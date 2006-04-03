Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

EX-FOREIGN MINISTER TELLS BARROW NOT TO CONTEST New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10165 Posts Posted - 28 May 2021 : 09:40:51 EX-FOREIGN MINISTER TELLS BARROW NOT TO CONTEST ELECTION

The standard: MAY 26, 2021



By Omar Bah



https://standard.gm/ex-foreign-minister-tells-barrow-not-to-contest-election/



Momodou Lamin Sedat Jobe, former foreign minister and now senior member of the UDP, has urged President Adama Barrow not to contest the December presidential election.



“I want Mr Barrow to give Gambians the shock of their lifetime by announcing that he is not going to contest the election. That he will level the ground for a free and fair election. That will bring back his prestige and credibility and even give him the chance to build on his party and bounce back after five years,” a wishful Dr Jobe told The Standard.



Mr Barrow who united a divided opposition in a coalition in 2016 to oust Yahya Jammeh, promised to create jobs, repeal bad laws and conduct free and fair elections in which he will not participate. But to his critics, the former estate manager has little to show for his reforms and reneged on his promise to serve a three-year transitional presidency. He has since formed his own political party.



Dr Jobe, who was sent to Paris as The Gambia’s ambassador warned that “if Barrow allows himself to go on like this to the December election and fails to win” he would not find a shoulder to cry on. “Therefore,” he advised, “his friends and advisers should ask him to do everything possible to see to it that he doesn’t stand in the next election”.



“It will give him dignity and all the opposition and Gambians will respect him, that at the last moment he has kept his promise. I know it will be very difficult for the many people whose livelihoods depend on him staying but he should have a war with himself and think of his future and the consequences of losing the election,” Dr Jobe advised.



Dr Jobe is a distant relative of UDP leader Ousainu Darboe, the man representing the gravest existentialist threat to the Barrow presidency.



“If Mr Barrow loses in December he will find it difficult to regain his lost credibility. Sometimes when I think of him – and this is not with any condescension – I have a lot of pity for him but any thinking person knows that he is a prisoner of a clique. Barrow himself knows he cannot run the state as a head of state. A head of state who cannot face parliament and doesn’t analyse things himself … he is told to do this, do that,” Dr Jobe claimed.



“They are telling him he is the elected president and should not lose this opportunity because these people know that it is only Barrow who could give them the posts that they are occupying. What type of analysis can a man like Dou Sanno give to a head of state?”



Dr Jobe said the likes of finance minister Mambury Njie, chief of protocol Alhagie Ceesay and foreign minister Mamadou Tangara “are brilliant people with intelligence and they know what is right and what the international community are waiting for but they are not telling the president the truth”.



“If Tangara, for instance was able to summon his courage and tell the president that Europe has decided to stop giving us this money that has been donated because they have seen him buying vehicles everywhere and there is nothing methodical that the government doesn’t have a project which they could analyse and then fund, that could have made a difference” he said.



Dr Jobe claimed D1.6 billion of the monies donated at the Brussels donor conference have not been disbursed to Banjul because the international community is disappointed that the Barrow administration has not achieved any meaningful gains in its reform agenda.



UDP victory



Asked if Barrow is going to lose, who will win the December election, Dr Jobe responded: “With the dynamic of politics in this country, I think that the UDP will win the next election and I advise all these small parties not to waste their votes. They should come and join the UDP whether they call it a coalition or not, instead of wasting their party resources just to end up getting 100 votes. They will all be recognised.” Momodou Lamin Sedat Jobe, former foreign minister and now senior member of the UDP, has urged President Adama Barrow not to contest the December presidential election.“I want Mr Barrow to give Gambians the shock of their lifetime by announcing that he is not going to contest the election. That he will level the ground for a free and fair election. That will bring back his prestige and credibility and even give him the chance to build on his party and bounce back after five years,” a wishful Dr Jobe told The Standard.Mr Barrow who united a divided opposition in a coalition in 2016 to oust Yahya Jammeh, promised to create jobs, repeal bad laws and conduct free and fair elections in which he will not participate. But to his critics, the former estate manager has little to show for his reforms and reneged on his promise to serve a three-year transitional presidency. He has since formed his own political party.Dr Jobe, who was sent to Paris as The Gambia’s ambassador warned that “if Barrow allows himself to go on like this to the December election and fails to win” he would not find a shoulder to cry on. “Therefore,” he advised, “his friends and advisers should ask him to do everything possible to see to it that he doesn’t stand in the next election”.“It will give him dignity and all the opposition and Gambians will respect him, that at the last moment he has kept his promise. I know it will be very difficult for the many people whose livelihoods depend on him staying but he should have a war with himself and think of his future and the consequences of losing the election,” Dr Jobe advised.Dr Jobe is a distant relative of UDP leader Ousainu Darboe, the man representing the gravest existentialist threat to the Barrow presidency.“If Mr Barrow loses in December he will find it difficult to regain his lost credibility. Sometimes when I think of him – and this is not with any condescension – I have a lot of pity for him but any thinking person knows that he is a prisoner of a clique. Barrow himself knows he cannot run the state as a head of state. A head of state who cannot face parliament and doesn’t analyse things himself … he is told to do this, do that,” Dr Jobe claimed.“They are telling him he is the elected president and should not lose this opportunity because these people know that it is only Barrow who could give them the posts that they are occupying. What type of analysis can a man like Dou Sanno give to a head of state?”Dr Jobe said the likes of finance minister Mambury Njie, chief of protocol Alhagie Ceesay and foreign minister Mamadou Tangara “are brilliant people with intelligence and they know what is right and what the international community are waiting for but they are not telling the president the truth”.“If Tangara, for instance was able to summon his courage and tell the president that Europe has decided to stop giving us this money that has been donated because they have seen him buying vehicles everywhere and there is nothing methodical that the government doesn’t have a project which they could analyse and then fund, that could have made a difference” he said.Dr Jobe claimed D1.6 billion of the monies donated at the Brussels donor conference have not been disbursed to Banjul because the international community is disappointed that the Barrow administration has not achieved any meaningful gains in its reform agenda.UDP victoryAsked if Barrow is going to lose, who will win the December election, Dr Jobe responded: “With the dynamic of politics in this country, I think that the UDP will win the next election and I advise all these small parties not to waste their votes. They should come and join the UDP whether they call it a coalition or not, instead of wasting their party resources just to end up getting 100 votes. They will all be recognised.” A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |