The office of the Inspector General of Police has learned with deep concern, videos circulating on the social media in which individuals are severely tortured for allegedly stealing properties belonging to others .



This acts of mob justice, torture and degrading treatment are seriously condemned and frown upon as they have no place in any civilised society.



The Inspector General's Office has opened investigations into several videos it received in connection to the matter.



The Public is hereby informed that individuals found wanting of perpetrating torture against other individuals alleged of stealing will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the Gambia.



While we understand and appreciate the concerns of victims of crime, members of the public are urged to remain calm, exercise maximum restrain and allow the due process of the law at all times.



The public is further advised to report matters to the Police and other appropriate authorities for redress and never must they take the law into their own hands.



The cooperation and understanding of the public is highly solicited.



