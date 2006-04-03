Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



11159 Posts
Posted - 19 Apr 2021 :  14:35:43
For your INFO

https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=16991

Do a search on Bantaba in Cyberspace for yourseld and see some of the unfortunate history of this company.

==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/nawec-financial-scandal-14-arrested-d1m-recovered
==========

#Headlines

NAWEC financial scandal: 14 arrested, D1M recovered

Apr 19, 2021, 11:57 AM | Article By: Momodou Jawo

At least 14 people have been arrested with D1, 772, 600. 00 being money recovered as investigation into the AGIB-NAWEC D15 million scandal intensifies, The Point has been reliably informed.

An anonymous source familiar with the matter has confirmed the development to The Point, saying all the arrested individuals are currently helping police Fraud Squad in their marathon investigations.

Supt. Lamin Njie, the spokesperson of The Gambia Police Force who was contacted for comments, confirmed the development to our reporter.

He said: “The police investigation into the AGIB-NAWEC case is currently ongoing."

“So far, 14 people have been arrested and helping with investigations. Among them are Gambians and non-Gambians."

“A cash amount of D1, 772, 600. 00 have been recovered by the Fraud Investigation Squad. Also two vehicles, a Mercedes Benz and Toyota Camry were also recovered."

Meanwhile investigation continues into other issues for determination.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
Edited by - toubab1020 on 19 Apr 2021 14:44:53
