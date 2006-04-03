Author Topic toubab1020





A prominent Gambian UK resident, Pa Assan Badjan recently awarded a BEM by the Queen for his work with the NHS, has died. He was also a passionate journalism lover and commentator on social and sports issues while in The Gambia.



In the UK, Pa Assan was well known for his deep interest in Gambians and Gambian affairs, often covering events for the media.



He served at the A&E – Accident and Emergency department of the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel and was also a member of the SERCO team of Barts Health, who are championing the values of the country’s National Health Service, NHS.



He had been praised for his support for others during the Covid-19 pandemic and the care and compassion he showed to patients.

My condolences to his family friends and all who knew him,he will be sadly missed.

