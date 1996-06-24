|
GAMBIA-L Digest 22
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Gambia-Liberia Soccer
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
2) NIGERIA / RELEASE
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
3) Forwarded message from Latjorr
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
4) Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)
by "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
5) Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)
by sarr@sprynet.com
6) new member
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
7) 96F25007.html
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
8) Brief Info
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
9) Senegal and The Olympics
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
10) World Cup Result: Liberia 4 Gambia 0 (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
11) Introduction
by mafy <mafy@avana.net>
12) Re: Introduction
by mafy <mafy@avana.net>
13) RE:UNFAIR PLAY
by L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
14) Re: Introduction
by TijanSenghore@kemet.com (Tijan Senghore)
15) Re: New Member Introduction
by mafy <mafy@avana.net>
16) Senegal and The Olympics
by ojah@students.wisc.edu (omar jah)
17) Re: Introduction
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
18) Forthcoming events!
by Oumar Ndongo <ondongo@benfranklin.hnet.uci.edu>
19) SELF INTRODUCTION
by sarr@sprynet.com
20) new mwmber intro
by "Mbye B. Cham" <mcham@cldc.howard.edu>
21) Re: new member - Greetings
by Binta Njie <njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu>
22) Re: new members- Greetings
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
23) Gambia repossesses privatised company (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
24) Re: JULY RE-UNION
by SillahB@aol.com
25) Re: APPOLOGY
by SillahB@aol.com
26) Re: new member
by SillahB@aol.com
27) Re: Brief Info
by SillahB@aol.com
28) Re: Introduction
by SillahB@aol.com
29) RE:UNFAIR PLAY
by SillahB@aol.com
30) Re: JULY RE-UNION
by SillahB@aol.com
31) Re: Gambia repossesses priva
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
32) Nigeria / politics
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
33) RWANDA / SURVIVOR
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
34) PREDICTIONS!!!!!
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
35) House-cleaning
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
36) The Constitution
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
37) Re: PREDICTIONS!!!!!
by SillahB@aol.com
38) Re: House-cleaning
by SillahB@aol.com
39) Re: House-cleaning
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
40) Membership questions
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
41) fwd. message
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
Date: Mon, 24 Jun 1996 09:50:14 -0500 (EST)
Subject: Gambia-Liberia Soccer
24 JUN 96 - SPORTS-WORLD-SOCCER
Liberia Crushes Gambia 4-0 In World Cup Qualifier
ACCRA, Ghana (PANA) - Liberia crushed Gambia 4-0 in their second leg
World Cup qualifying match played at the Accra sports stadium on
Sunday.
The goals were scored by Robert Clarke (24th) George Oppon Weah
(77th), Oliver Naker (86th) and Salensa Debbah (90th).
The Liberians went through to the next round on a 5-2 aggregate having
lost the first leg match in Banjul 1-2.
Sunday's second leg was shifted to Accra because of the war situation
in Monrovia since April 6.
_________________________________________________________________
AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times
Date: Mon, 24 Jun 1996 14:40:44 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: NIGERIA / RELEASE
Message-ID: <24JUN96.15853511.0033.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
DATE=6/24/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-199220
TITLE=NIGERIA / RELEASE (L)
BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK
DATELINE=ABIDJAN
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: NIGERIA'S GOVERNMENT HAS RELEASED A PROMINENT HUMAN
RIGHTS ACTIVIST. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS
FROM OUR WEST AFRICA BUREAU MANY HOPE THE RELEASE COULD SIGNAL A
CHANGE IN THE GOVERNMENT'S POLICY OF PROLONGED DETENTIONS WITHOUT
TRIAL.
TEXT: TUNJI ABAYOMI, A LAWYER FOR FORMER NIGERIAN PRESIDENT
OLUSEGUN OBASANJO, WAS RELEASED (SUNDAY) AFTER SPENDING NEARLY
ONE YEAR IN DETENTION. MR. ABAYOMI WAS ARRESTED LAST JULY FOR
PROCLAIMING HIS CLIENT INNOCENT OF CHARGES HE TOOK PART IN AN
ALLEGED COUP PLOT.
MR. ABAYOMI SAID HE WAS NOT HARMED DURING HIS DETENTION, AND
THAT HE WILL CONTINUE TO WORK FOR DEMOCRACY IN NIGERIA.
MEANWHILE, THE FRENCH NEWS AGENCY REPORTS ANOTHER NIGERIAN HUMAN
RIGHTS ACTIVIST, ABDUL ORO, HAS ALSO BEEN RELEASED. MR. ORO IS A
DIRECTOR OF A CIVIL LIBERTIES ORGANIZATION IN NIGERIA.
POLITICAL OBSERVERS SAY THE RELEASE OF MR. ABAYOMI AND OTHER
DETAINEES RAISES HOPES THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT WILL CHANGE ITS
PRACTICE OF DETAINING INDIVIDUALS FOR LONG PERIODS WITHOUT A
TRIAL. THEY SAY THEY ARE WATCHING TO SEE IF OTHER PROMINENT
DETAINEES, SUCH AS OPPOSITION LEADER MOSHOOD ABIOLA AND HUMAN
RIGHTS LAWYER GANI FAWEHINMI, WILL ALSO BE RELEASED.
THE GOVERNMENT HAS BEEN UNDER PRESSURE AT HOME AND ABROAD TO FREE
POLITICAL PRISONERS. TWO WEEKS AGO, IT PLEDGED TO REVIEW THE
CASES OF POLITICAL DETAINEES WHEN IT ACCEPTED A REPORT BY A
UNITED NATIONS HUMAN RIGHTS MONITORING GROUP THAT VISITED THE
COUNTRY IN APRIL.
A TOP-LEVEL NIGERIAN DELEGATION IS SET TO MEET WITH MEMBERS OF
THE 56-NATION COMMONWEALTH OF FORMER BRITISH COLONIES TUESDAY IN
LONDON TO EXPLAIN THE MILITARY'S PLAN TO RESTORE DEMOCRACY BY
OCTOBER, 1998.
NIGERIA WAS SUSPENDED FROM THE COMMONWEALTH LAST NOVEMBER AFTER
EXECUTING PROMINENT WRITER KEN SARO-WIWA AND EIGHT OTHER MINORITY
RIGHTS ACTIVISTS. THE EXECUTIONS WERE CARRIED OUT DESPITE
INTERNATIONAL APPEALS FOR CLEMENCY. THE COMMONWEALTH RECENTLY
RECOMMENDED A SERIES OF SANCTIONS AGAINST NIGERIA, BUT AGREED TO
SUSPEND THEIR IMPLEMENTATION TO GIVE NIGERIA A CHANCE TO DEFEND
ITS ACTIONS.
NIGERIA HAS BEEN IN POLITICAL TURMOIL SINCE THE MILITARY ANNULLED
THE RESULTS OF THE 1993 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION THAT WOULD HAVE
RESTORED CIVILIAN RULE IN THE COUNTRY.
LAST WEEK, NIGERIA'S GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCED RULES FOR THE
REGISTRATION OF POLITICAL PARTIES, CONTINUING ITS SCHEDULED
RETURN TO DEMOCRACY. AMONG THE REQUIREMENTS ARE THE REGISTRATION
OF MORE THAN ONE-MILLION MEMBERS AND THE PAYMENT OF A
SIX-THOUSAND-DOLLAR NON-REFUNDABLE REGISTRATION FEE. OPPOSITION
LEADERS EXPRESSED OUTRAGE AT THE CONDITIONS, SAYING THE
GOVERNMENT HAS GIVEN POLITICAL ORGANIZATIONS LESS THAN ONE MONTH
TO MEET THE GUIDELINES. (SIGNED)
NEB/WPM/JWH/CF
24-Jun-96 11:46 AM EDT (1546 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
Date: Mon, 24 Jun 1996 15:33:58 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Forwarded message from Latjorr
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960624153144.19011A-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Greetings:
I would like to introduce our newest member, Manlafy Jarjue (Atlanta). He
will be introducng himself soon.
Tony and Amadou, thanks for your comments, but the credit is not all mine.
Dr. Nyang forwarded the names of Dr. Mbye Cham (Tony's suggestion) and
Binta Njie. So a pat on the back to all of us.
LatJor
Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 00:49:51 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)
Message-ID: <2A3B0756625@amadeus.cmi.no>
Hello Gambia-L,
I would like to welcome all the new members, especially Heidi, who is
my colleague at Christian Michelsen institute, and Francis Njie (De Guale),
who was also my colleague at "St.s" . Watchout I am also a Triangle boy (88/89
A-levels).
I have been very silent lately, it is because of exams. And I started
work at the University immediately after I finished my exams. I
cannot get an E-mail address at work.
I would like to comment some of the staements I am reading in the
net. I do not think it is a good idea to emphasis so much on ethnic
bias in favour of Jammeh in the Fonis. And before going on further on
this issue, is it confirmed that Jammeh is going to contest, for the
Presidency. From some the postings , I got the impression that Jammeh
is contesting.
We should not take for granted that all Jolas will support Jammeh. I
think we should try and find other explanations to the developments
at home than what I will call "tribal reductionalism".
My research institute is physically seperated from the University,
but I will do my best to be in touch.
Shalom.
Famara.
Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 05:30:34 -0700
From: sarr@sprynet.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)
Message-ID: <199606251230.FAA10925@sprynet.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi Folks,
My name is Mbaye. I am a student and a co editor of "JALI BAA"- a public
opinion organ for SeneGambia. Gambia L is a very interesting group and I would
positively do my best to uphold its standards. I am looking forward to an
interesting summer.
MBAYE B. SARR
Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 12:33:48 -0400
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: new member
Message-ID: <199606251633.MAA17258@auc.edu>
Greetings:
I would like to introduce our newest member, N'deye Marie Njie (Iowa). She will
be introducing herself shortly.
Tony thanks for forwarding my earlier message. I was using a terminal down the
hall which apparently has a different address. Please add it to the list since
I may be using it sometimes: gndow@etta.auc.edu.
Thanks.
LatJor
Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 14:27:53 -0500 (EST)
Panafrican News Agency
News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |
Africa Press Review
Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights
reserved.
Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,
published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the
Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.
Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:
quoiset@sonatel.senet.net
25 JUN 96 - SPORTS-AFRICA-OLYMPICS
Africa's Gradual Rise to Olympic Prominence
DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Africa's participation in the Olympics started
with South Africa in the 1908 London games, in Britain. Egypt joined
that country as Africa's second representative in the 1928 event.
From 1908 to 1924 South Africa, represented only by its European
population, performed well. It gained a medal in the 100-metre London
competition in 1908.
Four years later in Stokholm, South Africa won the marathon and Ruud
Lewis, of the same country, claimed victory in the individual cycling
competition.
South African faired even better in 1920 in Antwerp, Belgium. It won
gold medals in the men's 4,400-metre, 4x100-metre relay, rowing and
boxing.
With much less success in the 1924 Paris Games, the South Africans
only won a medal in boxing. At the 1928 Amsterdam Games, the South
Africans fared as well as the Egyptians.
In the 110-metre hurdles South Africa's Sydney Atkinson was
magnificent as was the Egyptian weightlifter, Sayedd Nosseir, who
earned his country's first Olympic medal.
While the two countries remained Africa's only representatives until
sub-Saharan countries began to gain independence, mostly in the early
1960s, South Africa performed better than Egypt.
The vast majority of African countries began participating in the
Olympics from this period. The best years for Africa were 1968 in
Mexico, 1988 in Seoul, Korea, and 1992 in Barcelona, Spain, where
Kenyan runners creamed medals.
Africans were expected to do well before Barcelona were it not for the
near-absolute boycott of the 1980 Montreal Games and partial
participation in the games at Moscow in 1980, Los Angeles in 1984 and
Seoul in 1988.
Of the 149 medals (47 gold, 48 silver and 54 bronze) won by African
countries more than the half were gained in athletics, mostly in
track.
Ethiopia's marathon runner, Abebe Bikila, put the stamp on his
country's first Olympic appearance of the 60's in Rome, Italy.
Bikila gained sub-Sahara Africa's first Olympic medal, winning the
marathon, in Constantine, Italy. It was here, 30 years earlier, that
Italy's first dictator, Benito Mussolini, decided to invade Ethiopia.
Bikila's success was the harbinger of other outstanding African
Olympians.
Four years later, he repeated his achievement in Tokyo, Japan, where
South Africa was banned from the Olympic movement because of its
racially discriminatory policy of apartheid.
African athletes reached their pinnacle at the 1968 Mexico games.
Kenya's Kipchoge Keino won the 1,500-metre gold. Nine of 16 African
medals, three of them gold, were won by Kenyans.
Tunisia solidified Africa's lead when Mohamed Gammoudi won the
5,000-metre gold. This came after he won a Certificate of Merit in the
mid-long distance event four years earlier.
In the 1972 Munich Olympics, African athletes equalled their 16-medals
haul of Mexico. The stars, this time, were the Ugandan 400-metre
hurdler, John Akii Bua, and Keino, who took the gold in the
3,000-metre steeple chase.
However, Africa progress stopped with the boycott of the 1976 Montreal
Games. Only Cote D'Ivoire and Senegal participated. They refused to
abide by the call for the boycott made by African countries, in
protest against the participation of New Zealand which had relations
with apartheid South Africa.
Four years later in Moscow some 20 African countries, among them
Kenya, the driving force of African athletics, followed a U.S.-led
boycott in protest against the Soviet Union's war in Afghanistan.
Ethiopia, then a close ally of the Soviet Union, took part in the
games. Mirus Yfter won gold medals in the 5,000-metre and 10,000-metre
races. These games were the first in which Africa won a medal in a
collective event: Zimbabwean women's field hockey team.
In a tit-for-tat, the Soviets refused to take park in the 1984 Los
Angeles Games supported, also, by few African countries.
However, those African states which participated won 13 medals, three
of them gold. Kenya won just one gold medal, courtesy of Julius Korir
in the 3,000-metre steeple chase. That was Kenya's poorest performance
since 1968.
Morocco won two gold medals with Said Aouita in the men's 5,000-metre
in 13 minutes, 21 seconds and Nawal El Moutawakil on the women's
400-metre hurdles in 54.61 seconds, the first individual victory of an
African woman.
In the country's first Olympic winning, Gabriel Tiacoh of Cote
D'Ivoire got the 400-metre men's gold while Zambia and Algeria won
medals in boxing.
Ethiopia was the only African nation to boycott the 1988 Seoul Games.
The Kenyans bounced back from their slump with four gold medals won by
Paul Ereng in the 800-metres, Peter Rono in the 1,500-metres, John
Ngugi in the 5,000-metres and Julius Kariuki in the 3,000-metre
steeple chase. The late Rober Wangila won gold in boxing.
Africa's other gold was won by Moulay Brahim Boutayeb, 21, of Morocco.
Virtually unknown before the competition, he upset Kenya, the
10,000-metre favourites.
Like Cote D'Ivoire four years earlier, Senegal gained its first
Olympic medal when hurdler El Hadji Amadou Dia Ba won the silver,
ahead of America's Edwin Moses, in the 400-metre hurdles. Africa won
14 medals in Seoul.
In 1992, in Barcelona, where virtually all of Africa was represented,
women athletes stole the show. Hassiba Boulmerka became Algeria's
first Olympic gold medalist. She won the 1,500-metre event. Ethiopia's
Derartu Tulu was winner of 10,000-metre in an epic duel with Elena
Meyer, the most talented representative and symbol of the
post-apartheid South Africa. That country was reintegrated into the
Olympic fold after 28 years of isolation.
Kenyan athletes performed less well than usual. They carried away two
gold medals won by William Tanui in the 800-metre event and by Matthew
Birir in the 3,000-metre steeple chase. Kenya lost the 10,000-metre to
Morocco's Khalid Skah and accused the Moroccans of unfairly helping
each other.
In its maiden Olympic appearance, Namibia's Frankie Fredericks won
silver medals in the 100-metre and 200-metre races.
In soccer, Ghana became the first African team to finish among the top
three, winning the bronze.
In all, Barcelona marked Africa's best Olympic performance. The
continent hauled 25 medals: five gold, 13 silver, seven bronze.
Now, all eyes are on Atlanta.
_________________________________________________________________
AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times
Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 14:46:48 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Brief Info
Message-ID: <01I6BVD80N0S0029P8@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Welcome to all new members, particularly those in Atlanta (Sillah, Jarju,
etc.). The July Reunion offers us an excellent opportunity to recruit
even more members.
********
UNDP representatives from West Africa are meeting in The Gambia to study
implementation of mechanisms for the special UN initiative to fight
poverty in Africa.
********
The Gambia government urges the country's youth to concentrate on
farming (Jammeh's future occupation) this summer. (In other words,
forget politics.)
********
Amadou
Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 13:14:38 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Senegal and The Olympics
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960625125908.29218B-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
In the next to last posting by Amadou with the news report describing The
History of Africa, achievement and participation in The Olympic games, it
stated that Senegal gained its first Olympic medal in Seoul, 1988 with
Amadou Dia Ba winning the silver. I suspect that is an error and oversight
on the news report. I believe that Senegal won its first medal in 1960
with Abdou Sey coming in third and taking the bronze in the 100
meters.There was also the great Amadou Gakou in the 60's. He was the
African champion in the 400
meters at the time and barely missed a medal in the 400 meters in 1968,
Mexico City by finishing in fourth place. That race was swept by three
African American brothers, Lee Evans, the world record holder at that time
(43.8 seconds ) larry James and Vincent Freeman.
Oumar, verify my facts. I believe that I am correct.
Thanks
Tony
Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 13:17:38 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: World Cup Result: Liberia 4 Gambia 0 (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960625131722.28524A-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Mon, 24 Jun 1996 22:14:18 -0700
From: Alpha Koroma <akoroma@MAILBOX.SYR.EDU>
Reply-To: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues <LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU>
To: Multiple recipients of list LEONENET <LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU>
Subject: World Cup Result: Liberia 4 Gambia 0
By Jackson Kanneh
ACCRA, June 23 (Reuter) - World Footballer of the Year George Weah gave
war-ravaged Liberia's World Cup dreams a boost on Sunday, steering the
Lone Stars national team to a 4-0 victory over Gambia in Ghana's capital
Accra.
Liberia, denied the advantage of a home leg by factional fighting in
their capital Monrovia in April and May, eliminated Gambia from the
competitition after wiping out a 2-1 Gambian lead from the June 1 first
leg in Banjul.
``Thank God we have something to show to the world that is positive about
Liberia,'' Weah told Reuters after the African zone first round second
leg qualifier.
``We hope to keep the momentum going,'' added the 29-year-old AC Milan
striker, some of whose players ran the gauntlet of gunmen at home in May
to join the squad.
Weah, who has paid an estimated $50,000 to finance the team's World Cup
campaign to date, masterminded Sunday's win.
Having assembled the squad of 13 home and 10 Europe-based players, he
scored one goal himself, laid on another and was all over the pitch,
featuring prominently in midfield and defence.
Robert Clarke, who plays for French second division club Grenoble, opened
the scoring against the run of play with a header from a cross by Weah in
the 25th minute.
The two sides remained level on aggregate until well into the second half
when Weah headed home a cross from his cousin James Debbah in the 79th
minute.
Eight minutes later Oliver Makor, who plays for German second division
Saarbruecken, struck a spectacular shot from outside the penalty box.
Gambia's goalkeeper, caught off guard, dived too late and hit his head on
a goal post, requiring first aid.
Debbah, who plays for French first division Nice and scored Liberia's
only first leg goal with a penalty, rounded off Sunday's victory with a
goal just before the final whistle.
FIFA, soccer's governing body, voted Weah Player of the Year and he was
1995 African and European Player of the Year.
Jubilant team mates and supporters carried him shoulder-high from the
pitch on Sunday and later from the stadium.
``I must congratulate my boys who stood gallantly in defence of their
country,'' he said afterwards.
Freed American slaves set up Liberia in 1847 but six years of civil war
have killed more than 150,000 people. Soccer is probably the one unifying
factor in the faction-ridden country.
Calm returned to the capital Monrovia at the end of May when West African
peacekeepers were deployed throughout the city after seven weeks of
factional fighting.
But with much of the city devastated by the fighting and an orgy of
looting by rampaging gunmen, Weah and the team opted to play Sunday's
return leg in Accra.
An estimated 25,000 people watched the match, many of them Liberian
exiles and refugees who travelled from neighbouring Ivory Coast and
Togo for the match.
Liberia advance to the Africa zone's next qualifying round, which begins
in August.
FIFA has yet to make the draw but Sunday's win raised the spirits of
Liberia's refugees, some of whom have been shunned by West African
neighbours tired of the civil war.
``We have been overlooked but from today we have a standing in Ghana,''
one commented afterwards.
Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 15:31:37 -0700
From: mafy <mafy@avana.net>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Introduction
Message-ID: <31D068C9.2A45@avana.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
With much enthusiasm, I take this opportunity to introduce myself to all
the Gambians in the group. I hail from Faraba Banta with roots from
Kusamai in foni Bintang. I am currently a senior at DeVry Institute of
Technoloty in Atlanta, majoring in Computer Information Systems. I look
forward to contributing in progressive dialogue with the members. As some
of you may already be aware of the formation of a new organization
(GASTECH), Gambians in Science and Technology, I look forward for your
support and membership during our fun raiser party on the friday of the
July 4 reunion in Atlanta.
mafy wrote:
>
> With much enthusiasm, I take this opportunity to introduce myself to all
> the Gambians in the group. I hail from Faraba Banta with roots from
> Kusamai in foni Bintang. I am currently a senior at DeVry Institute of
> Technoloty in Atlanta, majoring in Computer Information Systems. I look
> forward to contributing in progressive dialogue with the members. As some
> of you may already be aware of the formation of a new organization
> (GASTECH), Gambians in Science and Technology, I look forward for your
> support and membership during our fun raiser party on the friday of the
> July 4 reunion in Atlanta.
Manlafy Jarju
Date: Tue, 25 Jun 96 19:13:29 BST
From: L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE:UNFAIR PLAY
Message-ID: <9606251813.AA09245@hpl.lut.ac.uk>
Dear List Members,
What do you make of this?
The constitution of The Republic of The Gambia
SCHEDULE 2
TRANSITIONAL AND CONSEQUENTIAL PROVISIONS
Legal Proceedings
Section 13 (1) No member of the AFPRC, any person appointed by the AFPRC, or
other appointees of the AFPRC shall be held liable either jointly or severally
for any act or omission in the performance of their official duties during
the administration of the AFPRC.
(2) After the coming into force of this constitution, it shall not be lawful
for any court or tribunal to entertain any action or take any decisions or
make any order or grant any remedy or relief in any proceedings instituted
against the Government of The Gambia or any person acting under the authority
of the Government of The Gambia, or against any person or persons acting in
concert or individually to assist or bring about the change in Government
which took place July 22nd 1994, in respect of any act or omission relating
to, or consequent upon:
(a) the overthrow of the government in power before the formation of the
AFPRC;or
(b) the suspension or abrogation of the Constitution of The Gambia 1970; or
(c) the establishment of the AFPRC; or
(d) the establishment of this Constitution.
(3) For the avoidance of doubt, it is declared that no action taken or
purported to have been taken in the exercise of the executive, legislative or
judicial power by the AFPRC or a member thereof, or by any person appointed by
the AFPRC in the name of the AFPRC shall be questioned in any proceedings
whatsoever and, accordingly, it shall not be lawful for any court or tribunal
to make any order or grant any remedy or relief in respect of any such act.
(4) The provisions of subparagraph (3) shall have effect notwithstanding that
any such action as is referred to in that subparagraph was not taken in
accordance with any procedure prescribed by law.
(5) It shall not be lawful for any court or tribunal to entertain an action
instituted in respect of an act or omission against a person acting or
omitting to act on the instructions or authority of the AFPRC, or a member
thereof, and alleged to be in contravention of any law, whether substantive or
procedural, in existence before or during the administration of the AFPRC.
END
NICE TRY LADS !!!!!!!!!!!
Please our intellectuals should analyse the implications of these provisions
objectively. Nice debating issue during the ALD conference.
Lang
Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 16:50:07 -0400
From: TijanSenghore@kemet.com (Tijan Senghore)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)
Subject: Re: Introduction
Message-ID: <1996Jun25.144817.1724.50933@smtpgw.kemet.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"
Mafy, welcome on board.
Tijan
Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 15:59:18 -0700
From: mafy <mafy@avana.net>
To: mafy <mafy@avana.net>
Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member Introduction
Message-ID: <31D06F46.6CA@avana.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
mafy wrote:
>
> mafy wrote:
> >
> > With much enthusiasm, I take this opportunity to introduce myself to all
> > the Gambians in the group. I hail from Faraba Banta with roots from
> > Kusamai in foni Bintang. I am currently a senior at DeVry Institute of
> > Technoloty in Atlanta, majoring in Computer Information Systems. I look
> > forward to contributing in progressive dialogue with the members. As some
> > of you may already be aware of the formation of a new organization
> > (GASTECH), Gambians in Science and Technology, I look forward for your
> > support and membership during our fund raiser party on the friday of the
> > July 4 reunion in Atlanta.
>
> Manlafy Jarju
Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 16:43:29 +0530
From: ojah@students.wisc.edu (omar jah)
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Senegal and The Olympics
Message-ID: <v02110100adf57a3f1de5@[144.92.96.164]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
In the next to last posting by Amadou with the news report describing The
History of Africa, achievement and participation in The Olympic games, it
stated that Senegal gained its first Olympic medal in Seoul, 1988 with
Amadou Dia Ba winning the silver. I suspect that is an error and oversight
on the news report. I believe that Senegal won its first medal in 1960
with Abdou Sey coming in third and taking the bronze in the 100
meters.There was also the great Amadou Gakou in the 60's. He was the
African champion in the 400
meters at the time and barely missed a medal in the 400 meters in 1968,
Mexico City by finishing in fourth place. That race was swept by three
African American brothers, Lee Evans, the world record holder at that time
(43.8 seconds ) larry James and Vincent Freeman.
Oumar, verify my facts. I believe that I am correct.
Thanks
Tony
Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 18:00:30 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Introduction
Message-ID: <9606252200.AA19321@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Mafy...,
Welcome aboard! I have been looking forward to hear from you.
How is Devry treating you? I have tried to look up your e-mail through
'finger' but you seem to be unlisted.
Do you have a private e-mail address?
Moe
Support Engineer
Hayes MicroComputer
Voice : (770)840-9966
Fax : (770) 743-4601
Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 15:15:47 -0700 (PDT)
From: Oumar Ndongo <ondongo@benfranklin.hnet.uci.edu>
To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu
Subject: Forthcoming events!
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.91.960625143311.4183A-100000@benfranklin.hnet.uci.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi, everybody,
Thanks,Abdou and Tony, I am back on the list. I agree with you
Tony, Amadou Dia Ba is quite recent in the history of Senegalese
medalists in the Olympic Games. Things are very blurred in my mind as to
what event was referred to in 1960. I think it was the first all-Africa
Game (Les Jeux de l'Amitie).Amadou Gakou was a medalist as you said in
400m but it's so blurred in my head.
Concerning the scholarly project I talked about in my previous
posting, I want to inform Siga that it is based in Senegal, Dakar in
particular.Since she will be in Dakar , I will be very happy to get her
associated with the project and with a few others which are under way.
An important project known as "R.E.D."(The Regional Electronic
Database ) is under serious consideration by WARC and different partners
to help develop a network bringing together West African documentation
specialists,U.S bibliographers and scholar-technicians in 1996 to begin
the process of data collection and transfer of information.
Another project: as a follow-up to the multi-disciplinary seminar
held in Dakar on "La Ville Ouest Africaine", we are developing a regional
project that would address issues surrounding the process of urbanization
in West Africa.The project will terminate in Summer 1998 with conclusions
drawn and policy recommendations made.This project will be hosted by WARC
in Dakar .The Center hopes to invite a representative from each West
African country for a one week seminar at a date to be announced.
A third project is launched by WARC in Dakar in conjunction with
Howard University and the Smithsonian.It is an international Symposium on
"West Africa and the Global Challenge".Included among the subthemes of
the Symposium will be "The African Diaspora in the Americas and the
Caribbean", "West African Research",and "Cotemporary Issues as a
Commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Fulbright Program".
For further information ,send a message to Dr Leigh Swigart
,director of WARC,Dakar<swigart@warc.warc.sn>. Jeanne Maddox Toungara,
professor of History at Howard University is also a good contact for some
of our friends who are in Washington ,D.C.,. Letters have been sent to
all West African Learning Centers to seek participation in the project.
Anybody interested,send a message to Leigh and let me know.
Bye
Oumar\Senegal
Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 19:55:53 -0700
From: sarr@sprynet.com
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: SELF INTRODUCTION
Message-ID: <199606260255.TAA09493@m4.sprynet.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
HELLO EVERYONE:
I AM DELIGHTED TO BE A PART OF SUCH AN INTERESTING GROUP AND I LOOK FORWARD TO
THE MANY DISCOURSES WE WILL BE HAVING - A NUSRAT HIGH SCHOOL GRAD - COMPUTER
INFORMATION & SYSTEMS SCIENCES (UNDERGRAD)- CURRENTLY WORK AS A FINANCIAL
APPLICATIONS ANALYST FOR THE DEFENSE DEPT. - VERY MUCH INTERESTED IN WOMEN
DEVELOPMENT ISSUES AND HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT. THANK YOU
SOFFIE B. CEESAY
SARR@SPRYNET.COM
Date: Wed, 26 Jun 1996 01:30:29 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Mbye B. Cham" <mcham@cldc.howard.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: new mwmber intro
Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960626012144.22779A-100000@spock>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi friends and colleagues,
I was on sabbatical leave in Senegal and Gambia last year,
and my colleague at Howard, Sulayman Nyang just recently informed of the
group on the net, and I'm glad to be a part of it. My name is Mbye Cham
and I work at Howard University at the moment in the same department as
Sulayman Nyang. I teach, write and do research on literature and cinema,
in particular, and I have a special interest, in general, on questions of
culture and development. Jeregeeen jef.
Date: Wed, 26 Jun 1996 01:39:52 -0400 (EDT)
From: Binta Njie <njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu>
To: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: new member - Greetings
Message-ID: <Pine.3.89.9606260159.A6861-0100000@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hello everyone.
Binta Njie
George Washington University
2130 H Street
Washington, D.C. 20052
Date: 26 Jun 1996 08:50:26 -0500
From: "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: new members- Greetings
Message-ID: <n1376343220.76509@qm.sprintcorp.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
RE>>new members- Greetings =
6/26/96
Hi Folks,
I wanna welcome all our new members. These last couple of weeks have seen =
quite a surge in the list membership. This is great and I am sure this =
will add more voices to the solid discussions that goes on the list.
Bravo to all those who are spreading the word and helping in the =
enlistment.
Yaya
Date: Wed, 26 Jun 1996 17:55:06 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambia repossesses privatised company (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960626175422.8210A-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
FYI-
Tony
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Sat, 22 Jun 1996 12:30:03 PDT
From: Reuters <C-reuters@clari.net>
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western
Subject: Gambia repossesses privatised company
BANJUL, June 22 (Reuter) - Gambia's military government has
repossessed the Gambia Oilseeds Processing and Marketing
Company, formed in 1993 from the privatisation of the core
assets of the Gambia Produce Marketing Board.
The ministry of trade, industry and employment on Saturday
said that the government had decided on the move ``in the
paramount interest of the nation''.
The Gambia Produce Marketing Board was until 1990 the
monopoly exporter of groundnuts. Business sources said that
investors from Ireland brought its core assets when it was
privatised.
``The assets have not been optimally utilised contrary to the
expectation of the government and Gambians at large,'' a ministry
statement said.
The statement made no mention of arrangements for
compensation.
A 1994 military coup strained relations between Gambia and
its former partners in the West. A timetable to return the
country to civilian rule by July has slipped behind schedule.
Presidential elections are now planned for September 11.
Date: Wed, 26 Jun 1996 23:57:18 -0400
From: SillahB@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: JULY RE-UNION
Message-ID: <960626235717_225933790@emout09.mail.aol.com>
Mabuna Bojang...
As Co-ordinator of the July Tournament, you can techniacally play for any
team since u are not affiliated with any of the six assigned teams. But it is
your job to convince the teams that you want to play and not Latjorr's. If u
can't find a team you may still be able to play on Sunday at the Veterans'
game or come down and help me co-ordinate.....
Thanks Baboucarr Sillah
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 00:09:32 -0400
From: SillahB@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: APPOLOGY
Message-ID: <960627000930_225943212@emout18.mail.aol.com>
Mambuna,
I do not think your articls are boring at all....keep up the good work!
Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 00:22:00 -0400
From: SillahB@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: new member
Message-ID: <960627002159_225950453@emout14.mail.aol.com>
Welcome Ndeye Marie and Mbye Sarr!!! Mbye I read some of your articles in the
Jali-Ba and found them very amusing. I would like to meet you brother! If u
coming to Hotlanta in July Please feel free to drop a line @ 404-766-4733 so
we can chat, this same priviledge applies to every member...yes you too
sister Ndeye Marie.
Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 00:24:56 -0400
From: SillahB@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Brief Info
Message-ID: <960627002453_225952028@emout08.mail.aol.com>
Amadou thanks a lot...I believe this is a very healthy way to stay in touch,
and yes we are going to recruit more members as the fun goes on....
Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 00:31:50 -0400
From: SillahB@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Introduction
Message-ID: <960627003150_225956459@emout09.mail.aol.com>
Mafy,
Great job! I like the inro......your former rommee(Baboucarr)
Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 00:33:41 -0400
From: SillahB@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE:UNFAIR PLAY
Message-ID: <960627003341_225958429@emout18.mail.aol.com>
Lang this mess is taylor-made for Jemus...it is a joke, unbelievabe and not
worth a penny...BS
Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 01:21:36 -0400
From: SillahB@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: JULY RE-UNION
Message-ID: <960627012135_225984686@emout09.mail.aol.com>
Here are the schedules for 3rd Dodou Mbye Memorial Soccer Tournament from
July 6-7:
2pm Atlanta vs Senegal
3pm Washington vs Carolina
4pm Dallas vs Senegal
5pm Washington vs Miami
6pm Atlanta vs Senegal
7pm Miami vs Carolina
All preliminary round games to be played at Therrell HS and the finals on
Sunday with the veterans game @ 330pm will be played at Sequia Jr HS. On
Sunday nite at the Awards party following tropies will be presented: D.M.
Championship Trophy, MVP, MIT(Most Improved Team), Leading goal scorer, Most
disciplined player, Best goalkeeper and the ROUNDERS TROPHY in Atlanta Ladies
versus REST>>>>>>>Any Questions call 404-766-4733H or page
770-802-7465....Thanks Baboucarr Sillah(Tournament Co-ordinator)
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 15:27:13 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Nigeria / politics
Message-ID: <27JUN96.16690207.0191.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
DATE=6/27/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-199388
TITLE=NIGERIA / POLITICS (L-ONLY)
BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK
DATELINE=ABIDJAN
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: TWENTY-THREE POLITICAL GROUPS IN NIGERIA HAVE MET THE
FIRST DEADLINE IN WHAT SOME CRITICS HAVE CALLED A COMPLICATED AND
EXPENSIVE REGISTRATION PROCESS. OUR WEST AFRICA CORRESPONDENT
PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS THE GROUPS ARE REGISTERING AS POLITICAL
PARTIES IN PREPARATION FOR NIGERIA'S MULTI-PARTY ELECTIONS
SCHEDULED FOR 1998.
TEXT: POLITICAL GROUPS IN NIGERIA HAD UNTIL WEDNESDAY TO PAY A
NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE OF SIX-THOUSAND DOLLARS. IT IS
ONLY THE FIRST OF MANY REQUIREMENTS THE GROUPS MUST MEET TO
QUALIFY AS A LEGITIMATE POLITICAL PARTY.
TO BE FORMALLY REGISTERED, EACH GROUP MUST HAVE A MEMBERSHIP OF
AT LEAST 40-THOUSAND PEOPLE IN EACH OF NIGERIA'S 30 STATES, PLUS
15-THOUSAND PEOPLE IN THE FEDERAL CAPITAL REGION OF ABUJA. EACH
GROUP ALSO MUST HAVE MEMBERS IN AT LEAST TWO-THIRDS OF LOCAL
GOVERNMENTS IN EACH OF THE 30 STATES, AS WELL AS ITS NATIONAL
HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA.
AMONG THE GROUPS MEETING THE WEDNESDAY DEADLINE ARE THE
"PROGRESSIVE PEOPLES PARTY," WHICH INCLUDES MEMBERS OF SOME
LEADING OPPOSITION GROUPS; AND THE "COMMITTEE FOR NATIONAL
CONSENSUS," WHOSE MEMBERS ARE TOP ESTABLISHMENT POLITICIANS.
CRITICS OF THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT SAY THE REGISTRATION PROCESS
WAS PURPOSEFULLY SET UP TO BE NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE TO COMPLETE.
THEY SAY THE GOVERNMENT GAVE POLITICAL GROUPS ABOUT ONE WEEK TO
COME UP WITH THE SIX-THOUSAND-DOLLAR REGISTRATION FEE AND ONLY
ONE MONTH TO REGISTER MORE THAN ONE-MILLION MEMBERS.
GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS SAY THE RESPONSE TO THE SHORT DEADLINE HAS
BEEN POSITIVE. BUT THEY CAUTIONED THE 23 POLITICAL GROUPS WHO
HAVE PASSED THE FIRST HURDLE NOT TO CONDUCT THEMSELVES AS IF
THEY WERE ALREADY REGISTERED.
NIGERIA HAS BEEN IN POLITICAL TURMOIL SINCE 1993, WHEN THE
MILITARY ANNULLED THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION THAT WOULD HAVE
RESTORED CIVILIAN RULE IN THE COUNTRY.
LAST OCTOBER, MILITARY RULER GENERAL SANI ABACHA ANNOUNCED A
THREE-YEAR TIMETABLE FOR HANDING OVER POWER TO A CIVILIAN
GOVERNMENT. WESTERN NATIONS, INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES AND
BRITAIN, HAVE BEEN PRESSURING THE MILITARY TO SPEED THE PROCESS,
SAYING A THREE-YEAR TRANSITION PERIOD IS TOO LONG.
BUT THE MILITARY SAYS HIGH TURNOUTS FOR NIGERIA'S MUNICIPAL
ELECTIONS IN MARCH AND THIS WEEK'S REGISTRATION PROCESS INDICATE
POPULAR SUPPORT FOR THE TRANSITION PROGRAM. SIMILAR POLLS WITH
THE NEW POLITICAL PARTIES ARE TO TAKE PLACE BY THE END OF 1996,
FOLLOWED BY STATE ELECTIONS IN 1997. (SIGNED)
NEB/WPM/JWH/MMK
27-Jun-96 9:14 AM EDT (1314 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 16:29:58 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RWANDA / SURVIVOR
Message-ID: <27JUN96.17819666.0026.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
DATE=6/27/96
TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORT
NUMBER=5-33666
TITLE= RWANDA / TUTSI SURVIVOR
BYLINE=WILLIAM EAGLE
DATELINE=KIGALI
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
///// ED'S: BKG IS UNVOICED. ACTS AVAILABLE FROM SOD. /////
INTRO: FOR SURVIVORS OF RWANDA'S GENOCIDE THE FUTURE IS
UN-CERTAIN, AND MEMORIES OF THE PAST HAUNT THEIR DAILY LIVES.
MORE THAN 500-THOUSAND MODERATE HUTU AND MINORITY TUTSI WERE
SLAUGHTERED IN 1994, AS HUTU EXTREMISTS TRIED TO HOLD ON TO POWER
IN THE CENTRAL AFRICA NATION. V-O-A'S WILLIAM EAGLE IS IN KIGALI
AND HAS THIS STORY OF ONE ONE SURVIVOR, WHO WAS ON HOLIDAY
VISITING HIS FAMILY IN A SMALL VILLAGE WHEN THE GENOCIDE BEGAN.
TEXT: THE RADIO RWANDA ANNOUNCEMENT ON APRIL SIXTH STUNNED
JEAN-CLAUDE MUGENZI (MOI-YEN-ZEE) AND HIS FAMILY. THE PLANE
CARRYING HUTU PRESIDENT JUVENAL HABYARIMANA HAD JUST BEEN SHOT
DOWN. THE RADIO BLAMED TUTSI REBELS BASED IN NEIGHBORING UGANDA
-- THE RWANDA PATRIOTIC FRONT. THE RADIO URGED ALL HUTU TO
FIGHT. JEAN-CLAUDE REMEMBERS IT VIVIDLY.
/// MUGENZI ACT ///
FIRST, THEY SAID, THERE IS A PLANE CRASH. IT HAS BEEN
SHOT DOWN BY THE R-P-F AND THE BELGIANS. THE R-P-F IS
TUTSI. THE TUTSIS KILLED OUR PRESIDENT. SO, WE SHOULD
KILL THEM TOO. WHEN WE HEARD THAT WE KNEW THAT WAS OUR
END.
/// END ACT ///
JEAN-CLAUDE KNEW HE COULD NOT RETURN TO HIS GOVERNMENT JOB IN
KIGALI. THE CAPITAL WAS THE MAIN BASE OF THE HUTU EXTREMIST
INTERAHAMWE MILITIA.
/// OPT /// HIS PARENTS HAD TOLD HIM OF THE ANTI-TUTSI
MASSACRES SHORTLY AFTER THE FALL OF THE TUTSI MONARCHY MORE THAN
35-YEARS AGO. IF HISTORY WERE TO REPEAT ITSELF, KIGALI WOULD BE
THE LIKELY PLACE. /// END OPT ///
JEAN-CLAUDE DECIDED TO STAY WITH HIS PARENTS AND FOUR SIBLINGS AT
THE FAMILY HOME IN THE GITARAMA PREFECTURE WEST OF THE CAPITAL.
THEY WERE ONE OF ABOUT 15 TUTSI FAMILIES IN A HILLSIDE COMMUNE OF
NEARLY 200 HUTU. ANY SENSE OF SAFETY AWAY FROM THE CAPITAL WAS
SHORT-LIVED. ANTI-TUTSI MASSACRES SPREAD TO JEAN-CLAUDE'S HOME
COMMUNE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF THE PRESIDENT'S ASSASSINATION.
THE FAMILY DECIDED TO FLEE SOUTH FOR THE BISHOP'S HOUSE AT
KABGAYI. THEY HAD ALREADY MADE IT THROUGH TWO NEIGHBORING
COMMUNES WHEN HUTU MILITIAS INTERRUPTED THEIR PLANS, AS
JEAN-CLAUDE RECALLS.
/// MUGENZI ACT ///
THE HUTU SAID, WE ARE GOING TO EAT AGAIN. IT WAS A KIND
OF EXPRESSION SAYING, WE ARE LUCKY AGAIN, WE HAVE CAUGHT
SOMETHING AGAIN. IT WAS SOMETHING LIKE A HUNT. WHEN
YOU ARE HUNTING AND YOU CATCH SOMETHING YOU ARE VERY
GLAD. THEY IMMEDIATELY [RECOGNIZED] MY FATHER. THEY
WOULD SAY, THIS IS MUGENZI THE POET, THE LAWYER, WE KNOW
YOU. THESE INTELLECTUALS ARE THE ONES WHO WILL FINISH
US.
/// END ACT ///
THE FAMILY WAS BEATEN, ROBBED, AND FINALLY ESCORTED BACK TO THEIR
VILLAGE.
FOR MANY TUTSI -- THE HUTU COULD BE BOTH EXECUTIONERS AND
SAVIORS. SUCH WAS THE CASE WITH THE MUGENZI FAMILY. THE HUTU
GROUP LEADER THAT TOOK CHARGE OF THEM ALSO KNEW JEAN-CLAUDE'S
FATHER.
/// MUGENZI ACT ///
(MY FATHER) USED TO BE FRIENDLY WITH THE PEOPLE AND
INVITE THEM WHENEVER THERE WAS A PARTY. HE GAVE SOME
LAND WHEN THEY COULD NOT FIND IT ANYWHERE ELSE. SMALL
THINGS LIKE THAT. BUT THAT PAID OFF LATER ON. I CAN
TELL YOU WE WERE SAVED BECAUSE MY FATHER WAS SO GOOD.
EVERY TUTSI KNEW A HUTU WHO COULD HIDE HIM OR HELP HIM.
BUT NOTHING HAPPENED. MOST OF THEM WERE KILLED BY THEIR
VERY FRIENDS.
/// END ACT ///
THE HUTU GROUP LEADER ASSURED HIS FOLLOWERS HE WAS PLANNING THE
RIGHT TIME TO KILL THE FAMILY. INSTEAD, HE HID THEM IN HIS HOUSE
FOR TWO WEEKS. BUT UNDER INCREASING PRESSURE FROM OTHER HUTU,
HE GAVE THE FAMILY A CHOICE -- LEAVE, OR DIE. FOR THE NEXT FEW
WEEKS, THE FAMILY HID AMONG PLOTS OF SORGHUM AND BANANA TREES.
SOMETIMES, PEOPLE WOULD BRING THEM FOOD AND MILK.
INTERAHAMWE MILITIAS AND THE HUTU-CONTROLLED RWANDAN ARMY CAUGHT
UP WITH THE MUGENZI FAMILY WITHIN SIX-WEEKS. IT WAS NEARLY
THREE-MONTHS AFTER THE THE START OF THE APRIL GENOCIDE -- AND
TUTSI-LED REBELS OF THE RWANDA PATRIOTIC FRONT WERE ABOUT TO TAKE
THE CAPITAL.
JEAN CLAUDE RECALLS HOW HIS HUTU CAPTORS KILLED HIS FATHER AND
BROTHERS AND HOW HE AND OTHER FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SAVED BY THE
ARRIVAL OF REBEL SOLDIERS.
/// MUGENZI ACT ///
(THE HUTU MILITIAS) THEY STARTED BY KILLING THE OTHERS
[MY FATHER AND BROTHERS] WITH KNIVES. WHEN IT WAS MY
TURN, THE R-P-F SOLDIERS [ARRIVED], THEY OPENED FIRE.
THEN THE [HUTU] ONES WHO HAD GUNS THEIR LEADER TOLD
THEM, YOU OPEN FIRE ON THEM, TOO. HE MEANT ON US. SO
THEY OPENED FIRE. THEY TOLD ME TO LIE ON MY CHEST.
THEY WERE BEHIND ME. THEY SHOT ME IN THE ARM.
/// END ACT ///
JEAN-CLAUDE LAY STILL AS HIS HUTU ATTACKERS AND THE R-P-F
EXCHANGED FIRE. HE GOT UP WHEN HE HEARD TUTSI FIGHTERS ARRIVING.
AMONG THE DEAD LYING AROUND HIM WERE HIS FATHER AND BROTHERS.
HIS MOTHER AND TWO SISTERS SURVIVED.
/// MUGENZI ACT ///
AT THE END OF THE WAR THE SIGHT OF A HUTU WAS SICKENING
ME. I STILL HAD A BULLET WOUND. I WAS VERY ANGRY
BECAUSE OF THE PEOPLE I HAD LOST. I USED TO WISH EVERY
HUTU WAS KILLED, BUT NOW I REALIZE HOW THINGS MUST BE.
I TELL MYSELF EVEN IF I HAD THE POWER TO KILL THEM I
SHOULD NOT BECAUSE THERE WOULD BE NO DIFFERENCE BETWEEN
ME AND THEM.
/// END ACT ///
JEAN-CLAUDE SAYS IT IS FEAR AND MISTRUST THAT UNITE HUTU AND
TUTSI TODAY.
/// BEGIN OPT /// HE SAYS HE WILL NOT EVEN PUBLICIZE HIS ADDRESS
FOR FEAR HUTU NEIGHBORS FROM HIS HOME COMMUNE COULD COME TO
SILENCE HIM AS A WITNESS TO THE KILLINGS. /// END OPT ///
HE SAYS ALL THE KILLERS MUST BE JUDGED BEFORE NATIONAL
RECONCILIATION CAN TAKE PLACE. BUT HE SAYS NO PUNISHMENT CAN
EQUAL THE PAIN HE LIVES WITH EVERY DAY. (SIGNED)
NEB/WE/SP/RAE
27-Jun-96 12:33 PM EDT (1633 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 17:04:19 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: PREDICTIONS!!!!!
Message-ID: <9606272104.AA41224@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Here are the predictions of the July 4th Soccer Tournament.
By the way, why is Atlanta playing Senegal twice?
Atlanta vs Senegal 0:2
Washington vs Carolina 1:0
Dallas vs Senegal 1:1 (4-5) penalties
Washinghton vs Miami 3-2
Atlanta vs Senegal 1:1 (5-4) penalties
Miami vs Carolina 1:0
Finals:
Washington vs Miami 2-1
Washington will prevail once more. Atlanta could make the finals if they
play BALL. Senegal is another favorite that could be a possibe winner.
For all those Soccer Fans, send in your comments to make this more exciting!
Moe S.
******************************************************************************
** mjallow@sct.edu ** mjallow@gnn.com ** ** mjallow@gnn.com **
******************************************************************************
Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 17:12:30 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: House-cleaning
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.94L.960627164859.10854A-100000@merhaba.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Folks,
Omar Gaye, based in Norway , is no longer with the list as his
server is refusing to accept his mail presumably because he no longer has
an account with them. It would be nice if those who know him were to tell
him that he can write to anyone on the list to have his address relisted.
Secondly, a member of the list inadvertently had the list address
as his return address. If you know a person by the name of "Hollis", I
have some mail for you (the mail was rejected by the server).
I would also strongly advise member to have either my address or
Tony's written somewhere in case they are delisted for some reason. As
one of us learnt last week, once you are delisted, you CANNOT send mail
to the list. Your only recourse would be to send mail to someone on the
list and ask that you be relisted. There are backups to avoid this but of
course the backups do occasionally fail.
Lastly, I wrote to Tombong Saidy last week opposing his work and
the "government" he represents. He wrote me back a very interesting
defense. I would like to share this reply with you but I cannot do so
without his consent as he had no reason to expect that his reply would be
in the public domain. I would also like to invite him to the list if
there are no objections. As some of you remember, the idea of inviting
Saidy and "government" officials had been vetoed in past by some members
who were uneasy with having "officials" privy to their opinions. I was
one of those but I have had a change of opinion since then.
I await your response,
-Abdou.
Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 17:15:32 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: The Constitution
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960627171139.27143A-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I received a copy of the Constitution from Latjorr today and I want to
thank him for making it available. I will send it to my sister Sarian, who
will then try and scan it to Gambia-l making it available to everybody on
the list. It is about 110 pages.
Thanks
Tony
Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 23:58:13 -0400
From: SillahB@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: PREDICTIONS!!!!!
Message-ID: <960627235812_342044325@emout17.mail.aol.com>
Mo,
Sorry that could me my typing error...Atlanta will not play Senegal twice,
instead Dallas is the other triad team on that group, and D.C, Carolina and
Miami are on the other group. Sorry again can't send predictions as
Co-ordinator...got to be impartial>>>Thanks ..Sillah
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 28 Jun 1996 00:09:33 -0400
From: SillahB@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: House-cleaning
Message-ID: <960628000933_342055007@emout12.mail.aol.com>
I do not think we should shut the door on anybody's face. Tombong as well as
any other government official should be let in, as this will give them a
better avenue to defend their actions according to the codes and ethics of
Gambia-L. If they reject this then they can be kicked
out''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''but knowing Tombong I'm sure he
will be professional about it>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Baboucarr Sillah
------------------------------
From: "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: House-cleaning
Message-ID: <n1376171415.12665@qm.sprintcorp.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
RE>>House-cleaning =
6/28/96
Fellas,
Although I was not privy to the earlier vote on admitting government =
officials to the list, it is nonetheless, an important question for Abdou =
to raise again. Clearly, we ought to balance the freedom of access to the =
list with security concerns of list members. While the ideal world would =
be to allow unlimited access and free flow of information, we are all =
aware of the reality of the notoriety of state governments particularly =
those under a military reign. And the one in Gambia is no exception. So I =
suggest we do it on a case by case basis depending on what type of a =
government official we are talking about. For example, most of us would =
have no qualms over, say a Financial analyst at the Ministry of Finance, =
joining the list, but we would all be raising eye brows if someone from =
the NIA or the State House were to be on the list.
Yaya
Date: Fri, 28 Jun 1996 09:54:16 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Membership questions
Message-ID: <01I6FS1K11F6002N2N@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Gambia-l:
I raised the question of admitting Tombong and, perhaps, other government
officials/representatives to the list. I still see no problem with it and
I am glad that Abdou has had a change of mind on the issue. The point that
we should assess the subscription requests on a case-by-case basis is also
very important. You should be aware that government agents don't necessarily
have to subscribe to know what we are saying on this list if they are
determined to get the information. Afterall, we may be able to enlighten
even the most ardent supporters of militarism on a few things.
On other matters: a Brian Hubbard has been added to the list. His username
is "Babanding." We expect a formal introduction from him.
Salaam!
Amadou
Date: Fri, 28 Jun 1996 15:52:02 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: fwd. message
Message-ID: <28JUN96.17136927.0044.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
DATE=6/28/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-199452
TITLE=RWANDA / HUTU BOUNTY (L ONLY)
BYLINE=CHRIS TOMLINSON
DATELINE=KIGALI
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: A NEW RWANDAN HUTU EXTREMIST GROUP CLAIMS TO BE OPERATING
INSIDE RWANDA IN AN ATTEMPT TO OVERTHROW THE PRESENT TUTSI-LED
GOVERNMENT. CHRIS TOMLINSON IN KIGALI REPORTS THE GROUP IS
OFFERING A REWARD TO THOSE WHO KILL AMERICANS.
TEXT: U-N AND U-S OFFICIALS ARE WARNING AMERICANS LIVING AND
WORKING IN RWANDA TO TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS AFTER A HUTU REBEL
GROUP ANNOUNCED A BOUNTY FOR AMERICAN CITIZENS.
THE GROUP, THE PEOPLE IN ARMS FOR THE LIBERATION OF RWANDA -- OR
PALIR -- OFFERED 15-HUNDRED DOLLARS TO ANYONE WHO KILLS THE U-S
AMBASSADOR TO RWANDA OR ONE-THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR THE MURDER OF
AMERICANS LIVING HERE.
THE PALIR STATEMENT, WHICH WAS ISSUED IN NAIROBI ON THURSDAY,
SAID THE GROUP WOULD START ITS WAR AGAINST THE RWANDAN PATRIOTIC
FRONT GOVERNMENT BY URGING HUTUS TO ATTACK AMERICANS, IN
RETALIATION FOR THE U-S GOVERNMENTS SUPPORT OF THE
TUTSI-CONTROLLED GOVERNMENT
THE U-S EMBASSY IN KIGALI ISSUED A STATEMENT CALLING ON AMERICANS
TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS, BUT SAID THEY SHOULD CARRY ON WITH THEIR
NORMAL ACTIVITIES. THE STATEMENT SAID THE EMBASSY IS TAKING THIS
THREAT, LIKE ALL OTHERS, SERIOUSLY.
U-N AGENCIES ARE REVIEWING THE DEPLOYMENT OF AMERICANS INTO THE
WESTERN PORTION OF RWANDA WHERE REBEL ACTIVITY HAS INTENSIFIED IN
RECENT WEEKS. AMERICAN WORKERS MAY BE ASKED TO REMAIN INSIDE THE
CAPITAL WHICH HAS BEEN SO FAR UNTOUCHED BY REBEL RAIDS.
INSURGENTS HAVE CONDUCTED CROSS-BORDER ASSAULTS INTO RWANDA SINCE
THE FORMER GOVERNMENT WAS DRIVEN INTO EXILE IN MID-1994. FORMER
GOVERNMENT SECURITY FORCES AND CIVILIAN MILITIAS KILLED MORE THAN
500-THOUSAND PEOPLE IN 1994 IN A STATE-SPONSORED GENOCIDE AGAINST
ETHNIC TUTSIS AND POLITICALLY MODERATE HUTUS.
TUTSI-LED REBELS STOPPED THE KILLING AND THE FORMER GOVERNMENT
FLED TO ZAIRE WITH ABOUT 20 PERCENT OF RWANDA'S POPULATION. THE
INTERNATIONALLY FUNDED REFUGEE CAMPS HAVE BECOME HOTBEDS OF
EXTREMIST ACTIVITY AND BASES FOR THE REBELS.
PALIR MADE ITS FIRST APPEARANCE JUNE FIRST WITH A STATEMENT FAXED
TO NEWS AGENCIES IN NAIROBI. AND INSURGENTS HAVE SINCE LEFT
PALIR LEAFLETS ON THE BODIES OF THEIR VICTIMS. THE GROUP ALSO
CLAIMS TO HAVE A BASE PERMANENTLY LOCATED INSIDE RWANDA. BUT A
RWANDAN MILITARY SPOKESMAN HAS DENIED THIS CLAIM, SAYING ZAIRE
CONTINUES TO BE THE PRIMARY SOURCE OF REBEL ACTIVITY.
U-S OFFICIALS HAVE PROPOSED CUTTING OFF AID TO THE CAMPS BECAUSE
THEY DESTABILIZE THE REGION AND THE U-N REFUGEE AGENCY WANTS TO
MOVE THE CAMPS AWAY FROM THE BORDER. BUT OBSERVERS SAY RECENT
ATTACKS ON AID WORKERS AND ZAIRIAN SECURITY FORCES IN THE CAMPS
CALLS INTO QUESTION WHETHER THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY CAN ANY
LONGER CONTROL THEM. (SIGNED)
NEB/CT/JWH/CF
28-Jun-96 10:36 AM EDT (1436 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
