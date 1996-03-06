Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9606C - Digest 19 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10212 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 17:32:22



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: Question

by "YaYa Jallow" <

2) Re: Question

by "A. Loum" <

3) Re: Question

by "YaYa Jallow" <

4) forward intro.

by Gabriel Ndow <

5) Atlanta tragedies

by Gabriel Ndow <

6) Re: Question

by

7) Re: Question

by Sulayman Nyang <

8) NIGERIA SHOOTING

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

9) Re: Welcom Tsallah & Nyang.

by

10) Re: Welcom Tsallah & Nyang.

by Sulayman Nyang <

11) Africa-related resources

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

12) NIGERIA/ABIOLA

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

13) Sarjo Bojang

by ABDOU <

14) Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wif

by "YaYa Jallow" <

15) Africa Resources

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

16) Re: Sarjo Bojang

by "A. Loum" <

17) Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wif

by mostafa jersey marong <

18) CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

19) constitution

by "HEIDI SKRAMSTAD" <

20) Re: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT

by L Konteh <

21) Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

22) Re: Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA RE

by "YaYa Jallow" <

23) 96F07020.html

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

24) 96F07015.html

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

25) My View

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

26) Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wif

by ABDOU <

27) 96F06059.html

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

28) Re[4]: CENTRAL AFRICA RE

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

29) Re: My View

by mostafa jersey marong <

30) Re: constitution

by L Konteh <

31) Re: constitution

by "A. Loum" <

32) Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wif

by Tijan Sallah <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: 3 Jun 1996 08:10:14 -0500

From: "YaYa Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Re: Question

Message-ID: <



RE>Question 6/3/96



Hey Guys,

I was just wondering why we have "The" infront of Gambia. A friend of mind

quiz me on that question, and I'm not sure what the answer is. Can anyone

response?

Thanks

Yaya------------------------------



*******************************************************************************











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 3 Jun 1996 08:56:49 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Question

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Yaya, here is an explanation of why the definite article is used in front

Gambia, at least from the reasons that I was taught when I used to live

in the country. If you recall, Zambia used to be called Northern or

Southern

Rhodesia ( one of the two ) before it attained its independence in around

1964 or so. They renamed the country to the current

Zambia, while we still had the name Gambia. So consequently,

confusion

arose in the delivery of mails with Gambia's mail going to Zambia and vice

versa. As a preventative measure, Gambia adopted the definite article by

calling itself The Gambia to distinctly distinguish it from Zambia, which

was effective in minimizing the delivery errors. It is also adviseable to

add West Africa after The Gambia for more precautionary measures.

That was the explanation given to me when I was growing up. If

anybody has any other reasons, please share them. It will be interesting.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================







On 3 Jun 1996, YaYa Jallow wrote:



> RE>Question 6/3/96

>

> Hey Guys,

> I was just wondering why we have "The" infront of Gambia. A friend of mind

> quiz me on that question, and I'm not sure what the answer is. Can anyone

> response?

> Thanks

> Yaya------------------------------

>

> *******************************************************************************

>

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: 3 Jun 1996 11:32:53 -0500

From: "YaYa Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Re: Question

Message-ID: <



RE>>Question 6/3/96



Hey Tony,

Thanks for the input. I think that does strike as a very good explanation.

Someone also indicated that the article might be refering to the River Gambia.

I'm not sure how plausible that is. It might also seem to me that it may be a

direct translation from the French language (giving the Senegalese influence)

because most countries are preceeded by an article in French, e.g "La France,

Le Canada, La Gambie, etc "

Yaya-----------------------------

Date: 6/3/96 11:06 AM

To: Jallow, YaYa

From:





Yaya, here is an explanation of why the definite article is used in front

Gambia, at least from the reasons that I was taught when I used to live

in the country. If you recall, Zambia used to be called Northern or

Southern

Rhodesia ( one of the two ) before it attained its independence in around

1964 or so. They renamed the country to the current

Zambia, while we still had the name Gambia. So consequently,

confusion

arose in the delivery of mails with Gambia's mail going to Zambia and vice

versa. As a preventative measure, Gambia adopted the definite article by

calling itself The Gambia to distinctly distinguish it from Zambia, which

was effective in minimizing the delivery errors. It is also adviseable to

add West Africa after The Gambia for more precautionary measures.

That was the explanation given to me when I was growing up. If

anybody has any other reasons, please share them. It will be interesting.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================







On 3 Jun 1996, YaYa Jallow wrote:



> RE>Question 6/3/96

>

> Hey Guys,

> I was just wondering why we have "The" infront of Gambia. A friend of mind

> quiz me on that question, and I'm not sure what the answer is. Can anyone

> response?

> Thanks

> Yaya------------------------------

>

>

*******************************************************************************

>

>

>

>

>





------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------

Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;3 Jun 1996 11:02:20 -0500

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com

(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)

id AA26335; Mon, 3 Jun 1996 11:04:15 -0500

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA18998;

Mon, 3 Jun 96 08:56:59 -0700

Received: from saul6.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA49858;

Mon, 3 Jun 96 08:56:50 -0700

Received: from localhost by saul6.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA10085;

Mon, 3 Jun 96 08:56:49 -0700

Message-Id: <

Date: Mon, 3 Jun 1996 08:56:49 -0700 (PDT)

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: "A. Loum" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: Question

In-Reply-To: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

X-To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 3 Jun 1996 13:36:45 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: forward intro.

Message-ID: <



Greetings:



I am forwarding Dr. Tijan Sallah's intro to the group:



Latjor,



Many thanks for the messages and for linking me into the

Gambia network. For the bio-data you requested, here is a brief

snapshot:



I was born in Sere Kunda in the 50s, graduated from St.

Augustine's High School, and completed two bachelors degrees at

Berea College in Kentucky. I then proceeded to receive the M.A.

and Ph.D. in Economics at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and

State University (Virginia Tech) in 1987. I was assistant

professor of economics at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania and

North Carolina A&T University between 1987-1990. After this, I

have been working as an economist at the World Bank ever since,

where I have worked on Bangladesh, West Africa (Nigeria and

Ghana) and now Middle East countries (Yemen and Jordan).

I have published several articles in economics and

politics in recognized (refereed) journals and magazines. I have

published many critical articles in literature in refereed

journals and my works have been reviewed extensively over the

BBC, Radio Gambia, West Africa magazine and other African

publications. Some of my works have been anthologized, and one

appears in Chinua Achebe's anthology "Contemporary African Short

Stories" published by Heinemann African Writers Series. I have,

to date, published 6 books:



-- When Africa Was A Young Woman (poems, 1980, Writers Workshop

India);

-- Kora Land (poems, 1988, Three Continents Press);

-- Before the New Earth (short stories, 1989, Writers Workshop,

India);

-- Dreams of Dusty Roads (poems, 1993, Three Continents Press);

-- Wolof (cultural anthropology/ethnography, 1996, Rosen

Publishing Co.);

-- New Poets of West Africa (edited by me, 1995, Malthouse

Press, Nigeria).



I am presently embarked on writing other book projects. In

1984, I was among 10 other poets from around the world honored

with an honorary doctorate of letters by the World Academy of

Arts and Culture in Taipei, Taiwan, which met in Morocco that

year, and Leopold Senghor and King Hassan II of Morocco were the

patrons. I have received grants to study the economics of

migrant labor (the nawetaane phenomenon in the Gambia) from the

Social Science Research Council, and I carried out research work

at the University of Birmingham and Oxford University in England.



I am married and have one daughter.









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 3 Jun 1996 13:57:07 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Atlanta tragedies

Message-ID: <



Greetings:



I apologize for the delay in giving a report to the group about the ALD

conference. The reason being that I got back to atlanta last tuesday and

had to deal with two tragedies that occurred in my community. First a

Gambian lady had died from a heart condition that sunday and the same day

another person was shot in the head by burglars while he was working at a

convenient store. The problem with the second situation was that the victim,

one Yankuba Bayo could not be located by any one. There were those who were

saying that he was dead and his body was in one of the morgues. However, no one seems to know for sure. It was in these circumstances that I found myself upon returning to Atlanta.



Anyway, to cut a long story short, by 10:00 p.m. that evening I and another

Gamabian had located Yankuba who was alive but in a critical condition at one

of the local hospitals.



He is recovering fine. He is no longer on life support and is talking. I also

found out that he was in fact a Sierra Leonean not a Gambian. But as far as I

am concern my concern for his condition as well as his family's (he has a wife

and two children) remains the same. Whatever I would have done had he been a

Gambian, I will continue to do for this brother.



LatJor.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Jun 1996 10:08:52 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Question

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Yaya,



On the use of `The' before our country's name, here are two versions I

was told about. The first one is what was explained by Tony i.e., to

distinguish it from Zambia. However, contrary to your own opinion, I

found the second reason more plausible. That is, the country derived

its name from the River Gambia, and so the name `The Gambia'.



What is most convincing to me is the combination of these two reasons.

I think that together they provide a more lucid explanation.



Anyway, it is good you brought this matter up, because I have been

faced with the same question especially from my own few African

brothers here.



Lamin Drammeh (Japan).



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Jun 1996 02:09:51 -0400 (EDT)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

;@cldc.howard.edu

Subject: Re: Question

Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960604015349.1679A-100000@localhost>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



The use of the definite article (The) before the Gambia,according to a

British linguist I met many years ago at a conference in Mexico,was

because of the Gambia river.We use the definite article when we speak

of the Congo, the Niger, the Mississippi.The idea that the definite

article was used to distinguish the Gambia from Zambia is unhistorical and

post colonial.Colonial officials always used the definite article.Check

your histories of the Gambia by British colonials such as J.M. Gray,Lady

Southern (wife of the colonial governor who wrote about The Groundnut

Colony),Archer et al.The suggestion that the name change for Northern

Rhodesia(Zambia) created the need for the definite article before Gambia

can best be described as a belated rationalisation by Gambians whose

mails

many times ended in Zambian post offices soon after Northern Rhodesia



became independent.I hope my contribution will add to the greater

understanding of the "origins" of the usage.

Sincerely,

Sulayman S.Nyang



On Tue, 4 Jun 1996



> Yaya,

>

> On the use of `The' before our country's name, here are two versions I

> was told about. The first one is what was explained by Tony i.e., to

> distinguish it from Zambia. However, contrary to your own opinion, I

> found the second reason more plausible. That is, the country derived

> its name from the River Gambia, and so the name `The Gambia'.

>

> What is most convincing to me is the combination of these two reasons.

> I think that together they provide a more lucid explanation.

>

> Anyway, it is good you brought this matter up, because I have been

> faced with the same question especially from my own few African

> brothers here.

>

> Lamin Drammeh (Japan).

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 04 Jun 1996 13:26:07 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: NIGERIA SHOOTING

Message-ID: <



DATE=6/4/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-198166

TITLE= NIGERIA/SHOOTING (L ONLY)

BYLINE= ANTHONY MORELAND

DATELINE= ABIDJAN

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: ONE OF THE WIVES OF JAILED NIGERIAN OPPOSITION LEADER

MOSHOOD ABIOLA HAS BEEN SHOT AND KILLED BY UNKNOWN ASSAILANTS IN

LAGOS. AS ANTHONY MORELAND REPORTS, 44-YEAR OLD KUDIRAT ABIOLA

HAS BEEN A WELL KNOWN FIGURE IN THE CAMPAIGN FOR THE RELEASE OF

HER HUSBAND, WHO FACES TREASON CHARGES FOR DECLARING HIMSELF

PRESIDENT FOLLOWING A 1993 ELECTION.



TEXT: POLICE AND ASSOCIATES OF KURIDAT ABIOLA SAY SHE AND HER

DRIVER WERE SHOT BY UNIDENTIFIED GUNMEN AS THE PAIR WERE DRIVING

DOWN A STREET NEAR HER HOME.



MRS. ABIOLA WAS RUSHED TO A HOSPITAL AS RUMORS THAT SHE HAD BEEN

KILLED SPREAD QUICKLY IN LAGOS. SHE DIED OF THE WOUNDS SEVERAL

HOURS AFTER BEING SHOT.



POLICE SAID HOODLUMS WERE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTACK. MRS.

ABIOLA HAS BEEN ONE OF THE MOST VOCAL OF THOSE IN A CAMPAIGN TO

FREE HER HUSBAND. HE IS A MILLIONAIRE BUSINESSMAN, NOW IN PRISON

ON CHARGES OF TREASON AFTER HE DECLARED HIMSELF THE WINNER OF A

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN JUNE, 1993.



THE RESULTS OF THE ELECTION WERE ANNULED BY THE PRESENT MILITARY

REGIME THAT HAS BEEN OSTRACIZED BY THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY

FOR HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS.



MRS. ABIOLA HERSELF APPEARED IN COURT LAST MONTH, CHARGED WITH

CONSPIRACY AND MAKING FALSE STATEMENTS.



THE CHARGES APPARENTLY FOLLOWED INTERVIEWS GIVEN TO DOMESTIC AND

FOREIGN JOURNALISTS IN WHICH MRS. ABIOLA CALLED FOR HER HUSBAND'S

RELEASE AND SAID HIS ELECTION AS PRESIDENT SHOULD BE RECOGNIZED.

HE IS DUE TO STAND TRIAL ON JULY 17TH.



KURIDAT ABIOLA WAS ONE OF SEVERAL WIVES OF MR. ABIOLA, AND THERE

HAS BEEN A CONTINUING FAMILY DISPUTE ABOUT WHO SHOULD REPRESENT

HIM IN COURT. (SIGNED)



NEB/AM/MH /MMK



04-Jun-96 12:07 PM EDT (1607 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Jun 1996 14:14:00 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Welcom Tsallah & Nyang.

Message-ID: <



I want every one on the discussion group to join me in welcoming our two

brothers Sallah and Nyang. Although I am a passive contributor to the group,

that is not an indication of dis-interest in the social affairs of the

Gambia.

Dr. Sallah is my friend and neighbor since high school in the Gambia. We

lost contact when he left North Carolina for his assignment with the World

bank. Thanks to the information super highway, we can renew our contacts

now. Once again, welcome Sallah and Nyang.

Sheikh, I am now in the Seattle area, I moved here two years ago. My phone

number is

(206) 925-8584 work number 206 -922-5577 ext.101 pager number (206)

593-9622.

Give me a call and we will take from there.





Bye for now



Mansala.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 5 Jun 1996 09:49:01 -0400 (EDT)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Welcom Tsallah & Nyang.

Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960605094759.3951D-100000@riker>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







On Tue, 4 Jun 1996



> I want every one on the discussion group to join me in welcoming our two

> brothers Sallah and Nyang. Although I am a passive contributor to the group,

> that is not an indication of dis-interest in the social affairs of the

> Gambia.

> Dr. Sallah is my friend and neighbor since high school in the Gambia. We

> lost contact when he left North Carolina for his assignment with the World

> bank. Thanks to the information super highway, we can renew our contacts

> now. Once again, welcome Sallah and Nyang.

> Sheikh, I am now in the Seattle area, I moved here two years ago. My phone

> number is

> (206) 925-8584 work number 206 -922-5577 ext.101 pager number (206)

> 593-9622.

> Give me a call and we will take from there.

>

>

> Bye for now

>

> Mansala.

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 05 Jun 1996 10:20:29 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Africa-related resources

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822



Return-path: <@info.utcc.utoronto.ca:

Received: from PSTCC4.PSTCC.CC.TN.US (PSTCC4.PSTCC.CC.TN.US)

by PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US (PMDF V5.0-4 #11457)

id <

04 Jun 1996 17:33:35 -0500 (EST)

Received: from info.utcc.utoronto.ca (dbs.utcc.utoronto.ca)

by pstcc.cc.tn.us (PMDF V5.0-3 #11457) id <

Tue, 04 Jun 1996 17:38:35 -0400 (EDT)

Received: from dbs.utcc.utoronto.ca ([128.100.132.30])

by info.utcc.utoronto.ca with SMTP id <57678(1)>; Tue,

04 Jun 1996 17:02:05 -0400

Received: from LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA by LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA

(LISTSERV-TCP/IP release 1.8b)

with spool id 22671 for

04 Jun 1996 16:50:25 -0400

Received: from bebop.chass.utoronto.ca ([128.100.160.4])

by info.utcc.utoronto.ca with SMTP id <57424(1)>; Tue,

04 Jun 1996 16:50:18 -0400

Received: from chass.utoronto.ca by bebop.chass.utoronto.ca via ESMTP

(951211.SGI.8.6.12.PATCH1042/940406.SGI)

for <@bebop.chass.utoronto.ca:

04 Jun 1996 16:48:48 -0400

Received: by chass.utoronto.ca (951211.SGI.8.6.12.PATCH1042/930416.SGI)

for

Date: Tue, 04 Jun 1996 16:48:46 -0400

From: Faraz Fareed Rabbani <

Subject: Virtual@frica (fwd)

Sender: "AFRICA-N: Africa News & Information Service"

<AFRICA-N@listserv.utoronto.ca>

To: Multiple recipients of list AFRICA-N <

Reply-to: "AFRICA-N: Africa News & Information Service"

<AFRICA-N@listserv.utoronto.ca>

Message-id: <

MIME-version: 1.0

X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24]

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Approved-By: Faraz Fareed Rabbani <



> Allow me to also introduce you to the Virtual @frica web site This

> a forum on the Internet for debating and publishing mentally

> stimulating information as found in your mailing list.

>

> If you care to visit

> witnes to realtime live music &

> video(

> detailed listings (including a listing of most of the

> African related mailing lists, newsgroups and directories).

>

> Also in the works. is the Alternative community center, a virtual

> reality modelling language (VRML) representation of an African

> Community Center.

>

> I would really be grateful if you would all consider publishing in this

> forum as it is well attended by a global internet audience.

>

> Please send any questions directly to me,

>

> Thanks

>



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 05 Jun 1996 15:11:42 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

Subject: NIGERIA/ABIOLA

Message-ID: <



--------------------------- Original Message ---------------------------

DATE=6/5/96 TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-198232

TITLE= NIGERIA/ABIOLA (L ONLY)

BYLINE= ANTHONY MORELAND

DATELINE= ABIDJAN

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: THE MURDER OF A WIFE OF NIGERIA'S IMPRISONED OPPOSITION

LEADER MOSHOOD ABIOLA HAS SPARKED WIDESPREAD CONDEMNATION BOTH IN

THE COUNTRY AND ABROAD. THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS DEMONSTRATED IN

NIGERIA AND THERE ARE SUSPICIONS THE COUNTRY'S MILITARY

GOVERNMENT WAS INVOLVED IN THE KILLING. ANTHONY MORELAND REPORTS

FOR VOA NEWS.



TEXT: EVEN BEFORE KURIDAT ABIOLA DIED IN A LAGOS HOSPITAL TUESDAY NIGHT

OF GUNSHOT WOUNDS SUSTAINED WHEN SHE AND HER DRIVER

WERE ATTACKED BY UNKNOWN ASSAILANTS, RUMORS OF HER APPARENT

ASSASSINATION WERE SPREADING ACROSS NIGERIA.



THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS PROTESTED IN THE WESTERN CITY OF IBADAN ON

WEDNESDAY TO CONDEMN THE KILLING AND DEMANDING THE RELEASE OF THE

VICTIM'S HUSBAND, MOSHOOD ABIOLA, WHO IS IN JAIL FACING TREASON

CHARGES.



POLICE BROKE UP A MARCH AND MADE SEVERAL ARRESTS, WHILE TIGHTENING SECUR

ITY IN THE CITY. THE PROTESTORS CHANTED SLOGANS

CRITICAL OF THE ADMINISTRATION AND CALLED ON THE GOVERNMENT TO

ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF A 1993 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WHICH WAS

WIDELY THOUGHT TO HAVE BEEN WON BY MR. ABIOLA.



MRS. ABIOLA WAS ONE OF THE LOUDEST VOICES IN A CAMPAIGN FOR THE

RELEASE OF THE OPPOSITION LEADER.



THE UNITED STATES, SOUTH AFRICA AND FRANCE HAVE DEPLORED HER

MURDER. MEANWHILE, A NIGERIAN GROUP HAS CLAIMED NIGERIA'S RULING JUNTA W

AS INVOLVED IN THE KILLING. A SPOKESMAN FOR THE MOVEMENT FOR THE SURVIV

AL OF THE OGONI PEOPLE SAID THE MURDER CLEARLY WAS

PART OF A BRUTAL CAMPAIGN BY THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT TO ELIMINATE

PRO-DEMOCRACY ACTIVISTS, AND SILENCE ITS CRITICS.



LAST YEAR'S EXECUTION OF NINE LEADERS OF THE MOVEMENT LED TO

INTERNATIONAL CONDEMNATION OF NIGERIA'S HUMAN RIGHTS RECORD AND

LACK OF DEMOCRACY.



GOVERNMENT LEADERS HAVE SENT CONDOLENCES TO THE ABIOLA FAMILY. THE HEAD

OF STATE SENT A MESSAGE EXPRESSING HIS SHOCK OVER THE

KILLING AND PROMISING TO DO ALL POSSIBLE TO SOLVE THE MURDER.



NIGERIAN POLICE SAY THEY HAVE BEGUN A FULL SCALE INVESTIGATION.

A POLICE STATEMENT SAID NO STONE WILL BE LEFT UNTURNED IN

TRYING TO FIND THE PERPETRATORS OF THE CRIME.



MRS. ABIOLA HERSELF WAS TO GO ON TRIAL NEXT MONTH FOR CONSPIRACY

AND MAKING FALSE STATEMENTS. (SIGNED)

NEB/AN/MH/JM 05-Jun-96 1:34 PM EDT (1734 UTC) NNNN Source: Voice of Amer

ica.









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 5 Jun 1996 20:46:44 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Sarjo Bojang

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Folks,

Can anyone tell me what happened to Sarjo Bojang. It seems that he

has lost his account at AOL. He is not getting his mail and I need to

know if this is a temporary or permanent situation.

By the way, I think the Nigerian criminal junta has

reached an all-time low in its brutality in the killing of Mrs.

Abiola.

Thank you,

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

(212) 749-7971

MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: 6 Jun 1996 08:38:36 -0500

From: "YaYa Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wif

Message-ID: <



RE>Nigeria and Abiola's Wife 6/6/96



Abdou,

While I hesitate to disagree with you on Nigeria's military involvement in the

recent death of one Abiola's wives, I think it is not prudent to make any

sweeping conclusions on this matter. Remember that the country does have a

high criminal rate which does include murder. Both wealthy Nigerians and

tourists have been victims of arm robbery and murder before. Also be reminded

that the reports that are coming out through the wire are filtered by VOA

which, according to a Nigerian friend here in Dallas, have misstated the

wife's name. The point I'm driving is that we ought to exercise caution when

we get breaking news relating to political events from Africa, especially

through the Western press, lest we draw the wrong analysis.

-----------------------------

Date: 6/5/96 7:52 PM

To: Jallow, YaYa

From:



Hi Folks,

Can anyone tell me what happened to Sarjo Bojang. It seems that he

has lost his account at AOL. He is not getting his mail and I need to

know if this is a temporary or permanent situation.

By the way, I think the Nigerian criminal junta has

reached an all-time low in its brutality in the killing of Mrs.

Abiola.

Thank you,

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

(212) 749-7971

MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------

Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;5 Jun 1996 19:50:06 -0500

Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com

(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)

id AA14625; Wed, 5 Jun 1996 19:51:55 -0500

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA09783;

Wed, 5 Jun 96 17:46:53 -0700

Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA18140;

Wed, 5 Jun 96 17:46:46 -0700

Received: from vanakam.cc.columbia.edu by mx3.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA27032;

Wed, 5 Jun 96 17:46:45 -0700

Received: from localhost (at137@localhost) by vanakam.cc.columbia.edu

(8.7.5/8.7.3) with SMTP id UAA11481 for <

Jun 1996 20:46:44 -0400 (EDT)

Message-Id:

<Pine.SUN.3.93L.960605204232.10850C-100000@vanakam.cc.columbia.edu>

Date: Wed, 5 Jun 1996 20:46:44 -0400 (EDT)

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: ABDOU <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Sarjo Bojang

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

X-Sender:

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN











------------------------------



Date: Thu, 06 Jun 1996 11:09:04 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Africa Resources

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822



Return-path: <@info.utcc.utoronto.ca:

Received: from PSTCC4.PSTCC.CC.TN.US (PSTCC4.PSTCC.CC.TN.US)

by PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US (PMDF V5.0-4 #11457)

id <

05 Jun 1996 17:01:28 -0500 (EST)

Received: from info.utcc.utoronto.ca (dbs.utcc.utoronto.ca)

by pstcc.cc.tn.us (PMDF V5.0-3 #11457) id <

Wed, 05 Jun 1996 17:06:27 -0400 (EDT)

Received: from dbs.utcc.utoronto.ca ([128.100.132.30])

by info.utcc.utoronto.ca with SMTP id <57901(3)>; Wed,

05 Jun 1996 16:36:15 -0400

Received: from LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA by LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA

(LISTSERV-TCP/IP release 1.8b)

with spool id 18678 for

05 Jun 1996 15:59:14 -0400

Received: from bebop.chass.utoronto.ca ([128.100.160.4])

by info.utcc.utoronto.ca with SMTP id <57844(2)>; Wed,

05 Jun 1996 15:58:23 -0400

Received: from chass.utoronto.ca by bebop.chass.utoronto.ca via ESMTP

(951211.SGI.8.6.12.PATCH1042/940406.SGI)

for <@bebop.chass.utoronto.ca:

05 Jun 1996 15:57:38 -0400

Received: by chass.utoronto.ca (951211.SGI.8.6.12.PATCH1042/930416.SGI)

for

Date: Wed, 05 Jun 1996 15:57:30 -0400

From: Faraz Fareed Rabbani <

Subject: New H-Net list: H-AfrArts (African expressive cult) (fwd)

Sender: "AFRICA-N: Africa News & Information Service"

<AFRICA-N@listserv.utoronto.ca>

To: Multiple recipients of list AFRICA-N <

Reply-to: "AFRICA-N: Africa News & Information Service"

<AFRICA-N@listserv.utoronto.ca>

Message-id: <

MIME-version: 1.0

X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24]

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Approved-By: Faraz Fareed Rabbani <



> Announcement of H-AfrArts

> *****************************

>

> H-AfrArts is an on-line discussion forum, web site, and

> electronic service for scholars, students, teachers, artists,

> librarians, and others interested in the serious study of

> African expressive culture. Representing a collaboration between

> the H-Net: Humanities-on-Line family of electronic networks and

> the Arts Council of the African Studies Association (ACASA),

> H-AfrArts encourages informed consideration of teaching and

> research about African expressive culture at all levels of

> interest and complexity.

>

> At the core of these activities is the H-AfrArts discussion

> forum for those desiring a source of regular and open

> communication of ideas and information regarding the study of

> African art. Discussions are open in any language.

>

> H-AfrArts welcomes research reports and inquiries,

> bibliographies, syllabi and course materials, listings of

> new sources, library and archival information,

> non-commercial announcements of jobs, books, exhibits,

> journals, conferences, fellowships, and funding options, as

> well as reports on new software, datasets, CD-ROMs, and

> other electronic information relevant to the study of

> African expressive culture.

>

> H-AfrArts is one of a group of H-Net networks dedicated to Africa

> that currently includes, H-AfrLitCine (Literature and Cinema),

> and H-AFRICA. Coming soon is the H-AfrArts WWW page. It will

> organize and archive information from the discussion forums and

> includes other information concerning the study of the arts of

> Africa. It's location ("URL") is:

>

>

> H-AfrArts is a moderated list for serious discussion; no flames,

> junk mail or trivia will be posted. H-AfrArts is edited by

> Michael Conner of Indiana University and Raymond Silverman of

> Michigan State University, who may be reached at:

>

> Michael Conner

> Raymond Silverman

>

> The editors consult with an editorial board of international

> scholars broadly representative of the state of the discipline.

>

> Subscription to the H-AfrArts discussion forum is free: thanks to

> support from the National Endowment for the Humanities and

> Michigan State University, there are no dues or fees of any kind.

> To subscribe, send an e-mail message to:

>

> listserv@h-net.msu.edu

>

> (with no subject line) and only this text:

>

> sub h-afrarts firstname lastname, institution

>

> Capitalization does not matter, but spelling, spaces and

> commas do. When you include your own information, the message

> will look something like this:

> sub h-afrarts Jean Jones, Western State U.

> After sending your subscription request, you will receive a short

> questionnaire which must be completed and returned to confirm

> your subscription. The information requested in this

> questionnaire tells us about your professional interests and

> activities and will serve as essential information for a

> directory of H-AfrArts subscribers. When you return the

> questionnaire the editors will add your name, and postings will

> arrive automatically in your email.

>

> If you have any questions or experience any difficulties in

> attempting to subscribe, please send a message to:

>

> conner@ucs.indiana.edu

> telephone: 812-334-0131 fax: 812-323-1438

>

> ----------------------------------

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 6 Jun 1996 08:43:58 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Sarjo Bojang

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII









Sarjo Bojang lives in Seattle and is currently out of town on a company

trek. I spoke to him last Saturday and he did not mention any problems

with accessing his Gambia-l mails. I will try and talk to him whenever he

returns. Modou Kolley ( Mansala ) has access to Sarjoe and can also

find out.





Thanks

Tony





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 6 Jun 1996 19:07:31 -0500

From: mostafa jersey marong <

To:

Subject: Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wif

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Yaya, it cannot be better put than you did. This has been my argument all

along. We need to be cautious in reading reports relating to not only

African political events but economic ones as well. Can you imagine someone

so hyperactive that he will jump and say "..... Gambian technocrats are

corrupt and inefficient therefore I will accept the Economists Intelligence

Report's story that 80 percent of Gambia's revenue come from international

aid". In the first place, the EIU never said that. I also provided evidence

to the contrary but I guess the EIU is more credible than all Gambia

government officials.They refuse to accept they are wrong.We should stop

rushing to conclusions too early or making sweeping generalisations or

getting easily trigger happy over reports in the Western media.



Now that we are honoured with the presence of the eminent Doctors SALLAH and

NYANG I can put this question to them.



SIRS: Is it true that a staggering 80 percent of Gambia's ( supposedly

public and not-for-profit NGO's inclusive) revenue come from foreign aid.

Please help us finally settle this debate. I represent those who say one

cannot even discuss with anyone who says such a thing to an audience of

people who have had Econ 099. (again in the spirit of friendly, informed

discourse; no hard feelings).



Sincerely



Mostafa



KAIRA NING HAIRA



At 08:38 AM 6/6/96 -0500, you wrote:

> RE>Nigeria and Abiola's Wife 6/6/96

>

>Abdou,

>While I hesitate to disagree with you on Nigeria's military involvement in the

>recent death of one Abiola's wives, I think it is not prudent to make any

>sweeping conclusions on this matter. Remember that the country does have a

>high criminal rate which does include murder. Both wealthy Nigerians and

>tourists have been victims of arm robbery and murder before. Also be reminded

>that the reports that are coming out through the wire are filtered by VOA

>which, according to a Nigerian friend here in Dallas, have misstated the

>wife's name. The point I'm driving is that we ought to exercise caution when

>we get breaking news relating to political events from Africa, especially

>through the Western press, lest we draw the wrong analysis.

>-----------------------------

>Date: 6/5/96 7:52 PM

>To: Jallow, YaYa

>From:

>

>Hi Folks,

> Can anyone tell me what happened to Sarjo Bojang. It seems that he

>has lost his account at AOL. He is not getting his mail and I need to

>know if this is a temporary or permanent situation.

> By the way, I think the Nigerian criminal junta has

>reached an all-time low in its brutality in the killing of Mrs.

>Abiola.

> Thank you,

> -Abdou.

>

>*******************************************************************************

>A. TOURAY.

>(212) 749-7971

>MY URL ON THE WWW=

>

>A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

>I WANDER AND I WONDER.

>ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

>*******************************************************************************

>

>

>------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------

>Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;5 Jun 1996 19:50:06 -0500

>Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com

>(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)

> id AA14625; Wed, 5 Jun 1996 19:51:55 -0500

>Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA09783;

> Wed, 5 Jun 96 17:46:53 -0700

>Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA18140;

> Wed, 5 Jun 96 17:46:46 -0700

>Received: from vanakam.cc.columbia.edu by mx3.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA27032;

> Wed, 5 Jun 96 17:46:45 -0700

>Received: from localhost (at137@localhost) by vanakam.cc.columbia.edu

>(8.7.5/8.7.3) with SMTP id UAA11481 for <

>Jun 1996 20:46:44 -0400 (EDT)

>Message-Id:

><

>Date: Wed, 5 Jun 1996 20:46:44 -0400 (EDT)

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>Precedence: bulk

>From: ABDOU <

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

><

>Subject: Sarjo Bojang

>Mime-Version: 1.0

>Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

>X-Sender:

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 06 Jun 1996 23:44:19 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

Subject: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT

Message-ID: <



--------------------------- Original Message ---------------------------



COMPATRIOTS:



PLEASE DON'T GET BORED WITH THESE ARTICLES. TRY ANALYSING THEM

YOURSELF AND MAY BE THEY WILL HELP TO EXPLAIN WHY YOU AND I SHOULD NOT

"ALWAYS" BLAME THE MILITARY FOR THEIR ACTION IN THE MOTHER CONTINENT.

SOMETIMES THEY HAVE A CAUSE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. THEIR FAMILIES, TOO, HAVE

THE SAME PRIVILEGE TO LIVE JUST AS THE FAMILIES OF THE CLERGYMEN. DO NOT

JUDGE ME WRONG, FOR I AM NOT A MILITARY JUNTA FAN BUT AN EXTRIMIST OF

EQUALITY.



GOD BLESS!





DATE=6/6/96

TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORT

NUMBER=5-33486

TITLE=CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCH

DATELINE=BANGUI

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: THE RECENT MILITARY UPRISINGS IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN

REPUBLIC HAVE RENEWED ATTENTION TO THE FRAGILITY OF DEMOCRACY IN

COUNTRIES STRUGGLING WITH WEAK ECONOMIES. MUTINOUS SOLDIERS

STAGED REVOLTS IN APRIL AND MAY BECAUSE THEY WERE OWED MONTHS OF

BACK PAY. FROM BANGUI IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC, VOA

CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCH TAKES A LOOK AT SOME OF THE ISSUES

SURROUNDING THE UPRISING.



TEXT: AROUND MID-APRIL, MUTINOUS SOLDIERS IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN

REPUBLIC STAGED AN UPRISING BECAUSE THE GOVERNMENT WAS SEVERAL

MONTHS BEHIND IN PAYING THEIR SALARIES. ONE MONTH LATER, THE

SOLDIERS REVOLTED AGAIN -- THIS TIME THEIR CONCERNS WERE THAT THE

GOVERNMENT WOULD RENEGE ON ITS PROMISE OF AMNESTY FOR THE

PREVIOUS UPRISING AND THAT THE PRESIDENT WAS MOVING TO DISARM

THEM SO THEY COULD NOT PRESS THEIR DEMANDS BY FORCE.



BUT AGAIN, THERE WAS ANGER THAT THEIR SALARIES WOULD NOT BE

PAID.



// ACT OF SOLDIER -- IN FRENCH ... ESTABLISH, THEN FADE UNDER

NARRATOR //



"WE ARE PAID VERY POORLY -- ABOUT 37-THOUSAND FRANCS A MONTH"

SAID ONE SOLDIER IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC. "IF YOU

CALCULATED THAT IN WESTERN VALUES -- AT ABOUT ONE-THOUSAND-600

FRANCS A DAY -- THAT WOULD BARELY BUY FOOD FOR EACH DAY. AS FOR

ME," THE SOLDIER SAID, "I HAVE TWO CHILDREN AND MANY DEBTS. ON

THIS 37-THOUSAND FRANCS, PERHAPS I HAVE 23-THOUSAND FRANCS WORTH

OF DEBTS," HE SAID. "THAT LEAVES ME WITH MAY 10-THOUSAND FRANCS

AT THE END OF THE MONTH."



THE PLIGHT OF SOLDIERS IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLICAN IS NOT

UNIQUE. SALARY DISPUTES HAVE BEEN AT THE BOTTOM OF MILITARY

UPRISINGS AND TAKEOVERS IN SEVERAL AFRICAN NATIONS, INCLUDING

RECENT REVOLTS IN ZAIRE, GUINEA AND SIERRA LEONE.



JOSEPH BENDOUNGA, PRESIDENT OF "CODEPO" -- A COALITION OF

OPPOSITION PARTIES IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC -- SAYS HE

DOES NOT CONDONE ACTS OF VIOLENCE. BUT HE SAYS THE SOLDIERS'

DESPERATION IS UNDERSTANDABLE.



// BENDOUNGA ACT -- IN FRENCH, ESTABLISH, THEN FADE //



"THE QUESTION I WOULD ASK THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY IS," HE

SAID, "IF IN THE UNITED STATES THE ARMY DID NOT RECEIVE THEIR

SALARY FOR FIVE MONTHS ... IN FRANCE," HE SAYS, "IF THE SOLDIERS

DID NOT RECEIVE THEIR SALARY FOR FIVE MONTHS, WHAT WOULD THESE

PEOPLE DO? AND I THINK THAT AT THIS PRESENT TIME, THIS IS THE

SITUATION THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC FINDS ITSELF IN. THAT IS

WHY," HE SAID, "WE ASK THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY AND OUR

BILATERAL FRIENDS TO HELP THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC."



THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC IS ONE OF THE POOREST COUNTRIES IN

AFRICA. ITS POPULATION OF MORE THAN THREE-MILLION PEOPLE EARNS

ONLY ABOUT 400 DOLLARS PER CAPITA PER YEAR. BUT THE COUNTRY IS

ALSO RICH IN NATURAL RESOURCES -- INCLUDING BAUXITE AND DIAMONDS.



FORMER MILITARY RULER, ANDRE KOLINGBA, SAID PART OF THE PROBLEM

IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC IS GOVERNMENT MISMANAGEMENT.



// KOLINGBA ACT -- IN FRENCH; ESTABLISH, THEN FADE //



"IT IS A PROBLEM OF MANAGEMENT," HE SAID. "WHEN THE MANAGEMENT

IS DONE POORLY, THEY LOSE MONEY. WHEN THERE IS A LOSS OF MONEY,

THERE IS A CLAIM. AND WHEN THERE IS A CLAIM," HE SAID, "YOU KNOW

WHAT FOLLOWS."



ANGE-FELIX PATASSE, PRESIDENT OF THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC,

DENIES HIS GOVERNMENT HAS MISMANAGED FUNDS, BLAMING THE PROBLEM

INSTEAD ON ECONOMIC HARDSHIPS BROUGHT ABOUT BY THE DEVALUATION OF

THE CENTRAL AFRICAN CURRENCY AND EFFORTS TO PAY-OFF THE NATION'S

DEBTS. MR. PATASSE HAS BEEN TRYING TO OBTAIN LOANS FROM THE

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND AND THE WORLD BANK TO BOLSTER HIS

ECONOMY. BUT TO GET THE MUCH-NEEDED FUNDS, HE MUST ABIDE BY

CONDITIONS SET BY THE LENDING INSTITUTIONS AIMED AT GUARANTEEING

THAT THE LOANS CAN BE REPAID.



MANY AFRICAN LEADERS SAY TRIMMING FISCAL COSTS -- A CENTRAL THEME

IN THE STRUCTURAL ADJUSTMENT PROGRAMS RECOMMENDED BY THE

INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS -- FORCES AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS TO MAKE

HARD CHOICES. PRESIDENT PATASSE SAYS DESPITE THE ECONOMIC

HARDSHIPS, THE AGREEMENTS HE IS TRYING TO REACH WITH THE I-M-F

WILL HELP SOLVE HIS COUNTRY'S FINANCIAL PROBLEMS.



// PATASSE ACT -- IN FRENCH; ESTABLISH, THEN FADE OUT //



"WITH THE DEVALUATION OF THE CENTRAL AFRICAN FRANC, EVERYTHING

HAS BECOME MORE DIFFICULT", HE SAID. "WE HAVE COME CLOSER AND

CLOSER TO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND. THE

THINGS THAT WE HAVE ASKED FOR FROM THE I-M-F HAVE BEEN SET-ASIDE

FOR ALL THESE PROBLEMS. BUT," HE SAID, "I THINK THAT WITH THE

I-M-F AGREEMENT, THE COUNTRY IS GOING TO REVITALIZE ON A MORE

SOLID FOUNDATION."



MR. PATASSE ACKNOWLEDGES THE FACT THAT THE RECENT MILITARY

UPRISINGS HAVE COME AT A BAD TIME. A SECOND MEETING WITH THE

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND OFFICIALS HAD TO BE TEMPORARILY PUT

OFF BECAUSE OF THE SECURITY SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY. BUT THE

PRESIDENT SAYS HE IS HOPEFUL THAT A RETURN TO PEACE IN THE

COUNTRY WILL RESTORE INVESTOR CONFIDENCE AND REVITALIZE THE

ECONOMY. (SIGNED)



NEB/PM/PCF/CF



06-Jun-96 10:53 AM EDT (1453 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Jun 1996 11:01:38 GMT+1

From: "HEIDI SKRAMSTAD" <

To:

Subject: constitution

Message-ID: <



Hello!

I am a Norwegian Ph.D. student in social anthropology and have

recently joined this network.



I have done research about Gambia since 1987 and am presently writing

a thesis about family planning. I am focusing on Mandinkas and

Wollofs in Bakau and am using the concept of family planning in a

wide sense, including all attempts to make family units viable in an

urban context. Use of western contraceptives is thus a very small

part of my study, fighting infertility, subfertility and child

mortality seem to be more important to my informants. Child fostering

and economic transactions between family units are also important.

The reason why I want to compare Mandinkas and Wollofs is that while

there are several similarities, there are important differences in

the fact that Mandinkas have two important institutions which the

Wollofs do not have, namely Kanyalang Kafos and female circumcision.

Why do Mandinkas choose to solve problems with low fertility

or children who die in a collective manner while the Wollofs choose

more private solutions? Why do Mandinkas wish to teach girls

dicipline and respect etc. through an institution like "nyaakaa"

while Wollof teach this at home? Why is it neccessary for Mandinkas

to operate on female bodies to make them proper women

while Wollofs don't do that?



I have done fieldwork in Bakau all in all for about 30 months. My

first thesis (Master) was about cultural effects of tourism. I wrote

aboute female fruitsellers at tourist markets and men who followed

tourists as guides, friends and lovers.



So much for the presentation of my scientific interests. I am also

very much interested in the economic and political situation in the

Gambia.



I would like to hear your opinion about what are the possibilities

of rejecting the new constitution, and what would be the

consequenses. When I read The Point from 9th of May I was astonished

by the different interpretations by important actors on the political

arena in the Gambia. At a Gambia Press Union symposium the Vice

Chairman of the Provisional Independent Electoral commission Bishop

Johnson said that any attempt to reject the draft Constitution for

the Second Republic might delay the democratic process to return the

country to civilian rule since the miltary government will remain in

power. Deyda Hydara pointed out that in some countries people readily

voted for the Constitution. By doing so they ended military rule to

usher in Constitutional rule. Tamsir Jallow asked what constitutional

rule ment since some countries, said to be democratic, are without any

Constitution. He ventured that a rejection of the Constitution can

also mean that the people were not interested in a multi-party

system. Halifa Sallah said that if the constitution is rejected

there can be transition to another government in goodwill. Rejecting

the draft Constitution does not prevent elections, it only means that

the next government has to work on another Constitution before it can

start work effectively. He also argued that a Constitution does not

save a government from revolution. A government can always be changed

any time through elections or otherwise as evidenced in our country.



These arguments referred in The Point make me wonder what would

happen if people voted no during the referendum. As far as I know

the new draft Constitution does not contain radical changes that

would make it likely that the majority of the Gambian people would

reject it, unless a campaign for some reason was organized. But what

would happen if they did ?





Regards



Heidi Skramstad







































































































------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Jun 96 12:01:32 BST

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: Re: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT

Message-ID: <



Mambuna, you wrote:-

>

> COMPATRIOTS:

>

> PLEASE DON'T GET BORED WITH THESE ARTICLES. TRY ANALYSING THEM

> YOURSELF AND MAY BE THEY WILL HELP TO EXPLAIN WHY YOU AND I SHOULD NOT

> "ALWAYS" BLAME THE MILITARY FOR THEIR ACTION IN THE MOTHER CONTINENT.

> SOMETIMES THEY HAVE A CAUSE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. THEIR FAMILIES, TOO, HAVE

> THE SAME PRIVILEGE TO LIVE JUST AS THE FAMILIES OF THE CLERGYMEN. DO NOT

> JUDGE ME WRONG, FOR I AM NOT A MILITARY JUNTA FAN BUT AN EXTRIMIST OF

> EQUALITY.

>

> GOD BLESS!

>

I have read the article and i am yet to see the parallel with the situation in

the Gambia prior to the coup. Perhaps you can help.



Let us please stop finding excuses or justification for what has happened

in the Gambia.



The majority of Gambian people made a democratic choice, a minority don't like

it; because they have means (GUNS) to do something about it, the wishes of the

majority was rejected.



Peace.

Lang



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 09:13:05 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT

Message-ID: <



>Mambuna, you wrote:-

>>

>> COMPATRIOTS:

>>

>> PLEASE DON'T GET BORED WITH THESE ARTICLES. TRY ANALYSING THEM

>> YOURSELF AND MAY BE THEY WILL HELP TO EXPLAIN WHY YOU AND I SHOULD NOT

>> "ALWAYS" BLAME THE MILITARY FOR THEIR ACTION IN THE MOTHER CONTINENT.

>> SOMETIMES THEY HAVE A CAUSE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. THEIR FAMILIES, TOO, HAVE

>> THE SAME PRIVILEGE TO LIVE JUST AS THE FAMILIES OF THE CLERGYMEN. DO NOT

>> JUDGE ME WRONG, FOR I AM NOT A MILITARY JUNTA FAN BUT AN EXTRIMIST OF

>> EQUALITY.

>>

>> GOD BLESS!

>>

>I have read the article and i am yet to see the parallel with the situation in

>the Gambia prior to the coup. Perhaps you can help.

> >Let us please stop finding excuses or justification for what has happ

en

>in the Gambia.

>

>The majority of Gambian people made a democratic choice, a minority don't like

>it; because they have means (GUNS) to do something about it, the wishes of the

>majority was rejected.

>

>Peace.

>Lang



LANG:



I'M SURPRISED YOU LIMITTED MY CONCERN TO THE GAMBIA RATHER THAN THE

GLOBAL AFRICA. MAY BE IT WILL HELP IF YOU REREAD THE LINES.

BESIDES, I DON'T WANT TO CONTINUE BICKERING OVER THIS, BUT A SIMILAR

SITUATION LED TO THE GAMBIA COUP. THE GOV'T REFUSED TO PAY THE MILITARY

FOR THE PEACE KEEPING EFFORT THEY CARRIED OUT IN LIBERIA. INFACT THEY

PLANNED TO DEMONSTRATE FOR THEIR PAY RATHER THAN OVERTHROW. ANYWAY, THE

GROUP HAS MORE TASK TO DO FOR NOW THAN GOING BACK OVER THIS.

"REMEMBER WHAT IS GOOD FOR AFRICA IS GOOD FOR GAMBIA AND NOT VISE-VISA"

GOD BLESS!



------------------------------



Date: 7 Jun 1996 08:47:37 -0500

From: "YaYa Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Re: Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA RE

Message-ID: <



RE>Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT 6/7/96



Fellas,

There is no question that the military revolt in Central Africa is a deja vu

of a disturbing trend in Africa, e.g Guinea, but I do not believe that

revolting and overthrowing governments is going to resolve our problems in the

long run. Clearly, many African states have overburden themselves with

excessive military infrastructures that they cannot sustain and may not even

need. So why not scale it down and find them employment in other sectors of

the economy where they might not in fact depend on meager government wages.

In sum, I believe that a strategic restructuring of the military is the key to

resolving military revolts and not endorsing them.

------------------------------

Date: 6/7/96 8:21 AM

To: Jallow, YaYa

From:



>Mambuna, you wrote:-

>>

>> COMPATRIOTS:

>>

>> PLEASE DON'T GET BORED WITH THESE ARTICLES. TRY ANALYSING THEM

>> YOURSELF AND MAY BE THEY WILL HELP TO EXPLAIN WHY YOU AND I SHOULD NOT

>> "ALWAYS" BLAME THE MILITARY FOR THEIR ACTION IN THE MOTHER CONTINENT.

>> SOMETIMES THEY HAVE A CAUSE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. THEIR FAMILIES, TOO, HAVE

>> THE SAME PRIVILEGE TO LIVE JUST AS THE FAMILIES OF THE CLERGYMEN. DO NOT

>> JUDGE ME WRONG, FOR I AM NOT A MILITARY JUNTA FAN BUT AN EXTRIMIST OF

>> EQUALITY.

>>

>> GOD BLESS!

>>

>I have read the article and i am yet to see the parallel with the situation

in

>the Gambia prior to the coup. Perhaps you can help.

> >Let us please stop finding excuses or justification for what has happ

en

>in the Gambia.

>

>The majority of Gambian people made a democratic choice, a minority don't

like

>it; because they have means (GUNS) to do something about it, the wishes of

the

>majority was rejected.

>

>Peace.

>Lang



LANG:



I'M SURPRISED YOU LIMITTED MY CONCERN TO THE GAMBIA RATHER THAN THE

GLOBAL AFRICA. MAY BE IT WILL HELP IF YOU REREAD THE LINES.

BESIDES, I DON'T WANT TO CONTINUE BICKERING OVER THIS, BUT A SIMILAR

SITUATION LED TO THE GAMBIA COUP. THE GOV'T REFUSED TO PAY THE MILITARY

FOR THE PEACE KEEPING EFFORT THEY CARRIED OUT IN LIBERIA. INFACT THEY

PLANNED TO DEMONSTRATE FOR THEIR PAY RATHER THAN OVERTHROW. ANYWAY, THE

GROUP HAS MORE TASK TO DO FOR NOW THAN GOING BACK OVER THIS.

"REMEMBER WHAT IS GOOD FOR AFRICA IS GOOD FOR GAMBIA AND NOT VISE-VISA"

GOD BLESS!



------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------

Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;7 Jun 1996 08:19:18 -0500

Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com

(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)

id AA18617; Fri, 7 Jun 1996 08:21:03 -0500

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA08946;

Fri, 7 Jun 96 06:14:10 -0700

Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA24222;

Fri, 7 Jun 96 06:13:47 -0700

Received: from [198.187.231.2] by mx3.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA12617;

Fri, 7 Jun 96 06:13:45 -0700

Received: from MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU by MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU (IBM VM SMTP V2R2)

with BSMTP id 4748; Fri, 07 Jun 96 09:13:08 EST

Message-Id: <

Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 09:13:05 EDT

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT

In-Reply-To: In reply to your message of Fri, 07 Jun 1996 19:01:32 EDT

X-To: <

X-Mailer: MUSIC/SP V5.1.0

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN











------------------------------



Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 10:40:06 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: 96F07020.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Panafrican News Agency

News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |

Africa Press Review



Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights

reserved.

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the

Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

quoiset@sonatel.senet.net



07 JUN 96 - NIGERIA-HOMICIDE



Group Claims Responsibility For Kudirat Abiola's Death



From Paul Ejime; PANA Staff Correspondent







LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA) - A previously unknown Nigerian group, calling

itself the Committee For The Release of Moshood Abiola, has claimed

responsibility for Tuesday's killing of his wife, Kudirat.



"We, the members of the committee for the release of M.K.O Abiola

hereby wish to claim responsibility for the shooting of Alhaja Kudirat

Abiola in order to bring sanity in the struggle for the release of the

acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election," the

group said in a statement published Friday by the privately-owned

Nigerian Tribune.



The newspaper, published in the western city of Ibadan said it

received the statement Thursday through the international courier

service, DHL.



The group said it had taken the action because of Kudirat's "puerile

belligerence and lack of tact in the pursuit of the release of M.K.O.

Abiola and the realisation of the June 12 objectives."



It also cited what it called "her inordinate self-conferred ambition

that is detrimental to the overall spirit of the June 12 election."



June 12, 1993, was the date of the presidential election, in which

Kudirat's husband, Moshood Abiola, claimed victory. The poll was

annulled by the last military regime.



Abiola is in detention awaiting trial for treasonable felony after

proclaiming himself President of Nigeria in June 1994.



However, the Tribune said, residents on the address indicated by the

committee denied any knowledge of the group's existence.



Police Spokesman Tunji Alapini also dismissed the claim.



"If they (the committee) exist, they should not be so cowardly, they

should come out and identify themselves," he said.



The Nigerian Police has launched a high-level investigation into the

shooting death. The force offered a one-million-naira (about 12,000

U.S. dollars) reward Thursday, to anyone with information that leads

to the arrest of the killers.



Her driver and personal assistant, who were with her in the car the

day she was murdered, have reportedly made statements to the police.



The slaying of Kudirat, who was buried Wednesday, provoked national

shock and condenmnation from several countries, who want her killers

brought to book.

_________________________________________________________________







AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 10:44:21 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: 96F07015.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Panafrican News Agency

News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |

Africa Press Review



Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights

reserved.

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the

Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

quoiset@sonatel.senet.net



07 JUN 96 - ZAMBIA-BOMB



Police Officer Killed, Another Injured in Bomb Blast



From Mildred Mulenga; PANA Staff Correspondent







LUSAKA, Zambia (PANA) - A Zambian bomb disposal expert was blown up

and killed instantly and a colleague seriously injured in a bomb blast

at the Lusaka International Airport Thursday night.



Police sources indicated Friday that the incident occured as the two

security officers tried to defuse a bomb placed under a toilet seat on

the first floor of the airport building. The device ripped off several

other fittings in the lavatory, according to local reporters who

visited the scene Thursday night.



The government-owned Times of Zambia newspaper identified the dead

police officer as Ornedon Banda. His colleague, Paul Ngoma, had his

stomach ripped open. He was admitted at the city's University Teaching

Hospital.



Eyewitnesses at the airport Thursday said Ngoma's condition was "bad".

There was no immediate comment Friday from hospital authorities.



Thursday's blast was the first fatal explosion since the beginning of

a bombing campaign by a clandestine terrorist group calling itself the

Black Mamba. The black mamba is a rare yet lethal snake found in parts

of Zambia. The British colonial rulers applied the term to former

Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda who led Zambia's struggle for

independence.



The terrorist group has since exploded devices at the fence of

President Frederick Chiluba's official residence and at the Times of

Zambia offices in the northern town of Ndola. Security officers have

also picked up bombs in two shops in the city centre as well as the

city's Inter-Continental Hotel.



The Black Mamba has threatened to harm government leaders as a protest

against the new constitution signed by Chiluba two weeks ago. The

opposition, key donors, as well a strong section of civil society have

described the constitution as undemocratic. Britain, Norway and the

United States have threatened to withheld aid in protest.



The group has said that it is particularly irked by a citizenship

clause in the constitution that bars citizens with foreign parents

from standing for president. The clause effectively bars Kaunda, who

had Malawian parents, from contesting this year's presidential

election.



An unidentified militant Islamic group said to be based in East Africa

is reported to have recently associated itself with the Black Mamba.



Zambia's independent press recently reported that the group was

opposed to Chiluba's declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation. The

declaration is enshrined in the new constitution.



Chiluba's government this week arrested eight senior members of the

main opposition United National Independence Party (UNIP) of former

President Kenneth Kaunda for alleged links with the terrorist group.



The detainees, who include Kaunda's deputy, Chief Inyambo Yeta, have

since been charged with treason in connection with the bombing

campaign.



Yeta, a traditional chief in the politically conservative western

region, has also been disqualified from active participation in party

politics unless he resigns his post, according to the new law.



Kaunda has denied that his party is linked to the Black Mamba. He has

claimed that the terror campaign is the work of Chiluba's government.

He said the government is trying to create a scare that will enable it

declare a state of emergancy and ban his party.



At a press briefing in the capital Thursday, the former head of state

claimed that the government planned to arrest 17 other senior leaders

of his party on similar "trumped up" charges.



He appealed to the Organisation of Africa Unity, Southern Africa's

Frontline States, and the donor community to exert political and

economic pressure on Chiluba to force him to repeal what he called the

"apartheid" laws.



Kaunda and several other opposition leaders have planned a joint rally

Saturday, in the capital, to announce a joint campaign strategy

against the Chiluba government.

_________________________________________________________________







AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 10:45:32 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: My View

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:

In reference to an earlier comment, I believe we can exchange ideas and

information without namecalling, labels, etc. What's the significance

of whether or not list members have had Econ 099?



Remember the saying: "Education is like a watch in a private pocket: do

not pull it out and strike merely to show that you have one."



Salaam!

Amadou Scattred-Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Jun 1996 13:04:21 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wif

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Fellas,

I wish to reply to certain things said here.

Firstly, as to "can you imagine someone so hyperactive that he

will jump and say "..... Gambian technocrats are corrupt and inefficient

therefore I will accept the Economists Intelligence Report's story that 80

percent of Gambia's revenue come from international aid". Well, if you

agree me that there are gradations of research quality and that Gambian

bureaucrats are not exactly famous for their efficiency and

professionalism, I think we would be able to disagree without my being

"hyperactive". I think it is a sign of progress that I am not a

"demagogue" anymore ! We can debate without any name-calling.

Secondly, blaming the West for Africa's problems is something that

has been tried without much result for the past 30 years. By this

reasoning, we should wait for Abacha to confess to killing Mrs. Abiola

before we can "jump to conclusion" just because it was the VOA that

announced her death. I think it is racist to believe that the West has an

omnipotent control over our lives. Most of the problems in Africa were

caused by Africans and can only be solved by Africans. I guess if we keep

whining about the "West", they will eventually take pity on us ! The

truth is that the news from Africa is bad. Look at the indices.

As to soldiers rebelling, if they think that they are underpaid,

they should look for another job. The government does not owe people

their living. After all, the govenment does not get its revenues from the

sky ; productive people pay for those soldiers to lounge around and wait

for the next war. Also remember that these rebels killed some civilians

in their quest for "equality".

Bye for now,

-Abdou.

*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

(212) 749-7971

MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 14:25:17 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: 96F06059.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Panafrican News Agency

News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |

Africa Press Review



Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights

reserved.

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the

Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

quoiset@sonatel.senet.net



06 JUN 96 - SPORTS-SOCCER-UFOA CUP



Mauritania, Gambia Fight For West African Cup







Nouakchott, Mauritania (PANA) - Mauritania's leading soccer side,

SONELEC, is billed to lock horns with Gambia's Steve Biko club in

Nouakchott on Friday, in a first leg match of the qualifying rounds of

the Union of West African Football Federations (UFOA) cup.



SONELEC, who have maintaned their lead in the Mauritania FA league

over the last two years, recorded 10 victories, five draws and one

defeat, in last years's national championship.



About six players of the club currently feature in the national soccer

team, called the 'Mourabitounes'.



The new Gambian team is named after Steve Biko, the South African

freedom fighter who was murdered by the former apartheid regime in

1977.

_________________________________________________________________







AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 14:47:21 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: Re[4]: CENTRAL AFRICA RE

Message-ID: <



> RE>Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT 6/7/ 96

>YAYA:





YOU CAN'T PUT IT ANY BETTER. MOST AFRICAN STATES DO NOT NEED MILITARY,

BUT IF WE DO HAVE THEM WE HAVE TO TREAT THEM AS HUMANS. WHY MAKE THEM

SIGN 4 0R 6 YEAR CONTRACTS WHEN YOU KNOW YOU CANNOT MEET THEIR DEMANDS?



PA.



>Fellas,

>There is no question that the military revolt in Central Africa is a deja vu

>of a disturbing trend in Africa, e.g Guinea, but I do not believe that

>revolting and overthrowing governments is going to resolve our problems in the

>long run. Clearly, many African states have overburden themselves with

>excessive military infrastructures that they cannot sustain and may not even

>need. So why not scale it down and find them employment in other sectors of

>the economy where they might not in fact depend on meager government wages.

>In sum, I believe that a strategic restructuring of the military is the key to

>resolving military revolts and not endorsing them.

>------------------------------

>Date: 6/7/96 8:21 AM

>To: Jallow, YaYa

>From:

>

>>Mambuna, you wrote:-

>>>

>>> COMPATRIOTS:

>>>

>>> PLEASE DON'T GET BORED WITH THESE ARTICLES. TRY ANALYSING THEM

>>> YOURSELF AND MAY BE THEY WILL HELP TO EXPLAIN WHY YOU AND I SHOULD NOT

>>> "ALWAYS" BLAME THE MILITARY FOR THEIR ACTION IN THE MOTHER CONTINENT.

>>> SOMETIMES THEY HAVE A CAUSE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. THEIR FAMILIES, TOO, HAVE

>>> THE SAME PRIVILEGE TO LIVE JUST AS THE FAMILIES OF THE CLERGYMEN. DO NOT

>>> JUDGE ME WRONG, FOR I AM NOT A MILITARY JUNTA FAN BUT AN EXTRIMIST OF

>>> EQUALITY.

>>>

>>> GOD BLESS!

>>>

>>I have read the article and i am yet to see the parallel with the situation

>in

>>the Gambia prior to the coup. Perhaps you can help.

>> >Let us please stop finding excuses or justification for what has happ

>en

>>in the Gambia.

>>

>>The majority of Gambian people made a democratic choice, a minority don't

>like

>>it; because they have means (GUNS) to do something about it, the wishes of

>the

>>majority was rejected.

>>

>>Peace.

>>Lang

>

>LANG:

>

>I'M SURPRISED YOU LIMITTED MY CONCERN TO THE GAMBIA RATHER THAN THE

>GLOBAL AFRICA. MAY BE IT WILL HELP IF YOU REREAD THE LINES.

>BESIDES, I DON'T WANT TO CONTINUE BICKERING OVER THIS, BUT A SIMILAR

>SITUATION LED TO THE GAMBIA COUP. THE GOV'T REFUSED TO PAY THE MILITARY

>FOR THE PEACE KEEPING EFFORT THEY CARRIED OUT IN LIBERIA. INFACT THEY

>PLANNED TO DEMONSTRATE FOR THEIR PAY RATHER THAN OVERTHROW. ANYWAY, THE

>GROUP HAS MORE TASK TO DO FOR NOW THAN GOING BACK OVER THIS.

>"REMEMBER WHAT IS GOOD FOR AFRICA IS GOOD FOR GAMBIA AND NOT VISE-VISA"

>GOD BLESS!

>

>------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------

>Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;7 Jun 1996 08:19:18 -0500

>Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com

>(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)

> id AA18617; Fri, 7 Jun 1996 08:21:03 -0500

>Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA08946;

> Fri, 7 Jun 96 06:14:10 -0700

>Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA24222;

> Fri, 7 Jun 96 06:13:47 -0700

>Received: from [198.187.231.2] by mx3.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA12617;

> Fri, 7 Jun 96 06:13:45 -0700

>Received: from MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU by MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU (IBM VM SMTP V2R2)

> with BSMTP id 4748; Fri, 07 Jun 96 09:13:08 EST

>Message-Id: <

>Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 09:13:05 EDT

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>Precedence: bulk

>From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

><

>Subject: Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT

>In-Reply-To: In reply to your message of Fri, 07 Jun 1996 19:01:32 EDT

>X-To: <

>X-Mailer: MUSIC/SP V5.1.0

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Jun 1996 15:06:13 -0500

From: mostafa jersey marong <

To:

Subject: Re: My View

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Amadou, I am sorry you missed it. What I meant was that no one should make

such an argument to someone or group who have had even elementary economics

let alone to a group of "top notch" people as comprised in the membership of

this group.And I stand by that. The members of this group are all highly

educated so no one should try to convince them that 80 percent of Gambia

government's revenue comes from international aid. I have just began

learning and I know very little so far. The last thing I would do is brag

about what I know for I know but little. However, I cherish professionalism

and academic propriety.



Sincerely



Mostafa

Kaira Ning Haira



At 10:45 AM 6/7/96 -0500, you wrote:

>Gambia-l:

>In reference to an earlier comment, I believe we can exchange ideas and

>information without namecalling, labels, etc. What's the significance

>of whether or not list members have had Econ 099?

>

>Remember the saying: "Education is like a watch in a private pocket: do

>not pull it out and strike merely to show that you have one."

>

>Salaam!

>Amadou Scattred-Janneh

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Jun 96 23:15:51 BST

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: Re: constitution

Message-ID: <



Dear Heidi



Welcome onboard.



Well, i think the different interpretations by those people clearly show the

state of confusion we are in at the moment. I have two important statements

to make here: First, the new constitution is an illegal document. Relevant

sections in the old constitution clearly state that anybody who attempts to

suspend, replace etc etc a constitution is guilty of a criminal offence -

or treason. The so-called new constitution has simillar sections.

( i refer you to section 6)

My point of contention here is, it is written under the guise of those who

violated the first one. We are setting a very dangerous precedence here.



Second, it is an unneccessary exercise, perhaps a waste of resources and very

little energy ( by that i mean most of the stuff is literally lifted from 1972

constitution). Plagiarism was in abundance and the sad fact is, no

aknowledgement was made with reference to the 1972 constitution. There are few

cosmetic changes, i.e. Ministers to be called secretaries of state; whats the

point?



The secretaries of state will be unelected. The implications of this policy is

numerous, perhaps i will take my time and analyse it at a later date.



You can see the hand of many vested interest groups.



First, the age limit of the president: 30 years. So in a couple of years' time if a 25

year old seize power, a new constitution will be written with the age limit

set at 26 years.



Secondly, those NOT eligible to stand as presidential candidate: If one is

guilty of any criminal offence, automatic disqualification. Wow. So those people who are

accused by the commissions even without substantial evidence or proper legal

representation will all be barred.



Finally, i would like to conclude that this constitution is flawed in many

respect. To put it to the Gambian people to vote on it in my opinion is

unfair. For if they reject, more military rule (Bishop Johnson). If they accept it, then they

will be accepting all the anomalies contained in it.



Any new proposals contained in it could have been added in proper

parliamentary democratic system.



Lang



Hiedi, you wrote:-

>I would like to hear your opinion about what are the possibilities

> of rejecting the new constitution, and what would be the

> consequenses. When I read The Point from 9th of May I was astonished

> by the different interpretations by important actors on the political

> arena in the Gambia. At a Gambia Press Union symposium the Vice

> Chairman of the Provisional Independent Electoral commission Bishop

> Johnson said that any attempt to reject the draft Constitution for

> the Second Republic might delay the democratic process to return the

> country to civilian rule since the miltary government will remain in

> power. Deyda Hydara pointed out that in some countries people readily

> voted for the Constitution. By doing so they ended military rule to

> usher in Constitutional rule. Tamsir Jallow asked what constitutional

> rule ment since some countries, said to be democratic, are without any

> Constitution. He ventured that a rejection of the Constitution can

> also mean that the people were not interested in a multi-party

> system. Halifa Sallah said that if the constitution is rejected

> there can be transition to another government in goodwill. Rejecting

> the draft Constitution does not prevent elections, it only means that

> the next government has to work on another Constitution before it can

> start work effectively. He also argued that a Constitution does not

> save a government from revolution. A government can always be changed

> any time through elections or otherwise as evidenced in our country.

>

> These arguments referred in The Point make me wonder what would

> happen if people voted no during the referendum. As far as I know

> the new draft Constitution does not contain radical changes that

> would make it likely that the majority of the Gambian people would

> reject it, unless a campaign for some reason was organized. But what

> would happen if they did ?

>

>

> Regards

>

> Heidi Skramstad





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Jun 1996 15:49:30 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: constitution

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Does anybody have a copy of the constitution and be willing to post it on

Gambia-l ? I have not yet seen or read it.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================













------------------------------



Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 22:45:35 +0000 (GMT)

From: Tijan Sallah <

To: "

Subject: Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wif

Message-ID: <"E99ZWIKRDPRQ*/R=WBWASH/R=A1/U=TIJAN SALLAH/"@MHS>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Compatriots,



In response to the request by Mostafa, I wish to shed some

light on the issue he raised concerning the Gambia government

revenue situation.



80 percent of the Gambia's revenue coming from international

aid appears to me quite high, and would mean almost universally a

near totally aid dependent country. Based on the available time

series data at this end, we have a different picture.

International aid as a percentage of total revenues is high but

not nearly as high as 80 percent. The historical trend of the

share of international aid in total revenue is around 20%. It

was highest in 1991/92 at about 24% and lowest in 1982/83 around

13%. Some clarification needs to be made, however, that

international aid here means only grants to the government and

does not include loans (bilateral and/or multilateral) to the

government.



I hope this answers your question. But if there is better

data from someone on the ground in the Ministry of Finance in the

Gambia, I shall welcome any correction.



Best Wishes,



Tijan M. Sallah







------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 19

*************************

GAMBIA-L Digest 19Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re: Questionby "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com 2) Re: Questionby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 3) Re: Questionby "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com 4) forward intro.by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu 5) Atlanta tragediesby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu 6) Re: Questionby binta@iuj.ac.jp 7) Re: Questionby Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu 8) NIGERIA SHOOTINGby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 9) Re: Welcom Tsallah & Nyang.by MANSALA@aol.com 10) Re: Welcom Tsallah & Nyang.by Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu 11) Africa-related resourcesby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 12) NIGERIA/ABIOLAby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 13) Sarjo Bojangby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 14) Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wifby "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com 15) Africa Resourcesby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 16) Re: Sarjo Bojangby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 17) Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wifby mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu 18) CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLTby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 19) constitutionby "HEIDI SKRAMSTAD" < HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no 20) Re: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLTby L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 21) Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLTby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 22) Re: Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA REby "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com 23) 96F07020.htmlby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 24) 96F07015.htmlby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 25) My Viewby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 26) Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wifby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 27) 96F06059.htmlby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 28) Re[4]: CENTRAL AFRICA REby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 29) Re: My Viewby mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu 30) Re: constitutionby L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 31) Re: constitutionby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 32) Re: Nigeria and Abiola's Wifby Tijan Sallah < TSALLAH@worldbank.org ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: 3 Jun 1996 08:10:14 -0500From: "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: QuestionMessage-ID: < n1378332676.49072@qm.sprintcorp.com RE>Question 6/3/96Hey Guys,I was just wondering why we have "The" infront of Gambia. A friend of mindquiz me on that question, and I'm not sure what the answer is. Can anyoneresponse?ThanksYaya------------------------------*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Jun 1996 08:56:49 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: QuestionMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960603084458.9569B-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIYaya, here is an explanation of why the definite article is used in frontGambia, at least from the reasons that I was taught when I used to livein the country. If you recall, Zambia used to be called Northern orSouthernRhodesia ( one of the two ) before it attained its independence in around1964 or so. They renamed the country to the currentZambia, while we still had the name Gambia. So consequently,confusionarose in the delivery of mails with Gambia's mail going to Zambia and viceversa. As a preventative measure, Gambia adopted the definite article bycalling itself The Gambia to distinctly distinguish it from Zambia, whichwas effective in minimizing the delivery errors. It is also adviseable toadd West Africa after The Gambia for more precautionary measures.That was the explanation given to me when I was growing up. Ifanybody has any other reasons, please share them. It will be interesting.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On 3 Jun 1996, YaYa Jallow wrote:> RE>Question 6/3/96> Hey Guys,> I was just wondering why we have "The" infront of Gambia. A friend of mind> quiz me on that question, and I'm not sure what the answer is. Can anyone> response?> Thanks> Yaya------------------------------> *******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: 3 Jun 1996 11:32:53 -0500From: "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: QuestionMessage-ID: < n1378320603.76009@qm.sprintcorp.com RE>>Question 6/3/96Hey Tony,Thanks for the input. I think that does strike as a very good explanation.Someone also indicated that the article might be refering to the River Gambia.I'm not sure how plausible that is. It might also seem to me that it may be adirect translation from the French language (giving the Senegalese influence)because most countries are preceeded by an article in French, e.g "La France,Le Canada, La Gambie, etc "Yaya-----------------------------Date: 6/3/96 11:06 AMTo: Jallow, YaYaFrom: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Yaya, here is an explanation of why the definite article is used in frontGambia, at least from the reasons that I was taught when I used to livein the country. If you recall, Zambia used to be called Northern orSouthernRhodesia ( one of the two ) before it attained its independence in around1964 or so. They renamed the country to the currentZambia, while we still had the name Gambia. So consequently,confusionarose in the delivery of mails with Gambia's mail going to Zambia and viceversa. As a preventative measure, Gambia adopted the definite article bycalling itself The Gambia to distinctly distinguish it from Zambia, whichwas effective in minimizing the delivery errors. It is also adviseable toadd West Africa after The Gambia for more precautionary measures.That was the explanation given to me when I was growing up. Ifanybody has any other reasons, please share them. It will be interesting.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On 3 Jun 1996, YaYa Jallow wrote:> RE>Question 6/3/96> Hey Guys,> I was just wondering why we have "The" infront of Gambia. A friend of mind> quiz me on that question, and I'm not sure what the answer is. Can anyone> response?> Thanks> Yaya------------------------------*******************************************************************************------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;3 Jun 1996 11:02:20 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)id AA26335; Mon, 3 Jun 1996 11:04:15 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA18998;Mon, 3 Jun 96 08:56:59 -0700Received: from saul6.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA49858;Mon, 3 Jun 96 08:56:50 -0700Received: from localhost by saul6.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA10085;Mon, 3 Jun 96 08:56:49 -0700Message-Id: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960603084458.9569B-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu Date: Mon, 3 Jun 1996 08:56:49 -0700 (PDT)Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: QuestionIn-Reply-To: < n1378332676.49072@qm.sprintcorp.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIX-To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Jun 1996 13:36:45 -0400From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: forward intro.Message-ID: < 199606031736.NAA08375@auc.edu Greetings:I am forwarding Dr. Tijan Sallah's intro to the group:Latjor,Many thanks for the messages and for linking me into theGambia network. For the bio-data you requested, here is a briefsnapshot:I was born in Sere Kunda in the 50s, graduated from St.Augustine's High School, and completed two bachelors degrees atBerea College in Kentucky. I then proceeded to receive the M.A.and Ph.D. in Economics at Virginia Polytechnic Institute andState University (Virginia Tech) in 1987. I was assistantprofessor of economics at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania andNorth Carolina A&T University between 1987-1990. After this, Ihave been working as an economist at the World Bank ever since,where I have worked on Bangladesh, West Africa (Nigeria andGhana) and now Middle East countries (Yemen and Jordan).I have published several articles in economics andpolitics in recognized (refereed) journals and magazines. I havepublished many critical articles in literature in refereedjournals and my works have been reviewed extensively over theBBC, Radio Gambia, West Africa magazine and other Africanpublications. Some of my works have been anthologized, and oneappears in Chinua Achebe's anthology "Contemporary African ShortStories" published by Heinemann African Writers Series. I have,to date, published 6 books:-- When Africa Was A Young Woman (poems, 1980, Writers WorkshopIndia);-- Kora Land (poems, 1988, Three Continents Press);-- Before the New Earth (short stories, 1989, Writers Workshop,India);-- Dreams of Dusty Roads (poems, 1993, Three Continents Press);-- Wolof (cultural anthropology/ethnography, 1996, RosenPublishing Co.);-- New Poets of West Africa (edited by me, 1995, MalthousePress, Nigeria).I am presently embarked on writing other book projects. In1984, I was among 10 other poets from around the world honoredwith an honorary doctorate of letters by the World Academy ofArts and Culture in Taipei, Taiwan, which met in Morocco thatyear, and Leopold Senghor and King Hassan II of Morocco were thepatrons. I have received grants to study the economics ofmigrant labor (the nawetaane phenomenon in the Gambia) from theSocial Science Research Council, and I carried out research workat the University of Birmingham and Oxford University in England.I am married and have one daughter.------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Jun 1996 13:57:07 -0400From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Atlanta tragediesMessage-ID: < 199606031757.NAA08415@auc.edu Greetings:I apologize for the delay in giving a report to the group about the ALDconference. The reason being that I got back to atlanta last tuesday andhad to deal with two tragedies that occurred in my community. First aGambian lady had died from a heart condition that sunday and the same dayanother person was shot in the head by burglars while he was working at aconvenient store. The problem with the second situation was that the victim,one Yankuba Bayo could not be located by any one. There were those who weresaying that he was dead and his body was in one of the morgues. However, no one seems to know for sure. It was in these circumstances that I found myself upon returning to Atlanta.Anyway, to cut a long story short, by 10:00 p.m. that evening I and anotherGamabian had located Yankuba who was alive but in a critical condition at oneof the local hospitals.He is recovering fine. He is no longer on life support and is talking. I alsofound out that he was in fact a Sierra Leonean not a Gambian. But as far as Iam concern my concern for his condition as well as his family's (he has a wifeand two children) remains the same. Whatever I would have done had he been aGambian, I will continue to do for this brother.LatJor.------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Jun 1996 10:08:52 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: QuestionMessage-ID: < 199606040109.KAA09277@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIYaya,On the use of `The' before our country's name, here are two versions Iwas told about. The first one is what was explained by Tony i.e., todistinguish it from Zambia. However, contrary to your own opinion, Ifound the second reason more plausible. That is, the country derivedits name from the River Gambia, and so the name `The Gambia'.What is most convincing to me is the combination of these two reasons.I think that together they provide a more lucid explanation.Anyway, it is good you brought this matter up, because I have beenfaced with the same question especially from my own few Africanbrothers here.Lamin Drammeh (Japan).------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Jun 1996 02:09:51 -0400 (EDT)From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu To: binta@iuj.ac.jp Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >,;@cldc.howard.eduSubject: Re: QuestionMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThe use of the definite article (The) before the Gambia,according to aBritish linguist I met many years ago at a conference in Mexico,wasbecause of the Gambia river.We use the definite article when we speakof the Congo, the Niger, the Mississippi.The idea that the definitearticle was used to distinguish the Gambia from Zambia is unhistorical andpost colonial.Colonial officials always used the definite article.Checkyour histories of the Gambia by British colonials such as J.M. Gray,LadySouthern (wife of the colonial governor who wrote about The GroundnutColony),Archer et al.The suggestion that the name change for NorthernRhodesia(Zambia) created the need for the definite article before Gambiacan best be described as a belated rationalisation by Gambians whosemailsmany times ended in Zambian post offices soon after Northern Rhodesiabecame independent.I hope my contribution will add to the greaterunderstanding of the "origins" of the usage.Sincerely,Sulayman S.NyangOn Tue, 4 Jun 1996 binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:> Yaya,> On the use of `The' before our country's name, here are two versions I> was told about. The first one is what was explained by Tony i.e., to> distinguish it from Zambia. However, contrary to your own opinion, I> found the second reason more plausible. That is, the country derived> its name from the River Gambia, and so the name `The Gambia'.> What is most convincing to me is the combination of these two reasons.> I think that together they provide a more lucid explanation.> Anyway, it is good you brought this matter up, because I have been> faced with the same question especially from my own few African> brothers here.> Lamin Drammeh (Japan).------------------------------Date: Tue, 04 Jun 1996 13:26:07 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: NIGERIA SHOOTINGMessage-ID: < 04JUN96.14510175.0165.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=6/4/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-198166TITLE= NIGERIA/SHOOTING (L ONLY)BYLINE= ANTHONY MORELANDDATELINE= ABIDJANCONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: ONE OF THE WIVES OF JAILED NIGERIAN OPPOSITION LEADERMOSHOOD ABIOLA HAS BEEN SHOT AND KILLED BY UNKNOWN ASSAILANTS INLAGOS. AS ANTHONY MORELAND REPORTS, 44-YEAR OLD KUDIRAT ABIOLAHAS BEEN A WELL KNOWN FIGURE IN THE CAMPAIGN FOR THE RELEASE OFHER HUSBAND, WHO FACES TREASON CHARGES FOR DECLARING HIMSELFPRESIDENT FOLLOWING A 1993 ELECTION.TEXT: POLICE AND ASSOCIATES OF KURIDAT ABIOLA SAY SHE AND HERDRIVER WERE SHOT BY UNIDENTIFIED GUNMEN AS THE PAIR WERE DRIVINGDOWN A STREET NEAR HER HOME.MRS. ABIOLA WAS RUSHED TO A HOSPITAL AS RUMORS THAT SHE HAD BEENKILLED SPREAD QUICKLY IN LAGOS. SHE DIED OF THE WOUNDS SEVERALHOURS AFTER BEING SHOT.POLICE SAID HOODLUMS WERE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTACK. MRS.ABIOLA HAS BEEN ONE OF THE MOST VOCAL OF THOSE IN A CAMPAIGN TOFREE HER HUSBAND. HE IS A MILLIONAIRE BUSINESSMAN, NOW IN PRISONON CHARGES OF TREASON AFTER HE DECLARED HIMSELF THE WINNER OF APRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN JUNE, 1993.THE RESULTS OF THE ELECTION WERE ANNULED BY THE PRESENT MILITARYREGIME THAT HAS BEEN OSTRACIZED BY THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITYFOR HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS.MRS. ABIOLA HERSELF APPEARED IN COURT LAST MONTH, CHARGED WITHCONSPIRACY AND MAKING FALSE STATEMENTS.THE CHARGES APPARENTLY FOLLOWED INTERVIEWS GIVEN TO DOMESTIC ANDFOREIGN JOURNALISTS IN WHICH MRS. ABIOLA CALLED FOR HER HUSBAND'SRELEASE AND SAID HIS ELECTION AS PRESIDENT SHOULD BE RECOGNIZED.HE IS DUE TO STAND TRIAL ON JULY 17TH.KURIDAT ABIOLA WAS ONE OF SEVERAL WIVES OF MR. ABIOLA, AND THEREHAS BEEN A CONTINUING FAMILY DISPUTE ABOUT WHO SHOULD REPRESENTHIM IN COURT. (SIGNED)NEB/AM/MH /MMK04-Jun-96 12:07 PM EDT (1607 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Jun 1996 14:14:00 -0400From: MANSALA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Welcom Tsallah & Nyang.Message-ID: < 960604141359_127633183@emout09.mail.aol.com I want every one on the discussion group to join me in welcoming our twobrothers Sallah and Nyang. Although I am a passive contributor to the group,that is not an indication of dis-interest in the social affairs of theGambia.Dr. Sallah is my friend and neighbor since high school in the Gambia. Welost contact when he left North Carolina for his assignment with the Worldbank. Thanks to the information super highway, we can renew our contactsnow. Once again, welcome Sallah and Nyang.Sheikh, I am now in the Seattle area, I moved here two years ago. My phonenumber is(206) 925-8584 work number 206 -922-5577 ext.101 pager number (206)593-9622.Give me a call and we will take from there.Bye for nowMansala.------------------------------Date: Wed, 5 Jun 1996 09:49:01 -0400 (EDT)From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Welcom Tsallah & Nyang.Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Tue, 4 Jun 1996 MANSALA@aol.com wrote:> I want every one on the discussion group to join me in welcoming our two> brothers Sallah and Nyang. Although I am a passive contributor to the group,> that is not an indication of dis-interest in the social affairs of the> Gambia.> Dr. Sallah is my friend and neighbor since high school in the Gambia. We> lost contact when he left North Carolina for his assignment with the World> bank. Thanks to the information super highway, we can renew our contacts> now. Once again, welcome Sallah and Nyang.> Sheikh, I am now in the Seattle area, I moved here two years ago. My phone> number is> (206) 925-8584 work number 206 -922-5577 ext.101 pager number (206)> 593-9622.> Give me a call and we will take from there.> Bye for now> Mansala.------------------------------Date: Wed, 05 Jun 1996 10:20:29 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Africa-related resourcesMessage-ID: < 01I5JO95GM2A0008Y2@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822Return-path: <@info.utcc.utoronto.ca: owner-africa-n@listserv.utoronto.ca Received: from PSTCC4.PSTCC.CC.TN.US (PSTCC4.PSTCC.CC.TN.US)by PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US (PMDF V5.0-4 #11457)id < 01I5IP38SGP00000W6@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US >; Tue,04 Jun 1996 17:33:35 -0500 (EST)Received: from info.utcc.utoronto.ca (dbs.utcc.utoronto.ca)by pstcc.cc.tn.us (PMDF V5.0-3 #11457) id < 01I5IP9FGKWG8WWBII@pstcc.cc.tn.us >;Tue, 04 Jun 1996 17:38:35 -0400 (EDT)Received: from dbs.utcc.utoronto.ca ([128.100.132.30])by info.utcc.utoronto.ca with SMTP id <57678(1)>; Tue,04 Jun 1996 17:02:05 -0400Received: from LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA by LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA(LISTSERV-TCP/IP release 1.8b)with spool id 22671 for AFRICA-N@LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA; Tue,04 Jun 1996 16:50:25 -0400Received: from bebop.chass.utoronto.ca ([128.100.160.4])by info.utcc.utoronto.ca with SMTP id <57424(1)>; Tue,04 Jun 1996 16:50:18 -0400Received: from chass.utoronto.ca by bebop.chass.utoronto.ca via ESMTP(951211.SGI.8.6.12.PATCH1042/940406.SGI)for <@bebop.chass.utoronto.ca: africa-n@listserv.utoronto.ca > id QAA23693; Tue,04 Jun 1996 16:48:48 -0400Received: by chass.utoronto.ca (951211.SGI.8.6.12.PATCH1042/930416.SGI)for africa-n@listserv.utoronto.ca id QAA15592; Tue, 04 Jun 1996 16:48:46 -0400Date: Tue, 04 Jun 1996 16:48:46 -0400From: Faraz Fareed Rabbani < frabbani@chass.utoronto.ca Subject: Virtual@frica (fwd)Sender: "AFRICA-N: Africa News & Information Service"To: Multiple recipients of list AFRICA-N < AFRICA-N@listserv.utoronto.ca Reply-to: "AFRICA-N: Africa News & Information Service"Message-id: < 199606042048.QAA15592@chass.utoronto.ca MIME-version: 1.0X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24]Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIApproved-By: Faraz Fareed Rabbani < frabbani@CHASS.UTORONTO.CA > Allow me to also introduce you to the Virtual @frica web site This> a forum on the Internet for debating and publishing mentally> stimulating information as found in your mailing list.> If you care to visit http://www.virtualafrica.com/tea, you will be> witnes to realtime live music &> video( http://www.virtualafrica.com/shabaka.html ), realtime interactive chat,> detailed listings (including a listing of most of the> African related mailing lists, newsgroups and directories).> Also in the works. is the Alternative community center, a virtual> reality modelling language (VRML) representation of an African> Community Center.> I would really be grateful if you would all consider publishing in this> forum as it is well attended by a global internet audience.> Please send any questions directly to me,> Thanks------------------------------Date: Wed, 05 Jun 1996 15:11:42 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Subject: NIGERIA/ABIOLAMessage-ID: < 05JUN96.16410730.0043.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU --------------------------- Original Message ---------------------------DATE=6/5/96 TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-198232TITLE= NIGERIA/ABIOLA (L ONLY)BYLINE= ANTHONY MORELANDDATELINE= ABIDJANCONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: THE MURDER OF A WIFE OF NIGERIA'S IMPRISONED OPPOSITIONLEADER MOSHOOD ABIOLA HAS SPARKED WIDESPREAD CONDEMNATION BOTH INTHE COUNTRY AND ABROAD. THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS DEMONSTRATED INNIGERIA AND THERE ARE SUSPICIONS THE COUNTRY'S MILITARYGOVERNMENT WAS INVOLVED IN THE KILLING. ANTHONY MORELAND REPORTSFOR VOA NEWS.TEXT: EVEN BEFORE KURIDAT ABIOLA DIED IN A LAGOS HOSPITAL TUESDAY NIGHTOF GUNSHOT WOUNDS SUSTAINED WHEN SHE AND HER DRIVERWERE ATTACKED BY UNKNOWN ASSAILANTS, RUMORS OF HER APPARENTASSASSINATION WERE SPREADING ACROSS NIGERIA.THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS PROTESTED IN THE WESTERN CITY OF IBADAN ONWEDNESDAY TO CONDEMN THE KILLING AND DEMANDING THE RELEASE OF THEVICTIM'S HUSBAND, MOSHOOD ABIOLA, WHO IS IN JAIL FACING TREASONCHARGES.POLICE BROKE UP A MARCH AND MADE SEVERAL ARRESTS, WHILE TIGHTENING SECURITY IN THE CITY. THE PROTESTORS CHANTED SLOGANSCRITICAL OF THE ADMINISTRATION AND CALLED ON THE GOVERNMENT TOACCEPT THE RESULTS OF A 1993 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WHICH WASWIDELY THOUGHT TO HAVE BEEN WON BY MR. ABIOLA.MRS. ABIOLA WAS ONE OF THE LOUDEST VOICES IN A CAMPAIGN FOR THERELEASE OF THE OPPOSITION LEADER.THE UNITED STATES, SOUTH AFRICA AND FRANCE HAVE DEPLORED HERMURDER. MEANWHILE, A NIGERIAN GROUP HAS CLAIMED NIGERIA'S RULING JUNTA WAS INVOLVED IN THE KILLING. A SPOKESMAN FOR THE MOVEMENT FOR THE SURVIVAL OF THE OGONI PEOPLE SAID THE MURDER CLEARLY WASPART OF A BRUTAL CAMPAIGN BY THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT TO ELIMINATEPRO-DEMOCRACY ACTIVISTS, AND SILENCE ITS CRITICS.LAST YEAR'S EXECUTION OF NINE LEADERS OF THE MOVEMENT LED TOINTERNATIONAL CONDEMNATION OF NIGERIA'S HUMAN RIGHTS RECORD ANDLACK OF DEMOCRACY.GOVERNMENT LEADERS HAVE SENT CONDOLENCES TO THE ABIOLA FAMILY. THE HEADOF STATE SENT A MESSAGE EXPRESSING HIS SHOCK OVER THEKILLING AND PROMISING TO DO ALL POSSIBLE TO SOLVE THE MURDER.NIGERIAN POLICE SAY THEY HAVE BEGUN A FULL SCALE INVESTIGATION.A POLICE STATEMENT SAID NO STONE WILL BE LEFT UNTURNED INTRYING TO FIND THE PERPETRATORS OF THE CRIME.MRS. ABIOLA HERSELF WAS TO GO ON TRIAL NEXT MONTH FOR CONSPIRACYAND MAKING FALSE STATEMENTS. (SIGNED)NEB/AN/MH/JM 05-Jun-96 1:34 PM EDT (1734 UTC) NNNN Source: Voice of America.------------------------------Date: Wed, 5 Jun 1996 20:46:44 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Sarjo BojangMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.93L.960605204232.10850C-100000@vanakam.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,Can anyone tell me what happened to Sarjo Bojang. It seems that hehas lost his account at AOL. He is not getting his mail and I need toknow if this is a temporary or permanent situation.By the way, I think the Nigerian criminal junta hasreached an all-time low in its brutality in the killing of Mrs.Abiola.Thank you,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: 6 Jun 1996 08:38:36 -0500From: "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Nigeria and Abiola's WifMessage-ID: < n1378072125.20662@qm.sprintcorp.com RE>Nigeria and Abiola's Wife 6/6/96Abdou,While I hesitate to disagree with you on Nigeria's military involvement in therecent death of one Abiola's wives, I think it is not prudent to make anysweeping conclusions on this matter. Remember that the country does have ahigh criminal rate which does include murder. Both wealthy Nigerians andtourists have been victims of arm robbery and murder before. Also be remindedthat the reports that are coming out through the wire are filtered by VOAwhich, according to a Nigerian friend here in Dallas, have misstated thewife's name. The point I'm driving is that we ought to exercise caution whenwe get breaking news relating to political events from Africa, especiallythrough the Western press, lest we draw the wrong analysis.-----------------------------Date: 6/5/96 7:52 PMTo: Jallow, YaYaFrom: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Hi Folks,Can anyone tell me what happened to Sarjo Bojang. It seems that hehas lost his account at AOL. He is not getting his mail and I need toknow if this is a temporary or permanent situation.By the way, I think the Nigerian criminal junta hasreached an all-time low in its brutality in the killing of Mrs.Abiola.Thank you,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;5 Jun 1996 19:50:06 -0500Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)id AA14625; Wed, 5 Jun 1996 19:51:55 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA09783;Wed, 5 Jun 96 17:46:53 -0700Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA18140;Wed, 5 Jun 96 17:46:46 -0700Received: from vanakam.cc.columbia.edu by mx3.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA27032;Wed, 5 Jun 96 17:46:45 -0700Received: from localhost (at137@localhost) by vanakam.cc.columbia.edu(8.7.5/8.7.3) with SMTP id UAA11481 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 5Jun 1996 20:46:44 -0400 (EDT)Message-Id:Date: Wed, 5 Jun 1996 20:46:44 -0400 (EDT)Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Sarjo BojangMime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIX-Sender: at137@columbia.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN------------------------------Date: Thu, 06 Jun 1996 11:09:04 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Africa ResourcesMessage-ID: < 01I5L48RDJVS000CRR@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822Return-path: <@info.utcc.utoronto.ca: owner-africa-n@listserv.utoronto.ca Received: from PSTCC4.PSTCC.CC.TN.US (PSTCC4.PSTCC.CC.TN.US)by PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US (PMDF V5.0-4 #11457)id < 01I5K29RGFLW0000W6@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US >; Wed,05 Jun 1996 17:01:28 -0500 (EST)Received: from info.utcc.utoronto.ca (dbs.utcc.utoronto.ca)by pstcc.cc.tn.us (PMDF V5.0-3 #11457) id < 01I5K2FBTD1S8WWJ5Z@pstcc.cc.tn.us >;Wed, 05 Jun 1996 17:06:27 -0400 (EDT)Received: from dbs.utcc.utoronto.ca ([128.100.132.30])by info.utcc.utoronto.ca with SMTP id <57901(3)>; Wed,05 Jun 1996 16:36:15 -0400Received: from LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA by LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA(LISTSERV-TCP/IP release 1.8b)with spool id 18678 for AFRICA-N@LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA; Wed,05 Jun 1996 15:59:14 -0400Received: from bebop.chass.utoronto.ca ([128.100.160.4])by info.utcc.utoronto.ca with SMTP id <57844(2)>; Wed,05 Jun 1996 15:58:23 -0400Received: from chass.utoronto.ca by bebop.chass.utoronto.ca via ESMTP(951211.SGI.8.6.12.PATCH1042/940406.SGI)for <@bebop.chass.utoronto.ca: africa-n@listserv.utoronto.ca > id PAA08296; Wed,05 Jun 1996 15:57:38 -0400Received: by chass.utoronto.ca (951211.SGI.8.6.12.PATCH1042/930416.SGI)for africa-n@listserv.utoronto.ca id PAA10639; Wed, 05 Jun 1996 15:57:31 -0400Date: Wed, 05 Jun 1996 15:57:30 -0400From: Faraz Fareed Rabbani < frabbani@CHASS.UTORONTO.CA Subject: New H-Net list: H-AfrArts (African expressive cult) (fwd)Sender: "AFRICA-N: Africa News & Information Service"To: Multiple recipients of list AFRICA-N < AFRICA-N@listserv.utoronto.ca Reply-to: "AFRICA-N: Africa News & Information Service"Message-id: < 199606051957.PAA10639@chass.utoronto.ca MIME-version: 1.0X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24]Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIApproved-By: Faraz Fareed Rabbani < frabbani@CHASS.UTORONTO.CA > Announcement of H-AfrArts> *****************************> H-AfrArts is an on-line discussion forum, web site, and> electronic service for scholars, students, teachers, artists,> librarians, and others interested in the serious study of> African expressive culture. Representing a collaboration between> the H-Net: Humanities-on-Line family of electronic networks and> the Arts Council of the African Studies Association (ACASA),> H-AfrArts encourages informed consideration of teaching and> research about African expressive culture at all levels of> interest and complexity.> At the core of these activities is the H-AfrArts discussion> forum for those desiring a source of regular and open> communication of ideas and information regarding the study of> African art. Discussions are open in any language.> H-AfrArts welcomes research reports and inquiries,> bibliographies, syllabi and course materials, listings of> new sources, library and archival information,> non-commercial announcements of jobs, books, exhibits,> journals, conferences, fellowships, and funding options, as> well as reports on new software, datasets, CD-ROMs, and> other electronic information relevant to the study of> African expressive culture.> H-AfrArts is one of a group of H-Net networks dedicated to Africa> that currently includes, H-AfrLitCine (Literature and Cinema),> and H-AFRICA. Coming soon is the H-AfrArts WWW page. It will> organize and archive information from the discussion forums and> includes other information concerning the study of the arts of> Africa. It's location ("URL") is: http://h-net.msu.edu/~artsweb > H-AfrArts is a moderated list for serious discussion; no flames,> junk mail or trivia will be posted. H-AfrArts is edited by> Michael Conner of Indiana University and Raymond Silverman of> Michigan State University, who may be reached at:> Michael Conner conner@ucs.indiana.ed > Raymond Silverman ras@h-net.msu.edu > The editors consult with an editorial board of international> scholars broadly representative of the state of the discipline.> Subscription to the H-AfrArts discussion forum is free: thanks to> support from the National Endowment for the Humanities and> Michigan State University, there are no dues or fees of any kind.> To subscribe, send an e-mail message to:> (with no subject line) and only this text:> sub h-afrarts firstname lastname, institution> Capitalization does not matter, but spelling, spaces and> commas do. When you include your own information, the message> will look something like this:> sub h-afrarts Jean Jones, Western State U.> After sending your subscription request, you will receive a short> questionnaire which must be completed and returned to confirm> your subscription. The information requested in this> questionnaire tells us about your professional interests and> activities and will serve as essential information for a> directory of H-AfrArts subscribers. When you return the> questionnaire the editors will add your name, and postings will> arrive automatically in your email.> If you have any questions or experience any difficulties in> attempting to subscribe, please send a message to:> telephone: 812-334-0131 fax: 812-323-1438> ----------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 6 Jun 1996 08:43:58 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sarjo BojangMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960606083909.5588A-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISarjo Bojang lives in Seattle and is currently out of town on a companytrek. I spoke to him last Saturday and he did not mention any problemswith accessing his Gambia-l mails. I will try and talk to him whenever hereturns. Modou Kolley ( Mansala ) has access to Sarjoe and can alsofind out.ThanksTony------------------------------Date: Thu, 6 Jun 1996 19:07:31 -0500From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Nigeria and Abiola's WifMessage-ID: < 199606070007.TAA30585@audumla.students.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Yaya, it cannot be better put than you did. This has been my argument allalong. We need to be cautious in reading reports relating to not onlyAfrican political events but economic ones as well. Can you imagine someoneso hyperactive that he will jump and say "..... Gambian technocrats arecorrupt and inefficient therefore I will accept the Economists IntelligenceReport's story that 80 percent of Gambia's revenue come from internationalaid". In the first place, the EIU never said that. I also provided evidenceto the contrary but I guess the EIU is more credible than all Gambiagovernment officials.They refuse to accept they are wrong.We should stoprushing to conclusions too early or making sweeping generalisations orgetting easily trigger happy over reports in the Western media.Now that we are honoured with the presence of the eminent Doctors SALLAH andNYANG I can put this question to them.SIRS: Is it true that a staggering 80 percent of Gambia's ( supposedlypublic and not-for-profit NGO's inclusive) revenue come from foreign aid.Please help us finally settle this debate. I represent those who say onecannot even discuss with anyone who says such a thing to an audience ofpeople who have had Econ 099. (again in the spirit of friendly, informeddiscourse; no hard feelings).SincerelyMostafaKAIRA NING HAIRAAt 08:38 AM 6/6/96 -0500, you wrote:> RE>Nigeria and Abiola's Wife 6/6/96>Abdou,>While I hesitate to disagree with you on Nigeria's military involvement in the>recent death of one Abiola's wives, I think it is not prudent to make any>sweeping conclusions on this matter. Remember that the country does have a>high criminal rate which does include murder. Both wealthy Nigerians and>tourists have been victims of arm robbery and murder before. Also be reminded>that the reports that are coming out through the wire are filtered by VOA>which, according to a Nigerian friend here in Dallas, have misstated the>wife's name. The point I'm driving is that we ought to exercise caution when>we get breaking news relating to political events from Africa, especially>through the Western press, lest we draw the wrong analysis.>----------------------------->Date: 6/5/96 7:52 PM>To: Jallow, YaYa>From: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Hi Folks,> Can anyone tell me what happened to Sarjo Bojang. It seems that he>has lost his account at AOL. He is not getting his mail and I need to>know if this is a temporary or permanent situation.> By the way, I think the Nigerian criminal junta has>reached an all-time low in its brutality in the killing of Mrs.>Abiola.> Thank you,> -Abdou.>*******************************************************************************>A. TOURAY.>(212) 749-7971>MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 >A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.>I WANDER AND I WONDER.>ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.>*******************************************************************************>------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------>Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;5 Jun 1996 19:50:06 -0500>Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com>(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)> id AA14625; Wed, 5 Jun 1996 19:51:55 -0500>Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA09783;> Wed, 5 Jun 96 17:46:53 -0700>Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA18140;> Wed, 5 Jun 96 17:46:46 -0700>Received: from vanakam.cc.columbia.edu by mx3.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA27032;> Wed, 5 Jun 96 17:46:45 -0700>Received: from localhost (at137@localhost) by vanakam.cc.columbia.edu>(8.7.5/8.7.3) with SMTP id UAA11481 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 5>Jun 1996 20:46:44 -0400 (EDT)>Message-Id:>< Pine.SUN.3.93L.960605204232.10850C-100000@vanakam.cc.columbia.edu >Date: Wed, 5 Jun 1996 20:46:44 -0400 (EDT)>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>< gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Subject: Sarjo Bojang>Mime-Version: 1.0>Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII>X-Sender: at137@columbia.edu >X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN------------------------------Date: Thu, 06 Jun 1996 23:44:19 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Subject: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLTMessage-ID: < 06JUN96.25637928.0041.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU --------------------------- Original Message ---------------------------COMPATRIOTS:PLEASE DON'T GET BORED WITH THESE ARTICLES. TRY ANALYSING THEMYOURSELF AND MAY BE THEY WILL HELP TO EXPLAIN WHY YOU AND I SHOULD NOT"ALWAYS" BLAME THE MILITARY FOR THEIR ACTION IN THE MOTHER CONTINENT.SOMETIMES THEY HAVE A CAUSE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. THEIR FAMILIES, TOO, HAVETHE SAME PRIVILEGE TO LIVE JUST AS THE FAMILIES OF THE CLERGYMEN. DO NOTJUDGE ME WRONG, FOR I AM NOT A MILITARY JUNTA FAN BUT AN EXTRIMIST OFEQUALITY.GOD BLESS!DATE=6/6/96TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORTNUMBER=5-33486TITLE=CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLTBYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCHDATELINE=BANGUICONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: THE RECENT MILITARY UPRISINGS IN THE CENTRAL AFRICANREPUBLIC HAVE RENEWED ATTENTION TO THE FRAGILITY OF DEMOCRACY INCOUNTRIES STRUGGLING WITH WEAK ECONOMIES. MUTINOUS SOLDIERSSTAGED REVOLTS IN APRIL AND MAY BECAUSE THEY WERE OWED MONTHS OFBACK PAY. FROM BANGUI IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC, VOACORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCH TAKES A LOOK AT SOME OF THE ISSUESSURROUNDING THE UPRISING.TEXT: AROUND MID-APRIL, MUTINOUS SOLDIERS IN THE CENTRAL AFRICANREPUBLIC STAGED AN UPRISING BECAUSE THE GOVERNMENT WAS SEVERALMONTHS BEHIND IN PAYING THEIR SALARIES. ONE MONTH LATER, THESOLDIERS REVOLTED AGAIN -- THIS TIME THEIR CONCERNS WERE THAT THEGOVERNMENT WOULD RENEGE ON ITS PROMISE OF AMNESTY FOR THEPREVIOUS UPRISING AND THAT THE PRESIDENT WAS MOVING TO DISARMTHEM SO THEY COULD NOT PRESS THEIR DEMANDS BY FORCE.BUT AGAIN, THERE WAS ANGER THAT THEIR SALARIES WOULD NOT BEPAID.// ACT OF SOLDIER -- IN FRENCH ... ESTABLISH, THEN FADE UNDERNARRATOR //"WE ARE PAID VERY POORLY -- ABOUT 37-THOUSAND FRANCS A MONTH"SAID ONE SOLDIER IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC. "IF YOUCALCULATED THAT IN WESTERN VALUES -- AT ABOUT ONE-THOUSAND-600FRANCS A DAY -- THAT WOULD BARELY BUY FOOD FOR EACH DAY. AS FORME," THE SOLDIER SAID, "I HAVE TWO CHILDREN AND MANY DEBTS. ONTHIS 37-THOUSAND FRANCS, PERHAPS I HAVE 23-THOUSAND FRANCS WORTHOF DEBTS," HE SAID. "THAT LEAVES ME WITH MAY 10-THOUSAND FRANCSAT THE END OF THE MONTH."THE PLIGHT OF SOLDIERS IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLICAN IS NOTUNIQUE. SALARY DISPUTES HAVE BEEN AT THE BOTTOM OF MILITARYUPRISINGS AND TAKEOVERS IN SEVERAL AFRICAN NATIONS, INCLUDINGRECENT REVOLTS IN ZAIRE, GUINEA AND SIERRA LEONE.JOSEPH BENDOUNGA, PRESIDENT OF "CODEPO" -- A COALITION OFOPPOSITION PARTIES IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC -- SAYS HEDOES NOT CONDONE ACTS OF VIOLENCE. BUT HE SAYS THE SOLDIERS'DESPERATION IS UNDERSTANDABLE.// BENDOUNGA ACT -- IN FRENCH, ESTABLISH, THEN FADE //"THE QUESTION I WOULD ASK THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY IS," HESAID, "IF IN THE UNITED STATES THE ARMY DID NOT RECEIVE THEIRSALARY FOR FIVE MONTHS ... IN FRANCE," HE SAYS, "IF THE SOLDIERSDID NOT RECEIVE THEIR SALARY FOR FIVE MONTHS, WHAT WOULD THESEPEOPLE DO? AND I THINK THAT AT THIS PRESENT TIME, THIS IS THESITUATION THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC FINDS ITSELF IN. THAT ISWHY," HE SAID, "WE ASK THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY AND OURBILATERAL FRIENDS TO HELP THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC."THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC IS ONE OF THE POOREST COUNTRIES INAFRICA. ITS POPULATION OF MORE THAN THREE-MILLION PEOPLE EARNSONLY ABOUT 400 DOLLARS PER CAPITA PER YEAR. BUT THE COUNTRY ISALSO RICH IN NATURAL RESOURCES -- INCLUDING BAUXITE AND DIAMONDS.FORMER MILITARY RULER, ANDRE KOLINGBA, SAID PART OF THE PROBLEMIN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC IS GOVERNMENT MISMANAGEMENT.// KOLINGBA ACT -- IN FRENCH; ESTABLISH, THEN FADE //"IT IS A PROBLEM OF MANAGEMENT," HE SAID. "WHEN THE MANAGEMENTIS DONE POORLY, THEY LOSE MONEY. WHEN THERE IS A LOSS OF MONEY,THERE IS A CLAIM. AND WHEN THERE IS A CLAIM," HE SAID, "YOU KNOWWHAT FOLLOWS."ANGE-FELIX PATASSE, PRESIDENT OF THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC,DENIES HIS GOVERNMENT HAS MISMANAGED FUNDS, BLAMING THE PROBLEMINSTEAD ON ECONOMIC HARDSHIPS BROUGHT ABOUT BY THE DEVALUATION OFTHE CENTRAL AFRICAN CURRENCY AND EFFORTS TO PAY-OFF THE NATION'SDEBTS. MR. PATASSE HAS BEEN TRYING TO OBTAIN LOANS FROM THEINTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND AND THE WORLD BANK TO BOLSTER HISECONOMY. BUT TO GET THE MUCH-NEEDED FUNDS, HE MUST ABIDE BYCONDITIONS SET BY THE LENDING INSTITUTIONS AIMED AT GUARANTEEINGTHAT THE LOANS CAN BE REPAID.MANY AFRICAN LEADERS SAY TRIMMING FISCAL COSTS -- A CENTRAL THEMEIN THE STRUCTURAL ADJUSTMENT PROGRAMS RECOMMENDED BY THEINTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS -- FORCES AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS TO MAKEHARD CHOICES. PRESIDENT PATASSE SAYS DESPITE THE ECONOMICHARDSHIPS, THE AGREEMENTS HE IS TRYING TO REACH WITH THE I-M-FWILL HELP SOLVE HIS COUNTRY'S FINANCIAL PROBLEMS.// PATASSE ACT -- IN FRENCH; ESTABLISH, THEN FADE OUT //"WITH THE DEVALUATION OF THE CENTRAL AFRICAN FRANC, EVERYTHINGHAS BECOME MORE DIFFICULT", HE SAID. "WE HAVE COME CLOSER ANDCLOSER TO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND. THETHINGS THAT WE HAVE ASKED FOR FROM THE I-M-F HAVE BEEN SET-ASIDEFOR ALL THESE PROBLEMS. BUT," HE SAID, "I THINK THAT WITH THEI-M-F AGREEMENT, THE COUNTRY IS GOING TO REVITALIZE ON A MORESOLID FOUNDATION."MR. PATASSE ACKNOWLEDGES THE FACT THAT THE RECENT MILITARYUPRISINGS HAVE COME AT A BAD TIME. A SECOND MEETING WITH THEINTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND OFFICIALS HAD TO BE TEMPORARILY PUTOFF BECAUSE OF THE SECURITY SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY. BUT THEPRESIDENT SAYS HE IS HOPEFUL THAT A RETURN TO PEACE IN THECOUNTRY WILL RESTORE INVESTOR CONFIDENCE AND REVITALIZE THEECONOMY. (SIGNED)NEB/PM/PCF/CF06-Jun-96 10:53 AM EDT (1453 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Jun 1996 11:01:38 GMT+1From: "HEIDI SKRAMSTAD" < HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: constitutionMessage-ID: < FDD67B27D6@amadeus.cmi.no Hello!I am a Norwegian Ph.D. student in social anthropology and haverecently joined this network.I have done research about Gambia since 1987 and am presently writinga thesis about family planning. I am focusing on Mandinkas andWollofs in Bakau and am using the concept of family planning in awide sense, including all attempts to make family units viable in anurban context. Use of western contraceptives is thus a very smallpart of my study, fighting infertility, subfertility and childmortality seem to be more important to my informants. Child fosteringand economic transactions between family units are also important.The reason why I want to compare Mandinkas and Wollofs is that whilethere are several similarities, there are important differences inthe fact that Mandinkas have two important institutions which theWollofs do not have, namely Kanyalang Kafos and female circumcision.Why do Mandinkas choose to solve problems with low fertilityor children who die in a collective manner while the Wollofs choosemore private solutions? Why do Mandinkas wish to teach girlsdicipline and respect etc. through an institution like "nyaakaa"while Wollof teach this at home? Why is it neccessary for Mandinkasto operate on female bodies to make them proper womenwhile Wollofs don't do that?I have done fieldwork in Bakau all in all for about 30 months. Myfirst thesis (Master) was about cultural effects of tourism. I wroteaboute female fruitsellers at tourist markets and men who followedtourists as guides, friends and lovers.So much for the presentation of my scientific interests. I am alsovery much interested in the economic and political situation in theGambia.I would like to hear your opinion about what are the possibilitiesof rejecting the new constitution, and what would be theconsequenses. When I read The Point from 9th of May I was astonishedby the different interpretations by important actors on the politicalarena in the Gambia. At a Gambia Press Union symposium the ViceChairman of the Provisional Independent Electoral commission BishopJohnson said that any attempt to reject the draft Constitution forthe Second Republic might delay the democratic process to return thecountry to civilian rule since the miltary government will remain inpower. Deyda Hydara pointed out that in some countries people readilyvoted for the Constitution. By doing so they ended military rule tousher in Constitutional rule. Tamsir Jallow asked what constitutionalrule ment since some countries, said to be democratic, are without anyConstitution. He ventured that a rejection of the Constitution canalso mean that the people were not interested in a multi-partysystem. Halifa Sallah said that if the constitution is rejectedthere can be transition to another government in goodwill. Rejectingthe draft Constitution does not prevent elections, it only means thatthe next government has to work on another Constitution before it canstart work effectively. He also argued that a Constitution does notsave a government from revolution. A government can always be changedany time through elections or otherwise as evidenced in our country.These arguments referred in The Point make me wonder what wouldhappen if people voted no during the referendum. As far as I knowthe new draft Constitution does not contain radical changes thatwould make it likely that the majority of the Gambian people wouldreject it, unless a campaign for some reason was organized. But whatwould happen if they did ?RegardsHeidi Skramstad------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Jun 96 12:01:32 BSTFrom: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLTMessage-ID: < 9606071101.AA09071@hpl.lut.ac.uk Mambuna, you wrote:-> COMPATRIOTS:> PLEASE DON'T GET BORED WITH THESE ARTICLES. TRY ANALYSING THEM> YOURSELF AND MAY BE THEY WILL HELP TO EXPLAIN WHY YOU AND I SHOULD NOT> "ALWAYS" BLAME THE MILITARY FOR THEIR ACTION IN THE MOTHER CONTINENT.> SOMETIMES THEY HAVE A CAUSE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. THEIR FAMILIES, TOO, HAVE> THE SAME PRIVILEGE TO LIVE JUST AS THE FAMILIES OF THE CLERGYMEN. DO NOT> JUDGE ME WRONG, FOR I AM NOT A MILITARY JUNTA FAN BUT AN EXTRIMIST OF> EQUALITY.> GOD BLESS!I have read the article and i am yet to see the parallel with the situation inthe Gambia prior to the coup. Perhaps you can help.Let us please stop finding excuses or justification for what has happenedin the Gambia.The majority of Gambian people made a democratic choice, a minority don't likeit; because they have means (GUNS) to do something about it, the wishes of themajority was rejected.Peace.Lang------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 09:13:05 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLTMessage-ID: < 07JUN96.09955714.0043.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU >Mambuna, you wrote:->>>> COMPATRIOTS:>>>> PLEASE DON'T GET BORED WITH THESE ARTICLES. TRY ANALYSING THEM>> YOURSELF AND MAY BE THEY WILL HELP TO EXPLAIN WHY YOU AND I SHOULD NOT>> "ALWAYS" BLAME THE MILITARY FOR THEIR ACTION IN THE MOTHER CONTINENT.>> SOMETIMES THEY HAVE A CAUSE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. THEIR FAMILIES, TOO, HAVE>> THE SAME PRIVILEGE TO LIVE JUST AS THE FAMILIES OF THE CLERGYMEN. DO NOT>> JUDGE ME WRONG, FOR I AM NOT A MILITARY JUNTA FAN BUT AN EXTRIMIST OF>> EQUALITY.>>>> GOD BLESS!>>>I have read the article and i am yet to see the parallel with the situation in>the Gambia prior to the coup. Perhaps you can help.> >Let us please stop finding excuses or justification for what has happen>in the Gambia.>The majority of Gambian people made a democratic choice, a minority don't like>it; because they have means (GUNS) to do something about it, the wishes of the>majority was rejected.>Peace.>LangLANG:I'M SURPRISED YOU LIMITTED MY CONCERN TO THE GAMBIA RATHER THAN THEGLOBAL AFRICA. MAY BE IT WILL HELP IF YOU REREAD THE LINES.BESIDES, I DON'T WANT TO CONTINUE BICKERING OVER THIS, BUT A SIMILARSITUATION LED TO THE GAMBIA COUP. THE GOV'T REFUSED TO PAY THE MILITARYFOR THE PEACE KEEPING EFFORT THEY CARRIED OUT IN LIBERIA. INFACT THEYPLANNED TO DEMONSTRATE FOR THEIR PAY RATHER THAN OVERTHROW. ANYWAY, THEGROUP HAS MORE TASK TO DO FOR NOW THAN GOING BACK OVER THIS."REMEMBER WHAT IS GOOD FOR AFRICA IS GOOD FOR GAMBIA AND NOT VISE-VISA"GOD BLESS!------------------------------Date: 7 Jun 1996 08:47:37 -0500From: "YaYa Jallow" < yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA REMessage-ID: < n1377984821.68517@qm.sprintcorp.com RE>Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT 6/7/96Fellas,There is no question that the military revolt in Central Africa is a deja vuof a disturbing trend in Africa, e.g Guinea, but I do not believe thatrevolting and overthrowing governments is going to resolve our problems in thelong run. Clearly, many African states have overburden themselves withexcessive military infrastructures that they cannot sustain and may not evenneed. So why not scale it down and find them employment in other sectors ofthe economy where they might not in fact depend on meager government wages.In sum, I believe that a strategic restructuring of the military is the key toresolving military revolts and not endorsing them.------------------------------Date: 6/7/96 8:21 AMTo: Jallow, YaYaFrom: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Mambuna, you wrote:->>>> COMPATRIOTS:>>>> PLEASE DON'T GET BORED WITH THESE ARTICLES. TRY ANALYSING THEM>> YOURSELF AND MAY BE THEY WILL HELP TO EXPLAIN WHY YOU AND I SHOULD NOT>> "ALWAYS" BLAME THE MILITARY FOR THEIR ACTION IN THE MOTHER CONTINENT.>> SOMETIMES THEY HAVE A CAUSE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. THEIR FAMILIES, TOO, HAVE>> THE SAME PRIVILEGE TO LIVE JUST AS THE FAMILIES OF THE CLERGYMEN. DO NOT>> JUDGE ME WRONG, FOR I AM NOT A MILITARY JUNTA FAN BUT AN EXTRIMIST OF>> EQUALITY.>>>> GOD BLESS!>>>I have read the article and i am yet to see the parallel with the situationin>the Gambia prior to the coup. Perhaps you can help.> >Let us please stop finding excuses or justification for what has happen>in the Gambia.>The majority of Gambian people made a democratic choice, a minority don'tlike>it; because they have means (GUNS) to do something about it, the wishes ofthe>majority was rejected.>Peace.>LangLANG:I'M SURPRISED YOU LIMITTED MY CONCERN TO THE GAMBIA RATHER THAN THEGLOBAL AFRICA. MAY BE IT WILL HELP IF YOU REREAD THE LINES.BESIDES, I DON'T WANT TO CONTINUE BICKERING OVER THIS, BUT A SIMILARSITUATION LED TO THE GAMBIA COUP. THE GOV'T REFUSED TO PAY THE MILITARYFOR THE PEACE KEEPING EFFORT THEY CARRIED OUT IN LIBERIA. INFACT THEYPLANNED TO DEMONSTRATE FOR THEIR PAY RATHER THAN OVERTHROW. ANYWAY, THEGROUP HAS MORE TASK TO DO FOR NOW THAN GOING BACK OVER THIS."REMEMBER WHAT IS GOOD FOR AFRICA IS GOOD FOR GAMBIA AND NOT VISE-VISA"GOD BLESS!------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;7 Jun 1996 08:19:18 -0500Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)id AA18617; Fri, 7 Jun 1996 08:21:03 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA08946;Fri, 7 Jun 96 06:14:10 -0700Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA24222;Fri, 7 Jun 96 06:13:47 -0700Received: from [198.187.231.2] by mx3.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA12617;Fri, 7 Jun 96 06:13:45 -0700Received: from MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU by MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU (IBM VM SMTP V2R2)with BSMTP id 4748; Fri, 07 Jun 96 09:13:08 ESTMessage-Id: < 07JUN96.09955714.0043.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 09:13:05 EDTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLTIn-Reply-To: In reply to your message of Fri, 07 Jun 1996 19:01:32 EDTX-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu X-Mailer: MUSIC/SP V5.1.0X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 10:40:06 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 96F07020.htmlMessage-ID: < 01I5MHINB1SY000JC2@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITPanafrican News AgencyNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press ReviewCopyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rightsreserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,published or used for broadcast without written authorization from thePanafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:07 JUN 96 - NIGERIA-HOMICIDEGroup Claims Responsibility For Kudirat Abiola's DeathFrom Paul Ejime; PANA Staff CorrespondentLAGOS, Nigeria (PANA) - A previously unknown Nigerian group, callingitself the Committee For The Release of Moshood Abiola, has claimedresponsibility for Tuesday's killing of his wife, Kudirat."We, the members of the committee for the release of M.K.O Abiolahereby wish to claim responsibility for the shooting of Alhaja KudiratAbiola in order to bring sanity in the struggle for the release of theacclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election," thegroup said in a statement published Friday by the privately-ownedNigerian Tribune.The newspaper, published in the western city of Ibadan said itreceived the statement Thursday through the international courierservice, DHL.The group said it had taken the action because of Kudirat's "puerilebelligerence and lack of tact in the pursuit of the release of M.K.O.Abiola and the realisation of the June 12 objectives."It also cited what it called "her inordinate self-conferred ambitionthat is detrimental to the overall spirit of the June 12 election."June 12, 1993, was the date of the presidential election, in whichKudirat's husband, Moshood Abiola, claimed victory. The poll wasannulled by the last military regime.Abiola is in detention awaiting trial for treasonable felony afterproclaiming himself President of Nigeria in June 1994.However, the Tribune said, residents on the address indicated by thecommittee denied any knowledge of the group's existence.Police Spokesman Tunji Alapini also dismissed the claim."If they (the committee) exist, they should not be so cowardly, theyshould come out and identify themselves," he said.The Nigerian Police has launched a high-level investigation into theshooting death. The force offered a one-million-naira (about 12,000U.S. dollars) reward Thursday, to anyone with information that leadsto the arrest of the killers.Her driver and personal assistant, who were with her in the car theday she was murdered, have reportedly made statements to the police.The slaying of Kudirat, who was buried Wednesday, provoked nationalshock and condenmnation from several countries, who want her killersbrought to book._________________________________________________________________AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 10:44:21 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 96F07015.htmlMessage-ID: < 01I5MHNX92MA000C96@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITPanafrican News AgencyNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press ReviewCopyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rightsreserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,published or used for broadcast without written authorization from thePanafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:07 JUN 96 - ZAMBIA-BOMBPolice Officer Killed, Another Injured in Bomb BlastFrom Mildred Mulenga; PANA Staff CorrespondentLUSAKA, Zambia (PANA) - A Zambian bomb disposal expert was blown upand killed instantly and a colleague seriously injured in a bomb blastat the Lusaka International Airport Thursday night.Police sources indicated Friday that the incident occured as the twosecurity officers tried to defuse a bomb placed under a toilet seat onthe first floor of the airport building. The device ripped off severalother fittings in the lavatory, according to local reporters whovisited the scene Thursday night.The government-owned Times of Zambia newspaper identified the deadpolice officer as Ornedon Banda. His colleague, Paul Ngoma, had hisstomach ripped open. He was admitted at the city's University TeachingHospital.Eyewitnesses at the airport Thursday said Ngoma's condition was "bad".There was no immediate comment Friday from hospital authorities.Thursday's blast was the first fatal explosion since the beginning ofa bombing campaign by a clandestine terrorist group calling itself theBlack Mamba. The black mamba is a rare yet lethal snake found in partsof Zambia. The British colonial rulers applied the term to formerZambian president Kenneth Kaunda who led Zambia's struggle forindependence.The terrorist group has since exploded devices at the fence ofPresident Frederick Chiluba's official residence and at the Times ofZambia offices in the northern town of Ndola. Security officers havealso picked up bombs in two shops in the city centre as well as thecity's Inter-Continental Hotel.The Black Mamba has threatened to harm government leaders as a protestagainst the new constitution signed by Chiluba two weeks ago. Theopposition, key donors, as well a strong section of civil society havedescribed the constitution as undemocratic. Britain, Norway and theUnited States have threatened to withheld aid in protest.The group has said that it is particularly irked by a citizenshipclause in the constitution that bars citizens with foreign parentsfrom standing for president. The clause effectively bars Kaunda, whohad Malawian parents, from contesting this year's presidentialelection.An unidentified militant Islamic group said to be based in East Africais reported to have recently associated itself with the Black Mamba.Zambia's independent press recently reported that the group wasopposed to Chiluba's declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation. Thedeclaration is enshrined in the new constitution.Chiluba's government this week arrested eight senior members of themain opposition United National Independence Party (UNIP) of formerPresident Kenneth Kaunda for alleged links with the terrorist group.The detainees, who include Kaunda's deputy, Chief Inyambo Yeta, havesince been charged with treason in connection with the bombingcampaign.Yeta, a traditional chief in the politically conservative westernregion, has also been disqualified from active participation in partypolitics unless he resigns his post, according to the new law.Kaunda has denied that his party is linked to the Black Mamba. He hasclaimed that the terror campaign is the work of Chiluba's government.He said the government is trying to create a scare that will enable itdeclare a state of emergancy and ban his party.At a press briefing in the capital Thursday, the former head of stateclaimed that the government planned to arrest 17 other senior leadersof his party on similar "trumped up" charges.He appealed to the Organisation of Africa Unity, Southern Africa'sFrontline States, and the donor community to exert political andeconomic pressure on Chiluba to force him to repeal what he called the"apartheid" laws.Kaunda and several other opposition leaders have planned a joint rallySaturday, in the capital, to announce a joint campaign strategyagainst the Chiluba government._________________________________________________________________AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 10:45:32 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: My ViewMessage-ID: < 01I5MHOI1X9U000G31@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:In reference to an earlier comment, I believe we can exchange ideas andinformation without namecalling, labels, etc. What's the significanceof whether or not list members have had Econ 099?Remember the saying: "Education is like a watch in a private pocket: donot pull it out and strike merely to show that you have one."Salaam!Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Jun 1996 13:04:21 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Nigeria and Abiola's WifMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.93L.960607123403.28476C-100000@labdien.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Fellas,I wish to reply to certain things said here.Firstly, as to "can you imagine someone so hyperactive that hewill jump and say "..... Gambian technocrats are corrupt and inefficienttherefore I will accept the Economists Intelligence Report's story that 80percent of Gambia's revenue come from international aid". Well, if youagree me that there are gradations of research quality and that Gambianbureaucrats are not exactly famous for their efficiency andprofessionalism, I think we would be able to disagree without my being"hyperactive". I think it is a sign of progress that I am not a"demagogue" anymore ! We can debate without any name-calling.Secondly, blaming the West for Africa's problems is something thathas been tried without much result for the past 30 years. By thisreasoning, we should wait for Abacha to confess to killing Mrs. Abiolabefore we can "jump to conclusion" just because it was the VOA thatannounced her death. I think it is racist to believe that the West has anomnipotent control over our lives. Most of the problems in Africa werecaused by Africans and can only be solved by Africans. I guess if we keepwhining about the "West", they will eventually take pity on us ! Thetruth is that the news from Africa is bad. Look at the indices.As to soldiers rebelling, if they think that they are underpaid,they should look for another job. The government does not owe peopletheir living. After all, the govenment does not get its revenues from thesky ; productive people pay for those soldiers to lounge around and waitfor the next war. Also remember that these rebels killed some civiliansin their quest for "equality".Bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 14:25:17 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 96F06059.htmlMessage-ID: < 01I5MPDU8W1U000KVK@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITPanafrican News AgencyNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press ReviewCopyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rightsreserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,published or used for broadcast without written authorization from thePanafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:06 JUN 96 - SPORTS-SOCCER-UFOA CUPMauritania, Gambia Fight For West African CupNouakchott, Mauritania (PANA) - Mauritania's leading soccer side,SONELEC, is billed to lock horns with Gambia's Steve Biko club inNouakchott on Friday, in a first leg match of the qualifying rounds ofthe Union of West African Football Federations (UFOA) cup.SONELEC, who have maintaned their lead in the Mauritania FA leagueover the last two years, recorded 10 victories, five draws and onedefeat, in last years's national championship.About six players of the club currently feature in the national soccerteam, called the 'Mourabitounes'.The new Gambian team is named after Steve Biko, the South Africanfreedom fighter who was murdered by the former apartheid regime in1977._________________________________________________________________AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 14:47:21 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: Re[4]: CENTRAL AFRICA REMessage-ID: < 07JUN96.15972596.0170.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU > RE>Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT 6/7/ 96>YAYA:YOU CAN'T PUT IT ANY BETTER. MOST AFRICAN STATES DO NOT NEED MILITARY,BUT IF WE DO HAVE THEM WE HAVE TO TREAT THEM AS HUMANS. WHY MAKE THEMSIGN 4 0R 6 YEAR CONTRACTS WHEN YOU KNOW YOU CANNOT MEET THEIR DEMANDS?PA.>Fellas,>There is no question that the military revolt in Central Africa is a deja vu>of a disturbing trend in Africa, e.g Guinea, but I do not believe that>revolting and overthrowing governments is going to resolve our problems in the>long run. Clearly, many African states have overburden themselves with>excessive military infrastructures that they cannot sustain and may not even>need. So why not scale it down and find them employment in other sectors of>the economy where they might not in fact depend on meager government wages.>In sum, I believe that a strategic restructuring of the military is the key to>resolving military revolts and not endorsing them.>------------------------------>Date: 6/7/96 8:21 AM>To: Jallow, YaYa>From: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >>Mambuna, you wrote:->>>>>> COMPATRIOTS:>>>>>> PLEASE DON'T GET BORED WITH THESE ARTICLES. TRY ANALYSING THEM>>> YOURSELF AND MAY BE THEY WILL HELP TO EXPLAIN WHY YOU AND I SHOULD NOT>>> "ALWAYS" BLAME THE MILITARY FOR THEIR ACTION IN THE MOTHER CONTINENT.>>> SOMETIMES THEY HAVE A CAUSE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. THEIR FAMILIES, TOO, HAVE>>> THE SAME PRIVILEGE TO LIVE JUST AS THE FAMILIES OF THE CLERGYMEN. DO NOT>>> JUDGE ME WRONG, FOR I AM NOT A MILITARY JUNTA FAN BUT AN EXTRIMIST OF>>> EQUALITY.>>>>>> GOD BLESS!>>>>>I have read the article and i am yet to see the parallel with the situation>in>>the Gambia prior to the coup. Perhaps you can help.>> >Let us please stop finding excuses or justification for what has happ>en>>in the Gambia.>>>>The majority of Gambian people made a democratic choice, a minority don't>like>>it; because they have means (GUNS) to do something about it, the wishes of>the>>majority was rejected.>>>>Peace.>>Lang>LANG:>I'M SURPRISED YOU LIMITTED MY CONCERN TO THE GAMBIA RATHER THAN THE>GLOBAL AFRICA. MAY BE IT WILL HELP IF YOU REREAD THE LINES.>BESIDES, I DON'T WANT TO CONTINUE BICKERING OVER THIS, BUT A SIMILAR>SITUATION LED TO THE GAMBIA COUP. THE GOV'T REFUSED TO PAY THE MILITARY>FOR THE PEACE KEEPING EFFORT THEY CARRIED OUT IN LIBERIA. INFACT THEY>PLANNED TO DEMONSTRATE FOR THEIR PAY RATHER THAN OVERTHROW. ANYWAY, THE>GROUP HAS MORE TASK TO DO FOR NOW THAN GOING BACK OVER THIS.>"REMEMBER WHAT IS GOOD FOR AFRICA IS GOOD FOR GAMBIA AND NOT VISE-VISA">GOD BLESS!>------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------>Received: by qm.sprintcorp.com with SMTP;7 Jun 1996 08:19:18 -0500>Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu by dns.sprintcorp.com>(5.4R3.10/200.2.1.5)> id AA18617; Fri, 7 Jun 1996 08:21:03 -0500>Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA08946;> Fri, 7 Jun 96 06:14:10 -0700>Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA24222;> Fri, 7 Jun 96 06:13:47 -0700>Received: from [198.187.231.2] by mx3.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA12617;> Fri, 7 Jun 96 06:13:45 -0700>Received: from MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU by MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU (IBM VM SMTP V2R2)> with BSMTP id 4748; Fri, 07 Jun 96 09:13:08 EST>Message-Id: < 07JUN96.09955714.0043.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU >Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 09:13:05 EDT>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>< gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Subject: Re[2]: CENTRAL AFRICA REVOLT>In-Reply-To: In reply to your message of Fri, 07 Jun 1996 19:01:32 EDT>X-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >X-Mailer: MUSIC/SP V5.1.0>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Jun 1996 15:06:13 -0500From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: My ViewMessage-ID: < 199606072006.PAA08968@audumla.students.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Amadou, I am sorry you missed it. What I meant was that no one should makesuch an argument to someone or group who have had even elementary economicslet alone to a group of "top notch" people as comprised in the membership ofthis group.And I stand by that. The members of this group are all highlyeducated so no one should try to convince them that 80 percent of Gambiagovernment's revenue comes from international aid. I have just beganlearning and I know very little so far. The last thing I would do is bragabout what I know for I know but little. However, I cherish professionalismand academic propriety.SincerelyMostafaKaira Ning HairaAt 10:45 AM 6/7/96 -0500, you wrote:>Gambia-l:>In reference to an earlier comment, I believe we can exchange ideas and>information without namecalling, labels, etc. What's the significance>of whether or not list members have had Econ 099?>Remember the saying: "Education is like a watch in a private pocket: do>not pull it out and strike merely to show that you have one.">Salaam!>Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Jun 96 23:15:51 BSTFrom: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: constitutionMessage-ID: < 9606072215.AA28830@hpl.lut.ac.uk Dear HeidiWelcome onboard.Well, i think the different interpretations by those people clearly show thestate of confusion we are in at the moment. I have two important statementsto make here: First, the new constitution is an illegal document. Relevantsections in the old constitution clearly state that anybody who attempts tosuspend, replace etc etc a constitution is guilty of a criminal offence -or treason. The so-called new constitution has simillar sections.( i refer you to section 6)My point of contention here is, it is written under the guise of those whoviolated the first one. We are setting a very dangerous precedence here.Second, it is an unneccessary exercise, perhaps a waste of resources and verylittle energy ( by that i mean most of the stuff is literally lifted from 1972constitution). Plagiarism was in abundance and the sad fact is, noaknowledgement was made with reference to the 1972 constitution. There are fewcosmetic changes, i.e. Ministers to be called secretaries of state; whats thepoint?The secretaries of state will be unelected. The implications of this policy isnumerous, perhaps i will take my time and analyse it at a later date.You can see the hand of many vested interest groups.First, the age limit of the president: 30 years. So in a couple of years' time if a 25year old seize power, a new constitution will be written with the age limitset at 26 years.Secondly, those NOT eligible to stand as presidential candidate: If one isguilty of any criminal offence, automatic disqualification. Wow. So those people who areaccused by the commissions even without substantial evidence or proper legalrepresentation will all be barred.Finally, i would like to conclude that this constitution is flawed in manyrespect. To put it to the Gambian people to vote on it in my opinion isunfair. For if they reject, more military rule (Bishop Johnson). If they accept it, then theywill be accepting all the anomalies contained in it.Any new proposals contained in it could have been added in properparliamentary democratic system.LangHiedi, you wrote:->I would like to hear your opinion about what are the possibilities> of rejecting the new constitution, and what would be the> consequenses. When I read The Point from 9th of May I was astonished> by the different interpretations by important actors on the political> arena in the Gambia. At a Gambia Press Union symposium the Vice> Chairman of the Provisional Independent Electoral commission Bishop> Johnson said that any attempt to reject the draft Constitution for> the Second Republic might delay the democratic process to return the> country to civilian rule since the miltary government will remain in> power. Deyda Hydara pointed out that in some countries people readily> voted for the Constitution. By doing so they ended military rule to> usher in Constitutional rule. Tamsir Jallow asked what constitutional> rule ment since some countries, said to be democratic, are without any> Constitution. He ventured that a rejection of the Constitution can> also mean that the people were not interested in a multi-party> system. Halifa Sallah said that if the constitution is rejected> there can be transition to another government in goodwill. Rejecting> the draft Constitution does not prevent elections, it only means that> the next government has to work on another Constitution before it can> start work effectively. He also argued that a Constitution does not> save a government from revolution. A government can always be changed> any time through elections or otherwise as evidenced in our country.> These arguments referred in The Point make me wonder what would> happen if people voted no during the referendum. As far as I know> the new draft Constitution does not contain radical changes that> would make it likely that the majority of the Gambian people would> reject it, unless a campaign for some reason was organized. But what> would happen if they did ?> Regards> Heidi Skramstad------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Jun 1996 15:49:30 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: constitutionMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960607154554.25467A-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIDoes anybody have a copy of the constitution and be willing to post it onGambia-l ? I have not yet seen or read it.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Jun 1996 22:45:35 +0000 (GMT)From: Tijan Sallah < TSALLAH@worldbank.org To: " gambia-l@u.washington.edu " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Nigeria and Abiola's WifMessage-ID: <"E99ZWIKRDPRQ*/R=WBWASH/R=A1/U=TIJAN SALLAH/"@MHS>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITCompatriots,In response to the request by Mostafa, I wish to shed somelight on the issue he raised concerning the Gambia governmentrevenue situation.80 percent of the Gambia's revenue coming from internationalaid appears to me quite high, and would mean almost universally anear totally aid dependent country. Based on the available timeseries data at this end, we have a different picture.International aid as a percentage of total revenues is high butnot nearly as high as 80 percent. The historical trend of theshare of international aid in total revenue is around 20%. Itwas highest in 1991/92 at about 24% and lowest in 1982/83 around13%. Some clarification needs to be made, however, thatinternational aid here means only grants to the government anddoes not include loans (bilateral and/or multilateral) to thegovernment.I hope this answers your question. But if there is betterdata from someone on the ground in the Ministry of Finance in theGambia, I shall welcome any correction.Best Wishes,Tijan M. Sallah------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 19************************* A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.31 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |