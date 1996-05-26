|
GAMBIA-L Digest 18
Topics covered in this issue include:
1)
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
2) 96E28024.html
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
3) New members
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
4) Re: New members
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
5) Re: NEW MEMBER
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
6) Abdou's new and expanded role (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
7) Fwd: Re: Election dates
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
8) Re: Abdou's new and expanded role (fwd)
by TijanSenghore@kemet.com (Tijan Senghore)
9) Re: Abdou's new and expanded role
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
10) Re: New Subscription
by Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
11) RE: New Subscription
by Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
12) Re: Abdou's new and expanded role (fwd)
by Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
13) Welcome: Nyang & Sallah
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
14) RE: New Subscription
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
15) RE: Welcome: Nyang & Sallah
by Tijan Sallah <TSALLAH@worldbank.org>
16) Ref: New Subscription
by "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
17) kebbeh
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
Date: 26 May 1996 20:42:41 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Message-ID: <0.13126@inform-bbs.dk>
Hi Gambia-l,
First, I would like to welcome all new members.
I am fowarding this article which I think might be of interest to some
members of the list.
---forwarded mail START---
Date: 26/05/96 13:39
Subject: AFRICA-DISARMAMENT: Big Armies, Small Economies
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Copyright 1995 Inter Press Service.
All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.
*** 24-May-96 ***
AFRICA-DISARMAMENT: Big Armies, Small Economies
by Lewis Machipisa and Gumisai Mutume
HARARE, May 23 (IPS) - First civil servants and public sector
workers felt the sting, now down-sizing under economic ref
orms is beginning to affect Africa's holy of holies -- the
military.
In Tanzania, the army eats up about 35 percent of the annual
recurrent budget of 1.2 billion dollars. Mounting donor
pressure for the relocation of funds from military spending to
the more productive social sector has led the government
to signal that it plans to trim its 40,000-strong defence force.
In neighbouring Uganda, responding to donor conditionalities
and the strain of maintaining a bloated former rebel arm
y, the government has already introduced retrenchment and sent
its boy soldiers off to school.
Congo has launched a scheme, the initiative of a former
Belgian mercenary officer, to turn its soldiers into farmers
and development workers, while the end of Mozambique's civil war
has seen the new unified national army drastically redu
ced.
But there is a catch. ''Yes African governments are cutting
down on manpower in their armies,'' notes Digby Waller, D
efence Economist of the UK-based International Institute of
Strategic Studies (IISS). ''But what is happening is that th
ey are now spending more on equipment.''
Sub-Saharan imports of major conventional weapons, on the
increase from 1983 to 1987, declined through to 1992. It is
now inching up again. ''The trend these days is to have smaller
armies but well equipped ones and this means money,'' s
ays Waller.
In Uganda for example, plagued by rebel activity in the
north, the government is cutting to produce a leaner, better
trained force, and has embarked on a spending spree to ensure it
is better armed.
Post-apartheid South Africa is currently dismantling a huge
military industry that at its height built six nuclear we
apons. But its army has to undergo an expansion first before
it contracts.
The size of the army is being increased with the integration
of 30,000 members of the liberation movements and the fo
rmer homeland armies. The plan involves a rise in the defence
budget from 2.3 billion dollars to 2.5 billion dollars for
the next three-years before it falls.
Africa has witnessed some of the modern world's worst
conflicts. But its wars have been mostly intra-state, with its
arsenals of military hardware turned on its own people.
''Why do we import guns and other military hardware when
hospitals have no drugs?,'' asked former Costa Rican leader
Oscar Arias, in Tanzania this month to spearhead his campaign
for the demilitarisation of sub-Saharan Africa.
Defence spending for the tiny mountain kingdom of Lesotho
accounted for 5.1 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (74
2.5 million U.S. dollars) in 1992. In equally impoverished
Burkina Faso, it was 4.3 percent of its 3.3 billion U.S. doll
ar GDP.
Big arms buyers include strife-torn Angola, Sudan, Sierra
Leone, Uganda and a reconstructing Eritrea. Botswana in Sou
thern Africa, facing little external menace, is currently
however sub-Saharan Africa's largest weapons importer, accordi
ng to Waller.
''Nigeria used to be the biggest but because of the (trade)
embargo it is no longer. Botswana has bought surplus equi
pment from Canada and the Netherlands. A lot of that is second
hand but still modern equipment,'' he notes.
Similarly, with peace in Mozambique and the end of apartheid,
Zimbabwe faces little threat but retains one of sub-Sah
aran Africa's largest armed forces. A five-year contract to
supply French-made armoured personnel carriers, helicopters
and light weapons was confirmed by the defence ministry in early
1995.
Defence expenditure accounted for 3.5 percent of Zimbabwe's
GDP and over eight percent of state expenditure in 1994.
Almost 80 percent of Zimbabwe's defence budget pays for
recurrent spending.
Defence was allocated 212.30 million U.S. dollars out of the
1994/1995 budget of 2.59 billion U.S. dollars. Only educ
ation received a larger vote. The year before, military spending
was 204 million U.S. dollars -- a 14-percent increase o
n the 1992 figure.
The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has however not escaped down-
sizing, or at least the threat of it. In 1993 it began
shedding some of its soldiers. Reports say more than 4,000 have
been retired in the past two-years.
Colonel Trust Mugoba of the ZNA's Public Relations Department
defends the snail's pace, and explains why defence spen
ding is unlikely to fall in the near-future.
''The guys we retire should not become a problem to society.
That's why we now look at things like retirement package
s and skills training before the soldiers leave the army. All
this has to come from the defence expenditure,'' he says.
''We do not want situation where skilled soldiers are dumped
onto the streets without any qualification other than us
ing a gun. It would be very dangerous if we did something like
that. There are guns everywhere and just imagine what the
se guys can do.''
''They need education which takes time,'' he points out.
''This is one of the reasons why down-sizing has been slow i
n our case.''
Mugoba is however hopeful that after 1997, defence spending
will fall and a more cost-effective army created.
For Susan Willet of the Centre for Defence Studies at Kings
College in London, the Southern African region is still a
potentially dangerous place.
''Southern Africa stability depends on the outcome of
democracy in South Africa. If democracy in South Africa does no
t hold then (insecurity) will spill into other countries in the
region and these countries know it,'' she says. ''So by
making sure that they build up efficient armies, they are just
being prudent.'' (END/IPS/LM/GM/oa/96)
Date: Tue, 28 May 1996 10:51:27 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: 96E28024.html
Message-ID: <01I58J098NMQ002NPR@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/html
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Panafrican News Agency
News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |
Africa Press Review
Africa Press Review
Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights
reserved.
Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,
published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the
Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.
Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:
quoiset@sonatel.senet.net
28 MAY 96 - GHANA-GAMBIA
Ghana To Help Gambia Set Up Media Institute
ACCRA, Ghana (PANA) - Ghana will help Gambia set up a
telecommunications and multimedia institute.
A Ghanaian media consultant and employees of Ghana Television will
also to spend six months in Banjul to provide support for Gambia
Television.
This is part of an agreement signed Sunday after a two-day meeting in
Banjul between the two countries, Ghana News Agency reported Monday.
Ghana Television employees will assist the Gambians in developing
programmes including local drama.
Ghana will extend its cooperation facility with the Television
Training Center of Berlin to cover training programmes for Gambia
Television.
"To this end, a one-month training programme has been proposed for the
Gambia Television personnel in November 1996," the ministry said.
The statement said Ghana will halp the Gambia to formulate an
information and communication policy.
The ministry said to enable as many Gambian citizens as possible to
own television and radio, Ghana would explore the possibility of
encouraging the mass provision and assembly of affordable television
and radio sets in the Gambia.
"In order to broaden the revenue base of Gambia Television, Ghana
Television will assist in the costing of airtime and sponsorship of
programmes by industry, commerce as well as NGOs," it added.
The two countries will meet in February 1996 to review progress in
implementing the agreement.
Date: Tue, 28 May 1996 16:55:39 -0400
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New members
Message-ID: <199605282055.QAA00633@auc.edu>
Greetings:
I would like to welcome our two newest members, Dr. Sulayman Nyang and
Dr. Tijan Sallah. They will be introducing themselves shortly.
I will report on the conference tomorrow.
In peace,
LatJor
Date: Wed, 29 May 1996 16:20:51 -0400
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New members
Message-ID: <199605292020.QAA01839@auc.edu>
Dr. Nyang's computer has some problems. He says he will be on as soon as the
problem is fixed.
Date: Wed, 29 May 1996 16:29:37 -0400
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: NEW MEMBER
Message-ID: <199605292029.QAA01861@auc.edu>
Dr. Sulayman Nyang has been successfully subscribed to the list.
LatJor
Date: Wed, 29 May 1996 16:12:49 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Abdou's new and expanded role (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960529161132.19338I-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Gambia-l netters,
It has been a relatively quiet past few weeks with the reduced traffic. I
guess most people are finishing up their academic quarters or semesters,
with the final exams and grading of papers. I want to take this
opportunity
to welcome our newest members Drs Sulayman Nyang and Tijan Sillah. We are
extremely happy and proud to have you join Gambia-l and will be looking
forward to your contributions. Dr Nyang, can you please extend an
invitation to one of your colleagues at Howard Dr Mbye Cham to join us.
Ever since the resignation of Katim from the list a few months,
there has been a void in the position that he used to occupy in the
technical aspects of managing the list. I am happy to announce that Abdou
Touray has now been elevated to that position. He will now be listed as a
co owner of Gambia-l and will carry an expanded capacity and power to set
up certain configurations or do any changes as the lists see fit. The
reason for Abdou's new role is because of his technical background in
Computer Sciences which he is studying at Columbia University and also the
need for someone with that expertise to fill that void. If anybody has
comments on that, please feel free to voice them out.
Back on the issues, on May 12th, Momodou Camara from Denmark
inquired about the elections dates and sought confirmation, but nobody has
responded yet. Here are the dates: Referandum 7th August, Presidential
elections 11th September and National Assembly elections 11th December.
Can anybody confirm these dates and also what is the general
atmosphere in country nowadays ?
Latjorr, we are looking forward for a report on the conference and
also a draft of the constitution, whenever the time permits.
Thanks
Tony
Date: 30 May 1996 08:30:34 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Re: Election dates
Message-ID: <3544514526.1243163@inform-bbs.dk>
Forwarded by Momodou Camara.
---forwarded mail START---
From: Gabriel Ndow,gndow@auc.edu,Internet
To: Momodou Camara
Date: 29/05/96 21:44
Subject: Re: Election dates
Momodou Camara:
I was going through some old mail and came across your inquiry about the new
election timetable. You probably know the answer by now, however to respond
to your query: yes the dates you have are the official ones.
On going Voter Registration ends on June 22
Lifting of Political Activities Ban June 23
Referandum on the draft constitution 7th August
Presidential Elections 11th September
National Assembly Election 11th December
LatJor
Date: Thu, 30 May 1996 08:37:36 -0400
From: TijanSenghore@kemet.com (Tijan Senghore)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)
Subject: Re: Abdou's new and expanded role (fwd)
Message-ID: <1996May30.063516.1724.39958@smtpgw.kemet.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"
Abdou,
Congratulations on your new and expanded role.
Sheikh
Date: Thu, 30 May 1996 12:57:56 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Abdou's new and expanded role
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.93L.960530124149.24400B-100000@vanakam.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Folks,
It is indeed an honor to be allowed to fulfill such an important
role. Our list has relatively few technical problems and I will try and
not screw things!
On a more mundane matter, it seems like Nyada Baldeh has lost his
account as his postmaster is refusing to accept his mail. If they keep
refusing to accept his mail, I suggest that the subscription managers
consider removing his name from the list as the error messages generated
are a waste of computer resources.
On another matter, Tony how about putting a link from your
homepage to the archives so that people can access the archives over the
WWW which, believe it or not, has a lot of Gambians running around. This
would allow Gambians who do not have email accounts to follow our
discussions. We could also have a cgi-bin to allow them to send messages
to us. I think this would expand the potential number of members as all
you need to contribute is a public library with a computer.
Lastly, I have been told that Buba M. Baldeh, a relative of mine,
has been going around the Basse area and giving money and colanuts to
elders and asking them to vote for Yaya Baldeh. As some of you know, he
was an unprincipled, wily, carpet-crosser, cabinet minister in Jawara's
administration. This info, though not official, has convinced me that
Jammeh will run for the presidency.
Well that is all for now.
Bye,
-Abdou.
Date: Thu, 30 May 1996 12:21:05 -0500 (CDT)
From: Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: New Subscription
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.91.960530121257.19478A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Folks,
Hey guys. It seems as a cloud of silence has fallen over
Gambia-l. Why? Has evrybody travel or what? Well what's the update on the
Gambia's election schedule? Who is running and what do the candiadates
stand for? ThE folks close to the source might gives us some satus update.
Good summer to ya all.
PS: Wellcome to all the new members.
YAYA
Date: Thu, 30 May 1996 12:38:11 -0500 (CDT)
From: Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: New Subscription
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.91.960530123110.22951A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Abdou/Tony,
Would anyone of you please go ahead and subscribe me on my new
e-mail address viz- YaYa.Jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com. Please note that this
is in addition to my old account which has not changed.
Thanks, appreciate it.
Yaya
Date: Fri, 31 May 1996 02:56:00 -0400 (EDT)
From: Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Abdou's new and expanded role (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960531024909.4809C-100000@localhost>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
This is a message of greetings to all members of this Gambian network.I am
pleased to join you.I will be sharing my views of things from time to
time.I hope we will engage in serious dialogue on matters affecting Africa
in general and Gambia in particular.This medium provides a golden
opportunity for modern men and women to discuss some of the most vital
matters of the human condition without the limitation of time and space.
Sincerely,
Sulayman S. Nyang
Date: Fri, 31 May 1996 10:21:54 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Welcome: Nyang & Sallah
Message-ID: <01I5COTTD75E002R8M@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Nyang & Sallah:
Welcome on board!
Tony/ Latjor/ Sarian/ Abdou:
Please continue to carry out my responsibilities as subscription manager. I
am still "on the move." Once I get settled (June 8), I will share some of
the information I have gathered relating to political developments
in The Gambia.
Salaam!
Amadou Scattred-Janneh
Date: Fri, 31 May 1996 08:56:24 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: New Subscription
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960531085322.1122E-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Yaya, in addition I have added your new address as requested. Here is what
I added. YaYa.Jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com Is it correct ? Otherwise it will
end up as error messages to Abdou.
Thanks
Tony
On Thu, 30 May 1996, Yaya Jallow wrote:
>
> Abdou/Tony,
> Would anyone of you please go ahead and subscribe me on my new
> e-mail address viz- YaYa.Jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com. Please note that this
> is in addition to my old account which has not changed.
> Thanks, appreciate it.
> Yaya
>
Date: Fri, 31 May 1996 15:44:01 +0000 (GMT)
From: Tijan Sallah <TSALLAH@worldbank.org>
To: "gambia-l@u.washington.edu" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Welcome: Nyang & Sallah
Message-ID: <"C1730ZWIDH4DUT*/R=WBWASH/R=A1/U=TIJAN SALLAH/"@MHS>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Compatriots,
Many thanks for linking me to the Gambia network and thanks
for the welcome. I will do my best to learn and contribute to
the ongoing debate on some of the pressing issues facing the
Gambia and Africa. Clearly, the "information superhighway" is
bridging oceans of space and time, and is revolutionizing our
ability to connect quickly in real time to address important
matters affecting the continent and the Gambia. I am glad to see
that we are not being left behind.
Warm regards,
Tijan M. Sallah
Date: 31 May 1996 12:15:40 -0500
From: "YaYa Jallow" <yaya.jallow@qm.sprintcorp.com>
To: "gambia" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Ref: New Subscription
Message-ID: <n1378577350.31532@qm.sprintcorp.com>
Tony,
I appreciate it. I am on at my new address.
Au Revoir!!!!
Date: Fri, 31 May 1996 16:58:42 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: kebbeh
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.93L.960531165450.11726A-100000@ahnnyong.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Everyone,
We need to tell Mohamed Bubu Kebbeh to ask his people to put his
e-mail address back on their server. Kebbeh goes to TAMU. Anyone who
knows Kebbeh should tell him this. He is not getting the messages we are
sending him.
Thanks,
-Abdou.
