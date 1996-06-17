Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Recruitment

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

2) Informative!!!!

by

3) Moe Jallow

by ABDOU <

4) Re: Study project

by

5) LIBERIA / BOAT

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

6) Forwarded message of Moe Jallow

by "A. Loum" <

7) Re: LIBERIA / BOAT

by "YaYa Jallow" <

8) Re: LIBERIA / BOAT

by Emery Dennis <

9) July Program

by Gabriel Ndow <

10) ABIOLA/ EMBARGO

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

11) Fwd: Amnesty International

by

12) Re: LIBERIA / BOAT

by "A. Loum" <

13) SOCCER FROM AFRICA RESULTS!!!!!

by

14) New Member Introduction (fwd)

by ABDOU <

15) forwarding

by ABDOU <

16) Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)

by

17) Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)

by ABDOU <

18) Africa-related resource

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

19) S.A.H.S.

by "A. Loum" <

20) Welcome

by

21) Re: S.A.H.S.

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

22) JULY RE-UNION

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

23) WEST AFRICA / REFUGEES

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

24) Re: WEST AFRICA / REFUGEES

by

25) Re: LIBERIA / BOAT

by

26) RUWANDA / REFUGEE DAY

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

27) Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)

by

28) U-S / U-N / RWANDA

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

29) RE:TEASER

by L Konteh <

30) ANS News - Statement By The Carter Center On The Gambia

by Lang Konteh <

31) Re: TEASER

by "YaYa Jallow" <

32) Re: TEASER

by ABDOU <

33) Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)

by Gabriel Ndow <

34) WORLD BANK POVERTY REPORT

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

35) AFRICA / AIRLINE

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

36) RWANDA / DONORS

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

37) U-N / BURUNDI

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

38) APPOLOGY

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

39) New Members

by Gabriel Ndow <

40) Re: APPOLOGY

by

41) new member

by Gabriel Ndow <

42) Re: new member

by Gabriel Ndow <

43) Re: new member

by "A. Loum" <

44) LIBERIA / REFUGEES

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

45) ECONOMIC CARTELS FOR AFRICA

by

46) MSANEWS: Sudan Resists Tug of War

by



Date: Mon, 17 Jun 1996 12:22:03 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Recruitment

This is just a note to commend LatJor for his recruitment efforts.

Keep up the "drive!"



Salaam!

Amadou



Date: Mon, 17 Jun 1996 13:22:25 -0400 (EDT)

Latjor, I would like to know the outcome of the meeting on Saturday. I

could not make due to other things. Anyway, this is probably the best way

to inform the public about the plans for the July 4th programs. It would

be much easier for you to make a single posting on the List rather than

calling people on the phone.



Also, I'm still waiting for the information on GASTECH. I would like to

know if I can incorporate it in a web page that I'm developing. You can

e-mail me at



I will be looking forward for your reply.



Moe



******************************************************************************

**** **

******************************************************************************







Date: Mon, 17 Jun 1996 13:36:57 -0400 (EDT)

Hi Folks,

Moe Jallow was, until a few minutes ago, not an official member of

the list as he was sending mesages from an unregistered address. The

server is configured to reject all such mail as ours is a closed list. I

have now entered all his different addresses (from his .sig file). So he

should be getting all our postings henceforth.

Moe, it would be better if you were to send us mail from your

Prodigy and GNN accounts as your SCT account is dynamically allocated. I

can also provide you with the past postings. If you have to post from

your SCT account please tell me and we will work it out privately.

Moe's latest posting follows below. It was rejected by the server

and sent to me and Tony.





Hello everyone...,



Let us get on with discussions. It awfully quiet on this List or am I just

not getting any messages. I have been on for about four days and have not

gotten a single mail from gambia-l.



Would somebody reply to this message if you get it?



Thank you all!



Moe



******************************************************************************

*mjallow@sct.edu* *mjallow@gnn.com* *

******************************************************************************









Date: Mon, 17 Jun 96 14:21:45 EDT

> Dear friends,

> I am informing those who may be interested that a group of

>Senegalese scholars is initiating a projet to make an in-depth

>examination of "the Military and Politics in Democratic Regimes".The

>Group is open to other nationalities and expect to overcome language

>barriers to integrate different inputs and experiences across the African

>continent or the West African sub-region.As probably the assigned

>coordinator of this Group called "Progres et Democratie", I am interested

>in finding resource persons or anybody interested in joining the group,to

>help set orientations and basic bibliography.

> The project seeks to go beyond the nuts and bolts of militarism

>by mapping up the "military coup "phenomenon in the region and the

>context of our democratic institutions.The Group will try not only to

>explain but also to define a political and judicial space within which,our

>Armies should be confined to best accomplish their fundamental missions

>as well as their contributions to strengthening democratic values.The

>reflection will be publicized to influence positively current

>trends.Outreach methodologies will be examined to ensure practical

>implementation of measures taken.Close contacts with military

>institutions will be favored to foster understanding the issues from

>within without compromise with regard to democratic imperatives.

> I will be pleased to receive remarks ,support and bibliographical

>references.I would appreciate documents found on the topic to be sent to

>me to the following address:

> Dr Oumar Ndongo

> 43, Smokestone( Woodbridge)

> Irvine,CA 92714(USA)

>My expected date of return is the first week of September, with God's Grace.



Hi Oumar,



I have a few questions about the study project. Is it going to be housed

in Dakar or in the United States? Is there a Dakar address and phone

number we can write to? I like the idea of such a project and I am sure

quite a few of us will be interested and actually participate. I am

leaving this thursday for Ithaca and will like to get a reply soon. I have

to find out from Spelman if I can access my mail from Cornell. Latjor I am

in the middle of final editing, the book has to go back to the publishers

demain so I will try and brief the group before I leave Thursday. Excuse

the long silence but things have been hectic. i hope to be active when I

get back to Senegambia July 7th!!!





Siga Fatima







Date: Mon, 17 Jun 1996 15:23:02 EDT

INTRO: INTERNATIONAL AID WORKERS ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR

A RUSSIAN SHIPPING BOAT CARRYING HUNDREDS OF REFUGEES FROM

LIBERIA. THE BOAT, THE "ZOLOTITSA" HAS BEEN MISSING FOR SEVERAL

WEEKS SINCE TRYING TO DOCK IN GHANA. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL

MURDOCK REPORTS FROM OUR WEST AFRICA BUREAU.



TEXT: PHIL DOHERTY, A SPOKESMAN FOR THE PARIS-BASED

ORGANIZATION, DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS, SAID THE SEARCH HAS BEEN

NARROWED TO THE CAPE PALMAS AREA OFF THE LIBERIA / IVORY COAST

BORDER WHERE A FRENCH RESEARCH SHIP REPORTED SIGHTING A BOAT THAT

FIT THE "ZOLOTITSA'S" DESCRIPTION.



MR. DOHERTY SAID THE VESSEL IS BELIEVED TO HAVE DRIFTED WITH

ENGINE TROUBLE WESTWARD FROM THE COAST OF GHANA WHERE IT WAS LAST

SPOTTED. AID WORKERS HAD ATTEMPTED A SEARCH SUNDAY, BUT BAD

WEATHER FORCED THEIR PLANE TO RETURN TO THE IVORIAN CAPITAL,

ABIDJAN.



AID WORKERS SAID THEY ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THE WELL-BEING OF THE

ESTIMATED 500 PASSENGERS. THEY SAID THE RUSSIAN VESSEL IS OLD

AND NOT SEA WORTHY. THEY ALSO SAID REFUGEES MAY HAVE ALREADY

USED UP THE WATER BROUGHT ON BOARD IN GHANA 13 DAYS AGO.



THE "ZOLOTITSA" HAS BEEN AT SEA FOR ABOUT THREE WEEKS. IT HAS

TRIED TO DOCK IN SEVERAL WEST AFRICAN COUNTRIES, INCLUDING TOGO

AND GHANA. BUT SO FAR, WEST AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS HAVE REFUSED TO

ALLOW THE BOAT TO OFF-LOAD ITS PASSENGERS.



THE UNITED STATES HAS CONDEMNED THE ATTITUDE OF COASTA STATES IN

WEST AFRICA, SINGLING OUT TOGO AND BENIN. IT URGED REGIONAL

GOVERNMENTS TO ADMIT LIBERIAN REFUGEES. WEST AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS

HAVE ARGUED THAT ADMITTING THE REFUGEES WOULD ENCOURAGE AN EXODUS

FROM LIBERIA, WHERE MORE THAN ONE MONTH OF FACTIONAL FIGHTING IN

THE CAPITAL, MONROVIA, LEFT THE CITY VIRTUALLY DESTROYED.



LAST MONTH, GHANA BOWED TO INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE AND ALLOWED

ANOTHER SHIP, THE NIGERIAN "BULK CHALLENGE," TO OFF-LOAD

THOUSANDS OF LIBERIAN REFUGEES AT ITS PORT IN TAKORADI. BUT WHEN

THE "ZOLOTITSA" ARRIVED ABOUT ONE WEEK AGO, GHANAIAN OFFICIALS

HAD THE BOAT TOWED INTO INTERNATIONAL WATERS, WHERE, AID WORKERS

SAY, IT HAS NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE.



THE RUSSIAN VESSEL LEFT MONROVIA ON MAY 26TH AND WAS TURNED AWAY

AT THE GHANAIAN PORT OF TEMA ON MAY 30TH. ON JUNE FIRST, IT WAS

OFF TOGO'S CAPITAL, LOME, WHERE IT RECEIVED FUEL, WATER AND SOME

FOOD.



THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE HAVE FLED LIBERIA SINCE APRIL 6TH, WHEN RIVAL



WARRING FACTIONS STARTED FIGHTING IN THE CAPITAL, MONROVIA.

LIBERIA'S SIX-YEAR CIVIL WAR HAS CLAIMED MORE THAN 150-THOUSAND

LIVES AND DISPLACED MORE THAN ONE MILLION PEOPLE. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/GKT/CF



17-Jun-96 2:48 PM EDT (1848 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



Date: Mon, 17 Jun 1996 14:53:14 -0700 (PDT)

On Thursday June 14, 1996 Latjor wrote:



> Greetings:

>

> I would like to introduce our newest member, Moe Jallow who lives in Atlanta.

> He will be introducing himself shortly to the group.

>

> LatJor



Greetings fellow Gambians all over the world. Well, isn't it about time

that we get a mailing list of our own? I am very pleased with this

exciting idea. I am a member of so many LISTSERV and mailing lists and I

have always been looking for information about Gambia.



Ther is hardly any information about the African continent in General

except for a few countries. Now that we have this one, I hope that we will

start exchanging ideas and information about the Gambia. I think that

if we can join hands and come together as one, there will be a greater

reward for us in the future.



I encourage each one of you to contribute any information and ideas that

we can all share and benefit from. I am looking forward to List that does

not sleep. Let us not be afraid to teach one another but let us not also

be ashamed to learn from one another.



I am looking forward to hear from all of you. I also look forward to

see all of you this Summer in Atlanta. Good Luck to All!





****************************************************************************

* * *

* Moe S. Jallow *

* voice: (770)795-8572 *

* fax : (770)795-8572 *

****************************************************************************



























Date: 18 Jun 1996 08:49:00 -0500

RE>LIBERIA / BOAT 6/18/96



Hi Fellas,

After hearing that some West African States were denying entry into their

countries of Liberian boat refugees, my first reaction was that of outrage and

disappointment. But after having watched the events more closely, I am

beginning to understand the rationalization of these various governments. It

certainly parallels the United States decision in its recent dealings with

Haitian boat refugees, for which most of us might have called racist policies.



My question really is, and I am interested in the list members response to

this, should coastal West African States turn away their fellow West Africans

who are in dire need of refuge and humanitarian assistance? What happen to

Ecowas and the concept of integration?

INTRO: INTERNATIONAL AID WORKERS ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR

A RUSSIAN SHIPPING BOAT CARRYING HUNDREDS OF REFUGEES FROM

LIBERIA. THE BOAT, THE "ZOLOTITSA" HAS BEEN MISSING FOR SEVERAL

WEEKS SINCE TRYING TO DOCK IN GHANA. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL

MURDOCK REPORTS FROM OUR WEST AFRICA BUREAU.



TEXT: PHIL DOHERTY, A SPOKESMAN FOR THE PARIS-BASED

ORGANIZATION, DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS, SAID THE SEARCH HAS BEEN

NARROWED TO THE CAPE PALMAS AREA OFF THE LIBERIA / IVORY COAST

BORDER WHERE A FRENCH RESEARCH SHIP REPORTED SIGHTING A BOAT THAT

FIT THE "ZOLOTITSA'S" DESCRIPTION.



MR. DOHERTY SAID THE VESSEL IS BELIEVED TO HAVE DRIFTED WITH

ENGINE TROUBLE WESTWARD FROM THE COAST OF GHANA WHERE IT WAS LAST

SPOTTED. AID WORKERS HAD ATTEMPTED A SEARCH SUNDAY, BUT BAD

WEATHER FORCED THEIR PLANE TO RETURN TO THE IVORIAN CAPITAL,

ABIDJAN.



AID WORKERS SAID THEY ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THE WELL-BEING OF THE

ESTIMATED 500 PASSENGERS. THEY SAID THE RUSSIAN VESSEL IS OLD

AND NOT SEA WORTHY. THEY ALSO SAID REFUGEES MAY HAVE ALREADY

USED UP THE WATER BROUGHT ON BOARD IN GHANA 13 DAYS AGO.



THE "ZOLOTITSA" HAS BEEN AT SEA FOR ABOUT THREE WEEKS. IT HAS

TRIED TO DOCK IN SEVERAL WEST AFRICAN COUNTRIES, INCLUDING TOGO

AND GHANA. BUT SO FAR, WEST AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS HAVE REFUSED TO

ALLOW THE BOAT TO OFF-LOAD ITS PASSENGERS.



THE UNITED STATES HAS CONDEMNED THE ATTITUDE OF COASTA STATES IN

WEST AFRICA, SINGLING OUT TOGO AND BENIN. IT URGED REGIONAL

GOVERNMENTS TO ADMIT LIBERIAN REFUGEES. WEST AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS

HAVE ARGUED THAT ADMITTING THE REFUGEES WOULD ENCOURAGE AN EXODUS

FROM LIBERIA, WHERE MORE THAN ONE MONTH OF FACTIONAL FIGHTING IN

THE CAPITAL, MONROVIA, LEFT THE CITY VIRTUALLY DESTROYED.



LAST MONTH, GHANA BOWED TO INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE AND ALLOWED

ANOTHER SHIP, THE NIGERIAN "BULK CHALLENGE," TO OFF-LOAD

THOUSANDS OF LIBERIAN REFUGEES AT ITS PORT IN TAKORADI. BUT WHEN

THE "ZOLOTITSA" ARRIVED ABOUT ONE WEEK AGO, GHANAIAN OFFICIALS

HAD THE BOAT TOWED INTO INTERNATIONAL WATERS, WHERE, AID WORKERS

SAY, IT HAS NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE.



THE RUSSIAN VESSEL LEFT MONROVIA ON MAY 26TH AND WAS TURNED AWAY

AT THE GHANAIAN PORT OF TEMA ON MAY 30TH. ON JUNE FIRST, IT WAS

OFF TOGO'S CAPITAL, LOME, WHERE IT RECEIVED FUEL, WATER AND SOME

FOOD.



THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE HAVE FLED LIBERIA SINCE APRIL 6TH, WHEN RIVAL



WARRING FACTIONS STARTED FIGHTING IN THE CAPITAL, MONROVIA.

LIBERIA'S SIX-YEAR CIVIL WAR HAS CLAIMED MORE THAN 150-THOUSAND

LIVES AND DISPLACED MORE THAN ONE MILLION PEOPLE. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/GKT/CF



17-Jun-96 2:48 PM EDT (1848 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



Date: Tue, 18 Jun 1996 13:35:27 -0400

Yours is an appropriate parallel, between the US policy on Haitian boat

people and the Ecowas countries' policy on Liberian boat people. In both

cases the countries refusing to accept refugees intervened in the

affairs of another nation, were directly responsible for the conditions

that led to the exodus of the refugees and then disingenuously protested

that accepting the refugees would exacerbate the problem. The US could

claim that the Haitians were economic, not political refugees.

However, the Ecowas states know fully well that these refugees are the

products of war, and it is a universal custom that war refugees are

not turned away whether on land or on the high seas. My understanding is

that Ecowas is an economic, not political community. As such they are

not obliged or even empowered to take on the responsibilities that they

have assumed. The answer to your question is no. These countries are

behaving in a despicable manner, simply because no one in the

international community will speak up for the Liberians. Are

Liberians lesser human beings than Rwandans or Bosnians? Forget Ecowas!

It is a question of humanity, or the lack of it.





YaYa Jallow wrote:

>

> RE>LIBERIA / BOAT 6/18/96

>

> Hi Fellas,

> After hearing that some West African States were denying entry into their

> countries of Liberian boat refugees, my first reaction was that of outrage and

> disappointment. But after having watched the events more closely, I am

> beginning to understand the rationalization of these various governments. It

> certainly parallels the United States decision in its recent dealings with

> Haitian boat refugees, for which most of us might have called racist policies.

>

> My question really is, and I am interested in the list members response to

> this, should coastal West African States turn away their fellow West Africans

> who are in dire need of refuge and humanitarian assistance? What happen to

> Ecowas and the concept of integration?

> ------------------------------

> Date: 6/17/96 9:11 PM

> To: Jallow, YaYa

> From:

>

> DATE=6/17/96

> TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

> NUMBER=2-198876

> TITLE=LIBERIA/BOAT (L ONLY)

> BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

> DATELINE=ABIDJAN

> CONTENT=

> VOICED AT:

>

> INTRO: INTERNATIONAL AID WORKERS ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR

> A RUSSIAN SHIPPING BOAT CARRYING HUNDREDS OF REFUGEES FROM

> LIBERIA. THE BOAT, THE "ZOLOTITSA" HAS BEEN MISSING FOR SEVERAL

> WEEKS SINCE TRYING TO DOCK IN GHANA. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL

> MURDOCK REPORTS FROM OUR WEST AFRICA BUREAU.

>

> TEXT: PHIL DOHERTY, A SPOKESMAN FOR THE PARIS-BASED

> ORGANIZATION, DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS, SAID THE SEARCH HAS BEEN

> NARROWED TO THE CAPE PALMAS AREA OFF THE LIBERIA / IVORY COAST

> BORDER WHERE A FRENCH RESEARCH SHIP REPORTED SIGHTING A BOAT THAT

> FIT THE "ZOLOTITSA'S" DESCRIPTION.

>

> MR. DOHERTY SAID THE VESSEL IS BELIEVED TO HAVE DRIFTED WITH

> ENGINE TROUBLE WESTWARD FROM THE COAST OF GHANA WHERE IT WAS LAST

> SPOTTED. AID WORKERS HAD ATTEMPTED A SEARCH SUNDAY, BUT BAD

> WEATHER FORCED THEIR PLANE TO RETURN TO THE IVORIAN CAPITAL,

> ABIDJAN.

>

> AID WORKERS SAID THEY ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THE WELL-BEING OF THE

> ESTIMATED 500 PASSENGERS. THEY SAID THE RUSSIAN VESSEL IS OLD

> AND NOT SEA WORTHY. THEY ALSO SAID REFUGEES MAY HAVE ALREADY

> USED UP THE WATER BROUGHT ON BOARD IN GHANA 13 DAYS AGO.

>

> THE "ZOLOTITSA" HAS BEEN AT SEA FOR ABOUT THREE WEEKS. IT HAS

> TRIED TO DOCK IN SEVERAL WEST AFRICAN COUNTRIES, INCLUDING TOGO

> AND GHANA. BUT SO FAR, WEST AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS HAVE REFUSED TO

> ALLOW THE BOAT TO OFF-LOAD ITS PASSENGERS.

>

> THE UNITED STATES HAS CONDEMNED THE ATTITUDE OF COASTA STATES IN

> WEST AFRICA, SINGLING OUT TOGO AND BENIN. IT URGED REGIONAL

> GOVERNMENTS TO ADMIT LIBERIAN REFUGEES. WEST AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS

> HAVE ARGUED THAT ADMITTING THE REFUGEES WOULD ENCOURAGE AN EXODUS

> FROM LIBERIA, WHERE MORE THAN ONE MONTH OF FACTIONAL FIGHTING IN

> THE CAPITAL, MONROVIA, LEFT THE CITY VIRTUALLY DESTROYED.

>

> LAST MONTH, GHANA BOWED TO INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE AND ALLOWED

> ANOTHER SHIP, THE NIGERIAN "BULK CHALLENGE," TO OFF-LOAD

> THOUSANDS OF LIBERIAN REFUGEES AT ITS PORT IN TAKORADI. BUT WHEN

> THE "ZOLOTITSA" ARRIVED ABOUT ONE WEEK AGO, GHANAIAN OFFICIALS

> HAD THE BOAT TOWED INTO INTERNATIONAL WATERS, WHERE, AID WORKERS

> SAY, IT HAS NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE.

>

> THE RUSSIAN VESSEL LEFT MONROVIA ON MAY 26TH AND WAS TURNED AWAY

> AT THE GHANAIAN PORT OF TEMA ON MAY 30TH. ON JUNE FIRST, IT WAS

> OFF TOGO'S CAPITAL, LOME, WHERE IT RECEIVED FUEL, WATER AND SOME

> FOOD.

>

> THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE HAVE FLED LIBERIA SINCE APRIL 6TH, WHEN RIVAL

>

> WARRING FACTIONS STARTED FIGHTING IN THE CAPITAL, MONROVIA.

> LIBERIA'S SIX-YEAR CIVIL WAR HAS CLAIMED MORE THAN 150-THOUSAND

> LIVES AND DISPLACED MORE THAN ONE MILLION PEOPLE. (SIGNED)

>

> NEB/WPM/GKT/CF

>

> 17-Jun-96 2:48 PM EDT (1848 UTC)

> NNNN

>

> Source: Voice of America





Date: Tue, 18 Jun 1996 14:49:35 -0400

Greetings:

Here is the official July Program.



LatJor.



==========================================================================

THE GAMBIAN COMMUNITY OF GEORGIA PRESENTS:



GAMBIAN REUNION

'96

ATLANTA



July 4th - 7th, 1996



Mboloo moy doole: Unity is strength



==========================================================================

THURSDAY, JULY 4TH *FRIDAY, JULY 5TH *SATURDAY, JULY 6TH *SUN, JULY 7TH

* * *

CONCERT: *CONCERT: *CONFERENCE I *Picnic

Lemzo Diamano * Lemzo Diamano *"Gambia's Democratic*Children's Prog.

* *Challenges" *Soccer Finals

venue:Int'l Ballroom *venue:Int'l B'room * *Rounders

Time:8:00-11:00 p.m. *Time:8:00-11:00p.m.*CONFERENCE II *

Admissions: $25 *Admissions:$25 *Gambians in Science *venue:Sequoyah

* *and Tech. (GaSTech):* Jr. High

Tel: 770-936-0447 * *Inaugural Conference*Time:3 - 9 p.m.

(tickets & directions)* * *

======================*===================*venue:Classic Academ*================

*Fundraising Party *Time:12:00 noon *

* *====================* Awards Banquet

*venue:Classic * * & Party

* Academy *Dodou Mbye Memorial *

*Time:11:30p.m. *Soccer Tournament *venue: Classic

*Admissions:$10 * * Academy

* *[Miami,Dallas,D.C., *Time:10:oo p.m.

*Proceeds to benefit*Raleigh,Senegal, *Admissions: Free

*community computer *Atlanta] *

*project. * *

*Guest appearance of*venue:Therell High *================

*Lemzo Diamano band *Time:2:00-8:00 p.m. *

*members. * *

* *====================*

*===================*CONCERT *

* *

*The Gambian National*

*Troupe *

* *

*Fashion Show *

* *

*venue: T.B.A. *

*Time:8:30-11:00p.m. *

*Admissions:T.B.A. *

* *

*====================*

*Welcome Party *

* *

*venue:Classic Academ*

*Time:11:30 p.m. *

*Admissions: Free *

* *

*Donations accepted *

*for our Olympians *

* *

*====================*



Date: Tue, 18 Jun 1996 15:18:47 EDT

INTRO: IN NEW YORK TODAY (TUESDAY), A COALITION OF CIVIC,

RELIGIOUS AND LABOR UNION LEADERS CALLED FOR U-S SANCTIONS

AGAINST NIGERIA'S MILITARY GOVERNMENT OF GENERAL SANI ABACHA. THE

CALL COMES IN RESPONSE TO THE JUNE FOURTH MURDER OF THE WIFE OF

JAILED OPPOSITION LEADER MOSHOOD ABIOLA AND THE ARREST OF SEVERAL

FAMILY MEMBERS. FROM V-O-A'S NEW YORK BUREAU, BARBARA SCHOETZAU

REPORTS.



TEXT: LAST YEAR NEW YORK CITY'S LEGISLATURE -- THE CITY COUNCIL

-- BECAME THE FIRST IN THE UNITED STATES TO PASS A RESOLUTION

CALLING FOR ECONOMIC MEASURES AGAINST NIGERIA AND THE RELEASE OF

MR. ABIOLA -- WIDELY BELIEVED TO HAVE WON THE 1993 NIGERIAN

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.



NOW, A GROUP OF NEW YORKERS IS URGING THE CITY COUNCIL TO

PRESSURE THE CLINTON ADMINISTRATION TO IMPOSE AN OIL EMBARGO ON

NIGERIA.



MR. ABIOLA'S DAUGHTER, HAFSAT, TOLD REPORTERS THE IMPACT OF A U-S

OIL EMBARGO WOULD BE POWERFUL.



//// ABIOLA ACT



WE CANNOT DISCOUNT THE VALUE OF AN AMERICAN UNILATERAL

EMBARGO BECAUSE THE U-S MARKET ALONE EQUALS 40 PERCENT

OF THE OIL THAT LEAVES NIGERIA. THE EUROPEAN MARKET

EQUALS 50 PERCENT. SO CERTAINLY BETWEEN THE EUROPEAN

MARKET AND THE UNITED STATES, YOU SHUT DOWN OPERATIONS.



//// END ACT ////



THE GROUP WANTS NEW YORK CITY TO TAKE THE LEAD IN PUSHING THE

CLINTON ADMINISTRATION INTO TAKING WHAT IT CONSIDERS MEANINGFUL

STEPS AGAINST NIGERIA'S MILITARY REGIME. (SIGNED)



NEB/NY/ BJS/LSF/KL



18-Jun-96 1:36 PM EDT (1736 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



Date: 18 Jun 1996 19:26:36 GMT

This News Service is posted by the

International Secretariat of Amnesty International,

1 Easton Street, London WC1X 8DJ

(Tel +44-71-413-5500, Fax +44-71-956-1157)

Distr: SC/PO



-------

----------------------



Amnesty

International



International Secretariat



1 Easton Street



London WC1X 8DJ



United Kingdom

18 June 1996



FACTS AND FIGURES ABOUT AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL



AND ITS WORK FOR HUMAN RIGHTS





THE BEGINNING



-- Amnesty International was launched in 1961 by British

lawyer Peter Benenson.



-- His newspaper appeal, "The Forgotten Prisoners", was

published worldwide on 28 May 1961 and brought in more than

1,000 offers of support for the idea of an international

campaign to protect human rights.



-- Within 12 months the new organization had sent

delegations to four countries to make representations on

behalf of prisoners, and had taken up 210 cases. Amnesty

International members had organized national bodies in seven

countries. The first year's expenditure was POUNDS STERLING

6,040.



-- The principles of strict impartiality and independence

were established. The emphasis was on the international

protection of human rights: Amnesty International members

were to act on cases worldwide and not become involved in

cases in their own countries.





TODAY



-- Amnesty International has more than 1,000,000 members,

subscribers and regular donors in over 190 countries and

territories and over 4,341 local Amnesty International groups

registered with the International Secretariat, plus several

thousand school, university, professional and other groups in

93 countries.



-- There are nationally organized sections in 54 countries,

33 of them in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, Asia

and the Middle East and Central Europe.



-- The organization's nerve centre is the International

Secretariat in London, with more than 300 permanent staff and

95 volunteers from more than 50 countries. The Secretary

General is Pierre Sane.



-- Amnesty International is governed by a nine-member

International Executive Committee (IEC). It comprises eight

volunteer members, elected every two years by an

International Council comprising representatives of the

worldwide movement, and an elected member of the

International Secretariat.





HELPING THE VICTIMS



-- Amnesty International has a precise mandate, detailed in

an international statute. The main focus of its campaigning

is to:



- free all prisoners of conscience. These are

people detained anywhere for their beliefs or

because of their ethnic origin, sex, colour or

language -- who have not used or advocated

violence;



- ensure fair and prompt trials for political

prisoners;



- abolish the death penalty, torture and other

cruel treatment of prisoners;



- end extrajudicial executions and

"disappearances".



- Amnesty International also opposes abuses by

opposition

groups: hostage taking, torture and killings of

prisoners and other arbitrary

killings.





Amnesty International members around the world work on behalf

of people threatened with imprisonment, unfair trials,

torture or execution. This year's activities are an

indication of the level of work done every year on behalf of

these people.



At the end of May 1996.



Amnesty International takes long-term action on all the

concerns reflected in its mandate, including prisoners of

conscience. By the end of May 1996 Amnesty International

groups were working on 4,036 long-term assignments on behalf

of 4,953 named individuals, including prisoners of conscience

and 2,903 unnamed individuals from 94 countries worldwide.



Rapid action for prisoners and others who are in

immediate danger, such as torture or execution, is mobilized

by the Urgent Action network of around 80,000 volunteers in

some 85 countries. They are organized through electronic

mail, fax, courier, express and airmail to send fast appeals

on behalf of those at risk.



In the first five months of 1996, 218 new actions on 70

countries were issued to the Urgent Action Network. Further

appeals on existing actions were requested 162 times, making

a total of 380 occasions on which the network was activated.

Each Urgent Action or a follow-up can generate hundreds of

appeals to the authorities within days of being issued and

several thousand within a few weeks.



The new actions covered a variety of concerns :

prisoners whom it was feared might be tortured; those at risk

of, or who had been the victim of, extrajudicial execution or

~disappearance~; prisoners sentenced to death; and people who

had been harassed or had received death threats from agents

of the state or armed opposition groups. Actions included

many other concerns, for example: arbitrary arrest, prolonged

incommunicado detention, detention without charge or trial,

death in custody and risk of refoulement. (Note these

concerns are not mutually exclusive, more than one concern

may feature on any action.)



-- Medical office details for first five months of 1996: the

Amnesty International network of health professionals

numbered between 9,000 and 10,000 members in 1996, organized

in medical groups and networks in some 30 sections. The

network appealed in several cases, including 10 medical

actions issued on behalf of prisoners in need of medical

attention; in cases of torture and suspicious death in

detention; where there is evidence to suggest spurious

medical certification following a death in custody; or

following examination after torture has been alleged. In

addition, during this period there was one Amnesty

International research mission in which a doctor was part of

the delegation. In May Amnesty International launched a

campaign on the role of health professionals in the exposure

of human rights violations.



-- This year, up to the end of May, 158 Regional Action

Networks (RANs) were issued. RAN members concentrate their

work on any one of five regions of the world to assist people

subjected to any of the human rights abuses that Amnesty

International opposes in almost all of the world~s countries.

During this period there were 2,319 ongoing allocations of

local groups to RANs.



-- Amnesty International issued 59 major documents on human

rights violations on 23 countries including: the refugee

situation in Rwanda and Burundi; human rights violations in

Sudan; human rights at a time of impunity in Peru; systematic

human rights violations in China; continuing human rights

abuses in Turkey and five years of impunity for human rights

violations in Kuwait.



-- From January to the end of May 1996 the organization sent

72 delegations to 59 countries. Delegates carried out a

range of work which could include discussing Amnesty

International's concerns with government authorities,

observing political trials and carrying out on-the-spot

investigations into human rights abuses. Some of the

countries visited were Algeria, Burundi, Kazakstan, Mexico,

Israel and the Occupied Terrotories and the Palestinian

Authority, and Turkey.





THE CONTINUING CHALLENGE



Every year, Amnesty International produces a global report

which details human rights violations against men, women and

children in all regions of the world. The 1996 annual

report, which detailed abuses during 1995, is indicative of

the kinds and levels of abuses against people every year.

According to that report:



PRISONERS OF CONSCIENCE



- Prisoners of conscience or possible prisoners of

conscience were held in some 85 countries including Bosnia-

Herzegovina, China, Kenya, Peru and Tunisia.



DETENTION WITHOUT CHARGE OR TRIAL



- 43 countries, including Azerbaijan, India, Israel and the

Occupied Territories and areas under the jurisdiction of the

Palestinian Authority, Paraguay and Rwanda held a total of

more than 46,000 people without charging them with any crime.



UNFAIR TRIAL



- A reported 27 countries, including China, Colombia,

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia

imprisoned people after unfair trials.



TORTURE OR ILL-TREATMENT



- At least 10,000 detainees were subjected to torture or

ill-treatment, including rape, in 114 countries including the

Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, Indonesia and East Timor,

Iran, Mexico and Sudan.



- More than 4,500 people died as a result of torture in

custody or inhuman prison conditions in 54 countries,

including Egypt, Kenya, Myanmar and Turkey.



EXTRAJUDICIAL EXECUTIONS



- Thousands of extrajudicial executions or possible

extrajudicial executions were reported in 63 countries

including Bahrain, Burundi, Colombia, India, Russia and

Rwanda.



"DISAPPEARANCES"



- The fate of more than 140,000 people in 49 countries who

~disappeared~ in recent years, including 1995, remains

unknown. Many of those, in countries including Burundi and

Rwanda, Colombia, Iraq, Sri Lanka and Turkey, may have

subsequently been killed.



DEATH PENALTY



- Some 2,900 people were known to have been executed by

hanging, firing squad, lethal injection or other means in 41

countries in 1995, including China, Kazakstan, Nigeria, Saudi

Arabia and the United States of America, although Amnesty

International believes the real figure to be far higher.



- Amnesty International documented the cases of more than

3,700 people who were sentenced to death in 58 countries,

including China, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and the

United States of America. The organization believes the true

figure to be much higher.



- A documented total of at least 5,500 prisoners remained

under sentence of death in 31 countries, including Iran,

Japan, Kenya, Russia and the United States of America.



- In 1995, four countries abolished the death penalty in

whole or part -- Mauritius, Moldova, South Africa and Spain

-- while Gambia reintroduced the death penalty.



HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES BY ARMED OPPOSITION GROUPS



- In 41 countries, including Afghanistan, Algeria, Colombia,

Sierra Leone and the United Kingdom, armed opposition groups

committed human rights abuses, such as torture, hostage

taking, and deliberate and arbitrary killings.





HUMAN RIGHTS DEVELOPMENTS AND TREATIES WORLDWIDE



Today an ever-growing human rights constituency is

gathering the facts on abuses by governments, taking action

to stop them and strengthening the forces necessary to

prevent future violations.



-- More than 1,000 domestic and regional organizations are

working to protect basic human rights;



-- An increasing body of international human rights

agreements hold governments accountable for their actions;



-- 132 governments are now party to the International

Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and 133

governments are party to the International Covenant on

Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR). These

covenants require countries ratifying them to recognize or

protect a wide range of human rights;



-- 87 states are now party to the Optional Protocol to the

(first) International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The Protocol establishes procedures allowing both individuals

and states to present complaints of human rights violations;



-- 29 states are now party 2nd Optional Protocol to the

International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights aimed

at the abolition of the death penalty;



-- 96 governments are now party to the United Nations

Convention against Torture.



-- 127 states are party to both the Refugee Convention and

the Refugee Protocol





THE MONEY



Amnesty International's funding reflects the movement's

independence and its reliance on broad public support. No

money is sought or received from governments. The hundreds

of thousands of donations that sustain the organization's

work come from the pockets of its members and the public.



The international budget for 1995 is approximately

GBP 17,209,000. This does not include funds needed to

maintain the operations of the national bodies in individual

countries or the costs of the thousands of letters and

telegrams sent every month by individual members around the

world.



The international budget is spent on professional

research by Amnesty International staff into human rights

violations worldwide, on delegations that observe trials and

make representations to governments, and on the movement's

international public information, campaigning and development

activities.





**********



You may re-post this message onto other sources but if you do

then please tell us at

track of what is happening to these items.



If you want more information concerning this item then please

contact the Amnesty International section office in your own

country. You may also send email to

an automatic reply service. A list of section contact

details is posted on the APC <ai.news> conference. If there

is not a section of Amnesty International in your country

then you should contact the International Secretariat in

London.END

**********





---forwarded mail END---





Date: Tue, 18 Jun 1996 13:37:05 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: YaYa Jallow <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

;@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: LIBERIA / BOAT

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII









Yaya posed this question:



My question really is, and I am interested in the list members response

to this, should coastal West African States turn away their fellow West

Africans who are in dire need of refuge and humanitarian assistance? What

happen to Ecowas and the concept of integration?





Yaya, you raised a good and difficult question. I cannot take any side on

this issue but will instead try to view it from all angles. This is

undoubtedly a moral/ethical dilemma to the coastal West African countries.

On a humanitarian view, there is no doubt that they should be given

refugee assistance in some of the countries. On that other side, most of

these countries are in economic shambles and encountering difficulties

meeting the basic needs of their own citizens. After all, there is the old

adage, " Charity begins at home ". Off course, I am not saying that in the

spirit of selfishness and insensitivity to the plight of other fellow

Africans. I believe that our continent needs to reexamine itself and

stop playing the vitimization game as Abdou once pointed out by blaming

all the ills of Africa on the West. Please note that I am not denying that

The West has done us some harm in the past and the present.

After all what is the use of all the

genocidal massacres on ourselves with these endless and senseless civil

wars. Thank God, The Gambia does not engage in one and I am hoping that

the Senegal/Casamance crisis will come to a peaceful resolution instead of

having the devasting effect of spilling over to The Gambia.

Then again, a lot of Africans tend to be religious and I

am sure that the two dominant religions in the continent ( Islam and

Christianity ) preach and advocate assisting those who are less fortunate.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











Date: Wed, 19 Jun 1996 09:06:48 -0400 (EDT)

For all you SOCCER fans, here are the latest scores from AFRICA:







Burkina Faso 2 - 0 Mauritania Agg : 2-0

Mozambique 1 - 1 Namibia Agg : 1-3

Gabon 1 - 0 Swaziland Agg : 2-0

South Africa 3 - 0 Malawi Agg : 4-0

Angola 3 - 1 Uganda Agg : 5-1

Guinea 3 - 1 Guinea Bissau Agg : 5-4

Sierra Leone 0 - 1 Burundi Agg : 0-2

Cote D'Ivoire 1 - 1 Congo Agg : 1-3

Zaire 2 - 0 Mauritius Agg : 7-1 Zimbabwe 2 - 2 Madagascar Agg : 4-3

Tunisia 2 - 0 Rwanda Agg : 5-1

Algeria 1 - 0 Kenya Agg : 2-3

Zambia 3 - 0 Sudan Agg : 3-2



Togo beat Sengal, but I do not have the score.

Tanzania vs. Ghana was postponed due to heavy rains at half time.



Cheers

> Moe S. Jallow

Date: Wed, 19 Jun 1996 10:21:02 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: New Member Introduction (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Folks,

I am forwarding Francis Njie's introduction which you will find

below. Sheikh Tijan, here is one of the Circle boys. As most of you who

went to S.A.H.S know, Square would always beat Circle and Triangle in the

soccer field. I am sure that were we to reassemble the old classes, Square

would beat the two classes combined with Muslim, Nusrat, and Gambia High

(-: !

Anyway, welcome on board Fra, and happy hunting.

Hello everyone!



I am one of the recent wave of new members on the list. I joined gambia-l in

order to keep up with developments in the Gambia and also to get a better sense

of the thoughts of Gambians abroad on these developments.



I have been in the US for almost six years and have a Bachelor's degree in

electrical engineering. I am currently a software developer in SBC Warburg's

financial engineering and development division, where I write code for interest

rates trading and risk management.



I am looking forward to discovering more about the Gambia and to sharing my

thoughts on Gambian/sub-Saharan African issues. As a matter of principle, I

have no political affiliation. I am interested solely in ideas and their

implementation... political figures and parties will necessarily be incidental

to my comments.



Looking forward to being educated...



- Francis Njie



Date: Wed, 19 Jun 1996 10:43:16 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: forwarding

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hello, everyone. We have been out for some time now due to modem inaction. We

are connected again and would like to hear from you. Thank you - Soffie & Mbaye









Date: Wed, 19 Jun 1996 11:19:48 -0400

Welcome on board Francis. As anyone will tell you, I haven't been an active

member of the list due to some conditions beyond my control. But I hope that

as time permits, I will be able to share with you and the rest of the group

whatever ideas I might have. Abdou, another circle boy to pick on. Just what

we needed.



Sheikh Tijan



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 19 Jun 1996 12:28:26 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hey fellas,

I was hesitant to say the following: in Francis Njie, we have one

of the most brilliant people our country has ever produced. Francis had

an aggregate of 6 for his GCE O'levels meaning that he had near-perfect

scores in a notoriously challenging exam. He went on to MIT; a highly

selective school by all standards. Francis' feat is a testament to what

an individual can do irrespective of circumstances and is a worthy tribute

to the hardiness of Gambians.

All that said, can those members in Norway tell Omar to fix his

account as it is generating too many error messages. Does anyone know Mbye

Sarr ? He has sent mail as a member yet his name is not in our registry.

Thanks,

-Abdou.

Date: Wed, 19 Jun 1996 14:40:39 -0500 (EST)

Reseau Africain Pour l'Integration et le Developpement (RAPIDE) or

African Network for Integration and Development (bilingual)



http://www.pana.sita.net



I hope you find this useful.



Salaam!

Amadou Scattred-Janneh



Date: Wed, 19 Jun 1996 12:50:35 -0700 (PDT)

The nice thing about Gambia-l is that we have a cross section of netters

from what I consider the top high schools in the country, namely Nusrat,

Muslim, Gambia High and maybe Armitage. Have I left out any since I am not

really up to date on the other high schools, if there are any more. Being

an old alumnus of St Augustine's ( class of 72 ), it is very gratifying to

find out that there are some fellow " St Augustiners " around. I

remembered that my class was the last on the form ? A and B system before

deviating to square and circle. Triangle must have been added later after

my time. To the non St Augustine's graduates, pardon me if I am boring

you with this stuff but it is fun to reminisce our alma mater.

Welcome Francis Njie.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================

















Date: Wed, 19 Jun 1996 13:19:06 -0700
Subject: Welcome

Hi Francis,



Welcome to Gambia-L.



Sarian



Date: Thu, 20 Jun 1996 10:41:37 -0500 (EST)

SAHS alumnus, class of '79, Circle (no Triangle then).



Amadou Scattred-Janneh



Date: Thu, 20 Jun 1996 15:00:21 EDT

LATJOR:

Let me begin by saying, on behalf of Gambians in the diaspora, thank you

for your time and strong dedication in setting up the stage for confere-

nces where patriotic Gambians can express their concerns. Thanks also

for your strong recruiting. Keep up the hard work, for with Allah's

guidance and our combine efforts, I believe we will one day reach the

goal of equality and stability.

On the other hand, I think it will favor most of us if you can set the

time for the Atlanta conferences a little bit later than the D.C conf.

The main reason being the fact that most of us won't wake up before

10:30am after partying all night. Nonetheless, you know the program in

hand more than I do, so trash this if it doesn't make any sense.

One more little thing. I'm coming from Lexington, KY, and I would love

to play in the soccer tournament. Since Ky. has no team according to

your list, I would appreciate it if you can put me on one of the teams.





Date: Thu, 20 Jun 1996 15:15:44 EDT

INTRO: THE RECENT PLIGHT OF LIBERIAN BOAT REFUGEES -- SEEKING

ANY MEANS OF ESCAPE FROM VIOLENCE IN THE COUNTRY -- ILLUSTRATES A

GROWING PROBLEM. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS ON

THE GROWING REFUGEE SITUATION IN WEST AFRICA.



TEXT: SINCE FIGHTING ERUPTED APRIL SIXTH IN THE LIBERIAN

CAPITAL, MONROVIA, TENS OF THOUSANDS OF LIBERIANS HAVE EITHER

FLED THE COUNTRY OR SOUGHT REFUGE IN MAKESHIFT DISPLACEMENT CAMPS

IN THE CITY. THOSE WHO COULD AFFORD THE PRICE OF A TICKET HAVE

BOARDED BOATS PROMISING SAFE PASSAGE TO NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES.



THE VESSELS HAVE TYPICALLY BEEN OVER-CROWED, UNSANITARY AND NOT

SEAWORTHY -- PUTTING THE LARGE NUMBER OF REFUGEES IN DANGER. BUT

DANGEROUS SEA VOYAGES ARE ONLY A PART OF THE PROBLEM FACED BY

LIBERIAN REFUGEES. MOST NOW FIND THAT NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES, WHO

HAVE BEEN HOSPITABLE IN THE PAST, ARE INCREASINGLY UNWILLING TO

GRANT THEM ASYLUM.



SOME 750-THOUSAND LIBERIANS HAVE BEEN DRIVEN FROM THEIR HOMES BY

MORE THAN SIX YEARS OF CIVIL WAR, MAKING LIBERIANS THE BIGGEST

GROUP -- AFTER RWANDANS -- OF AFRICA'S SIX-POINT-SEVEN MILLION

REFUGEES.



GUINEA, ONE OF THE POOREST COUNTRIES IN AFRICA, HAS TAKEN IN

650-THOUSAND REFUGEES FROM CONFLICTS IN LIBERIA AND SIERRA LEONE,

WHILE WEALTHIER IVORY COAST HAS GRANTED ASYLUM TO MORE THAN

300-THOUSAND LIBERIAN REFUGEES. GHANA IS SHELTERING ABOUT

15-THOUSAND LIBERIAN REFUGEES.



THESE COUNTRIES NOW SAY THEY ARE CLOSING THEIR DOORS TO LIBERIAN

REFUGEES BECAUSE OF CONCERNS THAT AN OPEN-DOOR POLICY WILL SPARK

A MASS EXODUS. THE COUNTRIES SAY THEY ARE ALSO WORRIED REBEL

FIGHTERS WILL FIND THEIR WAY INTO NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES DISGUISED

AS REFUGEES.



OBSERVERS SAY FEARS THE LIBERIAN CONFLICT MAY SPILL OVER INTO

NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES HAS SOME LEGITIMACY. EARLIER THIS MONTH, A

CROSS-BORDER ATTACK BY LIBERIAN FIGHTERS IN IVORY COAST KILLED

ABOUT 15 PEOPLE. IN A RECENT STATEMENT, THE IVORIAN GOVERNMENT

ANNOUNCED IT WAS INCREASING SECURITY ALONG ITS BORDER WITH

LIBERIA, SAYING IT WILL NO LONGER BE A VICTIM OF ITS

HOSPITALITY. ALSO, SIERRA LEONE'S CIVIL WAR BEGAN FIVE YEARS

AGO, IN PART, AS A RESULT OF THE REGIONAL INSTABILITY CAUSED BY

THE LIBERIAN CIVIL WAR.



OFFICIALS AT THE UNITED NATIONS HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR REFUGEES

SAY THEY ARE DISAPPOINTED AT THE RESPONSE OF WEST AFRICAN NATIONS

TO THE LIBERIANS FLEEING THE LATEST VIOLENCE IN MONROVIA.



// REST OPT //



THEY SAY WHILE THEY CAN APPRECIATE GOVERNMENT CONCERNS ABOUT

SECURITY, FEARS OF A MASS EXODUS BY BOAT IS UNREALISTIC. THEY

SAY FEW PEOPLE CAN AFFORD THE HIGH TICKET PRICES CHARGED BY BOAT

CAPTAINS FOR PASSAGE, AND THEY SAY TURNING AWAY REFUGEES WILL

NOT SOLVE THE PROBLEMS OF LIBERIA.



IN A STATEMENT MARKING THE OBSERVATION OF AFRICAN REFUGEE DAY

THURSDAY, SADAKO OGATA, THE U-N HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR REFUGEES,

SAID THE RECENT PLIGHT OF LIBERIAN ASYLUM SEEKERS ABOARD

UNSEAWORTHY BOATS ILLUSTRATES THE GROWING PROBLEM THE UNITED

NATIONS FACES IN FINDING A SOLUTION TO THE REFUGEE CRISIS IN

AFRICA.



AFRICAN REFUGEE DAY MARKS THE ANNIVERSARY OF THE 1974

"ORGANIZATION OF AFRICAN UNITY" CONVENTION ON REFUGEES IN AFRICA.

UNITED NATIONS OFFICIALS SAY THE NEW CONCERN IS THAT SOME STATES

HAVE EXHAUSTED THE GOODWILL EXPRESSED BY THE CONVENTION. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/PCF/ MMK



20-Jun-96 1:58 PM EDT (1758 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 20 Jun 1996 16:21:34 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: WEST AFRICA / REFUGEES

Greetings...,



I have nothing but high praise for the outstanding information you keep

posting to keep us up to date on all the developments on Liberia. i am

very impressed with the information you provide. I belong to several other

newsgroups and Lists but I cannot find in depth information about the

situation in West Africa-Liberia.



I had a system crash earlier today and lost many important pieces of mail.

This includes the message you sent in today, which I would have otherwise

saved. I would appreciate it very much if you can resend me whatever

current information you have about Liberia.



Once again, I appreciate your efforts!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



> Yaya posed this question:

>

> My question really is, and I am interested in the list members response

> to this, should coastal West African States turn away their fellow West

> Africans who are in dire need of refuge and humanitarian assistance? What

> happen to Ecowas and the concept of integration?





What are the moral implications of a situation like this? I shall argue

that the way people in weathier countries react to a situation like that

in Liberia cannot be justified. Indeed, the whole new way they look at moral

issues needs to be altered.



In arguing for this case, I will not, however, claim to be morally

neutral. I shall, however, try to indicate the moral position that I take.

First, I will assume that suffering and death from the lack of food,

shelter, and medical care are bad. I think that most people will agree

about this and therefore, I will not argue for this point. People can have all

sorts of ideas, and some might even think death by starvation is itself

not bad. Those who think so need read no further.



What should neighbouring West african countries do when they see refugees from

poor boats swimming their way? Should the countries allow them all come

aboard? Should they take a few and turn away the rest? Or should they

allow no one in? First we must recognize the limited capacity of any

country. For example, a nation's land has a limited capacity to support a

population. But doesn't everyone have an equal right to the resouces of

the earth?



If Liberia's neighbouring countries have in their power to prevent

something bad from happening, without scarificing anything of moral

importance, then they ought to do it. They have to be absolutely certain

that by allowing the refugees into their countries, they will not be

causing anything comparably bad to happen to their own people.From their

stand point,it is only required for them to prevent what is bad, and not to

promote what is good.



The paradox here arises when we consider the numbers involved-more than a

million people. The mass unrestricted immigration will, without any doubt,

constitute a draft on all aspects of the environment: food, air, water,

wildlife and so on. But the suffering and death that are occuring in

Liberia are not inevitable. Constant civil wars have rendered millions of

people into destitute refugees. It seemed obvious that assistance from

richer nations in a large scale will not be forthcoming. There is nothing

unique about this situation except its magnitude. West Africa, apart from

Nigeria, was the most quiet part in that part of the world.



There are many parts of the world in which people die from malnutrition

and lack of food, but the size of the situation in Liberia deserves

special attention. Neither individuals nor Governments can claim to be

unaware of what is happening there. At the Government level, no Government

has given the sort of massive aid that would keep the refugees to survive in

their homelands.



The conclusion raises the question of just how nuch ought to be given away.

One possibilty is to give away until we reach the level at which we would

cause as much suffering to our dependents as we would relieve our gift.

Another possibilty is just not to give away at all. It seems to me, then,

that a reasonable morale would be, for the neighbouring countries, to help

only when there is no substantial cost to themselves.



Whatever the final outcome maybe, two things are asked of the rich nations

and the United States in particular: increase non-military foreign aid,

including food aid, and to deliver it to the poorest people who have no

access to the economic environment. We need to find a way to atleast bring

our minds together in harmony to resolve this situation.



All comments whether in private or public will be appreciated.



Regards

Moe S. Jallow



To: <

Subject: RUWANDA / REFUGEE DAY

Message-ID: <



DATE=6/20/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-199056

TITLE=RWANDA/REFUGEE DAY

BYLINE=CHRIS TOMLINSON

DATELINE=MATONGO

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: DOZENS OF NATIONS MARKED AFRICAN REFUGEE DAY THURSDAY --

THE 22ND ANNIVERSARY OF THE ORGANIZATION OF AFRICAN UNITY'S

CONVENTION ON REFUGEES. IN RWANDA, THE DAY WAS MARKED BY A

CELEBRATION TO WELCOME HOME REFUGEES WHO HAVE RETURNED ... AND

TO URGE THE REPATRIATION OF THOSE STILL OUTSIDE THE COUNTRY.

REPORTER CHRIS TOMLINSON WAS IN MATONGO AND HAS THIS REPORT.



TEXT: THOUSANDS OF RWANDANS AND REPRESENTATIVES FROM THE

INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY GATHERED AT A DUSTY PLOT IN SOUTHWESTERN

RWANDA ON THURSDAY TO MARK AFRICAN REFUGEE DAY. THE GATHERING WAS

DESIGNED TO RECOGNIZE THE PLIGHT OF MORE THAN SEVEN MILLION

REFUGEES IN AFRICA, NEARLY ONE-POINT-SIX MILLION OF THEM

RWANDANS.



RWANDA'S POST-COLONIAL HISTORY IS DEFINED BY REFUGEES. //OPT//

MORE THAN 800-THOUSAND TUTSI REFUGEES FLED RWANDA BETWEEN 1959

AND 1962 AFTER INDEPENDENCE AND THE RISE OF A HUTU-DOMINATED

GOVERNMENT.



FOLLOWING A FOUR-YEAR CIVIL WAR THAT CULMINATED IN A

STATE-SPONSORED GENOCIDE OF MORE THAN 500-THOUSAND PEOPLE -- MOST

OF THEM TUTSIS -- THE SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF THOSE SAME REFUGEES

TOOK POWER IN RWANDA. BUT NOW MORE THAN ONE-POINT-SIX MILLION

HUTU REFUGEES LIVE IN NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES OUT OF FEAR OF

RETALIATION FOR THE GENOCIDE. //END OPT//



RWANDA'S FORMER REBEL LEADER AND CURRENT VICE PRESIDENT, PAUL

KAGAME, SAID THE COUNTRY NEEDS THE REFUGEES TO COME HOME. IN A

SPEECH TO MARK THE OCCASION, HE PLEADED FOR REFUGEES TO RETURN

AND HELP REBUILD THE COUNTRY.



IN THE AUDIENCE WERE MORE THAN 70 RWANDANS FROM A REFUGEE CAMP IN

NEARBY TANZANIA. THEY ARE VISITING RWANDA ON A U-N REFUGEE

AGENCY VISIT TO SEE FOR THEMSELVES THAT IT IS SAFE TO RETURN TO

RWANDA.



REFUGEE BERNARD KARENZI WAS ASKED TO SPEAK AT THE CEREMONY. HE

SAID HE WAS PLEASED WITH WHAT HE SAW ON HIS VISIT AND PLEDGED TO

RETURN HOME. MR. KAGAME SAID WHILE RWANDA STILL HAS MANY

PROBLEMS, REFUGEES SHOULD COME AND SEE FOR THEMSELVES THAT PEACE

IS ABUNDANT.



A REFUGEE FROM ZAIRE'S MASISI REGION, WHO HAS SOUGHT ASYLUM IN

RWANDA, ALSO SPOKE AT THE CEREMONY. HE THANKED THE RWANDAN

GOVERNMENT FOR THEIR HOSPITALITY, BUT URGED THE INTERNATIONAL

COMMUNITY TO PRESSURE ZAIRE TO BRING PEACE TO THE MASISI SO HE

AND 15-THOUSAND OTHER ZAIRIAN REFUGEES CAN RETURN HOME.



//REST OPT// EARLIER, VICE PRESIDENT KAGAME AND KIGALI-BASED

DIPLOMATS HAD TOURED MATONGO VILLAGE WHERE THE U-N REFUGEE AGENCY

AND THE INTERNATIONAL RESCUE COMMITTEE ARE BUILDING 255 HOUSES

FOR RETURNING REFUGEES. MR. KAGAME ALSO LAID THE FOUNDATION FOR

A GENOCIDE MEMORIAL TO BE BUILT IN THE VILLAGE. (SIGNED)



NEB/CT/PCF/KL



20-Jun-96 2:39 PM EDT (1839 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



Welcome to Francis and all those who recently joined the list.



I have been dormant for some time now due to our end of year exams.

It is all over now, and I hope to be active once again.



Lamin Drammeh (Japan).



------------------------------



INTRO: THE UNITED STATES HAS UNVEILED FRESH PROPOSALS AIMED AT

RESOLVING THE STALEMATE SURROUNDING THE CONTINUED PRESENCE OF

MORE THAN ONE MILLION RWANDAN REFUGEES IN ZAIRE. A SENIOR U-S

AID OFFICIAL SAYS SOME REFUGEE CAMPS IN ZAIRE SHOULD BE SHUT

DOWN. DOUGLAS ROBERTS REPORTS THE SUGGESTION CAME AT TALKS

BETWEEN THE RWANDAN GOVERNMENT AND DONOR STATES IN GENEVA.



TEXT: THE U-S PROPOSALS WERE PRESENTED BY RICHARD MCCALL, CHIEF

OF STAFF OF THE AGENCY FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, WHO HAS

BEEN COORDINATING WASHINGTON'S ASSISTANCE PROGRAM TO RWANDA, IN

THE WAKE OF THE CIVIL WAR AND GENOCIDE THAT DEVASTATED THE

COUNTRY TWO YEARS AGO.



AROUND ONE-POINT-SEVEN MILLION RWANDANS REMAIN IN REFUGEE CAMPS

IN NEIGHBORING STATES -- MORE THAN HALF OF THEM IN EASTERN ZAIRE.

AND MOST ARE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF THE EXTREMIST LEADERS OF

RWANDA'S FORMER HUTU-DOMINATED GOVERNMENT WHO ALLEGEDLY

ORCHESTRATED THE MASS MURDER OF AT LEAST HALF A MILLION TUTSIS

AND MODERATE HUTUS DURING A THREE MONTH PERIOD IN 1994.



MR. MCCALL SAID THE STATUS QUO REGARDING THE REFUGEES CANNOT BE

ALLOWED TO CONTINUE. U-N AGENCIES HAVE TRIED TO PROMOTE A

VOLUNTARY REPATRIATION PROGRAM. BUT THE U-S OFFICIAL SAID THAT

OPTION HAS BECOME LESS AND LESS VIABLE.



FEW OF THE RWANDANS HAVE AGREED TO RETURN TO THEIR HOMES. AID

AGENCY OFFICIALS CONFIRM THAT THE NUMBER OF BIRTHS IN THE REFUGEE

CAMPS CONTINUES TO EXCEED THE NUMBER OF RETURNEES.



HUMANITARIAN OPERATIONS FOR THE REFUGEES ARE COSTING THE

INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY AN ESTIMATED ONE MILLION DOLLARS A DAY.

AND MR. MCCALL SAID THE ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS ARE INCREASINGLY

THREATENED BY THE INSURGENT AND TERRORIST ACTIONS OF THE TROOPS

AND MILITIAMEN OF THE FORMER RWANDAN GOVERNMENT.



THE HUTU EXTREMISTS ARE LAUNCHING INCREASING NUMBERS OF CROSS

BORDER ATTACKS INTO RWANDA. AND THEY ARE ACCUSED OF CARRYING OUT

A WAVE OF ASSASSINATIONS AIMED AT ELIMINATING POTENTIAL WITNESSES

TO THE 1994 GENOCIDE.



MR. MCCALL ACCUSED THE ZAIREAN GOVERNMENT OF PROVIDING WHAT HE

TERMED AN UNFETTERED CORRIDOR FOR ARMS SHIPMENTS TO THE HUTU

EXTREMISTS, WHO ARE ALSO ACCUSED OF PARTICIPATING IN A CAMPAIGN

TO ELIMINATE ETHNIC TUTSIS IN ZAIRE'S STRIFE-TORN MASISI REGION.



THE U-S OFFICIAL PRESENTED A THREE PART STRATEGY TO DEAL WITH THE

ONGOING CRISIS.



HE SAID NEW HUMANITARIAN AID PROGRAMS SHOULD BE LAUNCHED INSIDE

RWANDA IN THE HOME COMMUNITIES OF THE REFUGEES. THESE PROGRAMS

WOULD INCLUDE THE PROVISION OF FOOD, SEEDS, TOOLS, HEALTH CARE

AND SHELTER TO ENTICE THE REFUGEES TO RETURN.



MR. MCCALL SAID THE REFUGEE CAMPS IN THE MOST UNSTABLE REGIONS

SHOULD BE CLOSED DOWN, AND THEIR OCCUPANTS GIVEN THE CHOICE OF

RETURNING HOME VOLUNTARILY OR BEING RELOCATED TO SMALLER CAMPS

FARTHER AWAY FROM RWANDA'S BORDERS.



THE U-S OFFICIAL DID NOT SPECIFICALLY MENTION THE REFUGEE CAMPS

IN ZAIRE. BUT MOST OF THE CROSS BORDER INSURGENT RAIDS INTO

RWANDA HAVE BEEN LAUNCHED FROM CAMPS NEAR THE EAST ZAIREAN TOWNS

OF GOMA, BUKAVU AND UVIRA.



MR. MCCALL ALSO SAID ANY OF THE EXILED RWANDANS OR BURUNDIANS WHO

BEAR ARMS OR ARE GUILTY OF CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY SHOULD BE

STRIPPED OF THEIR REFUGEE STATUS.



THE U-S OFFICIAL SAID THE ONGOING CRISIS HAS PLACED THE U-N

REFUGEE AGENCY AND OTHER AID GROUPS IN AN UNTENABLE MORAL

POSITION. THEY ARE ATTEMPTING TO ASSIST LEGITIMATE REFUGEES, HE

SAID, BUT THE REALITY IS THAT THEIR AID IS ALSO GOING TO THE

AUTHORS OF GENOCIDE.



//REST OPT// MR. MCCALL SAID THE SITUATION EVOKES HAUNTING

MEMORIES OF SOUTHEAST ASIA 20 YEARS AGO, WHEN HUMANITARIAN AID

FOR CAMBODIAN REFUGEES IN THAILAND ALSO HELPED GUARANTEE THE

SURVIVAL OF THE INFAMOUS KHMER ROUGE. (SIGNED)



NEB/DBR/PCF/MMK



20-Jun-96 2:29 PM EDT (1829 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Hi Fellow members of Gambia-L

Here is a teaser, no conferring please. Prize: A holiday in The Gambia with

notatall expenses paid. Who made the following remarks?



1."It is up to The Gambians to either elect a DONKEY or a COW to Power if they

so wished".



2. "I will not contest elections with thieves; politics is a game of lies and

hypocrisy".



Answers on a postcard please.



And while you are looking up for the answer, a brief comment about the

attitude of some African countries towards refugees. Gambia does not fall

under such category. Presently we have more than 2000 refugees from Cassamance

in the Gambia. Things will even be better if the new constitution is adopted.



Section 9 (2) Chapter 3 reads: A child of not more than seven years of age

found in The Gambia whose parents are not known shall be presumed to be a

citizen of The Gambia by birth. End



There you have it, welcome Senegal, Guinea and all our neighbours, come and

dump your children in The Gambia for them to become Gambians. Keep away while

we pick them, otherwise they will not qualify.



Peace.



Lang





http://www.nando.net/ans/west/west.gambia.80039379999.html

> DOCUMENT ... via AFRICA NEWS ONLINE

>

> [------------------------------------------------]

>

> Gambia

>

> Statement By The Carter Center On The Gambia

>

> Carter Center - June 20, 1996

>

> Atlanta, GA - Actions by the government of The Gambia have cast

> doubt on the seriousness of its commitment to completing transition

> to democratic civilian rue in 1996. The continued detention of 35

> persons arrested last October for organizing a peaceful

> demonstration against human rights abuses casts a pall over the

> political process.

>

> As the voter registration comes to a close at the end of this month,

> The Carter Center calls upon the Gambian government to lift the ban

> on political activity, including the registration and functioning of

> political parties, and to release the detainees. The Center urges

> the government's creation of the Provisional Independent Election

> Commission and hopes it will be permitted to function independently.

>

> With a referendum on the adoption of a draft constitution slated for

> August 7, 1996, and presidential elections scheduled for later in

> the year, now is the right time for the government to take these

> steps to promote peace and free and fair elections.

>

> The Carter Center will continue to monitor the transition process in

> The Gambia and encourage implementation of the restoration of

> civilian rule.

>

> For more information contact The Carter Center, One Copenhill,

> Atlanta, GA 30307. 404 420-5108.

>

> Distributed via Africa News Online by Africa News Service

> [------------------------------------------------]

>

> West | News Central









RE>>TEASER =

6/21/96



Lang,

While I do not have any answers to your questions yet, I was, however, =

struck by your note on the constitution. It really beats the hell out of =

me as to who was writing some of these sections of our constitution. It =

sure does not look like constitutional experts. I wonder and I =

wonder!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Yaya

Date: Fri, 21 Jun 1996 12:50:31 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: TEASER

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Folks,

As to the teaser Lang sent, come to think it, no one is dumb or

brazen enough to say such a thing but Yaya Jammeh.

The so-called constitution, in addition to being unconstitutional,

was calculated to be rejected by the Gambian populace. The whole exercise

is a cruel joke at the expense of the Gambian people. It is clearly

partisan, it is filled with provisions that are illegal,and it is packed

with provisions that woudl ensure that Jammeh and his cohorts remain the

"leaders" of the country for years to come.

One thing is clear; Jammeh comes out winner no matter what

happens. For example if the Gambian people reject the "constitution" in a

referendum, Jammeh gets another two years to draft yet another one. If he

follows his buddy Abacha's example, he gets more.On the other hand, if the

people accept the "constitution", he is almost guaranteed the Presidency.

For example according to the draft "constitution", you cannot run if you

fail to meet a long list of impossible conditions. Those conditionalities

preclude nearly all the experienced politicians in The Gambia from

contesting the elections. His opposition would be mediocre to say the

least.

For the unrealistic novice, Jammeh has another ace up his sleeve.

To qualify to run, you must have 200 signatures from EACH AND EVERYONE of

the constituencies. So all Jammeh now has to do is to ensure that the

novice does not get 200 signature backing his or her presidency from say

Foni. If you look at the small number registered voters in Foni, and at

the close-knit nature of such places, this would not be a huge

undertaking. It would be a miracle if Jammeh gets any opposition at all

during the election.

Another thing worth noting is that Jammeh has rejected advise from

the people to have a term-limit provision in the "constitution". If you

look at some of the suggestions made by people like Assan Musa Camara and

Sheriff Dibba, ie 12 or 14 years, Jammeh's rejection of these suggestions

suggest that he is not willing to retire when he is only 44. For Jammeh

and for a lot of other African dictators, leadership becomes a birthright

to be exercised till death.

-Abdou.





> 1."It is up to The Gambians to either elect a DONKEY or a COW to Power if they

> so wished".

>

> 2. "I will not contest elections with thieves; politics is a game of lies and

> hypocrisy".

>







> Answers on a postcard please.

>

> And while you are looking up for the answer, a brief comment about the

> attitude of some African countries towards refugees. Gambia does not fall

> under such category. Presently we have more than 2000 refugees from Cassamance

> in the Gambia. Things will even be better if the new constitution is adopted.

>

> Section 9 (2) Chapter 3 reads: A child of not more than seven years of age

> found in The Gambia whose parents are not known shall be presumed to be a

> citizen of The Gambia by birth. End

>

> There you have it, welcome Senegal, Guinea and all our neighbours, come and

> dump your children in The Gambia for them to become Gambians. Keep away while

> we pick them, otherwise they will not qualify.

>

> Peace.

>

> Lang

>

>

Date: Fri, 21 Jun 1996 16:37:45 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Re: New Member Introduction (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Greetings Abdou:



I know M'baye Sarr. In fact I was the one who subscribed him to the list.



M'baye, we are still awaiting your intro. now that you have been connected.

Greetings to Ya Soffie.



LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 21 Jun 1996 16:39:24 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: WORLD BANK POVERTY REPORT

Message-ID: <



DATE=6/21/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-199119

TITLE=WORLD BANK POVERTY REPORT (L-ONLY)

BYLINE=DON HENRY

DATELINE=WASHINGTON

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



// EDS: EMBARGOED; DO NOT USE BEFORE 4 P.M. EDT SUNDAY, 6/23 //



INTRO: A WORLD BANK STUDY OF POVERTY IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES

INDICATES PEOPLE ARE LIVING LONGER AND HEALTHIER LIVES THAN A

DECADE AGO, YET MORE OF THEM ARE POOR. V-O-A'S DON HENRY

REPORTS THE WORLD BANK SAYS THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE LIVING IN

POVERTY HAS GROWN IN MOST PARTS OF THE DEVELOPING WORLD -- AND

THE LACK OF POPULATION CONTROL IS ONE OF THE REASONS.



TEXT: WORLD BANK MANAGING DIRECTOR CAIO KOCH-WESER SAYS INFANT

MORTALITY RATES HAVE BEEN DROPPING AND LIFE EXPECTANCY IS

IMPROVING IN THE DEVELOPING COUNTRIES. MOREVER, IN MANY OF THEM,

PRIMARY SCHOOL EDUCATION IS BECOMING MORE COMMON, AND HEALTH

GENERALLY IS IMPROVING.



DESIPTE THAT, HE SAYS THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE LIVING ON THE

EQUIVALENT OF ONE DOLLAR A DAY OR LESS -- THE WORLD BANK'S

VERSION OF THE POVERTY LINE -- CONTINUES TO EDGE UP. MR.

KOCH-WESER SAYS THE TOTAL REACHED MORE THAN ONE A QUARTER BILLION

IN 1993 -- ABOUT ONE OF EVERY THREE PEOPLE IN THE DEVELOPING

WORLD.



EAST ASIA ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT ONE THIRD OF THE WORLD'S POOR,

MAINLY IN RURAL CHINA AND PARTS OF SOUTHEAST ASIA. YET MR.

KOCH-WESER SAYS THAT, EXCEPT FOR CHINA, THE EAST ASIA AND PACIFIC

REGION IS ONE OF THE BRIGHT SPOTS IN THE SURVEY.



// KOCH WESER ACT //



THE GOOD NEWS IS THAT THERE HAVE BEEN DRAMATIC

REDUCTIONS IN THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE LIVING (ON) UNDER ONE

DOLLAR A DAY IN SOME PARTS OF THE WORLD. EXCLUDING

CHINA, THE PERCENTAGE OF POOR PEOPLE IN EAST ASIA FELL

FROM 23 TO UNDER 14 PERCENT JUST BETWEEN 1987 AND 1993.



// END ACT//



HE SAYS MANY EAST ASIAN COUNTRIES HAVE INVESTED HEAVILY IN

EDUCATION AND HEALTH IMPROVEMENTS WHICH HELPED CONTRIBUTE TO

ECONOMIC GAINS.



// OPT /// THE WORLD BANK OFFICIAL SAYS SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA AND

SOUTH ASIA CONTINUE TO HAVE THE HIGHEST PROPORTION OF POOR PEOPLE

AMONG THE MAJOR GEOGRAPHIC REGIONS -- ROUGHLY FOUR OF EVERY 10.



// OPT // HE SAYS RECENT REFORMS IN SOUTH ASIA ARE ENCOURAGING,

BUT EMPHASIS MUST BE GIVEN TO JOB GROWTH IN RURAL AREAS, WHERE

MOST OF THE POOR LIVE. HE SAYS THAT APPLIES TO CHINA AND AFRICA

AS WELL.



// OPT // THE WORLD BANK REPORT SAYS PRIMARY SCHOOL ENROLLMENT,

ESPECIALLY OF GIRLS, ALSO MUST IMPROVE IN AFRICA, ALONG WITH

SOCIAL SERVICES FOR WOMEN AND ACCESS TO MARKETS FOR THE RURAL

RESIDENTS. // END OPT //



MR. KOCH-WESER SAYS ONE OF THE ANTI-POVERTY KEYS WORLD-WIDE IS TO

EMPOWER WOMEN NOT ONLY FOR THE JOB MARKET, BUT IN FAMILY

PLANNING TO HOLD DOWN POPULATION GROWTH. HE SAYS IF DEVELOPING

COUNTRIES DO NOT EMBARK ON MORE EFFECTIVE POPULATION CONTROL

POLICIES, ANTI-POVERTY EFFORTS WILL NOT SUCCEED. HE SAYS

EDUCATION OF YOUNG GIRLS IS CRUCIAL.



// KOCH WESER ACT//



WE HAVE LEARNED THAT THROUGHOUT THE WORLD -- IT APPLIES

TO INDONESIA AS WELL AS TO NIGERIA -- THAT THE WOMAN WHO

HAS FULL PRIMARY EDUCATION HAS ONLY HALF THE CHILDREN

THAN A WOMAN WHO DOES NOT HAVE PRIMARY EDUCATION.



// END ACT //



IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA, THE WORLD BANK SAYS POVERTY

IS LIMITED TO ABOUT FOUR OR FIVE PERCENT OF THE POPULATION, BUT

IT IS GROWING IN THE INCREASINGLY CROWDED CITIES.



IN RECENT YEARS, THE WORLD BANK ALSO HAS MEASURED POVERTY IN

EASTERN EUROPE AND CENTRAL ASIA. THOUGH LESS THAN FOUR PERCENT

LIVE BELOW THE DOLLAR-A-DAY LINE IN THAT REGION, THE BANK SAYS

POCKETS OF POVERTY HAVE APPEARED AMONG THE ELDERLY AND LOW-WAGE

WORKING FAMILIES.



// OPT // HOWEVER, IT SAYS THE REGION NEEDS ONLY RELATIVELY

SMALL INCREASES IN ECONOMIC GROWTH TO LIFT MOST PEOPLE OUT OF

POVERTY IN THE TRANSITION FROM CENTRAL TO MARKET ECONOMIES. IT

PLANS A 500 MILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENT IN RUSSIA'S COAL INDUSTRY,

INCLUDING FOR SOCIAL SERVICES IN MANY COAL MINING TOWNS. // END

OPT //



IN LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN, THE REPORT SAYS THE NUMBER OF

POOR PEOPLE HAS GROWN DESPITE GAINS AGAINST POVERTY IN SUCH

COUNTRIES AS ARGENTINA, CHILE AND PERU. ONE OF THE REASONS IS

THE MANY MILLIONS OF POOR PEOPLE IN BRAZIL, ESPECIALLY IN THE

NORTHEAST WHERE THE BANK IS INVESTING SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS TO

HELP ALLEVIATE POVERTY.



THE WORLD BANK SAYS CENTRAL AMERICA IS THE POOREST REGION WITHIN

LATIN AMERICA, WITH NEARLY 60 PERCENT LIVING IN POVERTY. IT SAYS

LACK OF ELEMENTARY EDUCATION AND JOBS FOR BOTH THE RURAL AND

URBAN POOR ARE PRIMARY FACTORS.



// REST OPT //



MANAGING DIRECTOR KOCH-WESER WARNS THAT LATIN AMERICA FACES TWO

HUGE CHALLENGES -- GROWTH OF POVERTY IN THE CITIES AND INCOME

INEQUALITY, IN WHICH THE GAP BETWEEN THE POOR AND THE REST OF

SOCIETY, ESPECIALLY THE RICH, WIDENS.



HE SAYS DEALING WITH INCOME INEQUALITY WILL DOMINATE THE

DEVELOPMENT AGENDA IN THE NEXT CENTURY. (SIGNED)



//EDS: EMBARGOED; DO NOT USE BEFORE 4 P.M. EDT SUNDAY, 6/23 //



NEB/DOH/MMK























21-Jun-96 3:34 PM EDT (1934 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 21 Jun 1996 16:39:45 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: AFRICA / AIRLINE

Message-ID: <



DATE=6/21/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-199104

TITLE=AFRICA/AIRLINE (L ONLY)

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=ABIDJAN

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: THE FRENCH HEAD OF THE MULTI-NATIONAL CARRIER "AIR

AFRIQUE" SAYS HE WILL STEP DOWN TO MAKE WAY FOR A NEW MANAGER OF

THE FINANCIALLY TROUBLED AIRLINE. FROM ABIDJAN, V-O-A

CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS THE MOVE COMES AS A DEBT

REPAYMENT DEADLINE APPROACHES.



TEXT: SPEAKING AT A NEWS CONFERENCE IN ABIDJAN, YVES

ROLAND-BILLECART SAID HE WILL STAY ON AS DIRECTOR UNTIL HIS

REPLACEMENT IS PREPARED TO TAKE OVER MANAGEMENT OF THE AIRLINE.

THE NEW MANAGING-DIRECTOR HAS NOT YET BEEN NAMED. BUT MR.

ROLAND-BILLECART HE SAID HE EXPECTS THE TRANSITION TO BE SMOOTH

AND THAT HE SHOULD BE ABLE TO END HIS TENURE WITHIN THREE MONTHS.



MR. ROLAND-BILLECART TOOK OVER MANAGEMENT OF AIR AFRIQUE IN 1989,

IN A MOVE TO RESCUE THE AIRLINE. HOWEVER, HE TOO HAS HAD HIS

PROBLEMS. AIR AFRIQUE'S STAFF MEMBERS BLAMED THE FRENCHMAN FOR

THE AIRLINE'S CURRENT FINANCIAL PROBLEMS AND THREATENED STRIKES

IN AN EFFORT TO HAVE HIM REMOVED AS MANAGING-DIRECTOR.



MR. ROLAND-BILLECART'S REMOVAL AS HEAD OF THE AFRICAN AIRLINE IS

JUST ONE OF SEVERAL ELEMENTS IN A PROGRAM TO SATISFY THE

AIRLINE'S EMPLOYEES AND ITS CREDITORS.



TRANSPORT MINISTERS FROM THE 11 FRANCOPHONE AFRICAN NATIONS THAT

OWN AIR AFRIQUE HAVE BEEN DISCUSSING SEVERAL OPTIONS FOR SAVING

IT. ONE OPTION IS FOR THE COUNTRIES TO UNDERWRITE -- OR GUARANTEE

-- PAYMENT OF ITS DEBT.



ANOTHER OPTION IS PRIVATIZING THE AIRLINE. AIR AFRIQUE'S MEMBER

COUNTRIES -- BENIN, BURKINA FASO, CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC, CHAD,

CONGO, IVORY COAST, MALI, MAURITANIA, NIGER, SENEGAL AND TOGO --

HAVE ALREADY OFFERED 49 PERCENT OF SHARES TO OUTSIDERS. AT LEAST

30 PERCENT HAS BEEN TAKEN UP.



THE TRANSPORT MINISTERS SAY THEY ARE DETERMINED TO SEE THAT THE

AIRLINE SURVIVES. BUT WITH DEBTS OF 367 MILLION DOLLARS AND

ANNUAL EARNINGS OF ONLY 110 MILLION DOLLARS, THE AIRLINE HAS

FOUND IT DIFFICULT TO MAKE PAYMENTS ON THE INTEREST. WORSE, THE

1994 DEVALUATION OF THE C-F-A FRANC, USED IN MOST FRENCH-SPEAKING

COUNTRIES IN AFRICA, EFFECTIVELY DOUBLED THE VALUE OF THE DEBT.



//OPT// AIR AFRIQUE WAS ESTABLISHED 35 YEARS AGO BY FORMER FRENCH

AFRICAN COLONIES, JUST AS AFRICAN NATIONS WERE GAINING

INDEPENDENCE FROM THEIR COLONIAL POWERS. THE ABIDJAN-BASED

AIRLINE, COMPARATIVELY SMALL ALONGSIDE THE WORLD'S MAJOR

CARRIERS, HAS A FLEET OF 15 PLANES, INCLUDING NINE "AIRBUSES". IT

OFFERS FLIGHTS IN WEST AND CENTRAL AFRICA AND LONGER FLIGHTS TO

EUROPE, THE UNITED STATES AND SOUTH AFRICA. //END OPT//



LAST YEAR, AIR AFRIQUE SUFFERED LOSSES OF APPROXIMATELY 20

MILLION DOLLARS. THE AIRLINE FACES A JUNE 28TH DEADLINE FOR

SUBMITTING A DEBT REPAYMENT PLAN, WITH THE THREAT OF HAVING SOME

OF ITS PLANES SEIZED IF IT FAILS TO SATISFY ITS CREDITORS.

(SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/PCF/KL



21-Jun-96 12:24 PM EDT (1624 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 21 Jun 1996 16:40:09 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: RWANDA / DONORS

Message-ID: <



DATE=6/21/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-199106

TITLE=RWANDA/DONORS (L)

BYLINE=DOUGLAS ROBERTS

DATELINE=GENEVA

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: WESTERN DONOR STATES AND INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS HAVE

PLEDGED MORE THAN 600-MILLION DOLLARS IN NEW DEVELOPMENT AID FOR

RWANDA, TO SPUR RECOVERY IN THE AFTERMATH OF CIVIL WAR AND

GENOCIDE THAT DEVASTATED THE CENTRAL AFRICAN STATE TWO YEARS AGO.

AT A U-N SPONSORED CONFERENCE IN GENEVA (FRIDAY), WESTERN ENVOYS

ALSO URGED THE RWANDAN GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE TO ENCOURAGE THE

RETURN OF MORE THAN ONE AND A HALF MILLION RWANDANS WHO REMAIN IN

REFUGEE CAMPS IN NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES. V-O-A'S DOUGLAS ROBERTS

REPORTS.



TEXT: THE FRESH AID PLEDGES WERE ANNOUNCED AT THE CONCLUSION OF

A TWO DAY ROUND TABLE CONFERENCE ORGANIZED BY THE U-N DEVELOPMENT

PROGRAM.



UNDERSCORING THE IMPORTANCE OF THE MEETING, THE RWANDAN

GOVERNMENT DISPATCHED PRIME MINISTER PIERRE CELESTIN RWIGEMA AT

THE HEAD OF A HIGH-POWERED DELEGATION THAT INCLUDED SEVEN CABINET

MINISTERS AND MORE THAN TWO DOZEN SENIOR OFFICIALS.



THE PRIME MINISTER ASKED THE DONOR COMMUNITY TO HONOR ITS

PREVIOUS AID COMMITMENTS TO RWANDA AND TO MAKE ADDITIONAL

CONTRIBUTIONS TO SPUR ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL REHABILITATION AND

REVIVE INDUSTRIAL AND AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION IN THE WAR-RAVAGED

COUNTRY.



WESTERN ENVOYS HERE SAID THE KIGALI GOVERNMENT HAS ALREADY MADE

SOME IMPRESSIVE GAINS. SECURITY HAS BEEN RE-ESTABLISHED IN MOST

PARTS OF THE COUNTRY. WATER AND ELECTRICITY SUPPLIES HAVE BEEN

RESTORED. SCHOOLS HAVE RE-OPENED. GROSS NATIONAL PRODUCT HAS

NOW REACHED 60 PERCENT OF ITS PRE-WAR LEVELS, AND INFLATION HAS

BEEN BROUGHT UNDER CONTROL.



BUT MUCH REMAINS TO BE DONE. AND RWANDAN OFFICIALS MAKE NO

SECRET OF THEIR FRUSTRATION OVER THE FACT THAT THE INTERNATIONAL

COMMUNITY SPENDS FAR MORE TO SUSTAIN THE RWANDAN REFUGEE CAMPS

THAN IT DOES ON DEVELOPMENT IN RWANDA ITSELF.



WESTERN OFFICIALS SAY THAT WHILE THE KIGALI GOVERNMENT DESERVES

CONTINUED SUPPORT, IT SHOULD DO MORE TO ENCOURAGE THE RETURN OF

THE REFUGEES. THEY SAY RWANDAN LEADERS SHOULD BOLSTER RESPECT

FOR HUMAN RIGHTS IN THE COUNTRY, AND SPEED UP THE PACE OF

JUDICIAL REFORM.



MORE THAN 70-THOUSAND RWANDANS ARE IN JAIL, IN WHAT AID AGENCY

OFFICIALS CALL DEPLORABLE CONDITIONS, AWAITING TRIAL ON CHARGES

STEMMING FROM THE GENOCIDE OF AT LEAST HALF A MILLION ETHNIC

TUTSIS DURING THE 1994 CIVIL WAR.



WESTERN OFFICIALS HAVE URGED THE KIGALI GOVERNMENT TO MOVE

QUICKLY TO BRING THE ACCUSED TO TRIAL, IN COOPERATION WITH THE

INTERNATIONAL WAR CRIMES TRIBUNAL.



BUT THESE SAME OFFICIALS ACKNOWLEDGE THE TRAUMA THAT CONTINUES TO

GRIP MANY RWANDANS IN THE WAKE OF THE GENOCIDE, AS WELL AS THE

CONTINUED ETHNIC TENSIONS FUELED BY INSURGENT ATTACKS AGAINST THE

COUNTRY'S TUTSI-DOMINATED ARMY LAUNCHED FROM ZAIREAN TERRITORY BY

HUTU EXTREMISTS LOYAL TO THE FORMER GOVERNMENT.



IN THIS ATMOSPHERE, SAID ONE AID AGENY OFFICIAL HERE, IT IS NOT

SURPRISING THAT FEW OF THE REFUGEES ARE YET WILLING TO RETURN.

IT IS SIMPLY TOO EARLY TO TALK ABOUT RECONCILIATION IN RWANDA, HE

SAID, ADDING THAT THE BEST THAT CAN BE HOPED FOR NOW IS

TOLERANCE. (SIGNED)



NEB/DBR/MMK



21-Jun-96 12:28 PM EDT (1628 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 21 Jun 1996 16:40:43 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: U-N / BURUNDI

Message-ID: <



DATE=6/21/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-199099

TITLE=U-N/BURUNDI (L ONLY)

BYLINE=DOUGLAS ROBERTS

DATELINE=GENEVA

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: REPRESENTATIVES OF DONOR GROUPS HAVE BEEN MEETING WITH

RWANDAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS IN GENEVA THIS WEEK TO DISCUSS

RECOVERY EFFORTS. RWANDA IS TRYING TO OVERCOME THE EFFECTS OF

CIVIL WAR AND GENOCIDE TWO YEARS AGO. MANY OF THE U-N AND

WESTERN OFFICIALS AT THE MEETING SAID THEY FEAR A SIMILAR TRAGEDY

IN NEIGHBORING BURUNDI. DOUGLAS ROBERTS REPORTS.



TEXT: THE GENEVA MEETINGS GAVE WESTERN AND U-N OFFICIALS AN

OPPORTUNITY TO REVIEW CONTINGENCY PLANNING IN THE EVENT OF

BROADER WARFARE IN AN ALREADY CHAOTIC BURUNDI.



VIOLENCE SPARKED BY EXTREMISTS FROM THE HUTU AND TUTSI ETHNIC

GROUPS HAS BEEN A FACT OF LIFE IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN STATE FOR

THE PAST THREE YEARS. THOUSANDS HAVE BEEN KILLED. AND U-N

OFFICIALS ESTIMATE THAT NEARLY ONE MILLION BURUNDIANS -- 15

PERCENT OF THE POPULATION -- HAVE BEEN FORCED TO FLEE THEIR

HOMES.



SOME ANALYSTS FEAR BURUNDI COULD ERUPT, WITH VIOLENCE ON A PAR

WITH THE UPHEAVAL IN RWANDA TWO YEARS AGO, WHEN AT LEAST HALF A

MILLION PEOPLE WERE MASSACRED AND MORE THAN TWO MILLION OTHERS

FLED ACROSS THE BORDERS INTO ZAIRE AND TANZANIA.



// OPT // "WE DO NOT KNOW IF BURUNDI IS GOING TO BLOW UP LIKE

RWANDA," SAID A SENIOR U-S OFFICIAL HERE. BUT HE ADDED THE

SECURITY SITUATION HAS DETERIORATED SHARPLY OVER THE PAST FEW

WEEKS AND THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY MUST BE PREPARED. // END

OPT //



SEVERAL U-N AND PRIVATE AID AGENCIES ALREADY HAVE DEPLOYED

EMERGENCY SUPPLIES IN BURUNDI. SOME AREAS ARE ALMOST

INACCESSIBLE FROM THE CAPITAL, BUJUMBURA, BECAUSE OF THE LACK OF

SECURITY ON THE ROADS. EXTRA SUPPLIES AND EQUIPMENT HAVE ALSO

BEEN DISPATCHED TO SOUTHEASTERN ZAIRE AND TO WESTERN TANZANIA

NEAR BURUNDI'S BORDERS.



EFFORTS ARE UNDER WAY TO BOOST WATER SUPPLIES ON THE TANZANIAN

SIDE OF THE FRONTIER AND TO REPAIR THE RAIL LINK FROM THE CAPITAL

DAR ES SALAAM. AID AGENCY OFFICIALS SAY THERE ARE PREPARATIONS

FOR A POSSIBLE INFLUX OF AS MANY AS 300-THOUSAND PEOPLE IN THE

EVENT THAT BURUNDI COLLAPSES.



THERE ARE MORE THAN 100-THOUSAND BURUNDIAN REFUGEES IN ZAIRE, AND

THOUSANDS MORE IN TANZANIA. BOTH COUNTRIES HAVE OFFICIALLY

CLOSED THEIR BORDERS WITH BURUNDI. BUT WESTERN AND AID AGENCY

OFFICIALS SAY THAT WOULD NOT STOP A MASS INFLUX OF REFUGEES IN

THE EVENT OF A MAJOR BLOODBATH IN BURUNDI.



AT THE MEETINGS HERE THIS WEEK, WESTERN OFFICIALS DISCUSSED THE

POSSIBILITY OF EXPANDING TWO INTERNATIONAL MONITORING MISSIONS IN

BURUNDI, AS PART OF EFFORTS TO HEAD OFF FULL-SCALE WAR.



THERE ARE ABOUT 60 MILITARY OBSERVERS FROM THE ORGANIZATION OF

AFRICAN UNITY (OAU) DEPLOYED IN THE COUNTRY, ALONG WITH A HANDFUL

OF MONITORS FROM THE U-N HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR HUMAN RIGHTS

(UNHCR).



MEANWHILE, TALKS ARE CONTINUING AT U-N HEADQUARTERS IN NEW YORK

ON THE POSSIBLE FORMATION OF A LARGER INTERNATIONAL PEACEKEEPING

FORCE FOR BURUNDI. DIPLOMATIC SOURCES SAY THE U-N HAS ASKED

ABOUT 80 GOVERNMENTS IF THEY WOULD BE WILLING TO SUPPORT THE

FORCE. BUT THE SOURCES SAY NO FIRM DECISIONS HAVE YET BEEN

TAKEN.



FOR THE TIME BEING, THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY IS PINNING ITS

HOPES ON THE MEDIATION EFFORTS OF FORMER TANZANIAN PRESIDENT

JULIUS NYERERE. HE HAS HELD TWO ROUNDS OF TALKS WITH BURUNDI'S

HUTU AND TUTSI LEADERS, AND PLANS ANOTHER NEXT MONTH IN THE

TANZANIAN TOWN OF MWANZA.



ONE WESTERN DIPLOMAT IN GENEVA SAID THE RESULTS OF THE

NEGOTIATIONS SO FAR HAVE BEEN SOMEWHAT DISAPPOINTING. BUT HE

SAID THERE IS VIRTUALLY UNANIMOUS SUPPORT FOR MR. NYERERE'S

INITIATIVE.



AT A MEETING HERE AT THE BEGINNING OF THIS WEEK, WESTERN AND AID

AGENCY OFFICIALS OFFERED THE BURUNDIAN GOVERNMENT A FURTHER

INCENTIVE TO COOPERATE IN THE PEACE PROCESS. THE DONOR COMMUNITY

SAID IT IS PREPARED TO LAUNCH NEW ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS,

IF BURUNDI'S LEADERS MOVE TO HALT THE VIOLENCE, ENSURE RESPECT

FOR HUMAN RIGHTS AND BROADEN THE DIALOGUE BETWEEN THE HUTU AND

TUTSI COMMUNITIES. (SIGNED)



NEB/DBR/PCF/CF



21-Jun-96 11:25 AM EDT (1525 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 21 Jun 1996 16:47:34 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: APPOLOGY

Message-ID: <



Fellow Countrymen,

Accept my sincere appology if I bore you with all these articles.

Its summer time and school is out, so whatelse can a man do besides

digging for information relating to the mother continent. I hope you

find them useful.

Happy weekend to ya all.

GOD BLESS!

PA-MAMBUNA.



Date: Fri, 21 Jun 1996 17:03:42 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: New Members

Message-ID: <



Greetings:



I would like to introduce our newest members: Dr. Mbye Cham of Howard Univ.

and Binta Njie. We look forward to their formal intros. to the group.



LatJor



Date: Fri, 21 Jun 1996 17:07:47 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: APPOLOGY

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"



Mambuna,



Please continue your postings. You are doing a great job. I have found all

of them useful, especially the ones on Liberia. I have a Liberian friend who

has no idea what's happened to her folks and cannot get information like that

you're posting anywhere else. By the way, thanks for Lamin's address. So,

you were also a circle boy, huh? We will have to talk. Peace.



Tijan



Date: Fri, 21 Jun 1996 17:09:14 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <



Binta Njie is not in yet. I'm working on it.



Date: Fri, 21 Jun 1996 17:46:58 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Re: new member

Message-ID: <



Ok. Binta is in. Welcome Binta. We look forward to your intro.





Date: Fri, 21 Jun 1996 17:00:24 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: new member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Latjorr deserves the highest commendation for the wonderful job he is

doing in recruiting people to Gambia-l. I am sure that with our current

rate, we will double the membership list pretty soon. I am also glad that

we have another female member on board, as most will agree with me that we

defintely need more female membership. One thing we can do is to find out

from every Gambian we meet as to whether they have an email address and if

they do try to inform them of Gambia-l and to also recruit them.

Seattle has overnight become one of the fastest growing cities

with Gambian population in The Western half of The United States. The

estimated number is over 350 and it is increasing monthly. Unfortunately,

relatively very few have internet access. As those conditions gradually

change, Sarjo Bojang, Modou Kolley and myself will engage in heavy

recruiting from this side.

By the way, in my S.A.H.S. message the last few days, I forgot to

mention St Joseph's High School, used to be also known as St Joseph's

Convent. How dared I forget the sister school of St Augustine's !

Thanks

Tony





On Fri, 21 Jun 1996, Gabriel Ndow wrote:



> Ok. Binta is in. Welcome Binta. We look forward to your intro.

>

>

> LatJor

>





Date: Sat, 22 Jun 1996 00:07:27 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: LIBERIA / REFUGEES

Message-ID: <



DATE=6/21/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-199125

TITLE=LIBERIA/REFUGEES (L)

BYLINE=NICK SIMEONE

DATELINE=WASHINGTON

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



// FOR WEEKEND USE //



INTRO: WITH PEACE IN LIBERIA STILL SEEMINGLY A LONG WAY OFF,

LIBERIA'S NEIGHBORS ARE BEGINNING TO TURN AWAY WAR REFUGEES.

AFTER SIX YEARS OF FIGHTING, EIGHTY PERCENT OF LIBERIANS HAVE

BEEN FORCIBLY DISPLACED. NOW, GROUPS CONCERNED WITH THE FATE OF

LIBERIAN REFUGEES SAY IT'S TIME LOOK AT LONG-TERM SOLUTIONS FOR

CARING FOR THEM AND AS WELL AS FOR OTHERS WHO STILL WANT TO

LEAVE. V-O-A'S NICK SIMEONE HAS MORE.



TEXT: A RUSSIAN VESSEL LEFT THE LIBERIAN CAPITAL MONROVIA LATE

LAST MONTH LOADED WITH WAR REFUGEES, LIBERIANS AND OTHERS. BUT

AFTER MORE THAN TWO WEEKS OF SEARCHING FOR A PORT, NOT ONE

COUNTRY IN WEST AFRICA AGREED TO ALLOW THE SHIP TO DOCK AND

ACCEPT IT REFUGEES.



IT WAS THE SECOND TIME IN TWO MONTHS THAT A VESSEL LOADED WITH

LIBERIANS WAS TURNED AWAY BY NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES FEARFUL THAT

BY ACCEPTING THEM ONLY MORE WOULD TURN UP ON THEIR SHORES AND AT

THEIR BORDERS. A NUMBER OF WEST AFRICAN COUNTRIES ARE ALREADY

HOME TO THOUSANDS OF HOMELESS LIBERIANS. FOR YEARS, MOST OF THEM

HAVE HAD NO PLACE ELSE TO GO UNTIL THE WAR AT HOME ENDS.



JANA MASON WORKS FOR THE U-S COMMITTEE FOR REFUGEES, A NON PROFIT

ADVOCACY GROUP THAT JUST COMPLETED A FACT-FINDING VISIT TO THE

REGION.



// MASON ACT //



WE DO HAVE A VERY STRONG RECOMMENDATION THAT THE U-S

CONTINUE ITS EFFORTS, WE RECOGNIZE EFFORTS HAVE ALREADY

BEEN MADE, TO CONVINCE ALL THE WEST AFRICAN NATIONS TO

CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FIRST ASYLUM FOR LIBERIANS, NOT TO

HAVE A REPLAY OF WHAT HAPPENED IN RECENT DAYS WITH THE

RUSSIAN BOAT. ONE OF THE WAYS TO GET THE WEST AFRICAN

COUNTRIES TO DO THIS, RATHER THAN SIMPLY STRONG-ARM

TACTICS IS PROBABLY GOING TO BE U-S INVOLVEMENT IN A

COMPREHENSIVE SOLUTION FOR THE REFUGEES. WE NEED TO

LOOK AT RESETTLEMENT FOR AN APPROPRIATE NUMBER OF

LIBERIAN REFUGEES.



// END ACT //



THE STATE DEPARTMENT HAS NOT COMMENTED ON THE GROUP'S FINDINGS.

BUT, THE CLOSE HISTORICAL TIES BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES AND

LIBERIA -- WHICH WAS FOUNDED BY FREED AMERICAN SLAVES -- HAVE LED

MANY LIBERIANS TO LOOK TO AMERICA FOR REFUGE. HOWEVER, IN THE

LAST YEAR, ONLY A TRICKLE OF LIBERIAN REFUGEES HAVE BEEN GRANTED

ASYLUM BY THE U-S GOVERNMENT.



MORE IN, ESPECIALLY THOSE WHO HAVE IMMEDIATE FAMILY MEMBERS

ALREADY IN THE UNITED STATES.



DURING THE U-S EVACUATION IN APRIL, SOME LIBERIAN CHILDREN WHO

HOLD AMERICAN PASSPORTS WERE ALLOWED TO EVACUATE WHILE THEIR

LIBERIAN-BORN PARENTS WERE KEPT BEHIND.



JOHN FREDRIKSSON WORKS FOR THE LUTHERAN IMMIGRATION AND REFUGEE

SERVICE AND WAS PART OF THE FACT FINDING TEAM THAT JUST RETURNED

FROM THE REGION.



// FREDRIKSSON ACT //



WE'RE TALKING ABOUT MINOR CHILDREN AND PARENTS. THIS IS

NOT SEPARATING COUSINS. WE'RE TALKING ABOUT THE TYPICAL

WESTERN IDEA OF A NUCLEAR FAMILY. I FIND THE POLICY

APPALLING. THE PARENT WHO SEEKS PROTECTION IN THE FORM

OF EVACUATION FOR THE U-S BORN CHILD HAS TO MAKE THAT

DECISION.



// END ACT //



FOR MANY PARENTS, THAT DECISION IS WRENCHING: IT MEANS SAYING

GOODBYE -- PERHAPS FOREVER -- TO A FAMILY MEMBER OR REFUSING TO

ALLOW A CHILD WHAT MAY BE THE ONLY CHANCE TO GET SAFELY OUT OF A

WAR ZONE. (SIGNED)







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 22 Jun 1996 18:18:40 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: ECONOMIC CARTELS FOR AFRICA

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



> > PLEASE REPOST THIS MESSAGE

> >

> > ECONOMIC CARTELS FOR AFRICA

> >

> > TAKING THE OPEC NATIONS AS AN EXAMPLE, THE NATIONS OF AFRICA WOULD DO WELL

> > TO FORM MINERAL AND OTHER NATURAL RESOURCE CARTELS TO TAKE GRAETER

> > CONTROL OF THEIR NATTURAL RESOURCES. THIS EFFORT WOULD HAVRE THE SINGULAR

> > EFFECT OF CREATING MORE ECONOMIC YEILD FOR THE RAW MATERIAL PROVIDING

> > COUNTRIES.

> > TOO OFTEN WESTERN SPECULATORS CONTROL THE PRICE OF RAW MATERIALS AND

> > AFRICA NATION TAKE WHAT THEY ARE GIVEN. TAKEN TOGETHER , THES NEW CARTELS

> > WOULD CREATE A DEFACT SOUTHERN BLOCK OF NATIONS ON THE CONTINENT THAT

> > WOULD LIMIT WESTERN AND EXTERNAL INFLUENCE IN THE PRICE OF RAW MATERIALS

> > IN MUCH THE SAME WAY AS THE OIL CARTELS NOW DO.

> >

> > THE RATIONALE FOR THIS IDEA IS NOT DIFFICULT TO FOLLOW WHEN YOU CONSIDER

> > THE PAST RELATIONSHIP OF THE DEVELOPED WORLD TO THAT OF THR UNDEVELOPED

> > WORLD. THE HISTORY OF ECONOMIC EXPLOTATION BY ITSELF CALLS FOR GRAETER

> > CONTROL OF NATURAL RESOURCE IN AFRICA TO BE IN THE HANDS OF THOSE WHO

> > LIVE ON TOP OF THEM. AFRICA DRESSES WESTEN, SPEAKS WESTERN, THINKS WESTERN

> > BUT DOES NOT EARN OR PRODUCE WESTERN.

> >

> > THE INCREASED EARNIG LIKELY TO COME FROM GRAETER CONTROL OF THE PRICE OF

> > RESOUCES COULD AND SHOULD BE PUT TO THE EXTENSION OF LIVING STANDARDS AND

> > INFRUSTRUCTURE IN EACH MEMBER COUNTRY.

> > WHILE SUCH A PROPOSITION WOULD BE AFFECTED BY LOCAL AND REGIONAL POLITICAL

> > CONFLICTS, GOVERNMENT MISMANAGEMENT AND INTER-GOVERNMENT IN FIGHTING, THE

> > LONG TERM EFFECT WOULD BE

> > THE GREATER CONTROL OVER THE COMBINED DESTINIES OF AFRICAN NATIONS .

> >

> > IDEAS ON HOW TO FORM THIS KIND OF UNION IS WELCOME .

> >

> >

> >

Date: Sat, 22 Jun 1996 18:23:15 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: MSANEWS: Sudan Resists Tug of War

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



>

> TEXT:

>

> The outcome of the current tug-of-war between the United Nations Security

> Council and the republic of Sudan could have far-reaching consequences, not

> only for Africa, but for the developing sector as a whole. Indeed, if Sudan

> comes out on top, this will be a decisive victory for the nation-state, as

> such, against the pretenses of one-world government.

>

> None of the three allegations against Sudan had been proven. But that did not

> seem to matter. The British had orchestrated a press campaign over months to

> establish the case against Sudan, and had bought Ethiopia and Eritrea, with a

> combination of debt forgiveness and new loans, through that other U.N.

> one-worldist entity, the International Monetary Fund.

> Simultaneously, the Sudanese government launched an ambitious diplomatic

> offensive, sending high-ranking members to meet with their counterparts in

> many countries of the non-aligned sector, countries which the British were

> planning to use as their front men, in the next round at the Security

> Council.

>

> President Omar Al-Bashir met with government officials from Indonesia,

> Malaysia, China, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Syria, Nigeria, Kenya,

> Chile, and many other countries, briefing them on the truth of the matter, as

> opposed to the fictions spread by the British. Most important, though not

> directly related to the fraudulent charges against Sudan, the country

> completed the process of elections, during the month of March.

> The direct, popular elections for Parliament and the President, which were

> certified as free and fair by a delegation of monitors from the organization

> of African Unity on March 20, established a new fact, whose implications

> implicity undermined the campaign of slanders. The accusation of electoral

> fraud, to be expected from the quarters that had characterized the elections

> beforehand as a "farce", was nowhere to be seen.

>

> Sanctions if implemented, would be used to paralyze the central government,

> while beefing up military operations of rebel forces in the south and

> Ethiopian forces from the East, to realize Baroness Cox's strategy of

> 2expanding the war to the north" and "overthrowing the Khartoum regime".

> Chinese and Russian expressed their wariness about any kind of economic

> sanctions, such as air embargo. Resistance appeared as well inside Great

> Britain, as 20,000 signatures opposing sanctions, collected by various Muslim

> organizations in the UK, were presented to members of Parliament and to the

> Foreign Office.

>

> What is certain, is that the members of the Non-Aligned Movement within the

> security Council are no longer willing to accept the role of rubber stamp for

> the whims of the Permanent Five. One delegate, in fact, raised the issue of

> the legitimacy of the entire system, whereby the Permanent Five members exert

> de facto control over the entire body. The question placed before the members

> of the Security Council is straightforward: Do they want to provide a

> cosmetic "Third World" cover for an embargo against a development nation, to

> serve the geopolitical aims of Britain, an imperial force gone mad ? Or do

> they want to stand up and assert the rights which they, as sovereign

> nation-states, hold, according to international law ? It seems to be dawning

> on many developing sector nations, that if they let this happen to Sudan

> today, their heads may be on the chopping block tomorrow.

>







