35 -0400From: <a href="mailto:Wildkumba@aol.com">Wildkumba@aol.com</a> To: <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu">gambia-l@u.washington.edu</a> Subject: Re: New Member (fwd)Message-ID: < <a href="mailto:960712033635_432621997@emout10.mail.aol.com">960712033635_432621997@emout10.mail.aol.com</a> Welcome Tombong, and thanks for sending me the passport application.Agi Kumba.------------------------------Date: 12 Jul 1996 10:39:19 GMTFrom: <a href="mailto:momodou@inform-bbs.dk">momodou@inform-bbs.dk</a> (Momodou Camara)To: <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu">gambia-l@u.washington.edu</a> Subject: Fwd: Africa: UN Special InitiativeMessage-ID: < <a href="mailto:614330334.39139151@inform-bbs.dk">614330334.39139151@inform-bbs.dk</a> Forwarded by Momodou Camara.---forwarded mail START---From: <a href="mailto:apic@igc.apc.org,Internet">apic@igc.apc.org,Internet</a> To: Momodou CamaraDate: 12/07/96 1:10Subject: Africa: UN Special Initiative- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Africa: UN Special InitiativeDate Distributed (ymd): 960711DEV/2115 3 July 1996SECRETARY-GENERAL CHAIRS INFORMAL CONSULTATIONS ONIMPLEMENTATION OF UNITED NATIONS SYSTEM-WIDE SPECIALINITIATIVE ON AFRICAGENEVA, 2 July (UN Information Service)--Secretary-GeneralBoutros Boutros-Ghali today chaired informal consultationswith donor governments on the implementation of the UnitedNations System-wide Special Initiative on Africa.The Special Initiative was launched on 15 March and bringstogether the development agencies of the United Nations systemin partnership with the Bretton Woods institutions, in abroad-ranging programme designed to provide renewed impetus toAfrican development over the next decade.The Geneva meeting was not a pledging conference, but acontinuation of the United Nations campaign to mobilizehigh-level political support for the Initiative focusing onthe development needs of the poorest continent. Africa is hometo 33 of the world's 47 least developed countries.The role of the Initiative was highlighted in a statemententitled "A New Partnership for Development", which was issuedon 29 June at the summit of the "Group of Seven" mostindustrialized countries in Lyon, France, following a meetingbetween the leaders of those nations and the heads of theUnited Nations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), theWorld Bank and the World Trade Organization (WTO).The statement declared that all participants "decided to payparticular attention to sub-Saharan Africa. A medium-termstrategy will be framed for this continent, taking as itsstarting point the initiative launched by the United NationsSecretary-General on 15 March."The Initiative focuses on five main project clusters aimed atproviding a basis for genuine sustainable development acrossthe African continent. The five areas are as follows:--Education: It involves the World Bank and the United NationsEducational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) andseeks to achieve universal education by the year 2010;--Health: It involves the World Health Organization (WHO) andthe World Bank and includes reforms geared to improvehealth-service delivery systems and provide better coverage ofthe population at large, as well as specific measures to fightmalaria, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and other epidemic diseases,and takes into account reproductive health and populationissues;--Food security: The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO)is in charge; it seeks to regroup priority actions in landdegradation and desertification control, soil qualityimprovement and water for food production;--Water: With the involvement of the World Bank and the UnitedNations Environment Programme (UNEP), it aims at ensuringsustainable and equitable freshwater distribution throughreliable assessments, household water security and properwater management; and--Governance: Involving the United Nations DevelopmentProgramme (UNDP) and the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA),it establishes strategies and support for peace building,conflict resolution and national reconciliation. Itsimplementation will lead to strengthening of the capacity ofthe Organization of African Unity (OAU) in peace building andenhancing the role of civil society organizations.Other components of the Special Initiative are informationtechnology for development, assistance to the informal sectorand employment generation to combat poverty, and trade access.The total cost of implementing the Initiative is estimated at$25 billion over the next 10 years. The World Bank has agreedto lead the resource mobilization drive for the Initiative.Also recognized in the Initiative is the impact of externalindebtedness on African States. In 1994, sub-Saharan Africa'stotal debt stock stood at $211 billion, which equals 255 percent of export income. In those countries, average per capitaspending on debt servicing was $43, compared with $35 spentper capita on education and health.The informal consultations included a presentation on theneeds of countries that are currently experiencing or haverecently emerged from civil conflict that destroyed the socialfabric, disrupted the economy and resulted in prolonged humansuffering.Note: This document, and others dealing with the SpecialInitiative, can be found on-line at:The declaration of the G-7 Lyon Summit, including the sectionon "A New Partnership for Development" can be found at:************************************************************Article from May 1996 issue of Africa Recovery.A new impetus for African developmentThe Special Initiative aims to improve access to basiceducation and primary health careby Margaret A. NovickiAgencies of the UN system have begun devising implementationstrategies for the Special Initiative on Africa, amulti-million dollar, decade-long programme to maximizesupport for African development which was launched bySecretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali on 15 March.The Initiative, which commits the UN agencies and the BrettonWoods institutions to working together in a coordinated andsynergistic fashion behind Africa's priorities, is the UN'smost significant mobilization of international support fordevelopment in one world region.It represents "a new approach to development cooperation whichis goal-driven and which is focused on collaboration among allthe donors for particular country-defined objectives," saidMr. James Gustave Speth, Administrator of the UN DevelopmentProgramme and co-chair of the Special Initiative SteeringCommittee. The committee met in Nairobi in late April to beginto address implementation and resource mobilization for theSpecial Initiative's 14 components.The Initiative devotes the bulk of its resources to expandingbasic education and improving health care in Africa. It alsofocuses on promoting peace and better governance, improvingwater and food security, increasing the continent'scompetitiveness in world trade, and making available newinformation technology."All the agencies have worked well together to map out andallocate our tasks for the coming l0-year programme," said Mr.K.Y. Amoako, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commissionfor Africa and co-chairman of the Steering Committee. "Ourguidelines are laid out. We begin this campaign with a clearvision of how it will strengthen the capacity of Africansocieties and economies for real growth," he said.Give development a chanceThe Special Initiative's components are based on four themesreflecting Africa's development priorities as expressed in theOrganization of African Unity's (OAU) 1995 Cairo Agenda foraction.The first theme consists of actions which are required tocreate a conducive climate for development. In those countrieswracked by war, conflict resolution, national reconciliationand peace-building must be addressed first before anydiscussion of development can take place. To support the peaceprocess in Africa, the Special Initiative will:* strengthen the OAU's capacity to engage in conflictprevention, management and resolution;* strengthen selected organs of civil society engaged inpeacebuilding and the promotion of human rights and democracy;and* promote the use of the mass media, particularly radiobroadcasting, to support peacebuilding and politicalparticipation.At a time when official development assistance (ODA) is on thedecline, the Special Initiative seeks to encourage the releaseof more resources for Africa's development through acombination of action and advocacy involving African and donorcountries and institutions and the UN system itself. To assistin mobilizing the continent's internal resources, theInitiative will focus on improving revenue collection anddomestic savings and investment. The financial intermediationsystem will also be strengthened for beffer resourceallocation, and information technology for development will bepromoted to improve links between African countries, itssubregions and the rest of the world.The Initiative will also strive to galvanize external supportfor Africa's economic transition by:* encouraging multilateral and bilateral creditors to reduceAfrica's external debt burden and make it more sustainable;encouraging African countries to manage their debt moreeffectively; and encouraging the UN system, with the SecretaryGeneral's leadership, to have a more integrated and activestrategy on African debt;* helping to lessen Africa's aid dependency by expanding tradeaccess, diversifying export opportunities, boosting theinflows of foreign direct investment, and increasing thecontinent's capacity to compete in the international economy;and* enhancing South-South cooperation and partnerships in trade,finance, production and services, particularly throughstronger private sector linkages.Hope for the coming generationThe major thrust of the Special Initiative, involving itslargest resource commitment, is on greatly increasing theprovision of basic education and health care so that Africanchildren will have improved opportunities for the future.Accomplishment of these goals will also have a positive impacton the empowerment of women and hence on development througha more manageable population growth-rate and enhanced humanwelfare.The Special Initiative will conduct a 10-year effort to ensurebasic education for all children, with a special emphasis ongirls, and literacy and numeracy for women. Evidence has shownthat basic education is the best possible developmentinvestment, strongly correlated to greater participation indemocracy, more productive farmers, better family planning andhigher incomes. The World Bank will lead in the financialmobilization of this component, which, at between $12.5 bn and$15.5 bn, is the Initiative's largest.The Bank and the UN Educational, Scientific and CulturalOrganization have already organized consultations on theeducation sector with African governments and donors, and theDonor Association for African Education is preparing aproposal on its role in support of the Initiative.The Initiative will also include a campaign to reform thehealth sector, which will involve boosting the capacity ofAfrica's health systems to reduce, on a sustainable basis, themost common causes of morbidity and mortality. The coverage,quality and access to primary health care services will beexpanded specially targeting the most common preventableand/or treatable diseases.Coordination meetings on the health sector have been convenedin Brazzaville, Congo, by the World Health Organization'sregional office for Africa, and a preliminary health strategyhas been mapped out. WHO has invited the other cooperatingagencies in the health sector to devise an implementationstrategy.The Initiative also addresses poverty reduction by thepromotion of employment and sustainable livelihoods, withefforts concentrated on the informal sector, which employsabout 60 per cent of Africa's labour force, and onenvironmentally marginal areas.Strengthening governanceAfrican leaders' efforts to improve governance will bebolstered under the Initiative by supporting Africa's civilservice to better manage development, helping buildindependent judicial systems, supporting the functioning ofparlia- meets and electoral processes, and making publicadministration more accountable. The Initiative will also seekto strengthen the capacities of civil society to be moreactive in development and policy-making, includingpeace-building and conflict resolution.Urgency on survivalAfrica faces a formidable challenge in balancing theinterrelated issues of food production, population growth andprotection of its fragile environment from further damage. TheInitiative places special emphasis on the need to control landdegradation and desertification, encourage irrigation, improvesoil quality, and support the role of women in foodproduction. It also focuses on providing safe water fordrinking and sanitation.Consultations have begun among the cooperating agencies ondefining a strategy and outlining proposals for implementationof the water component, and a framework for action and aworkplan will be presented to the Steering Committee. And theworking group on food production will soon finalize itsimplementation strategy.Resource mobilizationThe Initiative's components are of two types: those whichrequire substantial resource mobilization and implementationand those which call primarily for a strengthening andrationalization of existing efforts. The cumulative financialresources required over a 10-year period are estimated at upto $25 bn, most of which will come from a redirection ofexisting resources in African national budgets andreallocations of existing levels of multilateral and bilateralODA.To this end, the Initiative contains three new mechanismswhich are designed to help rationalize development assistanceto Africa and maximize its impact. First, multilateral andbilateral donors will create goal-oriented regional forums toraise resources for key sectors. Second, African governmentswill prepare goal-oriented country investment programrnes tomaximize the impact of resource mobilization. Third,participation in Consultative Group and Roundtable meetings isto be broadened to include non-traditional partners, such asleaders of business and civil society.The Initiative also recommends other ways of releasing fundsfor development, including deeper debt relief, an expansion ofAfrica's trade opportunities, and enhanced South-Southcooperation.This all-encompassing effort to enhance Africa's developmentpossibilities will require strong international support-and aneffective partnership with donor countries and institutions-toachieve its goals, say UN agency officials. A one-yearmobilization of political support has hence been launched toraise Africa's priority status on the international agenda."We will all be making a concerted effort over the coming yearthrough a series of parallel initiatives to elevate theattention [paid to] Africa on the international agenda and tomobilize additional support for Africa and for thisInitiahve," said Mr. Speth, UNDP Administrator.Note: The May 1996 issue also contains other articles on theSpecial Initiative, on the Global Coalition for Africa, andother topics, including Zaire, Burkina Faso, AIDS, debt, andUNCTAD IX. Africa Recovery is not yet available on-line.Annual subscriptions are available to individuals for $20 andinstitutions for $35. A limited number of complimentarysubscriptions are available for those without means to pay.Contact Editor, Africa Recovery, Room S-931, United Nations,NY 10017 USA. Tel: (212) 963-6857; fax: (212) 963-4556;e-mail: <a href="mailto:unafrica@undp.org.">unafrica@undp.org.</a> ************************************************************This material is being reposted for wider distribution by theAfrica Policy Information Center (APIC), the educationalaffiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primaryobjective is to widen the policy debate in the United Statesaround African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, byconcentrating on providing accessible policy-relevantinformation and analysis usable by a wide range of groups andindividuals.Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mailmessage): <a href="mailto:africapolicy-info@igc.apc.org">africapolicy-info@igc.apc.org</a> (about the AfricaPolicy Electronic Distribution List); <a href="mailto:apic-info@igc.apc.org">apic-info@igc.apc.org</a> (about APIC); <a href="mailto:woa-info@igc.apc.org">woa-info@igc.apc.org</a> (about WOA). Documentspreviously distributed, as well as the auto-responseinformation files, are also available on the Web at:To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to <a href="mailto:apic@igc.apc.org.">apic@igc.apc.org.</a> For more information about material citedfrom another source please contact directly the sourcementioned in the posting rather than APIC.For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail: <a href="mailto:apic@igc.apc.org.">apic@igc.apc.org.</a> ************************************************************---forwarded mail END---Momodou Camara--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara**************************************Sent via Inform-BBS-Denmark's leading alternative networkInformation: <a href="mailto:info@inform-bbs.dk">info@inform-bbs.dk</a> **************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Jul 1996 08:35:57 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < <a href="mailto:MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU">MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU</a> To: < <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu">gambia-l@u.washington.edu</a> Subject: fwd. messageMessage-ID: < <a href="mailto:12JUL96.09287138.0026.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU">12JUL96.09287138.0026.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU</a> DATE=7/12/96TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORTNUMBER=5-33802TITLE=RWANDA TRAUMA VICTIMSBYLINE=SONJA PACEDATELINE=KIGALICONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: IT HAS BEEN TWO YEARS SINCE RWANDA EXPERIENCED GENOCIDEAND WAR THAT KILLED AN ESTIMATED 500-THOUSAND PEOPLE. A NEWGOVERNMENT IS NOW IN PLACE IN RWANDA AND LIFE IN THE CAPITAL,KIGALI HAS RETURNED TO NORMAL. V-O-A'S SONJA PACE REPORTS FROMKIGALI THE AFTER-EFFECTS OF GENOCIDE AND WAR ARE STILL BEINGFELT, ESPECIALLY BY THE COUNTRY'S CHILDREN, SO MANY OF WHOMWITNESSED TORTURE AND KILLINGS FIRSTHAND.TEXT: A REPORT ISSUED BY THE UNITED NATIONS' CHILDREN FUND(UNICEF) IN MARCH OF THIS YEAR DOCUMENTS THE DEVASTATING EFFECTSOF THE RWANDAN WAR AND GENOCIDE ON THE COUNTRY'S CHILDREN. OUTOF MORE THAN THREE THOUSAND CHILDREN SURVEYED MORE THAN 95PERCENT PERSONALLY WITNESSED VIOLENCE. ALMOST 80 PERCENT SAIDTHEY EXPERIENCED DEATH WITHIN THEIR FAMILY AND MORE THAN 90PERCENT SAID THEY FEARED THEY TOO WOULD BE KILLED.LEILA GUPTA IS THE AUTHOR OF THAT SURVEY. SHE HEADS UP UNICEF'STRAUMA RECOVERY PROGRAM IN KIGALI. SHE SAYS THE VERY NATURE OFTHE RWANDAN GENOCIDE, THE FACT THAT SO MANY VERY INVOLVED INCARRYING OUT THE KILLINGS, MAKES IT ALL THE MORE DEVASTATING FORTHE CHILDREN.// ACT GUPTA //THE FACT THAT SO MANY OF PRIESTS, THE NUNS, THETEACHERS, THE NEIGHBORS THAT WERE TRUSTED COLLEAGUES ANDFRIENDS OF SURVIVORS OF THIS GENOCIDE BECAMEPERPETRATORS AND VERY ORDINARY CITIZENS. SO, IN TERMSOF THE TRAUMATIC REACTIONS FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS, THATWILL COMPLICATE THEIR ABILITY TO ADAPT TO THE DEATH, TOTHE LOSS BECAUSE THERE IS HAS BEEN SUCH A FUNDAMENTALBETRAYAL IN TRUST. IT MAKES IT OBVIOUSLY EXTREMELYDIFFICULT FOR A SMALL CHILD. THEY WILL SUFFER SUCH AFUNDAMENTAL SHATTERING OF THEIR WORLD VIEW. ALL THEIRBELIEFS IN GOOD AND BAD, RIGHT AND WRONG ARE SHATTERED.// END ACT //LEILA GUPTA SAYS ABOUT ONE THIRD OF THE CHILDREN SURVEYED BYUNICEF HAVE EXPERIENCED SEVERE PSYCHOLOGICAL TRAUMA.ACROSS TOWN IN A VILLA ON A QUIET BACK STREET IS KIGALI'SNATIONAL TRAUMA CENTER. IT IS HERE CHILDREN COME, VERY OFTENWITH THEIR MOTHERS TO SEEK HELP. RWANDAN PSYCHOLOGIST ALBERTNAMBAJE AND SOCIAL WORKERS STAND READY WITH REASSURING WORDS, AHUG AND COUNSELLING SESSIONS.ON THIS AFTERNOON A YOUNG GIRL COMES IN -- ALONE -- TO TALK WITHDR. NAMBAJE.// ACT GIRL -- IN KINYARWANDA -- FADE UNDER //THE LITTLE GIRL IS ABOUT 13 YEARS OLD. SHE LIVED IN NORTHERNRWANDA WHEN THE MASSACRES BEGAN. SHE WAS SEPARATED FROM HERFAMILY AND HAD TO FLEE FOR HER OWN LIFE. SHE REMEMBERS VIVIDLYHEARING SCREAMS, SEEING PEOPLE KILLED. IT WAS ONLY AFTER THE WARWAS OVER THAT SHE FOUND OUT THAT HER OWN FAMILY HAD BEENMASSACRED. SHE BEGAN HAVING FLASHBACKS TO HER EXPERIENCES DURINGTHE WAR AND CAME TO THE TRAUMA CENTER FOR TREATMENT SOME WEEKSAGO. SHE SAYS SHE WOULD LIKE TO GO BACK TO SCHOOL. ALBERTNAMBAJE WOULD PREFER SHE WAIT A BIT LONGER AND GET MORETREATMENT.AGNES MUKAN-YAR-WAYA IS A SOCIAL WORKER AT THE CENTER. SHE OFTENSITS IN ON THE COUNSELLING SESSIONS. AGNES SAYS IT'S A GOODFEELING WHEN ONE SEES PROGRESS.// ACT AGNES -- IN FRENCH -- FADE UNDER //WE DO HOPE FOR SUCCESS, SHE SAYS, AND IT DOES HAPPEN. IN ONE ORTWO MONTHS (OF TREATMENT) YOU CAN SEE SOME SORT OF PROGRESS. YOUSEE SOMEONE WHO DID NOT WANT TO TALK, FINALLY BEGINNING TO TALK(OPEN UP). YOU SEE A STUDENT WHO HAS HAD TO INTERRUPT HISSTUDIES, GO BACK TO SCHOOL. THAT'S SUCCESS. WE CAN'T BRINGBACK THE DEAD, SHE SAYS, BUT AT LEAST WE CAN HELP THOSE WHOREMAIN TO FACE LIFE AGAIN.// OPT // SHE SAYS IN ONE OR TWO MONTHS YOU SEE SOMEONE WHO'SREFUSED TO TALK, SUDDENLY OPEN UP. YOU SEE A YOUNG STUDENT WHOHAS HAD TO LEAVE SCHOOL BECAUSE OF THE TRAUMA, SUDDENLY READY TORESUME HIS STUDIES. AGNES SAYS THAT'S ALL ONE CAN HOPE FOR --YOU CAN'T BRING BACK THE DEAD -- BUT YOU CAN HELP THOSE WHOREMAIN TO FACE THEIR TRAUMA AND TO FACE LIFE AGAIN. // END OPT//SUCH COUNSELLING SESSIONS ARE ONE WAY TO TREAT TRAUMA VICTIMS.ANOTHER METHOD BEING USED IN SCHOOLS AND ORPHANAGES ACROSS RWANDAIS TO GET THE CHILDREN TO DRAW PICTURES. UNICEF'S LEILA GUPTABRINGS OUT A BOOK OF DRAWINGS.// ACT GUPTA //THIS IS A PICTURE BY A 12-YEAR OLD BOY FROM A PRIMARYSCHOOL RIGHT HERE IN KIGALI DRAWN AT 16 MONTHS AFTER THEGENOCIDE OCCURRED. THIS LITTLE BOY CHOSE TO DRAW APICTURE OF HIS FATHER BEING KILLED BY THE MILITIA. THESOLDIER IS PORTRAYED HAVING VERY HUGE MUSCULAR ARMS,PROBABLY BEING FIVE TIMES THE SIZE OF THE FATHER WHO ISOPPOSITE. THE WEAPON OF CHOICE HERE IS THE MACHETE INHIS HAND THAT'S ALL COLORED RED FROM THE BLOOD. THEFATHER IS A TINY, TINY FIGURE WHO'S BEEN DECAPITATED,WHICH WAS THE MOST COMMON METHOD WITH A MACHETE OFKILLING PEOPLE DURING THE GENOCIDE. AND THE FATHER ISPORTRAYED IN THIS PICTURE BLEEDING PROFUSELY FROM THENECK, THE HEAD IS SEPARATED FROM THE NECK.// END ACT //MRS. GUPTA SAYS MANY OF THE CHILDREN CAN IDENTIFY THEPERPETRATORS BY NAME AND SHE SAYS ONE OF THE COMPLICATING FACTORSIS THAT MANY OF THOSE PERPETRATORS ARE STILL AT LARGE, WALKINGAROUND FREE AND SOMETIMES EVEN IN POSITIONS OF AUTHORITY IN LOCALGOVERNMENTS.// ACT GUPTA //// OPT // ANOTHER SECONDARY TRAGEDY FROM THE GENOCIDE ISTHE FACT THAT THE PERPETRATORS, MANY OF THEM, ARE NOTONLY WALKING AROUND COMPLETELY FREE, BUT THEY HAVE BEENPUT IN POSITIONS OF POWER IN DIFFERENT AREAS OF THECOUNTRY AT LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND POLITICAL LEVELS //END OPT // THERE ARE MANY RAPISTS -- YOUNG GIRLS HAVEBEEN COMING TO OUR TRAUMA CENTER OVER TWO YEARS AFTERTHE GENOCIDE AND THEY CAN IDENTIFY THEIR RAPIST IN THESTREET, WHO WILL POINT TO THEM AND THREATEN THEM IF THEYDARE GO TELL ANYBODY THEY'VE SEEN THEM.// END ACT //LEILA GUPTA SAYS IT'S IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER THAT TRAUMA HAS ALIFETIME PERSPECTIVE AND SHE SAYS WHEN CHILDREN AND ADULTS AREEXPOSED TO THE KINDS AND SCALE OF VIOLENCE THAT TOOK PLACE HEREIN RWANDA, IT WILL TAKE YEARS FOR SURVIVORS OF THE GENOCIDE TOREALLY BEGIN TO DEAL WITH THE EFFECTS. (SIGNED)NEB/SP/JWH/CF12-Jul-96 8:07 AM EDT (1207 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: 12 Jul 1996 09:06:33 -0500From: "YaYa Jallow" < <a href="mailto:yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com">yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com</a> To: <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu">gambia-l@u.washington.edu</a> Subject: Re: DRAFT CONSTITUTIONMessage-ID: < <a href="mailto:n1374960048.69591@qm.sprintcorp.com">n1374960048.69591@qm.sprintcorp.com</a> Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableRE>DRAFT CONSTITUTION =7/12/96Tombong,I wanna welcome you to the list and thank you for that feedback on the =constitution. Would you please post the specific address on the list so =that I can forward my request both for the DRAFT and VISION 2020.Once again welcome.Yaya------------------------------Date: 7/11/96 11:07 PMTo: Jallow, YaYaFrom: <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu">gambia-l@u.washington.edu</a> Hello Yaya,The Embassy has copies of the constitution for sale . It is $15.00 per cop=plus $5.00 for mail and handling.If any one wants a copy, he or she can =Mailin $20.00 in money order or certified check and a copy of the =constitutionwill be mailed back. The Embassy has copies of VISION 2020 The GambiaIncoporated, which is a development strategy for The Gambia in to the =21stCentury (2020).This is available for free ,and it could be picked up at =theEmbassy or mail in a self addressed pre stamped envolope (64 cents stamp =).The VISION 2020 was put together by The National Think Tank(NATT).Feed =backs,comments and criticisms are in ivited.Regards.Tombong.------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;11 Jul 1996 23:03:57 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com =(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)id AA07595; Thu, 11 Jul 1996 23:07:37 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA19756;Thu, 11 Jul 96 21:00:45 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA09592;Thu, 11 Jul 96 21:00:24 -0700Received: from emout07.mx.aol.com by mx5.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA03201;Thu, 11 Jul 96 21:00:23 -0700Received: by emout07.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id AAA10686 for = <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu;">gambia-l@u.washington.edu;</a> Fri, 12 Jul 1996 00:00:18 -0400Message-Id: < <a href="mailto:960712000009_432519228@emout07.mail.aol.com">960712000009_432519228@emout07.mail.aol.com</a> Date: Fri, 12 Jul 1996 00:00:18 -0400Reply-To: <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu">gambia-l@u.washington.edu</a> Sender: <a href="mailto:GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu">GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu</a> Precedence: bulkFrom: <a href="mailto:TSaidy1050@aol.com">TSaidy1050@aol.com</a> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List =Subject: Re: JAWARA'S COMMENTS_ DraftX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Jul 1996 11:03:01 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < <a href="mailto:tloum@u.washington.edu">tloum@u.washington.edu</a> To: <a href="mailto:LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU,">LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU,</a> Subject: New publication by a Sierra LeoneanMessage-ID: < <a href="mailto:Pine.OSF.3.92a.960712083035.32036C-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu">Pine.OSF.3.92a.960712083035.32036C-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu</a> Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Leonenetters and Gambia-l netters,This is an announcement of a newly published novel by Dr Sheikh GibrilKamara, a citizen of Sierra Leone. Dr Kamara is my friend and also aresident of Seattle. He does not currently have internet access but willin the near future. He has asked me to post the announcement in these twolistservs.The title is: The Spirit of BADENIAIt is a fascinating and riveting narrative that takes the reader into themyths, rituals and mysteries of West African Culture. The novel vividlyillustrates how events are traditionally commemorated, from thecelebration of life at birth and the rituals of naming, through theexperiences of maturity into adulthood, to the intricate considerations ofboth family and society in marriage and procreation, and to the mourningof death.The life of a boy born to a religious family and growing up inthis milieu is then exposed to the experiences of his culture, instillingin him the spirit of " Badenia. " But as the older generation helplesslyobserve, the very foundations of the traditional principles of " Badenia",the beacon of society, are eroding, and how the young will confront thischange forms the central drama of this story.Written over several years, while teaching and researching, theauthor made extensive inquiry on the subject matter by observingtraditional ceremonies and conducting interviews with many knowledgeablepeople. These sources guided the imaginative creation of the vivid scenesof the story.Born in Sierra Leone, Dr Kamara was educated at Fourah BayCollege, University of Sierra Leone, and Portland State University,Portland, Oregon, USA. ( Mailing address: P.O.Box 110698, Tacoma Wa, 98411The novel is published by MINERVA PRESS, Montreux London WashingtonThe ISBN is 185863718xThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum <a href="mailto:tloum@u.washington.edu">tloum@u.washington.edu</a> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Jul 1996 15:41:59 -0400From: <a href="mailto:TSaidy1050@aol.com">TSaidy1050@aol.com</a> To: <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu">gambia-l@u.washington.edu</a> Subject: Re: DRAFT CONSTITUTIONMessage-ID: < <a href="mailto:960712154157_357228108@emout18.mail.aol.com">960712154157_357228108@emout18.mail.aol.com</a> Thank you Yaya, the address of the Embassy isThe Gambia Embassy1155 15th Street, NWSuite 1000Washington DC 20005Tel: (202) 785-1399Fax:(202) 785-1430Regards.Tombong------------------------------Date: Sat, 13 Jul 1996 22:45:50 -0700From: mafy < <a href="mailto:mafy@avana.net">mafy@avana.net</a> To: <a href="mailto:Gambia-l@U.washington.edu">Gambia-l@U.washington.edu</a> Subject: CommentaryMessage-ID: < <a href="mailto:31E8898E.479B@avana.net">31E8898E.479B@avana.net</a> Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFELLOW GAMBIANSAs one of the newest member of the list. I like to thank all those responsiblefor putting together such a wonderful way of exchanging ideas on the net. Special thanksto Tony, Latjor, and my old friend, Dr. Amadou Scattred-Janneh.In this period of political uncertainty and justifiable skepticism about thefate of our country under the military, given the history of military rule in Africa, Iunderstand the concerns of some of our citizens. Personally, I am more concerned aboutwhat a government can do for her people than what type of government it is. Let us notforget that we just came out of a thirty year democracy that accomplished absolutelynothing. I understand the need for the continuity of our handouts, but I seldom readabout ways that we can become self sufficient. Unless we strive for economic selfsufficiency, we will continue our pattern of depending on the west for our survival. Atthis point, we should look at what is being done toward achieving self sustainance thanbeing bogged down with the AFPRC.Sure I want to see the flow of aid to Gamabia, sure I want to see our governmentaccepted on the international scene, but at what cost. Let's keep in mind the effect ofdollar diplomacy, where the donor countries expect us to do exactly what they want. Ithink it is time that we focus on how to improve our technological knowhow than worryabout a hasty return to what it was. It is encouraging to see more Gambians movingtoward techbnical degrees that will eventually rid us of dependence on the west. IfJapan can do it without much resources, we can do it too.I have not been to the Gambia since the July 22 coup but reliable sources tellme that this military regime did more for the Gambia in two years than for former regimedid in thirty. This is not to say that I favor a continuity of military rule but we needto ask ourselves?. If this guys can rehabilitate most of the roads, build hospitals, aTV Station, start a University systen, etc in less than two years, with little or no aidfrom the west, I think they deserve some credit. The loans that we receive must be putinto use where our future generations can see where the money went.Mafy------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 24************************* A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

