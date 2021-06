Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10182 Posts Posted - 17 Jun 2021 : 16:04:08 Dr. Kenneth Kaunda the first president of Zambia and one of the founding fathers of OAU (Orginatition Of African Unity) passed away a moment ago announced by his son Kambarage Kaunda. May his soul rest in peace. He was the last living first era presidents of Africa.



Thank you for being on the forefront of the liveration of Southern Africa. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic