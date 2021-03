Author Topic toubab1020





11100 Posts Posted - 26 Mar 2021 : 15:19:29

Hopefully many readers of Momodou Camera's Bantaba in Cyberspace have noticed that recently many mistakes have been spotted in things Gambian which the active press have been able to publish and inform the population in Gambia and Gambians who live in other countries.



My question Dear Reader is, why there are so few postings on Bantaba in Cyberspace about these exposes ? "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

