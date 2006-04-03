Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
 Alleged kidnapping of PDOIS youth secretary Kexx
Momodou



Denmark
10091 Posts
Posted - 28 Mar 2021 :  23:12:47
Public Notice by the Police

The Police High Command has received disturbing reports about the alleged kidnapping of Kemeseng Sanneh commonly known as Kexx Sanneh on the 24th March 2021.

The public is hereby informed that, the GPF has opened investigations into the matter.

Members of public who have information that may be useful to the investigations, are encouraged to come forward.

The public is assured that, a thorough investigation will be conducted and will do its utmost to get to the bottom of the matter.

The cooperation of the public is highly solicited.

#SUPPORTYOURNATIONALPOLICE
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone

Momodou



Denmark
10091 Posts
Posted - 28 Mar 2021 :  23:16:22
By Alagi Yorro Jallow
Banditry, Militancy, Kidnapping, and Vandalism as a catalyst to The Gambia's Lastest Security Problem.


https://www.mamostv.tv/banditry-militancy-kidnapping-and-vandalism-as-a-catalyst-to-the-gambias-lastest-security-problem/
