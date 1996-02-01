|
Hi Tony !
The message has been received. Congratulations!
Regards from
Momodou Camara
gambia-l@u.washington.edu,Internet wrote at 4:00 on 01.02.96
to Momodou Camara about "We did it !".
Hi Tony,
Thanks for your message and the welcmoe note. Since I am a bit far
from all of you, please do me a favour by tapping yourselves on the
shoulder and say eureka! What a good job!
Bye!
Lamin Drammeh, Japan.
My dear Brothers and Sisters,
Thank you for welcoming me through the electronic media. First, may i
appologise sincerely for the delay in sending this introductory messasge. We
just finished our first semester exams; that coupled with some other course
works unable me to even read my mail. Enough of that flimsy excuse.
Well my name is Lang Konteh, from Badibou (just in case any Kiankas are around). I did
my secondary schooling at the Gambia High.[1973-'79] I worked for RVH for 9 years before
i moved to GAMTEL to take up the post of an electrical engineer in 1990.I
still work for Gamtel and i am currently undergoing a 3 year programme at
Loughborough University here in UK. I shall be returning home 'Insha-allah' in
october this year. I think you now have a gist of who i am. Oh, by the way i
am also married with 2 daughters.
Its indeed light heartening to know that we accept each as brothers and
sisters even though some of us haven't seen each other. On the other hand it
is indeed disturbing to learnt that others are baying at each others' blood in
the Gambia. I am sorry for putting it in such crude terms.I hope you all will
agree with me that Military rule is no solution to Africa's problems and
Gambia in particular. I need not mention examples. There is very little i can
say with the events back home because of my present status. So forgive me if i
just generalise the issues. My major concern is the 'Human cost' of this kind
of military intervention to what is universally considered as a truely
parliamentary democracy ( though not perfect but better than most).Let us take
note that Gambia is not endowed with any of the earth's natural resources.
Compare that with our neighbouring countries and see whether we were doing
badly economically prior to the military take-over. Reasons for the take-over
we were told is corruption and rampant mismanagement. This will be irradicated
and replaced by a truely accountable and transparent system. Let us in our
heart of hearts see whether that was the case.I read the other day that money
from some of the develoment projects is from God. Where is the Transparency?
We were told somebody ran away with $3,000,000., where then is the
accountabilty? Who awards the contracts ( any competitive tender procedure?)
One should be sceptical of any regime military or otherwise who in a space of less than 19 months
sacked or replaced 1 works minister, 2 health ministers, 3 finance ministers, 1 secretary general, 2 economics
ministers, 2 justice ministers etc etc.Let us closely monitor events in the
Gambia Ladies and Gentlemen and see whether there isn't a better way than what
we got at the moment. There i rest my case.
Ps this is not a criticsm but a simple observation.
Adieu.
Lang
Malanding, you are welcome. As the literal wollof translation goes, we
all share it ( Nyoko boka ). Can I remind the rest to send a
note of confirmation to the group, incase anybody's addition did not go
through sucessfully.
Abdourahman, did you receive your welcome message. I got a
response from the host listserver indicating that yours was not processed
at the time.
Thanks
Tony
On Thu, 1 Feb 1996, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:
> Tony, Message received. Thanks to you all for the hard work.
>
> Malanding
>
HI FELLOWS,
I AM SENDING YOU THIS WITH SOME DOUBTS ABOUT ITS RELEVANCE. I
WILL HOWEVER LET THE GROUP DECIDE WHAT KIND OF INFO. IT WANTS SENT. DO I
SEND EVERYTHING THAT RELATES TO THE GAMBIA, OR DO I SEND ONLY "PERTINENT"
INFO? PLEASE LET ME KNOW.
-ABDOU.
BRUSSELS (Reuter) - Business travelers trying to keep down
the costs should steer clear of Moscow, Tokyo, Buenos Aires and
Hong Kong and head instead for Belarus and Albania, a survey on
business travel showed Tuesday.
New York ranked as the 25th most expensive destination out
of the 114 cities surveyed by the European Union-supported
EuroCost-Luxembourg.
The study found Russia's capital to be the most expensive
city in the world for business travelers, with a day and a night
costing an average of $543 -- way above the $342 needed in New
York.
Tokyo was the second-most expensive city at $516, followed
by Buenos Aires at $468 and Hong Kong at $450. Copenhagen,
rounding off the top five, was the Europe Union's most expensive
city, costing $427 for a day and a night stop off.
At the other end of the scale, the survey indicated that
plenty of deals await the truly cost conscious business traveler
in Belarus, Albania, Armenia, Lithuania and Western Samoa.
A day and a night in Minsk costs just $125, the survey said,
one dollar less than in Tirana. Yerevan ($132), Vilnius ($138)
and Apia ($140) completed the bottom five run of cheap cities.
EuroCost said it had published its ``Business Travel
Expenses Guide'' to help companies establish a reliable system
of checking on travel costs. The guide costs $400.
``(Businesses) can either use the data to grant expenses
before a business trip, or to set a maximum limit to which
expenses will be reimbursed,'' it said.
To come up with figures for 114 cities, EuroCost said it
collected the prices for a night in a four- or five-star hotel,
lunch, dinner, taxi fares, telephone calls, drinks in a hotel
bar, laundry of one shirt and a daily newspaper.
Hotels, not surprisingly, were the main factor in cost, with
a four- or five-star abode costing $390 a night in Moscow, $359
in Tokyo and $341 in Buenos Aires.
Cities with the cheapest hotels -- Vilnius ($73), Apia ($93)
and Gambia's Banjul ($95) -- had something of an unfair
advantage as, according to EuroCost, they have no four-or
five-star hotels.
EuroCost also noted that in Tblisi, Georgia, a night in the
city's ``magnificent'' but only business hotel costs just $264
-- including a candle, as there is rarely electricity at night.
Dinner -- main dish, dessert, coffee and half a bottle of
wine -- was most expensive in Copenhagen at $68, followed by
Oslo ($63), Seoul ($59), Moscow ($56) and Tokyo ($55).
It was cheapest in Yerevan, at $5.
Overall costs for a day and a night in well-known cities
included: Ottawa ($251), Montreal ($261), Geneva ($384), Berlin
($376), Brussels ($356), London ($352), Paris ($328), Beijing
($323), Sydney ($315), Cape Town and Mexico City ($303), Bangkok
($300), Kiev ($286), Rome ($274) and Barcelona ($218).
I received the message yesterday and (Jarama) good job.
Sarian
I hope my confirmation message was received! I may not have sent it
properly. Thanks again to Toni, Katim, etc.
Amadou.
Ladies and Gentlemen:
This is confirm receipt of my confirnation request. I will also wanna express my confirm
gratitude to katim and Tony and all the other people who initiated this project. This is a job
well done.
Before we go any further, I will wanna suggest that we have all the subscribers introduce
themselves. For networking purposes, this may be a good idea. After all, perhaps our
discussions will be enchanced if we know a little bit about the person we talking to.
Well, my name is Omar Njie. I'm form Mbollet Ba, Lower Niumi. I went to Nusrat High
(1982-87), St. Augustine's High-Sixth Form (1987-89), and then worked with the
Accountant General's Dept - Treasury Unit form 1989 to 1991. I received an
undergraduate degree (B.S.) form Berea College in Kentucky in May 1995 and I'm now
currently working on an MBA here at Northeast Louisiana University, USA.
Again, thanks to Tony and Katim for a job well done.
Omar.
Your first message was bounced to Katim and myself as an error message. The
reason stated was " suspicious subject " which I do not know what it means.
After a further scrutiny of it, I felt that it was the address. It had
the u in upper case while it should be in the lower. Although, the list
name gambia-l/GAMBIA-L is not case sensitive, the rest of the address is.
gambia-l or GAMBIA-L.The rest of the address should all be in
lower case. For example GAMBIA-L@u.washington.edu or
gambia-l@u.washington.edu
So, everybody please take a note of that.
Thanks
Tony
Hi folks,
I just want to suggest that we do not include the copy of the message
in our replies inorder to help folks with 'parking space' limitations
to get off the hi way. Given that we are now a 'Kaabilo'(Katim please
translate kaabilo' to non-mandingo speaking folks) if not a village
mail box can get crowded very quickly.
Thanks to you all.
Hi everyone,
it's great to be a part of the great thing called Gambia-l. instead of wine,
or champagne, i'm pouring out some 'attaya' for everyone!.
i must first apologise for the teething problems like wrong addresses,
exclusions, etc. we've been having. bye and bye, i'm sure we'll fix them. i
will say, too, that since i'm subscribed to the list from the 'hope' address,
i can only (for now) send mail to the list from that address. which means
that i'm in the very frustrating stage of learning how to use th very archaic
'mail' program. oh boy.
by the way, for those with more than one address, we can later on work out a
situation where you should be able to send mail to the list from any of them
by setting up some aliases for you.
i am going to be in a transition for the next 3 or so days, meaning i'm
migrating from 'calshp' to 'hope'. when that's wrapped up, we'll fine-tune
the list, especially on issues such as subscriptions and the info package we'd
send new members.
the suggestion that we have introductions is a good idea. however, i would
suggest that we try to develop a standard form that people can complete. that
way, we would have uniformity in the information we are all providing. i'll
draft one, and send it out, or if someone wants to voluteer and do it that
would be fine. on a related note, we'll be letting people know how we've
assigned duties to those who have volunteered. remember that we aim for
maximum flexibility and participation. so we can always rotate.
like i said earlier on, i'm still grappling with this lousy 'mail' program,
and for that reason, i would not for now, venture some opinions on the debates
going on. but i *am* enjoying reading them. so keep them coming.
Abdou was wondering about how relevant to The Gambia the stuff he sends has to
be. my opinion is that we should leave such to the senders' judgement. put it
this way, to the extent that articles are sent out in good faith, they can be
forgiven even if they might be a little general. what do you guys think?. we
must though come back to the problem once in a while, especially when we
start taking on other subscribers who will perhaps have less that cheap access
that will be metered, and paid for on an item by item basis. Malanding also
reminds us to refrain from including copies of the mail we are replying to.
while the practice is a good idea, since it refreshes peoples' memories, and
sets the record straight, it can also lead to a cluttering of mail boxes. again
this problem might be serious enough for people with limited disk space. i
would trim down whatever i'm quoting to the bare essentials, just to be nice
to those who would be bothered by megatons of info they've already received.
well, i guess that's about all for now. but before i go, i'd like to say that
Amadou's annoucement that he's now fasting for the first time in 13 years or
so just cracked me up!. as for me, well, i'm on study-leave, and the rules
have been waived for me. you might want to contact the Personnel Management
Office back in Banjul for the latest regulations concerning Ramadan and those
on study-leave. surely, if Ayatollah could decree death sentences on people,
our PMO can at least decree to exempt them from fasting. good luck to Amadou,
and i'm sure God must be impressed.
hey, y'all have a great weekend.
byek
Katim
Hi Malanding,
Thats a good suggestion but it really is inconvenient for me because I
have my workstation customize to fit my own needs here at work, which
means I have to let go of something or simply uncustomize which is a big
hassle because I get tons of email a day and it makes my job much
easier to reference mail so I don't get calls from forgetfull people
like my self asking whats this in regards to. So sorry.
Sarian
Up and running. My Gambia-L data is accurate
Come on Katim. You were in Madison even before my daughter was born and
she's almost 6. What kind of study leave is that? Or do you have
contacts at the PMO that we should know about or --more importantly--
that Yaya Jammeh should know about.
Oh well.
As long as its UNPAID study leave.
Well Lang, any insights on the operations of GAMTEL you can appraise us
about? A lot of stuff coming out in the investigation.
Abdourahman raised a valid question as to the relevance of the news
article that he forwarded. Personally, I would say that although a tiny
fraction of it was about the Gambia, I would say that it is
relevant. Had there been no mention of the hotel in rates in Banjul, then
I would have concluded that the article was outside the scope of this list.
I have access to clari.world.africa and clari.world.africa.western and I
am very selective with the articles that I used to forward - those that
dealt specifically about The Gambia.
Anyway, what is your opinion ?
Thanks
Tony
Greetings folks,
I have been incommunicado for a while due to a heavy teaching load this
semester, but fortunately I am beginning to have a grip on it. I see that
our Jambars Katim and Tony have been successful in creating this cirtual
Kabillo (is this the mandinka word for village?). Let me add my voice to the
rest of the folks in congratulating both you guys for a job well done.
I am still reading mail that I received from a week ago (its up to 50!) and
enjoying the discussion as it alternates from political matters to technical
matters relating to gambia-l. Katim/Tony I do not know if it is too late, but if
you are still looking for volunteers I am available and willing to do my share.
In any case I would like a copy of the manuals.
While we are all hooked up perhaps it is time to bounce around the idea of also
being hooked up via Internet Relay Chat (IRC). The advantage being that we would
be able to gather the kafo (another mandinka word) together and communicate in
real time! Of course the drawback is that at least two persons have to be on
their terminals at the same time. Well if there is an interest this could be
easily done.
LatJor Ndow.
Hi,
I think it is a good idea for us to know a little about one another.
In that vein, I support Katim's suggestion that we have a standard form
that eveyone can complete. On the issue of what news items to post, I
think this can only be left to personal discretion. However, the more
specific the information is on the Gambia, the better for us. That
will facilitate analysis, discussions and (dis)agreements.
Thanks.
Lamin Drammeh, Japan.
Hi Rodie,
It was all a diversionary tactic. You may not believe this, but most of the
allegations made against some of the officials are not TRUE. Do not be
fooled by the so-called commissions of enquiries. Most of the allegations
made are not substantiated by real evidence. Sorry i cannot go into a great
detail as i am still a serving officer in that company.
I hope that answers your question.
Lang
Hi Lamin,
I do agree with you that we should know a little about one another as folks
in
the same kabillo but do we have to make an introduction of ourselves every
time someone joins the group?
Thanks.
Momodou Camara
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Fri, 2 Feb 96 08:53:00 CST
From: JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US
To: tloum@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: mail previously sent
Gambia-L:
Again I find myself concurring with Roddie but with a slight
modification. Roddie, I am not sure what you mean when you say
you do not advocate a united Africa as a political ideal. If I
should understand you to mean that you are interested in political
unity only because of its potential social & economic yields, I can
agree. A political experiment with no social or economic relevance
is a foolhardy and possibly, dangerous exercise. But here is where I
am a little confused . . . Is there such a thing as a union (as a
"political ideal") so barren as to be completely unyielding of
anything of substance? To answer this question, one must first
define "union as a political ideal." Should that task be accomplished
and the question still answered in the affirmative, I would promptly
dissent. I am not convinced that one can successfully define the
term and exclude all substantial goals and desires of a polity.
The goal I presume we all agree is political, social and economic
progress (life, liberty, and happiness). Social, political, and
economic union is a means to social, political and economic
stability. Stability in turn is an indispensable means to the primary
end of social, political and economic progress (life, liberty, and
happiness).
I am well aware that one can very well apply the means, and not
attain the end. But to attain the end, one must first apply the
means. The three prongs of the means--political, economic and
social--are necessary to each other, at least in the African context.
The simultaneous application of all three as the means ensures unity
of planning and execution, which in turn are crucial to stability and
hence the primary end of progress.
The prospect of social and economic dynamism (economic & social
linkage) without the encumbrances of political union was and still
is attractive. One may be swayed by the choice of "economic
union" over out-right "political union", but this is a false choice.
To succeed, it's an all or nothing deal.
If one accepts the contention that several of the ills of the African
State are borne of the drive for separatism (social, economic and
especially political), then one must also agree, singularity (especially
political singularity) must have something to do with the cure.
Unity of action can be guaranteed only under circumstances of
much greater centralization than exist today at the continental level-
-African unity (as an ideal, as a very practical means to a much
desired end).
And Katim: I do accept your challenge to . . . "wake me up." (and I
laugh)
So long,
Morro
(NOTE: THIS MAIL WAS PREVIOUSLY SENT DURING THE TRANSITION TO OUR CURRENT
HOST. IF YOU HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED IT, SORRY FOR THE DUPLICATION--MORRO)
Hi Tony,
I am indeed receiving the mail. The mistake you made was putting my
address as "at37" instead of "at137".
Thanks,
-Abdou.
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) -- Niger's new military ruler said a national
council would begin work Wednesday on a plan to return the country
to civilian rule.
The decree, read Tuesday on state-run radio, was the strongest
signal yet that Col. Barre Mainassara Ibrahim, who led a weekend
coup, was not planning to leave the military in power indefinitely.
A national forum of 150 people -- including former
parliamentarians, economists, university professors, and
traditional chiefs -- will begin work on the transition to democracy
Wednesday, he said. A military plane was dispatched to bring
panelists in from rural areas, radio reported.
No deadline was set for the forum to finish its work, which will
involve drafting a constitution to replace the one Mainassara
suspended and drawing up plans for elections.
The desert nation's first democratically elected president was
ousted Saturday in a violent coup, but by Tuesday, life appeared to
be returning to normal. The international airport reopened, and the
military was barely visible in the streets except for troops
stationed at the presidential palace and government buildings.
While Mainassara has said he soon will name a civilian prime
minister, he plans to keep several areas of the country under tight
military rule. They include the northwest region of Agadez and the
eastern region of Diffa, where separatist Tuareg rebels are active.
Mainassara said he staged the coup to end the political
stalemate between President Mahamane Ousmane and opposition parties
in the National Assembly. For more than a year, Ousmane had been
unable to form a government because opponents refused to work with
him.
At least six people died in the gun battles that broke out as
soldiers stormed Ousmane's palace. Ousmane and his prime minister
were under house arrest, and Mainassara's plans for them were not
clear.
Mainassara has banned political parties and declared himself
head of his newly created National Salvation Council.
The United States and France, Niger's former colonial power,
condemned the coup and suspended aid. The United Nations
secretary-general, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, also denounced the
takeover.
The 15-member European Union on Tuesday suspended all but
humanitarian aid and demanded that members of the former government
be released from detention, warning that Mainassara's regime will
be held responsible for their safety.
Since November 1993, Nigeria, Gambia, and Sierra Leone also have
had military coups. None has returned to civilian rule.
These Kacki boys continue to amaze with their flimsy excuses. If the Officer
is really intent to serve Niger he should give up the gun and the uniforn and
contest in the electoral process.
Sending chartered planes across the country to pick a few folks is not only a waste of the tax payers valuable cfa but another bag of tricks.
My good luck to them all.
From touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu Fri Feb 2 15:02:43 1996
Hi folks,
i'm writing to say that i've added two list configuration options to our
list. the first is the option to have everyone receive a copy of their
contributions. i notice Tony has already written to his guys to do that
but i went ahead and did it, just in case someone sends something overy the
weekend. for those that want to get copies of what they sent, they can write
to the list and ask. hopefully one of us still's got it, and can send it back.
the other option is that our list is archived every Sunday, and so in the
next day or 2, we should be able to retrieve a file with everything that
was sent out by the list.
the second option was to add a comment line to header of mail from the list.
you'll notice the previous pieces would say something like 'To multiple
recipients of Gambia-L' followed by our address. this line now should read:
'GAMBIA-L: The Gambia, and Related Issues Mailing List'. i chose this
comment because 'The Gambia' makes it open to all, and the 'related' business
is left to the subscribers to interpret.
i've also seen talk about whether we'll *all* have to introduce ourselveseach time we get a new member. no. this will only apply to Roddie Cole
(just kidding!). the reason for this is that when we get everything up and
running, we'll have the intros on file (archived) and new subscribers and
old ones will be given intructions on how to retrieve files, and individual
introductions. we should hopefully be able to maintain current intro files,
as long as the affect persons submitted updates to the archive managers.
well, that's about all for now. like i said, i'll be working more on the
configuration and fine-tuning part and hopefully get everyone going here.
oh, i think Latjorr's idea is a great one, the one about using Internet
Relay Chat, that is. the only problem though is the syncrhonization thing
he mentioned, plus the fact that you need client software installed (and
probably very similar or compatible software packages). if there are some
who would like to do it, i'd say more power to you. hell, it'd save you a
lot of phone bills, and also increase your typing speed!!
well, that's about all for now. really.
Katim
From rcole@ced.berkeley.edu Fri Feb 2 17:25:25 1996
Should we restrict introductions to 10 lines or less? I forward the
following structure for your comments:
1. NAME, VILLAGE/TOWN OF ORIGIN, HIGH SCHOOL, ETC.: 2 Lines
2. ACADEMIC, PROFESSIONAL, and OTHER RELEVANT BACKGROUND INFO.: 2 lines
3. CURRENT ACTIVITIES, INTERESTS, EMPLOYMENT, ETC.: 2 lines
4. SHORT PERSONAL (PREFERABLY GAMBIA-RELEVANT) STATEMENT: 4 lines
TOTAL: 10 LINES
Two possible crisis areas:
1. for the exceptionally qualified (Like Sammy Oliver)
2 lines may prove insufficient for a complete listing of degrees --
they'll just have to do some serious editing;
2. Graduates of St. Augustines High School should not hesitate to admit to
this: we realize not everyone can get into GHS (.Whoops .. Sorry ..).
From binta@iuj.ac.jp Fri Feb 2 21:35:44 1996
Hi,
I agree in toto with Roddie's format for our intros . Let us keep it
short and precise. As well, to avoid intros any time a new member
signs up, we should create an archive that interested persons can
easily access as was suggested by one of us.
GAMTEL, African Unity .....etc., I will comment on later.
By the way, is membership to Gambia-L restricted to Gambians? Perhaps
it may be interesting to read the views on non-Gambians on issues about
the Gambia. With that we may get an outsider's about us.
Lamin.
From rcole@ced.berkeley.edu Sat Feb 3 12:37:48 1996
Lamin: Methinks the qualifying factor is "interest in Gambian issues" as
opposed to nationality, origin, ethnicity, color, and so forth.
|
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone