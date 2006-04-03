Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Announcements
 Announcements: Gambian Websites
 Pa Assan Badjan passes away		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11116 Posts
Posted - 01 Apr 2021 :  15:23:16  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
My condolences to his family friends and all who knew him,he will be sadly missed.


++++++++++


===========

https://standard.gm/pa-assan-badjan-passes-away0/
===========

A prominent Gambian UK resident, Pa Assan Badjan recently awarded a BEM by the Queen for his work with the NHS, has died. He was also a passionate journalism lover and commentator on social and sports issues while in The Gambia.

In the UK, Pa Assan was well known for his deep interest in Gambians and Gambian affairs, often covering events for the media.

He served at the A&E – Accident and Emergency department of the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel and was also a member of the SERCO team of Barts Health, who are championing the values of the country’s National Health Service, NHS.

He had been praised for his support for others during the Covid-19 pandemic and the care and compassion he showed to patients.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06