Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Turism & Travel Forum
 Tourism: General
 Updated Quarantine & Testing		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11121 Posts
Posted - 05 Apr 2021 :  15:52:23  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote



==========

https://www.freedomnewspaper.com/2021/04/02/updated-quarantine-testing-requirements-for-intending-travellers-to-the-gambia/

==========


Press Release Dated: 2nd April, 2021

Re: Updated Quarantine & Testing Requirements for Intending Travellers to The Gambia

The Government of The Gambia wishes to draw the attention of the public to the latest COVID-19 protocols governing ‘Quarantine Procedures and Testing Guidelines’ for arriving passengers into the country.

The Ministry of Health in close collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), have now progressed to conduct Rapid Diagnostic Tests as passengers arrive at the Banjul International Airport (BIA).

Therefore, effective immediately, the following mechanisms are now in place:

Travellers coming from hotspot countries (listed below) as identified by the Ministry of Health, will now undergo a ‘Rapid COVID-19 Test’ upon arrival at the airport in addition to having a valid COVID-19 PCR test result of 72hrs. Those travellers whose rapid test results turn negative will be allowed to go home with the advice to report to the sample collection site in case of any signs of COVID-19.

However, travellers who test positive on arrival at the B. I. A will be subjected to a further mandatory PCR testing for confirmation of their latest COVID-19 statuses.

All other travellers from non-hotspot countries shall provide a valid negative PCR test within 72hrs. Such passengers will be allowed to go home and advised to observe a 14-day self-monitored quarantine with a condition to report for testing when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The Ministry of Health has identified the following as hotspot countries:

1. United Kingdom

2. Belgium

3. Italy

4. USA

5. Nigeria

6. France

7. Japan

8. Singapore

9. Spain

10. South Africa

11. South Korea

12. Sweden

13. Jordan

14. Lebanon

15. The Netherlands

16. Turkey

17. Norway

18. India

19. Pakistan

20. Chile

21. Switzerland

22. Denmark

The Gambia Government through the Ministry of Health, seeks the full compliance of the public to these new COVID-19 requirements.

Signed:

Ebrima G. Sankareh

The Gambia Government Spokesperson
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06