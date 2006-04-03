Author Topic toubab1020





I am surprised that other news media have not highlighted this important announcement by The Chronical,especially as this weekend is probably a time when many will travel across the River Gambia to see friends and family



https://www.chronicle.gm/gambia-ports-makes-mandatory-wearing-of-face-mask/



By Mamour Mbenga On Mar 31, 2021



f you intend to cross River Gambia via the ferry services or if you intend to conduct any business transaction within the port of Banjul premises, remember to put on a facemask. The Management of Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) has on Wednesday announced that wearing a face mask is now mandatory, before entering the Port premises.

A press release issued by the Communications department of the Gambia Ports Authority says the new stance is specifically directed to customers and Port users as well as the general public.

“The decision is informed by the surge in reported Covid-19 cases in the country.

The Management, therefore, solicits the full cooperation of all and sundry in the implementation, as it seeks to complement the broader efforts of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to curb the spread of Covid-19 in The Gambia,” the GPA Communications informed.

Though strongly recommended by the Ministry of Health in its advocacy campaign to curb the spread of the Coronavirus in The Gambia, wearing a facing mask at workplaces is left to the discretion of organisations and is not mandatory in public transports.

