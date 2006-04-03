Author Topic toubab1020





11221 Posts Posted - 13 May 2021 : 11:55:57



=========



https://foroyaa.net/police-investigating-alleged-fraudulent-transactions-by-gra-staff/

=========



By Nelson Manneh on May 10, 2021





The Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force Superintendent Lamin Njie has over the weekend informed this medium that the police have commenced investigation into alleged fraudulent transactions by a staff of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA).



“Investigation into the matter of alleged fraudulent transactions by Mr. Bai Nyass, a staff of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), is in progress,” said PRO Njie.



Superintendent Njai said the Police Fraud Investigation Department is conducting an extensive probe into the matter.



“Preliminary investigations found no evidence linking to any crime committed by Mr. Bai Nyass,” said Njie.



Superintendent Njie said evidence of financial transactions conducted by him on behalf of family members and businesses belonging to relatives have been discovered.



He said during the investigations, GRA also conducted a robust audit exercise which revealed no financial mismanagement link to his person.



Nonetheless, Njie said the police will continue with their investigations. For info :The link below will give you a Covid-19 update by the same author.==================By Nelson Manneh on May 10, 2021The Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force Superintendent Lamin Njie has over the weekend informed this medium that the police have commenced investigation into alleged fraudulent transactions by a staff of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA).“Investigation into the matter of alleged fraudulent transactions by Mr. Bai Nyass, a staff of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), is in progress,” said PRO Njie.Superintendent Njai said the Police Fraud Investigation Department is conducting an extensive probe into the matter.“Preliminary investigations found no evidence linking to any crime committed by Mr. Bai Nyass,” said Njie.Superintendent Njie said evidence of financial transactions conducted by him on behalf of family members and businesses belonging to relatives have been discovered.He said during the investigations, GRA also conducted a robust audit exercise which revealed no financial mismanagement link to his person.Nonetheless, Njie said the police will continue with their investigations. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic