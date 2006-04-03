Author Topic toubab1020





https://foroyaa.net/kexx-picked-up-at-erinjang-graveyard/



By Yankuba Jallow on March 29, 2021



Kemeseng Sanneh, alias Kexx, a young Gambian multi-media operator was reported to have been found gagged in a graveyard situated at Erinjang near Latri Kunda Yiringanya. He was apparently freed from the ropes which were used to tie him up by residents near the graveyard and assisted to get a Taxi to report to the police and be ferried to the hospital for medical attention.



