Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10105 Posts Posted - 04 Apr 2021 : 09:12:12



Malagen goes undercover to reveal how some medical workers are accepting bribe in exchange for negative Covid-19 test results



Malagen: APRIL 2, 2021



https://malagen.com/investigations/profiting-from-pandemic-coronavirus-test-results-for-sale-in-gambia/





Lamin Sanneh, a lab technician at the National Public Health Laboratory, collects money after handing over negative Covid result.



The Gambia, like all other countries of the world, has been hit by the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. In response, the government introduced some measures including testing for the virus before any international travel. The international travel regulation required all travellers to have negative COVID-19 test results before they could leave the country. However, with that has come frustrations, deepened by the inefficiencies in the COVID-19 testing process.



As a result, some Gambian health professionals have found a new business venture. The product: negative COVID-19 results. And the price is determined, among other things, by the buyer’s nationality and ability to bargain......



Read more at:

Profiting from Pandemic: Coronavirus test results for sale in GambiaMalagen goes undercover to reveal how some medical workers are accepting bribe in exchange for negative Covid-19 test resultsMalagen: APRIL 2, 2021Lamin Sanneh, a lab technician at the National Public Health Laboratory, collects money after handing over negative Covid result.The Gambia, like all other countries of the world, has been hit by the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. In response, the government introduced some measures including testing for the virus before any international travel. The international travel regulation required all travellers to have negative COVID-19 test results before they could leave the country. However, with that has come frustrations, deepened by the inefficiencies in the COVID-19 testing process.As a result, some Gambian health professionals have found a new business venture. The product: negative COVID-19 results. And the price is determined, among other things, by the buyer’s nationality and ability to bargain......Read more at: https://malagen.com/investigations/profiting-from-pandemic-coronavirus-test-results-for-sale-in-gambia/ A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic