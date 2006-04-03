Author Topic toubab1020





11145 Posts Posted - 16 Apr 2021 : 10:20:11

There will be MANY vehicle owners who have no money to pay this TAX due to the Pandemic ,rise in fuel duty ,rise in essential commodities needed for family survival that this 2021 tax has not been paid,I think that after the vehicle has been impounded the costs of regaining possesion of their vehicle will be prohibitive which will result in public auction OR MAYBE reallocation of the vehicle for community use, POSSIBLY to help the mobility of police units in rural areas.



I wonder if I am right in this thinking.?



++++++++





==========



https://foroyaa.net/police-ask-vehicle-owners-to-renew-their-licenses/

==========









By Nelson Manneh on April 15, 2021





The Office of the Inspector General of Police has asked vehicle owners and/or drivers to renew their licenses on or before 15th April 2021.



Superintendent Lamin Njie, the Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force on Thursday told Foroyaa the Police Force will commence checking on all vehicles and drivers that have not got their licenses renewed for 2021.



“This exercise will begin on Monday 19th April 2021 and vehicles that are found unlicensed will be impounded,” he said.



“To avoid any inconvenience, all vehicle owners and drivers are urged to ensure that their licenses are renewed for 2021.”



The Police said the usual cooperation and understanding of the general public is highly solicited.



++++++++++There will be MANY vehicle owners who have no money to pay this TAX due to the Pandemic ,rise in fuel duty ,rise in essential commodities needed for family survival that this 2021 tax has not been paid,I think that after the vehicle has been impounded the costs of regaining possesion of their vehicle will be prohibitive which will result in public auction OR MAYBE reallocation of the vehicle for community use, POSSIBLY to help the mobility of police units in rural areas.I wonder if I am right in this thinking.?++++++++====================By Nelson Manneh on April 15, 2021The Office of the Inspector General of Police has asked vehicle owners and/or drivers to renew their licenses on or before 15th April 2021.Superintendent Lamin Njie, the Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force on Thursday told Foroyaa the Police Force will commence checking on all vehicles and drivers that have not got their licenses renewed for 2021.“This exercise will begin on Monday 19th April 2021 and vehicles that are found unlicensed will be impounded,” he said.“To avoid any inconvenience, all vehicle owners and drivers are urged to ensure that their licenses are renewed for 2021.”The Police said the usual cooperation and understanding of the general public is highly solicited. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 16 Apr 2021 10:24:28 Topic