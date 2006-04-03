Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
It was meant to be a gift. But Gambia claims to have spent D2.2 million to transport only three boxes of the controversial Malagasy ‘miracle Covid Cure’ which continues to gather dust in the medical stores.

But was the money [Euro 39k] which was summarily withdrawn in bulk cash from Covid-19 funds in apparent violation of established rules and standards of public spending actually paid to Bissau?

Visit here www.Malagen.gm for more details

Inside Malagasy ‘Miracle Covid Cure’ Donation that Costs Gambia D2.2M

Malagen: 11 Jun 2021

By Mustapha K. Darboe

The Gambia government authorities claim to have paid more than D2.2 million to transport only three boxes of the Malagasy Covid-19 herbal medicine from Guinea Bissau - less than an hour away by flight from Banjul.

Our Investigation reveals that the instructions came from the State House, and the authorities appeared to have sidelined key oversight institutions while disregarding the laws and regulations on public spending, especially on matters dealing with Covid-19 expenditures.

One year on, the ‘miracle cure’ for Covid-19 continues to gather dust in the medical stores, and questions are now being raised about possible fraud.
“I don’t believe in people who destroy people,” one of the senior government officials involved in the transaction told our reporter as they sat down for a chat

https://www.malagen.gm/Coverstory/Coverstorydetails/Inside-Malagasy-‘Miracle-Covid-Cure’-Donation-that-Costs-Gambia-D22M_28
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
