Bantaba in Cyberspace
Topic  

https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/coronavirus-uae-sends-vaccine-doses-to-syria-and-aid-to-gambia-1.1199811


on Thursday, the UAE sent an aid plane with 67 tonnes of food to Gambia as the African country tackles Covid-19.

The UAE previously sent an aid plane containing five tonnes of medical supplies to the country last year to help curb the pandemic.

This aid has helped about 5,000 healthcare workers in their efforts to contain the virus.
