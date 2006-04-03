Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

Lawyers still lobby State House New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11132 Posts Posted - 08 Apr 2021 : 15:30:04

SNIPPET:

"Continuing his testimony at the TRRC, the president of the Bar Association Salieu Taal has said the Jammeh era practice of going to State House to lobby to be judges is still common among legal practitioners even under this new government.

“There were people who were lobbying to be judges through the State House and they are still serving as judges. I would not mention names because I don’t think it would do anyone good at this point but some of them are sitting judges,” Taal said."



==========



https://standard.gm/lawyers-still-lobby-state-house-to-be-judges-salieu-taal-0/

==========





Lawyers still lobby State House to be judges – Salieu Taal

April 8, 2021



By Aisha Tamba



Continuing his testimony at the TRRC, the president of the Bar Association Salieu Taal has said the Jammeh era practice of going to State House to lobby to be judges is still common among legal practitioners even under this new government.



“There were people who were lobbying to be judges through the State House and they are still serving as judges. I would not mention names because I don’t think it would do anyone good at this point but some of them are sitting judges,” Taal said.



He said the danger of individuals lobbying to be judges is that it can affect the independence of the judiciary, as it was the case under Jammeh when such type of judges acted as his enablers. “An independent judiciary plays an important role in ensuring that we have checks and balances between the arms of government, because it is only the judiciary that can tell anyone, being the president, the parliament what is the law, what is not the law and what is constitutional or not. That kind of responsibility requires total independence. If we had an independent judiciary, it would have made it harder for the Jammeh dictatorship to last as long as it did and its impact on us would have been limited,” he added.



He said during the political impasse when Jammeh refused to accept the election results, there was a letter written to the Bar to appoint a new president. He produced a photo of the meeting where dozens of lawyers including state lawyers came together to issue “a very strongly-worded statement” condemning Jammeh’s action as treasonable. “The brave lawyers and judges who lived abroad turned up and took a risk to show solidarity and told Jammeh if he stayed one day after the 19th he will be committing treason. I think that was what emboldened Gambians as they finally saw that their lawyers are bold enough to take the step and decided that if lawyers are in front of us, we will be behind them and them came avalanche of condemnations and for the first time, Jammeh realised that Gambians are standing up to him,” the witness told the TRRC.



He added that that statement by the Bar united the whole of Gambia in fighting for their freedom against Jammeh.



He said the Bar proceeded to communicate to the Nigerian executive and media to make sure that Jammeh does not bring more judges from Nigeria. Taal became a popular face of defiance during the impasse when he founded activist group #GambiaHasDecided. SNIPPET:"Continuing his testimony at the TRRC, the president of the Bar Association Salieu Taal has said the Jammeh era practice of going to State House to lobby to be judges is still common among legal practitioners even under this new government.“There were people who were lobbying to be judges through the State House and they are still serving as judges. I would not mention names because I don’t think it would do anyone good at this point but some of them are sitting judges,” Taal said."====================Lawyers still lobby State House to be judges – Salieu TaalApril 8, 2021By Aisha TambaContinuing his testimony at the TRRC, the president of the Bar Association Salieu Taal has said the Jammeh era practice of going to State House to lobby to be judges is still common among legal practitioners even under this new government.“There were people who were lobbying to be judges through the State House and they are still serving as judges. I would not mention names because I don’t think it would do anyone good at this point but some of them are sitting judges,” Taal said.He said the danger of individuals lobbying to be judges is that it can affect the independence of the judiciary, as it was the case under Jammeh when such type of judges acted as his enablers. “An independent judiciary plays an important role in ensuring that we have checks and balances between the arms of government, because it is only the judiciary that can tell anyone, being the president, the parliament what is the law, what is not the law and what is constitutional or not. That kind of responsibility requires total independence. If we had an independent judiciary, it would have made it harder for the Jammeh dictatorship to last as long as it did and its impact on us would have been limited,” he added.He said during the political impasse when Jammeh refused to accept the election results, there was a letter written to the Bar to appoint a new president. He produced a photo of the meeting where dozens of lawyers including state lawyers came together to issue “a very strongly-worded statement” condemning Jammeh’s action as treasonable. “The brave lawyers and judges who lived abroad turned up and took a risk to show solidarity and told Jammeh if he stayed one day after the 19th he will be committing treason. I think that was what emboldened Gambians as they finally saw that their lawyers are bold enough to take the step and decided that if lawyers are in front of us, we will be behind them and them came avalanche of condemnations and for the first time, Jammeh realised that Gambians are standing up to him,” the witness told the TRRC.He added that that statement by the Bar united the whole of Gambia in fighting for their freedom against Jammeh.He said the Bar proceeded to communicate to the Nigerian executive and media to make sure that Jammeh does not bring more judges from Nigeria. Taal became a popular face of defiance during the impasse when he founded activist group #GambiaHasDecided. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |