Gambia conducts first knee replacement surgery

The Standard: Mar 29, 2021



https://standard.gm/gambia-conducts-first-knee-replacement-surgery0/



Doctors and health care workers in The Gambia are celebrating an unprecedented achievement, a successful surgery that replaced a patient’s knee.



A statement from executive and membership of the Association of Resident Doctors The Gambia (GARD), congratulated Dr. Kebba Marenah, head of the surgery department at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, for successfully performing the first ever knee replacement surgery in the history of The Gambia. “This epic was conducted at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital.





We congratulate you sir and your entire team for this milestone and wishing you well and more successes in future surgeries," the statement from GARD stated