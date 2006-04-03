Author Topic toubab1020





https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/nawec-financial-scandal-14-arrested-d1m-recovered

NAWEC financial scandal: 14 arrested, D1M recovered



Apr 19, 2021, 11:57 AM | Article By: Momodou Jawo



At least 14 people have been arrested with D1, 772, 600. 00 being money recovered as investigation into the AGIB-NAWEC D15 million scandal intensifies, The Point has been reliably informed.



An anonymous source familiar with the matter has confirmed the development to The Point, saying all the arrested individuals are currently helping police Fraud Squad in their marathon investigations.



Supt. Lamin Njie, the spokesperson of The Gambia Police Force who was contacted for comments, confirmed the development to our reporter.



He said: “The police investigation into the AGIB-NAWEC case is currently ongoing."



“So far, 14 people have been arrested and helping with investigations. Among them are Gambians and non-Gambians."



“A cash amount of D1, 772, 600. 00 have been recovered by the Fraud Investigation Squad. Also two vehicles, a Mercedes Benz and Toyota Camry were also recovered."



Meanwhile investigation continues into other issues for determination.

