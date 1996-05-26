Author Topic Momodou





Topics covered in this issue include:



Date: 26 May 1996

From:

To:

Message-ID: <



Hi Gambia-l,

First, I would like to welcome all new members.

I am fowarding this article which I think might be of interest to some

members of the list.



Date: 26/05/96 13:39

Subject: AFRICA-DISARMAMENT: Big Armies, Small Economies

AFRICA-DISARMAMENT: Big Armies, Small Economies



by Lewis Machipisa and Gumisai Mutume



HARARE, May 23 (IPS) - First civil servants and public sector

workers felt the sting, now down-sizing under economic ref

orms is beginning to affect Africa's holy of holies -- the

military.



In Tanzania, the army eats up about 35 percent of the annual

recurrent budget of 1.2 billion dollars. Mounting donor

pressure for the relocation of funds from military spending to

the more productive social sector has led the government

to signal that it plans to trim its 40,000-strong defence force.



In neighbouring Uganda, responding to donor conditionalities

and the strain of maintaining a bloated former rebel arm

y, the government has already introduced retrenchment and sent

its boy soldiers off to school.



Congo has launched a scheme, the initiative of a former

Belgian mercenary officer, to turn its soldiers into farmers

and development workers, while the end of Mozambique's civil war

has seen the new unified national army drastically redu

ced.



But there is a catch. ''Yes African governments are cutting

down on manpower in their armies,'' notes Digby Waller, D

efence Economist of the UK-based International Institute of

Strategic Studies (IISS). ''But what is happening is that th

ey are now spending more on equipment.''



Sub-Saharan imports of major conventional weapons, on the

increase from 1983 to 1987, declined through to 1992. It is

now inching up again. ''The trend these days is to have smaller

armies but well equipped ones and this means money,'' s

ays Waller.



In Uganda for example, plagued by rebel activity in the

north, the government is cutting to produce a leaner, better

trained force, and has embarked on a spending spree to ensure it

is better armed.



Post-apartheid South Africa is currently dismantling a huge

military industry that at its height built six nuclear we

apons. But its army has to undergo an expansion first before

it contracts.



The size of the army is being increased with the integration

of 30,000 members of the liberation movements and the fo

rmer homeland armies. The plan involves a rise in the defence

budget from 2.3 billion dollars to 2.5 billion dollars for

the next three-years before it falls.



Africa has witnessed some of the modern world's worst

conflicts. But its wars have been mostly intra-state, with its

arsenals of military hardware turned on its own people.



''Why do we import guns and other military hardware when

hospitals have no drugs?,'' asked former Costa Rican leader

Oscar Arias, in Tanzania this month to spearhead his campaign

for the demilitarisation of sub-Saharan Africa.



Defence spending for the tiny mountain kingdom of Lesotho

accounted for 5.1 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (74

2.5 million U.S. dollars) in 1992. In equally impoverished

Burkina Faso, it was 4.3 percent of its 3.3 billion U.S. doll

ar GDP.



Big arms buyers include strife-torn Angola, Sudan, Sierra

Leone, Uganda and a reconstructing Eritrea. Botswana in Sou

thern Africa, facing little external menace, is currently

however sub-Saharan Africa's largest weapons importer, accordi

ng to Waller.



''Nigeria used to be the biggest but because of the (trade)

embargo it is no longer. Botswana has bought surplus equi

pment from Canada and the Netherlands. A lot of that is second

hand but still modern equipment,'' he notes.



Similarly, with peace in Mozambique and the end of apartheid,

Zimbabwe faces little threat but retains one of sub-Sah

aran Africa's largest armed forces. A five-year contract to

supply French-made armoured personnel carriers, helicopters

and light weapons was confirmed by the defence ministry in early

1995.



Defence expenditure accounted for 3.5 percent of Zimbabwe's

GDP and over eight percent of state expenditure in 1994.

Almost 80 percent of Zimbabwe's defence budget pays for

recurrent spending.



Defence was allocated 212.30 million U.S. dollars out of the

1994/1995 budget of 2.59 billion U.S. dollars. Only educ

ation received a larger vote. The year before, military spending

was 204 million U.S. dollars -- a 14-percent increase o

n the 1992 figure.



The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has however not escaped down-

sizing, or at least the threat of it. In 1993 it began

shedding some of its soldiers. Reports say more than 4,000 have

been retired in the past two-years.



Colonel Trust Mugoba of the ZNA's Public Relations Department

defends the snail's pace, and explains why defence spen

ding is unlikely to fall in the near-future.



''The guys we retire should not become a problem to society.

That's why we now look at things like retirement package

s and skills training before the soldiers leave the army. All

this has to come from the defence expenditure,'' he says.



''We do not want situation where skilled soldiers are dumped

onto the streets without any qualification other than us

ing a gun. It would be very dangerous if we did something like

that. There are guns everywhere and just imagine what the

se guys can do.''



''They need education which takes time,'' he points out.

''This is one of the reasons why down-sizing has been slow i

n our case.''



Mugoba is however hopeful that after 1997, defence spending

will fall and a more cost-effective army created.



For Susan Willet of the Centre for Defence Studies at Kings

College in London, the Southern African region is still a

potentially dangerous place.



''Southern Africa stability depends on the outcome of

democracy in South Africa. If democracy in South Africa does no

t hold then (insecurity) will spill into other countries in the

region and these countries know it,'' she says. ''So by

making sure that they build up efficient armies, they are just

being prudent.'' (END/IPS/LM/GM/oa/96)





Date: Tue, 28 May 1996 10:51:27 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: 96E28024.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Panafrican News Agency

News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |

Africa Press Review



28 MAY 96 - GHANA-GAMBIA



Ghana To Help Gambia Set Up Media Institute







ACCRA, Ghana (PANA) - Ghana will help Gambia set up a

telecommunications and multimedia institute.



A Ghanaian media consultant and employees of Ghana Television will

also to spend six months in Banjul to provide support for Gambia

Television.



This is part of an agreement signed Sunday after a two-day meeting in

Banjul between the two countries, Ghana News Agency reported Monday.



Ghana Television employees will assist the Gambians in developing

programmes including local drama.



Ghana will extend its cooperation facility with the Television

Training Center of Berlin to cover training programmes for Gambia

Television.



"To this end, a one-month training programme has been proposed for the

Gambia Television personnel in November 1996," the ministry said.



The statement said Ghana will halp the Gambia to formulate an

information and communication policy.



The ministry said to enable as many Gambian citizens as possible to

own television and radio, Ghana would explore the possibility of

encouraging the mass provision and assembly of affordable television

and radio sets in the Gambia.



"In order to broaden the revenue base of Gambia Television, Ghana

Television will assist in the costing of airtime and sponsorship of

programmes by industry, commerce as well as NGOs," it added.



The two countries will meet in February 1996 to review progress in

implementing the agreement.

Date: Tue, 28 May 1996 16:55:39 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <



Greetings:



I would like to welcome our two newest members, Dr. Sulayman Nyang and

Dr. Tijan Sallah. They will be introducing themselves shortly.



I will report on the conference tomorrow.



In peace,

LatJor



Date: Wed, 29 May 1996 16:20:51 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Re: New members

Message-ID: <



Dr. Nyang's computer has some problems. He says he will be on as soon as the

problem is fixed.



Date: Wed, 29 May 1996 16:29:37 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Re: NEW MEMBER

Message-ID: <



Dr. Sulayman Nyang has been successfully subscribed to the list.



LatJor



Date: Wed, 29 May 1996 16:12:49 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Abdou's new and expanded role (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII











Hi Gambia-l netters,



It has been a relatively quiet past few weeks with the reduced traffic. I

guess most people are finishing up their academic quarters or semesters,

with the final exams and grading of papers. I want to take this

opportunity

to welcome our newest members Drs Sulayman Nyang and Tijan Sillah. We are

extremely happy and proud to have you join Gambia-l and will be looking

forward to your contributions. Dr Nyang, can you please extend an

invitation to one of your colleagues at Howard Dr Mbye Cham to join us.

Ever since the resignation of Katim from the list a few months,

there has been a void in the position that he used to occupy in the

technical aspects of managing the list. I am happy to announce that Abdou

Touray has now been elevated to that position. He will now be listed as a

co owner of Gambia-l and will carry an expanded capacity and power to set

up certain configurations or do any changes as the lists see fit. The

reason for Abdou's new role is because of his technical background in

Computer Sciences which he is studying at Columbia University and also the

need for someone with that expertise to fill that void. If anybody has

comments on that, please feel free to voice them out.

Back on the issues, on May 12th, Momodou Camara from Denmark

inquired about the elections dates and sought confirmation, but nobody has

responded yet. Here are the dates: Referandum 7th August, Presidential

elections 11th September and National Assembly elections 11th December.

Can anybody confirm these dates and also what is the general

atmosphere in country nowadays ?

Latjorr, we are looking forward for a report on the conference and

also a draft of the constitution, whenever the time permits.

Thanks

Tony







Date: 30 May 1996 08:30:34 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Re: Election dates

Message-ID: <



Forwarded by Momodou Camara.



---forwarded mail START---

From: Gabriel

To: Momodou Camara

Date: 29/05/96 21:44

Subject: Re: Election dates

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Momodou Camara:

I was going through some old mail and came across your inquiry about the new

election timetable. You probably know the answer by now, however to respond

to your query: yes the dates you have are the official ones.



On going Voter Registration ends on June 22

Lifting of Political Activities Ban June 23

Referandum on the draft constitution 7th August

Presidential Elections 11th September

National Assembly Election 11th December



LatJor



Date: Thu, 30 May 1996 08:37:36 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Abdou's new and expanded role (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"



Abdou,

Congratulations on your new and expanded role.



Sheikh



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 May 1996 12:57:56 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Abdou's new and expanded role

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Folks,

It is indeed an honor to be allowed to fulfill such an important

role. Our list has relatively few technical problems and I will try and

not screw things!

On a more mundane matter, it seems like Nyada Baldeh has lost his

account as his postmaster is refusing to accept his mail. If they keep

refusing to accept his mail, I suggest that the subscription managers

consider removing his name from the list as the error messages generated

are a waste of computer resources.

On another matter, Tony how about putting a link from your

homepage to the archives so that people can access the archives over the

WWW which, believe it or not, has a lot of Gambians running around. This

would allow Gambians who do not have email accounts to follow our

discussions. We could also have a cgi-bin to allow them to send messages

to us. I think this would expand the potential number of members as all

you need to contribute is a public library with a computer.

Lastly, I have been told that Buba M. Baldeh, a relative of mine,

has been going around the Basse area and giving money and colanuts to

elders and asking them to vote for Yaya Baldeh. As some of you know, he

was an unprincipled, wily, carpet-crosser, cabinet minister in Jawara's

administration. This info, though not official, has convinced me that

Jammeh will run for the presidency.

Well that is all for now.

Bye,

-Abdou.



Date: Thu, 30 May 1996 12:21:05 -0500 (CDT)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: New Subscription

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Folks,

Hey guys. It seems as a cloud of silence has fallen over

Gambia-l. Why? Has evrybody travel or what? Well what's the update on the

Gambia's election schedule? Who is running and what do the candiadates

stand for? ThE folks close to the source might gives us some satus update.

Good summer to ya all.

PS: Wellcome to all the new members.

YAYA



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 May 1996 12:38:11 -0500 (CDT)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: RE: New Subscription

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Abdou/Tony,

Would anyone of you please go ahead and subscribe me on my new

e-mail address viz-

is in addition to my old account which has not changed.

Thanks, appreciate it.

Yaya



Date: Fri, 31 May 1996 02:56:00 -0400 (EDT)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Abdou's new and expanded role (fwd)

Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960531024909.4809C-100000@localhost>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



This is a message of greetings to all members of this Gambian network.I am

pleased to join you.I will be sharing my views of things from time to

time.I hope we will engage in serious dialogue on matters affecting Africa

in general and Gambia in particular.This medium provides a golden

opportunity for modern men and women to discuss some of the most vital

matters of the human condition without the limitation of time and space.

Sincerely,

Sulayman S. Nyang





Date: Fri, 31 May 1996 10:21:54 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Welcome: Nyang & Sallah

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Nyang & Sallah:



Welcome on board!



Tony/ Latjor/ Sarian/ Abdou:

Please continue to carry out my responsibilities as subscription manager. I

am still "on the move." Once I get settled (June 8), I will share some of

the information I have gathered relating to political developments

in The Gambia.



Salaam!

Amadou Scattred-Janneh



Date: Fri, 31 May 1996 08:56:24 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: RE: New Subscription

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Yaya, in addition I have added your new address as requested. Here is what

I added.

end up as error messages to Abdou.

Thanks

Tony









On Thu, 30 May 1996, Yaya Jallow wrote:



>

> Abdou/Tony,

> Would anyone of you please go ahead and subscribe me on my new

> e-mail address viz-

> is in addition to my old account which has not changed.

> Thanks, appreciate it.

> Yaya

>





Date: Fri, 31 May 1996 15:44:01 +0000 (GMT)

From: Tijan Sallah <

To: "

Subject: RE: Welcome: Nyang & Sallah

Message-ID: <"C1730ZWIDH4DUT*/R=WBWASH/R=A1/U=TIJAN SALLAH/"@MHS>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Compatriots,



Many thanks for linking me to the Gambia network and thanks

for the welcome. I will do my best to learn and contribute to

the ongoing debate on some of the pressing issues facing the

Gambia and Africa. Clearly, the "information superhighway" is

bridging oceans of space and time, and is revolutionizing our

ability to connect quickly in real time to address important

matters affecting the continent and the Gambia. I am glad to see

that we are not being left behind.



Warm regards,



Tijan M. Sallah



------------------------------



Date: 31 May 1996 12:15:40 -0500

From: "YaYa Jallow" <

To: "gambia" <

Subject: Ref: New Subscription

Message-ID: <



Tony,

I appreciate it. I am on at my new address.

Au Revoir!!!!







Date: Fri, 31 May 1996
From: ABDOU
Subject: kebbeh

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: kebbeh

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Everyone,

We need to tell Mohamed Bubu Kebbeh to ask his people to put his

e-mail address back on their server. Kebbeh goes to TAMU. Anyone who

knows Kebbeh should tell him this. He is not getting the messages we are

sending him.

Thanks,

-Abdou.



