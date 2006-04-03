Author Topic toubab1020





By Nelson Manneh on May 2, 2021



The spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force, Superintendent Lamin Njie, has on Sunday 2nd of May 2021 confirmed to this medium that two women who were suspected of stealing at Serrekunda market have been identified and arrested.



“Following shocking media reports of a viral CCTV footage of two veiled women shoplifting in a clothing store at Serrekunda market, the Inspector General’s Office hereby informs the public that there is a breakthrough,” Njie said.



Superintendent Njie said on Saturday 1st May 2021, Police received a complaint that over D200, 000 was stolen from a garment shop at Serrekunda market.



“The complainant alleged that CCTV surveillance captured two unidentified women in veil believed to be the suspects. Police swiftly opened up an investigation into the matter,” he said.

Njie said preliminary investigations revealed the two veiled suspects to be…….(name withheld). During investigations, Police recovered one hundred and twenty Eight thousand and fifty dalasis (D128, 050. 00) and several new clothes bought by the duo probably from the stolen money.



“They are currently helping Police in their ongoing investigations to recover the rest of the stolen items,” he said. “The public is further informed that appropriate action will follow in accordance with the Laws of The Gambia.”



The Inspector General of Police in a press statement urged people to desist from stealing and all forms of crime particularly “as we draw closer to the Koriteh feast.”



The spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force, Superintendent Lamin Njie, has on Sunday 2nd of May 2021 confirmed to this medium that two women who were suspected of stealing at Serrekunda market have been identified and arrested.

"Following shocking media reports of a viral CCTV footage of two veiled women shoplifting in a clothing store at Serrekunda market, the Inspector General's Office hereby informs the public that there is a breakthrough," Njie said.

Superintendent Njie said on Saturday 1st May 2021, Police received a complaint that over D200, 000 was stolen from a garment shop at Serrekunda market.

"The complainant alleged that CCTV surveillance captured two unidentified women in veil believed to be the suspects. Police swiftly opened up an investigation into the matter," he said.

Njie said preliminary investigations revealed the two veiled suspects to be…….(name withheld). During investigations, Police recovered one hundred and twenty Eight thousand and fifty dalasis (D128, 050. 00) and several new clothes bought by the duo probably from the stolen money.

"They are currently helping Police in their ongoing investigations to recover the rest of the stolen items," he said. "The public is further informed that appropriate action will follow in accordance with the Laws of The Gambia."

The Inspector General of Police in a press statement urged people to desist from stealing and all forms of crime particularly "as we draw closer to the Koriteh feast."

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson said the police detectives and patrol officers are deployed all over and any individuals found wanting will be prosecuted. Modern technology is a great aid to Police in the invistigation of Criminal activity .

