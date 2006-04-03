Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 General Forum
 General Forum: General discussion
 More problems in a graveyard		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11106 Posts
Posted - 29 Mar 2021 :  19:00:51  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote



==========
https://foroyaa.net/kexx-picked-up-at-erinjang-graveyard/

==========

By Yankuba Jallow on March 29, 2021

Kemeseng Sanneh, alias Kexx, a young Gambian multi-media operator was reported to have been found gagged in a graveyard situated at Erinjang near Latri Kunda Yiringanya. He was apparently freed from the ropes which were used to tie him up by residents near the graveyard and assisted to get a Taxi to report to the police and be ferried to the hospital for medical attention.

After some concerns expressed on the social media by his friends on his absence from the public space Kexx has now safely returned home after being released from the hospital after examination. He is now helping the police in their investigation. Foroyaa will continue to give any update on this developing story.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06