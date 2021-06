Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10194 Posts Posted - 17 Jun 2021 : 21:55:23



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: Subscriptions ...

by

2) Halifas letter (continuation)

by

3) The July 22nd Movement: political party or what?

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

4) re: Subscriptions ...

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

5) Fwd: Re: Halifas letter (continuation)

by

6) new member

by ABDOU <

7) Re: Fwd: Re: Halifas letter (continuation)

by ABDOU <

8) Forwarded posting to an error message

by "A. Loum" <

9) Re: Fwd: Re: Halifas letter (continuation)

by

10) re: The July 22nd Movement: political party or what?

by "Dana Ott" <

11) Re: Subscriptions ...

by

12) Re: The July 22nd Movement: political party or what?

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

13) Re: new member

by Gabriel Ndow <

14) Re: new member

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 25 Feb 1996 18:13:41

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Subscriptions ...

Message-ID: <



Hi,



I could remember raising a question on this very issue some time ago.

Now that we have it right on our hands it should be finalised once and

for all. I agree with most of the people who have already expressed

their opinions on it. Let us go by equity and assume that all people

are true contributors to Gambia-l until found otherwise. To my mind,

this is the only option we have,and doing anything else would not only

undermine the much cherished ideal of free speech, but also compromise

the very fabrics on which Gambia-l was established.



I also say welcome to Dana and I hope that we will learn a lot from

each other, particularly how other nationals feel about the day-to-day

happenings in our country. On the issue of the July 22nd Movement, I

would say that it is a `de facto' political party created and being

nurtured by the AFPRC and its cohort to eventually assume the running

of the country under the guise of democracy. As the situation subsists

today, unless Gambians take adequate measures we may have to do with

Jammeh or his like for the next 10 years. All the activities of AFPRC

bear the hallmark of political rhetorics and it is increasing in

momentum. However, if I may throw the question back to Dana, I may

ask: What do you think about the AFPRC in general, and particularly

vis-a vis the `sheduled' elections?



Hi all of you. How is the weather out there, aggressive? It is quite

cold over here!



Bye!



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: 25 Feb 1996 14:59:32 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Halifas letter (continuation)

Message-ID: <



Hi Gambia-l!

Here is the continuation of Halifa Sallah's letter to the AFPRC.

Continued from my last mail to the list.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

In our view, the no election agenda is not likely to win the

AFPRC international credibility. In short, while the international norm

states that people should determine their manner of government, it also

adds that it should be through secret ballot. Hence, no respectable

government is choosen by people raising placards.

Suffice it to say, to have an election or no election referendum

will raise questions of credibility when people can simply vote for the

government they want to to stay in power through free and fair elections.

The AFPRC has a programme. It has a platform. It can simply transform

itself into a party and tell people that if they are happy with its work so

far they should vote for it to continue. If the people vote for it, it

would have a popular and stable base to implement its programme. This is

the best way.

It is the best way because a national consultative excercise has

been done and the transition programme calls for elections which results

not in the consultation of a few but a broader consultation in secret. It

may be envisaged that if the transition programme is not adhhered to all

forces which had been avoiding isolation for opposing a peaceful transition

would be able to say that this is what was expected; that criticism of

Jawara for not holding free and fair elections was not meant to rectify a

system and put in place a free and fair voting system.



Common sense teaches that no elections is not a way of rectifying

elections with question marks. If the AFPRC wants credibility, it should

adhere to the programme. It should bear in mind that there are hawks and

doves in the international community. The hawks do not even want the AFPRC

to carry out the transition programme succesfully. They wanted

international sanctions to have been intensified from the very begining and

promote intervention. The doves are capable of wavering from hardened

position when they have doubts and compromising position when they see

progress. AFPRC should continue to earn the confidence of such people.

The AFPRC should go on with its programme with determination for the

doves to give it support. However, if it does not proceed with the

transition programme, all forces are likely to be set loose. They will have

the hawks to back them. Psycological warfare may start. All sorts of

information will be used to discredit it. Since the AFPRC is the government

of the day while Jawara's regime is the overthrown government, one could

even envisage him being allowed to form a government in exile.All forms of

negative propaganda could be utilized to try to devide the Gambian people.

You are aware, as much as we do, of the type of propaganda just before the

November 11 incident. This is why the AFPRC was warning the Gambian people

about Rwanda. The AFPRC should not win a battle just to lose the war

because of adopting a wrong programme of action. Many people cling to

success but few people take a stand in case of adversity. The Council

should ask itself how many people who are promoting a "no election" agenda

will be ready to defend the country in case of adversity. Will it win the

confidence of its neighbours like Abdiu Diouf with "no elections" agenda.

Four years from now The Gambia will enter the twenty first

Century. If democratic structures are built now which will stand the test

of time, those who do it will earn the love and respect of generations yet

unborn. This is the time to put a genuine electoral system in place. This

is the time to give the people enlightenment so that they will start to

participate in determining their destiny. This is the cross road. We can

move foward with the 21st Century or fall back to the Century when Africans

have so far failed to carve a dignified place under the sun but had been

consigned among the most wretched of the earth.

This is the time to be faithful to the country and her people. This

is the time for our hearths to beat in unision with the rythms of the

National Anthem:



Let justice guide our actions

Towards the common good.

And join our diverse people

To prove man's brotherhood.

To conclude, it is necessary to ask: What is life but a journey from birth

to death. It can be a journey with or without purpose. To serve humanity is

a purposeful journey. To betray humanity is a purposeless journey.

What is the human being but flesh and bones. What is his or her

significance if he or she spreads suffering and mischief on earth? The

noble thing is to be remembered for the joy we have brought to our people

rather than the havoc and misery we have caused.

We trust that you will give our concerns the consideration due them.

Then if the AFPRC happens to be elected to run the country in a free and

fair elections, if it so desires, it will lead with honour. If it loses or

decides not to participate, it will go with honour.

Please, accept the assuranceces of my highest consideration.



Halifa Sallah

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The entire letter can be read in FOROYAA issue of 8-15 February, 1996.



Momodou Camara

E-mail:-



--- OffRoad 1.9n registered to Momodou Camara





**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 25 Feb 1996 11:40:23 -0800 (PST)

From: "Roddie L. Cole"

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: The July 22nd Movement: political party or what?

Message-ID: <



Tony is right in asserting that (with the exception of Zambia and a few

other countries) regime change through the ballot box is not the norm

in Sub-Saharan Africa. Numerous factors can be cited the most

important being the failure to distinguish between "political party"

and "state". In Africa, the party in power IS the state. Thus, it

utilizes its access to state apparatuses to ensure regime

longevity and to destroy its opponents.

There is also the "winner take all" approach to African politics.

The Opposition in the west may form a shadow government and

otherwise maintain some public profile. In Africa, at best you're

harassed and marginalized (Kaunda in Zambia), at worse imprisoned or

killed.

I therefore would throw the question back to Dana. If democratic

elections are clearly grounded on a grossly

uneven playing field, how do we explain the US-AID (and other bilateral

donors) emphasis on "signs of democracy" (such as elections) as opposed to

more deeply grounded democractic processes. (I am not impying that

your view coincides with theirs: but as you work with USAID,you may

have a more evolved sense of their approach to the governance issue)



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 25 Feb 1996 11:45:14 -0800 (PST)

From: "Roddie L. Cole"

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: re: Subscriptions ...

Message-ID: <



have more to do with potential repercussions and actions taken in The

Gambia for free speech (by Gambians) in the US.



------------------------------



Date: 26 Feb 1996 19:16:25 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Re: Halifas letter (continuation)

Message-ID: <



Forwarded by Momodou Camara.



---forwarded mail START---

From: Malanding S. Jaiteh

To: Momodou Camara

Date: 26.02.96 19:34

Subject: Re: Halifas letter (continuation)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

First, I commend My Sallah for the reconcilliatory stance he took in

this letter against Jammeh and his colleagues. I home the message is

well understood by them and adhered to.

However, we may over optimistic to assume that these fellows would

leave office without struggle. For they do not know such.



My point of disaggreement is that the AFPRC should not be allowed to

contest in any election even if they form a party for a number of reasons.



1)They have in the past shown little respect for the constitution of the

Gambia. They were, at the time of joining the army sworn to protect and

defend our constitution. They fail to do just that when they install

themselves in power with the barrel of the gun and suspended the same

constitution they plegde to protect.



2) they have always played foul since coming to

power, detentions without trial, unexplained deaths including ht

that of a cabinet minister.

Until they become law abiding citizens they should not be allowed to

assume any puplic office much more executive office.



3) By letting them participate in any future elections we will only

help them claim legitimacy.



The really is that even though jammeh and his collegues are in power

without opposition they are still an illegitimate government. There is

no provision in our constitution that allows groups to take it upon

themselves to overthrow governments (can a someone correct me on

that if I am wrong) if they go wrong.





Before I go, a big welcome to our newest members and ofcourse I hope everone

had a wonderful KORITEH!



--- Internet Message Header Follows ---

Received: from dkuug by ic1.ic.dk with UUCP id AA17156

(5.65c8/IDA-1.4.4j for

+0100

Received: from ns.dknet.dk (

(8.6.12/8.6.12) with ESMTP id TAA23087 for <

Feb 1996 19:14:18 +0100

Received: from opus.mtu.edu (

(8.6.12/8.6.12) with ESMTP id TAA14470 for <

Feb 1996 19:14:12 +0100

Received: from mtu.edu (mtu.edu [141.219.70.1])

by opus.mtu.edu (8.6.13/8.6.10) with ESMTP id NAA11721

for <

Received: from forest1.ffr.mtu.edu (forest1.ffr.mtu.edu [141.219.149.195])

by mtu.edu (8.6.13/8.6.10) with ESMTP id NAA17055;

Mon, 26 Feb 1996 13:13:59 -0500

Received: from forest2.ffr.mtu.edu (forest2.ffr.mtu.edu [141.219.149.196])

by forest1.ffr.mtu.edu (8.6.10/MTU-R1.8) with ESMTP id NAA14057;

Mon, 26 Feb 1996 13:13:15 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

Received: (from msjaiteh@localhost)

by forest2.ffr.mtu.edu (8.6.10/MTU-C1.5) id NAA04368;

Mon, 26 Feb 1996 13:15:15 -0500

Message-Id: <

Subject: Re: Halifas letter (continuation)

To:

Date: Mon, 26 Feb 1996 13:15:14 -0500 (EST)

Cc:

In-Reply-To: <

25, 96 02:59:32 pm

X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24]

Content-Type: text

Content-Length: 1551

X-Charset: MAC

X-Char-Esc: 29





---forwarded mail END---



Momodou Camara

--- OffRoad 1.9n registered to Momodou Camara



**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Feb 1996 16:44:09 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <



Hi Latjor,

Can you please include Bamba in the list. I will ask him to send

his intro.

His address is above.

-Abdou.



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: 26 Feb 96 12:29:38

From: Bamba NGum

To: ABDOU

Subject: Re: DISCONTINUATION



Hi Abdou,

It's been a while since we get in touch. I've been so busy lately and, I can

hardly find time away from my work.

Well, I just want to be added in your new mail listing. Hope to here from you

soon.



















------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Feb 1996 16:57:48 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU

To: Momodou Camara

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Fwd: Re: Halifas letter (continuation)

Message-ID: <



Hi,

Mr Camara, I only wish there were more Gambians like you! You are

right; the issue is legitimacy. Jammeh and his thugs remain criminals no

matter what they say. They violated the sanctity of The Gambian

constitution and we should never forget that. I think one of the most

important elements in a nation/state is the existence of the notion

constitutionality.

We should however take heart for Jammeh can still be tried in the

future. A case in point is South Korea where the generals Woo and Hwan

are being tried for their roles in overthrowing the Korean government in

1979. They took over power, totured, and killed peopled. They have just

begun to pay the price for their illegal acts. The same fate should not

escape Jammeh.

-Abdou

*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

(718)904-0215.

MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Feb 1996 14:27:37 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum"

To:

Subject: Forwarded posting to an error message

Message-ID: <













---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 26 Feb 1996 14:44:14 -0600

From:

To: touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu

Subject: Error Condition Re: Returned mail - nameserver error report





Rejected message: sent to

Reason for rejection: message addressed to owners.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

>From

Return-Path: <

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.02/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA06748;

Mon, 26 Feb 96 12:44:23 -0800

Received: from MAIL.TAMU.EDU by mx5.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA08807;

Mon, 26 Feb 96 12:44:15 -0800

Received: (from daemon@localhost) by mail.tamu.edu (8.6.10/8.6.10) id OAA09871; Mon, 26 Feb 1996 14:44:14 -0600

Date: Mon, 26 Feb 1996 14:44:14 -0600

From:

Message-Id: <

To:

Subject: Returned mail - nameserver error report



--------Message not delivered to the following:



m-kebbeh E-mail field not present in nameserver entry



--------Error Detail (phquery V4.1):



The message, "E-mail field not present in nameserver entry," is generated

whenever the ph nameserver matched the supplied name or alias with an

entry that lacked an email address field. In this case no delivery can

be made. Recommended action is to contact the individual by alternate

means via the information included below. If the individual already has

an email address, s/he should edit their ph entry to include it. N.B.,

postmaster will not have any information more current than this.



name: Kebbeh Mohamed Bubu

alias: M-Kebbeh

curriculum: AGEC





--------Unsent Message below:



Received: from lists.u.washington.edu (

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.02/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA04870;

Mon, 26 Feb 96 12:23:53 -0800

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.02/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA04130;

Mon, 26 Feb 96 12:17:58 -0800

Received: from uucp.DK.net by mx5.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA03476;

Mon, 26 Feb 96 12:17:50 -0800

Received: from pingnet (uucp@localhost) by uucp.DK.net (8.6.12/8.6.12) with UUCP id VAA01823 for

Received: from inform by ic1.ic.dk with UUCP id AA21013

(5.65c8/IDA-1.4.4j for

Message-Id: <

Date: 26 Feb 1996 19:16:25 GMT

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From:

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Fwd: Re: Halifas letter (continuation)

X-Charset: Latin1

X-Char-Esc: 29

X-Listprocessor-Version: 7.2 -- ListProcessor by CREN



Forwarded by Momodou Camara.



---forwarded mail START---

From: Malanding S.

To: Momodou Camara

Date: 26.02.96 19:34

Subject: Re: Halifas letter (continuation)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

First, I commend My Sallah for the reconcilliatory stance he took in

this letter against Jammeh and his colleagues. I home the message is

well understood by them and adhered to.

However, we may over optimistic to assume that these fellows would

leave office without struggle. For they do not know such.



My point of disaggreement is that the AFPRC should not be allowed to

contest in any election even if they form a party for a number of reasons.



1)They have in the past shown little respect for the constitution of the

Gambia. They were, at the time of joining the army sworn to protect and

defend our constitution. They fail to do just that when they install

themselves in power with the barrel of the gun and suspended the same

constitution they plegde to protect.



2) they have always played foul since coming to

power, detentions without trial, unexplained deaths including ht

that of a cabinet minister.

Until they become law abiding citizens they should not be allowed to

assume any puplic office much more executive office.



3) By letting them participate in any future elections we will only

help them claim legitimacy.



The really is that even though jammeh and his collegues are in power

without opposition they are still an illegitimate government. There is

no provision in our constitution that allows groups to take it upon

themselves to overthrow governments (can a someone correct me on

that if I am wrong) if they go wrong.





Before I go, a big welcome to our newest members and ofcourse I hope everone

had a wonderful KORITEH!



--- Internet Message Header Follows ---

Received: from dkuug by ic1.ic.dk with UUCP id AA17156

(5.65c8/IDA-1.4.4j for

+0100

Received: from ns.dknet.dk (

(8.6.12/8.6.12) with ESMTP id TAA23087 for <

Feb 1996 19:14:18 +0100

Received: from opus.mtu.edu (

(8.6.12/8.6.12) with ESMTP id TAA14470 for <

Feb 1996 19:14:12 +0100

Received: from mtu.edu (mtu.edu [141.219.70.1])

by opus.mtu.edu (8.6.13/8.6.10) with ESMTP id NAA11721

for <

Received: from forest1.ffr.mtu.edu (forest1.ffr.mtu.edu [141.219.149.195])

by mtu.edu (8.6.13/8.6.10) with ESMTP id NAA17055;

Mon, 26 Feb 1996 13:13:59 -0500

Received: from forest2.ffr.mtu.edu (forest2.ffr.mtu.edu [141.219.149.196])

by forest1.ffr.mtu.edu (8.6.10/MTU-R1.8) with ESMTP id NAA14057;

Mon, 26 Feb 1996 13:13:15 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

Received: (from msjaiteh@localhost)

by forest2.ffr.mtu.edu (8.6.10/MTU-C1.5) id NAA04368;

Mon, 26 Feb 1996 13:15:15 -0500

Message-Id: <

Subject: Re: Halifas letter (continuation)

To:

Date: Mon, 26 Feb 1996 13:15:14 -0500 (EST)

Cc:

In-Reply-To: <

25, 96 02:59:32 pm

X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24]

Content-Type: text

Content-Length: 1551

X-Charset: MAC

X-Char-Esc: 29





---forwarded mail END---



Momodou Camara

--- OffRoad 1.9n registered to Momodou Camara



**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



--------End of Unsent Message





------------------------------



Date: 27 Feb 1996 08:34:11 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: Re: Halifas letter (continuation)

Message-ID: <





>Hi,

>Mr Camara, I only wish there were more Gambians like you! You are

>right; the issue is legitimacy. Jammeh and his thugs remain criminals no

>matter what they say. They violated the sanctity of The Gambian

>constitution and we should never forget that. I think one of the most

>important elements in a nation/state is the existence of the notion

>constitutionality.

>We should however take heart for Jammeh can still be tried in the

>future. A case in point is South Korea where the generals Woo and Hwan

>are being tried for their roles in overthrowing the Korean government in

>1979. They took over power, totured, and killed peopled. They have just

>begun to pay the price for their illegal acts. The same fate should not

>escape Jammeh.

>-Abdou

>*******************************************************************************

>*******************************************************************************

>A. TOURAY.

>(718)904-0215.

>MY URL ON THE WWW=

>

>A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

>I WANDER AND I WONDER.

>ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

>*******************************************************************************

>*******************************************************************************

>

-----------------------------

Hi Abdou,

Thanks for the compliment but the fowarded mail you are refering to,

was written by Malanding. The mail was meant for the list but sent to me.



Momodou Camara

--- OffRoad 1.9n registered to Momodou Camara



**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Feb 96 8:01:38 -0500

From: "Dana Ott"

To: <

Subject: re: The July 22nd Movement: political party or what?

Message-ID: <





Hello all:



First let me emphasize strongly that nothing I say should be construed to

represent the opinions of USAID or the US government, I'm only a lowly

contractor, and any opinions I offer are my own



Having said all that, my impression is that the July22 Movement is indeed a

political party in everything but name, and I suspect that when parties are

unbanned in March we will see some signs of this. It's ironic that one of

the accusations that is leveled against the Jawara regime is that the

opposition had no chance against their patronage activities, when the current

regime appears to be engaging in the same thing.



Tony:



I believe that anyone should be allowed to contest the elections, after all

if the PPP is as corrupt as the AFPRC claims, who would vote for them? We

allow people to run for office who are certainly bizarre (I won't name any

names) but that is the nature of freedom.



Lamin:



I think the AFPRC is well intentioned in some ways, but very naive and there

are elements of it I find disturbing. It's not accurate to speak of it as

one entity - I don't think - there are so many factions within the AFPRC that

it's unclear to me how the dynamic works in that group. I think the

elections in July are very problemmatic given recent events, but this is a

difficult thing...on the one hand - is it better to hold elections at the

cost of a fair process potentially? Or is it better to try and delay the

process and potentially not have it happen at all? I don't know the answers

to these questions but I understand that many Gambians feel strongly about

having the elections in July and I can understand that. But it will be a

difficult path, to accomplish so much with so little time left.



Roddie:



I understand your frustration but I can tell you that this is a highly

debated topic here...why such reliance on elections? Largely because in an

era where USAID has to account for every dollar it spends overseas, elections

produce an easily measurable result. Unfortunately it is much harder to go

to Congress and say well, we helped develop civil society. The reaction is

that this is not measurable and tangible and therefore not worth funding.

Please understand that this is not an official view, just my impression of

why things are done the way they are. Believe me when I tell you that the

people here understand that democracy is a long-term intensive development

process that is extremely complex, but the limitations of the real world

prevent such a comprehensive approach. We all recognize that democracy took

hundreds of years to develop in Europe and yet are frustrated when we have

not achieved results in 30 years in Africa! Unfortunately when people feel

as though their standard of living is threatened, the first impulse is to say

lets deal with problems here rather than giving to others. This is a problem

everywhere, even the European donors are having to defend their spending

overseas. As I said, this is just my impression of why things work the way

they do.



I don't think African states are unique in their statist approach - again

this is very typical of European regimes which only changed gradually over

time. My question is, how do we reconcile the need for economic and

political development? In most places economic development came first, but

this is no longer acceptable to the peoples of the world. So how do we

prevent the two goals for being contradictory?



Enough.





Dana Ott Phone: (703) 312-7192

Research Analyst Fax: (703) 312-7199

Africa Bureau Information Center Email:



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 29 Feb 1996 18:13:01 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Subscriptions ...

Message-ID: <



The main idea behind forming the the Gambia on line is to share information

and enlighten each other about Current events in the Gambia. I for one do

not believe one should fear being persecuted. I also do not think the list

should be limited to Gambians only. The information and exprience we get

will not only help us know more about the activities in the Gambian, but also

help build unity among us abroad.

I hope every one had a happy "koriteh" better late than never.



bye you all.

Mansala.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 1 Mar 1996 11:13:53 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh"

To:

Subject: Re: The July 22nd Movement: political party or what?

Message-ID: <199603011613.LAA02474@aspen>



Dana, as you rightly said the answers to the questions you raised

about holding the election now or later can not be straight forward.



Personally I believe that given hte current situation, the results

would not be significantly different. Any elections held now with

AFPRC involvement would certainly suffer from interference and

malpractices. AFPRC participation would intimidate an already

frightened people. Any outcome favourable to the AFPRC course would

give them the legitimacy the want in the eyes of the international

community. That in my view would bring us to hte world of late Master

Sergeant Doe.

Delaying elections on hte otherhand might in the long run be a

blessing in disguise for the Gambia. It would certainly deny the

the AFPRC any legitimacy they would want.

Some would say that this would only increase the suffering of the

Gambian people. In any case the Gambian poor have suffered long. We

have witnessed during Jawara years, the Gambian poor have seen their

livelihood changed from one of self-sufficient to

extra-hardworking, foreign food-aid dependent. Our apparent

inability to make Jawara appear inadequate and less caring made it

possible for him to stay in power for 32 years.



Unfortunately this is the future for the Gambian people with an

elected AFPRC government.





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 2 Mar 1996 15:57:42 -0500

From: Gabriel Ndow

To:

Subject: Re: new member

Message-ID: <



Hi folks,



I'm back after a week long absence. I have included chris phillips in our

list and look forward to him giving us an introduction. I have also included

Bamba Ngum, however I am not sure if he will be included since I do not

oversee those under .com. (My domain is .org, the americas and others) I believe this is Sarian's domain. Sarian, you might have to include him if

mine did not work. It all depends on how Katim or Tony has the list set up.



I would also like to welcome Dana to our group.



LatJor.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 2 Mar 1996 23:25:42 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: new member

Message-ID: <



Hi new member,

Wecome to the Gambia on L. Program. As a Gambian, we hope to benefit from

you. As you may have already know, the main idea behind this organization is

sharing of infromation and unbias opinion. It is an open forum. Every topic

is open for debate or discussion.





Thanks,

Mansala.



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 5

************************

