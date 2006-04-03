Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 Police Public Notice: A heinous crime		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
10135 Posts
Posted - 25 Apr 2021 :  20:29:03  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Public Notice

The office of the Inspector General of Police hereby informs the public that it has received reports of a case of suspected murder/death under unknown circumstances today Sunday 25th April 2021.

Preliminary investigations revealed that, the body found is a male person in his youthful age. The body was found covered in bags and legs tied with a rope at the Bird Watching Forest located between Brufut and Madiana villages in the Kombo North of West Coast Region.

Police Investigators are working on constructing the crime scene and gathering evidence to ascertain the circumstances of the incident.

The body has been moved to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul for further examinations.

The general public particularly people living within Brufut and Madiana villages, who may have information that may be useful to the investigation are encouraged to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Equally, members of the public are advised to desist from spreading false rumors or unverified information that could be detrimental to the investigation.

The cooperation and understanding of the public is highly solicited.

#SUPPORTYOURNATIONALPOLICE
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone

Momodou



Denmark
10135 Posts
Posted - 25 Apr 2021 :  20:30:45  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
From Gunjur Online

#Breaking: Missing 13 year old found dead

Malang Jarjue, a 13 Year old teenager reported missing earlier today has been found dead around Berinding.

Circumstances surrounding his death is unknown at this present moment.

May his gentle soul rest in the highest of Jannah, ameen.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
Go to Top of Page
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06