Bantaba in Cyberspace
May he Enjoy his new job at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
++++++++++


==========
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/national-news/gcaa-md-removed

==========
Here from the BELOW inkk is an outline of his progress within the aviation industry:

https://www.internationalairportreview.com/speaker_profile/70405/abdouliejammeh/

===========

Abdoulie Jammeh

Deputy Director General, GCAA

Mr. Jammeh joined the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority in February 1997 and rose through the ranks to the position of Director General in June 2012. Prior to his appointment as DG, Mr. Jammeh served as Deputy Director General for a period of eight years (2004 – 2012).
As Deputy Director General and Director General, Mr. Jammeh oversaw the implementation of the Banjul International Airport Improvement Project as Project Coordinator at a tune of more than US$40 Million.
He is the Head of the Banjul Accord Group (BAG) Secretariat which is a grouping of seven West African States established in 1997 and headquartered in The Gambia. One of the key objectives of the Group is to enhance aviation safety and security in the sub-region in line with International Standards and Recommended Practices
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
