By Madiba Singhateh on March 27, 2021



One Modou Jammeh, a resident of Brufut-Ghana Town, who is claiming ownership of Bamboo Forest, has instituted civil action against two employees of Gambia Forestry Department.



Defendants- Kebba Jammeh and Omar Jaiteh- are heads of the Nyambai Plantation Office in Brikama.



Mr Jammeh has been in tussle with the defendants over a piece of land situated between Farato and Jambur. Jammeh claimed that the land is situated in Jambur while the defendants contended the land in dispute is located in Farato and forms part of the Bambo Plantation.



It could be recalled that Foroyaa published an article, reporting that Modou Jammeh, who claimed ownership of the said land, bulldozed over 150 by 80 meters.



The Forestry officials informed him that the land is situated at the Bambo Forest, but the plaintiff disputed that fact and instituted civil suit against them. He is contending that the land is not part of the forest.



The claimant, Mr Jammeh, wants the court to issue an injunction against the defendants and their servants/agents pending the hearing and determination of the main suit.



The case could not proceed on Wednesday, 25th March 2021 at the instance of the defendants who requested for an adjournment since their lawyer was absent.



The trial magistrate, Peter Ado Che of the Brikama Magistrate’s Court, told the defendants that their lawyer, as a matter of practice, should have written to the court.



Lawyer Edward A. Gomez for the Plaintiff said his client and the Defendants have right to fair-hearing within a reasonable time. He submitted that the case has suffered series of adjournments all at the instance of the Defendants. He pleaded with the court to allow the Plaintiff’s to proceed with his case and adjourn it to give chance to the Defence counsel to cross-examine him.



