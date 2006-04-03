Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

General Forum

General Forum: General discussion

NEW General manager for Ferries. New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11136 Posts Posted - 13 Apr 2021 : 16:34:26



RELATED TOPIC:



++++++++++



GPA IS far too big this NEW THINKING on behalf of the administration makes PERFECT sense and I wish Lamin Jawara,a person whi is VERY well qualified for the position of General Manager of Ferries the very best of luck with the enevitable shake up in the total running and maintainence of the ships and saftey of those crossing which has in the past been OFTEN lamentable.



+++++++++++++





==========



https://standard.gm/ferries-gets-first-ever-general-manager0/



==========







By Lamin Cham on April 12, 2021



The Gambia Ferries Services, a subsidiary of the Gambia Ports Authority, has for the first time got its own General Manager. He is Lamin Jawara, 45, a marine engineer who until his appointment Friday was Officer- In Charge of Ferries.



Jawara, the only Gambian chartered marine engineer, served 24 years at Ferries rising through the ranks from cadet engineer, manager, and director of technical among other positions.



Following the demise of the former OIC, Jammeh, a few months ago, Jawara was appointed OIC, and on Friday, April 9 he was appointed General Manager, the first in the history of the institution.



Contacted by The Standard on how to improve the services of the ferries across the many crossing points on the River Gambia, Jawara said he and his team would continue stabilising the service by making the three boats on the Banjul-Barra route regularly available and in good shape. ”Already, we have increased the operational hours of the boats (6 am to 11 PM from the older 7 am to 9 PM schedule). We have also fixed an hourly departure schedule on the Banjul end of the route, which has the biggest traffic and would soon have one from the Barra end too. We also increased the tonnage from 30 to 50 tons with a realizable plan to increase it to 60. All these have led to maximizing of revenue of up to 25 percent in the last few months alone,” the new GM said.



Asked about his plans and priorities, Jawara said the top priority is to get a new ferry while keeping the Kanilai, Johe, and Kunta Kinteh in good condition and service in addition to maintaining the provincial fleet.



“With the building of the Sene-Gambia Bridge the boats there have been deployed to the three crossing points in the provinces, Jangjangbureh Island, Basse-Wuli, and Fatoto-Basse. Our vision is to keep this provincial fleet to standard at all times,” he said.



Mr Jawara said there are strong plans to open new ferry crossing points on the River Gambia, notably the Kartong-Kaabajo crossing which links Gambia and Casamance in Senegal.



“This place is a very important crossing that would also boost transit trade and even tourism,” Jawara noted.



Lamin Jawara comes from Kerewan and holds a BSc and master’s degree in marine engineering specializing in marine technology. He briefly worked in the New York ferry services in the US but decided to return to The Gambia in the wake of the Ferry Lander crisis last year.



Mr. Jawara led a team to replace the Landers in a shorter space of time than projected to allow ferry services to resume. RELATED TOPIC: https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=16621 ++++++++++GPA IS far too big this NEW THINKING on behalf of the administration makes PERFECT sense and I wish Lamin Jawara,a person whi is VERY well qualified for the position of General Manager of Ferries the very best of luck with the enevitable shake up in the total running and maintainence of the ships and saftey of those crossing which has in the past been OFTEN lamentable.+++++++++++++====================By Lamin Cham on April 12, 2021The Gambia Ferries Services, a subsidiary of the Gambia Ports Authority, has for the first time got its own General Manager. He is Lamin Jawara, 45, a marine engineer who until his appointment Friday was Officer- In Charge of Ferries.Jawara, the only Gambian chartered marine engineer, served 24 years at Ferries rising through the ranks from cadet engineer, manager, and director of technical among other positions.Following the demise of the former OIC, Jammeh, a few months ago, Jawara was appointed OIC, and on Friday, April 9 he was appointed General Manager, the first in the history of the institution.Contacted by The Standard on how to improve the services of the ferries across the many crossing points on the River Gambia, Jawara said he and his team would continue stabilising the service by making the three boats on the Banjul-Barra route regularly available and in good shape. ”Already, we have increased the operational hours of the boats (6 am to 11 PM from the older 7 am to 9 PM schedule). We have also fixed an hourly departure schedule on the Banjul end of the route, which has the biggest traffic and would soon have one from the Barra end too. We also increased the tonnage from 30 to 50 tons with a realizable plan to increase it to 60. All these have led to maximizing of revenue of up to 25 percent in the last few months alone,” the new GM said.Asked about his plans and priorities, Jawara said the top priority is to get a new ferry while keeping the Kanilai, Johe, and Kunta Kinteh in good condition and service in addition to maintaining the provincial fleet.“With the building of the Sene-Gambia Bridge the boats there have been deployed to the three crossing points in the provinces, Jangjangbureh Island, Basse-Wuli, and Fatoto-Basse. Our vision is to keep this provincial fleet to standard at all times,” he said.Mr Jawara said there are strong plans to open new ferry crossing points on the River Gambia, notably the Kartong-Kaabajo crossing which links Gambia and Casamance in Senegal.“This place is a very important crossing that would also boost transit trade and even tourism,” Jawara noted.Lamin Jawara comes from Kerewan and holds a BSc and master’s degree in marine engineering specializing in marine technology. He briefly worked in the New York ferry services in the US but decided to return to The Gambia in the wake of the Ferry Lander crisis last year.Mr. Jawara led a team to replace the Landers in a shorter space of time than projected to allow ferry services to resume. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |