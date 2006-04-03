Author Topic toubab1020





11217 Posts Posted - 12 May 2021 : 09:59:07



A case for more education of drivers ?



=========



https://standard.gm/traffic-officer-knocked-off-motorbike-fractures-leg0/

=========



By Mafugi Ceesay on May 11, 2021





A man has been arrested and taken to custody as police investigate how he allegedly hit a traffic police officer on night duties on his motor- bicycle.



Confirming the story, the spokesperson of the police, Superintendent Lamin Njie said on the 8th May 2021, Sergeant Mamadi Sanneh attached to the out-riding Unit of the Mobile Traffic, was on his way to night patrol duties when he had accident with a motor vehicle at the AU Junction.



Superintendent Njie explained that Sergeant Sanneh was knocked down from his motorbike and he sustained a fracture on the leg and is currently undergoing treatment.

I hope that the investigation into the circumstances of this incident that resulted in personal injury to a traffic policeman MAY highten the obvious daily sight of some vehicle drivers who appear to have no idea of how to drive safely on the roads.A case for more education of drivers ?==================By Mafugi Ceesay on May 11, 2021A man has been arrested and taken to custody as police investigate how he allegedly hit a traffic police officer on night duties on his motor- bicycle.Confirming the story, the spokesperson of the police, Superintendent Lamin Njie said on the 8th May 2021, Sergeant Mamadi Sanneh attached to the out-riding Unit of the Mobile Traffic, was on his way to night patrol duties when he had accident with a motor vehicle at the AU Junction.Superintendent Njie explained that Sergeant Sanneh was knocked down from his motorbike and he sustained a fracture on the leg and is currently undergoing treatment. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 12 May 2021 10:00:37 Topic