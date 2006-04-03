Author Topic Momodou





The office of the Inspector General of Police hereby informs the public that it has received reports of a case of suspected murder/death under unknown circumstances today Sunday 25th April 2021.



Preliminary investigations revealed that, the body found is a male person in his youthful age. The body was found covered in bags and legs tied with a rope at the Bird Watching Forest located between Brufut and Madiana villages in the Kombo North of West Coast Region.



Police Investigators are working on constructing the crime scene and gathering evidence to ascertain the circumstances of the incident.



The body has been moved to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul for further examinations.



The general public particularly people living within Brufut and Madiana villages, who may have information that may be useful to the investigation are encouraged to come forward to assist in the investigation.



Equally, members of the public are advised to desist from spreading false rumors or unverified information that could be detrimental to the investigation.



The cooperation and understanding of the public is highly solicited.



#Breaking: Missing 13 year old found dead



Malang Jarjue, a 13 Year old teenager reported missing earlier today has been found dead around Berinding.



Circumstances surrounding his death is unknown at this present moment.



