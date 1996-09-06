Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9606D - Digest 20 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10212 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 17:33:40



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) New Constituency boundries

by

2) Re: constitution

by

3) Re: constitution

by L Konteh <

4) LIBERIA/REFUGEES

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

5) Re: My View

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

6) Re: constitution

by ABDOU <

7) Re: constitution

by "A. Loum" <

8) Re: constitution

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

9) Re: constitution

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

10) Fwd: West Africa-Economy

by

11) Fwd: The murder of Abiola's wife

by

12) Re: constitution

by ABDOU <

13) Re: constitution

by "YaYa Jallow" <

14) Re: constitution

by L Konteh <

15) Re: constitution

by "A. Loum" <

16) Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wif

by mostafa jersey marong <

17) Re: constitution

by mostafa jersey marong <

18) pan-africanism.html

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

19) Re: constitution

by SANKUNG SAWO <

20) Re: constitution

by L Konteh <

21) 96F11055.html

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

22) NIGERIA/PROTEST

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

23) NIGERIA / PROTEST

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

24) Fwd:

by

25) Study project

by Oumar Ndongo <

26) Re: constitution

by Gabriel Ndow <

27) new members

by Gabriel Ndow <

28) VOA NEWS

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

29) VOA NEWS

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

30) VOA NEWS

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

31) VOA NEWS

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

32) new member

by Gabriel Ndow <

33) Fwd: Images of Africa

by

34) Fwd: Re: SUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L B...

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: 09 Jun 1996 10:07:04 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: New Constituency boundries

Message-ID: <



Hi Gambia-l!

********************************************************

1.

The chieftaincy districts have been transformed into constituency

boundries and has brought inequalities in represantation among inhabitants

of various chieftaincy districts.

Below is a list of the constituencies, the projected inhibitants of each

constituency and a possible voter roll acording to the 1993 census.



Constituency Projected inhabitants Posible voter

roll

_______________ ____________________ ___________________



Banjul North 20,552 8,210

Banjul Central 11,029 4,718

Banjul South 10,745 4,336



Serrekunda East 108,421 44,765

Serrekunda West 82,431 31,783

Bakau 37,362 14,591



Kombo North 80,478 32,651

Kombo South 39,694 14,623

Kombo Central 56,094 21,521

Kombo East 21,028 8,618

Foni Brefet 8,529 3,286

Foni Bintang 11,397 4,611

Foni Kansala 7,748 3,364

Foni Bondali 4,594 1,582

Foni Jarol 5,355 2,056



Kiang West 13,479 5,283

Kiang Central 7,282 2,540

Jarra West 20,673 7,551

Jarra Central 6,084 2,414

Jarra East 11,272 4,497



Lower Nuimi 35,147 12,505

Upper Nuimi 21,552 6,983

Jokadou 14,874 5,226

Lower Badibou 14,391 5,479

Central Badibou 15,060 5,579

Upper Badibou 55,438 20,473



Lower Saloum 14,179 5,584

Upper Saloum 12,552 4,973

Nianija 6,439 2,737

Niani 18,831 7,571

Sami 16,073 6,501

Jangjangbureh 2,813 1,199

Niamina Dangkunku 6,089 2,373

Niamina West 5,948 2,689

Niamina East 15,402 6,017

Fuladou West 57,995 24,575



Fuladou East 84,327 33,990

Kantora 26,502 10,726



Sandou 14,689 6,310

Wuli 29,541 12,340





One could see that Fuladou East with its 33,990 eligible votes being given

one seat in parliment where five Foni districts with a combined voting

strenght of 14,099 are given five seats. Jangjangbureh constituency has a

population of 2,813 while Fuladou east has a population of 84,327.



It was best to retain the previous constituencies and further devide the

growth

centers into more constituencies.

*****************************************************************



2. A number of promninant Gambians most of them former politicians have

addressed an open letter to the AFPRC and the Provisional Independent

Electoral Commission calling on the military regime to `honourably give way

to

a government of national unity to carry on the transitional process. The

remind government that the two year transition programme is scheduled to come



to an end by July 1996 in acordance with the National consultative

Committee's

report.



*****************************************************************

3. It is reported that on Sunday, 19 May at around 5 p.m, two soldiers by

the names of Ebrima Badji and Michael Dacosta who were armed with bayonets

murdered a civilian Ebrima Jallow in Latrikunda Yiringanya, Kotu silo.

Acording to a woman, the two soldiers found Ebrima and his family drinking

green tea or "attaya". He was asked to produce his documents insisting that

he was a foriegner, they also asked him to produce D300 which he did not

have.

He was stabbed to death in the presence of several by standers and his

wife.

The commander of the GNA in a press release gave assurance that "justice

will be done and seen to done". The two soldiers are now at mile 2.

****************************************************************

May Allah (God) save our country!

--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara







**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 9 Jun 1996 20:29:03 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: constitution

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Hi Gambia-l,



I am also in Tony's situation. Could someone kindly post the draft

constitution on the List for our sake?



Lamin Drammeh (Japan)



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 9 Jun 96 18:27:27 BST

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: Re: constitution

Message-ID: <



Hi Tony,

I have a copy of the new constitution, but i don't know how to go about posting it

it on the list. Can someone help?

Yours sincerely.

A computer novice.

Lang

Ps: I could make a copy and send it to a postal address in US, but that may

be a bit expensive. Any Suggestions?

>

>

> Does anybody have a copy of the constitution and be willing to post it on

> Gambia-l ? I have not yet seen or read it.

> Thanks

> Tony

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 09:18:45 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: LIBERIA/REFUGEES

Message-ID: <



DATE=6/9/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-198428

TITLE=LIBERIA / REFUGEES (S&L)

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=ABIDJAN

CONTENT=



VOICED AT:



// OPTS OUT FOR LONG CR //



INTRO: GHANA HAS REFUSED TO ACCEPT A RUSSIAN CARGO VESSEL

CARRYING LIBERIAN AND OTHER AFRICANS FLEEING FACTIONAL FIGHTING

IN LIBERIA. THE SHIP, THE "ZOLOTITSA," HAS BEEN LOOKING FOR A

PORT IN WEST AFRICA SINCE LEAVING THE BESIEGED LIBERIAN CAPITAL

IN LATE MAY. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS FROM

OUR WEST AFRICA BUREAU.



TEXT: NEWS REPORTS QUOTE GHANAIAN PORT OFFICIALS AS SAYING THE

"ZOLOTITSA" WAS TOWED INTO INTERNATIONAL WATERS AFTER ANCHORING

OFF THE COAST OF GHANA LATE FRIDAY.



THEY SAID GHANAIAN DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER MOHAMED IBN CHAMBAS

HAD WARNED ANY VESSEL THAT DOCKED AT ANY GHANAIAN PORT WITHOUT

PERMISSION WOULD BE SEIZED AND THE CAPTAIN OF THE SHIP ARRESTED

AND PROSECUTED.



IN GENEVA, THE UNITED NATIONS HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR REFUGEES SAID

THE RUSSIAN VESSEL HAD BEEN GIVEN PERMISSION TO DROP ANCHOR OFF

THE GHANAIAN PORT OF TAKORADI, WHERE LAST MONTH A NIGERIAN

FREIGHTER WAS ALLOWED TO OFF LOAD ABOUT TWO THOUSAND LIBERIAN

REFUGEES.



HOWEVER, GHANA STATE RADIO QUOTED THE DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER AS

SAYING GHANA HAD NOT BEEN APPROACHED BY THE U-N-H-C-R.



GHANA AND SEVERAL OTHER WEST AFRICAN NATIONS HAVE BEEN UNDER

PRESSURE TO TAKE IN REFUGEES FLEEING FACTIONAL FIGHTING IN THE

LIBERIAN CAPITAL, MONROVIA. HOWEVER LIBERIA'S NEIGHBORS HAVE

EXPRESSED RELUCTANCE SAYING THEY FEARED REBEL SOLDIERS MIGHT

INFILTRATE THEIR COUNTRIES POSING AS REFUGEES.



// REST OPT. //



THE "ZOLOTITSA" LEFT MONROVIA WITH LIBERIAN, GHANAIAN AND OTHER

WEST AFRICAN PASSENGERS ON MAY 26TH. IT TRIED DOCKING AT THE

GHANAIAN PORT OF TEMA FOUR DAYS LATER BUT WAS TURNED AWAY. IT

LATER TRIED ENTERING NEIGHBORING TOGO, BUT WAS TOWED OUT TO SEA

AFTER TAKING ON FUEL AND FOOD SUPPLIES.



IT WAS NOT IMMEDIATELY CLEAR WHERE THE RUSSIAN VESSEL WOULD GO

NEXT.



THOUSANDS OF LIBERIANS HAVE PAID LARGE SUMS OF MONEY FOR THE

CHANCE TO BOARD SHIPS BOUND FOR NEIGHBORING WEST AFRICAN NATIONS.

IT HAS BEEN THE ONLY RELATIVELY SAFE WAY FOR LIBERIANS TO ESCAPE

THE LATEST VIOLENCE.



THOSE WHO CAN NOT AFFORD THE PRICE FOR PASSAGE ON THE SHIPS HAVE

BEEN SEEKING SHELTER AT A MAKESHIFT DISPLACEMENT CAMP IN MONROVIA

THAT WAS FORMERLY THE HOUSING COMPLEX FOR AMERICAN DIPLOMATS

STATIONED IN LIBERIA.



LIBERIA'S NEIGHBORS HAVE STEPPED UP SECURITY ALONG THEIR BORDERS

TO CONTROL THE FLOW OF REFUGEES INTO THEIR COUNTRIES. THROUGHOUT

LIBERIA'S SIX-YEAR CIVIL WAR THERE HAVE BEEN NUMEROUS

CROSS-BORDER INCIDENTS INVOLVING FACTIONAL FIGHTERS. SIERRA

LEONE'S CIVIL WAR WAS FUELED, IN PART, BY REBEL INCURSIONS FROM

NEIGHBORING LIBERIA. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/BD/LWM



09-Jun-96 8:19 PM EDT (0019 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 10:30:18 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: My View

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Mostafa:

I agree! I must have misinterpreted or misread your statement!



"Yangfa nyeh!"

Amadou



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 12:53:43 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: constitution

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hey Folks,

First some house business. Dr. Sallah is not available right now

to answer email messages. He has a vacation program on. What this

means is that all of his messages will be accumulating waiting for his

return. He has made his telephone number available; you can ask me

for it.

Secondly, Lang, what you will have to do is to scan the

constitution. The cost varies from place to place. If I remember

correctly, someone had volunteered to that for free. But I think the

quicker solution is to go to your comp. sci. dept. and scan it in. I am

willing to pay a percentage of the cost in relation to any other voluteers

in the list. When you scan it in, ask to scan it in ASCII and then in

your attachment field, include the file and then you can send it to the

list directly. Another solution is to send it to me so that I can correct

any kinks in the formatting and then send it to the list.

Heidi, welcome to the list. I think Lang said all that I wanted

to say. In addition, I think this debate points to the lawless nature of

military "governments" . Ordinarily, such questions are the purview of

the judiciary. But the irony, as Lang pointed out, is that the very

changes being debated are themselves illegal. It is a classical case of

no one being willing to say that the Emperor has no clothes. Maybe Jammeh

will just pass one of decrees and settle the question. The whole exercise

is a joke and only Jammeh will come out the winner.

I also think that it is interesting that Jammeh and his cohorts

are resorting to blatant tribalism. By gerrymandering the districts to

give Foni an ethnic advantage, he announces to the world what kind of

politics people should expect henceforth. I hope the Gambian people will

reject such ugly and destructive politics.

-Abdou.

*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

(212) 749-7971

MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 11:15:18 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: constitution

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII









My sister Sarian in California has volunteered to scan the document and

make it available to Gambia-l at no cost, if she can get hold of the

document.

Thanks

Tony







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 14:24:15 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: constitution

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Abdou,

I have only read excerpts of the draft constitution published by

local Gambian papers, but I share most of your concerns.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 14:26:29 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: constitution

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Compatriots:

I have only read excerpts of the draft constitution published by local

Gambian papers, and I believe Jammeh and his group may be setting the

stage for their own overthrow.



My concerns:

(1) The Constitution was written with Jammeh in mind. It is designed

to suit his political aspirations.

(2) The document includes measures to effectively prevent Gambians abroad

from effectively participating in the political process through the use of

irrelevant and extended residency requirements.

(3) Limiting the term of the chief executive has had overwhelming support

in the country. Why is it left out?

(4) The preamble makes veiled references to three decades of misrule

under the PPP and the sacrifices of the AFPRC. That is not the place

for political propaganda. Such a preamble is likely to shorten the

life of the entire document.

(5) Why hold presidential elections well ahead of legislative polls?

Jammeh loses; Swiss bank accounts for AFPRC officials fatten in the

meantime; the president-elect faces constant harassment; or even the

legislative elections are postponed, further delaying the transition.

Jammeh wins; opportunists effectively rally to create a one-party

legislature--candidates compete for Jammeh's party's nominations.

(6) Who says that overthrowing Jammeh or whoever comes to power would

be a treasonable offense? If a coup succeeds, a new constitution comes

to force; also making it a treasonable offense to seize power. The AFPRC

could have launched an effective democratization process, but that

opportunity, I am afraid, has already been lost. It would not now be

difficult to justify the overthrow of the current regime or whatever it

transforms itself into.

(7) The tribal/ethnic gerrymandering (as already explained) should be a

matter of grave concern to all Gambians.



I have said enough!



Salaam!

Amadou Scattred-Janneh



------------------------------



Date: 10 Jun 1996 19:19:36 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: West Africa-Economy

Message-ID: <



---forwarded mail START---



Date: 10/06/96 19:57

Subject: Fwd: WEST AFRICA-ECONOMY: Ready To Do Business

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.

All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.



*** 07-Jun-96 ***





WEST AFRICA-ECONOMY: Ready To Do Business



by Melvis Dzisah



ABIDJAN, Jun 7 (IPS) - Agriculture has been the backbone of most

African economies, but what lies below the ground is a

whole new area of opportunity that governments are eagerly

inviting foreign investors to come in and exploit.



By and large, so far, the investors have been leery.



Mineral extraction is capital intensive, long term, and

mining companies need to be assured of the political and econ

omic stability of the countries in which they sink their money.



Cote d'Ivoire, in laying out its stall of an array of under-

exploited minerals to potential investors, is pointing to

its economic liberalisation programme -- which has won plaudits

from the Bretton Woods institutions -- as well as its r

ecord as one of the few trouble-free spots in West Africa.



''We have the mineral resources and political goodwill,

coupled with investment climates now, which should merit the

attentions of any serious investor,'' declared Ivoirian Prime

Minister, Daniel Kablan Duncan.



He was addressing potential partners attending a mining

sector investment forum in Abidjan this week and assured the

participants that Cote d'Ivoire meant business in creating an

enabling environment for investment to flourish.



The truth of the matter is though, despite some of the best

returns on investments in the world, out of 60 billion do

llars invested by the private sector in developing countries in

1993, only 700 million dollars (1.2 percent) came to Afr

ica, according to the World Bank.



''As private investors, we look out for four things before

putting our monies in; resources, political and economic s

tability and infrastructure,'' points out Turner Garven of

GENCOR, the South African-based mining giant.



GENCOR, which is exploring for gold and diamonds in Cote

d'Ivoire, is one of a number of South African mining compani

es who are however sampling West Africa's potential.



Anglo American and Randgold also have a strong presence in

the sub-region, buying mineral rights in Ghana, Guinea and

Mali.



Cash-crop dependent Cote d'Ivoire experienced years of

economic recession due in part to the over-valuation of the CF

A franc which discouraged foreign investment. A 50 percent

devaluation in 1994 of the CFA, the common currency of the se

ven sub-regional francophone countries, has boosted

competitiveness.



According to the African Development Bank's (AfDB) 1996

development report, the CFA zone registered the best economic

performance last year among all the regions of the continent

growing at 4.7 percent.



''The devaluation and economic liberalisation of early 1994

were clearly having a positive impact,'' noted the Abidja

n-based multinational development and financial institution.



Cote d'Ivoire's economy experienced the single highest growth

rate in the region in 1995 according to the AfDB at 6.8

percent of gross domestic product.



The government regards the minerals sector -- gold, diamonds,

manganese -- as a potentially lucrative area to cement

that growth and points out it is currently exploiting less than

one percent of its mineral reserves.



But it is not the only country in the sub-region blessed with

hidden wealth and an investor-friendly economic liberal

isation programme.



Invited to the investor forum this week were delegations from

the seven member West African Economic and Monetary Uni

on, which along with Cote d'Ivoire, includes Benin, Burkina

Faso, Mali and Niger. Each country, painfully aware of the l

ow levels of investment flows, was lobbying hard for prospective

partners to examine their particular list of goodies an

d incentives.



Ghana, the only anglophone country present at the meeting, is

a keen competitor with an established gold mining indus

try in addition to diamonds, manganese and bauxite. Its

delegation announced that apart from hard minerals, it had ide

ntified more than 850 million barrels of exploitable crude oil

reserves.



''As at now only one U.S. firm, Houston Oil Company, is

exploring for oil in the country. But we need more investment

to tap all these potentials,'' said a member of the delegation.



Mali, which has an abundance of gold pointed to its new

mineral laws in place offering rewards to foreign investors.



''We want our partners to study these laws, which are very

attractive,'' said Amadou Sanoussy Dafe, president of Mali

's mining firms.



''Africa is endowed with similar geological landmarks in

which exploitable minerals are found elsewhere. What is need

ed is the investment capital especially from the private

sector,'' notes Adrien Reynolds of Randgold.



The World Bank's Vice-President for Africa, Jean-Louis

Sarbib, attributed investor shyness to Africa's lingering imag

e of a continent in perpetual turmoil rather than a land of

opportunity.



''Investors have long memories and short visions, and the

image they have of Africa is children brandishing machine g

uns in conflict zones on the continent,'' he reminded

government officials at the forum.



What is overlooked is that governments have instituted

painful reform programmes, thrown their doors open to foreign

capital, and are still waiting for the returns.

(end/ips/md/oa/96)





*************************************************************

[c] 1996, Inter Press Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system

or service outside of the MISANET without permission from

IPS or MISA. For more information, send a message to

<

For information about print or broadcast reproduction, or

about IPS, send a message to <

*************************************************************







---forwarded mail END---



Momodou Camara

--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: 10 Jun 1996 20:49:26 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: The murder of Abiola's wife

Message-ID: <



---forwarded mail START---

From:

To: Amnesty International

Date: 10/06/96 19:32

Subject:

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

This News Service is posted by the

International Secretariat of Amnesty International,

1 Easton Street, London WC1X 8DJ

(Tel +44-71-413-5500, Fax +44-71-956-1157)

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

AMNESTY-L:

********************



News

Service 104/96

AI INDEX: AFR 44/10/96

7 JUNE 1996

NIGERIA: THE MURDER OF KUDIRAT ABIOLA - A POLITICAL KILLING?



This week~s assassination of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, senior

wife of prisoner of conscience Moshood Abiola, may have been

a political killing carried out by government agents acting

with or without the knowledge of the authorities, Amnesty

International said today.



~It is imperative that the Nigerian government carries

out a thorough, prompt and impartial investigation with the

aim of bringing to justice those found to be responsible,~

the human rights organization said.



~Otherwise Kudirat Abiola~s death will reinforce

suspicions that the government has been involved in killing

its opponents unlawfully, whether or not there is ever

conclusive evidence.~



Amnesty International is demanding that any inquiry

into the killing satisfies the United Nations~ (UN) 1989

Principles on the Effective Prevention and Investigation of

Extra-legal, Arbitrary and Summary Executions



Kudirat Abiola and her driver were shot at point-blank

range by unknown assailants near her home in Lagos on 4 June

1996. She died later in hospital; the driver was reportedly

wounded. Police have denied reports that they detained a

personal assistant, Michael Adesina, who was unhurt in the

incident. The military head of state, General Sani Abacha,

expressed his condolences to the family, describing the

killing as the work of armed bandits. However, other reports

suggested that the killing was not motivated by robbery. The

police have announced an inquiry by a senior officer and

offered a reward for information.



Amnesty International fears that other government

critics may become victims of political killings by

government agents, under the cover of growing violent crime

in Nigeria. Many opposition leaders have had their homes

and property attacked since 1994, and some recent killings

also appear to have been politically-motivated



They include the murder by gunmen of Chief Alfred

Rewane, 79, a financial backer of the opposition National

Democratic Coalition, at his home in October 1995. In

February 1996 Alex Ibru, a former minister in General

Abacha~s government and publisher of the liberal Guardian

newspaper -- under government proscription in 1994 and 1995 -

- was shot and wounded; an unknown group later claimed they

carried out the shooting to protect the interests of the

predominantly northern military government



Kudirat Abiola was a persistent and courageous critic,

continuing to call for her husband's release despite constant

and vindictive harassment of her family and supporters by the

government. Moshood Abiola was the winner of the 1993

presidential elections whose annulment by the military

government has generated Nigeria~s most serious political and

human rights crisis in decades. He has been imprisoned since

June 1994 on treason charges.



Since October 1994 Kudirat Abiola had been refused all

access to Moshood Abiola; he has been held virtually

incommunicado and in poor health. No lawyer has been allowed

access to him since October 1995. The government has also

interfered in his case, ignoring court rulings in his favour.



Kudirat Abiola gave interviews on several occasions to

the foreign and Nigerian press in which she called for his

release and accused the government of destroying her family

financially. On 8 May 1996 the Lagos High Court acquitted

her of charges of conspiracy and making false statements.

She was charged again with these offences on 28 May 1996 and

the Lagos High Court ordered her release on bail to await

trial on 17 July.



Amnesty International is calling on the Nigerian

government to demonstrate its willingness to implement the

human rights reforms which it promised the UN Secretary-

General in May 1996 by immediately and unconditionally

releasing Moshood Abiola.



~The political crisis in Nigeria cannot be resolved

while Moshood Abiola remains imprisoned and his release would

be a positive step towards restoring respect for human rights

in Nigeria,~ Amnesty International said.

ENDS/













**********



You may re-post this message onto other sources but if you do

then please tell us at

track of what is happening to these items.



If you want more information concerning this item then please

contact the Amnesty International section office in your own

country. You may also send email to

an automatic reply service. A list of section contact

details is posted on the APC <ai.news> conference. If there

is not a section of Amnesty International in your country

then you should contact the International Secretariat in

London.END

**********



---forwarded mail END---





--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 17:23:12 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: constitution

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hey Folks,

I just finised reading about three weeks' worth of Gambian

newspapers (the Observer and The Point). I also share Amadou's concerns.

The greatest concern I have is that the so-called draft

constitution does not allow people to run as presidential candidates if

they were "terminated or retired" from previous government service.

This, I believe, prevents all the viable politicians in The Gambia from

running.

This, coupled with other things I have read, indicates to me that

Jammeh will be around, elections or no elections, for a long time to come.

The "Jammeh forever" crowd seems to be getting their wish.

The observer also talked about the spate of armed robberies in the

country. The paper thought that the robberies were either the work of

soldiers or rebels from neighbouring countries. It urged the military to

stop the harrassment of foreigners; i.e the deportation foreigners

irrespective of their legal status.

The Point talked about a new Gambian phenomenon called "fural"

where young people gather in its words, "to partake in night-long feasting

and dancing" and to engage in sex. This appears to be very common in the

Greater Banjul area. Can anyone enlighten me on this ?

Bye for now,

-Abdou.

*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

(212) 749-7971

MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: 10 Jun 1996 16:21:40 -0500

From: "YaYa Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Re: constitution

Message-ID: <



6/10/96

4:04 PM

RE>>constitution



Fellas,

It appears that the debate on the constitution is already picking up on the

list. Great except for those of us who have not seen the document yet are at

bay. So Tony I submit that you coordinate with your sister and have it scanned

on the list at earliest convenience.

Meanwhile, just reading some of the postings, I am particularly disturbed

with the ethnic meddling. Since I have not read the actual print yet, I will

pause till then. However, I am suggesting that Gambian members on this list

take a position on the constitution. I other words, once all of us have read

and vigorously debated on it, we should have an ad hoc voting on it and adopt

a statement that we may wish to communicate. Remember guys, we have got to

weigh in on this.

Adios and look forward to your feedback.

Yaya

------------------------------

Date: 6/10/96 1:59 PM

To: Jallow, YaYa

From:



Compatriots:

I have only read excerpts of the draft constitution published by local

Gambian papers, and I believe Jammeh and his group may be setting the

stage for their own overthrow.



My concerns:

(1) The Constitution was written with Jammeh in mind. It is designed

to suit his political aspirations.

(2) The document includes measures to effectively prevent Gambians abroad

from effectively participating in the political process through the use of

irrelevant and extended residency requirements.

(3) Limiting the term of the chief executive has had overwhelming support

in the country. Why is it left out?

(4) The preamble makes veiled references to three decades of misrule

under the PPP and the sacrifices of the AFPRC. That is not the place

for political propaganda. Such a preamble is likely to shorten the

life of the entire document.

(5) Why hold presidential elections well ahead of legislative polls?

Jammeh loses; Swiss bank accounts for AFPRC officials fatten in the

meantime; the president-elect faces constant harassment; or even the

legislative elections are postponed, further delaying the transition.

Jammeh wins; opportunists effectively rally to create a one-party

legislature--candidates compete for Jammeh's party's nominations.

(6) Who says that overthrowing Jammeh or whoever comes to power would

be a treasonable offense? If a coup succeeds, a new constitution comes

to force; also making it a treasonable offense to seize power. The AFPRC

could have launched an effective democratization process, but that

opportunity, I am afraid, has already been lost. It would not now be

difficult to justify the overthrow of the current regime or whatever it

transforms itself into.

(7) The tribal/ethnic gerrymandering (as already explained) should be a

matter of grave concern to all Gambians.



I have said enough!



Salaam!

Amadou Scattred-Janneh



------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------

Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;10 Jun 1996 13:55:30 -0500

Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com

(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)

id AA10247; Mon, 10 Jun 1996 13:57:13 -0500

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA27265;

Mon, 10 Jun 96 11:51:51 -0700

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA14326;

Mon, 10 Jun 96 11:51:34 -0700

Received: from PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US by mx5.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA16590;

Mon, 10 Jun 96 11:51:32 -0700

Received: from PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US by PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US

(PMDF V5.0-4 #11457) id <



Message-Id: <

Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 14:26:29 -0500 (EST)

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: constitution

In-Reply-To: "Your message dated Mon, 10 Jun 1996 12:53:43 -0400 (EDT)"

<Pine.SUN.3.93L.960610123426.11852A-100000@vanakam.cc.columbia.edu>

References: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Jun 96 22:44:59 BST

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: Re: constitution

Message-ID: <



Hi Abdou,



Consider it done. Tommorrow i will try my best to do what you suggested.

Photocopying the document and posting it by ordinary mail would have cost me a

lot. But this brilliant suggestion of yours could work out cheap and maybe

very little cost involved which i could afford with my meagre stipend.



Amadou,



Your points are well put.Here is an addendum to your second point on residential

qualification. This will actually show you the absurdity of the document.

Chapter 7, Part 1, clause 89c: is refferred here. All aspirant MPs should have

resided in their respective constituencies for a length of time prior to the

elections. My view here is for most cases (outside of the few urban areas) it

will rule out good materials leaving the field open for only the lowest in

calibre, mainly school drop-outs, forced by circumstances to remain in the

local areas. The result will be a much lower calibre of MPs and a much lower

calibre parliament. Without being regionalist here, it will leave we provincial

chaps worst-off if you understand what i mean.



Or by the way, the new constitution has provided immunity for the soldiers.

Please refer to Schedule 2 clause 13 and 14. Read it together with Chapter 4,

part 1, clause 69.



It makes me wonder, did a real judge actually presided over the drafting of

this constitution?



As Ronald Reagan would have said, 'You'aint seen nothing yet'



Remember rejecting the new constitution could easily be interpreted by the

soldiers that Gambians don't want civilian rule. Think about the No Election

campaign from certain quarters then you will make sense of this scenario.



Peace.



Lang









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 15:00:10 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: constitution

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII









Similar to Yaya, it will be difficult to comment and take a position on

the constitution, not having read it yet. The comments seemed to have

justified my suspicions and fears that the entire process would be skewed

and

manipulated to benefit Jammeh and The AFPRC, which should come as no

susprise to anyone. Unfortunately, this has been the norm in our

continent where leaders in power would go to all means to consolidate

their positions while crushing opponents.

Regarding the scanning of the actual document to Gambia-l, my

address is listed after this message for anybody interested in sending me

the document and I will deliver it to my sister.

Thanks

Tony







========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================













------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 18:26:20 -0500

From: mostafa jersey marong <

To:

Subject: Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wif

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



DR Sallah, Thank you very very much. I adore the responsible, professional

manner you treated this issue.I am vindicated.MY GOOD FRIENDS TONY AND ABDOU

PLEASE TAKE NOTE.I NOW REST MY CASE.



Now let us all be aware that this list is composed of intelligent, educated

people only (Amadou, no I am not one of them).When we are 'saying'

anything, let us try as much as possible to put sentiments and emotions

away. Fact, just plain facts. When we do not know we should ask. Like the

way I asked TONY and ABDOU to help me learn my first steps in cyberspace.

They took me by the hand until I was able to 'walk' (and now even dared to

exchange 'punches' with them). LAUGH!(ain't life good)! ( again in the

spirit of a friendly,informed discourse).



Mostafa

Kaira Ning Haira



At 10:45 PM 6/7/96 +0000, you wrote:

>

> Compatriots,

>

> In response to the request by Mostafa, I wish to shed some

> light on the issue he raised concerning the Gambia government

> revenue situation.

>

> 80 percent of the Gambia's revenue coming from international

> aid appears to me quite high, and would mean almost universally a

> near totally aid dependent country. Based on the available time

> series data at this end, we have a different picture.

> International aid as a percentage of total revenues is high but

> not nearly as high as 80 percent. The historical trend of the

> share of international aid in total revenue is around 20%. It

> was highest in 1991/92 at about 24% and lowest in 1982/83 around

> 13%. Some clarification needs to be made, however, that

> international aid here means only grants to the government and

> does not include loans (bilateral and/or multilateral) to the

> government.

>

> I hope this answers your question. But if there is better

> data from someone on the ground in the Ministry of Finance in the

> Gambia, I shall welcome any correction.

>

> Best Wishes,

>

> Tijan M. Sallah

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 19:02:45 -0500

From: mostafa jersey marong <

To:

Subject: Re: constitution

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Amadou, It cannot be put any better but I want to add a few things;



3) term limitations:Mr G. J. Roberts of the CRC revealed in the DAILY

OBSERVER (i dont know how to underline the name of the paper) issue of May

10 or May 17 (i do not have the paper with me right now so pardon me) that

the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) wrote a limit of two terms for any

future president in the draft.The AFPRC refused to accept that and no

mention of it is even made. Really this thing now looks like it is tailored

to suit Jammeh.



4) preamble: indeed that is not the place to talk about AFPRC sacrifices.

Jawara with all his 'crookedness' never insist that we mention the

sacrifices he made in the Independence Talks.













At 02:26 PM 6/10/96 -0500, you wrote:

>Compatriots:

>I have only read excerpts of the draft constitution published by local

>Gambian papers, and I believe Jammeh and his group may be setting the

>stage for their own overthrow.

>

>My concerns:

>(1) The Constitution was written with Jammeh in mind. It is designed

>to suit his political aspirations.

>(2) The document includes measures to effectively prevent Gambians abroad

>from effectively participating in the political process through the use of

>irrelevant and extended residency requirements.

>(3) Limiting the term of the chief executive has had overwhelming support

>in the country. Why is it left out?

>(4) The preamble makes veiled references to three decades of misrule

>under the PPP and the sacrifices of the AFPRC. That is not the place

>for political propaganda. Such a preamble is likely to shorten the

>life of the entire document.

>(5) Why hold presidential elections well ahead of legislative polls?

>Jammeh loses; Swiss bank accounts for AFPRC officials fatten in the

>meantime; the president-elect faces constant harassment; or even the

>legislative elections are postponed, further delaying the transition.

>Jammeh wins; opportunists effectively rally to create a one-party

>legislature--candidates compete for Jammeh's party's nominations.

>(6) Who says that overthrowing Jammeh or whoever comes to power would

>be a treasonable offense? If a coup succeeds, a new constitution comes

>to force; also making it a treasonable offense to seize power. The AFPRC

>could have launched an effective democratization process, but that

>opportunity, I am afraid, has already been lost. It would not now be

>difficult to justify the overthrow of the current regime or whatever it

>transforms itself into.

>(7) The tribal/ethnic gerrymandering (as already explained) should be a

>matter of grave concern to all Gambians.

>

>I have said enough!

>

>Salaam!

>Amadou Scattred-Janneh

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Jun 1996 15:12:39 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: pan-africanism.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





[Previous Section] [Contents] [Next Section]



Peace and Reconciliation in Africa

A Preliminary Survey of Ecumenical Perspectives and Initiatives



PAN AFRICANISM: CONTINENTAL POLITICAL INDEPENDENCE



It is now nearly one century since Henry Silvester Williams laid the

intellectual foundations of what later came to be known as the Pan

Africanist Movement. As an ideology, it took shape, initially, amongst

the African diaspora in the Caribbean region of the Americas and

eventually attracted a train of articulate intellectuals and

ideologues. Names such as Du Bois, Garvey, Padmore, James, and later

in Africa, Kenyatta of Kenya, Nkrumah of Ghana, Sobukwe of South

Africa, Makonnen of Ethiopia and Nyerere of Tanzania were associated

with the movement. Beginning in l900, the Pan Africanist Movement

organized a series of Congresses which effectively led the way toward

the political independence of Africa in the l960s and beyond. While

only the last of these conferences was held on African soil, the

founding in l963 of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) gave

embryonic institutional form to the original Pan Africanist vision.



Pan-Africanism was premised on the understanding that the

emancipation, development and prosperity of African peoples everywhere

could only be achieved by an appeal to the African sense of

"wholeness". Latter day Pan Africanists note that Africa's potential

for unity is even today frustrated by the colonial legacy. Examples

are myriad and pronounced; since the l960s, the Somali people have

been living in five different nation states; the Bari-speaking people

of Sudan spill over into several neighboring states while the Herero

people of southern Africa are found in multiple countries--across the

continent, the list could be extended indefinitely. Moreover,

advocates of Pan Africanism insist that African cohesion could

successfully be premised upon an embrace of the Africa's language

aggregates. How, they ask, can Africa move forward on the basis of

adopted imperial languages?[3]



If the Pan-Africanist vision left troubling questions in its wake, it

must nevertheless be conceded that the whole of the political

independence saga is to a significant extent a fulfillment of that

original vision, however partial or truncated. Indeed, the

Pan-Africanist project has unfolded in dramatic sequence with the

largest number of African countries achieving their political

independence in the l960s; in the mid-l970s it was the turn of the

former Portuguese colonies; Zimbabwe's statehood in l980; Namibian

independence in l990 and today it is South Africa undergoing radical

change toward more equitable forms of governance.



By any comparison, the Pan Africanist Movement proffered a remarkable

vision. No other continental vision has been so carefully planned and

so successfully executed. Both the AACC and the Organization of

African Unity are in some sense heirs to the Pan Africanist vision;

but both are now challenged by events in the world and in Africa to

imagine continental visions commensurate with the demands of the

times.





_________________________________________________________________



[Previous Section] [Contents] [Next Section]

_________________________________________________________________



Return to the top of this document.

Return to the Table of Contents.

Return to the Occasional Papers index.

Return to the Mennonite Central Committee home page.

_________________________________________________________________



------------------------------



Date: 12 Jun 96 09:51:54 EDT

From: SANKUNG SAWO <

To: L Konteh <

Cc: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia an" <

Subject: Re: constitution

Message-ID: <



Boyo,



do you mean that you have an electronic copy of the constitution? Otherwise you

have to scan the book and convert it into text using an OCR software. Then to

post it on G-L you must compress it, say with pkzip or use Unix zipping tool in

your system, and then send as an attachment; please do not forget to include a

description of the file so that recepients would know how to process it.



If you have it as an html page then you may consult your local experts.



Thanks

sankung





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 12 Jun 96 15:07:26 BST

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: Re: constitution

Message-ID: <



Boyo,

No, i don't have an electronic copy of the constitution. I tried to scan it

here but i ran into a small difficulty. I was asked whether it was my original

work or have permission for copyright. In the end they came up with a stupid excuse and

refuse. You know a University with caution . What i did was to post a copy

to Seedy NY, Abdou can get a copy from him and scan it so

that we all can have it on G-L.



Lang







> Boyo,

>

> do you mean that you have an electronic copy of the constitution? Otherwise you

> have to scan the book and convert it into text using an OCR software. Then to

> post it on G-L you must compress it, say with pkzip or use Unix zipping tool in

> your system, and then send as an attachment; please do not forget to include a

> description of the file so that recepients would know how to process it.

>

> If you have it as an html page then you may consult your local experts.

>

> Thanks

> sankung

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 12 Jun 1996 11:38:28 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: 96F11055.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Panafrican News Agency

News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |

Africa Press Review



Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights

reserved.

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the

Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

quoiset@sonatel.senet.net



11 JUN 96 - AFRICA-LIBERIA



Gambians, Malians and Senegalese Flee Liberia







DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Ninety Senegalese nationals, 77 Malians and 43

Gambians arrived at the port of Dakar Tuesday after fleeing

strife-torn Liberia.



They returned on board Le Joola, a Senegalese government vessel which

usually operates a coastal service between Dakar and the largest town

in southern Senegal, Ziguinchor.



A government official on board the ship said some 50 Senegalese

nationals had opted to remain in Liberia, in spite of continued

fighting in Monrovia, the Liberian capital. He said others had left

the country before the repatriation.



Some men had sent back their families while staying on to continue

with their businesses.



A few cases of malaria were diagnosed during the trip although they

were quickly treated by the medical team of two doctors and three

nurses on board.



The Malians are to return to their country by train and the Gambians

on two buses.

_________________________________________________________________







AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 12 Jun 1996 13:38:06 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: NIGERIA/PROTEST

Message-ID: <



DATE=6/12/96



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 12 Jun 1996 14:17:47 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: NIGERIA / PROTEST

Message-ID: <



DATE=6/12/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-198589

TITLE=NIGERIA / PROTEST (L-ONLY)

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=ABIDJAN

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: HEAVY RAINS AND HEIGHTENED SECURITY IN NIGERIA'S LARGEST

CITY, LAGOS, APPEAR TO HAVE DETERRED OPPOSITION PLANS TO HOLD

PROTESTS MARKING THE THIRD ANNIVERSARY OF THE ANNULLED

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS THAT WOULD HAVE RESTORED CIVILIAN RULE IN

THE COUNTRY. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS FROM

OUR WEST AFRICA BUREAU.



TEXT: BY MID-AFTERNOON, RESIDENTS IN LAGOS SAID THEY HAD SEEN NO

SIGNS OF DEMONSTRATIONS PROMISED BY THE OPPOSITION "CAMPAIGN FOR

DEMOCRACY". SCHOOLS, BANKS, AND OTHER BUSINESSES WERE OPEN

DESPITE OPPOSITION CALLS TO REMAIN CLOSED.



TRAFFIC, NORMALLY CONGESTED IN THE HEAVILY-POPULATED CITY, WAS

WORSENED BY FLOODING FROM DAYS OF TORRENTIAL RAINS. RESIDENTS

SAID ANY KIND OF STREET DEMONSTRATIONS WOULD BE DIFFICULT BECAUSE

OF THE FLOODING.



MEANWHILE, POLICE IN ARMORED VEHICLES DEPLOYED THROUGHOUT LAGOS

TO PREVENT ANY PROTESTS. RESIDENTS SAID THE POLICE AND MILITARY

PRESENCE WAS ESPECIALLY HEAVY IN STRONGHOLDS OF OPPOSITION LEADER

MOSHOOD ABIOLA.



MR. ABIOLA WAS BELIEVED TO HAVE WON THE JUNE 12TH, 1993

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, AND HAS BEEN JAILED FOR TWO-YEARS AFTER

PROCLAIMING HIMSELF PRESIDENT IN DEFIANCE OF THE MILITARY.



MR. ABIOLA'S SUPPORTERS AND OPPOSITION GROUPS HAD PLANNED TO USE

WEDNESDAY TO PROTEST THE ABORTED ELECTION AND ALSO TO CONDEMN THE

SLAYING JUNE FOURTH OF THE JAILED OPPOSITION LEADER'S WIFE,

KUDIRAT ABIOLA. HER MURDER HAS BEEN WIDELY SEEN AS POLITICALLY

MOTIVATED BECAUSE OF HER OUTSPOKEN CAMPAIGN FOR THE RELEASE OF

HER HUSBAND.



BUT, POLICE TUESDAY ANNOUNCED A BAN ON ALL DEMONSTRATIONS, AND

STATE-RUN RADIO WEDNESDAY BROADCAST APPEALS FOR NIGERIANS TO

IGNORE PROTEST CALLS.



MEANWHILE, THE OPPOSITION NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC COALITION LAUNCHED

CLANDESTINE RADIO BROADCASTS WEDNESDAY TO KEEP ITS STRUGGLE WITH

THE MILITARY ALIVE. SPEAKING ON "RADIO DEMOCRAT INTERNATIONAL

NIGERIA", EXILED OPPOSITION-LEADER ANTHONY ENAHORO CALLED FOR AN

INTERNATIONAL OIL EMBARGO AGAINST NIGERIA TO FORCE THE MILITARY

TO HAND OVER POWER TO AN ELECTED GOVERNMENT.



NIGERIA HAS BEEN IN CRISIS SINCE THE ARMY ANNULLED THE ELECTIONS

IN 1993 THAT WOULD HAVE RESTORED CIVILIAN RULE TO THE COUNTRY.

MILITARY-RULER GENERAL SANI ABACHA HAS PROMISED TO HOLD NEW

ELECTIONS BY 1998, ACCORDING TO A TIMETABLE HE ANNOUNCED LAST

OCTOBER. SO FAR, HIS GOVERNMENT HAS STUCK TO ITS TIMETABLE. BUT

CRITICS SAY THE CLIMATE OF POLITICAL OPPRESSION HAS CONTINUED.



/// REST OPT ///



NEWS PUBLICATIONS CONTINUE TO FACE POSSIBLE CENSURE BY THE

MILITARY GOVERNMENT. OPPOSITION GROUPS HAVE BEEN OUTLAWED AND

THEIR LEADERS FORCED INTO EXILE. LAST NOVEMBER, THE GOVERNMENT

SANCTIONED THE EXECUTION OF NINE MINORITY-RIGHTS ACTIVISTS,

INCLUDED RENOWNED AUTHOR KEN SARO-WIWA, ACCUSED OF ORDERING THE

MURDER IN 1994 OF FOUR PRO-GOVERNMENT POLITICIANS. THE

EXECUTIONS WERE CARRIED OUT DESPITE INTERNATIONAL APPEALS FOR

AMNESTY.



GENERAL ABACHA HAS REJECTED INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE TO FREE

POLITICAL PRISONERS AND RETURN NIGERIA TO CIVILIAN RULE, SAYING

HE WILL STAY IN POWER UNTIL OCTOBER 1998.



TWO-YEARS AGO, OPPOSITION GROUPS LAUNCHED A CRIPPLING OIL AND GAS

STRIKE AROUND THE ANNIVERSARY OF THE ANNULLED ELECTION TO DEMAND

MR. ABIOLA'S RELEASE AND THE IMMEDIATE RECOGNITION OF THE

ELECTION RESULTS.



OPPOSITION LEADERS CALLED FOR NIGERIANS TO PROTEST DURING LAST

YEAR'S ANNIVERSARY, BUT THE DEMONSTRATIONS WERE STIFLED, IN PART,

BECAUSE OF HEIGHTENED SECURITY AND RAINS. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/JWH/RAE



12-Jun-96 9:40 AM EDT (1340 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: 13 Jun 1996 15:00:00 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd:

Message-ID: <



Forwarded by Momodou Camara.



---forwarded mail START---

From:

To: Amnesty International

Date: 12/06/96 19:58

Subject:

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

This News Service is posted by the

International Secretariat of Amnesty International,

1 Easton Street, London WC1X 8DJ

(Tel +44-71-413-5500, Fax +44-71-956-1157)

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

AMNESTY-L:

********************

News Service 105





FOR RELEASE 1400 HRS GMT 12 JUNE 1996

AI INDEX: AMR 51/48/06





UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: ELECTRO-SHOCK STUN BELTS -- TORTURE

AT THE PUSH OF A BUTTON



The introduction of a remote controlled electro-shock stun

belt for use on prisoners in the United States of America

(USA) appears designed to degrade and could be used to

torture detainees, Amnesty International said today as it

called on the US government to ban the use and export of the

belt.



~This belt could allow prisoners to be tortured at the

push of a button,~ Amnesty International said. ~Not only has

this belt been activated accidentally as many times as on

purpose, but there is a real possibility that it can be

misused by officials to deliberately inflict pain,

intimidate, humiliate and degrade prisoners.~



The Remote Electronically Activated Control Technology

(REACT) belt inflicts a powerful electric current through the

wearer~s left kidney which then passes through the victim~s

blood and entire nervous system. The shock causes severe pain

rising during the eight seconds and instant incapacitation in

the first few seconds.



The REACT belt has been proposed for use on prisoners

working in chain gangs in Wisconsin, and is now increasingly

being used on prisoners during judicial hearings. Both of

these uses are in direct contravention of international

standards on the treatment of prisoners, the human rights

organization said.



~Given the willingness of US companies and the US

government to approve the sale of electro-shock technology to

other states where there is clear evidence of the use of this

type of equipment to torture prisoners, we are also extremely

concerned that these belts will now fall into the hands of

torturers,~ the organization added.



Literature distributed by the belt~s manufacturers

clearly indicates how using the belt can result in cruel,

inhumane and degrading treatment: ~After all, if you were

wearing a contraption around your waist that by the mere push

of a button in someone else's hand, could make you defecate

or urinate yourself, what would you do from the psychological

standpoint?~



Wearers are warned that the belt could be activated,

from a distance of up to 300 metres, after ~any outburst or

quick movement ... any tampering with the belt ... failure to

comply with a verbal command for movement of your person ...

[and] any loss of visual contact by the officer in charge~.











So far, neither the manufacturers nor the users of the

belts have conducted strictly independent medical studies of

effects on humans of the belts. In fact, the company cites a

doctor in Nebraska who stated that he tested the company~s

devices on anaesthetized pigs and they are therefore safe to

use on people ~under circumstances of proper usage~.



Data from other electro-shock weapons indicate that the

high pulse 50,000 volt shocks lasting eight seconds at a time

could result in longer term physical and mental injuries.

Although the belt is described as non-lethal, other similar

electro-shock weapons used by law enforcement officers in the

USA, such as the ~taser~ gun have contributed to deaths.



Despite this, it is reported that the US Bureau of

Prisons, as well as the US Marshals~ service and more than

100 county agencies have obtained belts, as well as sixteen

state correctional agencies including Alaska, California,

Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Ohio and

Washington.



Amnesty International~s report cites examples of

prisoners appearing in US courts wearing such belts which

have been activated, including:



~ November 1993: Edward Valdez was incapacitated in front

of waiting jurors after he left the courtroom -- ~he

screamed and crashed into the wall and fell down, and

was out for about a minute...~ -- said the California

prosecutor.



~ November 1994: it was reported that a police officer

had activated a belt worn by a defendant charged with

murder, from outside a courtroom in Florida.



~ December 1994: defendant Bruce Sons was accidentally

incapacitated by the belt while talking to his defence

attorney during a break in a pre-trial hearing in

California.



~ April 1995: James Oswald, a defendant in Wisconsin, was

made to wear a stunbelt and shackles despite appearing

in court in a wheelchair. Oswald claimed he was stunned

twice and his attorney claimed that the belt was part

of an attempt by police to torture his client.



Amnesty International is calling on the US government to

immediately establish a full, independent and impartial

inquiry into the use of stun belts other electro-shock

weapons, and to immediately suspend their use until

independent medical evidence can clearly demonstrate that

their use will not contribute to deaths in custody, torture

or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.



The organization is also calling on the US government

to halt the transfer of electro-shock stun technology to

governments where there is clear evidence of electro-shock

torture -- such as China, the Lebanon, Russia, Saudi Arabia,

Venezuela and Zaire. It is reported that in the Netherlands,

Scandinavian countries, Switzerland and the United Kingdom

electro-shock weapons other than cattle prods are treated as

prohibited weapons.





ENDS.../



**********



You may re-post this message onto other sources but if you do

then please tell us at

track of what is happening to these items.



If you want more information concerning this item then please

contact the Amnesty International section office in your own

country. You may also send email to

an automatic reply service. A list of section contact

details is posted on the APC <ai.news> conference. If there

is not a section of Amnesty International in your country

then you should contact the International Secretariat in

London.END

**********



---forwarded mail END---





--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 13 Jun 1996 11:49:47 -0700 (PDT)

From: Oumar Ndongo <

To:

Subject: Study project

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Dear friends,

I am informing those who may be interested that a group of

Senegalese scholars is initiating a projet to make an in-depth

examination of "the Military and Politics in Democratic Regimes".The

Group is open to other nationalities and expect to overcome language

barriers to integrate different inputs and experiences across the African

continent or the West African sub-region.As probably the assigned

coordinator of this Group called "Progres et Democratie", I am interested

in finding resource persons or anybody interested in joining the group,to

help set orientations and basic bibliography.

The project seeks to go beyond the nuts and bolts of militarism

by mapping up the "military coup "phenomenon in the region and the

context of our democratic institutions.The Group will try not only to

explain but also to define a political and judicial space within which,our

Armies should be confined to best accomplish their fundamental missions

as well as their contributions to strengthening democratic values.The

reflection will be publicized to influence positively current

trends.Outreach methodologies will be examined to ensure practical

implementation of measures taken.Close contacts with military

institutions will be favored to foster understanding the issues from

within without compromise with regard to democratic imperatives.

I will be pleased to receive remarks ,support and bibliographical

references.I would appreciate documents found on the topic to be sent to

me to the following address:

Dr Oumar Ndongo

43, Smokestone( Woodbridge)

Irvine,CA 92714(USA)

My expected date of return is the first week of September, with God's Grace.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 13 Jun 1996 15:41:04 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Re: constitution

Message-ID: <



Greetings:

I am back. To say that I have been busy would be an understatement. The Gambian

July Reunion, the Conference, Celebrate Africa Festival, along with my

teaching load for the summer are just some of the reasons. However, I take full

responsibility for not posting the Draft Constitution (Please take note of the`

word "Draft") as promised. I still do not have the time to scan more than 100

pages ASAP, so I will mail Tony a copy (priority mail) first thing tomorrow

morning for her sister to put on the net.



I will put the July Reunion Program on the net tomorrow too. The Conference is still on. As for the ALD one, (which incidentally was a successful one and lasted for six and a half hours!), I would appreciate it if Siga, Tijan, Sulayman,

Mbaye or Soffie could give their impressions of the conference to the group. I

gather that Ous Mbenga is back in the country (he recorded the entire

conference), perhaps those in D.C. could work on a transcript of the proceedings...



I must leave now to pick up the "Reunion" Program.



LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 13 Jun 1996 15:56:42 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: new members

Message-ID: <



Before I leave, I have just added three more names to the list: Baboucarr

Sillah (Atlanta), Francis Njie (Chicago) and Nyang Daddy Njie (who is back

with us. Now from New York). The intros from the first two will be coming

shortly.



Welcome guys.

Latjor



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 13 Jun 1996 17:00:29 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: VOA NEWS

Message-ID: <



DATE=6/13/96

TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORT

NUMBER=5-33552

TITLE=AFRICA DEVELOPMENT

BYLINE=GIL WEINREICH

DATELINE=WASHINGTON

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: ACADEMICS, POLICYMAKERS AND POLITICIANS CAME TOGETHER

THIS WEEK IN WASHINGTON TO EXCHANGE MANY THEORIES ABOUT HOW TO

FOSTER ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL DEVELOPMENT IN AFRICA. AFTER A

TWO-DAY CONFERENCE V-O-A'S GIL WEINREICH REPORTS NO EASY

SOLUTIONS WERE UNVEILED.



TEXT: THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER HAS EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE IN DEALING

WITH THE CHALLENGES OF ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL REFORM. BENIN'S

FORMER PRESIDENT, NICEPHORE SOGLO, LED HIS COUNTRY FOR FIVE YEARS

AS ITS FIRST DEMOCRATICALLY ELECTED PRESIDENT AFTER 17 YEARS OF

MARXIST DICTATORSHIP.



AN ECONOMIST BY TRAINING, MR. SOGLO REVERSED HIS COUNTRY'S SEVERE

ECONOMIC CONDITIONS, AND BY THE TIME HE LEFT OFFICE THE COUNTRY

HAD A SIX PERCENT ANNUAL GROWTH RATE -- UP FROM NEGATIVE THREE

PERCENT WHEN HE TOOK POWER IN 1989. DESPITE WHAT SOME MIGHT

CONSIDER TO BE AN IMPRESSIVE RECORD IN OFFICE, MR. SOGLO WAS

DEFEATED IN APRIL ELECTIONS. HIS SUCCESSOR IS MATHIEU KEREKOU --

THE FORMER MARXIST DICTATOR HE OUSTED AT THE POLLS IN 1989.



BENIN WAS ONCE THE DARLING OF INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS AS AN

EXAMPLE OF DEMOCRACY AND DEVELOPMENT, BUT SOME FEAR THE COUNTRY

RISKS TURNING BACK TOWARD AUTOCRATIC RULE AND ECONOMIC

STAGNATION.



HOWEVER, FORMER PRESIDENT SOGLO SAYS HIS COUNTRY'S PEACEFUL

TRANSFER OF POWER SHOWS DEMOCRACY IS WORKING:



// SOGLO ACT //



WE MAY NOT ALWAYS LIKE THE RESULTS, BUT WE MUST

RECOGNIZE THE FACT THAT ELECTIONS ARE BEING HELD AND

POWER IS BEING PEACEFULLY TRANSFERRED.



// END ACT //



MR. SOGLO SEES HIS NEW ROLE AS LEADER OF HIS COUNTRY'S LOYAL

OPPOSITION AS AN ESSENTIAL ELEMENT OF THE STRENGTHENING OF

DEMOCRATIC RULE IN BENIN. NEVERTHELESS, THE FORMER PRESIDENT

CITED AUTHORITARIAN REGIMES WITH SUCCESSFUL ECONOMIES IN ASIA AND

LATIN AMERICA AS EVIDENCE THAT DEMOCRACY IS NOT NECESSARY TO

BRING ABOUT SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH. STILL, HE BELIEVES THAT

HAVING A POPULARLY ELECTED GOVERNMENT IS HELPFUL TO LEADERS WHO

MUST ASK CITIZENS TO ENDURE SACRIFICES.



IF DEMOCRACY IS NOT AN IMPEDIMENT TO ECONOMIC GROWTH, SOME

WOULD SAY REGIONAL INSTABILITY IS. ANOTHER CONFERENCE

PARTICIPANT, ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE GEORGE MOOSE, SAYS

CONFLICT IN AFRICA HAS BEEN A REAL OBSTACLE TO DEVELOPMENT.



// MOOSE ACT //



AS PRESIDENT SOGLO WELL KNOWS, YOU CAN BE DOING GREAT AT

HOME, BUT IF YOUR NEIGHBOR'S HOUSE IS ON FIRE, IT'S

GOING TO BE AWFULLY HARD TO ENCOURAGE SOMEBODY TO COME

IN AND INVEST IN YOUR ECONOMY.



// END ACT //



THE U-S DIPLOMAT CITED LIBERIA AS AN EXAMPLE OF THE FIRE THAT

WEST AFRICAN HEADS OF STATE HAVE TRIED HARD TO PUT OUT FEARING

FACTIONAL VIOLENCE WILL SPREAD THROUGHOUT THE REGION.



CONFERENCE PARTICIPANTS ALSO DISCUSSED THE ROLE OF OUTSIDE FORCES

IN SHAPING AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT PROSPECTS. THERE WAS MUCH TALK

ABOUT AID, AND HOW ITS DELIVERY COULD BE IMPROVED; AND TRADE, AND

HOW IT SHOULD BE EXPANDED.



U-S CONGRESSMAN JIM MCDERMOTT HAS SPEARHEADED AN INITIATIVE TO

OPEN UP U-S-AFRICA TRADE. HIS PROPOSED LEGISLATION CALLS FOR

LIFTING QUOTAS ON AFRICAN-MADE TEXTILES AND APPAREL AND THE START

OF NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM A U-S AFRICA FREE TRADE AREA. MR.

MCDERMOTT SAYS SIMILAR APPROACHES WERE HELPFUL IN ACCELERATING

GROWTH IN ASIA IN THE 1950'S. BESIDES BEING BENEFICIAL TO

AFRICA, HE ALSO BELIEVES AN APPROACH FOCUSSED ON TRADE IS

REALISTIC.



// MCDERMOTT ACT //



THE MONEY FOR AID TO AFRICA IS NOT GOING TO INCREASE.

IT IS ONLY GOING TO GO DOWN. NOBODY IN HIS RIGHT MIND

LOOKING AT THE CONGRESS THINKS IT'S GOING TO GO UP. SO,

IT'S A QUESTION OF HOW DO WE MOST EFFECTIVELY USE THE

MONEY AND OUR EFFORT AND HOW DO WE SEND A MESSAGE ABOUT

OUR ATTITUDE TOWARD AFRICA.



// END ACT //



CONGRESSMAN MCDERMOTT'S MESSAGE IS THAT REAL, LASTING CHANGE WILL

COME WHEN AFRICA MAKES THE NECESSARY ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL

REFORMS THAT SUPPORT PRIVATE SECTOR GROWTH. HE SAYS THE UNITED

STATES CAN HELP BY EXPANDING AFRICA'S ACCESS TO U-S MARKETS,

TECHNOLOGY, MANAGEMENT EXPERTISE AND CAPITAL. (SIGNED)



NEB/GW/CF



13-Jun-96 10:40 AM EDT (1440 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 13 Jun 1996 17:00:37 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: VOA NEWS

Message-ID: <



DATE=6/13/96



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 13 Jun 1996 17:00:45 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: VOA NEWS

Message-ID: <



TYPE=ON THE LINE



NUMBER=1-00435



TITLE=THE UNITED STATES AND NIGERIA



EDITOR=OFFICE OF POLICY - 619-0037









CONTENT=







THEME: UP, HOLD UNDER AND FADE



ANNCR: ON THE LINE -- A DISCUSSION OF UNITED STATES

POLICIES AND CONTEMPORARY ISSUES.



THIS WEEK, "THE UNITED STATES AND NIGERIA."

HERE IS YOUR HOST, ROBERT REILLY.



HOST: HELLO AND WELCOME TO ON THE LINE.





THE HUMAN RIGHTS SITUATION IN NIGERIA CONTINUES

TO DETERIORATE. OPPOSITION LEADERS HAVE BEEN

ARRESTED. JOURNALISTS AND PUBLISHERS HAVE BEEN

HARASSED. HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVISTS HAVE BEEN

DETAINED WITHOUT DUE PROCESS. CHIEF MOSHOOD

ABIOLA, THE PRESUMED WINNER OF THE 1993

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, REMAINS IN PRISON, AS

DOES FORMER PRESIDENT OLUSEGUN OBASANJO. AND

EARLIER THIS MONTH, CHIEF ABIOLA'S WIFE WAS

MURDERED BY UNIDENTIFIED GUNMEN IN THE STREETS

OF LAGOS. AS U.S. UNDER SECRETARY OF STATE

PETER TARNOFF SAID, "THE SITUATION IN NIGERIA IS

BECOMING INCREASINGLY SERIOUS."





JOINING ME TODAY TO DISCUSS NIGERIA AND U.S.

POLICY IS JOHN SHATTUCK, ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF

STATE FOR DEMOCRACY, HUMAN RIGHTS AND LABOR.

WELCOME TO THE PROGRAM.



YOU WERE RECENTLY IN NIGERIA, MR. SHATTUCK.

WHAT DID YOU DISCOVER DURING THIS TRIP THAT

CONFIRMED WHAT YOU PUT IN THE HUMAN RIGHTS

REPORT ABOUT THE DETERIORATING SITUATION?



SHATTUCK: NIGERIA IS A COUNTRY IN SERIOUS CRISIS IN TERMS

OF BOTH DEMOCRACY AND HUMAN RIGHTS. THREE YEARS

AGO, THERE WAS AN ELECTION AND IT WAS GENERALLY

REGARDED AS FREE AND FAIR. AND IT WAS THOUGHT

THAT MR. ABIOLA, YOU MENTIONED EARLIER, HAD WON

THE ELECTION. BUT SOON THEREAFTER, A MILITARY

GROUP CAME AND INVALIDATED THE ELECTION AND,

BASICALLY, TOOK CHARGE OF THE GOVERNMENT, SAYING

THAT NIGERIA WAS NOT READY FOR DEMOCRACY. AND

THE RESULT IS THAT OVER THREE YEARS, WE'VE SEEN

A STEADY DETERIORATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS. WE'VE

SEEN SECRET TRIALS. WE'VE SEEN PEOPLE ARRESTED,

DETAINED WITHOUT CHARGE. WE'VE SEEN GROUPS IN

OPPOSITION WHO HAVE BEEN BASICALLY DECAPITATED,

IN TERMS OF HAVING THEIR LEADERS THROWN IN JAIL.

WE'VE SEEN JOURNALISTS CONSTANTLY HARASSED AND,

IN MANY CASES, PUT IN JAIL FOR WRITING THINGS

ABOUT DEMOCRACY. BUT, MOST TRAGICALLY, WE'VE

SEEN THAT DEMOCRACY ITSELF, IN THE FORM OF AN

ELECTION WHICH WAS WIDELY REGARDED AS FREE AND

FAIR, WAS TRAMPLED UPON.



HOST: WHAT ABOUT THE CONTENTION OF THE MILITARY JUNTA

THAT NIGERIA IS NOT READY FOR DEMOCRACY, IN

TERMS OF THE HISTORY OF NIGERIA. FROM A

HORRIBLE CIVIL WAR THIRTY YEARS AGO TO A

SUCCESSION OF FIVE MILITARY DICTATORSHIPS, ARE

THE SEEDS OF DEMOCRACY FIRMLY ENOUGH ROOTED IN

NIGERIA THAT YOU THINK IT'S AT THE STAGE WHERE

DEMOCRACY CAN TAKE ROOT?



SHATTUCK: WELL, I THINK FIRST OF ALL, THE '93 ELECTION

SPEAKS FOR ITSELF: THE FACT THAT IT WAS WIDELY

REGARDED AS FREE AND FAIR AND THE PEOPLE

PARTICIPATED IN IT. BUT, BEYOND THAT, NIGERIA

IS SUCH A WONDERFUL COUNTRY IN TERMS OF THE

VIBRANCY OF ITS CIVIL SOCIETY, THE VERY STRONG

HISTORY THAT IT HAS OF A RELATIVELY FREE PRESS,

PROFESSIONAL ORGANIZATIONS, DEMOCRACY-HUMAN

RIGHTS ORGANIZATIONS. YES, IT'S ETHNICALLY VERY

DIVERSE AND VERY LARGE. AND POTENTIALLY A

TREMENDOUS PLAYER ON THE WORLD STAGE, IN TERMS

OF ITS REGIONAL AND EVEN INTERNATIONAL

IMPORTANCE. BUT TO HAVE MILITARY LEADERS COME

IN AND BASICALLY MAKE A DECISION CONTRARY TO THE

POPULAR WILL IS JUST A FUNDAMENTAL DENIAL OF

EVERYTHING THAT DEMOCRACY SHOULD STAND FOR.



HOST: WELL, THE MILITARY RULERS ARE CALLING THEMSELVES

THE "PROVISIONAL RULING COUNCIL." HOW

PROVISIONAL ARE THEY?



SHATTUCK: WELL, FOR ALL INTENTS AND PURPOSES, THEY ARE THE

RULING COUNCIL. AND, INDEED, THEY'VE ISSUED

DECREES WHICH ARE NOT CHALLENGEABLE IN ANY

CIVILIAN COURT, WHICH IS ANOTHER WAY IN WHICH, I

THINK, THE MILITARY IS TRYING TO IMPOSE ITS WILL

ON BASIC CIVILIAN SOCIETY IN NIGERIA. I THINK

THERE IS A TRANSITION TO DEMOCRACY THAT THE

MILITARY CLAIMS IS UNDERWAY. IT IS VERY SLOW,

AND IT IS ALSO MUCH TOO LONG A SCHEDULE. AND,

IN OUR VIEW, DEMOCRACY SHOULD BE REESTABLISHED

VERY, VERY SOON. ELECTIONS SHOULD BE HELD. AND

THE MILITARY SHOULD MAKE WAY FOR THE WILL OF THE

PEOPLE.



HOST: I BELIEVE THAT THE TARGET DATE THAT THE JUNTA

HAS SET FOR THE RESTORATION OF DEMOCRACY IS

OCTOBER 1ST, 1998. AND, PURPORTEDLY, THEY HAVE

A SERIES OF ACTIONS THEY'RE GOING TO TAKE TO

REACH THAT GOAL. ARE THEY TAKING THOSE ACTIONS?

ARE YOU TAKING THEM SERIOUSLY?



SHATTUCK: WELL, THEY'VE TAKEN SEVERAL ACTIONS, BUT I'M

AFRAID THE ACTIONS SPEAK IN TWO DIRECTIONS AT

ONCE. THERE WERE ELECTIONS THAT TOOK PLACE,

NON-PARTY ELECTIONS -- THAT IS, NO POLITICAL

ACTIVITY AROUND THOSE ELECTIONS -- IN MARCH FOR

LOCAL OFFICES. BUT, MANY OF THE CANDIDATES WERE

INVALIDATED BY THE MILITARY, IN THAT THEY WERE

SEEN NOT TO BE ACCEPTABLE TO THE MILITARY

REGIME. AND SOME OF THE CANDIDATES WHO WERE

ELECTED, WHO HAD BEEN SELECTED AS ACCEPTABLE,

WERE LATER DETERMINED NOT TO BE APPROPRIATE TO

TAKE OFFICE. THAT DOES NOT SEND A VERY GOOD

SIGNAL.



HOST: WHY WOULD THIS MILITARY JUNTA OVERRULE A

GENERALLY DEMOCRATIC ELECTION, AND THEN TURN

AROUND AND SAY, "WE'RE IN THE PROCESS OF

RESTORING DEMOCRACY." THREE YEARS LATER?



SHATTUCK: WELL, I THINK THE CONCERN ABOUT STABILITY IS

CERTAINLY THE ONE THAT HAS BEEN ASSERTED BY THE

MILITARY -- AND THE NEED TO STABILIZE THE

COUNTRY. BUT, THE TRAGEDY IS THAT, BY

REPRESSING THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE, AND THROWING

MANY IN JAIL WHO WERE ENGAGED IN LEGITIMATE

POLITICAL ACTIVITY, THERE IS EVEN GREATER

INSTABILITY, I THINK, AS A RESULT. THERE HAS

ALSO BEEN SOME VERY HIGH-PROFILE HUMAN RIGHTS

ABUSES. THE WORLD KNOWS OF THE EXECUTION OF KEN

SARO-WIWA AND THE OGONI EIGHT WHO WERE EXECUTED

FOR ENGAGING IN POLITICAL ACTIVITY, IN A TRIAL

THAT WAS WIDELY REGARDED AS FUNDAMENTALLY

LACKING IN DUE PROCESS, BEFORE A MILITARY

TRIBUNAL WITH NO LAWYERS AND NO RIGHTS TO

APPEAL. SO, THE WORLD WILL NEVER KNOW THE TRUTH

IN THE SARO-WIWA CASE. BUT, THIS IS EXACTLY THE

EARMARK OF THIS MILITARY JUNTA, I'M AFRAID.



HOST: IT MAY SPEAK TO YOUR POINT ABOUT THE HEALTH OF

INDIGENOUS INSTITUTIONS IN NIGERIA THAT THE

JUNTA HAS HAD TO GO AROUND THE NORMAL COURT

STRUCTURE IN NIGERIA TO PROSECUTE THESE PEOPLE

WITH THESE SPECIAL TRIBUNALS, WHERE, OF COURSE,

THERE IS NO RECOURSE TO DUE PROCESS. WHAT IS

HAPPENING IN TERMS OF OTHER BASIC, FUNDAMENTAL

FREEDOMS, LIKE FREEDOM OF THE PRESS? AS YOU

MENTIONED, THEY HAVE A VIBRANT PRESS IN NIGERIA.

IS IT ABLE TO OPERATE?



SHATTUCK: WELL, THERE IS A HISTORY OF A VIBRANT PRESS, AND

THERE ARE SOME BRAVE PEOPLE CONTINUING TO TRY TO

FUNCTION IN THAT CAPACITY. BUT, AGAIN, IT IS A

HIGHLY RISKY ENTERPRISE. REPORTERS HAVE BEEN

THROWN IN JAIL. I MET WITH THE FAMILIES OF A

NUMBER OF PRISONERS WHILE I WAS THERE.

REPORTERS THROWN IN JAIL FOR WRITING ARTICLES

ABOUT A COUP PLOT THAT WAS ALLEGED BY THE

GOVERNMENT, WHERE SOME GOVERNMENT SOURCES HAD

SAID THERE WAS NO COUP PLOT. AS A RESULT OF

WRITING AN ARTICLE THAT THERE WAS NO COUP PLOT,

THE REPORTERS WERE IMPRISONED FIRST FOR LIFE

IMPRISONMENT, AND THEN THEIR SENTENCES HAVE BEEN

REDUCED. ANOTHER CASE INVOLVED SOMEONE WHO WAS

ARRESTED FOR FAXING INFORMATION OUT OF THE

COUNTRY ABOUT THE PRISON CONDITIONS OF POLITICAL

PRISONERS AND HERE ON THE GROUND THAT THEY WERE

TRYING TO UNDERMINE THE TRANSITION TO DEMOCRACY.

I MEAN, WE HAVE A TRAGIC AND ORWELLIAN KIND OF

JUSTIFICATION TO A LOT OF THESE HUMAN RIGHTS

ABUSES THAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT, THAT THE

MILITARY CLAIMS ARE TO STABILIZE THE COUNTRY,

BUT IN FACT, HAVE EXACTLY THE OPPOSITE IMPACT.



HOST: YOU SPOKE A MOMENT AGO ABOUT THE VITAL

IMPORTANCE OF NIGERIA FOR THE FUTURE OF AFRICA,

AFTER ALL IT IS THE LARGEST COUNTRY IN TERMS OF

POPULATION -- OVER A HUNDRED MILLION PEOPLE --

AND HAS TREMENDOUS RESOURCES IN OIL AND GAS.

HOW IMPORTANT IS IT TO THE FUTURE OF AFRICA IN

TERMS OF THE KINDS OF DEMOCRATIC TRENDS YOU

WOULD LIKE TO SEE?



SHATTUCK: NIGERIA IS ENORMOUSLY IMPORTANT AS A LARGE

COUNTRY, A DIVERSE COUNTRY, A COUNTRY WITH

TREMENDOUS NATURAL RESOURCES AND A COUNTRY THAT

CAN PLAY AND HAS PLAYED A VERY IMPORTANT ROLE IN

PEACEKEEPING AND OTHER ACTIVITIES IN THE REGION

AND INDEED, AROUND THE WORLD. FOR THAT REASON

IT IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT THAT THE TRANSITION TO

DEMOCRACY BE ACCELERATED AND THAT THE HUMAN

RIGHTS ABUSES THAT I HAVE BEEN DESCRIBING BE

ELIMINATED AND THAT THE PEOPLE OF NIGERIA BE

ALLOWED TO DEVELOP THEIR OWN CIVIL SOCIETY IN

PEACE AND TRANQUILITY.



HOST: IN RESPONSE TO THE EXECUTION OF KEN SARO-WIWA

AND THE OTHER OGONI ACTIVISTS, NIGERIA WAS PUT

ON PROBATION OR DISMISSED FROM THE COMMONWEALTH

FOR TWO YEARS. THE EUROPEAN UNION CALLED FOR AN

ARMS EMBARGO. WHAT OTHER ACTIONS WERE TAKEN IN

RESPONSE TO THAT FLAGRANT ABUSE AND HAS IT HAD

AN EFFECT ON THE RULERS OF NIGERIA?



SHATTUCK: THERE HAS BEEN AN INCREASINGLY TOUGH SET OF

SANCTIONS OF THE KIND THAT YOU HAVE BEEN

DESCRIBING THAT HAVE BEEN IMPOSED. THE UNITED

STATES HAS JOINED WITH OTHER COUNTRIES IN

PREVENTING LEADERS OF THE NIGERIAN PROVISIONAL

RULING COUNCIL FROM COMING INTO THE UNITED

STATES AND FROM GETTING VISAS HERE. WE'VE ALSO

APPLIED AN ARMS EMBARGO OURSELVES AS WELL AS

MANY OTHER COUNTRIES. IT'S NOW VERY MUCH ON THE

AGENDA OF THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY TO

STRENGTHEN THOSE SANCTIONS TO SEND A VERY STRONG

MESSAGE TO THIS RULING REGIME THAT IT MUST FULLY

TRANSITION TO DEMOCRACY. THIS WILL BE ON THE

AGENDA OF THE EUROPEAN UNION WHEN IT MEETS IN

THE UNITED STATES WITH PRESIDENT CLINTON IN THE

COMING WEEK AND ALSO AT THE G-7 SUMMIT IN LYONS,

FRANCE.



HOST: AND OF COURSE, AT THE TIME THE U-N GENERAL

ASSEMBLY, I BELIEVE, PASSED A RESOLUTION

CONDEMNING THOSE EXECUTIONS. ECONOMICALLY,

ASIDE FROM AN ARMS EMBARGO, IS ANYTHING BEING

CONTEMPLATED?



SHATTUCK: WE HAVE MADE IT VERY CLEAR THAT WE ARE RULING

NOTHING OUT, WE THE UNITED STATES, AND THAT'S

ALSO BEEN MADE CLEAR BY OTHER COUNTRIES IN THE

COMMONWEALTH GROUP, ETC. ALL ECONOMIC MEASURES

WILL BE CONSIDERED, BUT I THINK IT'S MOST LIKELY

THAT ADDITIONAL MEASURES THAT ARE AIMED

PRECISELY AT THOSE IN THE REGIME THEMSELVES SO

THAT IT WILL NOT HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE

NIGERIAN PEOPLE, THOSE ARE THE KINDS OF MEASURES

THAT THE WORLD IS TALKING ABOUT IN TERMS OF

INCREASED SANCTIONS.



HOST: THE UNITED STATES, I BELIEVE, IS THE LARGEST

PURCHASER OF NIGERIAN OIL. HAVE WE CONSIDERED A

BOYCOTT OF NIGERIAN OIL?



SHATTUCK: WE HAVE MADE IT VERY CLEAR THAT NO ISSUE IS

BEING RULED OUT, AND WE'RE CONSULTING WITH OUR

ALLIES AND OTHER VERY CONCERNED COUNTRIES ABOUT

THE APPROPRIATE MEASURES TO TAKE.



HOST: WHAT IS THE NEXT THING YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE THE

NIGERIAN REGIME DO?



SHATTUCK: I THINK RELEASING POLITICAL PRISONERS IS OF

PARAMOUNT IMPORTANCE. THERE IS WHAT EFFECTIVELY

AMOUNTS TO A NIGERIAN GULAG RIGHT NOW.

POLITICAL PRISONERS SCATTERED THROUGHOUT THE

NORTHERN PART OF NIGERIA, MANY OF THEM VERY FAR

FROM THEIR FAMILIES, BEING HELD WITH NO CHARGES

IN SOME CASES, AND IN OTHER CASES WITH VERY

LIMITED AND FALSE CHARGES. THESE PEOPLE SHOULD

BE RELEASED AS AN INDICATION THAT THERE IS A

REAL POSSIBILITY OF ENGAGING IN POLITICAL

ACTIVITY AND THEN POLITICAL PARTIES BE ALLOWED

TO BEGIN TO FORM.



HOST: ASIDE FROM THE HIGH PROFILE PRISONERS WE'VE

MENTIONED, SUCH AS CHIEF ABIOLA, HOW MANY

POLITICAL PRISONERS ARE THERE? DO WE HAVE ANY

IDEA?



SHATTUCK: WE KNOW OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS THAT THERE

HAVE BEEN AT LEAST FIVE-THOUSAND PEOPLE WHO HAVE

BEEN DETAINED WITHOUT CHARGE UNDER SO-CALLED

DECREE NUMBER TWO AND WE OFTEN DON'T KNOW HOW

LONG THEY'RE HELD, BUT THEY'RE HELD FOR

SOMETIMES PERIODS OF MORE THAN A YEAR. SO THERE

ARE CERTAINLY THOUSANDS OF PRISONERS IN NIGERIA

WHO ARE CAUGHT UP IN THIS POLITICAL REPRESSION

THAT WE'VE BEEN DESCRIBING.



HOST: I HAVE A RATHER STARTLING STATEMENT FROM THE

NIGERIAN NOBEL PRIZE WINNING AUTHOR, WOLE

SOYINKA. LET ME READ IT TO YOU. HE SAID,

"NIGERIA HAS BECOME A REGIONAL MENACE, A

CONTINENTAL MENACE." DO YOU AGREE WITH THA,T

THAT THIS IS NOT JUST AN INTERNAL PROBLEM THAT

THERE COULD BE A SPILLOVER?



SHATTUCK: THERE ARE MAJOR PROBLEMS WITH NIGERIA THAT COULD

SPILL OVER. I MEAN THERE IS NOT ONLY THE HUMAN

RIGHTS AND DEMOCRACY ISSUES THAT WE HAVE BEEN

TALKING ABOUT. BUT NIGERIA WAS RECENTLY NAMED

BY A GROUP, AN INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION CALLED

TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL, AS THE MOST CORRUPT

COUNTRY IN THE WORLD IN TERMS OF DOING BUSINESS.

IT'S ALSO THE SOURCE OF A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF

DRUG TRAFFICKING, NARCOTICS TRAFFICKING AND

CRIME. THE TRAGEDY IS THAT THE PEOPLE OF

NIGERIA ALL WANT TO BE FREED FROM THESE SCOURGES

AND THE BEST WAY TO DO THAT IS TO ALLOW

DEMOCRACY TO TAKE ROOT.



HOST: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF HIGH-PROFILE AMERICAN

BUSINESSES OPERATING INSIDE NIGERIA, MAINLY IN

THE ENERGY SECTOR. HOW ARE THEY BEHAVING IN

THIS SITUATION?



SHATTUCK: I THINK THEY'RE CERTAINLY CONCERNED AND THEY, I

THINK, HAVE A STRONG INTEREST IN THE TRANSITION

TO DEMOCRACY THAT MUST BE ACCELERATED AND

THEY'VE MADE THAT VERY CLEAR THEMSELVES.

OBVIOUSLY, THEY ARE THERE FOR ECONOMIC REASONS.



HOST: HOW DID THE MEMBERS OF THE GOVERNMENT RESPOND TO

YOUR CONCERNS WHEN YOU MET WITH THEM DIRECTLY IN

NIGERIA? DID YOU MEET WITH GENERAL ABACHA?



SHATTUCK: I DID NOT MEET WITH GENERAL ABACHA. HE HAS NOT

MET WITH FOREIGN VISITORS FOR SOME TIME NOW. I

MET WITH MANY OTHER HIGH-LEVEL OFFICIALS AND I

THINK THE MEETINGS WERE VERY POSITIVE IN THE

SENSE THAT THEY UNDERSTOOD FOR THE FIRST TIME AT

A VERY HIGH LEVEL FROM THE UNITED STATES HOW

SERIOUS WE VIEW THE CRISIS IN NIGERIA OF HUMAN

RIGHTS. I MET WITH ONE OFFICIAL WHO FOR THE

FIRST TIME CHARACTERIZED NIGERIA AS HAVING

POLITICAL PRISONERS. I THINK IT IS VERY

IMPORTANT FOR THEM TO HAVE MADE THAT POINT

PUBLICLY.



HOST: MOVING TO ANOTHER AREA OF THE AFRICAN CONTINENT

WHERE I KNOW YOU VISITED PRIOR TO GOING TO

NIGERIA WHERE, OF COURSE, THERE IS A LOT CONCERN

AND FOCUS ABOUT NOW, IS BURUNDI AND THE

POTENTIAL FOR ETHNIC STRIFE TO EXPLODE AND HAVE

A REPLICATION OF THE HORROR IN RWANDA FROM

SEVERAL YEARS AGO. WHAT'S YOUR ASSESSMENT OF

THAT SITUATION?



SHATTUCK: BURUNDI IS A COUNTRY WRACKED BY VIOLENCE AND

TRAGICALLY BEING PRESSED BY POLITICAL EXTREMES

ON BOTH SIDES, PEOPLE WHO ARE MANIPULATING

ETHNIC DIFFERENCES FOR THEIR OWN ADVANTAGE.

WE'VE SEEN SPIRALING VIOLENCE IN RECENT MONTHS.

I VISITED A REFUGEE CAMP OUTSIDE OF BUJUMBURA

WHERE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT A MACHINEGUN

HAD BEEN SET UP BY A PRESUMED MILITIA

ORGANIZATION AND THEY HAD FIRED POINT-BLANK

DIRECTLY INTO THE REFUGEE HOUSING, KILLING EIGHT

PEOPLE AND WOUNDING THIRTY-TWO. AND THIS WAS

APPARENTLY IN RETALIATION FOR AN ATTACK BY

EXTREMISTS ON THE OTHER SIDE OF A HOSPITAL IN

BUJUMBURA WHERE TWO PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN A

MATERNITY WARD. THESE ARE THE HORRORS OF

CIVILIAN VIOLENCE, VIOLENCE AGAINST CIVILIANS.



HOST: I KNOW THE RED CROSS WORKERS HAVE NOW FLED

BURUNDI BECAUSE THEY'RE BEING KILLED; U-N AGENCY

PEOPLE ARE PULLING OUT. IS THERE ANYTHING THE

U.S. CAN DO TO STOP THIS SPIRAL OF VIOLENCE?



SHATTUCK: THE UNITED STATES IS VERY DEEPLY ENGAGED IN

SEEKING TO DO SO. MOST IMPORTANTLY BY

SUPPORTING THE PEACE PROCESS THAT FORMER

PRESIDENT JULIUS NYERERE OF TANZANIA IS HEADING

UP BUT ALSO BY STRENGTHENING THE U-N HUMAN

RIGHTS MONITORING ACTIVITIES IN BURUNDI AND ALSO

PLANNING, DOING CONTINGENCY PLANNING FOR THE

POSSIBILITY OF A MISSION THAT WOULD BE REQUIRED

TO END THE VIOLENCE. BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, WE

ARE THROUGH VERY HIGH-LEVEL DIPLOMATIC MEANS

MOST RECENTLY TONY LAKE, THE PRESIDENT'S

NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR, SPEAKING DIRECTLY TO

BURUNDIAN LEADERS ABOUT THE NEED TO PULL BACK

FROM THIS TERRIBLE SCOURGE OF VIOLENCE THAT IS

GRIPPING THEIR COUNTRY.



HOST: I'M AFRAID THAT'S ALL THE TIME WE HAVE THIS

WEEK. I'D LIKE TO THANK OUR GUEST -- JOHN

SHATTUCK, ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR

DEMOCRACY, HUMAN RIGHTS AND LABOR -- FOR JOINING

ME TO DISCUSS NIGERIA AND U.S. POLICY. THIS IS

ROBERT REILLY FOR ON THE LINE.











13-Jun-96 3:37 PM EDT (1937 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 13 Jun 1996 17:00:53 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: VOA NEWS

Message-ID: <



DATE=6/13/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-198687

TITLE=NIGERIA/ABIOLA

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=ABIDJAN

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



*INTRO: NIGERIAN POLICE HAVE DETAINED THE ELDEST SON OF JAILED

OPPOSITION LEADER MOSHOOD ABIOLA. THE SON IS BEING QUESTIONED IN

THE INVESTIGATION OF THE MURDER LAST WEEK OF MR. ABIOLA'S WIFE,

KUDIRAT. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS FROM OUR

WEST AFRICA BUREAU.



TEXT: ARCHIBONG NKANA, DEPUTY INSPECTOR-GENERAL FOR NIGERIA'S

FEDERAL INTELLIGENCE AND INVESTIGATIONS BUREAU, SAYS KOLA ABIOLA

HAS BEEN HELD SINCE TUESDAY TO ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT HIS FAMILY.



INVESTIGATORS HAVE NOT CHARGED THE 33-YEAR-OLD SON OF MOSHOOD

ABIOLA WITH ANY CRIME, BUT SAY HE WILL REMAIN IN CUSTODY FOR AS

LONG AS HE IS NEEDED. THEY SAY THE INFORMATION HE CAN PROVIDE

ABOUT THE FAMILY IS USEFUL TO THE INVESTIGATION.



OTHER MEMBERS OF THE ABIOLA FAMILY ARE ALSO BEING QUESTIONED.

INVESTIGATORS SAY IT IS NOT UNUSUAL TO QUESTION FAMILY MEMBERS IN

A MURDER INVESTIGATION.



POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE MURDER LAST WEEK OF KUDIRAT ABIOLA,

THE SENIOR WIFE OF DETAINED OPPOSITION LEADER MOSHOOD ABIOLA.

MRS. ABIOLA WAS SHOT DEAD BY UNKNOWN GUNMEN WHILE RIDING IN HER

CAR. THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT HAS PROMISED A THOROUGH

INVESTIGATION INTO THE CASE.



MR. ABIOLA, A MUSLIM, HAS SEVERAL WIVES AND MANY CHILDREN. KOLA

ABIOLA'S MOTHER WAS THE OPPOSITION LEADER'S FIRST WIFE. BUT AFTER

HER DEATH IN 1992, KUDIRAT BECAME THE SENIOR WIFE.



OBSERVERS SAY ATTENTION MAY HAVE FOCUSED ON THE ABIOLA FAMILY

BECAUSE OF THEIR OFTEN PUBLIC DISAGREEMENTS REGARDING THE

HANDLING OF MR. ABIOLA'S LEGAL AFFAIRS. EARLIER THIS YEAR, KOLA

ABIOLA, THE ELDEST STEPSON, ASKED THE COURT TO DISMISS THE LAWYER

CHOSEN BY HIS STEPMOTHER. BUT KUDIRAT ABIOLA'S REFUSAL TO ACCEPT

THE DISMISSAL CAUSED SQUABBLES. AMONG THE FAMILY MEMBERS.



BEFORE HER DEATH LAST WEEK, MRS. ABIOLA HAD CHAMPIONED THE

CAMPAIGN TO FREE HER HUSBAND AND TO INSTALL HIM AS PRESIDENT

BASED ON THE RESULTS OF THE 1993 ELECTION.



MOSHOOD ABIOLA IS WIDELY BELIEVED TO HAVE WON THE POLL, WHICH

WOULD HAVE RESTORED CIVILIAN RULE IN NIGERIA. HOWEVER THE

MILITARY GOVERNMENT ANNULLED THE ELECTION, CHARGING WIDESPREAD

FRAUD IN THE POLLING. MR. ABIOLA, A MULTI-MILLIONAIRE

BUSINESSMAN, HAS BEEN IN DETENTION FOR TWO YEARS FACING TREASON

CHARGES FOR PROCLAIMING HIMSELF PRESIDENT IN DEFIANCE OF THE

MILITARY. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/KL



13-Jun-96 3:55 PM EDT (1955 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 14 Jun 1996 15:25:04 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <



Greetings:



I would like to introduce our newest member, Moe Jallow who lives in Atlanta.

He will be introducing himself shortly to the group.



LatJor



------------------------------



Date: 14 Jun 1996 20:14:02 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Images of Africa

Message-ID: <



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Dansk version: (English version below)

* * * * NB: You are welcome to forward this announcement: * * * *





Images of Africa



Danmarks stoerste festival, Images of Africa, starter fredag den 14. juni kl

12.00.

Festivalen er verdens stoerste afrikanske kulturfestival i 1996.



Bor du i Koebenhavn eller omegn, saa kom til Images of Africa festivalens

markedstelt pa Frue Plads. Her har Djembe og Dapamda en stand med tre

computere, hvor du kan surfe gratis pa World Wide Web.

Markedsteltet er aabent i tre uger - fra den 14. juni til den 6. juli.



I Aarhus stiller Kulturambulancen ligeledes tre computere op i markedsteltet

ved Musikhuset, i ugen fra den 20. juni-31. juni



Hvis du selv har en web-forbindelse, saa besoeg os paa

- hvor du ogsa finder det fulde program for

festivalens mange arrangementer og aktiviteter - eller "Surf Afrika" paa

http://www.djembe.dk/afrika/



Bedste hilsner,



Djembe-redaktionen



* * * * * * * * * *

Images of Africa -

the largest African cultural festival in the world - is opened on Friday the

14th of June in Denmarks capital, Copenhagen. Prominent guests and artists

from all over the African continent has arrived to the international airport

in hundreds, and during the next three weeks, several hundred concerts,

conferences and events are going to take place all over the country.



If you live near Copenhagen, then come to the Images of Africa market tent at

Frue Plads. Here, Djembe and Dapamda has opened an "online service" with

three

computers where you can surf on the World Wide Web for free.

The market-tent is opened for three weeks - from the 14th of June to the 6th

of July. We expect app. 200.000 visitors in this period.



In Aarhus, Kulturambulancen also places three computers in the market tent at

Musikhuset, in the week from the 20th of June til the 30th of June.



If you have a connection to the Web, please come and visit us at

- where you will also find the full programme for

concerts, performances, lectures, etc. - or visit our springboard to Africa

on

the net, "Surf Afrika", at URL:



With regards,



Djembe Magazine, editorial staff















---forwarded mail END---





--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 16 Jun 1996 00:31:08 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Re: SUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L B...

Message-ID: <





---------------------

Forwarded message:

Subj: Re: SUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L Babouc...

Date: 96-06-15 02:09:39 EDT

From: SillahB

To:



I am finally glad to come on board...procrastinated for too long because of

lack of time. I am on my 11th year in the States, living in the Olympic city

for most it....degreed about six years ago, stopped about midway to graduate

degree completion to pursue a goal of opening a grocerey store...achieved

that goal about ten days ago in East Point, Ga$$$$JAMAAH GROCERIES$$$$ I am

married to a wonderful lady Absa, we have a four year old boy called Musa,

and we are expecting our second in Nov., hopefully a girl. Currently, I am

the Secretary of the Gambian Organization in Atlanta, and with the upcoming

July 4th festivities in addition to the store you can imagine how busy I

gotta be. I love soccer with a passion, as I also co-ordinate the Dodou Mbye

Memorial Tournament during the July 4th weekend. I will give you the results

later. Feel free to drop a mail at any time...I am not embarassed to discuss

anything and I'm very open minded....Nice to meet you all!



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 20

*************************

GAMBIA-L Digest 20Topics covered in this issue include:1) New Constituency boundriesby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)2) Re: constitutionby binta@iuj.ac.jp 3) Re: constitutionby L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 4) LIBERIA/REFUGEESby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 5) Re: My Viewby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 6) Re: constitutionby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 7) Re: constitutionby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 8) Re: constitutionby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 9) Re: constitutionby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 10) Fwd: West Africa-Economyby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)11) Fwd: The murder of Abiola's wifeby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)12) Re: constitutionby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 13) Re: constitutionby "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com 14) Re: constitutionby L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 15) Re: constitutionby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 16) Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wifby mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu 17) Re: constitutionby mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu 18) pan-africanism.htmlby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 19) Re: constitutionby SANKUNG SAWO < 101573.1703@CompuServe.COM 20) Re: constitutionby L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 21) 96F11055.htmlby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 22) NIGERIA/PROTESTby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 23) NIGERIA / PROTESTby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 24) Fwd:by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)25) Study projectby Oumar Ndongo < ondongo@benfranklin.hnet.uci.edu 26) Re: constitutionby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu 27) new membersby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu 28) VOA NEWSby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 29) VOA NEWSby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 30) VOA NEWSby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 31) VOA NEWSby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 32) new memberby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu 33) Fwd: Images of Africaby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)34) Fwd: Re: SUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L B...by SillahB@aol.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: 09 Jun 1996 10:07:04 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New Constituency boundriesMessage-ID: < 2034561022.1569266@inform-bbs.dk Hi Gambia-l!********************************************************1.The chieftaincy districts have been transformed into constituencyboundries and has brought inequalities in represantation among inhabitantsof various chieftaincy districts.Below is a list of the constituencies, the projected inhibitants of eachconstituency and a possible voter roll acording to the 1993 census.Constituency Projected inhabitants Posible voterroll_______________ ____________________ ___________________Banjul North 20,552 8,210Banjul Central 11,029 4,718Banjul South 10,745 4,336Serrekunda East 108,421 44,765Serrekunda West 82,431 31,783Bakau 37,362 14,591Kombo North 80,478 32,651Kombo South 39,694 14,623Kombo Central 56,094 21,521Kombo East 21,028 8,618Foni Brefet 8,529 3,286Foni Bintang 11,397 4,611Foni Kansala 7,748 3,364Foni Bondali 4,594 1,582Foni Jarol 5,355 2,056Kiang West 13,479 5,283Kiang Central 7,282 2,540Jarra West 20,673 7,551Jarra Central 6,084 2,414Jarra East 11,272 4,497Lower Nuimi 35,147 12,505Upper Nuimi 21,552 6,983Jokadou 14,874 5,226Lower Badibou 14,391 5,479Central Badibou 15,060 5,579Upper Badibou 55,438 20,473Lower Saloum 14,179 5,584Upper Saloum 12,552 4,973Nianija 6,439 2,737Niani 18,831 7,571Sami 16,073 6,501Jangjangbureh 2,813 1,199Niamina Dangkunku 6,089 2,373Niamina West 5,948 2,689Niamina East 15,402 6,017Fuladou West 57,995 24,575Fuladou East 84,327 33,990Kantora 26,502 10,726Sandou 14,689 6,310Wuli 29,541 12,340One could see that Fuladou East with its 33,990 eligible votes being givenone seat in parliment where five Foni districts with a combined votingstrenght of 14,099 are given five seats. Jangjangbureh constituency has apopulation of 2,813 while Fuladou east has a population of 84,327.It was best to retain the previous constituencies and further devide thegrowthcenters into more constituencies.*****************************************************************2. A number of promninant Gambians most of them former politicians haveaddressed an open letter to the AFPRC and the Provisional IndependentElectoral Commission calling on the military regime to `honourably give waytoa government of national unity to carry on the transitional process. Theremind government that the two year transition programme is scheduled to cometo an end by July 1996 in acordance with the National consultativeCommittee'sreport.*****************************************************************3. It is reported that on Sunday, 19 May at around 5 p.m, two soldiers bythe names of Ebrima Badji and Michael Dacosta who were armed with bayonetsmurdered a civilian Ebrima Jallow in Latrikunda Yiringanya, Kotu silo.Acording to a woman, the two soldiers found Ebrima and his family drinkinggreen tea or "attaya". He was asked to produce his documents insisting thathe was a foriegner, they also asked him to produce D300 which he did nothave.He was stabbed to death in the presence of several by standers and hiswife.The commander of the GNA in a press release gave assurance that "justicewill be done and seen to done". The two soldiers are now at mile 2.****************************************************************May Allah (God) save our country!--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara**************************************Sent via Inform-BBS-Denmark's leading alternative networkInformation: info@inform-bbs.dk **************************************------------------------------Date: Sun, 9 Jun 1996 20:29:03 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: constitutionMessage-ID: < 199606091127.UAA21669@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIHi Gambia-l,I am also in Tony's situation. Could someone kindly post the draftconstitution on the List for our sake?Lamin Drammeh (Japan)------------------------------Date: Sun, 9 Jun 96 18:27:27 BSTFrom: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: constitutionMessage-ID: < 9606091727.AA15949@hpl.lut.ac.uk Hi Tony,I have a copy of the new constitution, but i don't know how to go about posting itit on the list. Can someone help?Yours sincerely.A computer novice.LangPs: I could make a copy and send it to a postal address in US, but that maybe a bit expensive. Any Suggestions?> Does anybody have a copy of the constitution and be willing to post it on> Gambia-l ? I have not yet seen or read it.> Thanks> Tony------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 09:18:45 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: LIBERIA/REFUGEESMessage-ID: < 10JUN96.10057702.0051.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=6/9/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-198428TITLE=LIBERIA / REFUGEES (S&L)BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCKDATELINE=ABIDJANCONTENT=VOICED AT:// OPTS OUT FOR LONG CR //INTRO: GHANA HAS REFUSED TO ACCEPT A RUSSIAN CARGO VESSELCARRYING LIBERIAN AND OTHER AFRICANS FLEEING FACTIONAL FIGHTINGIN LIBERIA. THE SHIP, THE "ZOLOTITSA," HAS BEEN LOOKING FOR APORT IN WEST AFRICA SINCE LEAVING THE BESIEGED LIBERIAN CAPITALIN LATE MAY. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS FROMOUR WEST AFRICA BUREAU.TEXT: NEWS REPORTS QUOTE GHANAIAN PORT OFFICIALS AS SAYING THE"ZOLOTITSA" WAS TOWED INTO INTERNATIONAL WATERS AFTER ANCHORINGOFF THE COAST OF GHANA LATE FRIDAY.THEY SAID GHANAIAN DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER MOHAMED IBN CHAMBASHAD WARNED ANY VESSEL THAT DOCKED AT ANY GHANAIAN PORT WITHOUTPERMISSION WOULD BE SEIZED AND THE CAPTAIN OF THE SHIP ARRESTEDAND PROSECUTED.IN GENEVA, THE UNITED NATIONS HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR REFUGEES SAIDTHE RUSSIAN VESSEL HAD BEEN GIVEN PERMISSION TO DROP ANCHOR OFFTHE GHANAIAN PORT OF TAKORADI, WHERE LAST MONTH A NIGERIANFREIGHTER WAS ALLOWED TO OFF LOAD ABOUT TWO THOUSAND LIBERIANREFUGEES.HOWEVER, GHANA STATE RADIO QUOTED THE DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER ASSAYING GHANA HAD NOT BEEN APPROACHED BY THE U-N-H-C-R.GHANA AND SEVERAL OTHER WEST AFRICAN NATIONS HAVE BEEN UNDERPRESSURE TO TAKE IN REFUGEES FLEEING FACTIONAL FIGHTING IN THELIBERIAN CAPITAL, MONROVIA. HOWEVER LIBERIA'S NEIGHBORS HAVEEXPRESSED RELUCTANCE SAYING THEY FEARED REBEL SOLDIERS MIGHTINFILTRATE THEIR COUNTRIES POSING AS REFUGEES.// REST OPT. //THE "ZOLOTITSA" LEFT MONROVIA WITH LIBERIAN, GHANAIAN AND OTHERWEST AFRICAN PASSENGERS ON MAY 26TH. IT TRIED DOCKING AT THEGHANAIAN PORT OF TEMA FOUR DAYS LATER BUT WAS TURNED AWAY. ITLATER TRIED ENTERING NEIGHBORING TOGO, BUT WAS TOWED OUT TO SEAAFTER TAKING ON FUEL AND FOOD SUPPLIES.IT WAS NOT IMMEDIATELY CLEAR WHERE THE RUSSIAN VESSEL WOULD GONEXT.THOUSANDS OF LIBERIANS HAVE PAID LARGE SUMS OF MONEY FOR THECHANCE TO BOARD SHIPS BOUND FOR NEIGHBORING WEST AFRICAN NATIONS.IT HAS BEEN THE ONLY RELATIVELY SAFE WAY FOR LIBERIANS TO ESCAPETHE LATEST VIOLENCE.THOSE WHO CAN NOT AFFORD THE PRICE FOR PASSAGE ON THE SHIPS HAVEBEEN SEEKING SHELTER AT A MAKESHIFT DISPLACEMENT CAMP IN MONROVIATHAT WAS FORMERLY THE HOUSING COMPLEX FOR AMERICAN DIPLOMATSSTATIONED IN LIBERIA.LIBERIA'S NEIGHBORS HAVE STEPPED UP SECURITY ALONG THEIR BORDERSTO CONTROL THE FLOW OF REFUGEES INTO THEIR COUNTRIES. THROUGHOUTLIBERIA'S SIX-YEAR CIVIL WAR THERE HAVE BEEN NUMEROUSCROSS-BORDER INCIDENTS INVOLVING FACTIONAL FIGHTERS. SIERRALEONE'S CIVIL WAR WAS FUELED, IN PART, BY REBEL INCURSIONS FROMNEIGHBORING LIBERIA. (SIGNED)NEB/WPM/BD/LWM09-Jun-96 8:19 PM EDT (0019 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 10:30:18 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: My ViewMessage-ID: < 01I5QO2IL8CC000MXZ@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITMostafa:I agree! I must have misinterpreted or misread your statement!"Yangfa nyeh!"Amadou------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 12:53:43 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: constitutionMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.93L.960610123426.11852A-100000@vanakam.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHey Folks,First some house business. Dr. Sallah is not available right nowto answer email messages. He has a vacation program on. What thismeans is that all of his messages will be accumulating waiting for hisreturn. He has made his telephone number available; you can ask mefor it.Secondly, Lang, what you will have to do is to scan theconstitution. The cost varies from place to place. If I remembercorrectly, someone had volunteered to that for free. But I think thequicker solution is to go to your comp. sci. dept. and scan it in. I amwilling to pay a percentage of the cost in relation to any other voluteersin the list. When you scan it in, ask to scan it in ASCII and then inyour attachment field, include the file and then you can send it to thelist directly. Another solution is to send it to me so that I can correctany kinks in the formatting and then send it to the list.Heidi, welcome to the list. I think Lang said all that I wantedto say. In addition, I think this debate points to the lawless nature ofmilitary "governments" . Ordinarily, such questions are the purview ofthe judiciary. But the irony, as Lang pointed out, is that the verychanges being debated are themselves illegal. It is a classical case ofno one being willing to say that the Emperor has no clothes. Maybe Jammehwill just pass one of decrees and settle the question. The whole exerciseis a joke and only Jammeh will come out the winner.I also think that it is interesting that Jammeh and his cohortsare resorting to blatant tribalism. By gerrymandering the districts togive Foni an ethnic advantage, he announces to the world what kind ofpolitics people should expect henceforth. I hope the Gambian people willreject such ugly and destructive politics.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 11:15:18 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: constitutionMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960610111154.21312A-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMy sister Sarian in California has volunteered to scan the document andmake it available to Gambia-l at no cost, if she can get hold of thedocument.ThanksTony------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 14:24:15 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: constitutionMessage-ID: < 01I5QW8L5TEY000R03@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITAbdou,I have only read excerpts of the draft constitution published bylocal Gambian papers, but I share most of your concerns.------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 14:26:29 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: constitutionMessage-ID: < 01I5QWBCAPZ8000R03@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITCompatriots:I have only read excerpts of the draft constitution published by localGambian papers, and I believe Jammeh and his group may be setting thestage for their own overthrow.My concerns:(1) The Constitution was written with Jammeh in mind. It is designedto suit his political aspirations.(2) The document includes measures to effectively prevent Gambians abroadfrom effectively participating in the political process through the use ofirrelevant and extended residency requirements.(3) Limiting the term of the chief executive has had overwhelming supportin the country. Why is it left out?(4) The preamble makes veiled references to three decades of misruleunder the PPP and the sacrifices of the AFPRC. That is not the placefor political propaganda. Such a preamble is likely to shorten thelife of the entire document.(5) Why hold presidential elections well ahead of legislative polls?Jammeh loses; Swiss bank accounts for AFPRC officials fatten in themeantime; the president-elect faces constant harassment; or even thelegislative elections are postponed, further delaying the transition.Jammeh wins; opportunists effectively rally to create a one-partylegislature--candidates compete for Jammeh's party's nominations.(6) Who says that overthrowing Jammeh or whoever comes to power wouldbe a treasonable offense? If a coup succeeds, a new constitution comesto force; also making it a treasonable offense to seize power. The AFPRCcould have launched an effective democratization process, but thatopportunity, I am afraid, has already been lost. It would not now bedifficult to justify the overthrow of the current regime or whatever ittransforms itself into.(7) The tribal/ethnic gerrymandering (as already explained) should be amatter of grave concern to all Gambians.I have said enough!Salaam!Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: 10 Jun 1996 19:19:36 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: West Africa-EconomyMessage-ID: < 1989214174.560561@inform-bbs.dk ---forwarded mail START---Date: 10/06/96 19:57Subject: Fwd: WEST AFRICA-ECONOMY: Ready To Do Business- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.*** 07-Jun-96 ***WEST AFRICA-ECONOMY: Ready To Do Businessby Melvis DzisahABIDJAN, Jun 7 (IPS) - Agriculture has been the backbone of mostAfrican economies, but what lies below the ground is awhole new area of opportunity that governments are eagerlyinviting foreign investors to come in and exploit.By and large, so far, the investors have been leery.Mineral extraction is capital intensive, long term, andmining companies need to be assured of the political and economic stability of the countries in which they sink their money.Cote d'Ivoire, in laying out its stall of an array of under-exploited minerals to potential investors, is pointing toits economic liberalisation programme -- which has won plauditsfrom the Bretton Woods institutions -- as well as its record as one of the few trouble-free spots in West Africa.''We have the mineral resources and political goodwill,coupled with investment climates now, which should merit theattentions of any serious investor,'' declared Ivoirian PrimeMinister, Daniel Kablan Duncan.He was addressing potential partners attending a miningsector investment forum in Abidjan this week and assured theparticipants that Cote d'Ivoire meant business in creating anenabling environment for investment to flourish.The truth of the matter is though, despite some of the bestreturns on investments in the world, out of 60 billion dollars invested by the private sector in developing countries in1993, only 700 million dollars (1.2 percent) came to Africa, according to the World Bank.''As private investors, we look out for four things beforeputting our monies in; resources, political and economic stability and infrastructure,'' points out Turner Garven ofGENCOR, the South African-based mining giant.GENCOR, which is exploring for gold and diamonds in Coted'Ivoire, is one of a number of South African mining companies who are however sampling West Africa's potential.Anglo American and Randgold also have a strong presence inthe sub-region, buying mineral rights in Ghana, Guinea andMali.Cash-crop dependent Cote d'Ivoire experienced years ofeconomic recession due in part to the over-valuation of the CFA franc which discouraged foreign investment. A 50 percentdevaluation in 1994 of the CFA, the common currency of the seven sub-regional francophone countries, has boostedcompetitiveness.According to the African Development Bank's (AfDB) 1996development report, the CFA zone registered the best economicperformance last year among all the regions of the continentgrowing at 4.7 percent.''The devaluation and economic liberalisation of early 1994were clearly having a positive impact,'' noted the Abidjan-based multinational development and financial institution.Cote d'Ivoire's economy experienced the single highest growthrate in the region in 1995 according to the AfDB at 6.8percent of gross domestic product.The government regards the minerals sector -- gold, diamonds,manganese -- as a potentially lucrative area to cementthat growth and points out it is currently exploiting less thanone percent of its mineral reserves.But it is not the only country in the sub-region blessed withhidden wealth and an investor-friendly economic liberalisation programme.Invited to the investor forum this week were delegations fromthe seven member West African Economic and Monetary Union, which along with Cote d'Ivoire, includes Benin, BurkinaFaso, Mali and Niger. Each country, painfully aware of the low levels of investment flows, was lobbying hard for prospectivepartners to examine their particular list of goodies and incentives.Ghana, the only anglophone country present at the meeting, isa keen competitor with an established gold mining industry in addition to diamonds, manganese and bauxite. Itsdelegation announced that apart from hard minerals, it had identified more than 850 million barrels of exploitable crude oilreserves.''As at now only one U.S. firm, Houston Oil Company, isexploring for oil in the country. But we need more investmentto tap all these potentials,'' said a member of the delegation.Mali, which has an abundance of gold pointed to its newmineral laws in place offering rewards to foreign investors.''We want our partners to study these laws, which are veryattractive,'' said Amadou Sanoussy Dafe, president of Mali's mining firms.''Africa is endowed with similar geological landmarks inwhich exploitable minerals are found elsewhere. What is needed is the investment capital especially from the privatesector,'' notes Adrien Reynolds of Randgold.The World Bank's Vice-President for Africa, Jean-LouisSarbib, attributed investor shyness to Africa's lingering image of a continent in perpetual turmoil rather than a land ofopportunity.''Investors have long memories and short visions, and theimage they have of Africa is children brandishing machine guns in conflict zones on the continent,'' he remindedgovernment officials at the forum.What is overlooked is that governments have institutedpainful reform programmes, thrown their doors open to foreigncapital, and are still waiting for the returns.(end/ips/md/oa/96)*************************************************************[c] 1996, Inter Press Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any systemor service outside of the MISANET without permission fromIPS or MISA. For more information, send a message to cohen@wmail.misanet.org > or < dlush@ingrid.misa.org.na >.For information about print or broadcast reproduction, orabout IPS, send a message to < ipspdc@gn.apc.org >.*************************************************************---forwarded mail END---Momodou Camara--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara**************************************Sent via Inform-BBS-Denmark's leading alternative networkInformation: info@inform-bbs.dk **************************************------------------------------Date: 10 Jun 1996 20:49:26 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: The murder of Abiola's wifeMessage-ID: < 613740510.884255@inform-bbs.dk ---forwarded mail START---From: Amnesty_International@io.org,Internet To: Amnesty InternationalDate: 10/06/96 19:32Subject:- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -This News Service is posted by theInternational Secretariat of Amnesty International,1 Easton Street, London WC1X 8DJ(Tel +44-71-413-5500, Fax +44-71-956-1157)Sender: Amnesty_International@post.io.org Precedence: bulkAMNESTY-L:********************NewsService 104/96AI INDEX: AFR 44/10/967 JUNE 1996NIGERIA: THE MURDER OF KUDIRAT ABIOLA - A POLITICAL KILLING?This week~s assassination of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, seniorwife of prisoner of conscience Moshood Abiola, may have beena political killing carried out by government agents actingwith or without the knowledge of the authorities, AmnestyInternational said today.~It is imperative that the Nigerian government carriesout a thorough, prompt and impartial investigation with theaim of bringing to justice those found to be responsible,~the human rights organization said.~Otherwise Kudirat Abiola~s death will reinforcesuspicions that the government has been involved in killingits opponents unlawfully, whether or not there is everconclusive evidence.~Amnesty International is demanding that any inquiryinto the killing satisfies the United Nations~ (UN) 1989Principles on the Effective Prevention and Investigation ofExtra-legal, Arbitrary and Summary ExecutionsKudirat Abiola and her driver were shot at point-blankrange by unknown assailants near her home in Lagos on 4 June1996. She died later in hospital; the driver was reportedlywounded. Police have denied reports that they detained apersonal assistant, Michael Adesina, who was unhurt in theincident. The military head of state, General Sani Abacha,expressed his condolences to the family, describing thekilling as the work of armed bandits. However, other reportssuggested that the killing was not motivated by robbery. Thepolice have announced an inquiry by a senior officer andoffered a reward for information.Amnesty International fears that other governmentcritics may become victims of political killings bygovernment agents, under the cover of growing violent crimein Nigeria. Many opposition leaders have had their homesand property attacked since 1994, and some recent killingsalso appear to have been politically-motivatedThey include the murder by gunmen of Chief AlfredRewane, 79, a financial backer of the opposition NationalDemocratic Coalition, at his home in October 1995. InFebruary 1996 Alex Ibru, a former minister in GeneralAbacha~s government and publisher of the liberal Guardiannewspaper -- under government proscription in 1994 and 1995 -- was shot and wounded; an unknown group later claimed theycarried out the shooting to protect the interests of thepredominantly northern military governmentKudirat Abiola was a persistent and courageous critic,continuing to call for her husband's release despite constantand vindictive harassment of her family and supporters by thegovernment. Moshood Abiola was the winner of the 1993presidential elections whose annulment by the militarygovernment has generated Nigeria~s most serious political andhuman rights crisis in decades. He has been imprisoned sinceJune 1994 on treason charges.Since October 1994 Kudirat Abiola had been refused allaccess to Moshood Abiola; he has been held virtuallyincommunicado and in poor health. No lawyer has been allowedaccess to him since October 1995. The government has alsointerfered in his case, ignoring court rulings in his favour.Kudirat Abiola gave interviews on several occasions tothe foreign and Nigerian press in which she called for hisrelease and accused the government of destroying her familyfinancially. On 8 May 1996 the Lagos High Court acquittedher of charges of conspiracy and making false statements.She was charged again with these offences on 28 May 1996 andthe Lagos High Court ordered her release on bail to awaittrial on 17 July.Amnesty International is calling on the Nigeriangovernment to demonstrate its willingness to implement thehuman rights reforms which it promised the UN Secretary-General in May 1996 by immediately and unconditionallyreleasing Moshood Abiola.~The political crisis in Nigeria cannot be resolvedwhile Moshood Abiola remains imprisoned and his release wouldbe a positive step towards restoring respect for human rightsin Nigeria,~ Amnesty International said.ENDS/**********You may re-post this message onto other sources but if you dothen please tell us at AINS@GN.APC.ORG so that we can keeptrack of what is happening to these items.If you want more information concerning this item then pleasecontact the Amnesty International section office in your owncountry. You may also send email to amnesty-info@igc.apc.org, an automatic reply service. A list of section contactdetails is posted on the APC conference. If thereis not a section of Amnesty International in your countrythen you should contact the International Secretariat inLondon.END**********---forwarded mail END------ OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara**************************************Sent via Inform-BBS-Denmark's leading alternative networkInformation: info@inform-bbs.dk **************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 17:23:12 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: constitutionMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.93L.960610165754.19339A-100000@ahnnyong.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHey Folks,I just finised reading about three weeks' worth of Gambiannewspapers (the Observer and The Point). I also share Amadou's concerns.The greatest concern I have is that the so-called draftconstitution does not allow people to run as presidential candidates ifthey were "terminated or retired" from previous government service.This, I believe, prevents all the viable politicians in The Gambia fromrunning.This, coupled with other things I have read, indicates to me thatJammeh will be around, elections or no elections, for a long time to come.The "Jammeh forever" crowd seems to be getting their wish.The observer also talked about the spate of armed robberies in thecountry. The paper thought that the robberies were either the work ofsoldiers or rebels from neighbouring countries. It urged the military tostop the harrassment of foreigners; i.e the deportation foreignersirrespective of their legal status.The Point talked about a new Gambian phenomenon called "fural"where young people gather in its words, "to partake in night-long feastingand dancing" and to engage in sex. This appears to be very common in theGreater Banjul area. Can anyone enlighten me on this ?Bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: 10 Jun 1996 16:21:40 -0500From: "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: constitutionMessage-ID: < n1377698444.93757@qm.sprintcorp.com 6/10/964:04 PMRE>>constitutionFellas,It appears that the debate on the constitution is already picking up on thelist. Great except for those of us who have not seen the document yet are atbay. So Tony I submit that you coordinate with your sister and have it scannedon the list at earliest convenience.Meanwhile, just reading some of the postings, I am particularly disturbedwith the ethnic meddling. Since I have not read the actual print yet, I willpause till then. However, I am suggesting that Gambian members on this listtake a position on the constitution. I other words, once all of us have readand vigorously debated on it, we should have an ad hoc voting on it and adopta statement that we may wish to communicate. Remember guys, we have got toweigh in on this.Adios and look forward to your feedback.Yaya------------------------------Date: 6/10/96 1:59 PMTo: Jallow, YaYaFrom: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Compatriots:I have only read excerpts of the draft constitution published by localGambian papers, and I believe Jammeh and his group may be setting thestage for their own overthrow.My concerns:(1) The Constitution was written with Jammeh in mind. It is designedto suit his political aspirations.(2) The document includes measures to effectively prevent Gambians abroadfrom effectively participating in the political process through the use ofirrelevant and extended residency requirements.(3) Limiting the term of the chief executive has had overwhelming supportin the country. Why is it left out?(4) The preamble makes veiled references to three decades of misruleunder the PPP and the sacrifices of the AFPRC. That is not the placefor political propaganda. Such a preamble is likely to shorten thelife of the entire document.(5) Why hold presidential elections well ahead of legislative polls?Jammeh loses; Swiss bank accounts for AFPRC officials fatten in themeantime; the president-elect faces constant harassment; or even thelegislative elections are postponed, further delaying the transition.Jammeh wins; opportunists effectively rally to create a one-partylegislature--candidates compete for Jammeh's party's nominations.(6) Who says that overthrowing Jammeh or whoever comes to power wouldbe a treasonable offense? If a coup succeeds, a new constitution comesto force; also making it a treasonable offense to seize power. The AFPRCcould have launched an effective democratization process, but thatopportunity, I am afraid, has already been lost. It would not now bedifficult to justify the overthrow of the current regime or whatever ittransforms itself into.(7) The tribal/ethnic gerrymandering (as already explained) should be amatter of grave concern to all Gambians.I have said enough!Salaam!Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;10 Jun 1996 13:55:30 -0500Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)id AA10247; Mon, 10 Jun 1996 13:57:13 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA27265;Mon, 10 Jun 96 11:51:51 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA14326;Mon, 10 Jun 96 11:51:34 -0700Received: from PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US by mx5.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA16590;Mon, 10 Jun 96 11:51:32 -0700Received: from PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US by PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US(PMDF V5.0-4 #11457) id < 01I5QW5OB81C000R03@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US > for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Mon, 10 Jun 1996 14:51:29 -0500 (EST)Message-Id: < 01I5QWBCAPZ8000R03@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 14:26:29 -0500 (EST)Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: constitutionIn-Reply-To: "Your message dated Mon, 10 Jun 1996 12:53:43 -0400 (EDT)"References: < 9606091727.AA15949@hpl.lut.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Jun 96 22:44:59 BSTFrom: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: constitutionMessage-ID: < 9606102145.AA15417@hpl.lut.ac.uk Hi Abdou,Consider it done. Tommorrow i will try my best to do what you suggested.Photocopying the document and posting it by ordinary mail would have cost me alot. But this brilliant suggestion of yours could work out cheap and maybevery little cost involved which i could afford with my meagre stipend.Amadou,Your points are well put.Here is an addendum to your second point on residentialqualification. This will actually show you the absurdity of the document.Chapter 7, Part 1, clause 89c: is refferred here. All aspirant MPs should haveresided in their respective constituencies for a length of time prior to theelections. My view here is for most cases (outside of the few urban areas) itwill rule out good materials leaving the field open for only the lowest incalibre, mainly school drop-outs, forced by circumstances to remain in thelocal areas. The result will be a much lower calibre of MPs and a much lowercalibre parliament. Without being regionalist here, it will leave we provincialchaps worst-off if you understand what i mean.Or by the way, the new constitution has provided immunity for the soldiers.Please refer to Schedule 2 clause 13 and 14. Read it together with Chapter 4,part 1, clause 69.It makes me wonder, did a real judge actually presided over the drafting ofthis constitution?As Ronald Reagan would have said, 'You'aint seen nothing yet'Remember rejecting the new constitution could easily be interpreted by thesoldiers that Gambians don't want civilian rule. Think about the No Electioncampaign from certain quarters then you will make sense of this scenario.Peace.Lang------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 15:00:10 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: constitutionMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960610144635.7913C-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISimilar to Yaya, it will be difficult to comment and take a position onthe constitution, not having read it yet. The comments seemed to havejustified my suspicions and fears that the entire process would be skewedandmanipulated to benefit Jammeh and The AFPRC, which should come as nosusprise to anyone. Unfortunately, this has been the norm in ourcontinent where leaders in power would go to all means to consolidatetheir positions while crushing opponents.Regarding the scanning of the actual document to Gambia-l, myaddress is listed after this message for anybody interested in sending methe document and I will deliver it to my sister.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 18:26:20 -0500From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Nigeria and Abiola's WifMessage-ID: < 199606102326.SAA11402@audumla.students.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"DR Sallah, Thank you very very much. I adore the responsible, professionalmanner you treated this issue.I am vindicated.MY GOOD FRIENDS TONY AND ABDOUPLEASE TAKE NOTE.I NOW REST MY CASE.Now let us all be aware that this list is composed of intelligent, educatedpeople only (Amadou, no I am not one of them).When we are 'saying'anything, let us try as much as possible to put sentiments and emotionsaway. Fact, just plain facts. When we do not know we should ask. Like theway I asked TONY and ABDOU to help me learn my first steps in cyberspace.They took me by the hand until I was able to 'walk' (and now even dared toexchange 'punches' with them). LAUGH!(ain't life good)! ( again in thespirit of a friendly,informed discourse).MostafaKaira Ning HairaAt 10:45 PM 6/7/96 +0000, you wrote:> Compatriots,> In response to the request by Mostafa, I wish to shed some> light on the issue he raised concerning the Gambia government> revenue situation.> 80 percent of the Gambia's revenue coming from international> aid appears to me quite high, and would mean almost universally a> near totally aid dependent country. Based on the available time> series data at this end, we have a different picture.> International aid as a percentage of total revenues is high but> not nearly as high as 80 percent. The historical trend of the> share of international aid in total revenue is around 20%. It> was highest in 1991/92 at about 24% and lowest in 1982/83 around> 13%. Some clarification needs to be made, however, that> international aid here means only grants to the government and> does not include loans (bilateral and/or multilateral) to the> government.> I hope this answers your question. But if there is better> data from someone on the ground in the Ministry of Finance in the> Gambia, I shall welcome any correction.> Best Wishes,> Tijan M. Sallah------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Jun 1996 19:02:45 -0500From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: constitutionMessage-ID: < 199606110002.TAA40816@audumla.students.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Amadou, It cannot be put any better but I want to add a few things;3) term limitations:Mr G. J. Roberts of the CRC revealed in the DAILYOBSERVER (i dont know how to underline the name of the paper) issue of May10 or May 17 (i do not have the paper with me right now so pardon me) thatthe Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) wrote a limit of two terms for anyfuture president in the draft.The AFPRC refused to accept that and nomention of it is even made. Really this thing now looks like it is tailoredto suit Jammeh.4) preamble: indeed that is not the place to talk about AFPRC sacrifices.Jawara with all his 'crookedness' never insist that we mention thesacrifices he made in the Independence Talks.At 02:26 PM 6/10/96 -0500, you wrote:>Compatriots:>I have only read excerpts of the draft constitution published by local>Gambian papers, and I believe Jammeh and his group may be setting the>stage for their own overthrow.>My concerns:>(1) The Constitution was written with Jammeh in mind. It is designed>to suit his political aspirations.>(2) The document includes measures to effectively prevent Gambians abroad>from effectively participating in the political process through the use of>irrelevant and extended residency requirements.>(3) Limiting the term of the chief executive has had overwhelming support>in the country. Why is it left out?>(4) The preamble makes veiled references to three decades of misrule>under the PPP and the sacrifices of the AFPRC. That is not the place>for political propaganda. Such a preamble is likely to shorten the>life of the entire document.>(5) Why hold presidential elections well ahead of legislative polls?>Jammeh loses; Swiss bank accounts for AFPRC officials fatten in the>meantime; the president-elect faces constant harassment; or even the>legislative elections are postponed, further delaying the transition.>Jammeh wins; opportunists effectively rally to create a one-party>legislature--candidates compete for Jammeh's party's nominations.>(6) Who says that overthrowing Jammeh or whoever comes to power would>be a treasonable offense? If a coup succeeds, a new constitution comes>to force; also making it a treasonable offense to seize power. The AFPRC>could have launched an effective democratization process, but that>opportunity, I am afraid, has already been lost. It would not now be>difficult to justify the overthrow of the current regime or whatever it>transforms itself into.>(7) The tribal/ethnic gerrymandering (as already explained) should be a>matter of grave concern to all Gambians.>I have said enough!>Salaam!>Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Jun 1996 15:12:39 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: pan-africanism.htmlMessage-ID: < 01I5SC7XGY4I000KQ9@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT[Previous Section] [Contents] [Next Section]Peace and Reconciliation in AfricaA Preliminary Survey of Ecumenical Perspectives and InitiativesPAN AFRICANISM: CONTINENTAL POLITICAL INDEPENDENCEIt is now nearly one century since Henry Silvester Williams laid theintellectual foundations of what later came to be known as the PanAfricanist Movement. As an ideology, it took shape, initially, amongstthe African diaspora in the Caribbean region of the Americas andeventually attracted a train of articulate intellectuals andideologues. Names such as Du Bois, Garvey, Padmore, James, and laterin Africa, Kenyatta of Kenya, Nkrumah of Ghana, Sobukwe of SouthAfrica, Makonnen of Ethiopia and Nyerere of Tanzania were associatedwith the movement. Beginning in l900, the Pan Africanist Movementorganized a series of Congresses which effectively led the way towardthe political independence of Africa in the l960s and beyond. Whileonly the last of these conferences was held on African soil, thefounding in l963 of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) gaveembryonic institutional form to the original Pan Africanist vision.Pan-Africanism was premised on the understanding that theemancipation, development and prosperity of African peoples everywherecould only be achieved by an appeal to the African sense of"wholeness". Latter day Pan Africanists note that Africa's potentialfor unity is even today frustrated by the colonial legacy. Examplesare myriad and pronounced; since the l960s, the Somali people havebeen living in five different nation states; the Bari-speaking peopleof Sudan spill over into several neighboring states while the Hereropeople of southern Africa are found in multiple countries--across thecontinent, the list could be extended indefinitely. Moreover,advocates of Pan Africanism insist that African cohesion couldsuccessfully be premised upon an embrace of the Africa's languageaggregates. How, they ask, can Africa move forward on the basis ofadopted imperial languages?[3]If the Pan-Africanist vision left troubling questions in its wake, itmust nevertheless be conceded that the whole of the politicalindependence saga is to a significant extent a fulfillment of thatoriginal vision, however partial or truncated. Indeed, thePan-Africanist project has unfolded in dramatic sequence with thelargest number of African countries achieving their politicalindependence in the l960s; in the mid-l970s it was the turn of theformer Portuguese colonies; Zimbabwe's statehood in l980; Namibianindependence in l990 and today it is South Africa undergoing radicalchange toward more equitable forms of governance.By any comparison, the Pan Africanist Movement proffered a remarkablevision. No other continental vision has been so carefully planned andso successfully executed. Both the AACC and the Organization ofAfrican Unity are in some sense heirs to the Pan Africanist vision;but both are now challenged by events in the world and in Africa toimagine continental visions commensurate with the demands of thetimes._________________________________________________________________[Previous Section] [Contents] [Next Section]_________________________________________________________________Return to the top of this document.Return to the Table of Contents.Return to the Occasional Papers index.Return to the Mennonite Central Committee home page._________________________________________________________________------------------------------Date: 12 Jun 96 09:51:54 EDTFrom: SANKUNG SAWO < 101573.1703@CompuServe.COM To: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk Cc: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia an" < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: Re: constitutionMessage-ID: < 960612135154_101573.1703_IHK94-2@CompuServe.COM Boyo,do you mean that you have an electronic copy of the constitution? Otherwise youhave to scan the book and convert it into text using an OCR software. Then topost it on G-L you must compress it, say with pkzip or use Unix zipping tool inyour system, and then send as an attachment; please do not forget to include adescription of the file so that recepients would know how to process it.If you have it as an html page then you may consult your local experts.Thankssankung------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Jun 96 15:07:26 BSTFrom: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: constitutionMessage-ID: < 9606121407.AA21353@hpl.lut.ac.uk Boyo,No, i don't have an electronic copy of the constitution. I tried to scan ithere but i ran into a small difficulty. I was asked whether it was my originalwork or have permission for copyright. In the end they came up with a stupid excuse andrefuse. You know a University with caution . What i did was to post a copyto Seedy NY, Abdou can get a copy from him and scan it sothat we all can have it on G-L.Lang> Boyo,> do you mean that you have an electronic copy of the constitution? Otherwise you> have to scan the book and convert it into text using an OCR software. Then to> post it on G-L you must compress it, say with pkzip or use Unix zipping tool in> your system, and then send as an attachment; please do not forget to include a> description of the file so that recepients would know how to process it.> If you have it as an html page then you may consult your local experts.> Thanks> sankung------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Jun 1996 11:38:28 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 96F11055.htmlMessage-ID: < 01I5TJ0QF9AA000QHU@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITPanafrican News AgencyNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press ReviewCopyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rightsreserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,published or used for broadcast without written authorization from thePanafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:11 JUN 96 - AFRICA-LIBERIAGambians, Malians and Senegalese Flee LiberiaDAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Ninety Senegalese nationals, 77 Malians and 43Gambians arrived at the port of Dakar Tuesday after fleeingstrife-torn Liberia.They returned on board Le Joola, a Senegalese government vessel whichusually operates a coastal service between Dakar and the largest townin southern Senegal, Ziguinchor.A government official on board the ship said some 50 Senegalesenationals had opted to remain in Liberia, in spite of continuedfighting in Monrovia, the Liberian capital. He said others had leftthe country before the repatriation.Some men had sent back their families while staying on to continuewith their businesses.A few cases of malaria were diagnosed during the trip although theywere quickly treated by the medical team of two doctors and threenurses on board.The Malians are to return to their country by train and the Gambianson two buses._________________________________________________________________AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Jun 1996 13:38:06 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NIGERIA/PROTESTMessage-ID: < 12JUN96.14726120.0017.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=6/12/96------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Jun 1996 14:17:47 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NIGERIA / PROTESTMessage-ID: < 12JUN96.15440315.0061.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=6/12/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-198589TITLE=NIGERIA / PROTEST (L-ONLY)BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCKDATELINE=ABIDJANCONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: HEAVY RAINS AND HEIGHTENED SECURITY IN NIGERIA'S LARGESTCITY, LAGOS, APPEAR TO HAVE DETERRED OPPOSITION PLANS TO HOLDPROTESTS MARKING THE THIRD ANNIVERSARY OF THE ANNULLEDPRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS THAT WOULD HAVE RESTORED CIVILIAN RULE INTHE COUNTRY. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS FROMOUR WEST AFRICA BUREAU.TEXT: BY MID-AFTERNOON, RESIDENTS IN LAGOS SAID THEY HAD SEEN NOSIGNS OF DEMONSTRATIONS PROMISED BY THE OPPOSITION "CAMPAIGN FORDEMOCRACY". SCHOOLS, BANKS, AND OTHER BUSINESSES WERE OPENDESPITE OPPOSITION CALLS TO REMAIN CLOSED.TRAFFIC, NORMALLY CONGESTED IN THE HEAVILY-POPULATED CITY, WASWORSENED BY FLOODING FROM DAYS OF TORRENTIAL RAINS. RESIDENTSSAID ANY KIND OF STREET DEMONSTRATIONS WOULD BE DIFFICULT BECAUSEOF THE FLOODING.MEANWHILE, POLICE IN ARMORED VEHICLES DEPLOYED THROUGHOUT LAGOSTO PREVENT ANY PROTESTS. RESIDENTS SAID THE POLICE AND MILITARYPRESENCE WAS ESPECIALLY HEAVY IN STRONGHOLDS OF OPPOSITION LEADERMOSHOOD ABIOLA.MR. ABIOLA WAS BELIEVED TO HAVE WON THE JUNE 12TH, 1993PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, AND HAS BEEN JAILED FOR TWO-YEARS AFTERPROCLAIMING HIMSELF PRESIDENT IN DEFIANCE OF THE MILITARY.MR. ABIOLA'S SUPPORTERS AND OPPOSITION GROUPS HAD PLANNED TO USEWEDNESDAY TO PROTEST THE ABORTED ELECTION AND ALSO TO CONDEMN THESLAYING JUNE FOURTH OF THE JAILED OPPOSITION LEADER'S WIFE,KUDIRAT ABIOLA. HER MURDER HAS BEEN WIDELY SEEN AS POLITICALLYMOTIVATED BECAUSE OF HER OUTSPOKEN CAMPAIGN FOR THE RELEASE OFHER HUSBAND.BUT, POLICE TUESDAY ANNOUNCED A BAN ON ALL DEMONSTRATIONS, ANDSTATE-RUN RADIO WEDNESDAY BROADCAST APPEALS FOR NIGERIANS TOIGNORE PROTEST CALLS.MEANWHILE, THE OPPOSITION NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC COALITION LAUNCHEDCLANDESTINE RADIO BROADCASTS WEDNESDAY TO KEEP ITS STRUGGLE WITHTHE MILITARY ALIVE. SPEAKING ON "RADIO DEMOCRAT INTERNATIONALNIGERIA", EXILED OPPOSITION-LEADER ANTHONY ENAHORO CALLED FOR ANINTERNATIONAL OIL EMBARGO AGAINST NIGERIA TO FORCE THE MILITARYTO HAND OVER POWER TO AN ELECTED GOVERNMENT.NIGERIA HAS BEEN IN CRISIS SINCE THE ARMY ANNULLED THE ELECTIONSIN 1993 THAT WOULD HAVE RESTORED CIVILIAN RULE TO THE COUNTRY.MILITARY-RULER GENERAL SANI ABACHA HAS PROMISED TO HOLD NEWELECTIONS BY 1998, ACCORDING TO A TIMETABLE HE ANNOUNCED LASTOCTOBER. SO FAR, HIS GOVERNMENT HAS STUCK TO ITS TIMETABLE. BUTCRITICS SAY THE CLIMATE OF POLITICAL OPPRESSION HAS CONTINUED./// REST OPT ///NEWS PUBLICATIONS CONTINUE TO FACE POSSIBLE CENSURE BY THEMILITARY GOVERNMENT. OPPOSITION GROUPS HAVE BEEN OUTLAWED ANDTHEIR LEADERS FORCED INTO EXILE. LAST NOVEMBER, THE GOVERNMENTSANCTIONED THE EXECUTION OF NINE MINORITY-RIGHTS ACTIVISTS,INCLUDED RENOWNED AUTHOR KEN SARO-WIWA, ACCUSED OF ORDERING THEMURDER IN 1994 OF FOUR PRO-GOVERNMENT POLITICIANS. THEEXECUTIONS WERE CARRIED OUT DESPITE INTERNATIONAL APPEALS FORAMNESTY.GENERAL ABACHA HAS REJECTED INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE TO FREEPOLITICAL PRISONERS AND RETURN NIGERIA TO CIVILIAN RULE, SAYINGHE WILL STAY IN POWER UNTIL OCTOBER 1998.TWO-YEARS AGO, OPPOSITION GROUPS LAUNCHED A CRIPPLING OIL AND GASSTRIKE AROUND THE ANNIVERSARY OF THE ANNULLED ELECTION TO DEMANDMR. ABIOLA'S RELEASE AND THE IMMEDIATE RECOGNITION OF THEELECTION RESULTS.OPPOSITION LEADERS CALLED FOR NIGERIANS TO PROTEST DURING LASTYEAR'S ANNIVERSARY, BUT THE DEMONSTRATIONS WERE STIFLED, IN PART,BECAUSE OF HEIGHTENED SECURITY AND RAINS. (SIGNED)NEB/WPM/JWH/RAE12-Jun-96 9:40 AM EDT (1340 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: 13 Jun 1996 15:00:00 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd:Message-ID: < 7358.447755@inform-bbs.dk Forwarded by Momodou Camara.---forwarded mail START---From: Amnesty_International@io.org,Internet To: Amnesty InternationalDate: 12/06/96 19:58Subject:- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -This News Service is posted by theInternational Secretariat of Amnesty International,1 Easton Street, London WC1X 8DJ(Tel +44-71-413-5500, Fax +44-71-956-1157)Sender: Amnesty_International@post.io.org Precedence: bulkAMNESTY-L:********************News Service 105FOR RELEASE 1400 HRS GMT 12 JUNE 1996AI INDEX: AMR 51/48/06UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: ELECTRO-SHOCK STUN BELTS -- TORTUREAT THE PUSH OF A BUTTONThe introduction of a remote controlled electro-shock stunbelt for use on prisoners in the United States of America(USA) appears designed to degrade and could be used totorture detainees, Amnesty International said today as itcalled on the US government to ban the use and export of thebelt.~This belt could allow prisoners to be tortured at thepush of a button,~ Amnesty International said. ~Not only hasthis belt been activated accidentally as many times as onpurpose, but there is a real possibility that it can bemisused by officials to deliberately inflict pain,intimidate, humiliate and degrade prisoners.~The Remote Electronically Activated Control Technology(REACT) belt inflicts a powerful electric current through thewearer~s left kidney which then passes through the victim~sblood and entire nervous system. The shock causes severe painrising during the eight seconds and instant incapacitation inthe first few seconds.The REACT belt has been proposed for use on prisonersworking in chain gangs in Wisconsin, and is now increasinglybeing used on prisoners during judicial hearings. Both ofthese uses are in direct contravention of internationalstandards on the treatment of prisoners, the human rightsorganization said.~Given the willingness of US companies and the USgovernment to approve the sale of electro-shock technology toother states where there is clear evidence of the use of thistype of equipment to torture prisoners, we are also extremelyconcerned that these belts will now fall into the hands oftorturers,~ the organization added.Literature distributed by the belt~s manufacturersclearly indicates how using the belt can result in cruel,inhumane and degrading treatment: ~After all, if you werewearing a contraption around your waist that by the mere pushof a button in someone else's hand, could make you defecateor urinate yourself, what would you do from the psychologicalstandpoint?~Wearers are warned that the belt could be activated,from a distance of up to 300 metres, after ~any outburst orquick movement ... any tampering with the belt ... failure tocomply with a verbal command for movement of your person ...[and] any loss of visual contact by the officer in charge~.So far, neither the manufacturers nor the users of thebelts have conducted strictly independent medical studies ofeffects on humans of the belts. In fact, the company cites adoctor in Nebraska who stated that he tested the company~sdevices on anaesthetized pigs and they are therefore safe touse on people ~under circumstances of proper usage~.Data from other electro-shock weapons indicate that thehigh pulse 50,000 volt shocks lasting eight seconds at a timecould result in longer term physical and mental injuries.Although the belt is described as non-lethal, other similarelectro-shock weapons used by law enforcement officers in theUSA, such as the ~taser~ gun have contributed to deaths.Despite this, it is reported that the US Bureau ofPrisons, as well as the US Marshals~ service and more than100 county agencies have obtained belts, as well as sixteenstate correctional agencies including Alaska, California,Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Ohio andWashington.Amnesty International~s report cites examples ofprisoners appearing in US courts wearing such belts whichhave been activated, including:~ November 1993: Edward Valdez was incapacitated in frontof waiting jurors after he left the courtroom -- ~hescreamed and crashed into the wall and fell down, andwas out for about a minute...~ -- said the Californiaprosecutor.~ November 1994: it was reported that a police officerhad activated a belt worn by a defendant charged withmurder, from outside a courtroom in Florida.~ December 1994: defendant Bruce Sons was accidentallyincapacitated by the belt while talking to his defenceattorney during a break in a pre-trial hearing inCalifornia.~ April 1995: James Oswald, a defendant in Wisconsin, wasmade to wear a stunbelt and shackles despite appearingin court in a wheelchair. Oswald claimed he was stunnedtwice and his attorney claimed that the belt was partof an attempt by police to torture his client.Amnesty International is calling on the US government toimmediately establish a full, independent and impartialinquiry into the use of stun belts other electro-shockweapons, and to immediately suspend their use untilindependent medical evidence can clearly demonstrate thattheir use will not contribute to deaths in custody, tortureor other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.The organization is also calling on the US governmentto halt the transfer of electro-shock stun technology togovernments where there is clear evidence of electro-shocktorture -- such as China, the Lebanon, Russia, Saudi Arabia,Venezuela and Zaire. It is reported that in the Netherlands,Scandinavian countries, Switzerland and the United Kingdomelectro-shock weapons other than cattle prods are treated asprohibited weapons.ENDS.../**********You may re-post this message onto other sources but if you dothen please tell us at AINS@GN.APC.ORG so that we can keeptrack of what is happening to these items.If you want more information concerning this item then pleasecontact the Amnesty International section office in your owncountry. You may also send email to amnesty-info@igc.apc.org, an automatic reply service. A list of section contactdetails is posted on the APC conference. If thereis not a section of Amnesty International in your countrythen you should contact the International Secretariat inLondon.END**********---forwarded mail END------ OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara**************************************Sent via Inform-BBS-Denmark's leading alternative networkInformation: info@inform-bbs.dk **************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Jun 1996 11:49:47 -0700 (PDT)From: Oumar Ndongo < ondongo@benfranklin.hnet.uci.edu To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: Study projectMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.960613110448.2692A-100000@benfranklin.hnet.uci.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIDear friends,I am informing those who may be interested that a group ofSenegalese scholars is initiating a projet to make an in-depthexamination of "the Military and Politics in Democratic Regimes".TheGroup is open to other nationalities and expect to overcome languagebarriers to integrate different inputs and experiences across the Africancontinent or the West African sub-region.As probably the assignedcoordinator of this Group called "Progres et Democratie", I am interestedin finding resource persons or anybody interested in joining the group,tohelp set orientations and basic bibliography.The project seeks to go beyond the nuts and bolts of militarismby mapping up the "military coup "phenomenon in the region and thecontext of our democratic institutions.The Group will try not only toexplain but also to define a political and judicial space within which,ourArmies should be confined to best accomplish their fundamental missionsas well as their contributions to strengthening democratic values.Thereflection will be publicized to influence positively currenttrends.Outreach methodologies will be examined to ensure practicalimplementation of measures taken.Close contacts with militaryinstitutions will be favored to foster understanding the issues fromwithin without compromise with regard to democratic imperatives.I will be pleased to receive remarks ,support and bibliographicalreferences.I would appreciate documents found on the topic to be sent tome to the following address:Dr Oumar Ndongo43, Smokestone( Woodbridge)Irvine,CA 92714(USA)My expected date of return is the first week of September, with God's Grace.------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Jun 1996 15:41:04 -0400From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: constitutionMessage-ID: < 199606131941.PAA24650@auc.edu Greetings:I am back. To say that I have been busy would be an understatement. The GambianJuly Reunion, the Conference, Celebrate Africa Festival, along with myteaching load for the summer are just some of the reasons. However, I take fullresponsibility for not posting the Draft Constitution (Please take note of the`word "Draft") as promised. I still do not have the time to scan more than 100pages ASAP, so I will mail Tony a copy (priority mail) first thing tomorrowmorning for her sister to put on the net.I will put the July Reunion Program on the net tomorrow too. The Conference is still on. As for the ALD one, (which incidentally was a successful one and lasted for six and a half hours!), I would appreciate it if Siga, Tijan, Sulayman,Mbaye or Soffie could give their impressions of the conference to the group. Igather that Ous Mbenga is back in the country (he recorded the entireconference), perhaps those in D.C. could work on a transcript of the proceedings...I must leave now to pick up the "Reunion" Program.LatJor------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Jun 1996 15:56:42 -0400From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new membersMessage-ID: < 199606131956.PAA24691@auc.edu Before I leave, I have just added three more names to the list: BaboucarrSillah (Atlanta), Francis Njie (Chicago) and Nyang Daddy Njie (who is backwith us. Now from New York). The intros from the first two will be comingshortly.Welcome guys.Latjor------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Jun 1996 17:00:29 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: VOA NEWSMessage-ID: < 13JUN96.18368892.0188.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=6/13/96TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORTNUMBER=5-33552TITLE=AFRICA DEVELOPMENTBYLINE=GIL WEINREICHDATELINE=WASHINGTONCONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: ACADEMICS, POLICYMAKERS AND POLITICIANS CAME TOGETHERTHIS WEEK IN WASHINGTON TO EXCHANGE MANY THEORIES ABOUT HOW TOFOSTER ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL DEVELOPMENT IN AFRICA. AFTER ATWO-DAY CONFERENCE V-O-A'S GIL WEINREICH REPORTS NO EASYSOLUTIONS WERE UNVEILED.TEXT: THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER HAS EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE IN DEALINGWITH THE CHALLENGES OF ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL REFORM. BENIN'SFORMER PRESIDENT, NICEPHORE SOGLO, LED HIS COUNTRY FOR FIVE YEARSAS ITS FIRST DEMOCRATICALLY ELECTED PRESIDENT AFTER 17 YEARS OFMARXIST DICTATORSHIP.AN ECONOMIST BY TRAINING, MR. SOGLO REVERSED HIS COUNTRY'S SEVEREECONOMIC CONDITIONS, AND BY THE TIME HE LEFT OFFICE THE COUNTRYHAD A SIX PERCENT ANNUAL GROWTH RATE -- UP FROM NEGATIVE THREEPERCENT WHEN HE TOOK POWER IN 1989. DESPITE WHAT SOME MIGHTCONSIDER TO BE AN IMPRESSIVE RECORD IN OFFICE, MR. SOGLO WASDEFEATED IN APRIL ELECTIONS. HIS SUCCESSOR IS MATHIEU KEREKOU --THE FORMER MARXIST DICTATOR HE OUSTED AT THE POLLS IN 1989.BENIN WAS ONCE THE DARLING OF INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS AS ANEXAMPLE OF DEMOCRACY AND DEVELOPMENT, BUT SOME FEAR THE COUNTRYRISKS TURNING BACK TOWARD AUTOCRATIC RULE AND ECONOMICSTAGNATION.HOWEVER, FORMER PRESIDENT SOGLO SAYS HIS COUNTRY'S PEACEFULTRANSFER OF POWER SHOWS DEMOCRACY IS WORKING:// SOGLO ACT //WE MAY NOT ALWAYS LIKE THE RESULTS, BUT WE MUSTRECOGNIZE THE FACT THAT ELECTIONS ARE BEING HELD ANDPOWER IS BEING PEACEFULLY TRANSFERRED.// END ACT //MR. SOGLO SEES HIS NEW ROLE AS LEADER OF HIS COUNTRY'S LOYALOPPOSITION AS AN ESSENTIAL ELEMENT OF THE STRENGTHENING OFDEMOCRATIC RULE IN BENIN. NEVERTHELESS, THE FORMER PRESIDENTCITED AUTHORITARIAN REGIMES WITH SUCCESSFUL ECONOMIES IN ASIA ANDLATIN AMERICA AS EVIDENCE THAT DEMOCRACY IS NOT NECESSARY TOBRING ABOUT SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH. STILL, HE BELIEVES THATHAVING A POPULARLY ELECTED GOVERNMENT IS HELPFUL TO LEADERS WHOMUST ASK CITIZENS TO ENDURE SACRIFICES.IF DEMOCRACY IS NOT AN IMPEDIMENT TO ECONOMIC GROWTH, SOMEWOULD SAY REGIONAL INSTABILITY IS. ANOTHER CONFERENCEPARTICIPANT, ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE GEORGE MOOSE, SAYSCONFLICT IN AFRICA HAS BEEN A REAL OBSTACLE TO DEVELOPMENT.// MOOSE ACT //AS PRESIDENT SOGLO WELL KNOWS, YOU CAN BE DOING GREAT ATHOME, BUT IF YOUR NEIGHBOR'S HOUSE IS ON FIRE, IT'SGOING TO BE AWFULLY HARD TO ENCOURAGE SOMEBODY TO COMEIN AND INVEST IN YOUR ECONOMY.// END ACT //THE U-S DIPLOMAT CITED LIBERIA AS AN EXAMPLE OF THE FIRE THATWEST AFRICAN HEADS OF STATE HAVE TRIED HARD TO PUT OUT FEARINGFACTIONAL VIOLENCE WILL SPREAD THROUGHOUT THE REGION.CONFERENCE PARTICIPANTS ALSO DISCUSSED THE ROLE OF OUTSIDE FORCESIN SHAPING AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT PROSPECTS. THERE WAS MUCH TALKABOUT AID, AND HOW ITS DELIVERY COULD BE IMPROVED; AND TRADE, ANDHOW IT SHOULD BE EXPANDED.U-S CONGRESSMAN JIM MCDERMOTT HAS SPEARHEADED AN INITIATIVE TOOPEN UP U-S-AFRICA TRADE. HIS PROPOSED LEGISLATION CALLS FORLIFTING QUOTAS ON AFRICAN-MADE TEXTILES AND APPAREL AND THE STARTOF NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM A U-S AFRICA FREE TRADE AREA. MR.MCDERMOTT SAYS SIMILAR APPROACHES WERE HELPFUL IN ACCELERATINGGROWTH IN ASIA IN THE 1950'S. BESIDES BEING BENEFICIAL TOAFRICA, HE ALSO BELIEVES AN APPROACH FOCUSSED ON TRADE ISREALISTIC.// MCDERMOTT ACT //THE MONEY FOR AID TO AFRICA IS NOT GOING TO INCREASE.IT IS ONLY GOING TO GO DOWN. NOBODY IN HIS RIGHT MINDLOOKING AT THE CONGRESS THINKS IT'S GOING TO GO UP. SO,IT'S A QUESTION OF HOW DO WE MOST EFFECTIVELY USE THEMONEY AND OUR EFFORT AND HOW DO WE SEND A MESSAGE ABOUTOUR ATTITUDE TOWARD AFRICA.// END ACT //CONGRESSMAN MCDERMOTT'S MESSAGE IS THAT REAL, LASTING CHANGE WILLCOME WHEN AFRICA MAKES THE NECESSARY ECONOMIC AND POLITICALREFORMS THAT SUPPORT PRIVATE SECTOR GROWTH. HE SAYS THE UNITEDSTATES CAN HELP BY EXPANDING AFRICA'S ACCESS TO U-S MARKETS,TECHNOLOGY, MANAGEMENT EXPERTISE AND CAPITAL. (SIGNED)NEB/GW/CF13-Jun-96 10:40 AM EDT (1440 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Jun 1996 17:00:37 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: VOA NEWSMessage-ID: < 13JUN96.18371355.0188.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=6/13/96------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Jun 1996 17:00:45 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: VOA NEWSMessage-ID: < 13JUN96.18373598.0188.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU TYPE=ON THE LINENUMBER=1-00435TITLE=THE UNITED STATES AND NIGERIAEDITOR=OFFICE OF POLICY - 619-0037CONTENT=THEME: UP, HOLD UNDER AND FADEANNCR: ON THE LINE -- A DISCUSSION OF UNITED STATESPOLICIES AND CONTEMPORARY ISSUES.THIS WEEK, "THE UNITED STATES AND NIGERIA."HERE IS YOUR HOST, ROBERT REILLY.HOST: HELLO AND WELCOME TO ON THE LINE.THE HUMAN RIGHTS SITUATION IN NIGERIA CONTINUESTO DETERIORATE. OPPOSITION LEADERS HAVE BEENARRESTED. JOURNALISTS AND PUBLISHERS HAVE BEENHARASSED. HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVISTS HAVE BEENDETAINED WITHOUT DUE PROCESS. CHIEF MOSHOODABIOLA, THE PRESUMED WINNER OF THE 1993PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, REMAINS IN PRISON, ASDOES FORMER PRESIDENT OLUSEGUN OBASANJO. ANDEARLIER THIS MONTH, CHIEF ABIOLA'S WIFE WASMURDERED BY UNIDENTIFIED GUNMEN IN THE STREETSOF LAGOS. AS U.S. UNDER SECRETARY OF STATEPETER TARNOFF SAID, "THE SITUATION IN NIGERIA ISBECOMING INCREASINGLY SERIOUS."JOINING ME TODAY TO DISCUSS NIGERIA AND U.S.POLICY IS JOHN SHATTUCK, ASSISTANT SECRETARY OFSTATE FOR DEMOCRACY, HUMAN RIGHTS AND LABOR.WELCOME TO THE PROGRAM.YOU WERE RECENTLY IN NIGERIA, MR. SHATTUCK.WHAT DID YOU DISCOVER DURING THIS TRIP THATCONFIRMED WHAT YOU PUT IN THE HUMAN RIGHTSREPORT ABOUT THE DETERIORATING SITUATION?SHATTUCK: NIGERIA IS A COUNTRY IN SERIOUS CRISIS IN TERMSOF BOTH DEMOCRACY AND HUMAN RIGHTS. THREE YEARSAGO, THERE WAS AN ELECTION AND IT WAS GENERALLYREGARDED AS FREE AND FAIR. AND IT WAS THOUGHTTHAT MR. ABIOLA, YOU MENTIONED EARLIER, HAD WONTHE ELECTION. BUT SOON THEREAFTER, A MILITARYGROUP CAME AND INVALIDATED THE ELECTION AND,BASICALLY, TOOK CHARGE OF THE GOVERNMENT, SAYINGTHAT NIGERIA WAS NOT READY FOR DEMOCRACY. ANDTHE RESULT IS THAT OVER THREE YEARS, WE'VE SEENA STEADY DETERIORATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS. WE'VESEEN SECRET TRIALS. WE'VE SEEN PEOPLE ARRESTED,DETAINED WITHOUT CHARGE. WE'VE SEEN GROUPS INOPPOSITION WHO HAVE BEEN BASICALLY DECAPITATED,IN TERMS OF HAVING THEIR LEADERS THROWN IN JAIL.WE'VE SEEN JOURNALISTS CONSTANTLY HARASSED AND,IN MANY CASES, PUT IN JAIL FOR WRITING THINGSABOUT DEMOCRACY. BUT, MOST TRAGICALLY, WE'VESEEN THAT DEMOCRACY ITSELF, IN THE FORM OF ANELECTION WHICH WAS WIDELY REGARDED AS FREE ANDFAIR, WAS TRAMPLED UPON.HOST: WHAT ABOUT THE CONTENTION OF THE MILITARY JUNTATHAT NIGERIA IS NOT READY FOR DEMOCRACY, INTERMS OF THE HISTORY OF NIGERIA. FROM AHORRIBLE CIVIL WAR THIRTY YEARS AGO TO ASUCCESSION OF FIVE MILITARY DICTATORSHIPS, ARETHE SEEDS OF DEMOCRACY FIRMLY ENOUGH ROOTED INNIGERIA THAT YOU THINK IT'S AT THE STAGE WHEREDEMOCRACY CAN TAKE ROOT?SHATTUCK: WELL, I THINK FIRST OF ALL, THE '93 ELECTIONSPEAKS FOR ITSELF: THE FACT THAT IT WAS WIDELYREGARDED AS FREE AND FAIR AND THE PEOPLEPARTICIPATED IN IT. BUT, BEYOND THAT, NIGERIAIS SUCH A WONDERFUL COUNTRY IN TERMS OF THEVIBRANCY OF ITS CIVIL SOCIETY, THE VERY STRONGHISTORY THAT IT HAS OF A RELATIVELY FREE PRESS,PROFESSIONAL ORGANIZATIONS, DEMOCRACY-HUMANRIGHTS ORGANIZATIONS. YES, IT'S ETHNICALLY VERYDIVERSE AND VERY LARGE. AND POTENTIALLY ATREMENDOUS PLAYER ON THE WORLD STAGE, IN TERMSOF ITS REGIONAL AND EVEN INTERNATIONALIMPORTANCE. BUT TO HAVE MILITARY LEADERS COMEIN AND BASICALLY MAKE A DECISION CONTRARY TO THEPOPULAR WILL IS JUST A FUNDAMENTAL DENIAL OFEVERYTHING THAT DEMOCRACY SHOULD STAND FOR.HOST: WELL, THE MILITARY RULERS ARE CALLING THEMSELVESTHE "PROVISIONAL RULING COUNCIL." HOWPROVISIONAL ARE THEY?SHATTUCK: WELL, FOR ALL INTENTS AND PURPOSES, THEY ARE THERULING COUNCIL. AND, INDEED, THEY'VE ISSUEDDECREES WHICH ARE NOT CHALLENGEABLE IN ANYCIVILIAN COURT, WHICH IS ANOTHER WAY IN WHICH, ITHINK, THE MILITARY IS TRYING TO IMPOSE ITS WILLON BASIC CIVILIAN SOCIETY IN NIGERIA. I THINKTHERE IS A TRANSITION TO DEMOCRACY THAT THEMILITARY CLAIMS IS UNDERWAY. IT IS VERY SLOW,AND IT IS ALSO MUCH TOO LONG A SCHEDULE. AND,IN OUR VIEW, DEMOCRACY SHOULD BE REESTABLISHEDVERY, VERY SOON. ELECTIONS SHOULD BE HELD. ANDTHE MILITARY SHOULD MAKE WAY FOR THE WILL OF THEPEOPLE.HOST: I BELIEVE THAT THE TARGET DATE THAT THE JUNTAHAS SET FOR THE RESTORATION OF DEMOCRACY ISOCTOBER 1ST, 1998. AND, PURPORTEDLY, THEY HAVEA SERIES OF ACTIONS THEY'RE GOING TO TAKE TOREACH THAT GOAL. ARE THEY TAKING THOSE ACTIONS?ARE YOU TAKING THEM SERIOUSLY?SHATTUCK: WELL, THEY'VE TAKEN SEVERAL ACTIONS, BUT I'MAFRAID THE ACTIONS SPEAK IN TWO DIRECTIONS ATONCE. THERE WERE ELECTIONS THAT TOOK PLACE,NON-PARTY ELECTIONS -- THAT IS, NO POLITICALACTIVITY AROUND THOSE ELECTIONS -- IN MARCH FORLOCAL OFFICES. BUT, MANY OF THE CANDIDATES WEREINVALIDATED BY THE MILITARY, IN THAT THEY WERESEEN NOT TO BE ACCEPTABLE TO THE MILITARYREGIME. AND SOME OF THE CANDIDATES WHO WEREELECTED, WHO HAD BEEN SELECTED AS ACCEPTABLE,WERE LATER DETERMINED NOT TO BE APPROPRIATE TOTAKE OFFICE. THAT DOES NOT SEND A VERY GOODSIGNAL.HOST: WHY WOULD THIS MILITARY JUNTA OVERRULE AGENERALLY DEMOCRATIC ELECTION, AND THEN TURNAROUND AND SAY, "WE'RE IN THE PROCESS OFRESTORING DEMOCRACY." THREE YEARS LATER?SHATTUCK: WELL, I THINK THE CONCERN ABOUT STABILITY ISCERTAINLY THE ONE THAT HAS BEEN ASSERTED BY THEMILITARY -- AND THE NEED TO STABILIZE THECOUNTRY. BUT, THE TRAGEDY IS THAT, BYREPRESSING THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE, AND THROWINGMANY IN JAIL WHO WERE ENGAGED IN LEGITIMATEPOLITICAL ACTIVITY, THERE IS EVEN GREATERINSTABILITY, I THINK, AS A RESULT. THERE HASALSO BEEN SOME VERY HIGH-PROFILE HUMAN RIGHTSABUSES. THE WORLD KNOWS OF THE EXECUTION OF KENSARO-WIWA AND THE OGONI EIGHT WHO WERE EXECUTEDFOR ENGAGING IN POLITICAL ACTIVITY, IN A TRIALTHAT WAS WIDELY REGARDED AS FUNDAMENTALLYLACKING IN DUE PROCESS, BEFORE A MILITARYTRIBUNAL WITH NO LAWYERS AND NO RIGHTS TOAPPEAL. SO, THE WORLD WILL NEVER KNOW THE TRUTHIN THE SARO-WIWA CASE. BUT, THIS IS EXACTLY THEEARMARK OF THIS MILITARY JUNTA, I'M AFRAID.HOST: IT MAY SPEAK TO YOUR POINT ABOUT THE HEALTH OFINDIGENOUS INSTITUTIONS IN NIGERIA THAT THEJUNTA HAS HAD TO GO AROUND THE NORMAL COURTSTRUCTURE IN NIGERIA TO PROSECUTE THESE PEOPLEWITH THESE SPECIAL TRIBUNALS, WHERE, OF COURSE,THERE IS NO RECOURSE TO DUE PROCESS. WHAT ISHAPPENING IN TERMS OF OTHER BASIC, FUNDAMENTALFREEDOMS, LIKE FREEDOM OF THE PRESS? AS YOUMENTIONED, THEY HAVE A VIBRANT PRESS IN NIGERIA.IS IT ABLE TO OPERATE?SHATTUCK: WELL, THERE IS A HISTORY OF A VIBRANT PRESS, ANDTHERE ARE SOME BRAVE PEOPLE CONTINUING TO TRY TOFUNCTION IN THAT CAPACITY. BUT, AGAIN, IT IS AHIGHLY RISKY ENTERPRISE. REPORTERS HAVE BEENTHROWN IN JAIL. I MET WITH THE FAMILIES OF ANUMBER OF PRISONERS WHILE I WAS THERE.REPORTERS THROWN IN JAIL FOR WRITING ARTICLESABOUT A COUP PLOT THAT WAS ALLEGED BY THEGOVERNMENT, WHERE SOME GOVERNMENT SOURCES HADSAID THERE WAS NO COUP PLOT. AS A RESULT OFWRITING AN ARTICLE THAT THERE WAS NO COUP PLOT,THE REPORTERS WERE IMPRISONED FIRST FOR LIFEIMPRISONMENT, AND THEN THEIR SENTENCES HAVE BEENREDUCED. ANOTHER CASE INVOLVED SOMEONE WHO WASARRESTED FOR FAXING INFORMATION OUT OF THECOUNTRY ABOUT THE PRISON CONDITIONS OF POLITICALPRISONERS AND HERE ON THE GROUND THAT THEY WERETRYING TO UNDERMINE THE TRANSITION TO DEMOCRACY.I MEAN, WE HAVE A TRAGIC AND ORWELLIAN KIND OFJUSTIFICATION TO A LOT OF THESE HUMAN RIGHTSABUSES THAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT, THAT THEMILITARY CLAIMS ARE TO STABILIZE THE COUNTRY,BUT IN FACT, HAVE EXACTLY THE OPPOSITE IMPACT.HOST: YOU SPOKE A MOMENT AGO ABOUT THE VITALIMPORTANCE OF NIGERIA FOR THE FUTURE OF AFRICA,AFTER ALL IT IS THE LARGEST COUNTRY IN TERMS OFPOPULATION -- OVER A HUNDRED MILLION PEOPLE --AND HAS TREMENDOUS RESOURCES IN OIL AND GAS.HOW IMPORTANT IS IT TO THE FUTURE OF AFRICA INTERMS OF THE KINDS OF DEMOCRATIC TRENDS YOUWOULD LIKE TO SEE?SHATTUCK: NIGERIA IS ENORMOUSLY IMPORTANT AS A LARGECOUNTRY, A DIVERSE COUNTRY, A COUNTRY WITHTREMENDOUS NATURAL RESOURCES AND A COUNTRY THATCAN PLAY AND HAS PLAYED A VERY IMPORTANT ROLE INPEACEKEEPING AND OTHER ACTIVITIES IN THE REGIONAND INDEED, AROUND THE WORLD. FOR THAT REASONIT IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT THAT THE TRANSITION TODEMOCRACY BE ACCELERATED AND THAT THE HUMANRIGHTS ABUSES THAT I HAVE BEEN DESCRIBING BEELIMINATED AND THAT THE PEOPLE OF NIGERIA BEALLOWED TO DEVELOP THEIR OWN CIVIL SOCIETY INPEACE AND TRANQUILITY.HOST: IN RESPONSE TO THE EXECUTION OF KEN SARO-WIWAAND THE OTHER OGONI ACTIVISTS, NIGERIA WAS PUTON PROBATION OR DISMISSED FROM THE COMMONWEALTHFOR TWO YEARS. THE EUROPEAN UNION CALLED FOR ANARMS EMBARGO. WHAT OTHER ACTIONS WERE TAKEN INRESPONSE TO THAT FLAGRANT ABUSE AND HAS IT HADAN EFFECT ON THE RULERS OF NIGERIA?SHATTUCK: THERE HAS BEEN AN INCREASINGLY TOUGH SET OFSANCTIONS OF THE KIND THAT YOU HAVE BEENDESCRIBING THAT HAVE BEEN IMPOSED. THE UNITEDSTATES HAS JOINED WITH OTHER COUNTRIES INPREVENTING LEADERS OF THE NIGERIAN PROVISIONALRULING COUNCIL FROM COMING INTO THE UNITEDSTATES AND FROM GETTING VISAS HERE. WE'VE ALSOAPPLIED AN ARMS EMBARGO OURSELVES AS WELL ASMANY OTHER COUNTRIES. IT'S NOW VERY MUCH ON THEAGENDA OF THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY TOSTRENGTHEN THOSE SANCTIONS TO SEND A VERY STRONGMESSAGE TO THIS RULING REGIME THAT IT MUST FULLYTRANSITION TO DEMOCRACY. THIS WILL BE ON THEAGENDA OF THE EUROPEAN UNION WHEN IT MEETS INTHE UNITED STATES WITH PRESIDENT CLINTON IN THECOMING WEEK AND ALSO AT THE G-7 SUMMIT IN LYONS,FRANCE.HOST: AND OF COURSE, AT THE TIME THE U-N GENERALASSEMBLY, I BELIEVE, PASSED A RESOLUTIONCONDEMNING THOSE EXECUTIONS. ECONOMICALLY,ASIDE FROM AN ARMS EMBARGO, IS ANYTHING BEINGCONTEMPLATED?SHATTUCK: WE HAVE MADE IT VERY CLEAR THAT WE ARE RULINGNOTHING OUT, WE THE UNITED STATES, AND THAT'SALSO BEEN MADE CLEAR BY OTHER COUNTRIES IN THECOMMONWEALTH GROUP, ETC. ALL ECONOMIC MEASURESWILL BE CONSIDERED, BUT I THINK IT'S MOST LIKELYTHAT ADDITIONAL MEASURES THAT ARE AIMEDPRECISELY AT THOSE IN THE REGIME THEMSELVES SOTHAT IT WILL NOT HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THENIGERIAN PEOPLE, THOSE ARE THE KINDS OF MEASURESTHAT THE WORLD IS TALKING ABOUT IN TERMS OFINCREASED SANCTIONS.HOST: THE UNITED STATES, I BELIEVE, IS THE LARGESTPURCHASER OF NIGERIAN OIL. HAVE WE CONSIDERED ABOYCOTT OF NIGERIAN OIL?SHATTUCK: WE HAVE MADE IT VERY CLEAR THAT NO ISSUE ISBEING RULED OUT, AND WE'RE CONSULTING WITH OURALLIES AND OTHER VERY CONCERNED COUNTRIES ABOUTTHE APPROPRIATE MEASURES TO TAKE.HOST: WHAT IS THE NEXT THING YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE THENIGERIAN REGIME DO?SHATTUCK: I THINK RELEASING POLITICAL PRISONERS IS OFPARAMOUNT IMPORTANCE. THERE IS WHAT EFFECTIVELYAMOUNTS TO A NIGERIAN GULAG RIGHT NOW.POLITICAL PRISONERS SCATTERED THROUGHOUT THENORTHERN PART OF NIGERIA, MANY OF THEM VERY FARFROM THEIR FAMILIES, BEING HELD WITH NO CHARGESIN SOME CASES, AND IN OTHER CASES WITH VERYLIMITED AND FALSE CHARGES. THESE PEOPLE SHOULDBE RELEASED AS AN INDICATION THAT THERE IS AREAL POSSIBILITY OF ENGAGING IN POLITICALACTIVITY AND THEN POLITICAL PARTIES BE ALLOWEDTO BEGIN TO FORM.HOST: ASIDE FROM THE HIGH PROFILE PRISONERS WE'VEMENTIONED, SUCH AS CHIEF ABIOLA, HOW MANYPOLITICAL PRISONERS ARE THERE? DO WE HAVE ANYIDEA?SHATTUCK: WE KNOW OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS THAT THEREHAVE BEEN AT LEAST FIVE-THOUSAND PEOPLE WHO HAVEBEEN DETAINED WITHOUT CHARGE UNDER SO-CALLEDDECREE NUMBER TWO AND WE OFTEN DON'T KNOW HOWLONG THEY'RE HELD, BUT THEY'RE HELD FORSOMETIMES PERIODS OF MORE THAN A YEAR. SO THEREARE CERTAINLY THOUSANDS OF PRISONERS IN NIGERIAWHO ARE CAUGHT UP IN THIS POLITICAL REPRESSIONTHAT WE'VE BEEN DESCRIBING.HOST: I HAVE A RATHER STARTLING STATEMENT FROM THENIGERIAN NOBEL PRIZE WINNING AUTHOR, WOLESOYINKA. LET ME READ IT TO YOU. HE SAID,"NIGERIA HAS BECOME A REGIONAL MENACE, ACONTINENTAL MENACE." DO YOU AGREE WITH THA,TTHAT THIS IS NOT JUST AN INTERNAL PROBLEM THATTHERE COULD BE A SPILLOVER?SHATTUCK: THERE ARE MAJOR PROBLEMS WITH NIGERIA THAT COULDSPILL OVER. I MEAN THERE IS NOT ONLY THE HUMANRIGHTS AND DEMOCRACY ISSUES THAT WE HAVE BEENTALKING ABOUT. BUT NIGERIA WAS RECENTLY NAMEDBY A GROUP, AN INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION CALLEDTRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL, AS THE MOST CORRUPTCOUNTRY IN THE WORLD IN TERMS OF DOING BUSINESS.IT'S ALSO THE SOURCE OF A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OFDRUG TRAFFICKING, NARCOTICS TRAFFICKING ANDCRIME. THE TRAGEDY IS THAT THE PEOPLE OFNIGERIA ALL WANT TO BE FREED FROM THESE SCOURGESAND THE BEST WAY TO DO THAT IS TO ALLOWDEMOCRACY TO TAKE ROOT.HOST: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF HIGH-PROFILE AMERICANBUSINESSES OPERATING INSIDE NIGERIA, MAINLY INTHE ENERGY SECTOR. HOW ARE THEY BEHAVING INTHIS SITUATION?SHATTUCK: I THINK THEY'RE CERTAINLY CONCERNED AND THEY, ITHINK, HAVE A STRONG INTEREST IN THE TRANSITIONTO DEMOCRACY THAT MUST BE ACCELERATED ANDTHEY'VE MADE THAT VERY CLEAR THEMSELVES.OBVIOUSLY, THEY ARE THERE FOR ECONOMIC REASONS.HOST: HOW DID THE MEMBERS OF THE GOVERNMENT RESPOND TOYOUR CONCERNS WHEN YOU MET WITH THEM DIRECTLY INNIGERIA? DID YOU MEET WITH GENERAL ABACHA?SHATTUCK: I DID NOT MEET WITH GENERAL ABACHA. HE HAS NOTMET WITH FOREIGN VISITORS FOR SOME TIME NOW. IMET WITH MANY OTHER HIGH-LEVEL OFFICIALS AND ITHINK THE MEETINGS WERE VERY POSITIVE IN THESENSE THAT THEY UNDERSTOOD FOR THE FIRST TIME ATA VERY HIGH LEVEL FROM THE UNITED STATES HOWSERIOUS WE VIEW THE CRISIS IN NIGERIA OF HUMANRIGHTS. I MET WITH ONE OFFICIAL WHO FOR THEFIRST TIME CHARACTERIZED NIGERIA AS HAVINGPOLITICAL PRISONERS. I THINK IT IS VERYIMPORTANT FOR THEM TO HAVE MADE THAT POINTPUBLICLY.HOST: MOVING TO ANOTHER AREA OF THE AFRICAN CONTINENTWHERE I KNOW YOU VISITED PRIOR TO GOING TONIGERIA WHERE, OF COURSE, THERE IS A LOT CONCERNAND FOCUS ABOUT NOW, IS BURUNDI AND THEPOTENTIAL FOR ETHNIC STRIFE TO EXPLODE AND HAVEA REPLICATION OF THE HORROR IN RWANDA FROMSEVERAL YEARS AGO. WHAT'S YOUR ASSESSMENT OFTHAT SITUATION?SHATTUCK: BURUNDI IS A COUNTRY WRACKED BY VIOLENCE ANDTRAGICALLY BEING PRESSED BY POLITICAL EXTREMESON BOTH SIDES, PEOPLE WHO ARE MANIPULATINGETHNIC DIFFERENCES FOR THEIR OWN ADVANTAGE.WE'VE SEEN SPIRALING VIOLENCE IN RECENT MONTHS.I VISITED A REFUGEE CAMP OUTSIDE OF BUJUMBURAWHERE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT A MACHINEGUNHAD BEEN SET UP BY A PRESUMED MILITIAORGANIZATION AND THEY HAD FIRED POINT-BLANKDIRECTLY INTO THE REFUGEE HOUSING, KILLING EIGHTPEOPLE AND WOUNDING THIRTY-TWO. AND THIS WASAPPARENTLY IN RETALIATION FOR AN ATTACK BYEXTREMISTS ON THE OTHER SIDE OF A HOSPITAL INBUJUMBURA WHERE TWO PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN AMATERNITY WARD. THESE ARE THE HORRORS OFCIVILIAN VIOLENCE, VIOLENCE AGAINST CIVILIANS.HOST: I KNOW THE RED CROSS WORKERS HAVE NOW FLEDBURUNDI BECAUSE THEY'RE BEING KILLED; U-N AGENCYPEOPLE ARE PULLING OUT. IS THERE ANYTHING THEU.S. CAN DO TO STOP THIS SPIRAL OF VIOLENCE?SHATTUCK: THE UNITED STATES IS VERY DEEPLY ENGAGED INSEEKING TO DO SO. MOST IMPORTANTLY BYSUPPORTING THE PEACE PROCESS THAT FORMERPRESIDENT JULIUS NYERERE OF TANZANIA IS HEADINGUP BUT ALSO BY STRENGTHENING THE U-N HUMANRIGHTS MONITORING ACTIVITIES IN BURUNDI AND ALSOPLANNING, DOING CONTINGENCY PLANNING FOR THEPOSSIBILITY OF A MISSION THAT WOULD BE REQUIREDTO END THE VIOLENCE. BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, WEARE THROUGH VERY HIGH-LEVEL DIPLOMATIC MEANSMOST RECENTLY TONY LAKE, THE PRESIDENT'SNATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR, SPEAKING DIRECTLY TOBURUNDIAN LEADERS ABOUT THE NEED TO PULL BACKFROM THIS TERRIBLE SCOURGE OF VIOLENCE THAT ISGRIPPING THEIR COUNTRY.HOST: I'M AFRAID THAT'S ALL THE TIME WE HAVE THISWEEK. I'D LIKE TO THANK OUR GUEST -- JOHNSHATTUCK, ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FORDEMOCRACY, HUMAN RIGHTS AND LABOR -- FOR JOININGME TO DISCUSS NIGERIA AND U.S. POLICY. THIS ISROBERT REILLY FOR ON THE LINE.13-Jun-96 3:37 PM EDT (1937 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Jun 1996 17:00:53 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: VOA NEWSMessage-ID: < 13JUN96.18376224.0188.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=6/13/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-198687TITLE=NIGERIA/ABIOLABYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCKDATELINE=ABIDJANCONTENT=VOICED AT:*INTRO: NIGERIAN POLICE HAVE DETAINED THE ELDEST SON OF JAILEDOPPOSITION LEADER MOSHOOD ABIOLA. THE SON IS BEING QUESTIONED INTHE INVESTIGATION OF THE MURDER LAST WEEK OF MR. ABIOLA'S WIFE,KUDIRAT. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS FROM OURWEST AFRICA BUREAU.TEXT: ARCHIBONG NKANA, DEPUTY INSPECTOR-GENERAL FOR NIGERIA'SFEDERAL INTELLIGENCE AND INVESTIGATIONS BUREAU, SAYS KOLA ABIOLAHAS BEEN HELD SINCE TUESDAY TO ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT HIS FAMILY.INVESTIGATORS HAVE NOT CHARGED THE 33-YEAR-OLD SON OF MOSHOODABIOLA WITH ANY CRIME, BUT SAY HE WILL REMAIN IN CUSTODY FOR ASLONG AS HE IS NEEDED. THEY SAY THE INFORMATION HE CAN PROVIDEABOUT THE FAMILY IS USEFUL TO THE INVESTIGATION.OTHER MEMBERS OF THE ABIOLA FAMILY ARE ALSO BEING QUESTIONED.INVESTIGATORS SAY IT IS NOT UNUSUAL TO QUESTION FAMILY MEMBERS INA MURDER INVESTIGATION.POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE MURDER LAST WEEK OF KUDIRAT ABIOLA,THE SENIOR WIFE OF DETAINED OPPOSITION LEADER MOSHOOD ABIOLA.MRS. ABIOLA WAS SHOT DEAD BY UNKNOWN GUNMEN WHILE RIDING IN HERCAR. THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT HAS PROMISED A THOROUGHINVESTIGATION INTO THE CASE.MR. ABIOLA, A MUSLIM, HAS SEVERAL WIVES AND MANY CHILDREN. KOLAABIOLA'S MOTHER WAS THE OPPOSITION LEADER'S FIRST WIFE. BUT AFTERHER DEATH IN 1992, KUDIRAT BECAME THE SENIOR WIFE.OBSERVERS SAY ATTENTION MAY HAVE FOCUSED ON THE ABIOLA FAMILYBECAUSE OF THEIR OFTEN PUBLIC DISAGREEMENTS REGARDING THEHANDLING OF MR. ABIOLA'S LEGAL AFFAIRS. EARLIER THIS YEAR, KOLAABIOLA, THE ELDEST STEPSON, ASKED THE COURT TO DISMISS THE LAWYERCHOSEN BY HIS STEPMOTHER. BUT KUDIRAT ABIOLA'S REFUSAL TO ACCEPTTHE DISMISSAL CAUSED SQUABBLES. AMONG THE FAMILY MEMBERS.BEFORE HER DEATH LAST WEEK, MRS. ABIOLA HAD CHAMPIONED THECAMPAIGN TO FREE HER HUSBAND AND TO INSTALL HIM AS PRESIDENTBASED ON THE RESULTS OF THE 1993 ELECTION.MOSHOOD ABIOLA IS WIDELY BELIEVED TO HAVE WON THE POLL, WHICHWOULD HAVE RESTORED CIVILIAN RULE IN NIGERIA. HOWEVER THEMILITARY GOVERNMENT ANNULLED THE ELECTION, CHARGING WIDESPREADFRAUD IN THE POLLING. MR. ABIOLA, A MULTI-MILLIONAIREBUSINESSMAN, HAS BEEN IN DETENTION FOR TWO YEARS FACING TREASONCHARGES FOR PROCLAIMING HIMSELF PRESIDENT IN DEFIANCE OF THEMILITARY. (SIGNED)NEB/WPM/KL13-Jun-96 3:55 PM EDT (1955 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Jun 1996 15:25:04 -0400From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < 199606141925.PAA27264@auc.edu Greetings:I would like to introduce our newest member, Moe Jallow who lives in Atlanta.He will be introducing himself shortly to the group.LatJor------------------------------Date: 14 Jun 1996 20:14:02 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Images of AfricaMessage-ID: < 1261961215.677176@inform-bbs.dk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Dansk version: (English version below)* * * * NB: You are welcome to forward this announcement: * * * *Images of AfricaDanmarks stoerste festival, Images of Africa, starter fredag den 14. juni kl12.00.Festivalen er verdens stoerste afrikanske kulturfestival i 1996.Bor du i Koebenhavn eller omegn, saa kom til Images of Africa festivalensmarkedstelt pa Frue Plads. Her har Djembe og Dapamda en stand med trecomputere, hvor du kan surfe gratis pa World Wide Web.Markedsteltet er aabent i tre uger - fra den 14. juni til den 6. juli.I Aarhus stiller Kulturambulancen ligeledes tre computere op i markedsteltetved Musikhuset, i ugen fra den 20. juni-31. juniHvis du selv har en web-forbindelse, saa besoeg os paa http://www.djembe.dk/ioa/ - hvor du ogsa finder det fulde program forfestivalens mange arrangementer og aktiviteter - eller "Surf Afrika" paaBedste hilsner,Djembe-redaktionen* * * * * * * * * *Images of Africa -the largest African cultural festival in the world - is opened on Friday the14th of June in Denmarks capital, Copenhagen. Prominent guests and artistsfrom all over the African continent has arrived to the international airportin hundreds, and during the next three weeks, several hundred concerts,conferences and events are going to take place all over the country.If you live near Copenhagen, then come to the Images of Africa market tent atFrue Plads. Here, Djembe and Dapamda has opened an "online service" withthreecomputers where you can surf on the World Wide Web for free.The market-tent is opened for three weeks - from the 14th of June to the 6thof July. We expect app. 200.000 visitors in this period.In Aarhus, Kulturambulancen also places three computers in the market tent atMusikhuset, in the week from the 20th of June til the 30th of June.If you have a connection to the Web, please come and visit us at http://www.djembe.dk/ioa/ - where you will also find the full programme forconcerts, performances, lectures, etc. - or visit our springboard to Africaonthe net, "Surf Afrika", at URL: http://www.djembe.dk/afrika/ With regards,Djembe Magazine, editorial staff---forwarded mail END------ OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara**************************************Sent via Inform-BBS-Denmark's leading alternative networkInformation: info@inform-bbs.dk **************************************------------------------------Date: Sun, 16 Jun 1996 00:31:08 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Re: SUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L B...Message-ID: < 960616003107_415089632@emout18.mail.aol.com ---------------------Forwarded message:Subj: Re: SUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L Babouc...Date: 96-06-15 02:09:39 EDTFrom: SillahBTo: listproc@u.washington.edu I am finally glad to come on board...procrastinated for too long because oflack of time. I am on my 11th year in the States, living in the Olympic cityfor most it....degreed about six years ago, stopped about midway to graduatedegree completion to pursue a goal of opening a grocerey store...achievedthat goal about ten days ago in East Point, Ga$$$$JAMAAH GROCERIES$$$$ I ammarried to a wonderful lady Absa, we have a four year old boy called Musa,and we are expecting our second in Nov., hopefully a girl. Currently, I amthe Secretary of the Gambian Organization in Atlanta, and with the upcomingJuly 4th festivities in addition to the store you can imagine how busy Igotta be. I love soccer with a passion, as I also co-ordinate the Dodou MbyeMemorial Tournament during the July 4th weekend. I will give you the resultslater. Feel free to drop a mail at any time...I am not embarassed to discussanything and I'm very open minded....Nice to meet you all!------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 20************************* A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.43 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |