Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10162 Posts Posted - 25 May 2021 : 12:14:41 African Liberation Day



2021 May 25

Today in History, we celebrate Africa Day. The origin of this celebration goes back to May 25, 1963, when 32 leaders of African states met in Addis Ababa to create the Organization of African Unity (OAU), in which Kwame Nkrumah & Emperor Haile Selassie played prominent roles. May 25, 1963 was a very significant day to the African continent & its people. As a result, it became World Africa Day. A celebration that refers to the achievements of the continent, & invites us to think & find the master key for the Continent's present and future challenges. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic