Bantaba in Cyberspace
I hope that the investigation into the circumstances of this incident that resulted in personal injury to a traffic policeman MAY highten the obvious daily sight of some vehicle drivers who appear to have no idea of how to drive safely on the roads.

A case for more education of drivers ?

https://standard.gm/traffic-officer-knocked-off-motorbike-fractures-leg0/
By Mafugi Ceesay on May 11, 2021


A man has been arrested and taken to custody as police investigate how he allegedly hit a traffic police officer on night duties on his motor- bicycle.

Confirming the story, the spokesperson of the police, Superintendent Lamin Njie said on the 8th May 2021, Sergeant Mamadi Sanneh attached to the out-riding Unit of the Mobile Traffic, was on his way to night patrol duties when he had accident with a motor vehicle at the AU Junction.

Superintendent Njie explained that Sergeant Sanneh was knocked down from his motorbike and he sustained a fracture on the leg and is currently undergoing treatment.
