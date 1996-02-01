Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

Posted - 17 Jun 2021 : 22:06:19

Hi Tony !

The message has been received. Congratulations!

Regards from

Momodou Camara



wrote at 4:00 on 01.02.96

to Momodou Camara about "We did it !".







--- OffRoad 1.9n unregistered



**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************

Hi Tony,



Thanks for your message and the welcmoe note. Since I am a bit far

from all of you, please do me a favour by tapping yourselves on the

shoulder and say eureka! What a good job!



Bye!

Lamin Drammeh, Japan.

My dear Brothers and Sisters,

Thank you for welcoming me through the electronic media. First, may i

appologise sincerely for the delay in sending this introductory messasge. We

just finished our first semester exams; that coupled with some other course

works unable me to even read my mail. Enough of that flimsy excuse.



Well my name is Lang Konteh, from Badibou (just in case any Kiankas are around). I did

my secondary schooling at the Gambia High.[1973-'79] I worked for RVH for 9 years before

i moved to GAMTEL to take up the post of an electrical engineer in 1990.I

still work for Gamtel and i am currently undergoing a 3 year programme at

Loughborough University here in UK. I shall be returning home 'Insha-allah' in

october this year. I think you now have a gist of who i am. Oh, by the way i

am also married with 2 daughters.

Its indeed light heartening to know that we accept each as brothers and

sisters even though some of us haven't seen each other. On the other hand it

is indeed disturbing to learnt that others are baying at each others' blood in

the Gambia. I am sorry for putting it in such crude terms.I hope you all will

agree with me that Military rule is no solution to Africa's problems and

Gambia in particular. I need not mention examples. There is very little i can

say with the events back home because of my present status. So forgive me if i

just generalise the issues. My major concern is the 'Human cost' of this kind

of military intervention to what is universally considered as a truely

parliamentary democracy ( though not perfect but better than most).Let us take

note that Gambia is not endowed with any of the earth's natural resources.

Compare that with our neighbouring countries and see whether we were doing

badly economically prior to the military take-over. Reasons for the take-over

we were told is corruption and rampant mismanagement. This will be irradicated

and replaced by a truely accountable and transparent system. Let us in our

heart of hearts see whether that was the case.I read the other day that money

from some of the develoment projects is from God. Where is the Transparency?

We were told somebody ran away with $3,000,000., where then is the

accountabilty? Who awards the contracts ( any competitive tender procedure?)

One should be sceptical of any regime military or otherwise who in a space of less than 19 months

sacked or replaced 1 works minister, 2 health ministers, 3 finance ministers, 1 secretary general, 2 economics

ministers, 2 justice ministers etc etc.Let us closely monitor events in the

Gambia Ladies and Gentlemen and see whether there isn't a better way than what

we got at the moment. There i rest my case.

Ps this is not a criticsm but a simple observation.

Adieu.

Lang

Malanding, you are welcome. As the literal wollof translation goes, we

all share it ( Nyoko boka ). Can I remind the rest to send a

note of confirmation to the group, incase anybody's addition did not go

through sucessfully.

Abdourahman, did you receive your welcome message. I got a

response from the host listserver indicating that yours was not processed

at the time.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================







On Thu, 1 Feb 1996, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:



> Tony, Message received. Thanks to you all for the hard work.

>

> Malanding

>

HEY,

This is to confirm that I have received the mailing.

HI FELLOWS,

I AM SENDING YOU THIS WITH SOME DOUBTS ABOUT ITS RELEVANCE. I

WILL HOWEVER LET THE GROUP DECIDE WHAT KIND OF INFO. IT WANTS SENT. DO I

SEND EVERYTHING THAT RELATES TO THE GAMBIA, OR DO I SEND ONLY "PERTINENT"

INFO? PLEASE LET ME KNOW.

-ABDOU.

BRUSSELS (Reuter) - Business travelers trying to keep down

the costs should steer clear of Moscow, Tokyo, Buenos Aires and

Hong Kong and head instead for Belarus and Albania, a survey on

business travel showed Tuesday.

New York ranked as the 25th most expensive destination out

of the 114 cities surveyed by the European Union-supported

EuroCost-Luxembourg.

The study found Russia's capital to be the most expensive

city in the world for business travelers, with a day and a night

costing an average of $543 -- way above the $342 needed in New

York.

Tokyo was the second-most expensive city at $516, followed

by Buenos Aires at $468 and Hong Kong at $450. Copenhagen,

rounding off the top five, was the Europe Union's most expensive

city, costing $427 for a day and a night stop off.

At the other end of the scale, the survey indicated that

plenty of deals await the truly cost conscious business traveler

in Belarus, Albania, Armenia, Lithuania and Western Samoa.

A day and a night in Minsk costs just $125, the survey said,

one dollar less than in Tirana. Yerevan ($132), Vilnius ($138)

and Apia ($140) completed the bottom five run of cheap cities.

EuroCost said it had published its ``Business Travel

Expenses Guide'' to help companies establish a reliable system

of checking on travel costs. The guide costs $400.

``(Businesses) can either use the data to grant expenses

before a business trip, or to set a maximum limit to which

expenses will be reimbursed,'' it said.

To come up with figures for 114 cities, EuroCost said it

collected the prices for a night in a four- or five-star hotel,

lunch, dinner, taxi fares, telephone calls, drinks in a hotel

bar, laundry of one shirt and a daily newspaper.

Hotels, not surprisingly, were the main factor in cost, with

a four- or five-star abode costing $390 a night in Moscow, $359

in Tokyo and $341 in Buenos Aires.

Cities with the cheapest hotels -- Vilnius ($73), Apia ($93)

and Gambia's Banjul ($95) -- had something of an unfair

advantage as, according to EuroCost, they have no four-or

five-star hotels.

EuroCost also noted that in Tblisi, Georgia, a night in the

city's ``magnificent'' but only business hotel costs just $264

-- including a candle, as there is rarely electricity at night.

Dinner -- main dish, dessert, coffee and half a bottle of

wine -- was most expensive in Copenhagen at $68, followed by

Oslo ($63), Seoul ($59), Moscow ($56) and Tokyo ($55).

It was cheapest in Yerevan, at $5.

Overall costs for a day and a night in well-known cities

included: Ottawa ($251), Montreal ($261), Geneva ($384), Berlin

($376), Brussels ($356), London ($352), Paris ($328), Beijing

($323), Sydney ($315), Cape Town and Mexico City ($303), Bangkok

($300), Kiev ($286), Rome ($274) and Barcelona ($218).

I received the message yesterday and (Jarama) good job.



Sarian



I hope my confirmation message was received! I may not have sent it

properly. Thanks again to Toni, Katim, etc.

Amadou.

Ladies and Gentlemen:



This is confirm receipt of my confirnation request. I will also wanna express my confirm

gratitude to katim and Tony and all the other people who initiated this project. This is a job

well done.



Before we go any further, I will wanna suggest that we have all the subscribers introduce

themselves. For networking purposes, this may be a good idea. After all, perhaps our

discussions will be enchanced if we know a little bit about the person we talking to.



Well, my name is Omar Njie. I'm form Mbollet Ba, Lower Niumi. I went to Nusrat High

(1982-87), St. Augustine's High-Sixth Form (1987-89), and then worked with the

Accountant General's Dept - Treasury Unit form 1989 to 1991. I received an

undergraduate degree (B.S.) form Berea College in Kentucky in May 1995 and I'm now

currently working on an MBA here at Northeast Louisiana University, USA.



Again, thanks to Tony and Katim for a job well done.



Omar.

Your first message was bounced to Katim and myself as an error message. The

reason stated was " suspicious subject " which I do not know what it means.

After a further scrutiny of it, I felt that it was the address. It had

the u in upper case while it should be in the lower. Although, the list

name gambia-l/GAMBIA-L is not case sensitive, the rest of the address is.

gambia-l or GAMBIA-L.The rest of the address should all be in

lower case. For example

gambia-l@u.washington.edu

So, everybody please take a note of that.

Thanks

Tony





On Thu, 1 Feb 1996, Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:



> I hope my confirmation message was received! I may not have sent it

> properly. Thanks again to Toni, Katim, etc.

> Amadou.

>

Hi folks,

I just want to suggest that we do not include the copy of the message

in our replies inorder to help folks with 'parking space' limitations

to get off the hi way. Given that we are now a 'Kaabilo'(Katim please

translate kaabilo' to non-mandingo speaking folks) if not a village

mail box can get crowded very quickly.



Thanks to you all.

Hi everyone,



it's great to be a part of the great thing called Gambia-l. instead of wine,

or champagne, i'm pouring out some 'attaya' for everyone!.



i must first apologise for the teething problems like wrong addresses,

exclusions, etc. we've been having. bye and bye, i'm sure we'll fix them. i

will say, too, that since i'm subscribed to the list from the 'hope' address,

i can only (for now) send mail to the list from that address. which means

that i'm in the very frustrating stage of learning how to use th very archaic

'mail' program. oh boy.



by the way, for those with more than one address, we can later on work out a

situation where you should be able to send mail to the list from any of them

by setting up some aliases for you.



i am going to be in a transition for the next 3 or so days, meaning i'm

migrating from 'calshp' to 'hope'. when that's wrapped up, we'll fine-tune

the list, especially on issues such as subscriptions and the info package we'd

send new members.



the suggestion that we have introductions is a good idea. however, i would

suggest that we try to develop a standard form that people can complete. that

way, we would have uniformity in the information we are all providing. i'll

draft one, and send it out, or if someone wants to voluteer and do it that

would be fine. on a related note, we'll be letting people know how we've

assigned duties to those who have volunteered. remember that we aim for

maximum flexibility and participation. so we can always rotate.



like i said earlier on, i'm still grappling with this lousy 'mail' program,

and for that reason, i would not for now, venture some opinions on the debates

going on. but i *am* enjoying reading them. so keep them coming.



Abdou was wondering about how relevant to The Gambia the stuff he sends has to

be. my opinion is that we should leave such to the senders' judgement. put it

this way, to the extent that articles are sent out in good faith, they can be

forgiven even if they might be a little general. what do you guys think?. we

must though come back to the problem once in a while, especially when we

start taking on other subscribers who will perhaps have less that cheap access

that will be metered, and paid for on an item by item basis. Malanding also

reminds us to refrain from including copies of the mail we are replying to.

while the practice is a good idea, since it refreshes peoples' memories, and

sets the record straight, it can also lead to a cluttering of mail boxes. again

this problem might be serious enough for people with limited disk space. i

would trim down whatever i'm quoting to the bare essentials, just to be nice

to those who would be bothered by megatons of info they've already received.



well, i guess that's about all for now. but before i go, i'd like to say that

Amadou's annoucement that he's now fasting for the first time in 13 years or

so just cracked me up!. as for me, well, i'm on study-leave, and the rules

have been waived for me. you might want to contact the Personnel Management

Office back in Banjul for the latest regulations concerning Ramadan and those

on study-leave. surely, if Ayatollah could decree death sentences on people,

our PMO can at least decree to exempt them from fasting. good luck to Amadou,

and i'm sure God must be impressed.



hey, y'all have a great weekend.



byek

Katim

Hi Malanding,



Thats a good suggestion but it really is inconvenient for me because I

have my workstation customize to fit my own needs here at work, which

means I have to let go of something or simply uncustomize which is a big

hassle because I get tons of email a day and it makes my job much

easier to reference mail so I don't get calls from forgetfull people

like my self asking whats this in regards to. So sorry.



Sarian



Return-Path: <

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA28006;

Thu, 1 Feb 96 16:26:04 -0800

Received: from coyote.ced.berkeley.edu by mx4.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA22499;

Thu, 1 Feb 96 16:26:03 -0800

Received: from chabot.ced.berkeley.edu by coyote.ced.berkeley.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)

id AA19646; Thu, 1 Feb 96 16:30:47 PST

Received: by chabot.ced.berkeley.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)

id AA22761; Thu, 1 Feb 96 16:30:02 PST

Date: Thu, 1 Feb 1996 16:30:02 -0800 (PST)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Subject: Re: We did it !

In-Reply-To: <

Message-Id: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Up and running. My Gambia-L data is accurate

Come on Katim. You were in Madison even before my daughter was born and

she's almost 6. What kind of study leave is that? Or do you have

contacts at the PMO that we should know about or --more importantly--

that Yaya Jammeh should know about.

Oh well.

As long as its UNPAID study leave.

Well Lang, any insights on the operations of GAMTEL you can appraise us

about? A lot of stuff coming out in the investigation.

Abdourahman raised a valid question as to the relevance of the news

article that he forwarded. Personally, I would say that although a tiny

fraction of it was about the Gambia, I would say that it is

relevant. Had there been no mention of the hotel in rates in Banjul, then

I would have concluded that the article was outside the scope of this list.

I have access to clari.world.africa and clari.world.africa.western and I

am very selective with the articles that I used to forward - those that

dealt specifically about The Gambia.

Anyway, what is your opinion ?

Thanks

Tony





Greetings folks,



I have been incommunicado for a while due to a heavy teaching load this

semester, but fortunately I am beginning to have a grip on it. I see that

our Jambars Katim and Tony have been successful in creating this cirtual

Kabillo (is this the mandinka word for village?). Let me add my voice to the

rest of the folks in congratulating both you guys for a job well done.



I am still reading mail that I received from a week ago (its up to 50!) and

enjoying the discussion as it alternates from political matters to technical

matters relating to gambia-l. Katim/Tony I do not know if it is too late, but if

you are still looking for volunteers I am available and willing to do my share.

In any case I would like a copy of the manuals.



While we are all hooked up perhaps it is time to bounce around the idea of also

being hooked up via Internet Relay Chat (IRC). The advantage being that we would

be able to gather the kafo (another mandinka word) together and communicate in

real time! Of course the drawback is that at least two persons have to be on

their terminals at the same time. Well if there is an interest this could be

easily done.



LatJor Ndow.

Hi,



I think it is a good idea for us to know a little about one another.

In that vein, I support Katim's suggestion that we have a standard form

that eveyone can complete. On the issue of what news items to post, I

think this can only be left to personal discretion. However, the more

specific the information is on the Gambia, the better for us. That

will facilitate analysis, discussions and (dis)agreements.



Thanks.



Lamin Drammeh, Japan.

Hi Rodie,



It was all a diversionary tactic. You may not believe this, but most of the

allegations made against some of the officials are not TRUE. Do not be

fooled by the so-called commissions of enquiries. Most of the allegations

made are not substantiated by real evidence. Sorry i cannot go into a great

detail as i am still a serving officer in that company.

I hope that answers your question.

Lang





> Well Lang, any insights on the operations of GAMTEL you can appraise us

> about? A lot of stuff coming out in the investigation.

>



Hi Lamin,

I do agree with you that we should know a little about one another as folks

in

the same kabillo but

time someone joins the group?



Thanks.

Momodou Camara





---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Fri, 2 Feb 96 08:53:00 CST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: mail previously sent



Gambia-L:



Again I find myself concurring with Roddie but with a slight

modification. Roddie, I am not sure what you mean when you say

you do not advocate a united Africa as a political ideal. If I

should understand you to mean that you are interested in political

unity only because of its potential social & economic yields, I can

agree. A political experiment with no social or economic relevance

is a foolhardy and possibly, dangerous exercise. But here is where I

am a little confused . . . Is there such a thing as a union (as a

"political ideal") so barren as to be completely unyielding of

anything of substance? To answer this question, one must first

define "union as a political ideal." Should that task be accomplished

and the question still answered in the affirmative, I would promptly

dissent. I am not convinced that one can successfully define the

term and exclude all substantial goals and desires of a polity.



The goal I presume we all agree is political, social and economic

progress (life, liberty, and happiness). Social, political, and

economic union is a means to social, political and economic

stability. Stability in turn is an indispensable means to the primary

end of social, political and economic progress (life, liberty, and

happiness).



I am well aware that one can very well apply the means, and not

attain the end. But to attain the end, one must first apply the

means. The three prongs of the means--political, economic and

social--are necessary to each other, at least in the African context.

The simultaneous application of all three as the means ensures unity

of planning and execution, which in turn are crucial to stability and

hence the primary end of progress.



The prospect of social and economic dynamism (economic & social

linkage) without the encumbrances of political union was and still

is attractive. One may be swayed by the choice of "economic

union" over out-right "political union", but this is a false choice.

To succeed, it's an all or nothing deal.



If one accepts the contention that several of the ills of the African

State are borne of the drive for separatism (social, economic and

especially political), then one must also agree, singularity (especially

political singularity) must have something to do with the cure.



Unity of action can be guaranteed only under circumstances of

much greater centralization than exist today at the continental level-

-African unity (as an ideal, as a very practical means to a much

desired end).



And Katim: I do accept your challenge to . . . "wake me up." (and I

laugh)



So long,

Morro



(NOTE: THIS MAIL WAS PREVIOUSLY SENT DURING THE TRANSITION TO OUR CURRENT

HOST. IF YOU HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED IT, SORRY FOR THE DUPLICATION--MORRO)



Hi Tony,

I am indeed receiving the mail. The mistake you made was putting my

address as "at37" instead of "at137".

Thanks,

-Abdou.



NIAMEY, Niger (AP) -- Niger's new military ruler said a national

council would begin work Wednesday on a plan to return the country

to civilian rule.

The decree, read Tuesday on state-run radio, was the strongest

signal yet that Col. Barre Mainassara Ibrahim, who led a weekend

coup, was not planning to leave the military in power indefinitely.

A national forum of 150 people -- including former

parliamentarians, economists, university professors, and

traditional chiefs -- will begin work on the transition to democracy

Wednesday, he said. A military plane was dispatched to bring

panelists in from rural areas, radio reported.

No deadline was set for the forum to finish its work, which will

involve drafting a constitution to replace the one Mainassara

suspended and drawing up plans for elections.

The desert nation's first democratically elected president was

ousted Saturday in a violent coup, but by Tuesday, life appeared to

be returning to normal. The international airport reopened, and the

military was barely visible in the streets except for troops

stationed at the presidential palace and government buildings.

While Mainassara has said he soon will name a civilian prime

minister, he plans to keep several areas of the country under tight

military rule. They include the northwest region of Agadez and the

eastern region of Diffa, where separatist Tuareg rebels are active.

Mainassara said he staged the coup to end the political

stalemate between President Mahamane Ousmane and opposition parties

in the National Assembly. For more than a year, Ousmane had been

unable to form a government because opponents refused to work with

him.

At least six people died in the gun battles that broke out as

soldiers stormed Ousmane's palace. Ousmane and his prime minister

were under house arrest, and Mainassara's plans for them were not

clear.

Mainassara has banned political parties and declared himself

head of his newly created National Salvation Council.

The United States and France, Niger's former colonial power,

condemned the coup and suspended aid. The United Nations

secretary-general, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, also denounced the

takeover.

The 15-member European Union on Tuesday suspended all but

humanitarian aid and demanded that members of the former government

be released from detention, warning that Mainassara's regime will

be held responsible for their safety.

Since November 1993, Nigeria, Gambia, and Sierra Leone also have

had military coups. None has returned to civilian rule.

These Kacki boys continue to amaze with their flimsy excuses. If the Officer

is really intent to serve Niger he should give up the gun and the uniforn and

contest in the electoral process.

Sending chartered planes across the country to pick a few folks is not only a waste of the tax payers valuable cfa but another bag of tricks.

My good luck to them all.

Hi folks,



i'm writing to say that i've added two list configuration options to our

list. the first is the option to have everyone receive a copy of their

contributions. i notice Tony has already written to his guys to do that

but i went ahead and did it, just in case someone sends something overy the

weekend. for those that want to get copies of what they sent, they can write

to the list and ask. hopefully one of us still's got it, and can send it back.

the other option is that our list is archived every Sunday, and so in the

next day or 2, we should be able to retrieve a file with everything that

was sent out by the list.



the second option was to add a comment line to header of mail from the list.

you'll notice the previous pieces would say something like 'To multiple

recipients of Gambia-L' followed by our address. this line now should read:

'GAMBIA-L: The Gambia, and Related Issues Mailing List'. i chose this

comment because 'The Gambia' makes it open to all, and the 'related' business

is left to the subscribers to interpret.



i've also seen talk about whether we'll *all* have to introduce ourselveseach time we get a new member. no. this will only apply to Roddie Cole

(just kidding!). the reason for this is that when we get everything up and

running, we'll have the intros on file (archived) and new subscribers and

old ones will be given intructions on how to retrieve files, and individual

introductions. we should hopefully be able to maintain current intro files,

as long as the affect persons submitted updates to the archive managers.



well, that's about all for now. like i said, i'll be working more on the

configuration and fine-tuning part and hopefully get everyone going here.



oh, i think Latjorr's idea is a great one, the one about using Internet

Relay Chat, that is. the only problem though is the syncrhonization thing

he mentioned, plus the fact that you need client software installed (and

probably very similar or compatible software packages). if there are some

who would like to do it, i'd say more power to you. hell, it'd save you a

lot of phone bills, and also increase your typing speed!!



well, that's about all for now. really.



Katim

Should we restrict introductions to 10 lines or less? I forward the

following structure for your comments:

1. NAME, VILLAGE/TOWN OF ORIGIN, HIGH SCHOOL, ETC.: 2 Lines

2. ACADEMIC, PROFESSIONAL, and OTHER RELEVANT BACKGROUND INFO.: 2 lines

3. CURRENT ACTIVITIES, INTERESTS, EMPLOYMENT, ETC.: 2 lines

4. SHORT PERSONAL (PREFERABLY GAMBIA-RELEVANT) STATEMENT: 4 lines

TOTAL: 10 LINES

Two possible crisis areas:

1. for the exceptionally qualified (Like Sammy Oliver)

2 lines may prove insufficient for a complete listing of degrees --

they'll just have to do some serious editing;

2. Graduates of St. Augustines High School should not hesitate to admit to

this: we realize not everyone can get into GHS (.Whoops .. Sorry ..).



Hi,



I agree in toto with Roddie's format for our intros . Let us keep it

short and precise. As well, to avoid intros any time a new member

signs up, we should create an archive that interested persons can

easily access as was suggested by one of us.



GAMTEL, African Unity .....etc., I will comment on later.



By the way, is membership to Gambia-L restricted to Gambians? Perhaps

it may be interesting to read the views on non-Gambians on issues about

the Gambia. With that we may get an outsider's about us.



Lamin.

Lamin: Methinks the qualifying factor is "interest in Gambian issues" as



opposed to nationality, origin, ethnicity, color, and so forth.



From momodou@inform-bbs.dk Thu Feb 1 01:20:27 1996Return-Path: < momodou@inform-bbs.dk Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA01657;Thu, 1 Feb 96 01:20:24 -0800Received: from uucp.DK.net by mx5.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA19451;Thu, 1 Feb 96 01:20:21 -0800Received: from pingnet (uucp@localhost) by uucp.DK.net (8.6.12/8.6.12) with UUCP id KAA17976 for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Thu, 1 Feb 1996 10:20:09 +0100Received: from inform by ic1.ic.dk with UUCP id AA16342(5.65c8/IDA-1.4.4j for gambia-l@u.washington.edu ); Thu, 1 Feb 1996 09:59:10 +0100From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)Reply-To: momodou@inform-bbs.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: We did it !Date: 01 Feb 1996 08:45:20 GMTMessage-Id: < 1114111.3952051@inform-bbs.dk Organization: Inform.BBSX-Charset: Latin1X-Char-Esc: 29Hi Tony !The message has been received. Congratulations!Regards fromMomodou Camara gambia-l@u.washington.edu,Internet wrote at 4:00 on 01.02.96to Momodou Camara about "We did it !".--- OffRoad 1.9n unregistered**************************************Sent via Inform-BBS-Denmark's leading alternative networkInformation: info@inform-bbs.dk **************************************From binta@iuj.ac.jp Thu Feb 1 05:06:47 1996Return-Path: < binta@iuj.ac.jp Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA06401;Thu, 1 Feb 96 05:06:46 -0800Received: from mlsv.iuj.ac.jp by mx5.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA07666;Thu, 1 Feb 96 05:06:44 -0800Received: from [2.48.232.202] (stpc009.iuj.ac.jp [202.232.48.73]) by mlsv.iuj.ac.jp (8.6.12+2.4W/3.3W9 mlsv[95/09/21]) with SMTP id WAA14176; Thu, 1 Feb 1996 22:06:00 +0900Message-Id: < 199602011306.WAA14176@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Date: Thu, 1 Feb 1996 22:05:11From: binta@iuj.ac.jp Subject: Re: We did it !To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=ISO-2022-JPHi Tony,Thanks for your message and the welcmoe note. Since I am a bit farfrom all of you, please do me a favour by tapping yourselves on theshoulder and say eureka! What a good job!Bye!Lamin Drammeh, Japan.From L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk Thu Feb 1 07:11:03 1996Return-Path: < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA12320;Thu, 1 Feb 96 07:11:02 -0800Received: from bgate.lut.ac.uk by mx5.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA23847;Thu, 1 Feb 96 07:05:50 -0800Received: by hpl.lut.ac.uk (15.11/SMI-4.1) id AA24020;Thu, 1 Feb 96 15:05:06 gmtMessage-Id: < 9602011505.AA24020@hpl.lut.ac.uk From: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk Subject: Re: Intro. from L. KontehTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Date: Thu, 1 Feb 96 15:05:05 GMTIn-Reply-To: < Pine.OSF.3.91l.960131174827.5839D-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu >; from "A. Loum" at Jan 31, 96 6:00 pmX-Mailer: ELM [version 2.3 PL0 (LUT)]My dear Brothers and Sisters,Thank you for welcoming me through the electronic media. First, may iappologise sincerely for the delay in sending this introductory messasge. Wejust finished our first semester exams; that coupled with some other courseworks unable me to even read my mail. Enough of that flimsy excuse.Well my name is Lang Konteh, from Badibou (just in case any Kiankas are around). I didmy secondary schooling at the Gambia High.[1973-'79] I worked for RVH for 9 years beforei moved to GAMTEL to take up the post of an electrical engineer in 1990.Istill work for Gamtel and i am currently undergoing a 3 year programme atLoughborough University here in UK. I shall be returning home 'Insha-allah' inoctober this year. I think you now have a gist of who i am. Oh, by the way iam also married with 2 daughters.Its indeed light heartening to know that we accept each as brothers andsisters even though some of us haven't seen each other. On the other hand itis indeed disturbing to learnt that others are baying at each others' blood inthe Gambia. I am sorry for putting it in such crude terms.I hope you all willagree with me that Military rule is no solution to Africa's problems andGambia in particular. I need not mention examples. There is very little i cansay with the events back home because of my present status. So forgive me if ijust generalise the issues. My major concern is the 'Human cost' of this kindof military intervention to what is universally considered as a truelyparliamentary democracy ( though not perfect but better than most).Let us takenote that Gambia is not endowed with any of the earth's natural resources.Compare that with our neighbouring countries and see whether we were doingbadly economically prior to the military take-over. Reasons for the take-overwe were told is corruption and rampant mismanagement. This will be irradicatedand replaced by a truely accountable and transparent system. Let us in ourheart of hearts see whether that was the case.I read the other day that moneyfrom some of the develoment projects is from God. Where is the Transparency?We were told somebody ran away with $3,000,000., where then is theaccountabilty? Who awards the contracts ( any competitive tender procedure?)One should be sceptical of any regime military or otherwise who in a space of less than 19 monthssacked or replaced 1 works minister, 2 health ministers, 3 finance ministers, 1 secretary general, 2 economicsministers, 2 justice ministers etc etc.Let us closely monitor events in theGambia Ladies and Gentlemen and see whether there isn't a better way than whatwe got at the moment. There i rest my case.Ps this is not a criticsm but a simple observation.Adieu.LangFrom tloum@u.washington.edu Thu Feb 1 08:44:15 1996Return-Path: < tloum@u.washington.edu Received: from saul3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA19739;Thu, 1 Feb 96 08:44:14 -0800Received: by saul3.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA07458;Thu, 1 Feb 96 08:44:13 -0800X-Sender: tloum@saul3.u.washington.edu Date: Thu, 1 Feb 1996 08:44:13 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: Multiple recipients of list GAMBIA-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: We did it !In-Reply-To: < 199602010526.AAA01783@forest2.ffr.mtu.edu Message-Id: < Pine.OSF.3.91l.960201083750.16222D-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMalanding, you are welcome. As the literal wollof translation goes, weall share it ( Nyoko boka ). Can I remind the rest to send anote of confirmation to the group, incase anybody's addition did not gothrough sucessfully.Abdourahman, did you receive your welcome message. I got aresponse from the host listserver indicating that yours was not processedat the time.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Thu, 1 Feb 1996, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:> Tony, Message received. Thanks to you all for the hard work.> MalandingFrom at137@columbia.edu Thu Feb 1 09:18:45 1996Return-Path: < at137@columbia.edu Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA22913;Thu, 1 Feb 96 09:18:41 -0800Received: from konichiwa.cc.columbia.edu by mx5.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA21293;Thu, 1 Feb 96 09:18:40 -0800Received: (from at137@localhost) by konichiwa.cc.columbia.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) id MAA12082; Thu, 1 Feb 1996 12:18:37 -0500 (EST)Date: Thu, 1 Feb 1996 12:18:28 -0500 (EST)From: Abdourahman Touray < at137@columbia.edu X-Sender: at137@konichiwa.cc.columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Got it!Message-Id: < Pine.SUN.3.91.960201121737.10298A-100000@konichiwa.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHEY,This is to confirm that I have received the mailing.From at137@columbia.edu Thu Feb 1 09:28:54 1996Return-Path: < sm@columbia.edu Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA23851;Thu, 1 Feb 96 09:28:53 -0800Received: from parev.cc.columbia.edu by mx5.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA23942;Thu, 1 Feb 96 09:28:43 -0800Received: (from sm@localhost) by parev.cc.columbia.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) id MAA03882; Thu, 1 Feb 1996 12:28:40 -0500 (EST)Date: Thu, 1 Feb 1996 12:28:40 -0500 (EST)Message-Id: < 199602011728.MAA03882@parev.cc.columbia.edu From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Moscow, Tokyo most expensive for business travelHI FELLOWS,I AM SENDING YOU THIS WITH SOME DOUBTS ABOUT ITS RELEVANCE. IWILL HOWEVER LET THE GROUP DECIDE WHAT KIND OF INFO. IT WANTS SENT. DO ISEND EVERYTHING THAT RELATES TO THE GAMBIA, OR DO I SEND ONLY "PERTINENT"INFO? PLEASE LET ME KNOW.-ABDOU.ANPA: Wc: 472/0; Id: a1408; Src: reut; Sel: reuff; Adate: 01-30-N.A; Ver: 0/1Approved: e.news@clari.net Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.biz.misc:20872 clari.biz.industry.travel+leisure:501BRUSSELS (Reuter) - Business travelers trying to keep downthe costs should steer clear of Moscow, Tokyo, Buenos Aires andHong Kong and head instead for Belarus and Albania, a survey onbusiness travel showed Tuesday.New York ranked as the 25th most expensive destination outof the 114 cities surveyed by the European Union-supportedEuroCost-Luxembourg.The study found Russia's capital to be the most expensivecity in the world for business travelers, with a day and a nightcosting an average of $543 -- way above the $342 needed in NewYork.Tokyo was the second-most expensive city at $516, followedby Buenos Aires at $468 and Hong Kong at $450. Copenhagen,rounding off the top five, was the Europe Union's most expensivecity, costing $427 for a day and a night stop off.At the other end of the scale, the survey indicated thatplenty of deals await the truly cost conscious business travelerin Belarus, Albania, Armenia, Lithuania and Western Samoa.A day and a night in Minsk costs just $125, the survey said,one dollar less than in Tirana. Yerevan ($132), Vilnius ($138)and Apia ($140) completed the bottom five run of cheap cities.EuroCost said it had published its ``Business TravelExpenses Guide'' to help companies establish a reliable systemof checking on travel costs. The guide costs $400.``(Businesses) can either use the data to grant expensesbefore a business trip, or to set a maximum limit to whichexpenses will be reimbursed,'' it said.To come up with figures for 114 cities, EuroCost said itcollected the prices for a night in a four- or five-star hotel,lunch, dinner, taxi fares, telephone calls, drinks in a hotelbar, laundry of one shirt and a daily newspaper.Hotels, not surprisingly, were the main factor in cost, witha four- or five-star abode costing $390 a night in Moscow, $359in Tokyo and $341 in Buenos Aires.Cities with the cheapest hotels -- Vilnius ($73), Apia ($93)and Gambia's Banjul ($95) -- had something of an unfairadvantage as, according to EuroCost, they have no four-orfive-star hotels.EuroCost also noted that in Tblisi, Georgia, a night in thecity's ``magnificent'' but only business hotel costs just $264-- including a candle, as there is rarely electricity at night.Dinner -- main dish, dessert, coffee and half a bottle ofwine -- was most expensive in Copenhagen at $68, followed byOslo ($63), Seoul ($59), Moscow ($56) and Tokyo ($55).It was cheapest in Yerevan, at $5.Overall costs for a day and a night in well-known citiesincluded: Ottawa ($251), Montreal ($261), Geneva ($384), Berlin($376), Brussels ($356), London ($352), Paris ($328), Beijing($323), Sydney ($315), Cape Town and Mexico City ($303), Bangkok($300), Kiev ($286), Rome ($274) and Barcelona ($218).--This is the NEW RELEASE of the ClariNet e.News! If you notice anyproblems with the new edition, please mail us at editor@clari.net andlet us know. Thanks! More information can be found on our web site at http://www.clari.net/ or in clari.net.announce.From sarian@osmosys.incog.com Thu Feb 1 09:29:48 1996Return-Path: < sarian@osmosys.incog.com Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA23939;Thu, 1 Feb 96 09:29:46 -0800Received: from ns.incog.com by mx4.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA25857;Thu, 1 Feb 96 09:29:46 -0800Received: from osmosys.incog.com by incog.com (SMI-8.6/94082501)id JAA28472; Thu, 1 Feb 1996 09:27:29 -0800Received: from thesky.incog.com by osmosys.incog.com (5.x/SMI-SVR4)id AA06738; Thu, 1 Feb 1996 09:29:17 -0800Received: by thesky.incog.com (SMI-8.6/SMI-SVR4)id JAA25576; Thu, 1 Feb 1996 09:27:41 -0800Date: Thu, 1 Feb 1996 09:27:41 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)Message-Id: < 199602011727.JAA25576@thesky.incog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: We did it !X-Sun-Charset: US-ASCIII received the message yesterday and (Jarama) good job.Sarian> From tloum@u.washington.edu Wed Jan 31 18:10 PST 1996> Date: Wed, 31 Jan 1996 18:00:24 -0800 (PST)> From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu > To: "Multiple recipients of list GAMBIA-L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Mime-Version: 1.0> X-To: GAMBIA-L@u.washington.edu > X-Sender: tloum@saul7.u.washington.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 7.2 -- ListProcessor by CREN> Subject: We did it !> Hi Everyone,> Congratulations to all of us and welcome to GAMBIA-L. I have added> everybody to the list and you should all have received the standard> welcome message. We have not yet added the additional piece drafted by> Katim which will be done soon. I am taking this opportunity to take an> inventory of the list. I want to make sure that everybody has been added> on, in the event that some typos were made in the addresses. So, I am> asking that everybody responds to the list and confirms that they> received this message and the welcome. Katim and I will match it against> what we have now to ensure that everybody is properly added on.> We will finalize the administrative functions soon. So, I am> asking Katim to continue taking the lead role to ensure the smooth> functioning of GAMBIA-L.> Again, let us congratulate ourselves for sticking> together to lead ourselves to even greater heights.> Sarjo, I have made sure that Modou Kolley is included. I> will give you a call later on tonight.> Katim, I have sent you two messages on your calshp> address. I hope that you will receive them before the deadline of the> termination, otherwise I will forward them again tomorrow.> Thanks> Tony> ========================================================================> Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu > Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax> University of Washington> Box 353200> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200> =========================================================================From AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us Thu Feb 1 11:06:15 1996Return-Path: < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA03815;Thu, 1 Feb 96 11:06:14 -0800Received: from PSTCC4.PSTCC.CC.TN.US by mx4.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA16761;Thu, 1 Feb 96 11:06:13 -0800Received: from pstcc.cc.tn.us by pstcc.cc.tn.us (PMDF V5.0-3 #11457)id < 01I0P9PYRLKW8WX9MO@pstcc.cc.tn.us > for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Thu,01 Feb 1996 14:08:08 -0400 (EDT)Date: Thu, 01 Feb 1996 14:08:08 -0400 (EDT)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us Subject: Re: We did it !To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-Id: < 01I0P9PYSXSY8WX9MO@pstcc.cc.tn.us X-Vms-To: IN%" gambia-l@u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITI hope my confirmation message was received! I may not have sent itproperly. Thanks again to Toni, Katim, etc.Amadou.From onjie@gemini.nlu.edu Thu Feb 1 11:41:37 1996Return-Path: < onjie@gemini.nlu.edu Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA06897;Thu, 1 Feb 96 11:41:36 -0800Received: from [192.135.131.17] by mx4.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA24826;Thu, 1 Feb 96 11:41:34 -0800Received: from zeus.nlu.edu by gemini.nlu.edu (NeXT-1.0 (From Sendmail 5.52)/NeXT-2.0)id AA13950; Thu, 1 Feb 96 13:38:18 CSTFrom: onjie@gemini.nlu.edu (Omar Njie (MBA))Message-Id: <9602011938.AA13950@ gemini.nlu.edu >Received: by zeus.nlu.edu (NX5.67c/NX3.0X)id AA04502; Thu, 1 Feb 96 14:38:16 -0500Date: Thu, 1 Feb 96 14:38:16 -0500Received: by NeXT.Mailer (1.87.1.RR)Received: by NeXT Mailer (1.87.1.RR)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ConfirmationLadies and Gentlemen:This is confirm receipt of my confirnation request. I will also wanna express my confirmgratitude to katim and Tony and all the other people who initiated this project. This is a jobwell done.Before we go any further, I will wanna suggest that we have all the subscribers introducethemselves. For networking purposes, this may be a good idea. After all, perhaps ourdiscussions will be enchanced if we know a little bit about the person we talking to.Well, my name is Omar Njie. I'm form Mbollet Ba, Lower Niumi. I went to Nusrat High(1982-87), St. Augustine's High-Sixth Form (1987-89), and then worked with theAccountant General's Dept - Treasury Unit form 1989 to 1991. I received anundergraduate degree (B.S.) form Berea College in Kentucky in May 1995 and I'm nowcurrently working on an MBA here at Northeast Louisiana University, USA.Again, thanks to Tony and Katim for a job well done.Omar.From tloum@u.washington.edu Thu Feb 1 11:45:25 1996Return-Path: < tloum@u.washington.edu Received: from saul3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA07178;Thu, 1 Feb 96 11:45:23 -0800Received: by saul3.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA05242;Thu, 1 Feb 96 11:45:23 -0800X-Sender: tloum@saul3.u.washington.edu Date: Thu, 1 Feb 1996 11:45:23 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: Multiple recipients of list GAMBIA-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: We did it !In-Reply-To: < 01I0P9PYSXSY8WX9MO@pstcc.cc.tn.us Message-Id: < Pine.OSF.3.91l.960201113718.14205E-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIYour first message was bounced to Katim and myself as an error message. Thereason stated was " suspicious subject " which I do not know what it means.After a further scrutiny of it, I felt that it was the address. It hadthe u in upper case while it should be in the lower. Although, the listname gambia-l/GAMBIA-L is not case sensitive, the rest of the address is.gambia-l or GAMBIA-L.The rest of the address should all be inlower case. For example GAMBIA-L@u.washington.edu orSo, everybody please take a note of that.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Thu, 1 Feb 1996, Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:> I hope my confirmation message was received! I may not have sent it> properly. Thanks again to Toni, Katim, etc.> Amadou.From msjaiteh@mtu.edu Thu Feb 1 13:53:46 1996Return-Path: < msjaiteh@mtu.edu Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA17617;Thu, 1 Feb 96 13:53:45 -0800Received: from opus.mtu.edu by mx5.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA27761;Thu, 1 Feb 96 13:53:44 -0800Received: from mtu.edu (mtu.edu [141.219.70.1])by opus.mtu.edu (8.6.10/8.6.10) with ESMTP id QAA06841for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 1 Feb 1996 16:53:43 -0500Received: from forest1.ffr.mtu.edu (forest1.ffr.mtu.edu [141.219.149.195])by mtu.edu (8.6.10/8.6.10) with ESMTP id QAA18566for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 1 Feb 1996 16:53:42 -0500Received: from forest2.ffr.mtu.edu (forest2.ffr.mtu.edu [141.219.149.196])by forest1.ffr.mtu.edu (8.6.10/MTU-R1.8) with ESMTP id QAA02039for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 1 Feb 1996 16:53:41 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu Received: (from msjaiteh@localhost)by forest2.ffr.mtu.edu (8.6.10/MTU-C1.5) id QAA03156for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Thu, 1 Feb 1996 16:54:20 -0500Message-Id: < 199602012154.QAA03156@forest2.ffr.mtu.edu Subject: Space, space.....!To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Date: Thu, 1 Feb 1996 16:54:19 -0500 (EST)X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24]Content-Type: textContent-Length: 347Hi folks,I just want to suggest that we do not include the copy of the messagein our replies inorder to help folks with 'parking space' limitationsto get off the hi way. Given that we are now a 'Kaabilo'(Katim pleasetranslate kaabilo' to non-mandingo speaking folks) if not a villagemail box can get crowded very quickly.Thanks to you all.From touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu Thu Feb 1 15:07:57 1996Return-Path: < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA23274;Thu, 1 Feb 96 15:07:56 -0800Received: from hope.soils.wisc.edu by mx5.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15123;Thu, 1 Feb 96 15:07:53 -0800Received: by hope.soils.wisc.edu;id AA25501; 4.1/42; Thu, 1 Feb 96 17:11:55 CSTDate: Thu, 1 Feb 96 17:11:55 CSTFrom: Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu Message-Id: < 9602012311.AA25501@hope.soils.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Greetings y'all!!Hi everyone,it's great to be a part of the great thing called Gambia-l. instead of wine,or champagne, i'm pouring out some 'attaya' for everyone!.i must first apologise for the teething problems like wrong addresses,exclusions, etc. we've been having. bye and bye, i'm sure we'll fix them. iwill say, too, that since i'm subscribed to the list from the 'hope' address,i can only (for now) send mail to the list from that address. which meansthat i'm in the very frustrating stage of learning how to use th very archaic'mail' program. oh boy.by the way, for those with more than one address, we can later on work out asituation where you should be able to send mail to the list from any of themby setting up some aliases for you.i am going to be in a transition for the next 3 or so days, meaning i'mmigrating from 'calshp' to 'hope'. when that's wrapped up, we'll fine-tunethe list, especially on issues such as subscriptions and the info package we'dsend new members.the suggestion that we have introductions is a good idea. however, i wouldsuggest that we try to develop a standard form that people can complete. thatway, we would have uniformity in the information we are all providing. i'lldraft one, and send it out, or if someone wants to voluteer and do it thatwould be fine. on a related note, we'll be letting people know how we'veassigned duties to those who have volunteered. remember that we aim formaximum flexibility and participation. so we can always rotate.like i said earlier on, i'm still grappling with this lousy 'mail' program,and for that reason, i would not for now, venture some opinions on the debatesgoing on. but i *am* enjoying reading them. so keep them coming.Abdou was wondering about how relevant to The Gambia the stuff he sends has tobe. my opinion is that we should leave such to the senders' judgement. put itthis way, to the extent that articles are sent out in good faith, they can beforgiven even if they might be a little general. what do you guys think?. wemust though come back to the problem once in a while, especially when westart taking on other subscribers who will perhaps have less that cheap accessthat will be metered, and paid for on an item by item basis. Malanding alsoreminds us to refrain from including copies of the mail we are replying to.while the practice is a good idea, since it refreshes peoples' memories, andsets the record straight, it can also lead to a cluttering of mail boxes. againthis problem might be serious enough for people with limited disk space. iwould trim down whatever i'm quoting to the bare essentials, just to be niceto those who would be bothered by megatons of info they've already received.well, i guess that's about all for now. but before i go, i'd like to say thatAmadou's annoucement that he's now fasting for the first time in 13 years orso just cracked me up!. as for me, well, i'm on study-leave, and the ruleshave been waived for me. you might want to contact the Personnel ManagementOffice back in Banjul for the latest regulations concerning Ramadan and thoseon study-leave. surely, if Ayatollah could decree death sentences on people,our PMO can at least decree to exempt them from fasting. good luck to Amadou,and i'm sure God must be impressed.hey, y'all have a great weekend.byekKatimFrom sarian@osmosys.incog.com Thu Feb 1 16:24:17 1996Return-Path: < sarian@osmosys.incog.com Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA27870;Thu, 1 Feb 96 16:24:14 -0800Received: from ns.incog.com by mx4.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA22148;Thu, 1 Feb 96 16:24:13 -0800Received: from osmosys.incog.com by incog.com (SMI-8.6/94082501)id QAA18071; Thu, 1 Feb 1996 16:21:57 -0800Received: from thesky.incog.com by osmosys.incog.com (5.x/SMI-SVR4)id AA20165; Thu, 1 Feb 1996 16:23:46 -0800Received: by thesky.incog.com (SMI-8.6/SMI-SVR4)id QAA25698; Thu, 1 Feb 1996 16:22:08 -0800Date: Thu, 1 Feb 1996 16:22:08 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)Message-Id: < 199602020022.QAA25698@thesky.incog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Space, space.....!X-Sun-Charset: US-ASCIIHi Malanding,Thats a good suggestion but it really is inconvenient for me because Ihave my workstation customize to fit my own needs here at work, whichmeans I have to let go of something or simply uncustomize which is a bighassle because I get tons of email a day and it makes my job mucheasier to reference mail so I don't get calls from forgetfull peoplelike my self asking whats this in regards to. So sorry.Sarian> From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Thu Feb 1 13:58 PST 1996> Date: Thu, 1 Feb 1996 16:54:19 -0500 (EST)> From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu > To: "Multiple recipients of list GAMBIA-L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Space, space.....!> X-Listprocessor-Version: 7.2 -- ListProcessor by CREN> Hi folks,> I just want to suggest that we do not include the copy of the message> in our replies inorder to help folks with 'parking space' limitations> to get off the hi way. Given that we are now a 'Kaabilo'(Katim please> translate kaabilo' to non-mandingo speaking folks) if not a village> mail box can get crowded very quickly.> Thanks to you all.From rcole@ced.berkeley.edu Thu Feb 1 16:26:05 1996Return-Path: < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA28006;Thu, 1 Feb 96 16:26:04 -0800Received: from coyote.ced.berkeley.edu by mx4.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA22499;Thu, 1 Feb 96 16:26:03 -0800Received: from chabot.ced.berkeley.edu by coyote.ced.berkeley.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)id AA19646; Thu, 1 Feb 96 16:30:47 PSTReceived: by chabot.ced.berkeley.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)id AA22761; Thu, 1 Feb 96 16:30:02 PSTDate: Thu, 1 Feb 1996 16:30:02 -0800 (PST)From: "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: We did it !In-Reply-To: < Pine.OSF.3.91l.960131174827.5839D-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Message-Id: < Pine.SUN.3.90.960201162917.22702A-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIUp and running. My Gambia-L data is accurateFrom rcole@ced.berkeley.edu Thu Feb 1 16:40:49 1996Return-Path: < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA28903;Thu, 1 Feb 96 16:40:49 -0800Received: from coyote.ced.berkeley.edu by mx4.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA25216;Thu, 1 Feb 96 16:40:48 -0800Received: from chabot.ced.berkeley.edu by coyote.ced.berkeley.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)id AA19974; Thu, 1 Feb 96 16:45:50 PSTReceived: by chabot.ced.berkeley.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)id AA23411; Thu, 1 Feb 96 16:45:05 PSTDate: Thu, 1 Feb 1996 16:45:04 -0800 (PST)From: "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: Multiple recipients of list GAMBIA-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Greetings y'all!!In-Reply-To: < 9602012311.AA25501@hope.soils.wisc.edu Message-Id: < Pine.SUN.3.90.960201164215.22702C-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIICome on Katim. You were in Madison even before my daughter was born andshe's almost 6. What kind of study leave is that? Or do you havecontacts at the PMO that we should know about or --more importantly--that Yaya Jammeh should know about.Oh well.As long as its UNPAID study leave.From rcole@ced.berkeley.edu Thu Feb 1 16:43:59 1996Return-Path: < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA29030;Thu, 1 Feb 96 16:43:59 -0800Received: from coyote.ced.berkeley.edu by mx4.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA25838;Thu, 1 Feb 96 16:43:58 -0800Received: from chabot.ced.berkeley.edu by coyote.ced.berkeley.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)id AA20052; Thu, 1 Feb 96 16:48:59 PSTReceived: by chabot.ced.berkeley.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)id AA23507; Thu, 1 Feb 96 16:48:14 PSTDate: Thu, 1 Feb 1996 16:48:13 -0800 (PST)From: "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: Multiple recipients of list GAMBIA-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Intro. from L. KontehIn-Reply-To: < 9602011505.AA24020@hpl.lut.ac.uk Message-Id: < Pine.SUN.3.90.960201164700.22702D-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIWell Lang, any insights on the operations of GAMTEL you can appraise usabout? A lot of stuff coming out in the investigation.From tloum@u.washington.edu Thu Feb 1 17:38:13 1996Return-Path: < tloum@u.washington.edu Received: from saul3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA01784;Thu, 1 Feb 96 17:38:13 -0800Received: by saul3.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15285;Thu, 1 Feb 96 17:38:12 -0800X-Sender: tloum@saul3.u.washington.edu Date: Thu, 1 Feb 1996 17:38:12 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: Multiple recipients of list GAMBIA-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: cnet clip, Moscow, Tokyo most expensive for business travelIn-Reply-To: < 199602011728.MAA03882@parev.cc.columbia.edu Message-Id: < Pine.OSF.3.91l.960201171425.27049A-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAbdourahman raised a valid question as to the relevance of the newsarticle that he forwarded. Personally, I would say that although a tinyfraction of it was about the Gambia, I would say that it isrelevant. Had there been no mention of the hotel in rates in Banjul, thenI would have concluded that the article was outside the scope of this list.I have access to clari.world.africa and clari.world.africa.western and Iam very selective with the articles that I used to forward - those thatdealt specifically about The Gambia.Anyway, what is your opinion ?ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================From gndow@auc.edu Thu Feb 1 20:15:39 1996Return-Path: < gndow@auc.edu Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA11412;Thu, 1 Feb 96 20:15:38 -0800Received: from king.auc.edu by mx5.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA10267;Thu, 1 Feb 96 20:15:32 -0800Received: from hyena.auc.edu (hyena [144.125.230.24]) by auc.edu (8.6.10/8.6.9-auc.edu) with SMTP id XAA29806 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 1 Feb 1996 23:12:54 -0500Date: Thu, 1 Feb 1996 23:12:54 -0500From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu Message-Id: < 199602020412.XAA29806@auc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: congratutlations!Greetings folks,I have been incommunicado for a while due to a heavy teaching load thissemester, but fortunately I am beginning to have a grip on it. I see thatour Jambars Katim and Tony have been successful in creating this cirtualKabillo (is this the mandinka word for village?). Let me add my voice to therest of the folks in congratulating both you guys for a job well done.I am still reading mail that I received from a week ago (its up to 50!) andenjoying the discussion as it alternates from political matters to technicalmatters relating to gambia-l. Katim/Tony I do not know if it is too late, but ifyou are still looking for volunteers I am available and willing to do my share.In any case I would like a copy of the manuals.While we are all hooked up perhaps it is time to bounce around the idea of alsobeing hooked up via Internet Relay Chat (IRC). The advantage being that we wouldbe able to gather the kafo (another mandinka word) together and communicate inreal time! Of course the drawback is that at least two persons have to be ontheir terminals at the same time. Well if there is an interest this could beeasily done.LatJor Ndow.From binta@iuj.ac.jp Fri Feb 2 05:39:15 1996Return-Path: < binta@iuj.ac.jp Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA28187;Fri, 2 Feb 96 05:39:14 -0800Received: from mlsv.iuj.ac.jp by mx5.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA09118;Fri, 2 Feb 96 05:39:11 -0800Received: from [2.48.232.202] (stpc022.iuj.ac.jp [202.232.48.86]) by mlsv.iuj.ac.jp (8.6.12+2.4W/3.3W9 mlsv[95/09/21]) with SMTP id WAA21025; Fri, 2 Feb 1996 22:38:31 +0900Message-Id: < 199602021338.WAA21025@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Date: Fri, 2 Feb 1996 22:40:07From: binta@iuj.ac.jp Subject: Re: Greetings y'all!!To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=ISO-2022-JPHi,I think it is a good idea for us to know a little about one another.In that vein, I support Katim's suggestion that we have a standard formthat eveyone can complete. On the issue of what news items to post, Ithink this can only be left to personal discretion. However, the morespecific the information is on the Gambia, the better for us. Thatwill facilitate analysis, discussions and (dis)agreements.Thanks.Lamin Drammeh, Japan.From L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk Fri Feb 2 06:48:52 1996Return-Path: < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA00625;Fri, 2 Feb 96 06:48:52 -0800Received: from bgate.lut.ac.uk by mx5.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA18338;Fri, 2 Feb 96 06:48:27 -0800Received: by hpl.lut.ac.uk (15.11/SMI-4.1) id AA21277;Fri, 2 Feb 96 14:47:45 gmtMessage-Id: < 9602021447.AA21277@hpl.lut.ac.uk From: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk Subject: Re: Intro. from L. KontehTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Date: Fri, 2 Feb 96 14:47:44 GMTIn-Reply-To: < Pine.SUN.3.90.960201164700.22702D-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu >; from "Roddie L. Cole" at Feb 1, 96 4:48 pmX-Mailer: ELM [version 2.3 PL0 (LUT)]Hi Rodie,It was all a diversionary tactic. You may not believe this, but most of theallegations made against some of the officials are not TRUE. Do not befooled by the so-called commissions of enquiries. Most of the allegationsmade are not substantiated by real evidence. Sorry i cannot go into a greatdetail as i am still a serving officer in that company.I hope that answers your question.Lang> Well Lang, any insights on the operations of GAMTEL you can appraise us> about? A lot of stuff coming out in the investigation.From momodou@inform-bbs.dk Fri Feb 2 08:02:19 1996Return-Path: < momodou@inform-bbs.dk Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA05865;Fri, 2 Feb 96 08:02:18 -0800Received: from uucp.DK.net by mx5.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA00958;Fri, 2 Feb 96 08:02:06 -0800Received: from pingnet (uucp@localhost) by uucp.DK.net (8.6.12/8.6.12) with UUCP id RAA25404 for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Fri, 2 Feb 1996 17:01:54 +0100Received: from inform by ic1.ic.dk with UUCP id AA07510(5.65c8/IDA-1.4.4j for gambia-l@u.washington.edu ); Fri, 2 Feb 1996 16:57:27 +0100From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)Reply-To: momodou@inform-bbs.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Re: Greetings y'all!!Date: 02 Feb 1996 15:59:58 GMTMessage-Id: < 1104412671.426165@inform-bbs.dk Organization: Inform.BBSX-Charset: Latin1X-Char-Esc: 29Hi Lamin,I do agree with you that we should know a little about one another as folksinthe same kabillo but do we have to make an introduction of ourselves everytime someone joins the group?Thanks.Momodou Camara gambia-l@u.washington.edu,Internet wrote at 23:40 on 02.02.96to Momodou Camara about "Re: Greetings y'all!!":----------------------------->Hi,>I think it is a good idea for us to know a little about one another.>In that vein, I support Katim's suggestion that we have a standard form>that eveyone can complete. On the issue of what news items to post, I>think this can only be left to personal discretion. However, the more>specific the information is on the Gambia, the better for us. That>will facilitate analysis, discussions and (dis)agreements.>Thanks.>Lamin Drammeh, Japan.>--- Internet Message Header Follows --->Received: from dkuug by ic1.ic.dk with UUCP id AA00160> (5.65c8/IDA-1.4.4j for momodou@inform-bbs.dk ); Fri, 2 Feb 1996 14:49:47>+0100>Received: from ns.dknet.dk ( root@ns.dknet.dk [193.88.44.42]) by uucp.DK.net>(8.6.12/8.6.12) with ESMTP id OAA17678 for < momodou@inform-bbs.dk >; Fri, 2Feb>1996 14:45:57 +0100>Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu ( root@lists2.u.washington.edu >[140.142.56.1]) by ns.dknet.dk (8.6.12/8.6.12) with SMTP id OAA21417 for>< momodou@inform-bbs.dk >; Fri, 2 Feb 1996 14:45:50 +0100>Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu>(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA20471;>Fri, 2 Feb 96 05:39:25 -0800>Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu>(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA28187;>Fri, 2 Feb 96 05:39:14 -0800>Received: from mlsv.iuj.ac.jp by mx5.u.washington.edu>(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA09118;>Fri, 2 Feb 96 05:39:11 -0800>Received: from [2.48.232.202] (stpc022.iuj.ac.jp [202.232.48.86]) by>mlsv.iuj.ac.jp (8.6.12+2.4W/3.3W9 mlsv[95/09/21]) with SMTP id WAA21025;Fri,>2 Feb 1996 22:38:31 +0900>Message-Id: < 199602021338.WAA21025@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp >Date: Fri, 2 Feb 1996 22:40:07>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: binta@iuj.ac.jp >To: "Multiple recipients of list GAMBIA-L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Subject: Re: Greetings y'all!!>Mime-Version: 1.0>Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=ISO-2022-JP>X-Listprocessor-Version: 7.2 -- ListProcessor by CREN>X-Charset: MAC>X-Char-Esc: 29-------------------------------- OffRoad 1.9n unregistered**************************************Sent via Inform-BBS-Denmark's leading alternative networkInformation: info@inform-bbs.dk **************************************From tloum@u.washington.edu Fri Feb 2 08:44:49 1996Return-Path: < tloum@u.washington.edu Received: from saul2.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA08434;Fri, 2 Feb 96 08:44:49 -0800Received: by saul2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA08995;Fri, 2 Feb 96 08:44:48 -0800X-Sender: tloum@saul2.u.washington.edu Date: Fri, 2 Feb 1996 08:44:48 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: mail previously sent (fwd)Message-Id: < Pine.OSF.3.91l.960202084437.12953C-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Fri, 2 Feb 96 08:53:00 CSTFrom: JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: tloum@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: mail previously sentGambia-L:Again I find myself concurring with Roddie but with a slightmodification. Roddie, I am not sure what you mean when you sayyou do not advocate a united Africa as a political ideal. If Ishould understand you to mean that you are interested in politicalunity only because of its potential social & economic yields, I canagree. A political experiment with no social or economic relevanceis a foolhardy and possibly, dangerous exercise. But here is where Iam a little confused . . . Is there such a thing as a union (as a"political ideal") so barren as to be completely unyielding ofanything of substance? To answer this question, one must firstdefine "union as a political ideal." Should that task be accomplishedand the question still answered in the affirmative, I would promptlydissent. I am not convinced that one can successfully define theterm and exclude all substantial goals and desires of a polity.The goal I presume we all agree is political, social and economicprogress (life, liberty, and happiness). Social, political, andeconomic union is a means to social, political and economicstability. Stability in turn is an indispensable means to the primaryend of social, political and economic progress (life, liberty, andhappiness).I am well aware that one can very well apply the means, and notattain the end. But to attain the end, one must first apply themeans. The three prongs of the means--political, economic andsocial--are necessary to each other, at least in the African context.The simultaneous application of all three as the means ensures unityof planning and execution, which in turn are crucial to stability andhence the primary end of progress.The prospect of social and economic dynamism (economic & sociallinkage) without the encumbrances of political union was and stillis attractive. One may be swayed by the choice of "economicunion" over out-right "political union", but this is a false choice.To succeed, it's an all or nothing deal.If one accepts the contention that several of the ills of the AfricanState are borne of the drive for separatism (social, economic andespecially political), then one must also agree, singularity (especiallypolitical singularity) must have something to do with the cure.Unity of action can be guaranteed only under circumstances ofmuch greater centralization than exist today at the continental level--African unity (as an ideal, as a very practical means to a muchdesired end).And Katim: I do accept your challenge to . . . "wake me up." (and Ilaugh)So long,Morro(NOTE: THIS MAIL WAS PREVIOUSLY SENT DURING THE TRANSITION TO OUR CURRENTHOST. IF YOU HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED IT, SORRY FOR THE DUPLICATION--MORRO)From at137@columbia.edu Fri Feb 2 09:25:04 1996Return-Path: < at137@columbia.edu Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA11297;Fri, 2 Feb 96 09:25:03 -0800Received: from sliderule.cc.columbia.edu by mx4.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA27569;Fri, 2 Feb 96 09:25:00 -0800Received: from muddhp23.cc.columbia.edu (muddhp23.cc.columbia.edu [128.59.34.33]) by sliderule.cc.columbia.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id MAA27760 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 2 Feb 1996 12:24:57 -0500 (EST)Date: Fri, 2 Feb 1996 12:24:48 -0500 (EST)From: Abdourahman Touray < at137@columbia.edu X-Sender: at137@muddhp23.cc.columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: AffirmationMessage-Id: < Pine.HPP.3.90.960202121253.6189A-100000@muddhp23.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Tony,I am indeed receiving the mail. The mistake you made was putting myaddress as "at37" instead of "at137".Thanks,-Abdou.From at137@columbia.edu Fri Feb 2 10:33:42 1996Return-Path: < sm@columbia.edu Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA18683;Fri, 2 Feb 96 10:33:39 -0800Received: from shalom.cc.columbia.edu by mx4.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA12853;Fri, 2 Feb 96 10:33:24 -0800Received: (from sm@localhost) by shalom.cc.columbia.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) id NAA20461; Fri, 2 Feb 1996 13:33:21 -0500 (EST)Date: Fri, 2 Feb 1996 13:33:21 -0500 (EST)Message-Id: < 199602021833.NAA20461@shalom.cc.columbia.edu From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Niger Coup Leader Makes PlanThis section is from the document '/clari/world/africa/24659'.Path: news.columbia.edu!news2.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsSupersedes: < Aniger-coupUR5ZO_6JU@clari.net Distribution: clari.apoFrom: C-ap@clari.net (AP)Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.northwestern,clari.world.africaSubject: Niger Coup Leader Makes PlanKeywords: AfricaOrganization: Copyright 1996 by The Associated PressMessage-ID: < Aniger-coupURR6K_6JU@clari.net Lines: 46Date: Tue, 30 Jan 1996 15:50:20 PSTExpires: Tue, 13 Feb 1996 15:50:20 PSTACategory: internationalSlugword: Niger-CoupThreadword: nigerPriority: regularANPA: Wc: 440/0; Id: V0980; Src: ap; Sel: -----; Adate: 01-30-N.A; Ver: 2/1; V: 0440Approved: e.news@clari.net Codes: APO-1105Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.northwestern:604 clari.world.africa:24659NIAMEY, Niger (AP) -- Niger's new military ruler said a nationalcouncil would begin work Wednesday on a plan to return the countryto civilian rule.The decree, read Tuesday on state-run radio, was the strongestsignal yet that Col. Barre Mainassara Ibrahim, who led a weekendcoup, was not planning to leave the military in power indefinitely.A national forum of 150 people -- including formerparliamentarians, economists, university professors, andtraditional chiefs -- will begin work on the transition to democracyWednesday, he said. A military plane was dispatched to bringpanelists in from rural areas, radio reported.No deadline was set for the forum to finish its work, which willinvolve drafting a constitution to replace the one Mainassarasuspended and drawing up plans for elections.The desert nation's first democratically elected president wasousted Saturday in a violent coup, but by Tuesday, life appeared tobe returning to normal. The international airport reopened, and themilitary was barely visible in the streets except for troopsstationed at the presidential palace and government buildings.While Mainassara has said he soon will name a civilian primeminister, he plans to keep several areas of the country under tightmilitary rule. They include the northwest region of Agadez and theeastern region of Diffa, where separatist Tuareg rebels are active.Mainassara said he staged the coup to end the politicalstalemate between President Mahamane Ousmane and opposition partiesin the National Assembly. For more than a year, Ousmane had beenunable to form a government because opponents refused to work withhim.At least six people died in the gun battles that broke out assoldiers stormed Ousmane's palace. Ousmane and his prime ministerwere under house arrest, and Mainassara's plans for them were notclear.Mainassara has banned political parties and declared himselfhead of his newly created National Salvation Council.The United States and France, Niger's former colonial power,condemned the coup and suspended aid. The United Nationssecretary-general, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, also denounced thetakeover.The 15-member European Union on Tuesday suspended all buthumanitarian aid and demanded that members of the former governmentbe released from detention, warning that Mainassara's regime willbe held responsible for their safety.Since November 1993, Nigeria, Gambia, and Sierra Leone also havehad military coups. None has returned to civilian rule.--This is the NEW RELEASE of the ClariNet e.News! If you notice anyproblems with the new edition, please mail us at editor@clari.net andlet us know. Thanks! More information can be found on our web site at http://www.clari.net/ or in clari.net.announce.From msjaiteh@mtu.edu Fri Feb 2 13:30:03 1996Return-Path: < msjaiteh@mtu.edu Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA05351;Fri, 2 Feb 96 13:30:02 -0800Received: from opus.mtu.edu by mx5.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA13425;Fri, 2 Feb 96 13:29:59 -0800Received: from forest1.ffr.mtu.edu (forest1.ffr.mtu.edu [141.219.149.195])by opus.mtu.edu (8.6.10/8.6.10) with ESMTP id QAA27992;Fri, 2 Feb 1996 16:29:57 -0500Received: from forest2.ffr.mtu.edu (forest2.ffr.mtu.edu [141.219.149.196])by forest1.ffr.mtu.edu (8.6.10/MTU-R1.8) with ESMTP id QAA05057;Fri, 2 Feb 1996 16:28:38 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu Received: (from msjaiteh@localhost)by forest2.ffr.mtu.edu (8.6.10/MTU-C1.5) id QAA05381;Fri, 2 Feb 1996 16:29:22 -0500Message-Id: < 199602022129.QAA05381@forest2.ffr.mtu.edu Subject: Re: AffirmationTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Date: Fri, 2 Feb 1996 16:29:20 -0500 (EST)Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, In-Reply-To: < Pine.HPP.3.90.960202121253.6189A-100000@muddhp23.cc.columbia.edu > from "Abdourahman Touray" at Feb 2, 96 12:24:48 pmX-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24]Content-Type: textContent-Length: 361These Kacki boys continue to amaze with their flimsy excuses. If the Officeris really intent to serve Niger he should give up the gun and the uniforn andcontest in the electoral process.Sending chartered planes across the country to pick a few folks is not only a waste of the tax payers valuable cfa but another bag of tricks.My good luck to them all.From touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu Fri Feb 2 15:02:43 1996Return-Path: < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA15632;Fri, 2 Feb 96 15:02:40 -0800Received: from hope.soils.wisc.edu by mx4.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA06989;Fri, 2 Feb 96 15:02:39 -0800Received: by hope.soils.wisc.edu;id AA26447; 4.1/42; Fri, 2 Feb 96 17:06:50 CSTDate: Fri, 2 Feb 96 17:06:50 CSTFrom: Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu Message-Id: < 9602022306.AA26447@hope.soils.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: List configuration: Phase 1Hi folks,i'm writing to say that i've added two list configuration options to ourlist. the first is the option to have everyone receive a copy of theircontributions. i notice Tony has already written to his guys to do thatbut i went ahead and did it, just in case someone sends something overy theweekend. for those that want to get copies of what they sent, they can writeto the list and ask. hopefully one of us still's got it, and can send it back.the other option is that our list is archived every Sunday, and so in thenext day or 2, we should be able to retrieve a file with everything thatwas sent out by the list.the second option was to add a comment line to header of mail from the list.you'll notice the previous pieces would say something like 'To multiplerecipients of Gambia-L' followed by our address. this line now should read:'GAMBIA-L: The Gambia, and Related Issues Mailing List'. i chose thiscomment because 'The Gambia' makes it open to all, and the 'related' businessis left to the subscribers to interpret.i've also seen talk about whether we'll *all* have to introduce ourselveseach time we get a new member. no. this will only apply to Roddie Cole(just kidding!). the reason for this is that when we get everything up andrunning, we'll have the intros on file (archived) and new subscribers andold ones will be given intructions on how to retrieve files, and individualintroductions. we should hopefully be able to maintain current intro files,as long as the affect persons submitted updates to the archive managers.well, that's about all for now. like i said, i'll be working more on theconfiguration and fine-tuning part and hopefully get everyone going here.oh, i think Latjorr's idea is a great one, the one about using InternetRelay Chat, that is. the only problem though is the syncrhonization thinghe mentioned, plus the fact that you need client software installed (andprobably very similar or compatible software packages). if there are somewho would like to do it, i'd say more power to you. hell, it'd save you alot of phone bills, and also increase your typing speed!!well, that's about all for now. really.KatimFrom rcole@ced.berkeley.edu Fri Feb 2 17:25:25 1996Return-Path: < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA26800;Fri, 2 Feb 96 17:25:24 -0800Received: from coyote.ced.berkeley.edu by mx4.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA01529;Fri, 2 Feb 96 17:25:21 -0800Received: from chabot.ced.berkeley.edu by coyote.ced.berkeley.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)id AA08462; Fri, 2 Feb 96 16:43:50 PSTReceived: by chabot.ced.berkeley.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)id AA25314; Fri, 2 Feb 96 16:42:38 PSTDate: Fri, 2 Feb 1996 16:42:38 -0800 (PST)From: "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: Multiple recipients of list GAMBIA-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: INTRODUCTIONSIn-Reply-To: < Pine.OSF.3.91l.960202084437.12953C-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu Message-Id: < Pine.SUN.3.90.960202163056.25042A-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIShould we restrict introductions to 10 lines or less? I forward thefollowing structure for your comments:1. NAME, VILLAGE/TOWN OF ORIGIN, HIGH SCHOOL, ETC.: 2 Lines2. ACADEMIC, PROFESSIONAL, and OTHER RELEVANT BACKGROUND INFO.: 2 lines3. CURRENT ACTIVITIES, INTERESTS, EMPLOYMENT, ETC.: 2 lines4. SHORT PERSONAL (PREFERABLY GAMBIA-RELEVANT) STATEMENT: 4 linesTOTAL: 10 LINESTwo possible crisis areas:1. for the exceptionally qualified (Like Sammy Oliver)2 lines may prove insufficient for a complete listing of degrees --they'll just have to do some serious editing;2. Graduates of St. Augustines High School should not hesitate to admit tothis: we realize not everyone can get into GHS (.Whoops .. Sorry ..).From binta@iuj.ac.jp Fri Feb 2 21:35:44 1996Return-Path: < binta@iuj.ac.jp Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA05814;Fri, 2 Feb 96 21:35:43 -0800Received: from mlsv.iuj.ac.jp by mx4.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA28215;Fri, 2 Feb 96 21:35:15 -0800Received: from [2.48.232.202] (stpc010.iuj.ac.jp [202.232.48.74]) by mlsv.iuj.ac.jp (8.6.12+2.4W/3.3W9 mlsv[95/09/21]) with SMTP id OAA24474; Sat, 3 Feb 1996 14:34:22 +0900Message-Id: < 199602030534.OAA24474@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Date: Sat, 3 Feb 1996 14:34:12From: binta@iuj.ac.jp Subject: Re: INTRODUCTIONSTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=ISO-2022-JPHi,I agree in toto with Roddie's format for our intros . Let us keep itshort and precise. As well, to avoid intros any time a new membersigns up, we should create an archive that interested persons caneasily access as was suggested by one of us.GAMTEL, African Unity .....etc., I will comment on later.By the way, is membership to Gambia-L restricted to Gambians? Perhapsit may be interesting to read the views on non-Gambians on issues aboutthe Gambia. With that we may get an outsider's about us.Lamin.From rcole@ced.berkeley.edu Sat Feb 3 12:37:48 1996Return-Path: < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA01566;Sat, 3 Feb 96 12:37:48 -0800Received: from coyote.ced.berkeley.edu by mx4.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA29162;Sat, 3 Feb 96 12:37:47 -0800Received: from chabot.ced.berkeley.edu by coyote.ced.berkeley.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)id AA14245; Sat, 3 Feb 96 12:43:16 PSTReceived: by chabot.ced.berkeley.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)id AA06987; Sat, 3 Feb 96 12:42:04 PSTDate: Sat, 3 Feb 1996 12:42:03 -0800 (PST)From: "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: Multiple recipients of list GAMBIA-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: INTRODUCTIONSIn-Reply-To: < 199602030534.OAA24474@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Message-Id: < Pine.SUN.3.90.960203124007.6947A-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIILamin: Methinks the qualifying factor is "interest in Gambian issues" asopposed to nationality, origin, ethnicity, color, and so forth. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic