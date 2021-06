Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9603F New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10198 Posts Posted - 17 Jun 2021 : 21:59:40



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) New Member, House keeping, and such ...

by Katim S. Touray <

2) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...

by ABDOU <

3) New Member, House keeping, and such ...

by

4) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

5) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...

by ABDOU <

6) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...

by "A. Loum" <

7) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

8) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...

by

9) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...

by Yaya Jallow <

10) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

11) membership removal

by Gabriel Ndow <

12) visit of gambian immigration director

by Gabriel Ndow <

13) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...

by

14) Re: membership removal

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

15) Re: membership removal

by ABDOU <

16) Re: membership removal

by

17) Re: Rules of the game ...

by ABDOU <

18) Re: membership removal

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

19) Re: membership removal

by ABDOU <

20) Re: membership removal

by Yaya Jallow <

21) Re: Rules of the game ...

by

22) Re: membership removal

by "A. Loum" <

23) Re: membership removal

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

24) Re: Rules of the game ...

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

25) Re-addition to the Gambia-l

by Katim S. Touray <

26)

by

27) Re: Rules of the game ...

by

28) Rules of the game ...

by Katim S. Touray <

29) Re: membership removal

by Gabriel Ndow <

30) Introduction

by SANKUNG SAWO <

31) Re: Rules of the game...

by L Konteh <

32) Re: Rules of the game ...

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

33) Re: Rules of the game...

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

34) 0F-1_23276_Gambia.

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

35) STATE DEPT REPORT ON THE GAMBIA

by <

36) Re: STATE DEPT REPORT ON THE GAMBIA

by ABDOU <

37) Domodah recipe (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

38) Rules of the game ... (again!)

by Katim S. Touray <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 24 Mar 96 21:41:32 CST

From: Katim S. Touray <

To:

Subject: New Member, House keeping, and such ...

Message-ID: <



Hi folks,



i'm writing to say that i've added a new member, Maila Touray to our list.

i've already sent him mail to the effect that a self-introduction from him

would be welcome. for Sarians' information, i've also sent him the user

reference manual, but not the introductory files. so if you can send those

that would be great.



and Abdou and Amadou have been staying on subscriptions, and error messages.

i wonder whether Latjorr N'dows' servers' up?. somebody finger that machine!.

keep up the good work guys.



i would also like to say that Roddie Coles response to my thoughts on the

Senegambia situation were pretty strong (laugh). i felt like a kid being

admonished. seriously, the guy had some pretty good points, especially with

regard to the fact that international boundaries in Africa are the result of

colonialist machinations. however, i still maintain that if we are talking

about African unity to achieve prosperity what's the problem if that

prosperity can also be achieved alone. in other words, if The Gambia were

economically vibrant now, would we be so keen on closer relations with Senegal?

i'll leave it at that.



the other issues i'd like to touch on relate to the suggested rules i sent out

to the list. it was a week ago, today, that i sent it out and having received

a couple of responses, i think it's time to move on to replying to the

issues raised. i'll go through them one by one, but before that, a summary.



the most common concern expressed was the fear of censorship. in addition,

some people felt that it is going to be a combersome process to enforce

the rules. both of these are genuine concerns, and i'll try to explain

what were my motivations for suggesting the rules, and also how we can

make life easier, without compromising the need to have some guaranteed

minimum decorum on our list.



i guess it would be much easier to bring up the issues raised by

each person, and see what we can do.



first, Malanding Jaiteh:





>

>

>Katim, thanks for the good work. I just hope that we do not

>get bogged down on regulating one another. Certainly, the

>list needs to maintain credibility and non-partiship but i

>believe that individual members are the ones who should be

>reponsible for what they say. They should show restraint in

>their criticisms of others. My fear is that by assuming a

>regulatory role the list is indirectorily taking up

>responsibility for what people say.



my response to this is that the rules are not aimed at regulating

anyone, beyond prevent the use of foul (for lack of a better term)

language. what i have in mind is to prevent, and discourage the

vulgarity, and insults. like everyone else, i think, i'm committed

to maintaining an atmosphere for the exchange of ideas. we can

disagree on a lot of issues, but let's disagree without hurling

insults at one another. remember that this list is over one year

old now, coming to to one and a half years, and we've not had the

need to be upset about anyone calling anybody else names.



sure, members are, and will always be responsible for what they

say. but some of us know what poor choice of words has meant for

some mailing lists, and Usenet groups. once people brand a list

as being a rough and tumble free for all, it ceases to attract

people who are interested in the exchange of ideas, and healthy

dialogue. people are too busy these days, to be bothered with a

war of words.



>What if after a particular message passed (i would not say

>approved but could mean that) and a particular party or

>political movement finds it offensive, would the list

>"stand-by" the subscription or would the subscriber remain

>the responsible person?



i do not expect the list 'standing by' a person or a position.

if a vote is taken on a particular choice of words, that means that

the list permits the use of such language. let me say again that

what's at stake here is not ideas, or political positions but simply

what words we'd be prepared to accept. we all know all the bad words

we can use on people we don't think highly of. the problem is that

what's not offensive to you might be to me. and if you want to insult

some one, i'm saying that you can tell that person, and not bother us.

this does not mean that i, or the list, won't listen if you are

criticizing a person, policy, or government.



>In my view regulations would only institutionalize the

>list. I believe it should not be seen as a club. Its only a

>stage. We could remind speakers what may be offensive to us

>and others who may not be present but we should not assume

>regulatory role. That may give an impression of a club

>which we are not.



i agree that we are not a club. but at the same time, we've

all agreed that we want to make this list the best there is on

the network. i'll tell you right now that that dream won't become

reality if we do not force ourselves to be responsible in our choice

of words, and be prepared to deal with the consequences of our actions.

it's that simple. and if it means, a little more effort, a little more

time, and disagreements here and there, i'd say let's do it. the

alternative is another African list where people can feel free to hurl

insults at each other.





Abdourahman also had some comments:





>Before my objections, I think we should have an official

>tabulator. A person who would count votes, ask people to vote on an

>issue, and coordinate the "consensus". If we do not have such a person,

>we will be endlessly debating endless issues. I would suggest one of

>the new members . For example the person might ask us to vote on each

>rule and then compile the accepted rules into the "cyberconsititution".

>Try and imagine the alternative: each rule being objected to by a

>different person! Choas, indecision.



i would concur with Abdous' suggestion. i nominate Amadou Janneh to help

with coordinating and tabulating votes. since all votes will be sent to the

list, we can all be our own returning officers, and check our numbers against

Amadous. and if you don't want you opinion on an issue known, or you have

a conflict of interest, you can abstain.



Abdou also had some objections:





>Now for my objections:

>1. Rule #8 " Membership to the list is open to all who apply."

>This would compel us to give membership to people who would bombard us

>with commercial messages and chain letters targeting emigre mailing

>lists i.e. ("cheap calling plans, airtickets,etc). A lot of mailing

>lists have this problem. Prospective memebrs should send us a letter

>stating why they want to join and how we/they will benefit from their

>membership. Just like Oumar did.



i think the above are sound reasons to have a managed subscription policy.

the Rule #8 should thus be re-written as: "Membership to the list is

subject to the approval of the list owners. This approval can be

overridden by a simple majority of votes of existing members."





>2. " . A subscriber can censor another subscriber or other >

>subscribers by sending mail to the list stating the objection, > and

>referring to the offending posting (by date, and time, or > any other

>means to ascertain the identity of the offending > posting)." . This

>has a great potential as a tool against "unpopular" members. Why should

>**one** guy have the ability to censure another person ? I can just put

>censure on all the people with whom I do not agree ! At the very least

>a member should just be able to send to the tabulator a formal request

>stating that he/she wants a motion to be put to the membership for a

>vote. The passage of this motion would constitute a censure against a

>member. Of course the request would be accompanied with reasons as to

>why the motion for censure. If a majority votes for the motion, the

>member would then be formally censured.



again, as i pointed out earlier, the intention is not to provide

people with ammunition to wage war on people they don't like. thus,

i cannot censor Abdous ideas, or speech. i can't for example, censor

Abdou for criticizing the AFPRC government. the rules are aimed at

curbing language considered offensive by most people anyway. i must

say at this point that the choice of 'censor' was a bad one. i would

much rather use objection, which would imply that the person objecting

to someones' choice of words takes offense at the words. and if the

majority of the list members think so, and the person accused is pretty

consistent about it, a vote on his or her membership will be called.



>I am also worried about the danger of *appearing* to moderate

>speech. This would have an effect of stifling speech and creating a

>tense and apprenhensive environment: things that we deplore daily re

>the AFPRC . While it would be ideal for members to be conscious of the

>tone of their writings, we should not put any requirements on them.



while i agree that we should not be moderating anyone's speech, i would

hasten to add that we should be spared vulgarity. we have to require

members to use proper language on the list. remember, what we're

talking about here is *language* not ideas. i'm sure we all know a

lot of words we wouldn't use at a Bantaba. why here?



>I before we move on to any other business, we should resolve

>the rules and we should start by having a tabulator (Oumar is the only

>active member who does not have a formal function: if it is not a

>burden, Oumar, I respectfully suggest that you shoulder this duty).

>The tabulator would coordinate this debate/voting and all subsequent

>like events.



i'm afraid i disagree with the suggestion to have Oumar serve as Tabulator

or returning officer. for the simple reason that Oumar is not Gambian. i

think we should treat him, like any other non-Gambian on the list, as a

guest, and not have them do things, other than participating in our

debates. i strongly feel that all aspects of this list should be run

by Gambians. by the way, i thought of the implications of the rule that

votes will be decided on a simple majority basis, with all members voting.

what if there are more non-Gambians than Gambians?. well, my feeling is

that the day we have more non-Gambians than Gambians on the list, we

cease deserving calling the shots on how the list is run. it's that simple.



Oumar N'dongo remarks include:



>

Coming to Katim's rules,I agree with him, courtesy and moderate

language must be maintained as guiding principles.We are not discussing

to serve private interests. We speak because we think that what we say

can serve our countries.We are also intellectuals interpreting our

communities and actions of people who had contributed to their progress or

backwardness .We have to be critical if we want to be different and bring

in significant changes. Being critical does not mean doing without

decency and respect as Katim requires it.I may not understand Katim's

motivations,but i think if there were too many rules ,people would no

longer say what they want to say for fear of suspension.I Think we are all

adults and can filter information we receive.We come to a consensus on

certain problems but it must also be open to those who could feel dif

ferent.Those voices which at times will sound different will constitute the spice of our list.But

they don't have to compromise what the list is here for.If we succeed,by

persuasion,in making those who felt bitter differnt, we have achieved a

great deal.

Thanks

Oumar\Senegal.

>



i think i have addressed most of the issues raised by Oumar. An additional

point he mentioned is the importance of diversity of opinion in maintaining

the spice of the list. this i agree with, and i'm sure everybody does.

and i hope we all intend to keep it that way, without stepping on each others'

toes.



finally, Morro said, among other things:



>There is such a thing as tyranny of the majority and I am in

>the unenviable position of alerting this group that we teeter

>of its brink. No one has a monopoly on morality. I require

>no greater standard of decency and civility of anyone than is

>constitutionally permissible.



my only response to this is that i hope the rules help us define

exactly what's permissible, and spell out guidelines on how to

deal with infringements of those guidelines. if that's what's

called the tyranny of the majority, i have no problem with it.



in closing:



1. i'm sorry this thing's very long, but i tried to answer to

the best of my ability, the issues that were raised. by the way

Amadou Janneh also sent in some remarks, but i lost the file.



2. i suggest that Amadou gather all other comments, and revise the rules

to present them to the list for voting beginning next week. that is, a week

from today, Sunday, people can begin sending simple yes, no or abstain

votes to say which side they are on regarding the rules. a one week voting

period should be allowed (i.e. from one sunday, to the next). if you want the

draft resent, let me know.



3. after the votes are in, Amadou will tally them and let us know. as usual,

i suggest we allow one week (including 5 working days) after the votes are

reported to allow for objections, and such. after that week, or waiting

period, the rules become effective, or are discarded, depending on the outcome.



4. have a great week everyone.



Katim



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 25 Mar 1996 00:19:24 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...

Message-ID: <



Hi fellas,

I am in full agreement with Katim's views. SO the earlier we

start in implementing the points stated the better. Before that, we need

Amadou to start seeing if the memebrship agrees to the points stated.

After this is over, I suggest we look at the matter of trying to

maintain a Gambian character on the list.

Bye for now,

-abdou



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

(718)904-0215.

MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 24 Mar 1996 22:31:28 -0800

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: New Member, House keeping, and such ...

Message-ID: <



Hi all,



Sorry for the long silence but I have been really swamped at work. I think its high time we drop this and move on. I've been trying to get a draft of the constitution but haven't been successful yet. Heard there were some amendments to it and a new draft is on its way. Has anybody been successful yet?



Welcome aboard Maila!! Hoping to hear from you soon. Will send you the introductory files.



Sarian



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 25 Mar 1996 10:10:48 -0800 (PST)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...

Message-ID: <



Your "nationalist" slip is showing again this time with regard to the

tallying of votes.

The group had agreed that Gambia-L was to bring together those persons

interested in discussing on-going events in The Gambia and perhaps

extrapolating from that to Africa-wide issues. If this is the defining

characterisic, I dont think we can have first tier (Gambians?),

second tier (non-Gambians?), and third tier (non-Africans?) members. We

anticipate that mostly Gambians will be interested, but also a limited

number of non-Gambians: people that have lived in or are otherwsie

affiliated to/interested in the country. Once a subscriber is

admitted, however, I dont think we can discriminate on the basis of

nationalism or other.

Having said that, I have no problems with Amadou doing the tallying.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 25 Mar 1996 14:54:50 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...

Message-ID: <



Hi folks,

I introduce you to our newest addition namely, Omar Gaye from

Ngain Sanjal. He will introduce himself shortly.

Subscription managers, his address is:

..This makes it an address in Europe (Norway).

Bye for now,

-Abdou.





*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

(718)904-0215.

MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 25 Mar 1996 12:50:18 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...

Message-ID: <







I am unequivocally against the adoption and implementation of any

regulatory policies defining behavior. My rationale stems from the fear

that it can stifle discussion and free speech thus leading to

the destruction of the essence for the existence of Gambia-l.

However, I empathize with Katim's concern over the usage of vulgar

and abusive language. One thing to guard against is our list developing a

notorious reputation of vulgarism which can be escalated to distateful

flaming of one another.

Amadou, if you are tallying the votes, you can put me down on

the " NO " side for any regulatory policy except for those that restrains

the usage of vulgar languages.

Thanks

Tony



========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================



















------------------------------



Date: Mon, 25 Mar 1996 19:18:35 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...

Message-ID: <



Roddie:

In fact, I agree entirely with you. Let's put aside talk of "Gambian

character" and the like. We all have a hodge-podge of backgrounds.

My grandfather, Ernest Scattred, moved to the Gambia from Sierra Leone;

he got married to a Toucouleur woman. One of their sons (my father)

married a Mandinka woman from Gunjur. I was married to a Serahule

lady from Dippakunda. I am now engaged to a wollofised-Bambara

from Dakar.



The point is that we are all one! The preoccupation should be the

exchange of information and ideas regardless of ethnicity or national

origin. And I believe we can police ourselves without elaborate rules

of conduct. ....just my view!



Amadou

PEACE!



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 26 Mar 1996 23:43:54

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...

Message-ID: <



Hi all,



Although I favour some degree of modicum and respect for one another,

I do not support the establishment of a set of rules as was proposed

earlier on. Since the vote is an `all or nothing' affair, I vote

against the rules as proposed.



Lamin Drammeh(Japan).



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 26 Mar 1996 13:52:12 -0600 (CST)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...

Message-ID: <



Hi fellas,

I also wish to share my views regarding the proposed rules on our

mailing list. I fundementally believe that any promulgated rules will

leads us to a dangerous slippery slope. This list should be used as the

new technological frontier that is beyond the claws of governments and

authorities to allow decent and intelligent peoples to engage in

constructive dialogue. Let history be our lesson.

Nevertheless, vulgar and foul language ought to be discouraged to

permit a healthy environment. For that matter, I am more inclined to

accept some ethical codes not AUTHORITATIVE RULES that is limited only to

vulgar language.

Yaya



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 26 Mar 1996 16:26:31 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...

Message-ID: <



>From the responses to Katims proposal, it is clear that many people

are in favour resposible use of language to maintain good dialog.

However, the prospects of one set of rules leading to another (a

problem that could divert attention from real issues) has become the

concern for many. I would suggest that we postpone vote on the rules

for now.

Postponing the vote now would give list members enough reason to vote

for the proposal the next time the issue comes up again. This

should not be seen as lack of resolve on the side of the listbut it is

just another way of solving the problem.



In my view the the "cyberconstitution" has already achieved the purpose.



Malanding



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 26 Mar 1996 18:53:46 -0500

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: membership removal

Message-ID: <



Greetings:



i'd like to inform you that i have removed chris (the u.s. army guy) from the

list in view of the fact that he has not posted a single message to the group.

he has been on the list for almost a month, and despite the several messages i

sent to him to introduce himself to the group, i have had no response. since it

was my responsibility to sign him on, i felt that i was also obligated to make

enquiries as to why we had no heard from him yet.

you will recall that he had personally requested to join the group. thus as to

why he decided to be a 'sleeper' once he was in is a concern to me.

i would also propose that the other managers do the same. to regularly check

those they signed on and if there is no posting from anyone of them, to send

friendly messages inquiring what the problem was. in the extreme case of no

response for a lengthy duration, perhaps a month (as was the case here), to takethat person off the list lest we begin to carry too many snoozers.

we want the group to be lively and that requires partiipation of all of us

whenever time permits. what do ya'll think?







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 26 Mar 1996 19:06:37 -0500

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: visit of gambian immigration director

Message-ID: <



i'd like to inform the group that the gambian director of immigration services

mr. momodou 'nai' ceesay and his assistant are currently in atlanta to renew

or replace old gambian passports. in addition to them, mr. bojang, the financial

attache at the embassy in washington d.c. completes the delegation. they have

been to new york, washington d.c. already. they will be leaving on thursday.

it seems that quite a number of gambians needed a new passport.



i am their host here in atlanta. so i have to be back now to give people

directions to my place. if any one knows of gambians nearby that wish to renew

their passport please give them my number - 404-321-7920.



the fees are $12. they must bring 4 passport size photos too.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 26 Mar 1996 16:47:26 -0800

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...

Message-ID: <



Hello,



I favor refraining from the use of abusive language and name calling.



Sarian



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 26 Mar 1996 22:51:15 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: membership removal

Message-ID: <



You have my vote of confidence, LatJor!



Amadou.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 26 Mar 1996 23:31:08 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: membership removal

Message-ID: <



Hi Folks,

I think Gabriel did the right thing. In connection to this is

the fact that Katim introduced other things apart from the "vulgar"

speech proposal. Among those was the matter of who is eligible to

join. I will put up these proposals and others for members to vote on by

sending their votes to Amadou. This way, we can continue debating

crisis in The Gambia while doing some house cleaning chores.

As for those who think that we should just "move on", I advise

you that we have to conclude some type of a charter before the list can

be effective at all. And also realise that there are other issues apart

from speech that we have to take care of. Examples include; the role of

non-Gambians; applying for memebership in the list; the purpose of the

list; and whether the list should be used to lobby against the AFPRC

and etc. People should also send their ideas for the list so that they

can be implemented or rejected.

If we continue debating house cleaning issues, it would be akin

to fiddling while our country is burning.

Hoping to hear from you,

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

(718)904-0215.

MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 22:50:01

From:

To:

Subject: Re: membership removal

Message-ID: <



Hi,



I share Mr. Ndow's suggestion of removing inactive members from the

list after a prolonged period of silence. This was an issue I raised

before.



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 12:26:29 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: Rules of the game ...

Message-ID: <



Hi People,

Here are the "vulgar" speech rules. I have edited Katim's many

proposals to include only those dealing with speech.





-------------------- Start of GAMBIA-L RULES ---------------------------





PROPOSED RULES FOR DEALING WITH UNACCEPTABLE

BEHAVIOR/LANGUAGE ON GAMBIA-L





PREAMBLE:



The set of rules spelt out here are meant to promote a healthy

and responsible exchange of ideas on and about The Gambia, using

Gambia-l as a medium. The reputation of the mailing list, and it's

subscribers is a function of both individual and collective

behavior on the list, and proper use of language. In order to

ensure the continued existence of a healthy atmosphere for the

exchange of ideas, and dialogue, and in a manner that reflects

well on the subscribers of the list, a collective approach to

dealing with disciplinary issues will be adopted.



THE RULES:





6. Use of language considered extreme, insulting, or offensive

would not be tolerated on Gambia-l. The determination of what

language constitutes is unacceptable (extreme, insulting, or

offensive) shall be done, in a manner spelt out by the

procedures for censorship, and disciplinary action (listed

below).



7. Expulsions from the list are final, and revocable only with

the concurrence of the majority of subscribers.





10. All decisions will be based on a simple majority of votes

casted by subscribers.



11. All subscribers are eligible to vote, and each subscriber

has one vote.



13. All votes will be cast from e-mail addresses used to subscribe

to the list.



14. Expelled subscribers can apply to rejoin the list six months

after their expulsion.



15. A decision to re-admit expelled subscribers will be based on

votes cast by list subscribers, using the procedures and rules

stipulated for expelling subscribers.



PROCEDURES FOR INITIATING A MOTION TO EXPEL A SUBSCRIBER:



The following procedure shall be used to set in motion the

process to expel a subscriber or subscribers.



1. Any subscriber or subscribers can issue an objection to a

behavior or offensive use of language on the list. such an

objection will herein after be called a 'censor'.



2. A subscriber can censor another subscriber or other

subscribers by sending mail to the list stating the objection,

and referring to the offending posting (by date, and time, or

any other means to ascertain the identity of the offending

posting).



3. The censored subscriber must apologize within 5 working

days of being censored, or have the censor count toward the

total required to force a vote on his or her expulsion from

the list.



4. If a subscriber apologizes after a censor, the censor is

dropped from his or her record.



5. Each subscriber is allowed a maximum of three chances in

a calendar year to delete a censor from their record.



6. To guard agains against intolerance of mistakes and slips of tongue,

three censors are required to force a vote on expelling the offending

subscriber.



7. After three censors, the responsible subscription manager shall

notify the list, within five working days, of a call for votes on

the expulsion of the offending subscriber.



8. The rules for voting are spelled out in the list Rules, above.



9. The procedures for voting are as spelt out in the Voting

Procedures section, below.







I will bring up the others as we resolve each one. Two of you have

already voted on these rules namely, Tony and Lamin and both voted "no".

The others have reservations about one aspect or the other. So if you

think the rules would be better in one format or the other, just submit

an amendment for voting. Over the past year or so, nearly everyone has

made their opinion known about these rules. So let us just implement or

reject them.

This is somewhat unfair to Katim because he had indicated a

change of mind about some things he said. But as I said before, the

same rules can be amended and then resubmitted for voting.

About the voting process, just send your vote to Amadou and say

"yes" to agree with the rules and "no" to disagree. You can also

abstain from voting. For those of you who want to make their votes a

secret, just tell Amadou to list you as having voted and to leave the

"yes" and "no" fields empty.

I think we should close voting on April 3rd, 1996.



PS:

Amadou's address is :



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

(718)904-0215.

MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 09:39:22 -0800 (PST)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: membership removal

Message-ID: <



There have been a couple people from banjul that have been signed on

and from whom nothing has been heard?

Should we mete out that same treatment as befalled "Chris" of US army fame?



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 12:55:05 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: membership removal

Message-ID: <



On Wed, 27 Mar 1996, Roddie L. Cole wrote:



> There have been a couple people from banjul that have been signed on

> and from whom nothing has been heard?

> Should we mete out that same treatment as befalled "Chris" of US army fame?



Hi,

Absolutely !

*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

(718)904-0215.

MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 13:06:29 -0600 (CST)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: membership removal

Message-ID: <



Hi fells,

I wish to add a caution on the memebership removal issue. There

ought to be very good tangible reasons for doing so besides simply a

period of long silence. For example, a memeber may travel and not have

acces to email services and therefore, becomes incommunicado. In that

respect, each situation must be treated uniquely. Just a thought.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 11:37:51 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Rules of the game ...

Message-ID: <



Hi Guys,



Don't you think we're going overboard with these rules? There are too

many rules to remember and I just don't feel comfortable with the

outline, kind of feel like the high school days where one worries about

detention, suspension and explusion. We are all adults so therefore we

should be able to communicate in a responsible and healthy environment

without the use of vulgar language. So lets drop these disciplinary

rules/issues/actions. But then again majority carries the vote and if

the majority feels strongly about the implementation of the rules by

all means go for it.



My vote is no on rules and regulations. Lets not go back to high

school guys we are all responsible adults.



And yes I agree with Latjorr, if we haven't heard from a subscriber

after a period of long silence then before expelling that person lets

give him/her a last friendly reminder. I'm also convinced that these

members from Gambia are really not on the net. On several occasions

I've written to Maja but still no response.



Ah! I watched the interview tape of Jammmeh by two Senegales

journalist who came to The Gambia to talk to him. BTW-Tony thanks for

the video tape. I'm more than ever convinced that this guy will never

returned to the barracks or farming for that matter. When asked if he

plans to run for elections come July, his response was, if the Gambians

want me to run then when the time comes will I know what to do. He was

very evasive as to where the money is coming from "GOD" and commented

on the skin bleaching that they (military guys) were doing the best

thing for the women because skin bleaching is bad and they can never

be white because when they bore children those kids would come out

black even though their mothers are high yellows so to speak. He would

also divorce his wife if she ever bleaches. Ok enough of that. Good

week to ya'll.



Sarian



> From

> Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 12:26:29 -0500 (EST)

> From: ABDOU <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Re: Rules of the game ...

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> X-Sender:

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 7.2 -- ListProcessor by CREN

>

> Hi People,

> Here are the "vulgar" speech rules. I have edited Katim's many

> proposals to include only those dealing with speech.

>

>

> -------------------- Start of GAMBIA-L RULES ---------------------------

>

>

> PROPOSED RULES FOR DEALING WITH UNACCEPTABLE

> BEHAVIOR/LANGUAGE ON GAMBIA-L

>

>

> PREAMBLE:

>

> The set of rules spelt out here are meant to promote a healthy

> and responsible exchange of ideas on and about The Gambia, using

> Gambia-l as a medium. The reputation of the mailing list, and it's

> subscribers is a function of both individual and collective

> behavior on the list, and proper use of language. In order to

> ensure the continued existence of a healthy atmosphere for the

> exchange of ideas, and dialogue, and in a manner that reflects

> well on the subscribers of the list, a collective approach to

> dealing with disciplinary issues will be adopted.

>

> THE RULES:

>

>

> 6. Use of language considered extreme, insulting, or offensive

> would not be tolerated on Gambia-l. The determination of what

> language constitutes is unacceptable (extreme, insulting, or

> offensive) shall be done, in a manner spelt out by the

> procedures for censorship, and disciplinary action (listed

> below).

>

> 7. Expulsions from the list are final, and revocable only with

> the concurrence of the majority of subscribers.

>

>

> 10. All decisions will be based on a simple majority of votes

> casted by subscribers.

>

> 11. All subscribers are eligible to vote, and each subscriber

> has one vote.

>

> 13. All votes will be cast from e-mail addresses used to subscribe

> to the list.

>

> 14. Expelled subscribers can apply to rejoin the list six months

> after their expulsion.

>

> 15. A decision to re-admit expelled subscribers will be based on

> votes cast by list subscribers, using the procedures and rules

> stipulated for expelling subscribers.

>

> PROCEDURES FOR INITIATING A MOTION TO EXPEL A SUBSCRIBER:

>

> The following procedure shall be used to set in motion the

> process to expel a subscriber or subscribers.

>

> 1. Any subscriber or subscribers can issue an objection to a

> behavior or offensive use of language on the list. such an

> objection will herein after be called a 'censor'.

>

> 2. A subscriber can censor another subscriber or other

> subscribers by sending mail to the list stating the objection,

> and referring to the offending posting (by date, and time, or

> any other means to ascertain the identity of the offending

> posting).

>

> 3. The censored subscriber must apologize within 5 working

> days of being censored, or have the censor count toward the

> total required to force a vote on his or her expulsion from

> the list.

>

> 4. If a subscriber apologizes after a censor, the censor is

> dropped from his or her record.

>

> 5. Each subscriber is allowed a maximum of three chances in

> a calendar year to delete a censor from their record.

>

> 6. To guard agains against intolerance of mistakes and slips of tongue,

> three censors are required to force a vote on expelling the offending

> subscriber.

>

> 7. After three censors, the responsible subscription manager shall

> notify the list, within five working days, of a call for votes on

> the expulsion of the offending subscriber.

>

> 8. The rules for voting are spelled out in the list Rules, above.

>

> 9. The procedures for voting are as spelt out in the Voting

> Procedures section, below.

>

>

>

> I will bring up the others as we resolve each one. Two of you have

> already voted on these rules namely, Tony and Lamin and both voted "no".

> The others have reservations about one aspect or the other. So if you

> think the rules would be better in one format or the other, just submit

> an amendment for voting. Over the past year or so, nearly everyone has

> made their opinion known about these rules. So let us just implement or

> reject them.

> This is somewhat unfair to Katim because he had indicated a

> change of mind about some things he said. But as I said before, the

> same rules can be amended and then resubmitted for voting.

> About the voting process, just send your vote to Amadou and say

> "yes" to agree with the rules and "no" to disagree. You can also

> abstain from voting. For those of you who want to make their votes a

> secret, just tell Amadou to list you as having voted and to leave the

> "yes" and "no" fields empty.

> I think we should close voting on April 3rd, 1996.

>

> PS:

> Amadou's address is :

>

> *******************************************************************************

> A. TOURAY.

> (718)904-0215.

> MY URL ON THE WWW=

>

> A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

> SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

> I WANDER AND I WONDER.

> ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

> *******************************************************************************

>



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 12:37:44 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: membership removal

Message-ID: <







Roddie, you raised a good and interesting point. There are others besides

just the Banjul based members who have been dormant ever since they were

added to this list. These are Gambians in The United States too. To

validate my point, just review the list membership and you will see names

who have never contributed anything. Send it to

and on the body of the message - write _ Review Gambia-l and you will be

sent a list of the membership. Infact, there are some names that have

preceded me on this list even when we were using Katim's address before

the adoption of the name Gambia-l at the UW network, who have never posted

anything.

So, my question to everybody is this : Do we apply the same set of

rules to everybody or do we exercise more leniency to The Gambians

regarding this membership removal as a result of inactivity and lack of

participation ?

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================























On Wed, 27 Mar 1996, Roddie L. Cole wrote:



> There have been a couple people from banjul that have been signed on

> and from whom nothing has been heard?

> Should we mete out that same treatment as befalled "Chris" of US army fame?

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 16:10:28 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: membership removal

Message-ID: <199603272110.QAA04762@aspen>



I think a number of interesting things came up over the past few days.

But as we seek solutions to htem I would suggest everyone of us to

reflect on a number of questions. What is the purpose of the list? It

is to dicuss issues related to the Gambia or is it a club? If its for

dicussion them we should understand that not everyone who participate

in a discussion can contribute something. There must be others who are

gaining by just listening (well in this case watching from the

screen side).



I think Yaya point out an important point. Not everybody have time or

the opportunity to access to email. In Africa you pay a fortune to get

a long distance phone call. We must realize that those over there are

probabley gaining more by just receiving.



Another thing to consider is what Roddie pointed out equal treatment

for all.



If we become to much concern about house cleaning we may lose focus of

the real issues.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 16:14:24 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: Rules of the game ...

Message-ID: <



I see no need for a formal tally of votes. We 've all been receiving the

same e-mail messages; and the overwhelming majority reject rules of any

kind for the list.



If you don't agree with this assessment, I'd be glad to break down the

votes and sum up the comments for the list.



So, LET'S MOVE ON! This and the issue of "non-Gambians" should be dead

now.



Amadou.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 27 Mar 96 22:25:33 CST

From: Katim S. Touray <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re-addition to the Gambia-l

Message-ID: <



Hi Dana,



this is to inform you that you've been re-enlisted (pardon the pun).

i would ordinarily have referred the request to one of the subscription

managers, but you are now stranger to the list, and further, i can't

recall off the top of my head which manager is responsible for your domain.



anyway, i'm forwarding this to the list, so the left hand would know what

the right hand is doing.



once again, welcome back, and we'd be delighted to hear from you.



thanks.



Katim



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 28 Mar 96 04:26:33 -0800

From:

Message-ID: <



354 Enter mail, end with "." on a line by itself

Received: by BASA14037.usaid.gov with VINES-ISMTP; Thu, 28 Mar 96 7:26:38 -0500

Date: Thu, 28 Mar 96 7:25:54 -0500

Message-ID: <

X-Priority: 3 (Normal)

To: <

From: "Dana Ott" <

Subject: re: Re-addition to the Gambia-l





Thanks for your help! It's good to be back. Now if our computers will just

stop fritzing out...



Dana





=====================================================================

Dana Ott, Ph.D. Telephone (703) 312-7192

Research Analyst Fax (703) 312-7199

Africa Bureau Information Center Email

=====================================================================



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 29 Mar 1996 00:42:55

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Rules of the game ...

Message-ID: <



Hi fellows,



The promulgation of rules is not bad in itself, yet those

very rules may eventually turn out to be the dividing

force of an association. Granted that all societies

have deviants whose actions should be controlled.

However, I am of the opinion that the stipulation of

written rules for our list will not solve our problems.

The mere fact that this issue has been discussed at

length will serve as a reminder to all of us that

`extreme, vulgar and abusive language' is uncalled for

on the list.



This leads me to rule 6 as outlined in the revised

version sent out by Abdou. My contention here is that

what constitutes an extreme, abusive language is wide

open to diverse interpretations. Two questions: What

will we consider extreme? Who will determine what is

extreme? Another question: Is the mere objection by

a subscriber of another's language sufficient to be

counted as a censor? I think not. With these and many

other questions that may be raised in the future, I

think we will be better off without the rules at this

material moment. I stand to be corrected.



On March 10, I sent out a suggestion to the list under

the subject `multiple issues'. There I suggested that

before one is allowed to join the list she should first

send in an introduction. Although not any sufficient

guarantee that the person in question will be an active

member, it will be an indication of her interest in the

list. Additionally, it will really let us know if that

person has access to e-mail. You are invited to read

that contribution again.



On the removal of already subscribed members who have

remained inactive since they joined, I suggest we take

caution in the way it should be done or is being done.

Treating the cases individually and sending a friendly

note prior to removal is necessary.



All that said and done, I am glad Katim(?) brought these

issues to our attention.



Lamin Drammeh (Japan).



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 28 Mar 96 20:05:57 CST

From: Katim S. Touray <

To:

Subject: Rules of the game ...

Message-ID: <



Hi folks,



this is going to be a short one. a number of ideas on the issue of

rules for our list have been floated in the past few days, some in

addition to those already on the table. the following is a brief

re-visit on my latest thinking on these issues:



Q. should we have rules at all?.



A. positively yes. i was listening to a story on National Public Radio

this morning and the story was about a case before the Supreme Court of the

U.S. i don't even remember what it was about. the point here is that it

how seriously you take care of the 'trivial' that determines the functioning

and the rule of law in a society. rules, to govern whatever we deem

important, are necessary to serve a number of purposes: a) define what

is expected of list members; b) map out a course of action in the event

of an infrigment; c) define what consequences will befall anyone who

infringes those rules. properly implemented, we all would know what

exactly the procedures are, and there will not be a case or cases of

people feeling arbitrarily (mis)treated. this answer is a generalization of

my feelings on some specific issues, some of which follow:



Q. what about the rules on language?



A. thinking about the proposed rules, even as revised by Abdou, i think

there's some weight in a lot of people saying that implementing them willbe time consuming. in order to streamline the whole issue of the use of

language on our list, i would like to offer another suggestion. why not

we have a database of unacceptable words, or language?. the only problem

with this is that we'll have to circulate on the list of words, and vote on

them and this would mean we'd be trading some really nasty words for a while

yet. if this is what it would take to ensure a clean and civil atmosphere, i'd

say let's just grit our teeth, and go for it. an alternative is that we do

not have rules, and hence no set way to deal with cases of vulgar language and

such stuff.



Q. should we expell 'lurkers', meaning the voiceless of the list?.



A. first, we should encourage people to be actively involved in debates or

issues being discussed. we also should be understanding of the fact that

people have different work schedules, program loads, connections to the

network, etc. the other issue, that completes the triagle of factors that

should govern our attitude to membership participation, the other issue here is

that we would not want to tolerate dormancy that verges on death. we've got a

lot of people that have been virtual cyber deadwoods. either they wake up, or

its' 'bye bye'. again, i'd suggest we come up with, yes, rules to stipulate

how *exactly* we are going to deal with situations like this. this way, every

one will know what the rules are, before we start implementing them. and i

would suggest we give people a grace period of one or two months before we

start implementing the rules, whatever they are in the end.



with all that out of the way, i'd like us to congratulate our Sierra Leonian

and Beninois friends for doing all of Africa proud. although one can argue

about Mada Bio's decree giving departing heads of state what i consider

ridicoulous pensions, at least the guy is stepping down.



by the way, a funny story. i dreamt last night i was sitting at a table with

Capt. Jammeh (i've never met him before), and a couple of other cabinet

members. from what i recall, we were going to be discussing some important

national stuff, and i distinctly remember being really upset. for some

reason, i was in a rage. so when it was my time to speak, i started with

a long period of silence, to the point where people were getting strained.

anyway, i started speaking, slowly at first, and the speech escalated in

tempo to a point where i took off my hat (i sleep with a hat, Madison

being so cold), and shortly thenafter, my jacket (i presume i must have

thrown away my blanket in my sleep!). anyway, toward the end of the speech

there was a guy who kept talking in the background, and i found that very

distracting. and i kept talking, and in the end there was so much murmuring

that from what i remember, nobody could hear me anymore ... this is ofcourse

not my funniest dream. that title goes the one i had when i was teasing

Bill Gates (the Chairman of Microsoft, and one of the richest man, if not the

richest man in the World) that i would run him to the ground!. and i added

that he shouldn't worry, it wasn't like he wasn't going to be able to feed

his family ... this from a guy, myself, that has to be the absolute poorest

soul on earth!.



hey, have a great weekend everyone!.



Katim



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 28 Mar 1996 22:24:47 -0500

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Re: membership removal

Message-ID: <



As i stated before, it should be the responsibility of the managers to

encourage those subscribers under their domain to participate in the group

discussions. At least introduce themselves! Abdou(?) is right that new

subscribers should first respond to the questionaire they are sent before they

are signed in.

We should not be very concerned with the removal of 'deadbeat' members from the

list since they can always be included back in the list. All they have to do is

send a request the appropriate request to

are ready to participate.

Of course all i had stated earlier concerning this issue still applies. Removal

is to be implemented only in extreme cases. Friendly prodding is the first

option. However, if we do not regularly clean house, we are only inviting

cobwebs inside.

I empathize with those in the gambia. Perhaps they should be the excepion to therule because of the difficult (but hopefully temporary) situation they are in.

We must remember that gambia (and other parts of Africa) is not like america,

europe or anywhere else. We all know the obstacles. however, sending those folks

a messsage requesting them to at least introduce themselves to the group for

starters is a requirement for becoming a part of the group. Surely they can

afford that!



Finally, Amadou I shall extend your message to Nai Ceesay. The delegation has

extended their stay for an extra day due to the high volume of passports to be

processed (the last time i counted - this morning, 106 gambians were issued new

passports!).



si jama,

LatJor.



------------------------------



Date: 28 Mar 96 22:27:23 EST

From: SANKUNG SAWO <

To: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia an" <

Subject: Introduction

Message-ID: <



FROM: SANKUNG SAWO, 101573,1703

TO: GAMBIA-L, INTERNET:

DATE: 3/27/96 2:42 AM

Re: Copy of: INTRODUCTION

Hello guys,



I wish to introduce myself now to the forum/listserver which of course is long

overdue. Yes, most people expected this earlier.



Anyway, I am currently employed by GAMTEL as a Computer Engineer.I joined the

company in 1991. I am one of the driving forces behind the information

revolution in the Gambia which realy started in ernest just about 5 months ago.

For your information, guys, we only have indirect access to the INTERNET, NOT

direct. The service is managed by Gamtel Datacom Services Unit and the

connection is provided by CompuServe Information Services. Thanks to Gamtel's

dynamism we now have nearly 50 users accessing the net from the Gambia daily!



I joined Gambia-L purely for professional reasons. I wish to be able to share

(professional) information with fellow engineers out there at the centre of

technology. I am less inclined to politics and participate NOT in political

discussions. So please excuse me if this represents a shortcoming for members of

the forum. But indeed I do like to hear political stuff.



Please find below some info. It is just an introduction .



If we have members interested in emerging Internet issues in the Gambia, and

Africa as a whole, : engineering, content, technology trend, etc, please

contact me so that we can share some info.



Thanks to you all.

Sankung



-----------------------------------------------------------------------

GAMTEL

------



DATACOMMUNICATIONS SERVICES UNIT

--------------------------------





In 1985 we witnessed the emergence of a modern digital

telecommunication network in the Gambia based on a fully digital

telephone switch: the Alcatel E10 switch. That was a leapfrog

from an old electromechanical exchange.



In 1995, exactly 10 years after, we have witnessed yet another

revolution in our telecommunication services, with the

convergence of our two year old X.25 data network with worldwide

datacommunications ONLINE services, namely, CompuServe and

Internet. This also marks the begining of another leapfrog into

the information revolution in this country in resonance with the

bigger global information revolution of the century.



At the forefront of our information revolution is Gamtel's

Datacommunications Services Unit which was set up in 1995

purposely to steer the bandwagon heading for an information

superhighway stretching from Banjul to Fatoto. Already Gamtel

management is considering a proposal to extend the data network

services up to Basse. This will enable users to access the

services from anywhere in the country at the same access cost (

ie the same rates will apply countrywide)!



The global economy and its highly dynamic markets of the

developed countries is becoming more and more knowledge based and

information driven. It is therefore essential for business

enterprises in the Gambia to be abrest with contemporary computer

based business tools, most notably WEB technology, and

information services worldwide. Already we have trade points on

the Internet. Many companies now distribute information on their

products and services on the Internet network. Now you have

access to all of these from Gambia via Gamtel's datacom services

public data network.



SERVICES AVAILABLE CURRENTLY:

-----------------------------





1) CompuServe Online Services:

CompuServe Databases:Companies,Foreign Exchange Rates,

etc.



- Discurssion Forums:



- Healthnet:



2) Internet Access.



3) Prestel Online Database Services:

Financial news and information;Forex rates,etc







Yes, we do have an Internet pilot project in the pipeline, although no definite

decision has been reached so far on the matter. I am optimistic that we will

have something by end of the year; or maybe even before the dawn of the second

republic. Some people might think that is a dream, but it is certainly not. We

are already (just) there.









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 29 Mar 96 13:08:38 GMT

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: Re: Rules of the game...

Message-ID: <



Hi Folks,

I would have to vote "NO" to the proposed rules simply because of the

impracticalities of it's implementation. All we all should safeguard is our

own sense of responsibility. This should be a friendly forum where views are

debated without too much restriction.

I was listening to a debate in the

British House of commons where the leader of the opposition described the

the Prime Minister's response to a suggestion as 'pathetic'. To me that is foul

and vulgar. The prime minister on many occassions describe them as 'dimwits' and

their proposals as nonsensense, rubbish and silly. In the same House of

commons, you cannot call someone a lair, but you can say he was economical

with the truth and or with the actualite. I can quote many of such examples. So my

view is, in these day and age of political correctness, if we are to set rules

as to what is or what is not a proper language, we may see ourselves down a

slippery slope and the forum may lack some exciting debates.

Let us cool down and give ourselves a moment's reflection on these rules

issue. Besides there are many pressing issues facing our country that we

should be concentrating our intellectual prowess.

On the issue of Gambian subscribers, remember the frequent electricity

blackouts, its still going on - maybe some of you have been away for too long.

Sometimes i experience some of my mails to the Gambia returned or my friend

saying he did not receive them. That i attribute to their computers switched

off at the time.

Tony and Katim can you include Lamin Jagne on the list.His address is:

He is currently in Uk but will be going back to

the Gambia in a few day's time.

Bye

Lang



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 29 Mar 1996 09:47:29 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Rules of the game ...

Message-ID: <



katim, i hope the content of your speech was not ...'about time he

returns to barrcaks...." I am sure he or all those present at the

meeting would not be amused what you were saying!



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 29 Mar 1996 10:06:16 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: Rules of the game...

Message-ID: <



Katim:



Revising or justifying the rules will not change much in terms of the

consensus. You are now beating on a dead horse. Please, let's move on!

The overwhelming majority reject rules of any kind. I have been monitoring

the responses since this issue emerged. You have raised very important

matters; and I think individual subscribers will use restraint in their

communications on the list. Please don't be too persistent on this

subject.



MY VIEW!

AMADOU



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 29 Mar 1996 11:39:53 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: 0F-1_23276_Gambia.

Message-ID: <





Title: The Gambia Human Rights Practices, 1995

Author: U.S. Department of State

Date: March 1996









THE GAMBIA





The Gambia is controlled by a military government, the Armed Forces

Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC), which seized power in a coup d'etat

in 1994. The AFPRC deposed the democratically elected government of Sir

Dawda Jawara. Captain Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh, chairman of the AFPRC,

remained Head of State throughout 1995. Under Jammeh, the main

decisionmaking organization is the military-controlled AFPRC. It rules

by decree and declares its decrees exempt from legal challenge.



The Gambia National Army (GNA) reports to the Minister of Defense. The

police report to the Minister of Interior. The National Intelligence

Agency (NIA), established in June by government decree, reports directly

to the AFPRC but is otherwise autonomous. The AFPRC and others were

responsible for numerous serious human rights abuses.



The Gambia's population of just over 1 million consists largely of

subsistence farmers growing rice, millet, maize, and groundnuts

(peanuts), the country's primary export crop. The private sector, led

by reexporting, fisheries, horticulture, and tourism, contracted

continuously since the 1994 coup. Cuts in international economic

assistance have worsened the economic decline.



The Government's poor human rights record worsened during the year as

the coup leaders continued to commit widespread and repeated human

rights abuses. Citizens do not have the right to change their

government. The AFPRC also arrested and detained senior government

officials and members of the press. It held detainees incommunicado and

did not acknowledge their detentions, detained armed forces and police

personnel without charge, banned political parties, curbed political

activities, publications, and other communications, intimidated the

press, dissolved local governments, and revoked rights to travel and

transfer funds or assets for senior officials of the former Jawara

government. The courts have traditionally been subject to a certain

degree of executive influence. AFPRC decrees have abrogated due process

and allowed the Government to search, seize, and detain without warrant

or legal proceedings. The AFPRC ordered the arbitrary arrest, firing,

and retirement of government officials and civil service employees loyal

to the previous government. Security forces have tortured detainees.

Discrimination against women persists. While health professionals have

focused greater attention on the dangers of female genital mutilation

(FGM), this practice is widespread and entrenched.



The AFPRC shortened the transition schedule for return to a democratic,

civilian government from 4 years to 2 years because of pressure from the

international community, concerns over the collapse of tourism and other

business activity, and in response to expressions of Gambian political

views. It repeatedly denied its intention to stay in power and,

although delayed, has proceeded with the transition timetable. The

National Consultative Commission has completed its work. Despite harsh

press intimidation, a relatively free, outspoken press still exists.



RESPECT FOR HUMAN RIGHTS



Section 1 Respect for the Integrity of the Person, Including Freedom

from:



a. Political and Other Extrajudicial Killing



Former Minister of Interior Sadibou Haidara, arrested in an alleged

countercoup January 27, died June 3 in prison. Although the AFPRC

attributed his death to preexisting high blood pressure, Haidara's death

is widely believed to have resulted from intentional mistreatment by

prison authorities. While an autopsy was performed, the results were

not made public.



On June 23, Finance Minister Ousman Koro-Ceesay's charred remains were

found in his burned vehicle with part of his skull missing. He had

attended Chairman Jammeh's departure from Yundum International Airport

earlier that day. As with the Haidara case, no results of any

investigations were made public. It is widely believed that Ceesay's

death was a politically motivated killing by the AFPRC.



b. Disappearance



There were no reports of politically motivated disappearances. In May

two GNA soldiers, allegedly under the orders of the AFPRC, attempted to

abduct Lamin Waa Juwara, former independent Niamina Minister of

Parliament. They were unsuccessful.



c. Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or

Punishment



While the AFPRC did not suspend provisions of the Constitution

prohibiting torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading punishment,

it ignored these provisions in its treatment of former ministers and

military and police detainees.



Former AFPRC Vice Chairman Sabally, arrested in the alleged January

countercoup, was detained without visitation rights at Mile 2 prison.

He was widely believed to have been tortured after his arrest, and

credible reports indicate he has lost some of the use of his hands

because of torture by electric shock.



Conditions at Mile 2 prison are reported to be austere, overcrowded, and

lacking in medical facilities. Prisoners are locked in their cells for

more than 20 hours each day. Other reports indicate that the AFPRC

assigned military guards to augment the corrections staff at the prison,

and there were credible reports of malnourishment, illness, and beatings

of military and security detainees. In March military police surrounded

the prison because of reports of demonstrations against poor food and

living conditions, and long detention without trial. Women are housed

separately.



There was one death while under detention (see Section 1.a.).



In June the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the

Mile 2 facility and reported that 33 of the original 58 detainees known

to the ICRC were still imprisoned. According to the ICRC, at least 7 of

these detainees are political prisoners and the other 25 were released.

Since the ICRC's visit, only sporadic prison information became

available. August press reports list a total of 50 detained military

personnel. The ICRC visited again in October and reported that

conditions were adequate.



d. Arbitrary Arrest, Detention, or Exile



The AFPRC frequently and arbitrarily arrested military and police

personnel, civil servants, parastatal staff, and media representatives.

In June the AFPRC declared by decree that the NIA would have the power

to search, seize, detain, or arrest any individual or property without

due process. In October the AFPRC issued a decree allowing a 90-day

detention without charge and without writ of habeas corpus which has

retroactive force.



After promulgation of Decree 57, incidents of targeted searches and

investigations increased. The AFPRC primarily targeted nongovernmental

organizations and members of the press for investigation and detention.

In July six employees of the Daily Observer newspaper were interrogated

and released by NIA officers in reference to an advertisement in the

newspaper. The NIA suspected that the advertisement was a coded message

to trigger a mercenary takeover.



The regime subjected prominent civilians in and out of government to

lengthy surprise interrogations in uncomfortable circumstances, often

lasting overnight, and detained some officials for extended periods.

For example, vice president of the Gambian Bar Association Ousainou

Darbo was detained incommunicado from October 15 through November 6,

when he was released unconditionally. The authorities generally did not

permit families, reporters, or other private citizens to visit military

and police detainees. They did occasionally permit exceptional visits

by detainees' spouses after direct petitions to the Vice Chairman of the

AFPRC.



At least 14 of those detained during the July 1994 coup remained in

custody at year's end. The AFPRC has not provided an accounting of

current detainees. Some of those detained after the attempted

countercoup in November 1993 were granted amnesty; the authorities

brought charges against others. Along with the military and police

personnel in long-term detention, authorities detained an unknown number

of additional people for shorter periods, ranging from hours to 26 days.



In the alleged countercoup attempt in January, the AFPRC arrested and

detained an additional group of opposition figures, including Sabally

and Haidara. Sabally's trial ended in December; he was convicted on two

charges and sentenced to a total of 9 years' imprisonment, to be served

concurrently (see Section 1.c).



There was another wave of detentions in October. Many of those detained

had ties to the Peoples Progressive Party. The AFPRC has not formally

exiled its opponents. However, three senior officials of the former

government, President Jawara, Vice President Sabally, and secretary

general Janha, remain abroad under explicit threat of arrest and

detention if they return. Other officials who were outside the country

at the time of the coup are at similar risk.



e. Denial of Fair Public Trial



Although the Constitution provides for an independent judiciary, the

courts are traditionally responsive to executive branch pressure. The

judicial system comprises a Judicial Committee of the Privy Council

(based in London), the Supreme Court of The Gambia, The Gambia Court of

Appeal, and the magistrate courts (one in each of the five divisions

plus one in Banjul and one in Kanifing). Village chiefs preside over

local courts at the village level. The AFPRC claimed that judicial

provisions of the Constitution remained in effect, but it exempted its

own decrees from court challenge and ignored due process with respect to

arrest, detention, and trial.



In early 1995, detention review tribunals comprised of a lawyer, a

police officer, and a private citizen completed recommendations on the

cases of military detainees. In most cases, the tribunal did not find

enough to merit to continue the detentions. Tribunal action was

advisory only. The AFPRC could have ordered the indefinite detention of

military and police officers from the 1994 coup and countercoup.



Since coming to power, the AFPRC granted amnesty to 38 detained soldiers

from the 1994 coup. Seven others were sentenced to 9 years'

imprisonment in June for a November 1994 countercoup attempt.



The AFPRC appointed a number of commissions to investigate individuals

and organizations suspected of corruption. These commissions have

powers similar to that of a grand jury, including the authority to

imprison and fine for contempt, and to imprison or demand bond from

individuals considered likely to abscond.



The AFPRC seized over 6,000 tons of imported rice owned by a Gambian

business consortium. While the rice had all appropriate health

documents, it was declared "unfit for human consumption," and summarily

dumped into the ocean. The AFPRC neither waited for nor acknowledged

judicial decisionmaking authority in the issue.



Despite these incidents, the judicial system remains structurally intact

and recognizes customary, Shari'a, and general law. Customary law

covers marriage and divorce for non-Muslims, inheritance, land tenure,

tribal and clan leadership, and all other traditional and social

relations. Shari'a law is observed primarily in Muslim marriage and

divorce matters. Under Shari'a, women receive half of what men receive

in inheritance. General law, following the English model, applies to

felonies, misdemeanors in urban areas, and the formal business sector.

Trials are public, and defendants have the right to an attorney at their

own cost.



The trial of former AFPRC Vice Chairman Sabally was conducted in a

military court with a civilian judge at Fajara military barracks. He

was charged with three counts of treason. This trial was closed to the

public and all reports came from the army press office (see Section

1.d.)



Three journalists from The Point newspaper were arrested in March and

charged with inciting public alarm. After a trial lasting 6 months, all

three were acquitted.



Although total numbers are not available, most prisoners detained under

the AFPRC's anticorruption campaign, or for security reasons, are

political prisoners.



f. Arbitrary Interference with Privacy, Family, Home, or

Correspondence



Existing constitutional safeguards against arbitrary search and seizure

were abrogated as part of Decree 45. AFPRC priorities in security

matters and corruption investigations override all constitutional

safeguards. Police seized private documents and property without due

process and placed armed guards at homes and other properties suspected

of having been acquired with embezzled or misappropriated funds. The

AFPRC froze accounts of people under suspicion and prohibited by decree

the transfer of their property. It denied persons under house arrest

access to international telephone service. Security officials are

believed to monitor and record telephone communications.



Because of the ban on political parties and activity, membership in

political organizations is forbidden.



Section 2 Respect for Civil Liberties, Including:



a. Freedom of Speech and Press



The Constitution provides for freedom of speech and press but in

practice the AFPRC significantly restricted these freedoms. AFPRC

Decree 11 prohibits political activities of all kinds, including

possession and distribution of political literature or engaging in

political discourse by any other means.



The AFPRC attempts to require diplomats to secure government approval

for all public statements. The AFPRC used summary arrest,

interrogation, and detention, to intimidate and silence journalists who

published articles which it deemed inaccurate or sensitive. Six

employees of the Daily Observer were arrested and questioned in

reference to an advertisement in June. Fear and government activity

forced all the newspapers to exercise self-censorship. English, French,

and other foreign newspapers and magazines are available.



The NIA began harassing two journalists from The Point following their

acquittal in September (see Section 1.e.). It prevented journalist Pap

Saine from leaving the country and instructed immigration officials to

seize Saine's passport and investigate his nationality. It later

allowed Saine to leave. Non-Gambian journalists were also a target of

NIA intimidation. Journalist Brima Ernest, a native of Sierra Leone,

was forced into hiding for fear of deportation. He has since fled the

country. Sierra Leonean journalist Cherno Ceesay was arrested for

articles he wrote about alleged police beatings. He was deported.



Although the AFPRC called for analysis and criticism of its government,

it has on occasion carried out reprisals upon individuals who publicly

criticized the Government. Although there is no television station, the

country receives broadcasts from Senegal. Private consumers also use

satellite systems, but these systems are rare. Creation of the

country's first station, which will be a parastatal organization, is in

progress.



Broadcasts from the one government and two private radio stations

normally did not reach listeners in the eastern part of the country.

Private radio stations simulcast news provided by Radio Gambia, the

government station. Senegalese and international radio broadcasts

attract wide audiences.



There is no university but a university extension program was

established in November, and classes were scheduled to begin in 1996.

In October a teacher was questioned by the NIA regarding some remarks he

had made to a student about the AFPRC.



b. Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and Association



AFPRC Decree Four bans political organizations and political meetings of

any kind. Other kinds of assembly open to the public require police

permits, which are generally easy to obtain. The Government discouraged

people from gathering in large groups.



c. Freedom of Religion



The Constitution, which was partially suspended or modified after the

AFPRC took power, and traditional laws provide for freedom of religion.

Adherents of all faiths are free to worship without government

restriction.



d. Freedom of Movement Within the Country, Foreign Travel,

Emigration, and Repatriation



The Constitution provides for freedom of movement. Freedom of movement

for ordinary citizens remained unimpeded, but the authorities prohibited

those under investigation for corruption or security charges from

leaving the country. All civil servants and government officials must

obtain permission to leave the country. Journalists have, in addition,

been required to produce travel clearances. Former ministers were not

allowed to leave The Gambia.



In October there was a large influx of refugees from the Casamance

region of Senegal. The Gambia continues to host approximately 2,000

Senegalese refugees, and the AFPRC continued to work with the Office of

the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Gambian Red

Cross, and other organizations in dealing with refugees. The Government

does not force repatriation of those with a valid claim to refugee

status.



Section 3 Respect for Political Rights: The Right of Citizens to

Change Their Government



Citizens do not have the right to change their government. Political

parties are banned, and the AFPRC exercises total power. The first

decree issued by the AFPRC suspended legislative and executive sections

of the Constitution, including provisions for Parliament and elections.

The AFPRC has promised to hold elections by July 1996.



At one point this year, four of the 13 ministers in the AFPRC Executive

Council (cabinet) were women. The AFPRC has appointed more women to

government posts than the previous government.



Section 4 Governmental Attitude Regarding International and

Nongovernmental Investigation of Alleged Violations of Human Rights



The AFPRC indicated that international human rights concerns are not

appropriate for those suspected of corruption or involvement in

subversion, since they are considered criminals. There are two

organizations whose primary mandate is the promotion of human rights--

the International Society for Human Rights (ISHR) and the African Centre

for Democracy and Human Rights Studies. ISHR has conducted training in

democratic rights and civic education. In October it denounced the

AFPRC decrees and called for their abrogation.



Section 5 Discrimination Based on Race, Sex, Religion, Disability,

Language, or Social Status



The Constitution prohibits discrimination against persons based on race,

sex, religion, disability, language, or social status.



Women



Domestic violence, including spouse abuse, is occasionally reported but

its occurrence is reportedly not extensive. Police respond if cases are

reported, and prosecute offenders if citizens file complaints. The

media cover cases on trial.



Shari'a law usually applies in divorce and inheritance matters.

Marriages are usually arranged, and polygyny is practiced. Women

normally receive a lower proportion of assets distributed through

inheritance than do male relatives.



Although four women were appointed to the AFPRC executive council, women

face extensive discrimination in education and employment. Females

constitute about one-third of primary school students and roughly one-

fourth of high school students.



Employment in the formal sector is open to women at the same salary

rates as men. No statutory discrimination exists in other kinds of

employment, although women are generally employed in endeavors such as

food vending or subsistence farming.



Children



The Government does not mandate compulsory education and secondary

opportunities are limited. The care and welfare of children in distress

is considered primarily a family responsibility. Authorities intervene

if cases of abuse or maltreatment are brought to their attention.



The practice of female genital mutilation (FGM), which is widely

condemned by international health experts as damaging to both physical

and psychological health, is widespread and entrenched. Up to 60

percent of females may have undergone this procedure in early youth.

Rural women strongly support the practice of female circumcision. In

1993 village women drove a prominent female FGM opponent from an

upcountry village for speaking against the custom. The AFPRC has yet to

take a position on FGM.



Early in the year, the AFPRC deported to Senegal most of the Almudo

population, rumored to be as large as 350 students and teachers. The

situation of the Almudos, mostly Senegalese young male Koranic students

aged 8 to 12 placed in the care of Koranic teachers, has elicited

significant concern. These children are expected to beg for their food

and clothing as well as to support their teachers.



People with Disabilities



There are no statutes or regulations requiring accessibility for the

disabled. No legal discrimination against the physically disabled

exists in employment, education, or other state services. Severely

disabled individuals subsist primarily through private charity. Less

severely disabled persons are fully accepted in society and encounter no

discrimination in employment for which they are physically capable.



Section 6 Worker Rights



a. The Right of Association



Labor law remains unmodified by the AFPRC regime. The Labor Act of 1990

applies to all workers, except civil servants. The Act specifies that

workers are free to form associations, including trade unions, and

provides for their registration with the Government. It specifically

prohibits police officers and military personnel, as well as other civil

service employees, from forming unions or striking. About 20 percent of

the work force is employed in the modern wage sector, where unions are

most active. Roughly 30,000 workers are union members, about 10 percent

of the work force.



The Gambian Worker's Confederation and the Gambian Workers' Union are

the two main independent and competing umbrella organizations. Both are

recognized by the Government, but relations with the AFPRC were not

tested.



The Labor Act authorizes strikes but requires that unions give the

Commissioner of Labor 14 days' written notice before beginning an

industrial action (28 days for essential services). It prohibits

retribution against strikers who comply with the law regulating strikes.

Upon application by an employer to the Supreme Court, the court may

prohibit industrial action that is ruled to be in pursuit of a political

objective. The court may also forbid action judged to be in breach of a

collectively agreed procedure for settlement of industrial disputes, but

unions may appeal the decision. Because of these provisions and the

weakness of unions, few strikes occur.



Unions may affiliate internationally, and there are no restrictions on

union members' participation in international labor activities. The

country, applied in June to join the International Labor Organization

(ILO). It has been accepted in principle, but must make modifications

to its labor and employment laws. Furthermore, because The Gambia is

currently under military, not democratic, rule, it cannot be admitted to

ILO membership.



b. The Right to Organize and Bargain Collectively



The Labor Act allows workers to organize and bargain collectively.

Although trade unions are small and fragmented, collective bargaining

does take place. Each recognized union has guidelines for its

activities specified by the appropriate industrial council established

and empowered by the Labor Act. Union members' wages exceed legal

minimums and are determined by collective bargaining, arbitration, or

market forces. The Labor Department registers agreements reached

between unions and management after insuring that the agreements are in

compliance with labor law. No denial of registration has been reported.

The Act also sets minimum contract standards for hiring, training, terms

of employment, wages, and termination of employment. The Act provides

that contracts may not prohibit union membership. Employers may not

fire or discriminate against members of registered unions engaged in

legal union activities.



There are no export processing zones.



c. Prohibition of Forced or Compulsory Labor



The criminal code prohibits compulsory labor, and it is not practiced.



d. Minimum Age for Employment of Children



The statutory minimum age for employment is 18 years. There is no

compulsory education, and because of limited secondary school openings,

most children complete formal education by age 14 and then begin work.

Employee labor cards, which include a person's age, are registered with

the Labor Commissioner, but enforcement inspections rarely take place.

Child labor protection does not extend to youth performing customary

chores on family farms or engaged in petty trading.



e. Acceptable Conditions of Work



Minimum wages and working hours are established by law through six joint

Industrial Councils--Commerce, Artisans, Transport, Port Operations,

Agriculture, and Fisheries.



Labor, management, and Government are represented on these councils.

The lowest minimum wage is about $1.35 (14 Dalasi) per day for unskilled

labor. This minimum wage is not adequate to sustain a suitable standard

of living for a worker and family. Only 20 percent of the labor force,

those in the formal economic sector, are covered by the minimum wage

law. The majority of workers are privately or self-employed, often in

agriculture. Most citizens do not live on a single worker's earnings

but share resources within extended families.



The basic legal workweek is 48 hours within a period not to exceed 6

consecutive days. A half-hour lunch break is mandated. In the private

sector, the workweek includes four 8-hour work days and 2 half-days

(Friday and Saturday). Government employees are entitled to 1 month's

paid annual leave after 1 year of service.



Private sector employees receive between 14 and 30 days of paid annual

leave, depending on length of service.



The Labor Act specifies safety equipment that an employer must provide

to employees working in designated occupations. The Factory Act

authorizes the Ministry of Labor to regulate factory health and safety,

accident prevention, and dangerous trades and to appoint inspectors to

ensure compliance with safety standards. Enforcement is spotty owing to

insufficient and inadequately trained staff. Workers may refuse to work

in dangerous situations and may demand protective equipment and clothing

for hazardous workplaces.



(###)



..





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 29 Mar 96 13:25:29 CST

From: <

To:

Subject: STATE DEPT REPORT ON THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



WORDS HEREIN CONTAINED MAY BE ABRASIVE AND/OR

OFFENSIVE. THE FAINT OF HEART MAY READ NO

FURTHER . . .



ŽThe State Department 1995 Report on The Gambiaš.



I remain firm in my conviction that we are dealing not with the

good but the vile, not the well-intentioned but the sinister, the

gravely wrong . . . Yet some have commanded civility in

discourse in respect to such. We all should have respect

where deserving. But respect and civility do no more than

appease the belligerent. Here, only my conscience

is my restraint. I hurt for my people; don't ask me to respect their

oppressors. ASK THE OPPRESSORS TO STOP!

I implore you rage, your venom, your wrath. In the here and now,

Africans, defiance becomes you. A man bereft of liberty is

mortally wounded. He may reclaim his property by means

available and swift to the purpose, including a fatal rejection

of the offending bastards!



(Thanks for the State Dept. Report Amadou. Like I said, we

struggle or shrivel and die.)





Morro



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 29 Mar 1996 15:28:29 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: STATE DEPT REPORT ON THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <



Hi fellas,

Can you please remove

until I can check what is happening with his machine. They have a vax

architecture and it is a very unfriendly type of machine.

And Sawo, welcome to the list. I would be delighted to work

with you about communications and etc. I am presently studing CS. I

am however more of a thoeretician than a systems guy (which you seem to

be). I will however be honored to take a swing at problems you might

be having.

Bye for now,

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

(718)904-0215.

MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 29 Mar 1996 15:19:33 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Domodah recipe (fwd)

Message-ID: <







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Fri, 29 Mar 1996 12:55:30 -0800 (PST)

From: "'10 THINGS' D. Halligan" <

To: "A. Loum" <

Subject: Domodah recipe



TONY, I was looking for recipes on the Net and found this:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------



I called my brother & got these two recipes from the Gambia. When we went

there there was a woman at the hotel called Ramouh Jaiteh who ran her own

restaurant after hours - the sort of place you'd run past at home, but

things are a bit different in Africa. It was good to mix with Gambians

rather than the hotel crowd, they are really friendly and warm even though

living standards are so low that it's impossible not to be upset by them.

Anyway, this woman specialised in Domodah and Benachin.



Domodah:

3 8oz cans chopped tomatoes

1 1lb jar peanut butter (low oil content)

1 lb diced/ cubed beef - my brother buys steak & cubes it himself to be sure of

good quality

12 dried little red chillies, or 7-8 fresh

Salt to taste



You cook all this lot for c.40 minutes, "keeping covered but stirring

frequently" (you figure that out!) - the oil will separate from the peanut

butter so you don't need any extra.



Disclaimer: This is meant to be very hot, though I haven't cooked it myself so

I don't know whether this version is normal very hot or my brother's very hot

(read 'sadistic').



Red Benachin:

3 8oz cans tomatoes

large mug of rice

1lb cubed beef, or cubed chicken, or prawns (Ramouh used clams that we dug from

a sand bank in the middle of a mangrove swamp!). I suspect ****ake or Oyster

mushrooms would make an excellent vegetarian version.

12 dried little red chillies or fresh as above

1 Diced potato or sweet potato



Cook in a single pot/pan for 30 minutes, adding water to keep it sloppy.



White Benachin is the same minus the tomatoes, but my brother doesn't recommend

it. Both these recipes are fro 4-6 people.







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 29 Mar 96 20:31:23 CST

From: Katim S. Touray <

To:

Subject: Rules of the game ... (again!)

Message-ID: <



Hi there,



it's obvious that quite a number of people have chipped in regarding the

suggested rules. some people even went as far as casting their votes.



since Amadou was nominated, and didn't decline, to tally the votes, i

am suggesting that he compile and send the votes he received. as

returning officer, he's also authorized to have a final ruling on

the outcome of the votes, one way or the other. i further suggest

that he make the results known by this Sunday, Mar. 31, and latest

this Tuesday, April. 2nd. then we can move on.



have a great weekend everyone.



Katim



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 9

************************

GAMBIA-L Digest 9Topics covered in this issue include:1) New Member, House keeping, and such ...by Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu 2) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 3) New Member, House keeping, and such ...by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)4) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...by "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu 5) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 6) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 7) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 8) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...by binta@iuj.ac.jp 9) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...by Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 10) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 11) membership removalby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu 12) visit of gambian immigration directorby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu 13) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)14) Re: membership removalby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 15) Re: membership removalby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 16) Re: membership removalby binta@iuj.ac.jp 17) Re: Rules of the game ...by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 18) Re: membership removalby "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu 19) Re: membership removalby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 20) Re: membership removalby Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 21) Re: Rules of the game ...by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)22) Re: membership removalby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 23) Re: membership removalby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 24) Re: Rules of the game ...by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 25) Re-addition to the Gambia-lby Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu 26)by dott@usaid.gov 27) Re: Rules of the game ...by binta@iuj.ac.jp 28) Rules of the game ...by Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu 29) Re: membership removalby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu 30) Introductionby SANKUNG SAWO < 101573.1703@compuserve.com 31) Re: Rules of the game...by L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 32) Re: Rules of the game ...by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 33) Re: Rules of the game...by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 34) 0F-1_23276_Gambia.by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 35) STATE DEPT REPORT ON THE GAMBIAby < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 36) Re: STATE DEPT REPORT ON THE GAMBIAby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 37) Domodah recipe (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 38) Rules of the game ... (again!)by Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 24 Mar 96 21:41:32 CSTFrom: Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New Member, House keeping, and such ...Message-ID: < 9603250341.AA13725@hope.soils.wisc.edu Hi folks,i'm writing to say that i've added a new member, Maila Touray to our list.i've already sent him mail to the effect that a self-introduction from himwould be welcome. for Sarians' information, i've also sent him the userreference manual, but not the introductory files. so if you can send thosethat would be great.and Abdou and Amadou have been staying on subscriptions, and error messages.i wonder whether Latjorr N'dows' servers' up?. somebody finger that machine!.keep up the good work guys.i would also like to say that Roddie Coles response to my thoughts on theSenegambia situation were pretty strong (laugh). i felt like a kid beingadmonished. seriously, the guy had some pretty good points, especially withregard to the fact that international boundaries in Africa are the result ofcolonialist machinations. however, i still maintain that if we are talkingabout African unity to achieve prosperity what's the problem if thatprosperity can also be achieved alone. in other words, if The Gambia wereeconomically vibrant now, would we be so keen on closer relations with Senegal?i'll leave it at that.the other issues i'd like to touch on relate to the suggested rules i sent outto the list. it was a week ago, today, that i sent it out and having receiveda couple of responses, i think it's time to move on to replying to theissues raised. i'll go through them one by one, but before that, a summary.the most common concern expressed was the fear of censorship. in addition,some people felt that it is going to be a combersome process to enforcethe rules. both of these are genuine concerns, and i'll try to explainwhat were my motivations for suggesting the rules, and also how we canmake life easier, without compromising the need to have some guaranteedminimum decorum on our list.i guess it would be much easier to bring up the issues raised byeach person, and see what we can do.first, Malanding Jaiteh:>Katim, thanks for the good work. I just hope that we do not>get bogged down on regulating one another. Certainly, the>list needs to maintain credibility and non-partiship but i>believe that individual members are the ones who should be>reponsible for what they say. They should show restraint in>their criticisms of others. My fear is that by assuming a>regulatory role the list is indirectorily taking up>responsibility for what people say.my response to this is that the rules are not aimed at regulatinganyone, beyond prevent the use of foul (for lack of a better term)language. what i have in mind is to prevent, and discourage thevulgarity, and insults. like everyone else, i think, i'm committedto maintaining an atmosphere for the exchange of ideas. we candisagree on a lot of issues, but let's disagree without hurlinginsults at one another. remember that this list is over one yearold now, coming to to one and a half years, and we've not had theneed to be upset about anyone calling anybody else names.sure, members are, and will always be responsible for what theysay. but some of us know what poor choice of words has meant forsome mailing lists, and Usenet groups. once people brand a listas being a rough and tumble free for all, it ceases to attractpeople who are interested in the exchange of ideas, and healthydialogue. people are too busy these days, to be bothered with awar of words.>What if after a particular message passed (i would not say>approved but could mean that) and a particular party or>political movement finds it offensive, would the list>"stand-by" the subscription or would the subscriber remain>the responsible person?i do not expect the list 'standing by' a person or a position.if a vote is taken on a particular choice of words, that means thatthe list permits the use of such language. let me say again thatwhat's at stake here is not ideas, or political positions but simplywhat words we'd be prepared to accept. we all know all the bad wordswe can use on people we don't think highly of. the problem is thatwhat's not offensive to you might be to me. and if you want to insultsome one, i'm saying that you can tell that person, and not bother us.this does not mean that i, or the list, won't listen if you arecriticizing a person, policy, or government.>In my view regulations would only institutionalize the>list. I believe it should not be seen as a club. Its only a>stage. We could remind speakers what may be offensive to us>and others who may not be present but we should not assume>regulatory role. That may give an impression of a club>which we are not.i agree that we are not a club. but at the same time, we'veall agreed that we want to make this list the best there is onthe network. i'll tell you right now that that dream won't becomereality if we do not force ourselves to be responsible in our choiceof words, and be prepared to deal with the consequences of our actions.it's that simple. and if it means, a little more effort, a little moretime, and disagreements here and there, i'd say let's do it. thealternative is another African list where people can feel free to hurlinsults at each other.Abdourahman also had some comments:>Before my objections, I think we should have an official>tabulator. A person who would count votes, ask people to vote on an>issue, and coordinate the "consensus". If we do not have such a person,>we will be endlessly debating endless issues. I would suggest one of>the new members . For example the person might ask us to vote on each>rule and then compile the accepted rules into the "cyberconsititution".>Try and imagine the alternative: each rule being objected to by a>different person! Choas, indecision.i would concur with Abdous' suggestion. i nominate Amadou Janneh to helpwith coordinating and tabulating votes. since all votes will be sent to thelist, we can all be our own returning officers, and check our numbers againstAmadous. and if you don't want you opinion on an issue known, or you havea conflict of interest, you can abstain.Abdou also had some objections:>Now for my objections:>1. Rule #8 " Membership to the list is open to all who apply.">This would compel us to give membership to people who would bombard us>with commercial messages and chain letters targeting emigre mailing>lists i.e. ("cheap calling plans, airtickets,etc). A lot of mailing>lists have this problem. Prospective memebrs should send us a letter>stating why they want to join and how we/they will benefit from their>membership. Just like Oumar did.i think the above are sound reasons to have a managed subscription policy.the Rule #8 should thus be re-written as: "Membership to the list issubject to the approval of the list owners. This approval can beoverridden by a simple majority of votes of existing members.">2. " . A subscriber can censor another subscriber or other >>subscribers by sending mail to the list stating the objection, > and>referring to the offending posting (by date, and time, or > any other>means to ascertain the identity of the offending > posting)." . This>has a great potential as a tool against "unpopular" members. Why should>**one** guy have the ability to censure another person ? I can just put>censure on all the people with whom I do not agree ! At the very least>a member should just be able to send to the tabulator a formal request>stating that he/she wants a motion to be put to the membership for a>vote. The passage of this motion would constitute a censure against a>member. Of course the request would be accompanied with reasons as to>why the motion for censure. If a majority votes for the motion, the>member would then be formally censured.again, as i pointed out earlier, the intention is not to providepeople with ammunition to wage war on people they don't like. thus,i cannot censor Abdous ideas, or speech. i can't for example, censorAbdou for criticizing the AFPRC government. the rules are aimed atcurbing language considered offensive by most people anyway. i mustsay at this point that the choice of 'censor' was a bad one. i wouldmuch rather use objection, which would imply that the person objectingto someones' choice of words takes offense at the words. and if themajority of the list members think so, and the person accused is prettyconsistent about it, a vote on his or her membership will be called.>I am also worried about the danger of *appearing* to moderate>speech. This would have an effect of stifling speech and creating a>tense and apprenhensive environment: things that we deplore daily re>the AFPRC . While it would be ideal for members to be conscious of the>tone of their writings, we should not put any requirements on them.while i agree that we should not be moderating anyone's speech, i wouldhasten to add that we should be spared vulgarity. we have to requiremembers to use proper language on the list. remember, what we'retalking about here is *language* not ideas. i'm sure we all know alot of words we wouldn't use at a Bantaba. why here?>I before we move on to any other business, we should resolve>the rules and we should start by having a tabulator (Oumar is the only>active member who does not have a formal function: if it is not a>burden, Oumar, I respectfully suggest that you shoulder this duty).>The tabulator would coordinate this debate/voting and all subsequent>like events.i'm afraid i disagree with the suggestion to have Oumar serve as Tabulatoror returning officer. for the simple reason that Oumar is not Gambian. ithink we should treat him, like any other non-Gambian on the list, as aguest, and not have them do things, other than participating in ourdebates. i strongly feel that all aspects of this list should be runby Gambians. by the way, i thought of the implications of the rule thatvotes will be decided on a simple majority basis, with all members voting.what if there are more non-Gambians than Gambians?. well, my feeling isthat the day we have more non-Gambians than Gambians on the list, wecease deserving calling the shots on how the list is run. it's that simple.Oumar N'dongo remarks include:Coming to Katim's rules,I agree with him, courtesy and moderatelanguage must be maintained as guiding principles.We are not discussingto serve private interests. We speak because we think that what we saycan serve our countries.We are also intellectuals interpreting ourcommunities and actions of people who had contributed to their progress orbackwardness .We have to be critical if we want to be different and bringin significant changes. Being critical does not mean doing withoutdecency and respect as Katim requires it.I may not understand Katim'smotivations,but i think if there were too many rules ,people would nolonger say what they want to say for fear of suspension.I Think we are alladults and can filter information we receive.We come to a consensus oncertain problems but it must also be open to those who could feel different.Those voices which at times will sound different will constitute the spice of our list.Butthey don't have to compromise what the list is here for.If we succeed,bypersuasion,in making those who felt bitter differnt, we have achieved agreat deal.ThanksOumar\Senegal.i think i have addressed most of the issues raised by Oumar. An additionalpoint he mentioned is the importance of diversity of opinion in maintainingthe spice of the list. this i agree with, and i'm sure everybody does.and i hope we all intend to keep it that way, without stepping on each others'toes.finally, Morro said, among other things:>There is such a thing as tyranny of the majority and I am in>the unenviable position of alerting this group that we teeter>of its brink. No one has a monopoly on morality. I require>no greater standard of decency and civility of anyone than is>constitutionally permissible.my only response to this is that i hope the rules help us defineexactly what's permissible, and spell out guidelines on how todeal with infringements of those guidelines. if that's what'scalled the tyranny of the majority, i have no problem with it.in closing:1. i'm sorry this thing's very long, but i tried to answer tothe best of my ability, the issues that were raised. by the wayAmadou Janneh also sent in some remarks, but i lost the file.2. i suggest that Amadou gather all other comments, and revise the rulesto present them to the list for voting beginning next week. that is, a weekfrom today, Sunday, people can begin sending simple yes, no or abstainvotes to say which side they are on regarding the rules. a one week votingperiod should be allowed (i.e. from one sunday, to the next). if you want thedraft resent, let me know.3. after the votes are in, Amadou will tally them and let us know. as usual,i suggest we allow one week (including 5 working days) after the votes arereported to allow for objections, and such. after that week, or waitingperiod, the rules become effective, or are discarded, depending on the outcome.4. have a great week everyone.Katim------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Mar 1996 00:19:24 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.91.960325001658.29028B-100000@inibara.cc.columbia.edu Hi fellas,I am in full agreement with Katim's views. SO the earlier westart in implementing the points stated the better. Before that, we needAmadou to start seeing if the memebrship agrees to the points stated.After this is over, I suggest we look at the matter of trying tomaintain a Gambian character on the list.Bye for now,-abdou*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(718)904-0215.MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Sun, 24 Mar 1996 22:31:28 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: sar1@osmosys.incog.com Subject: New Member, House keeping, and such ...Message-ID: < 199603250631.WAA17047@thesky.incog.com Hi all,Sorry for the long silence but I have been really swamped at work. I think its high time we drop this and move on. I've been trying to get a draft of the constitution but haven't been successful yet. Heard there were some amendments to it and a new draft is on its way. Has anybody been successful yet?Welcome aboard Maila!! Hoping to hear from you soon. Will send you the introductory files.Sarian------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Mar 1996 10:10:48 -0800 (PST)From: "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.90.960325100301.27193A-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu Your "nationalist" slip is showing again this time with regard to thetallying of votes.The group had agreed that Gambia-L was to bring together those personsinterested in discussing on-going events in The Gambia and perhapsextrapolating from that to Africa-wide issues. If this is the definingcharacterisic, I dont think we can have first tier (Gambians?),second tier (non-Gambians?), and third tier (non-Africans?) members. Weanticipate that mostly Gambians will be interested, but also a limitednumber of non-Gambians: people that have lived in or are otherwsieaffiliated to/interested in the country. Once a subscriber isadmitted, however, I dont think we can discriminate on the basis ofnationalism or other.Having said that, I have no problems with Amadou doing the tallying.------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Mar 1996 14:54:50 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.91.960325145150.17658C-100000@sawasdee.cc.columbia.edu Hi folks,I introduce you to our newest addition namely, Omar Gaye fromNgain Sanjal. He will introduce himself shortly.Subscription managers, his address is: omar3@afrodite.kih.no ..This makes it an address in Europe (Norway).Bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(718)904-0215.MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Mar 1996 12:50:18 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960325115745.5335A-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu I am unequivocally against the adoption and implementation of anyregulatory policies defining behavior. My rationale stems from the fearthat it can stifle discussion and free speech thus leading tothe destruction of the essence for the existence of Gambia-l.However, I empathize with Katim's concern over the usage of vulgarand abusive language. One thing to guard against is our list developing anotorious reputation of vulgarism which can be escalated to distatefulflaming of one another.Amadou, if you are tallying the votes, you can put me down onthe " NO " side for any regulatory policy except for those that restrainsthe usage of vulgar languages.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Mar 1996 19:18:35 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...Message-ID: < 01I2RM2WTQRO000W3I@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Roddie:In fact, I agree entirely with you. Let's put aside talk of "Gambiancharacter" and the like. We all have a hodge-podge of backgrounds.My grandfather, Ernest Scattred, moved to the Gambia from Sierra Leone;he got married to a Toucouleur woman. One of their sons (my father)married a Mandinka woman from Gunjur. I was married to a Serahulelady from Dippakunda. I am now engaged to a wollofised-Bambarafrom Dakar.The point is that we are all one! The preoccupation should be theexchange of information and ideas regardless of ethnicity or nationalorigin. And I believe we can police ourselves without elaborate rulesof conduct. ....just my view!AmadouPEACE!------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Mar 1996 23:43:54From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...Message-ID: < 199603261441.XAA25479@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Hi all,Although I favour some degree of modicum and respect for one another,I do not support the establishment of a set of rules as was proposedearlier on. Since the vote is an `all or nothing' affair, I voteagainst the rules as proposed.Lamin Drammeh(Japan).------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Mar 1996 13:52:12 -0600 (CST)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.960326133543.6993A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Hi fellas,I also wish to share my views regarding the proposed rules on ourmailing list. I fundementally believe that any promulgated rules willleads us to a dangerous slippery slope. This list should be used as thenew technological frontier that is beyond the claws of governments andauthorities to allow decent and intelligent peoples to engage inconstructive dialogue. Let history be our lesson.Nevertheless, vulgar and foul language ought to be discouraged topermit a healthy environment. For that matter, I am more inclined toaccept some ethical codes not AUTHORITATIVE RULES that is limited only tovulgar language.Yaya------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Mar 1996 16:26:31 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...Message-ID: < 199603262126.QAA24892@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu >From the responses to Katims proposal, it is clear that many peopleare in favour resposible use of language to maintain good dialog.However, the prospects of one set of rules leading to another (aproblem that could divert attention from real issues) has become theconcern for many. I would suggest that we postpone vote on the rulesfor now.Postponing the vote now would give list members enough reason to votefor the proposal the next time the issue comes up again. Thisshould not be seen as lack of resolve on the side of the listbut it isjust another way of solving the problem.In my view the the "cyberconstitution" has already achieved the purpose.Malanding------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Mar 1996 18:53:46 -0500From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: membership removalMessage-ID: < 199603262353.SAA12840@auc.edu Greetings:i'd like to inform you that i have removed chris (the u.s. army guy) from thelist in view of the fact that he has not posted a single message to the group.he has been on the list for almost a month, and despite the several messages isent to him to introduce himself to the group, i have had no response. since itwas my responsibility to sign him on, i felt that i was also obligated to makeenquiries as to why we had no heard from him yet.you will recall that he had personally requested to join the group. thus as towhy he decided to be a 'sleeper' once he was in is a concern to me.i would also propose that the other managers do the same. to regularly checkthose they signed on and if there is no posting from anyone of them, to sendfriendly messages inquiring what the problem was. in the extreme case of noresponse for a lengthy duration, perhaps a month (as was the case here), to takethat person off the list lest we begin to carry too many snoozers.we want the group to be lively and that requires partiipation of all of uswhenever time permits. what do ya'll think?------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Mar 1996 19:06:37 -0500From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: visit of gambian immigration directorMessage-ID: < 199603270006.TAA12889@auc.edu i'd like to inform the group that the gambian director of immigration servicesmr. momodou 'nai' ceesay and his assistant are currently in atlanta to renewor replace old gambian passports. in addition to them, mr. bojang, the financialattache at the embassy in washington d.c. completes the delegation. they havebeen to new york, washington d.c. already. they will be leaving on thursday.it seems that quite a number of gambians needed a new passport.i am their host here in atlanta. so i have to be back now to give peopledirections to my place. if any one knows of gambians nearby that wish to renewtheir passport please give them my number - 404-321-7920.the fees are $12. they must bring 4 passport size photos too.------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Mar 1996 16:47:26 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: sarian@thesky.incog.com Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...Message-ID: < 199603270047.QAA18601@thesky.incog.com Hello,I favor refraining from the use of abusive language and name calling.Sarian------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Mar 1996 22:51:15 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: membership removalMessage-ID: < 01I2T7RXQ9Z6000STI@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US You have my vote of confidence, LatJor!Amadou.------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Mar 1996 23:31:08 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: membership removalMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.91.960326232056.25287A-100000@sawasdee.cc.columbia.edu Hi Folks,I think Gabriel did the right thing. In connection to this isthe fact that Katim introduced other things apart from the "vulgar"speech proposal. Among those was the matter of who is eligible tojoin. I will put up these proposals and others for members to vote on bysending their votes to Amadou. This way, we can continue debatingcrisis in The Gambia while doing some house cleaning chores.As for those who think that we should just "move on", I adviseyou that we have to conclude some type of a charter before the list canbe effective at all. And also realise that there are other issues apartfrom speech that we have to take care of. Examples include; the role ofnon-Gambians; applying for memebership in the list; the purpose of thelist; and whether the list should be used to lobby against the AFPRCand etc. People should also send their ideas for the list so that theycan be implemented or rejected.If we continue debating house cleaning issues, it would be akinto fiddling while our country is burning.Hoping to hear from you,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(718)904-0215.MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 22:50:01From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: membership removalMessage-ID: < 199603271345.WAA02087@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Hi,I share Mr. Ndow's suggestion of removing inactive members from thelist after a prolonged period of silence. This was an issue I raisedbefore.Lamin.------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 12:26:29 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rules of the game ...Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.91.960327120820.21776A-100000@labdien.cc.columbia.edu Hi People,Here are the "vulgar" speech rules. I have edited Katim's manyproposals to include only those dealing with speech.-------------------- Start of GAMBIA-L RULES ---------------------------PROPOSED RULES FOR DEALING WITH UNACCEPTABLEBEHAVIOR/LANGUAGE ON GAMBIA-LPREAMBLE:The set of rules spelt out here are meant to promote a healthyand responsible exchange of ideas on and about The Gambia, usingGambia-l as a medium. The reputation of the mailing list, and it'ssubscribers is a function of both individual and collectivebehavior on the list, and proper use of language. In order toensure the continued existence of a healthy atmosphere for theexchange of ideas, and dialogue, and in a manner that reflectswell on the subscribers of the list, a collective approach todealing with disciplinary issues will be adopted.THE RULES:6. Use of language considered extreme, insulting, or offensivewould not be tolerated on Gambia-l. The determination of whatlanguage constitutes is unacceptable (extreme, insulting, oroffensive) shall be done, in a manner spelt out by theprocedures for censorship, and disciplinary action (listedbelow).7. Expulsions from the list are final, and revocable only withthe concurrence of the majority of subscribers.10. All decisions will be based on a simple majority of votescasted by subscribers.11. All subscribers are eligible to vote, and each subscriberhas one vote.13. All votes will be cast from e-mail addresses used to subscribeto the list.14. Expelled subscribers can apply to rejoin the list six monthsafter their expulsion.15. A decision to re-admit expelled subscribers will be based onvotes cast by list subscribers, using the procedures and rulesstipulated for expelling subscribers.PROCEDURES FOR INITIATING A MOTION TO EXPEL A SUBSCRIBER:The following procedure shall be used to set in motion theprocess to expel a subscriber or subscribers.1. Any subscriber or subscribers can issue an objection to abehavior or offensive use of language on the list. such anobjection will herein after be called a 'censor'.2. A subscriber can censor another subscriber or othersubscribers by sending mail to the list stating the objection,and referring to the offending posting (by date, and time, orany other means to ascertain the identity of the offendingposting).3. The censored subscriber must apologize within 5 workingdays of being censored, or have the censor count toward thetotal required to force a vote on his or her expulsion fromthe list.4. If a subscriber apologizes after a censor, the censor isdropped from his or her record.5. Each subscriber is allowed a maximum of three chances ina calendar year to delete a censor from their record.6. To guard agains against intolerance of mistakes and slips of tongue,three censors are required to force a vote on expelling the offendingsubscriber.7. After three censors, the responsible subscription manager shallnotify the list, within five working days, of a call for votes onthe expulsion of the offending subscriber.8. The rules for voting are spelled out in the list Rules, above.9. The procedures for voting are as spelt out in the VotingProcedures section, below.I will bring up the others as we resolve each one. Two of you havealready voted on these rules namely, Tony and Lamin and both voted "no".The others have reservations about one aspect or the other. So if youthink the rules would be better in one format or the other, just submitan amendment for voting. Over the past year or so, nearly everyone hasmade their opinion known about these rules. So let us just implement orreject them.This is somewhat unfair to Katim because he had indicated achange of mind about some things he said. But as I said before, thesame rules can be amended and then resubmitted for voting.About the voting process, just send your vote to Amadou and say"yes" to agree with the rules and "no" to disagree. You can alsoabstain from voting. For those of you who want to make their votes asecret, just tell Amadou to list you as having voted and to leave the"yes" and "no" fields empty.I think we should close voting on April 3rd, 1996.PS:Amadou's address is : AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us *******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(718)904-0215.MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 09:39:22 -0800 (PST)From: "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: membership removalMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.90.960327093737.8485B-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu There have been a couple people from banjul that have been signed onand from whom nothing has been heard?Should we mete out that same treatment as befalled "Chris" of US army fame?------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 12:55:05 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: membership removalMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.91.960327125420.21776C-100000@labdien.cc.columbia.edu On Wed, 27 Mar 1996, Roddie L. Cole wrote:> There have been a couple people from banjul that have been signed on> and from whom nothing has been heard?> Should we mete out that same treatment as befalled "Chris" of US army fame?Hi,Absolutely !*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(718)904-0215.MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 13:06:29 -0600 (CST)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: membership removalMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.960327125849.1358A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Hi fells,I wish to add a caution on the memebership removal issue. Thereought to be very good tangible reasons for doing so besides simply aperiod of long silence. For example, a memeber may travel and not haveacces to email services and therefore, becomes incommunicado. In thatrespect, each situation must be treated uniquely. Just a thought.------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 11:37:51 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rules of the game ...Message-ID: < 199603271937.LAA19025@thesky.incog.com Hi Guys,Don't you think we're going overboard with these rules? There are toomany rules to remember and I just don't feel comfortable with theoutline, kind of feel like the high school days where one worries aboutdetention, suspension and explusion. We are all adults so therefore weshould be able to communicate in a responsible and healthy environmentwithout the use of vulgar language. So lets drop these disciplinaryrules/issues/actions. But then again majority carries the vote and ifthe majority feels strongly about the implementation of the rules byall means go for it.My vote is no on rules and regulations. Lets not go back to highschool guys we are all responsible adults.And yes I agree with Latjorr, if we haven't heard from a subscriberafter a period of long silence then before expelling that person letsgive him/her a last friendly reminder. I'm also convinced that thesemembers from Gambia are really not on the net. On several occasionsI've written to Maja but still no response.Ah! I watched the interview tape of Jammmeh by two Senegalesjournalist who came to The Gambia to talk to him. BTW-Tony thanks forthe video tape. I'm more than ever convinced that this guy will neverreturned to the barracks or farming for that matter. When asked if heplans to run for elections come July, his response was, if the Gambianswant me to run then when the time comes will I know what to do. He wasvery evasive as to where the money is coming from "GOD" and commentedon the skin bleaching that they (military guys) were doing the bestthing for the women because skin bleaching is bad and they can neverbe white because when they bore children those kids would come outblack even though their mothers are high yellows so to speak. He wouldalso divorce his wife if she ever bleaches. Ok enough of that. Goodweek to ya'll.Sarian> From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Wed Mar 27 09:44 PST 1996> Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 12:26:29 -0500 (EST)> From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: Rules of the game ...> Mime-Version: 1.0> X-Sender: at137@labdien.cc.columbia.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 7.2 -- ListProcessor by CREN> Hi People,> Here are the "vulgar" speech rules. I have edited Katim's many> proposals to include only those dealing with speech.> -------------------- Start of GAMBIA-L RULES ---------------------------> PROPOSED RULES FOR DEALING WITH UNACCEPTABLE> BEHAVIOR/LANGUAGE ON GAMBIA-L> PREAMBLE:> The set of rules spelt out here are meant to promote a healthy> and responsible exchange of ideas on and about The Gambia, using> Gambia-l as a medium. The reputation of the mailing list, and it's> subscribers is a function of both individual and collective> behavior on the list, and proper use of language. In order to> ensure the continued existence of a healthy atmosphere for the> exchange of ideas, and dialogue, and in a manner that reflects> well on the subscribers of the list, a collective approach to> dealing with disciplinary issues will be adopted.> THE RULES:> 6. Use of language considered extreme, insulting, or offensive> would not be tolerated on Gambia-l. The determination of what> language constitutes is unacceptable (extreme, insulting, or> offensive) shall be done, in a manner spelt out by the> procedures for censorship, and disciplinary action (listed> below).> 7. Expulsions from the list are final, and revocable only with> the concurrence of the majority of subscribers.> 10. All decisions will be based on a simple majority of votes> casted by subscribers.> 11. All subscribers are eligible to vote, and each subscriber> has one vote.> 13. All votes will be cast from e-mail addresses used to subscribe> to the list.> 14. Expelled subscribers can apply to rejoin the list six months> after their expulsion.> 15. A decision to re-admit expelled subscribers will be based on> votes cast by list subscribers, using the procedures and rules> stipulated for expelling subscribers.> PROCEDURES FOR INITIATING A MOTION TO EXPEL A SUBSCRIBER:> The following procedure shall be used to set in motion the> process to expel a subscriber or subscribers.> 1. Any subscriber or subscribers can issue an objection to a> behavior or offensive use of language on the list. such an> objection will herein after be called a 'censor'.> 2. A subscriber can censor another subscriber or other> subscribers by sending mail to the list stating the objection,> and referring to the offending posting (by date, and time, or> any other means to ascertain the identity of the offending> posting).> 3. The censored subscriber must apologize within 5 working> days of being censored, or have the censor count toward the> total required to force a vote on his or her expulsion from> the list.> 4. If a subscriber apologizes after a censor, the censor is> dropped from his or her record.> 5. Each subscriber is allowed a maximum of three chances in> a calendar year to delete a censor from their record.> 6. To guard agains against intolerance of mistakes and slips of tongue,> three censors are required to force a vote on expelling the offending> subscriber.> 7. After three censors, the responsible subscription manager shall> notify the list, within five working days, of a call for votes on> the expulsion of the offending subscriber.> 8. The rules for voting are spelled out in the list Rules, above.> 9. The procedures for voting are as spelt out in the Voting> Procedures section, below.> I will bring up the others as we resolve each one. Two of you have> already voted on these rules namely, Tony and Lamin and both voted "no".> The others have reservations about one aspect or the other. So if you> think the rules would be better in one format or the other, just submit> an amendment for voting. Over the past year or so, nearly everyone has> made their opinion known about these rules. So let us just implement or> reject them.> This is somewhat unfair to Katim because he had indicated a> change of mind about some things he said. But as I said before, the> same rules can be amended and then resubmitted for voting.> About the voting process, just send your vote to Amadou and say> "yes" to agree with the rules and "no" to disagree. You can also> abstain from voting. For those of you who want to make their votes a> secret, just tell Amadou to list you as having voted and to leave the> "yes" and "no" fields empty.> I think we should close voting on April 3rd, 1996.> PS:> Amadou's address is : AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us > *******************************************************************************> A. TOURAY.> (718)904-0215.> MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 > A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.> SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.> I WANDER AND I WONDER.> ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.> *******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 12:37:44 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: membership removalMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960327122459.31886B-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu Roddie, you raised a good and interesting point. There are others besidesjust the Banjul based members who have been dormant ever since they wereadded to this list. These are Gambians in The United States too. Tovalidate my point, just review the list membership and you will see nameswho have never contributed anything. Send it to listproc@u.washington.edu and on the body of the message - write _ Review Gambia-l and you will besent a list of the membership. Infact, there are some names that havepreceded me on this list even when we were using Katim's address beforethe adoption of the name Gambia-l at the UW network, who have never postedanything.So, my question to everybody is this : Do we apply the same set ofrules to everybody or do we exercise more leniency to The Gambiansregarding this membership removal as a result of inactivity and lack ofparticipation ?ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Wed, 27 Mar 1996, Roddie L. Cole wrote:> There have been a couple people from banjul that have been signed on> and from whom nothing has been heard?> Should we mete out that same treatment as befalled "Chris" of US army fame?------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 16:10:28 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: membership removalMessage-ID: <199603272110.QAA04762@aspen>I think a number of interesting things came up over the past few days.But as we seek solutions to htem I would suggest everyone of us toreflect on a number of questions. What is the purpose of the list? Itis to dicuss issues related to the Gambia or is it a club? If its fordicussion them we should understand that not everyone who participatein a discussion can contribute something. There must be others who aregaining by just listening (well in this case watching from thescreen side).I think Yaya point out an important point. Not everybody have time orthe opportunity to access to email. In Africa you pay a fortune to geta long distance phone call. We must realize that those over there areprobabley gaining more by just receiving.Another thing to consider is what Roddie pointed out equal treatmentfor all.If we become to much concern about house cleaning we may lose focus ofthe real issues.------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 16:14:24 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rules of the game ...Message-ID: < 01I2U888JMAE000YYU@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US I see no need for a formal tally of votes. We 've all been receiving thesame e-mail messages; and the overwhelming majority reject rules of anykind for the list.If you don't agree with this assessment, I'd be glad to break down thevotes and sum up the comments for the list.So, LET'S MOVE ON! This and the issue of "non-Gambians" should be deadnow.Amadou.------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Mar 96 22:25:33 CSTFrom: Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu To: dott@usaid.gov Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re-addition to the Gambia-lMessage-ID: < 9603280425.AA00359@hope.soils.wisc.edu Hi Dana,this is to inform you that you've been re-enlisted (pardon the pun).i would ordinarily have referred the request to one of the subscriptionmanagers, but you are now stranger to the list, and further, i can'trecall off the top of my head which manager is responsible for your domain.anyway, i'm forwarding this to the list, so the left hand would know whatthe right hand is doing.once again, welcome back, and we'd be delighted to hear from you.thanks.Katim------------------------------Date: Thu, 28 Mar 96 04:26:33 -0800From: dott@usaid.gov Message-ID: < 9603281226.AA01488@mx4.u.washington.edu 354 Enter mail, end with "." on a line by itselfReceived: by BASA14037.usaid.gov with VINES-ISMTP; Thu, 28 Mar 96 7:26:38 -0500Date: Thu, 28 Mar 96 7:25:54 -0500Message-ID: < vines.WBy7+mJcKlb@BASA14037.usaid.gov X-Priority: 3 (Normal)To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu From: "Dana Ott" < dott@usaid.gov Subject: re: Re-addition to the Gambia-lThanks for your help! It's good to be back. Now if our computers will juststop fritzing out...Dana=====================================================================Dana Ott, Ph.D. Telephone (703) 312-7192Research Analyst Fax (703) 312-7199Africa Bureau Information Center Email dott@usaid.gov =====================================================================------------------------------Date: Fri, 29 Mar 1996 00:42:55From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rules of the game ...Message-ID: < 199603281543.AAA08655@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Hi fellows,The promulgation of rules is not bad in itself, yet thosevery rules may eventually turn out to be the dividingforce of an association. Granted that all societieshave deviants whose actions should be controlled.However, I am of the opinion that the stipulation ofwritten rules for our list will not solve our problems.The mere fact that this issue has been discussed atlength will serve as a reminder to all of us that`extreme, vulgar and abusive language' is uncalled foron the list.This leads me to rule 6 as outlined in the revisedversion sent out by Abdou. My contention here is thatwhat constitutes an extreme, abusive language is wideopen to diverse interpretations. Two questions: Whatwill we consider extreme? Who will determine what isextreme? Another question: Is the mere objection bya subscriber of another's language sufficient to becounted as a censor? I think not. With these and manyother questions that may be raised in the future, Ithink we will be better off without the rules at thismaterial moment. I stand to be corrected.On March 10, I sent out a suggestion to the list underthe subject `multiple issues'. There I suggested thatbefore one is allowed to join the list she should firstsend in an introduction. Although not any sufficientguarantee that the person in question will be an activemember, it will be an indication of her interest in thelist. Additionally, it will really let us know if thatperson has access to e-mail. You are invited to readthat contribution again.On the removal of already subscribed members who haveremained inactive since they joined, I suggest we takecaution in the way it should be done or is being done.Treating the cases individually and sending a friendlynote prior to removal is necessary.All that said and done, I am glad Katim(?) brought theseissues to our attention.Lamin Drammeh (Japan).------------------------------Date: Thu, 28 Mar 96 20:05:57 CSTFrom: Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Rules of the game ...Message-ID: < 9603290205.AA01503@hope.soils.wisc.edu Hi folks,this is going to be a short one. a number of ideas on the issue ofrules for our list have been floated in the past few days, some inaddition to those already on the table. the following is a briefre-visit on my latest thinking on these issues:Q. should we have rules at all?.A. positively yes. i was listening to a story on National Public Radiothis morning and the story was about a case before the Supreme Court of theU.S. i don't even remember what it was about. the point here is that ithow seriously you take care of the 'trivial' that determines the functioningand the rule of law in a society. rules, to govern whatever we deemimportant, are necessary to serve a number of purposes: a) define whatis expected of list members; b) map out a course of action in the eventof an infrigment; c) define what consequences will befall anyone whoinfringes those rules. properly implemented, we all would know whatexactly the procedures are, and there will not be a case or cases ofpeople feeling arbitrarily (mis)treated. this answer is a generalization ofmy feelings on some specific issues, some of which follow:Q. what about the rules on language?A. thinking about the proposed rules, even as revised by Abdou, i thinkthere's some weight in a lot of people saying that implementing them willbe time consuming. in order to streamline the whole issue of the use oflanguage on our list, i would like to offer another suggestion. why notwe have a database of unacceptable words, or language?. the only problemwith this is that we'll have to circulate on the list of words, and vote onthem and this would mean we'd be trading some really nasty words for a whileyet. if this is what it would take to ensure a clean and civil atmosphere, i'dsay let's just grit our teeth, and go for it. an alternative is that we donot have rules, and hence no set way to deal with cases of vulgar language andsuch stuff.Q. should we expell 'lurkers', meaning the voiceless of the list?.A. first, we should encourage people to be actively involved in debates orissues being discussed. we also should be understanding of the fact thatpeople have different work schedules, program loads, connections to thenetwork, etc. the other issue, that completes the triagle of factors thatshould govern our attitude to membership participation, the other issue here isthat we would not want to tolerate dormancy that verges on death. we've got alot of people that have been virtual cyber deadwoods. either they wake up, orits' 'bye bye'. again, i'd suggest we come up with, yes, rules to stipulatehow *exactly* we are going to deal with situations like this. this way, everyone will know what the rules are, before we start implementing them. and iwould suggest we give people a grace period of one or two months before westart implementing the rules, whatever they are in the end.with all that out of the way, i'd like us to congratulate our Sierra Leonianand Beninois friends for doing all of Africa proud. although one can argueabout Mada Bio's decree giving departing heads of state what i considerridicoulous pensions, at least the guy is stepping down.by the way, a funny story. i dreamt last night i was sitting at a table withCapt. Jammeh (i've never met him before), and a couple of other cabinetmembers. from what i recall, we were going to be discussing some importantnational stuff, and i distinctly remember being really upset. for somereason, i was in a rage. so when it was my time to speak, i started witha long period of silence, to the point where people were getting strained.anyway, i started speaking, slowly at first, and the speech escalated intempo to a point where i took off my hat (i sleep with a hat, Madisonbeing so cold), and shortly thenafter, my jacket (i presume i must havethrown away my blanket in my sleep!). anyway, toward the end of the speechthere was a guy who kept talking in the background, and i found that verydistracting. and i kept talking, and in the end there was so much murmuringthat from what i remember, nobody could hear me anymore ... this is ofcoursenot my funniest dream. that title goes the one i had when i was teasingBill Gates (the Chairman of Microsoft, and one of the richest man, if not therichest man in the World) that i would run him to the ground!. and i addedthat he shouldn't worry, it wasn't like he wasn't going to be able to feedhis family ... this from a guy, myself, that has to be the absolute poorestsoul on earth!.hey, have a great weekend everyone!.Katim------------------------------Date: Thu, 28 Mar 1996 22:24:47 -0500From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: membership removalMessage-ID: < 199603290324.WAA21448@auc.edu As i stated before, it should be the responsibility of the managers toencourage those subscribers under their domain to participate in the groupdiscussions. At least introduce themselves! Abdou(?) is right that newsubscribers should first respond to the questionaire they are sent before theyare signed in.We should not be very concerned with the removal of 'deadbeat' members from thelist since they can always be included back in the list. All they have to do issend a request the appropriate request to listproc@u.washington.edu, when theyare ready to participate.Of course all i had stated earlier concerning this issue still applies. Removalis to be implemented only in extreme cases. Friendly prodding is the firstoption. However, if we do not regularly clean house, we are only invitingcobwebs inside.I empathize with those in the gambia. Perhaps they should be the excepion to therule because of the difficult (but hopefully temporary) situation they are in.We must remember that gambia (and other parts of Africa) is not like america,europe or anywhere else. We all know the obstacles. however, sending those folksa messsage requesting them to at least introduce themselves to the group forstarters is a requirement for becoming a part of the group. Surely they canafford that!Finally, Amadou I shall extend your message to Nai Ceesay. The delegation hasextended their stay for an extra day due to the high volume of passports to beprocessed (the last time i counted - this morning, 106 gambians were issued newpassports!).si jama,LatJor.------------------------------Date: 28 Mar 96 22:27:23 ESTFrom: SANKUNG SAWO < 101573.1703@compuserve.com To: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia an" < GAMBIA-L@u.washington.edu Subject: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 960329032722_101573.1703_IHK36-1@CompuServe.COM FROM: SANKUNG SAWO, 101573,1703TO: GAMBIA-L, INTERNET: LISTPROC@U.WASHINGTON.EDU DATE: 3/27/96 2:42 AMRe: Copy of: INTRODUCTIONHello guys,I wish to introduce myself now to the forum/listserver which of course is longoverdue. Yes, most people expected this earlier.Anyway, I am currently employed by GAMTEL as a Computer Engineer.I joined thecompany in 1991. I am one of the driving forces behind the informationrevolution in the Gambia which realy started in ernest just about 5 months ago.For your information, guys, we only have indirect access to the INTERNET, NOTdirect. The service is managed by Gamtel Datacom Services Unit and theconnection is provided by CompuServe Information Services. Thanks to Gamtel'sdynamism we now have nearly 50 users accessing the net from the Gambia daily!I joined Gambia-L purely for professional reasons. I wish to be able to share(professional) information with fellow engineers out there at the centre oftechnology. I am less inclined to politics and participate NOT in politicaldiscussions. So please excuse me if this represents a shortcoming for members ofthe forum. But indeed I do like to hear political stuff.Please find below some info. It is just an introduction .If we have members interested in emerging Internet issues in the Gambia, andAfrica as a whole, : engineering, content, technology trend, etc, pleasecontact me so that we can share some info.Thanks to you all.Sankung-----------------------------------------------------------------------GAMTEL------DATACOMMUNICATIONS SERVICES UNIT--------------------------------In 1985 we witnessed the emergence of a modern digitaltelecommunication network in the Gambia based on a fully digitaltelephone switch: the Alcatel E10 switch. That was a leapfrogfrom an old electromechanical exchange.In 1995, exactly 10 years after, we have witnessed yet anotherrevolution in our telecommunication services, with theconvergence of our two year old X.25 data network with worldwidedatacommunications ONLINE services, namely, CompuServe andInternet. This also marks the begining of another leapfrog intothe information revolution in this country in resonance with thebigger global information revolution of the century.At the forefront of our information revolution is Gamtel'sDatacommunications Services Unit which was set up in 1995purposely to steer the bandwagon heading for an informationsuperhighway stretching from Banjul to Fatoto. Already Gamtelmanagement is considering a proposal to extend the data networkservices up to Basse. This will enable users to access theservices from anywhere in the country at the same access cost (ie the same rates will apply countrywide)!The global economy and its highly dynamic markets of thedeveloped countries is becoming more and more knowledge based andinformation driven. It is therefore essential for businessenterprises in the Gambia to be abrest with contemporary computerbased business tools, most notably WEB technology, andinformation services worldwide. Already we have trade points onthe Internet. Many companies now distribute information on theirproducts and services on the Internet network. Now you haveaccess to all of these from Gambia via Gamtel's datacom servicespublic data network.SERVICES AVAILABLE CURRENTLY:-----------------------------1) CompuServe Online Services:CompuServe Databases:Companies,Foreign Exchange Rates,etc.- Discurssion Forums:- Healthnet:2) Internet Access.3) Prestel Online Database Services:Financial news and information;Forex rates,etcYes, we do have an Internet pilot project in the pipeline, although no definitedecision has been reached so far on the matter. I am optimistic that we willhave something by end of the year; or maybe even before the dawn of the secondrepublic. Some people might think that is a dream, but it is certainly not. Weare already (just) there.------------------------------Date: Fri, 29 Mar 96 13:08:38 GMTFrom: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rules of the game...Message-ID: < 9603291308.AA22297@hpl.lut.ac.uk Hi Folks,I would have to vote "NO" to the proposed rules simply because of theimpracticalities of it's implementation. All we all should safeguard is ourown sense of responsibility. This should be a friendly forum where views aredebated without too much restriction.I was listening to a debate in theBritish House of commons where the leader of the opposition described thethe Prime Minister's response to a suggestion as 'pathetic'. To me that is fouland vulgar. The prime minister on many occassions describe them as 'dimwits' andtheir proposals as nonsensense, rubbish and silly. In the same House ofcommons, you cannot call someone a lair, but you can say he was economicalwith the truth and or with the actualite. I can quote many of such examples. So myview is, in these day and age of political correctness, if we are to set rulesas to what is or what is not a proper language, we may see ourselves down aslippery slope and the forum may lack some exciting debates.Let us cool down and give ourselves a moment's reflection on these rulesissue. Besides there are many pressing issues facing our country that weshould be concentrating our intellectual prowess.On the issue of Gambian subscribers, remember the frequent electricityblackouts, its still going on - maybe some of you have been away for too long.Sometimes i experience some of my mails to the Gambia returned or my friendsaying he did not receive them. That i attribute to their computers switchedoff at the time.Tony and Katim can you include Lamin Jagne on the list.His address is: 100731.2004@compuserve.com He is currently in Uk but will be going back tothe Gambia in a few day's time.ByeLang------------------------------Date: Fri, 29 Mar 1996 09:47:29 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rules of the game ...Message-ID: < 199603291447.JAA26706@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu katim, i hope the content of your speech was not ...'about time hereturns to barrcaks...." I am sure he or all those present at themeeting would not be amused what you were saying!------------------------------Date: Fri, 29 Mar 1996 10:06:16 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rules of the game...Message-ID: < 01I2WNXJG7EA00204T@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Katim:Revising or justifying the rules will not change much in terms of theconsensus. You are now beating on a dead horse. Please, let's move on!The overwhelming majority reject rules of any kind. I have been monitoringthe responses since this issue emerged. You have raised very importantmatters; and I think individual subscribers will use restraint in theircommunications on the list. Please don't be too persistent on thissubject.MY VIEW!AMADOU------------------------------Date: Fri, 29 Mar 1996 11:39:53 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 0F-1_23276_Gambia.Message-ID: < 01I2WR7LD98Y001L4Q@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Title: The Gambia Human Rights Practices, 1995Author: U.S. Department of StateDate: March 1996THE GAMBIAThe Gambia is controlled by a military government, the Armed ForcesProvisional Ruling Council (AFPRC), which seized power in a coup d'etatin 1994. The AFPRC deposed the democratically elected government of SirDawda Jawara. Captain Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh, chairman of the AFPRC,remained Head of State throughout 1995. Under Jammeh, the maindecisionmaking organization is the military-controlled AFPRC. It rulesby decree and declares its decrees exempt from legal challenge.The Gambia National Army (GNA) reports to the Minister of Defense. Thepolice report to the Minister of Interior. The National IntelligenceAgency (NIA), established in June by government decree, reports directlyto the AFPRC but is otherwise autonomous. The AFPRC and others wereresponsible for numerous serious human rights abuses.The Gambia's population of just over 1 million consists largely ofsubsistence farmers growing rice, millet, maize, and groundnuts(peanuts), the country's primary export crop. The private sector, ledby reexporting, fisheries, horticulture, and tourism, contractedcontinuously since the 1994 coup. Cuts in international economicassistance have worsened the economic decline.The Government's poor human rights record worsened during the year asthe coup leaders continued to commit widespread and repeated humanrights abuses. Citizens do not have the right to change theirgovernment. The AFPRC also arrested and detained senior governmentofficials and members of the press. It held detainees incommunicado anddid not acknowledge their detentions, detained armed forces and policepersonnel without charge, banned political parties, curbed politicalactivities, publications, and other communications, intimidated thepress, dissolved local governments, and revoked rights to travel andtransfer funds or assets for senior officials of the former Jawaragovernment. The courts have traditionally been subject to a certaindegree of executive influence. AFPRC decrees have abrogated due processand allowed the Government to search, seize, and detain without warrantor legal proceedings. The AFPRC ordered the arbitrary arrest, firing,and retirement of government officials and civil service employees loyalto the previous government. Security forces have tortured detainees.Discrimination against women persists. While health professionals havefocused greater attention on the dangers of female genital mutilation(FGM), this practice is widespread and entrenched.The AFPRC shortened the transition schedule for return to a democratic,civilian government from 4 years to 2 years because of pressure from theinternational community, concerns over the collapse of tourism and otherbusiness activity, and in response to expressions of Gambian politicalviews. It repeatedly denied its intention to stay in power and,although delayed, has proceeded with the transition timetable. TheNational Consultative Commission has completed its work. Despite harshpress intimidation, a relatively free, outspoken press still exists.RESPECT FOR HUMAN RIGHTSSection 1 Respect for the Integrity of the Person, Including Freedomfrom:a. Political and Other Extrajudicial KillingFormer Minister of Interior Sadibou Haidara, arrested in an allegedcountercoup January 27, died June 3 in prison. Although the AFPRCattributed his death to preexisting high blood pressure, Haidara's deathis widely believed to have resulted from intentional mistreatment byprison authorities. While an autopsy was performed, the results werenot made public.On June 23, Finance Minister Ousman Koro-Ceesay's charred remains werefound in his burned vehicle with part of his skull missing. He hadattended Chairman Jammeh's departure from Yundum International Airportearlier that day. As with the Haidara case, no results of anyinvestigations were made public. It is widely believed that Ceesay'sdeath was a politically motivated killing by the AFPRC.b. DisappearanceThere were no reports of politically motivated disappearances. In Maytwo GNA soldiers, allegedly under the orders of the AFPRC, attempted toabduct Lamin Waa Juwara, former independent Niamina Minister ofParliament. They were unsuccessful.c. Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment orPunishmentWhile the AFPRC did not suspend provisions of the Constitutionprohibiting torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading punishment,it ignored these provisions in its treatment of former ministers andmilitary and police detainees.Former AFPRC Vice Chairman Sabally, arrested in the alleged Januarycountercoup, was detained without visitation rights at Mile 2 prison.He was widely believed to have been tortured after his arrest, andcredible reports indicate he has lost some of the use of his handsbecause of torture by electric shock.Conditions at Mile 2 prison are reported to be austere, overcrowded, andlacking in medical facilities. Prisoners are locked in their cells formore than 20 hours each day. Other reports indicate that the AFPRCassigned military guards to augment the corrections staff at the prison,and there were credible reports of malnourishment, illness, and beatingsof military and security detainees. In March military police surroundedthe prison because of reports of demonstrations against poor food andliving conditions, and long detention without trial. Women are housedseparately.There was one death while under detention (see Section 1.a.).In June the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited theMile 2 facility and reported that 33 of the original 58 detainees knownto the ICRC were still imprisoned. According to the ICRC, at least 7 ofthese detainees are political prisoners and the other 25 were released.Since the ICRC's visit, only sporadic prison information becameavailable. August press reports list a total of 50 detained militarypersonnel. The ICRC visited again in October and reported thatconditions were adequate.d. Arbitrary Arrest, Detention, or ExileThe AFPRC frequently and arbitrarily arrested military and policepersonnel, civil servants, parastatal staff, and media representatives.In June the AFPRC declared by decree that the NIA would have the powerto search, seize, detain, or arrest any individual or property withoutdue process. In October the AFPRC issued a decree allowing a 90-daydetention without charge and without writ of habeas corpus which hasretroactive force.After promulgation of Decree 57, incidents of targeted searches andinvestigations increased. The AFPRC primarily targeted nongovernmentalorganizations and members of the press for investigation and detention.In July six employees of the Daily Observer newspaper were interrogatedand released by NIA officers in reference to an advertisement in thenewspaper. The NIA suspected that the advertisement was a coded messageto trigger a mercenary takeover.The regime subjected prominent civilians in and out of government tolengthy surprise interrogations in uncomfortable circumstances, oftenlasting overnight, and detained some officials for extended periods.For example, vice president of the Gambian Bar Association OusainouDarbo was detained incommunicado from October 15 through November 6,when he was released unconditionally. The authorities generally did notpermit families, reporters, or other private citizens to visit militaryand police detainees. They did occasionally permit exceptional visitsby detainees' spouses after direct petitions to the Vice Chairman of theAFPRC.At least 14 of those detained during the July 1994 coup remained incustody at year's end. The AFPRC has not provided an accounting ofcurrent detainees. Some of those detained after the attemptedcountercoup in November 1993 were granted amnesty; the authoritiesbrought charges against others. Along with the military and policepersonnel in long-term detention, authorities detained an unknown numberof additional people for shorter periods, ranging from hours to 26 days.In the alleged countercoup attempt in January, the AFPRC arrested anddetained an additional group of opposition figures, including Saballyand Haidara. Sabally's trial ended in December; he was convicted on twocharges and sentenced to a total of 9 years' imprisonment, to be servedconcurrently (see Section 1.c).There was another wave of detentions in October. Many of those detainedhad ties to the Peoples Progressive Party. The AFPRC has not formallyexiled its opponents. However, three senior officials of the formergovernment, President Jawara, Vice President Sabally, and secretarygeneral Janha, remain abroad under explicit threat of arrest anddetention if they return. Other officials who were outside the countryat the time of the coup are at similar risk.e. Denial of Fair Public TrialAlthough the Constitution provides for an independent judiciary, thecourts are traditionally responsive to executive branch pressure. Thejudicial system comprises a Judicial Committee of the Privy Council(based in London), the Supreme Court of The Gambia, The Gambia Court ofAppeal, and the magistrate courts (one in each of the five divisionsplus one in Banjul and one in Kanifing). Village chiefs preside overlocal courts at the village level. The AFPRC claimed that judicialprovisions of the Constitution remained in effect, but it exempted itsown decrees from court challenge and ignored due process with respect toarrest, detention, and trial.In early 1995, detention review tribunals comprised of a lawyer, apolice officer, and a private citizen completed recommendations on thecases of military detainees. In most cases, the tribunal did not findenough to merit to continue the detentions. Tribunal action wasadvisory only. The AFPRC could have ordered the indefinite detention ofmilitary and police officers from the 1994 coup and countercoup.Since coming to power, the AFPRC granted amnesty to 38 detained soldiersfrom the 1994 coup. Seven others were sentenced to 9 years'imprisonment in June for a November 1994 countercoup attempt.The AFPRC appointed a number of commissions to investigate individualsand organizations suspected of corruption. These commissions havepowers similar to that of a grand jury, including the authority toimprison and fine for contempt, and to imprison or demand bond fromindividuals considered likely to abscond.The AFPRC seized over 6,000 tons of imported rice owned by a Gambianbusiness consortium. While the rice had all appropriate healthdocuments, it was declared "unfit for human consumption," and summarilydumped into the ocean. The AFPRC neither waited for nor acknowledgedjudicial decisionmaking authority in the issue.Despite these incidents, the judicial system remains structurally intactand recognizes customary, Shari'a, and general law. Customary lawcovers marriage and divorce for non-Muslims, inheritance, land tenure,tribal and clan leadership, and all other traditional and socialrelations. Shari'a law is observed primarily in Muslim marriage anddivorce matters. Under Shari'a, women receive half of what men receivein inheritance. General law, following the English model, applies tofelonies, misdemeanors in urban areas, and the formal business sector.Trials are public, and defendants have the right to an attorney at theirown cost.The trial of former AFPRC Vice Chairman Sabally was conducted in amilitary court with a civilian judge at Fajara military barracks. Hewas charged with three counts of treason. This trial was closed to thepublic and all reports came from the army press office (see Section1.d.)Three journalists from The Point newspaper were arrested in March andcharged with inciting public alarm. After a trial lasting 6 months, allthree were acquitted.Although total numbers are not available, most prisoners detained underthe AFPRC's anticorruption campaign, or for security reasons, arepolitical prisoners.f. Arbitrary Interference with Privacy, Family, Home, orCorrespondenceExisting constitutional safeguards against arbitrary search and seizurewere abrogated as part of Decree 45. AFPRC priorities in securitymatters and corruption investigations override all constitutionalsafeguards. Police seized private documents and property without dueprocess and placed armed guards at homes and other properties suspectedof having been acquired with embezzled or misappropriated funds. TheAFPRC froze accounts of people under suspicion and prohibited by decreethe transfer of their property. It denied persons under house arrestaccess to international telephone service. Security officials arebelieved to monitor and record telephone communications.Because of the ban on political parties and activity, membership inpolitical organizations is forbidden.Section 2 Respect for Civil Liberties, Including:a. Freedom of Speech and PressThe Constitution provides for freedom of speech and press but inpractice the AFPRC significantly restricted these freedoms. AFPRCDecree 11 prohibits political activities of all kinds, includingpossession and distribution of political literature or engaging inpolitical discourse by any other means.The AFPRC attempts to require diplomats to secure government approvalfor all public statements. The AFPRC used summary arrest,interrogation, and detention, to intimidate and silence journalists whopublished articles which it deemed inaccurate or sensitive. Sixemployees of the Daily Observer were arrested and questioned inreference to an advertisement in June. Fear and government activityforced all the newspapers to exercise self-censorship. English, French,and other foreign newspapers and magazines are available.The NIA began harassing two journalists from The Point following theiracquittal in September (see Section 1.e.). It prevented journalist PapSaine from leaving the country and instructed immigration officials toseize Saine's passport and investigate his nationality. It laterallowed Saine to leave. Non-Gambian journalists were also a target ofNIA intimidation. Journalist Brima Ernest, a native of Sierra Leone,was forced into hiding for fear of deportation. He has since fled thecountry. Sierra Leonean journalist Cherno Ceesay was arrested forarticles he wrote about alleged police beatings. He was deported.Although the AFPRC called for analysis and criticism of its government,it has on occasion carried out reprisals upon individuals who publiclycriticized the Government. Although there is no television station, thecountry receives broadcasts from Senegal. Private consumers also usesatellite systems, but these systems are rare. Creation of thecountry's first station, which will be a parastatal organization, is inprogress.Broadcasts from the one government and two private radio stationsnormally did not reach listeners in the eastern part of the country.Private radio stations simulcast news provided by Radio Gambia, thegovernment station. Senegalese and international radio broadcastsattract wide audiences.There is no university but a university extension program wasestablished in November, and classes were scheduled to begin in 1996.In October a teacher was questioned by the NIA regarding some remarks hehad made to a student about the AFPRC.b. Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and AssociationAFPRC Decree Four bans political organizations and political meetings ofany kind. Other kinds of assembly open to the public require policepermits, which are generally easy to obtain. The Government discouragedpeople from gathering in large groups.c. Freedom of ReligionThe Constitution, which was partially suspended or modified after theAFPRC took power, and traditional laws provide for freedom of religion.Adherents of all faiths are free to worship without governmentrestriction.d. Freedom of Movement Within the Country, Foreign Travel,Emigration, and RepatriationThe Constitution provides for freedom of movement. Freedom of movementfor ordinary citizens remained unimpeded, but the authorities prohibitedthose under investigation for corruption or security charges fromleaving the country. All civil servants and government officials mustobtain permission to leave the country. Journalists have, in addition,been required to produce travel clearances. Former ministers were notallowed to leave The Gambia.In October there was a large influx of refugees from the Casamanceregion of Senegal. The Gambia continues to host approximately 2,000Senegalese refugees, and the AFPRC continued to work with the Office ofthe United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Gambian RedCross, and other organizations in dealing with refugees. The Governmentdoes not force repatriation of those with a valid claim to refugeestatus.Section 3 Respect for Political Rights: The Right of Citizens toChange Their GovernmentCitizens do not have the right to change their government. Politicalparties are banned, and the AFPRC exercises total power. The firstdecree issued by the AFPRC suspended legislative and executive sectionsof the Constitution, including provisions for Parliament and elections.The AFPRC has promised to hold elections by July 1996.At one point this year, four of the 13 ministers in the AFPRC ExecutiveCouncil (cabinet) were women. The AFPRC has appointed more women togovernment posts than the previous government.Section 4 Governmental Attitude Regarding International andNongovernmental Investigation of Alleged Violations of Human RightsThe AFPRC indicated that international human rights concerns are notappropriate for those suspected of corruption or involvement insubversion, since they are considered criminals. There are twoorganizations whose primary mandate is the promotion of human rights--the International Society for Human Rights (ISHR) and the African Centrefor Democracy and Human Rights Studies. ISHR has conducted training indemocratic rights and civic education. In October it denounced theAFPRC decrees and called for their abrogation.Section 5 Discrimination Based on Race, Sex, Religion, Disability,Language, or Social StatusThe Constitution prohibits discrimination against persons based on race,sex, religion, disability, language, or social status.WomenDomestic violence, including spouse abuse, is occasionally reported butits occurrence is reportedly not extensive. Police respond if cases arereported, and prosecute offenders if citizens file complaints. Themedia cover cases on trial.Shari'a law usually applies in divorce and inheritance matters.Marriages are usually arranged, and polygyny is practiced. Womennormally receive a lower proportion of assets distributed throughinheritance than do male relatives.Although four women were appointed to the AFPRC executive council, womenface extensive discrimination in education and employment. Femalesconstitute about one-third of primary school students and roughly one-fourth of high school students.Employment in the formal sector is open to women at the same salaryrates as men. No statutory discrimination exists in other kinds ofemployment, although women are generally employed in endeavors such asfood vending or subsistence farming.ChildrenThe Government does not mandate compulsory education and secondaryopportunities are limited. The care and welfare of children in distressis considered primarily a family responsibility. Authorities interveneif cases of abuse or maltreatment are brought to their attention.The practice of female genital mutilation (FGM), which is widelycondemned by international health experts as damaging to both physicaland psychological health, is widespread and entrenched. Up to 60percent of females may have undergone this procedure in early youth.Rural women strongly support the practice of female circumcision. In1993 village women drove a prominent female FGM opponent from anupcountry village for speaking against the custom. The AFPRC has yet totake a position on FGM.Early in the year, the AFPRC deported to Senegal most of the Almudopopulation, rumored to be as large as 350 students and teachers. Thesituation of the Almudos, mostly Senegalese young male Koranic studentsaged 8 to 12 placed in the care of Koranic teachers, has elicitedsignificant concern. These children are expected to beg for their foodand clothing as well as to support their teachers.People with DisabilitiesThere are no statutes or regulations requiring accessibility for thedisabled. No legal discrimination against the physically disabledexists in employment, education, or other state services. Severelydisabled individuals subsist primarily through private charity. Lessseverely disabled persons are fully accepted in society and encounter nodiscrimination in employment for which they are physically capable.Section 6 Worker Rightsa. The Right of AssociationLabor law remains unmodified by the AFPRC regime. The Labor Act of 1990applies to all workers, except civil servants. The Act specifies thatworkers are free to form associations, including trade unions, andprovides for their registration with the Government. It specificallyprohibits police officers and military personnel, as well as other civilservice employees, from forming unions or striking. About 20 percent ofthe work force is employed in the modern wage sector, where unions aremost active. Roughly 30,000 workers are union members, about 10 percentof the work force.The Gambian Worker's Confederation and the Gambian Workers' Union arethe two main independent and competing umbrella organizations. Both arerecognized by the Government, but relations with the AFPRC were nottested.The Labor Act authorizes strikes but requires that unions give theCommissioner of Labor 14 days' written notice before beginning anindustrial action (28 days for essential services). It prohibitsretribution against strikers who comply with the law regulating strikes.Upon application by an employer to the Supreme Court, the court mayprohibit industrial action that is ruled to be in pursuit of a politicalobjective. The court may also forbid action judged to be in breach of acollectively agreed procedure for settlement of industrial disputes, butunions may appeal the decision. Because of these provisions and theweakness of unions, few strikes occur.Unions may affiliate internationally, and there are no restrictions onunion members' participation in international labor activities. Thecountry, applied in June to join the International Labor Organization(ILO). It has been accepted in principle, but must make modificationsto its labor and employment laws. Furthermore, because The Gambia iscurrently under military, not democratic, rule, it cannot be admitted toILO membership.b. The Right to Organize and Bargain CollectivelyThe Labor Act allows workers to organize and bargain collectively.Although trade unions are small and fragmented, collective bargainingdoes take place. Each recognized union has guidelines for itsactivities specified by the appropriate industrial council establishedand empowered by the Labor Act. Union members' wages exceed legalminimums and are determined by collective bargaining, arbitration, ormarket forces. The Labor Department registers agreements reachedbetween unions and management after insuring that the agreements are incompliance with labor law. No denial of registration has been reported.The Act also sets minimum contract standards for hiring, training, termsof employment, wages, and termination of employment. The Act providesthat contracts may not prohibit union membership. Employers may notfire or discriminate against members of registered unions engaged inlegal union activities.There are no export processing zones.c. Prohibition of Forced or Compulsory LaborThe criminal code prohibits compulsory labor, and it is not practiced.d. Minimum Age for Employment of ChildrenThe statutory minimum age for employment is 18 years. There is nocompulsory education, and because of limited secondary school openings,most children complete formal education by age 14 and then begin work.Employee labor cards, which include a person's age, are registered withthe Labor Commissioner, but enforcement inspections rarely take place.Child labor protection does not extend to youth performing customarychores on family farms or engaged in petty trading.e. Acceptable Conditions of WorkMinimum wages and working hours are established by law through six jointIndustrial Councils--Commerce, Artisans, Transport, Port Operations,Agriculture, and Fisheries.Labor, management, and Government are represented on these councils.The lowest minimum wage is about $1.35 (14 Dalasi) per day for unskilledlabor. This minimum wage is not adequate to sustain a suitable standardof living for a worker and family. Only 20 percent of the labor force,those in the formal economic sector, are covered by the minimum wagelaw. The majority of workers are privately or self-employed, often inagriculture. Most citizens do not live on a single worker's earningsbut share resources within extended families.The basic legal workweek is 48 hours within a period not to exceed 6consecutive days. A half-hour lunch break is mandated. In the privatesector, the workweek includes four 8-hour work days and 2 half-days(Friday and Saturday). Government employees are entitled to 1 month'spaid annual leave after 1 year of service.Private sector employees receive between 14 and 30 days of paid annualleave, depending on length of service.The Labor Act specifies safety equipment that an employer must provideto employees working in designated occupations. The Factory Actauthorizes the Ministry of Labor to regulate factory health and safety,accident prevention, and dangerous trades and to appoint inspectors toensure compliance with safety standards. Enforcement is spotty owing toinsufficient and inadequately trained staff. Workers may refuse to workin dangerous situations and may demand protective equipment and clothingfor hazardous workplaces.(###)..------------------------------Date: Fri, 29 Mar 96 13:25:29 CSTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: STATE DEPT REPORT ON THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 9603291926.AA28706@mx3.u.washington.edu Gambia-l:WORDS HEREIN CONTAINED MAY BE ABRASIVE AND/OROFFENSIVE. THE FAINT OF HEART MAY READ NOFURTHER . . .ŽThe State Department 1995 Report on The Gambiaš.I remain firm in my conviction that we are dealing not with thegood but the vile, not the well-intentioned but the sinister, thegravely wrong . . . Yet some have commanded civility indiscourse in respect to such. We all should have respectwhere deserving. But respect and civility do no more thanappease the belligerent. Here, only my conscienceis my restraint. I hurt for my people; don't ask me to respect theiroppressors. ASK THE OPPRESSORS TO STOP!I implore you rage, your venom, your wrath. In the here and now,Africans, defiance becomes you. A man bereft of liberty ismortally wounded. He may reclaim his property by meansavailable and swift to the purpose, including a fatal rejectionof the offending bastards!(Thanks for the State Dept. Report Amadou. Like I said, westruggle or shrivel and die.)Morro------------------------------Date: Fri, 29 Mar 1996 15:28:29 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: STATE DEPT REPORT ON THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.91.960329150525.8136D-100000@merhaba.cc.columbia.edu Hi fellas,Can you please remove mab105@ford.anglia.ac.uk from the listuntil I can check what is happening with his machine. They have a vaxarchitecture and it is a very unfriendly type of machine.And Sawo, welcome to the list. I would be delighted to workwith you about communications and etc. I am presently studing CS. Iam however more of a thoeretician than a systems guy (which you seem tobe). I will however be honored to take a swing at problems you mightbe having.Bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(718)904-0215.MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 29 Mar 1996 15:19:33 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Domodah recipe (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960329151912.9713A-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu ---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Fri, 29 Mar 1996 12:55:30 -0800 (PST)From: "'10 THINGS' D. Halligan" < ten@u.washington.edu To: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu Subject: Domodah recipeTONY, I was looking for recipes on the Net and found this:----------------------------------------------------------------------------I called my brother & got these two recipes from the Gambia. When we wentthere there was a woman at the hotel called Ramouh Jaiteh who ran her ownrestaurant after hours - the sort of place you'd run past at home, butthings are a bit different in Africa. It was good to mix with Gambiansrather than the hotel crowd, they are really friendly and warm even thoughliving standards are so low that it's impossible not to be upset by them.Anyway, this woman specialised in Domodah and Benachin.Domodah:3 8oz cans chopped tomatoes1 1lb jar peanut butter (low oil content)1 lb diced/ cubed beef - my brother buys steak & cubes it himself to be sure ofgood quality12 dried little red chillies, or 7-8 freshSalt to tasteYou cook all this lot for c.40 minutes, "keeping covered but stirringfrequently" (you figure that out!) - the oil will separate from the peanutbutter so you don't need any extra.Disclaimer: This is meant to be very hot, though I haven't cooked it myself soI don't know whether this version is normal very hot or my brother's very hot(read 'sadistic').Red Benachin:3 8oz cans tomatoeslarge mug of rice1lb cubed beef, or cubed chicken, or prawns (Ramouh used clams that we dug froma sand bank in the middle of a mangrove swamp!). I suspect ****ake or Oystermushrooms would make an excellent vegetarian version.12 dried little red chillies or fresh as above1 Diced potato or sweet potatoCook in a single pot/pan for 30 minutes, adding water to keep it sloppy.White Benachin is the same minus the tomatoes, but my brother doesn't recommendit. Both these recipes are fro 4-6 people.------------------------------Date: Fri, 29 Mar 96 20:31:23 CSTFrom: Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Rules of the game ... (again!)Message-ID: < 9603300231.AA02214@hope.soils.wisc.edu Hi there,it's obvious that quite a number of people have chipped in regarding thesuggested rules. some people even went as far as casting their votes.since Amadou was nominated, and didn't decline, to tally the votes, iam suggesting that he compile and send the votes he received. asreturning officer, he's also authorized to have a final ruling onthe outcome of the votes, one way or the other. i further suggestthat he make the results known by this Sunday, Mar. 31, and latestthis Tuesday, April. 2nd. then we can move on.have a great weekend everyone.Katim------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 9************************ A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.33 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |