Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Health and Nutrition Forum
 Health and Nutrition
 Gambia conducts first ever knee replacement		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
10095 Posts
Posted - 29 Mar 2021 :  16:40:53  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Congratulations Dr. Marena


Gambia conducts first knee replacement surgery
The Standard: Mar 29, 2021

https://standard.gm/gambia-conducts-first-knee-replacement-surgery0/

Doctors and health care workers in The Gambia are celebrating an unprecedented achievement, a successful surgery that replaced a patient’s knee.

A statement from executive and membership of the Association of Resident Doctors The Gambia (GARD), congratulated Dr. Kebba Marenah, head of the surgery department at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, for successfully performing the first ever knee replacement surgery in the history of The Gambia. “This epic was conducted at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital.


We congratulate you sir and your entire team for this milestone and wishing you well and more successes in future surgeries,” the statement from GARD stated
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06