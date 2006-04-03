Author Topic Momodou





> 18 May 96 - Gambia-Festival

>

> Week-Long 'Roots' Festival Takes off In Gambia

>

> From Swaebou Konate; PANA Correspondent

>

> BANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - The first 'Roots Homecoming Festival' gets

> underway in Banjul, Gambia, Saturday, to pay homage to the late Alex

> Haley, an African-American, whose book and film helped publicise

> this country in the 1970s.

>

> The event, which coincides with the 300th anniversary of the

> trans-Atlantic slave trade, kicks off in the afternoon, when

> Gambia's military ruler, Capt. Yahya Jammeh, makes an official

> opening statement at Banjul's Independence Stadium.

>

> The week-long festival has been officially termed as "the biggest

> festival in the Gambia's history."

>

> Although the event is being held two decades after the book and film

> came out, the military government of Capt. Jammeh has not stopped at

> anything to woo American tourists to the Gambia.

>

> Alex Haley wrote a book, on which a film was later produced,

> featuring this small West African state and the village of Juffure,

> where the author's great ancestor, Kunta Kinteh, was said to have

> lived, before being taken as a slave.

>

> The festival's planning has taken months and involved Gambia's

> embassies in Washington and London.

>

> To attract Americans to the Banjul festival this weekend,

> arrangements have been made for the multinational Air Afrique to

> give a 60 percent rebate on the normal fare for the New York-Dakar

> flight.

>

> Tourism and culture minister, Susan Waffa-Ogon, has defined the

> objectives of the festival as "to aquaint visitors with the richness

> and diversity of Gambian culture."

>

> The festival's programme includes music, dance, theatre,

> exhibitions, symposia, arts and crafts displays, visits to

> historical monuments and sites and a variety of traditional and

> sporting events.

>

> "This will provide African-Americans and other people of African

> descent with a unique opportunity to rediscover their African

> heritage and ancestory," the minister said in her letter of

> invitation to dignitaries overseas.

>

> Ghana and Senegal, which have been greatly affected by the "barbaric

> trade in human beings," have been invited to participate in the

> performing arts and artifacts displays respectively.

>

> A highlight of the festival is the Miss Gambia beauty contest on May

> 24. Among the guests billed to attend that event is the current

> holder of the Miss World title, Ms Beate Almer of Germany.

Tony/Sarian:

Please continue to take care of subscription-related matters within my

domain. I am still on the road / in the air ....

Coming to a neighborhood near you!



Amadou



Greetings:



I've been out of circulation for a while preparing for the upcoming events.



First, here are some more personalities that will be participating in the

ALD conference: Dr. Sulayman Nyang, African Studies Dept Chair, Howard Univ.,

Dr. Tijan Sallah, Economists, World Bank. Dr. Siga Jagne will now be able to

participate too.



Sallah has expressed interest in participating in a panel discussion on the

issues. Nyang will get back with me on his contribution this week. He had to

travel.



On another note, we in Atlanta are also preparing for this summer. The Gambia

National Troupe will be visiting us next month for an extended stay of two

months. They will be participating in the Celebrate Africa! '96 Festival which

I am very much involved in. If any of you are interested in doing business

during this period (or know someone who is), i.e. vending, investing, etc...,

please send me a personal message.



GaSTech (Gambian Science and Technology) org. is also planning activities for

the July Reunion.



In Peace,



LatJor.



TONY/ABDOU:

I'm writing to withdraw my signing off. Fortunately, I get

a job offer here at the school for the summer, so I think I can still

use this address. Sorry for any inconvenience.



Pa-Mambuna.



Pa-Mambuna, thanks for letting us know. It is great to continue having you

on board.

Thank you.

Here is the updated issues to be addressed at the ALD conference:



Theme: "Gambia's Democratic challenges for the 21st century"



Topics:



- An Assessment of the Transition Process

- The Electoral Process and the Independent Electoral Commission

- The Commissions of Inquiry

- The Role of Women in The Gambia's Political Development

- A Closer Look at Democracy and Democratic Practices During the First Republic

- The New Draft Constitution

- The Role of the Military in the Second Republic/ Preventing Coups in the

Second Republic

- Education and its Role in the Democratic Process

- Making our Voices Heard



In Peace,



LatJor



Congrats to Pa Mambuna, our newest graduate!

See you at your graduation tomorrow!



Amadou



LatJor:

A picked up a flyer relating to the ALD activities during my visit to DC.

The Symposium (as it is called) is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday;

that is, after partying from 1:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. Saturday, folks

will be expected to attend a discussion on the Gambia. It may be too

late to do anything, but the timing of the event should have been

reconsidered.



Amadou



Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights reserved.

reserved.

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the

Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

quoiset@sonatel.senet.net



23 MAY 96 - AFRICA-UNIVERSITY



African University In Pipeline



From Peter Masebu; PANA Staff Correspondent







DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - The foundation stone and monument of the

future African university will be laid Friday at Sebikotane, 35

kilometers south-east of Dakar, the Senegalese capital.



The proposed bilingual (English and French) institution is to be

erected on the location of the former William Ponty School, which

produced eminent West African scholars, including the late Ivorian

President Felix Houphouet-Boigny.



The foundation stone laying ceremony was among the highlights of an

international conference of African intellectuals and scholars which

entered its third day in Dakar Thursday.



The intellectuals are trying to shape Africa's position in the 21st

century on various crucial aspects, including integration, so as to be

competetive in the emerging global economy.



Asked to explain the mechanisms of setting up the the African

university, Mamadou Diouf, a history professor at Dakar's Cheikh Anta

Diop university, said initially sections of Senegalese academic

institutions would be reshaped and upgraded to play a regional role.



The university, which will have branches in several parts of Africa,

would admit the best working graduate students from all over Africa,

he said.



The students would be given top-notch training as a way of building

and maintaining their capacities.



Diouf said the teaching body of the proposed institution would be

constituted by non-permanent staff.



"Instead, high-calibre lecturers would be engaged on short contracts,"

he said.



The proposed institution would be structured along the lines of the

University of West Indies, which has campuses in Jamaica, Barbados,

and Trinidad and Tobago. It would be funded by states and institutions

which send students on a cost-sharing basis.



"This will enable African governments and institutions to cut costs

instead of having to send their students for higher training abroad,"

said Diouf.



Asked whether the university would not face funding problems like a

host of many other African institutions, Diouf said: "We need to have

funds for at least 20 years before launching it."



He said before the institution takes off, there must be a foundation

catering for the pure and social sciences, to avoid falling into what

he termed as the "donors syndrome."



He said Africans are capable of raising the required funds "provided

the institution is removed from partisan politics and that's why there

must be no permanent staff."



However, Diouf could not state exactly when the university would take

off."We really need to make proper planning to avoid false starts," he

added.

sirs

Thank you for accepting me in the list of contributors of Gambia

and related issues.

I am a Gunjur citizen(Kombo South), attended Gunjur Primary school,

Muslim High School in Banjul and after graduation proceeded to Gambia

College on a teachers training programme (PTC) for two years. After

which I taught for two years at Tankular.In September 1995,

I join Pa Mambuna here in Transylvania University under soccer schola

rship. I look forward to contributing my quota to the ongoing of

Gambias future in the transistion period.

ADIEU BUBA BOJANG(BADA)



