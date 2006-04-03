Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10116 Posts Posted - 08 Apr 2021 : 19:29:03

By Poliso Magazine



The Police High Command wishes to inform the public that DIG Abdoulie Sanyang has been appointed as Inspector General of Police.



The entire management and staff of the GPF congratulates him on his appointment and pray for him a successful stay in office.



#SUPPORTYOURNATIONALPOLICE



