Ministry of Health Wishes to inform the Public that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine is out of stock in the country. However, the ministry wishes to re-assure those who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and are eligible for the second dose, that they will subsequently receive their due dose as soon as it becomes available.



Please note that any delay in receiving the second dose would not have any negative consequences on individuals and therefore, would not need to start fresh the vaccination.



The Ministry advice people to maintain and strictly keep their vaccination cards safe and for those who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine would not need to receive a different vaccine apart from AstraZeneca.



In a similar development, the public is hereby informed that the Medicine Control Agency of The Gambia has given authorization for use of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine following World Health Organization’s approval of the vaccine under the Emergency Use Listing (EUL), giving the green light for the vaccine to be rolled out globally.



Therefore, Ministry of Health plans to rollout the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from the 5th of July 2021. For one to be fully protected with the vaccine, individuals need to receive two doses at an interval of 3 – 4 weeks. The vaccine will be rollout in the country, first starting in West Coast and Greater Banjul Area. The vaccination exercise will take place in Health facilities, different strategic locations within communities and other identified areas.

For further information , please contact 1025.



Signed:

Mr. Modou Njai

Director of Health Promotion & Education

