Press Release Dated: 2nd April, 2021



Re: Updated Quarantine & Testing Requirements for Intending Travellers to The Gambia



The Government of The Gambia wishes to draw the attention of the public to the latest COVID-19 protocols governing ‘Quarantine Procedures and Testing Guidelines’ for arriving passengers into the country.



The Ministry of Health in close collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), have now progressed to conduct Rapid Diagnostic Tests as passengers arrive at the Banjul International Airport (BIA).



Therefore, effective immediately, the following mechanisms are now in place:



Travellers coming from hotspot countries (listed below) as identified by the Ministry of Health, will now undergo a ‘Rapid COVID-19 Test’ upon arrival at the airport in addition to having a valid COVID-19 PCR test result of 72hrs. Those travellers whose rapid test results turn negative will be allowed to go home with the advice to report to the sample collection site in case of any signs of COVID-19.



However, travellers who test positive on arrival at the B. I. A will be subjected to a further mandatory PCR testing for confirmation of their latest COVID-19 statuses.



All other travellers from non-hotspot countries shall provide a valid negative PCR test within 72hrs. Such passengers will be allowed to go home and advised to observe a 14-day self-monitored quarantine with a condition to report for testing when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.



The Ministry of Health has identified the following as hotspot countries:



1. United Kingdom



2. Belgium



3. Italy



4. USA



5. Nigeria



6. France



7. Japan



8. Singapore



9. Spain



10. South Africa



11. South Korea



12. Sweden



13. Jordan



14. Lebanon



15. The Netherlands



16. Turkey



17. Norway



18. India



19. Pakistan



20. Chile



21. Switzerland



22. Denmark



The Gambia Government through the Ministry of Health, seeks the full compliance of the public to these new COVID-19 requirements.



Signed:



Ebrima G. Sankareh



