By Hatab Nyang on April 16, 2021





The Inspector General of Police, Abdoulie Sanyang, Wednesday 14th April 2021, convened a meeting of all Regional Police Commissioners, Police Units and Formation Commanders at the force headquarters in Banjul.



This information was relayed on Poliso Magazine.



In what is his maiden official engagement, the Police Chief took the opportunity to introduce his administration’s “Force for good” vision, which is characterised by high police visibility within communities, a friendly and customer-oriented approach to members of the public, efficient and quality service delivery, as well as restoration of proper regimentation and discipline within the Police Department.



IGP Sanyang stressed that the trust and confidence Gambians bestowed on him will not be betrayed. He directed all Commanding Officers to unite in efforts to reduce crime to the barest minimum in order to ensure safety and security for the public.



"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

