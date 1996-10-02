Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9602C New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10194 Posts Posted - 17 Jun 2021 : 21:50:13



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Configuring our mailing list ...

by Katim S. Touray <

2) Mail acknowledgement ...

by Katim S. Touray <

3) Guinean Soldiers Protest (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

4) Guinean capital quieter after weekend mutiny (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

5) Re: INTRODUCTIONS

by

6) Re: mail previously sent (fwd)

by

7) Re: mail previously sent (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

8) Re: mail previously sent (fwd)

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

9) Re: mail previously sent (fwd)

by

10) Re: mail previously sent (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

11) Re: mail previously sent (fwd)

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

12) VOICE FROM THE WILDERNESS!!!

by <

13) RESPONSE TO RODDIE'S COMMENTS ON UNITED AFRICA

by <

14) Re: VOICE FROM THE WILDERNESS!!!

by "A. Loum" <

15) Re: RESPONSE TO RODDIE'S COMMENTS ON UNITED AFRICA (fwd)

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

16) Re: RESPONSE TO RODDIE'S COMMENT

by <

17) Re: RESPONSE TO RODDIE'S COMMENT

by <

18) POSTSCRIPT

by <

19) Teething problems, and stuff ...

by Katim S. Touray <

20) Re: POSTSCRIPT

by <

21) problems

by Abdourahman Touray <

22) Re: POSTSCRIPT

by

23) Re: problems

by

24) Re: POSTSCRIPT

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

25) Re: POSTSCRIPT

by <

26) Re: POSTSCRIPT

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

27) Re: POSTSCRIPT

by Gabriel Ndow <

28) Re: POSTSCRIPT

by "A. Loum" <

29) Re: POSTSCRIPT (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

30) Re: POSTSCRIPT

by <

31) Re: POSTSCRIPT

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

32) Why the Confederation failed

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

33) SIERRA LEONE/ATTACK (L) [3] By PURNELL MURDOCK/ABIDJAN

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

34) Re: Why the Confederation failed

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 Feb 96 19:47:55 CST

From: Katim S. Touray <

To:

Subject: Configuring our mailing list ...

Message-ID: <



Hi folks,



i'm writing to follow up on my letter of last night. i hope you got it. i mentioned that i had set up the

list for new subscription and error managers. i thought and still think that the list is configured to

send you a copy of your mail, but i did not get a copy of what i sent out last night. anyway, i've written

to the help desk at Seattle explaining to them what is going on. hopefully, this will help. i also explained

the difficulty i've had trying to access the archive. as soon as we get this squared away, i'll try to

complete the welcome and info files so we can send them out. also, we'd inform everyone how to access the

archived files at their convenience. it shouldn't be a big deal after we work out the bugs.



regarding the list subscriptions and errors, i've decided to divide the world into a number of regions, each

managed by a volunteer. the regions are: Africa and the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas.

In addition, we'll have sections based on top-level domain names such as 'org', 'com', and 'net'. the

allocations of responsibilities are proposed as follows:



SUBSCRIPTION MANAGERS:



COORDINATOR: Amadou Janneh



Amadou Janneh - AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST

ASIA-PACIFIC



Sarian Loum - EUROPE

THE AMERICAS



Latjorr Ndow - .ORG

.NET

.EDU



ERROR MANAGERS:



COORDINATOR: Lamin Drammeh (Japan)



Lamin Drammeh (Japan) - AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST

ASIA-PACIFIC



Abdourahman Touray - EUROPE

THE AMERICAS



Another volunteer? - .ORG

.NET

.EDU





the obvious question then is, how do we know when a request for subscription is coming from Japan, or Jamaica?.

to solve this problem, i am editing a list of country codes that are used in Internet addresses. thus, when

we see anything ending in '.jp' it'd be Lamin's job to follow up (if it's an error), or Amadou's job (if it's

a subscription request). note that while we all get requests for subscriptions (since they get copied to the

list), error messages will only go to the error managers. however, the list of country codes will still help

them decide who takes care of what. that way, we won't end up with two guys running after the same rabbit. like

i said, i'm working on editing the list, and will send it out by tomorrow (Monday, feb. 5), or tuesday.



it would be nice if we can have another volunteer error manager. this will ease out the load for Lamin and

Abdou. however, it shouldn't be too bad if we can't get it for now. hopefully, we would not be having a lot

of errors to deal with.



that's about all for now. have a great week, and don't work too hard.



bye,

Katim



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 Feb 96 20:27:59 CST

From: Katim S. Touray <

To:

Subject: Mail acknowledgement ...

Message-ID: <



Hi folks,



i'm writing, again!, about the problem of not getting copies of our mail. it

might sound like a trivial problem, without any consequence. however, a larger

moral (yes, moral!) issue is that this list is supposed to work like that.



there's either a problem in the documentation of the program, or there's a bug

in the thing. when i issue a review of the configuration settings, it shows

that the list defaults to sending everyone a copy of mail they send. however,

i have not been getting copies of mine. and when i review the current settings

for my subscriptions, it indeed showed that i was not supposed to get copies

of mail i sent (MAIL NOACK). i know all this is getting a bit too much. to

get around the problem, you can send mail to the address:



listproc@u.washingto.edu



with the command:



set gambia-l mail ack



the command is the e-mail you send the program. forget about the Subject and

other headers. also, you can get a listing of your current status by sending

the command:



set gambia-l



to the same address.



to give you a head start on communicating with Listproc, the program that runs

the list, i am appending the User Reference Card with this e-mail for you to

look at when you have time. like i said, we'll be archiving this and other

info when we get things worked out.



that's all.



Katim





=========================== Start of Listproc User Reference Card ==========



List Processor 7.O



Copyright (c) 1993 - 94 by

The Corporation for Research and Educational Networking (CREN)



User Reference



Here is a brief description of the set of user requests recognized by the

ListProcessor. This file is intended only as a reference guide to list

processor requests. For a complete explanation of how the list processor

works, more detailed information on requests listed below, and examples of how

to submit requests to the listprocessor, please read the Listprocessor User

Manual.



The Listproc 7.1 User Manual and Owner Manual are available from the

vendor via anonymous ftp at ftp.cren.net as postscript files. The names

are listproc/ownerman.ps and listproc/userman.ps.



Everything appearing in [] below is optional; everything appearing in <> is

mandatory; all arguments are case insensitive. The vertical bar ("|") is used

as a logical OR operator between the arguments. Please note that the brackets

or braces or parentheses themselves are NEVER a part of the request. In the

syntax examples below, the word "list" must be replaced by the name of the

list for which your request applies. In cases where a password is called for,

the word "password" must be replaced by your list password or a password given

you by the list owners. Requests may be abbreviated, but you must give at

least as many characters as needed to distinguish the request from other

requests or at least enter the first three characters.



Keep in mind that when referring to a <list>, that list may be of two kinds:

local or remote, unless otherwise noted. Local lists are those which are run

from the same host to which you are sending your e-mail request. Remote lists

are those running on other hosts. When referring to a local list, your

request will be immediately processed; when referring to a remote list (a list

served by another ListProcessor on another machine which this system knows

about), your request will be appropriately forwarded. Issue a 'LISTS' request

to get a listing of all local and known remote lists to this ListProcessor.



Recognized requests are:



HELP [topic]



Without arguments a file giving a brief description of all requests. Otherwise

get specific information on the selected topic. Topics may also refer to

requests. To learn more about this system issue a 'HELP LISTPROC' request. To

get a listing of all available topics, send a message saying 'HELP ALL'.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



LISTS [local|global [keywords]]



Get a list of all local mailing lists served by this server (LISTS LOCAL), or

of all known local and remote lists (LISTS GLOBAL) and a one line description

of each list. You MUST specify local or global in a LISTS request. Adding a

keyword to the LISTS request causes the listprocessor to search only for those

lists containing that keyword in its list name or one line description. If

multiple keywords are specified, they are treated as a logically ANDed list

of strings/regular expressions, that is, only names of lists containing ALL

of the keywords will be returned. Keywords can be surrounded by quotes but

that is not required. Only those lists' descriptions that match the keywords

are listed.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



RELEASE

VERSION



Get information about the current release of this ListProcessor system.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



INFORMATION [list]



This file if no list is specified, otherwise get information about the

specified list.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



RECIPIENTS <list>



Get a list of all recipients (subscribers) of one list. The review request

can also be used for this purpose.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



REVIEW <list> [short|description|subscribers]





Every list has associated with it a series of attributes which determine how

the list operates and what privleges you have in sending requests to the

listprocessor concerning the list. The review request allows you to get the

list's attributes or settings. Review <list> will send you a short file of

general information about the list and a listing of the current unconcealed

subscribers for the specified list. "Review <list> short" or "review <list>

description" will result in your receiving only the short description file,

not the subscribers. "Review <list> subscribers" allows you to get only the

non-concealed subscribers list. If a list is private, members only may issue

this request. If the list is linked with any peer lists, your request will be

forwarded to the appropriate server(s) also, except when the request is live,

using ilp.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





RUN <list> [<password> <cmd [args]>]



In some cases a list owner or manager will set up an executable program or a

script for subscribers to a particular list. The "Run" request will run the

script or program on your behalf. The "Run" request may be sent with the

optional arguments, if any are necessary. And you will receive the output

from stdout and/or stderr. To get a listing of all available commands to run,

omit the arguments, i.e. issue a 'run <list>' request. You have to belong to

the specified list, and must have obtained the password from the list's owner;

the owner's address may be found in the Errors-To: header line of each

delivered message.



NOTE: DO NOT send a run request to the listprocessor unless the list manager

or owner has specifically told you that you can do this.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



SET <list> [<option> <arg[s]>]



Each subscriber to a list has a series of five types of personal attributes or

settings associated with the subscription to the list. These five settings

determine how mail is sent to the subscriber by the list, what the

subscriber's password is, what the e-mail address the list processor knows the

user by, whether other subscribers can know if the person is subscribed to the

list, and a set of personal preferences for the list. The "set" request sent

without the optional arguments, sends back a list of all current settings for

the specified list. Otherwise change the option to a new value for that list.

Valid arguments are:



mail <ACK|NOACK|POSTPONE|DIGEST>

ACK causes the list processor to send you a copy of all mail you send

to a list.

NOACK prevents the list processor from sending you copies of mail you

send to a list.

password <current-password> <new-password> change your list password.

address <current-password> <new-address> change the e-mail address that

you are registered with.

conceal <YES|NO> If set to yes, your name will be omitted from the list of

subscribers if someone requests such a list.

preference [preferences]



Issue a 'help set' request for more information.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



QUERY <list>



Same as 'set <list>' with no arguments.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



STATISTICS <list> {[subscriber email-address(es)] | [-all]}



Get a listing of non-concealed subscribers along with the number of messages

each one of them has sent to the specified list. If the optional email

addresses are given, then statistics will be collected for these users only.

For example: stat foo-list

generate statistics about these two subscribers to a list called foo-list.

"-all" compiles statistics for all users that have posted on the list

(whether currently subscribed or not). If this request is submitted by the

list owner it will return all subscribers; when submitted by anyone else it

will return only non-concealed subscribers.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



SUBSCRIBE <list> <your name>

JOIN <list> <your name>





The only way to subscribe to a list. Either subscribe or join may be used as

the request.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



UNSUBSCRIBE <list>

SIGNOFF <list>





Remove yourself from the specified list.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



PURGE <password>



Remove yourself from all local lists known to this host. You must use a valid

password from one of the lists to which you are subscribed.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



WHICH



Get a listing of local mailing lists to which you have subscribed. There are

no options with this request, it is sent as a single word.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



FAX <fax-number> <archive | path-to-archive> <file> [/password] [parts]

Same as 'get', but it faxes you the files instead to the specified number.

In some cases the host running the list processor will have access to a fax

modem. This request allows you to obtain text files by having them faxed to

you.



NOTE: DO NOT send this request unless the list owner or manager has

specifically told you that the host has access to a fax modem and that you are

able to do this.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



GET <archive | path-to-archive> <file> [/password] [parts]



Get the requested file from the specified archive Files are usually split in

parts locally, and in such a case you will receive the file in multiple email

messages -- an 'index' request tells you how many parts the file has been

split into, their sizes, and the path to the archive; if you need to obtain

certain parts, specify them as optional arguments. If an archive is private,

you have to provide its password as well.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



INDEX [archive | path-to-archive] [/password] [-all]



Get a list of files in the selected archive, or the master archive if no

archive was specified. If an archive is private, you have to provide its

password as well. The path to the archive is returned with the index.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



SEARCH <archive | path-to-archive>] [/password] [-all] <pattern>



Search all files of the specified archive (and all of its subarchives if -all

is specified) for lines that match the pattern. The pattern can be an

egrep(l)-style regular expression with support for the following additional

operators: ' ' (negation), '|' and '&' (logical OR and AND), '<' '>' (group

regular expressions). The pattern may be enclosed in single or double quotes.

Note: . matches any character including new line.

view <archive | path-to-archive>] [/password] [parts]

Same as 'get' but in interactive mode justs catenates the file on the screen.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



Help is available on each of the above requests. Help is also available on

the following topics:



listproc: Learn more about this system and list management software in

general.



live: Learn how to connect to this ListProcessor over the Internet with an

interactive client for live processing of your requests.





======================== End of Listproc User Reference Card ============



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 5 Feb 1996 09:17:18 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Guinean Soldiers Protest (fwd)

Message-ID: <







FYI - in response to inquiries or concerns about Guinea, Conakry.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Fri, 2 Feb 1996 15:40:15 PST

From: AP <

Newgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.news.conflict.misc,

clari.world.gov.politics, clari.world.africa, clari.news.conflict

Subject: Guinean Soldiers Protest





CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) -- Soldiers demanding back pay and the

firing of the defense minister went on a shooting rampage Friday,

killing at least eight civilians. State radio reported a coup was

imminent.

The president sacked Defense Minister Col. Abdourahmane Diallo,

who the soldiers claim denied them raises and promotions. President

Lansana Conte also went on state-run national radio, asking the

soldiers to meet him at an army camp for talks.

The radio announced a coup was imminent at about 1 p.m. and

played music for the rest of the day. People stayed in their homes

and offices. A curfew was in place and the airport was closed. The

main road leading the center of the capital was blocked off.

``There are soldiers on the streets and in cars, shooting

randomly out of the windows and in the air,'' said Deborah Grieser,

acting public affairs officer at the U.S. Embassy in Conakry.

She said the president's comments on the radio indicated there

were two groups of soldiers, one on strike and the other plotting a

coup. She quoted Conte as saying: ``For those of you who were

interested in taking power: Get off the streets.''

Conte has ruled this West African country, one of world's

poorest, since he seized power in a 1984 military coup. He won in

the country's first elections in 1993. But the elections were

marred by violence, missing ballots and accusations that the

government discounted the votes of political exiles.

The uprising follows coups in two other West African countries.

The president of Niger was ousted in a bloody coup on Jan. 27. On

Jan. 17, the military ruler of Sierra Leone was ousted by army

officers six weeks before planned elections to transfer the country

to civilian rule.

--

This is the NEW RELEASE of the ClariNet e.News! If you notice any

problems with the new edition, please mail us at

let us know. Thanks! More information can be found on our web site at

or in clari.net.announce.









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 5 Feb 1996 09:24:22 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Guinean capital quieter after weekend mutiny (fwd)

Message-ID: <







Latest from on Guinea.

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 5 Feb 1996 3:30:05 PST

From: Reuter / Foday Fofanah <

Newgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.military,

clari.news.conflict.misc, clari.world.africa, clari.news.conflict

Subject: Guinean capital quieter after weekend mutiny





CONAKRY, Feb 5 (Reuter) - Sporadic shooting crackled across

the Guinean capital Conakry on Monday after a weekend of

violence when a pay dispute turned into a rebellion against

President Lansana Conte.

Residents said few people ventured out on the usually

crowded streets and taxis were charging double the normal fare.

Gunfire had been heard in the morning.

Fuel was in short supply as two main petrol stations had

been burned down and looters had cleared out shops.

Conte assumed extra powers on Sunday as Guinea's defence

minister to deal with the grievances of troops who shelled the

presidential palace on Friday and Saturday.

``As from today I am the minister of national defence and

any problems facing the army should be brought directly to me,''

Conte told about 1,000 troops on Sunday.

``I plead with you to accept your January salaries. As from

February, your pay rise will be effective.''

Medical sources said up to 40 people might have been killed

and dozens wounded in battles pitting mutinous soldiers against

Conte loyalists or during the widespread looting. Many of the

dead were civilians.

Residents said soldiers drove off with cars from showrooms

or hijacked others from motorists, including diplomats.

Rioting broke out on Friday morning and Conte quickly met

one of the soldiers' demands by sacking his defence minister,

Lieutenant-Colonel Abdourahmane Diallo, a close associate.

Conte said his office in the presidential palace was

ransacked by soldiers after it was set ablaze by shellfire.

Documents and his own radio were among the items looted.

Guinea's parliament has heard calls from both the opposition

and the presidential majority for more cash for poorly-paid

soldiers. Civil servants received an 18 percent pay rise in

January but the army did not.

Officials said Conakry international airport had reopened on

Sunday and flights had resumed.

Guinea, a bauxite producer with a wealth of unexploited

minerals and precious stones under its soil, is currently

observing the Moslem fasting month of Ramadan.

Conte, 61, seized power in the volatile, impoverished

country in an army coup in 1984, after the death of Marxist

leader Ahmed Sekou Toure, who ruled from independence from

France in 1958.

Scores of people were killed during campaigning for a

December 1993 presidential election which returned Conte to

power amid opposition charges of massive fraud. Parliamentary

elections in June 1995 passed off more peacefully and the

country had been relatively calm since then.

--

This is the NEW RELEASE of the ClariNet e.News! If you notice any

problems with the new edition, please mail us at

let us know. Thanks! More information can be found on our web site at

or in clari.net.announce.









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 6 Feb 1996 07:54:15 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: INTRODUCTIONS

Message-ID: <



SUBJECT: RE- INTRODUCTION



DATE: 96-02-06.



FROM: MOMODOU KOLLEY



REPLY: HI FOLKS,



My name is momodou kolley, residing in the seattle area. I

graduated from

Nusrat high school in the Gambia. Came to the U.S in 1980 and graduated from

college in 1987. I am presently a production manager for a Japanese

company.

I am glad to part of the Gambia on line group. I hope every one is keeping

up with the ramadan.







------------------------------



Date: 06 Feb 96 15:41:17 PST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: mail previously sent (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Tony,

Not sure whether I'll get through to everybody

nut but I'm trying again. Roddie has suggested that

I use the reply to function and see what happens. I

did not receive Katim's last message either. Sam!





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 6 Feb 1996 18:12:34 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issuess Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: mail previously sent (fwd)

Message-ID: <





Sammy, it seems that you got through to everybody on the list time. Can

someone else please confirm whether Sammy's message has been received

besides me.

Thanks

Tony









On 6 Feb 1996



> Tony,

> Not sure whether I'll get through to everybody

> nut but I'm trying again. Roddie has suggested that

> I use the reply to function and see what happens. I

> did not receive Katim's last message either. Sam!

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 6 Feb 1996 18:32:31 -0800 (PST)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issuess Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: mail previously sent (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Sam's message received loud and clear (but then I'm only a few miles north

of the fella).



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 6 Feb 1996 18:27:03 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: Re: mail previously sent (fwd)

Message-ID: <



received it.



Sarian



> From

> Date: Tue, 6 Feb 1996 18:12:34 -0800 (PST)

> From: "A. Loum" <

> To: "GAMBIA-L\: The Gambia and Related Issuess Mailing List" <

> Subject: Re: mail previously sent (fwd)

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> X-To:

> X-Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issuess Mailing List" <

> X-Sender:

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 7.2 -- ListProcessor by CREN

>

>

> Sammy, it seems that you got through to everybody on the list time. Can

> someone else please confirm whether Sammy's message has been received

> besides me.

> Thanks

> Tony

>

>

>

>

> On 6 Feb 1996

>

> > Tony,

> > Not sure whether I'll get through to everybody

> > nut but I'm trying again. Roddie has suggested that

> > I use the reply to function and see what happens. I

> > did not receive Katim's last message either. Sam!

> >

> >

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 6 Feb 1996 18:43:07 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Re: mail previously sent (fwd)

Message-ID: <







Sarian, Roddie and myself have received it, so I assume that everybody

else in gambia-l did. So, Sammy you are now in busy . How about Moro in

Minneapolis ?

Thanks

Tony





On Tue, 6 Feb 1996, Roddie L. Cole wrote:



> Sam's message received loud and clear (but then I'm only a few miles north

> of the fella).

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 06 Feb 1996 23:12:50 -0400 (EDT)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: mail previously sent (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Received.

Amadou!



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 7 Feb 96 09:54:08 CST

From: <

To:

Subject: VOICE FROM THE WILDERNESS!!!

Message-ID: <





GAMBIA-L:



I AM HOPING THAT I AM NOW SUBSCRIBED TO GAMBIA-L AND ALL OF YOU WILL

RECEIVE THIS. IF YOU'VE GOT THE MAIL, AND YOU CAN, PLEASE RESPOND . . .



MORRO.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 7 Feb 96 09:56:16 CST

From: <

To:

Subject: RESPONSE TO RODDIE'S COMMENTS ON UNITED AFRICA

Message-ID: <



HELLO GAMBIA-L:



Again I find myself concurring with Roddie but with a slight

modification. Roddie, I am not sure what you mean when you say

you do not advocate a united Africa as a political ideal. If I

should understand you to mean that you are interested in political

unity only because of its potential social & economic yields, I can

agree. A political experiment with no social or economic relevance

is a foolhardy and possibly, dangerous exercise. But here is where I



am a little confused . . . Is there such a thing as a union (as a

"political ideal") so barren as to be completely unyielding of

anything of substance? To answer this question, one must first

define "union as a political ideal." Should that task be accomplished

and the question still answered in the affirmative, I would promptly

dissent. I am not convinced that one can successfully define the

term and exclude all substantial goals and desires of a polity.



The goal I presume we all agree is political, social and economic

progress (life, liberty, and happiness). Social, political, and

economic union is a means to social, political and economic

stability. Stability in turn is an indispensable means to the primary

end of social, political and economic progress (life, liberty, and

happiness).



I am well aware that one can very well apply the means, and not

attain the end. But to attain the end, one must first apply the

means. The three prongs of the means--political, economic and

social--are necessary to each other, at least in the African context.

The simultaneous application of all three as the means ensures unity

of planning and execution, which in turn are crucial to stability and

hence the primary end of progress.



The prospect of social and economic dynamism (economic & social

linkage) without the encumbrances of political union was and still

is attractive. One may be swayed by the choice of "economic

union" over out-right "political union", but this is a false choice.

To succeed, it's an all or nothing deal.



If one accepts the contention that several of the ills of the African

State are borne of the drive for separatism (social, economic and

especially political), then one must also agree, singularity (especially

political singularity) must have something to do with the cure.



Unity of action can be guaranteed only under circumstances of

much greater centralization than exist today at the continental level-

-African unity (as an ideal, as a very practical means to a much

desired end).



And Katim: I do accept your challenge to . . . "wake me up." (and I

laugh)



So long,

Morro



P.S.

This was previously mailed. But through some glitch, Gambia-l may not have

received it. Tony has now corrected the error. If you've already got this

accept my apologies for the duplication. Roddie, Katim, and Tony, did you

previously receive?



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 7 Feb 1996 08:41:40 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issuess Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: VOICE FROM THE WILDERNESS!!!

Message-ID: <









Morro, we are now in business. You are now in Gambia-l. I received both

of your last two postings.

Thanks

Tony





On Wed, 7 Feb 1996



>

> GAMBIA-L:

>

> I AM HOPING THAT I AM NOW SUBSCRIBED TO GAMBIA-L AND ALL OF YOU WILL

> RECEIVE THIS. IF YOU'VE GOT THE MAIL, AND YOU CAN, PLEASE RESPOND . . .

>

> MORRO.

>



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 7 Feb 1996 12:46:07 -0800 (PST)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Subject: Re: RESPONSE TO RODDIE'S COMMENTS ON UNITED AFRICA (fwd)

Message-ID: <







I did receive the first version Let me respond briefly.

I'm not sure this is a case of "all or

nothing". After all, the EU is still debating on the issue of

just how much of a nation-state's sovereignty needs to be

compromised in order to get the full benefits of an

integrated economy.

For me, the determining factor is simple.

Given the reality of African politics, as much as is possible of

the policy making process needs to be removed from the political

arena.

The implied criticism is not only leveled at politicians but also to

society at large. We expect "kith-and-kin", ethnic and similar

factors to be dominant criterion in the distribution of common

resources (is it a coincidence that all of a sudden, Pierre Goudiaby

is geting one architectural job after another in The Gambia while

Yahya Jammeh is in power??).

Hence my (tongue in cheek) solution: lets identify the

top-notch economists, planners, etc: isolate them from all societal

groups and devolve policy-making authority to them!!.









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 7 Feb 96 16:22:58 CST

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: RESPONSE TO RODDIE'S COMMENT

Message-ID: <



RODDIE:



I AGREE WITH YOUR GOAL BUT I'M NOT SURE THAT YOU HAVE PROPOSED A CREDIBLE WAY

TO ACHIEVE. MIND YOU, WHAT YOU PROPOSE IS A WAY TO WAY TO A GOAL. THIS IS TO

SAY, THE TOP-NOUGH ECONOMISTS ARE SUPPOSED TO REGULATE THE ECONOMY AND THEN

THE REGULATORY SCHEME OF THESE TOP-NOUGH ECONOMIST SHOULD PRODUCE ECONOMIC

PROSPERITY (THE ULTIMATE GOAL). WOULD I BE MISTAKEN IS LIKENING YOUR GROUP OF

TOP-NOUGH ECONOMISTS TO SOMETHING LIKE THE FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD HERE IN THE

U.S.?



HERE LIES THE DEVIL:



1) HOW DOES ONE PROVIDE A STABLE GROUP OF TOP-NOUGH ECONONMISTS IN A

HIGHLY FLAMMABLE POLITICAL ATMOSPHERE. SURELY ONE HAS TO AGREE THAT THE

SUCCESS OF THE FED. RESERVE IN THE U.S. IS HIGHLY DERIVATIVE OF THE STABLE

(EMPHASIS ON "STABLE") POLITICAL SYSTEM HERE. WHAT I'M DRIVING AT IS THAT

SHOULD THE POLITICAL SYSTEM BE UPSET, ESPECIALLY, MILITARILY, I DON'T

THINK

THE INSURGENTS WILL FANCY OUR LITTLE TO-NOUGH GROUP.

AFTER ALL, INSURGENCY WOULD HAVE BEEN LESS LIKELY IF THAT TOP-NOUGH

GROUP OF ECONOMISTS WAS PRODUCING REAL RESULTS!



2) THAT THE EU STANDS SUBSTANTIALLY POLITICALLY SEPARATE WHILE MAKING GREAT

ECONOMIC STRIDES MAKES IT NO MODEL FOR THE AFRICAN CONDITION. EU CONSISTS

OF BIG FISH (SO TO SPEAK). THE MACHINATIONS OF AFRICA HAVE NO GRAVE

CONSEQUENCES IN EUROPE. ON THE OTHER HAND, EUROPE'S MISCHIEFS HAVE GREAT

BEARING ON AFRICA. ALL THIS TO SAY, EUROPEAN COUNTRIES HAVE ACHIEVED A

LEVEL OF SOPHISTICATION WHICH ALLOWS THEM TO BE IMPERVIOUS TO ADVERSITY

FROM AFRICA. AFRICA ON THE OTHER HAND IS BEHOLDEN TO EVERY NUANCE AND

SHIFT IN EUROPEAN POLICY (I.E POLICIES OF EUROPEAN COUNTRIES--NOT TO

SPEAK OF EUROPE AS A MONOLITH).



3) WE ARE BACK TO THE INESCAPBLE CONCLUSION--IN AFRICA POLITICAL STABILITY

(A CHILD OF POLITICAL UNION) IS NECESSARY TO ECONOMIC PROGRESS.



I DO NOT MEAN TO BELABOR THIS ISSUE.

HOWEVER, COMING TO A CLEAR CONSENUS ON THE DIRECTION AFRICA HAS TO TAKE,

SOMEWHAT INSTRUCTS US AS TO WHAT ROLE THE GAMBIA SHOULD PLAY IN THAT FOR ITS

OWN SELFISH PURPOSES (ONCE WE FREE IT FROM OUR BUMBLING *****S--I PRESUME,

RODDIE, NONE OF THESE MILITARY boys IS APPROPRIATE FOR INDUCTION IN YOUR

TOP-NOUGH GROUP OF ECONOMIC EXPERTS . . .HA-HA-HA)!



MORRO.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 7 Feb 96 18:55:26 CST

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: RESPONSE TO RODDIE'S COMMENT

Message-ID: <



RODDIE:



I GUESS I STILL HAVE ISSUE WITH WHAT YOU ENVISION.



1) HOW DOES ONE "COMMANDEER AND ALLOCATE ON PURELY ECONOMIC CRITERIA," A

NATION'S RESOURCE IN A QUEST TO STARVE OUT CLIENILIST POLITICS IN AN

ADMITTEDLY SUICIDAL/GENOCIDAL ENVIRONMENT? (BY "CLIENILIST RELATIONS"

I TAKE IT YOU'RE ALLUDING TO TRIBALISM, ETC. RIGHT?) AS I SAID BEFORE,

THE DEVIL IS OFTEN IN THE DETAILS; I WANT THE DETAILS.





TO "COMMANDEER" PRESUMES THERE IS AUTHORITY CAPABLE OF COMMANDEERING.

IDENTIFY IT . . . THIS ELITE GROUP OF ECONOMISTS WILL HAVE TO HEAVILY

RELY ON THE PROTECTIVE FORCE OF SOME POWERFUL ENTITY THAT AT THIS POINT

IN TIME IS UNBEKNOWNST TO ME. THIS ELITE GROUP OF ECONOMISTS CANNOT

LIVE SHIELDED FROM THE DEGENERATE VIOLENCE OF THE REST OF THE SOCIETY

OVER WHOSE ECONOMIC AFFAIRS IT PRESIDES. (THIS POWERFUL ENTITY I REFER

TO CAN OBVIOUSLY ONLY BE A UNITED AFRICA OR A UNION OF A SUBSTANTIAL

PART THEREOF.)





2) I AGREE "POLITICAL STABILITY IS NOT THE SAME THING AS POLITICAL UNION."

AS I SAID BEFORE, THE FORMER YEILDS THE LATTER.





MORRO.

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Wed, 07 Feb 96 17:29:14 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA11211; Wed, 7 Feb 1996 17:31:51 -0600

Received: from coyote.ced.berkeley.edu(128.32.181.25) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma015044; Wed Feb 7 17:31:36 1996

Received: from chabot.ced.berkeley.edu by coyote.ced.berkeley.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)

id AA21543; Wed, 7 Feb 96 15:33:45 PST

Received: by chabot.ced.berkeley.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)

id AA16336; Wed, 7 Feb 96 15:32:28 PST

Date: Wed, 7 Feb 1996 15:32:27 -0800 (PST)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Subject: Re: RESPONSE TO RODDIE'S COMMENT

In-Reply-To: <

Message-Id: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

Morroh:



A number of issues:

1. Frankly. I have not thought through the issue of selecting those

economists. I was more concerned with putting out the concept as opposed

to working out the logistics.

The key issue here is the fact that

African nation-states have territorial integrity and political

souvereignty.

This means that even when leaders are pursuing suicidal policies or

indeed, genocidal operations there is zero response. More importantly,

this "souvereignty" allows them to rape and plunder their own

countries resources. My point then is that if a significant level of a

nations resources are commandeered and allocated on purely economic criteria

by this authority, then less is available for distribution on the

basis of clientilist relations.



I was not sugesting that the EU was an appropriate model for Africa.

However, in response to your "all or nothing ultimatum", it offers one

example of an integrated economy without complete political union.

Moreover, political stability is not the same as thing as political

union. It is quite conceivable indeed quite likely that a united Africa

wil be subject to political tensions of various kinds: factions that want

to break away, the issue of whether Arab north Africa (or even Ethiopia) is

"African and so forth.

I'm suggesting making politics less important. PERIOD!.

Africans should focus on economy building: In East Africa, Asians control

the economy; in West Africa, the Lebanese have a high economic profile:

all of this while Africans are fighting for political power.

The era of "seeking the political kingdom" is over and we should now

refocus on seeking an "economic kingdom" controlled by indigenous Africans.









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 7 Feb 96 19:10:14 CST

From: <

To:

Subject: POSTSCRIPT

Message-ID: <



RODDIE:



BY THE WAY, THE REALITY OF LEBANON AND YOUR OFFER OF THE LEBANESE AS A

MODEL ARE PATENTLY AT WAR. DESPITE THE INDUSTRIOUSNESS OF THE LEBANESE,

AND THE VAST WEALTH THEIR COUNTRY IS ENDOWED WITH, LEBANON IS IN SHAMBLES.

THE POLITICS OF LEBANON, I SUSPECT, IS THE REASON WHY LEBANESE ARE IN

GAMBIA (& THE REST OF AFRICA)--I DOUBT THAT THEIR great love FOR AFRICA

(HA-HA-HA) ADEQUATELY EXPLAINS THEIR PRESENCE IN GAMBIA.

YOU SEE, LEBANON IS A PERFECT EXAMPLE OF HOW POLITICAL INSTABILITY REEKS HAVOC

ON AN ECONOMY...



MORRO.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 7 Feb 96 20:19:52 CST

From: Katim S. Touray <

To:

Subject: Teething problems, and stuff ...

Message-ID: <



Hi folks,



i hope everybody's having a great week so far. i'm writing to touch on a

couple of issues raised in traffic from the past few days.



1. i'm sorry for all the teething problems (wrong addresses, error-

messages, exceeding maximum number of messages allowed, and so

forth). thank you very much for your patience and understanding.

when you have something in cyberspace being managed by a

'fana-fana', and probably a Jola or Aku, you're asking for

trouble (laugh). anyway, we're trying a couple of things to

help alleviate the problems:



a). the max. number of messages has been upped to 500

b). the list is defaulting to auto-delete subscribers,

meaning that when and if your account goes down for

some reason, you'll be automatically deleted. this

will hopefully reduce the number of errors our

error-managers (Abdourahman and Lamin (in Japan)

get. when you're unsubscribed, you'd have to get in

touch with the subscription managers to get on board

again. sounds cumbersome, but i thought we should

try it out of compassion for our error-managers. if

anyone is violently opposed to the idea, please let me

know.

c). the wrong addresses have been fixed.



2. i noticed there was some flurry of traffic confirming the

receipt of Morro's posting. while this is o.k., you'll

realize ttouch with the subscription managers to be added to

the list again. it sounds cumbersome, but i thought

we should try this option out of compassion for our

error managers. if anyone's violently opposed to the

idea, please let me know.



c). the wrong addresses have been fixed.



2. i noticed there was a flurry of traffic confirming receipt of a

posting from Morro. while this is o.k., i would like to point out

that we could have saved ourselves some trouble by noticing that

the headers of mail from the list will always indicate the

senders' address, as well as an identification of our mailing list.



the example below shows the header for mail from Momodou Kolley in

Seattle to the list. line 1 indicates it's from Gambia-l.

..

>From

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu by hope.soils.wisc.edu;

id AA28967; 4.1/42; Tue, 6 Feb 96 07:04:39 CST

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA29621;

Tue, 6 Feb 96 04:54:28 -0800

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA05186;

Tue, 6 Feb 96 04:54:17 -0800

Received: from mail02.mail.aol.com by mx4.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA17955;

Tue, 6 Feb 96 04:54:16 -0800

Received: by mail02.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id HAA13586 for

Message-Id: <

Date: Tue, 6 Feb 1996 07:54:15 -0500

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From:

To: GAMBIA-L\: The Gambia and Related Issuess Mailing List <

Subject: Re: INTRODUCTIONS

X-Listprocessor-Version: 7.2 -- ListProcessor by CREN

Status: R





please note also that it indicates the it's from '

Momodou's e-mail address.





3. i'm jumping to the third point because my editor is gone absolutely

bunkers! i hope you get the preceeding parts of this mail. anyway,

like i was saying, just one person could have sent the confirmation to

Morro, and copied that to the group. Morro perhaps did not get a

copy of the info file that i sent out a couple of days ago, so he

might not know how to have the list send him copies of his mail

he sends. to recap: to get a copy of mail you send, send an e-mail to:



listproc@u.washington.edu



with the command:



set gambia-l mail ack



in the body of the mail. if you want to get the status of your

subscription, send mail to the same address with the command:



set gambia-l



please note that the command: review gambia-l will send you a

reply showing the subscribers to our list.



4. i've also added Latjorr Ndow as one of our subscription managers. as

i mentioned in a previous posting, i'm still working on the intro,

welcome, and info files we need to sort out before we make a big

splash. i'm shooting for this coming Monday. that is, all the files

will be posted by this coming Sunday.



5. Thanks for the debate that's raging now!. i guess i'll sit in the

sidelines for now given what they say that when elephants fight, it's

the grass that suffers!.



that's all, and best wishes for the weekend.



Katim



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Feb 96 10:10:31 CST

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPT

Message-ID: <



Roddie:



1)

I think we do agree that some sort of economic linkage in

Africa is necessary. I think that economic linkage is not

ineffective unless accompanied by political union. You

disagree I gather.



2)

Africans have not been overly dedicated to a political

kingdom over an economic one. If anything, we have often

rejected the political kingdom for the economic one and

failed at the latter miserably. (E.g. Regional economic

groupings like ECOWAS; the birth of the OAU itself was a

rejection of the "political and economic kingdom" proposed

by Nkrumah for an"economic kingdom" alone favored by

the rest of African leaders intoxicated on their newly

acquired Chief-Excutive positions --the so-called Monrovia

and Casablanca Groups). That rejection was a huge

mistake.



Political union works where genuinely tried. The union of

Tanzania is an enduring example. There, political union

accompanied economic union and so Tanzania still lives.

Contrast that with Senegambia, where political decisions

were left to separate entities. When disagreements

occurred, there was no center to hold the union

together.



The African State itself is evidence of the enormous power

and potential of a political kingdom. Centralized political

decision-making can (and in Africa does) keep competing

and even antagonistic groups together. If tribes have

sovereign leaders, African States will disintegrate. But the

African State survives, because there IS a political center.

Few wish to see borders in Africa redrawn. Our protection

against that has so far largely been the strength of the political

center.



3)

If political union does not work, what have you got to use?

We cannot be worse off then than we are now.



Morro.

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 08 Feb 96 02:36:54 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA13464; Thu, 8 Feb 1996 02:39:31 -0600

Received: from coyote.ced.berkeley.edu(128.32.181.25) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma014486; Thu Feb 8 02:39:20 1996

Received: from chabot.ced.berkeley.edu by coyote.ced.berkeley.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)

id AA28162; Thu, 8 Feb 96 00:41:35 PST

Received: by chabot.ced.berkeley.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)

id AA01320; Thu, 8 Feb 96 00:40:19 PST

Date: Thu, 8 Feb 1996 00:40:19 -0800 (PST)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPT

In-Reply-To: <

Message-Id: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



My point is that while Africans have "sought political kingdoms" they

have left the economies to Asians, Lebanese, and others to run.

Irrespective of what is happening in Lebanon, we cannot deny that these

guys have economic muscle in West Africa especially in Sierra Leone and

Liberia and to a more limited extent in The Gambia.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Feb 1996 12:07:19 -0500 (EST)

From: Abdourahman Touray <

To:

Subject: problems

Message-ID: <



HI fellows,

I have not had access to my mail for the past three days. This is

because the list was sending me a message every 7 minutes on average.

Since this can quickly overwhelm any system, my address was made

inaccessible to all incoming mail. Needless to say, the folks at Columbia

are not amused by this. Tony and Katim, I am including a message I

received from my postmaster about this problem. I think you should try

and configure the list so that it does not send messages recursively.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

(718)904-0215.

MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************

---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Wed, 7 Feb 96 16:50:44 EST

From: Joe Brennan <

To: Abdourahman Touray <

Subject: Re: mail





There was one more thing, after I wrote. They sent back to you all the

messages they'd tried to send while we had mail to you turned off!

Sending mail to tell you they couldn't send you mail. I removed that.

The list really is not set up right. I hope this doesn't happen again.



Joseph Brennan Postmaster Academic Information Systems

Columbia University in the City of New York

postmaster@columbia.edu











------------------------------



Date: Sat, 10 Feb 1996 02:50:59

From:

To:

Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPT

Message-ID: <



Hi fellows,



I might have lost a couple of correspondences due to some disk space

inadequacy I encountered yesterday. However, my problem is now solved

and I am back.



I wish to say a few things about African integration, and thus

contribute to the ongoing discussion among Morro, Roddie and perhaps

a few others. I am sorry if I say things out of line with the dictates

of the discussion which may be a result of my late entrance into this

noble chat. Nonetheless, I am not a student of theoritical politics

and may be missing the point. Forgive me for that.



I guess it was Nkrumah who once said, `seek the political kingdom and

everything shall follow'. Rather than stop at that, he went further to

at least practicalise it thru' his dream of a unified Africa (OAU).

By 1963 what Nkrumah and his cohort of `united Africa' thinkers failed

to realise was that many new African rulers, not leaders, were still

obsessed with their new found power, and had little desire to hand that

over to a central authority as OAU would have required it. Unsure of

what to do, these leaders remained on board to avoid being outcasts.

The basic problem then was that OAU was not born out of dire need but

what I like to call fashion. OAU was established because it was merely

wanted.



But has the situation changed today? Are we following another foray of

regional integration? Is our desire for one really rekindled by need,

and are we ready for it? Do we agree with political thinkers like Ali

Mazrui who say that in Africa we have nations in states and nations

across states? Should African integration be a top-bottom phenomenon

wherein the idea is nutured, fine tuned, and outlined before being

passed down to the people who really matter, or should the urge first

emanate from the down-stream players and allowed to filter upward?

To my mind, answers to these questions--and I mean realistic and cogent

answers--must first be sought before we embark on another integration

trial. Let us face it. If we desire a truly unified Africa we will

definitely need to reconfigurate the OAU and avoid all the hyprocrisy

that befell this ill-fated institution from its very inception.



When we fail to allow our tiny groupings like Senegambia to thrive for

reasons of false independence, I find it difficult to comprehend and

visualise how a unified Africa will thriump where more homogeneous

and smaller groupings failed woefully. Perhaps economic integration

must preceed political unification, but does this sequencing really

matter when the very idea of unity remains elusive and still an enclave

of a few people who themselves pay mere lip-service to it. From the

valley of our hearts, let us answer this trivial question. Why did the

previous senegambia confideration fail? I am sure sincere answers will

point more to emotions than any logical answers amenable to some

empirical analysis.



Its appraoching 3 am in Japan and I say good morning to you all.



Lamin.





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 10 Feb 1996 03:00:22

From:

To:

Subject: Re: problems

Message-ID: <



Hi



Just like Abdou has said, I encountered the same problem and I couldn't

access my mail bag throughout yesterday. I think we are encountering

some problems with the listserver. However, given that Gambia-L is

still very young, such problems are inevitable and no one is to blame.

Will it be difficult to fix the problem?



Bye!



Lamin



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Feb 1996 13:15:55 -0800 (PST)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPT

Message-ID: <



I agree with much of what you say Lamin. Toying around with

political unification is bound to be a long and somewaht contentious

process. On the other hand, its just plain silly to have all these tiny

economies (whose budgete are less than that of Univ of California)

trying to run with the big boys. This is why I emphasize

economic coordination and shy away from the monster that is political

integration.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Feb 96 19:02:07 CST

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPT

Message-ID: <



RODDIE:

I AM NOT PANICKING YET. . . WERE ACTUALLY CLOSER

THAN MAY APPEAR AT FIRST GLANCE. I DO AGREE WITH

(AND INDEED APPLAUD) ALL YOUR PROTESTATIONS

ABOUT THE AFRICAN STATE AND THE AFRICAN

CONDITION. WE SEEM TO PART WAYS ONLY ON THE

ISSUE OF HOW TO FIX THEM. TO DEMONSTRATE HOW

CLOSE WE REALLY ARE, MY COMMENTS ARE

JUXTAPOSED WITH YOUR ORIGINAL TEXT.



If you feel ECOWAS and other regional entities represent serious

attempts at economic linkage in the continent then I must conclude that our

analysis of the situation differs significantly. ECOWAS has been unable

to implement even basic requisites such as free movement of labor

(people), capital, and so forth across borders without serious harassment

by immigration and customs officials (have you been to Nigeria on a

Gambian or other ECOWAS passport? We have witnessed the collapse of the

East Africa Economic Community and even SADCC has its problems. If

anything, these speak to the fact that African leaders have put in zero

effort at making these institutions function effectively BECAUSE they could

detract from the decision-making authority of the nation-state (and of

the elites entrenched therein).



I AGREE. BUT ECOWAS' "UNSERIOUSNESS" DERIVES FROM THE

NON-ENFORCEMENT OF ITS DECISIONS, NOT FROM ANY

(INHERENTLY) BAD POLICIES OR DECISIONS. ECOWAS HAS IN

FACT ADOPTED SOME PRETTY GOOD IDEAS (LIKE THE

PASSPORT THING).



ENFORCEMENT BECOMES NEAR IMPOSSIBLE BECAUSE THERE IS

NO CREDIBLE ENFORCEMENT BODY . SOVEREIGNS (STATE

SIGNATORIES TO THE DECISIONS) CAN WALK AWAY FROM

BINDING AGREEMENTS ANYHOW, ANYTIME THEY WANT TO.

(THUS NIGERIA CAN REFUSE WITH IMPUNITY, TO HONOR

ECOWAS VISA COMMITMENTS.)



ON THE OTHER HAND, A CENTRALIZED POLITICAL SYSTEM

PROVIDES BOTH A CREDIBLE ENFORCEMENT MECHANISM

FOR ECONOMIC DECISIONS AND MAKES MANY OF OUR

CURRENT ISSUES MOOT. E.G. A VISA FOR INTRA-AFRICA

TRAVEL BECOMES UNNECESSARY.



"Our second disagreement centers on your view of the African state as good

testimony to the strengths of centralized political power. By any

stretch of the imagination the African state has not and does not

work. Put aside the numerous conflicts (Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia,

Mozambique, Angola, the list goes on), the violent regime changes

(in all of English West Africa and more besides) for the time being. Lets

put government institutions to the test. In how many countries can you

apply for a passport and have the bureaucracy deliver it in good time

without personal interface with and possibly bribery of the powers that

are? A functioning state is predicated on institutionalized not

personalized authority and I challenge you --as you seem to think the

African state a success-- to point out such examples.

The failures of the state in Africa is precisely why I think the

authority of the nation-state should be severely curtailed: not in order

to create another layer of political institutions but to place more

emphasis on economic coordination!"



HERE, OUR PERCEIVED DIFFERENCES ARE PURELY A

FUNCTION OF YOUR MISUNDERSTANDING OF MY

COMMENTS RELATIVE TO THE SO-CALLED "SUCCESS"

OF THE AFRICAN STATE. I AGREE THAT THE AFRICAN

STATE IS IN A HORRIBLE CONDITION.



I WILL EVEN GO SO FAR AS TO SAY THAT THE MAKE-UP

OF THE AFRICAN STATE IS INHERENTLY CONDUCIVE OF

WAR, ECONOMIC COLLAPSE, ETC. (ONE MAY ATTRIBUTE

THIS LARGELY TO THE FACT THAT THE AFRICAN STATE

INCLUDES PEOPLES FORMERLY RIVALS AND EXCLUDES

THOSE ONCE FRIENDS AND FAMILY.)



MY AREA OF INTEREST LIES HERE: GIVEN THAT THE AFRICAN STATE

WAS SO BADLY DEVISED, WHY DOES IT STILL EXIST? MY POINT AND

ONLY POINT WAS THAT THE AFRICAN STATE,

NOTWITHSTANDING THE CONFLICTS AND DECAYS

WITHIN, HAS MANAGED TO SURVIVE AS A UNIT (HAS BEEN

"SUCCESSFUL", SO TO SPEAK, IN STAYING AS A UNIT)

BECAUSE IT CAN BOAST A CENTRALIZED POLITICAL

SYSTEM. WITHOUT THE CENTRALIZED POLITICAL SYSTEM,

THE CENTRIFUGAL PRESSURES ON THE AFRICAN STATE ARE SO

GREAT AS TO MANDATE DISINTEGRATION A LONG TIME AGO.

I INTENDED TO MAKE NO THAN THAT NARROW POINT.



INDEED FOR ME TO BLANKETLY ENDORSE THE AFRICAN

STATE AS A "SUCCESS" WOULD UNDERCUT MY WHOLE

ARGUMENT, TO WIT--THAT THE AFRICAN STATE IN EVERY

OTHER RESPECT IS A FAILURE AND THUS A UNITED

STATES OF AFRICA MUST REPLACE IT.



YOU, ON THE OTHER HAND, CONTEND THAT AN ECONOMIC

LINKAGE/UNION/INTERFACE WILL SUFFICE. THIS

IS OUR ONLY POINT OF DIVERGENCE. I ESPOUSE

POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC UNION; YOU ESPOUSE

ONLY ECONOMIC UNION. I STILL MAINTAIN THAT ANY

ECONOMIC GROUPING (ECOWAS OR YOU ELITE GROUP OF

"TOP-NOUGH" ECONOMIC EXPERTS) IS BOUND TO RUN

INTO ISSUES OF ENFORCEMENT. FLATLY SPOKEN, IN THE FACE OF

RESISTANCE, SUCH GROUPS ARE SIMPLY POWERLESS TO ENFORCE

THE DECISIONS THEY UNDERTAKE. AN AFRICAN ECONOMIC

UNION UNACCOMPANIED BY POLITICAL UNION

STAGNATES (BECOMES UNSERIOUS) AND DIES.



I DO CONCUR IN YOUR OBSERVATION THAT THE

AUTHORITY OF THE AFRICAN STATE SHOULD BE

LIMITED--VERY LIMITED. BUT ECONOMIC "LINKAGE"

DOES NOT ACHIEVE THAT PURPOSE, A UNITED

(PERHAPS FEDERAL?) AFRICA DOES.



YOU ALSO NEVER ANSWERED MY QUESTION, IF

POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC UNION SHOULD BE TRIED,

WHAT DO WE HAVE TO LOSE SHOULD IT FAILS?

(GAMBIA WALKED AWAY FROM SENEGAMBIA.)

IF WAR SHOULD BE THE CONSEQUENCE OF

A BREAK UP, WE HAVE PLENTY OF THAT NOW. IF

STARVATION SHOULD BE THE CONSEQUENCE, WE

HAVE PLENTY OF THAT TOO, ETC. ETC.)



I GUESS AS SURVIVORS OF SLAVERY AND COLONIALISM,

I AM MORE THAN A LITTLE SURPRISED THAT WE FIND

THE CHALLENGE OF LIVING IN THE SAME COUNTRY

WITH OUR AFRICAN BRETHREN AN IMPOSSIBILITY.



I HOPE THAT CLEARS IT UP A LITTLE BIT. I EXPECT THAT

OUR DISCUSSION WILL NOW FOCUS ON HOW, IN THEORY

AND PRACTICE, ECONOMIC UNION VERSUS POLITICAL AND

ECONOMIC UNION IS MORE READILY ACHIEVABLE AND

WORKABLE. (I DO WANT EVERYONE'S IMPUT ON THIS.)



MORRO.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 08 Feb 1996 20:07:27 -0400 (EDT)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPT

Message-ID: <



Dear comrades! :)

I have been "snowed in" for a while, but I am enjoying the exchanges

on "unification," "integration," etc. I wish I had enough time to

contribute to the debate. I wrote some articles on economic and

political integration; and both my master's thesis and doctoral

dissertation ("Dilemmas of Senegambian Integration") dealt with

the issue.

Works by the following should help us (to some extent) in the debate:

Jeggan Senghor; Claude Welch; Paul Joseph Coppa; Joseph Nye; Padmore;

and, of course, Nkrumah; among others. (Not to forget articles by

our own Ousman Manjang (in "West Africa") dealing with SENEGAMBIA.



Peace!

PS: Gambian women organizing in Atlanta. Some events beginning soon!

Latjorr: Tell us more as information becomes available. And why not

recruit some of the women in the new organization who have access to

the internet. I should be attending one of their programs this month

as a guest!



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Feb 1996 21:00:00 -0500

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPT

Message-ID: <



Greetings:



I would like to contribute to the current discussion on how to unify Africa. It is my fervent belief that it is impractical to consider economic integration,

regionally or otherwise without first addressing the political one. 'Top notch'

economists can devise as many plans as they want but it takes political will to

implement these plans. One could easily envision a scenario where the plan

requires the devaluation of state A's currency while simultaneously shifting

financial resources to a neighboring state B in order to accelerate the rapid

automation of that state's fishing industry which would ultimately boost the

state A's economy. This would happen in our hypothetical scenario if the state Ahappens to be the intermediary between the state B and a third state C that is land locked and needs fish and all its derivatives for consumption.

Now the big question is will the government state A agree to the devaluation andrisk being booted out of office in the next elections (or more realistically by

its armed forces)?



The question of unifying Africa has to be taken seriously! If for no other

reason than the fact that the condition of Africa has not improved much since

we all had a flag and a national anthem! In many cases it has become worse. It

takes an elightened leadership and intelligentia to sensitize the people on the

importance of the projects and to implement them. The intelligentia for the

most part have joined forces with the unlightened leaderships found all over the

continent to 'play it safe' and feast on the labor of the people.



The Great African Multi-Genius, Mam Cheikh Anta Diop (whose anniversary was

yesterday,Feb. 7) has among his many monumental publications a little known bookentitled, "The Political and Economic Basis for a Federated Black Africa", an actual blueprint/ MasterPlan to achieve not only regional integration but continental integration south of the Sahara. I encourage all of you to get a copy and

let us evaluate its merits. The amazing thing is that it was published in 1954!

Obviously the Casablanca and Monrovia BOYS were too busy having a chest match totake note of his ideas and warnings nearly all of which have come to pass -

especially the 'South Americanization of Africa', i.e. military in government

syndrome.



His insistence that the loss of historical consciousness is the first problem wemust tackle if we want to see the great africa that we dream of come about. For some reason we keep stumbling when we are confronted with the ethnic question,

and feel unsure which way to go. Yes 'tribalism' is a problem in africa today,

(just like it is in Europe whether you want to call it ethnic cleansing/ warfarein the former Yugoslavia or in Germany), but to check it requires an indebt

understanding of history which is generally lacking, even among the educated

elite. How many of us know that we unlike Europe have had a very long tradition of centralized governments governing vast regions that can easily swallow up theentire sub-continent known as Europe? That these lasted in one form or another

over several centuries, yes even millenas? Do we know in detail how the

political structure of ancient Ghana, Mali or Zimbabwe was configured? Please do

not give me epics - Marie Jatta et al... Of the ancient Egyptians and their

stupendous engineering feats? All in Africa?



For too long we have looked to the 'West' or the 'North' for direction - EU not

withstanding! It is time we look at back and take note that we do have several

precedents on the question of regional integration and do not need Europe with

NO PRECEDENCE of America with only 2 centuries for guidance!



I close by begging your indulgence for this lengthy discourse, but when a bull

finds other bulls butting heads and wants to particpate, he has to be bullish

about it!



Have a peaceful weekend y'all.



LatJor



P.S. Tony, what are my duties as subscription manager? Please provide details.







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Feb 1996 19:13:21 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPT

Message-ID: <









I want to commend Morro and Roddie for their eloquence in this hotly

debated issue of African political and economic unity. Both of you have

strong merits to your arguements and your positions are well stated.

Infact, I find myself in

concurrence with both of you on certain points. Not attempting to divert

the topic and since Amadou mentioned his research on The Senegambian

confederation for his masters thesis and doctoral dissertation, I thought

that it would be fun and informative to narrow the discussion on the

Senegambian confederation and its failure. Here are my thoughts on it and

please feel free to correct me if I misrepresent some facts since I have

not lived in The Gambia for nearly two decades.

I believe that Jawara was never interested in confederating The

Gambia with Senegal, as that could have been achieved ever since the 60's

when Senghore adamantly advocated that position. I believe that still

holds true for the majority of Gambian citizens. If a referendum were held

today as to whether we should form a confederation with Senegal, I can

bet my bottom dollar that it would be overwhelmly rejected by The Gambian

electorate due to a spirit of nationalism and a fear of being swallowed

and dominated by Senegal. But will it have been economically favorable

for both countries to have some sort of economic integration and

cooperation. The answer to that my question is a resounding YES and the

same formula could be directly applied to the entire continent. As both

Morro and Roddie have alluded to we have been encapsulated in this false

sense of nationalism compounded to the fact that our African leaders

never had any interest of relinquishing their powers, authority and all

the perks that come with it to a central governing authority. Thus, as I

can see, it has been one of our major obstacles to a political and

economic unification of Africa. Getting back to Senegambia, I seriously

believe

that part of the primary reasons it failed was because it was formed under

the wrong and adverse circumstances. Had the 1981 abortive coup d'etat not

taken place, Jawara would never had entered into such an agreement. Thus

he agreed to the confederation as a mechanism for getting back to power

but his heart was never into it. There these agreements in the

confederation: Economic intergration, monetary union and intergration of

the armed forces. Those are the only ones that I can remember, if I miss

others, please enlighten the group on them so that we can have the full

facts.

Was the presidency of the confederation supposed to be the president of

Senegal or on rotational basis ? I cannot remember. Anyway, to make a

long story short, my observation from distance revealed that Senegal

invested more committments and resources into the confederation while

Jawara dragged his feet, adopted delaying tactics to implement the full

agreement especially with issue of monetary union. Consequently out of

frustration, Abdou Diouf withdrew all Senegalese armed forces stationed

in The Gambia, and the confederation disintergrated. Now we can all

see that Senegal does not have the slightest interest in restoring Jawara

back

to power this time around, in light of the fact, the same arguement could

have been used alledging any unstability in The Gambia could be easily

propagated into Senegal. Actually, I saw a story in The Senegambia Sun

published in the latter part of last year that Abdou Diouf sent his

ambassador to Yaya Jammeh assuring that Senegal would not intervene and

restore Jawara back to his Presidency.

With all those

factors, I would conclude that it will be quite a challenge to achieve

continental unity given the fact that we cannot even do that on a

smaller regional scale like Senegambia. So, then the magic question is

whether economic intergration trancends its political counterpart ? I

will leave that question to the group for more points and counter points.

Latjorr, Katim will explain to you your role and will furnish you

with the needed documentation.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Feb 1996 19:16:45 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPT (fwd)

Message-ID: <





I am reforwarding this message again. I did not realize that there was a

c in front of the g in gambia-l. So, if you should receive it twice, my

apologies.

Thanks

Tony









---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 8 Feb 1996 19:13:21 -0800 (PST)

From: A. Loum <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPT









I want to commend Morro and Roddie for their eloquence in this hotly

debated issue of African political and economic unity. Both of you have

strong merits to your arguements and your positions are well stated.

Infact, I find myself in

concurrence with both of you on certain points. Not attempting to divert

the topic and since Amadou mentioned his research on The Senegambian

confederation for his masters thesis and doctoral dissertation, I thought

that it would be fun and informative to narrow the discussion on the

Senegambian confederation and its failure. Here are my thoughts on it and

please feel free to correct me if I misrepresent some facts since I have

not lived in The Gambia for nearly two decades.

I believe that Jawara was never interested in confederating The

Gambia with Senegal, as that could have been achieved ever since the 60's

when Senghore adamantly advocated that position. I believe that still

holds true for the majority of Gambian citizens. If a referendum were held

today as to whether we should form a confederation with Senegal, I can

bet my bottom dollar that it would be overwhelmly rejected by The Gambian

electorate due to a spirit of nationalism and a fear of being swallowed

and dominated by Senegal. But will it have been economically favorable

for both countries to have some sort of economic integration and

cooperation. The answer to that my question is a resounding YES and the

same formula could be directly applied to the entire continent. As both

Morro and Roddie have alluded to we have been encapsulated in this false

sense of nationalism compounded to the fact that our African leaders

never had any interest of relinquishing their powers, authority and all

the perks that come with it to a central governing authority. Thus, as I

can see, it has been one of our major obstacles to a political and

economic unification of Africa. Getting back to Senegambia, I seriously

believe

that part of the primary reasons it failed was because it was formed under

the wrong and adverse circumstances. Had the 1981 abortive coup d'etat not

taken place, Jawara would never had entered into such an agreement. Thus

he agreed to the confederation as a mechanism for getting back to power

but his heart was never into it. There these agreements in the

confederation: Economic intergration, monetary union and intergration of

the armed forces. Those are the only ones that I can remember, if I miss

others, please enlighten the group on them so that we can have the full

facts.

Was the presidency of the confederation supposed to be the president of

Senegal or on rotational basis ? I cannot remember. Anyway, to make a

long story short, my observation from distance revealed that Senegal

invested more committments and resources into the confederation while

Jawara dragged his feet, adopted delaying tactics to implement the full

agreement especially with issue of monetary union. Consequently out of

frustration, Abdou Diouf withdrew all Senegalese armed forces stationed

in The Gambia, and the confederation disintergrated. Now we can all

see that Senegal does not have the slightest interest in restoring Jawara

back

to power this time around, in light of the fact, the same arguement could

have been used alledging any unstability in The Gambia could be easily

propagated into Senegal. Actually, I saw a story in The Senegambia Sun

published in the latter part of last year that Abdou Diouf sent his

ambassador to Yaya Jammeh assuring that Senegal would not intervene and

restore Jawara back to his Presidency.

With all those

factors, I would conclude that it will be quite a challenge to achieve

continental unity given the fact that we cannot even do that on a

smaller regional scale like Senegambia. So, then the magic question is

whether economic intergration trancends its political counterpart ? I

will leave that question to the group for more points and counter points.

Latjorr, Katim will explain to you your role and will furnish you

with the needed documentation.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================













------------------------------



Date: Fri, 9 Feb 96 10:21:47 CST

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPT

Message-ID: <



GAMBIA-L:



I CONCUR IN THE GIST OF THE GENTLEMAN'S COMMENTS AND I COMMEND HIM FOR HIS

INSIGHTS.





MORRO.

--------------------------( Forwarded letter 1 follows )---------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 08 Feb 96 20:08:32 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA12496; Thu, 8 Feb 1996 20:11:10 -0600

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.13) by

gatekeeper.co.hennepin. id sma010952; Thu Feb 8 20:10:50 1996

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu





Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu





Received: from king.auc.edu by mx4.u.washington.edu





Received: from rhino.auc.edu (rhino [144.125.230.33]) by auc.edu

(8.6.10/8.6.9-auc.edu) with SMTP id VAA26676 for <

<

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<

X-Listprocessor-Version: 7.2 -- ListProcessor by CREN



Greetings:



I would like to contribute to the current discussion on how to unify Africa.

It is my fervent belief that it is impractical to consiregionally or otherwise

without first addressing the political one. 'Top notch' economists can devise

as many plans as they want but it takes political will to implement these

plans. One could easily envision a scenario where the plan requires the

devaluation of state A's currency while simultaneously shifting financial

resources to a neighboring state B in order to accelerate the rapid automation

of that state's fishing industry which would ultimately boost the state A's

economy. This would happen in our hypothetical scenario if the state Ahappens

to be the intermediary between the state B aNow the big question is will the

government state A agree to the devaluation andrisk being booted out of office

in the next electionits armed forces)?



The question of unifying Africa has to be taken seriously! If for no other

reason than the fact that the condition of Africa has not improved much since

we all had a flag and a national anthem! In many cases it has become worse. It

takes an elightened leadership and intelligentia to sensitize the people on

the importance of the projects and to implement them. The intelligentia for

the most part have joined forces with the unlightened leaderships found all

over the continent to 'play it safe' and feast on the labor of the people.



The Great African Multi-Genius, Mam Cheikh Anta Diop (whose anniversary was

yesterday,Feb. 7) has among his many monumental publications a little known

bookentitled, "The Political and Economic Basis for a Felet us evaluate its

merits. The amazing thing is that it was published in 1954! Obviously the

Casablanca and Monrovia BOYS were too busy having a chest match totake note of

his ideas and warnings nearly all of whespecially the 'South Americanization

of Africa', i.e. military in government syndrome.



His insistence that the loss of historical consciousness is the first problem

wemust tackle if we want to see the great africa that and feel unsure which

way to go. Yes 'tribalism' is a problem in africa today, (just like it is in

Europe whether you want to call it ethnic cleansing/ warfarein the former

Yugoslavia or in Germany), but to checunderstanding of history which is

generally lacking, even among the educated elite. How many of us know that we

unlike Europe have had a very long tradition of centralized governments

governing vast regions thover several centuries, yes even millenas? Do we know

in detail how the political structure of ancient Ghana, Mali or Zimbabwe was

configured? Please do not give me epics - Marie Jatta et al... Of the ancient

Egyptians and their stupendous engineering feats? All in Africa?



For too long we have looked to the 'West' or the 'North' for direction - EU

not withstanding! It is time we look at back and take note that we do have

several precedents on the question of regional integration and do not need

Europe with NO PRECEDENCE of America with only 2 centuries for guidance!



I close by begging your indulgence for this lengthy discourse, but when a bull

finds other bulls butting heads and wants to particpate, he has to be bullish

about it!



Have a peaceful weekend y'all.



LatJor



P.S. Tony, what are my duties as subscription manager? Please provide details.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 9 Feb 1996 15:42:11 -0800 (PST)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPT

Message-ID: <



of Senegambian integration is an excellent idea.



Gambia did insist on a rotating presidency while I guess the Senegalese

thought it ridiculous that their sovereignty should actually lie on the

desk of the Gambian president --however temporary such an arrangement.

I've had numerous debates with Jeggan Senghor (one of the authors Amadou

cites (he also happens to be an uncle of mine). He has a notion

that, pschologically, Gambians have an inferiority complex when it comes to

dealing with Senegal and with the Senegalese (reflected in the popular

perception that "dagnu neh lamegn" and that

--political considerations aside-- that feeling seriously undermined

prospects of success.



I have a more materialist interpretation.



During the previous regime, we know how tightly controlled the economy

was by a "few good men" and their political cronies. Didnt

Mbye Njie have the monopoly on cement or rice importation for a long

while? Other examples can be given. Opening up the country and the

economy to competition from Senegal was a serious threat to the

political-business clique in Banjul, and their serious opposition did not

come as a surprise. Less significant, but a factor nonetheless, perhaps

government bureaucrats and politicians also feared comparisons to their

more able Senegalese counterparts.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 10 Feb 1996 14:09:53 -0400 (EDT)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Why the Confederation failed

Message-ID: <



President Jawara's demand for the rotation of the presidency of "Senegambia"

appeared to be the root of the confederation's demise; but there was more to

the "divorce."

Contrastss in political development between The Gambia and Senegal

contributed to the failure of the Confederation and made the path to full integration

very difficult, if not impossible, to follow...

The contrasts in political development between The Gambia and Senegal

are paralleled in their economic structures... To harmonize the economic

structures of the two states would require a great deal of sacrifice on

the side of Gambian elites, who have been very unwilling to shoulder the

burden. The prices of commodities and the cost of living would have

increased significantly in The Gambia as a result of economic union; and

the Senegalese did not agree to compensate The Gambia to remedy such a

situation. (After all, we still value our "re-exporting," otherwise termed

"smuggling" in Senegal.)

The desire for Senegambian unity is further limited by such factors as

the administrative, cultural, linguistic, and institutional differences.

....Also, the Confederation failed because it lacked legitimacy and

President Jawara was coerced into reaching the confederal with the Senegalese

authorities. ....President Jawara's primary interest during the 1981 crises

and the immediate aftermath of the revolt was to re-establish his regime at

any cost. He was described as a "drowning man, who will clutch at any straw"

to survive. The Confederation was, in essence, the price the Gambian

president had to pay for the Senegalese intervention to restore his regime.

Jawara's lack of commitment and the circumstances and environment of the

"negotiations" on confederation eroded support for Senegambian unity in

The Gambia and further complicated the confederal process...

Another factor which may have contributed to the slow pace of Senegambian

integration during the confederal relationship is ethnicity. The similarity

of ethnic groups across political frontiers is considered to be one of the

most notable features of the Senegambian situation; but ethnicity also

constitutes a problem. The balance of power between the key ethnic groups

in the respective countries would be significantly altered with the full

integration of The Gambia and Senegal... (Would Mandinka elites be willing

to play even a secondary role in a Senegambian state?)

...Thus despite a common desire for African unity, propinquity (kinship &

proximity), common socio-economic factors, the predominance of Islam, the use

of Wollof as a lingua franca, and political considerations, the gap between

the Senegambian dream and reality remained wide.

As mentioned earlier, the growing insecurity of the Jawara government made

Confederation an attractive proposition to the Gambian authorities in 1981.

But once President Jawara felt militarily and politically secure enough, he

demanded a major restructuring of the confederation--a pill too bitter for

President Diouf to swallow.



Got to go! Too hungry to think right now!



Peace!



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 10 Feb 1996 17:37:15 -0400 (EDT)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: SIERRA LEONE/ATTACK (L) [3] By PURNELL MURDOCK/ABIDJAN

Message-ID: <





DATE=2/10/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-192559

TITLE=SIERRA LEONE/ATTACK (L)

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=ABIDJAN

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: GUNMEN HAVE ATTACKED THE HOMES OF SIERRA LEONE'S ELECTORAL

COMISSIONER AND THE HEAD OF THE COUNTRY'S OLDEST POLITICAL PARTY.

THE ATTACKS COME TWO DAYS BEFORE THE START OF A SPECIAL

CONFERENCE TO DECIDE WHETHER TO RESPECT A TIMETABLE SET FOR

RETURNING THE COUNTRY TO CIVILIAN RULE. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT

PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS FROM OUR WEST AFRICA BUREAU.



TEXT: WITNESSES SAY ROCKET-PROPELLED GRENADES AND GUNFIRE HIT

THE HOMES OF ELECTORAL COMMISSIONER JAMES JONAH AND THE HEAD OF

THE "SIERRA LEONE PEOPLE'S PARTY," TEJAN KABBA. NEITHER MAN WAS

HURT IN THE EARLY-MORNING ATTACKS. THERE WERE NO OTHER REPORTS

OF INJURIES.



THE GUNMEN ALSO ATTACKED THE HEADQUARTERS OF THE INTERIM

ELECTORAL COMMISSION EARLY SATURDAY. POLICE HAVE BEGUN AN

INVESTIGATION.



SPEAKING TO REPORTERS IN THE CAPITAL, FREETOWN, MR. JONAH SAID HE

BELIEVES THE PRE-DAWN ATTACK WAS MEANT TO SEND A MESSAGE THAT THE

FEBRUARY 26TH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION SHOULD NOT BE HELD.



MR. JONAH AND THE HEADS OF THE REGISTERED POLITICAL PARTIES SAY

THEY WANT THE ELECTIONS TO GO AS SCHEDULED. // BEGIN OPT // THEY

SAY SIERRA LEONE RISKS LOSING INTERNATIONAL SUPPPORT IF VOTING

DOES NOT TAKE PLACE AS PLANNED. // END OPT //



HOWEVER PUBLIC OPINION HAS INCREASINGLY TURNED AGAINST HOLDING

THE ELECTIONS UNTIL PEACE HAS BEEN RESTORED IN THE COUNTRY.



// BEGIN OPT // RECENTLY, SOME 55-THOUSAND DISPLACED PEOPLE IN

THE NORTHERN CITY OF BO CALLED FOR A DELAY OF THE POLLING.

ETHNIC AND RELIGIOUS LEADERS HAVE ALSO ASKED FOR A POSTPONEMENT.



POLITICAL OBSERVERS SAY RECENT VIOLENCE IN THE COUNTRY'S

INTERIOR, AS WELL AS SATURDAY'S EARLY-MORNING ATTACKS,

ILLUSTRATES THE DIFFICULTY OF HOLDING ELECTIONS SAFELY. THEY SAY

THE ENORMOUS LOGISTICAL CHALLENGE OF STAGING THE ELECTION ALSO

MAKES IT UNLIKELY THE POLLING WILL TAKE PLACE ON SCHEDULE. // END

OPT //



MILITARY RULER JULIUS MAADA BIO, WHO OUSTED THE FORMER MILITARY

GOVERNMENT IN A BLOODLESS COUP, HAS SUGGESTED THE POLL MAY BE

POSTPONED. A SPECIAL CONFERENCE ON THE ELECTION IS SET TO BEGIN

MONDAY. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/DW/SD



10-Feb-96 2:53 PM EST (1953 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 11 Feb 1996 16:16:17

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Why the Confederation failed

Message-ID: <



I felt somehow compelled to comment on Amadou's views. Perhaps what

he wrote is just one of many comments he will make on that our

ill-fated confederation which was in fact a non-starter. However, his

writing has all the inplications that the Gambia was all to blame for

the demise of the confederation.



To say that the Gambian elites were unwilling to shoulder the burden

that would have come with price reallignment of our domestic goods is

true, but could there be any economic justification for raising our

prices. One of the fundamental differences between the two states is

our macroeconomic policy toward economic development. While Senegal

continues to embark on an import substitution economic policy-which

somehow suits it-the Gambia had a relatively open(export oriented)

economic system-again a policy that is in tandem with the realities

of our economy. This open economic system which is characterised by

low tariff and non-tariff barriers enabled us to acquire goods from

abroad at lower prices. On the other hand, Senegal's relatively

closed economy was meant to increase domestic production of goods

that could have otherwise been imported at lower cost. As such, in

order to protect its nascent industries it erected tariff barriers,

the consequent of which is higher domestic prices. Given the above,

and the opposing economic development policies the two countries were

pursuing, it is apparent that a lot of compromise from both sides was

necessary to overcome this hurdle.



Therefore, seemingly casting all the blame on the Gambian side looks

biased and hollow. Whether an open economy is preferred to a closed

one remains debatable, but based on economic reasoning, if the Gambia

were to put up with higher prices, then Senegal should have been more

than willing to compensate for that. In fact, one of the basic

objectives of any economic system is to offer the people as many goods

and services as possible at the lowest possible prices. I think that

the whole of mankind shuns higher prices, and Gambians are no

different.



Issues of a tilt in the political power of certain ethnic groups as

was stated by Amadou were also another sticking point, and I agree with

his analysis completely. Our cultural and ethnic similarities turned

out not to be faultless strengths but also one of the main stumbling

blocks to that confederation. Although it is proper to say that

Jawara accepted the confederation as means to tightening his hold on

power after the 1981 saga (which makes him look Machiavellian), I

want to believe that the Senegalese also used the weakling in Jawara's

power base as a good opportunity to request for a confederation.

While the Senegalese felt that they had everything to gain form the

union, the Gambian brothers dragged their feet fearing that there was

little for them to gain in this association. The failure of

Senegambia goes far beyond politics and economics. It embraces such

delicate areas like psychology which all the more complicates the

analysis.



I want to propose a hypothesis that`..Given the political configuration

of African states, no two nations will henceforth enter into any

meaningful and sustainable union when one of them feels that such a

union will assign unto it the role of an inferior player'. The

feeling of status inequity breeds the Equity theory which states that

a person will fail to give of his best whenever he feels that he is

not being given what much he deserves. Confederations, or for that

matter any form of international union, will continue to fail unless

we understand that we are all bound to gain from them and that they

will not produce any imminent losers. Perhaps only a redefined OAU

or something close to it in size, where concentration of power is

heavily diluted, can survive as a union of states.



Bye!



Lamin Drammeh (Japan).



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 2

************************

GAMBIA-L Digest 2Topics covered in this issue include:1) Configuring our mailing list ...by Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu 2) Mail acknowledgement ...by Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu 3) Guinean Soldiers Protest (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 4) Guinean capital quieter after weekend mutiny (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 5) Re: INTRODUCTIONSby MANSALA@aol.com 6) Re: mail previously sent (fwd)by SHAFTR@ucipm.ucdavis.edu 7) Re: mail previously sent (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 8) Re: mail previously sent (fwd)by "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu 9) Re: mail previously sent (fwd)by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)10) Re: mail previously sent (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 11) Re: mail previously sent (fwd)by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 12) VOICE FROM THE WILDERNESS!!!by < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 13) RESPONSE TO RODDIE'S COMMENTS ON UNITED AFRICAby < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 14) Re: VOICE FROM THE WILDERNESS!!!by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 15) Re: RESPONSE TO RODDIE'S COMMENTS ON UNITED AFRICA (fwd)by "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu 16) Re: RESPONSE TO RODDIE'S COMMENTby < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 17) Re: RESPONSE TO RODDIE'S COMMENTby < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 18) POSTSCRIPTby < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 19) Teething problems, and stuff ...by Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu 20) Re: POSTSCRIPTby < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 21) problemsby Abdourahman Touray < at137@columbia.edu 22) Re: POSTSCRIPTby binta@iuj.ac.jp 23) Re: problemsby binta@iuj.ac.jp 24) Re: POSTSCRIPTby "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu 25) Re: POSTSCRIPTby < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 26) Re: POSTSCRIPTby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 27) Re: POSTSCRIPTby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu 28) Re: POSTSCRIPTby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 29) Re: POSTSCRIPT (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 30) Re: POSTSCRIPTby < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 31) Re: POSTSCRIPTby "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu 32) Why the Confederation failedby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 33) SIERRA LEONE/ATTACK (L) [3] By PURNELL MURDOCK/ABIDJANby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 34) Re: Why the Confederation failedby binta@iuj.ac.jp ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 Feb 96 19:47:55 CSTFrom: Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Configuring our mailing list ...Message-ID: < 9602050147.AA27996@hope.soils.wisc.edu Hi folks,i'm writing to follow up on my letter of last night. i hope you got it. i mentioned that i had set up thelist for new subscription and error managers. i thought and still think that the list is configured tosend you a copy of your mail, but i did not get a copy of what i sent out last night. anyway, i've writtento the help desk at Seattle explaining to them what is going on. hopefully, this will help. i also explainedthe difficulty i've had trying to access the archive. as soon as we get this squared away, i'll try tocomplete the welcome and info files so we can send them out. also, we'd inform everyone how to access thearchived files at their convenience. it shouldn't be a big deal after we work out the bugs.regarding the list subscriptions and errors, i've decided to divide the world into a number of regions, eachmanaged by a volunteer. the regions are: Africa and the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas.In addition, we'll have sections based on top-level domain names such as 'org', 'com', and 'net'. theallocations of responsibilities are proposed as follows:SUBSCRIPTION MANAGERS:COORDINATOR: Amadou JannehAmadou Janneh - AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EASTASIA-PACIFICSarian Loum - EUROPETHE AMERICASLatjorr Ndow - .ORG.NET.EDUERROR MANAGERS:COORDINATOR: Lamin Drammeh (Japan)Lamin Drammeh (Japan) - AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EASTASIA-PACIFICAbdourahman Touray - EUROPETHE AMERICASAnother volunteer? - .ORG.NET.EDUthe obvious question then is, how do we know when a request for subscription is coming from Japan, or Jamaica?.to solve this problem, i am editing a list of country codes that are used in Internet addresses. thus, whenwe see anything ending in '.jp' it'd be Lamin's job to follow up (if it's an error), or Amadou's job (if it'sa subscription request). note that while we all get requests for subscriptions (since they get copied to thelist), error messages will only go to the error managers. however, the list of country codes will still helpthem decide who takes care of what. that way, we won't end up with two guys running after the same rabbit. likei said, i'm working on editing the list, and will send it out by tomorrow (Monday, feb. 5), or tuesday.it would be nice if we can have another volunteer error manager. this will ease out the load for Lamin andAbdou. however, it shouldn't be too bad if we can't get it for now. hopefully, we would not be having a lotof errors to deal with.that's about all for now. have a great week, and don't work too hard.bye,Katim------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 Feb 96 20:27:59 CSTFrom: Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Mail acknowledgement ...Message-ID: < 9602050227.AA28127@hope.soils.wisc.edu Hi folks,i'm writing, again!, about the problem of not getting copies of our mail. itmight sound like a trivial problem, without any consequence. however, a largermoral (yes, moral!) issue is that this list is supposed to work like that.there's either a problem in the documentation of the program, or there's a bugin the thing. when i issue a review of the configuration settings, it showsthat the list defaults to sending everyone a copy of mail they send. however,i have not been getting copies of mine. and when i review the current settingsfor my subscriptions, it indeed showed that i was not supposed to get copiesof mail i sent (MAIL NOACK). i know all this is getting a bit too much. toget around the problem, you can send mail to the address:with the command:set gambia-l mail ackthe command is the e-mail you send the program. forget about the Subject andother headers. also, you can get a listing of your current status by sendingthe command:set gambia-lto the same address.to give you a head start on communicating with Listproc, the program that runsthe list, i am appending the User Reference Card with this e-mail for you tolook at when you have time. like i said, we'll be archiving this and otherinfo when we get things worked out.that's all.Katim=========================== Start of Listproc User Reference Card ==========List Processor 7.OCopyright (c) 1993 - 94 byThe Corporation for Research and Educational Networking (CREN)User ReferenceHere is a brief description of the set of user requests recognized by theListProcessor. This file is intended only as a reference guide to listprocessor requests. For a complete explanation of how the list processorworks, more detailed information on requests listed below, and examples of howto submit requests to the listprocessor, please read the Listprocessor UserManual.The Listproc 7.1 User Manual and Owner Manual are available from thevendor via anonymous ftp at ftp.cren.net as postscript files. The namesare listproc/ownerman.ps and listproc/userman.ps.Everything appearing in [] below is optional; everything appearing in <> ismandatory; all arguments are case insensitive. The vertical bar ("|") is usedas a logical OR operator between the arguments. Please note that the bracketsor braces or parentheses themselves are NEVER a part of the request. In thesyntax examples below, the word "list" must be replaced by the name of thelist for which your request applies. In cases where a password is called for,the word "password" must be replaced by your list password or a password givenyou by the list owners. Requests may be abbreviated, but you must give atleast as many characters as needed to distinguish the request from otherrequests or at least enter the first three characters.Keep in mind that when referring to a , that list may be of two kinds:local or remote, unless otherwise noted. Local lists are those which are runfrom the same host to which you are sending your e-mail request. Remote listsare those running on other hosts. When referring to a local list, yourrequest will be immediately processed; when referring to a remote list (a listserved by another ListProcessor on another machine which this system knowsabout), your request will be appropriately forwarded. Issue a 'LISTS' requestto get a listing of all local and known remote lists to this ListProcessor.Recognized requests are:HELP [topic]Without arguments a file giving a brief description of all requests. Otherwiseget specific information on the selected topic. Topics may also refer torequests. To learn more about this system issue a 'HELP LISTPROC' request. Toget a listing of all available topics, send a message saying 'HELP ALL'._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _LISTS [local|global [keywords]]Get a list of all local mailing lists served by this server (LISTS LOCAL), orof all known local and remote lists (LISTS GLOBAL) and a one line descriptionof each list. You MUST specify local or global in a LISTS request. Adding akeyword to the LISTS request causes the listprocessor to search only for thoselists containing that keyword in its list name or one line description. Ifmultiple keywords are specified, they are treated as a logically ANDed listof strings/regular expressions, that is, only names of lists containing ALLof the keywords will be returned. Keywords can be surrounded by quotes butthat is not required. Only those lists' descriptions that match the keywordsare listed._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _RELEASEVERSIONGet information about the current release of this ListProcessor system._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _INFORMATION [list]This file if no list is specified, otherwise get information about thespecified list._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _RECIPIENTS Get a list of all recipients (subscribers) of one list. The review requestcan also be used for this purpose._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _REVIEW [short|description|subscribers]Every list has associated with it a series of attributes which determine howthe list operates and what privleges you have in sending requests to thelistprocessor concerning the list. The review request allows you to get thelist's attributes or settings. Review will send you a short file ofgeneral information about the list and a listing of the current unconcealedsubscribers for the specified list. "Review short" or "review description" will result in your receiving only the short description file,not the subscribers. "Review subscribers" allows you to get only thenon-concealed subscribers list. If a list is private, members only may issuethis request. If the list is linked with any peer lists, your request will beforwarded to the appropriate server(s) also, except when the request is live,using ilp._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _RUN [ ]In some cases a list owner or manager will set up an executable program or ascript for subscribers to a particular list. The "Run" request will run thescript or program on your behalf. The "Run" request may be sent with theoptional arguments, if any are necessary. And you will receive the outputfrom stdout and/or stderr. To get a listing of all available commands to run,omit the arguments, i.e. issue a 'run ' request. You have to belong tothe specified list, and must have obtained the password from the list's owner;the owner's address may be found in the Errors-To: header line of eachdelivered message.NOTE: DO NOT send a run request to the listprocessor unless the list manageror owner has specifically told you that you can do this._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _SET [ ]Each subscriber to a list has a series of five types of personal attributes orsettings associated with the subscription to the list. These five settingsdetermine how mail is sent to the subscriber by the list, what thesubscriber's password is, what the e-mail address the list processor knows theuser by, whether other subscribers can know if the person is subscribed to thelist, and a set of personal preferences for the list. The "set" request sentwithout the optional arguments, sends back a list of all current settings forthe specified list. Otherwise change the option to a new value for that list.Valid arguments are:mail ACK causes the list processor to send you a copy of all mail you sendto a list.NOACK prevents the list processor from sending you copies of mail yousend to a list.password change your list password.address change the e-mail address thatyou are registered with.conceal If set to yes, your name will be omitted from the list ofsubscribers if someone requests such a list.preference [preferences]Issue a 'help set' request for more information._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _QUERY Same as 'set ' with no arguments._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _STATISTICS {[subscriber email-address(es)] | [-all]}Get a listing of non-concealed subscribers along with the number of messageseach one of them has sent to the specified list. If the optional emailaddresses are given, then statistics will be collected for these users only.For example: stat foo-list john@address1.domain mary@address2.domain willgenerate statistics about these two subscribers to a list called foo-list."-all" compiles statistics for all users that have posted on the list(whether currently subscribed or not). If this request is submitted by thelist owner it will return all subscribers; when submitted by anyone else itwill return only non-concealed subscribers._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _SUBSCRIBE JOIN The only way to subscribe to a list. Either subscribe or join may be used asthe request._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _UNSUBSCRIBE SIGNOFF Remove yourself from the specified list._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _PURGE Remove yourself from all local lists known to this host. You must use a validpassword from one of the lists to which you are subscribed._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _WHICHGet a listing of local mailing lists to which you have subscribed. There areno options with this request, it is sent as a single word._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _FAX [/password] [parts]Same as 'get', but it faxes you the files instead to the specified number.In some cases the host running the list processor will have access to a faxmodem. This request allows you to obtain text files by having them faxed toyou.NOTE: DO NOT send this request unless the list owner or manager hasspecifically told you that the host has access to a fax modem and that you areable to do this._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _GET [/password] [parts]Get the requested file from the specified archive Files are usually split inparts locally, and in such a case you will receive the file in multiple emailmessages -- an 'index' request tells you how many parts the file has beensplit into, their sizes, and the path to the archive; if you need to obtaincertain parts, specify them as optional arguments. If an archive is private,you have to provide its password as well._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _INDEX [archive | path-to-archive] [/password] [-all]Get a list of files in the selected archive, or the master archive if noarchive was specified. If an archive is private, you have to provide itspassword as well. The path to the archive is returned with the index._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _SEARCH ] [/password] [-all] Search all files of the specified archive (and all of its subarchives if -allis specified) for lines that match the pattern. The pattern can be anegrep(l)-style regular expression with support for the following additionaloperators: ' ' (negation), '|' and '&' (logical OR and AND), '<' '>' (groupregular expressions). The pattern may be enclosed in single or double quotes.Note: . matches any character including new line.view ] [/password] [parts]Same as 'get' but in interactive mode justs catenates the file on the screen._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _Help is available on each of the above requests. Help is also available onthe following topics:listproc: Learn more about this system and list management software ingeneral.live: Learn how to connect to this ListProcessor over the Internet with aninteractive client for live processing of your requests.======================== End of Listproc User Reference Card ============------------------------------Date: Mon, 5 Feb 1996 09:17:18 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Guinean Soldiers Protest (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.91l.960205091526.21143B-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu FYI - in response to inquiries or concerns about Guinea, Conakry.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Fri, 2 Feb 1996 15:40:15 PSTFrom: AP < C-ap@clari.net Newgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.news.conflict.misc,clari.world.gov.politics, clari.world.africa, clari.news.conflictSubject: Guinean Soldiers ProtestCONAKRY, Guinea (AP) -- Soldiers demanding back pay and thefiring of the defense minister went on a shooting rampage Friday,killing at least eight civilians. State radio reported a coup wasimminent.The president sacked Defense Minister Col. Abdourahmane Diallo,who the soldiers claim denied them raises and promotions. PresidentLansana Conte also went on state-run national radio, asking thesoldiers to meet him at an army camp for talks.The radio announced a coup was imminent at about 1 p.m. andplayed music for the rest of the day. People stayed in their homesand offices. A curfew was in place and the airport was closed. Themain road leading the center of the capital was blocked off.``There are soldiers on the streets and in cars, shootingrandomly out of the windows and in the air,'' said Deborah Grieser,acting public affairs officer at the U.S. Embassy in Conakry.She said the president's comments on the radio indicated therewere two groups of soldiers, one on strike and the other plotting acoup. She quoted Conte as saying: ``For those of you who wereinterested in taking power: Get off the streets.''Conte has ruled this West African country, one of world'spoorest, since he seized power in a 1984 military coup. He won inthe country's first elections in 1993. But the elections weremarred by violence, missing ballots and accusations that thegovernment discounted the votes of political exiles.The uprising follows coups in two other West African countries.The president of Niger was ousted in a bloody coup on Jan. 27. OnJan. 17, the military ruler of Sierra Leone was ousted by armyofficers six weeks before planned elections to transfer the countryto civilian rule.--This is the NEW RELEASE of the ClariNet e.News! If you notice anyproblems with the new edition, please mail us at editor@clari.net andlet us know. Thanks! More information can be found on our web site at http://www.clari.net/ or in clari.net.announce.------------------------------Date: Mon, 5 Feb 1996 09:24:22 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Guinean capital quieter after weekend mutiny (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.91l.960205092317.21143C-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu Latest from on Guinea.Tony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Mon, 5 Feb 1996 3:30:05 PSTFrom: Reuter / Foday Fofanah < C-reuters@clari.net Newgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.military,clari.news.conflict.misc, clari.world.africa, clari.news.conflictSubject: Guinean capital quieter after weekend mutinyCONAKRY, Feb 5 (Reuter) - Sporadic shooting crackled acrossthe Guinean capital Conakry on Monday after a weekend ofviolence when a pay dispute turned into a rebellion againstPresident Lansana Conte.Residents said few people ventured out on the usuallycrowded streets and taxis were charging double the normal fare.Gunfire had been heard in the morning.Fuel was in short supply as two main petrol stations hadbeen burned down and looters had cleared out shops.Conte assumed extra powers on Sunday as Guinea's defenceminister to deal with the grievances of troops who shelled thepresidential palace on Friday and Saturday.``As from today I am the minister of national defence andany problems facing the army should be brought directly to me,''Conte told about 1,000 troops on Sunday.``I plead with you to accept your January salaries. As fromFebruary, your pay rise will be effective.''Medical sources said up to 40 people might have been killedand dozens wounded in battles pitting mutinous soldiers againstConte loyalists or during the widespread looting. Many of thedead were civilians.Residents said soldiers drove off with cars from showroomsor hijacked others from motorists, including diplomats.Rioting broke out on Friday morning and Conte quickly metone of the soldiers' demands by sacking his defence minister,Lieutenant-Colonel Abdourahmane Diallo, a close associate.Conte said his office in the presidential palace wasransacked by soldiers after it was set ablaze by shellfire.Documents and his own radio were among the items looted.Guinea's parliament has heard calls from both the oppositionand the presidential majority for more cash for poorly-paidsoldiers. Civil servants received an 18 percent pay rise inJanuary but the army did not.Officials said Conakry international airport had reopened onSunday and flights had resumed.Guinea, a bauxite producer with a wealth of unexploitedminerals and precious stones under its soil, is currentlyobserving the Moslem fasting month of Ramadan.Conte, 61, seized power in the volatile, impoverishedcountry in an army coup in 1984, after the death of Marxistleader Ahmed Sekou Toure, who ruled from independence fromFrance in 1958.Scores of people were killed during campaigning for aDecember 1993 presidential election which returned Conte topower amid opposition charges of massive fraud. Parliamentaryelections in June 1995 passed off more peacefully and thecountry had been relatively calm since then.--This is the NEW RELEASE of the ClariNet e.News! If you notice anyproblems with the new edition, please mail us at editor@clari.net andlet us know. Thanks! More information can be found on our web site at http://www.clari.net/ or in clari.net.announce.------------------------------Date: Tue, 6 Feb 1996 07:54:15 -0500From: MANSALA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: INTRODUCTIONSMessage-ID: < 960206075415_415738794@mail02.mail.aol.com SUBJECT: RE- INTRODUCTIONDATE: 96-02-06.FROM: MOMODOU KOLLEYREPLY: HI FOLKS,My name is momodou kolley, residing in the seattle area. Igraduated fromNusrat high school in the Gambia. Came to the U.S in 1980 and graduated fromcollege in 1987. I am presently a production manager for a Japanesecompany.I am glad to part of the Gambia on line group. I hope every one is keepingup with the ramadan.------------------------------Date: 06 Feb 96 15:41:17 PSTFrom: SHAFTR@ucipm.ucdavis.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: mail previously sent (fwd)Message-ID: < 9602062337.AA15654@mx5.u.washington.edu Tony,Not sure whether I'll get through to everybodynut but I'm trying again. Roddie has suggested thatI use the reply to function and see what happens. Idid not receive Katim's last message either. Sam!------------------------------Date: Tue, 6 Feb 1996 18:12:34 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: SHAFTR@ucipm.ucdavis.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issuess Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: mail previously sent (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.91l.960206181057.23627A-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu Sammy, it seems that you got through to everybody on the list time. Cansomeone else please confirm whether Sammy's message has been receivedbesides me.ThanksTonyOn 6 Feb 1996 SHAFTR@ucipm.ucdavis.edu wrote:> Tony,> Not sure whether I'll get through to everybody> nut but I'm trying again. Roddie has suggested that> I use the reply to function and see what happens. I> did not receive Katim's last message either. Sam!------------------------------Date: Tue, 6 Feb 1996 18:32:31 -0800 (PST)From: "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issuess Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: mail previously sent (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.90.960206183157.21058B-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu Sam's message received loud and clear (but then I'm only a few miles northof the fella).------------------------------Date: Tue, 6 Feb 1996 18:27:03 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: mail previously sent (fwd)Message-ID: < 199602070227.SAA01816@thesky.incog.com received it.Sarian> From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Tue Feb 6 18:18 PST 1996> Date: Tue, 6 Feb 1996 18:12:34 -0800 (PST)> From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu > To: "GAMBIA-L\: The Gambia and Related Issuess Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: mail previously sent (fwd)> Mime-Version: 1.0> X-To: SHAFTR@ucipm.ucdavis.edu > X-Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issuess Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-Sender: tloum@saul6.u.washington.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 7.2 -- ListProcessor by CREN> Sammy, it seems that you got through to everybody on the list time. Can> someone else please confirm whether Sammy's message has been received> besides me.> Thanks> Tony> On 6 Feb 1996 SHAFTR@ucipm.ucdavis.edu wrote:> > Tony,> > Not sure whether I'll get through to everybody> > nut but I'm trying again. Roddie has suggested that> > I use the reply to function and see what happens. I> > did not receive Katim's last message either. Sam!> >> >------------------------------Date: Tue, 6 Feb 1996 18:43:07 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: mail previously sent (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.91l.960206184017.23627H@saul6.u.washington.edu Sarian, Roddie and myself have received it, so I assume that everybodyelse in gambia-l did. So, Sammy you are now in busy . How about Moro inMinneapolis ?ThanksTonyOn Tue, 6 Feb 1996, Roddie L. Cole wrote:> Sam's message received loud and clear (but then I'm only a few miles north> of the fella).------------------------------Date: Tue, 06 Feb 1996 23:12:50 -0400 (EDT)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: mail previously sent (fwd)Message-ID: < 01I0WS9FL7C28WW0BA@pstcc.cc.tn.us Received.Amadou!------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 Feb 96 09:54:08 CSTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: VOICE FROM THE WILDERNESS!!!Message-ID: < 9602071554.AA07125@mx4.u.washington.edu GAMBIA-L:I AM HOPING THAT I AM NOW SUBSCRIBED TO GAMBIA-L AND ALL OF YOU WILLRECEIVE THIS. IF YOU'VE GOT THE MAIL, AND YOU CAN, PLEASE RESPOND . . .MORRO.------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 Feb 96 09:56:16 CSTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RESPONSE TO RODDIE'S COMMENTS ON UNITED AFRICAMessage-ID: < 9602071556.AA07424@mx4.u.washington.edu HELLO GAMBIA-L:Again I find myself concurring with Roddie but with a slightmodification. Roddie, I am not sure what you mean when you sayyou do not advocate a united Africa as a political ideal. If Ishould understand you to mean that you are interested in politicalunity only because of its potential social & economic yields, I canagree. A political experiment with no social or economic relevanceis a foolhardy and possibly, dangerous exercise. But here is where Iam a little confused . . . Is there such a thing as a union (as a"political ideal") so barren as to be completely unyielding ofanything of substance? To answer this question, one must firstdefine "union as a political ideal." Should that task be accomplishedand the question still answered in the affirmative, I would promptlydissent. I am not convinced that one can successfully define theterm and exclude all substantial goals and desires of a polity.The goal I presume we all agree is political, social and economicprogress (life, liberty, and happiness). Social, political, andeconomic union is a means to social, political and economicstability. Stability in turn is an indispensable means to the primaryend of social, political and economic progress (life, liberty, andhappiness).I am well aware that one can very well apply the means, and notattain the end. But to attain the end, one must first apply themeans. The three prongs of the means--political, economic andsocial--are necessary to each other, at least in the African context.The simultaneous application of all three as the means ensures unityof planning and execution, which in turn are crucial to stability andhence the primary end of progress.The prospect of social and economic dynamism (economic & sociallinkage) without the encumbrances of political union was and stillis attractive. One may be swayed by the choice of "economicunion" over out-right "political union", but this is a false choice.To succeed, it's an all or nothing deal.If one accepts the contention that several of the ills of the AfricanState are borne of the drive for separatism (social, economic andespecially political), then one must also agree, singularity (especiallypolitical singularity) must have something to do with the cure.Unity of action can be guaranteed only under circumstances ofmuch greater centralization than exist today at the continental level--African unity (as an ideal, as a very practical means to a muchdesired end).And Katim: I do accept your challenge to . . . "wake me up." (and Ilaugh)So long,MorroP.S.This was previously mailed. But through some glitch, Gambia-l may not havereceived it. Tony has now corrected the error. If you've already got thisaccept my apologies for the duplication. Roddie, Katim, and Tony, did youpreviously receive?------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 Feb 1996 08:41:40 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issuess Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: VOICE FROM THE WILDERNESS!!!Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.91l.960207083634.22013C-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu Morro, we are now in business. You are now in Gambia-l. I received bothof your last two postings.ThanksTonyOn Wed, 7 Feb 1996 JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US wrote:> GAMBIA-L:> I AM HOPING THAT I AM NOW SUBSCRIBED TO GAMBIA-L AND ALL OF YOU WILL> RECEIVE THIS. IF YOU'VE GOT THE MAIL, AND YOU CAN, PLEASE RESPOND . . .> MORRO.------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 Feb 1996 12:46:07 -0800 (PST)From: "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: RESPONSE TO RODDIE'S COMMENTS ON UNITED AFRICA (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.90.960207124500.10395C-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu I did receive the first version Let me respond briefly.I'm not sure this is a case of "all ornothing". After all, the EU is still debating on the issue ofjust how much of a nation-state's sovereignty needs to becompromised in order to get the full benefits of anintegrated economy.For me, the determining factor is simple.Given the reality of African politics, as much as is possible ofthe policy making process needs to be removed from the politicalarena.The implied criticism is not only leveled at politicians but also tosociety at large. We expect "kith-and-kin", ethnic and similarfactors to be dominant criterion in the distribution of commonresources (is it a coincidence that all of a sudden, Pierre Goudiabyis geting one architectural job after another in The Gambia whileYahya Jammeh is in power??).Hence my (tongue in cheek) solution: lets identify thetop-notch economists, planners, etc: isolate them from all societalgroups and devolve policy-making authority to them!!.------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 Feb 96 16:22:58 CSTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: RESPONSE TO RODDIE'S COMMENTMessage-ID: < 9602072222.AA16156@mx5.u.washington.edu RODDIE:I AGREE WITH YOUR GOAL BUT I'M NOT SURE THAT YOU HAVE PROPOSED A CREDIBLE WAYTO ACHIEVE. MIND YOU, WHAT YOU PROPOSE IS A WAY TO WAY TO A GOAL. THIS IS TOSAY, THE TOP-NOUGH ECONOMISTS ARE SUPPOSED TO REGULATE THE ECONOMY AND THENTHE REGULATORY SCHEME OF THESE TOP-NOUGH ECONOMIST SHOULD PRODUCE ECONOMICPROSPERITY (THE ULTIMATE GOAL). WOULD I BE MISTAKEN IS LIKENING YOUR GROUP OFTOP-NOUGH ECONOMISTS TO SOMETHING LIKE THE FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD HERE IN THEU.S.?HERE LIES THE DEVIL:1) HOW DOES ONE PROVIDE A STABLE GROUP OF TOP-NOUGH ECONONMISTS IN AHIGHLY FLAMMABLE POLITICAL ATMOSPHERE. SURELY ONE HAS TO AGREE THAT THESUCCESS OF THE FED. RESERVE IN THE U.S. IS HIGHLY DERIVATIVE OF THE STABLE(EMPHASIS ON "STABLE") POLITICAL SYSTEM HERE. WHAT I'M DRIVING AT IS THATSHOULD THE POLITICAL SYSTEM BE UPSET, ESPECIALLY, MILITARILY, I DON'TTHINKTHE INSURGENTS WILL FANCY OUR LITTLE TO-NOUGH GROUP.AFTER ALL, INSURGENCY WOULD HAVE BEEN LESS LIKELY IF THAT TOP-NOUGHGROUP OF ECONOMISTS WAS PRODUCING REAL RESULTS!2) THAT THE EU STANDS SUBSTANTIALLY POLITICALLY SEPARATE WHILE MAKING GREATECONOMIC STRIDES MAKES IT NO MODEL FOR THE AFRICAN CONDITION. EU CONSISTSOF BIG FISH (SO TO SPEAK). THE MACHINATIONS OF AFRICA HAVE NO GRAVECONSEQUENCES IN EUROPE. ON THE OTHER HAND, EUROPE'S MISCHIEFS HAVE GREATBEARING ON AFRICA. ALL THIS TO SAY, EUROPEAN COUNTRIES HAVE ACHIEVED ALEVEL OF SOPHISTICATION WHICH ALLOWS THEM TO BE IMPERVIOUS TO ADVERSITYFROM AFRICA. AFRICA ON THE OTHER HAND IS BEHOLDEN TO EVERY NUANCE ANDSHIFT IN EUROPEAN POLICY (I.E POLICIES OF EUROPEAN COUNTRIES--NOT TOSPEAK OF EUROPE AS A MONOLITH).3) WE ARE BACK TO THE INESCAPBLE CONCLUSION--IN AFRICA POLITICAL STABILITY(A CHILD OF POLITICAL UNION) IS NECESSARY TO ECONOMIC PROGRESS.I DO NOT MEAN TO BELABOR THIS ISSUE.HOWEVER, COMING TO A CLEAR CONSENUS ON THE DIRECTION AFRICA HAS TO TAKE,SOMEWHAT INSTRUCTS US AS TO WHAT ROLE THE GAMBIA SHOULD PLAY IN THAT FOR ITSOWN SELFISH PURPOSES (ONCE WE FREE IT FROM OUR BUMBLING *****S--I PRESUME,RODDIE, NONE OF THESE MILITARY boys IS APPROPRIATE FOR INDUCTION IN YOURTOP-NOUGH GROUP OF ECONOMIC EXPERTS . . .HA-HA-HA)!MORRO.------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 Feb 96 18:55:26 CSTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: RESPONSE TO RODDIE'S COMMENTMessage-ID: < 9602080055.AA19746@mx5.u.washington.edu RODDIE:I GUESS I STILL HAVE ISSUE WITH WHAT YOU ENVISION.1) HOW DOES ONE "COMMANDEER AND ALLOCATE ON PURELY ECONOMIC CRITERIA," ANATION'S RESOURCE IN A QUEST TO STARVE OUT CLIENILIST POLITICS IN ANADMITTEDLY SUICIDAL/GENOCIDAL ENVIRONMENT? (BY "CLIENILIST RELATIONS"I TAKE IT YOU'RE ALLUDING TO TRIBALISM, ETC. RIGHT?) AS I SAID BEFORE,THE DEVIL IS OFTEN IN THE DETAILS; I WANT THE DETAILS.TO "COMMANDEER" PRESUMES THERE IS AUTHORITY CAPABLE OF COMMANDEERING.IDENTIFY IT . . . THIS ELITE GROUP OF ECONOMISTS WILL HAVE TO HEAVILYRELY ON THE PROTECTIVE FORCE OF SOME POWERFUL ENTITY THAT AT THIS POINTIN TIME IS UNBEKNOWNST TO ME. THIS ELITE GROUP OF ECONOMISTS CANNOTLIVE SHIELDED FROM THE DEGENERATE VIOLENCE OF THE REST OF THE SOCIETYOVER WHOSE ECONOMIC AFFAIRS IT PRESIDES. (THIS POWERFUL ENTITY I REFERTO CAN OBVIOUSLY ONLY BE A UNITED AFRICA OR A UNION OF A SUBSTANTIALPART THEREOF.)2) I AGREE "POLITICAL STABILITY IS NOT THE SAME THING AS POLITICAL UNION."AS I SAID BEFORE, THE FORMER YEILDS THE LATTER.MORRO.--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Wed, 07 Feb 96 17:29:14 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA11211; Wed, 7 Feb 1996 17:31:51 -0600Received: from coyote.ced.berkeley.edu(128.32.181.25) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma015044; Wed Feb 7 17:31:36 1996Received: from chabot.ced.berkeley.edu by coyote.ced.berkeley.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)id AA21543; Wed, 7 Feb 96 15:33:45 PSTReceived: by chabot.ced.berkeley.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)id AA16336; Wed, 7 Feb 96 15:32:28 PSTDate: Wed, 7 Feb 1996 15:32:27 -0800 (PST)From: "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu To: JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US Subject: Re: RESPONSE TO RODDIE'S COMMENTIn-Reply-To: < 9602072223.AA20182@coyote.ced.berkeley.edu Message-Id: < Pine.SUN.3.90.960207151423.15733A-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMorroh:A number of issues:1. Frankly. I have not thought through the issue of selecting thoseeconomists. I was more concerned with putting out the concept as opposedto working out the logistics.The key issue here is the fact thatAfrican nation-states have territorial integrity and politicalsouvereignty.This means that even when leaders are pursuing suicidal policies orindeed, genocidal operations there is zero response. More importantly,this "souvereignty" allows them to rape and plunder their owncountries resources. My point then is that if a significant level of anations resources are commandeered and allocated on purely economic criteriaby this authority, then less is available for distribution on thebasis of clientilist relations.I was not sugesting that the EU was an appropriate model for Africa.However, in response to your "all or nothing ultimatum", it offers oneexample of an integrated economy without complete political union.Moreover, political stability is not the same as thing as politicalunion. It is quite conceivable indeed quite likely that a united Africawil be subject to political tensions of various kinds: factions that wantto break away, the issue of whether Arab north Africa (or even Ethiopia) is"African and so forth.I'm suggesting making politics less important. PERIOD!.Africans should focus on economy building: In East Africa, Asians controlthe economy; in West Africa, the Lebanese have a high economic profile:all of this while Africans are fighting for political power.The era of "seeking the political kingdom" is over and we should nowrefocus on seeking an "economic kingdom" controlled by indigenous Africans.------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 Feb 96 19:10:14 CSTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: POSTSCRIPTMessage-ID: < 9602080110.AA23105@mx5.u.washington.edu RODDIE:BY THE WAY, THE REALITY OF LEBANON AND YOUR OFFER OF THE LEBANESE AS AMODEL ARE PATENTLY AT WAR. DESPITE THE INDUSTRIOUSNESS OF THE LEBANESE,AND THE VAST WEALTH THEIR COUNTRY IS ENDOWED WITH, LEBANON IS IN SHAMBLES.THE POLITICS OF LEBANON, I SUSPECT, IS THE REASON WHY LEBANESE ARE INGAMBIA (& THE REST OF AFRICA)--I DOUBT THAT THEIR great love FOR AFRICA(HA-HA-HA) ADEQUATELY EXPLAINS THEIR PRESENCE IN GAMBIA.YOU SEE, LEBANON IS A PERFECT EXAMPLE OF HOW POLITICAL INSTABILITY REEKS HAVOCON AN ECONOMY...MORRO.------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 Feb 96 20:19:52 CSTFrom: Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Teething problems, and stuff ...Message-ID: < 9602080219.AA01524@hope.soils.wisc.edu Hi folks,i hope everybody's having a great week so far. i'm writing to touch on acouple of issues raised in traffic from the past few days.1. i'm sorry for all the teething problems (wrong addresses, error-messages, exceeding maximum number of messages allowed, and soforth). thank you very much for your patience and understanding.when you have something in cyberspace being managed by a'fana-fana', and probably a Jola or Aku, you're asking fortrouble (laugh). anyway, we're trying a couple of things tohelp alleviate the problems:a). the max. number of messages has been upped to 500b). the list is defaulting to auto-delete subscribers,meaning that when and if your account goes down forsome reason, you'll be automatically deleted. thiswill hopefully reduce the number of errors ourerror-managers (Abdourahman and Lamin (in Japan)get. when you're unsubscribed, you'd have to get intouch with the subscription managers to get on boardagain. sounds cumbersome, but i thought we shouldtry it out of compassion for our error-managers. ifanyone is violently opposed to the idea, please let meknow.c). the wrong addresses have been fixed.2. i noticed there was some flurry of traffic confirming thereceipt of Morro's posting. while this is o.k., you'llrealize ttouch with the subscription managers to be added tothe list again. it sounds cumbersome, but i thoughtwe should try this option out of compassion for ourerror managers. if anyone's violently opposed to theidea, please let me know.c). the wrong addresses have been fixed.2. i noticed there was a flurry of traffic confirming receipt of aposting from Morro. while this is o.k., i would like to point outthat we could have saved ourselves some trouble by noticing thatthe headers of mail from the list will always indicate thesenders' address, as well as an identification of our mailing list.the example below shows the header for mail from Momodou Kolley inSeattle to the list. line 1 indicates it's from Gambia-l...>From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Tue Feb 6 07:04:40 1996Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu by hope.soils.wisc.edu;id AA28967; 4.1/42; Tue, 6 Feb 96 07:04:39 CSTReceived: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA29621;Tue, 6 Feb 96 04:54:28 -0800Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA05186;Tue, 6 Feb 96 04:54:17 -0800Received: from mail02.mail.aol.com by mx4.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA17955;Tue, 6 Feb 96 04:54:16 -0800Received: by mail02.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id HAA13586 for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Tue, 6 Feb 1996 07:54:15 -0500Message-Id: < 960206075415_415738794@mail02.mail.aol.com Date: Tue, 6 Feb 1996 07:54:15 -0500Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: MANSALA@aol.com To: GAMBIA-L\: The Gambia and Related Issuess Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: INTRODUCTIONSX-Listprocessor-Version: 7.2 -- ListProcessor by CRENStatus: Rplease note also that it indicates the it's from ' Mansala@aol.com', Momodou's e-mail address.3. i'm jumping to the third point because my editor is gone absolutelybunkers! i hope you get the preceeding parts of this mail. anyway,like i was saying, just one person could have sent the confirmation toMorro, and copied that to the group. Morro perhaps did not get acopy of the info file that i sent out a couple of days ago, so hemight not know how to have the list send him copies of his mailhe sends. to recap: to get a copy of mail you send, send an e-mail to:with the command:set gambia-l mail ackin the body of the mail. if you want to get the status of yoursubscription, send mail to the same address with the command:set gambia-lplease note that the command: review gambia-l will send you areply showing the subscribers to our list.4. i've also added Latjorr Ndow as one of our subscription managers. asi mentioned in a previous posting, i'm still working on the intro,welcome, and info files we need to sort out before we make a bigsplash. i'm shooting for this coming Monday. that is, all the fileswill be posted by this coming Sunday.5. Thanks for the debate that's raging now!. i guess i'll sit in thesidelines for now given what they say that when elephants fight, it'sthe grass that suffers!.that's all, and best wishes for the weekend.Katim------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Feb 96 10:10:31 CSTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPTMessage-ID: < 9602081610.AA05673@mx5.u.washington.edu Roddie:1)I think we do agree that some sort of economic linkage inAfrica is necessary. I think that economic linkage is notineffective unless accompanied by political union. Youdisagree I gather.2)Africans have not been overly dedicated to a politicalkingdom over an economic one. If anything, we have oftenrejected the political kingdom for the economic one andfailed at the latter miserably. (E.g. Regional economicgroupings like ECOWAS; the birth of the OAU itself was arejection of the "political and economic kingdom" proposedby Nkrumah for an"economic kingdom" alone favored bythe rest of African leaders intoxicated on their newlyacquired Chief-Excutive positions --the so-called Monroviaand Casablanca Groups). That rejection was a hugemistake.Political union works where genuinely tried. The union ofTanzania is an enduring example. There, political unionaccompanied economic union and so Tanzania still lives.Contrast that with Senegambia, where political decisionswere left to separate entities. When disagreementsoccurred, there was no center to hold the uniontogether.The African State itself is evidence of the enormous powerand potential of a political kingdom. Centralized politicaldecision-making can (and in Africa does) keep competingand even antagonistic groups together. If tribes havesovereign leaders, African States will disintegrate. But theAfrican State survives, because there IS a political center.Few wish to see borders in Africa redrawn. Our protectionagainst that has so far largely been the strength of the politicalcenter.3)If political union does not work, what have you got to use?We cannot be worse off then than we are now.Morro.--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 08 Feb 96 02:36:54 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA13464; Thu, 8 Feb 1996 02:39:31 -0600Received: from coyote.ced.berkeley.edu(128.32.181.25) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma014486; Thu Feb 8 02:39:20 1996Received: from chabot.ced.berkeley.edu by coyote.ced.berkeley.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)id AA28162; Thu, 8 Feb 96 00:41:35 PSTReceived: by chabot.ced.berkeley.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)id AA01320; Thu, 8 Feb 96 00:40:19 PSTDate: Thu, 8 Feb 1996 00:40:19 -0800 (PST)From: "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu To: JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPTIn-Reply-To: < 9602080110.AA23105@mx5.u.washington.edu Message-Id: < Pine.SUN.3.90.960208003806.1175B-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMy point is that while Africans have "sought political kingdoms" theyhave left the economies to Asians, Lebanese, and others to run.Irrespective of what is happening in Lebanon, we cannot deny that theseguys have economic muscle in West Africa especially in Sierra Leone andLiberia and to a more limited extent in The Gambia.------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Feb 1996 12:07:19 -0500 (EST)From: Abdourahman Touray < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: problemsMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.91.960208120159.9845B-100000@bonjour.cc.columbia.edu HI fellows,I have not had access to my mail for the past three days. This isbecause the list was sending me a message every 7 minutes on average.Since this can quickly overwhelm any system, my address was madeinaccessible to all incoming mail. Needless to say, the folks at Columbiaare not amused by this. Tony and Katim, I am including a message Ireceived from my postmaster about this problem. I think you should tryand configure the list so that it does not send messages recursively.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(718)904-0215.MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 7 Feb 96 16:50:44 ESTFrom: Joe Brennan < brennan@watsun.cc.columbia.edu To: Abdourahman Touray < at137@columbia.edu Subject: Re: mailThere was one more thing, after I wrote. They sent back to you all themessages they'd tried to send while we had mail to you turned off!Sending mail to tell you they couldn't send you mail. I removed that.The list really is not set up right. I hope this doesn't happen again.Joseph Brennan Postmaster Academic Information SystemsColumbia University in the City of New York------------------------------Date: Sat, 10 Feb 1996 02:50:59From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPTMessage-ID: < 199602081746.CAA13452@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Hi fellows,I might have lost a couple of correspondences due to some disk spaceinadequacy I encountered yesterday. However, my problem is now solvedand I am back.I wish to say a few things about African integration, and thuscontribute to the ongoing discussion among Morro, Roddie and perhapsa few others. I am sorry if I say things out of line with the dictatesof the discussion which may be a result of my late entrance into thisnoble chat. Nonetheless, I am not a student of theoritical politicsand may be missing the point. Forgive me for that.I guess it was Nkrumah who once said, `seek the political kingdom andeverything shall follow'. Rather than stop at that, he went further toat least practicalise it thru' his dream of a unified Africa (OAU).By 1963 what Nkrumah and his cohort of `united Africa' thinkers failedto realise was that many new African rulers, not leaders, were stillobsessed with their new found power, and had little desire to hand thatover to a central authority as OAU would have required it. Unsure ofwhat to do, these leaders remained on board to avoid being outcasts.The basic problem then was that OAU was not born out of dire need butwhat I like to call fashion. OAU was established because it was merelywanted.But has the situation changed today? Are we following another foray ofregional integration? Is our desire for one really rekindled by need,and are we ready for it? Do we agree with political thinkers like AliMazrui who say that in Africa we have nations in states and nationsacross states? Should African integration be a top-bottom phenomenonwherein the idea is nutured, fine tuned, and outlined before beingpassed down to the people who really matter, or should the urge firstemanate from the down-stream players and allowed to filter upward?To my mind, answers to these questions--and I mean realistic and cogentanswers--must first be sought before we embark on another integrationtrial. Let us face it. If we desire a truly unified Africa we willdefinitely need to reconfigurate the OAU and avoid all the hyprocrisythat befell this ill-fated institution from its very inception.When we fail to allow our tiny groupings like Senegambia to thrive forreasons of false independence, I find it difficult to comprehend andvisualise how a unified Africa will thriump where more homogeneousand smaller groupings failed woefully. Perhaps economic integrationmust preceed political unification, but does this sequencing reallymatter when the very idea of unity remains elusive and still an enclaveof a few people who themselves pay mere lip-service to it. From thevalley of our hearts, let us answer this trivial question. Why did theprevious senegambia confideration fail? I am sure sincere answers willpoint more to emotions than any logical answers amenable to someempirical analysis.Its appraoching 3 am in Japan and I say good morning to you all.Lamin.------------------------------Date: Sat, 10 Feb 1996 03:00:22From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: problemsMessage-ID: < 199602081756.CAA13475@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp HiJust like Abdou has said, I encountered the same problem and I couldn'taccess my mail bag throughout yesterday. I think we are encounteringsome problems with the listserver. However, given that Gambia-L isstill very young, such problems are inevitable and no one is to blame.Will it be difficult to fix the problem?Bye!Lamin------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Feb 1996 13:15:55 -0800 (PST)From: "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPTMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.90.960208131143.15160B-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu I agree with much of what you say Lamin. Toying around withpolitical unification is bound to be a long and somewaht contentiousprocess. On the other hand, its just plain silly to have all these tinyeconomies (whose budgete are less than that of Univ of California)trying to run with the big boys. This is why I emphasizeeconomic coordination and shy away from the monster that is politicalintegration.------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Feb 96 19:02:07 CSTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPTMessage-ID: < 9602090102.AA04270@mx5.u.washington.edu RODDIE:I AM NOT PANICKING YET. . . WERE ACTUALLY CLOSERTHAN MAY APPEAR AT FIRST GLANCE. I DO AGREE WITH(AND INDEED APPLAUD) ALL YOUR PROTESTATIONSABOUT THE AFRICAN STATE AND THE AFRICANCONDITION. WE SEEM TO PART WAYS ONLY ON THEISSUE OF HOW TO FIX THEM. TO DEMONSTRATE HOWCLOSE WE REALLY ARE, MY COMMENTS AREJUXTAPOSED WITH YOUR ORIGINAL TEXT.If you feel ECOWAS and other regional entities represent seriousattempts at economic linkage in the continent then I must conclude that ouranalysis of the situation differs significantly. ECOWAS has been unableto implement even basic requisites such as free movement of labor(people), capital, and so forth across borders without serious harassmentby immigration and customs officials (have you been to Nigeria on aGambian or other ECOWAS passport? We have witnessed the collapse of theEast Africa Economic Community and even SADCC has its problems. Ifanything, these speak to the fact that African leaders have put in zeroeffort at making these institutions function effectively BECAUSE they coulddetract from the decision-making authority of the nation-state (and ofthe elites entrenched therein).I AGREE. BUT ECOWAS' "UNSERIOUSNESS" DERIVES FROM THENON-ENFORCEMENT OF ITS DECISIONS, NOT FROM ANY(INHERENTLY) BAD POLICIES OR DECISIONS. ECOWAS HAS INFACT ADOPTED SOME PRETTY GOOD IDEAS (LIKE THEPASSPORT THING).ENFORCEMENT BECOMES NEAR IMPOSSIBLE BECAUSE THERE ISNO CREDIBLE ENFORCEMENT BODY . SOVEREIGNS (STATESIGNATORIES TO THE DECISIONS) CAN WALK AWAY FROMBINDING AGREEMENTS ANYHOW, ANYTIME THEY WANT TO.(THUS NIGERIA CAN REFUSE WITH IMPUNITY, TO HONORECOWAS VISA COMMITMENTS.)ON THE OTHER HAND, A CENTRALIZED POLITICAL SYSTEMPROVIDES BOTH A CREDIBLE ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMFOR ECONOMIC DECISIONS AND MAKES MANY OF OURCURRENT ISSUES MOOT. E.G. A VISA FOR INTRA-AFRICATRAVEL BECOMES UNNECESSARY."Our second disagreement centers on your view of the African state as goodtestimony to the strengths of centralized political power. By anystretch of the imagination the African state has not and does notwork. Put aside the numerous conflicts (Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia,Mozambique, Angola, the list goes on), the violent regime changes(in all of English West Africa and more besides) for the time being. Letsput government institutions to the test. In how many countries can youapply for a passport and have the bureaucracy deliver it in good timewithout personal interface with and possibly bribery of the powers thatare? A functioning state is predicated on institutionalized notpersonalized authority and I challenge you --as you seem to think theAfrican state a success-- to point out such examples.The failures of the state in Africa is precisely why I think theauthority of the nation-state should be severely curtailed: not in orderto create another layer of political institutions but to place moreemphasis on economic coordination!"HERE, OUR PERCEIVED DIFFERENCES ARE PURELY AFUNCTION OF YOUR MISUNDERSTANDING OF MYCOMMENTS RELATIVE TO THE SO-CALLED "SUCCESS"OF THE AFRICAN STATE. I AGREE THAT THE AFRICANSTATE IS IN A HORRIBLE CONDITION.I WILL EVEN GO SO FAR AS TO SAY THAT THE MAKE-UPOF THE AFRICAN STATE IS INHERENTLY CONDUCIVE OFWAR, ECONOMIC COLLAPSE, ETC. (ONE MAY ATTRIBUTETHIS LARGELY TO THE FACT THAT THE AFRICAN STATEINCLUDES PEOPLES FORMERLY RIVALS AND EXCLUDESTHOSE ONCE FRIENDS AND FAMILY.)MY AREA OF INTEREST LIES HERE: GIVEN THAT THE AFRICAN STATEWAS SO BADLY DEVISED, WHY DOES IT STILL EXIST? MY POINT ANDONLY POINT WAS THAT THE AFRICAN STATE,NOTWITHSTANDING THE CONFLICTS AND DECAYSWITHIN, HAS MANAGED TO SURVIVE AS A UNIT (HAS BEEN"SUCCESSFUL", SO TO SPEAK, IN STAYING AS A UNIT)BECAUSE IT CAN BOAST A CENTRALIZED POLITICALSYSTEM. WITHOUT THE CENTRALIZED POLITICAL SYSTEM,THE CENTRIFUGAL PRESSURES ON THE AFRICAN STATE ARE SOGREAT AS TO MANDATE DISINTEGRATION A LONG TIME AGO.I INTENDED TO MAKE NO THAN THAT NARROW POINT.INDEED FOR ME TO BLANKETLY ENDORSE THE AFRICANSTATE AS A "SUCCESS" WOULD UNDERCUT MY WHOLEARGUMENT, TO WIT--THAT THE AFRICAN STATE IN EVERYOTHER RESPECT IS A FAILURE AND THUS A UNITEDSTATES OF AFRICA MUST REPLACE IT.YOU, ON THE OTHER HAND, CONTEND THAT AN ECONOMICLINKAGE/UNION/INTERFACE WILL SUFFICE. THISIS OUR ONLY POINT OF DIVERGENCE. I ESPOUSEPOLITICAL AND ECONOMIC UNION; YOU ESPOUSEONLY ECONOMIC UNION. I STILL MAINTAIN THAT ANYECONOMIC GROUPING (ECOWAS OR YOU ELITE GROUP OF"TOP-NOUGH" ECONOMIC EXPERTS) IS BOUND TO RUNINTO ISSUES OF ENFORCEMENT. FLATLY SPOKEN, IN THE FACE OFRESISTANCE, SUCH GROUPS ARE SIMPLY POWERLESS TO ENFORCETHE DECISIONS THEY UNDERTAKE. AN AFRICAN ECONOMICUNION UNACCOMPANIED BY POLITICAL UNIONSTAGNATES (BECOMES UNSERIOUS) AND DIES.I DO CONCUR IN YOUR OBSERVATION THAT THEAUTHORITY OF THE AFRICAN STATE SHOULD BELIMITED--VERY LIMITED. BUT ECONOMIC "LINKAGE"DOES NOT ACHIEVE THAT PURPOSE, A UNITED(PERHAPS FEDERAL?) AFRICA DOES.YOU ALSO NEVER ANSWERED MY QUESTION, IFPOLITICAL AND ECONOMIC UNION SHOULD BE TRIED,WHAT DO WE HAVE TO LOSE SHOULD IT FAILS?(GAMBIA WALKED AWAY FROM SENEGAMBIA.)IF WAR SHOULD BE THE CONSEQUENCE OFA BREAK UP, WE HAVE PLENTY OF THAT NOW. IFSTARVATION SHOULD BE THE CONSEQUENCE, WEHAVE PLENTY OF THAT TOO, ETC. ETC.)I GUESS AS SURVIVORS OF SLAVERY AND COLONIALISM,I AM MORE THAN A LITTLE SURPRISED THAT WE FINDTHE CHALLENGE OF LIVING IN THE SAME COUNTRYWITH OUR AFRICAN BRETHREN AN IMPOSSIBILITY.I HOPE THAT CLEARS IT UP A LITTLE BIT. I EXPECT THATOUR DISCUSSION WILL NOW FOCUS ON HOW, IN THEORYAND PRACTICE, ECONOMIC UNION VERSUS POLITICAL ANDECONOMIC UNION IS MORE READILY ACHIEVABLE ANDWORKABLE. (I DO WANT EVERYONE'S IMPUT ON THIS.)MORRO.------------------------------Date: Thu, 08 Feb 1996 20:07:27 -0400 (EDT)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPTMessage-ID: < 01I0ZDW9Q30Y8WWESJ@pstcc.cc.tn.us Dear comrades! :)I have been "snowed in" for a while, but I am enjoying the exchangeson "unification," "integration," etc. I wish I had enough time tocontribute to the debate. I wrote some articles on economic andpolitical integration; and both my master's thesis and doctoraldissertation ("Dilemmas of Senegambian Integration") dealt withthe issue.Works by the following should help us (to some extent) in the debate:Jeggan Senghor; Claude Welch; Paul Joseph Coppa; Joseph Nye; Padmore;and, of course, Nkrumah; among others. (Not to forget articles byour own Ousman Manjang (in "West Africa") dealing with SENEGAMBIA.Peace!PS: Gambian women organizing in Atlanta. Some events beginning soon!Latjorr: Tell us more as information becomes available. And why notrecruit some of the women in the new organization who have access tothe internet. I should be attending one of their programs this monthas a guest!------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Feb 1996 21:00:00 -0500From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPTMessage-ID: < 199602090200.VAA26676@auc.edu Greetings:I would like to contribute to the current discussion on how to unify Africa. It is my fervent belief that it is impractical to consider economic integration,regionally or otherwise without first addressing the political one. 'Top notch'economists can devise as many plans as they want but it takes political will toimplement these plans. One could easily envision a scenario where the planrequires the devaluation of state A's currency while simultaneously shiftingfinancial resources to a neighboring state B in order to accelerate the rapidautomation of that state's fishing industry which would ultimately boost thestate A's economy. This would happen in our hypothetical scenario if the state Ahappens to be the intermediary between the state B and a third state C that is land locked and needs fish and all its derivatives for consumption.Now the big question is will the government state A agree to the devaluation andrisk being booted out of office in the next elections (or more realistically byits armed forces)?The question of unifying Africa has to be taken seriously! If for no otherreason than the fact that the condition of Africa has not improved much sincewe all had a flag and a national anthem! In many cases it has become worse. Ittakes an elightened leadership and intelligentia to sensitize the people on theimportance of the projects and to implement them. The intelligentia for themost part have joined forces with the unlightened leaderships found all over thecontinent to 'play it safe' and feast on the labor of the people.The Great African Multi-Genius, Mam Cheikh Anta Diop (whose anniversary wasyesterday,Feb. 7) has among his many monumental publications a little known bookentitled, "The Political and Economic Basis for a Federated Black Africa", an actual blueprint/ MasterPlan to achieve not only regional integration but continental integration south of the Sahara. I encourage all of you to get a copy andlet us evaluate its merits. The amazing thing is that it was published in 1954!Obviously the Casablanca and Monrovia BOYS were too busy having a chest match totake note of his ideas and warnings nearly all of which have come to pass -especially the 'South Americanization of Africa', i.e. military in governmentsyndrome.His insistence that the loss of historical consciousness is the first problem wemust tackle if we want to see the great africa that we dream of come about. For some reason we keep stumbling when we are confronted with the ethnic question,and feel unsure which way to go. Yes 'tribalism' is a problem in africa today,(just like it is in Europe whether you want to call it ethnic cleansing/ warfarein the former Yugoslavia or in Germany), but to check it requires an indebtunderstanding of history which is generally lacking, even among the educatedelite. How many of us know that we unlike Europe have had a very long tradition of centralized governments governing vast regions that can easily swallow up theentire sub-continent known as Europe? That these lasted in one form or anotherover several centuries, yes even millenas? Do we know in detail how thepolitical structure of ancient Ghana, Mali or Zimbabwe was configured? Please donot give me epics - Marie Jatta et al... Of the ancient Egyptians and theirstupendous engineering feats? All in Africa?For too long we have looked to the 'West' or the 'North' for direction - EU notwithstanding! It is time we look at back and take note that we do have severalprecedents on the question of regional integration and do not need Europe withNO PRECEDENCE of America with only 2 centuries for guidance!I close by begging your indulgence for this lengthy discourse, but when a bullfinds other bulls butting heads and wants to particpate, he has to be bullishabout it!Have a peaceful weekend y'all.LatJorP.S. Tony, what are my duties as subscription manager? Please provide details.------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Feb 1996 19:13:21 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: cgambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPTMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.91l.960208174741.9009B-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu I want to commend Morro and Roddie for their eloquence in this hotlydebated issue of African political and economic unity. Both of you havestrong merits to your arguements and your positions are well stated.Infact, I find myself inconcurrence with both of you on certain points. Not attempting to divertthe topic and since Amadou mentioned his research on The Senegambianconfederation for his masters thesis and doctoral dissertation, I thoughtthat it would be fun and informative to narrow the discussion on theSenegambian confederation and its failure. Here are my thoughts on it andplease feel free to correct me if I misrepresent some facts since I havenot lived in The Gambia for nearly two decades.I believe that Jawara was never interested in confederating TheGambia with Senegal, as that could have been achieved ever since the 60'swhen Senghore adamantly advocated that position. I believe that stillholds true for the majority of Gambian citizens. If a referendum were heldtoday as to whether we should form a confederation with Senegal, I canbet my bottom dollar that it would be overwhelmly rejected by The Gambianelectorate due to a spirit of nationalism and a fear of being swallowedand dominated by Senegal. But will it have been economically favorablefor both countries to have some sort of economic integration andcooperation. The answer to that my question is a resounding YES and thesame formula could be directly applied to the entire continent. As bothMorro and Roddie have alluded to we have been encapsulated in this falsesense of nationalism compounded to the fact that our African leadersnever had any interest of relinquishing their powers, authority and allthe perks that come with it to a central governing authority. Thus, as Ican see, it has been one of our major obstacles to a political andeconomic unification of Africa. Getting back to Senegambia, I seriouslybelievethat part of the primary reasons it failed was because it was formed underthe wrong and adverse circumstances. Had the 1981 abortive coup d'etat nottaken place, Jawara would never had entered into such an agreement. Thushe agreed to the confederation as a mechanism for getting back to powerbut his heart was never into it. There these agreements in theconfederation: Economic intergration, monetary union and intergration ofthe armed forces. Those are the only ones that I can remember, if I missothers, please enlighten the group on them so that we can have the fullfacts.Was the presidency of the confederation supposed to be the president ofSenegal or on rotational basis ? I cannot remember. Anyway, to make along story short, my observation from distance revealed that Senegalinvested more committments and resources into the confederation whileJawara dragged his feet, adopted delaying tactics to implement the fullagreement especially with issue of monetary union. Consequently out offrustration, Abdou Diouf withdrew all Senegalese armed forces stationedin The Gambia, and the confederation disintergrated. Now we can allsee that Senegal does not have the slightest interest in restoring Jawarabackto power this time around, in light of the fact, the same arguement couldhave been used alledging any unstability in The Gambia could be easilypropagated into Senegal. Actually, I saw a story in The Senegambia Sunpublished in the latter part of last year that Abdou Diouf sent hisambassador to Yaya Jammeh assuring that Senegal would not intervene andrestore Jawara back to his Presidency.With all thosefactors, I would conclude that it will be quite a challenge to achievecontinental unity given the fact that we cannot even do that on asmaller regional scale like Senegambia. So, then the magic question iswhether economic intergration trancends its political counterpart ? Iwill leave that question to the group for more points and counter points.Latjorr, Katim will explain to you your role and will furnish youwith the needed documentation.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Feb 1996 19:16:45 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPT (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.91l.960208191401.125A-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu I am reforwarding this message again. I did not realize that there was ac in front of the g in gambia-l. So, if you should receive it twice, myapologies.ThanksTony---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Thu, 8 Feb 1996 19:13:21 -0800 (PST)From: A. Loum < tloum@u.washington.edu To: cgambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPTI want to commend Morro and Roddie for their eloquence in this hotlydebated issue of African political and economic unity. Both of you havestrong merits to your arguements and your positions are well stated.Infact, I find myself inconcurrence with both of you on certain points. Not attempting to divertthe topic and since Amadou mentioned his research on The Senegambianconfederation for his masters thesis and doctoral dissertation, I thoughtthat it would be fun and informative to narrow the discussion on theSenegambian confederation and its failure. Here are my thoughts on it andplease feel free to correct me if I misrepresent some facts since I havenot lived in The Gambia for nearly two decades.I believe that Jawara was never interested in confederating TheGambia with Senegal, as that could have been achieved ever since the 60'swhen Senghore adamantly advocated that position. I believe that stillholds true for the majority of Gambian citizens. If a referendum were heldtoday as to whether we should form a confederation with Senegal, I canbet my bottom dollar that it would be overwhelmly rejected by The Gambianelectorate due to a spirit of nationalism and a fear of being swallowedand dominated by Senegal. But will it have been economically favorablefor both countries to have some sort of economic integration andcooperation. The answer to that my question is a resounding YES and thesame formula could be directly applied to the entire continent. As bothMorro and Roddie have alluded to we have been encapsulated in this falsesense of nationalism compounded to the fact that our African leadersnever had any interest of relinquishing their powers, authority and allthe perks that come with it to a central governing authority. Thus, as Ican see, it has been one of our major obstacles to a political andeconomic unification of Africa. Getting back to Senegambia, I seriouslybelievethat part of the primary reasons it failed was because it was formed underthe wrong and adverse circumstances. Had the 1981 abortive coup d'etat nottaken place, Jawara would never had entered into such an agreement. Thushe agreed to the confederation as a mechanism for getting back to powerbut his heart was never into it. There these agreements in theconfederation: Economic intergration, monetary union and intergration ofthe armed forces. Those are the only ones that I can remember, if I missothers, please enlighten the group on them so that we can have the fullfacts.Was the presidency of the confederation supposed to be the president ofSenegal or on rotational basis ? I cannot remember. Anyway, to make along story short, my observation from distance revealed that Senegalinvested more committments and resources into the confederation whileJawara dragged his feet, adopted delaying tactics to implement the fullagreement especially with issue of monetary union. Consequently out offrustration, Abdou Diouf withdrew all Senegalese armed forces stationedin The Gambia, and the confederation disintergrated. Now we can allsee that Senegal does not have the slightest interest in restoring Jawarabackto power this time around, in light of the fact, the same arguement couldhave been used alledging any unstability in The Gambia could be easilypropagated into Senegal. Actually, I saw a story in The Senegambia Sunpublished in the latter part of last year that Abdou Diouf sent hisambassador to Yaya Jammeh assuring that Senegal would not intervene andrestore Jawara back to his Presidency.With all thosefactors, I would conclude that it will be quite a challenge to achievecontinental unity given the fact that we cannot even do that on asmaller regional scale like Senegambia. So, then the magic question iswhether economic intergration trancends its political counterpart ? Iwill leave that question to the group for more points and counter points.Latjorr, Katim will explain to you your role and will furnish youwith the needed documentation.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Fri, 9 Feb 96 10:21:47 CSTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPTMessage-ID: < 9602091650.AA19286@mx5.u.washington.edu GAMBIA-L:I CONCUR IN THE GIST OF THE GENTLEMAN'S COMMENTS AND I COMMEND HIM FOR HISINSIGHTS.MORRO.--------------------------( Forwarded letter 1 follows )---------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 08 Feb 96 20:08:32 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA12496; Thu, 8 Feb 1996 20:11:10 -0600Received: from lists.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.13) bygatekeeper.co.hennepin. id sma010952; Thu Feb 8 20:10:50 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.eduReceived: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.eduReceived: from king.auc.edu by mx4.u.washington.eduReceived: from rhino.auc.edu (rhino [144.125.230.33]) by auc.edu(8.6.10/8.6.9-auc.edu) with SMTP id VAA26676 for < gambia-l@u.washinMessage-Id 199602090200.VAA26676@auc.edu > Date: Thu, 8 Feb 1996 21:00:00 -0500Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPTX-Listprocessor-Version: 7.2 -- ListProcessor by CRENGreetings:I would like to contribute to the current discussion on how to unify Africa.It is my fervent belief that it is impractical to consiregionally or otherwisewithout first addressing the political one. 'Top notch' economists can deviseas many plans as they want but it takes political will to implement theseplans. One could easily envision a scenario where the plan requires thedevaluation of state A's currency while simultaneously shifting financialresources to a neighboring state B in order to accelerate the rapid automationof that state's fishing industry which would ultimately boost the state A'seconomy. This would happen in our hypothetical scenario if the state Ahappensto be the intermediary between the state B aNow the big question is will thegovernment state A agree to the devaluation andrisk being booted out of officein the next electionits armed forces)?The question of unifying Africa has to be taken seriously! If for no otherreason than the fact that the condition of Africa has not improved much sincewe all had a flag and a national anthem! In many cases it has become worse. Ittakes an elightened leadership and intelligentia to sensitize the people onthe importance of the projects and to implement them. The intelligentia forthe most part have joined forces with the unlightened leaderships found allover the continent to 'play it safe' and feast on the labor of the people.The Great African Multi-Genius, Mam Cheikh Anta Diop (whose anniversary wasyesterday,Feb. 7) has among his many monumental publications a little knownbookentitled, "The Political and Economic Basis for a Felet us evaluate itsmerits. The amazing thing is that it was published in 1954! Obviously theCasablanca and Monrovia BOYS were too busy having a chest match totake note ofhis ideas and warnings nearly all of whespecially the 'South Americanizationof Africa', i.e. military in government syndrome.His insistence that the loss of historical consciousness is the first problemwemust tackle if we want to see the great africa that and feel unsure whichway to go. Yes 'tribalism' is a problem in africa today, (just like it is inEurope whether you want to call it ethnic cleansing/ warfarein the formerYugoslavia or in Germany), but to checunderstanding of history which isgenerally lacking, even among the educated elite. How many of us know that weunlike Europe have had a very long tradition of centralized governmentsgoverning vast regions thover several centuries, yes even millenas? Do we knowin detail how the political structure of ancient Ghana, Mali or Zimbabwe wasconfigured? Please do not give me epics - Marie Jatta et al... Of the ancientEgyptians and their stupendous engineering feats? All in Africa?For too long we have looked to the 'West' or the 'North' for direction - EUnot withstanding! It is time we look at back and take note that we do haveseveral precedents on the question of regional integration and do not needEurope with NO PRECEDENCE of America with only 2 centuries for guidance!I close by begging your indulgence for this lengthy discourse, but when a bullfinds other bulls butting heads and wants to particpate, he has to be bullishabout it!Have a peaceful weekend y'all.LatJorP.S. Tony, what are my duties as subscription manager? Please provide details.------------------------------Date: Fri, 9 Feb 1996 15:42:11 -0800 (PST)From: "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POSTSCRIPTMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.90.960209152610.22745C-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu of Senegambian integration is an excellent idea.Gambia did insist on a rotating presidency while I guess the Senegalesethought it ridiculous that their sovereignty should actually lie on thedesk of the Gambian president --however temporary such an arrangement.I've had numerous debates with Jeggan Senghor (one of the authors Amadoucites (he also happens to be an uncle of mine). He has a notionthat, pschologically, Gambians have an inferiority complex when it comes todealing with Senegal and with the Senegalese (reflected in the popularperception that "dagnu neh lamegn" and that--political considerations aside-- that feeling seriously underminedprospects of success.I have a more materialist interpretation.During the previous regime, we know how tightly controlled the economywas by a "few good men" and their political cronies. DidntMbye Njie have the monopoly on cement or rice importation for a longwhile? Other examples can be given. Opening up the country and theeconomy to competition from Senegal was a serious threat to thepolitical-business clique in Banjul, and their serious opposition did notcome as a surprise. Less significant, but a factor nonetheless, perhapsgovernment bureaucrats and politicians also feared comparisons to theirmore able Senegalese counterparts.------------------------------Date: Sat, 10 Feb 1996 14:09:53 -0400 (EDT)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Why the Confederation failedMessage-ID: < 01I11T18099Y8WX8FN@pstcc.cc.tn.us President Jawara's demand for the rotation of the presidency of "Senegambia"appeared to be the root of the confederation's demise; but there was more tothe "divorce."Contrastss in political development between The Gambia and Senegalcontributed to the failure of the Confederation and made the path to full integrationvery difficult, if not impossible, to follow...The contrasts in political development between The Gambia and Senegalare paralleled in their economic structures... To harmonize the economicstructures of the two states would require a great deal of sacrifice onthe side of Gambian elites, who have been very unwilling to shoulder theburden. The prices of commodities and the cost of living would haveincreased significantly in The Gambia as a result of economic union; andthe Senegalese did not agree to compensate The Gambia to remedy such asituation. (After all, we still value our "re-exporting," otherwise termed"smuggling" in Senegal.)The desire for Senegambian unity is further limited by such factors asthe administrative, cultural, linguistic, and institutional differences.....Also, the Confederation failed because it lacked legitimacy andPresident Jawara was coerced into reaching the confederal with the Senegaleseauthorities. ....President Jawara's primary interest during the 1981 crisesand the immediate aftermath of the revolt was to re-establish his regime atany cost. He was described as a "drowning man, who will clutch at any straw"to survive. The Confederation was, in essence, the price the Gambianpresident had to pay for the Senegalese intervention to restore his regime.Jawara's lack of commitment and the circumstances and environment of the"negotiations" on confederation eroded support for Senegambian unity inThe Gambia and further complicated the confederal process...Another factor which may have contributed to the slow pace of Senegambianintegration during the confederal relationship is ethnicity. The similarityof ethnic groups across political frontiers is considered to be one of themost notable features of the Senegambian situation; but ethnicity alsoconstitutes a problem. The balance of power between the key ethnic groupsin the respective countries would be significantly altered with the fullintegration of The Gambia and Senegal... (Would Mandinka elites be willingto play even a secondary role in a Senegambian state?)...Thus despite a common desire for African unity, propinquity (kinship &proximity), common socio-economic factors, the predominance of Islam, the useof Wollof as a lingua franca, and political considerations, the gap betweenthe Senegambian dream and reality remained wide.As mentioned earlier, the growing insecurity of the Jawara government madeConfederation an attractive proposition to the Gambian authorities in 1981.But once President Jawara felt militarily and politically secure enough, hedemanded a major restructuring of the confederation--a pill too bitter forPresident Diouf to swallow.Got to go! Too hungry to think right now!Peace!------------------------------Date: Sat, 10 Feb 1996 17:37:15 -0400 (EDT)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SIERRA LEONE/ATTACK (L) [3] By PURNELL MURDOCK/ABIDJANMessage-ID: < 01I121P3OPF68WXAZM@pstcc.cc.tn.us DATE=2/10/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-192559TITLE=SIERRA LEONE/ATTACK (L)BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCKDATELINE=ABIDJANCONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: GUNMEN HAVE ATTACKED THE HOMES OF SIERRA LEONE'S ELECTORALCOMISSIONER AND THE HEAD OF THE COUNTRY'S OLDEST POLITICAL PARTY.THE ATTACKS COME TWO DAYS BEFORE THE START OF A SPECIALCONFERENCE TO DECIDE WHETHER TO RESPECT A TIMETABLE SET FORRETURNING THE COUNTRY TO CIVILIAN RULE. V-O-A CORRESPONDENTPURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS FROM OUR WEST AFRICA BUREAU.TEXT: WITNESSES SAY ROCKET-PROPELLED GRENADES AND GUNFIRE HITTHE HOMES OF ELECTORAL COMMISSIONER JAMES JONAH AND THE HEAD OFTHE "SIERRA LEONE PEOPLE'S PARTY," TEJAN KABBA. NEITHER MAN WASHURT IN THE EARLY-MORNING ATTACKS. THERE WERE NO OTHER REPORTSOF INJURIES.THE GUNMEN ALSO ATTACKED THE HEADQUARTERS OF THE INTERIMELECTORAL COMMISSION EARLY SATURDAY. POLICE HAVE BEGUN ANINVESTIGATION.SPEAKING TO REPORTERS IN THE CAPITAL, FREETOWN, MR. JONAH SAID HEBELIEVES THE PRE-DAWN ATTACK WAS MEANT TO SEND A MESSAGE THAT THEFEBRUARY 26TH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION SHOULD NOT BE HELD.MR. JONAH AND THE HEADS OF THE REGISTERED POLITICAL PARTIES SAYTHEY WANT THE ELECTIONS TO GO AS SCHEDULED. // BEGIN OPT // THEYSAY SIERRA LEONE RISKS LOSING INTERNATIONAL SUPPPORT IF VOTINGDOES NOT TAKE PLACE AS PLANNED. // END OPT //HOWEVER PUBLIC OPINION HAS INCREASINGLY TURNED AGAINST HOLDINGTHE ELECTIONS UNTIL PEACE HAS BEEN RESTORED IN THE COUNTRY.// BEGIN OPT // RECENTLY, SOME 55-THOUSAND DISPLACED PEOPLE INTHE NORTHERN CITY OF BO CALLED FOR A DELAY OF THE POLLING.ETHNIC AND RELIGIOUS LEADERS HAVE ALSO ASKED FOR A POSTPONEMENT.POLITICAL OBSERVERS SAY RECENT VIOLENCE IN THE COUNTRY'SINTERIOR, AS WELL AS SATURDAY'S EARLY-MORNING ATTACKS,ILLUSTRATES THE DIFFICULTY OF HOLDING ELECTIONS SAFELY. THEY SAYTHE ENORMOUS LOGISTICAL CHALLENGE OF STAGING THE ELECTION ALSOMAKES IT UNLIKELY THE POLLING WILL TAKE PLACE ON SCHEDULE. // ENDOPT //MILITARY RULER JULIUS MAADA BIO, WHO OUSTED THE FORMER MILITARYGOVERNMENT IN A BLOODLESS COUP, HAS SUGGESTED THE POLL MAY BEPOSTPONED. A SPECIAL CONFERENCE ON THE ELECTION IS SET TO BEGINMONDAY. (SIGNED)NEB/WPM/DW/SD10-Feb-96 2:53 PM EST (1953 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America------------------------------Date: Sun, 11 Feb 1996 16:16:17From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Why the Confederation failedMessage-ID: < 199602110716.QAA28169@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp I felt somehow compelled to comment on Amadou's views. Perhaps whathe wrote is just one of many comments he will make on that ourill-fated confederation which was in fact a non-starter. However, hiswriting has all the inplications that the Gambia was all to blame forthe demise of the confederation.To say that the Gambian elites were unwilling to shoulder the burdenthat would have come with price reallignment of our domestic goods istrue, but could there be any economic justification for raising ourprices. One of the fundamental differences between the two states isour macroeconomic policy toward economic development. While Senegalcontinues to embark on an import substitution economic policy-whichsomehow suits it-the Gambia had a relatively open(export oriented)economic system-again a policy that is in tandem with the realitiesof our economy. This open economic system which is characterised bylow tariff and non-tariff barriers enabled us to acquire goods fromabroad at lower prices. On the other hand, Senegal's relativelyclosed economy was meant to increase domestic production of goodsthat could have otherwise been imported at lower cost. As such, inorder to protect its nascent industries it erected tariff barriers,the consequent of which is higher domestic prices. Given the above,and the opposing economic development policies the two countries werepursuing, it is apparent that a lot of compromise from both sides wasnecessary to overcome this hurdle.Therefore, seemingly casting all the blame on the Gambian side looksbiased and hollow. Whether an open economy is preferred to a closedone remains debatable, but based on economic reasoning, if the Gambiawere to put up with higher prices, then Senegal should have been morethan willing to compensate for that. In fact, one of the basicobjectives of any economic system is to offer the people as many goodsand services as possible at the lowest possible prices. I think thatthe whole of mankind shuns higher prices, and Gambians are nodifferent.Issues of a tilt in the political power of certain ethnic groups aswas stated by Amadou were also another sticking point, and I agree withhis analysis completely. Our cultural and ethnic similarities turnedout not to be faultless strengths but also one of the main stumblingblocks to that confederation. Although it is proper to say thatJawara accepted the confederation as means to tightening his hold onpower after the 1981 saga (which makes him look Machiavellian), Iwant to believe that the Senegalese also used the weakling in Jawara'spower base as a good opportunity to request for a confederation.While the Senegalese felt that they had everything to gain form theunion, the Gambian brothers dragged their feet fearing that there waslittle for them to gain in this association. The failure ofSenegambia goes far beyond politics and economics. It embraces suchdelicate areas like psychology which all the more complicates theanalysis.I want to propose a hypothesis that`..Given the political configurationof African states, no two nations will henceforth enter into anymeaningful and sustainable union when one of them feels that such aunion will assign unto it the role of an inferior player'. Thefeeling of status inequity breeds the Equity theory which states thata person will fail to give of his best whenever he feels that he isnot being given what much he deserves. Confederations, or for thatmatter any form of international union, will continue to fail unlesswe understand that we are all bound to gain from them and that theywill not produce any imminent losers. Perhaps only a redefined OAUor something close to it in size, where concentration of power isheavily diluted, can survive as a union of states.Bye!Lamin Drammeh (Japan).------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 2************************ A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.31 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |