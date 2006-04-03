I hope that the investigation into the circumstances of this incident that resulted in personal injury to a traffic policeman MAY highten the obvious daily sight of some vehicle drivers who appear to have no idea of how to drive safely on the roads.
A man has been arrested and taken to custody as police investigate how he allegedly hit a traffic police officer on night duties on his motor- bicycle.
Confirming the story, the spokesperson of the police, Superintendent Lamin Njie said on the 8th May 2021, Sergeant Mamadi Sanneh attached to the out-riding Unit of the Mobile Traffic, was on his way to night patrol duties when he had accident with a motor vehicle at the AU Junction.
Superintendent Njie explained that Sergeant Sanneh was knocked down from his motorbike and he sustained a fracture on the leg and is currently undergoing treatment.
