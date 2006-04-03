Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
 Man allegedly kills brother in CRR
=======
https://standard.gm/man-allegedly-kills-brother-in-crr0/
=======

By Saidou Baldeh on May 5, 2021

Police have arrested one Momodou Bah of Sare Mawdeh in CRR for allegedly stabbing his elder brother of the same parents to death on Monday evening, The Standard has been reliably informed.

According to impeccable village sources, Musa Bah was attacked at the family cattle herd by the brother. Our sources said Momodou reportedly hit his brother with a wooden stick before stabbing him repeatedly in his chest with a knife, leading to his death.

Our source added that Momodou fled the scene to Casamance where he sought refuge. Musa’s body has been transferred to the EFSTH for postmortem.

When contacted, a close family member, Fatou Jallow, confirmed the incident but said she couldn’t comment any further as the family was very devastated by Musa’s death.
