Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
10116 Posts
Posted - 08 Apr 2021
Public Notice
By Poliso Magazine

The Police High Command wishes to inform the public that DIG Abdoulie Sanyang has been appointed as Inspector General of Police.

The entire management and staff of the GPF congratulates him on his appointment and pray for him a successful stay in office.

#SUPPORTYOURNATIONALPOLICE

Related Topic: https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=17479
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
