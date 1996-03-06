|
GAMBIA-L Digest 19
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Re: Question
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
2) Re: Question
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
3) Re: Question
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
4) forward intro.
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
5) Atlanta tragedies
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
6) Re: Question
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
7) Re: Question
by Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
8) NIGERIA SHOOTING
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
9) Re: Welcom Tsallah & Nyang.
by MANSALA@aol.com
10) Re: Welcom Tsallah & Nyang.
by Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
11) Africa-related resources
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
12) NIGERIA/ABIOLA
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
13) Sarjo Bojang
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
14) Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wif
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
15) Africa Resources
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
16) Re: Sarjo Bojang
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
17) Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wif
by mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
18) CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
19) constitution
by "HEIDI SKRAMSTAD" <HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no>
20) Re: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT
by L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
21) Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
22) Re: Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA RE
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
23) 96F07020.html
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
24) 96F07015.html
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
25) My View
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
26) Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wif
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
27) 96F06059.html
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
28) Re[4]: CENTRAL AFRICA RE
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
29) Re: My View
by mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
30) Re: constitution
by L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
31) Re: constitution
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
32) Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wif
by Tijan Sallah <TSALLAH@worldbank.org>
Date: 3 Jun 1996 08:10:14 -0500
From: "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Question
RE>Question 6/3/96
Hey Guys,
I was just wondering why we have "The" infront of Gambia. A friend of mind
quiz me on that question, and I'm not sure what the answer is. Can anyone
response?
Thanks
Date: Mon, 3 Jun 1996 08:56:49 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Question
Yaya, here is an explanation of why the definite article is used in front
Gambia, at least from the reasons that I was taught when I used to live
in the country. If you recall, Zambia used to be called Northern or
Southern
Rhodesia ( one of the two ) before it attained its independence in around
1964 or so. They renamed the country to the current
Zambia, while we still had the name Gambia. So consequently,
confusion
arose in the delivery of mails with Gambia's mail going to Zambia and vice
versa. As a preventative measure, Gambia adopted the definite article by
calling itself The Gambia to distinctly distinguish it from Zambia, which
was effective in minimizing the delivery errors. It is also adviseable to
add West Africa after The Gambia for more precautionary measures.
That was the explanation given to me when I was growing up. If
anybody has any other reasons, please share them. It will be interesting.
Thanks
Tony
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
Date: 3 Jun 1996 11:32:53 -0500
From: "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Question
RE>>Question 6/3/96
Hey Tony,
Thanks for the input. I think that does strike as a very good explanation.
Someone also indicated that the article might be refering to the River Gambia.
I'm not sure how plausible that is. It might also seem to me that it may be a
direct translation from the French language (giving the Senegalese influence)
because most countries are preceeded by an article in French, e.g "La France,
Le Canada, La Gambie, etc "
Date: Mon, 3 Jun 1996 13:36:45 -0400
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: forward intro.
Greetings:
I am forwarding Dr. Tijan Sallah's intro to the group:
Latjor,
Many thanks for the messages and for linking me into the
Gambia network. For the bio-data you requested, here is a brief
snapshot:
I was born in Sere Kunda in the 50s, graduated from St.
Augustine's High School, and completed two bachelors degrees at
Berea College in Kentucky. I then proceeded to receive the M.A.
and Ph.D. in Economics at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and
State University (Virginia Tech) in 1987. I was assistant
professor of economics at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania and
North Carolina A&T University between 1987-1990. After this, I
have been working as an economist at the World Bank ever since,
where I have worked on Bangladesh, West Africa (Nigeria and
Ghana) and now Middle East countries (Yemen and Jordan).
I have published several articles in economics and
politics in recognized (refereed) journals and magazines. I have
published many critical articles in literature in refereed
journals and my works have been reviewed extensively over the
BBC, Radio Gambia, West Africa magazine and other African
publications. Some of my works have been anthologized, and one
appears in Chinua Achebe's anthology "Contemporary African Short
Stories" published by Heinemann African Writers Series. I have,
to date, published 6 books:
-- When Africa Was A Young Woman (poems, 1980, Writers Workshop
India);
-- Kora Land (poems, 1988, Three Continents Press);
-- Before the New Earth (short stories, 1989, Writers Workshop,
India);
-- Dreams of Dusty Roads (poems, 1993, Three Continents Press);
-- Wolof (cultural anthropology/ethnography, 1996, Rosen
Publishing Co.);
-- New Poets of West Africa (edited by me, 1995, Malthouse
Press, Nigeria).
I am presently embarked on writing other book projects. In
1984, I was among 10 other poets from around the world honored
with an honorary doctorate of letters by the World Academy of
Arts and Culture in Taipei, Taiwan, which met in Morocco that
year, and Leopold Senghor and King Hassan II of Morocco were the
patrons. I have received grants to study the economics of
migrant labor (the nawetaane phenomenon in the Gambia) from the
Social Science Research Council, and I carried out research work
at the University of Birmingham and Oxford University in England.
I am married and have one daughter.
Date: Mon, 3 Jun 1996 13:57:07 -0400
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Atlanta tragedies
Message-ID: <199606031757.NAA08415@auc.edu>
Greetings:
I apologize for the delay in giving a report to the group about the ALD
conference. The reason being that I got back to atlanta last tuesday and
had to deal with two tragedies that occurred in my community. First a
Gambian lady had died from a heart condition that sunday and the same day
another person was shot in the head by burglars while he was working at a
convenient store. The problem with the second situation was that the victim,
one Yankuba Bayo could not be located by any one. There were those who were
saying that he was dead and his body was in one of the morgues. However, no one seems to know for sure. It was in these circumstances that I found myself upon returning to Atlanta.
Anyway, to cut a long story short, by 10:00 p.m. that evening I and another
Gamabian had located Yankuba who was alive but in a critical condition at one
of the local hospitals.
He is recovering fine. He is no longer on life support and is talking. I also
found out that he was in fact a Sierra Leonean not a Gambian. But as far as I
am concern my concern for his condition as well as his family's (he has a wife
and two children) remains the same. Whatever I would have done had he been a
Gambian, I will continue to do for this brother.
LatJor.
Date: Tue, 4 Jun 1996 10:08:52 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Question
Yaya,
On the use of `The' before our country's name, here are two versions I
was told about. The first one is what was explained by Tony i.e., to
distinguish it from Zambia. However, contrary to your own opinion, I
found the second reason more plausible. That is, the country derived
its name from the River Gambia, and so the name `The Gambia'.
What is most convincing to me is the combination of these two reasons.
I think that together they provide a more lucid explanation.
Anyway, it is good you brought this matter up, because I have been
faced with the same question especially from my own few African
brothers here.
Lamin Drammeh (Japan).
Date: Tue, 4 Jun 1996 02:09:51 -0400 (EDT)
From: Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
To: binta@iuj.ac.jp
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>,
;@cldc.howard.edu
Subject: Re: Question
The use of the definite article (The) before the Gambia,according to a
British linguist I met many years ago at a conference in Mexico,was
because of the Gambia river.We use the definite article when we speak
of the Congo, the Niger, the Mississippi.The idea that the definite
article was used to distinguish the Gambia from Zambia is unhistorical and
post colonial.Colonial officials always used the definite article.Check
your histories of the Gambia by British colonials such as J.M. Gray,Lady
Southern (wife of the colonial governor who wrote about The Groundnut
Colony),Archer et al.The suggestion that the name change for Northern
Rhodesia(Zambia) created the need for the definite article before Gambia
can best be described as a belated rationalisation by Gambians whose
mails
many times ended in Zambian post offices soon after Northern Rhodesia
became independent.I hope my contribution will add to the greater
understanding of the "origins" of the usage.
Sincerely,
Sulayman S.Nyang
On Tue, 4 Jun 1996 binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:
> Yaya,
>
> On the use of `The' before our country's name, here are two versions I
> was told about. The first one is what was explained by Tony i.e., to
> distinguish it from Zambia. However, contrary to your own opinion, I
> found the second reason more plausible. That is, the country derived
> its name from the River Gambia, and so the name `The Gambia'.
>
> What is most convincing to me is the combination of these two reasons.
> I think that together they provide a more lucid explanation.
>
> Anyway, it is good you brought this matter up, because I have been
> faced with the same question especially from my own few African
> brothers here.
>
> Lamin Drammeh (Japan).
>
Date: Tue, 04 Jun 1996 13:26:07 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU>
Subject: NIGERIA SHOOTING
INTRO: ONE OF THE WIVES OF JAILED NIGERIAN OPPOSITION LEADER
MOSHOOD ABIOLA HAS BEEN SHOT AND KILLED BY UNKNOWN ASSAILANTS IN
LAGOS. AS ANTHONY MORELAND REPORTS, 44-YEAR OLD KUDIRAT ABIOLA
HAS BEEN A WELL KNOWN FIGURE IN THE CAMPAIGN FOR THE RELEASE OF
HER HUSBAND, WHO FACES TREASON CHARGES FOR DECLARING HIMSELF
PRESIDENT FOLLOWING A 1993 ELECTION.
TEXT: POLICE AND ASSOCIATES OF KURIDAT ABIOLA SAY SHE AND HER
DRIVER WERE SHOT BY UNIDENTIFIED GUNMEN AS THE PAIR WERE DRIVING
DOWN A STREET NEAR HER HOME.
MRS. ABIOLA WAS RUSHED TO A HOSPITAL AS RUMORS THAT SHE HAD BEEN
KILLED SPREAD QUICKLY IN LAGOS. SHE DIED OF THE WOUNDS SEVERAL
HOURS AFTER BEING SHOT.
POLICE SAID HOODLUMS WERE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTACK. MRS.
ABIOLA HAS BEEN ONE OF THE MOST VOCAL OF THOSE IN A CAMPAIGN TO
FREE HER HUSBAND. HE IS A MILLIONAIRE BUSINESSMAN, NOW IN PRISON
ON CHARGES OF TREASON AFTER HE DECLARED HIMSELF THE WINNER OF A
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN JUNE, 1993.
THE RESULTS OF THE ELECTION WERE ANNULED BY THE PRESENT MILITARY
REGIME THAT HAS BEEN OSTRACIZED BY THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY
FOR HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS.
MRS. ABIOLA HERSELF APPEARED IN COURT LAST MONTH, CHARGED WITH
CONSPIRACY AND MAKING FALSE STATEMENTS.
THE CHARGES APPARENTLY FOLLOWED INTERVIEWS GIVEN TO DOMESTIC AND
FOREIGN JOURNALISTS IN WHICH MRS. ABIOLA CALLED FOR HER HUSBAND'S
RELEASE AND SAID HIS ELECTION AS PRESIDENT SHOULD BE RECOGNIZED.
HE IS DUE TO STAND TRIAL ON JULY 17TH.
KURIDAT ABIOLA WAS ONE OF SEVERAL WIVES OF MR. ABIOLA, AND THERE
HAS BEEN A CONTINUING FAMILY DISPUTE ABOUT WHO SHOULD REPRESENT
HIM IN COURT. (SIGNED)
NEB/AM/MH /MMK
04-Jun-96 12:07 PM EDT (1607 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
Date: Tue, 4 Jun 1996 14:14:00 -0400
From: MANSALA@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Welcom Tsallah & Nyang.
I want every one on the discussion group to join me in welcoming our two
brothers Sallah and Nyang. Although I am a passive contributor to the group,
that is not an indication of dis-interest in the social affairs of the
Gambia.
Dr. Sallah is my friend and neighbor since high school in the Gambia. We
lost contact when he left North Carolina for his assignment with the World
bank. Thanks to the information super highway, we can renew our contacts
now. Once again, welcome Sallah and Nyang.
Sheikh, I am now in the Seattle area, I moved here two years ago. My phone
number is
(206) 925-8584 work number 206 -922-5577 ext.101 pager number (206)
593-9622.
Give me a call and we will take from there.
Bye for now
Mansala.
Date: Wed, 5 Jun 1996 09:49:01 -0400 (EDT)
From: Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Welcom Tsallah & Nyang.
On Tue, 4 Jun 1996 MANSALA@aol.com wrote:
> I want every one on the discussion group to join me in welcoming our two
> brothers Sallah and Nyang. Although I am a passive contributor to the group,
> that is not an indication of dis-interest in the social affairs of the
> Gambia.
> Dr. Sallah is my friend and neighbor since high school in the Gambia. We
> lost contact when he left North Carolina for his assignment with the World
> bank. Thanks to the information super highway, we can renew our contacts
> now. Once again, welcome Sallah and Nyang.
> Sheikh, I am now in the Seattle area, I moved here two years ago. My phone
> number is
> (206) 925-8584 work number 206 -922-5577 ext.101 pager number (206)
> 593-9622.
> Give me a call and we will take from there.
>
>
> Bye for now
>
> Mansala.
>
Date: Wed, 05 Jun 1996 10:20:29 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Africa-related resources
Date: Wed, 05 Jun 1996 15:11:42 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
Subject: NIGERIA/ABIOLA
DATE=6/5/96 TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-198232
TITLE= NIGERIA/ABIOLA (L ONLY)
BYLINE= ANTHONY MORELAND
DATELINE= ABIDJAN
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: THE MURDER OF A WIFE OF NIGERIA'S IMPRISONED OPPOSITION
LEADER MOSHOOD ABIOLA HAS SPARKED WIDESPREAD CONDEMNATION BOTH IN
THE COUNTRY AND ABROAD. THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS DEMONSTRATED IN
NIGERIA AND THERE ARE SUSPICIONS THE COUNTRY'S MILITARY
GOVERNMENT WAS INVOLVED IN THE KILLING. ANTHONY MORELAND REPORTS
FOR VOA NEWS.
TEXT: EVEN BEFORE KURIDAT ABIOLA DIED IN A LAGOS HOSPITAL TUESDAY NIGHT
OF GUNSHOT WOUNDS SUSTAINED WHEN SHE AND HER DRIVER
WERE ATTACKED BY UNKNOWN ASSAILANTS, RUMORS OF HER APPARENT
ASSASSINATION WERE SPREADING ACROSS NIGERIA.
THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS PROTESTED IN THE WESTERN CITY OF IBADAN ON
WEDNESDAY TO CONDEMN THE KILLING AND DEMANDING THE RELEASE OF THE
VICTIM'S HUSBAND, MOSHOOD ABIOLA, WHO IS IN JAIL FACING TREASON
CHARGES.
POLICE BROKE UP A MARCH AND MADE SEVERAL ARRESTS, WHILE TIGHTENING SECUR
ITY IN THE CITY. THE PROTESTORS CHANTED SLOGANS
CRITICAL OF THE ADMINISTRATION AND CALLED ON THE GOVERNMENT TO
ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF A 1993 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WHICH WAS
WIDELY THOUGHT TO HAVE BEEN WON BY MR. ABIOLA.
MRS. ABIOLA WAS ONE OF THE LOUDEST VOICES IN A CAMPAIGN FOR THE
RELEASE OF THE OPPOSITION LEADER.
THE UNITED STATES, SOUTH AFRICA AND FRANCE HAVE DEPLORED HER
MURDER. MEANWHILE, A NIGERIAN GROUP HAS CLAIMED NIGERIA'S RULING JUNTA W
AS INVOLVED IN THE KILLING. A SPOKESMAN FOR THE MOVEMENT FOR THE SURVIV
AL OF THE OGONI PEOPLE SAID THE MURDER CLEARLY WAS
PART OF A BRUTAL CAMPAIGN BY THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT TO ELIMINATE
PRO-DEMOCRACY ACTIVISTS, AND SILENCE ITS CRITICS.
LAST YEAR'S EXECUTION OF NINE LEADERS OF THE MOVEMENT LED TO
INTERNATIONAL CONDEMNATION OF NIGERIA'S HUMAN RIGHTS RECORD AND
LACK OF DEMOCRACY.
GOVERNMENT LEADERS HAVE SENT CONDOLENCES TO THE ABIOLA FAMILY. THE HEAD
OF STATE SENT A MESSAGE EXPRESSING HIS SHOCK OVER THE
KILLING AND PROMISING TO DO ALL POSSIBLE TO SOLVE THE MURDER.
NIGERIAN POLICE SAY THEY HAVE BEGUN A FULL SCALE INVESTIGATION.
A POLICE STATEMENT SAID NO STONE WILL BE LEFT UNTURNED IN
TRYING TO FIND THE PERPETRATORS OF THE CRIME.
MRS. ABIOLA HERSELF WAS TO GO ON TRIAL NEXT MONTH FOR CONSPIRACY
AND MAKING FALSE STATEMENTS. (SIGNED)
NEB/AN/MH/JM 05-Jun-96 1:34 PM EDT (1734 UTC) NNNN Source: Voice of Amer
ica.
Date: Wed, 5 Jun 1996 20:46:44 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Sarjo Bojang
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.93L.960605204232.10850C-100000@vanakam.cc.columbia.edu>
Hi Folks,
Can anyone tell me what happened to Sarjo Bojang. It seems that he
has lost his account at AOL. He is not getting his mail and I need to
know if this is a temporary or permanent situation.
By the way, I think the Nigerian criminal junta has
reached an all-time low in its brutality in the killing of Mrs.
Abiola.
Thank you,
-Abdou.
A. TOURAY.
(212) 749-7971
MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
Date: 6 Jun 1996 08:38:36 -0500
From: "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wif
RE>Nigeria and Abiola's Wife 6/6/96
Abdou,
While I hesitate to disagree with you on Nigeria's military involvement in the
recent death of one Abiola's wives, I think it is not prudent to make any
sweeping conclusions on this matter. Remember that the country does have a
high criminal rate which does include murder. Both wealthy Nigerians and
tourists have been victims of arm robbery and murder before. Also be reminded
that the reports that are coming out through the wire are filtered by VOA
which, according to a Nigerian friend here in Dallas, have misstated the
wife's name. The point I'm driving is that we ought to exercise caution when
we get breaking news relating to political events from Africa, especially
through the Western press, lest we draw the wrong analysis.
Date: Thu, 06 Jun 1996 11:09:04 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Africa Resources
Message-ID: <01I5L48RDJVS000CRR@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822
Return-path: <@info.utcc.utoronto.ca:owner-africa-n@listserv.utoronto.ca>
Received: from PSTCC4.PSTCC.CC.TN.US (PSTCC4.PSTCC.CC.TN.US)
by PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US (PMDF V5.0-4 #11457)
id <01I5K29RGFLW0000W6@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>; Wed,
05 Jun 1996 17:01:28 -0500 (EST)
Received: from info.utcc.utoronto.ca (dbs.utcc.utoronto.ca)
by pstcc.cc.tn.us (PMDF V5.0-3 #11457) id <01I5K2FBTD1S8WWJ5Z@pstcc.cc.tn.us>;
Wed, 05 Jun 1996 17:06:27 -0400 (EDT)
Received: from dbs.utcc.utoronto.ca ([128.100.132.30])
by info.utcc.utoronto.ca with SMTP id <57901(3)>; Wed,
05 Jun 1996 16:36:15 -0400
Received: from LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA by LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA
(LISTSERV-TCP/IP release 1.8b)
with spool id 18678 for AFRICA-N@LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA; Wed,
05 Jun 1996 15:59:14 -0400
Received: from bebop.chass.utoronto.ca ([128.100.160.4])
by info.utcc.utoronto.ca with SMTP id <57844(2)>; Wed,
05 Jun 1996 15:58:23 -0400
Received: from chass.utoronto.ca by bebop.chass.utoronto.ca via ESMTP
(951211.SGI.8.6.12.PATCH1042/940406.SGI)
for <@bebop.chass.utoronto.ca:africa-n@listserv.utoronto.ca> id PAA08296; Wed,
05 Jun 1996 15:57:38 -0400
Received: by chass.utoronto.ca (951211.SGI.8.6.12.PATCH1042/930416.SGI)
for africa-n@listserv.utoronto.ca id PAA10639; Wed, 05 Jun 1996 15:57:31 -0400
Date: Wed, 05 Jun 1996 15:57:30 -0400
From: Faraz Fareed Rabbani <frabbani@CHASS.UTORONTO.CA>
Subject: New H-Net list: H-AfrArts (African expressive cult) (fwd)
Sender: "AFRICA-N: Africa News & Information Service"
<AFRICA-N@listserv.utoronto.ca>
To: Multiple recipients of list AFRICA-N <AFRICA-N@listserv.utoronto.ca>
Reply-to: "AFRICA-N: Africa News & Information Service"
<AFRICA-N@listserv.utoronto.ca>
Message-id: <199606051957.PAA10639@chass.utoronto.ca>
MIME-version: 1.0
X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24]
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Approved-By: Faraz Fareed Rabbani <frabbani@CHASS.UTORONTO.CA>
> Announcement of H-AfrArts
> *****************************
>
> H-AfrArts is an on-line discussion forum, web site, and
> electronic service for scholars, students, teachers, artists,
> librarians, and others interested in the serious study of
> African expressive culture. Representing a collaboration between
> the H-Net: Humanities-on-Line family of electronic networks and
> the Arts Council of the African Studies Association (ACASA),
> H-AfrArts encourages informed consideration of teaching and
> research about African expressive culture at all levels of
> interest and complexity.
>
> At the core of these activities is the H-AfrArts discussion
> forum for those desiring a source of regular and open
> communication of ideas and information regarding the study of
> African art. Discussions are open in any language.
>
> H-AfrArts welcomes research reports and inquiries,
> bibliographies, syllabi and course materials, listings of
> new sources, library and archival information,
> non-commercial announcements of jobs, books, exhibits,
> journals, conferences, fellowships, and funding options, as
> well as reports on new software, datasets, CD-ROMs, and
> other electronic information relevant to the study of
> African expressive culture.
>
> H-AfrArts is one of a group of H-Net networks dedicated to Africa
> that currently includes, H-AfrLitCine (Literature and Cinema),
> and H-AFRICA. Coming soon is the H-AfrArts WWW page. It will
> organize and archive information from the discussion forums and
> includes other information concerning the study of the arts of
> Africa. It's location ("URL") is: http://h-net.msu.edu/~artsweb
>
>
> H-AfrArts is a moderated list for serious discussion; no flames,
> junk mail or trivia will be posted. H-AfrArts is edited by
> Michael Conner of Indiana University and Raymond Silverman of
> Michigan State University, who may be reached at:
>
> Michael Conner conner@ucs.indiana.ed
> Raymond Silverman ras@h-net.msu.edu
>
> The editors consult with an editorial board of international
> scholars broadly representative of the state of the discipline.
>
> Subscription to the H-AfrArts discussion forum is free: thanks to
> support from the National Endowment for the Humanities and
> Michigan State University, there are no dues or fees of any kind.
> To subscribe, send an e-mail message to:
>
> listserv@h-net.msu.edu
>
> (with no subject line) and only this text:
>
> sub h-afrarts firstname lastname, institution
>
> Capitalization does not matter, but spelling, spaces and
> commas do. When you include your own information, the message
> will look something like this:
> sub h-afrarts Jean Jones, Western State U.
> After sending your subscription request, you will receive a short
> questionnaire which must be completed and returned to confirm
> your subscription. The information requested in this
> questionnaire tells us about your professional interests and
> activities and will serve as essential information for a
> directory of H-AfrArts subscribers. When you return the
> questionnaire the editors will add your name, and postings will
> arrive automatically in your email.
>
> If you have any questions or experience any difficulties in
> attempting to subscribe, please send a message to:
>
> conner@ucs.indiana.edu
> telephone: 812-334-0131 fax: 812-323-1438
>
> ----------------------------------
>
>
Date: Thu, 6 Jun 1996 08:43:58 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Sarjo Bojang
Sarjo Bojang lives in Seattle and is currently out of town on a company
trek. I spoke to him last Saturday and he did not mention any problems
with accessing his Gambia-l mails. I will try and talk to him whenever he
returns. Modou Kolley ( Mansala ) has access to Sarjoe and can also
find out.
Thanks
Tony
Date: Thu, 6 Jun 1996 19:07:31 -0500
From: mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wif
Yaya, it cannot be better put than you did. This has been my argument all
along. We need to be cautious in reading reports relating to not only
African political events but economic ones as well. Can you imagine someone
so hyperactive that he will jump and say "..... Gambian technocrats are
corrupt and inefficient therefore I will accept the Economists Intelligence
Report's story that 80 percent of Gambia's revenue come from international
aid". In the first place, the EIU never said that. I also provided evidence
to the contrary but I guess the EIU is more credible than all Gambia
government officials.They refuse to accept they are wrong.We should stop
rushing to conclusions too early or making sweeping generalisations or
getting easily trigger happy over reports in the Western media.
Now that we are honoured with the presence of the eminent Doctors SALLAH and
NYANG I can put this question to them.
SIRS: Is it true that a staggering 80 percent of Gambia's ( supposedly
public and not-for-profit NGO's inclusive) revenue come from foreign aid.
Please help us finally settle this debate. I represent those who say one
cannot even discuss with anyone who says such a thing to an audience of
people who have had Econ 099. (again in the spirit of friendly, informed
discourse; no hard feelings).
Sincerely
Mostafa
KAIRA NING HAIRA
Date: Thu, 06 Jun 1996 23:44:19 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
Subject: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT
Message-ID: <06JUN96.25637928.0041.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
COMPATRIOTS:
PLEASE DON'T GET BORED WITH THESE ARTICLES. TRY ANALYSING THEM
YOURSELF AND MAY BE THEY WILL HELP TO EXPLAIN WHY YOU AND I SHOULD NOT
"ALWAYS" BLAME THE MILITARY FOR THEIR ACTION IN THE MOTHER CONTINENT.
SOMETIMES THEY HAVE A CAUSE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. THEIR FAMILIES, TOO, HAVE
THE SAME PRIVILEGE TO LIVE JUST AS THE FAMILIES OF THE CLERGYMEN. DO NOT
JUDGE ME WRONG, FOR I AM NOT A MILITARY JUNTA FAN BUT AN EXTRIMIST OF
EQUALITY.
GOD BLESS!
DATE=6/6/96
TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORT
NUMBER=5-33486
TITLE=CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT
BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCH
DATELINE=BANGUI
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: THE RECENT MILITARY UPRISINGS IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN
REPUBLIC HAVE RENEWED ATTENTION TO THE FRAGILITY OF DEMOCRACY IN
COUNTRIES STRUGGLING WITH WEAK ECONOMIES. MUTINOUS SOLDIERS
STAGED REVOLTS IN APRIL AND MAY BECAUSE THEY WERE OWED MONTHS OF
BACK PAY. FROM BANGUI IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC, VOA
CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCH TAKES A LOOK AT SOME OF THE ISSUES
SURROUNDING THE UPRISING.
TEXT: AROUND MID-APRIL, MUTINOUS SOLDIERS IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN
REPUBLIC STAGED AN UPRISING BECAUSE THE GOVERNMENT WAS SEVERAL
MONTHS BEHIND IN PAYING THEIR SALARIES. ONE MONTH LATER, THE
SOLDIERS REVOLTED AGAIN -- THIS TIME THEIR CONCERNS WERE THAT THE
GOVERNMENT WOULD RENEGE ON ITS PROMISE OF AMNESTY FOR THE
PREVIOUS UPRISING AND THAT THE PRESIDENT WAS MOVING TO DISARM
THEM SO THEY COULD NOT PRESS THEIR DEMANDS BY FORCE.
BUT AGAIN, THERE WAS ANGER THAT THEIR SALARIES WOULD NOT BE
PAID.
// ACT OF SOLDIER -- IN FRENCH ... ESTABLISH, THEN FADE UNDER
NARRATOR //
"WE ARE PAID VERY POORLY -- ABOUT 37-THOUSAND FRANCS A MONTH"
SAID ONE SOLDIER IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC. "IF YOU
CALCULATED THAT IN WESTERN VALUES -- AT ABOUT ONE-THOUSAND-600
FRANCS A DAY -- THAT WOULD BARELY BUY FOOD FOR EACH DAY. AS FOR
ME," THE SOLDIER SAID, "I HAVE TWO CHILDREN AND MANY DEBTS. ON
THIS 37-THOUSAND FRANCS, PERHAPS I HAVE 23-THOUSAND FRANCS WORTH
OF DEBTS," HE SAID. "THAT LEAVES ME WITH MAY 10-THOUSAND FRANCS
AT THE END OF THE MONTH."
THE PLIGHT OF SOLDIERS IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLICAN IS NOT
UNIQUE. SALARY DISPUTES HAVE BEEN AT THE BOTTOM OF MILITARY
UPRISINGS AND TAKEOVERS IN SEVERAL AFRICAN NATIONS, INCLUDING
RECENT REVOLTS IN ZAIRE, GUINEA AND SIERRA LEONE.
JOSEPH BENDOUNGA, PRESIDENT OF "CODEPO" -- A COALITION OF
OPPOSITION PARTIES IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC -- SAYS HE
DOES NOT CONDONE ACTS OF VIOLENCE. BUT HE SAYS THE SOLDIERS'
DESPERATION IS UNDERSTANDABLE.
// BENDOUNGA ACT -- IN FRENCH, ESTABLISH, THEN FADE //
"THE QUESTION I WOULD ASK THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY IS," HE
SAID, "IF IN THE UNITED STATES THE ARMY DID NOT RECEIVE THEIR
SALARY FOR FIVE MONTHS ... IN FRANCE," HE SAYS, "IF THE SOLDIERS
DID NOT RECEIVE THEIR SALARY FOR FIVE MONTHS, WHAT WOULD THESE
PEOPLE DO? AND I THINK THAT AT THIS PRESENT TIME, THIS IS THE
SITUATION THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC FINDS ITSELF IN. THAT IS
WHY," HE SAID, "WE ASK THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY AND OUR
BILATERAL FRIENDS TO HELP THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC."
THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC IS ONE OF THE POOREST COUNTRIES IN
AFRICA. ITS POPULATION OF MORE THAN THREE-MILLION PEOPLE EARNS
ONLY ABOUT 400 DOLLARS PER CAPITA PER YEAR. BUT THE COUNTRY IS
ALSO RICH IN NATURAL RESOURCES -- INCLUDING BAUXITE AND DIAMONDS.
FORMER MILITARY RULER, ANDRE KOLINGBA, SAID PART OF THE PROBLEM
IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC IS GOVERNMENT MISMANAGEMENT.
// KOLINGBA ACT -- IN FRENCH; ESTABLISH, THEN FADE //
"IT IS A PROBLEM OF MANAGEMENT," HE SAID. "WHEN THE MANAGEMENT
IS DONE POORLY, THEY LOSE MONEY. WHEN THERE IS A LOSS OF MONEY,
THERE IS A CLAIM. AND WHEN THERE IS A CLAIM," HE SAID, "YOU KNOW
WHAT FOLLOWS."
ANGE-FELIX PATASSE, PRESIDENT OF THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC,
DENIES HIS GOVERNMENT HAS MISMANAGED FUNDS, BLAMING THE PROBLEM
INSTEAD ON ECONOMIC HARDSHIPS BROUGHT ABOUT BY THE DEVALUATION OF
THE CENTRAL AFRICAN CURRENCY AND EFFORTS TO PAY-OFF THE NATION'S
DEBTS. MR. PATASSE HAS BEEN TRYING TO OBTAIN LOANS FROM THE
INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND AND THE WORLD BANK TO BOLSTER HIS
ECONOMY. BUT TO GET THE MUCH-NEEDED FUNDS, HE MUST ABIDE BY
CONDITIONS SET BY THE LENDING INSTITUTIONS AIMED AT GUARANTEEING
THAT THE LOANS CAN BE REPAID.
MANY AFRICAN LEADERS SAY TRIMMING FISCAL COSTS -- A CENTRAL THEME
IN THE STRUCTURAL ADJUSTMENT PROGRAMS RECOMMENDED BY THE
INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS -- FORCES AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS TO MAKE
HARD CHOICES. PRESIDENT PATASSE SAYS DESPITE THE ECONOMIC
HARDSHIPS, THE AGREEMENTS HE IS TRYING TO REACH WITH THE I-M-F
WILL HELP SOLVE HIS COUNTRY'S FINANCIAL PROBLEMS.
// PATASSE ACT -- IN FRENCH; ESTABLISH, THEN FADE OUT //
"WITH THE DEVALUATION OF THE CENTRAL AFRICAN FRANC, EVERYTHING
HAS BECOME MORE DIFFICULT", HE SAID. "WE HAVE COME CLOSER AND
CLOSER TO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND. THE
THINGS THAT WE HAVE ASKED FOR FROM THE I-M-F HAVE BEEN SET-ASIDE
FOR ALL THESE PROBLEMS. BUT," HE SAID, "I THINK THAT WITH THE
I-M-F AGREEMENT, THE COUNTRY IS GOING TO REVITALIZE ON A MORE
SOLID FOUNDATION."
MR. PATASSE ACKNOWLEDGES THE FACT THAT THE RECENT MILITARY
UPRISINGS HAVE COME AT A BAD TIME. A SECOND MEETING WITH THE
INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND OFFICIALS HAD TO BE TEMPORARILY PUT
OFF BECAUSE OF THE SECURITY SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY. BUT THE
PRESIDENT SAYS HE IS HOPEFUL THAT A RETURN TO PEACE IN THE
COUNTRY WILL RESTORE INVESTOR CONFIDENCE AND REVITALIZE THE
ECONOMY. (SIGNED)
NEB/PM/PCF/CF
06-Jun-96 10:53 AM EDT (1453 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
Date: Fri, 7 Jun 1996 11:01:38 GMT+1
From: "HEIDI SKRAMSTAD" <HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: constitution
Hello!
I am a Norwegian Ph.D. student in social anthropology and have
recently joined this network.
I have done research about Gambia since 1987 and am presently writing
a thesis about family planning. I am focusing on Mandinkas and
Wollofs in Bakau and am using the concept of family planning in a
wide sense, including all attempts to make family units viable in an
urban context. Use of western contraceptives is thus a very small
part of my study, fighting infertility, subfertility and child
mortality seem to be more important to my informants. Child fostering
and economic transactions between family units are also important.
The reason why I want to compare Mandinkas and Wollofs is that while
there are several similarities, there are important differences in
the fact that Mandinkas have two important institutions which the
Wollofs do not have, namely Kanyalang Kafos and female circumcision.
Why do Mandinkas choose to solve problems with low fertility
or children who die in a collective manner while the Wollofs choose
more private solutions? Why do Mandinkas wish to teach girls
dicipline and respect etc. through an institution like "nyaakaa"
while Wollof teach this at home? Why is it neccessary for Mandinkas
to operate on female bodies to make them proper women
while Wollofs don't do that?
I have done fieldwork in Bakau all in all for about 30 months. My
first thesis (Master) was about cultural effects of tourism. I wrote
aboute female fruitsellers at tourist markets and men who followed
tourists as guides, friends and lovers.
So much for the presentation of my scientific interests. I am also
very much interested in the economic and political situation in the
Gambia.
I would like to hear your opinion about what are the possibilities
of rejecting the new constitution, and what would be the
consequenses. When I read The Point from 9th of May I was astonished
by the different interpretations by important actors on the political
arena in the Gambia. At a Gambia Press Union symposium the Vice
Chairman of the Provisional Independent Electoral commission Bishop
Johnson said that any attempt to reject the draft Constitution for
the Second Republic might delay the democratic process to return the
country to civilian rule since the miltary government will remain in
power. Deyda Hydara pointed out that in some countries people readily
voted for the Constitution. By doing so they ended military rule to
usher in Constitutional rule. Tamsir Jallow asked what constitutional
rule ment since some countries, said to be democratic, are without any
Constitution. He ventured that a rejection of the Constitution can
also mean that the people were not interested in a multi-party
system. Halifa Sallah said that if the constitution is rejected
there can be transition to another government in goodwill. Rejecting
the draft Constitution does not prevent elections, it only means that
the next government has to work on another Constitution before it can
start work effectively. He also argued that a Constitution does not
save a government from revolution. A government can always be changed
any time through elections or otherwise as evidenced in our country.
These arguments referred in The Point make me wonder what would
happen if people voted no during the referendum. As far as I know
the new draft Constitution does not contain radical changes that
would make it likely that the majority of the Gambian people would
reject it, unless a campaign for some reason was organized. But what
would happen if they did ?
Regards
Heidi Skramstad
Date: Fri, 7 Jun 96 12:01:32 BST
From: L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT
Mambuna, you wrote:-
>
> COMPATRIOTS:
>
> PLEASE DON'T GET BORED WITH THESE ARTICLES. TRY ANALYSING THEM
> YOURSELF AND MAY BE THEY WILL HELP TO EXPLAIN WHY YOU AND I SHOULD NOT
> "ALWAYS" BLAME THE MILITARY FOR THEIR ACTION IN THE MOTHER CONTINENT.
> SOMETIMES THEY HAVE A CAUSE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. THEIR FAMILIES, TOO, HAVE
> THE SAME PRIVILEGE TO LIVE JUST AS THE FAMILIES OF THE CLERGYMEN. DO NOT
> JUDGE ME WRONG, FOR I AM NOT A MILITARY JUNTA FAN BUT AN EXTRIMIST OF
> EQUALITY.
>
> GOD BLESS!
>
I have read the article and i am yet to see the parallel with the situation in
the Gambia prior to the coup. Perhaps you can help.
Let us please stop finding excuses or justification for what has happened
in the Gambia.
The majority of Gambian people made a democratic choice, a minority don't like
it; because they have means (GUNS) to do something about it, the wishes of the
majority was rejected.
Peace.
Lang
Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 09:13:05 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT
>Mambuna, you wrote:-
>>
>> COMPATRIOTS:
>>
>> PLEASE DON'T GET BORED WITH THESE ARTICLES. TRY ANALYSING THEM
>> YOURSELF AND MAY BE THEY WILL HELP TO EXPLAIN WHY YOU AND I SHOULD NOT
>> "ALWAYS" BLAME THE MILITARY FOR THEIR ACTION IN THE MOTHER CONTINENT.
>> SOMETIMES THEY HAVE A CAUSE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. THEIR FAMILIES, TOO, HAVE
>> THE SAME PRIVILEGE TO LIVE JUST AS THE FAMILIES OF THE CLERGYMEN. DO NOT
>> JUDGE ME WRONG, FOR I AM NOT A MILITARY JUNTA FAN BUT AN EXTRIMIST OF
>> EQUALITY.
>>
>> GOD BLESS!
>>
>I have read the article and i am yet to see the parallel with the situation in
>the Gambia prior to the coup. Perhaps you can help.
> >Let us please stop finding excuses or justification for what has happ
en
>in the Gambia.
>
>The majority of Gambian people made a democratic choice, a minority don't like
>it; because they have means (GUNS) to do something about it, the wishes of the
>majority was rejected.
>
>Peace.
>Lang
LANG:
I'M SURPRISED YOU LIMITTED MY CONCERN TO THE GAMBIA RATHER THAN THE
GLOBAL AFRICA. MAY BE IT WILL HELP IF YOU REREAD THE LINES.
BESIDES, I DON'T WANT TO CONTINUE BICKERING OVER THIS, BUT A SIMILAR
SITUATION LED TO THE GAMBIA COUP. THE GOV'T REFUSED TO PAY THE MILITARY
FOR THE PEACE KEEPING EFFORT THEY CARRIED OUT IN LIBERIA. INFACT THEY
PLANNED TO DEMONSTRATE FOR THEIR PAY RATHER THAN OVERTHROW. ANYWAY, THE
GROUP HAS MORE TASK TO DO FOR NOW THAN GOING BACK OVER THIS.
"REMEMBER WHAT IS GOOD FOR AFRICA IS GOOD FOR GAMBIA AND NOT VISE-VISA"
GOD BLESS!
------------------------------
Date: 7 Jun 1996 08:47:37 -0500
From: "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA RE
Message-ID: <n1377984821.68517@qm.sprintcorp.com>
RE>Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT 6/7/96
Fellas,
There is no question that the military revolt in Central Africa is a deja vu
of a disturbing trend in Africa, e.g Guinea, but I do not believe that
revolting and overthrowing governments is going to resolve our problems in the
long run. Clearly, many African states have overburden themselves with
excessive military infrastructures that they cannot sustain and may not even
need. So why not scale it down and find them employment in other sectors of
the economy where they might not in fact depend on meager government wages.
In sum, I believe that a strategic restructuring of the military is the key to
resolving military revolts and not endorsing them.
------------------------------
Date: 6/7/96 8:21 AM
To: Jallow, YaYa
From: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
>Mambuna, you wrote:-
>>
>> COMPATRIOTS:
>>
>> PLEASE DON'T GET BORED WITH THESE ARTICLES. TRY ANALYSING THEM
>> YOURSELF AND MAY BE THEY WILL HELP TO EXPLAIN WHY YOU AND I SHOULD NOT
>> "ALWAYS" BLAME THE MILITARY FOR THEIR ACTION IN THE MOTHER CONTINENT.
>> SOMETIMES THEY HAVE A CAUSE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. THEIR FAMILIES, TOO, HAVE
>> THE SAME PRIVILEGE TO LIVE JUST AS THE FAMILIES OF THE CLERGYMEN. DO NOT
>> JUDGE ME WRONG, FOR I AM NOT A MILITARY JUNTA FAN BUT AN EXTRIMIST OF
>> EQUALITY.
>>
>> GOD BLESS!
>>
>I have read the article and i am yet to see the parallel with the situation
in
>the Gambia prior to the coup. Perhaps you can help.
> >Let us please stop finding excuses or justification for what has happ
en
>in the Gambia.
>
>The majority of Gambian people made a democratic choice, a minority don't
like
>it; because they have means (GUNS) to do something about it, the wishes of
the
>majority was rejected.
>
>Peace.
>Lang
LANG:
I'M SURPRISED YOU LIMITTED MY CONCERN TO THE GAMBIA RATHER THAN THE
GLOBAL AFRICA. MAY BE IT WILL HELP IF YOU REREAD THE LINES.
BESIDES, I DON'T WANT TO CONTINUE BICKERING OVER THIS, BUT A SIMILAR
SITUATION LED TO THE GAMBIA COUP. THE GOV'T REFUSED TO PAY THE MILITARY
FOR THE PEACE KEEPING EFFORT THEY CARRIED OUT IN LIBERIA. INFACT THEY
PLANNED TO DEMONSTRATE FOR THEIR PAY RATHER THAN OVERTHROW. ANYWAY, THE
GROUP HAS MORE TASK TO DO FOR NOW THAN GOING BACK OVER THIS.
"REMEMBER WHAT IS GOOD FOR AFRICA IS GOOD FOR GAMBIA AND NOT VISE-VISA"
GOD BLESS!
Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 10:40:06 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: 96F07020.html
Panafrican News Agency
News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |
Africa Press Review
Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights
reserved.
Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,
published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the
Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.
Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:
quoiset@sonatel.senet.net
07 JUN 96 - NIGERIA-HOMICIDE
Group Claims Responsibility For Kudirat Abiola's Death
From Paul Ejime; PANA Staff Correspondent
LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA) - A previously unknown Nigerian group, calling
itself the Committee For The Release of Moshood Abiola, has claimed
responsibility for Tuesday's killing of his wife, Kudirat.
"We, the members of the committee for the release of M.K.O Abiola
hereby wish to claim responsibility for the shooting of Alhaja Kudirat
Abiola in order to bring sanity in the struggle for the release of the
acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election," the
group said in a statement published Friday by the privately-owned
Nigerian Tribune.
The newspaper, published in the western city of Ibadan said it
received the statement Thursday through the international courier
service, DHL.
The group said it had taken the action because of Kudirat's "puerile
belligerence and lack of tact in the pursuit of the release of M.K.O.
Abiola and the realisation of the June 12 objectives."
It also cited what it called "her inordinate self-conferred ambition
that is detrimental to the overall spirit of the June 12 election."
June 12, 1993, was the date of the presidential election, in which
Kudirat's husband, Moshood Abiola, claimed victory. The poll was
annulled by the last military regime.
Abiola is in detention awaiting trial for treasonable felony after
proclaiming himself President of Nigeria in June 1994.
However, the Tribune said, residents on the address indicated by the
committee denied any knowledge of the group's existence.
Police Spokesman Tunji Alapini also dismissed the claim.
"If they (the committee) exist, they should not be so cowardly, they
should come out and identify themselves," he said.
The Nigerian Police has launched a high-level investigation into the
shooting death. The force offered a one-million-naira (about 12,000
U.S. dollars) reward Thursday, to anyone with information that leads
to the arrest of the killers.
Her driver and personal assistant, who were with her in the car the
day she was murdered, have reportedly made statements to the police.
The slaying of Kudirat, who was buried Wednesday, provoked national
shock and condenmnation from several countries, who want her killers
brought to book.
Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 10:44:21 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: 96F07015.html
Panafrican News Agency
News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |
Africa Press Review
Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights
reserved.
Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,
published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the
Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.
Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:
quoiset@sonatel.senet.net
07 JUN 96 - ZAMBIA-BOMB
Police Officer Killed, Another Injured in Bomb Blast
From Mildred Mulenga; PANA Staff Correspondent
LUSAKA, Zambia (PANA) - A Zambian bomb disposal expert was blown up
and killed instantly and a colleague seriously injured in a bomb blast
at the Lusaka International Airport Thursday night.
Police sources indicated Friday that the incident occured as the two
security officers tried to defuse a bomb placed under a toilet seat on
the first floor of the airport building. The device ripped off several
other fittings in the lavatory, according to local reporters who
visited the scene Thursday night.
The government-owned Times of Zambia newspaper identified the dead
police officer as Ornedon Banda. His colleague, Paul Ngoma, had his
stomach ripped open. He was admitted at the city's University Teaching
Hospital.
Eyewitnesses at the airport Thursday said Ngoma's condition was "bad".
There was no immediate comment Friday from hospital authorities.
Thursday's blast was the first fatal explosion since the beginning of
a bombing campaign by a clandestine terrorist group calling itself the
Black Mamba. The black mamba is a rare yet lethal snake found in parts
of Zambia. The British colonial rulers applied the term to former
Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda who led Zambia's struggle for
independence.
The terrorist group has since exploded devices at the fence of
President Frederick Chiluba's official residence and at the Times of
Zambia offices in the northern town of Ndola. Security officers have
also picked up bombs in two shops in the city centre as well as the
city's Inter-Continental Hotel.
The Black Mamba has threatened to harm government leaders as a protest
against the new constitution signed by Chiluba two weeks ago. The
opposition, key donors, as well a strong section of civil society have
described the constitution as undemocratic. Britain, Norway and the
United States have threatened to withheld aid in protest.
The group has said that it is particularly irked by a citizenship
clause in the constitution that bars citizens with foreign parents
from standing for president. The clause effectively bars Kaunda, who
had Malawian parents, from contesting this year's presidential
election.
An unidentified militant Islamic group said to be based in East Africa
is reported to have recently associated itself with the Black Mamba.
Zambia's independent press recently reported that the group was
opposed to Chiluba's declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation. The
declaration is enshrined in the new constitution.
Chiluba's government this week arrested eight senior members of the
main opposition United National Independence Party (UNIP) of former
President Kenneth Kaunda for alleged links with the terrorist group.
The detainees, who include Kaunda's deputy, Chief Inyambo Yeta, have
since been charged with treason in connection with the bombing
campaign.
Yeta, a traditional chief in the politically conservative western
region, has also been disqualified from active participation in party
politics unless he resigns his post, according to the new law.
Kaunda has denied that his party is linked to the Black Mamba. He has
claimed that the terror campaign is the work of Chiluba's government.
He said the government is trying to create a scare that will enable it
declare a state of emergancy and ban his party.
At a press briefing in the capital Thursday, the former head of state
claimed that the government planned to arrest 17 other senior leaders
of his party on similar "trumped up" charges.
He appealed to the Organisation of Africa Unity, Southern Africa's
Frontline States, and the donor community to exert political and
economic pressure on Chiluba to force him to repeal what he called the
"apartheid" laws.
Kaunda and several other opposition leaders have planned a joint rally
Saturday, in the capital, to announce a joint campaign strategy
against the Chiluba government.
Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 10:45:32 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: My View
Gambia-l:
In reference to an earlier comment, I believe we can exchange ideas and
information without namecalling, labels, etc. What's the significance
of whether or not list members have had Econ 099?
Remember the saying: "Education is like a watch in a private pocket: do
not pull it out and strike merely to show that you have one."
Salaam!
Amadou Scattred-Janneh
Date: Fri, 7 Jun 1996 13:04:21 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wif
Hi Fellas,
I wish to reply to certain things said here.
Firstly, as to "can you imagine someone so hyperactive that he
will jump and say "..... Gambian technocrats are corrupt and inefficient
therefore I will accept the Economists Intelligence Report's story that 80
percent of Gambia's revenue come from international aid". Well, if you
agree me that there are gradations of research quality and that Gambian
bureaucrats are not exactly famous for their efficiency and
professionalism, I think we would be able to disagree without my being
"hyperactive". I think it is a sign of progress that I am not a
"demagogue" anymore ! We can debate without any name-calling.
Secondly, blaming the West for Africa's problems is something that
has been tried without much result for the past 30 years. By this
reasoning, we should wait for Abacha to confess to killing Mrs. Abiola
before we can "jump to conclusion" just because it was the VOA that
announced her death. I think it is racist to believe that the West has an
omnipotent control over our lives. Most of the problems in Africa were
caused by Africans and can only be solved by Africans. I guess if we keep
whining about the "West", they will eventually take pity on us ! The
truth is that the news from Africa is bad. Look at the indices.
As to soldiers rebelling, if they think that they are underpaid,
they should look for another job. The government does not owe people
their living. After all, the govenment does not get its revenues from the
sky ; productive people pay for those soldiers to lounge around and wait
for the next war. Also remember that these rebels killed some civilians
in their quest for "equality".
Bye for now,
-Abdou.
A. TOURAY.
(212) 749-7971
MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 14:25:17 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: 96F06059.html
Panafrican News Agency
News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |
Africa Press Review
Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights
reserved.
Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,
published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the
Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.
Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:
quoiset@sonatel.senet.net
06 JUN 96 - SPORTS-SOCCER-UFOA CUP
Mauritania, Gambia Fight For West African Cup
Nouakchott, Mauritania (PANA) - Mauritania's leading soccer side,
SONELEC, is billed to lock horns with Gambia's Steve Biko club in
Nouakchott on Friday, in a first leg match of the qualifying rounds of
the Union of West African Football Federations (UFOA) cup.
SONELEC, who have maintaned their lead in the Mauritania FA league
over the last two years, recorded 10 victories, five draws and one
defeat, in last years's national championship.
About six players of the club currently feature in the national soccer
team, called the 'Mourabitounes'.
The new Gambian team is named after Steve Biko, the South African
freedom fighter who was murdered by the former apartheid regime in
1977.
Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 14:47:21 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU>
Subject: Re[4]: CENTRAL AFRICA RE
> RE>Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT 6/7/ 96
>YAYA:
YOU CAN'T PUT IT ANY BETTER. MOST AFRICAN STATES DO NOT NEED MILITARY,
BUT IF WE DO HAVE THEM WE HAVE TO TREAT THEM AS HUMANS. WHY MAKE THEM
SIGN 4 0R 6 YEAR CONTRACTS WHEN YOU KNOW YOU CANNOT MEET THEIR DEMANDS?
PA.
>Fellas,
>There is no question that the military revolt in Central Africa is a deja vu
>of a disturbing trend in Africa, e.g Guinea, but I do not believe that
>revolting and overthrowing governments is going to resolve our problems in the
>long run. Clearly, many African states have overburden themselves with
>excessive military infrastructures that they cannot sustain and may not even
>need. So why not scale it down and find them employment in other sectors of
>the economy where they might not in fact depend on meager government wages.
>In sum, I believe that a strategic restructuring of the military is the key to
>resolving military revolts and not endorsing them.
>------------------------------
>Date: 6/7/96 8:21 AM
>To: Jallow, YaYa
>From: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
>
>>Mambuna, you wrote:-
>>>
>>> COMPATRIOTS:
>>>
>>> PLEASE DON'T GET BORED WITH THESE ARTICLES. TRY ANALYSING THEM
>>> YOURSELF AND MAY BE THEY WILL HELP TO EXPLAIN WHY YOU AND I SHOULD NOT
>>> "ALWAYS" BLAME THE MILITARY FOR THEIR ACTION IN THE MOTHER CONTINENT.
>>> SOMETIMES THEY HAVE A CAUSE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. THEIR FAMILIES, TOO, HAVE
>>> THE SAME PRIVILEGE TO LIVE JUST AS THE FAMILIES OF THE CLERGYMEN. DO NOT
>>> JUDGE ME WRONG, FOR I AM NOT A MILITARY JUNTA FAN BUT AN EXTRIMIST OF
>>> EQUALITY.
>>>
>>> GOD BLESS!
>>>
>>I have read the article and i am yet to see the parallel with the situation
>in
>>the Gambia prior to the coup. Perhaps you can help.
>> >Let us please stop finding excuses or justification for what has happ
>en
>>in the Gambia.
>>
>>The majority of Gambian people made a democratic choice, a minority don't
>like
>>it; because they have means (GUNS) to do something about it, the wishes of
>the
>>majority was rejected.
>>
>>Peace.
>>Lang
>
>LANG:
>
>I'M SURPRISED YOU LIMITTED MY CONCERN TO THE GAMBIA RATHER THAN THE
>GLOBAL AFRICA. MAY BE IT WILL HELP IF YOU REREAD THE LINES.
>BESIDES, I DON'T WANT TO CONTINUE BICKERING OVER THIS, BUT A SIMILAR
>SITUATION LED TO THE GAMBIA COUP. THE GOV'T REFUSED TO PAY THE MILITARY
>FOR THE PEACE KEEPING EFFORT THEY CARRIED OUT IN LIBERIA. INFACT THEY
>PLANNED TO DEMONSTRATE FOR THEIR PAY RATHER THAN OVERTHROW. ANYWAY, THE
>GROUP HAS MORE TASK TO DO FOR NOW THAN GOING BACK OVER THIS.
>"REMEMBER WHAT IS GOOD FOR AFRICA IS GOOD FOR GAMBIA AND NOT VISE-VISA"
>GOD BLESS!
>
>------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Jun 1996 15:06:13 -0500
From: mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: My View
Amadou, I am sorry you missed it. What I meant was that no one should make
such an argument to someone or group who have had even elementary economics
let alone to a group of "top notch" people as comprised in the membership of
this group.And I stand by that. The members of this group are all highly
educated so no one should try to convince them that 80 percent of Gambia
government's revenue comes from international aid. I have just began
learning and I know very little so far. The last thing I would do is brag
about what I know for I know but little. However, I cherish professionalism
and academic propriety.
Sincerely
Mostafa
Kaira Ning Haira
Date: Fri, 7 Jun 96 23:15:51 BST
From: L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: constitution
Dear Heidi
Welcome onboard.
Well, i think the different interpretations by those people clearly show the
state of confusion we are in at the moment. I have two important statements
to make here: First, the new constitution is an illegal document. Relevant
sections in the old constitution clearly state that anybody who attempts to
suspend, replace etc etc a constitution is guilty of a criminal offence -
or treason. The so-called new constitution has simillar sections.
( i refer you to section 6)
My point of contention here is, it is written under the guise of those who
violated the first one. We are setting a very dangerous precedence here.
Second, it is an unneccessary exercise, perhaps a waste of resources and very
little energy ( by that i mean most of the stuff is literally lifted from 1972
constitution). Plagiarism was in abundance and the sad fact is, no
aknowledgement was made with reference to the 1972 constitution. There are few
cosmetic changes, i.e. Ministers to be called secretaries of state; whats the
point?
The secretaries of state will be unelected. The implications of this policy is
numerous, perhaps i will take my time and analyse it at a later date.
You can see the hand of many vested interest groups.
First, the age limit of the president: 30 years. So in a couple of years' time if a 25
year old seize power, a new constitution will be written with the age limit
set at 26 years.
Secondly, those NOT eligible to stand as presidential candidate: If one is
guilty of any criminal offence, automatic disqualification. Wow. So those people who are
accused by the commissions even without substantial evidence or proper legal
representation will all be barred.
Finally, i would like to conclude that this constitution is flawed in many
respect. To put it to the Gambian people to vote on it in my opinion is
unfair. For if they reject, more military rule (Bishop Johnson). If they accept it, then they
will be accepting all the anomalies contained in it.
Any new proposals contained in it could have been added in proper
parliamentary democratic system.
Lang
Hiedi, you wrote:-
>I would like to hear your opinion about what are the possibilities
> of rejecting the new constitution, and what would be the
> consequenses. When I read The Point from 9th of May I was astonished
> by the different interpretations by important actors on the political
> arena in the Gambia. At a Gambia Press Union symposium the Vice
> Chairman of the Provisional Independent Electoral commission Bishop
> Johnson said that any attempt to reject the draft Constitution for
> the Second Republic might delay the democratic process to return the
> country to civilian rule since the miltary government will remain in
> power. Deyda Hydara pointed out that in some countries people readily
> voted for the Constitution. By doing so they ended military rule to
> usher in Constitutional rule. Tamsir Jallow asked what constitutional
> rule ment since some countries, said to be democratic, are without any
> Constitution. He ventured that a rejection of the Constitution can
> also mean that the people were not interested in a multi-party
> system. Halifa Sallah said that if the constitution is rejected
> there can be transition to another government in goodwill. Rejecting
> the draft Constitution does not prevent elections, it only means that
> the next government has to work on another Constitution before it can
> start work effectively. He also argued that a Constitution does not
> save a government from revolution. A government can always be changed
> any time through elections or otherwise as evidenced in our country.
>
> These arguments referred in The Point make me wonder what would
> happen if people voted no during the referendum. As far as I know
> the new draft Constitution does not contain radical changes that
> would make it likely that the majority of the Gambian people would
> reject it, unless a campaign for some reason was organized. But what
> would happen if they did ?
>
>
> Regards
>
> Heidi Skramstad
Date: Fri, 7 Jun 1996 15:49:30 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: constitution
Does anybody have a copy of the constitution and be willing to post it on
Gambia-l ? I have not yet seen or read it.
Thanks
Tony
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 22:45:35 +0000 (GMT)
From: Tijan Sallah <TSALLAH@worldbank.org>
To: "gambia-l@u.washington.edu" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wif
Compatriots,
In response to the request by Mostafa, I wish to shed some
light on the issue he raised concerning the Gambia government
revenue situation.
80 percent of the Gambia's revenue coming from international
aid appears to me quite high, and would mean almost universally a
near totally aid dependent country. Based on the available time
series data at this end, we have a different picture.
International aid as a percentage of total revenues is high but
not nearly as high as 80 percent. The historical trend of the
share of international aid in total revenue is around 20%. It
was highest in 1991/92 at about 24% and lowest in 1982/83 around
13%. Some clarification needs to be made, however, that
international aid here means only grants to the government and
does not include loans (bilateral and/or multilateral) to the
government.
I hope this answers your question. But if there is better
data from someone on the ground in the Ministry of Finance in the
Gambia, I shall welcome any correction.
Best Wishes,
Tijan M. Sallah
