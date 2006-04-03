|
Momodou
Denmark
10212 Posts
|
|
Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 17:26:18
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 17
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) (Fwd) 'Roots' festival takes off in The Gambia
by "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
2) Still On the Road...
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
3) Re: ALD/Atlanta Conferences
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
4) DO NOT SIGN ME OFF YET
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
5) Re: DO NOT SIGN ME OFF YET
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
6) Re: ALD/Atlanta Conferences
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
7) Re: DO NOT SIGN ME OFF YET
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
8) Re: ALD/Atlanta Conferences
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
9) AFRICAN UNIVERSITY (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
10)
by "BOJANG,BUBA L." <BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 19 May 1996 15:33:48 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: (Fwd) 'Roots' festival takes off in The Gambia
Message-ID: <3589F71040B@amadeus.cmi.no>
------- Forwarded Message Follows -------
From: "ANDY-K" <AMADEUS/ANDYK>
To: famaraas
Date: Sun, 19 May 1996 15:28:09 GMT+1
Subject: 'Roots' festival takes off in The Gambia
One for u!
>
> 18 May 96 - Gambia-Festival
>
> Week-Long 'Roots' Festival Takes off In Gambia
>
> From Swaebou Konate; PANA Correspondent
>
> BANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - The first 'Roots Homecoming Festival' gets
> underway in Banjul, Gambia, Saturday, to pay homage to the late Alex
> Haley, an African-American, whose book and film helped publicise
> this country in the 1970s.
>
> The event, which coincides with the 300th anniversary of the
> trans-Atlantic slave trade, kicks off in the afternoon, when
> Gambia's military ruler, Capt. Yahya Jammeh, makes an official
> opening statement at Banjul's Independence Stadium.
>
> The week-long festival has been officially termed as "the biggest
> festival in the Gambia's history."
>
> Although the event is being held two decades after the book and film
> came out, the military government of Capt. Jammeh has not stopped at
> anything to woo American tourists to the Gambia.
>
> Alex Haley wrote a book, on which a film was later produced,
> featuring this small West African state and the village of Juffure,
> where the author's great ancestor, Kunta Kinteh, was said to have
> lived, before being taken as a slave.
>
> The festival's planning has taken months and involved Gambia's
> embassies in Washington and London.
>
> To attract Americans to the Banjul festival this weekend,
> arrangements have been made for the multinational Air Afrique to
> give a 60 percent rebate on the normal fare for the New York-Dakar
> flight.
>
> Tourism and culture minister, Susan Waffa-Ogon, has defined the
> objectives of the festival as "to aquaint visitors with the richness
> and diversity of Gambian culture."
>
> The festival's programme includes music, dance, theatre,
> exhibitions, symposia, arts and crafts displays, visits to
> historical monuments and sites and a variety of traditional and
> sporting events.
>
> "This will provide African-Americans and other people of African
> descent with a unique opportunity to rediscover their African
> heritage and ancestory," the minister said in her letter of
> invitation to dignitaries overseas.
>
> Ghana and Senegal, which have been greatly affected by the "barbaric
> trade in human beings," have been invited to participate in the
> performing arts and artifacts displays respectively.
>
> A highlight of the festival is the Miss Gambia beauty contest on May
> 24. Among the guests billed to attend that event is the current
> holder of the Miss World title, Ms Beate Almer of Germany.
> --------------------------------------------------------------------
>
> AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times
------- End of Forwarded Message
---
S.S. Buah
Iowa State Univ.
Ames, Iowa
USA
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 20 May 1996 13:46:15 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Still On the Road...
Message-ID: <01I4XIR32CGK001S9E@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Tony/Sarian:
Please continue to take care of subscription-related matters within my
domain. I am still on the road / in the air ....
Coming to a neighborhood near you!
Amadou
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 20 May 1996 16:13:31 -0400
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: ALD/Atlanta Conferences
Message-ID: <199605202013.QAA04573@auc.edu>
Greetings:
I've been out of circulation for a while preparing for the upcoming events.
First, here are some more personalities that will be participating in the
ALD conference: Dr. Sulayman Nyang, African Studies Dept Chair, Howard Univ.,
Dr. Tijan Sallah, Economists, World Bank. Dr. Siga Jagne will now be able to
participate too.
Sallah has expressed interest in participating in a panel discussion on the
issues. Nyang will get back with me on his contribution this week. He had to
travel.
On another note, we in Atlanta are also preparing for this summer. The Gambia
National Troupe will be visiting us next month for an extended stay of two
months. They will be participating in the Celebrate Africa! '96 Festival which
I am very much involved in. If any of you are interested in doing business
during this period (or know someone who is), i.e. vending, investing, etc...,
please send me a personal message.
GaSTech (Gambian Science and Technology) org. is also planning activities for
the July Reunion.
In Peace,
LatJor.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 21 May 1996 11:49:47 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU>
Subject: DO NOT SIGN ME OFF YET
Message-ID: <21MAY96.12776186.0070.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
TONY/ABDOU:
I'm writing to withdraw my signing off. Fortunately, I get
a job offer here at the school for the summer, so I think I can still
use this address. Sorry for any inconvenience.
Pa-Mambuna.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 21 May 1996 11:42:19 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: DO NOT SIGN ME OFF YET
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960521114040.17815A-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Pa-Mambuna, thanks for letting us know. It is great to continue having you
on board.
Thank you.
Tony
On Tue, 21 May 1996, BOJANG,MAMBUNA wrote:
> TONY/ABDOU:
> I'm writing to withdraw my signing off. Fortunately, I get
> a job offer here at the school for the summer, so I think I can still
> use this address. Sorry for any inconvenience.
>
> Pa-Mambuna.
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 22 May 1996 13:32:10 -0400
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: ALD/Atlanta Conferences
Message-ID: <199605221732.NAA06986@auc.edu>
Here is the updated issues to be addressed at the ALD conference:
Theme: "Gambia's Democratic challenges for the 21st century"
Topics:
- An Assessment of the Transition Process
- The Electoral Process and the Independent Electoral Commission
- The Commissions of Inquiry
- The Role of Women in The Gambia's Political Development
- A Closer Look at Democracy and Democratic Practices During the First Republic
- The New Draft Constitution
- The Role of the Military in the Second Republic/ Preventing Coups in the
Second Republic
- Education and its Role in the Democratic Process
- Making our Voices Heard
In Peace,
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 24 May 1996 09:43:59 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: DO NOT SIGN ME OFF YET
Message-ID: <01I52VH8W6V60026H9@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Congrats to Pa Mambuna, our newest graduate!
See you at your graduation tomorrow!
Amadou
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 24 May 1996 09:45:27 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: ALD/Atlanta Conferences
Message-ID: <01I52VJ2DYOQ0026H9@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
LatJor:
A picked up a flyer relating to the ALD activities during my visit to DC.
The Symposium (as it is called) is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday;
that is, after partying from 1:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. Saturday, folks
will be expected to attend a discussion on the Gambia. It may be too
late to do anything, but the timing of the event should have been
reconsidered.
Amadou
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 24 May 1996 08:26:44 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: AFRICAN UNIVERSITY (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960524082604.785A-110000@saul2.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY="Boundary (ID s8kOPs8PPJaV6IoCEzq27w)"
Content-Id: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960524082604.785B@saul2.u.washington.edu>
This message is in MIME format. The first part should be readable text,
while the remaining parts are likely unreadable without MIME-aware tools.
Send mail to mime@docserver.cac.washington.edu for more info.
--Boundary (ID s8kOPs8PPJaV6IoCEzq27w)
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960524082604.785C@saul2.u.washington.edu>
FYI-
Thanks
Tony
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Thu, 23 May 1996 19:14:08 +0000
From: Moses Wilson <MWILSON4@WORLDBANK.ORG>
Reply-To: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues <LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU>
To: Multiple recipients of list LEONENET <LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU>
Subject: AFRICAN UNIVERSITY
--Boundary (ID s8kOPs8PPJaV6IoCEzq27w)
Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822
Content-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960524082604.785D@saul2.u.washington.edu>
Content-Description:
Date: Thu, 23 May 1996 18:13:49 GMT
From: GOPHER <GOPHER%MRGATE%GOSSIP@mb.worldbank.org>
Subject: 96E23030.html
To: "MOSES WILSON%A1%WBWASH"@mb.worldbank.org
Message-id: <G4021E37323MAY199614134837*@MHS>
MIME-version: 1.0
Content-type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY="Boundary (ID zJLwfxcbwephTHkgOLZ5Yw)"
Delivery-date: Thu, 23 May 1996 18:16:00 GMT
Posting-date: Thu, 23 May 1996 18:13:49 GMT
Importance: normal
A1-type: MAIL
--Boundary (ID zJLwfxcbwephTHkgOLZ5Yw)
Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Panafrican News Agency
News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |
Africa Press Review
Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights
reserved.
Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,
published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the
Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.
Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:
quoiset@sonatel.senet.net
23 MAY 96 - AFRICA-UNIVERSITY
African University In Pipeline
From Peter Masebu; PANA Staff Correspondent
DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - The foundation stone and monument of the
future African university will be laid Friday at Sebikotane, 35
kilometers south-east of Dakar, the Senegalese capital.
The proposed bilingual (English and French) institution is to be
erected on the location of the former William Ponty School, which
produced eminent West African scholars, including the late Ivorian
President Felix Houphouet-Boigny.
The foundation stone laying ceremony was among the highlights of an
international conference of African intellectuals and scholars which
entered its third day in Dakar Thursday.
The intellectuals are trying to shape Africa's position in the 21st
century on various crucial aspects, including integration, so as to be
competetive in the emerging global economy.
Asked to explain the mechanisms of setting up the the African
university, Mamadou Diouf, a history professor at Dakar's Cheikh Anta
Diop university, said initially sections of Senegalese academic
institutions would be reshaped and upgraded to play a regional role.
The university, which will have branches in several parts of Africa,
would admit the best working graduate students from all over Africa,
he said.
The students would be given top-notch training as a way of building
and maintaining their capacities.
Diouf said the teaching body of the proposed institution would be
constituted by non-permanent staff.
"Instead, high-calibre lecturers would be engaged on short contracts,"
he said.
The proposed institution would be structured along the lines of the
University of West Indies, which has campuses in Jamaica, Barbados,
and Trinidad and Tobago. It would be funded by states and institutions
which send students on a cost-sharing basis.
"This will enable African governments and institutions to cut costs
instead of having to send their students for higher training abroad,"
said Diouf.
Asked whether the university would not face funding problems like a
host of many other African institutions, Diouf said: "We need to have
funds for at least 20 years before launching it."
He said before the institution takes off, there must be a foundation
catering for the pure and social sciences, to avoid falling into what
he termed as the "donors syndrome."
He said Africans are capable of raising the required funds "provided
the institution is removed from partisan politics and that's why there
must be no permanent staff."
However, Diouf could not state exactly when the university would take
off."We really need to make proper planning to avoid false starts," he
added.
_________________________________________________________________
AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times
--Boundary (ID zJLwfxcbwephTHkgOLZ5Yw)
Content-type: MESSAGE/RFC822
Date: Thu, 23 May 1996 18:16:51 GMT
MIME-version: 1.0
Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Importance: normal
A1-type: DOCUMENT
VMSmail To information: MRGATE::"WBWASH::A1::MOSES WILSON"
--Boundary (ID zJLwfxcbwephTHkgOLZ5Yw)--
--Boundary (ID s8kOPs8PPJaV6IoCEzq27w)--
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 25 May 1996 23:40:36 EDT
From: "BOJANG,BUBA L." <BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Message-ID: <25MAY96.25570951.0021.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
sirs
Thank you for accepting me in the list of contributors of Gambia
and related issues.
I am a Gunjur citizen(Kombo South), attended Gunjur Primary school,
Muslim High School in Banjul and after graduation proceeded to Gambia
College on a teachers training programme (PTC) for two years. After
which I taught for two years at Tankular.In September 1995,
I join Pa Mambuna here in Transylvania University under soccer schola
rship. I look forward to contributing my quota to the ongoing of
Gambias future in the transistion period.
ADIEU BUBA BOJANG(BADA)
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 17
*************************
|
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone