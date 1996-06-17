|
GAMBIA-L Digest 21
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Recruitment
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
2) Informative!!!!
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
3) Moe Jallow
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
4) Re: Study project
by sjagne@auc.edu (siga)
5) LIBERIA / BOAT
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
6) Forwarded message of Moe Jallow
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
7) Re: LIBERIA / BOAT
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
8) Re: LIBERIA / BOAT
by Emery Dennis <emdennis@ix.netcom.com>
9) July Program
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
10) ABIOLA/ EMBARGO
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
11) Fwd: Amnesty International
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
12) Re: LIBERIA / BOAT
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
13) SOCCER FROM AFRICA RESULTS!!!!!
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
14) New Member Introduction (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
15) forwarding
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
16) Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)
by TijanSenghore@kemet.com (Tijan Senghore)
17) Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
18) Africa-related resource
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
19) S.A.H.S.
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
20) Welcome
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
21) Re: S.A.H.S.
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
22) JULY RE-UNION
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
23) WEST AFRICA / REFUGEES
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
24) Re: WEST AFRICA / REFUGEES
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
25) Re: LIBERIA / BOAT
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
26) RUWANDA / REFUGEE DAY
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
27) Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
28) U-S / U-N / RWANDA
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
29) RE:TEASER
by L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
30) ANS News - Statement By The Carter Center On The Gambia
by Lang Konteh <L.konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
31) Re: TEASER
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
32) Re: TEASER
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
33) Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
34) WORLD BANK POVERTY REPORT
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
35) AFRICA / AIRLINE
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
36) RWANDA / DONORS
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
37) U-N / BURUNDI
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
38) APPOLOGY
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
39) New Members
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
40) Re: APPOLOGY
by TijanSenghore@kemet.com (Tijan Senghore)
41) new member
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
42) Re: new member
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
43) Re: new member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
44) LIBERIA / REFUGEES
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
45) ECONOMIC CARTELS FOR AFRICA
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
46) MSANEWS: Sudan Resists Tug of War
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
This is just a note to commend LatJor for his recruitment efforts.
Keep up the "drive!"
Salaam!
Amadou
Latjor, I would like to know the outcome of the meeting on Saturday. I
could not make due to other things. Anyway, this is probably the best way
to inform the public about the plans for the July 4th programs. It would
be much easier for you to make a single posting on the List rather than
calling people on the phone.
Also, I'm still waiting for the information on GASTECH. I would like to
know if I can incorporate it in a web page that I'm developing. You can
e-mail me at mjallow@sct.edu or send via my PMB at mjallow@gnn.com.
I will be looking forward for your reply.
Moe
******************************************************************************
**** **mjallow@sct.edu** **mjallow@gnn.com** **mjallow@prodigy.com** ****
******************************************************************************
Hi Folks,
Moe Jallow was, until a few minutes ago, not an official member of
the list as he was sending mesages from an unregistered address. The
server is configured to reject all such mail as ours is a closed list. I
have now entered all his different addresses (from his .sig file). So he
should be getting all our postings henceforth.
Moe, it would be better if you were to send us mail from your
Prodigy and GNN accounts as your SCT account is dynamically allocated. I
can also provide you with the past postings. If you have to post from
your SCT account please tell me and we will work it out privately.
Moe's latest posting follows below. It was rejected by the server
and sent to me and Tony.
Hello everyone...,
> Dear friends,
> I am informing those who may be interested that a group of
>Senegalese scholars is initiating a projet to make an in-depth
>examination of "the Military and Politics in Democratic Regimes".The
>Group is open to other nationalities and expect to overcome language
>barriers to integrate different inputs and experiences across the African
>continent or the West African sub-region.As probably the assigned
>coordinator of this Group called "Progres et Democratie", I am interested
>in finding resource persons or anybody interested in joining the group,to
>help set orientations and basic bibliography.
> The project seeks to go beyond the nuts and bolts of militarism
>by mapping up the "military coup "phenomenon in the region and the
>context of our democratic institutions.The Group will try not only to
>explain but also to define a political and judicial space within which,our
>Armies should be confined to best accomplish their fundamental missions
>as well as their contributions to strengthening democratic values.The
>reflection will be publicized to influence positively current
>trends.Outreach methodologies will be examined to ensure practical
>implementation of measures taken.Close contacts with military
>institutions will be favored to foster understanding the issues from
>within without compromise with regard to democratic imperatives.
> I will be pleased to receive remarks ,support and bibliographical
>references.I would appreciate documents found on the topic to be sent to
>me to the following address:
> Dr Oumar Ndongo
> 43, Smokestone( Woodbridge)
> Irvine,CA 92714(USA)
>My expected date of return is the first week of September, with God's Grace.
Hi Oumar,
I have a few questions about the study project. Is it going to be housed
in Dakar or in the United States? Is there a Dakar address and phone
number we can write to? I like the idea of such a project and I am sure
quite a few of us will be interested and actually participate. I am
leaving this thursday for Ithaca and will like to get a reply soon. I have
to find out from Spelman if I can access my mail from Cornell. Latjor I am
in the middle of final editing, the book has to go back to the publishers
demain so I will try and brief the group before I leave Thursday. Excuse
the long silence but things have been hectic. i hope to be active when I
get back to Senegambia July 7th!!!
Siga Fatima
On Thursday June 14, 1996 Latjor wrote:
> Greetings:
>
> I would like to introduce our newest member, Moe Jallow who lives in Atlanta.
> He will be introducing himself shortly to the group.
>
> LatJor
Greetings fellow Gambians all over the world. Well, isn't it about time
that we get a mailing list of our own? I am very pleased with this
exciting idea. I am a member of so many LISTSERV and mailing lists and I
have always been looking for information about Gambia.
Ther is hardly any information about the African continent in General
except for a few countries. Now that we have this one, I hope that we will
start exchanging ideas and information about the Gambia. I think that
if we can join hands and come together as one, there will be a greater
reward for us in the future.
I encourage each one of you to contribute any information and ideas that
we can all share and benefit from. I am looking forward to List that does
not sleep. Let us not be afraid to teach one another but let us not also
be ashamed to learn from one another.
I am looking forward to hear from all of you. I also look forward to
see all of you this Summer in Atlanta. Good Luck to All!
****************************************************************************
* * *
* Moe S. Jallow * mjallow@sct.edu *
* voice: (770)795-8572 * mjallow@prodigy.com *
* fax : (770)795-8572 * mjallow@gnn.com*
****************************************************************************
Hi Fellas,
Yours is an appropriate parallel, between the US policy on Haitian boat
people and the Ecowas countries' policy on Liberian boat people. In both
cases the countries refusing to accept refugees intervened in the
affairs of another nation, were directly responsible for the conditions
that led to the exodus of the refugees and then disingenuously protested
that accepting the refugees would exacerbate the problem. The US could
claim that the Haitians were economic, not political refugees.
However, the Ecowas states know fully well that these refugees are the
products of war, and it is a universal custom that war refugees are
not turned away whether on land or on the high seas. My understanding is
that Ecowas is an economic, not political community. As such they are
not obliged or even empowered to take on the responsibilities that they
have assumed. The answer to your question is no. These countries are
behaving in a despicable manner, simply because no one in the
international community will speak up for the Liberians. Are
Liberians lesser human beings than Rwandans or Bosnians? Forget Ecowas!
It is a question of humanity, or the lack of it.
YaYa Jallow wrote:
>
> RE>LIBERIA / BOAT 6/18/96
>
> Hi Fellas,
> After hearing that some West African States were denying entry into their
> countries of Liberian boat refugees, my first reaction was that of outrage and
> disappointment. But after having watched the events more closely, I am
> beginning to understand the rationalization of these various governments. It
> certainly parallels the United States decision in its recent dealings with
> Haitian boat refugees, for which most of us might have called racist policies.
>
> My question really is, and I am interested in the list members response to
> this, should coastal West African States turn away their fellow West Africans
> who are in dire need of refuge and humanitarian assistance? What happen to
> Ecowas and the concept of integration?
> ------------------------------
> Date: 6/17/96 9:11 PM
> To: Jallow, YaYa
> From: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
>
> DATE=6/17/96
> TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
> NUMBER=2-198876
> TITLE=LIBERIA/BOAT (L ONLY)
> BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK
> DATELINE=ABIDJAN
> CONTENT=
> VOICED AT:
>
> INTRO: INTERNATIONAL AID WORKERS ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR
> A RUSSIAN SHIPPING BOAT CARRYING HUNDREDS OF REFUGEES FROM
> LIBERIA. THE BOAT, THE "ZOLOTITSA" HAS BEEN MISSING FOR SEVERAL
> WEEKS SINCE TRYING TO DOCK IN GHANA. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL
> MURDOCK REPORTS FROM OUR WEST AFRICA BUREAU.
>
> TEXT: PHIL DOHERTY, A SPOKESMAN FOR THE PARIS-BASED
> ORGANIZATION, DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS, SAID THE SEARCH HAS BEEN
> NARROWED TO THE CAPE PALMAS AREA OFF THE LIBERIA / IVORY COAST
> BORDER WHERE A FRENCH RESEARCH SHIP REPORTED SIGHTING A BOAT THAT
> FIT THE "ZOLOTITSA'S" DESCRIPTION.
>
> MR. DOHERTY SAID THE VESSEL IS BELIEVED TO HAVE DRIFTED WITH
> ENGINE TROUBLE WESTWARD FROM THE COAST OF GHANA WHERE IT WAS LAST
> SPOTTED. AID WORKERS HAD ATTEMPTED A SEARCH SUNDAY, BUT BAD
> WEATHER FORCED THEIR PLANE TO RETURN TO THE IVORIAN CAPITAL,
> ABIDJAN.
>
> AID WORKERS SAID THEY ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THE WELL-BEING OF THE
> ESTIMATED 500 PASSENGERS. THEY SAID THE RUSSIAN VESSEL IS OLD
> AND NOT SEA WORTHY. THEY ALSO SAID REFUGEES MAY HAVE ALREADY
> USED UP THE WATER BROUGHT ON BOARD IN GHANA 13 DAYS AGO.
>
> THE "ZOLOTITSA" HAS BEEN AT SEA FOR ABOUT THREE WEEKS. IT HAS
> TRIED TO DOCK IN SEVERAL WEST AFRICAN COUNTRIES, INCLUDING TOGO
> AND GHANA. BUT SO FAR, WEST AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS HAVE REFUSED TO
> ALLOW THE BOAT TO OFF-LOAD ITS PASSENGERS.
>
> THE UNITED STATES HAS CONDEMNED THE ATTITUDE OF COASTA STATES IN
> WEST AFRICA, SINGLING OUT TOGO AND BENIN. IT URGED REGIONAL
> GOVERNMENTS TO ADMIT LIBERIAN REFUGEES. WEST AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS
> HAVE ARGUED THAT ADMITTING THE REFUGEES WOULD ENCOURAGE AN EXODUS
> FROM LIBERIA, WHERE MORE THAN ONE MONTH OF FACTIONAL FIGHTING IN
> THE CAPITAL, MONROVIA, LEFT THE CITY VIRTUALLY DESTROYED.
>
> LAST MONTH, GHANA BOWED TO INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE AND ALLOWED
> ANOTHER SHIP, THE NIGERIAN "BULK CHALLENGE," TO OFF-LOAD
> THOUSANDS OF LIBERIAN REFUGEES AT ITS PORT IN TAKORADI. BUT WHEN
> THE "ZOLOTITSA" ARRIVED ABOUT ONE WEEK AGO, GHANAIAN OFFICIALS
> HAD THE BOAT TOWED INTO INTERNATIONAL WATERS, WHERE, AID WORKERS
> SAY, IT HAS NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE.
>
> THE RUSSIAN VESSEL LEFT MONROVIA ON MAY 26TH AND WAS TURNED AWAY
> AT THE GHANAIAN PORT OF TEMA ON MAY 30TH. ON JUNE FIRST, IT WAS
> OFF TOGO'S CAPITAL, LOME, WHERE IT RECEIVED FUEL, WATER AND SOME
> FOOD.
>
> THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE HAVE FLED LIBERIA SINCE APRIL 6TH, WHEN RIVAL
>
> WARRING FACTIONS STARTED FIGHTING IN THE CAPITAL, MONROVIA.
> LIBERIA'S SIX-YEAR CIVIL WAR HAS CLAIMED MORE THAN 150-THOUSAND
> LIVES AND DISPLACED MORE THAN ONE MILLION PEOPLE. (SIGNED)
>
> NEB/WPM/GKT/CF
>
> 17-Jun-96 2:48 PM EDT (1848 UTC)
> NNNN
>
> Source: Voice of America
Greetings:
==========================================================================
DATE=6/18/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-198924
TITLE=ABIOLA/EMBARGO (S)
BYLINE=BARBARA SCHOETZAU
DATELINE=NEW YORK
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: IN NEW YORK TODAY (TUESDAY), A COALITION OF CIVIC,
RELIGIOUS AND LABOR UNION LEADERS CALLED FOR U-S SANCTIONS
AGAINST NIGERIA'S MILITARY GOVERNMENT OF GENERAL SANI ABACHA. THE
CALL COMES IN RESPONSE TO THE JUNE FOURTH MURDER OF THE WIFE OF
JAILED OPPOSITION LEADER MOSHOOD ABIOLA AND THE ARREST OF SEVERAL
FAMILY MEMBERS. FROM V-O-A'S NEW YORK BUREAU, BARBARA SCHOETZAU
REPORTS.
TEXT: LAST YEAR NEW YORK CITY'S LEGISLATURE -- THE CITY COUNCIL
-- BECAME THE FIRST IN THE UNITED STATES TO PASS A RESOLUTION
CALLING FOR ECONOMIC MEASURES AGAINST NIGERIA AND THE RELEASE OF
MR. ABIOLA -- WIDELY BELIEVED TO HAVE WON THE 1993 NIGERIAN
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.
NOW, A GROUP OF NEW YORKERS IS URGING THE CITY COUNCIL TO
PRESSURE THE CLINTON ADMINISTRATION TO IMPOSE AN OIL EMBARGO ON
NIGERIA.
MR. ABIOLA'S DAUGHTER, HAFSAT, TOLD REPORTERS THE IMPACT OF A U-S
OIL EMBARGO WOULD BE POWERFUL.
//// ABIOLA ACT
WE CANNOT DISCOUNT THE VALUE OF AN AMERICAN UNILATERAL
EMBARGO BECAUSE THE U-S MARKET ALONE EQUALS 40 PERCENT
OF THE OIL THAT LEAVES NIGERIA. THE EUROPEAN MARKET
EQUALS 50 PERCENT. SO CERTAINLY BETWEEN THE EUROPEAN
MARKET AND THE UNITED STATES, YOU SHUT DOWN OPERATIONS.
//// END ACT ////
THE GROUP WANTS NEW YORK CITY TO TAKE THE LEAD IN PUSHING THE
CLINTON ADMINISTRATION INTO TAKING WHAT IT CONSIDERS MEANINGFUL
STEPS AGAINST NIGERIA'S MILITARY REGIME. (SIGNED)
NEB/NY/ BJS/LSF/KL
18-Jun-96 1:36 PM EDT (1736 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
AMNESTY-L:
********************
EXTERNAL
AI Index: ORG 10/01/96
Distr: SC/PO
-------
----------------------
Amnesty
International
International Secretariat
1 Easton Street
London WC1X 8DJ
United Kingdom
18 June 1996
FACTS AND FIGURES ABOUT AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL
AND ITS WORK FOR HUMAN RIGHTS
THE BEGINNING
-- Amnesty International was launched in 1961 by British
lawyer Peter Benenson.
-- His newspaper appeal, "The Forgotten Prisoners", was
published worldwide on 28 May 1961 and brought in more than
1,000 offers of support for the idea of an international
campaign to protect human rights.
-- Within 12 months the new organization had sent
delegations to four countries to make representations on
behalf of prisoners, and had taken up 210 cases. Amnesty
International members had organized national bodies in seven
countries. The first year's expenditure was POUNDS STERLING
6,040.
-- The principles of strict impartiality and independence
were established. The emphasis was on the international
protection of human rights: Amnesty International members
were to act on cases worldwide and not become involved in
cases in their own countries.
TODAY
-- Amnesty International has more than 1,000,000 members,
subscribers and regular donors in over 190 countries and
territories and over 4,341 local Amnesty International groups
registered with the International Secretariat, plus several
thousand school, university, professional and other groups in
93 countries.
-- There are nationally organized sections in 54 countries,
33 of them in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, Asia
and the Middle East and Central Europe.
-- The organization's nerve centre is the International
Secretariat in London, with more than 300 permanent staff and
95 volunteers from more than 50 countries. The Secretary
General is Pierre Sane.
-- Amnesty International is governed by a nine-member
International Executive Committee (IEC). It comprises eight
volunteer members, elected every two years by an
International Council comprising representatives of the
worldwide movement, and an elected member of the
International Secretariat.
HELPING THE VICTIMS
-- Amnesty International has a precise mandate, detailed in
an international statute. The main focus of its campaigning
is to:
- free all prisoners of conscience. These are
people detained anywhere for their beliefs or
because of their ethnic origin, sex, colour or
language -- who have not used or advocated
violence;
- ensure fair and prompt trials for political
prisoners;
- abolish the death penalty, torture and other
cruel treatment of prisoners;
- end extrajudicial executions and
"disappearances".
- Amnesty International also opposes abuses by
opposition
groups: hostage taking, torture and killings of
prisoners and other arbitrary
killings.
Amnesty International members around the world work on behalf
of people threatened with imprisonment, unfair trials,
torture or execution. This year's activities are an
indication of the level of work done every year on behalf of
these people.
At the end of May 1996.
Amnesty International takes long-term action on all the
concerns reflected in its mandate, including prisoners of
conscience. By the end of May 1996 Amnesty International
groups were working on 4,036 long-term assignments on behalf
of 4,953 named individuals, including prisoners of conscience
and 2,903 unnamed individuals from 94 countries worldwide.
Rapid action for prisoners and others who are in
immediate danger, such as torture or execution, is mobilized
by the Urgent Action network of around 80,000 volunteers in
some 85 countries. They are organized through electronic
mail, fax, courier, express and airmail to send fast appeals
on behalf of those at risk.
In the first five months of 1996, 218 new actions on 70
countries were issued to the Urgent Action Network. Further
appeals on existing actions were requested 162 times, making
a total of 380 occasions on which the network was activated.
Each Urgent Action or a follow-up can generate hundreds of
appeals to the authorities within days of being issued and
several thousand within a few weeks.
The new actions covered a variety of concerns :
prisoners whom it was feared might be tortured; those at risk
of, or who had been the victim of, extrajudicial execution or
~disappearance~; prisoners sentenced to death; and people who
had been harassed or had received death threats from agents
of the state or armed opposition groups. Actions included
many other concerns, for example: arbitrary arrest, prolonged
incommunicado detention, detention without charge or trial,
death in custody and risk of refoulement. (Note these
concerns are not mutually exclusive, more than one concern
may feature on any action.)
-- Medical office details for first five months of 1996: the
Amnesty International network of health professionals
numbered between 9,000 and 10,000 members in 1996, organized
in medical groups and networks in some 30 sections. The
network appealed in several cases, including 10 medical
actions issued on behalf of prisoners in need of medical
attention; in cases of torture and suspicious death in
detention; where there is evidence to suggest spurious
medical certification following a death in custody; or
following examination after torture has been alleged. In
addition, during this period there was one Amnesty
International research mission in which a doctor was part of
the delegation. In May Amnesty International launched a
campaign on the role of health professionals in the exposure
of human rights violations.
-- This year, up to the end of May, 158 Regional Action
Networks (RANs) were issued. RAN members concentrate their
work on any one of five regions of the world to assist people
subjected to any of the human rights abuses that Amnesty
International opposes in almost all of the world~s countries.
During this period there were 2,319 ongoing allocations of
local groups to RANs.
-- Amnesty International issued 59 major documents on human
rights violations on 23 countries including: the refugee
situation in Rwanda and Burundi; human rights violations in
Sudan; human rights at a time of impunity in Peru; systematic
human rights violations in China; continuing human rights
abuses in Turkey and five years of impunity for human rights
violations in Kuwait.
-- From January to the end of May 1996 the organization sent
72 delegations to 59 countries. Delegates carried out a
range of work which could include discussing Amnesty
International's concerns with government authorities,
observing political trials and carrying out on-the-spot
investigations into human rights abuses. Some of the
countries visited were Algeria, Burundi, Kazakstan, Mexico,
Israel and the Occupied Terrotories and the Palestinian
Authority, and Turkey.
THE CONTINUING CHALLENGE
Every year, Amnesty International produces a global report
which details human rights violations against men, women and
children in all regions of the world. The 1996 annual
report, which detailed abuses during 1995, is indicative of
the kinds and levels of abuses against people every year.
According to that report:
PRISONERS OF CONSCIENCE
- Prisoners of conscience or possible prisoners of
conscience were held in some 85 countries including Bosnia-
Herzegovina, China, Kenya, Peru and Tunisia.
DETENTION WITHOUT CHARGE OR TRIAL
- 43 countries, including Azerbaijan, India, Israel and the
Occupied Territories and areas under the jurisdiction of the
Palestinian Authority, Paraguay and Rwanda held a total of
more than 46,000 people without charging them with any crime.
UNFAIR TRIAL
- A reported 27 countries, including China, Colombia,
Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia
imprisoned people after unfair trials.
TORTURE OR ILL-TREATMENT
- At least 10,000 detainees were subjected to torture or
ill-treatment, including rape, in 114 countries including the
Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, Indonesia and East Timor,
Iran, Mexico and Sudan.
- More than 4,500 people died as a result of torture in
custody or inhuman prison conditions in 54 countries,
including Egypt, Kenya, Myanmar and Turkey.
EXTRAJUDICIAL EXECUTIONS
- Thousands of extrajudicial executions or possible
extrajudicial executions were reported in 63 countries
including Bahrain, Burundi, Colombia, India, Russia and
Rwanda.
"DISAPPEARANCES"
- The fate of more than 140,000 people in 49 countries who
~disappeared~ in recent years, including 1995, remains
unknown. Many of those, in countries including Burundi and
Rwanda, Colombia, Iraq, Sri Lanka and Turkey, may have
subsequently been killed.
DEATH PENALTY
- Some 2,900 people were known to have been executed by
hanging, firing squad, lethal injection or other means in 41
countries in 1995, including China, Kazakstan, Nigeria, Saudi
Arabia and the United States of America, although Amnesty
International believes the real figure to be far higher.
- Amnesty International documented the cases of more than
3,700 people who were sentenced to death in 58 countries,
including China, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and the
United States of America. The organization believes the true
figure to be much higher.
- A documented total of at least 5,500 prisoners remained
under sentence of death in 31 countries, including Iran,
Japan, Kenya, Russia and the United States of America.
- In 1995, four countries abolished the death penalty in
whole or part -- Mauritius, Moldova, South Africa and Spain
-- while Gambia reintroduced the death penalty.
HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES BY ARMED OPPOSITION GROUPS
- In 41 countries, including Afghanistan, Algeria, Colombia,
Sierra Leone and the United Kingdom, armed opposition groups
committed human rights abuses, such as torture, hostage
taking, and deliberate and arbitrary killings.
HUMAN RIGHTS DEVELOPMENTS AND TREATIES WORLDWIDE
Today an ever-growing human rights constituency is
gathering the facts on abuses by governments, taking action
to stop them and strengthening the forces necessary to
prevent future violations.
-- More than 1,000 domestic and regional organizations are
working to protect basic human rights;
-- An increasing body of international human rights
agreements hold governments accountable for their actions;
-- 132 governments are now party to the International
Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and 133
governments are party to the International Covenant on
Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR). These
covenants require countries ratifying them to recognize or
protect a wide range of human rights;
-- 87 states are now party to the Optional Protocol to the
(first) International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.
The Protocol establishes procedures allowing both individuals
and states to present complaints of human rights violations;
-- 29 states are now party 2nd Optional Protocol to the
International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights aimed
at the abolition of the death penalty;
-- 96 governments are now party to the United Nations
Convention against Torture.
-- 127 states are party to both the Refugee Convention and
the Refugee Protocol
THE MONEY
Amnesty International's funding reflects the movement's
independence and its reliance on broad public support. No
money is sought or received from governments. The hundreds
of thousands of donations that sustain the organization's
work come from the pockets of its members and the public.
The international budget for 1995 is approximately
GBP 17,209,000. This does not include funds needed to
maintain the operations of the national bodies in individual
countries or the costs of the thousands of letters and
telegrams sent every month by individual members around the
world.
The international budget is spent on professional
research by Amnesty International staff into human rights
violations worldwide, on delegations that observe trials and
make representations to governments, and on the movement's
international public information, campaigning and development
activities.
**********
You may re-post this message onto other sources but if you do
then please tell us at AINS@GN.APC.ORG so that we can keep
track of what is happening to these items.
If you want more information concerning this item then please
contact the Amnesty International section office in your own
country. You may also send email to amnesty-info@igc.apc.org,
an automatic reply service. A list of section contact
details is posted on the APC <ai.news> conference. If there
is not a section of Amnesty International in your country
then you should contact the International Secretariat in
London.END
**********
Yaya posed this question:
My question really is, and I am interested in the list members response
to this, should coastal West African States turn away their fellow West
Africans who are in dire need of refuge and humanitarian assistance? What
happen to Ecowas and the concept of integration?
Yaya, you raised a good and difficult question. I cannot take any side on
this issue but will instead try to view it from all angles. This is
undoubtedly a moral/ethical dilemma to the coastal West African countries.
On a humanitarian view, there is no doubt that they should be given
refugee assistance in some of the countries. On that other side, most of
these countries are in economic shambles and encountering difficulties
meeting the basic needs of their own citizens. After all, there is the old
adage, " Charity begins at home ". Off course, I am not saying that in the
spirit of selfishness and insensitivity to the plight of other fellow
Africans. I believe that our continent needs to reexamine itself and
stop playing the vitimization game as Abdou once pointed out by blaming
all the ills of Africa on the West. Please note that I am not denying that
The West has done us some harm in the past and the present.
After all what is the use of all the
genocidal massacres on ourselves with these endless and senseless civil
wars. Thank God, The Gambia does not engage in one and I am hoping that
the Senegal/Casamance crisis will come to a peaceful resolution instead of
having the devasting effect of spilling over to The Gambia.
Then again, a lot of Africans tend to be religious and I
am sure that the two dominant religions in the continent ( Islam and
Christianity ) preach and advocate assisting those who are less fortunate.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
For all you SOCCER fans, here are the latest scores from AFRICA:
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: 17 Jun 1996 08:43:03 GMT
From: Modou S. Jallow<mjallow@sct.edu>
Newsgroups: rec.sport.soccer
Subject: [R-WC] Africa
Burkina Faso 2 - 0 Mauritania Agg : 2-0
Mozambique 1 - 1 Namibia Agg : 1-3
Gabon 1 - 0 Swaziland Agg : 2-0
South Africa 3 - 0 Malawi Agg : 4-0
Angola 3 - 1 Uganda Agg : 5-1
Guinea 3 - 1 Guinea Bissau Agg : 5-4
Sierra Leone 0 - 1 Burundi Agg : 0-2
Cote D'Ivoire 1 - 1 Congo Agg : 1-3
Zaire 2 - 0 Mauritius Agg : 7-1 Zimbabwe 2 - 2 Madagascar Agg : 4-3
Tunisia 2 - 0 Rwanda Agg : 5-1
Algeria 1 - 0 Kenya Agg : 2-3
Zambia 3 - 0 Sudan Agg : 3-2
Togo beat Sengal, but I do not have the score.
Tanzania vs. Ghana was postponed due to heavy rains at half time.
Cheers
> Moe S. Jallow mjallow@sct.edu
--
> South African Soccer Web Page : http://www.aztec.co.za/biz/soccer/
> ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
>
>
> ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Hi Folks,
I am forwarding Francis Njie's introduction which you will find
below. Sheikh Tijan, here is one of the Circle boys. As most of you who
went to S.A.H.S know, Square would always beat Circle and Triangle in the
soccer field. I am sure that were we to reassemble the old classes, Square
would beat the two classes combined with Muslim, Nusrat, and Gambia High
(-: !
Anyway, welcome on board Fra, and happy hunting.
-Abdou.
From: Francis Njie
<francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com> Date: Tue, 18 Jun 96 20:44:50 -0500
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member Introduction
References: <Pine.SUN.3.93L.960617131218.5239E-100000@namaste.cc.columbia.edu>
Hello everyone!
I am one of the recent wave of new members on the list. I joined gambia-l in
order to keep up with developments in the Gambia and also to get a better sense
of the thoughts of Gambians abroad on these developments.
I have been in the US for almost six years and have a Bachelor's degree in
electrical engineering. I am currently a software developer in SBC Warburg's
financial engineering and development division, where I write code for interest
rates trading and risk management.
I am looking forward to discovering more about the Gambia and to sharing my
thoughts on Gambian/sub-Saharan African issues. As a matter of principle, I
have no political affiliation. I am interested solely in ideas and their
implementation... political figures and parties will necessarily be incidental
to my comments.
Looking forward to being educated...
- Francis Njie
From: sarr@sprynet.com
Subject: receiving mail
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
X-Mailer: SPRY Mail Version: 04.00.06.14
Hello, everyone. We have been out for some time now due to modem inaction. We
are connected again and would like to hear from you. Thank you - Soffie & Mbaye
Welcome on board Francis. As anyone will tell you, I haven't been an active
Sheikh Tijan
Hey fellas,
I was hesitant to say the following: in Francis Njie, we have one
of the most brilliant people our country has ever produced. Francis had
an aggregate of 6 for his GCE O'levels meaning that he had near-perfect
scores in a notoriously challenging exam. He went on to MIT; a highly
selective school by all standards. Francis' feat is a testament to what
an individual can do irrespective of circumstances and is a worthy tribute
to the hardiness of Gambians.
All that said, can those members in Norway tell Omar to fix his
account as it is generating too many error messages. Does anyone know Mbye
Sarr ? He has sent mail as a member yet his name is not in our registry.
Thanks,
-Abdou.
Reseau Africain Pour l'Integration et le Developpement (RAPIDE) or
African Network for Integration and Development (bilingual)
http://www.pana.sita.net
I hope you find this useful.
Salaam!
Amadou Scattred-Janneh
The nice thing about Gambia-l is that we have a cross section of netters
Hi Francis,
Welcome to Gambia-L.
Sarian
------------------------------
SAHS alumnus, class of '79, Circle (no Triangle then).
Amadou Scattred-Janneh
Amadou Scattred-Janneh
------------------------------
LATJOR:
Let me begin by saying, on behalf of Gambians in the diaspora, thank you
for your time and strong dedication in setting up the stage for confere-
nces where patriotic Gambians can express their concerns. Thanks also
for your strong recruiting. Keep up the hard work, for with Allah's
guidance and our combine efforts, I believe we will one day reach the
goal of equality and stability.
On the other hand, I think it will favor most of us if you can set the
time for the Atlanta conferences a little bit later than the D.C conf.
The main reason being the fact that most of us won't wake up before
10:30am after partying all night. Nonetheless, you know the program in
hand more than I do, so trash this if it doesn't make any sense.
One more little thing. I'm coming from Lexington, KY, and I would love
to play in the soccer tournament. Since Ky. has no team according to
your list, I would appreciate it if you can put me on one of the teams.
**********************************
Dr. Scattred Janneh & MOE Jallow:
**********************************
Thanks for the web pages. I found both of them very useful.
GOD BLESS!!
PA-MAMBUNA.
------------------------------
DATE=6/20/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-199051
TITLE=WEST AFRICA/REFUGEES (L-ONLY)
BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK
DATELINE=ABIDJAN
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: THE RECENT PLIGHT OF LIBERIAN BOAT REFUGEES -- SEEKING
ANY MEANS OF ESCAPE FROM VIOLENCE IN THE COUNTRY -- ILLUSTRATES A
GROWING PROBLEM. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS ON
THE GROWING REFUGEE SITUATION IN WEST AFRICA.
TEXT: SINCE FIGHTING ERUPTED APRIL SIXTH IN THE LIBERIAN
CAPITAL, MONROVIA, TENS OF THOUSANDS OF LIBERIANS HAVE EITHER
FLED THE COUNTRY OR SOUGHT REFUGE IN MAKESHIFT DISPLACEMENT CAMPS
IN THE CITY. THOSE WHO COULD AFFORD THE PRICE OF A TICKET HAVE
BOARDED BOATS PROMISING SAFE PASSAGE TO NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES.
THE VESSELS HAVE TYPICALLY BEEN OVER-CROWED, UNSANITARY AND NOT
SEAWORTHY -- PUTTING THE LARGE NUMBER OF REFUGEES IN DANGER. BUT
DANGEROUS SEA VOYAGES ARE ONLY A PART OF THE PROBLEM FACED BY
LIBERIAN REFUGEES. MOST NOW FIND THAT NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES, WHO
HAVE BEEN HOSPITABLE IN THE PAST, ARE INCREASINGLY UNWILLING TO
GRANT THEM ASYLUM.
SOME 750-THOUSAND LIBERIANS HAVE BEEN DRIVEN FROM THEIR HOMES BY
MORE THAN SIX YEARS OF CIVIL WAR, MAKING LIBERIANS THE BIGGEST
GROUP -- AFTER RWANDANS -- OF AFRICA'S SIX-POINT-SEVEN MILLION
REFUGEES.
GUINEA, ONE OF THE POOREST COUNTRIES IN AFRICA, HAS TAKEN IN
650-THOUSAND REFUGEES FROM CONFLICTS IN LIBERIA AND SIERRA LEONE,
WHILE WEALTHIER IVORY COAST HAS GRANTED ASYLUM TO MORE THAN
300-THOUSAND LIBERIAN REFUGEES. GHANA IS SHELTERING ABOUT
15-THOUSAND LIBERIAN REFUGEES.
THESE COUNTRIES NOW SAY THEY ARE CLOSING THEIR DOORS TO LIBERIAN
REFUGEES BECAUSE OF CONCERNS THAT AN OPEN-DOOR POLICY WILL SPARK
A MASS EXODUS. THE COUNTRIES SAY THEY ARE ALSO WORRIED REBEL
FIGHTERS WILL FIND THEIR WAY INTO NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES DISGUISED
AS REFUGEES.
OBSERVERS SAY FEARS THE LIBERIAN CONFLICT MAY SPILL OVER INTO
NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES HAS SOME LEGITIMACY. EARLIER THIS MONTH, A
CROSS-BORDER ATTACK BY LIBERIAN FIGHTERS IN IVORY COAST KILLED
ABOUT 15 PEOPLE. IN A RECENT STATEMENT, THE IVORIAN GOVERNMENT
ANNOUNCED IT WAS INCREASING SECURITY ALONG ITS BORDER WITH
LIBERIA, SAYING IT WILL NO LONGER BE A VICTIM OF ITS
HOSPITALITY. ALSO, SIERRA LEONE'S CIVIL WAR BEGAN FIVE YEARS
AGO, IN PART, AS A RESULT OF THE REGIONAL INSTABILITY CAUSED BY
THE LIBERIAN CIVIL WAR.
OFFICIALS AT THE UNITED NATIONS HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR REFUGEES
SAY THEY ARE DISAPPOINTED AT THE RESPONSE OF WEST AFRICAN NATIONS
TO THE LIBERIANS FLEEING THE LATEST VIOLENCE IN MONROVIA.
// REST OPT //
THEY SAY WHILE THEY CAN APPRECIATE GOVERNMENT CONCERNS ABOUT
SECURITY, FEARS OF A MASS EXODUS BY BOAT IS UNREALISTIC. THEY
SAY FEW PEOPLE CAN AFFORD THE HIGH TICKET PRICES CHARGED BY BOAT
CAPTAINS FOR PASSAGE, AND THEY SAY TURNING AWAY REFUGEES WILL
NOT SOLVE THE PROBLEMS OF LIBERIA.
IN A STATEMENT MARKING THE OBSERVATION OF AFRICAN REFUGEE DAY
THURSDAY, SADAKO OGATA, THE U-N HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR REFUGEES,
SAID THE RECENT PLIGHT OF LIBERIAN ASYLUM SEEKERS ABOARD
UNSEAWORTHY BOATS ILLUSTRATES THE GROWING PROBLEM THE UNITED
NATIONS FACES IN FINDING A SOLUTION TO THE REFUGEE CRISIS IN
AFRICA.
AFRICAN REFUGEE DAY MARKS THE ANNIVERSARY OF THE 1974
"ORGANIZATION OF AFRICAN UNITY" CONVENTION ON REFUGEES IN AFRICA.
UNITED NATIONS OFFICIALS SAY THE NEW CONCERN IS THAT SOME STATES
HAVE EXHAUSTED THE GOODWILL EXPRESSED BY THE CONVENTION. (SIGNED)
NEB/WPM/PCF/ MMK
20-Jun-96 1:58 PM EDT (1758 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
Greetings...,
I have nothing but high praise for the outstanding information you keep
posting to keep us up to date on all the developments on Liberia. i am
very impressed with the information you provide. I belong to several other
newsgroups and Lists but I cannot find in depth information about the
situation in West Africa-Liberia.
I had a system crash earlier today and lost many important pieces of mail.
This includes the message you sent in today, which I would have otherwise
saved. I would appreciate it very much if you can resend me whatever
current information you have about Liberia.
Once again, I appreciate your efforts!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Support Engineer
Hayes Microcomputer
Fax (770)734-4601
Voice(770)840-9966
> Yaya posed this question:
>
> My question really is, and I am interested in the list members response
> to this, should coastal West African States turn away their fellow West
> Africans who are in dire need of refuge and humanitarian assistance? What
> happen to Ecowas and the concept of integration?
What are the moral implications of a situation like this? I shall argue
that the way people in weathier countries react to a situation like that
in Liberia cannot be justified. Indeed, the whole new way they look at moral
issues needs to be altered.
In arguing for this case, I will not, however, claim to be morally
neutral. I shall, however, try to indicate the moral position that I take.
First, I will assume that suffering and death from the lack of food,
shelter, and medical care are bad. I think that most people will agree
about this and therefore, I will not argue for this point. People can have all
sorts of ideas, and some might even think death by starvation is itself
not bad. Those who think so need read no further.
What should neighbouring West african countries do when they see refugees from
poor boats swimming their way? Should the countries allow them all come
aboard? Should they take a few and turn away the rest? Or should they
allow no one in? First we must recognize the limited capacity of any
country. For example, a nation's land has a limited capacity to support a
population. But doesn't everyone have an equal right to the resouces of
the earth?
If Liberia's neighbouring countries have in their power to prevent
something bad from happening, without scarificing anything of moral
importance, then they ought to do it. They have to be absolutely certain
that by allowing the refugees into their countries, they will not be
causing anything comparably bad to happen to their own people.From their
stand point,it is only required for them to prevent what is bad, and not to
promote what is good.
The paradox here arises when we consider the numbers involved-more than a
million people. The mass unrestricted immigration will, without any doubt,
constitute a draft on all aspects of the environment: food, air, water,
wildlife and so on. But the suffering and death that are occuring in
Liberia are not inevitable. Constant civil wars have rendered millions of
people into destitute refugees. It seemed obvious that assistance from
richer nations in a large scale will not be forthcoming. There is nothing
unique about this situation except its magnitude. West Africa, apart from
Nigeria, was the most quiet part in that part of the world.
There are many parts of the world in which people die from malnutrition
and lack of food, but the size of the situation in Liberia deserves
special attention. Neither individuals nor Governments can claim to be
unaware of what is happening there. At the Government level, no Government
has given the sort of massive aid that would keep the refugees to survive in
their homelands.
The conclusion raises the question of just how nuch ought to be given away.
One possibilty is to give away until we reach the level at which we would
cause as much suffering to our dependents as we would relieve our gift.
Another possibilty is just not to give away at all. It seems to me, then,
that a reasonable morale would be, for the neighbouring countries, to help
only when there is no substantial cost to themselves.
Whatever the final outcome maybe, two things are asked of the rich nations
and the United States in particular: increase non-military foreign aid,
including food aid, and to deliver it to the poorest people who have no
access to the economic environment. We need to find a way to atleast bring
our minds together in harmony to resolve this situation.
All comments whether in private or public will be appreciated.
Regards
Moe S. Jallow
Support Engineer
Hayes MicroComputer
Voice : (770)8409966
Fax : (770)7344601
******************************************************************************
*
* mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@prodigy.com mjallow@gnn.com
******************************************************************************
------------------------------
DATE=6/20/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-199056
TITLE=RWANDA/REFUGEE DAY
BYLINE=CHRIS TOMLINSON
DATELINE=MATONGO
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: DOZENS OF NATIONS MARKED AFRICAN REFUGEE DAY THURSDAY --
THE 22ND ANNIVERSARY OF THE ORGANIZATION OF AFRICAN UNITY'S
CONVENTION ON REFUGEES. IN RWANDA, THE DAY WAS MARKED BY A
CELEBRATION TO WELCOME HOME REFUGEES WHO HAVE RETURNED ... AND
TO URGE THE REPATRIATION OF THOSE STILL OUTSIDE THE COUNTRY.
REPORTER CHRIS TOMLINSON WAS IN MATONGO AND HAS THIS REPORT.
TEXT: THOUSANDS OF RWANDANS AND REPRESENTATIVES FROM THE
INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY GATHERED AT A DUSTY PLOT IN SOUTHWESTERN
RWANDA ON THURSDAY TO MARK AFRICAN REFUGEE DAY. THE GATHERING WAS
DESIGNED TO RECOGNIZE THE PLIGHT OF MORE THAN SEVEN MILLION
REFUGEES IN AFRICA, NEARLY ONE-POINT-SIX MILLION OF THEM
RWANDANS.
RWANDA'S POST-COLONIAL HISTORY IS DEFINED BY REFUGEES. //OPT//
MORE THAN 800-THOUSAND TUTSI REFUGEES FLED RWANDA BETWEEN 1959
AND 1962 AFTER INDEPENDENCE AND THE RISE OF A HUTU-DOMINATED
GOVERNMENT.
FOLLOWING A FOUR-YEAR CIVIL WAR THAT CULMINATED IN A
STATE-SPONSORED GENOCIDE OF MORE THAN 500-THOUSAND PEOPLE -- MOST
OF THEM TUTSIS -- THE SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF THOSE SAME REFUGEES
TOOK POWER IN RWANDA. BUT NOW MORE THAN ONE-POINT-SIX MILLION
HUTU REFUGEES LIVE IN NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES OUT OF FEAR OF
RETALIATION FOR THE GENOCIDE. //END OPT//
RWANDA'S FORMER REBEL LEADER AND CURRENT VICE PRESIDENT, PAUL
KAGAME, SAID THE COUNTRY NEEDS THE REFUGEES TO COME HOME. IN A
SPEECH TO MARK THE OCCASION, HE PLEADED FOR REFUGEES TO RETURN
AND HELP REBUILD THE COUNTRY.
IN THE AUDIENCE WERE MORE THAN 70 RWANDANS FROM A REFUGEE CAMP IN
NEARBY TANZANIA. THEY ARE VISITING RWANDA ON A U-N REFUGEE
AGENCY VISIT TO SEE FOR THEMSELVES THAT IT IS SAFE TO RETURN TO
RWANDA.
REFUGEE BERNARD KARENZI WAS ASKED TO SPEAK AT THE CEREMONY. HE
SAID HE WAS PLEASED WITH WHAT HE SAW ON HIS VISIT AND PLEDGED TO
RETURN HOME. MR. KAGAME SAID WHILE RWANDA STILL HAS MANY
PROBLEMS, REFUGEES SHOULD COME AND SEE FOR THEMSELVES THAT PEACE
IS ABUNDANT.
A REFUGEE FROM ZAIRE'S MASISI REGION, WHO HAS SOUGHT ASYLUM IN
RWANDA, ALSO SPOKE AT THE CEREMONY. HE THANKED THE RWANDAN
GOVERNMENT FOR THEIR HOSPITALITY, BUT URGED THE INTERNATIONAL
COMMUNITY TO PRESSURE ZAIRE TO BRING PEACE TO THE MASISI SO HE
AND 15-THOUSAND OTHER ZAIRIAN REFUGEES CAN RETURN HOME.
//REST OPT// EARLIER, VICE PRESIDENT KAGAME AND KIGALI-BASED
DIPLOMATS HAD TOURED MATONGO VILLAGE WHERE THE U-N REFUGEE AGENCY
AND THE INTERNATIONAL RESCUE COMMITTEE ARE BUILDING 255 HOUSES
FOR RETURNING REFUGEES. MR. KAGAME ALSO LAID THE FOUNDATION FOR
A GENOCIDE MEMORIAL TO BE BUILT IN THE VILLAGE. (SIGNED)
NEB/CT/PCF/KL
20-Jun-96 2:39 PM EDT (1839 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
I have been dormant for some time now due to our end of year exams.
It is all over now, and I hope to be active once again.
Lamin Drammeh (Japan).
------------------------------
DATE=6/20/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-199054
TITLE=U-S/U-N/RWANDA (L ONLY)
BYLINE=DOUGLAS ROBERTS
DATELINE=GENEVA
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: THE UNITED STATES HAS UNVEILED FRESH PROPOSALS AIMED AT
RESOLVING THE STALEMATE SURROUNDING THE CONTINUED PRESENCE OF
MORE THAN ONE MILLION RWANDAN REFUGEES IN ZAIRE. A SENIOR U-S
AID OFFICIAL SAYS SOME REFUGEE CAMPS IN ZAIRE SHOULD BE SHUT
DOWN. DOUGLAS ROBERTS REPORTS THE SUGGESTION CAME AT TALKS
BETWEEN THE RWANDAN GOVERNMENT AND DONOR STATES IN GENEVA.
TEXT: THE U-S PROPOSALS WERE PRESENTED BY RICHARD MCCALL, CHIEF
OF STAFF OF THE AGENCY FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, WHO HAS
BEEN COORDINATING WASHINGTON'S ASSISTANCE PROGRAM TO RWANDA, IN
THE WAKE OF THE CIVIL WAR AND GENOCIDE THAT DEVASTATED THE
COUNTRY TWO YEARS AGO.
AROUND ONE-POINT-SEVEN MILLION RWANDANS REMAIN IN REFUGEE CAMPS
IN NEIGHBORING STATES -- MORE THAN HALF OF THEM IN EASTERN ZAIRE.
AND MOST ARE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF THE EXTREMIST LEADERS OF
RWANDA'S FORMER HUTU-DOMINATED GOVERNMENT WHO ALLEGEDLY
ORCHESTRATED THE MASS MURDER OF AT LEAST HALF A MILLION TUTSIS
AND MODERATE HUTUS DURING A THREE MONTH PERIOD IN 1994.
MR. MCCALL SAID THE STATUS QUO REGARDING THE REFUGEES CANNOT BE
ALLOWED TO CONTINUE. U-N AGENCIES HAVE TRIED TO PROMOTE A
VOLUNTARY REPATRIATION PROGRAM. BUT THE U-S OFFICIAL SAID THAT
OPTION HAS BECOME LESS AND LESS VIABLE.
FEW OF THE RWANDANS HAVE AGREED TO RETURN TO THEIR HOMES. AID
AGENCY OFFICIALS CONFIRM THAT THE NUMBER OF BIRTHS IN THE REFUGEE
CAMPS CONTINUES TO EXCEED THE NUMBER OF RETURNEES.
HUMANITARIAN OPERATIONS FOR THE REFUGEES ARE COSTING THE
INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY AN ESTIMATED ONE MILLION DOLLARS A DAY.
AND MR. MCCALL SAID THE ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS ARE INCREASINGLY
THREATENED BY THE INSURGENT AND TERRORIST ACTIONS OF THE TROOPS
AND MILITIAMEN OF THE FORMER RWANDAN GOVERNMENT.
THE HUTU EXTREMISTS ARE LAUNCHING INCREASING NUMBERS OF CROSS
BORDER ATTACKS INTO RWANDA. AND THEY ARE ACCUSED OF CARRYING OUT
A WAVE OF ASSASSINATIONS AIMED AT ELIMINATING POTENTIAL WITNESSES
TO THE 1994 GENOCIDE.
MR. MCCALL ACCUSED THE ZAIREAN GOVERNMENT OF PROVIDING WHAT HE
TERMED AN UNFETTERED CORRIDOR FOR ARMS SHIPMENTS TO THE HUTU
EXTREMISTS, WHO ARE ALSO ACCUSED OF PARTICIPATING IN A CAMPAIGN
TO ELIMINATE ETHNIC TUTSIS IN ZAIRE'S STRIFE-TORN MASISI REGION.
THE U-S OFFICIAL PRESENTED A THREE PART STRATEGY TO DEAL WITH THE
ONGOING CRISIS.
HE SAID NEW HUMANITARIAN AID PROGRAMS SHOULD BE LAUNCHED INSIDE
RWANDA IN THE HOME COMMUNITIES OF THE REFUGEES. THESE PROGRAMS
WOULD INCLUDE THE PROVISION OF FOOD, SEEDS, TOOLS, HEALTH CARE
AND SHELTER TO ENTICE THE REFUGEES TO RETURN.
MR. MCCALL SAID THE REFUGEE CAMPS IN THE MOST UNSTABLE REGIONS
SHOULD BE CLOSED DOWN, AND THEIR OCCUPANTS GIVEN THE CHOICE OF
RETURNING HOME VOLUNTARILY OR BEING RELOCATED TO SMALLER CAMPS
FARTHER AWAY FROM RWANDA'S BORDERS.
THE U-S OFFICIAL DID NOT SPECIFICALLY MENTION THE REFUGEE CAMPS
IN ZAIRE. BUT MOST OF THE CROSS BORDER INSURGENT RAIDS INTO
RWANDA HAVE BEEN LAUNCHED FROM CAMPS NEAR THE EAST ZAIREAN TOWNS
OF GOMA, BUKAVU AND UVIRA.
MR. MCCALL ALSO SAID ANY OF THE EXILED RWANDANS OR BURUNDIANS WHO
BEAR ARMS OR ARE GUILTY OF CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY SHOULD BE
STRIPPED OF THEIR REFUGEE STATUS.
THE U-S OFFICIAL SAID THE ONGOING CRISIS HAS PLACED THE U-N
REFUGEE AGENCY AND OTHER AID GROUPS IN AN UNTENABLE MORAL
POSITION. THEY ARE ATTEMPTING TO ASSIST LEGITIMATE REFUGEES, HE
SAID, BUT THE REALITY IS THAT THEIR AID IS ALSO GOING TO THE
AUTHORS OF GENOCIDE.
//REST OPT// MR. MCCALL SAID THE SITUATION EVOKES HAUNTING
MEMORIES OF SOUTHEAST ASIA 20 YEARS AGO, WHEN HUMANITARIAN AID
FOR CAMBODIAN REFUGEES IN THAILAND ALSO HELPED GUARANTEE THE
SURVIVAL OF THE INFAMOUS KHMER ROUGE. (SIGNED)
NEB/DBR/PCF/MMK
20-Jun-96 2:29 PM EDT (1829 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
Hi Fellow members of Gambia-L
Here is a teaser, no conferring please. Prize: A holiday in The Gambia with
notatall expenses paid. Who made the following remarks?
1."It is up to The Gambians to either elect a DONKEY or a COW to Power if they
so wished".
2. "I will not contest elections with thieves; politics is a game of lies and
hypocrisy".
Answers on a postcard please.
And while you are looking up for the answer, a brief comment about the
attitude of some African countries towards refugees. Gambia does not fall
under such category. Presently we have more than 2000 refugees from Cassamance
in the Gambia. Things will even be better if the new constitution is adopted.
Section 9 (2) Chapter 3 reads: A child of not more than seven years of age
found in The Gambia whose parents are not known shall be presumed to be a
citizen of The Gambia by birth. End
There you have it, welcome Senegal, Guinea and all our neighbours, come and
dump your children in The Gambia for them to become Gambians. Keep away while
we pick them, otherwise they will not qualify.
Peace.
Lang
------------------------------
http://www.nando.net/ans/west/west.gambia.80039379999.html
> DOCUMENT ... via AFRICA NEWS ONLINE
>
> [------------------------------------------------]
>
> Gambia
>
> Statement By The Carter Center On The Gambia
>
> Carter Center - June 20, 1996
>
> Atlanta, GA - Actions by the government of The Gambia have cast
> doubt on the seriousness of its commitment to completing transition
> to democratic civilian rue in 1996. The continued detention of 35
> persons arrested last October for organizing a peaceful
> demonstration against human rights abuses casts a pall over the
> political process.
>
> As the voter registration comes to a close at the end of this month,
> The Carter Center calls upon the Gambian government to lift the ban
> on political activity, including the registration and functioning of
> political parties, and to release the detainees. The Center urges
> the government's creation of the Provisional Independent Election
> Commission and hopes it will be permitted to function independently.
>
> With a referendum on the adoption of a draft constitution slated for
> August 7, 1996, and presidential elections scheduled for later in
> the year, now is the right time for the government to take these
> steps to promote peace and free and fair elections.
>
> The Carter Center will continue to monitor the transition process in
> The Gambia and encourage implementation of the restoration of
> civilian rule.
>
> For more information contact The Carter Center, One Copenhill,
> Atlanta, GA 30307. 404 420-5108.
>
> Distributed via Africa News Online by Africa News Service
> [------------------------------------------------]
>
> West | News Central
------------------------------
RE>>TEASER =
6/21/96
Lang,
While I do not have any answers to your questions yet, I was, however, =
struck by your note on the constitution. It really beats the hell out of =
me as to who was writing some of these sections of our constitution. It =
sure does not look like constitutional experts. I wonder and I =
wonder!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yaya
------------------------------
Date: 6/21/96 6:43 AM
To: Jallow, YaYa
From: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Hi Fellow members of Gambia-L
Here is a teaser, no conferring please. Prize: A holiday in The Gambia =
with
notatall expenses paid. Who made the following remarks?
1."It is up to The Gambians to either elect a DONKEY or a COW to Power if =
they
so wished".
2. "I will not contest elections with thieves; politics is a game of lies =
and
hypocrisy".
Answers on a postcard please.
And while you are looking up for the answer, a brief comment about the
attitude of some African countries towards refugees. Gambia does not fall =
under such category. Presently we have more than 2000 refugees from =
Cassamance
in the Gambia. Things will even be better if the new constitution is =
adopted.
Section 9 (2) Chapter 3 reads: A child of not more than seven years of =
age
found in The Gambia whose parents are not known shall be presumed to be a =
citizen of The Gambia by birth. End
There you have it, welcome Senegal, Guinea and all our neighbours, come =
and
dump your children in The Gambia for them to become Gambians. Keep away =
while
we pick them, otherwise they will not qualify.
Peace.
Lang
Hi Folks,
As to the teaser Lang sent, come to think it, no one is dumb or
brazen enough to say such a thing but Yaya Jammeh.
The so-called constitution, in addition to being unconstitutional,
was calculated to be rejected by the Gambian populace. The whole exercise
is a cruel joke at the expense of the Gambian people. It is clearly
partisan, it is filled with provisions that are illegal,and it is packed
with provisions that woudl ensure that Jammeh and his cohorts remain the
"leaders" of the country for years to come.
One thing is clear; Jammeh comes out winner no matter what
happens. For example if the Gambian people reject the "constitution" in a
referendum, Jammeh gets another two years to draft yet another one. If he
follows his buddy Abacha's example, he gets more.On the other hand, if the
people accept the "constitution", he is almost guaranteed the Presidency.
For example according to the draft "constitution", you cannot run if you
fail to meet a long list of impossible conditions. Those conditionalities
preclude nearly all the experienced politicians in The Gambia from
contesting the elections. His opposition would be mediocre to say the
least.
For the unrealistic novice, Jammeh has another ace up his sleeve.
To qualify to run, you must have 200 signatures from EACH AND EVERYONE of
the constituencies. So all Jammeh now has to do is to ensure that the
novice does not get 200 signature backing his or her presidency from say
Foni. If you look at the small number registered voters in Foni, and at
the close-knit nature of such places, this would not be a huge
undertaking. It would be a miracle if Jammeh gets any opposition at all
during the election.
Another thing worth noting is that Jammeh has rejected advise from
the people to have a term-limit provision in the "constitution". If you
look at some of the suggestions made by people like Assan Musa Camara and
Sheriff Dibba, ie 12 or 14 years, Jammeh's rejection of these suggestions
suggest that he is not willing to retire when he is only 44. For Jammeh
and for a lot of other African dictators, leadership becomes a birthright
to be exercised till death.
-Abdou.
> 1."It is up to The Gambians to either elect a DONKEY or a COW to Power if they
> so wished".
>
> 2. "I will not contest elections with thieves; politics is a game of lies and
> hypocrisy".
>
> Answers on a postcard please.
>
> And while you are looking up for the answer, a brief comment about the
> attitude of some African countries towards refugees. Gambia does not fall
> under such category. Presently we have more than 2000 refugees from Cassamance
> in the Gambia. Things will even be better if the new constitution is adopted.
>
> Section 9 (2) Chapter 3 reads: A child of not more than seven years of age
> found in The Gambia whose parents are not known shall be presumed to be a
> citizen of The Gambia by birth. End
>
> There you have it, welcome Senegal, Guinea and all our neighbours, come and
> dump your children in The Gambia for them to become Gambians. Keep away while
> we pick them, otherwise they will not qualify.
>
> Peace.
>
> Lang
>
>
Greetings Abdou:
I know M'baye Sarr. In fact I was the one who subscribed him to the list.
M'baye, we are still awaiting your intro. now that you have been connected.
Greetings to Ya Soffie.
LatJor
------------------------------
DATE=6/21/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-199119
TITLE=WORLD BANK POVERTY REPORT (L-ONLY)
BYLINE=DON HENRY
DATELINE=WASHINGTON
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
// EDS: EMBARGOED; DO NOT USE BEFORE 4 P.M. EDT SUNDAY, 6/23 //
INTRO: A WORLD BANK STUDY OF POVERTY IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES
INDICATES PEOPLE ARE LIVING LONGER AND HEALTHIER LIVES THAN A
DECADE AGO, YET MORE OF THEM ARE POOR. V-O-A'S DON HENRY
REPORTS THE WORLD BANK SAYS THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE LIVING IN
POVERTY HAS GROWN IN MOST PARTS OF THE DEVELOPING WORLD -- AND
THE LACK OF POPULATION CONTROL IS ONE OF THE REASONS.
TEXT: WORLD BANK MANAGING DIRECTOR CAIO KOCH-WESER SAYS INFANT
MORTALITY RATES HAVE BEEN DROPPING AND LIFE EXPECTANCY IS
IMPROVING IN THE DEVELOPING COUNTRIES. MOREVER, IN MANY OF THEM,
PRIMARY SCHOOL EDUCATION IS BECOMING MORE COMMON, AND HEALTH
GENERALLY IS IMPROVING.
DESIPTE THAT, HE SAYS THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE LIVING ON THE
EQUIVALENT OF ONE DOLLAR A DAY OR LESS -- THE WORLD BANK'S
VERSION OF THE POVERTY LINE -- CONTINUES TO EDGE UP. MR.
KOCH-WESER SAYS THE TOTAL REACHED MORE THAN ONE A QUARTER BILLION
IN 1993 -- ABOUT ONE OF EVERY THREE PEOPLE IN THE DEVELOPING
WORLD.
EAST ASIA ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT ONE THIRD OF THE WORLD'S POOR,
MAINLY IN RURAL CHINA AND PARTS OF SOUTHEAST ASIA. YET MR.
KOCH-WESER SAYS THAT, EXCEPT FOR CHINA, THE EAST ASIA AND PACIFIC
REGION IS ONE OF THE BRIGHT SPOTS IN THE SURVEY.
// KOCH WESER ACT //
THE GOOD NEWS IS THAT THERE HAVE BEEN DRAMATIC
REDUCTIONS IN THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE LIVING (ON) UNDER ONE
DOLLAR A DAY IN SOME PARTS OF THE WORLD. EXCLUDING
CHINA, THE PERCENTAGE OF POOR PEOPLE IN EAST ASIA FELL
FROM 23 TO UNDER 14 PERCENT JUST BETWEEN 1987 AND 1993.
// END ACT//
HE SAYS MANY EAST ASIAN COUNTRIES HAVE INVESTED HEAVILY IN
EDUCATION AND HEALTH IMPROVEMENTS WHICH HELPED CONTRIBUTE TO
ECONOMIC GAINS.
// OPT /// THE WORLD BANK OFFICIAL SAYS SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA AND
SOUTH ASIA CONTINUE TO HAVE THE HIGHEST PROPORTION OF POOR PEOPLE
AMONG THE MAJOR GEOGRAPHIC REGIONS -- ROUGHLY FOUR OF EVERY 10.
// OPT // HE SAYS RECENT REFORMS IN SOUTH ASIA ARE ENCOURAGING,
BUT EMPHASIS MUST BE GIVEN TO JOB GROWTH IN RURAL AREAS, WHERE
MOST OF THE POOR LIVE. HE SAYS THAT APPLIES TO CHINA AND AFRICA
AS WELL.
// OPT // THE WORLD BANK REPORT SAYS PRIMARY SCHOOL ENROLLMENT,
ESPECIALLY OF GIRLS, ALSO MUST IMPROVE IN AFRICA, ALONG WITH
SOCIAL SERVICES FOR WOMEN AND ACCESS TO MARKETS FOR THE RURAL
RESIDENTS. // END OPT //
MR. KOCH-WESER SAYS ONE OF THE ANTI-POVERTY KEYS WORLD-WIDE IS TO
EMPOWER WOMEN NOT ONLY FOR THE JOB MARKET, BUT IN FAMILY
PLANNING TO HOLD DOWN POPULATION GROWTH. HE SAYS IF DEVELOPING
COUNTRIES DO NOT EMBARK ON MORE EFFECTIVE POPULATION CONTROL
POLICIES, ANTI-POVERTY EFFORTS WILL NOT SUCCEED. HE SAYS
EDUCATION OF YOUNG GIRLS IS CRUCIAL.
// KOCH WESER ACT//
WE HAVE LEARNED THAT THROUGHOUT THE WORLD -- IT APPLIES
TO INDONESIA AS WELL AS TO NIGERIA -- THAT THE WOMAN WHO
HAS FULL PRIMARY EDUCATION HAS ONLY HALF THE CHILDREN
THAN A WOMAN WHO DOES NOT HAVE PRIMARY EDUCATION.
// END ACT //
IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA, THE WORLD BANK SAYS POVERTY
IS LIMITED TO ABOUT FOUR OR FIVE PERCENT OF THE POPULATION, BUT
IT IS GROWING IN THE INCREASINGLY CROWDED CITIES.
IN RECENT YEARS, THE WORLD BANK ALSO HAS MEASURED POVERTY IN
EASTERN EUROPE AND CENTRAL ASIA. THOUGH LESS THAN FOUR PERCENT
LIVE BELOW THE DOLLAR-A-DAY LINE IN THAT REGION, THE BANK SAYS
POCKETS OF POVERTY HAVE APPEARED AMONG THE ELDERLY AND LOW-WAGE
WORKING FAMILIES.
// OPT // HOWEVER, IT SAYS THE REGION NEEDS ONLY RELATIVELY
SMALL INCREASES IN ECONOMIC GROWTH TO LIFT MOST PEOPLE OUT OF
POVERTY IN THE TRANSITION FROM CENTRAL TO MARKET ECONOMIES. IT
PLANS A 500 MILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENT IN RUSSIA'S COAL INDUSTRY,
INCLUDING FOR SOCIAL SERVICES IN MANY COAL MINING TOWNS. // END
OPT //
IN LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN, THE REPORT SAYS THE NUMBER OF
POOR PEOPLE HAS GROWN DESPITE GAINS AGAINST POVERTY IN SUCH
COUNTRIES AS ARGENTINA, CHILE AND PERU. ONE OF THE REASONS IS
THE MANY MILLIONS OF POOR PEOPLE IN BRAZIL, ESPECIALLY IN THE
NORTHEAST WHERE THE BANK IS INVESTING SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS TO
HELP ALLEVIATE POVERTY.
THE WORLD BANK SAYS CENTRAL AMERICA IS THE POOREST REGION WITHIN
LATIN AMERICA, WITH NEARLY 60 PERCENT LIVING IN POVERTY. IT SAYS
LACK OF ELEMENTARY EDUCATION AND JOBS FOR BOTH THE RURAL AND
URBAN POOR ARE PRIMARY FACTORS.
// REST OPT //
MANAGING DIRECTOR KOCH-WESER WARNS THAT LATIN AMERICA FACES TWO
HUGE CHALLENGES -- GROWTH OF POVERTY IN THE CITIES AND INCOME
INEQUALITY, IN WHICH THE GAP BETWEEN THE POOR AND THE REST OF
SOCIETY, ESPECIALLY THE RICH, WIDENS.
HE SAYS DEALING WITH INCOME INEQUALITY WILL DOMINATE THE
DEVELOPMENT AGENDA IN THE NEXT CENTURY. (SIGNED)
//EDS: EMBARGOED; DO NOT USE BEFORE 4 P.M. EDT SUNDAY, 6/23 //
NEB/DOH/MMK
21-Jun-96 3:34 PM EDT (1934 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
DATE=6/21/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-199104
TITLE=AFRICA/AIRLINE (L ONLY)
BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK
DATELINE=ABIDJAN
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: THE FRENCH HEAD OF THE MULTI-NATIONAL CARRIER "AIR
AFRIQUE" SAYS HE WILL STEP DOWN TO MAKE WAY FOR A NEW MANAGER OF
THE FINANCIALLY TROUBLED AIRLINE. FROM ABIDJAN, V-O-A
CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS THE MOVE COMES AS A DEBT
REPAYMENT DEADLINE APPROACHES.
TEXT: SPEAKING AT A NEWS CONFERENCE IN ABIDJAN, YVES
ROLAND-BILLECART SAID HE WILL STAY ON AS DIRECTOR UNTIL HIS
REPLACEMENT IS PREPARED TO TAKE OVER MANAGEMENT OF THE AIRLINE.
THE NEW MANAGING-DIRECTOR HAS NOT YET BEEN NAMED. BUT MR.
ROLAND-BILLECART HE SAID HE EXPECTS THE TRANSITION TO BE SMOOTH
AND THAT HE SHOULD BE ABLE TO END HIS TENURE WITHIN THREE MONTHS.
MR. ROLAND-BILLECART TOOK OVER MANAGEMENT OF AIR AFRIQUE IN 1989,
IN A MOVE TO RESCUE THE AIRLINE. HOWEVER, HE TOO HAS HAD HIS
PROBLEMS. AIR AFRIQUE'S STAFF MEMBERS BLAMED THE FRENCHMAN FOR
THE AIRLINE'S CURRENT FINANCIAL PROBLEMS AND THREATENED STRIKES
IN AN EFFORT TO HAVE HIM REMOVED AS MANAGING-DIRECTOR.
MR. ROLAND-BILLECART'S REMOVAL AS HEAD OF THE AFRICAN AIRLINE IS
JUST ONE OF SEVERAL ELEMENTS IN A PROGRAM TO SATISFY THE
AIRLINE'S EMPLOYEES AND ITS CREDITORS.
TRANSPORT MINISTERS FROM THE 11 FRANCOPHONE AFRICAN NATIONS THAT
OWN AIR AFRIQUE HAVE BEEN DISCUSSING SEVERAL OPTIONS FOR SAVING
IT. ONE OPTION IS FOR THE COUNTRIES TO UNDERWRITE -- OR GUARANTEE
-- PAYMENT OF ITS DEBT.
ANOTHER OPTION IS PRIVATIZING THE AIRLINE. AIR AFRIQUE'S MEMBER
COUNTRIES -- BENIN, BURKINA FASO, CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC, CHAD,
CONGO, IVORY COAST, MALI, MAURITANIA, NIGER, SENEGAL AND TOGO --
HAVE ALREADY OFFERED 49 PERCENT OF SHARES TO OUTSIDERS. AT LEAST
30 PERCENT HAS BEEN TAKEN UP.
THE TRANSPORT MINISTERS SAY THEY ARE DETERMINED TO SEE THAT THE
AIRLINE SURVIVES. BUT WITH DEBTS OF 367 MILLION DOLLARS AND
ANNUAL EARNINGS OF ONLY 110 MILLION DOLLARS, THE AIRLINE HAS
FOUND IT DIFFICULT TO MAKE PAYMENTS ON THE INTEREST. WORSE, THE
1994 DEVALUATION OF THE C-F-A FRANC, USED IN MOST FRENCH-SPEAKING
COUNTRIES IN AFRICA, EFFECTIVELY DOUBLED THE VALUE OF THE DEBT.
//OPT// AIR AFRIQUE WAS ESTABLISHED 35 YEARS AGO BY FORMER FRENCH
AFRICAN COLONIES, JUST AS AFRICAN NATIONS WERE GAINING
INDEPENDENCE FROM THEIR COLONIAL POWERS. THE ABIDJAN-BASED
AIRLINE, COMPARATIVELY SMALL ALONGSIDE THE WORLD'S MAJOR
CARRIERS, HAS A FLEET OF 15 PLANES, INCLUDING NINE "AIRBUSES". IT
OFFERS FLIGHTS IN WEST AND CENTRAL AFRICA AND LONGER FLIGHTS TO
EUROPE, THE UNITED STATES AND SOUTH AFRICA. //END OPT//
LAST YEAR, AIR AFRIQUE SUFFERED LOSSES OF APPROXIMATELY 20
MILLION DOLLARS. THE AIRLINE FACES A JUNE 28TH DEADLINE FOR
SUBMITTING A DEBT REPAYMENT PLAN, WITH THE THREAT OF HAVING SOME
OF ITS PLANES SEIZED IF IT FAILS TO SATISFY ITS CREDITORS.
(SIGNED)
NEB/WPM/PCF/KL
21-Jun-96 12:24 PM EDT (1624 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
DATE=6/21/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-199106
TITLE=RWANDA/DONORS (L)
BYLINE=DOUGLAS ROBERTS
DATELINE=GENEVA
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: WESTERN DONOR STATES AND INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS HAVE
PLEDGED MORE THAN 600-MILLION DOLLARS IN NEW DEVELOPMENT AID FOR
RWANDA, TO SPUR RECOVERY IN THE AFTERMATH OF CIVIL WAR AND
GENOCIDE THAT DEVASTATED THE CENTRAL AFRICAN STATE TWO YEARS AGO.
AT A U-N SPONSORED CONFERENCE IN GENEVA (FRIDAY), WESTERN ENVOYS
ALSO URGED THE RWANDAN GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE TO ENCOURAGE THE
RETURN OF MORE THAN ONE AND A HALF MILLION RWANDANS WHO REMAIN IN
REFUGEE CAMPS IN NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES. V-O-A'S DOUGLAS ROBERTS
REPORTS.
TEXT: THE FRESH AID PLEDGES WERE ANNOUNCED AT THE CONCLUSION OF
A TWO DAY ROUND TABLE CONFERENCE ORGANIZED BY THE U-N DEVELOPMENT
PROGRAM.
UNDERSCORING THE IMPORTANCE OF THE MEETING, THE RWANDAN
GOVERNMENT DISPATCHED PRIME MINISTER PIERRE CELESTIN RWIGEMA AT
THE HEAD OF A HIGH-POWERED DELEGATION THAT INCLUDED SEVEN CABINET
MINISTERS AND MORE THAN TWO DOZEN SENIOR OFFICIALS.
THE PRIME MINISTER ASKED THE DONOR COMMUNITY TO HONOR ITS
PREVIOUS AID COMMITMENTS TO RWANDA AND TO MAKE ADDITIONAL
CONTRIBUTIONS TO SPUR ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL REHABILITATION AND
REVIVE INDUSTRIAL AND AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION IN THE WAR-RAVAGED
COUNTRY.
WESTERN ENVOYS HERE SAID THE KIGALI GOVERNMENT HAS ALREADY MADE
SOME IMPRESSIVE GAINS. SECURITY HAS BEEN RE-ESTABLISHED IN MOST
PARTS OF THE COUNTRY. WATER AND ELECTRICITY SUPPLIES HAVE BEEN
RESTORED. SCHOOLS HAVE RE-OPENED. GROSS NATIONAL PRODUCT HAS
NOW REACHED 60 PERCENT OF ITS PRE-WAR LEVELS, AND INFLATION HAS
BEEN BROUGHT UNDER CONTROL.
BUT MUCH REMAINS TO BE DONE. AND RWANDAN OFFICIALS MAKE NO
SECRET OF THEIR FRUSTRATION OVER THE FACT THAT THE INTERNATIONAL
COMMUNITY SPENDS FAR MORE TO SUSTAIN THE RWANDAN REFUGEE CAMPS
THAN IT DOES ON DEVELOPMENT IN RWANDA ITSELF.
WESTERN OFFICIALS SAY THAT WHILE THE KIGALI GOVERNMENT DESERVES
CONTINUED SUPPORT, IT SHOULD DO MORE TO ENCOURAGE THE RETURN OF
THE REFUGEES. THEY SAY RWANDAN LEADERS SHOULD BOLSTER RESPECT
FOR HUMAN RIGHTS IN THE COUNTRY, AND SPEED UP THE PACE OF
JUDICIAL REFORM.
MORE THAN 70-THOUSAND RWANDANS ARE IN JAIL, IN WHAT AID AGENCY
OFFICIALS CALL DEPLORABLE CONDITIONS, AWAITING TRIAL ON CHARGES
STEMMING FROM THE GENOCIDE OF AT LEAST HALF A MILLION ETHNIC
TUTSIS DURING THE 1994 CIVIL WAR.
WESTERN OFFICIALS HAVE URGED THE KIGALI GOVERNMENT TO MOVE
QUICKLY TO BRING THE ACCUSED TO TRIAL, IN COOPERATION WITH THE
INTERNATIONAL WAR CRIMES TRIBUNAL.
BUT THESE SAME OFFICIALS ACKNOWLEDGE THE TRAUMA THAT CONTINUES TO
GRIP MANY RWANDANS IN THE WAKE OF THE GENOCIDE, AS WELL AS THE
CONTINUED ETHNIC TENSIONS FUELED BY INSURGENT ATTACKS AGAINST THE
COUNTRY'S TUTSI-DOMINATED ARMY LAUNCHED FROM ZAIREAN TERRITORY BY
HUTU EXTREMISTS LOYAL TO THE FORMER GOVERNMENT.
IN THIS ATMOSPHERE, SAID ONE AID AGENY OFFICIAL HERE, IT IS NOT
SURPRISING THAT FEW OF THE REFUGEES ARE YET WILLING TO RETURN.
IT IS SIMPLY TOO EARLY TO TALK ABOUT RECONCILIATION IN RWANDA, HE
SAID, ADDING THAT THE BEST THAT CAN BE HOPED FOR NOW IS
TOLERANCE. (SIGNED)
NEB/DBR/MMK
21-Jun-96 12:28 PM EDT (1628 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
DATE=6/21/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-199099
TITLE=U-N/BURUNDI (L ONLY)
BYLINE=DOUGLAS ROBERTS
DATELINE=GENEVA
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: REPRESENTATIVES OF DONOR GROUPS HAVE BEEN MEETING WITH
RWANDAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS IN GENEVA THIS WEEK TO DISCUSS
RECOVERY EFFORTS. RWANDA IS TRYING TO OVERCOME THE EFFECTS OF
CIVIL WAR AND GENOCIDE TWO YEARS AGO. MANY OF THE U-N AND
WESTERN OFFICIALS AT THE MEETING SAID THEY FEAR A SIMILAR TRAGEDY
IN NEIGHBORING BURUNDI. DOUGLAS ROBERTS REPORTS.
TEXT: THE GENEVA MEETINGS GAVE WESTERN AND U-N OFFICIALS AN
OPPORTUNITY TO REVIEW CONTINGENCY PLANNING IN THE EVENT OF
BROADER WARFARE IN AN ALREADY CHAOTIC BURUNDI.
VIOLENCE SPARKED BY EXTREMISTS FROM THE HUTU AND TUTSI ETHNIC
GROUPS HAS BEEN A FACT OF LIFE IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN STATE FOR
THE PAST THREE YEARS. THOUSANDS HAVE BEEN KILLED. AND U-N
OFFICIALS ESTIMATE THAT NEARLY ONE MILLION BURUNDIANS -- 15
PERCENT OF THE POPULATION -- HAVE BEEN FORCED TO FLEE THEIR
HOMES.
SOME ANALYSTS FEAR BURUNDI COULD ERUPT, WITH VIOLENCE ON A PAR
WITH THE UPHEAVAL IN RWANDA TWO YEARS AGO, WHEN AT LEAST HALF A
MILLION PEOPLE WERE MASSACRED AND MORE THAN TWO MILLION OTHERS
FLED ACROSS THE BORDERS INTO ZAIRE AND TANZANIA.
// OPT // "WE DO NOT KNOW IF BURUNDI IS GOING TO BLOW UP LIKE
RWANDA," SAID A SENIOR U-S OFFICIAL HERE. BUT HE ADDED THE
SECURITY SITUATION HAS DETERIORATED SHARPLY OVER THE PAST FEW
WEEKS AND THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY MUST BE PREPARED. // END
OPT //
SEVERAL U-N AND PRIVATE AID AGENCIES ALREADY HAVE DEPLOYED
EMERGENCY SUPPLIES IN BURUNDI. SOME AREAS ARE ALMOST
INACCESSIBLE FROM THE CAPITAL, BUJUMBURA, BECAUSE OF THE LACK OF
SECURITY ON THE ROADS. EXTRA SUPPLIES AND EQUIPMENT HAVE ALSO
BEEN DISPATCHED TO SOUTHEASTERN ZAIRE AND TO WESTERN TANZANIA
NEAR BURUNDI'S BORDERS.
EFFORTS ARE UNDER WAY TO BOOST WATER SUPPLIES ON THE TANZANIAN
SIDE OF THE FRONTIER AND TO REPAIR THE RAIL LINK FROM THE CAPITAL
DAR ES SALAAM. AID AGENCY OFFICIALS SAY THERE ARE PREPARATIONS
FOR A POSSIBLE INFLUX OF AS MANY AS 300-THOUSAND PEOPLE IN THE
EVENT THAT BURUNDI COLLAPSES.
THERE ARE MORE THAN 100-THOUSAND BURUNDIAN REFUGEES IN ZAIRE, AND
THOUSANDS MORE IN TANZANIA. BOTH COUNTRIES HAVE OFFICIALLY
CLOSED THEIR BORDERS WITH BURUNDI. BUT WESTERN AND AID AGENCY
OFFICIALS SAY THAT WOULD NOT STOP A MASS INFLUX OF REFUGEES IN
THE EVENT OF A MAJOR BLOODBATH IN BURUNDI.
AT THE MEETINGS HERE THIS WEEK, WESTERN OFFICIALS DISCUSSED THE
POSSIBILITY OF EXPANDING TWO INTERNATIONAL MONITORING MISSIONS IN
BURUNDI, AS PART OF EFFORTS TO HEAD OFF FULL-SCALE WAR.
THERE ARE ABOUT 60 MILITARY OBSERVERS FROM THE ORGANIZATION OF
AFRICAN UNITY (OAU) DEPLOYED IN THE COUNTRY, ALONG WITH A HANDFUL
OF MONITORS FROM THE U-N HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR HUMAN RIGHTS
(UNHCR).
MEANWHILE, TALKS ARE CONTINUING AT U-N HEADQUARTERS IN NEW YORK
ON THE POSSIBLE FORMATION OF A LARGER INTERNATIONAL PEACEKEEPING
FORCE FOR BURUNDI. DIPLOMATIC SOURCES SAY THE U-N HAS ASKED
ABOUT 80 GOVERNMENTS IF THEY WOULD BE WILLING TO SUPPORT THE
FORCE. BUT THE SOURCES SAY NO FIRM DECISIONS HAVE YET BEEN
TAKEN.
FOR THE TIME BEING, THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY IS PINNING ITS
HOPES ON THE MEDIATION EFFORTS OF FORMER TANZANIAN PRESIDENT
JULIUS NYERERE. HE HAS HELD TWO ROUNDS OF TALKS WITH BURUNDI'S
HUTU AND TUTSI LEADERS, AND PLANS ANOTHER NEXT MONTH IN THE
TANZANIAN TOWN OF MWANZA.
ONE WESTERN DIPLOMAT IN GENEVA SAID THE RESULTS OF THE
NEGOTIATIONS SO FAR HAVE BEEN SOMEWHAT DISAPPOINTING. BUT HE
SAID THERE IS VIRTUALLY UNANIMOUS SUPPORT FOR MR. NYERERE'S
INITIATIVE.
AT A MEETING HERE AT THE BEGINNING OF THIS WEEK, WESTERN AND AID
AGENCY OFFICIALS OFFERED THE BURUNDIAN GOVERNMENT A FURTHER
INCENTIVE TO COOPERATE IN THE PEACE PROCESS. THE DONOR COMMUNITY
SAID IT IS PREPARED TO LAUNCH NEW ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS,
IF BURUNDI'S LEADERS MOVE TO HALT THE VIOLENCE, ENSURE RESPECT
FOR HUMAN RIGHTS AND BROADEN THE DIALOGUE BETWEEN THE HUTU AND
TUTSI COMMUNITIES. (SIGNED)
NEB/DBR/PCF/CF
21-Jun-96 11:25 AM EDT (1525 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
Fellow Countrymen,
Accept my sincere appology if I bore you with all these articles.
Its summer time and school is out, so whatelse can a man do besides
digging for information relating to the mother continent. I hope you
find them useful.
Happy weekend to ya all.
GOD BLESS!
PA-MAMBUNA.
------------------------------
Greetings:
I would like to introduce our newest members: Dr. Mbye Cham of Howard Univ.
and Binta Njie. We look forward to their formal intros. to the group.
LatJor
------------------------------
Mambuna,
Please continue your postings. You are doing a great job. I have found all
of them useful, especially the ones on Liberia. I have a Liberian friend who
has no idea what's happened to her folks and cannot get information like that
you're posting anywhere else. By the way, thanks for Lamin's address. So,
you were also a circle boy, huh? We will have to talk. Peace.
Tijan
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
Latjorr deserves the highest commendation for the wonderful job he is
doing in recruiting people to Gambia-l. I am sure that with our current
rate, we will double the membership list pretty soon. I am also glad that
we have another female member on board, as most will agree with me that we
defintely need more female membership. One thing we can do is to find out
from every Gambian we meet as to whether they have an email address and if
they do try to inform them of Gambia-l and to also recruit them.
Seattle has overnight become one of the fastest growing cities
with Gambian population in The Western half of The United States. The
estimated number is over 350 and it is increasing monthly. Unfortunately,
relatively very few have internet access. As those conditions gradually
change, Sarjo Bojang, Modou Kolley and myself will engage in heavy
recruiting from this side.
By the way, in my S.A.H.S. message the last few days, I forgot to
mention St Joseph's High School, used to be also known as St Joseph's
Convent. How dared I forget the sister school of St Augustine's !
Thanks
Tony
------------------------------
DATE=6/21/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-199125
TITLE=LIBERIA/REFUGEES (L)
BYLINE=NICK SIMEONE
DATELINE=WASHINGTON
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
// FOR WEEKEND USE //
INTRO: WITH PEACE IN LIBERIA STILL SEEMINGLY A LONG WAY OFF,
LIBERIA'S NEIGHBORS ARE BEGINNING TO TURN AWAY WAR REFUGEES.
AFTER SIX YEARS OF FIGHTING, EIGHTY PERCENT OF LIBERIANS HAVE
BEEN FORCIBLY DISPLACED. NOW, GROUPS CONCERNED WITH THE FATE OF
LIBERIAN REFUGEES SAY IT'S TIME LOOK AT LONG-TERM SOLUTIONS FOR
CARING FOR THEM AND AS WELL AS FOR OTHERS WHO STILL WANT TO
LEAVE. V-O-A'S NICK SIMEONE HAS MORE.
TEXT: A RUSSIAN VESSEL LEFT THE LIBERIAN CAPITAL MONROVIA LATE
LAST MONTH LOADED WITH WAR REFUGEES, LIBERIANS AND OTHERS. BUT
AFTER MORE THAN TWO WEEKS OF SEARCHING FOR A PORT, NOT ONE
COUNTRY IN WEST AFRICA AGREED TO ALLOW THE SHIP TO DOCK AND
ACCEPT IT REFUGEES.
IT WAS THE SECOND TIME IN TWO MONTHS THAT A VESSEL LOADED WITH
LIBERIANS WAS TURNED AWAY BY NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES FEARFUL THAT
BY ACCEPTING THEM ONLY MORE WOULD TURN UP ON THEIR SHORES AND AT
THEIR BORDERS. A NUMBER OF WEST AFRICAN COUNTRIES ARE ALREADY
HOME TO THOUSANDS OF HOMELESS LIBERIANS. FOR YEARS, MOST OF THEM
HAVE HAD NO PLACE ELSE TO GO UNTIL THE WAR AT HOME ENDS.
JANA MASON WORKS FOR THE U-S COMMITTEE FOR REFUGEES, A NON PROFIT
ADVOCACY GROUP THAT JUST COMPLETED A FACT-FINDING VISIT TO THE
REGION.
// MASON ACT //
WE DO HAVE A VERY STRONG RECOMMENDATION THAT THE U-S
CONTINUE ITS EFFORTS, WE RECOGNIZE EFFORTS HAVE ALREADY
BEEN MADE, TO CONVINCE ALL THE WEST AFRICAN NATIONS TO
CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FIRST ASYLUM FOR LIBERIANS, NOT TO
HAVE A REPLAY OF WHAT HAPPENED IN RECENT DAYS WITH THE
RUSSIAN BOAT. ONE OF THE WAYS TO GET THE WEST AFRICAN
COUNTRIES TO DO THIS, RATHER THAN SIMPLY STRONG-ARM
TACTICS IS PROBABLY GOING TO BE U-S INVOLVEMENT IN A
COMPREHENSIVE SOLUTION FOR THE REFUGEES. WE NEED TO
LOOK AT RESETTLEMENT FOR AN APPROPRIATE NUMBER OF
LIBERIAN REFUGEES.
// END ACT //
THE STATE DEPARTMENT HAS NOT COMMENTED ON THE GROUP'S FINDINGS.
BUT, THE CLOSE HISTORICAL TIES BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES AND
LIBERIA -- WHICH WAS FOUNDED BY FREED AMERICAN SLAVES -- HAVE LED
MANY LIBERIANS TO LOOK TO AMERICA FOR REFUGE. HOWEVER, IN THE
LAST YEAR, ONLY A TRICKLE OF LIBERIAN REFUGEES HAVE BEEN GRANTED
ASYLUM BY THE U-S GOVERNMENT.
THE COMMITTEE FOR REFUGEES IS URGING THE UNITED STATES TO ALLOW
MORE IN, ESPECIALLY THOSE WHO HAVE IMMEDIATE FAMILY MEMBERS
ALREADY IN THE UNITED STATES.
DURING THE U-S EVACUATION IN APRIL, SOME LIBERIAN CHILDREN WHO
HOLD AMERICAN PASSPORTS WERE ALLOWED TO EVACUATE WHILE THEIR
LIBERIAN-BORN PARENTS WERE KEPT BEHIND.
JOHN FREDRIKSSON WORKS FOR THE LUTHERAN IMMIGRATION AND REFUGEE
SERVICE AND WAS PART OF THE FACT FINDING TEAM THAT JUST RETURNED
FROM THE REGION.
// FREDRIKSSON ACT //
WE'RE TALKING ABOUT MINOR CHILDREN AND PARENTS. THIS IS
NOT SEPARATING COUSINS. WE'RE TALKING ABOUT THE TYPICAL
WESTERN IDEA OF A NUCLEAR FAMILY. I FIND THE POLICY
APPALLING. THE PARENT WHO SEEKS PROTECTION IN THE FORM
OF EVACUATION FOR THE U-S BORN CHILD HAS TO MAKE THAT
DECISION.
// END ACT //
FOR MANY PARENTS, THAT DECISION IS WRENCHING: IT MEANS SAYING
GOODBYE -- PERHAPS FOREVER -- TO A FAMILY MEMBER OR REFUSING TO
ALLOW A CHILD WHAT MAY BE THE ONLY CHANCE TO GET SAFELY OUT OF A
WAR ZONE. (SIGNED)
NEB/NJS/PT
21-Jun-96 5:37 PM EDT (2137 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
> > PLEASE REPOST THIS MESSAGE
> >
> > ECONOMIC CARTELS FOR AFRICA
> >
> > TAKING THE OPEC NATIONS AS AN EXAMPLE, THE NATIONS OF AFRICA WOULD DO WELL
> > TO FORM MINERAL AND OTHER NATURAL RESOURCE CARTELS TO TAKE GRAETER
> > CONTROL OF THEIR NATTURAL RESOURCES. THIS EFFORT WOULD HAVRE THE SINGULAR
> > EFFECT OF CREATING MORE ECONOMIC YEILD FOR THE RAW MATERIAL PROVIDING
> > COUNTRIES.
> > TOO OFTEN WESTERN SPECULATORS CONTROL THE PRICE OF RAW MATERIALS AND
> > AFRICA NATION TAKE WHAT THEY ARE GIVEN. TAKEN TOGETHER , THES NEW CARTELS
> > WOULD CREATE A DEFACT SOUTHERN BLOCK OF NATIONS ON THE CONTINENT THAT
> > WOULD LIMIT WESTERN AND EXTERNAL INFLUENCE IN THE PRICE OF RAW MATERIALS
> > IN MUCH THE SAME WAY AS THE OIL CARTELS NOW DO.
> >
> > THE RATIONALE FOR THIS IDEA IS NOT DIFFICULT TO FOLLOW WHEN YOU CONSIDER
> > THE PAST RELATIONSHIP OF THE DEVELOPED WORLD TO THAT OF THR UNDEVELOPED
> > WORLD. THE HISTORY OF ECONOMIC EXPLOTATION BY ITSELF CALLS FOR GRAETER
> > CONTROL OF NATURAL RESOURCE IN AFRICA TO BE IN THE HANDS OF THOSE WHO
> > LIVE ON TOP OF THEM. AFRICA DRESSES WESTEN, SPEAKS WESTERN, THINKS WESTERN
> > BUT DOES NOT EARN OR PRODUCE WESTERN.
> >
> > THE INCREASED EARNIG LIKELY TO COME FROM GRAETER CONTROL OF THE PRICE OF
> > RESOUCES COULD AND SHOULD BE PUT TO THE EXTENSION OF LIVING STANDARDS AND
> > INFRUSTRUCTURE IN EACH MEMBER COUNTRY.
> > WHILE SUCH A PROPOSITION WOULD BE AFFECTED BY LOCAL AND REGIONAL POLITICAL
> > CONFLICTS, GOVERNMENT MISMANAGEMENT AND INTER-GOVERNMENT IN FIGHTING, THE
> > LONG TERM EFFECT WOULD BE
> > THE GREATER CONTROL OVER THE COMBINED DESTINIES OF AFRICAN NATIONS .
> >
> > IDEAS ON HOW TO FORM THIS KIND OF UNION IS WELCOME .
> >
> >
> >
------------------------------
>
> TEXT:
>
> The outcome of the current tug-of-war between the United Nations Security
> Council and the republic of Sudan could have far-reaching consequences, not
> only for Africa, but for the developing sector as a whole. Indeed, if Sudan
> comes out on top, this will be a decisive victory for the nation-state, as
> such, against the pretenses of one-world government.
>
> None of the three allegations against Sudan had been proven. But that did not
> seem to matter. The British had orchestrated a press campaign over months to
> establish the case against Sudan, and had bought Ethiopia and Eritrea, with a
> combination of debt forgiveness and new loans, through that other U.N.
> one-worldist entity, the International Monetary Fund.
> Simultaneously, the Sudanese government launched an ambitious diplomatic
> offensive, sending high-ranking members to meet with their counterparts in
> many countries of the non-aligned sector, countries which the British were
> planning to use as their front men, in the next round at the Security
> Council.
>
> President Omar Al-Bashir met with government officials from Indonesia,
> Malaysia, China, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Syria, Nigeria, Kenya,
> Chile, and many other countries, briefing them on the truth of the matter, as
> opposed to the fictions spread by the British. Most important, though not
> directly related to the fraudulent charges against Sudan, the country
> completed the process of elections, during the month of March.
> The direct, popular elections for Parliament and the President, which were
> certified as free and fair by a delegation of monitors from the organization
> of African Unity on March 20, established a new fact, whose implications
> implicity undermined the campaign of slanders. The accusation of electoral
> fraud, to be expected from the quarters that had characterized the elections
> beforehand as a "farce", was nowhere to be seen.
>
> Sanctions if implemented, would be used to paralyze the central government,
> while beefing up military operations of rebel forces in the south and
> Ethiopian forces from the East, to realize Baroness Cox's strategy of
> 2expanding the war to the north" and "overthrowing the Khartoum regime".
> Chinese and Russian expressed their wariness about any kind of economic
> sanctions, such as air embargo. Resistance appeared as well inside Great
> Britain, as 20,000 signatures opposing sanctions, collected by various Muslim
> organizations in the UK, were presented to members of Parliament and to the
> Foreign Office.
>
> What is certain, is that the members of the Non-Aligned Movement within the
> security Council are no longer willing to accept the role of rubber stamp for
> the whims of the Permanent Five. One delegate, in fact, raised the issue of
> the legitimacy of the entire system, whereby the Permanent Five members exert
> de facto control over the entire body. The question placed before the members
> of the Security Council is straightforward: Do they want to provide a
> cosmetic "Third World" cover for an embargo against a development nation, to
> serve the geopolitical aims of Britain, an imperial force gone mad ? Or do
> they want to stand up and assert the rights which they, as sovereign
> nation-states, hold, according to international law ? It seems to be dawning
> on many developing sector nations, that if they let this happen to Sudan
> today, their heads may be on the chopping block tomorrow.
>
------------------------------
