Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10137 Posts Posted - 27 Apr 2021 : 21:20:47 MY GOVERNMENT, MY PEOPLE: PART 2



INDEPENDENCE DAY 18TH FEBRUARY 1965, HANDING OVER OF THE CONSTITUTIONAL INSTRUMENTS RESPONSE OF PRIME MINISTER JAWARA TO THE SPEECH BY HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS, THE DUKE OF KENT



Your Royal Highness, Your Excellencies and Distinguished Guests,

We are very proud and happy to assemble here today to welcome Your Royal Highness, your graceful Consort, the Duchess of Kent, and all the distinguished guests who have gathered here to celebrate with us our country's attainment of Independence.



We are honoured that Her Majesty The Queen has been graciously pleased to mark this great and historic occasion by appointing Your Royal Hignness to be here as Her representative, and we would like Your Royal Highness to convey to Her Majesty our grateful appreciation.



We would in particular ask Your Royal Highness to thank Her Majesty on behalf of the people of The Gambia for giving Her Royal consent to become Queen of The Gambia and for welcoming our new Nation to the Commonwealth of Nations.



We are pleased to hear that Her Majesty can look back with pleasure to her: visit to The Gambia in 1961, and we hope that we shall have the honour to receive another Royal visit in the near future.



We thank Your Royal Highness for your kind words and for your confidence in us as we take over full responsibility for the management of our country's affairs. We are very conscious that the task which lies before us is formidable; and, this being so, we are the more determined to strive relentlessly to overcome the difficulties that make the task so considerable. In all our aims to foster peace, progress and prosperity in The Gambia, the goodwill and co-operation of Her Majesty's Government in the United Kingdom and other Governments in Africa and other parts of the Commonwealth are essential, and, as Your Royal Highness has rightly predicted, such goodwill and co-operation will help us considerably to sustain and develop our aim to build a new, peaceful and prosperous nation.



We are a small nation, which likes to think that the orderly nature of our people can contribute something to the peace and stability of this continent. For this reason, we do not intend to concern ourselves solely with domestic affairs. With, The Gambia's characteristic tolerance, understanding and friendliness, we intend to align ourselves on the side of the world's peaceful forces, in particular with our friends in Senegal, and to contribute in every way possible to establish peace among other peoples of the world and a spirit of good neighbourliness among nations. Your Royal Highness has emphasized that the Commonwealth of Nations , of which The Gambia is now a full member, can contribute greatly to establish world peace and for this and other historical reasons, including the family feeling that has bound the countries of the Commonwealth together for so long, we shall play our part to the best of our ability.



In conclusion, we would like, once more, to extend to you, Sir. and to Her Royal Highness, our best wishes for your continued good health and happiness, and with humble duty I would ask you to convey to Her Majesty and to the Duke of Edinburgh the loyal greetings of The Gambian people.'



"Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara" A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic