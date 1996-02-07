|
Momodou
Denmark
10212 Posts
|
|
Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 17:44:42
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 23
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Re: introduction (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
2) PANA News - Cape Verde Defeats Gambia 109-42
by Lang Konteh <L.konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
3) Greetings
by N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
4) 96G01087.html
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
5) 96G01065.html
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
6) July 4 : History
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
7) Zimbabwe / Pres. Mugabe
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
8) RE: 96G01087.html
by Tijan Sallah <tsallah@worldbank.org>
9) new member
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
10) RE: 96G01087.html (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
11) 96G02072.html
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
12) Slavery in Sudan
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
13) RE: 96G01087.html
by "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
14) Re: 96G01087.html
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
15) RE: 96G01087.html
by "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
16) RE: 96G01087.html
by Binta Njie <njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu>
17) RE: 96G01087.html
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
18) Fwd: PANA
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
19) New Member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
Date: Sun, 30 Jun 1996 23:25:56 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: introduction (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.94L.960630232430.22596A-100000@vanakam.cc.columbia.edu>
Hi Folks,
fOLLOWING MESSAGE WAS REJECTED.
-ABDOU.
Reason for rejection: message addressed to owners.
>From Babanding@msn.com Fri Jun 28 11:53:14 1996
Date: Fri, 28 Jun 96 18:51:47 UT
From: "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
Message-Id: <UPMAIL01.199606281852420204@msn.com>
To: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Subject: introduction
Asalaamaaleekum:
Kayira be:Kasumey:Jam ngam? My name is Brian Hubbard but in The Gambia I was
known as Babanding Sanyang. I served for two years as a Peace Corps volunteer
teaching mathematics. I lived in the village of Bwiam and stayed with a
wonderful family by the name of Jammeh. I returned from The Gambia about one
year ago and now have settled in Louisville where I am working on a masters
degree in education. I subscribed to the listserv in order to keep abreast of
events in The Gambia and hopefully to offer some insight based upon my
experience there. I found The Gambia to be a terrific place to live and work
for two years. I made friends I know will last a lifetime and keep in touch
with them as often as I can. Hopefully I can meet some informed individuals
on this listserv who can educate me concerning all the changes taking place in
The Gambia. I know the July elections are on their way and I'm excited to be
an observer. It has been rare that I find information concerning events in
The Gambia. Most of my news comes in letters from former students and
friends. I look forward to discussing issues and learning more about The
Gambia.
Fo naato
Babanding
Date: Mon, 01 Jul 96 13:28:00 -0700
From: Lang Konteh <L.konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: PANA News - Cape Verde Defeats Gambia 109-42
Message-ID: <E0uai5N-0003KR-00@egate.lut.ac.uk>
http://www4.nando.net/ans/pana/FEED/96F28065.html
> [Panafrican News Agency]
>
> News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports
> | Africa Press Review
>
> Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All
> rights reserved.
> Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,
> published or used for broadcast without written authorization from
> the Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.
> Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:
> quoiset@sonatel.senet.net
>
> 28 Jun 96 - Sports-West Africa-Basketball
>
> Cape Verde Defeats Gambia 109-42
>
> PRAIA, Cape Verde (PANA) - Cape verde defeated Gambia 109-42 in the
> opening match of the Zone 2 basketball tournament of the Supreme
> Council for Sports in Africa.
>
> Cape Verde's Alfredo Barbosa raked up 23, emerging top scorer
> followed by teammate Aquiles Evora with 18, and Victor Gugo Fortes
> with 16 points.
>
> Gambia's highest and only double-digit point score came form
> Abdoulie Badji's 12 point.
>
> The tournament, which started Thursday, comprises teams from Cape
> Verde, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Senegal and Guinea.
>
> Mauritania and Sierra Leone, also within the zone, did not turn up.
>
> The referees were Alioune Sonko of Senegal and Sekou Konte of Mali.
> Cape Verde:
>
> Names Points
> Alfredo Barbosa 23
> Aquiles Evora 18
> Victor Hugo Fortes 16
> Joao Paulo Monteiro 11
> Eric Silva 11
> Paulo Cabral 10
> Jose Vieira 5
> Carlos Silva 4
> Anonio Tavares 4
> Amilton Tavares 3
> Joao Timas 3
> Alfredo Ferreira 1
> Coach: Claude Constantino
> Gambia:
> Abdoulie Badji 12
> Mbye Badji 9
> Alieu Sarr 9
> Makusa Secka 5
> Babucar Sissay 4
> Abdoulaie Sowe 4
> Njogu Bah 2
> Babucarr Jahaila 2
> Pa Mansa Mbye 2
> Babucarr Bojano 1
> Essa Joof 1
> A.L. Boucarr Njie -
> Coach: Essa Gaye
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 01 Jul 1996 16:30:50 CDT
From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Greetings
Message-ID: <9607012130.AA19865@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu>
As we say at home :
Samaa lai kum!!! or 'Asalaam malai kum"
which ever you prefer.
Hi, everyone, my name is N'Deye Marie N'Jie. I received Latjor's
message confirming my subscription to the group, but last week was a
little crazy, even though I wanted to get on the net right away and
send you all a message. I am a graduate student at Iowa State
University majoring in Water Resources. As a matter of fact, I just
finished my defense for my masters degree last week Thursday, thus the
delay in my response to Latjor's introductory message. I will continue
to be at Iowa State until the Fall, at nmnjie@iastate.edu, in case
anyone needs to reach me.
I lived in Banjul -- Pipeline/Fajara, and graduated from Gambia High
School. I then came to the US and did my undergraduate
degree at Iowa State, and now just finished my masters.
It's great to finally have our own newsgroup. I was getting tired of
always having to read Nigernet, Kenya net, Zim net or some african
newsgroup other than Gambia. I am proud to see that you guys were
able to get it together, and also excited to be a part of it. I hope
to become more involve in your discussions. Also, there are quite a
number of other gambians I keep in touch with on e-mail, and they
don't know about this newsgroup. so I will send them the address and
hope that they will subscribe too.
Boubacar Sillah, thanks for the hospitable message about dropping you
a line sometime. You are definitely making me feel at home already.
Regards,
N'Deye Marie
N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
Graduate Research Assistant
Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering Dept.
Iowa State University
Ames, IA 50011
(515)294-3153
Date: Tue, 02 Jul 1996 11:01:40 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: 96G01087.html
Message-ID: <01I6LFK0UF82002ZMD@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Panafrican News Agency
01 JUL 96 - AFRICA-FISHERIES
Six West African States At FisheriesMeeting In Dakar
From Aminata Toure; PANA Correspondent
DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Six African states are attending a three-day
round table on the development of fisheries in the sub-region, which
opened Monday in Dakar.
The six -- Cape Verde, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Mauritania and
Senegal-- belong to the Sub-regional Commission on Fisheries.
The participants will discuss the situation of major fish stocks in
the sub-region and measures to develop the fishing industry.
Other issues onthe agenda will include the management of fisheries,
over-fishing, resource distribution, as well as the relationship
between artisanal and industrial fishing.
Opening the meeting, Mamadou Ndoye Diagne, permanent secretary at the
Senegalese ministry of fisheries and maritime transport, said "it is
indispensable that we adopt a concerted approach towards our sea
resources by harmonising development policies and legislations on
fisheries".
Meanwhile, the FAO representative in Senegal, Edouard Tapsoba, said
that lack of reliable data on fisheries was a bottleneck to the
development of the industry.
Date: Tue, 02 Jul 1996 11:02:54 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: 96G01065.html
01 JUL 96 - SPORTS-AFRICA-BASKETBALL
Praia To Host Zonal Basketball Semis
PRAIA, Cape Verde (PANA) - Four West African basketball teams will
take part in the semi-finals of Zone 2 of the Supreme Council of
Sports in Africa (SCSA) to be staged Tuesday in Praia, Cape Verde.
In the first encounter, Cape Verde takes on Mali while Senegal plays
Guinea-Bissau.
To reach the semi-finals, Cape Verde beat Gambia (109-42) and Guinea
(75-69), finishing on top of group "A" with six points.
In group "B", Senegal beat Mali (77-75) and Guinea-Bissau (109-64),
emerging on top with six points, ahead of Mali (3 pts).
Date: Tue, 02 Jul 1996 14:15:33 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: July 4 : History
Message-ID: <02JUL96.15400138.0052.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
INTRO: FOR MORE THAN TWO CENTURIES, AMERICANS HAVE SET ASIDE
JULY 4 -- INDEPENDENCE DAY -- TO CELEBRATE THEIR
CHERISHED IDEALS OF FREEDOM AND EQUALITY. VOA'S
JENNIFER BRANT PREPARED THIS REPORT ON THE HISTORICAL
SIGNIFICANCE AND SOME OF THE TRADITIONS OF THE DAY.
TAPE A: CUT ONE -- FIFE AND DRUM MUSIC, THEN DECLARATION OF
INDEPENDENCE ACTUALITIES
"WE HOLD THESE TRUTHS TO BE SELF EVIDENT, THAT ALL MEN
ARE CREATED EQUAL...THAT THEY ARE ENDOWED BY THEIR
CREATOR WITH CERTAIN INALIENABLE RIGHTS...AMONG THESE
ARE LIFE, LIBERTY, AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS."
INTRO: THREE VISITORS AT THE JEFFERSON MEMORIAL IN WASHINGTON,
READING THESE WORDS THAT WERE DRAFTED OVER TWO HUNDRED
YEARS AGO. THE IDEALS OF FREEDOM AND EQUALITY THAT THEY
STAND FOR ARE STILL VERY IMPORTANT TO AMERICANS TODAY.
WRITTEN BY THOMAS JEFFERSON, THEY MAKE UP PART OF THE
DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE, THE FAMOUS DOCUMENT THAT
DECLARED THE REASONING BEHIND THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION OF
1776. (BEGIN OPT) IT ENDS BY STATING: "THAT THESE
UNITED COLONIES ARE, AND OF RIGHT OUGHT TO BE, FREE AND
INDEPENDENT STATES; THAT THEY ARE ABSOLVED FROM ALL
ALLEGIANCE TO THE BRITISH CROWN, AND THAT ALL POLITICAL
CONNECTION BETWEEN THEM AND THE STATE OF GREAT BRITAIN,
IS AND OUGHT TO BE TOTALLY DISSOLVED." (END OPT) ON
JULY 4 OF THAT YEAR, CONGRESS ADOPTED THE DECLARATION,
AND SINCE THEN, AMERICANS HAVE COME TOGETHER EACH JULY
4TH TO CELEBRATE WHAT IS NOW KNOWN AS INDEPENDENCE DAY.
SINCE 1776, THE UNITED STATES HAS GROWN AND
CHANGED A LOT. BUT DESPITE THIS, ITS STRENGTH
REMAINS FIRMLY ROOTED IN THE BELIEF IN EQUALITY,
FREEDOM, AND HUMAN RIGHTS. INDEPENDENCE DAY IS AN
OFFICIAL NATIONAL HOLIDAY, A DAY WHEN AMERICANS
PAUSE TO CONSIDER THEIR BLESSINGS AND HERITAGE.
WHEN ASKED ABOUT THIS, PEOPLE ACROSS THE NATION
SAY THAT CELEBRATING THE FOURTH OF JULY IS A
MEANINGFUL WAY TO GIVE THANKS FOR THE FREEDOM THEY
ENJOY EVERY DAY. MARILYN LASONDA, FROM SOUTHERN
CALIFORNIA, SAYS THAT INDEPENDENCE IS VERY
IMPORTANT TO HER:
TAPE A: CUT TWO -- LASONDA
"I THINK IT ALWAYS WILL BE. THIS IS A GREAT
COUNTRY AND THE FREEDOMS WE ALL ENJOY HERE ARE
VERY IMPORTANT, I THINK, TO ALL OF US."
TEXT: ON THE FOURTH OF JULY, FAMILIES AND FRIENDS GATHER TO
SPEND THE DAY TOGETHER, USUALLY OUTDOORS. THEY HAVE
PICNICS AND BARBEQUES, AND GO TO MUSICAL CONCERTS AND
FESTIVE PARADES. THIS IS HOW JULIA MORGAN OF ABARDINE,
MISSISSIPPI CELEBRATES WITH HER RELATIVES:
TAPE A: CUT THREE -- MORGAN
"MOST OF US JUST HAVE A GREAT BIG FAMILY
PICNIC...THERE ARE 40 IN MY IMMEDIATE FAMILY. WE
HAVE A BIG PICNIC. WATERMELON, AND HOMEMADE ICE
CREAM, AND OF COURSE, HAMBURGERS AND HOT DOGS. A
LOT OF FAMILY FIREWORKS USUALLY...A FAMILY
CELEBRATION. CELEBRATING OUR FREEDOM TO BE A
FAMILY."
TEXT: TO MANY, THE BEST PART OF INDEPENDENCE DAY COMES AT
NIGHT, WITH THE TRADITIONAL FIREWORKS SHOW. ALL ACROSS
THE UNITED STATES, BRIGHTLY COLORED FIREWORKS LIGHT UP
THE SKY.
TAPE A: CUT FOUR -- FIREWORKS + ABRAHMS
"WHAT, TO YOU, IS THE BEST PART OF THE FOURTH OF
JULY? ...WE CAN GO SEE THE FIREWORKS...THE
FIREWORKS ARE YOUR FAVORITE, HUH?"
TEXT: MANY AMERICANS WOULD AGREE WITH 5 YEAR OLD HANNAH
ABRAHMS FROM BETHESDA, MARYLAND THAT FIREWORKS ARE
DEFINITELY A UNIQUE AND FUN PART OF THE CELEBRATION, BUT
OTHER SYMBOLS ARE ALSO REPRESENTATIVE OF THE DAY.
TAPE B: CUT ONE -- MUSIC, STARS AND STRIPES
TEXT: THE RED, WHITE AND BLUE AMERICAN FLAG IS ESPECIALLY
VISIBLE ON THE FOURTH. ITS COLORS AND PATTERN HAVE A
SPECIAL SIGNIFICANCE. THE SEVEN RED AND SIX WHITE
STRIPES REPRESENT THE THIRTEEN ORIGINAL COLONIES, AND
THE WHITE STARS ON THE BLUE FIELD STAND FOR EACH OF THE
FIFTY STATES. IN 1782, WHEN THE COLORS OF THE FLAG WERE
MADE PART OF THE OFFICIAL SEAL OF THE UNITED STATES, THE
DEPARTMENT OF STATE USED THESE WORDS TO EXPLAIN THEIR
MEANINGS: "RED STANDS FOR HARDINESS AND COURAGE. WHITE
IS THE SYMBOL OF PURITY AND INNOCENCE. BLUE IS THE COLOR
OF VIGILANCE, PERSEVERANCE AND JUSTICE." (BEGIN OPT) THE
FLAG IS A SYMBOL OF THE PRIDE THAT AMERICANS HAVE IN
THEIR NATION, AND OF THEIR RESPECT FOR THE FREEDOM AND
RIGHTS THAT THE GOVERNMENT GUARANTEES. (END OPT)
ON INDEPENDENCE DAY, THE AMERICAN NATIONAL ANTHEM
-- THE STAR SPANGLED BANNER -- AND OTHER SONGS CAN
BE HEARD AT CONCERTS AND FESTIVITIES IN EVERY
STATE. THEY INSPIRE PATRIOTIC SENTIMENTS IN
AMERICANS OF ALL AGES, INCLUDING BILL RHODES, A
MEMBER OF THE UNITED STATES COAST GUARD.
TAPE A: CUT FIVE -- RHODES
"I'M 42 YEARS OLD, AND I STILL GET CHOKED UP WHEN
I HEAR THE STAR SPANGLED BANNER. YOU'D THINK THAT
BEING IN THE MILITARY FOR OVER TWENTY YEARS, IT
WOULDN'T BE A BIG DEAL, BUT YES, IT IS."
TEXT: AS AMERICANS LISTEN TO THE "STAR SPANGLED BANNER", THE
"STARS AND STRIPES", AND OTHER PATRIOTIC TUNES, WATCH
FIREWORK DISPLAYS, AND JOIN IN OTHER TRADITIONAL JULY 4
FESTIVITIES, THEY COMMEMORATE THAT EVENT 220 YEARS IN
PHILADELPHIA WHEN THE COLONIES DECLARED THEMSELVES FREE
AND INDEPENDENT.
02-Jul-96 11:06 AM EDT (1506 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
Date: Tue, 02 Jul 1996 14:16:13 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Zimbabwe / Pres. Mugabe
Message-ID: <02JUL96.15412054.0052.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
DATE=7/2/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-199619
TITLE=ZIMBABWE / MUGABE (L ONLY)
BYLINE=LAWRENCE BARTLETT
DATELINE=HARARE
INTRO: ZIMBABWE'S PRESIDENT, ROBERT MUGABE, SAYS BLACK
ADVANCEMENT IN THE COUNTRY'S WHITE-DOMINATED ECONOMY WILL BE A
KEY OBJECTIVE OF A NEW 25-YEAR NATIONAL PLAN. LAWRENCE BARTLETT
REPORTS FROM HARARE.
TEXT: PRESIDENT MUGABE ANNOUNCED WHAT HE CALLED A "NATIONAL
VISION" FOR THE COUNTRY -- COVERING THE QUARTER-CENTURY UNTIL THE
YEAR 2020 -- IN A SPEECH AT THE OPENING OF A NEW SESSION OF
PARLIAMENT.
HE SAID THE "VISION" WOULD PROVIDE GUIDELINES FOR THE COUNTRY'S
SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND THAT BLACK ADVANCEMENT IS A
KEY OBJECTIVE.
MR. MUGABE SAID IT WAS TIME TO PUT INTO PRACTICE PLEDGES MADE
DURING HIS RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN EARLIER THIS YEAR -- IN WHICH
RACIAL ISSUES FEATURED PROMINENTLY.
HE REFERRED REPEATEDLY DURING HIS SPEECH TO "INDIGENIZATION" --
THE WORD USED HERE TO COVER PLANS TO GIVE THE BLACK MAJORITY A
BIGGER SLICE OF THE ECONOMY 16-YEARS AFTER THEY ACHIEVED
POLITICAL POWER AT INDEPENDENCE.
/// MUGABE ACT ///
IT IS WELL-KNOWN THAT ONE OF THE CRUCIAL ELEMENTS OF THE
RIGHT TO DEVELOPMENT IS THAT PEOPLE MUST PARTICIPATE IN
THE DEVELOPMENT PROCESS AND MUST BE BENEFICIARIES OF
THAT DEVELOPMENT PROCESS. INDIGENIZATION OF THE ECONOMY
IS INTENDED TO ENSURE THAT PROCESS.
/// END ACTUALITY ///
MR MUGABE SINGLED OUT AGRICULTURE AND TOURISM FOR SPECIAL MENTION
AS AREAS IN WHICH THE GOVERNMENT WOULD PRESS FOR BLACK
ADVANCEMENT. AGRICULTURE IS THE BACKBONE OF THE ECONOMY AND
TOURISM IS ONE OF THE FASTEST-GROWING SECTORS. BOTH OF THEM ARE
CURRENTLY DOMINATED BY THE TINY WHITE MINORITY WHICH MAKES UP
JUST ONE PERCENT OF THE COUNTRY'S 10-MILLION PEOPLE.
THE ZIMBABWEAN GOVERNMENT HAS FOR SEVERAL YEARS SPOKEN OF PLANS
TO TAKE OVER SOME FIVE-MILLION HECTARES OF MAINLY WHITE-OWNED
FARMLAND FOR REDISTRIBUTION TO BLACKS, BUT UNTIL NOW LITTLE HAS
BEEN DONE TO PUT THE PROGRAM INTO PRACTICE.
OBSERVERS HERE SAY THAT IN THE ABSENCE OF ANY ANNOUNCEMENT OF
SPECIFIC MEASURES, IT IS DIFFICULT TO SAY NOW WHETHER MR.
MUGABE'S "NATIONAL VISION" SIGNALS THE START OF REAL
DEVELOPMENTS, OR WHETHER IT IS SIMPLY RHETORIC AIMED AT PLEASING
THE ELECTORATE. (SIGNED)
02-Jul-96 10:26 AM EDT (1426 UTC)
Date: Tue, 02 Jul 1996 18:28:27 +0000 (GMT)
From: Tijan Sallah <tsallah@worldbank.org>
To: "gambia-l@u.washington.edu" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: 96G01087.html
Message-ID: <"E1378ZWJKDWWQ9*/R=WBWASH/R=A1/U=TIJAN SALLAH/"@MHS>
Compatriots/ Gambia well-wishers,
I am sending these reflections as a concerned private
Gambia citizen to contribute to the ongoing exchanges about the
fate of our country. I stand to be corrected if any of the
following observations are not correct, especially by those with
better facts on the ground in the Gambia.
There is much talk these days about developments on the
ground in the Gambia, and it seems quite difficult to separate
fact from fiction. Political messages (such as referendum on the
new constitution, registration of voters, elections, etc.) seem
to dominate the discourse (and perhaps for good reasons) and very
little is mentioned about economics.
Clearly, when the coup happened in the Gambia, many of us
were caught by surprise, and many of us were quick to condemn it,
given the poor record of military governments in Africa (as much
as we recognized the successes and failures of the Jawara
government). Even after about two years of the military being
de-facto fully in control, still, many of us maintain a healthy
skepticism-- that given time and without countervailing public
checks, the military may very well prove their true color again.
The human rights and basic freedoms issues are quite important to
many of us, and the early months of the military in the Gambia
were quite disturbing to many observers. Partisan concerns
aside, it seems the human situation may have improved, although
there is still concern about the large number of especially PPP
detainees who, as far as I know, have not been given fair trial.
All responsible Gambians, regardless of bloodties or
partisanship, must express alarm whenever any Gambian and, for
that matter, any human being is being denied basic rights without
due process. This is a fundamental principle of fairplay that we
must stand for.
This statement of principle aside, oral accounts from
dependable sources reveal that there are some visible "positive"
developments taking place with the military regime in the Gambia.
These include construction of: (i) a new airport terminal; (ii) a
large hospital, comprising 4 pentagon-shaped buildings, in
Farafeni; (iii) schools; (iv) the arch as one enters Banjul, and
(v) the new national television station in Abuko/Yundum area.
Impressions formed is that Banjul is cleaner now than it has ever
been, and about 80% of the roads in the capital have been
rehabilitated and many of the open drains or gutters closed (I
recognize that some of these road rehabilitation in Banjul
started under the Jawara regime, but at least it has been
continued to completion). The airport, hospital and arch are all
at an advanced state of construction (all more than 50%
completed) and I am told the quality of construction is at a high
standard. The hospital would house over 350 beds, making it
quite a large hospital comparable to Royal Victoria hospital.
These developments are important ones and give a "plus" to the
military. But then to the hard questions?
Clearly, these developments are quick, visible structures
designed to impress and to provide a contrast to what could be
accomplished in two years which the former government has not
accomplished in more than 30 years. They also may be part of the
military's plan to position themselve well in the eyes of the
Gambia public to enable them to win. But we need to ask some
hard questions. How much does all these cost and who pays? If
these structures are being financed through government borrowing
(debt) (and I believe they are), then this has implication for
burdening future generations with greater taxes. Of course, much
would also depend on whether these assets generate a stream of
benefits or revenues comparable to future repayments of interest
and the principal. There are also issues of recurrent costs
associated with operating and maintaining these structures-- for
example, who will staff this hospital? Where would financing the
equipment come from? Also, given the remote location of the
hospital away from large population centers, such as Sere Kunda,
would there be enough demand for its services, or is it just
another "black elephant"? Could these funds not have been more
optimally used for smaller health centers, drinking water
facilities, schools, with greater geographical spread in rural
areas? Especially, given that most illnesses in our area are
infectious diseases and not degenerative diseases, do we really
need such huge civil works and capital intensive infrastruture
investments in hospitals, given the existence of already the
Royal Victoria and Bansang Hospitals and private clinics? Would
rehabilitating Bansang Hospital not have been better? Could
future government budgets really afford such "excesses?" Perhaps
the military government can use the facility being built as a
university teaching hospital, since, I learned, there are also
plans to build a university.
In the case of the arch, I hear the structure is
overwhelming in terms of its sheer size and weight. In
principle, there is nothing wrong with such public monuments.
France has its "l'arc de triumphe"; Ivory Coast its "cathedral in
Yamoussoukro," and the US its "Washington monuments"-- these are
symbols of national pride and unity. But I am concerned whether
some engineering tests have been done to assess whether the sheer
weight of these structures could be accomodated for a long time
by the built-environment of Banjul, which is so prone to floods
(at least that was the case in the past)? Does such a structure
also not affect the foundations of the immediate buildings in its
surrounding?
On the macroeconomic front, I am told the military regime
has done an impressive job of surviving all the pressures exerted
by donors, many of whom have suspended all investment assistance
awaiting return to democratic civilian rule. The dalasi still
remains a stable currency maintaining its parity against the
dollar and other major international currencies. The country's
reserve situation has improved, I am told, by about US$10
million. Tourism, which was down last year, has picked up
considerably this year. But, as impressive as these may be,
Gambians have cause to worry if the present posture of the donor
community continues for a long time. Gambia's resource base is
so small that, in the immediate future, it would need substantial
amount of external assistance. There is also a lot of cause for
concern on the revenue side (as there is on the expenditure side,
as discussed above)-- the internal and external national debt is
expanding rapidly, which would have to be repaid by our future
generations. The internal debt is growing, I am told, through
government borrowing from the public by issuing relatively
risk-free Treasury Bills (T-bills) and offering lucrative rates.
There has also been moves to repossess the old GPMB (which was
sold to a Swiss company and now operates as a private company
under the name Gambia Groundnut Corporation or GGC). Such
reversals after public sector enterprise reform needs to be
thought through as many public sector companies throughout Africa
have been inefficient and make big lossess or shelter a lot of
public corruption because of their sheltered monopoly status (no
competition), bad management and bloated payrolls.
All these said and done, I must urge the need for all
well-meaning Gambians to express their views objectively, free
from partisanship or bloodties, in all the available papers at
home and abroad to help in shaping the current debate about the
future of our country. This is a very critical time in our
nation's history-- the right turn could bring great hope to all
Gambians but the wrong turn could also spell disaster, as we have
seen with some of our neighbors in "failed states" such as
Liberia. The biggest betrayal would be fear and silence. Many
people like us have been quiet-- and I have mentioned this to my
friend, Professor Sulayman Nyang-- but we need to start being
constructively engaged in making informed statements and in
helping the military government to make the right choices and
return the country to a more disciplined civilian, democratic
government.
Date: Wed, 3 Jul 1996 12:14:58 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: new member
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.94L.960703121113.18479B-100000@vanakam.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi folks,
Since none of the active members of the list have objected to
Tombong Saidy's membership, he will become our 54th member. I will ask
him to send his intro and would also forward Dr. Sallah's article to him.
Date: Wed, 3 Jul 1996 12:30:50 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: TSaidy1050@aol.com
Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: 96G01087.html (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.94L.960703121517.18479C-100000@vanakam.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Tombong,
I am forwarding you the latest article from the list. From now
on, you will be receiving all postings from the list.
Tombong, it i customary in this list that new members send the
list a short bio of themselves so that people can know who they are. You
can send your intro to : gambia-l@u.washington.edu. The bios are normally
about ten lines. You can of course include your reply to Dr. Sallah's
article in the same letter.
-Abdou.
Date: Tue, 02 Jul 1996 18:28:27 +0000 (GMT)
Compatriots/ Gambia well-wishers,
I am sending these reflections as a concerned private
Gambia citizen to contribute to the ongoing exchanges about the
fate of our country. I stand to be corrected if any of the
following observations are not correct, especially by those with
better facts on the ground in the Gambia.
There is much talk these days about developments on the
ground in the Gambia, and it seems quite difficult to separate
fact from fiction. Political messages (such as referendum on the
new constitution, registration of voters, elections, etc.) seem
to dominate the discourse (and perhaps for good reasons) and very
little is mentioned about economics.
Clearly, when the coup happened in the Gambia, many of us
were caught by surprise, and many of us were quick to condemn it,
given the poor record of military governments in Africa (as much
as we recognized the successes and failures of the Jawara
government). Even after about two years of the military being
de-facto fully in control, still, many of us maintain a healthy
skepticism-- that given time and without countervailing public
checks, the military may very well prove their true color again.
The human rights and basic freedoms issues are quite important to
many of us, and the early months of the military in the Gambia
were quite disturbing to many observers. Partisan concerns
aside, it seems the human situation may have improved, although
there is still concern about the large number of especially PPP
detainees who, as far as I know, have not been given fair trial.
All responsible Gambians, regardless of bloodties or
partisanship, must express alarm whenever any Gambian and, for
that matter, any human being is being denied basic rights without
due process. This is a fundamental principle of fairplay that we
must stand for.
This statement of principle aside, oral accounts from
dependable sources reveal that there are some visible "positive"
developments taking place with the military regime in the Gambia.
These include construction of: (i) a new airport terminal; (ii) a
large hospital, comprising 4 pentagon-shaped buildings, in
Farafeni; (iii) schools; (iv) the arch as one enters Banjul, and
(v) the new national television station in Abuko/Yundum area.
Impressions formed is that Banjul is cleaner now than it has ever
been, and about 80% of the roads in the capital have been
rehabilitated and many of the open drains or gutters closed (I
recognize that some of these road rehabilitation in Banjul
started under the Jawara regime, but at least it has been
continued to completion). The airport, hospital and arch are all
at an advanced state of construction (all more than 50%
completed) and I am told the quality of construction is at a high
standard. The hospital would house over 350 beds, making it
quite a large hospital comparable to Royal Victoria hospital.
These developments are important ones and give a "plus" to the
military. But then to the hard questions?
Clearly, these developments are quick, visible structures
designed to impress and to provide a contrast to what could be
accomplished in two years which the former government has not
accomplished in more than 30 years. They also may be part of the
military's plan to position themselve well in the eyes of the
Gambia public to enable them to win. But we need to ask some
hard questions. How much does all these cost and who pays? If
these structures are being financed through government borrowing
(debt) (and I believe they are), then this has implication for
burdening future generations with greater taxes. Of course, much
would also depend on whether these assets generate a stream of
benefits or revenues comparable to future repayments of interest
and the principal. There are also issues of recurrent costs
associated with operating and maintaining these structures-- for
example, who will staff this hospital? Where would financing the
equipment come from? Also, given the remote location of the
hospital away from large population centers, such as Sere Kunda,
would there be enough demand for its services, or is it just
another "black elephant"? Could these funds not have been more
optimally used for smaller health centers, drinking water
facilities, schools, with greater geographical spread in rural
areas? Especially, given that most illnesses in our area are
infectious diseases and not degenerative diseases, do we really
need such huge civil works and capital intensive infrastruture
investments in hospitals, given the existence of already the
Royal Victoria and Bansang Hospitals and private clinics? Would
rehabilitating Bansang Hospital not have been better? Could
future government budgets really afford such "excesses?" Perhaps
the military government can use the facility being built as a
university teaching hospital, since, I learned, there are also
plans to build a university.
In the case of the arch, I hear the structure is
overwhelming in terms of its sheer size and weight. In
principle, there is nothing wrong with such public monuments.
France has its "l'arc de triumphe"; Ivory Coast its "cathedral in
Yamoussoukro," and the US its "Washington monuments"-- these are
symbols of national pride and unity. But I am concerned whether
some engineering tests have been done to assess whether the sheer
weight of these structures could be accomodated for a long time
by the built-environment of Banjul, which is so prone to floods
(at least that was the case in the past)? Does such a structure
also not affect the foundations of the immediate buildings in its
surrounding?
On the macroeconomic front, I am told the military regime
has done an impressive job of surviving all the pressures exerted
by donors, many of whom have suspended all investment assistance
awaiting return to democratic civilian rule. The dalasi still
remains a stable currency maintaining its parity against the
dollar and other major international currencies. The country's
reserve situation has improved, I am told, by about US$10
million. Tourism, which was down last year, has picked up
considerably this year. But, as impressive as these may be,
Gambians have cause to worry if the present posture of the donor
community continues for a long time. Gambia's resource base is
so small that, in the immediate future, it would need substantial
amount of external assistance. There is also a lot of cause for
concern on the revenue side (as there is on the expenditure side,
as discussed above)-- the internal and external national debt is
expanding rapidly, which would have to be repaid by our future
generations. The internal debt is growing, I am told, through
government borrowing from the public by issuing relatively
risk-free Treasury Bills (T-bills) and offering lucrative rates.
There has also been moves to repossess the old GPMB (which was
sold to a Swiss company and now operates as a private company
under the name Gambia Groundnut Corporation or GGC). Such
reversals after public sector enterprise reform needs to be
thought through as many public sector companies throughout Africa
have been inefficient and make big lossess or shelter a lot of
public corruption because of their sheltered monopoly status (no
competition), bad management and bloated payrolls.
All these said and done, I must urge the need for all
well-meaning Gambians to express their views objectively, free
from partisanship or bloodties, in all the available papers at
home and abroad to help in shaping the current debate about the
future of our country. This is a very critical time in our
nation's history-- the right turn could bring great hope to all
Gambians but the wrong turn could also spell disaster, as we have
seen with some of our neighbors in "failed states" such as
Liberia. The biggest betrayal would be fear and silence. Many
people like us have been quiet-- and I have mentioned this to my
friend, Professor Sulayman Nyang-- but we need to start being
constructively engaged in making informed statements and in
helping the military government to make the right choices and
return the country to a more disciplined civilian, democratic
government.
Date: Wed, 03 Jul 1996 13:50:21 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: 96G02072.html
Message-ID: <01I6MZQIX40Y002YCX@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
02 JUL 96 - POSTCARD FROM SOUTHERN AFRICA
The Agony of a Zambian Woman With Men's Features
From Mildred mulenga; PANA Staff Correspondent
LUSAKA, Zambia (PANA) - The agony Janet Chitalu faces is that of being
a woman, but always being mistaken for a man.
Janet, 22, is a woman whose body appears more masculine than feminine.
She is completely flat-chested and somewhat muscular, dark
complexioned, narrow-hipped and wears close-cropped hair.
In addition, she has an angular face with prominent cheekbones and
veins which stand off her hands.
For many years, Janet has been at pains to really assert her identity
as a woman, but a large part of society has refused to accept her. The
hapless woman is now finding it difficult to enter college because of
her identity mix-up.
Janet's plight was highlighted by Zambia's state-owned Sunday Times,
which carried her picture and an article on the problems she is
facing.
Although the picture left most of the readers doubtless about her
typical male features, it helped Janet win some public sympathy.
"People just do not believe that I am a woman and when I am introduced
to them as Janet they get surprised and think maybe it is a joke, they
just don't believe it," Janet told the Sunday paper.
Her dilemma becomes even more pronounced when it comes to the use of
public toilets. She does not know which ones to go to because of her
identity mix-up.
"When I try to go into the ladies I face problems since other women
there take me for a man...In order for me to get round the problem I
have now stopped using public conveniences as that just creates more
difficulties for me," she said.
Janet does not only have to contend with a highly sceptical public
that makes fun of her, but some of her relatives too who do not
readily accept her the way she is.
She says that her childhood was very troubled, characterised by taunts
from peers, although some of them accepted her the way she is.
Janet, who completed her grade 12 secondary school education at
Nchelenge in the northern Luapula Province in 1995, recalled when she
found herself thrown out of school because of the same identity
problem.
"The headmaster asked me to go for a medical examination over my
condition but I refused. Why should I be subjected to that, I was born
a girl and at all the schools I have attended I have been identified
as a girl."
She was only readmitted to school after the intervention of her mother
and elder brother who knew the headmaster.
The athletic-looking Janet used to excel in netball at school, but was
never placed in the school team because of the same identity problem.
"I was just being used as a tool to help the others train and I was
never told why I was left out."
Janet says she has not been involved in any love affair and has never
given serious thought to marriage. She says doing so would waste time.
She told the newspaper that she has found true happiness and peace in
turning to God, even though she suffered depressions and even
contamplated suicide when her own relatives could not accept her.
Janet draws a lot of inspiration from the Christian scriptures,
especially a line which reads: "My kinsmen have gone away; my friends
have forgotten me. My guests and maids count me a stranger; they look
upon me as an alien."
Although she obtained division one results at the end of her '0'
levels with 16 points, Janet says she does not seem to be making much
headway in her efforts to study computer programming or accounts as a
result of her identity.
Her identity problem has affected her chances of finding a job because
potential employers do not really know whether to classify her as a
man or a woman.
However, Janet's prayers may have been answered after her interview
with the Sunday paper. The Zambia Institute of Management (ZAMIN) has
offered to look into her problem.
In spite of all the difficulties, Janet insists on one thing: that she
is indeed a woman.
Date: Wed, 03 Jul 1996 14:59:29 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Slavery in Sudan
Message-ID: <03JUL96.16190845.0057.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
VOICE:
SLAVERY IS A GRAVE HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATION -- CONDEMNED BY THE
UNITED NATIONS AND OUTLAWED IN VIRTUALLY ALL COUNTRIES. BUT
ACCORDING TO SEVERAL REPORTS, SLAVERY PERSISTS IN THE AFRICAN
COUNTRY OF SUDAN. THE TAKING OF SLAVES HAS BEEN DOCUMENTED BY
THE U-N, AS WELL AS BY INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS GROUPS.
FOR THIRTEEN YEARS, SUDAN HAS BEEN TORN BY CIVIL WAR. MORE
THAN ONE AND A HALF MILLION PEOPLE HAVE BEEN KILLED. SUPPORT FOR
THE INSURGENCY IN SOUTHERN SUDAN HAS BEEN FUELED BY FEARS OF THE
KHARTOUM GOVERNMENT'S FORCED ARABIZATION AND ISLAMIZATION
CAMPAIGN. BOTH GOVERNMENT AND REBEL FORCES HAVE COMMITTED
SERIOUS HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES. GOVERNMENT FORCES HAVE TRIED TO
SUBJUGATE THE OPPOSITION. ONE ASPECT OF THAT CAMPAIGN IS THE
REPORTED TAKING OF SLAVES BY THE SUDANESE ARMY OR BY INDIVIDUALS
IN AREAS UNDER GOVERNMENT CONTROL.
THERE HAS BEEN ALARMING INCREASE IN REPORTS OF THE TAKING OF
CIVILIAN CAPTIVES, ESPECIALLY IN THE WAR ZONES OF SOUTHERN AND
CENTRAL SUDAN. THERE HAVE ALSO BEEN CREDIBLE REPORTS THAT WOMEN
AND CHILDREN WERE SOLD AND SENT TO NORTHERN SUDAN OR ABROAD TO
WORK AS DOMESTIC SERVANTS, AGRICULTURAL LABORERS, OR CONCUBINES.
IN A SERIES OF NEWSPAPER ARTICLES LAST MONTH, TWO REPORTERS FOR
THE BALTIMORE SUN TOLD HOW THEY TRAVELED TO SUDAN. WITH THE HELP
OF THE HUMAN RIGHTS GROUP CHRISTIAN SOLIDARITY INTERNATIONAL,
THEY PURCHASED TWO BOYS FOR FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS EACH. THE
REPORTERS SAID THE TWO BROTHERS HAD BEEN HELD AS SLAVES FOR SIX
YEARS. THE REPORTERS SAID THEY RETURNED THE BOYS TO THEIR
FATHER.
MADELEINE ALBRIGHT, THE UNITED STATES AMBASSADOR TO THE U-N,
HAS SPOKEN ON SUDANESE SLAVERY AND OTHER HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES.
SINCE 1993, THE U.S. HAS TAKEN THE LEAD IN INTRODUCING
RESOLUTIONS ON THESE ABUSES AT THE U-N GENERAL ASSEMBLY AND THE
U-N HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION. AS A RESULT OF THESE EFFORTS, SUDAN
AGREED AT THIS YEAR'S MEETING OF THE U-N HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
TO ACCEPT A VISIT BY THE U-N SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR. WHEN HIS REPORT
IS COMPLETED, THE U.S. WILL CONSULT WITH ITS ALLIES ON FURTHER
STEPS TO TAKE ON SUDANESE SLAVERY.
ANNCR:
THAT WAS AN EDITORIAL EXPRESSING THE POLICIES OF THE UNITED
STATES GOVERNMENT. IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO BE HEARD ON THIS ISSUE,
PLEASE WRITE TO EDITORIALS, VOICE OF AMERICA, WASHINGTON, D-C,
20547, U-S-A. YOU MAY ALSO SEND US A FAX AT (202) 619-1043.
YOUR COMMENTS MAY BE USED ON THE AIR.
Date: Wed, 3 Jul 1996 23:15:08 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: 96G01087.html
Message-ID: <CE64C83F88@amadeus.cmi.no>
Hello Gambia-l,
I would like to thank Dr. Sallah for a well thought and well written
contribution.
Dr. Sallah's contribution is very balanced, it would not be easy
to add to it, but I would still try. I was in The Gambia collecting
information for my Masters thesis in the period November 95 - February 96.
Some of the points you mentioned about the sustainability of the
projects I discussed with my friends.
I think we should be able to agree whether we like the military take
over or not, that, their are some positive things happening in the infrastructure
of the country. I can confirm that, I cannot remember seeing Banjul so
clean.(I was borned in Banjul and I lived there until I left for
Norway in 1989) I was in the Gambia on holidays in 1993 with my Norwegian
family and friends, and I was really ashame of the dirt in the
capital city. Low material standards are acceptable, but not
dirtiness.
I strongly agree with Sallah in principle on the human rights question, but, I
think here there can have disagreements on what we define as human
rights. What is seen as basic human rights according to international
standards were not obvious under the Jawara regime. Why were there so many
underground papers under Jawara if we were living in a democracy ?
Primary education, food, clothing, shelter and basic health
facilities were not obvious under Jawara. I am not in anyway
justifying the military regime's violations of the basic human rights.
One of my strongest objections on the human rights issue is the
the empowerment of the Minister of Interior to arrest and detain
anybody for 90 days (am not sure about the days) without trial. This
I believed send negative signals to the population, and the
international community. This decree is what justifies the continued
detention of the PPP demonstrators.
Concerning the financing of the projects. There have been too much
rumours about where the money is coming from, the Arab world, Gadaffi
Taiwan and what not. I think the military which was advocating
transparency when it took over is guilty of what it was accusing the
Jawara regime. I remember while in the Gambia, I heard an interview
with Jammeh over the radio, and all questions concerning finances,
he answered by refering to ALLAH. I think that is totally unacceptable.
How can one refer such important issues to ALLAH. I did not get
much sympathy for transpiracy view in The Gambia.
May be they were scared to talk, or may be they are getting too religious.
As Dr. Sallah said the projects have to be maintained, here again we
have the problem of transparency.
On the economic front, I would admit that I was surprised that the
military regime lasted so long. The predictions were that, with the
withdrawal of the donor community, the government will not be able to
pay salaries for more than two months. The donors action to cease
their support to the Gambia, can also be looked at from a another
angle. I agree that the Gambia has a relatively poor resource base,
but with some innovations we could exploit some of the latent
resources we have. We have the land for agriculture and horticulture,
and we also have "abundant"(limited, I learned in economics) sea
resouces. One can also ask the question: Are all the donors really help us?
Some will say they are really helping themselves, when the bulk of the
amount they are "helping" us with goes back to them in one way or another.
I do not think it is a bad idea that the future generations pay a
little bit for what they are also going to benefit from. The worst
thing is to use the tax payers money to cover losses of the former
GPMB and Commercial back. As this losses were not real losses, but
was the product of few individuals, who enriched themselves.
Thanks for your patience!
Shalom.
Famara.
Date: 3 Jul 1996 17:18:31 -0500
From: "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: 96G01087.html
Message-ID: <n1375708028.82119@qm.sprintcorp.com>
RE>>96G01087.html 7/3/96
Fellas,
I wanna thank Dr. Sallah for his well thought out contributory piece to =
the list and the ensuing comments that followed from other members . I =
also thought that I throw in my two cents into the debate.
Let me begin by saying broadly that we make a distinction between =
economic well being and political rights and liberties. Clearly our =
military regime is priding itself for undertaking key infrastructural =
projects. But this has come at a great expense of the citizenry's =
freedom. This include those that are still locked up without trials. Let =
me also submit that, most of those projects were already underway, =
before the uniform boys took over. I think patting the back of this milita=
ry junta after few proposed projects, whose finances we don't know yet, =
is just like saying to a parent " you can beat the hell out of your kid =
as long as you buy him ice cream after that". Besides the =
cleanliness/dirtiness of Banjul should be credited or blamed to the =
inhabitants of Banjul.
I am not sure I am ready to take off my hat yet to the boys. Their intent =
is still not clear. I still need to see them make progress on the =
political front as well. From what I see, especially the draft =
constitution, we are heading for unsheathed waters.
Yaya
Date: Thu, 4 Jul 96 03:40:41 UT
From: "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: 96G01087.html
Message-ID: <UPMAIL01.199607040358370563@msn.com>
In reply to Tijaun Sallah,
First of all, greetings to all Gambians and listserv subscribers. I would
like to commend Mr. Sallah for a very detailed and concerned expression of his
view on the current situation in The Gambia. He touched on several issues
that are close to my heart which I would like to mention. First and foremost
Mr. Sallah's concern over the political detainees must be addressed. You are
so right! Noone should be denied basic rights without due process. As an
American who lived in The Gambia from 93-95 one of the biggest concerns that
my Gambian friends and I spoke about was human rights. Following the coup, we
often spoke about the different abuses that occurred under Jawara's reign.
All agreed that if Yaya was serious about reversing the problems associated
with the PPP, then he must not commit the same mistakes. Holding people
without due process of law does not win support with any sensible, fair-minded
person.
Secondly, Mr. Sallah's comments and concerns regarding the construction of
certain infrastructure seem sensitive to several different issues: need,
engineering concerns, financibility. I felt his concerns were warranted. It
is every Gambian's responsibility to question plans that could adversely
affect the economy. Initially, Jammeh needs commendation for the fact that he
chose to continue on with projects enacted under Jawara. Wether Jammeh is
continuing those plans as a means to gain favor in the eyes of
Gambians...well, time will only tell. Having taught mathematics at St.
Edward's Middle School in the town of Bwiam, I applaud the building of new
schools. I believe that there are many competent Gambians who can find
employment, and certainly the school children will benefit from the new
structures. As far as monuments are concerned I feel these plans could be too
zealous. I hold the same view about similar efforts in the U.S. If there are
educational needs or health needs that go unmet in a country then it is
priority of the people and the government to find solutions to those problems.
I do believe in patriotism and national pride, but I also believe in the
welfare of the individual. Spending money to intensify national pride can go
only so far if people are sick, bitter, and undereducated.
Mr. Sallah's comments regarding the success the military leaders have had
weathering donor skepticism is true. There has been success and Jammeh should
again be commended. I think it takes great focus and faith to accomplish what
the AFPRC has accomplished. They have weathered some of the most violent
storms. Based upon what I hear it appears many donor agencies are now
cautiously optomistic about events in The Gambia. Given the trends in West
Africa with regards to political stability, and the economic trends in donor
nations' policies, I think "cautiously optomistic" rings as a great success.
Mr. Sallah ended his essay with the hope that The Gambia will return to
civilian, democratic rule. This would seem appropriate given the past thirty
years of governance in The Gambia, but let me ask several questions. First,
Do you think that a multiparty democratic system in The Gambia is possible?
It almost appears that the PPP was the dominant party with no real opposition.
The influence of the PPP waned in areas which allowed the military to take
over what many describe as a urban based government. The strength of any
democracy is based upon strong parties that promote compromise in order to
meet the many needs of a country's people. As The Gambia moves towards the
July elections will there be appropriate representation from all organized
parties? I ask these questions because I believe that much of the chaos
occurring in various parts of Africa seems related to a weak political
structure. Governance seems to be centrally located in a urban center. The
needs of people in the rural parts of a country fail to gain representation.
Eventually these forgotten areas form their own systems of economy and law
--usually based on tribal affiliations--that sooner or later confront each
other. The government is usually powerless to deal with these conflicts and
the country slowly falls apart from these pressures. I can't help but think
this is the process that tore Liberia apart. Fortunately, The Gambia is small
enough and the ethnic groups inter-mingled to the degree that the country may
escape some of these events. The current stability of the currency, the
lack of ethnic conflict, the focus of the military leaders, and the commitment
to the timetable seem to have saved The Gambia from a fate like that of
Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria. Let us say our prayers that The Gambian
people can continue their peaceful move towards growth and be a leader for all
of West Africa.
Be Facule
Babanding Sanyang (Brian)
Date: Fri, 5 Jul 1996 11:16:22 -0400 (EDT)
From: Binta Njie <njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: 96G01087.html
Message-ID: <Pine.3.89.9607051147.A3277-0100000@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Dr. Sallah must be commended for his excellent and well-balanced analysis
of the current economic and political situation in The Gambia. Some of
us who have not gone to Gambia since the military takeover depend mainly
on rumors and censored Gambian newspapers to know what's happening in The
Gambia. We need experts like Dr. Sallah to evaluate and analyse the
economic situation in the country and predict the impact of the numerous
"development" activities that are going on.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 5 Jul 1996 13:58:44 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: 96G01087.html
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960703152002.20699B-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Thank you Dr Sallah, Famara and Yaya for your wonderful and objective
contributions to the current state of affairs in our country. You raised
solid
and valid points which deserves great thoughts and answers. The
development projects are highly commendable with sustainability as pointed
out being the question mark. After all there is truth to the old saying
that " half a loaf is better than no bread at all ". I will have to admit
that I am not at all comfortable with the issue of transparency. The
origins and sources of funding for these projects still remain a mystery
which is totally contrary to the principles of transparency that was being
preached about. I posed the same question to Gambia-l a few months ago,
regarding the sources of the funding, but nobody knew the answers.
Famara alluded to the Yaya Jammeh interview in which he stated the money
is coming from God when he asked that question. That is a fact. I have a
video copy of that interview which was conducted by two Senegalese
Journalists in Wollof. Furthermore, when asked how was it handed by God,
the response was through his hands. As Famara pointed out that is
an unacceptable response especially coming from a head of State. I am not
anti religion, I am still a practising catholic, but I firmly
believe in the separation of religion and the affairs of the state. In my
opionion, such a response trivializes this matter of paramount importance.
Latjorr, after everything is concluded can you please give us a
report of fourth of July events in Atlanta including the soccer tournament
results.
Thanks
Tony
Date: 06 Jul 1996 10:15:12 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: PANA
Message-ID: <131071.7946342@inform-bbs.dk>
04 Jul 96 - Nigeria-Gambia
Gambia's Jammeh in Nigeria
>From Paul Ejime; PANA Staff Correspondent
LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA) - Gambia's visiting military ruler, Capt. Yahya
Jammeh, held talks with his Nigerian host, Gen. Sani
Abacha, Thursday.
Officials at the Nigerian presidency said the talks covered bilateral and
regional issues. Capt. Jammeh is on a two-day state
visit.
Gambia and Nigeria belong to the 16-nation Economic Community of West
African States (ECOWAS).
Meanwhile, according to Nigerian military sources, Gambia has asked for a
renewal of a military cooperation agreement with
Nigeria.
Nigeria has helped the tiny West African state train its army. The Jammeh
administration suspended the programme when it
seized power on July 22, 1994.
Military sources said the Gambian authorities had asked for the return of
Nigerian instructors to Banjul, to boost the
professionalism and quality of their army.
Nigeria's director of defence information, Brig.-Gen. Fred Chijuka, said
the Gambian request was being studied by the
Nigerian government.
Message-Id: <31DDBA73.675B@post3.tele.dk>
Date: Sat, 6 Jul 1996 13:11:59 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960706131005.9447B-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Modu Mbowe of Seattle, Wa. has been added to the list. He will be writing
to introduce himself.
Thanks
Tony
|
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone