The Police High Command has received disturbing reports about the alleged kidnapping of Kemeseng Sanneh commonly known as Kexx Sanneh on the 24th March 2021.



The public is hereby informed that, the GPF has opened investigations into the matter.



Members of public who have information that may be useful to the investigations, are encouraged to come forward.



The public is assured that, a thorough investigation will be conducted and will do its utmost to get to the bottom of the matter.



The cooperation of the public is highly solicited.



