Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9607B - Digest 23 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10212 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 17:44:42



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: introduction (fwd)

by ABDOU <

2) PANA News - Cape Verde Defeats Gambia 109-42

by Lang Konteh <

3) Greetings

by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

4) 96G01087.html

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

5) 96G01065.html

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

6) July 4 : History

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

7) Zimbabwe / Pres. Mugabe

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

8) RE: 96G01087.html

by Tijan Sallah <

9) new member

by ABDOU <

10) RE: 96G01087.html (fwd)

by ABDOU <

11) 96G02072.html

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

12) Slavery in Sudan

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

13) RE: 96G01087.html

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

14) Re: 96G01087.html

by "YaYa Jallow" <

15) RE: 96G01087.html

by "Brian Hubbard" <

16) RE: 96G01087.html

by Binta Njie <

17) RE: 96G01087.html

by "A. Loum" <

18) Fwd: PANA

by

19) New Member

by "A. Loum" <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 30 Jun 1996 23:25:56 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: introduction (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Folks,

fOLLOWING MESSAGE WAS REJECTED.

-ABDOU.





Reason for rejection: message addressed to owners.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

>From

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA19092;

Fri, 28 Jun 96 11:53:14 -0700

Received: from upsmot02.msn.com by mx5.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA01764;

Fri, 28 Jun 96 11:53:13 -0700

Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by upsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id LAA22798 for <

Date: Fri, 28 Jun 96 18:51:47 UT

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

Message-Id: <

To:

Subject: introduction



Asalaamaaleekum:



Kayira be:Kasumey:Jam ngam? My name is Brian Hubbard but in The Gambia I was

known as Babanding Sanyang. I served for two years as a Peace Corps volunteer

teaching mathematics. I lived in the village of Bwiam and stayed with a

wonderful family by the name of Jammeh. I returned from The Gambia about one

year ago and now have settled in Louisville where I am working on a masters

degree in education. I subscribed to the listserv in order to keep abreast of

events in The Gambia and hopefully to offer some insight based upon my

experience there. I found The Gambia to be a terrific place to live and work

for two years. I made friends I know will last a lifetime and keep in touch

with them as often as I can. Hopefully I can meet some informed individuals

on this listserv who can educate me concerning all the changes taking place in

The Gambia. I know the July elections are on their way and I'm excited to be

an observer. It has been rare that I find information concerning events in

The Gambia. Most of my news comes in letters from former students and

friends. I look forward to discussing issues and learning more about The

Gambia.



Fo naato

Babanding









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 01 Jul 96 13:28:00 -0700

From: Lang Konteh <

To:

Subject: PANA News - Cape Verde Defeats Gambia 109-42

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



http://www4.nando.net/ans/pana/FEED/96F28065.html

> [Panafrican News Agency]

>

> News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports

> | Africa Press Review

>

> Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All

> rights reserved.

> Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

> published or used for broadcast without written authorization from

> the Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.

> Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

> quoiset@sonatel.senet.net

>

> 28 Jun 96 - Sports-West Africa-Basketball

>

> Cape Verde Defeats Gambia 109-42

>

> PRAIA, Cape Verde (PANA) - Cape verde defeated Gambia 109-42 in the

> opening match of the Zone 2 basketball tournament of the Supreme

> Council for Sports in Africa.

>

> Cape Verde's Alfredo Barbosa raked up 23, emerging top scorer

> followed by teammate Aquiles Evora with 18, and Victor Gugo Fortes

> with 16 points.

>

> Gambia's highest and only double-digit point score came form

> Abdoulie Badji's 12 point.

>

> The tournament, which started Thursday, comprises teams from Cape

> Verde, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Senegal and Guinea.

>

> Mauritania and Sierra Leone, also within the zone, did not turn up.

>

> The referees were Alioune Sonko of Senegal and Sekou Konte of Mali.

> Cape Verde:

>

> Names Points

> Alfredo Barbosa 23

> Aquiles Evora 18

> Victor Hugo Fortes 16

> Joao Paulo Monteiro 11

> Eric Silva 11

> Paulo Cabral 10

> Jose Vieira 5

> Carlos Silva 4

> Anonio Tavares 4

> Amilton Tavares 3

> Joao Timas 3

> Alfredo Ferreira 1

> Coach: Claude Constantino

> Gambia:

> Abdoulie Badji 12

> Mbye Badji 9

> Alieu Sarr 9

> Makusa Secka 5

> Babucar Sissay 4

> Abdoulaie Sowe 4

> Njogu Bah 2

> Babucarr Jahaila 2

> Pa Mansa Mbye 2

> Babucarr Bojano 1

> Essa Joof 1

> A.L. Boucarr Njie -

> Coach: Essa Gaye

>

> --------------------------------------------------------------------

>

> AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 01 Jul 1996 16:30:50 CDT

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

To:

Subject: Greetings

Message-ID: <



As we say at home :

Samaa lai kum!!! or 'Asalaam malai kum"

which ever you prefer.



Hi, everyone, my name is N'Deye Marie N'Jie. I received Latjor's

message confirming my subscription to the group, but last week was a

little crazy, even though I wanted to get on the net right away and

send you all a message. I am a graduate student at Iowa State

University majoring in Water Resources. As a matter of fact, I just

finished my defense for my masters degree last week Thursday, thus the

delay in my response to Latjor's introductory message. I will continue

to be at Iowa State until the Fall, at

anyone needs to reach me.



I lived in Banjul -- Pipeline/Fajara, and graduated from Gambia High

School. I then came to the US and did my undergraduate

degree at Iowa State, and now just finished my masters.



It's great to finally have our own newsgroup. I was getting tired of

always having to read Nigernet, Kenya net, Zim net or some african

newsgroup other than Gambia. I am proud to see that you guys were

able to get it together, and also excited to be a part of it. I hope

to become more involve in your discussions. Also, there are quite a

number of other gambians I keep in touch with on e-mail, and they

don't know about this newsgroup. so I will send them the address and

hope that they will subscribe too.



Boubacar Sillah, thanks for the hospitable message about dropping you

a line sometime. You are definitely making me feel at home already.



Regards,

N'Deye Marie



---

N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

Graduate Research Assistant

Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering Dept.

Iowa State University

Ames, IA 50011

(515)294-3153





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 02 Jul 1996 11:01:40 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: 96G01087.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Panafrican News Agency

News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |

Africa Press Review



Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights

reserved.

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the

Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

quoiset@sonatel.senet.net



01 JUL 96 - AFRICA-FISHERIES



Six West African States At FisheriesMeeting In Dakar



From Aminata Toure; PANA Correspondent







DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Six African states are attending a three-day

round table on the development of fisheries in the sub-region, which

opened Monday in Dakar.



The six -- Cape Verde, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Mauritania and

Senegal-- belong to the Sub-regional Commission on Fisheries.



The participants will discuss the situation of major fish stocks in

the sub-region and measures to develop the fishing industry.



Other issues onthe agenda will include the management of fisheries,

over-fishing, resource distribution, as well as the relationship

between artisanal and industrial fishing.



Opening the meeting, Mamadou Ndoye Diagne, permanent secretary at the

Senegalese ministry of fisheries and maritime transport, said "it is

indispensable that we adopt a concerted approach towards our sea

resources by harmonising development policies and legislations on

fisheries".



Meanwhile, the FAO representative in Senegal, Edouard Tapsoba, said

that lack of reliable data on fisheries was a bottleneck to the

development of the industry.

_________________________________________________________________







AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 02 Jul 1996 11:02:54 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: 96G01065.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Panafrican News Agency

News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |

Africa Press Review



Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights

reserved.

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the

Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

quoiset@sonatel.senet.net



01 JUL 96 - SPORTS-AFRICA-BASKETBALL



Praia To Host Zonal Basketball Semis







PRAIA, Cape Verde (PANA) - Four West African basketball teams will

take part in the semi-finals of Zone 2 of the Supreme Council of

Sports in Africa (SCSA) to be staged Tuesday in Praia, Cape Verde.



In the first encounter, Cape Verde takes on Mali while Senegal plays

Guinea-Bissau.



To reach the semi-finals, Cape Verde beat Gambia (109-42) and Guinea

(75-69), finishing on top of group "A" with six points.



In group "B", Senegal beat Mali (77-75) and Guinea-Bissau (109-64),

emerging on top with six points, ahead of Mali (3 pts).

_________________________________________________________________







AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 02 Jul 1996 14:15:33 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: July 4 : History

Message-ID: <



DATE=7/2/96

TYPE=CURRENT AFFAIRS FEATURE

NUMBER=3-25400

TITLE=JULY 4: HISTORY AND TRADITIONS

BYLINE=JENNIFER BRANT

TELEPHONE=619-1024

DATELINE=WASHINGTON

EDITOR=SWANEY



CONTENT= (INSERTS IN AUDIO SERVICES)



INTRO: FOR MORE THAN TWO CENTURIES, AMERICANS HAVE SET ASIDE

JULY 4 -- INDEPENDENCE DAY -- TO CELEBRATE THEIR

CHERISHED IDEALS OF FREEDOM AND EQUALITY. VOA'S

JENNIFER BRANT PREPARED THIS REPORT ON THE HISTORICAL

SIGNIFICANCE AND SOME OF THE TRADITIONS OF THE DAY.



TAPE A: CUT ONE -- FIFE AND DRUM MUSIC, THEN DECLARATION OF

INDEPENDENCE ACTUALITIES



"WE HOLD THESE TRUTHS TO BE SELF EVIDENT, THAT ALL MEN

ARE CREATED EQUAL...THAT THEY ARE ENDOWED BY THEIR

CREATOR WITH CERTAIN INALIENABLE RIGHTS...AMONG THESE

ARE LIFE, LIBERTY, AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS."



INTRO: THREE VISITORS AT THE JEFFERSON MEMORIAL IN WASHINGTON,

READING THESE WORDS THAT WERE DRAFTED OVER TWO HUNDRED

YEARS AGO. THE IDEALS OF FREEDOM AND EQUALITY THAT THEY

STAND FOR ARE STILL VERY IMPORTANT TO AMERICANS TODAY.

WRITTEN BY THOMAS JEFFERSON, THEY MAKE UP PART OF THE

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE, THE FAMOUS DOCUMENT THAT

DECLARED THE REASONING BEHIND THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION OF

1776. (BEGIN OPT) IT ENDS BY STATING: "THAT THESE

UNITED COLONIES ARE, AND OF RIGHT OUGHT TO BE, FREE AND

INDEPENDENT STATES; THAT THEY ARE ABSOLVED FROM ALL

ALLEGIANCE TO THE BRITISH CROWN, AND THAT ALL POLITICAL

CONNECTION BETWEEN THEM AND THE STATE OF GREAT BRITAIN,

IS AND OUGHT TO BE TOTALLY DISSOLVED." (END OPT) ON

JULY 4 OF THAT YEAR, CONGRESS ADOPTED THE DECLARATION,

AND SINCE THEN, AMERICANS HAVE COME TOGETHER EACH JULY

4TH TO CELEBRATE WHAT IS NOW KNOWN AS INDEPENDENCE DAY.



SINCE 1776, THE UNITED STATES HAS GROWN AND

CHANGED A LOT. BUT DESPITE THIS, ITS STRENGTH

REMAINS FIRMLY ROOTED IN THE BELIEF IN EQUALITY,

FREEDOM, AND HUMAN RIGHTS. INDEPENDENCE DAY IS AN

OFFICIAL NATIONAL HOLIDAY, A DAY WHEN AMERICANS

PAUSE TO CONSIDER THEIR BLESSINGS AND HERITAGE.

WHEN ASKED ABOUT THIS, PEOPLE ACROSS THE NATION

SAY THAT CELEBRATING THE FOURTH OF JULY IS A

MEANINGFUL WAY TO GIVE THANKS FOR THE FREEDOM THEY

ENJOY EVERY DAY. MARILYN LASONDA, FROM SOUTHERN

CALIFORNIA, SAYS THAT INDEPENDENCE IS VERY

IMPORTANT TO HER:



TAPE A: CUT TWO -- LASONDA



"I THINK IT ALWAYS WILL BE. THIS IS A GREAT

COUNTRY AND THE FREEDOMS WE ALL ENJOY HERE ARE

VERY IMPORTANT, I THINK, TO ALL OF US."



TEXT: ON THE FOURTH OF JULY, FAMILIES AND FRIENDS GATHER TO

SPEND THE DAY TOGETHER, USUALLY OUTDOORS. THEY HAVE

PICNICS AND BARBEQUES, AND GO TO MUSICAL CONCERTS AND

FESTIVE PARADES. THIS IS HOW JULIA MORGAN OF ABARDINE,

MISSISSIPPI CELEBRATES WITH HER RELATIVES:



TAPE A: CUT THREE -- MORGAN



"MOST OF US JUST HAVE A GREAT BIG FAMILY

PICNIC...THERE ARE 40 IN MY IMMEDIATE FAMILY. WE

HAVE A BIG PICNIC. WATERMELON, AND HOMEMADE ICE

CREAM, AND OF COURSE, HAMBURGERS AND HOT DOGS. A

LOT OF FAMILY FIREWORKS USUALLY...A FAMILY

CELEBRATION. CELEBRATING OUR FREEDOM TO BE A

FAMILY."



TEXT: TO MANY, THE BEST PART OF INDEPENDENCE DAY COMES AT

NIGHT, WITH THE TRADITIONAL FIREWORKS SHOW. ALL ACROSS

THE UNITED STATES, BRIGHTLY COLORED FIREWORKS LIGHT UP

THE SKY.



TAPE A: CUT FOUR -- FIREWORKS + ABRAHMS



"WHAT, TO YOU, IS THE BEST PART OF THE FOURTH OF

JULY? ...WE CAN GO SEE THE FIREWORKS...THE

FIREWORKS ARE YOUR FAVORITE, HUH?"



TEXT: MANY AMERICANS WOULD AGREE WITH 5 YEAR OLD HANNAH

ABRAHMS FROM BETHESDA, MARYLAND THAT FIREWORKS ARE

DEFINITELY A UNIQUE AND FUN PART OF THE CELEBRATION, BUT

OTHER SYMBOLS ARE ALSO REPRESENTATIVE OF THE DAY.



TAPE B: CUT ONE -- MUSIC, STARS AND STRIPES



TEXT: THE RED, WHITE AND BLUE AMERICAN FLAG IS ESPECIALLY

VISIBLE ON THE FOURTH. ITS COLORS AND PATTERN HAVE A

SPECIAL SIGNIFICANCE. THE SEVEN RED AND SIX WHITE

STRIPES REPRESENT THE THIRTEEN ORIGINAL COLONIES, AND

THE WHITE STARS ON THE BLUE FIELD STAND FOR EACH OF THE

FIFTY STATES. IN 1782, WHEN THE COLORS OF THE FLAG WERE

MADE PART OF THE OFFICIAL SEAL OF THE UNITED STATES, THE

DEPARTMENT OF STATE USED THESE WORDS TO EXPLAIN THEIR

MEANINGS: "RED STANDS FOR HARDINESS AND COURAGE. WHITE

IS THE SYMBOL OF PURITY AND INNOCENCE. BLUE IS THE COLOR

OF VIGILANCE, PERSEVERANCE AND JUSTICE." (BEGIN OPT) THE

FLAG IS A SYMBOL OF THE PRIDE THAT AMERICANS HAVE IN

THEIR NATION, AND OF THEIR RESPECT FOR THE FREEDOM AND

RIGHTS THAT THE GOVERNMENT GUARANTEES. (END OPT)







ON INDEPENDENCE DAY, THE AMERICAN NATIONAL ANTHEM

-- THE STAR SPANGLED BANNER -- AND OTHER SONGS CAN

BE HEARD AT CONCERTS AND FESTIVITIES IN EVERY

STATE. THEY INSPIRE PATRIOTIC SENTIMENTS IN

AMERICANS OF ALL AGES, INCLUDING BILL RHODES, A

MEMBER OF THE UNITED STATES COAST GUARD.



TAPE A: CUT FIVE -- RHODES



"I'M 42 YEARS OLD, AND I STILL GET CHOKED UP WHEN

I HEAR THE STAR SPANGLED BANNER. YOU'D THINK THAT

BEING IN THE MILITARY FOR OVER TWENTY YEARS, IT

WOULDN'T BE A BIG DEAL, BUT YES, IT IS."



TEXT: AS AMERICANS LISTEN TO THE "STAR SPANGLED BANNER", THE

"STARS AND STRIPES", AND OTHER PATRIOTIC TUNES, WATCH

FIREWORK DISPLAYS, AND JOIN IN OTHER TRADITIONAL JULY 4

FESTIVITIES, THEY COMMEMORATE THAT EVENT 220 YEARS IN

PHILADELPHIA WHEN THE COLONIES DECLARED THEMSELVES FREE

AND INDEPENDENT.







02-Jul-96 11:06 AM EDT (1506 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 02 Jul 1996 14:16:13 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: Zimbabwe / Pres. Mugabe

Message-ID: <



DATE=7/2/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-199619

TITLE=ZIMBABWE / MUGABE (L ONLY)

BYLINE=LAWRENCE BARTLETT

DATELINE=HARARE

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: ZIMBABWE'S PRESIDENT, ROBERT MUGABE, SAYS BLACK

ADVANCEMENT IN THE COUNTRY'S WHITE-DOMINATED ECONOMY WILL BE A

KEY OBJECTIVE OF A NEW 25-YEAR NATIONAL PLAN. LAWRENCE BARTLETT

REPORTS FROM HARARE.



TEXT: PRESIDENT MUGABE ANNOUNCED WHAT HE CALLED A "NATIONAL

VISION" FOR THE COUNTRY -- COVERING THE QUARTER-CENTURY UNTIL THE

YEAR 2020 -- IN A SPEECH AT THE OPENING OF A NEW SESSION OF

PARLIAMENT.



HE SAID THE "VISION" WOULD PROVIDE GUIDELINES FOR THE COUNTRY'S

SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND THAT BLACK ADVANCEMENT IS A

KEY OBJECTIVE.



MR. MUGABE SAID IT WAS TIME TO PUT INTO PRACTICE PLEDGES MADE

DURING HIS RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN EARLIER THIS YEAR -- IN WHICH

RACIAL ISSUES FEATURED PROMINENTLY.



HE REFERRED REPEATEDLY DURING HIS SPEECH TO "INDIGENIZATION" --

THE WORD USED HERE TO COVER PLANS TO GIVE THE BLACK MAJORITY A

BIGGER SLICE OF THE ECONOMY 16-YEARS AFTER THEY ACHIEVED

POLITICAL POWER AT INDEPENDENCE.



/// MUGABE ACT ///



IT IS WELL-KNOWN THAT ONE OF THE CRUCIAL ELEMENTS OF THE

RIGHT TO DEVELOPMENT IS THAT PEOPLE MUST PARTICIPATE IN

THE DEVELOPMENT PROCESS AND MUST BE BENEFICIARIES OF

THAT DEVELOPMENT PROCESS. INDIGENIZATION OF THE ECONOMY

IS INTENDED TO ENSURE THAT PROCESS.



/// END ACTUALITY ///



MR MUGABE SINGLED OUT AGRICULTURE AND TOURISM FOR SPECIAL MENTION

AS AREAS IN WHICH THE GOVERNMENT WOULD PRESS FOR BLACK

ADVANCEMENT. AGRICULTURE IS THE BACKBONE OF THE ECONOMY AND

TOURISM IS ONE OF THE FASTEST-GROWING SECTORS. BOTH OF THEM ARE

CURRENTLY DOMINATED BY THE TINY WHITE MINORITY WHICH MAKES UP

JUST ONE PERCENT OF THE COUNTRY'S 10-MILLION PEOPLE.



THE ZIMBABWEAN GOVERNMENT HAS FOR SEVERAL YEARS SPOKEN OF PLANS

TO TAKE OVER SOME FIVE-MILLION HECTARES OF MAINLY WHITE-OWNED

FARMLAND FOR REDISTRIBUTION TO BLACKS, BUT UNTIL NOW LITTLE HAS

BEEN DONE TO PUT THE PROGRAM INTO PRACTICE.



OBSERVERS HERE SAY THAT IN THE ABSENCE OF ANY ANNOUNCEMENT OF

SPECIFIC MEASURES, IT IS DIFFICULT TO SAY NOW WHETHER MR.

MUGABE'S "NATIONAL VISION" SIGNALS THE START OF REAL

DEVELOPMENTS, OR WHETHER IT IS SIMPLY RHETORIC AIMED AT PLEASING

THE ELECTORATE. (SIGNED)



NEB/LB/JWH/MMK



02-Jul-96 10:26 AM EDT (1426 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 02 Jul 1996 18:28:27 +0000 (GMT)

From: Tijan Sallah <

To: "

Subject: RE: 96G01087.html

Message-ID: <"E1378ZWJKDWWQ9*/R=WBWASH/R=A1/U=TIJAN SALLAH/"@MHS>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Compatriots/ Gambia well-wishers,



I am sending these reflections as a concerned private

Gambia citizen to contribute to the ongoing exchanges about the

fate of our country. I stand to be corrected if any of the

following observations are not correct, especially by those with

better facts on the ground in the Gambia.



There is much talk these days about developments on the

ground in the Gambia, and it seems quite difficult to separate

fact from fiction. Political messages (such as referendum on the

new constitution, registration of voters, elections, etc.) seem

to dominate the discourse (and perhaps for good reasons) and very

little is mentioned about economics.



Clearly, when the coup happened in the Gambia, many of us

were caught by surprise, and many of us were quick to condemn it,

given the poor record of military governments in Africa (as much

as we recognized the successes and failures of the Jawara

government). Even after about two years of the military being

de-facto fully in control, still, many of us maintain a healthy

skepticism-- that given time and without countervailing public

checks, the military may very well prove their true color again.

The human rights and basic freedoms issues are quite important to

many of us, and the early months of the military in the Gambia

were quite disturbing to many observers. Partisan concerns

aside, it seems the human situation may have improved, although

there is still concern about the large number of especially PPP

detainees who, as far as I know, have not been given fair trial.

All responsible Gambians, regardless of bloodties or

partisanship, must express alarm whenever any Gambian and, for

that matter, any human being is being denied basic rights without

due process. This is a fundamental principle of fairplay that we

must stand for.



This statement of principle aside, oral accounts from

dependable sources reveal that there are some visible "positive"

developments taking place with the military regime in the Gambia.

These include construction of: (i) a new airport terminal; (ii) a

large hospital, comprising 4 pentagon-shaped buildings, in

Farafeni; (iii) schools; (iv) the arch as one enters Banjul, and

(v) the new national television station in Abuko/Yundum area.

Impressions formed is that Banjul is cleaner now than it has ever

been, and about 80% of the roads in the capital have been

rehabilitated and many of the open drains or gutters closed (I

recognize that some of these road rehabilitation in Banjul

started under the Jawara regime, but at least it has been

continued to completion). The airport, hospital and arch are all

at an advanced state of construction (all more than 50%

completed) and I am told the quality of construction is at a high

standard. The hospital would house over 350 beds, making it

quite a large hospital comparable to Royal Victoria hospital.

These developments are important ones and give a "plus" to the

military. But then to the hard questions?



Clearly, these developments are quick, visible structures

designed to impress and to provide a contrast to what could be

accomplished in two years which the former government has not

accomplished in more than 30 years. They also may be part of the

military's plan to position themselve well in the eyes of the

Gambia public to enable them to win. But we need to ask some

hard questions. How much does all these cost and who pays? If

these structures are being financed through government borrowing

(debt) (and I believe they are), then this has implication for

burdening future generations with greater taxes. Of course, much

would also depend on whether these assets generate a stream of

benefits or revenues comparable to future repayments of interest

and the principal. There are also issues of recurrent costs

associated with operating and maintaining these structures-- for

example, who will staff this hospital? Where would financing the

equipment come from? Also, given the remote location of the

hospital away from large population centers, such as Sere Kunda,

would there be enough demand for its services, or is it just

another "black elephant"? Could these funds not have been more

optimally used for smaller health centers, drinking water

facilities, schools, with greater geographical spread in rural

areas? Especially, given that most illnesses in our area are

infectious diseases and not degenerative diseases, do we really

need such huge civil works and capital intensive infrastruture

investments in hospitals, given the existence of already the

Royal Victoria and Bansang Hospitals and private clinics? Would

rehabilitating Bansang Hospital not have been better? Could

future government budgets really afford such "excesses?" Perhaps

the military government can use the facility being built as a

university teaching hospital, since, I learned, there are also

plans to build a university.



In the case of the arch, I hear the structure is

overwhelming in terms of its sheer size and weight. In

principle, there is nothing wrong with such public monuments.

France has its "l'arc de triumphe"; Ivory Coast its "cathedral in

Yamoussoukro," and the US its "Washington monuments"-- these are

symbols of national pride and unity. But I am concerned whether

some engineering tests have been done to assess whether the sheer

weight of these structures could be accomodated for a long time

by the built-environment of Banjul, which is so prone to floods

(at least that was the case in the past)? Does such a structure

also not affect the foundations of the immediate buildings in its

surrounding?



On the macroeconomic front, I am told the military regime

has done an impressive job of surviving all the pressures exerted

by donors, many of whom have suspended all investment assistance

awaiting return to democratic civilian rule. The dalasi still

remains a stable currency maintaining its parity against the

dollar and other major international currencies. The country's

reserve situation has improved, I am told, by about US$10

million. Tourism, which was down last year, has picked up

considerably this year. But, as impressive as these may be,

Gambians have cause to worry if the present posture of the donor

community continues for a long time. Gambia's resource base is

so small that, in the immediate future, it would need substantial

amount of external assistance. There is also a lot of cause for

concern on the revenue side (as there is on the expenditure side,

as discussed above)-- the internal and external national debt is

expanding rapidly, which would have to be repaid by our future

generations. The internal debt is growing, I am told, through

government borrowing from the public by issuing relatively

risk-free Treasury Bills (T-bills) and offering lucrative rates.

There has also been moves to repossess the old GPMB (which was

sold to a Swiss company and now operates as a private company

under the name Gambia Groundnut Corporation or GGC). Such

reversals after public sector enterprise reform needs to be

thought through as many public sector companies throughout Africa

have been inefficient and make big lossess or shelter a lot of

public corruption because of their sheltered monopoly status (no

competition), bad management and bloated payrolls.



All these said and done, I must urge the need for all

well-meaning Gambians to express their views objectively, free

from partisanship or bloodties, in all the available papers at

home and abroad to help in shaping the current debate about the

future of our country. This is a very critical time in our

nation's history-- the right turn could bring great hope to all

Gambians but the wrong turn could also spell disaster, as we have

seen with some of our neighbors in "failed states" such as

Liberia. The biggest betrayal would be fear and silence. Many

people like us have been quiet-- and I have mentioned this to my

friend, Professor Sulayman Nyang-- but we need to start being

constructively engaged in making informed statements and in

helping the military government to make the right choices and

return the country to a more disciplined civilian, democratic

government.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 3 Jul 1996 12:14:58 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

Since none of the active members of the list have objected to

Tombong Saidy's membership, he will become our 54th member. I will ask

him to send his intro and would also forward Dr. Sallah's article to him.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 3 Jul 1996 12:30:50 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Cc:

Subject: RE: 96G01087.html (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Tombong,

I am forwarding you the latest article from the list. From now

on, you will be receiving all postings from the list.

Tombong, it i customary in this list that new members send the

list a short bio of themselves so that people can know who they are. You

can send your intro to :

about ten lines. You can of course include your reply to Dr. Sallah's

article in the same letter.

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************

---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Tue, 02 Jul 1996 18:28:27 +0000 (GMT)

From: Tijan Sallah <

Reply-To:

To: GAMBIA-L:

The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

;

Subject: RE: 96G01087.html





Compatriots/ Gambia well-wishers,



I am sending these reflections as a concerned private

Gambia citizen to contribute to the ongoing exchanges about the

fate of our country. I stand to be corrected if any of the

following observations are not correct, especially by those with

better facts on the ground in the Gambia.



There is much talk these days about developments on the

ground in the Gambia, and it seems quite difficult to separate

fact from fiction. Political messages (such as referendum on the

new constitution, registration of voters, elections, etc.) seem

to dominate the discourse (and perhaps for good reasons) and very

little is mentioned about economics.



Clearly, when the coup happened in the Gambia, many of us

were caught by surprise, and many of us were quick to condemn it,

given the poor record of military governments in Africa (as much

as we recognized the successes and failures of the Jawara

government). Even after about two years of the military being

de-facto fully in control, still, many of us maintain a healthy

skepticism-- that given time and without countervailing public

checks, the military may very well prove their true color again.

The human rights and basic freedoms issues are quite important to

many of us, and the early months of the military in the Gambia

were quite disturbing to many observers. Partisan concerns

aside, it seems the human situation may have improved, although

there is still concern about the large number of especially PPP

detainees who, as far as I know, have not been given fair trial.

All responsible Gambians, regardless of bloodties or

partisanship, must express alarm whenever any Gambian and, for

that matter, any human being is being denied basic rights without

due process. This is a fundamental principle of fairplay that we

must stand for.



This statement of principle aside, oral accounts from

dependable sources reveal that there are some visible "positive"

developments taking place with the military regime in the Gambia.

These include construction of: (i) a new airport terminal; (ii) a

large hospital, comprising 4 pentagon-shaped buildings, in

Farafeni; (iii) schools; (iv) the arch as one enters Banjul, and

(v) the new national television station in Abuko/Yundum area.

Impressions formed is that Banjul is cleaner now than it has ever

been, and about 80% of the roads in the capital have been

rehabilitated and many of the open drains or gutters closed (I

recognize that some of these road rehabilitation in Banjul

started under the Jawara regime, but at least it has been

continued to completion). The airport, hospital and arch are all

at an advanced state of construction (all more than 50%

completed) and I am told the quality of construction is at a high

standard. The hospital would house over 350 beds, making it

quite a large hospital comparable to Royal Victoria hospital.

These developments are important ones and give a "plus" to the

military. But then to the hard questions?



Clearly, these developments are quick, visible structures

designed to impress and to provide a contrast to what could be

accomplished in two years which the former government has not

accomplished in more than 30 years. They also may be part of the

military's plan to position themselve well in the eyes of the

Gambia public to enable them to win. But we need to ask some

hard questions. How much does all these cost and who pays? If

these structures are being financed through government borrowing

(debt) (and I believe they are), then this has implication for

burdening future generations with greater taxes. Of course, much

would also depend on whether these assets generate a stream of

benefits or revenues comparable to future repayments of interest

and the principal. There are also issues of recurrent costs

associated with operating and maintaining these structures-- for

example, who will staff this hospital? Where would financing the

equipment come from? Also, given the remote location of the

hospital away from large population centers, such as Sere Kunda,

would there be enough demand for its services, or is it just

another "black elephant"? Could these funds not have been more

optimally used for smaller health centers, drinking water

facilities, schools, with greater geographical spread in rural

areas? Especially, given that most illnesses in our area are

infectious diseases and not degenerative diseases, do we really

need such huge civil works and capital intensive infrastruture

investments in hospitals, given the existence of already the

Royal Victoria and Bansang Hospitals and private clinics? Would

rehabilitating Bansang Hospital not have been better? Could

future government budgets really afford such "excesses?" Perhaps

the military government can use the facility being built as a

university teaching hospital, since, I learned, there are also

plans to build a university.



In the case of the arch, I hear the structure is

overwhelming in terms of its sheer size and weight. In

principle, there is nothing wrong with such public monuments.

France has its "l'arc de triumphe"; Ivory Coast its "cathedral in

Yamoussoukro," and the US its "Washington monuments"-- these are

symbols of national pride and unity. But I am concerned whether

some engineering tests have been done to assess whether the sheer

weight of these structures could be accomodated for a long time

by the built-environment of Banjul, which is so prone to floods

(at least that was the case in the past)? Does such a structure

also not affect the foundations of the immediate buildings in its

surrounding?



On the macroeconomic front, I am told the military regime

has done an impressive job of surviving all the pressures exerted

by donors, many of whom have suspended all investment assistance

awaiting return to democratic civilian rule. The dalasi still

remains a stable currency maintaining its parity against the

dollar and other major international currencies. The country's

reserve situation has improved, I am told, by about US$10

million. Tourism, which was down last year, has picked up

considerably this year. But, as impressive as these may be,

Gambians have cause to worry if the present posture of the donor

community continues for a long time. Gambia's resource base is

so small that, in the immediate future, it would need substantial

amount of external assistance. There is also a lot of cause for

concern on the revenue side (as there is on the expenditure side,

as discussed above)-- the internal and external national debt is

expanding rapidly, which would have to be repaid by our future

generations. The internal debt is growing, I am told, through

government borrowing from the public by issuing relatively

risk-free Treasury Bills (T-bills) and offering lucrative rates.

There has also been moves to repossess the old GPMB (which was

sold to a Swiss company and now operates as a private company

under the name Gambia Groundnut Corporation or GGC). Such

reversals after public sector enterprise reform needs to be

thought through as many public sector companies throughout Africa

have been inefficient and make big lossess or shelter a lot of

public corruption because of their sheltered monopoly status (no

competition), bad management and bloated payrolls.



All these said and done, I must urge the need for all

well-meaning Gambians to express their views objectively, free

from partisanship or bloodties, in all the available papers at

home and abroad to help in shaping the current debate about the

future of our country. This is a very critical time in our

nation's history-- the right turn could bring great hope to all

Gambians but the wrong turn could also spell disaster, as we have

seen with some of our neighbors in "failed states" such as

Liberia. The biggest betrayal would be fear and silence. Many

people like us have been quiet-- and I have mentioned this to my

friend, Professor Sulayman Nyang-- but we need to start being

constructively engaged in making informed statements and in

helping the military government to make the right choices and

return the country to a more disciplined civilian, democratic

government.









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 03 Jul 1996 13:50:21 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: 96G02072.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Panafrican News Agency

News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |

Africa Press Review



Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights

reserved.

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the

Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

quoiset@sonatel.senet.net



02 JUL 96 - POSTCARD FROM SOUTHERN AFRICA



The Agony of a Zambian Woman With Men's Features



From Mildred mulenga; PANA Staff Correspondent







LUSAKA, Zambia (PANA) - The agony Janet Chitalu faces is that of being

a woman, but always being mistaken for a man.



Janet, 22, is a woman whose body appears more masculine than feminine.

She is completely flat-chested and somewhat muscular, dark

complexioned, narrow-hipped and wears close-cropped hair.



In addition, she has an angular face with prominent cheekbones and

veins which stand off her hands.



For many years, Janet has been at pains to really assert her identity

as a woman, but a large part of society has refused to accept her. The

hapless woman is now finding it difficult to enter college because of

her identity mix-up.



Janet's plight was highlighted by Zambia's state-owned Sunday Times,

which carried her picture and an article on the problems she is

facing.



Although the picture left most of the readers doubtless about her

typical male features, it helped Janet win some public sympathy.



"People just do not believe that I am a woman and when I am introduced

to them as Janet they get surprised and think maybe it is a joke, they

just don't believe it," Janet told the Sunday paper.



Her dilemma becomes even more pronounced when it comes to the use of

public toilets. She does not know which ones to go to because of her

identity mix-up.



"When I try to go into the ladies I face problems since other women

there take me for a man...In order for me to get round the problem I

have now stopped using public conveniences as that just creates more

difficulties for me," she said.



Janet does not only have to contend with a highly sceptical public

that makes fun of her, but some of her relatives too who do not

readily accept her the way she is.



She says that her childhood was very troubled, characterised by taunts

from peers, although some of them accepted her the way she is.



Janet, who completed her grade 12 secondary school education at

Nchelenge in the northern Luapula Province in 1995, recalled when she

found herself thrown out of school because of the same identity

problem.



"The headmaster asked me to go for a medical examination over my

condition but I refused. Why should I be subjected to that, I was born

a girl and at all the schools I have attended I have been identified

as a girl."



She was only readmitted to school after the intervention of her mother

and elder brother who knew the headmaster.



The athletic-looking Janet used to excel in netball at school, but was

never placed in the school team because of the same identity problem.

"I was just being used as a tool to help the others train and I was

never told why I was left out."



Janet says she has not been involved in any love affair and has never

given serious thought to marriage. She says doing so would waste time.





She told the newspaper that she has found true happiness and peace in

turning to God, even though she suffered depressions and even

contamplated suicide when her own relatives could not accept her.



Janet draws a lot of inspiration from the Christian scriptures,

especially a line which reads: "My kinsmen have gone away; my friends

have forgotten me. My guests and maids count me a stranger; they look

upon me as an alien."



Although she obtained division one results at the end of her '0'

levels with 16 points, Janet says she does not seem to be making much

headway in her efforts to study computer programming or accounts as a

result of her identity.



Her identity problem has affected her chances of finding a job because

potential employers do not really know whether to classify her as a

man or a woman.



However, Janet's prayers may have been answered after her interview

with the Sunday paper. The Zambia Institute of Management (ZAMIN) has

offered to look into her problem.



In spite of all the difficulties, Janet insists on one thing: that she

is indeed a woman.

_________________________________________________________________







AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 03 Jul 1996 14:59:29 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: Slavery in Sudan

Message-ID: <



DATE= JULY 8, 1996

TYPE= EDITORIAL

NUMBER= 0-06847

TITLE= SLAVERY IN SUDAN



CONTENT=THIS IS THE ONLY EDITORIAL BEING RELEASED FOR BROADCAST

JULY 8, 1996.



ANNCR:

THE VOICE OF AMERICA PRESENTS DIFFERING POINTS OF VIEW ON A WIDE

VARIETY OF ISSUES. NEXT, AN EDITORIAL EXPRESSING THE POLICIES OF

THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT.



VOICE:



SLAVERY IS A GRAVE HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATION -- CONDEMNED BY THE

UNITED NATIONS AND OUTLAWED IN VIRTUALLY ALL COUNTRIES. BUT

ACCORDING TO SEVERAL REPORTS, SLAVERY PERSISTS IN THE AFRICAN

COUNTRY OF SUDAN. THE TAKING OF SLAVES HAS BEEN DOCUMENTED BY

THE U-N, AS WELL AS BY INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS GROUPS.



FOR THIRTEEN YEARS, SUDAN HAS BEEN TORN BY CIVIL WAR. MORE

THAN ONE AND A HALF MILLION PEOPLE HAVE BEEN KILLED. SUPPORT FOR

THE INSURGENCY IN SOUTHERN SUDAN HAS BEEN FUELED BY FEARS OF THE

KHARTOUM GOVERNMENT'S FORCED ARABIZATION AND ISLAMIZATION

CAMPAIGN. BOTH GOVERNMENT AND REBEL FORCES HAVE COMMITTED

SERIOUS HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES. GOVERNMENT FORCES HAVE TRIED TO

SUBJUGATE THE OPPOSITION. ONE ASPECT OF THAT CAMPAIGN IS THE

REPORTED TAKING OF SLAVES BY THE SUDANESE ARMY OR BY INDIVIDUALS

IN AREAS UNDER GOVERNMENT CONTROL.



THERE HAS BEEN ALARMING INCREASE IN REPORTS OF THE TAKING OF

CIVILIAN CAPTIVES, ESPECIALLY IN THE WAR ZONES OF SOUTHERN AND

CENTRAL SUDAN. THERE HAVE ALSO BEEN CREDIBLE REPORTS THAT WOMEN

AND CHILDREN WERE SOLD AND SENT TO NORTHERN SUDAN OR ABROAD TO

WORK AS DOMESTIC SERVANTS, AGRICULTURAL LABORERS, OR CONCUBINES.

IN A SERIES OF NEWSPAPER ARTICLES LAST MONTH, TWO REPORTERS FOR

THE BALTIMORE SUN TOLD HOW THEY TRAVELED TO SUDAN. WITH THE HELP

OF THE HUMAN RIGHTS GROUP CHRISTIAN SOLIDARITY INTERNATIONAL,

THEY PURCHASED TWO BOYS FOR FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS EACH. THE

REPORTERS SAID THE TWO BROTHERS HAD BEEN HELD AS SLAVES FOR SIX

YEARS. THE REPORTERS SAID THEY RETURNED THE BOYS TO THEIR

FATHER.



MADELEINE ALBRIGHT, THE UNITED STATES AMBASSADOR TO THE U-N,

HAS SPOKEN ON SUDANESE SLAVERY AND OTHER HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES.

SINCE 1993, THE U.S. HAS TAKEN THE LEAD IN INTRODUCING

RESOLUTIONS ON THESE ABUSES AT THE U-N GENERAL ASSEMBLY AND THE

U-N HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION. AS A RESULT OF THESE EFFORTS, SUDAN

AGREED AT THIS YEAR'S MEETING OF THE U-N HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

TO ACCEPT A VISIT BY THE U-N SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR. WHEN HIS REPORT

IS COMPLETED, THE U.S. WILL CONSULT WITH ITS ALLIES ON FURTHER

STEPS TO TAKE ON SUDANESE SLAVERY.



ANNCR:



THAT WAS AN EDITORIAL EXPRESSING THE POLICIES OF THE UNITED

STATES GOVERNMENT. IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO BE HEARD ON THIS ISSUE,

PLEASE WRITE TO EDITORIALS, VOICE OF AMERICA, WASHINGTON, D-C,

20547, U-S-A. YOU MAY ALSO SEND US A FAX AT (202) 619-1043.

YOUR COMMENTS MAY BE USED ON THE AIR.



03-Jul-96 12:16 PM EDT (1616 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 3 Jul 1996 23:15:08 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: RE: 96G01087.html

Message-ID: <



Hello Gambia-l,



I would like to thank Dr. Sallah for a well thought and well written

contribution.



Dr. Sallah's contribution is very balanced, it would not be easy

to add to it, but I would still try. I was in The Gambia collecting

information for my Masters thesis in the period November 95 - February 96.

Some of the points you mentioned about the sustainability of the

projects I discussed with my friends.



I think we should be able to agree whether we like the military take

over or not, that, their are some positive things happening in the infrastructure

of the country. I can confirm that, I cannot remember seeing Banjul so

clean.(I was borned in Banjul and I lived there until I left for

Norway in 1989) I was in the Gambia on holidays in 1993 with my Norwegian

family and friends, and I was really ashame of the dirt in the

capital city. Low material standards are acceptable, but not

dirtiness.



I strongly agree with Sallah in principle on the human rights question, but, I

think here there can have disagreements on what we define as human

rights. What is seen as basic human rights according to international

standards were not obvious under the Jawara regime. Why were there so many

underground papers under Jawara if we were living in a democracy ?

Primary education, food, clothing, shelter and basic health

facilities were not obvious under Jawara. I am not in anyway

justifying the military regime's violations of the basic human rights.

One of my strongest objections on the human rights issue is the

the empowerment of the Minister of Interior to arrest and detain

anybody for 90 days (am not sure about the days) without trial. This

I believed send negative signals to the population, and the

international community. This decree is what justifies the continued

detention of the PPP demonstrators.



Concerning the financing of the projects. There have been too much

rumours about where the money is coming from, the Arab world, Gadaffi

Taiwan and what not. I think the military which was advocating

transparency when it took over is guilty of what it was accusing the

Jawara regime. I remember while in the Gambia, I heard an interview

with Jammeh over the radio, and all questions concerning finances,

he answered by refering to ALLAH. I think that is totally unacceptable.

How can one refer such important issues to ALLAH. I did not get

much sympathy for transpiracy view in The Gambia.

May be they were scared to talk, or may be they are getting too religious.

As Dr. Sallah said the projects have to be maintained, here again we

have the problem of transparency.



On the economic front, I would admit that I was surprised that the

military regime lasted so long. The predictions were that, with the

withdrawal of the donor community, the government will not be able to

pay salaries for more than two months. The donors action to cease

their support to the Gambia, can also be looked at from a another

angle. I agree that the Gambia has a relatively poor resource base,

but with some innovations we could exploit some of the latent

resources we have. We have the land for agriculture and horticulture,

and we also have "abundant"(limited, I learned in economics) sea

resouces. One can also ask the question: Are all the donors really help us?

Some will say they are really helping themselves, when the bulk of the

amount they are "helping" us with goes back to them in one way or another.



I do not think it is a bad idea that the future generations pay a

little bit for what they are also going to benefit from. The worst

thing is to use the tax payers money to cover losses of the former

GPMB and Commercial back. As this losses were not real losses, but

was the product of few individuals, who enriched themselves.



Thanks for your patience!



Shalom.

Famara.





------------------------------



Date: 3 Jul 1996 17:18:31 -0500

From: "YaYa Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Re: 96G01087.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



RE>>96G01087.html 7/3/96



Fellas,

I wanna thank Dr. Sallah for his well thought out contributory piece to =

the list and the ensuing comments that followed from other members . I =

also thought that I throw in my two cents into the debate.

Let me begin by saying broadly that we make a distinction between =

economic well being and political rights and liberties. Clearly our =

military regime is priding itself for undertaking key infrastructural =

projects. But this has come at a great expense of the citizenry's =

freedom. This include those that are still locked up without trials. Let =

me also submit that, most of those projects were already underway, =

before the uniform boys took over. I think patting the back of this milita=

ry junta after few proposed projects, whose finances we don't know yet, =

is just like saying to a parent " you can beat the hell out of your kid =

as long as you buy him ice cream after that". Besides the =

cleanliness/dirtiness of Banjul should be credited or blamed to the =

inhabitants of Banjul.

I am not sure I am ready to take off my hat yet to the boys. Their intent =

is still not clear. I still need to see them make progress on the =

political front as well. From what I see, especially the draft =

constitution, we are heading for unsheathed waters.

Yaya

------------------------------











------------------------------



Date: Thu, 4 Jul 96 03:40:41 UT

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To:

Subject: RE: 96G01087.html

Message-ID: <



In reply to Tijaun Sallah,



First of all, greetings to all Gambians and listserv subscribers. I would

like to commend Mr. Sallah for a very detailed and concerned expression of his

view on the current situation in The Gambia. He touched on several issues

that are close to my heart which I would like to mention. First and foremost

Mr. Sallah's concern over the political detainees must be addressed. You are

so right! Noone should be denied basic rights without due process. As an

American who lived in The Gambia from 93-95 one of the biggest concerns that

my Gambian friends and I spoke about was human rights. Following the coup, we

often spoke about the different abuses that occurred under Jawara's reign.

All agreed that if Yaya was serious about reversing the problems associated

with the PPP, then he must not commit the same mistakes. Holding people

without due process of law does not win support with any sensible, fair-minded

person.



Secondly, Mr. Sallah's comments and concerns regarding the construction of

certain infrastructure seem sensitive to several different issues: need,

engineering concerns, financibility. I felt his concerns were warranted. It

is every Gambian's responsibility to question plans that could adversely

affect the economy. Initially, Jammeh needs commendation for the fact that he

chose to continue on with projects enacted under Jawara. Wether Jammeh is

continuing those plans as a means to gain favor in the eyes of

Gambians...well, time will only tell. Having taught mathematics at St.

Edward's Middle School in the town of Bwiam, I applaud the building of new

schools. I believe that there are many competent Gambians who can find

employment, and certainly the school children will benefit from the new

structures. As far as monuments are concerned I feel these plans could be too

zealous. I hold the same view about similar efforts in the U.S. If there are

educational needs or health needs that go unmet in a country then it is

priority of the people and the government to find solutions to those problems.

I do believe in patriotism and national pride, but I also believe in the

welfare of the individual. Spending money to intensify national pride can go

only so far if people are sick, bitter, and undereducated.



Mr. Sallah's comments regarding the success the military leaders have had

weathering donor skepticism is true. There has been success and Jammeh should

again be commended. I think it takes great focus and faith to accomplish what

the AFPRC has accomplished. They have weathered some of the most violent

storms. Based upon what I hear it appears many donor agencies are now

cautiously optomistic about events in The Gambia. Given the trends in West

Africa with regards to political stability, and the economic trends in donor

nations' policies, I think "cautiously optomistic" rings as a great success.



Mr. Sallah ended his essay with the hope that The Gambia will return to

civilian, democratic rule. This would seem appropriate given the past thirty

years of governance in The Gambia, but let me ask several questions. First,

Do you think that a multiparty democratic system in The Gambia is possible?

It almost appears that the PPP was the dominant party with no real opposition.

The influence of the PPP waned in areas which allowed the military to take

over what many describe as a urban based government. The strength of any

democracy is based upon strong parties that promote compromise in order to

meet the many needs of a country's people. As The Gambia moves towards the

July elections will there be appropriate representation from all organized

parties? I ask these questions because I believe that much of the chaos

occurring in various parts of Africa seems related to a weak political

structure. Governance seems to be centrally located in a urban center. The

needs of people in the rural parts of a country fail to gain representation.

Eventually these forgotten areas form their own systems of economy and law

--usually based on tribal affiliations--that sooner or later confront each

other. The government is usually powerless to deal with these conflicts and

the country slowly falls apart from these pressures. I can't help but think

this is the process that tore Liberia apart. Fortunately, The Gambia is small

enough and the ethnic groups inter-mingled to the degree that the country may

escape some of these events. The current stability of the currency, the

lack of ethnic conflict, the focus of the military leaders, and the commitment

to the timetable seem to have saved The Gambia from a fate like that of

Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria. Let us say our prayers that The Gambian

people can continue their peaceful move towards growth and be a leader for all

of West Africa.



Be Facule

Babanding Sanyang (Brian)





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 5 Jul 1996 11:16:22 -0400 (EDT)

From: Binta Njie <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: RE: 96G01087.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Dr. Sallah must be commended for his excellent and well-balanced analysis

of the current economic and political situation in The Gambia. Some of

us who have not gone to Gambia since the military takeover depend mainly

on rumors and censored Gambian newspapers to know what's happening in The

Gambia. We need experts like Dr. Sallah to evaluate and analyse the

economic situation in the country and predict the impact of the numerous

"development" activities that are going on.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 5 Jul 1996 13:58:44 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: RE: 96G01087.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Thank you Dr Sallah, Famara and Yaya for your wonderful and objective

contributions to the current state of affairs in our country. You raised

solid

and valid points which deserves great thoughts and answers. The

development projects are highly commendable with sustainability as pointed

out being the question mark. After all there is truth to the old saying

that " half a loaf is better than no bread at all ". I will have to admit

that I am not at all comfortable with the issue of transparency. The

origins and sources of funding for these projects still remain a mystery

which is totally contrary to the principles of transparency that was being

preached about. I posed the same question to Gambia-l a few months ago,

regarding the sources of the funding, but nobody knew the answers.

Famara alluded to the Yaya Jammeh interview in which he stated the money

is coming from God when he asked that question. That is a fact. I have a

video copy of that interview which was conducted by two Senegalese

Journalists in Wollof. Furthermore, when asked how was it handed by God,

the response was through his hands. As Famara pointed out that is

an unacceptable response especially coming from a head of State. I am not

anti religion, I am still a practising catholic, but I firmly

believe in the separation of religion and the affairs of the state. In my

opionion, such a response trivializes this matter of paramount importance.

Latjorr, after everything is concluded can you please give us a

report of fourth of July events in Atlanta including the soccer tournament

results.

Thanks

Tony



========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================









------------------------------



Date: 06 Jul 1996 10:15:12 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: PANA

Message-ID: <



Forwarded by Momodou Camara.



---forwarded mail START---



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

04 Jul 96 - Nigeria-Gambia



Gambia's Jammeh in Nigeria



>From Paul Ejime; PANA Staff Correspondent



LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA) - Gambia's visiting military ruler, Capt. Yahya

Jammeh, held talks with his Nigerian host, Gen. Sani

Abacha, Thursday.



Officials at the Nigerian presidency said the talks covered bilateral and

regional issues. Capt. Jammeh is on a two-day state

visit.



Gambia and Nigeria belong to the 16-nation Economic Community of West

African States (ECOWAS).



Meanwhile, according to Nigerian military sources, Gambia has asked for a

renewal of a military cooperation agreement with

Nigeria.



Nigeria has helped the tiny West African state train its army. The Jammeh

administration suspended the programme when it

seized power on July 22, 1994.



Military sources said the Gambian authorities had asked for the return of

Nigerian instructors to Banjul, to boost the

professionalism and quality of their army.



Nigeria's director of defence information, Brig.-Gen. Fred Chijuka, said

the Gambian request was being studied by the

Nigerian government.



--- Internet Message Header Follows ---

Received: from dkuug by ic1.ic.dk with UUCP id AA01216

(5.65c8/IDA-1.4.4j for

+0200

Received: from ns.dknet.dk (

(8.6.12/8.6.12) with ESMTP id RAA24231 for <

Jul

1996 17:59:41 +0200

Received: from post3.tele.dk (post3.tele.dk [193.162.153.182]) by ns.dknet.dk

(8.7.5/8.6.12) with ESMTP id RAA15580 for <

1996 17:59:40 +0200 (MET DST)

Received: from kbh3-2.kbh.tele.dk ([194.182.132.92]) by post3.tele.dk

(Netscape Mail Server v1.1) with SMTP id AAA7706

for <

Message-Id: <

Date: Fri, 05 Jul 1996 17:59:31 -0700

From:

X-Mailer: Mozilla 2.02 (Win16; I)

Mime-Version: 1.0

To:

Subject: PANA

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

X-Charset: MAC

X-Char-Esc: 29





---forwarded mail END---



Momodou Camara

--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 6 Jul 1996 13:11:59 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Modu Mbowe of Seattle, Wa. has been added to the list. He will be writing

to introduce himself.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 23

*************************

GAMBIA-L Digest 23Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re: introduction (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 2) PANA News - Cape Verde Defeats Gambia 109-42by Lang Konteh < L.konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 3) Greetingsby N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu 4) 96G01087.htmlby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 5) 96G01065.htmlby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 6) July 4 : Historyby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 7) Zimbabwe / Pres. Mugabeby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 8) RE: 96G01087.htmlby Tijan Sallah < tsallah@worldbank.org 9) new memberby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 10) RE: 96G01087.html (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 11) 96G02072.htmlby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 12) Slavery in Sudanby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 13) RE: 96G01087.htmlby "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 14) Re: 96G01087.htmlby "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com 15) RE: 96G01087.htmlby "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com 16) RE: 96G01087.htmlby Binta Njie < njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu 17) RE: 96G01087.htmlby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 18) Fwd: PANAby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)19) New Memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 30 Jun 1996 23:25:56 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: introduction (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.94L.960630232430.22596A-100000@vanakam.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,fOLLOWING MESSAGE WAS REJECTED.-ABDOU.Reason for rejection: message addressed to owners.------------------------------------------------------------------------------->From Babanding@msn.com Fri Jun 28 11:53:14 1996Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA19092;Fri, 28 Jun 96 11:53:14 -0700Received: from upsmot02.msn.com by mx5.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA01764;Fri, 28 Jun 96 11:53:13 -0700Received: from upmajb02.msn.com (upmajb02.msn.com [204.95.110.74]) by upsmot02.msn.com (8.6.8.1/Configuration 4) with SMTP id LAA22798 for < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 28 Jun 1996 11:51:24 -0700Date: Fri, 28 Jun 96 18:51:47 UTFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com Message-Id: < UPMAIL01.199606281852420204@msn.com To: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Subject: introductionAsalaamaaleekum:Kayira be:Kasumey:Jam ngam? My name is Brian Hubbard but in The Gambia I wasknown as Babanding Sanyang. I served for two years as a Peace Corps volunteerteaching mathematics. I lived in the village of Bwiam and stayed with awonderful family by the name of Jammeh. I returned from The Gambia about oneyear ago and now have settled in Louisville where I am working on a mastersdegree in education. I subscribed to the listserv in order to keep abreast ofevents in The Gambia and hopefully to offer some insight based upon myexperience there. I found The Gambia to be a terrific place to live and workfor two years. I made friends I know will last a lifetime and keep in touchwith them as often as I can. Hopefully I can meet some informed individualson this listserv who can educate me concerning all the changes taking place inThe Gambia. I know the July elections are on their way and I'm excited to bean observer. It has been rare that I find information concerning events inThe Gambia. Most of my news comes in letters from former students andfriends. I look forward to discussing issues and learning more about TheGambia.Fo naatoBabanding------------------------------Date: Mon, 01 Jul 96 13:28:00 -0700From: Lang Konteh < L.konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: PANA News - Cape Verde Defeats Gambia 109-42Message-ID: < E0uai5N-0003KR-00@egate.lut.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii> [Panafrican News Agency]> News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports> | Africa Press Review> Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All> rights reserved.> Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,> published or used for broadcast without written authorization from> the Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.> Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:> 28 Jun 96 - Sports-West Africa-Basketball> Cape Verde Defeats Gambia 109-42> PRAIA, Cape Verde (PANA) - Cape verde defeated Gambia 109-42 in the> opening match of the Zone 2 basketball tournament of the Supreme> Council for Sports in Africa.> Cape Verde's Alfredo Barbosa raked up 23, emerging top scorer> followed by teammate Aquiles Evora with 18, and Victor Gugo Fortes> with 16 points.> Gambia's highest and only double-digit point score came form> Abdoulie Badji's 12 point.> The tournament, which started Thursday, comprises teams from Cape> Verde, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Senegal and Guinea.> Mauritania and Sierra Leone, also within the zone, did not turn up.> The referees were Alioune Sonko of Senegal and Sekou Konte of Mali.> Cape Verde:> Names Points> Alfredo Barbosa 23> Aquiles Evora 18> Victor Hugo Fortes 16> Joao Paulo Monteiro 11> Eric Silva 11> Paulo Cabral 10> Jose Vieira 5> Carlos Silva 4> Anonio Tavares 4> Amilton Tavares 3> Joao Timas 3> Alfredo Ferreira 1> Coach: Claude Constantino> Gambia:> Abdoulie Badji 12> Mbye Badji 9> Alieu Sarr 9> Makusa Secka 5> Babucar Sissay 4> Abdoulaie Sowe 4> Njogu Bah 2> Babucarr Jahaila 2> Pa Mansa Mbye 2> Babucarr Bojano 1> Essa Joof 1> A.L. Boucarr Njie -> Coach: Essa Gaye> --------------------------------------------------------------------> AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times------------------------------Date: Mon, 01 Jul 1996 16:30:50 CDTFrom: N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GreetingsMessage-ID: < 9607012130.AA19865@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu As we say at home :Samaa lai kum!!! or 'Asalaam malai kum"which ever you prefer.Hi, everyone, my name is N'Deye Marie N'Jie. I received Latjor'smessage confirming my subscription to the group, but last week was alittle crazy, even though I wanted to get on the net right away andsend you all a message. I am a graduate student at Iowa StateUniversity majoring in Water Resources. As a matter of fact, I justfinished my defense for my masters degree last week Thursday, thus thedelay in my response to Latjor's introductory message. I will continueto be at Iowa State until the Fall, at nmnjie@iastate.edu, in caseanyone needs to reach me.I lived in Banjul -- Pipeline/Fajara, and graduated from Gambia HighSchool. I then came to the US and did my undergraduatedegree at Iowa State, and now just finished my masters.It's great to finally have our own newsgroup. I was getting tired ofalways having to read Nigernet, Kenya net, Zim net or some africannewsgroup other than Gambia. I am proud to see that you guys wereable to get it together, and also excited to be a part of it. I hopeto become more involve in your discussions. Also, there are quite anumber of other gambians I keep in touch with on e-mail, and theydon't know about this newsgroup. so I will send them the address andhope that they will subscribe too.Boubacar Sillah, thanks for the hospitable message about dropping youa line sometime. You are definitely making me feel at home already.Regards,N'Deye Marie---N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu Graduate Research AssistantAgricultural & Biosystems Engineering Dept.Iowa State UniversityAmes, IA 50011(515)294-3153------------------------------Date: Tue, 02 Jul 1996 11:01:40 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 96G01087.htmlMessage-ID: < 01I6LFK0UF82002ZMD@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITPanafrican News AgencyNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press ReviewCopyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rightsreserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,published or used for broadcast without written authorization from thePanafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:01 JUL 96 - AFRICA-FISHERIESSix West African States At FisheriesMeeting In DakarFrom Aminata Toure; PANA CorrespondentDAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Six African states are attending a three-dayround table on the development of fisheries in the sub-region, whichopened Monday in Dakar.The six -- Cape Verde, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Mauritania andSenegal-- belong to the Sub-regional Commission on Fisheries.The participants will discuss the situation of major fish stocks inthe sub-region and measures to develop the fishing industry.Other issues onthe agenda will include the management of fisheries,over-fishing, resource distribution, as well as the relationshipbetween artisanal and industrial fishing.Opening the meeting, Mamadou Ndoye Diagne, permanent secretary at theSenegalese ministry of fisheries and maritime transport, said "it isindispensable that we adopt a concerted approach towards our searesources by harmonising development policies and legislations onfisheries".Meanwhile, the FAO representative in Senegal, Edouard Tapsoba, saidthat lack of reliable data on fisheries was a bottleneck to thedevelopment of the industry._________________________________________________________________AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times------------------------------Date: Tue, 02 Jul 1996 11:02:54 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 96G01065.htmlMessage-ID: < 01I6LFLKBA82002CPR@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITPanafrican News AgencyNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press ReviewCopyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rightsreserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,published or used for broadcast without written authorization from thePanafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:01 JUL 96 - SPORTS-AFRICA-BASKETBALLPraia To Host Zonal Basketball SemisPRAIA, Cape Verde (PANA) - Four West African basketball teams willtake part in the semi-finals of Zone 2 of the Supreme Council ofSports in Africa (SCSA) to be staged Tuesday in Praia, Cape Verde.In the first encounter, Cape Verde takes on Mali while Senegal playsGuinea-Bissau.To reach the semi-finals, Cape Verde beat Gambia (109-42) and Guinea(75-69), finishing on top of group "A" with six points.In group "B", Senegal beat Mali (77-75) and Guinea-Bissau (109-64),emerging on top with six points, ahead of Mali (3 pts)._________________________________________________________________AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times------------------------------Date: Tue, 02 Jul 1996 14:15:33 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: July 4 : HistoryMessage-ID: < 02JUL96.15400138.0052.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=7/2/96TYPE=CURRENT AFFAIRS FEATURENUMBER=3-25400TITLE=JULY 4: HISTORY AND TRADITIONSBYLINE=JENNIFER BRANTTELEPHONE=619-1024DATELINE=WASHINGTONEDITOR=SWANEYCONTENT= (INSERTS IN AUDIO SERVICES)INTRO: FOR MORE THAN TWO CENTURIES, AMERICANS HAVE SET ASIDEJULY 4 -- INDEPENDENCE DAY -- TO CELEBRATE THEIRCHERISHED IDEALS OF FREEDOM AND EQUALITY. VOA'SJENNIFER BRANT PREPARED THIS REPORT ON THE HISTORICALSIGNIFICANCE AND SOME OF THE TRADITIONS OF THE DAY.TAPE A: CUT ONE -- FIFE AND DRUM MUSIC, THEN DECLARATION OFINDEPENDENCE ACTUALITIES"WE HOLD THESE TRUTHS TO BE SELF EVIDENT, THAT ALL MENARE CREATED EQUAL...THAT THEY ARE ENDOWED BY THEIRCREATOR WITH CERTAIN INALIENABLE RIGHTS...AMONG THESEARE LIFE, LIBERTY, AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS."INTRO: THREE VISITORS AT THE JEFFERSON MEMORIAL IN WASHINGTON,READING THESE WORDS THAT WERE DRAFTED OVER TWO HUNDREDYEARS AGO. THE IDEALS OF FREEDOM AND EQUALITY THAT THEYSTAND FOR ARE STILL VERY IMPORTANT TO AMERICANS TODAY.WRITTEN BY THOMAS JEFFERSON, THEY MAKE UP PART OF THEDECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE, THE FAMOUS DOCUMENT THATDECLARED THE REASONING BEHIND THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION OF1776. (BEGIN OPT) IT ENDS BY STATING: "THAT THESEUNITED COLONIES ARE, AND OF RIGHT OUGHT TO BE, FREE ANDINDEPENDENT STATES; THAT THEY ARE ABSOLVED FROM ALLALLEGIANCE TO THE BRITISH CROWN, AND THAT ALL POLITICALCONNECTION BETWEEN THEM AND THE STATE OF GREAT BRITAIN,IS AND OUGHT TO BE TOTALLY DISSOLVED." (END OPT) ONJULY 4 OF THAT YEAR, CONGRESS ADOPTED THE DECLARATION,AND SINCE THEN, AMERICANS HAVE COME TOGETHER EACH JULY4TH TO CELEBRATE WHAT IS NOW KNOWN AS INDEPENDENCE DAY.SINCE 1776, THE UNITED STATES HAS GROWN ANDCHANGED A LOT. BUT DESPITE THIS, ITS STRENGTHREMAINS FIRMLY ROOTED IN THE BELIEF IN EQUALITY,FREEDOM, AND HUMAN RIGHTS. INDEPENDENCE DAY IS ANOFFICIAL NATIONAL HOLIDAY, A DAY WHEN AMERICANSPAUSE TO CONSIDER THEIR BLESSINGS AND HERITAGE.WHEN ASKED ABOUT THIS, PEOPLE ACROSS THE NATIONSAY THAT CELEBRATING THE FOURTH OF JULY IS AMEANINGFUL WAY TO GIVE THANKS FOR THE FREEDOM THEYENJOY EVERY DAY. MARILYN LASONDA, FROM SOUTHERNCALIFORNIA, SAYS THAT INDEPENDENCE IS VERYIMPORTANT TO HER:TAPE A: CUT TWO -- LASONDA"I THINK IT ALWAYS WILL BE. THIS IS A GREATCOUNTRY AND THE FREEDOMS WE ALL ENJOY HERE AREVERY IMPORTANT, I THINK, TO ALL OF US."TEXT: ON THE FOURTH OF JULY, FAMILIES AND FRIENDS GATHER TOSPEND THE DAY TOGETHER, USUALLY OUTDOORS. THEY HAVEPICNICS AND BARBEQUES, AND GO TO MUSICAL CONCERTS ANDFESTIVE PARADES. THIS IS HOW JULIA MORGAN OF ABARDINE,MISSISSIPPI CELEBRATES WITH HER RELATIVES:TAPE A: CUT THREE -- MORGAN"MOST OF US JUST HAVE A GREAT BIG FAMILYPICNIC...THERE ARE 40 IN MY IMMEDIATE FAMILY. WEHAVE A BIG PICNIC. WATERMELON, AND HOMEMADE ICECREAM, AND OF COURSE, HAMBURGERS AND HOT DOGS. ALOT OF FAMILY FIREWORKS USUALLY...A FAMILYCELEBRATION. CELEBRATING OUR FREEDOM TO BE AFAMILY."TEXT: TO MANY, THE BEST PART OF INDEPENDENCE DAY COMES ATNIGHT, WITH THE TRADITIONAL FIREWORKS SHOW. ALL ACROSSTHE UNITED STATES, BRIGHTLY COLORED FIREWORKS LIGHT UPTHE SKY.TAPE A: CUT FOUR -- FIREWORKS + ABRAHMS"WHAT, TO YOU, IS THE BEST PART OF THE FOURTH OFJULY? ...WE CAN GO SEE THE FIREWORKS...THEFIREWORKS ARE YOUR FAVORITE, HUH?"TEXT: MANY AMERICANS WOULD AGREE WITH 5 YEAR OLD HANNAHABRAHMS FROM BETHESDA, MARYLAND THAT FIREWORKS AREDEFINITELY A UNIQUE AND FUN PART OF THE CELEBRATION, BUTOTHER SYMBOLS ARE ALSO REPRESENTATIVE OF THE DAY.TAPE B: CUT ONE -- MUSIC, STARS AND STRIPESTEXT: THE RED, WHITE AND BLUE AMERICAN FLAG IS ESPECIALLYVISIBLE ON THE FOURTH. ITS COLORS AND PATTERN HAVE ASPECIAL SIGNIFICANCE. THE SEVEN RED AND SIX WHITESTRIPES REPRESENT THE THIRTEEN ORIGINAL COLONIES, ANDTHE WHITE STARS ON THE BLUE FIELD STAND FOR EACH OF THEFIFTY STATES. IN 1782, WHEN THE COLORS OF THE FLAG WEREMADE PART OF THE OFFICIAL SEAL OF THE UNITED STATES, THEDEPARTMENT OF STATE USED THESE WORDS TO EXPLAIN THEIRMEANINGS: "RED STANDS FOR HARDINESS AND COURAGE. WHITEIS THE SYMBOL OF PURITY AND INNOCENCE. BLUE IS THE COLOROF VIGILANCE, PERSEVERANCE AND JUSTICE." (BEGIN OPT) THEFLAG IS A SYMBOL OF THE PRIDE THAT AMERICANS HAVE INTHEIR NATION, AND OF THEIR RESPECT FOR THE FREEDOM ANDRIGHTS THAT THE GOVERNMENT GUARANTEES. (END OPT)ON INDEPENDENCE DAY, THE AMERICAN NATIONAL ANTHEM-- THE STAR SPANGLED BANNER -- AND OTHER SONGS CANBE HEARD AT CONCERTS AND FESTIVITIES IN EVERYSTATE. THEY INSPIRE PATRIOTIC SENTIMENTS INAMERICANS OF ALL AGES, INCLUDING BILL RHODES, AMEMBER OF THE UNITED STATES COAST GUARD.TAPE A: CUT FIVE -- RHODES"I'M 42 YEARS OLD, AND I STILL GET CHOKED UP WHENI HEAR THE STAR SPANGLED BANNER. YOU'D THINK THATBEING IN THE MILITARY FOR OVER TWENTY YEARS, ITWOULDN'T BE A BIG DEAL, BUT YES, IT IS."TEXT: AS AMERICANS LISTEN TO THE "STAR SPANGLED BANNER", THE"STARS AND STRIPES", AND OTHER PATRIOTIC TUNES, WATCHFIREWORK DISPLAYS, AND JOIN IN OTHER TRADITIONAL JULY 4FESTIVITIES, THEY COMMEMORATE THAT EVENT 220 YEARS INPHILADELPHIA WHEN THE COLONIES DECLARED THEMSELVES FREEAND INDEPENDENT.02-Jul-96 11:06 AM EDT (1506 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Tue, 02 Jul 1996 14:16:13 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Zimbabwe / Pres. MugabeMessage-ID: < 02JUL96.15412054.0052.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=7/2/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-199619TITLE=ZIMBABWE / MUGABE (L ONLY)BYLINE=LAWRENCE BARTLETTDATELINE=HARARECONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: ZIMBABWE'S PRESIDENT, ROBERT MUGABE, SAYS BLACKADVANCEMENT IN THE COUNTRY'S WHITE-DOMINATED ECONOMY WILL BE AKEY OBJECTIVE OF A NEW 25-YEAR NATIONAL PLAN. LAWRENCE BARTLETTREPORTS FROM HARARE.TEXT: PRESIDENT MUGABE ANNOUNCED WHAT HE CALLED A "NATIONALVISION" FOR THE COUNTRY -- COVERING THE QUARTER-CENTURY UNTIL THEYEAR 2020 -- IN A SPEECH AT THE OPENING OF A NEW SESSION OFPARLIAMENT.HE SAID THE "VISION" WOULD PROVIDE GUIDELINES FOR THE COUNTRY'SSOCIAL AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND THAT BLACK ADVANCEMENT IS AKEY OBJECTIVE.MR. MUGABE SAID IT WAS TIME TO PUT INTO PRACTICE PLEDGES MADEDURING HIS RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN EARLIER THIS YEAR -- IN WHICHRACIAL ISSUES FEATURED PROMINENTLY.HE REFERRED REPEATEDLY DURING HIS SPEECH TO "INDIGENIZATION" --THE WORD USED HERE TO COVER PLANS TO GIVE THE BLACK MAJORITY ABIGGER SLICE OF THE ECONOMY 16-YEARS AFTER THEY ACHIEVEDPOLITICAL POWER AT INDEPENDENCE./// MUGABE ACT ///IT IS WELL-KNOWN THAT ONE OF THE CRUCIAL ELEMENTS OF THERIGHT TO DEVELOPMENT IS THAT PEOPLE MUST PARTICIPATE INTHE DEVELOPMENT PROCESS AND MUST BE BENEFICIARIES OFTHAT DEVELOPMENT PROCESS. INDIGENIZATION OF THE ECONOMYIS INTENDED TO ENSURE THAT PROCESS./// END ACTUALITY ///MR MUGABE SINGLED OUT AGRICULTURE AND TOURISM FOR SPECIAL MENTIONAS AREAS IN WHICH THE GOVERNMENT WOULD PRESS FOR BLACKADVANCEMENT. AGRICULTURE IS THE BACKBONE OF THE ECONOMY ANDTOURISM IS ONE OF THE FASTEST-GROWING SECTORS. BOTH OF THEM ARECURRENTLY DOMINATED BY THE TINY WHITE MINORITY WHICH MAKES UPJUST ONE PERCENT OF THE COUNTRY'S 10-MILLION PEOPLE.THE ZIMBABWEAN GOVERNMENT HAS FOR SEVERAL YEARS SPOKEN OF PLANSTO TAKE OVER SOME FIVE-MILLION HECTARES OF MAINLY WHITE-OWNEDFARMLAND FOR REDISTRIBUTION TO BLACKS, BUT UNTIL NOW LITTLE HASBEEN DONE TO PUT THE PROGRAM INTO PRACTICE.OBSERVERS HERE SAY THAT IN THE ABSENCE OF ANY ANNOUNCEMENT OFSPECIFIC MEASURES, IT IS DIFFICULT TO SAY NOW WHETHER MR.MUGABE'S "NATIONAL VISION" SIGNALS THE START OF REALDEVELOPMENTS, OR WHETHER IT IS SIMPLY RHETORIC AIMED AT PLEASINGTHE ELECTORATE. (SIGNED)NEB/LB/JWH/MMK02-Jul-96 10:26 AM EDT (1426 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Tue, 02 Jul 1996 18:28:27 +0000 (GMT)From: Tijan Sallah < tsallah@worldbank.org To: " gambia-l@u.washington.edu " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: 96G01087.htmlMessage-ID: <"E1378ZWJKDWWQ9*/R=WBWASH/R=A1/U=TIJAN SALLAH/"@MHS>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITCompatriots/ Gambia well-wishers,I am sending these reflections as a concerned privateGambia citizen to contribute to the ongoing exchanges about thefate of our country. I stand to be corrected if any of thefollowing observations are not correct, especially by those withbetter facts on the ground in the Gambia.There is much talk these days about developments on theground in the Gambia, and it seems quite difficult to separatefact from fiction. Political messages (such as referendum on thenew constitution, registration of voters, elections, etc.) seemto dominate the discourse (and perhaps for good reasons) and verylittle is mentioned about economics.Clearly, when the coup happened in the Gambia, many of uswere caught by surprise, and many of us were quick to condemn it,given the poor record of military governments in Africa (as muchas we recognized the successes and failures of the Jawaragovernment). Even after about two years of the military beingde-facto fully in control, still, many of us maintain a healthyskepticism-- that given time and without countervailing publicchecks, the military may very well prove their true color again.The human rights and basic freedoms issues are quite important tomany of us, and the early months of the military in the Gambiawere quite disturbing to many observers. Partisan concernsaside, it seems the human situation may have improved, althoughthere is still concern about the large number of especially PPPdetainees who, as far as I know, have not been given fair trial.All responsible Gambians, regardless of bloodties orpartisanship, must express alarm whenever any Gambian and, forthat matter, any human being is being denied basic rights withoutdue process. This is a fundamental principle of fairplay that wemust stand for.This statement of principle aside, oral accounts fromdependable sources reveal that there are some visible "positive"developments taking place with the military regime in the Gambia.These include construction of: (i) a new airport terminal; (ii) alarge hospital, comprising 4 pentagon-shaped buildings, inFarafeni; (iii) schools; (iv) the arch as one enters Banjul, and(v) the new national television station in Abuko/Yundum area.Impressions formed is that Banjul is cleaner now than it has everbeen, and about 80% of the roads in the capital have beenrehabilitated and many of the open drains or gutters closed (Irecognize that some of these road rehabilitation in Banjulstarted under the Jawara regime, but at least it has beencontinued to completion). The airport, hospital and arch are allat an advanced state of construction (all more than 50%completed) and I am told the quality of construction is at a highstandard. The hospital would house over 350 beds, making itquite a large hospital comparable to Royal Victoria hospital.These developments are important ones and give a "plus" to themilitary. But then to the hard questions?Clearly, these developments are quick, visible structuresdesigned to impress and to provide a contrast to what could beaccomplished in two years which the former government has notaccomplished in more than 30 years. They also may be part of themilitary's plan to position themselve well in the eyes of theGambia public to enable them to win. But we need to ask somehard questions. How much does all these cost and who pays? Ifthese structures are being financed through government borrowing(debt) (and I believe they are), then this has implication forburdening future generations with greater taxes. Of course, muchwould also depend on whether these assets generate a stream ofbenefits or revenues comparable to future repayments of interestand the principal. There are also issues of recurrent costsassociated with operating and maintaining these structures-- forexample, who will staff this hospital? Where would financing theequipment come from? Also, given the remote location of thehospital away from large population centers, such as Sere Kunda,would there be enough demand for its services, or is it justanother "black elephant"? Could these funds not have been moreoptimally used for smaller health centers, drinking waterfacilities, schools, with greater geographical spread in ruralareas? Especially, given that most illnesses in our area areinfectious diseases and not degenerative diseases, do we reallyneed such huge civil works and capital intensive infrastrutureinvestments in hospitals, given the existence of already theRoyal Victoria and Bansang Hospitals and private clinics? Wouldrehabilitating Bansang Hospital not have been better? Couldfuture government budgets really afford such "excesses?" Perhapsthe military government can use the facility being built as auniversity teaching hospital, since, I learned, there are alsoplans to build a university.In the case of the arch, I hear the structure isoverwhelming in terms of its sheer size and weight. Inprinciple, there is nothing wrong with such public monuments.France has its "l'arc de triumphe"; Ivory Coast its "cathedral inYamoussoukro," and the US its "Washington monuments"-- these aresymbols of national pride and unity. But I am concerned whethersome engineering tests have been done to assess whether the sheerweight of these structures could be accomodated for a long timeby the built-environment of Banjul, which is so prone to floods(at least that was the case in the past)? Does such a structurealso not affect the foundations of the immediate buildings in itssurrounding?On the macroeconomic front, I am told the military regimehas done an impressive job of surviving all the pressures exertedby donors, many of whom have suspended all investment assistanceawaiting return to democratic civilian rule. The dalasi stillremains a stable currency maintaining its parity against thedollar and other major international currencies. The country'sreserve situation has improved, I am told, by about US$10million. Tourism, which was down last year, has picked upconsiderably this year. But, as impressive as these may be,Gambians have cause to worry if the present posture of the donorcommunity continues for a long time. Gambia's resource base isso small that, in the immediate future, it would need substantialamount of external assistance. There is also a lot of cause forconcern on the revenue side (as there is on the expenditure side,as discussed above)-- the internal and external national debt isexpanding rapidly, which would have to be repaid by our futuregenerations. The internal debt is growing, I am told, throughgovernment borrowing from the public by issuing relativelyrisk-free Treasury Bills (T-bills) and offering lucrative rates.There has also been moves to repossess the old GPMB (which wassold to a Swiss company and now operates as a private companyunder the name Gambia Groundnut Corporation or GGC). Suchreversals after public sector enterprise reform needs to bethought through as many public sector companies throughout Africahave been inefficient and make big lossess or shelter a lot ofpublic corruption because of their sheltered monopoly status (nocompetition), bad management and bloated payrolls.All these said and done, I must urge the need for allwell-meaning Gambians to express their views objectively, freefrom partisanship or bloodties, in all the available papers athome and abroad to help in shaping the current debate about thefuture of our country. This is a very critical time in ournation's history-- the right turn could bring great hope to allGambians but the wrong turn could also spell disaster, as we haveseen with some of our neighbors in "failed states" such asLiberia. The biggest betrayal would be fear and silence. Manypeople like us have been quiet-- and I have mentioned this to myfriend, Professor Sulayman Nyang-- but we need to start beingconstructively engaged in making informed statements and inhelping the military government to make the right choices andreturn the country to a more disciplined civilian, democraticgovernment.------------------------------Date: Wed, 3 Jul 1996 12:14:58 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.94L.960703121113.18479B-100000@vanakam.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,Since none of the active members of the list have objected toTombong Saidy's membership, he will become our 54th member. I will askhim to send his intro and would also forward Dr. Sallah's article to him.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 3 Jul 1996 12:30:50 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: TSaidy1050@aol.com Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: 96G01087.html (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.94L.960703121517.18479C-100000@vanakam.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Tombong,I am forwarding you the latest article from the list. From nowon, you will be receiving all postings from the list.Tombong, it i customary in this list that new members send thelist a short bio of themselves so that people can know who they are. Youcan send your intro to : gambia-l@u.washington.edu. The bios are normallyabout ten lines. You can of course include your reply to Dr. Sallah'sarticle in the same letter.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Tue, 02 Jul 1996 18:28:27 +0000 (GMT)From: Tijan Sallah < tsallah@worldbank.org Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu To: GAMBIA-L:The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: 96G01087.htmlCompatriots/ Gambia well-wishers,I am sending these reflections as a concerned privateGambia citizen to contribute to the ongoing exchanges about thefate of our country. I stand to be corrected if any of thefollowing observations are not correct, especially by those withbetter facts on the ground in the Gambia.There is much talk these days about developments on theground in the Gambia, and it seems quite difficult to separatefact from fiction. Political messages (such as referendum on thenew constitution, registration of voters, elections, etc.) seemto dominate the discourse (and perhaps for good reasons) and verylittle is mentioned about economics.Clearly, when the coup happened in the Gambia, many of uswere caught by surprise, and many of us were quick to condemn it,given the poor record of military governments in Africa (as muchas we recognized the successes and failures of the Jawaragovernment). Even after about two years of the military beingde-facto fully in control, still, many of us maintain a healthyskepticism-- that given time and without countervailing publicchecks, the military may very well prove their true color again.The human rights and basic freedoms issues are quite important tomany of us, and the early months of the military in the Gambiawere quite disturbing to many observers. Partisan concernsaside, it seems the human situation may have improved, althoughthere is still concern about the large number of especially PPPdetainees who, as far as I know, have not been given fair trial.All responsible Gambians, regardless of bloodties orpartisanship, must express alarm whenever any Gambian and, forthat matter, any human being is being denied basic rights withoutdue process. This is a fundamental principle of fairplay that wemust stand for.This statement of principle aside, oral accounts fromdependable sources reveal that there are some visible "positive"developments taking place with the military regime in the Gambia.These include construction of: (i) a new airport terminal; (ii) alarge hospital, comprising 4 pentagon-shaped buildings, inFarafeni; (iii) schools; (iv) the arch as one enters Banjul, and(v) the new national television station in Abuko/Yundum area.Impressions formed is that Banjul is cleaner now than it has everbeen, and about 80% of the roads in the capital have beenrehabilitated and many of the open drains or gutters closed (Irecognize that some of these road rehabilitation in Banjulstarted under the Jawara regime, but at least it has beencontinued to completion). The airport, hospital and arch are allat an advanced state of construction (all more than 50%completed) and I am told the quality of construction is at a highstandard. The hospital would house over 350 beds, making itquite a large hospital comparable to Royal Victoria hospital.These developments are important ones and give a "plus" to themilitary. But then to the hard questions?Clearly, these developments are quick, visible structuresdesigned to impress and to provide a contrast to what could beaccomplished in two years which the former government has notaccomplished in more than 30 years. They also may be part of themilitary's plan to position themselve well in the eyes of theGambia public to enable them to win. But we need to ask somehard questions. How much does all these cost and who pays? Ifthese structures are being financed through government borrowing(debt) (and I believe they are), then this has implication forburdening future generations with greater taxes. Of course, muchwould also depend on whether these assets generate a stream ofbenefits or revenues comparable to future repayments of interestand the principal. There are also issues of recurrent costsassociated with operating and maintaining these structures-- forexample, who will staff this hospital? Where would financing theequipment come from? Also, given the remote location of thehospital away from large population centers, such as Sere Kunda,would there be enough demand for its services, or is it justanother "black elephant"? Could these funds not have been moreoptimally used for smaller health centers, drinking waterfacilities, schools, with greater geographical spread in ruralareas? Especially, given that most illnesses in our area areinfectious diseases and not degenerative diseases, do we reallyneed such huge civil works and capital intensive infrastrutureinvestments in hospitals, given the existence of already theRoyal Victoria and Bansang Hospitals and private clinics? Wouldrehabilitating Bansang Hospital not have been better? Couldfuture government budgets really afford such "excesses?" Perhapsthe military government can use the facility being built as auniversity teaching hospital, since, I learned, there are alsoplans to build a university.In the case of the arch, I hear the structure isoverwhelming in terms of its sheer size and weight. Inprinciple, there is nothing wrong with such public monuments.France has its "l'arc de triumphe"; Ivory Coast its "cathedral inYamoussoukro," and the US its "Washington monuments"-- these aresymbols of national pride and unity. But I am concerned whethersome engineering tests have been done to assess whether the sheerweight of these structures could be accomodated for a long timeby the built-environment of Banjul, which is so prone to floods(at least that was the case in the past)? Does such a structurealso not affect the foundations of the immediate buildings in itssurrounding?On the macroeconomic front, I am told the military regimehas done an impressive job of surviving all the pressures exertedby donors, many of whom have suspended all investment assistanceawaiting return to democratic civilian rule. The dalasi stillremains a stable currency maintaining its parity against thedollar and other major international currencies. The country'sreserve situation has improved, I am told, by about US$10million. Tourism, which was down last year, has picked upconsiderably this year. But, as impressive as these may be,Gambians have cause to worry if the present posture of the donorcommunity continues for a long time. Gambia's resource base isso small that, in the immediate future, it would need substantialamount of external assistance. There is also a lot of cause forconcern on the revenue side (as there is on the expenditure side,as discussed above)-- the internal and external national debt isexpanding rapidly, which would have to be repaid by our futuregenerations. The internal debt is growing, I am told, throughgovernment borrowing from the public by issuing relativelyrisk-free Treasury Bills (T-bills) and offering lucrative rates.There has also been moves to repossess the old GPMB (which wassold to a Swiss company and now operates as a private companyunder the name Gambia Groundnut Corporation or GGC). Suchreversals after public sector enterprise reform needs to bethought through as many public sector companies throughout Africahave been inefficient and make big lossess or shelter a lot ofpublic corruption because of their sheltered monopoly status (nocompetition), bad management and bloated payrolls.All these said and done, I must urge the need for allwell-meaning Gambians to express their views objectively, freefrom partisanship or bloodties, in all the available papers athome and abroad to help in shaping the current debate about thefuture of our country. This is a very critical time in ournation's history-- the right turn could bring great hope to allGambians but the wrong turn could also spell disaster, as we haveseen with some of our neighbors in "failed states" such asLiberia. The biggest betrayal would be fear and silence. Manypeople like us have been quiet-- and I have mentioned this to myfriend, Professor Sulayman Nyang-- but we need to start beingconstructively engaged in making informed statements and inhelping the military government to make the right choices andreturn the country to a more disciplined civilian, democraticgovernment.------------------------------Date: Wed, 03 Jul 1996 13:50:21 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 96G02072.htmlMessage-ID: < 01I6MZQIX40Y002YCX@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITPanafrican News AgencyNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press ReviewCopyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rightsreserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,published or used for broadcast without written authorization from thePanafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:02 JUL 96 - POSTCARD FROM SOUTHERN AFRICAThe Agony of a Zambian Woman With Men's FeaturesFrom Mildred mulenga; PANA Staff CorrespondentLUSAKA, Zambia (PANA) - The agony Janet Chitalu faces is that of beinga woman, but always being mistaken for a man.Janet, 22, is a woman whose body appears more masculine than feminine.She is completely flat-chested and somewhat muscular, darkcomplexioned, narrow-hipped and wears close-cropped hair.In addition, she has an angular face with prominent cheekbones andveins which stand off her hands.For many years, Janet has been at pains to really assert her identityas a woman, but a large part of society has refused to accept her. Thehapless woman is now finding it difficult to enter college because ofher identity mix-up.Janet's plight was highlighted by Zambia's state-owned Sunday Times,which carried her picture and an article on the problems she isfacing.Although the picture left most of the readers doubtless about hertypical male features, it helped Janet win some public sympathy."People just do not believe that I am a woman and when I am introducedto them as Janet they get surprised and think maybe it is a joke, theyjust don't believe it," Janet told the Sunday paper.Her dilemma becomes even more pronounced when it comes to the use ofpublic toilets. She does not know which ones to go to because of heridentity mix-up."When I try to go into the ladies I face problems since other womenthere take me for a man...In order for me to get round the problem Ihave now stopped using public conveniences as that just creates moredifficulties for me," she said.Janet does not only have to contend with a highly sceptical publicthat makes fun of her, but some of her relatives too who do notreadily accept her the way she is.She says that her childhood was very troubled, characterised by tauntsfrom peers, although some of them accepted her the way she is.Janet, who completed her grade 12 secondary school education atNchelenge in the northern Luapula Province in 1995, recalled when shefound herself thrown out of school because of the same identityproblem."The headmaster asked me to go for a medical examination over mycondition but I refused. Why should I be subjected to that, I was borna girl and at all the schools I have attended I have been identifiedas a girl."She was only readmitted to school after the intervention of her motherand elder brother who knew the headmaster.The athletic-looking Janet used to excel in netball at school, but wasnever placed in the school team because of the same identity problem."I was just being used as a tool to help the others train and I wasnever told why I was left out."Janet says she has not been involved in any love affair and has nevergiven serious thought to marriage. She says doing so would waste time.She told the newspaper that she has found true happiness and peace inturning to God, even though she suffered depressions and evencontamplated suicide when her own relatives could not accept her.Janet draws a lot of inspiration from the Christian scriptures,especially a line which reads: "My kinsmen have gone away; my friendshave forgotten me. My guests and maids count me a stranger; they lookupon me as an alien."Although she obtained division one results at the end of her '0'levels with 16 points, Janet says she does not seem to be making muchheadway in her efforts to study computer programming or accounts as aresult of her identity.Her identity problem has affected her chances of finding a job becausepotential employers do not really know whether to classify her as aman or a woman.However, Janet's prayers may have been answered after her interviewwith the Sunday paper. The Zambia Institute of Management (ZAMIN) hasoffered to look into her problem.In spite of all the difficulties, Janet insists on one thing: that sheis indeed a woman._________________________________________________________________AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times------------------------------Date: Wed, 03 Jul 1996 14:59:29 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Slavery in SudanMessage-ID: < 03JUL96.16190845.0057.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE= JULY 8, 1996TYPE= EDITORIALNUMBER= 0-06847TITLE= SLAVERY IN SUDANCONTENT=THIS IS THE ONLY EDITORIAL BEING RELEASED FOR BROADCASTJULY 8, 1996.ANNCR:THE VOICE OF AMERICA PRESENTS DIFFERING POINTS OF VIEW ON A WIDEVARIETY OF ISSUES. NEXT, AN EDITORIAL EXPRESSING THE POLICIES OFTHE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT.VOICE:SLAVERY IS A GRAVE HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATION -- CONDEMNED BY THEUNITED NATIONS AND OUTLAWED IN VIRTUALLY ALL COUNTRIES. BUTACCORDING TO SEVERAL REPORTS, SLAVERY PERSISTS IN THE AFRICANCOUNTRY OF SUDAN. THE TAKING OF SLAVES HAS BEEN DOCUMENTED BYTHE U-N, AS WELL AS BY INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS GROUPS.FOR THIRTEEN YEARS, SUDAN HAS BEEN TORN BY CIVIL WAR. MORETHAN ONE AND A HALF MILLION PEOPLE HAVE BEEN KILLED. SUPPORT FORTHE INSURGENCY IN SOUTHERN SUDAN HAS BEEN FUELED BY FEARS OF THEKHARTOUM GOVERNMENT'S FORCED ARABIZATION AND ISLAMIZATIONCAMPAIGN. BOTH GOVERNMENT AND REBEL FORCES HAVE COMMITTEDSERIOUS HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES. GOVERNMENT FORCES HAVE TRIED TOSUBJUGATE THE OPPOSITION. ONE ASPECT OF THAT CAMPAIGN IS THEREPORTED TAKING OF SLAVES BY THE SUDANESE ARMY OR BY INDIVIDUALSIN AREAS UNDER GOVERNMENT CONTROL.THERE HAS BEEN ALARMING INCREASE IN REPORTS OF THE TAKING OFCIVILIAN CAPTIVES, ESPECIALLY IN THE WAR ZONES OF SOUTHERN ANDCENTRAL SUDAN. THERE HAVE ALSO BEEN CREDIBLE REPORTS THAT WOMENAND CHILDREN WERE SOLD AND SENT TO NORTHERN SUDAN OR ABROAD TOWORK AS DOMESTIC SERVANTS, AGRICULTURAL LABORERS, OR CONCUBINES.IN A SERIES OF NEWSPAPER ARTICLES LAST MONTH, TWO REPORTERS FORTHE BALTIMORE SUN TOLD HOW THEY TRAVELED TO SUDAN. WITH THE HELPOF THE HUMAN RIGHTS GROUP CHRISTIAN SOLIDARITY INTERNATIONAL,THEY PURCHASED TWO BOYS FOR FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS EACH. THEREPORTERS SAID THE TWO BROTHERS HAD BEEN HELD AS SLAVES FOR SIXYEARS. THE REPORTERS SAID THEY RETURNED THE BOYS TO THEIRFATHER.MADELEINE ALBRIGHT, THE UNITED STATES AMBASSADOR TO THE U-N,HAS SPOKEN ON SUDANESE SLAVERY AND OTHER HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES.SINCE 1993, THE U.S. HAS TAKEN THE LEAD IN INTRODUCINGRESOLUTIONS ON THESE ABUSES AT THE U-N GENERAL ASSEMBLY AND THEU-N HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION. AS A RESULT OF THESE EFFORTS, SUDANAGREED AT THIS YEAR'S MEETING OF THE U-N HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSIONTO ACCEPT A VISIT BY THE U-N SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR. WHEN HIS REPORTIS COMPLETED, THE U.S. WILL CONSULT WITH ITS ALLIES ON FURTHERSTEPS TO TAKE ON SUDANESE SLAVERY.ANNCR:THAT WAS AN EDITORIAL EXPRESSING THE POLICIES OF THE UNITEDSTATES GOVERNMENT. IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO BE HEARD ON THIS ISSUE,PLEASE WRITE TO EDITORIALS, VOICE OF AMERICA, WASHINGTON, D-C,20547, U-S-A. YOU MAY ALSO SEND US A FAX AT (202) 619-1043.YOUR COMMENTS MAY BE USED ON THE AIR.03-Jul-96 12:16 PM EDT (1616 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Wed, 3 Jul 1996 23:15:08 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: 96G01087.htmlMessage-ID: < CE64C83F88@amadeus.cmi.no Hello Gambia-l,I would like to thank Dr. Sallah for a well thought and well writtencontribution.Dr. Sallah's contribution is very balanced, it would not be easyto add to it, but I would still try. I was in The Gambia collectinginformation for my Masters thesis in the period November 95 - February 96.Some of the points you mentioned about the sustainability of theprojects I discussed with my friends.I think we should be able to agree whether we like the military takeover or not, that, their are some positive things happening in the infrastructureof the country. I can confirm that, I cannot remember seeing Banjul soclean.(I was borned in Banjul and I lived there until I left forNorway in 1989) I was in the Gambia on holidays in 1993 with my Norwegianfamily and friends, and I was really ashame of the dirt in thecapital city. Low material standards are acceptable, but notdirtiness.I strongly agree with Sallah in principle on the human rights question, but, Ithink here there can have disagreements on what we define as humanrights. What is seen as basic human rights according to internationalstandards were not obvious under the Jawara regime. Why were there so manyunderground papers under Jawara if we were living in a democracy ?Primary education, food, clothing, shelter and basic healthfacilities were not obvious under Jawara. I am not in anywayjustifying the military regime's violations of the basic human rights.One of my strongest objections on the human rights issue is thethe empowerment of the Minister of Interior to arrest and detainanybody for 90 days (am not sure about the days) without trial. ThisI believed send negative signals to the population, and theinternational community. This decree is what justifies the continueddetention of the PPP demonstrators.Concerning the financing of the projects. There have been too muchrumours about where the money is coming from, the Arab world, GadaffiTaiwan and what not. I think the military which was advocatingtransparency when it took over is guilty of what it was accusing theJawara regime. I remember while in the Gambia, I heard an interviewwith Jammeh over the radio, and all questions concerning finances,he answered by refering to ALLAH. I think that is totally unacceptable.How can one refer such important issues to ALLAH. I did not getmuch sympathy for transpiracy view in The Gambia.May be they were scared to talk, or may be they are getting too religious.As Dr. Sallah said the projects have to be maintained, here again wehave the problem of transparency.On the economic front, I would admit that I was surprised that themilitary regime lasted so long. The predictions were that, with thewithdrawal of the donor community, the government will not be able topay salaries for more than two months. The donors action to ceasetheir support to the Gambia, can also be looked at from a anotherangle. I agree that the Gambia has a relatively poor resource base,but with some innovations we could exploit some of the latentresources we have. We have the land for agriculture and horticulture,and we also have "abundant"(limited, I learned in economics) searesouces. One can also ask the question: Are all the donors really help us?Some will say they are really helping themselves, when the bulk of theamount they are "helping" us with goes back to them in one way or another.I do not think it is a bad idea that the future generations pay alittle bit for what they are also going to benefit from. The worstthing is to use the tax payers money to cover losses of the formerGPMB and Commercial back. As this losses were not real losses, butwas the product of few individuals, who enriched themselves.Thanks for your patience!Shalom.Famara.------------------------------Date: 3 Jul 1996 17:18:31 -0500From: "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: 96G01087.htmlMessage-ID: < n1375708028.82119@qm.sprintcorp.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableRE>>96G01087.html 7/3/96Fellas,I wanna thank Dr. Sallah for his well thought out contributory piece to =the list and the ensuing comments that followed from other members . I =also thought that I throw in my two cents into the debate.Let me begin by saying broadly that we make a distinction between =economic well being and political rights and liberties. Clearly our =military regime is priding itself for undertaking key infrastructural =projects. But this has come at a great expense of the citizenry's =freedom. This include those that are still locked up without trials. Let =me also submit that, most of those projects were already underway, =before the uniform boys took over. I think patting the back of this milita=ry junta after few proposed projects, whose finances we don't know yet, =is just like saying to a parent " you can beat the hell out of your kid =as long as you buy him ice cream after that". Besides the =cleanliness/dirtiness of Banjul should be credited or blamed to the =inhabitants of Banjul.I am not sure I am ready to take off my hat yet to the boys. Their intent =is still not clear. I still need to see them make progress on the =political front as well. From what I see, especially the draft =constitution, we are heading for unsheathed waters.Yaya------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 4 Jul 96 03:40:41 UTFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: 96G01087.htmlMessage-ID: < UPMAIL01.199607040358370563@msn.com In reply to Tijaun Sallah,First of all, greetings to all Gambians and listserv subscribers. I wouldlike to commend Mr. Sallah for a very detailed and concerned expression of hisview on the current situation in The Gambia. He touched on several issuesthat are close to my heart which I would like to mention. First and foremostMr. Sallah's concern over the political detainees must be addressed. You areso right! Noone should be denied basic rights without due process. As anAmerican who lived in The Gambia from 93-95 one of the biggest concerns thatmy Gambian friends and I spoke about was human rights. Following the coup, weoften spoke about the different abuses that occurred under Jawara's reign.All agreed that if Yaya was serious about reversing the problems associatedwith the PPP, then he must not commit the same mistakes. Holding peoplewithout due process of law does not win support with any sensible, fair-mindedperson.Secondly, Mr. Sallah's comments and concerns regarding the construction ofcertain infrastructure seem sensitive to several different issues: need,engineering concerns, financibility. I felt his concerns were warranted. Itis every Gambian's responsibility to question plans that could adverselyaffect the economy. Initially, Jammeh needs commendation for the fact that hechose to continue on with projects enacted under Jawara. Wether Jammeh iscontinuing those plans as a means to gain favor in the eyes ofGambians...well, time will only tell. Having taught mathematics at St.Edward's Middle School in the town of Bwiam, I applaud the building of newschools. I believe that there are many competent Gambians who can findemployment, and certainly the school children will benefit from the newstructures. As far as monuments are concerned I feel these plans could be toozealous. I hold the same view about similar efforts in the U.S. If there areeducational needs or health needs that go unmet in a country then it ispriority of the people and the government to find solutions to those problems.I do believe in patriotism and national pride, but I also believe in thewelfare of the individual. Spending money to intensify national pride can goonly so far if people are sick, bitter, and undereducated.Mr. Sallah's comments regarding the success the military leaders have hadweathering donor skepticism is true. There has been success and Jammeh shouldagain be commended. I think it takes great focus and faith to accomplish whatthe AFPRC has accomplished. They have weathered some of the most violentstorms. Based upon what I hear it appears many donor agencies are nowcautiously optomistic about events in The Gambia. Given the trends in WestAfrica with regards to political stability, and the economic trends in donornations' policies, I think "cautiously optomistic" rings as a great success.Mr. Sallah ended his essay with the hope that The Gambia will return tocivilian, democratic rule. This would seem appropriate given the past thirtyyears of governance in The Gambia, but let me ask several questions. First,Do you think that a multiparty democratic system in The Gambia is possible?It almost appears that the PPP was the dominant party with no real opposition.The influence of the PPP waned in areas which allowed the military to takeover what many describe as a urban based government. The strength of anydemocracy is based upon strong parties that promote compromise in order tomeet the many needs of a country's people. As The Gambia moves towards theJuly elections will there be appropriate representation from all organizedparties? I ask these questions because I believe that much of the chaosoccurring in various parts of Africa seems related to a weak politicalstructure. Governance seems to be centrally located in a urban center. Theneeds of people in the rural parts of a country fail to gain representation.Eventually these forgotten areas form their own systems of economy and law--usually based on tribal affiliations--that sooner or later confront eachother. The government is usually powerless to deal with these conflicts andthe country slowly falls apart from these pressures. I can't help but thinkthis is the process that tore Liberia apart. Fortunately, The Gambia is smallenough and the ethnic groups inter-mingled to the degree that the country mayescape some of these events. The current stability of the currency, thelack of ethnic conflict, the focus of the military leaders, and the commitmentto the timetable seem to have saved The Gambia from a fate like that ofLiberia, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria. Let us say our prayers that The Gambianpeople can continue their peaceful move towards growth and be a leader for allof West Africa.Be FaculeBabanding Sanyang (Brian)------------------------------Date: Fri, 5 Jul 1996 11:16:22 -0400 (EDT)From: Binta Njie < njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: 96G01087.htmlMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9607051147.A3277-0100000@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIDr. Sallah must be commended for his excellent and well-balanced analysisof the current economic and political situation in The Gambia. Some ofus who have not gone to Gambia since the military takeover depend mainlyon rumors and censored Gambian newspapers to know what's happening in TheGambia. We need experts like Dr. Sallah to evaluate and analyse theeconomic situation in the country and predict the impact of the numerous"development" activities that are going on.------------------------------Date: Fri, 5 Jul 1996 13:58:44 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: 96G01087.htmlMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960703152002.20699B-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThank you Dr Sallah, Famara and Yaya for your wonderful and objectivecontributions to the current state of affairs in our country. You raisedsolidand valid points which deserves great thoughts and answers. Thedevelopment projects are highly commendable with sustainability as pointedout being the question mark. After all there is truth to the old sayingthat " half a loaf is better than no bread at all ". I will have to admitthat I am not at all comfortable with the issue of transparency. Theorigins and sources of funding for these projects still remain a mysterywhich is totally contrary to the principles of transparency that was beingpreached about. I posed the same question to Gambia-l a few months ago,regarding the sources of the funding, but nobody knew the answers.Famara alluded to the Yaya Jammeh interview in which he stated the moneyis coming from God when he asked that question. That is a fact. I have avideo copy of that interview which was conducted by two SenegaleseJournalists in Wollof. Furthermore, when asked how was it handed by God,the response was through his hands. As Famara pointed out that isan unacceptable response especially coming from a head of State. I am notanti religion, I am still a practising catholic, but I firmlybelieve in the separation of religion and the affairs of the state. In myopionion, such a response trivializes this matter of paramount importance.Latjorr, after everything is concluded can you please give us areport of fourth of July events in Atlanta including the soccer tournamentresults.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: 06 Jul 1996 10:15:12 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: PANAMessage-ID: < 131071.7946342@inform-bbs.dk Forwarded by Momodou Camara.---forwarded mail START---- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -04 Jul 96 - Nigeria-GambiaGambia's Jammeh in Nigeria>From Paul Ejime; PANA Staff CorrespondentLAGOS, Nigeria (PANA) - Gambia's visiting military ruler, Capt. YahyaJammeh, held talks with his Nigerian host, Gen. SaniAbacha, Thursday.Officials at the Nigerian presidency said the talks covered bilateral andregional issues. Capt. Jammeh is on a two-day statevisit.Gambia and Nigeria belong to the 16-nation Economic Community of WestAfrican States (ECOWAS).Meanwhile, according to Nigerian military sources, Gambia has asked for arenewal of a military cooperation agreement withNigeria.Nigeria has helped the tiny West African state train its army. The Jammehadministration suspended the programme when itseized power on July 22, 1994.Military sources said the Gambian authorities had asked for the return ofNigerian instructors to Banjul, to boost theprofessionalism and quality of their army.Nigeria's director of defence information, Brig.-Gen. Fred Chijuka, saidthe Gambian request was being studied by theNigerian government.--- Internet Message Header Follows ---Received: from dkuug by ic1.ic.dk with UUCP id AA01216(5.65c8/IDA-1.4.4j for Momodou@inform-bbs.dk ); Fri, 5 Jul 1996 18:01:11+0200Received: from ns.dknet.dk ( root@ns.dknet.dk [193.88.44.42]) by uucp.DK.net(8.6.12/8.6.12) with ESMTP id RAA24231 for < Momodou@inform-bbs.dk >; Fri, 5Jul1996 17:59:41 +0200Received: from post3.tele.dk (post3.tele.dk [193.162.153.182]) by ns.dknet.dk(8.7.5/8.6.12) with ESMTP id RAA15580 for < Momodou@inform-bbs.dk >; Fri, 5 Jul1996 17:59:40 +0200 (MET DST)Received: from kbh3-2.kbh.tele.dk ([194.182.132.92]) by post3.tele.dk(Netscape Mail Server v1.1) with SMTP id AAA7706for < Momodou@inform-bbs.dk >; Fri, 5 Jul 1996 17:57:44 +0100Message-Id: < 31DDBA73.675B@post3.tele.dk Date: Fri, 05 Jul 1996 17:59:31 -0700From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)X-Mailer: Mozilla 2.02 (Win16; I)Mime-Version: 1.0To: Momodou@inform-bbs.dk Subject: PANAContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitX-Charset: MACX-Char-Esc: 29---forwarded mail END---Momodou Camara--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara**************************************Sent via Inform-BBS-Denmark's leading alternative networkInformation: info@inform-bbs.dk **************************************------------------------------Date: Sat, 6 Jul 1996 13:11:59 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960706131005.9447B-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIModu Mbowe of Seattle, Wa. has been added to the list. He will be writingto introduce himself.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 23************************* A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.33 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |