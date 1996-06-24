Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9606F - Digest 22 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10212 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 17:43:17



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Gambia-Liberia Soccer

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

2) NIGERIA / RELEASE

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

3) Forwarded message from Latjorr

by "A. Loum" <

4) Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

5) Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)

by

6) new member

by Gabriel Ndow <

7) 96F25007.html

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

8) Brief Info

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

9) Senegal and The Olympics

by "A. Loum" <

10) World Cup Result: Liberia 4 Gambia 0 (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

11) Introduction

by mafy <

12) Re: Introduction

by mafy <

13) RE:UNFAIR PLAY

by L Konteh <

14) Re: Introduction

by

15) Re: New Member Introduction

by mafy <

16) Senegal and The Olympics

by

17) Re: Introduction

by

18) Forthcoming events!

by Oumar Ndongo <

19) SELF INTRODUCTION

by

20) new mwmber intro

by "Mbye B. Cham" <

21) Re: new member - Greetings

by Binta Njie <

22) Re: new members- Greetings

by "YaYa Jallow" <

23) Gambia repossesses privatised company (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

24) Re: JULY RE-UNION

by

25) Re: APPOLOGY

by

26) Re: new member

by

27) Re: Brief Info

by

28) Re: Introduction

by

29) RE:UNFAIR PLAY

by

30) Re: JULY RE-UNION

by

31) Re: Gambia repossesses priva

by "YaYa Jallow" <

32) Nigeria / politics

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

33) RWANDA / SURVIVOR

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

34) PREDICTIONS!!!!!

by

35) House-cleaning

by ABDOU <

36) The Constitution

by "A. Loum" <

37) Re: PREDICTIONS!!!!!

by

38) Re: House-cleaning

by

39) Re: House-cleaning

by "YaYa Jallow" <

40) Membership questions

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

41) fwd. message

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Mon, 24 Jun 1996 09:50:14 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Gambia-Liberia Soccer

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822



Return-path: <

Received: from PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US by PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US

(PMDF V5.0-4 #11457) id <



Date: Mon, 24 Jun 1996 09:47:48 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

Subject: 96F24007.html

To:

Message-id: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-type: text/html





Panafrican News Agency

News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |

Africa Press Review



Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights

reserved.

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the

Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

quoiset@sonatel.senet.net



24 JUN 96 - SPORTS-WORLD-SOCCER



Liberia Crushes Gambia 4-0 In World Cup Qualifier







ACCRA, Ghana (PANA) - Liberia crushed Gambia 4-0 in their second leg

World Cup qualifying match played at the Accra sports stadium on

Sunday.



The goals were scored by Robert Clarke (24th) George Oppon Weah

(77th), Oliver Naker (86th) and Salensa Debbah (90th).



The Liberians went through to the next round on a 5-2 aggregate having

lost the first leg match in Banjul 1-2.



Sunday's second leg was shifted to Accra because of the war situation

in Monrovia since April 6.

_________________________________________________________________







AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 24 Jun 1996 14:40:44 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: NIGERIA / RELEASE

Message-ID: <



DATE=6/24/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-199220

TITLE=NIGERIA / RELEASE (L)

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=ABIDJAN

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: NIGERIA'S GOVERNMENT HAS RELEASED A PROMINENT HUMAN

RIGHTS ACTIVIST. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS

FROM OUR WEST AFRICA BUREAU MANY HOPE THE RELEASE COULD SIGNAL A

CHANGE IN THE GOVERNMENT'S POLICY OF PROLONGED DETENTIONS WITHOUT

TRIAL.



TEXT: TUNJI ABAYOMI, A LAWYER FOR FORMER NIGERIAN PRESIDENT

OLUSEGUN OBASANJO, WAS RELEASED (SUNDAY) AFTER SPENDING NEARLY

ONE YEAR IN DETENTION. MR. ABAYOMI WAS ARRESTED LAST JULY FOR

PROCLAIMING HIS CLIENT INNOCENT OF CHARGES HE TOOK PART IN AN

ALLEGED COUP PLOT.



MR. ABAYOMI SAID HE WAS NOT HARMED DURING HIS DETENTION, AND

THAT HE WILL CONTINUE TO WORK FOR DEMOCRACY IN NIGERIA.



MEANWHILE, THE FRENCH NEWS AGENCY REPORTS ANOTHER NIGERIAN HUMAN

RIGHTS ACTIVIST, ABDUL ORO, HAS ALSO BEEN RELEASED. MR. ORO IS A

DIRECTOR OF A CIVIL LIBERTIES ORGANIZATION IN NIGERIA.



POLITICAL OBSERVERS SAY THE RELEASE OF MR. ABAYOMI AND OTHER

DETAINEES RAISES HOPES THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT WILL CHANGE ITS

PRACTICE OF DETAINING INDIVIDUALS FOR LONG PERIODS WITHOUT A

TRIAL. THEY SAY THEY ARE WATCHING TO SEE IF OTHER PROMINENT

DETAINEES, SUCH AS OPPOSITION LEADER MOSHOOD ABIOLA AND HUMAN

RIGHTS LAWYER GANI FAWEHINMI, WILL ALSO BE RELEASED.



THE GOVERNMENT HAS BEEN UNDER PRESSURE AT HOME AND ABROAD TO FREE

POLITICAL PRISONERS. TWO WEEKS AGO, IT PLEDGED TO REVIEW THE

CASES OF POLITICAL DETAINEES WHEN IT ACCEPTED A REPORT BY A

UNITED NATIONS HUMAN RIGHTS MONITORING GROUP THAT VISITED THE

COUNTRY IN APRIL.



A TOP-LEVEL NIGERIAN DELEGATION IS SET TO MEET WITH MEMBERS OF

THE 56-NATION COMMONWEALTH OF FORMER BRITISH COLONIES TUESDAY IN

LONDON TO EXPLAIN THE MILITARY'S PLAN TO RESTORE DEMOCRACY BY

OCTOBER, 1998.



NIGERIA WAS SUSPENDED FROM THE COMMONWEALTH LAST NOVEMBER AFTER

EXECUTING PROMINENT WRITER KEN SARO-WIWA AND EIGHT OTHER MINORITY

RIGHTS ACTIVISTS. THE EXECUTIONS WERE CARRIED OUT DESPITE

INTERNATIONAL APPEALS FOR CLEMENCY. THE COMMONWEALTH RECENTLY

RECOMMENDED A SERIES OF SANCTIONS AGAINST NIGERIA, BUT AGREED TO

SUSPEND THEIR IMPLEMENTATION TO GIVE NIGERIA A CHANCE TO DEFEND

ITS ACTIONS.



NIGERIA HAS BEEN IN POLITICAL TURMOIL SINCE THE MILITARY ANNULLED

THE RESULTS OF THE 1993 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION THAT WOULD HAVE

RESTORED CIVILIAN RULE IN THE COUNTRY.



LAST WEEK, NIGERIA'S GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCED RULES FOR THE

REGISTRATION OF POLITICAL PARTIES, CONTINUING ITS SCHEDULED

RETURN TO DEMOCRACY. AMONG THE REQUIREMENTS ARE THE REGISTRATION

OF MORE THAN ONE-MILLION MEMBERS AND THE PAYMENT OF A

SIX-THOUSAND-DOLLAR NON-REFUNDABLE REGISTRATION FEE. OPPOSITION

LEADERS EXPRESSED OUTRAGE AT THE CONDITIONS, SAYING THE

GOVERNMENT HAS GIVEN POLITICAL ORGANIZATIONS LESS THAN ONE MONTH

TO MEET THE GUIDELINES. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/JWH/CF



24-Jun-96 11:46 AM EDT (1546 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 24 Jun 1996 15:33:58 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Forwarded message from Latjorr

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII













Greetings:



I would like to introduce our newest member, Manlafy Jarjue (Atlanta). He

will be introducng himself soon.



Tony and Amadou, thanks for your comments, but the credit is not all mine.

Dr. Nyang forwarded the names of Dr. Mbye Cham (Tony's suggestion) and

Binta Njie. So a pat on the back to all of us.



LatJor







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 00:49:51 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Hello Gambia-L,



I would like to welcome all the new members, especially Heidi, who is

my colleague at Christian Michelsen institute, and Francis Njie (De Guale),

who was also my colleague at "St.s" . Watchout I am also a Triangle boy (88/89

A-levels).



I have been very silent lately, it is because of exams. And I started

work at the University immediately after I finished my exams. I

cannot get an E-mail address at work.



I would like to comment some of the staements I am reading in the

net. I do not think it is a good idea to emphasis so much on ethnic

bias in favour of Jammeh in the Fonis. And before going on further on

this issue, is it confirmed that Jammeh is going to contest, for the

Presidency. From some the postings , I got the impression that Jammeh

is contesting.

We should not take for granted that all Jolas will support Jammeh. I

think we should try and find other explanations to the developments

at home than what I will call "tribal reductionalism".



My research institute is physically seperated from the University,

but I will do my best to be in touch.



Shalom.



Famara.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 05:30:34 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi Folks,

My name is Mbaye. I am a student and a co editor of "JALI BAA"- a public

opinion organ for SeneGambia. Gambia L is a very interesting group and I would

positively do my best to uphold its standards. I am looking forward to an

interesting summer.



MBAYE B. SARR



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 12:33:48 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <



Greetings:



I would like to introduce our newest member, N'deye Marie Njie (Iowa). She will

be introducing herself shortly.

Tony thanks for forwarding my earlier message. I was using a terminal down the

hall which apparently has a different address. Please add it to the list since

I may be using it sometimes:



Thanks.

LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 14:27:53 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: 96F25007.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Panafrican News Agency

News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |

Africa Press Review



Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights

reserved.

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the

Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

quoiset@sonatel.senet.net



25 JUN 96 - SPORTS-AFRICA-OLYMPICS



Africa's Gradual Rise to Olympic Prominence







DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Africa's participation in the Olympics started

with South Africa in the 1908 London games, in Britain. Egypt joined

that country as Africa's second representative in the 1928 event.



From 1908 to 1924 South Africa, represented only by its European

population, performed well. It gained a medal in the 100-metre London

competition in 1908.



Four years later in Stokholm, South Africa won the marathon and Ruud

Lewis, of the same country, claimed victory in the individual cycling

competition.



South African faired even better in 1920 in Antwerp, Belgium. It won

gold medals in the men's 4,400-metre, 4x100-metre relay, rowing and

boxing.



With much less success in the 1924 Paris Games, the South Africans

only won a medal in boxing. At the 1928 Amsterdam Games, the South

Africans fared as well as the Egyptians.



In the 110-metre hurdles South Africa's Sydney Atkinson was

magnificent as was the Egyptian weightlifter, Sayedd Nosseir, who

earned his country's first Olympic medal.



While the two countries remained Africa's only representatives until

sub-Saharan countries began to gain independence, mostly in the early

1960s, South Africa performed better than Egypt.



The vast majority of African countries began participating in the

Olympics from this period. The best years for Africa were 1968 in

Mexico, 1988 in Seoul, Korea, and 1992 in Barcelona, Spain, where

Kenyan runners creamed medals.



Africans were expected to do well before Barcelona were it not for the

near-absolute boycott of the 1980 Montreal Games and partial

participation in the games at Moscow in 1980, Los Angeles in 1984 and

Seoul in 1988.



Of the 149 medals (47 gold, 48 silver and 54 bronze) won by African

countries more than the half were gained in athletics, mostly in

track.



Ethiopia's marathon runner, Abebe Bikila, put the stamp on his

country's first Olympic appearance of the 60's in Rome, Italy.



Bikila gained sub-Sahara Africa's first Olympic medal, winning the

marathon, in Constantine, Italy. It was here, 30 years earlier, that

Italy's first dictator, Benito Mussolini, decided to invade Ethiopia.



Bikila's success was the harbinger of other outstanding African

Olympians.



Four years later, he repeated his achievement in Tokyo, Japan, where

South Africa was banned from the Olympic movement because of its

racially discriminatory policy of apartheid.



African athletes reached their pinnacle at the 1968 Mexico games.

Kenya's Kipchoge Keino won the 1,500-metre gold. Nine of 16 African

medals, three of them gold, were won by Kenyans.



Tunisia solidified Africa's lead when Mohamed Gammoudi won the

5,000-metre gold. This came after he won a Certificate of Merit in the

mid-long distance event four years earlier.



In the 1972 Munich Olympics, African athletes equalled their 16-medals

haul of Mexico. The stars, this time, were the Ugandan 400-metre

hurdler, John Akii Bua, and Keino, who took the gold in the

3,000-metre steeple chase.



However, Africa progress stopped with the boycott of the 1976 Montreal

Games. Only Cote D'Ivoire and Senegal participated. They refused to

abide by the call for the boycott made by African countries, in

protest against the participation of New Zealand which had relations

with apartheid South Africa.



Four years later in Moscow some 20 African countries, among them

Kenya, the driving force of African athletics, followed a U.S.-led

boycott in protest against the Soviet Union's war in Afghanistan.



Ethiopia, then a close ally of the Soviet Union, took part in the

games. Mirus Yfter won gold medals in the 5,000-metre and 10,000-metre

races. These games were the first in which Africa won a medal in a

collective event: Zimbabwean women's field hockey team.



In a tit-for-tat, the Soviets refused to take park in the 1984 Los

Angeles Games supported, also, by few African countries.



However, those African states which participated won 13 medals, three

of them gold. Kenya won just one gold medal, courtesy of Julius Korir

in the 3,000-metre steeple chase. That was Kenya's poorest performance

since 1968.



Morocco won two gold medals with Said Aouita in the men's 5,000-metre

in 13 minutes, 21 seconds and Nawal El Moutawakil on the women's

400-metre hurdles in 54.61 seconds, the first individual victory of an

African woman.



In the country's first Olympic winning, Gabriel Tiacoh of Cote

D'Ivoire got the 400-metre men's gold while Zambia and Algeria won

medals in boxing.



Ethiopia was the only African nation to boycott the 1988 Seoul Games.

The Kenyans bounced back from their slump with four gold medals won by

Paul Ereng in the 800-metres, Peter Rono in the 1,500-metres, John

Ngugi in the 5,000-metres and Julius Kariuki in the 3,000-metre

steeple chase. The late Rober Wangila won gold in boxing.



Africa's other gold was won by Moulay Brahim Boutayeb, 21, of Morocco.

Virtually unknown before the competition, he upset Kenya, the

10,000-metre favourites.



Like Cote D'Ivoire four years earlier, Senegal gained its first

Olympic medal when hurdler El Hadji Amadou Dia Ba won the silver,

ahead of America's Edwin Moses, in the 400-metre hurdles. Africa won

14 medals in Seoul.



In 1992, in Barcelona, where virtually all of Africa was represented,

women athletes stole the show. Hassiba Boulmerka became Algeria's

first Olympic gold medalist. She won the 1,500-metre event. Ethiopia's

Derartu Tulu was winner of 10,000-metre in an epic duel with Elena

Meyer, the most talented representative and symbol of the

post-apartheid South Africa. That country was reintegrated into the

Olympic fold after 28 years of isolation.



Kenyan athletes performed less well than usual. They carried away two

gold medals won by William Tanui in the 800-metre event and by Matthew

Birir in the 3,000-metre steeple chase. Kenya lost the 10,000-metre to

Morocco's Khalid Skah and accused the Moroccans of unfairly helping

each other.



In its maiden Olympic appearance, Namibia's Frankie Fredericks won

silver medals in the 100-metre and 200-metre races.



In soccer, Ghana became the first African team to finish among the top

three, winning the bronze.



In all, Barcelona marked Africa's best Olympic performance. The

continent hauled 25 medals: five gold, 13 silver, seven bronze.



Now, all eyes are on Atlanta.

_________________________________________________________________







AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 14:46:48 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Brief Info

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Welcome to all new members, particularly those in Atlanta (Sillah, Jarju,

etc.). The July Reunion offers us an excellent opportunity to recruit

even more members.



********



UNDP representatives from West Africa are meeting in The Gambia to study

implementation of mechanisms for the special UN initiative to fight

poverty in Africa.



********



The Gambia government urges the country's youth to concentrate on

farming (Jammeh's future occupation) this summer. (In other words,

forget politics.)



********



Amadou



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 13:14:38 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Senegal and The Olympics

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







In the next to last posting by Amadou with the news report describing The

History of Africa, achievement and participation in The Olympic games, it

stated that Senegal gained its first Olympic medal in Seoul, 1988 with

Amadou Dia Ba winning the silver. I suspect that is an error and oversight

on the news report. I believe that Senegal won its first medal in 1960

with Abdou Sey coming in third and taking the bronze in the 100

meters.There was also the great Amadou Gakou in the 60's. He was the

African champion in the 400

meters at the time and barely missed a medal in the 400 meters in 1968,

Mexico City by finishing in fourth place. That race was swept by three

African American brothers, Lee Evans, the world record holder at that time

(43.8 seconds ) larry James and Vincent Freeman.

Oumar, verify my facts. I believe that I am correct.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 13:17:38 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: World Cup Result: Liberia 4 Gambia 0 (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 24 Jun 1996 22:14:18 -0700

From: Alpha Koroma <

Reply-To: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues <

To: Multiple recipients of list LEONENET <

Subject: World Cup Result: Liberia 4 Gambia 0



By Jackson Kanneh



ACCRA, June 23 (Reuter) - World Footballer of the Year George Weah gave

war-ravaged Liberia's World Cup dreams a boost on Sunday, steering the

Lone Stars national team to a 4-0 victory over Gambia in Ghana's capital

Accra.



Liberia, denied the advantage of a home leg by factional fighting in

their capital Monrovia in April and May, eliminated Gambia from the

competitition after wiping out a 2-1 Gambian lead from the June 1 first

leg in Banjul.



``Thank God we have something to show to the world that is positive about

Liberia,'' Weah told Reuters after the African zone first round second

leg qualifier.



``We hope to keep the momentum going,'' added the 29-year-old AC Milan

striker, some of whose players ran the gauntlet of gunmen at home in May

to join the squad.



Weah, who has paid an estimated $50,000 to finance the team's World Cup

campaign to date, masterminded Sunday's win.



Having assembled the squad of 13 home and 10 Europe-based players, he

scored one goal himself, laid on another and was all over the pitch,

featuring prominently in midfield and defence.



Robert Clarke, who plays for French second division club Grenoble, opened

the scoring against the run of play with a header from a cross by Weah in

the 25th minute.



The two sides remained level on aggregate until well into the second half

when Weah headed home a cross from his cousin James Debbah in the 79th

minute.



Eight minutes later Oliver Makor, who plays for German second division

Saarbruecken, struck a spectacular shot from outside the penalty box.

Gambia's goalkeeper, caught off guard, dived too late and hit his head on

a goal post, requiring first aid.



Debbah, who plays for French first division Nice and scored Liberia's

only first leg goal with a penalty, rounded off Sunday's victory with a

goal just before the final whistle.



FIFA, soccer's governing body, voted Weah Player of the Year and he was

1995 African and European Player of the Year.



Jubilant team mates and supporters carried him shoulder-high from the

pitch on Sunday and later from the stadium.



``I must congratulate my boys who stood gallantly in defence of their

country,'' he said afterwards.



Freed American slaves set up Liberia in 1847 but six years of civil war

have killed more than 150,000 people. Soccer is probably the one unifying

factor in the faction-ridden country.



Calm returned to the capital Monrovia at the end of May when West African

peacekeepers were deployed throughout the city after seven weeks of

factional fighting.



But with much of the city devastated by the fighting and an orgy of

looting by rampaging gunmen, Weah and the team opted to play Sunday's

return leg in Accra.



An estimated 25,000 people watched the match, many of them Liberian

exiles and refugees who travelled from neighbouring Ivory Coast and

Togo for the match.



Liberia advance to the Africa zone's next qualifying round, which begins

in August.



FIFA has yet to make the draw but Sunday's win raised the spirits of

Liberia's refugees, some of whom have been shunned by West African

neighbours tired of the civil war.



``We have been overlooked but from today we have a standing in Ghana,''

one commented afterwards.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 15:31:37 -0700

From: mafy <

To:

Subject: Introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



With much enthusiasm, I take this opportunity to introduce myself to all

the Gambians in the group. I hail from Faraba Banta with roots from

Kusamai in foni Bintang. I am currently a senior at DeVry Institute of

Technoloty in Atlanta, majoring in Computer Information Systems. I look

forward to contributing in progressive dialogue with the members. As some

of you may already be aware of the formation of a new organization

(GASTECH), Gambians in Science and Technology, I look forward for your

support and membership during our fun raiser party on the friday of the

July 4 reunion in Atlanta.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 15:44:31 -0700

From: mafy <

To:

Subject: Re: Introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



mafy wrote:

>

> With much enthusiasm, I take this opportunity to introduce myself to all

> the Gambians in the group. I hail from Faraba Banta with roots from

> Kusamai in foni Bintang. I am currently a senior at DeVry Institute of

> Technoloty in Atlanta, majoring in Computer Information Systems. I look

> forward to contributing in progressive dialogue with the members. As some

> of you may already be aware of the formation of a new organization

> (GASTECH), Gambians in Science and Technology, I look forward for your

> support and membership during our fun raiser party on the friday of the

> July 4 reunion in Atlanta.



Manlafy Jarju



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Jun 96 19:13:29 BST

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: RE:UNFAIR PLAY

Message-ID: <



Dear List Members,



What do you make of this?



The constitution of The Republic of The Gambia



SCHEDULE 2



TRANSITIONAL AND CONSEQUENTIAL PROVISIONS



Legal Proceedings



Section 13 (1) No member of the AFPRC, any person appointed by the AFPRC, or

other appointees of the AFPRC shall be held liable either jointly or severally

for any act or omission in the performance of their official duties during

the administration of the AFPRC.





(2) After the coming into force of this constitution, it shall not be lawful

for any court or tribunal to entertain any action or take any decisions or

make any order or grant any remedy or relief in any proceedings instituted

against the Government of The Gambia or any person acting under the authority

of the Government of The Gambia, or against any person or persons acting in

concert or individually to assist or bring about the change in Government

which took place July 22nd 1994, in respect of any act or omission relating

to, or consequent upon:



(a) the overthrow of the government in power before the formation of the

AFPRC;or



(b) the suspension or abrogation of the Constitution of The Gambia 1970; or



(c) the establishment of the AFPRC; or



(d) the establishment of this Constitution.



(3) For the avoidance of doubt, it is declared that no action taken or

purported to have been taken in the exercise of the executive, legislative or

judicial power by the AFPRC or a member thereof, or by any person appointed by

the AFPRC in the name of the AFPRC shall be questioned in any proceedings

whatsoever and, accordingly, it shall not be lawful for any court or tribunal

to make any order or grant any remedy or relief in respect of any such act.





(4) The provisions of subparagraph (3) shall have effect notwithstanding that

any such action as is referred to in that subparagraph was not taken in

accordance with any procedure prescribed by law.



(5) It shall not be lawful for any court or tribunal to entertain an action

instituted in respect of an act or omission against a person acting or

omitting to act on the instructions or authority of the AFPRC, or a member

thereof, and alleged to be in contravention of any law, whether substantive or

procedural, in existence before or during the administration of the AFPRC.

END





NICE TRY LADS !!!!!!!!!!!



Please our intellectuals should analyse the implications of these provisions

objectively. Nice debating issue during the ALD conference.



Lang





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 16:50:07 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"



Mafy, welcome on board.



Tijan



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 15:59:18 -0700

From: mafy <

To: mafy <

Cc:

Subject: Re: New Member Introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



mafy wrote:

>

> mafy wrote:

> >

> > With much enthusiasm, I take this opportunity to introduce myself to all

> > the Gambians in the group. I hail from Faraba Banta with roots from

> > Kusamai in foni Bintang. I am currently a senior at DeVry Institute of

> > Technoloty in Atlanta, majoring in Computer Information Systems. I look

> > forward to contributing in progressive dialogue with the members. As some

> > of you may already be aware of the formation of a new organization

> > (GASTECH), Gambians in Science and Technology, I look forward for your

> > support and membership during our fund raiser party on the friday of the

> > July 4 reunion in Atlanta.

>

> Manlafy Jarju



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 16:43:29 +0530

From:

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Senegal and The Olympics

Message-ID: <v02110100adf57a3f1de5@[144.92.96.164]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"







In the next to last posting by Amadou with the news report describing The

History of Africa, achievement and participation in The Olympic games, it

stated that Senegal gained its first Olympic medal in Seoul, 1988 with

Amadou Dia Ba winning the silver. I suspect that is an error and oversight

on the news report. I believe that Senegal won its first medal in 1960

with Abdou Sey coming in third and taking the bronze in the 100

meters.There was also the great Amadou Gakou in the 60's. He was the

African champion in the 400

meters at the time and barely missed a medal in the 400 meters in 1968,

Mexico City by finishing in fourth place. That race was swept by three

African American brothers, Lee Evans, the world record holder at that time

(43.8 seconds ) larry James and Vincent Freeman.

Oumar, verify my facts. I believe that I am correct.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 18:00:30 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Mafy...,



Welcome aboard! I have been looking forward to hear from you.



How is Devry treating you? I have tried to look up your e-mail through

'finger' but you seem to be unlisted.



Do you have a private e-mail address?



Moe



Support Engineer

Hayes MicroComputer

Voice : (770)840-9966

Fax : (770) 743-4601





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 15:15:47 -0700 (PDT)

From: Oumar Ndongo <

To:

Subject: Forthcoming events!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi, everybody,

Thanks,Abdou and Tony, I am back on the list. I agree with you

Tony, Amadou Dia Ba is quite recent in the history of Senegalese

medalists in the Olympic Games. Things are very blurred in my mind as to

what event was referred to in 1960. I think it was the first all-Africa

Game (Les Jeux de l'Amitie).Amadou Gakou was a medalist as you said in

400m but it's so blurred in my head.

Concerning the scholarly project I talked about in my previous

posting, I want to inform Siga that it is based in Senegal, Dakar in

particular.Since she will be in Dakar , I will be very happy to get her

associated with the project and with a few others which are under way.

An important project known as "R.E.D."(The Regional Electronic

Database ) is under serious consideration by WARC and different partners

to help develop a network bringing together West African documentation

specialists,U.S bibliographers and scholar-technicians in 1996 to begin

the process of data collection and transfer of information.

Another project: as a follow-up to the multi-disciplinary seminar

held in Dakar on "La Ville Ouest Africaine", we are developing a regional

project that would address issues surrounding the process of urbanization

in West Africa.The project will terminate in Summer 1998 with conclusions

drawn and policy recommendations made.This project will be hosted by WARC

in Dakar .The Center hopes to invite a representative from each West

African country for a one week seminar at a date to be announced.

A third project is launched by WARC in Dakar in conjunction with

Howard University and the Smithsonian.It is an international Symposium on

"West Africa and the Global Challenge".Included among the subthemes of

the Symposium will be "The African Diaspora in the Americas and the

Caribbean", "West African Research",and "Cotemporary Issues as a

Commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Fulbright Program".

For further information ,send a message to Dr Leigh Swigart

,director of WARC,Dakar<

professor of History at Howard University is also a good contact for some

of our friends who are in Washington ,D.C.,. Letters have been sent to

all West African Learning Centers to seek participation in the project.

Anybody interested,send a message to Leigh and let me know.

Bye

Oumar\Senegal



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 19:55:53 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: SELF INTRODUCTION

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



HELLO EVERYONE:



I AM DELIGHTED TO BE A PART OF SUCH AN INTERESTING GROUP AND I LOOK FORWARD TO

THE MANY DISCOURSES WE WILL BE HAVING - A NUSRAT HIGH SCHOOL GRAD - COMPUTER

INFORMATION & SYSTEMS SCIENCES (UNDERGRAD)- CURRENTLY WORK AS A FINANCIAL

APPLICATIONS ANALYST FOR THE DEFENSE DEPT. - VERY MUCH INTERESTED IN WOMEN

DEVELOPMENT ISSUES AND HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT. THANK YOU



SOFFIE B. CEESAY

SARR@SPRYNET.COM



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Jun 1996 01:30:29 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Mbye B. Cham" <

To:

Subject: new mwmber intro

Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960626012144.22779A-100000@spock>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi friends and colleagues,

I was on sabbatical leave in Senegal and Gambia last year,

and my colleague at Howard, Sulayman Nyang just recently informed of the

group on the net, and I'm glad to be a part of it. My name is Mbye Cham

and I work at Howard University at the moment in the same department as

Sulayman Nyang. I teach, write and do research on literature and cinema,

in particular, and I have a special interest, in general, on questions of

culture and development. Jeregeeen jef.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Jun 1996 01:39:52 -0400 (EDT)

From: Binta Njie <

To: Gabriel Ndow <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: new member - Greetings

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hello everyone.



Binta Njie

George Washington University

2130 H Street

Washington, D.C. 20052



------------------------------



Date: 26 Jun 1996 08:50:26 -0500

From: "YaYa Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Re: new members- Greetings

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



RE>>new members- Greetings =

6/26/96



Hi Folks,

I wanna welcome all our new members. These last couple of weeks have seen =

quite a surge in the list membership. This is great and I am sure this =

will add more voices to the solid discussions that goes on the list.

Bravo to all those who are spreading the word and helping in the =

enlistment.

Yaya

------------------------------

Date: 6/26/96 0:45 AM

To: Jallow, YaYa

From:





------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------

Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;26 Jun 1996 00:43:14 -0500

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com =

(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)

id AA10373; Wed, 26 Jun 1996 00:47:24 -0500

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA03425;

Tue, 25 Jun 96 22:40:14 -0700

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA55458;

Tue, 25 Jun 96 22:39:57 -0700

Received: from tiberium.circ.gwu.edu by mx4.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA05535;

Tue, 25 Jun 96 22:39:56 -0700

Received: from gwis2.circ.gwu.edu (njie@gwis2 [128.164.127.252]) by =

tiberium.circ.gwu.edu (8.6.12/8.6.12) with ESMTP id BAA25091; Wed, 26 Jun =

1996 01:36:42 -0400

Received: (from njie@localhost) by gwis2.circ.gwu.edu (8.6.12/8.6.12) id =

BAA10215; Wed, 26 Jun 1996 01:39:52 -0400

Message-Id: <

Date: Wed, 26 Jun 1996 01:39:52 -0400 (EDT)

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: Binta Njie <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List =

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: new member - Greetings

In-Reply-To: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=3DUS-ASCII

X-To: Gabriel Ndow <

X-Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" =

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN











------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Jun 1996 17:55:06 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Gambia repossesses privatised company (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





FYI-

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================





---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sat, 22 Jun 1996 12:30:03 PDT

From: Reuters <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western

Subject: Gambia repossesses privatised company





BANJUL, June 22 (Reuter) - Gambia's military government has

repossessed the Gambia Oilseeds Processing and Marketing

Company, formed in 1993 from the privatisation of the core

assets of the Gambia Produce Marketing Board.

The ministry of trade, industry and employment on Saturday

said that the government had decided on the move ``in the

paramount interest of the nation''.

The Gambia Produce Marketing Board was until 1990 the

monopoly exporter of groundnuts. Business sources said that

investors from Ireland brought its core assets when it was

privatised.

``The assets have not been optimally utilised contrary to the

expectation of the government and Gambians at large,'' a ministry

statement said.

The statement made no mention of arrangements for

compensation.

A 1994 military coup strained relations between Gambia and

its former partners in the West. A timetable to return the

country to civilian rule by July has slipped behind schedule.

Presidential elections are now planned for September 11.









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Jun 1996 23:57:18 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: JULY RE-UNION

Message-ID: <



Mabuna Bojang...

As Co-ordinator of the July Tournament, you can techniacally play for any

team since u are not affiliated with any of the six assigned teams. But it is

your job to convince the teams that you want to play and not Latjorr's. If u

can't find a team you may still be able to play on Sunday at the Veterans'

game or come down and help me co-ordinate.....

Thanks Baboucarr Sillah



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 00:09:32 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: APPOLOGY

Message-ID: <



Mambuna,

I do not think your articls are boring at all....keep up the good work!



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 00:22:00 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: new member

Message-ID: <



Welcome Ndeye Marie and Mbye Sarr!!! Mbye I read some of your articles in the

Jali-Ba and found them very amusing. I would like to meet you brother! If u

coming to Hotlanta in July Please feel free to drop a line @ 404-766-4733 so

we can chat, this same priviledge applies to every member...yes you too

sister Ndeye Marie.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 00:24:56 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Brief Info

Message-ID: <



Amadou thanks a lot...I believe this is a very healthy way to stay in touch,

and yes we are going to recruit more members as the fun goes on....



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 00:31:50 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Introduction

Message-ID: <



Mafy,

Great job! I like the inro......your former rommee(Baboucarr)



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 00:33:41 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: RE:UNFAIR PLAY

Message-ID: <



Lang this mess is taylor-made for Jemus...it is a joke, unbelievabe and not

worth a penny...BS



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 01:21:36 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: JULY RE-UNION

Message-ID: <



Here are the schedules for 3rd Dodou Mbye Memorial Soccer Tournament from

July 6-7:



2pm Atlanta vs Senegal

3pm Washington vs Carolina

4pm Dallas vs Senegal

5pm Washington vs Miami

6pm Atlanta vs Senegal

7pm Miami vs Carolina

All preliminary round games to be played at Therrell HS and the finals on

Sunday with the veterans game @ 330pm will be played at Sequia Jr HS. On

Sunday nite at the Awards party following tropies will be presented: D.M.

Championship Trophy, MVP, MIT(Most Improved Team), Leading goal scorer, Most

disciplined player, Best goalkeeper and the ROUNDERS TROPHY in Atlanta Ladies

versus REST>>>>>>>Any Questions call 404-766-4733H or page

770-802-7465....Thanks Baboucarr Sillah(Tournament Co-ordinator)



------------------------------



Date: 27 Jun 1996 08:58:55 -0500

From: "YaYa Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia repossesses priva

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



RE>Gambia repossesses privatized company* =

6/27/96



Hi Fellas,

Once again, the incompetence of our Military Junta has been highlighted =

by its move to expropriate the Gambia Oilseeds Company. The Ministry's =

statement should have read " in the paramount interest of enriching =

government bureaucrats and military personnel" When the rest of the world =

states are accelerating the pace of privatizing their state industries, =

the Gambia is moving in the opposite direction. Well, I suppose the govern=

ment can now kiss good bye to all those foreign investors who are =

contemplating investing in the Gambia. And more seriously, the ones =

already there, I'm sure, are now beginning to pack their bags.

One other thing I can read from this is, maybe the Junta is running out =

of money and are going after whatever they can lay their hands on.

I wonder and I wonder!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

------------------------------

Date: 6/26/96 8:03 PM

To: Jallow, YaYa

From:





FYI-

Tony





=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D





---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sat, 22 Jun 1996 12:30:03 PDT

From: Reuters <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western

Subject: Gambia repossesses privatised company





BANJUL, June 22 (Reuter) - Gambia's military government has

repossessed the Gambia Oilseeds Processing and Marketing

Company, formed in 1993 from the privatisation of the core

assets of the Gambia Produce Marketing Board.

The ministry of trade, industry and employment on Saturday

said that the government had decided on the move ``in the

paramount interest of the nation''.

The Gambia Produce Marketing Board was until 1990 the

monopoly exporter of groundnuts. Business sources said that

investors from Ireland brought its core assets when it was

privatised.

``The assets have not been optimally utilised contrary to the

expectation of the government and Gambians at large,'' a ministry

statement said.

The statement made no mention of arrangements for

compensation.

A 1994 military coup strained relations between Gambia and

its former partners in the West. A timetable to return the

country to civilian rule by July has slipped behind schedule.

Presidential elections are now planned for September 11.









------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------

Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;26 Jun 1996 19:59:39 -0500

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com =

(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)

id AA07038; Wed, 26 Jun 1996 20:03:47 -0500

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA18118;

Wed, 26 Jun 96 17:55:19 -0700

Received: from saul2.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA31650;

Wed, 26 Jun 96 17:55:06 -0700

Received: from localhost by saul2.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA13505;

Wed, 26 Jun 96 17:55:06 -0700

Message-Id: =

<Pine.OSF.3.92a.960626175422.8210A-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu>

Date: Wed, 26 Jun 1996 17:55:06 -0700 (PDT)

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: "A. Loum" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List =

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Gambia repossesses privatised company (fwd)

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=3DUS-ASCII

X-To:

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN











------------------------------



Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 15:27:13 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: Nigeria / politics

Message-ID: <



DATE=6/27/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-199388

TITLE=NIGERIA / POLITICS (L-ONLY)

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=ABIDJAN

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: TWENTY-THREE POLITICAL GROUPS IN NIGERIA HAVE MET THE

FIRST DEADLINE IN WHAT SOME CRITICS HAVE CALLED A COMPLICATED AND

EXPENSIVE REGISTRATION PROCESS. OUR WEST AFRICA CORRESPONDENT

PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS THE GROUPS ARE REGISTERING AS POLITICAL

PARTIES IN PREPARATION FOR NIGERIA'S MULTI-PARTY ELECTIONS

SCHEDULED FOR 1998.



TEXT: POLITICAL GROUPS IN NIGERIA HAD UNTIL WEDNESDAY TO PAY A

NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE OF SIX-THOUSAND DOLLARS. IT IS

ONLY THE FIRST OF MANY REQUIREMENTS THE GROUPS MUST MEET TO

QUALIFY AS A LEGITIMATE POLITICAL PARTY.



TO BE FORMALLY REGISTERED, EACH GROUP MUST HAVE A MEMBERSHIP OF

AT LEAST 40-THOUSAND PEOPLE IN EACH OF NIGERIA'S 30 STATES, PLUS

15-THOUSAND PEOPLE IN THE FEDERAL CAPITAL REGION OF ABUJA. EACH

GROUP ALSO MUST HAVE MEMBERS IN AT LEAST TWO-THIRDS OF LOCAL

GOVERNMENTS IN EACH OF THE 30 STATES, AS WELL AS ITS NATIONAL

HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA.



AMONG THE GROUPS MEETING THE WEDNESDAY DEADLINE ARE THE

"PROGRESSIVE PEOPLES PARTY," WHICH INCLUDES MEMBERS OF SOME

LEADING OPPOSITION GROUPS; AND THE "COMMITTEE FOR NATIONAL

CONSENSUS," WHOSE MEMBERS ARE TOP ESTABLISHMENT POLITICIANS.



CRITICS OF THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT SAY THE REGISTRATION PROCESS

WAS PURPOSEFULLY SET UP TO BE NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE TO COMPLETE.

THEY SAY THE GOVERNMENT GAVE POLITICAL GROUPS ABOUT ONE WEEK TO

COME UP WITH THE SIX-THOUSAND-DOLLAR REGISTRATION FEE AND ONLY

ONE MONTH TO REGISTER MORE THAN ONE-MILLION MEMBERS.



GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS SAY THE RESPONSE TO THE SHORT DEADLINE HAS

BEEN POSITIVE. BUT THEY CAUTIONED THE 23 POLITICAL GROUPS WHO

HAVE PASSED THE FIRST HURDLE NOT TO CONDUCT THEMSELVES AS IF

THEY WERE ALREADY REGISTERED.



NIGERIA HAS BEEN IN POLITICAL TURMOIL SINCE 1993, WHEN THE

MILITARY ANNULLED THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION THAT WOULD HAVE

RESTORED CIVILIAN RULE IN THE COUNTRY.



LAST OCTOBER, MILITARY RULER GENERAL SANI ABACHA ANNOUNCED A

THREE-YEAR TIMETABLE FOR HANDING OVER POWER TO A CIVILIAN

GOVERNMENT. WESTERN NATIONS, INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES AND

BRITAIN, HAVE BEEN PRESSURING THE MILITARY TO SPEED THE PROCESS,

SAYING A THREE-YEAR TRANSITION PERIOD IS TOO LONG.



BUT THE MILITARY SAYS HIGH TURNOUTS FOR NIGERIA'S MUNICIPAL

ELECTIONS IN MARCH AND THIS WEEK'S REGISTRATION PROCESS INDICATE

POPULAR SUPPORT FOR THE TRANSITION PROGRAM. SIMILAR POLLS WITH

THE NEW POLITICAL PARTIES ARE TO TAKE PLACE BY THE END OF 1996,

FOLLOWED BY STATE ELECTIONS IN 1997. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/JWH/MMK



27-Jun-96 9:14 AM EDT (1314 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 16:29:58 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: RWANDA / SURVIVOR

Message-ID: <



DATE=6/27/96

TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORT

NUMBER=5-33666

TITLE= RWANDA / TUTSI SURVIVOR

BYLINE=WILLIAM EAGLE

DATELINE=KIGALI

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



///// ED'S: BKG IS UNVOICED. ACTS AVAILABLE FROM SOD. /////



INTRO: FOR SURVIVORS OF RWANDA'S GENOCIDE THE FUTURE IS

UN-CERTAIN, AND MEMORIES OF THE PAST HAUNT THEIR DAILY LIVES.

MORE THAN 500-THOUSAND MODERATE HUTU AND MINORITY TUTSI WERE

SLAUGHTERED IN 1994, AS HUTU EXTREMISTS TRIED TO HOLD ON TO POWER

IN THE CENTRAL AFRICA NATION. V-O-A'S WILLIAM EAGLE IS IN KIGALI

AND HAS THIS STORY OF ONE ONE SURVIVOR, WHO WAS ON HOLIDAY

VISITING HIS FAMILY IN A SMALL VILLAGE WHEN THE GENOCIDE BEGAN.



TEXT: THE RADIO RWANDA ANNOUNCEMENT ON APRIL SIXTH STUNNED

JEAN-CLAUDE MUGENZI (MOI-YEN-ZEE) AND HIS FAMILY. THE PLANE

CARRYING HUTU PRESIDENT JUVENAL HABYARIMANA HAD JUST BEEN SHOT

DOWN. THE RADIO BLAMED TUTSI REBELS BASED IN NEIGHBORING UGANDA

-- THE RWANDA PATRIOTIC FRONT. THE RADIO URGED ALL HUTU TO

FIGHT. JEAN-CLAUDE REMEMBERS IT VIVIDLY.



/// MUGENZI ACT ///



FIRST, THEY SAID, THERE IS A PLANE CRASH. IT HAS BEEN

SHOT DOWN BY THE R-P-F AND THE BELGIANS. THE R-P-F IS

TUTSI. THE TUTSIS KILLED OUR PRESIDENT. SO, WE SHOULD

KILL THEM TOO. WHEN WE HEARD THAT WE KNEW THAT WAS OUR

END.



/// END ACT ///



JEAN-CLAUDE KNEW HE COULD NOT RETURN TO HIS GOVERNMENT JOB IN

KIGALI. THE CAPITAL WAS THE MAIN BASE OF THE HUTU EXTREMIST

INTERAHAMWE MILITIA.



/// OPT /// HIS PARENTS HAD TOLD HIM OF THE ANTI-TUTSI

MASSACRES SHORTLY AFTER THE FALL OF THE TUTSI MONARCHY MORE THAN

35-YEARS AGO. IF HISTORY WERE TO REPEAT ITSELF, KIGALI WOULD BE

THE LIKELY PLACE. /// END OPT ///



JEAN-CLAUDE DECIDED TO STAY WITH HIS PARENTS AND FOUR SIBLINGS AT

THE FAMILY HOME IN THE GITARAMA PREFECTURE WEST OF THE CAPITAL.

THEY WERE ONE OF ABOUT 15 TUTSI FAMILIES IN A HILLSIDE COMMUNE OF

NEARLY 200 HUTU. ANY SENSE OF SAFETY AWAY FROM THE CAPITAL WAS

SHORT-LIVED. ANTI-TUTSI MASSACRES SPREAD TO JEAN-CLAUDE'S HOME

COMMUNE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF THE PRESIDENT'S ASSASSINATION.



THE FAMILY DECIDED TO FLEE SOUTH FOR THE BISHOP'S HOUSE AT

KABGAYI. THEY HAD ALREADY MADE IT THROUGH TWO NEIGHBORING

COMMUNES WHEN HUTU MILITIAS INTERRUPTED THEIR PLANS, AS

JEAN-CLAUDE RECALLS.



/// MUGENZI ACT ///



THE HUTU SAID, WE ARE GOING TO EAT AGAIN. IT WAS A KIND

OF EXPRESSION SAYING, WE ARE LUCKY AGAIN, WE HAVE CAUGHT

SOMETHING AGAIN. IT WAS SOMETHING LIKE A HUNT. WHEN

YOU ARE HUNTING AND YOU CATCH SOMETHING YOU ARE VERY

GLAD. THEY IMMEDIATELY [RECOGNIZED] MY FATHER. THEY

WOULD SAY, THIS IS MUGENZI THE POET, THE LAWYER, WE KNOW

YOU. THESE INTELLECTUALS ARE THE ONES WHO WILL FINISH

US.



/// END ACT ///



THE FAMILY WAS BEATEN, ROBBED, AND FINALLY ESCORTED BACK TO THEIR

VILLAGE.



FOR MANY TUTSI -- THE HUTU COULD BE BOTH EXECUTIONERS AND

SAVIORS. SUCH WAS THE CASE WITH THE MUGENZI FAMILY. THE HUTU

GROUP LEADER THAT TOOK CHARGE OF THEM ALSO KNEW JEAN-CLAUDE'S

FATHER.



/// MUGENZI ACT ///



(MY FATHER) USED TO BE FRIENDLY WITH THE PEOPLE AND

INVITE THEM WHENEVER THERE WAS A PARTY. HE GAVE SOME

LAND WHEN THEY COULD NOT FIND IT ANYWHERE ELSE. SMALL

THINGS LIKE THAT. BUT THAT PAID OFF LATER ON. I CAN

TELL YOU WE WERE SAVED BECAUSE MY FATHER WAS SO GOOD.

EVERY TUTSI KNEW A HUTU WHO COULD HIDE HIM OR HELP HIM.

BUT NOTHING HAPPENED. MOST OF THEM WERE KILLED BY THEIR

VERY FRIENDS.



/// END ACT ///



THE HUTU GROUP LEADER ASSURED HIS FOLLOWERS HE WAS PLANNING THE

RIGHT TIME TO KILL THE FAMILY. INSTEAD, HE HID THEM IN HIS HOUSE

FOR TWO WEEKS. BUT UNDER INCREASING PRESSURE FROM OTHER HUTU,

HE GAVE THE FAMILY A CHOICE -- LEAVE, OR DIE. FOR THE NEXT FEW

WEEKS, THE FAMILY HID AMONG PLOTS OF SORGHUM AND BANANA TREES.

SOMETIMES, PEOPLE WOULD BRING THEM FOOD AND MILK.



INTERAHAMWE MILITIAS AND THE HUTU-CONTROLLED RWANDAN ARMY CAUGHT

UP WITH THE MUGENZI FAMILY WITHIN SIX-WEEKS. IT WAS NEARLY

THREE-MONTHS AFTER THE THE START OF THE APRIL GENOCIDE -- AND

TUTSI-LED REBELS OF THE RWANDA PATRIOTIC FRONT WERE ABOUT TO TAKE

THE CAPITAL.



JEAN CLAUDE RECALLS HOW HIS HUTU CAPTORS KILLED HIS FATHER AND

BROTHERS AND HOW HE AND OTHER FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SAVED BY THE

ARRIVAL OF REBEL SOLDIERS.



/// MUGENZI ACT ///



(THE HUTU MILITIAS) THEY STARTED BY KILLING THE OTHERS

[MY FATHER AND BROTHERS] WITH KNIVES. WHEN IT WAS MY

TURN, THE R-P-F SOLDIERS [ARRIVED], THEY OPENED FIRE.

THEN THE [HUTU] ONES WHO HAD GUNS THEIR LEADER TOLD

THEM, YOU OPEN FIRE ON THEM, TOO. HE MEANT ON US. SO

THEY OPENED FIRE. THEY TOLD ME TO LIE ON MY CHEST.

THEY WERE BEHIND ME. THEY SHOT ME IN THE ARM.



/// END ACT ///



JEAN-CLAUDE LAY STILL AS HIS HUTU ATTACKERS AND THE R-P-F

EXCHANGED FIRE. HE GOT UP WHEN HE HEARD TUTSI FIGHTERS ARRIVING.

AMONG THE DEAD LYING AROUND HIM WERE HIS FATHER AND BROTHERS.

HIS MOTHER AND TWO SISTERS SURVIVED.



/// MUGENZI ACT ///



AT THE END OF THE WAR THE SIGHT OF A HUTU WAS SICKENING

ME. I STILL HAD A BULLET WOUND. I WAS VERY ANGRY

BECAUSE OF THE PEOPLE I HAD LOST. I USED TO WISH EVERY

HUTU WAS KILLED, BUT NOW I REALIZE HOW THINGS MUST BE.

I TELL MYSELF EVEN IF I HAD THE POWER TO KILL THEM I

SHOULD NOT BECAUSE THERE WOULD BE NO DIFFERENCE BETWEEN

ME AND THEM.



/// END ACT ///



JEAN-CLAUDE SAYS IT IS FEAR AND MISTRUST THAT UNITE HUTU AND

TUTSI TODAY.



/// BEGIN OPT /// HE SAYS HE WILL NOT EVEN PUBLICIZE HIS ADDRESS

FOR FEAR HUTU NEIGHBORS FROM HIS HOME COMMUNE COULD COME TO

SILENCE HIM AS A WITNESS TO THE KILLINGS. /// END OPT ///



HE SAYS ALL THE KILLERS MUST BE JUDGED BEFORE NATIONAL

RECONCILIATION CAN TAKE PLACE. BUT HE SAYS NO PUNISHMENT CAN

EQUAL THE PAIN HE LIVES WITH EVERY DAY. (SIGNED)



NEB/WE/SP/RAE



27-Jun-96 12:33 PM EDT (1633 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 17:04:19 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: PREDICTIONS!!!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Here are the predictions of the July 4th Soccer Tournament.

By the way, why is Atlanta playing Senegal twice?



Atlanta vs Senegal 0:2

Washington vs Carolina 1:0



Dallas vs Senegal 1:1 (4-5) penalties

Washinghton vs Miami 3-2



Atlanta vs Senegal 1:1 (5-4) penalties

Miami vs Carolina 1:0





Finals:



Washington vs Miami 2-1



Washington will prevail once more. Atlanta could make the finals if they

play BALL. Senegal is another favorite that could be a possibe winner.



For all those Soccer Fans, send in your comments to make this more exciting!





Moe S.



******************************************************************************

**

******************************************************************************







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 17:12:30 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: House-cleaning

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Folks,

Omar Gaye, based in Norway , is no longer with the list as his

server is refusing to accept his mail presumably because he no longer has

an account with them. It would be nice if those who know him were to tell

him that he can write to anyone on the list to have his address relisted.

Secondly, a member of the list inadvertently had the list address

as his return address. If you know a person by the name of "Hollis", I

have some mail for you (the mail was rejected by the server).

I would also strongly advise member to have either my address or

Tony's written somewhere in case they are delisted for some reason. As

one of us learnt last week, once you are delisted, you CANNOT send mail

to the list. Your only recourse would be to send mail to someone on the

list and ask that you be relisted. There are backups to avoid this but of

course the backups do occasionally fail.

Lastly, I wrote to Tombong Saidy last week opposing his work and

the "government" he represents. He wrote me back a very interesting

defense. I would like to share this reply with you but I cannot do so

without his consent as he had no reason to expect that his reply would be

in the public domain. I would also like to invite him to the list if

there are no objections. As some of you remember, the idea of inviting

Saidy and "government" officials had been vetoed in past by some members

who were uneasy with having "officials" privy to their opinions. I was

one of those but I have had a change of opinion since then.

I await your response,

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 17:15:32 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: The Constitution

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







I received a copy of the Constitution from Latjorr today and I want to

thank him for making it available. I will send it to my sister Sarian, who

will then try and scan it to Gambia-l making it available to everybody on

the list. It is about 110 pages.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 23:58:13 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: PREDICTIONS!!!!!

Message-ID: <



Mo,

Sorry that could me my typing error...Atlanta will not play Senegal twice,

instead Dallas is the other triad team on that group, and D.C, Carolina and

Miami are on the other group. Sorry again can't send predictions as

Co-ordinator...got to be impartial>>>Thanks ..Sillah



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 28 Jun 1996 00:09:33 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: House-cleaning

Message-ID: <



I do not think we should shut the door on anybody's face. Tombong as well as

any other government official should be let in, as this will give them a

better avenue to defend their actions according to the codes and ethics of

Gambia-L. If they reject this then they can be kicked

out''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''but knowing Tombong I'm sure he

will be professional about it>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Baboucarr Sillah



------------------------------



Date: 28 Jun 1996 08:34:12 -0500

From: "YaYa Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Re: House-cleaning

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



RE>>House-cleaning =

6/28/96



Fellas,

Although I was not privy to the earlier vote on admitting government =

officials to the list, it is nonetheless, an important question for Abdou =

to raise again. Clearly, we ought to balance the freedom of access to the =

list with security concerns of list members. While the ideal world would =

be to allow unlimited access and free flow of information, we are all =

aware of the reality of the notoriety of state governments particularly =

those under a military reign. And the one in Gambia is no exception. So I =

suggest we do it on a case by case basis depending on what type of a =

government official we are talking about. For example, most of us would =

have no qualms over, say a Financial analyst at the Ministry of Finance, =

joining the list, but we would all be raising eye brows if someone from =

the NIA or the State House were to be on the list.

Yaya

------------------------------

Date: 6/27/96 11:13 PM

To: Jallow, YaYa

From:



I do not think we should shut the door on anybody's face. Tombong as well =

as

any other government official should be let in, as this will give them a

better avenue to defend their actions according to the codes and ethics =

of

Gambia-L. If they reject this then they can be kicked

out''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''but knowing Tombong I'm sure =

he

will be professional about it>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Baboucarr Sillah



------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------

Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;27 Jun 1996 23:11:59 -0500

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com =

(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)

id AA09017; Thu, 27 Jun 1996 23:16:06 -0500

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA11682;

Thu, 27 Jun 96 21:08:51 -0700

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA24290;

Thu, 27 Jun 96 21:08:37 -0700

Received: from emout12.mx.aol.com by mx4.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA13169;

Thu, 27 Jun 96 21:08:36 -0700

Received: by emout12.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id AAA24843 for =

Fri, 28 Jun 1996 00:09:33 -0400

Message-Id: <

Date: Fri, 28 Jun 1996 00:09:33 -0400

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From:

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List =

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: House-cleaning

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN











------------------------------



Date: Fri, 28 Jun 1996 09:54:16 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Membership questions

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



I raised the question of admitting Tombong and, perhaps, other government

officials/representatives to the list. I still see no problem with it and

I am glad that Abdou has had a change of mind on the issue. The point that

we should assess the subscription requests on a case-by-case basis is also

very important. You should be aware that government agents don't necessarily

have to subscribe to know what we are saying on this list if they are

determined to get the information. Afterall, we may be able to enlighten

even the most ardent supporters of militarism on a few things.



On other matters: a Brian Hubbard has been added to the list. His username

is "Babanding." We expect a formal introduction from him.



Salaam!

Amadou



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 28 Jun 1996 15:52:02 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: fwd. message

Message-ID: <



DATE=6/28/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-199452

TITLE=RWANDA / HUTU BOUNTY (L ONLY)

BYLINE=CHRIS TOMLINSON

DATELINE=KIGALI

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: A NEW RWANDAN HUTU EXTREMIST GROUP CLAIMS TO BE OPERATING

INSIDE RWANDA IN AN ATTEMPT TO OVERTHROW THE PRESENT TUTSI-LED

GOVERNMENT. CHRIS TOMLINSON IN KIGALI REPORTS THE GROUP IS

OFFERING A REWARD TO THOSE WHO KILL AMERICANS.



TEXT: U-N AND U-S OFFICIALS ARE WARNING AMERICANS LIVING AND

WORKING IN RWANDA TO TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS AFTER A HUTU REBEL

GROUP ANNOUNCED A BOUNTY FOR AMERICAN CITIZENS.



THE GROUP, THE PEOPLE IN ARMS FOR THE LIBERATION OF RWANDA -- OR

PALIR -- OFFERED 15-HUNDRED DOLLARS TO ANYONE WHO KILLS THE U-S

AMBASSADOR TO RWANDA OR ONE-THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR THE MURDER OF

AMERICANS LIVING HERE.



THE PALIR STATEMENT, WHICH WAS ISSUED IN NAIROBI ON THURSDAY,

SAID THE GROUP WOULD START ITS WAR AGAINST THE RWANDAN PATRIOTIC

FRONT GOVERNMENT BY URGING HUTUS TO ATTACK AMERICANS, IN

RETALIATION FOR THE U-S GOVERNMENTS SUPPORT OF THE

TUTSI-CONTROLLED GOVERNMENT



THE U-S EMBASSY IN KIGALI ISSUED A STATEMENT CALLING ON AMERICANS

TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS, BUT SAID THEY SHOULD CARRY ON WITH THEIR

NORMAL ACTIVITIES. THE STATEMENT SAID THE EMBASSY IS TAKING THIS

THREAT, LIKE ALL OTHERS, SERIOUSLY.



U-N AGENCIES ARE REVIEWING THE DEPLOYMENT OF AMERICANS INTO THE

WESTERN PORTION OF RWANDA WHERE REBEL ACTIVITY HAS INTENSIFIED IN

RECENT WEEKS. AMERICAN WORKERS MAY BE ASKED TO REMAIN INSIDE THE

CAPITAL WHICH HAS BEEN SO FAR UNTOUCHED BY REBEL RAIDS.



INSURGENTS HAVE CONDUCTED CROSS-BORDER ASSAULTS INTO RWANDA SINCE

THE FORMER GOVERNMENT WAS DRIVEN INTO EXILE IN MID-1994. FORMER

GOVERNMENT SECURITY FORCES AND CIVILIAN MILITIAS KILLED MORE THAN

500-THOUSAND PEOPLE IN 1994 IN A STATE-SPONSORED GENOCIDE AGAINST

ETHNIC TUTSIS AND POLITICALLY MODERATE HUTUS.



TUTSI-LED REBELS STOPPED THE KILLING AND THE FORMER GOVERNMENT

FLED TO ZAIRE WITH ABOUT 20 PERCENT OF RWANDA'S POPULATION. THE

INTERNATIONALLY FUNDED REFUGEE CAMPS HAVE BECOME HOTBEDS OF

EXTREMIST ACTIVITY AND BASES FOR THE REBELS.



PALIR MADE ITS FIRST APPEARANCE JUNE FIRST WITH A STATEMENT FAXED

TO NEWS AGENCIES IN NAIROBI. AND INSURGENTS HAVE SINCE LEFT

PALIR LEAFLETS ON THE BODIES OF THEIR VICTIMS. THE GROUP ALSO

CLAIMS TO HAVE A BASE PERMANENTLY LOCATED INSIDE RWANDA. BUT A

RWANDAN MILITARY SPOKESMAN HAS DENIED THIS CLAIM, SAYING ZAIRE

CONTINUES TO BE THE PRIMARY SOURCE OF REBEL ACTIVITY.



U-S OFFICIALS HAVE PROPOSED CUTTING OFF AID TO THE CAMPS BECAUSE

THEY DESTABILIZE THE REGION AND THE U-N REFUGEE AGENCY WANTS TO

MOVE THE CAMPS AWAY FROM THE BORDER. BUT OBSERVERS SAY RECENT

ATTACKS ON AID WORKERS AND ZAIRIAN SECURITY FORCES IN THE CAMPS

CALLS INTO QUESTION WHETHER THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY CAN ANY

LONGER CONTROL THEM. (SIGNED)



NEB/CT/JWH/CF



28-Jun-96 10:36 AM EDT (1436 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 22

*************************

GAMBIA-L Digest 22Topics covered in this issue include:1) Gambia-Liberia Soccerby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 2) NIGERIA / RELEASEby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 3) Forwarded message from Latjorrby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 4) Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)by "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 5) Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)by sarr@sprynet.com 6) new memberby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu 7) 96F25007.htmlby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 8) Brief Infoby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 9) Senegal and The Olympicsby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 10) World Cup Result: Liberia 4 Gambia 0 (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 11) Introductionby mafy < mafy@avana.net 12) Re: Introductionby mafy < mafy@avana.net 13) RE:UNFAIR PLAYby L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 14) Re: Introductionby TijanSenghore@kemet.com (Tijan Senghore)15) Re: New Member Introductionby mafy < mafy@avana.net 16) Senegal and The Olympicsby ojah@students.wisc.edu (omar jah)17) Re: Introductionby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)18) Forthcoming events!by Oumar Ndongo < ondongo@benfranklin.hnet.uci.edu 19) SELF INTRODUCTIONby sarr@sprynet.com 20) new mwmber introby "Mbye B. Cham" < mcham@cldc.howard.edu 21) Re: new member - Greetingsby Binta Njie < njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu 22) Re: new members- Greetingsby "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com 23) Gambia repossesses privatised company (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 24) Re: JULY RE-UNIONby SillahB@aol.com 25) Re: APPOLOGYby SillahB@aol.com 26) Re: new memberby SillahB@aol.com 27) Re: Brief Infoby SillahB@aol.com 28) Re: Introductionby SillahB@aol.com 29) RE:UNFAIR PLAYby SillahB@aol.com 30) Re: JULY RE-UNIONby SillahB@aol.com 31) Re: Gambia repossesses privaby "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com 32) Nigeria / politicsby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 33) RWANDA / SURVIVORby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 34) PREDICTIONS!!!!!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)35) House-cleaningby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 36) The Constitutionby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 37) Re: PREDICTIONS!!!!!by SillahB@aol.com 38) Re: House-cleaningby SillahB@aol.com 39) Re: House-cleaningby "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com 40) Membership questionsby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 41) fwd. messageby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 24 Jun 1996 09:50:14 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia-Liberia SoccerMessage-ID: < 01I6A6Q5ZH5K001SY9@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822Return-path: < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us Received: from PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US by PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US(PMDF V5.0-4 #11457) id < 01I6A6NNT4K0001YJ0@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US > for ajanneh@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US; Mon, 24 Jun 1996 09:47:48 -0500 (EST)Date: Mon, 24 Jun 1996 09:47:48 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us Subject: 96F24007.htmlTo: ajanneh@pstcc.cc.tn.us Message-id: < 01I6A6NNT8BM001YJ0@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US MIME-version: 1.0Content-type: text/htmlPanafrican News AgencyNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press ReviewCopyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rightsreserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,published or used for broadcast without written authorization from thePanafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:24 JUN 96 - SPORTS-WORLD-SOCCERLiberia Crushes Gambia 4-0 In World Cup QualifierACCRA, Ghana (PANA) - Liberia crushed Gambia 4-0 in their second legWorld Cup qualifying match played at the Accra sports stadium onSunday.The goals were scored by Robert Clarke (24th) George Oppon Weah(77th), Oliver Naker (86th) and Salensa Debbah (90th).The Liberians went through to the next round on a 5-2 aggregate havinglost the first leg match in Banjul 1-2.Sunday's second leg was shifted to Accra because of the war situationin Monrovia since April 6._________________________________________________________________AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times------------------------------Date: Mon, 24 Jun 1996 14:40:44 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NIGERIA / RELEASEMessage-ID: < 24JUN96.15853511.0033.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=6/24/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-199220TITLE=NIGERIA / RELEASE (L)BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCKDATELINE=ABIDJANCONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: NIGERIA'S GOVERNMENT HAS RELEASED A PROMINENT HUMANRIGHTS ACTIVIST. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTSFROM OUR WEST AFRICA BUREAU MANY HOPE THE RELEASE COULD SIGNAL ACHANGE IN THE GOVERNMENT'S POLICY OF PROLONGED DETENTIONS WITHOUTTRIAL.TEXT: TUNJI ABAYOMI, A LAWYER FOR FORMER NIGERIAN PRESIDENTOLUSEGUN OBASANJO, WAS RELEASED (SUNDAY) AFTER SPENDING NEARLYONE YEAR IN DETENTION. MR. ABAYOMI WAS ARRESTED LAST JULY FORPROCLAIMING HIS CLIENT INNOCENT OF CHARGES HE TOOK PART IN ANALLEGED COUP PLOT.MR. ABAYOMI SAID HE WAS NOT HARMED DURING HIS DETENTION, ANDTHAT HE WILL CONTINUE TO WORK FOR DEMOCRACY IN NIGERIA.MEANWHILE, THE FRENCH NEWS AGENCY REPORTS ANOTHER NIGERIAN HUMANRIGHTS ACTIVIST, ABDUL ORO, HAS ALSO BEEN RELEASED. MR. ORO IS ADIRECTOR OF A CIVIL LIBERTIES ORGANIZATION IN NIGERIA.POLITICAL OBSERVERS SAY THE RELEASE OF MR. ABAYOMI AND OTHERDETAINEES RAISES HOPES THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT WILL CHANGE ITSPRACTICE OF DETAINING INDIVIDUALS FOR LONG PERIODS WITHOUT ATRIAL. THEY SAY THEY ARE WATCHING TO SEE IF OTHER PROMINENTDETAINEES, SUCH AS OPPOSITION LEADER MOSHOOD ABIOLA AND HUMANRIGHTS LAWYER GANI FAWEHINMI, WILL ALSO BE RELEASED.THE GOVERNMENT HAS BEEN UNDER PRESSURE AT HOME AND ABROAD TO FREEPOLITICAL PRISONERS. TWO WEEKS AGO, IT PLEDGED TO REVIEW THECASES OF POLITICAL DETAINEES WHEN IT ACCEPTED A REPORT BY AUNITED NATIONS HUMAN RIGHTS MONITORING GROUP THAT VISITED THECOUNTRY IN APRIL.A TOP-LEVEL NIGERIAN DELEGATION IS SET TO MEET WITH MEMBERS OFTHE 56-NATION COMMONWEALTH OF FORMER BRITISH COLONIES TUESDAY INLONDON TO EXPLAIN THE MILITARY'S PLAN TO RESTORE DEMOCRACY BYOCTOBER, 1998.NIGERIA WAS SUSPENDED FROM THE COMMONWEALTH LAST NOVEMBER AFTEREXECUTING PROMINENT WRITER KEN SARO-WIWA AND EIGHT OTHER MINORITYRIGHTS ACTIVISTS. THE EXECUTIONS WERE CARRIED OUT DESPITEINTERNATIONAL APPEALS FOR CLEMENCY. THE COMMONWEALTH RECENTLYRECOMMENDED A SERIES OF SANCTIONS AGAINST NIGERIA, BUT AGREED TOSUSPEND THEIR IMPLEMENTATION TO GIVE NIGERIA A CHANCE TO DEFENDITS ACTIONS.NIGERIA HAS BEEN IN POLITICAL TURMOIL SINCE THE MILITARY ANNULLEDTHE RESULTS OF THE 1993 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION THAT WOULD HAVERESTORED CIVILIAN RULE IN THE COUNTRY.LAST WEEK, NIGERIA'S GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCED RULES FOR THEREGISTRATION OF POLITICAL PARTIES, CONTINUING ITS SCHEDULEDRETURN TO DEMOCRACY. AMONG THE REQUIREMENTS ARE THE REGISTRATIONOF MORE THAN ONE-MILLION MEMBERS AND THE PAYMENT OF ASIX-THOUSAND-DOLLAR NON-REFUNDABLE REGISTRATION FEE. OPPOSITIONLEADERS EXPRESSED OUTRAGE AT THE CONDITIONS, SAYING THEGOVERNMENT HAS GIVEN POLITICAL ORGANIZATIONS LESS THAN ONE MONTHTO MEET THE GUIDELINES. (SIGNED)NEB/WPM/JWH/CF24-Jun-96 11:46 AM EDT (1546 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Mon, 24 Jun 1996 15:33:58 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded message from LatjorrMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960624153144.19011A-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:I would like to introduce our newest member, Manlafy Jarjue (Atlanta). Hewill be introducng himself soon.Tony and Amadou, thanks for your comments, but the credit is not all mine.Dr. Nyang forwarded the names of Dr. Mbye Cham (Tony's suggestion) andBinta Njie. So a pat on the back to all of us.LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 00:49:51 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)Message-ID: < 2A3B0756625@amadeus.cmi.no Hello Gambia-L,I would like to welcome all the new members, especially Heidi, who ismy colleague at Christian Michelsen institute, and Francis Njie (De Guale),who was also my colleague at "St.s" . Watchout I am also a Triangle boy (88/89A-levels).I have been very silent lately, it is because of exams. And I startedwork at the University immediately after I finished my exams. Icannot get an E-mail address at work.I would like to comment some of the staements I am reading in thenet. I do not think it is a good idea to emphasis so much on ethnicbias in favour of Jammeh in the Fonis. And before going on further onthis issue, is it confirmed that Jammeh is going to contest, for thePresidency. From some the postings , I got the impression that Jammehis contesting.We should not take for granted that all Jolas will support Jammeh. Ithink we should try and find other explanations to the developmentsat home than what I will call "tribal reductionalism".My research institute is physically seperated from the University,but I will do my best to be in touch.Shalom.Famara.------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 05:30:34 -0700From: sarr@sprynet.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)Message-ID: < 199606251230.FAA10925@sprynet.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi Folks,My name is Mbaye. I am a student and a co editor of "JALI BAA"- a publicopinion organ for SeneGambia. Gambia L is a very interesting group and I wouldpositively do my best to uphold its standards. I am looking forward to aninteresting summer.MBAYE B. SARR------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 12:33:48 -0400From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < 199606251633.MAA17258@auc.edu Greetings:I would like to introduce our newest member, N'deye Marie Njie (Iowa). She willbe introducing herself shortly.Tony thanks for forwarding my earlier message. I was using a terminal down thehall which apparently has a different address. Please add it to the list sinceI may be using it sometimes: gndow@etta.auc.edu. Thanks.LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 14:27:53 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 96F25007.htmlMessage-ID: < 01I6BUQ9FAQQ001ZHR@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITPanafrican News AgencyNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press ReviewCopyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rightsreserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,published or used for broadcast without written authorization from thePanafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:25 JUN 96 - SPORTS-AFRICA-OLYMPICSAfrica's Gradual Rise to Olympic ProminenceDAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Africa's participation in the Olympics startedwith South Africa in the 1908 London games, in Britain. Egypt joinedthat country as Africa's second representative in the 1928 event.From 1908 to 1924 South Africa, represented only by its Europeanpopulation, performed well. It gained a medal in the 100-metre Londoncompetition in 1908.Four years later in Stokholm, South Africa won the marathon and RuudLewis, of the same country, claimed victory in the individual cyclingcompetition.South African faired even better in 1920 in Antwerp, Belgium. It wongold medals in the men's 4,400-metre, 4x100-metre relay, rowing andboxing.With much less success in the 1924 Paris Games, the South Africansonly won a medal in boxing. At the 1928 Amsterdam Games, the SouthAfricans fared as well as the Egyptians.In the 110-metre hurdles South Africa's Sydney Atkinson wasmagnificent as was the Egyptian weightlifter, Sayedd Nosseir, whoearned his country's first Olympic medal.While the two countries remained Africa's only representatives untilsub-Saharan countries began to gain independence, mostly in the early1960s, South Africa performed better than Egypt.The vast majority of African countries began participating in theOlympics from this period. The best years for Africa were 1968 inMexico, 1988 in Seoul, Korea, and 1992 in Barcelona, Spain, whereKenyan runners creamed medals.Africans were expected to do well before Barcelona were it not for thenear-absolute boycott of the 1980 Montreal Games and partialparticipation in the games at Moscow in 1980, Los Angeles in 1984 andSeoul in 1988.Of the 149 medals (47 gold, 48 silver and 54 bronze) won by Africancountries more than the half were gained in athletics, mostly intrack.Ethiopia's marathon runner, Abebe Bikila, put the stamp on hiscountry's first Olympic appearance of the 60's in Rome, Italy.Bikila gained sub-Sahara Africa's first Olympic medal, winning themarathon, in Constantine, Italy. It was here, 30 years earlier, thatItaly's first dictator, Benito Mussolini, decided to invade Ethiopia.Bikila's success was the harbinger of other outstanding AfricanOlympians.Four years later, he repeated his achievement in Tokyo, Japan, whereSouth Africa was banned from the Olympic movement because of itsracially discriminatory policy of apartheid.African athletes reached their pinnacle at the 1968 Mexico games.Kenya's Kipchoge Keino won the 1,500-metre gold. Nine of 16 Africanmedals, three of them gold, were won by Kenyans.Tunisia solidified Africa's lead when Mohamed Gammoudi won the5,000-metre gold. This came after he won a Certificate of Merit in themid-long distance event four years earlier.In the 1972 Munich Olympics, African athletes equalled their 16-medalshaul of Mexico. The stars, this time, were the Ugandan 400-metrehurdler, John Akii Bua, and Keino, who took the gold in the3,000-metre steeple chase.However, Africa progress stopped with the boycott of the 1976 MontrealGames. Only Cote D'Ivoire and Senegal participated. They refused toabide by the call for the boycott made by African countries, inprotest against the participation of New Zealand which had relationswith apartheid South Africa.Four years later in Moscow some 20 African countries, among themKenya, the driving force of African athletics, followed a U.S.-ledboycott in protest against the Soviet Union's war in Afghanistan.Ethiopia, then a close ally of the Soviet Union, took part in thegames. Mirus Yfter won gold medals in the 5,000-metre and 10,000-metreraces. These games were the first in which Africa won a medal in acollective event: Zimbabwean women's field hockey team.In a tit-for-tat, the Soviets refused to take park in the 1984 LosAngeles Games supported, also, by few African countries.However, those African states which participated won 13 medals, threeof them gold. Kenya won just one gold medal, courtesy of Julius Koririn the 3,000-metre steeple chase. That was Kenya's poorest performancesince 1968.Morocco won two gold medals with Said Aouita in the men's 5,000-metrein 13 minutes, 21 seconds and Nawal El Moutawakil on the women's400-metre hurdles in 54.61 seconds, the first individual victory of anAfrican woman.In the country's first Olympic winning, Gabriel Tiacoh of CoteD'Ivoire got the 400-metre men's gold while Zambia and Algeria wonmedals in boxing.Ethiopia was the only African nation to boycott the 1988 Seoul Games.The Kenyans bounced back from their slump with four gold medals won byPaul Ereng in the 800-metres, Peter Rono in the 1,500-metres, JohnNgugi in the 5,000-metres and Julius Kariuki in the 3,000-metresteeple chase. The late Rober Wangila won gold in boxing.Africa's other gold was won by Moulay Brahim Boutayeb, 21, of Morocco.Virtually unknown before the competition, he upset Kenya, the10,000-metre favourites.Like Cote D'Ivoire four years earlier, Senegal gained its firstOlympic medal when hurdler El Hadji Amadou Dia Ba won the silver,ahead of America's Edwin Moses, in the 400-metre hurdles. Africa won14 medals in Seoul.In 1992, in Barcelona, where virtually all of Africa was represented,women athletes stole the show. Hassiba Boulmerka became Algeria'sfirst Olympic gold medalist. She won the 1,500-metre event. Ethiopia'sDerartu Tulu was winner of 10,000-metre in an epic duel with ElenaMeyer, the most talented representative and symbol of thepost-apartheid South Africa. That country was reintegrated into theOlympic fold after 28 years of isolation.Kenyan athletes performed less well than usual. They carried away twogold medals won by William Tanui in the 800-metre event and by MatthewBirir in the 3,000-metre steeple chase. Kenya lost the 10,000-metre toMorocco's Khalid Skah and accused the Moroccans of unfairly helpingeach other.In its maiden Olympic appearance, Namibia's Frankie Fredericks wonsilver medals in the 100-metre and 200-metre races.In soccer, Ghana became the first African team to finish among the topthree, winning the bronze.In all, Barcelona marked Africa's best Olympic performance. Thecontinent hauled 25 medals: five gold, 13 silver, seven bronze.Now, all eyes are on Atlanta._________________________________________________________________AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 14:46:48 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Brief InfoMessage-ID: < 01I6BVD80N0S0029P8@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITWelcome to all new members, particularly those in Atlanta (Sillah, Jarju,etc.). The July Reunion offers us an excellent opportunity to recruiteven more members.********UNDP representatives from West Africa are meeting in The Gambia to studyimplementation of mechanisms for the special UN initiative to fightpoverty in Africa.********The Gambia government urges the country's youth to concentrate onfarming (Jammeh's future occupation) this summer. (In other words,forget politics.)********Amadou------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 13:14:38 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Senegal and The OlympicsMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960625125908.29218B-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIIn the next to last posting by Amadou with the news report describing TheHistory of Africa, achievement and participation in The Olympic games, itstated that Senegal gained its first Olympic medal in Seoul, 1988 withAmadou Dia Ba winning the silver. I suspect that is an error and oversighton the news report. I believe that Senegal won its first medal in 1960with Abdou Sey coming in third and taking the bronze in the 100meters.There was also the great Amadou Gakou in the 60's. He was theAfrican champion in the 400meters at the time and barely missed a medal in the 400 meters in 1968,Mexico City by finishing in fourth place. That race was swept by threeAfrican American brothers, Lee Evans, the world record holder at that time(43.8 seconds ) larry James and Vincent Freeman.Oumar, verify my facts. I believe that I am correct.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 13:17:38 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: World Cup Result: Liberia 4 Gambia 0 (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960625131722.28524A-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Mon, 24 Jun 1996 22:14:18 -0700From: Alpha Koroma < akoroma@MAILBOX.SYR.EDU Reply-To: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues < LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU To: Multiple recipients of list LEONENET < LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU Subject: World Cup Result: Liberia 4 Gambia 0By Jackson KannehACCRA, June 23 (Reuter) - World Footballer of the Year George Weah gavewar-ravaged Liberia's World Cup dreams a boost on Sunday, steering theLone Stars national team to a 4-0 victory over Gambia in Ghana's capitalAccra.Liberia, denied the advantage of a home leg by factional fighting intheir capital Monrovia in April and May, eliminated Gambia from thecompetitition after wiping out a 2-1 Gambian lead from the June 1 firstleg in Banjul.``Thank God we have something to show to the world that is positive aboutLiberia,'' Weah told Reuters after the African zone first round secondleg qualifier.``We hope to keep the momentum going,'' added the 29-year-old AC Milanstriker, some of whose players ran the gauntlet of gunmen at home in Mayto join the squad.Weah, who has paid an estimated $50,000 to finance the team's World Cupcampaign to date, masterminded Sunday's win.Having assembled the squad of 13 home and 10 Europe-based players, hescored one goal himself, laid on another and was all over the pitch,featuring prominently in midfield and defence.Robert Clarke, who plays for French second division club Grenoble, openedthe scoring against the run of play with a header from a cross by Weah inthe 25th minute.The two sides remained level on aggregate until well into the second halfwhen Weah headed home a cross from his cousin James Debbah in the 79thminute.Eight minutes later Oliver Makor, who plays for German second divisionSaarbruecken, struck a spectacular shot from outside the penalty box.Gambia's goalkeeper, caught off guard, dived too late and hit his head ona goal post, requiring first aid.Debbah, who plays for French first division Nice and scored Liberia'sonly first leg goal with a penalty, rounded off Sunday's victory with agoal just before the final whistle.FIFA, soccer's governing body, voted Weah Player of the Year and he was1995 African and European Player of the Year.Jubilant team mates and supporters carried him shoulder-high from thepitch on Sunday and later from the stadium.``I must congratulate my boys who stood gallantly in defence of theircountry,'' he said afterwards.Freed American slaves set up Liberia in 1847 but six years of civil warhave killed more than 150,000 people. Soccer is probably the one unifyingfactor in the faction-ridden country.Calm returned to the capital Monrovia at the end of May when West Africanpeacekeepers were deployed throughout the city after seven weeks offactional fighting.But with much of the city devastated by the fighting and an orgy oflooting by rampaging gunmen, Weah and the team opted to play Sunday'sreturn leg in Accra.An estimated 25,000 people watched the match, many of them Liberianexiles and refugees who travelled from neighbouring Ivory Coast andTogo for the match.Liberia advance to the Africa zone's next qualifying round, which beginsin August.FIFA has yet to make the draw but Sunday's win raised the spirits ofLiberia's refugees, some of whom have been shunned by West Africanneighbours tired of the civil war.``We have been overlooked but from today we have a standing in Ghana,''one commented afterwards.------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 15:31:37 -0700From: mafy < mafy@avana.net To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 31D068C9.2A45@avana.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitWith much enthusiasm, I take this opportunity to introduce myself to allthe Gambians in the group. I hail from Faraba Banta with roots fromKusamai in foni Bintang. I am currently a senior at DeVry Institute ofTechnoloty in Atlanta, majoring in Computer Information Systems. I lookforward to contributing in progressive dialogue with the members. As someof you may already be aware of the formation of a new organization(GASTECH), Gambians in Science and Technology, I look forward for yoursupport and membership during our fun raiser party on the friday of theJuly 4 reunion in Atlanta.------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 15:44:31 -0700From: mafy < mafy@avana.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 31D06BCF.5DF3@avana.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitmafy wrote:> With much enthusiasm, I take this opportunity to introduce myself to all> the Gambians in the group. I hail from Faraba Banta with roots from> Kusamai in foni Bintang. I am currently a senior at DeVry Institute of> Technoloty in Atlanta, majoring in Computer Information Systems. I look> forward to contributing in progressive dialogue with the members. As some> of you may already be aware of the formation of a new organization> (GASTECH), Gambians in Science and Technology, I look forward for your> support and membership during our fun raiser party on the friday of the> July 4 reunion in Atlanta.Manlafy Jarju------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Jun 96 19:13:29 BSTFrom: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE:UNFAIR PLAYMessage-ID: < 9606251813.AA09245@hpl.lut.ac.uk Dear List Members,What do you make of this?The constitution of The Republic of The GambiaSCHEDULE 2TRANSITIONAL AND CONSEQUENTIAL PROVISIONSLegal ProceedingsSection 13 (1) No member of the AFPRC, any person appointed by the AFPRC, orother appointees of the AFPRC shall be held liable either jointly or severallyfor any act or omission in the performance of their official duties duringthe administration of the AFPRC.(2) After the coming into force of this constitution, it shall not be lawfulfor any court or tribunal to entertain any action or take any decisions ormake any order or grant any remedy or relief in any proceedings institutedagainst the Government of The Gambia or any person acting under the authorityof the Government of The Gambia, or against any person or persons acting inconcert or individually to assist or bring about the change in Governmentwhich took place July 22nd 1994, in respect of any act or omission relatingto, or consequent upon:(a) the overthrow of the government in power before the formation of theAFPRC;or(b) the suspension or abrogation of the Constitution of The Gambia 1970; or(c) the establishment of the AFPRC; or(d) the establishment of this Constitution.(3) For the avoidance of doubt, it is declared that no action taken orpurported to have been taken in the exercise of the executive, legislative orjudicial power by the AFPRC or a member thereof, or by any person appointed bythe AFPRC in the name of the AFPRC shall be questioned in any proceedingswhatsoever and, accordingly, it shall not be lawful for any court or tribunalto make any order or grant any remedy or relief in respect of any such act.(4) The provisions of subparagraph (3) shall have effect notwithstanding thatany such action as is referred to in that subparagraph was not taken inaccordance with any procedure prescribed by law.(5) It shall not be lawful for any court or tribunal to entertain an actioninstituted in respect of an act or omission against a person acting oromitting to act on the instructions or authority of the AFPRC, or a memberthereof, and alleged to be in contravention of any law, whether substantive orprocedural, in existence before or during the administration of the AFPRC.ENDNICE TRY LADS !!!!!!!!!!!Please our intellectuals should analyse the implications of these provisionsobjectively. Nice debating issue during the ALD conference.Lang------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 16:50:07 -0400From: TijanSenghore@kemet.com (Tijan Senghore)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)Subject: Re: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 1996Jun25.144817.1724.50933@smtpgw.kemet.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"Mafy, welcome on board.Tijan------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 15:59:18 -0700From: mafy < mafy@avana.net To: mafy < mafy@avana.net Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New Member IntroductionMessage-ID: < 31D06F46.6CA@avana.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitmafy wrote:> mafy wrote:> >> > With much enthusiasm, I take this opportunity to introduce myself to all> > the Gambians in the group. I hail from Faraba Banta with roots from> > Kusamai in foni Bintang. I am currently a senior at DeVry Institute of> > Technoloty in Atlanta, majoring in Computer Information Systems. I look> > forward to contributing in progressive dialogue with the members. As some> > of you may already be aware of the formation of a new organization> > (GASTECH), Gambians in Science and Technology, I look forward for your> > support and membership during our fund raiser party on the friday of the> > July 4 reunion in Atlanta.> Manlafy Jarju------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 16:43:29 +0530From: ojah@students.wisc.edu (omar jah)To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Senegal and The OlympicsMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"In the next to last posting by Amadou with the news report describing TheHistory of Africa, achievement and participation in The Olympic games, itstated that Senegal gained its first Olympic medal in Seoul, 1988 withAmadou Dia Ba winning the silver. I suspect that is an error and oversighton the news report. I believe that Senegal won its first medal in 1960with Abdou Sey coming in third and taking the bronze in the 100meters.There was also the great Amadou Gakou in the 60's. He was theAfrican champion in the 400meters at the time and barely missed a medal in the 400 meters in 1968,Mexico City by finishing in fourth place. That race was swept by threeAfrican American brothers, Lee Evans, the world record holder at that time(43.8 seconds ) larry James and Vincent Freeman.Oumar, verify my facts. I believe that I am correct.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 18:00:30 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 9606252200.AA19321@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMafy...,Welcome aboard! I have been looking forward to hear from you.How is Devry treating you? I have tried to look up your e-mail through'finger' but you seem to be unlisted.Do you have a private e-mail address?MoeSupport EngineerHayes MicroComputerVoice : (770)840-9966Fax : (770) 743-4601------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 15:15:47 -0700 (PDT)From: Oumar Ndongo < ondongo@benfranklin.hnet.uci.edu To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: Forthcoming events!Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.960625143311.4183A-100000@benfranklin.hnet.uci.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi, everybody,Thanks,Abdou and Tony, I am back on the list. I agree with youTony, Amadou Dia Ba is quite recent in the history of Senegalesemedalists in the Olympic Games. Things are very blurred in my mind as towhat event was referred to in 1960. I think it was the first all-AfricaGame (Les Jeux de l'Amitie).Amadou Gakou was a medalist as you said in400m but it's so blurred in my head.Concerning the scholarly project I talked about in my previousposting, I want to inform Siga that it is based in Senegal, Dakar inparticular.Since she will be in Dakar , I will be very happy to get herassociated with the project and with a few others which are under way.An important project known as "R.E.D."(The Regional ElectronicDatabase ) is under serious consideration by WARC and different partnersto help develop a network bringing together West African documentationspecialists,U.S bibliographers and scholar-technicians in 1996 to beginthe process of data collection and transfer of information.Another project: as a follow-up to the multi-disciplinary seminarheld in Dakar on "La Ville Ouest Africaine", we are developing a regionalproject that would address issues surrounding the process of urbanizationin West Africa.The project will terminate in Summer 1998 with conclusionsdrawn and policy recommendations made.This project will be hosted by WARCin Dakar .The Center hopes to invite a representative from each WestAfrican country for a one week seminar at a date to be announced.A third project is launched by WARC in Dakar in conjunction withHoward University and the Smithsonian.It is an international Symposium on"West Africa and the Global Challenge".Included among the subthemes ofthe Symposium will be "The African Diaspora in the Americas and theCaribbean", "West African Research",and "Cotemporary Issues as aCommemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Fulbright Program".For further information ,send a message to Dr Leigh Swigart,director of WARC,Dakar< swigart@warc.warc.sn >. Jeanne Maddox Toungara,professor of History at Howard University is also a good contact for someof our friends who are in Washington ,D.C.,. Letters have been sent toall West African Learning Centers to seek participation in the project.Anybody interested,send a message to Leigh and let me know.ByeOumar\Senegal------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Jun 1996 19:55:53 -0700From: sarr@sprynet.com To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: SELF INTRODUCTIONMessage-ID: < 199606260255.TAA09493@m4.sprynet.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHELLO EVERYONE:I AM DELIGHTED TO BE A PART OF SUCH AN INTERESTING GROUP AND I LOOK FORWARD TOTHE MANY DISCOURSES WE WILL BE HAVING - A NUSRAT HIGH SCHOOL GRAD - COMPUTERINFORMATION & SYSTEMS SCIENCES (UNDERGRAD)- CURRENTLY WORK AS A FINANCIALAPPLICATIONS ANALYST FOR THE DEFENSE DEPT. - VERY MUCH INTERESTED IN WOMENDEVELOPMENT ISSUES AND HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT. THANK YOUSOFFIE B. CEESAY------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Jun 1996 01:30:29 -0400 (EDT)From: "Mbye B. Cham" < mcham@cldc.howard.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new mwmber introMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi friends and colleagues,I was on sabbatical leave in Senegal and Gambia last year,and my colleague at Howard, Sulayman Nyang just recently informed of thegroup on the net, and I'm glad to be a part of it. My name is Mbye Chamand I work at Howard University at the moment in the same department asSulayman Nyang. I teach, write and do research on literature and cinema,in particular, and I have a special interest, in general, on questions ofculture and development. Jeregeeen jef.------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Jun 1996 01:39:52 -0400 (EDT)From: Binta Njie < njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu To: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: new member - GreetingsMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9606260159.A6861-0100000@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHello everyone.Binta NjieGeorge Washington University2130 H StreetWashington, D.C. 20052------------------------------Date: 26 Jun 1996 08:50:26 -0500From: "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: new members- GreetingsMessage-ID: < n1376343220.76509@qm.sprintcorp.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableRE>>new members- Greetings =6/26/96Hi Folks,I wanna welcome all our new members. These last couple of weeks have seen =quite a surge in the list membership. This is great and I am sure this =will add more voices to the solid discussions that goes on the list.Bravo to all those who are spreading the word and helping in the =enlistment.Yaya------------------------------Date: 6/26/96 0:45 AMTo: Jallow, YaYaFrom: gambia-l@u.washington.edu ------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;26 Jun 1996 00:43:14 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com =(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)id AA10373; Wed, 26 Jun 1996 00:47:24 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA03425;Tue, 25 Jun 96 22:40:14 -0700Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA55458;Tue, 25 Jun 96 22:39:57 -0700Received: from tiberium.circ.gwu.edu by mx4.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA05535;Tue, 25 Jun 96 22:39:56 -0700Received: from gwis2.circ.gwu.edu (njie@gwis2 [128.164.127.252]) by =tiberium.circ.gwu.edu (8.6.12/8.6.12) with ESMTP id BAA25091; Wed, 26 Jun =1996 01:36:42 -0400Received: (from njie@localhost) by gwis2.circ.gwu.edu (8.6.12/8.6.12) id =BAA10215; Wed, 26 Jun 1996 01:39:52 -0400Message-Id: < Pine.3.89.9606260159.A6861-0100000@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Date: Wed, 26 Jun 1996 01:39:52 -0400 (EDT)Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: Binta Njie < njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List =Subject: Re: new member - GreetingsIn-Reply-To: < 199606212146.RAA11481@auc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=3DUS-ASCIIX-To: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu X-Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" =X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Jun 1996 17:55:06 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia repossesses privatised company (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960626175422.8210A-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFYI-Tony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Sat, 22 Jun 1996 12:30:03 PDTFrom: Reuters < C-reuters@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.westernSubject: Gambia repossesses privatised companyBANJUL, June 22 (Reuter) - Gambia's military government hasrepossessed the Gambia Oilseeds Processing and MarketingCompany, formed in 1993 from the privatisation of the coreassets of the Gambia Produce Marketing Board.The ministry of trade, industry and employment on Saturdaysaid that the government had decided on the move ``in theparamount interest of the nation''.The Gambia Produce Marketing Board was until 1990 themonopoly exporter of groundnuts. Business sources said thatinvestors from Ireland brought its core assets when it wasprivatised.``The assets have not been optimally utilised contrary to theexpectation of the government and Gambians at large,'' a ministrystatement said.The statement made no mention of arrangements forcompensation.A 1994 military coup strained relations between Gambia andits former partners in the West. A timetable to return thecountry to civilian rule by July has slipped behind schedule.Presidential elections are now planned for September 11.------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Jun 1996 23:57:18 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: JULY RE-UNIONMessage-ID: < 960626235717_225933790@emout09.mail.aol.com Mabuna Bojang...As Co-ordinator of the July Tournament, you can techniacally play for anyteam since u are not affiliated with any of the six assigned teams. But it isyour job to convince the teams that you want to play and not Latjorr's. If ucan't find a team you may still be able to play on Sunday at the Veterans'game or come down and help me co-ordinate.....Thanks Baboucarr Sillah------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 00:09:32 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: APPOLOGYMessage-ID: < 960627000930_225943212@emout18.mail.aol.com Mambuna,I do not think your articls are boring at all....keep up the good work!------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 00:22:00 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: new memberMessage-ID: < 960627002159_225950453@emout14.mail.aol.com Welcome Ndeye Marie and Mbye Sarr!!! Mbye I read some of your articles in theJali-Ba and found them very amusing. I would like to meet you brother! If ucoming to Hotlanta in July Please feel free to drop a line @ 404-766-4733 sowe can chat, this same priviledge applies to every member...yes you toosister Ndeye Marie.------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 00:24:56 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Brief InfoMessage-ID: < 960627002453_225952028@emout08.mail.aol.com Amadou thanks a lot...I believe this is a very healthy way to stay in touch,and yes we are going to recruit more members as the fun goes on....------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 00:31:50 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 960627003150_225956459@emout09.mail.aol.com Mafy,Great job! I like the inro......your former rommee(Baboucarr)------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 00:33:41 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE:UNFAIR PLAYMessage-ID: < 960627003341_225958429@emout18.mail.aol.com Lang this mess is taylor-made for Jemus...it is a joke, unbelievabe and notworth a penny...BS------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 01:21:36 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: JULY RE-UNIONMessage-ID: < 960627012135_225984686@emout09.mail.aol.com Here are the schedules for 3rd Dodou Mbye Memorial Soccer Tournament fromJuly 6-7:2pm Atlanta vs Senegal3pm Washington vs Carolina4pm Dallas vs Senegal5pm Washington vs Miami6pm Atlanta vs Senegal7pm Miami vs CarolinaAll preliminary round games to be played at Therrell HS and the finals onSunday with the veterans game @ 330pm will be played at Sequia Jr HS. OnSunday nite at the Awards party following tropies will be presented: D.M.Championship Trophy, MVP, MIT(Most Improved Team), Leading goal scorer, Mostdisciplined player, Best goalkeeper and the ROUNDERS TROPHY in Atlanta Ladiesversus REST>>>>>>>Any Questions call 404-766-4733H or page770-802-7465....Thanks Baboucarr Sillah(Tournament Co-ordinator)------------------------------Date: 27 Jun 1996 08:58:55 -0500From: "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia repossesses privaMessage-ID: < n1376256061.15611@qm.sprintcorp.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableRE>Gambia repossesses privatized company* =6/27/96Hi Fellas,Once again, the incompetence of our Military Junta has been highlighted =by its move to expropriate the Gambia Oilseeds Company. The Ministry's =statement should have read " in the paramount interest of enriching =government bureaucrats and military personnel" When the rest of the world =states are accelerating the pace of privatizing their state industries, =the Gambia is moving in the opposite direction. Well, I suppose the govern=ment can now kiss good bye to all those foreign investors who are =contemplating investing in the Gambia. And more seriously, the ones =already there, I'm sure, are now beginning to pack their bags.One other thing I can read from this is, maybe the Junta is running out =of money and are going after whatever they can lay their hands on.I wonder and I wonder!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!------------------------------Date: 6/26/96 8:03 PMTo: Jallow, YaYaFrom: gambia-l@u.washington.edu FYI-Tony=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3DAnthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Sat, 22 Jun 1996 12:30:03 PDTFrom: Reuters < C-reuters@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.westernSubject: Gambia repossesses privatised companyBANJUL, June 22 (Reuter) - Gambia's military government hasrepossessed the Gambia Oilseeds Processing and MarketingCompany, formed in 1993 from the privatisation of the coreassets of the Gambia Produce Marketing Board.The ministry of trade, industry and employment on Saturdaysaid that the government had decided on the move ``in theparamount interest of the nation''.The Gambia Produce Marketing Board was until 1990 themonopoly exporter of groundnuts. Business sources said thatinvestors from Ireland brought its core assets when it wasprivatised.``The assets have not been optimally utilised contrary to theexpectation of the government and Gambians at large,'' a ministrystatement said.The statement made no mention of arrangements forcompensation.A 1994 military coup strained relations between Gambia andits former partners in the West. A timetable to return thecountry to civilian rule by July has slipped behind schedule.Presidential elections are now planned for September 11.------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;26 Jun 1996 19:59:39 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com =(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)id AA07038; Wed, 26 Jun 1996 20:03:47 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA18118;Wed, 26 Jun 96 17:55:19 -0700Received: from saul2.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA31650;Wed, 26 Jun 96 17:55:06 -0700Received: from localhost by saul2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA13505;Wed, 26 Jun 96 17:55:06 -0700Message-Id: =Date: Wed, 26 Jun 1996 17:55:06 -0700 (PDT)Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List =Subject: Gambia repossesses privatised company (fwd)Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=3DUS-ASCIIX-To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 15:27:13 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Nigeria / politicsMessage-ID: < 27JUN96.16690207.0191.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=6/27/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-199388TITLE=NIGERIA / POLITICS (L-ONLY)BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCKDATELINE=ABIDJANCONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: TWENTY-THREE POLITICAL GROUPS IN NIGERIA HAVE MET THEFIRST DEADLINE IN WHAT SOME CRITICS HAVE CALLED A COMPLICATED ANDEXPENSIVE REGISTRATION PROCESS. OUR WEST AFRICA CORRESPONDENTPURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS THE GROUPS ARE REGISTERING AS POLITICALPARTIES IN PREPARATION FOR NIGERIA'S MULTI-PARTY ELECTIONSSCHEDULED FOR 1998.TEXT: POLITICAL GROUPS IN NIGERIA HAD UNTIL WEDNESDAY TO PAY ANON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE OF SIX-THOUSAND DOLLARS. IT ISONLY THE FIRST OF MANY REQUIREMENTS THE GROUPS MUST MEET TOQUALIFY AS A LEGITIMATE POLITICAL PARTY.TO BE FORMALLY REGISTERED, EACH GROUP MUST HAVE A MEMBERSHIP OFAT LEAST 40-THOUSAND PEOPLE IN EACH OF NIGERIA'S 30 STATES, PLUS15-THOUSAND PEOPLE IN THE FEDERAL CAPITAL REGION OF ABUJA. EACHGROUP ALSO MUST HAVE MEMBERS IN AT LEAST TWO-THIRDS OF LOCALGOVERNMENTS IN EACH OF THE 30 STATES, AS WELL AS ITS NATIONALHEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA.AMONG THE GROUPS MEETING THE WEDNESDAY DEADLINE ARE THE"PROGRESSIVE PEOPLES PARTY," WHICH INCLUDES MEMBERS OF SOMELEADING OPPOSITION GROUPS; AND THE "COMMITTEE FOR NATIONALCONSENSUS," WHOSE MEMBERS ARE TOP ESTABLISHMENT POLITICIANS.CRITICS OF THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT SAY THE REGISTRATION PROCESSWAS PURPOSEFULLY SET UP TO BE NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE TO COMPLETE.THEY SAY THE GOVERNMENT GAVE POLITICAL GROUPS ABOUT ONE WEEK TOCOME UP WITH THE SIX-THOUSAND-DOLLAR REGISTRATION FEE AND ONLYONE MONTH TO REGISTER MORE THAN ONE-MILLION MEMBERS.GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS SAY THE RESPONSE TO THE SHORT DEADLINE HASBEEN POSITIVE. BUT THEY CAUTIONED THE 23 POLITICAL GROUPS WHOHAVE PASSED THE FIRST HURDLE NOT TO CONDUCT THEMSELVES AS IFTHEY WERE ALREADY REGISTERED.NIGERIA HAS BEEN IN POLITICAL TURMOIL SINCE 1993, WHEN THEMILITARY ANNULLED THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION THAT WOULD HAVERESTORED CIVILIAN RULE IN THE COUNTRY.LAST OCTOBER, MILITARY RULER GENERAL SANI ABACHA ANNOUNCED ATHREE-YEAR TIMETABLE FOR HANDING OVER POWER TO A CIVILIANGOVERNMENT. WESTERN NATIONS, INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES ANDBRITAIN, HAVE BEEN PRESSURING THE MILITARY TO SPEED THE PROCESS,SAYING A THREE-YEAR TRANSITION PERIOD IS TOO LONG.BUT THE MILITARY SAYS HIGH TURNOUTS FOR NIGERIA'S MUNICIPALELECTIONS IN MARCH AND THIS WEEK'S REGISTRATION PROCESS INDICATEPOPULAR SUPPORT FOR THE TRANSITION PROGRAM. SIMILAR POLLS WITHTHE NEW POLITICAL PARTIES ARE TO TAKE PLACE BY THE END OF 1996,FOLLOWED BY STATE ELECTIONS IN 1997. (SIGNED)NEB/WPM/JWH/MMK27-Jun-96 9:14 AM EDT (1314 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 16:29:58 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RWANDA / SURVIVORMessage-ID: < 27JUN96.17819666.0026.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=6/27/96TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORTNUMBER=5-33666TITLE= RWANDA / TUTSI SURVIVORBYLINE=WILLIAM EAGLEDATELINE=KIGALICONTENT=VOICED AT:///// ED'S: BKG IS UNVOICED. ACTS AVAILABLE FROM SOD. /////INTRO: FOR SURVIVORS OF RWANDA'S GENOCIDE THE FUTURE ISUN-CERTAIN, AND MEMORIES OF THE PAST HAUNT THEIR DAILY LIVES.MORE THAN 500-THOUSAND MODERATE HUTU AND MINORITY TUTSI WERESLAUGHTERED IN 1994, AS HUTU EXTREMISTS TRIED TO HOLD ON TO POWERIN THE CENTRAL AFRICA NATION. V-O-A'S WILLIAM EAGLE IS IN KIGALIAND HAS THIS STORY OF ONE ONE SURVIVOR, WHO WAS ON HOLIDAYVISITING HIS FAMILY IN A SMALL VILLAGE WHEN THE GENOCIDE BEGAN.TEXT: THE RADIO RWANDA ANNOUNCEMENT ON APRIL SIXTH STUNNEDJEAN-CLAUDE MUGENZI (MOI-YEN-ZEE) AND HIS FAMILY. THE PLANECARRYING HUTU PRESIDENT JUVENAL HABYARIMANA HAD JUST BEEN SHOTDOWN. THE RADIO BLAMED TUTSI REBELS BASED IN NEIGHBORING UGANDA-- THE RWANDA PATRIOTIC FRONT. THE RADIO URGED ALL HUTU TOFIGHT. JEAN-CLAUDE REMEMBERS IT VIVIDLY./// MUGENZI ACT ///FIRST, THEY SAID, THERE IS A PLANE CRASH. IT HAS BEENSHOT DOWN BY THE R-P-F AND THE BELGIANS. THE R-P-F ISTUTSI. THE TUTSIS KILLED OUR PRESIDENT. SO, WE SHOULDKILL THEM TOO. WHEN WE HEARD THAT WE KNEW THAT WAS OUREND./// END ACT ///JEAN-CLAUDE KNEW HE COULD NOT RETURN TO HIS GOVERNMENT JOB INKIGALI. THE CAPITAL WAS THE MAIN BASE OF THE HUTU EXTREMISTINTERAHAMWE MILITIA./// OPT /// HIS PARENTS HAD TOLD HIM OF THE ANTI-TUTSIMASSACRES SHORTLY AFTER THE FALL OF THE TUTSI MONARCHY MORE THAN35-YEARS AGO. IF HISTORY WERE TO REPEAT ITSELF, KIGALI WOULD BETHE LIKELY PLACE. /// END OPT ///JEAN-CLAUDE DECIDED TO STAY WITH HIS PARENTS AND FOUR SIBLINGS ATTHE FAMILY HOME IN THE GITARAMA PREFECTURE WEST OF THE CAPITAL.THEY WERE ONE OF ABOUT 15 TUTSI FAMILIES IN A HILLSIDE COMMUNE OFNEARLY 200 HUTU. ANY SENSE OF SAFETY AWAY FROM THE CAPITAL WASSHORT-LIVED. ANTI-TUTSI MASSACRES SPREAD TO JEAN-CLAUDE'S HOMECOMMUNE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF THE PRESIDENT'S ASSASSINATION.THE FAMILY DECIDED TO FLEE SOUTH FOR THE BISHOP'S HOUSE ATKABGAYI. THEY HAD ALREADY MADE IT THROUGH TWO NEIGHBORINGCOMMUNES WHEN HUTU MILITIAS INTERRUPTED THEIR PLANS, ASJEAN-CLAUDE RECALLS./// MUGENZI ACT ///THE HUTU SAID, WE ARE GOING TO EAT AGAIN. IT WAS A KINDOF EXPRESSION SAYING, WE ARE LUCKY AGAIN, WE HAVE CAUGHTSOMETHING AGAIN. IT WAS SOMETHING LIKE A HUNT. WHENYOU ARE HUNTING AND YOU CATCH SOMETHING YOU ARE VERYGLAD. THEY IMMEDIATELY [RECOGNIZED] MY FATHER. THEYWOULD SAY, THIS IS MUGENZI THE POET, THE LAWYER, WE KNOWYOU. THESE INTELLECTUALS ARE THE ONES WHO WILL FINISHUS./// END ACT ///THE FAMILY WAS BEATEN, ROBBED, AND FINALLY ESCORTED BACK TO THEIRVILLAGE.FOR MANY TUTSI -- THE HUTU COULD BE BOTH EXECUTIONERS ANDSAVIORS. SUCH WAS THE CASE WITH THE MUGENZI FAMILY. THE HUTUGROUP LEADER THAT TOOK CHARGE OF THEM ALSO KNEW JEAN-CLAUDE'SFATHER./// MUGENZI ACT ///(MY FATHER) USED TO BE FRIENDLY WITH THE PEOPLE ANDINVITE THEM WHENEVER THERE WAS A PARTY. HE GAVE SOMELAND WHEN THEY COULD NOT FIND IT ANYWHERE ELSE. SMALLTHINGS LIKE THAT. BUT THAT PAID OFF LATER ON. I CANTELL YOU WE WERE SAVED BECAUSE MY FATHER WAS SO GOOD.EVERY TUTSI KNEW A HUTU WHO COULD HIDE HIM OR HELP HIM.BUT NOTHING HAPPENED. MOST OF THEM WERE KILLED BY THEIRVERY FRIENDS./// END ACT ///THE HUTU GROUP LEADER ASSURED HIS FOLLOWERS HE WAS PLANNING THERIGHT TIME TO KILL THE FAMILY. INSTEAD, HE HID THEM IN HIS HOUSEFOR TWO WEEKS. BUT UNDER INCREASING PRESSURE FROM OTHER HUTU,HE GAVE THE FAMILY A CHOICE -- LEAVE, OR DIE. FOR THE NEXT FEWWEEKS, THE FAMILY HID AMONG PLOTS OF SORGHUM AND BANANA TREES.SOMETIMES, PEOPLE WOULD BRING THEM FOOD AND MILK.INTERAHAMWE MILITIAS AND THE HUTU-CONTROLLED RWANDAN ARMY CAUGHTUP WITH THE MUGENZI FAMILY WITHIN SIX-WEEKS. IT WAS NEARLYTHREE-MONTHS AFTER THE THE START OF THE APRIL GENOCIDE -- ANDTUTSI-LED REBELS OF THE RWANDA PATRIOTIC FRONT WERE ABOUT TO TAKETHE CAPITAL.JEAN CLAUDE RECALLS HOW HIS HUTU CAPTORS KILLED HIS FATHER ANDBROTHERS AND HOW HE AND OTHER FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SAVED BY THEARRIVAL OF REBEL SOLDIERS./// MUGENZI ACT ///(THE HUTU MILITIAS) THEY STARTED BY KILLING THE OTHERS[MY FATHER AND BROTHERS] WITH KNIVES. WHEN IT WAS MYTURN, THE R-P-F SOLDIERS [ARRIVED], THEY OPENED FIRE.THEN THE [HUTU] ONES WHO HAD GUNS THEIR LEADER TOLDTHEM, YOU OPEN FIRE ON THEM, TOO. HE MEANT ON US. SOTHEY OPENED FIRE. THEY TOLD ME TO LIE ON MY CHEST.THEY WERE BEHIND ME. THEY SHOT ME IN THE ARM./// END ACT ///JEAN-CLAUDE LAY STILL AS HIS HUTU ATTACKERS AND THE R-P-FEXCHANGED FIRE. HE GOT UP WHEN HE HEARD TUTSI FIGHTERS ARRIVING.AMONG THE DEAD LYING AROUND HIM WERE HIS FATHER AND BROTHERS.HIS MOTHER AND TWO SISTERS SURVIVED./// MUGENZI ACT ///AT THE END OF THE WAR THE SIGHT OF A HUTU WAS SICKENINGME. I STILL HAD A BULLET WOUND. I WAS VERY ANGRYBECAUSE OF THE PEOPLE I HAD LOST. I USED TO WISH EVERYHUTU WAS KILLED, BUT NOW I REALIZE HOW THINGS MUST BE.I TELL MYSELF EVEN IF I HAD THE POWER TO KILL THEM ISHOULD NOT BECAUSE THERE WOULD BE NO DIFFERENCE BETWEENME AND THEM./// END ACT ///JEAN-CLAUDE SAYS IT IS FEAR AND MISTRUST THAT UNITE HUTU ANDTUTSI TODAY./// BEGIN OPT /// HE SAYS HE WILL NOT EVEN PUBLICIZE HIS ADDRESSFOR FEAR HUTU NEIGHBORS FROM HIS HOME COMMUNE COULD COME TOSILENCE HIM AS A WITNESS TO THE KILLINGS. /// END OPT ///HE SAYS ALL THE KILLERS MUST BE JUDGED BEFORE NATIONALRECONCILIATION CAN TAKE PLACE. BUT HE SAYS NO PUNISHMENT CANEQUAL THE PAIN HE LIVES WITH EVERY DAY. (SIGNED)NEB/WE/SP/RAE27-Jun-96 12:33 PM EDT (1633 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 17:04:19 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: PREDICTIONS!!!!!Message-ID: < 9606272104.AA41224@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHere are the predictions of the July 4th Soccer Tournament.By the way, why is Atlanta playing Senegal twice?Atlanta vs Senegal 0:2Washington vs Carolina 1:0Dallas vs Senegal 1:1 (4-5) penaltiesWashinghton vs Miami 3-2Atlanta vs Senegal 1:1 (5-4) penaltiesMiami vs Carolina 1:0Finals:Washington vs Miami 2-1Washington will prevail once more. Atlanta could make the finals if theyplay BALL. Senegal is another favorite that could be a possibe winner.For all those Soccer Fans, send in your comments to make this more exciting!Moe S.******************************************************************************** mjallow@sct.edu ** mjallow@gnn.com ** ** mjallow@gnn.com ********************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 17:12:30 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: House-cleaningMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.94L.960627164859.10854A-100000@merhaba.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,Omar Gaye, based in Norway , is no longer with the list as hisserver is refusing to accept his mail presumably because he no longer hasan account with them. It would be nice if those who know him were to tellhim that he can write to anyone on the list to have his address relisted.Secondly, a member of the list inadvertently had the list addressas his return address. If you know a person by the name of "Hollis", Ihave some mail for you (the mail was rejected by the server).I would also strongly advise member to have either my address orTony's written somewhere in case they are delisted for some reason. Asone of us learnt last week, once you are delisted, you CANNOT send mailto the list. Your only recourse would be to send mail to someone on thelist and ask that you be relisted. There are backups to avoid this but ofcourse the backups do occasionally fail.Lastly, I wrote to Tombong Saidy last week opposing his work andthe "government" he represents. He wrote me back a very interestingdefense. I would like to share this reply with you but I cannot do sowithout his consent as he had no reason to expect that his reply would bein the public domain. I would also like to invite him to the list ifthere are no objections. As some of you remember, the idea of invitingSaidy and "government" officials had been vetoed in past by some memberswho were uneasy with having "officials" privy to their opinions. I wasone of those but I have had a change of opinion since then.I await your response,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 17:15:32 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The ConstitutionMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960627171139.27143A-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII received a copy of the Constitution from Latjorr today and I want tothank him for making it available. I will send it to my sister Sarian, whowill then try and scan it to Gambia-l making it available to everybody onthe list. It is about 110 pages.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Jun 1996 23:58:13 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: PREDICTIONS!!!!!Message-ID: < 960627235812_342044325@emout17.mail.aol.com Mo,Sorry that could me my typing error...Atlanta will not play Senegal twice,instead Dallas is the other triad team on that group, and D.C, Carolina andMiami are on the other group. Sorry again can't send predictions asCo-ordinator...got to be impartial>>>Thanks ..Sillah------------------------------Date: Fri, 28 Jun 1996 00:09:33 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: House-cleaningMessage-ID: < 960628000933_342055007@emout12.mail.aol.com I do not think we should shut the door on anybody's face. Tombong as well asany other government official should be let in, as this will give them abetter avenue to defend their actions according to the codes and ethics ofGambia-L. If they reject this then they can be kickedout''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''but knowing Tombong I'm sure hewill be professional about it>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Baboucarr Sillah------------------------------Date: 28 Jun 1996 08:34:12 -0500From: "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: House-cleaningMessage-ID: < n1376171415.12665@qm.sprintcorp.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; Name="Message Body"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableRE>>House-cleaning =6/28/96Fellas,Although I was not privy to the earlier vote on admitting government =officials to the list, it is nonetheless, an important question for Abdou =to raise again. Clearly, we ought to balance the freedom of access to the =list with security concerns of list members. While the ideal world would =be to allow unlimited access and free flow of information, we are all =aware of the reality of the notoriety of state governments particularly =those under a military reign. And the one in Gambia is no exception. So I =suggest we do it on a case by case basis depending on what type of a =government official we are talking about. For example, most of us would =have no qualms over, say a Financial analyst at the Ministry of Finance, =joining the list, but we would all be raising eye brows if someone from =the NIA or the State House were to be on the list.Yaya------------------------------Date: 6/27/96 11:13 PMTo: Jallow, YaYaFrom: gambia-l@u.washington.edu I do not think we should shut the door on anybody's face. Tombong as well =asany other government official should be let in, as this will give them abetter avenue to defend their actions according to the codes and ethics =ofGambia-L. If they reject this then they can be kickedout''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''but knowing Tombong I'm sure =hewill be professional about it>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Baboucarr Sillah------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;27 Jun 1996 23:11:59 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com =(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)id AA09017; Thu, 27 Jun 1996 23:16:06 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA11682;Thu, 27 Jun 96 21:08:51 -0700Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA24290;Thu, 27 Jun 96 21:08:37 -0700Received: from emout12.mx.aol.com by mx4.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA13169;Thu, 27 Jun 96 21:08:36 -0700Received: by emout12.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id AAA24843 for = gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Fri, 28 Jun 1996 00:09:33 -0400Message-Id: < 960628000933_342055007@emout12.mail.aol.com Date: Fri, 28 Jun 1996 00:09:33 -0400Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: SillahB@aol.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List =Subject: Re: House-cleaningX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN------------------------------Date: Fri, 28 Jun 1996 09:54:16 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Membership questionsMessage-ID: < 01I6FS1K11F6002N2N@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:I raised the question of admitting Tombong and, perhaps, other governmentofficials/representatives to the list. I still see no problem with it andI am glad that Abdou has had a change of mind on the issue. The point thatwe should assess the subscription requests on a case-by-case basis is alsovery important. You should be aware that government agents don't necessarilyhave to subscribe to know what we are saying on this list if they aredetermined to get the information. Afterall, we may be able to enlighteneven the most ardent supporters of militarism on a few things.On other matters: a Brian Hubbard has been added to the list. His usernameis "Babanding." We expect a formal introduction from him.Salaam!Amadou------------------------------Date: Fri, 28 Jun 1996 15:52:02 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd. messageMessage-ID: < 28JUN96.17136927.0044.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=6/28/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-199452TITLE=RWANDA / HUTU BOUNTY (L ONLY)BYLINE=CHRIS TOMLINSONDATELINE=KIGALICONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: A NEW RWANDAN HUTU EXTREMIST GROUP CLAIMS TO BE OPERATINGINSIDE RWANDA IN AN ATTEMPT TO OVERTHROW THE PRESENT TUTSI-LEDGOVERNMENT. CHRIS TOMLINSON IN KIGALI REPORTS THE GROUP ISOFFERING A REWARD TO THOSE WHO KILL AMERICANS.TEXT: U-N AND U-S OFFICIALS ARE WARNING AMERICANS LIVING ANDWORKING IN RWANDA TO TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS AFTER A HUTU REBELGROUP ANNOUNCED A BOUNTY FOR AMERICAN CITIZENS.THE GROUP, THE PEOPLE IN ARMS FOR THE LIBERATION OF RWANDA -- ORPALIR -- OFFERED 15-HUNDRED DOLLARS TO ANYONE WHO KILLS THE U-SAMBASSADOR TO RWANDA OR ONE-THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR THE MURDER OFAMERICANS LIVING HERE.THE PALIR STATEMENT, WHICH WAS ISSUED IN NAIROBI ON THURSDAY,SAID THE GROUP WOULD START ITS WAR AGAINST THE RWANDAN PATRIOTICFRONT GOVERNMENT BY URGING HUTUS TO ATTACK AMERICANS, INRETALIATION FOR THE U-S GOVERNMENTS SUPPORT OF THETUTSI-CONTROLLED GOVERNMENTTHE U-S EMBASSY IN KIGALI ISSUED A STATEMENT CALLING ON AMERICANSTO TAKE PRECAUTIONS, BUT SAID THEY SHOULD CARRY ON WITH THEIRNORMAL ACTIVITIES. THE STATEMENT SAID THE EMBASSY IS TAKING THISTHREAT, LIKE ALL OTHERS, SERIOUSLY.U-N AGENCIES ARE REVIEWING THE DEPLOYMENT OF AMERICANS INTO THEWESTERN PORTION OF RWANDA WHERE REBEL ACTIVITY HAS INTENSIFIED INRECENT WEEKS. AMERICAN WORKERS MAY BE ASKED TO REMAIN INSIDE THECAPITAL WHICH HAS BEEN SO FAR UNTOUCHED BY REBEL RAIDS.INSURGENTS HAVE CONDUCTED CROSS-BORDER ASSAULTS INTO RWANDA SINCETHE FORMER GOVERNMENT WAS DRIVEN INTO EXILE IN MID-1994. FORMERGOVERNMENT SECURITY FORCES AND CIVILIAN MILITIAS KILLED MORE THAN500-THOUSAND PEOPLE IN 1994 IN A STATE-SPONSORED GENOCIDE AGAINSTETHNIC TUTSIS AND POLITICALLY MODERATE HUTUS.TUTSI-LED REBELS STOPPED THE KILLING AND THE FORMER GOVERNMENTFLED TO ZAIRE WITH ABOUT 20 PERCENT OF RWANDA'S POPULATION. THEINTERNATIONALLY FUNDED REFUGEE CAMPS HAVE BECOME HOTBEDS OFEXTREMIST ACTIVITY AND BASES FOR THE REBELS.PALIR MADE ITS FIRST APPEARANCE JUNE FIRST WITH A STATEMENT FAXEDTO NEWS AGENCIES IN NAIROBI. AND INSURGENTS HAVE SINCE LEFTPALIR LEAFLETS ON THE BODIES OF THEIR VICTIMS. THE GROUP ALSOCLAIMS TO HAVE A BASE PERMANENTLY LOCATED INSIDE RWANDA. BUT ARWANDAN MILITARY SPOKESMAN HAS DENIED THIS CLAIM, SAYING ZAIRECONTINUES TO BE THE PRIMARY SOURCE OF REBEL ACTIVITY.U-S OFFICIALS HAVE PROPOSED CUTTING OFF AID TO THE CAMPS BECAUSETHEY DESTABILIZE THE REGION AND THE U-N REFUGEE AGENCY WANTS TOMOVE THE CAMPS AWAY FROM THE BORDER. BUT OBSERVERS SAY RECENTATTACKS ON AID WORKERS AND ZAIRIAN SECURITY FORCES IN THE CAMPSCALLS INTO QUESTION WHETHER THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY CAN ANYLONGER CONTROL THEM. (SIGNED)NEB/CT/JWH/CF28-Jun-96 10:36 AM EDT (1436 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 22************************* A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.25 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |