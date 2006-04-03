Author Topic toubab1020





By Amadou Jadama on April 6, 2021



Ten people from Kuloro village were on Thursday dragged before the Brikama Magistrate’s Court for allegedly assaulting and obstructing police officers in due execution of their duties.



Edrissa Saidy, Sulayman Jarju, Buba Saidy, Tapha Saidy, Ebrima Badjie, Abba Bojang, Lamin Saidy, Buba Saidy, Kaddyjatou Barry, and Isatou Jadama were brought before Senior Magistrate Sainey Joof, facing three counts of punishment for malicious injury, assault causing actual bodily harm and obstructing police officers in the due execution of lawful duty.



Police Prosecutor 4906 Bangura alleged that on March 2, 2021, at Kuloro village, the accused persons willfully and unlawfully damaged the windscreen of a Gambia Police Force vehicle and a headlight valued at D 8, 700.00, by throwing stones at the car.



The Prosecution further alleged that the accused persons unlawfully assaulted one Malang Camara by hitting him with sticks and stones causing him internal pain around his neck.



The accused persons were also alleged to have unlawfully obstructed police officers in the due execution of their duties by physically blocking passage to arrest an accused.



However, all ten pleaded not guilty to all the counts.



Lawyer A Jarju, representing the accused persons, made an application for bail arguing that all the offences charged are bailable.



Presiding magistrate Joof granted the accused person bail in the sum of D50, 000 dalasis each with one Gambian surety who must swear to an affidavit of means. The surety was also ordered to surrender his or her identity card to the registrar of the court.



The case is adjourned to 27 April for hearing.

