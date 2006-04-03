Author Topic toubab1020





According to the Official Gambian government Covid figures are low.



Click on the link below to see the coloured MAP of the world

https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-which-countries-are-on-the-governments-green-travel-list-and-what-does-it-mean-for-quarantining-12299553



COVID-19: Which countries are on the government's green travel list and what does it mean for quarantining?

Alix Culbertson, news reporter

News reporter @alixculbertson



Friday 7 May 2021 18:31, UK



COVID-19Coronavirus



The travel list is split into green, amber and red countries

The travel list is split into green, amber and red countries











Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel are among the countries and territories people will be able to visit without quarantining on their return to the UK, the government has said.



As England goes into the next phase of the roadmap out of lockdown on 17 May, a traffic light system that categorises countries based on their COVID-19 risk levels has been drawn up.



Travellers coming from countries on the green list will need to take a COVID test before they fly back to the UK and another on the second day after they return - but will not have to quarantine.



Those coming from amber countries will have to quarantine for 10 days at home, with a test before they return, another on day two and another on day eight.



People coming from red countries will have to isolate for 10 days in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £1,750 - with a test before they depart, and tests on day two and day eight.



Turkey, the Maldives and Nepal have been added to the red list.



Despite being on the green list, people will not be able to go on holiday to Australia, New Zealand or Singapore as they are closed to UK tourists.



The most popular European destinations with UK holidaymakers - such as Spain, Italy, France and Greece - are on the amber list.



This is the full green list:



Gibraltar



Israel



Portugal



Australia



New Zealand



Brunei



Iceland



Faroe Islands



Tristan Da Cunha



St Helena



Ascension



Falkland Islands



Singapore



South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands





